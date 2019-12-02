The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office Nov. 18-22:
Adamstown Borough
Robert T. Stokes, Tanya L. Beam and Tanya L. Stokes conveyed 167 W. Main St. to Tanya L. Beam for $1.
Philip B. Shober and Gerarda A. Shober conveyed 73 E. Main St. to William H. Moyer III and Stephanie L. Moyer for $138,900.
Akron Borough
James P. Straubel and Keturah M. Straubel conveyed 50 Third St. to David Zimmerly Jantzi and Saralyn Kay Jantzi for $185,000.
Pauline H. Newswanger conveyed property on High Street to Lester E. Weaver and Deborah J. Weaver for $237,000.
Bart Township
Richard K. Gochenaur and Timothy R. Gochenaur conveyed property on Noble Road to Ross Gochenaur and Corrine Gochenaur for $1.
The estate of Kenneth C. Gochenaur conveyed property on Noble Road to Richard K. Gochenaur and Timothy R. Gochenaur for $1.
Brecknock Township
Philip L. Snader and Laronda Snader conveyed property on Country Drive to Glen D. Sellers and Claudia F. Sellers for $325,000.
Lee A. Zimmerman conveyed property on Country Drive to Ryan M. Thompson and Brittany M. Thompson for $234,900.
Jacob K. King and Jeffrey D. Mohler conveyed property on a public road to Kevin L. Zimmerman for $145,000.
Philip L. Snader and Laronda Snader conveyed property on Country Drive to Glen D. Sellers and Claudia F. Sellers for $90,000.
Michael Taylor and Sharon L. Taylor conveyed property on Shalom Drive to Vateu Lee and Doua Lee for $300,000.
Benjamin L. Clyde and Janette R. Edwards conveyed property on a public road to Benjamin L. Clyde for $1.
Christopher Zwoyer and Alicia Zwoyer conveyed property on Sunset Drive to Stephanie Lynn Horning and Jason Martin Horning for $243,000.
Mildred Arlene Shank conveyed property on a public road to Collin G. Musser for $179,000.
Caernarvon Township
Martha K. Smucker, Caernarvon Township and USA Farm Service Agency conveyed property on a public road to Caernarvon Township for $1.
Jay Ivan Stoltzfus, Ruth Ann Stoltzfus and Pilgrim Mennonite Conference conveyed property on a public road to John Ivan Zimmerman and Suetta Zimmerman for $2,301,000.
Delyn L. Fox conveyed property on Poplar Street to Harold C. Fellenbaum Jr. and Ethel M. Fellenbaum for $220,000.
Martha K. Smucker conveyed property on a public road to Martha K. Smucker for $1.
Clay Township
Tristan A. Sensenig, Kimberly A. Reiff and Kimberly A. Sensenig conveyed property on Church Road to Stephen E. Buck and Alyson Jacques for $220,900.
East Cocalico Township
Richard E. Cammauf Jr. and Jenifer M. Cammauf conveyed property on South Line Road to Richard E. Cammauf Jr. for $1.
Court of Common Pleas of Lancaster County and the estate of Loretta G. Weeks conveyed property on Bill Drive to Brian C. Weeks for $147,500.
The estate of Jay H. Rutt conveyed property on a public road to Daniel A. Burkholder and Magdalene R. Burkholder for $86,400.
Susan K. Carkoski conveyed property on a public road to Ethan T. Bowers for $185,000.
John C. Heisey and Nancy A. Heisey conveyed property on Ray Drive to Kevin W. Brown Jr. and Tonya Brown for $186,000.
Brecknock Properties, Titus Z. Martin and Jonathan M. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Jason L. Sensenig and Karolyn M. Sensenig for $265,000.
Vateu Lee and Doua Lee conveyed property on a public road to Ronald Hawthorne for $145,000.
West Cocalico Township
The estate of Paul M. Kurtz Jr. and the estate of Paul M. Kurtz conveyed property on a public road to Cindy R. Hall and Tony R. Kurtz for $1.
Cindy R. Hall and Tony R. Kurtz conveyed property on a public road to Tony R. Kurtz for $204,000.
Units LLC conveyed property on South Line Road to Units LLC for $1.
The estate of Ladonna Alieta McRae, the estate of Ladonna A. McRae and the estate of Ladonna McRae conveyed property on a public road to Frantz Santiago and Sharon W. Santiago for $265,000.
Brent L. Martin and Lori M. Martin conveyed property on Mount Airy Road to Gary Neil Hambright and Claudia Ann Hambright for $295,000.
Gary L. Horst and Yolonda R. Horst conveyed property on a public road to Dustin M. Leed and Amy C. Leed for $220,000.
Dustin M. Leed, Amy Leed and Dustin Leed conveyed property on a public road to Pao Xiong and Maika Lee for $180,000.
Colerain Township
John E. Kauffman II and Sarah S. Kauffman conveyed property on a public road to Isaac E. Stoltzfus and Eva S. Stoltzfus for $1.
Columbia Borough
Patricia J. Ruf conveyed 1046 Lancaster Ave. to Luis A. Hernandez Colon, Luis Hernandez Colon and Rosa Caraballo for $124,900.
Larry L. Kise conveyed 1325 Chestnut St. to Elizabeth W. Toms for $173,000.
Kristina Smith conveyed 426 N. Fifth St. to Matthew F. Raffensberger for $130,000.
Lester E. Probst conveyed 330 Walnut St. to Brandon Kiers and Ashley Kiers for $91,000.
Ida Mae Green, Teresa A. Rhoads and John M. Green conveyed 424 Union St. to Columbia Catholic Housing For The Elderly II Inc. for $76,000.
Patricia A. Torbert and Patricia A. Peak conveyed 913 Spruce St. to Marie Jose Charles for $75,000.
Conestoga Township
BIF III Holtwood LLC conveyed property on a public road to Lancaster County Conservancy for $1.
Mary Ann Metzger conveyed property on a public road to J&G Real Estate LLC for $125,000.
Metzler Home Builders Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Wyatt J. Green and Alyssa Green for $472,000.
Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line Co. LLC conveyed 325 Conestoga Blvd. to Meade Pipeline Co. LLC for $14,483,182.
Brandon M. Pfeiffer and Toni J. Pfeiffer conveyed property on Sickmans Mill Road to Paul W. Bahn and Amanda Bahn for $269,900.
Denver Borough
Gary N. Hambright and Claudia A. Hambright conveyed property on a public road to Tyler G. Usner and Mary E. Gonzalez for $277,900.
Amos Justin Good and Amanda S. Good conveyed property on Beech Street to Mya J. Lobb for $175,000.
East Donegal Township
Lauryn S. Higgins and Lauryn S. Beard conveyed 112 Maplewood Lane to Jeremy A. Richer and Mary E. Richer for $139,900.
West Donegal Township
Matthew L. Miller and Alicia M. Miller conveyed property on Hilltop Way to Natasha Burgos for $203,000.
Wendy J. Klinger and Wendy J. Cain conveyed property on Hilltop Way to David J. Troelsch and Carolyn A. Troelsch for $197,900.
Earl Township
Abram S. Zeiset and Sarah E. Zeiset conveyed property on Bridle Path to Michael R. Nelson and Tracy L. Nelson for $204,000.
Jerry H. Martin and Verna M. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Jerry H. Martin, Verna M. Martin, Leroy N. Martin and Kenneth H. Martin for $1.
East Earl Township
Frances Z. Hoover and Frances Z. Burkholder conveyed property on a public road to Harvey Z. Hoover and Nora M. Hoover for $1.
David E. Weidner and C. Ruth Weidner conveyed property on a public road to Revelations of Freedom Ministries for $165,000.
The estate of Mary Messner and the estate of Mary K. Messner conveyed property on a public road to Edith L. Hess for $1.
Lloyd B. Huyard and Mary J. Huyard conveyed 1268 E. Earl Ave. to Leon Z. Horning and Rebecca L. Horning for $210,000.
West Earl Township
West Earl Township conveyed property on a public road to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for $0.
Richard E. Cammauf Jr. and Jenifer M. Cammauf conveyed 4 N. Conestoga View Drive to Richard E. Cammauf Jr. for $1.
Kenneth S. Hurst and Dolores M. Hurst conveyed property on a public road to Fairmount Homes for $1.
West Earl Township conveyed property on a public road to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for $0.
West Earl Township conveyed property on a public road to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for $1.
West Earl Township conveyed property on a public road to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for $1.
West Earl Township conveyed property on a public road to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for $1.
East Petersburg Borough
Steven E. Huber and Karen L. Huber conveyed 5428 Rainbow Drive to Andrew Jacoby for $200,000.
Lindsey R. Miles conveyed 6321 Sundra Drive to Lindsey R. Miles and Roger A. Miles for $1.
Pamela M. Wise and Phenix C. Carlock conveyed property on a public road to Phenix C. Carlock, Quinn T. Carlock and Pamela M. Wise for $1.
Edward P. Kost and Angela K. Kost conveyed 2447 Franklin Drive to JIH 168 Properties LLC for $152,000.
The estate of Debra L. Rudy conveyed property on a public road to Melvin Landis and Nancy Landis for $140,800.
Nan L. Engle and Fredrick L. Engle conveyed property on a public road to Fredrick L. Engle and Nan L. Engle for $1.
Elizabeth Township
The estate of Orpah H. Graybill conveyed property on a public road to John H. Neuenschwander and Dorcas J. Neuenschwander for $256,000.
Grube Carpentry LLC and Kenneth L. Grube Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Merlin S. Brubaker and Amanda F. Brubaker for $190,000.
Elizabethtown Borough
Carl F. Kinderwater conveyed property on East Hummelstown Street to Carl F. Kinderwater and Christine R. Kinderwater for $1.
Mital P. Patel and Parag C. Patel conveyed property on a public road to Richard E. Graham Jr. for $139,900.
Mary E. Stephens conveyed 446 Sunrise Blvd. to Alex J. Rupp and Ambur Rupp for $237,000.
Ephrata Borough
Ryan M. Thompson conveyed property on Fulton Street to Angelo Echevarria Jr. and Ashley R. Auchey for $165,000.
Shasta J. Ehrhart conveyed Unit 29 to Samantha P. Vue for $120,000.
Ada N. Hoover conveyed 38 Martin Ave. to Clyde H. Wenger and Grace I. Wenger for $154,000.
Nina S. Mayhew and Nina S. Mayhew Revocable Trust conveyed property on Sand Court to Cynthia Ann Strickler for $167,900.
Mandy S. Stull conveyed 61 Highland Ave. to Jonathan S. Presnell and Marion Presnell for $229,900.
Abigail Smith, Abigail Smith Pierre and Abigail Smith Pierre conveyed property on Orange Street to Timothy E. Wienand and Denise M. Wienand for $160,000.
Martin G. Flegal conveyed 298 Duke St. to Steven R. Read Sr. and Vivian A. Read for $149,800.
Prime Home Investments LLC and Jonathan Hakala conveyed property on Church Avenue to Micah R. Wenger and Mariana Ir Wenger for $160,000.
Glen P. Mellinger and Ellen M. Mellinger conveyed property on a public road to Brenton M. Zimmerman for $196,000.
Kyle A. Gaskill and Lisa L. Gaskill conveyed property on Lincoln Heights Avenue to Katherine E. Rutt for $410,000.
Ephrata Township
Thomas P. Maroon and Janice A. Maroon conveyed Unit 35 to Crystal A. Kreider for $209,900.
David John Weaver and Emily Bomberger Weaver conveyed property on Silver Maple Circle to A. Darlene Graham for $239,900.
Creek Corner Heights LLC conveyed property on a public road to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for $0.
Clark M. Walker and Suzanne J. Walker conveyed property on Coolidge Drive to James P. Straubel and Keturah M. Straubel for $345,000.
Fulton Township
Daniel Z. Beiler conveyed property on Pilgrims Pathway to Daniel Z. Beiler and Rebecca S. Beiler for $1.
East Hempfield Township
JPM Stonehenge LLC, C&F Inc. and Mark R. Will conveyed property on Camas Lane to Michael J. Obrien and Ann M. Obrien for $315,850.
The estate of Gloria G. Carter conveyed property on Stony Battery Road to Hollis Wa Carter for $1.
Marcus J. Diem and Linda S. Diem conveyed property on a public road to Donald C. Eby and Kaye Marie Eby for $1.
Jodie L. Newcomer conveyed 8 Park Circle Drive to Denise M. Claar for $110,000.
William M. Scepansky and Karen L. Scepansky conveyed property on a public road to Daniel Zarecky and Debra Zarecky for $440,000.
Michael E. Gitomer and Judith M. Gitomer conveyed property on Wild Lilac Drive to Annette M. Frattarole for $465,000.
Derrick M. Hulock and Danielle L. Hulock conveyed property on a public road to Tyler J. Marino and Kelly M. Marino for $1.
Gregory T. Corvelle conveyed 3166 Parker Drive to Jeremy D. Jennings and Jessica M. Brenner for $189,900.
The estate of Dolores J. Emmerich conveyed property on a public road to Bona Fide Properties Limited Liability Co. for $107,000.
The estate of Jeanne M. Geiger and the estate of Jeanne W. Geiger conveyed property on Hillaire Road to Ryan James Emerick and Sarah Z. Emerick for $275,000.
Joseph D. Smith and Frances T. Smith conveyed 1765 Speedwell Road to Myles R. Werley III and Karen A. Werley for $309,500.
Lidl US Operations LLC conveyed property on a public road to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for $1.
West Hempfield Township
Frances E. Elliott conveyed 260 Wagoners Way to Scott W. Elliott for $1.
AJ Home Solutions LLC and James A. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Yaditza E. Lucena for $425,000.
John F. Varner conveyed property on a public road to John F. Varner for $1.
David L. Rohm and Cathy S. Rohm conveyed 3164 Greenridge Drive to Anthony M. Jones and Kristin Jones for $200,000.
Lyall Edeh Herr and Ojoma Edeh Herr conveyed property on Ironville Pike to Ojoma Edeh Herr for $1.
The estate of Teresa M. Irvin conveyed Unit 21 to Platinum Renovations LLC for $28,000.
J. Paul Bucher and John C. Bucher Revocable Living Trust conveyed property on Old Harrisburg Pike to Lydia Marie Fisher for $220,000.
Jonathan Mackey conveyed 4345 Marietta Ave. to Mark Tyler James for $139,900.
Rebecca S. McClure and Kevin M. Kostelich conveyed 3281 Verdant Grove to Ryan P. Aument, Kate M. Aument and Wanda Lynn Aument for $490,000.
Juan Hernandez conveyed property on a public road to Jefferey P. Flear and Vonnie L. Flear for $219,900.
Marcos G. Santana and Evelin M. Santana conveyed 3465 Duff Ave. to Kelvin D. Hinton, Trina Brown Hinton and Trina A. Brown Hinton for $235,000.
CG&T LLC and Timothy B. Funk conveyed property on Gridley Avenue to Shannon R. Gill and Keith O. Gill Jr. for $100,000.
East Lampeter Township
Phuong B. Nguyen and Kiem Ht Nguyen conveyed property on a public road to Kiem Ht Nguyen and Toi Nguyen for $1.
Kiem Ht Nguyen and Toi Nguyen conveyed property on a public road to Kiem Ht Nguyen for $1.
Ernesto Pena conveyed property on a public road to Nancy Pena for $1.
Roger L. Ledyard and Rosalyn M. Ledyard conveyed property on Drexel Avenue to Alison S. Hagler, Vennisha Lewis and Tina Simon for $266,000.
Eastbrook Property Associates, J. Donald Siegrist, James G. Duprey and J. Clair Hess conveyed property on Meadowland Drive to Eastbrook Property Holdings LLC for $995,000.
West Lampeter Township
Todd L. Foster and Sheryl L. Horn conveyed 205 Bank Barn Lane to Bruce H. Houghtaling and Nancy Post Houghtaling for $385,000.
David L. Charles conveyed property on Stoneway Path to Green Hills Land LLC for $201,000.
Matthew C. Brubaker, Gwenna E. Brubaker and Gwenna Brubaker conveyed property on Peach Bottom Road to Kenneth E. Craul and Nancy Craul for $195,000.
Marie Ray and Marie T. Ray conveyed property on a public road to Christine Giannini for $1.
Luan P. Snyder conveyed property on a public road to Willow Street Corner LP for $180,000.
Lancaster city
Cindylou Bachman, Jane Christ and Betty Christ conveyed 618 W. Lemon St. to Bng Properties LLC for $155,000.
Huyard Properties LLC and Wendell I. Huyard conveyed property on a public road to Todd Gerlach for $165,000.
Gwynne Geyer conveyed 17 N. Shippen St. to Audrey Hostetter for $211,000.
Iraida Velazquez conveyed 7 N. Plum St. to Dan Parson Team LLC, Parson Dan Team LLC and A. Plus Home Work LLC for $85,000.
Rebecca A. Dixon conveyed 619 Rockland St. to Shadow 9. LLC for $75,000.
Craig W. Clark, Olga Clark and Olga Georgievova conveyed 247 N. Mulberry St. to Craig W. Clark for $1.
PNC Bank NA conveyed 1329 Calvert Lane to S&M Real Estate Renovations LLC for $120,000.
James E. Brandt and Paul R. Brandt & Betty M. Brandt Revocable Living Trust conveyed 626 N. Franklin St. to Brian Loiseau for $195,000.
John Lapp and Ida Lapp conveyed 642 Lehigh Ave. to Matthew B. Lapp and Elspeth M. Lapp for $113,400.
Ibmsgh LLC conveyed 238 E. Ross St. to Bret V. Matthews and Hannah J. Matthews for $1.
William H. McMichael III and Ann Mifflin Trust conveyed property on East Mifflin Street to LJ Henry Holdings LLC for $17,500.
Amra Y. Cuhel conveyed 134 E. Liberty St. to Re Create Investments LLC for $77,000.
Stephanie Terry conveyed property on Emerald Drive to Nelson R. Belliard Sanchez, Nelson R Belliard Sanchez, Joselyn Baez Talavera and Joselyn Baez Talavera for $145,000.
Nadinne M. Ziegler conveyed 303 Reservoir St. to Robert Antonio Montero Garo, Robert Antonio Montero Garo, Keissy J. Mendez Berroa and Keissy J Mendez Berroa for $169,900.
Timothy J. Mummert, Adriane L. Mummert and Adriene Mummert conveyed Unit 3 to Amaury Lanfranco Veras and Amaury Lanfranco Veras for $110,900.
Victor Rodriguez Reyes, Victor Rodriguez Reyes, Victor Rodrigues Reyes and Victor Rodrigues Reyes conveyed 611 E. Chestnut St. to Esteban Rodriguez Reyes and Esteban Rodriguez Reyes for $150,000.
Ashil Scott, Ashli R. Scott and A. R. Scott conveyed 923 Lafayette St. to Javier A. Medina for $125,000.
Timothy A. Rohrer conveyed 505 Green St. to Luis M. Rojas and Maria A. Rojas for $98,000.
Tracy L. Lare conveyed 305 Euclid Ave. to Kenneth B. Gebhard for $1.
Adam M. Dechow and Nicole L. Dechow conveyed 556 Manor St. to Rueben J. Stoltzfus for $75,000.
Orange & Broad LLC and Jacob J. Lapp conveyed property on a public road to AJ Kemraj Holdings LLC and Kemraj AJ Holdings LLC for $525,000.
Linda S. Bentzel and Bobbi N. Bentzel conveyed 629 N. Queen St. to Alejandra M. Idarraga Lucci and Alejandra M Idarraga Lucci for $153,500.
Valerie M. Stephan conveyed property on North Mulberry Street to William R. Fernandez Jr. and Jayna Fernandez for $197,255.
The estate of Florence M. Davis, The estate of Florence M. Wilson and The estate of Florence M Wilson Davis conveyed 524 New Dauphin St. to Edixson Figuereo Beltre for $100,000.
Lancaster Township
Bengt A. Odmann conveyed property on a public road to Alisa M. Kelly for $192,900.
Dorothy M. Shreiner and Dorothky M. Shreiner conveyed 1241 Ranck Mill Road to Esh Ventures LLC for $340,500.
Grande Land LP conveyed 106 Goldenfield Drive to Ann Louise Pieper and Lynda A. Kuhar for $225,900.
Beth A. Monaghan conveyed 418 Rabbit Hill Lane to Gary A. Ziegler and Michele A. Ziegler for $200,000.
Janet F. Bertelman and Janell Berte conveyed 39 Wilson Drive to John T. Sumoski for $258,000.
Meredith K. Martin and Meredith K. Whitty conveyed property on Wabank Road to Frank M. Slonneger and Harriet A. Slonneger for $155,000.
John B. Legere and Marla K. Legere conveyed property on Millrace Drive to James Ku and Rachelle L. Ku for $665,000.
Robert M. Ressel and Patricia L. Ressel conveyed 21 Parkside Ave. to Kimberly Ibarra for $158,000.
Alan H. Sloan and Susan B. Sloan conveyed property on Rosewood Drive to Josiah T. Ginder and Rebecca J. Ginder for $254,900.
Leacock Township
The estate of Mary B. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Melvin L. Fisher, Ruth Blank, Elizabeth Fisher and Isaac Fisher for $1.
Melvin L. Fisher, Ruth Blank, Elizabeth Fisher, Isaac L. Fisher and Isaac Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Melvin L. Fisher and Lydia Ann Fisher for $1.
Esther H. Becker conveyed property on a public road to Johnny Ray Esh for $240,000.
The estate of Florence F. Reaver and The estate of Florence A. Reaver conveyed property on a public road to Fancar Investments LLC for $193,000.
Lititz Borough
Gregory L. Amand conveyed 312 Locust St. to John M. Wentworth, Nancy K. Wentworth, Zachary Schober and Magdelana Schober for $157,500.
48 North Broad Street LLC and Michael J. O’Brien conveyed Unit 4I to Stephen S. Young and Michelle A. Young for $993,399.
Richard P. Groff, Janet A. Groff and Richard Groff conveyed 10 E. Front St. to Richard P. Groff for $0.
The estate of Jeanette Adair, The estate of Jeanette L. Adair and the estate of Jeanette F. Adair conveyed 321 Front St. to Rachel Sheetz for $175,000.
Samuel S. Haver conveyed 20 W. Orange St. to Anthony A. Dolce for $124,000.
Little Britain Township
Christopher D. Hensell conveyed 247 Green Lane to Christopher D. Hensell and Amy Lynn Hensell for $0.
Theodore O. Moran and Maria D. Moran conveyed property on a public road to Theodore O. Moran for $1.
Manheim Township
Hannah Ulloa and Alejandro Ulloa conveyed 1735 Billview Drive to Matthew R. Fahnestock and Andrea E. Faus for $249,000.
James J. Hynes and Amy J. Hynes conveyed property on a public road to James J. Hynes for $1.
Sean P. McCullough and Julie E. McCullough conveyed property on a public road to Robin L. Burkholder and Laura Piersol for $695,000.
Christopher G. Yoder and Alice E. Yoder conveyed 176 E. Roseville Road to Stacy Finney Coburn and Christopher James Coburn for $286,900.
Terri Gomez conveyed 1028 Marshall Ave. to Mervin L. Fisher for $1.
J. Jacob Zimmerman, Eugene R. Zimmerman, Verna N. Zimmerman, Paul S. Horning, Louise A. Horning, USA Farm Service Agency and Branch Banking & Trust Co. conveyed 1073 Creek Road to J. Jacob Zimmerman, USA Farm Service Agency and Branch Banking & Trust Co. for $1.
Kenneth H. Fidler conveyed 406 Friendship Ave. to Calvary Fellowship Homes Inc. for $237,000.
Daniel F. Hodgson and Joyce L. Hodgson conveyed property on a public road to Daniel F. Hodgson Revocable Trust and Daniel F. Hodgson for $1.
Daniel F. Hodgson and Joyce L. Hodgson conveyed property on a public road to Joyce L. Hodgson Revocable Trust and Joyce L. Hodgson for $1.
Joshua B. Lasdin conveyed Unit 539 to Frank Mincarelli and Karen M. Mincarelli for $163,900.
Leslie C. Pearlman conveyed 1726 Longview Drive to Titus L. Leitoro for $247,900.
The estate of Frank J. Thornton conveyed 2014 Robindale Ave. to R. Harrison Gordon Jr. and Marianne Gordon for $260,000.
Stephanie Hess Gibson conveyed 945 Valley Road to Geoff G. Gibson and Stephanie Hess Gibson for $1.
Robert J. Forgrave, Nereida Velez Forgrave and Nereida Velez Forgrave conveyed property on a public road to Todd M. Keiser and Gabriella T. Siryj for $325,000.
Jason Michael Potoka conveyed property on Buch Avenue to Carolyn R. Mohn for $154,900.
Kathleen M. McDermott conveyed property on Pendleton Drive to Terry Kemp II and Calla Kemp for $345,000.
Michael Brookstein conveyed property on a public road to Stephanie Brookstein and Stephanie Schott for $0.
Laura C. Speer conveyed property on Stockdale Drive to Anirudh Patel and Preyaben Patel for $490,000.
Kenneth L. Garner and Marlene Y. Garner conveyed 432 Cobblestone Lane to Sarah E. Werner for $162,000.
Anthony V. Alongi and Martha A. Alongi conveyed 290 Bluff View Drive to Eva J. Bragg for $335,000.
Kristopher J. Barndt conveyed property on Tanglewood Lane to Andrew Girondo for $218,000.
Farm On Quarry Road LP, Foqr Real Estate Development LLC, Mark R. Simeral and Rebecca H. Simeral conveyed property on a public road to Patrick A. Murphy and Genevieve A. Losonsky for $229,900.
Noemi Encarnacion conveyed 1718 Bill View Dirve to Thuy Thu Thi Tran and Thin Thi Vu for $232,000.
Thomas M. Ring, Abigail Ring, Abigail D. Ring and Thomas Ring conveyed 1931 Harrington Drive to Jesse P. Laughner and Chelsea R. Laughner for $384,999.
Charter Homes At Belmont Inc. conveyed Unit 60 to Gregory Stephens for $257,990.
James F. Cascio and Kimberly M. Cascio conveyed Oregon Road Unit 2A to James F. Cascio, Kimberly M. Cascio and James F. Cascio & Kimberly M. Cascio Revocable Living Trust for $1.
Charter Homes At Belmont Inc. conveyed property on Unit F to Angel P. Florentin Jr., M. Corazon Fernando Florentin and M. Corazon Fernando Florentin for $401,330.
Robert H. Corcoran and Deborah D. Corcoran conveyed 166 Northview Drive to Christopher G. Yoder and Alice E. Yoder for $310,000.
Manheim Borough
Frank S. Durdock and Scott A. Durdock conveyed property on Clay Street to Michelle L. Gingrich for $159,000.
Jeremy A. Plastino, Kara N. Plastino, Eastern Equity Exchange Corp. and Q. I. Plastino conveyed property on South Charlotte Street to Houston S. Groff and Lauren A. Groff for $181,500.
Manor Township
Dike R. Stoe conveyed property on Sawgrass Drive to Jonathan C. Sload and Ester M. Sload for $360,000.
Murry Painter Diversified Contractors Inc. and Painter Murry Diversified Contractors Inc. conveyed property on Blue Lane to Keith A. Zimmerman and Katrina A. Wyse for $209,900.
William M. Stone and Cecilia M. Hile conveyed 328 W. Charlotte St. to Melissa R. Monti and Peter M. Funke for $375,000.
Robert L. Hershey Sr. conveyed property on Catalpa Lane to William E. Hall Jr. and Kelsey A. Hall for $217,900.
Barbara A. Burnett, Barbara A. Pallan and Thomas M. Pallan conveyed 209 Ironstone Ridge Road to Harry P. Freeman for $227,000.
U.S. Department Housing & Urban Development conveyed 1650 Columbia Ave. to Marcos L. Fontanez for $120,001.
Patricia Moran Nelson and Patricia Moran Nelson Declaration of Trust conveyed property on a public road to Christopher Keith Tyson and Jessica Morgan Bair for $235,000.
Kairos Enterprises LLC, Kevin L. Hurst and Lesley C. Hurst conveyed property on a public road to Clifford Thomas and Morgan Thomas for $241,000.
Stephen D. Lefever conveyed 447 N. Prince St. to Loyalty 1St Real Estate LLC for $142,500.
Kelsey Hall and Kelsey A. Caruthers conveyed property on Manor Boulevard to Jamie Santiago Jr. and Kariely M. Ortiz for $148,000.
Brittany N. Polynone, Brittany N. Brown, Richard J. Fowler, Brittany Brown and Brittany Polynone conveyed property on Columbia Avenue to Richard J. Fowler for $1.
Timothy L. Mineo conveyed 274 Coffee St. to Robert M. Ressel and Patricia L. Ressel for $225,000.
Karen F. Good conveyed property on Ridge Road to Gary L. Wright and Patricia E. Wright for $750,000.
Hess Home Builders Inc. conveyed property on 25 Bank Barn Lane to Bradley P. Miller for $373,131.
Sanjeev Kunar Ghimire conveyed 2038 Manor Ridge Drive to Jason M. Potoka and Erika J. Potoka for $193,900.
William J. Boyd and Phyllis G. Boyd conveyed property on a public road to Fortis Housing Services LLC for $1,150,000.
Martic Township
Dennis J. Witmer and Shirley A. Witmer conveyed property on a public road to Jesse T. Moore and Charles B. Moore Jr. for $55,000.
Amber L. Martin and Amber L. Green conveyed property on a public road to Amber L. Martin and Scott F. Martin for $1.
Jamie L. Gebhard conveyed 40 Old Holtwood Road to C&G Harknight Homes LLC for $198,000.
Millersville Borough
Joshua L. Wenzel, Josh L. Wenzel and Brooke E. Wenzel conveyed property on a public road to John Verigood and Robin Verigood for $314,900.
C&G Harknight Homes LLC and Don Harrold conveyed 445 Hostetter Drive to Maqsood Malik and Aneesa Malik for $230,000.
A. Jeanne Pruitt and Edwin J. Pruitt conveyed property on Thorngate Place to C. Eric Muench and Martha J. Corrigan for $265,000.
Mount Joy Borough
Daniel C. Kottcamp, Melinda J. Kottcamp, Melinda J. Hunsicker, Daniel Curtis Kottcamp and Daniel Kottcamp conveyed property on a public road to Jose Marrerro for $159,900.
Scott E. Albert and Maureen T. Albert conveyed property on a public road to Lowell A. Brubaker, Debra L. Brubaker and Blake A. Brubaker for $485,600.
Mount Joy Township
John E. Fullerton Jr. and Carole Jean Fullerton conveyed property on a public road to TTJ Enterprises LLC for $1.
John Fullerton Inc. and Fullerton John Inc. conveyed property on a public road to TTJ Enterprises LLC for $1.
Nancy L. Bixler and James M. Bixler conveyed property on a public road to Millpond Properties LLC for $139,000.
Horst & Son Inc. conveyed property on Fieldstone Circle to Mark Frame and Megan Leitzell for $327,502.
Joseph C. Haddad and Pamela K. Haddad conveyed 140 Clover Lane to Jordan Smith and Svetlana Smith for $319,000.
Yvonne L. Powers, Yvonne L. Patrilak and John M. Patrilak conveyed property on Indian Rock Circle to Jeffrey R. Leggett and Mariana S. Leggett for $157,500.
James D. Kuntz and Corinda B. Kuntz conveyed property on a public road to G. Chadwick Shenk and Christina C. Shenk for $215,000.
Donegal Crossing Associates LLC and Chad G. Hurst conveyed property on Shady Oak Drive to Reese Investments LLC for $700,000.
New Holland Borough
The estate of Henry W. Kretlow, Andrew L. Kretlow, Revocable Agreement of Trust For Henry W. Kretlow & Marjorie M. Kretlow, Henry W. Kretlow and Marjorie M. Kretlow conveyed property on a public road to William H. Kretlow for $1.
Ralph D. Bitler conveyed property on a public road to Gabriel Lynn Abreu for $188,000.
FHG 92 LLC and Wesley R. Funk conveyed 224 Elm Circle to Michael C. Kilroy for $185,000.
Wendy R. Fox conveyed 426 E. Main St. to New Holland Borough for $198,500.
Garden Spot Village conveyed property on a public road to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for $0.
Paradise Township
Susie S. Esh conveyed property on a public road to David E. Esh and Esther S. Esh for $435,000.
Jacob S. Fisher and Naomi B. Fisher conveyed property on Spring Road to David S. Fisher and Verna Mae Fisher for $1.
Amos F. Beiler and Rebecca Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Benuel F. Beiler and Barbara Beiler for $250,000.
Penn Township
Elmer S. Stoltzfus and Valerie Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Daniel B. Lapp and Barbara B. Lapp for $920,000.
Elizabeth M. Trimble and Elizabeth M. Flaharty conveyed property on White Oak Road to Elizabeth M. Flaharty for $1.
William C. Melone and Julia W. Melone conveyed property on a public road to Jordan C. Ile for $235,000.
Christopher A. Pagano and Deborah E. Pagano conveyed property on a public road to Dustin M. Forbes and Ashley S. Forbes for $302,000.
JWB Cedar Hollow Inc., Horst & Son Inc. and Horst & Sons Inc. conveyed property on Cedar Hollow to Kyle Piper for $205,900.
Pequea Township
Lyall Edeh Herr and Ojoma Edeh Herr conveyed property on Leaman Road to Ojoma Edeh Herr for $1.
Sarah Beth Askins conveyed property on a public road to Thomas A. Haas and Christine P. Haas for $1.
Millfield Construction Co. conveyed Unit 99 to Michael J. Newmoyer and Laurie M. Newmoyer for $242,759.
Providence Township
James E. Taylor and Shannon R. Taylor conveyed 308 Groffdale Road to 308 Groffdale LLC for $80,000.
Quarryville Borough
Jacob D. Bachman, Anna Marie McCall, Anna M. Bachman and Jacob Bachman conveyed 211 W. Stanton Road to Jacob D. Bachman and Anna M. Bachman for $1.
Robert S. Book & Fay B. Book Revocable Living Trust and Bruce A. Book conveyed property on West State Street to Kenneth C. Trout and Kristen L. Trout for $124,000.
The estate of Mary E. Shee conveyed property on a public road to Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community for $180,000.
Rapho Township
Pravin M. Patel and Mangla P. Patel conveyed property on a public road to Pravin M. Patel, Mangla P. Patel, Sanjay P. Patel and Kunal P. Patel for $1.
Nelson L. Myers, Julia M. Myers and Judith M. Myers conveyed property on a public road to Ryan P. Pelayo and Laken B. Pelayo for $192,500.
Flyway Properties LLC and Bradford T. Clubb conveyed property on a public road to Mount Joy Borough Authority for $1.
Summer Hill Farm and Howard D. Boyd Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Timothy Tutt and Deborah L. Tutt for $225,000.
Bradley G. Eberly and Shana Marie Eberly conveyed property on a public road to Corey K. Radzik and Heather M. Radzik for $344,250.
Joseph J. Turbedsky and Judith A. Turbedsky conveyed 3015 Willow Glen Drive to William P. Althouse and Susan A. Althouse for $249,900.
Elmer K. Breneman conveyed property on a public road to Mervin H. Breneman and Jacob H. Breneman for $1.
Rose A. Garman and Randall M. Garman conveyed property on Elizabethtown Road to Travis M. Martin for $220,000.
Salisbury Township
Andrew Groff, Andrew J. Groff and Shawntel A. Groff conveyed property on a public road to Andrew J. Groff and Shawntel A. Groff for $1.
The estate of Charles A. Bills Sr. conveyed property on a public road to Powerstream Properties LLC for $66,000.
Galen James Barbour Sr. and Tammy J. Barbour conveyed property on Lincoln Hills Drive to Galen James Barbour Sr. for $1.
Amos S. Smucker and Rosanna Smucker conveyed property on Meetinghouse Road to Allen Lee Stoltzfus for $397,000.
Donald P. Keller and Gui J. Zhang conveyed property on a public road to Samuel E. Riehl for $290,000.
Elmer E. King and Barbara S. King conveyed property on a public road to Amos P. King and Miriam S. King for $1.
Jacob K. Esh and Emma G. Esh conveyed property on Meeting House Road to Ivan L. King and Naomi King for $280,000.
Strasburg Borough
Lois M. Yost conveyed 7 S. Jackson St. to Eli F. Stoltzfus for $1.
Charter Homes At Strasburg Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Strasburg Borough of for $1.
Jordan R. Crews and Whitney N. Sharp Crews conveyed 109 W. Pleasant View Drive to Matthew Aaron Pierce and Michele Coleen Pierce for $199,000.
Allen R. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Robert Evans Way to Veronica Frost for $155,000.
Strasburg Township
Michael L. Fisher, Ruth Ann Beiler Fisher and Ruth Ann Beiler Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Michael J. Stoltzfus for $420,000.
James R. Oswald and Phyllis D. Oswald conveyed property on a public road to 1414 Village Road LLC for $300,000.
Warwick Township
Ronald E. Bentz Jr. and Peggy A. Bentz conveyed 43 Heron Road to Benjamin L. Bomberger for $184,900.
Lester B. Aughey, Lester B. Aughey & Betty L. Aughey Revocable Living Trust and Betty L. Aughey conveyed property on a public road to Equity Trust Co. and Judith Grillo Ira for $175,000.
Julie A. Hess conveyed property on a public road to Nicholas J. Bonsell for $215,000.
Dean L. Garman conveyed property on Winding Way to Jay Stoltzfus for $165,900.
Joyce B. Cathey conveyed property on Pine Wood Avenue to Steven E. Ginder and Kimberly K. Ginder for $280,000.
ToA Lititz LP and ToA Lititz Advisors LLC conveyed 647 Allegiance Drive to Walter Dowdy and Olivia Dowdy for $299,963.
Garman Builders At Lancaster LLC and Shawn L. Garman conveyed property on Valley Crossing Drive to John Michael Rowe and Candy J. Rowe for $608,000.
Elsa K. Nester conveyed property on a public road to Rebecca S. Reid and Jason W. Reid for $204,900.
ToA Lititz LP and ToA Lititz Advisors LLC conveyed 411 Valor Drive to Kenneth W. Berger Sr. and Jerice Berger for $375,745.
Matthew R. Roth and Mandy B. Roth conveyed property on a public road to Benjamin Robert Stauffer and Rhinda Stauffer for $187,000.
Alexander D. Diffendall, Stephanie A. Finn and Stephanie A. Diffendall conveyed property on Heron Road to Amanda M. Zdradzinski for $189,900.
GGDS LLC, Gary Gaissert, Gary J. Gaissert and GGDD LLC conveyed property on a public road to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for $0.
Renovations By Garman LLC and Jason W. Garman conveyed 2 Pinewood Ave. to Lauretta M. Morris and Claire E. Shank for $273,300.
ToA Lititz LP and ToA Lititz Advisors LLC conveyed 442 Valor Drive to Vernon William Biesecker and Eileen Mary Biesecker for $451,940.
Garman Builders At Lancaster LLC and Shawn L. Garman conveyed property on Valley Crossing Drive to Michael Gregory Katos and Jillian M. Tallarico for $676,990.
Jonathan C. Sload and Ester M. Sload conveyed 242 Browning Road to Matthew A. Dennis for $329,900.