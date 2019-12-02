Deeds recorded logo

The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office Nov. 18-22:

Adamstown Borough

Robert T. Stokes, Tanya L. Beam and Tanya L. Stokes conveyed 167 W. Main St. to Tanya L. Beam for $1.

Philip B. Shober and Gerarda A. Shober conveyed 73 E. Main St. to William H. Moyer III and Stephanie L. Moyer for $138,900.

Akron Borough

James P. Straubel and Keturah M. Straubel conveyed 50 Third St. to David Zimmerly Jantzi and Saralyn Kay Jantzi for $185,000.

Pauline H. Newswanger conveyed property on High Street to Lester E. Weaver and Deborah J. Weaver for $237,000.

Bart Township

Richard K. Gochenaur and Timothy R. Gochenaur conveyed property on Noble Road to Ross Gochenaur and Corrine Gochenaur for $1.

The estate of Kenneth C. Gochenaur conveyed property on Noble Road to Richard K. Gochenaur and Timothy R. Gochenaur for $1.

Brecknock Township

Philip L. Snader and Laronda Snader conveyed property on Country Drive to Glen D. Sellers and Claudia F. Sellers for $325,000.

Lee A. Zimmerman conveyed property on Country Drive to Ryan M. Thompson and Brittany M. Thompson for $234,900.

Jacob K. King and Jeffrey D. Mohler conveyed property on a public road to Kevin L. Zimmerman for $145,000.

Philip L. Snader and Laronda Snader conveyed property on Country Drive to Glen D. Sellers and Claudia F. Sellers for $90,000.

Michael Taylor and Sharon L. Taylor conveyed property on Shalom Drive to Vateu Lee and Doua Lee for $300,000.

Benjamin L. Clyde and Janette R. Edwards conveyed property on a public road to Benjamin L. Clyde for $1.

Christopher Zwoyer and Alicia Zwoyer conveyed property on Sunset Drive to Stephanie Lynn Horning and Jason Martin Horning for $243,000.

Mildred Arlene Shank conveyed property on a public road to Collin G. Musser for $179,000.

Caernarvon Township

Martha K. Smucker, Caernarvon Township and USA Farm Service Agency conveyed property on a public road to Caernarvon Township for $1.

Jay Ivan Stoltzfus, Ruth Ann Stoltzfus and Pilgrim Mennonite Conference conveyed property on a public road to John Ivan Zimmerman and Suetta Zimmerman for $2,301,000.

Delyn L. Fox conveyed property on Poplar Street to Harold C. Fellenbaum Jr. and Ethel M. Fellenbaum for $220,000.

Martha K. Smucker conveyed property on a public road to Martha K. Smucker for $1.

Clay Township

Tristan A. Sensenig, Kimberly A. Reiff and Kimberly A. Sensenig conveyed property on Church Road to Stephen E. Buck and Alyson Jacques for $220,900.

East Cocalico Township

Richard E. Cammauf Jr. and Jenifer M. Cammauf conveyed property on South Line Road to Richard E. Cammauf Jr. for $1.

Court of Common Pleas of Lancaster County and the estate of Loretta G. Weeks conveyed property on Bill Drive to Brian C. Weeks for $147,500.

The estate of Jay H. Rutt conveyed property on a public road to Daniel A. Burkholder and Magdalene R. Burkholder for $86,400.

Susan K. Carkoski conveyed property on a public road to Ethan T. Bowers for $185,000.

John C. Heisey and Nancy A. Heisey conveyed property on Ray Drive to Kevin W. Brown Jr. and Tonya Brown for $186,000.

Brecknock Properties, Titus Z. Martin and Jonathan M. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Jason L. Sensenig and Karolyn M. Sensenig for $265,000.

Vateu Lee and Doua Lee conveyed property on a public road to Ronald Hawthorne for $145,000.

West Cocalico Township

The estate of Paul M. Kurtz Jr. and the estate of Paul M. Kurtz conveyed property on a public road to Cindy R. Hall and Tony R. Kurtz for $1.

Cindy R. Hall and Tony R. Kurtz conveyed property on a public road to Tony R. Kurtz for $204,000.

Units LLC conveyed property on South Line Road to Units LLC for $1.

The estate of Ladonna Alieta McRae, the estate of Ladonna A. McRae and the estate of Ladonna McRae conveyed property on a public road to Frantz Santiago and Sharon W. Santiago for $265,000.

Brent L. Martin and Lori M. Martin conveyed property on Mount Airy Road to Gary Neil Hambright and Claudia Ann Hambright for $295,000.

Gary L. Horst and Yolonda R. Horst conveyed property on a public road to Dustin M. Leed and Amy C. Leed for $220,000.

Dustin M. Leed, Amy Leed and Dustin Leed conveyed property on a public road to Pao Xiong and Maika Lee for $180,000.

Colerain Township

John E. Kauffman II and Sarah S. Kauffman conveyed property on a public road to Isaac E. Stoltzfus and Eva S. Stoltzfus for $1.

Columbia Borough

Patricia J. Ruf conveyed 1046 Lancaster Ave. to Luis A. Hernandez Colon, Luis Hernandez Colon and Rosa Caraballo for $124,900.

Larry L. Kise conveyed 1325 Chestnut St. to Elizabeth W. Toms for $173,000.

Kristina Smith conveyed 426 N. Fifth St. to Matthew F. Raffensberger for $130,000.

Lester E. Probst conveyed 330 Walnut St. to Brandon Kiers and Ashley Kiers for $91,000.

Ida Mae Green, Teresa A. Rhoads and John M. Green conveyed 424 Union St. to Columbia Catholic Housing For The Elderly II Inc. for $76,000.

Patricia A. Torbert and Patricia A. Peak conveyed 913 Spruce St. to Marie Jose Charles for $75,000.

Conestoga Township

BIF III Holtwood LLC conveyed property on a public road to Lancaster County Conservancy for $1.

Mary Ann Metzger conveyed property on a public road to J&G Real Estate LLC for $125,000.

Metzler Home Builders Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Wyatt J. Green and Alyssa Green for $472,000.

Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line Co. LLC conveyed 325 Conestoga Blvd. to Meade Pipeline Co. LLC for $14,483,182.

Brandon M. Pfeiffer and Toni J. Pfeiffer conveyed property on Sickmans Mill Road to Paul W. Bahn and Amanda Bahn for $269,900.

Denver Borough

Gary N. Hambright and Claudia A. Hambright conveyed property on a public road to Tyler G. Usner and Mary E. Gonzalez for $277,900.

Amos Justin Good and Amanda S. Good conveyed property on Beech Street to Mya J. Lobb for $175,000.

East Donegal Township

Lauryn S. Higgins and Lauryn S. Beard conveyed 112 Maplewood Lane to Jeremy A. Richer and Mary E. Richer for $139,900.

West Donegal Township

Matthew L. Miller and Alicia M. Miller conveyed property on Hilltop Way to Natasha Burgos for $203,000.

Wendy J. Klinger and Wendy J. Cain conveyed property on Hilltop Way to David J. Troelsch and Carolyn A. Troelsch for $197,900.

Earl Township

Abram S. Zeiset and Sarah E. Zeiset conveyed property on Bridle Path to Michael R. Nelson and Tracy L. Nelson for $204,000.

Jerry H. Martin and Verna M. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Jerry H. Martin, Verna M. Martin, Leroy N. Martin and Kenneth H. Martin for $1.

East Earl Township

Frances Z. Hoover and Frances Z. Burkholder conveyed property on a public road to Harvey Z. Hoover and Nora M. Hoover for $1.

David E. Weidner and C. Ruth Weidner conveyed property on a public road to Revelations of Freedom Ministries for $165,000.

The estate of Mary Messner and the estate of Mary K. Messner conveyed property on a public road to Edith L. Hess for $1.

Lloyd B. Huyard and Mary J. Huyard conveyed 1268 E. Earl Ave. to Leon Z. Horning and Rebecca L. Horning for $210,000.

West Earl Township

West Earl Township conveyed property on a public road to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for $0.

Richard E. Cammauf Jr. and Jenifer M. Cammauf conveyed 4 N. Conestoga View Drive to Richard E. Cammauf Jr. for $1.

Kenneth S. Hurst and Dolores M. Hurst conveyed property on a public road to Fairmount Homes for $1.

West Earl Township conveyed property on a public road to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for $0.

West Earl Township conveyed property on a public road to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for $1.

West Earl Township conveyed property on a public road to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for $1.

West Earl Township conveyed property on a public road to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for $1.

East Petersburg Borough

Steven E. Huber and Karen L. Huber conveyed 5428 Rainbow Drive to Andrew Jacoby for $200,000.

Lindsey R. Miles conveyed 6321 Sundra Drive to Lindsey R. Miles and Roger A. Miles for $1.

Pamela M. Wise and Phenix C. Carlock conveyed property on a public road to Phenix C. Carlock, Quinn T. Carlock and Pamela M. Wise for $1.

Edward P. Kost and Angela K. Kost conveyed 2447 Franklin Drive to JIH 168 Properties LLC for $152,000.

The estate of Debra L. Rudy conveyed property on a public road to Melvin Landis and Nancy Landis for $140,800.

Nan L. Engle and Fredrick L. Engle conveyed property on a public road to Fredrick L. Engle and Nan L. Engle for $1.

Elizabeth Township

The estate of Orpah H. Graybill conveyed property on a public road to John H. Neuenschwander and Dorcas J. Neuenschwander for $256,000.

Grube Carpentry LLC and Kenneth L. Grube Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Merlin S. Brubaker and Amanda F. Brubaker for $190,000.

Elizabethtown Borough

Carl F. Kinderwater conveyed property on East Hummelstown Street to Carl F. Kinderwater and Christine R. Kinderwater for $1.

Mital P. Patel and Parag C. Patel conveyed property on a public road to Richard E. Graham Jr. for $139,900.

Mary E. Stephens conveyed 446 Sunrise Blvd. to Alex J. Rupp and Ambur Rupp for $237,000.

Ephrata Borough

Ryan M. Thompson conveyed property on Fulton Street to Angelo Echevarria Jr. and Ashley R. Auchey for $165,000.

Shasta J. Ehrhart conveyed Unit 29 to Samantha P. Vue for $120,000.

Ada N. Hoover conveyed 38 Martin Ave. to Clyde H. Wenger and Grace I. Wenger for $154,000.

Nina S. Mayhew and Nina S. Mayhew Revocable Trust conveyed property on Sand Court to Cynthia Ann Strickler for $167,900.

Mandy S. Stull conveyed 61 Highland Ave. to Jonathan S. Presnell and Marion Presnell for $229,900.

Abigail Smith, Abigail Smith Pierre and Abigail Smith Pierre conveyed property on Orange Street to Timothy E. Wienand and Denise M. Wienand for $160,000.

Martin G. Flegal conveyed 298 Duke St. to Steven R. Read Sr. and Vivian A. Read for $149,800.

Prime Home Investments LLC and Jonathan Hakala conveyed property on Church Avenue to Micah R. Wenger and Mariana Ir Wenger for $160,000.

Glen P. Mellinger and Ellen M. Mellinger conveyed property on a public road to Brenton M. Zimmerman for $196,000.

Kyle A. Gaskill and Lisa L. Gaskill conveyed property on Lincoln Heights Avenue to Katherine E. Rutt for $410,000.

Ephrata Township

Thomas P. Maroon and Janice A. Maroon conveyed Unit 35 to Crystal A. Kreider for $209,900.

David John Weaver and Emily Bomberger Weaver conveyed property on Silver Maple Circle to A. Darlene Graham for $239,900.

Creek Corner Heights LLC conveyed property on a public road to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for $0.

Clark M. Walker and Suzanne J. Walker conveyed property on Coolidge Drive to James P. Straubel and Keturah M. Straubel for $345,000.

Fulton Township

Daniel Z. Beiler conveyed property on Pilgrims Pathway to Daniel Z. Beiler and Rebecca S. Beiler for $1.

East Hempfield Township

JPM Stonehenge LLC, C&F Inc. and Mark R. Will conveyed property on Camas Lane to Michael J. Obrien and Ann M. Obrien for $315,850.

The estate of Gloria G. Carter conveyed property on Stony Battery Road to Hollis Wa Carter for $1.

Marcus J. Diem and Linda S. Diem conveyed property on a public road to Donald C. Eby and Kaye Marie Eby for $1.

Jodie L. Newcomer conveyed 8 Park Circle Drive to Denise M. Claar for $110,000.

William M. Scepansky and Karen L. Scepansky conveyed property on a public road to Daniel Zarecky and Debra Zarecky for $440,000.

Michael E. Gitomer and Judith M. Gitomer conveyed property on Wild Lilac Drive to Annette M. Frattarole for $465,000.

Derrick M. Hulock and Danielle L. Hulock conveyed property on a public road to Tyler J. Marino and Kelly M. Marino for $1.

Gregory T. Corvelle conveyed 3166 Parker Drive to Jeremy D. Jennings and Jessica M. Brenner for $189,900.

The estate of Dolores J. Emmerich conveyed property on a public road to Bona Fide Properties Limited Liability Co. for $107,000.

The estate of Jeanne M. Geiger and the estate of Jeanne W. Geiger conveyed property on Hillaire Road to Ryan James Emerick and Sarah Z. Emerick for $275,000.

Joseph D. Smith and Frances T. Smith conveyed 1765 Speedwell Road to Myles R. Werley III and Karen A. Werley for $309,500.

Lidl US Operations LLC conveyed property on a public road to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for $1.

West Hempfield Township

Frances E. Elliott conveyed 260 Wagoners Way to Scott W. Elliott for $1.

AJ Home Solutions LLC and James A. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Yaditza E. Lucena for $425,000.

John F. Varner conveyed property on a public road to John F. Varner for $1.

David L. Rohm and Cathy S. Rohm conveyed 3164 Greenridge Drive to Anthony M. Jones and Kristin Jones for $200,000.

Lyall Edeh Herr and Ojoma Edeh Herr conveyed property on Ironville Pike to Ojoma Edeh Herr for $1.

The estate of Teresa M. Irvin conveyed Unit 21 to Platinum Renovations LLC for $28,000.

J. Paul Bucher and John C. Bucher Revocable Living Trust conveyed property on Old Harrisburg Pike to Lydia Marie Fisher for $220,000.

Jonathan Mackey conveyed 4345 Marietta Ave. to Mark Tyler James for $139,900.

Rebecca S. McClure and Kevin M. Kostelich conveyed 3281 Verdant Grove to Ryan P. Aument, Kate M. Aument and Wanda Lynn Aument for $490,000.

Juan Hernandez conveyed property on a public road to Jefferey P. Flear and Vonnie L. Flear for $219,900.

Marcos G. Santana and Evelin M. Santana conveyed 3465 Duff Ave. to Kelvin D. Hinton, Trina Brown Hinton and Trina A. Brown Hinton for $235,000.

CG&T LLC and Timothy B. Funk conveyed property on Gridley Avenue to Shannon R. Gill and Keith O. Gill Jr. for $100,000.

East Lampeter Township

Phuong B. Nguyen and Kiem Ht Nguyen conveyed property on a public road to Kiem Ht Nguyen and Toi Nguyen for $1.

Kiem Ht Nguyen and Toi Nguyen conveyed property on a public road to Kiem Ht Nguyen for $1.

Ernesto Pena conveyed property on a public road to Nancy Pena for $1.

Roger L. Ledyard and Rosalyn M. Ledyard conveyed property on Drexel Avenue to Alison S. Hagler, Vennisha Lewis and Tina Simon for $266,000.

Eastbrook Property Associates, J. Donald Siegrist, James G. Duprey and J. Clair Hess conveyed property on Meadowland Drive to Eastbrook Property Holdings LLC for $995,000.

West Lampeter Township

Todd L. Foster and Sheryl L. Horn conveyed 205 Bank Barn Lane to Bruce H. Houghtaling and Nancy Post Houghtaling for $385,000.

David L. Charles conveyed property on Stoneway Path to Green Hills Land LLC for $201,000.

Matthew C. Brubaker, Gwenna E. Brubaker and Gwenna Brubaker conveyed property on Peach Bottom Road to Kenneth E. Craul and Nancy Craul for $195,000.

Marie Ray and Marie T. Ray conveyed property on a public road to Christine Giannini for $1.

Luan P. Snyder conveyed property on a public road to Willow Street Corner LP for $180,000.

Lancaster city

Cindylou Bachman, Jane Christ and Betty Christ conveyed 618 W. Lemon St. to Bng Properties LLC for $155,000.

Huyard Properties LLC and Wendell I. Huyard conveyed property on a public road to Todd Gerlach for $165,000.

Gwynne Geyer conveyed 17 N. Shippen St. to Audrey Hostetter for $211,000.

Iraida Velazquez conveyed 7 N. Plum St. to Dan Parson Team LLC, Parson Dan Team LLC and A. Plus Home Work LLC for $85,000.

Rebecca A. Dixon conveyed 619 Rockland St. to Shadow 9. LLC for $75,000.

Craig W. Clark, Olga Clark and Olga Georgievova conveyed 247 N. Mulberry St. to Craig W. Clark for $1.

PNC Bank NA conveyed 1329 Calvert Lane to S&M Real Estate Renovations LLC for $120,000.

James E. Brandt and Paul R. Brandt & Betty M. Brandt Revocable Living Trust conveyed 626 N. Franklin St. to Brian Loiseau for $195,000.

John Lapp and Ida Lapp conveyed 642 Lehigh Ave. to Matthew B. Lapp and Elspeth M. Lapp for $113,400.

Ibmsgh LLC conveyed 238 E. Ross St. to Bret V. Matthews and Hannah J. Matthews for $1.

William H. McMichael III and Ann Mifflin Trust conveyed property on East Mifflin Street to LJ Henry Holdings LLC for $17,500.

Amra Y. Cuhel conveyed 134 E. Liberty St. to Re Create Investments LLC for $77,000.

Stephanie Terry conveyed property on Emerald Drive to Nelson R. Belliard Sanchez, Nelson R Belliard Sanchez, Joselyn Baez Talavera and Joselyn Baez Talavera for $145,000.

Nadinne M. Ziegler conveyed 303 Reservoir St. to Robert Antonio Montero Garo, Robert Antonio Montero Garo, Keissy J. Mendez Berroa and Keissy J Mendez Berroa for $169,900.

Timothy J. Mummert, Adriane L. Mummert and Adriene Mummert conveyed Unit 3 to Amaury Lanfranco Veras and Amaury Lanfranco Veras for $110,900.

Victor Rodriguez Reyes, Victor Rodriguez Reyes, Victor Rodrigues Reyes and Victor Rodrigues Reyes conveyed 611 E. Chestnut St. to Esteban Rodriguez Reyes and Esteban Rodriguez Reyes for $150,000.

Ashil Scott, Ashli R. Scott and A. R. Scott conveyed 923 Lafayette St. to Javier A. Medina for $125,000.

Timothy A. Rohrer conveyed 505 Green St. to Luis M. Rojas and Maria A. Rojas for $98,000.

Tracy L. Lare conveyed 305 Euclid Ave. to Kenneth B. Gebhard for $1.

Adam M. Dechow and Nicole L. Dechow conveyed 556 Manor St. to Rueben J. Stoltzfus for $75,000.

Orange & Broad LLC and Jacob J. Lapp conveyed property on a public road to AJ Kemraj Holdings LLC and Kemraj AJ Holdings LLC for $525,000.

Linda S. Bentzel and Bobbi N. Bentzel conveyed 629 N. Queen St. to Alejandra M. Idarraga Lucci and Alejandra M Idarraga Lucci for $153,500.

Valerie M. Stephan conveyed property on North Mulberry Street to William R. Fernandez Jr. and Jayna Fernandez for $197,255.

The estate of Florence M. Davis, The estate of Florence M. Wilson and The estate of Florence M Wilson Davis conveyed 524 New Dauphin St. to Edixson Figuereo Beltre for $100,000.

Lancaster Township

Bengt A. Odmann conveyed property on a public road to Alisa M. Kelly for $192,900.

Dorothy M. Shreiner and Dorothky M. Shreiner conveyed 1241 Ranck Mill Road to Esh Ventures LLC for $340,500.

Grande Land LP conveyed 106 Goldenfield Drive to Ann Louise Pieper and Lynda A. Kuhar for $225,900.

Beth A. Monaghan conveyed 418 Rabbit Hill Lane to Gary A. Ziegler and Michele A. Ziegler for $200,000.

Janet F. Bertelman and Janell Berte conveyed 39 Wilson Drive to John T. Sumoski for $258,000.

Meredith K. Martin and Meredith K. Whitty conveyed property on Wabank Road to Frank M. Slonneger and Harriet A. Slonneger for $155,000.

John B. Legere and Marla K. Legere conveyed property on Millrace Drive to James Ku and Rachelle L. Ku for $665,000.

Robert M. Ressel and Patricia L. Ressel conveyed 21 Parkside Ave. to Kimberly Ibarra for $158,000.

Alan H. Sloan and Susan B. Sloan conveyed property on Rosewood Drive to Josiah T. Ginder and Rebecca J. Ginder for $254,900.

Leacock Township

The estate of Mary B. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Melvin L. Fisher, Ruth Blank, Elizabeth Fisher and Isaac Fisher for $1.

Melvin L. Fisher, Ruth Blank, Elizabeth Fisher, Isaac L. Fisher and Isaac Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Melvin L. Fisher and Lydia Ann Fisher for $1.

Esther H. Becker conveyed property on a public road to Johnny Ray Esh for $240,000.

The estate of Florence F. Reaver and The estate of Florence A. Reaver conveyed property on a public road to Fancar Investments LLC for $193,000.

Lititz Borough

Gregory L. Amand conveyed 312 Locust St. to John M. Wentworth, Nancy K. Wentworth, Zachary Schober and Magdelana Schober for $157,500.

48 North Broad Street LLC and Michael J. O’Brien conveyed Unit 4I to Stephen S. Young and Michelle A. Young for $993,399.

Richard P. Groff, Janet A. Groff and Richard Groff conveyed 10 E. Front St. to Richard P. Groff for $0.

The estate of Jeanette Adair, The estate of Jeanette L. Adair and the estate of Jeanette F. Adair conveyed 321 Front St. to Rachel Sheetz for $175,000.

Samuel S. Haver conveyed 20 W. Orange St. to Anthony A. Dolce for $124,000.

Little Britain Township

Christopher D. Hensell conveyed 247 Green Lane to Christopher D. Hensell and Amy Lynn Hensell for $0.

Theodore O. Moran and Maria D. Moran conveyed property on a public road to Theodore O. Moran for $1.

Manheim Township

Hannah Ulloa and Alejandro Ulloa conveyed 1735 Billview Drive to Matthew R. Fahnestock and Andrea E. Faus for $249,000.

James J. Hynes and Amy J. Hynes conveyed property on a public road to James J. Hynes for $1.

Sean P. McCullough and Julie E. McCullough conveyed property on a public road to Robin L. Burkholder and Laura Piersol for $695,000.

Christopher G. Yoder and Alice E. Yoder conveyed 176 E. Roseville Road to Stacy Finney Coburn and Christopher James Coburn for $286,900.

Terri Gomez conveyed 1028 Marshall Ave. to Mervin L. Fisher for $1.

J. Jacob Zimmerman, Eugene R. Zimmerman, Verna N. Zimmerman, Paul S. Horning, Louise A. Horning, USA Farm Service Agency and Branch Banking & Trust Co. conveyed 1073 Creek Road to J. Jacob Zimmerman, USA Farm Service Agency and Branch Banking & Trust Co. for $1.

Kenneth H. Fidler conveyed 406 Friendship Ave. to Calvary Fellowship Homes Inc. for $237,000.

Daniel F. Hodgson and Joyce L. Hodgson conveyed property on a public road to Daniel F. Hodgson Revocable Trust and Daniel F. Hodgson for $1.

Daniel F. Hodgson and Joyce L. Hodgson conveyed property on a public road to Joyce L. Hodgson Revocable Trust and Joyce L. Hodgson for $1.

Joshua B. Lasdin conveyed Unit 539 to Frank Mincarelli and Karen M. Mincarelli for $163,900.

Leslie C. Pearlman conveyed 1726 Longview Drive to Titus L. Leitoro for $247,900.

The estate of Frank J. Thornton conveyed 2014 Robindale Ave. to R. Harrison Gordon Jr. and Marianne Gordon for $260,000.

Stephanie Hess Gibson conveyed 945 Valley Road to Geoff G. Gibson and Stephanie Hess Gibson for $1.

Robert J. Forgrave, Nereida Velez Forgrave and Nereida Velez Forgrave conveyed property on a public road to Todd M. Keiser and Gabriella T. Siryj for $325,000.

Jason Michael Potoka conveyed property on Buch Avenue to Carolyn R. Mohn for $154,900.

Kathleen M. McDermott conveyed property on Pendleton Drive to Terry Kemp II and Calla Kemp for $345,000.

Michael Brookstein conveyed property on a public road to Stephanie Brookstein and Stephanie Schott for $0.

Laura C. Speer conveyed property on Stockdale Drive to Anirudh Patel and Preyaben Patel for $490,000.

Kenneth L. Garner and Marlene Y. Garner conveyed 432 Cobblestone Lane to Sarah E. Werner for $162,000.

Anthony V. Alongi and Martha A. Alongi conveyed 290 Bluff View Drive to Eva J. Bragg for $335,000.

Kristopher J. Barndt conveyed property on Tanglewood Lane to Andrew Girondo for $218,000.

Farm On Quarry Road LP, Foqr Real Estate Development LLC, Mark R. Simeral and Rebecca H. Simeral conveyed property on a public road to Patrick A. Murphy and Genevieve A. Losonsky for $229,900.

Noemi Encarnacion conveyed 1718 Bill View Dirve to Thuy Thu Thi Tran and Thin Thi Vu for $232,000.

Thomas M. Ring, Abigail Ring, Abigail D. Ring and Thomas Ring conveyed 1931 Harrington Drive to Jesse P. Laughner and Chelsea R. Laughner for $384,999.

Charter Homes At Belmont Inc. conveyed Unit 60 to Gregory Stephens for $257,990.

James F. Cascio and Kimberly M. Cascio conveyed Oregon Road Unit 2A to James F. Cascio, Kimberly M. Cascio and James F. Cascio & Kimberly M. Cascio Revocable Living Trust for $1.

Charter Homes At Belmont Inc. conveyed property on Unit F to Angel P. Florentin Jr., M. Corazon Fernando Florentin and M. Corazon Fernando Florentin for $401,330.

Robert H. Corcoran and Deborah D. Corcoran conveyed 166 Northview Drive to Christopher G. Yoder and Alice E. Yoder for $310,000.

Manheim Borough

Frank S. Durdock and Scott A. Durdock conveyed property on Clay Street to Michelle L. Gingrich for $159,000.

Jeremy A. Plastino, Kara N. Plastino, Eastern Equity Exchange Corp. and Q. I. Plastino conveyed property on South Charlotte Street to Houston S. Groff and Lauren A. Groff for $181,500.

Manor Township

Dike R. Stoe conveyed property on Sawgrass Drive to Jonathan C. Sload and Ester M. Sload for $360,000.

Murry Painter Diversified Contractors Inc. and Painter Murry Diversified Contractors Inc. conveyed property on Blue Lane to Keith A. Zimmerman and Katrina A. Wyse for $209,900.

William M. Stone and Cecilia M. Hile conveyed 328 W. Charlotte St. to Melissa R. Monti and Peter M. Funke for $375,000.

Robert L. Hershey Sr. conveyed property on Catalpa Lane to William E. Hall Jr. and Kelsey A. Hall for $217,900.

Barbara A. Burnett, Barbara A. Pallan and Thomas M. Pallan conveyed 209 Ironstone Ridge Road to Harry P. Freeman for $227,000.

U.S. Department Housing & Urban Development conveyed 1650 Columbia Ave. to Marcos L. Fontanez for $120,001.

Patricia Moran Nelson and Patricia Moran Nelson Declaration of Trust conveyed property on a public road to Christopher Keith Tyson and Jessica Morgan Bair for $235,000.

Kairos Enterprises LLC, Kevin L. Hurst and Lesley C. Hurst conveyed property on a public road to Clifford Thomas and Morgan Thomas for $241,000.

Stephen D. Lefever conveyed 447 N. Prince St. to Loyalty 1St Real Estate LLC for $142,500.

Kelsey Hall and Kelsey A. Caruthers conveyed property on Manor Boulevard to Jamie Santiago Jr. and Kariely M. Ortiz for $148,000.

Brittany N. Polynone, Brittany N. Brown, Richard J. Fowler, Brittany Brown and Brittany Polynone conveyed property on Columbia Avenue to Richard J. Fowler for $1.

Timothy L. Mineo conveyed 274 Coffee St. to Robert M. Ressel and Patricia L. Ressel for $225,000.

Karen F. Good conveyed property on Ridge Road to Gary L. Wright and Patricia E. Wright for $750,000.

Hess Home Builders Inc. conveyed property on 25 Bank Barn Lane to Bradley P. Miller for $373,131.

Sanjeev Kunar Ghimire conveyed 2038 Manor Ridge Drive to Jason M. Potoka and Erika J. Potoka for $193,900.

William J. Boyd and Phyllis G. Boyd conveyed property on a public road to Fortis Housing Services LLC for $1,150,000.

Martic Township

Dennis J. Witmer and Shirley A. Witmer conveyed property on a public road to Jesse T. Moore and Charles B. Moore Jr. for $55,000.

Amber L. Martin and Amber L. Green conveyed property on a public road to Amber L. Martin and Scott F. Martin for $1.

Jamie L. Gebhard conveyed 40 Old Holtwood Road to C&G Harknight Homes LLC for $198,000.

Millersville Borough

Joshua L. Wenzel, Josh L. Wenzel and Brooke E. Wenzel conveyed property on a public road to John Verigood and Robin Verigood for $314,900.

C&G Harknight Homes LLC and Don Harrold conveyed 445 Hostetter Drive to Maqsood Malik and Aneesa Malik for $230,000.

A. Jeanne Pruitt and Edwin J. Pruitt conveyed property on Thorngate Place to C. Eric Muench and Martha J. Corrigan for $265,000.

Mount Joy Borough

Daniel C. Kottcamp, Melinda J. Kottcamp, Melinda J. Hunsicker, Daniel Curtis Kottcamp and Daniel Kottcamp conveyed property on a public road to Jose Marrerro for $159,900.

Scott E. Albert and Maureen T. Albert conveyed property on a public road to Lowell A. Brubaker, Debra L. Brubaker and Blake A. Brubaker for $485,600.

Mount Joy Township

John E. Fullerton Jr. and Carole Jean Fullerton conveyed property on a public road to TTJ Enterprises LLC for $1.

John Fullerton Inc. and Fullerton John Inc. conveyed property on a public road to TTJ Enterprises LLC for $1.

Nancy L. Bixler and James M. Bixler conveyed property on a public road to Millpond Properties LLC for $139,000.

Horst & Son Inc. conveyed property on Fieldstone Circle to Mark Frame and Megan Leitzell for $327,502.

Joseph C. Haddad and Pamela K. Haddad conveyed 140 Clover Lane to Jordan Smith and Svetlana Smith for $319,000.

Yvonne L. Powers, Yvonne L. Patrilak and John M. Patrilak conveyed property on Indian Rock Circle to Jeffrey R. Leggett and Mariana S. Leggett for $157,500.

James D. Kuntz and Corinda B. Kuntz conveyed property on a public road to G. Chadwick Shenk and Christina C. Shenk for $215,000.

Donegal Crossing Associates LLC and Chad G. Hurst conveyed property on Shady Oak Drive to Reese Investments LLC for $700,000.

New Holland Borough

The estate of Henry W. Kretlow, Andrew L. Kretlow, Revocable Agreement of Trust For Henry W. Kretlow & Marjorie M. Kretlow, Henry W. Kretlow and Marjorie M. Kretlow conveyed property on a public road to William H. Kretlow for $1.

Ralph D. Bitler conveyed property on a public road to Gabriel Lynn Abreu for $188,000.

FHG 92 LLC and Wesley R. Funk conveyed 224 Elm Circle to Michael C. Kilroy for $185,000.

Wendy R. Fox conveyed 426 E. Main St. to New Holland Borough for $198,500.

Garden Spot Village conveyed property on a public road to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for $0.

Paradise Township

Susie S. Esh conveyed property on a public road to David E. Esh and Esther S. Esh for $435,000.

Jacob S. Fisher and Naomi B. Fisher conveyed property on Spring Road to David S. Fisher and Verna Mae Fisher for $1.

Amos F. Beiler and Rebecca Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Benuel F. Beiler and Barbara Beiler for $250,000.

Penn Township

Elmer S. Stoltzfus and Valerie Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Daniel B. Lapp and Barbara B. Lapp for $920,000.

Elizabeth M. Trimble and Elizabeth M. Flaharty conveyed property on White Oak Road to Elizabeth M. Flaharty for $1.

William C. Melone and Julia W. Melone conveyed property on a public road to Jordan C. Ile for $235,000.

Christopher A. Pagano and Deborah E. Pagano conveyed property on a public road to Dustin M. Forbes and Ashley S. Forbes for $302,000.

JWB Cedar Hollow Inc., Horst & Son Inc. and Horst & Sons Inc. conveyed property on Cedar Hollow to Kyle Piper for $205,900.

Pequea Township

Lyall Edeh Herr and Ojoma Edeh Herr conveyed property on Leaman Road to Ojoma Edeh Herr for $1.

Sarah Beth Askins conveyed property on a public road to Thomas A. Haas and Christine P. Haas for $1.

Millfield Construction Co. conveyed Unit 99 to Michael J. Newmoyer and Laurie M. Newmoyer for $242,759.

Providence Township

James E. Taylor and Shannon R. Taylor conveyed 308 Groffdale Road to 308 Groffdale LLC for $80,000.

Quarryville Borough

Jacob D. Bachman, Anna Marie McCall, Anna M. Bachman and Jacob Bachman conveyed 211 W. Stanton Road to Jacob D. Bachman and Anna M. Bachman for $1.

Robert S. Book & Fay B. Book Revocable Living Trust and Bruce A. Book conveyed property on West State Street to Kenneth C. Trout and Kristen L. Trout for $124,000.

The estate of Mary E. Shee conveyed property on a public road to Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community for $180,000.

Rapho Township

Pravin M. Patel and Mangla P. Patel conveyed property on a public road to Pravin M. Patel, Mangla P. Patel, Sanjay P. Patel and Kunal P. Patel for $1.

Nelson L. Myers, Julia M. Myers and Judith M. Myers conveyed property on a public road to Ryan P. Pelayo and Laken B. Pelayo for $192,500.

Flyway Properties LLC and Bradford T. Clubb conveyed property on a public road to Mount Joy Borough Authority for $1.

Summer Hill Farm and Howard D. Boyd Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Timothy Tutt and Deborah L. Tutt for $225,000.

Bradley G. Eberly and Shana Marie Eberly conveyed property on a public road to Corey K. Radzik and Heather M. Radzik for $344,250.

Joseph J. Turbedsky and Judith A. Turbedsky conveyed 3015 Willow Glen Drive to William P. Althouse and Susan A. Althouse for $249,900.

Elmer K. Breneman conveyed property on a public road to Mervin H. Breneman and Jacob H. Breneman for $1.

Rose A. Garman and Randall M. Garman conveyed property on Elizabethtown Road to Travis M. Martin for $220,000.

Salisbury Township

Andrew Groff, Andrew J. Groff and Shawntel A. Groff conveyed property on a public road to Andrew J. Groff and Shawntel A. Groff for $1.

The estate of Charles A. Bills Sr. conveyed property on a public road to Powerstream Properties LLC for $66,000.

Galen James Barbour Sr. and Tammy J. Barbour conveyed property on Lincoln Hills Drive to Galen James Barbour Sr. for $1.

Amos S. Smucker and Rosanna Smucker conveyed property on Meetinghouse Road to Allen Lee Stoltzfus for $397,000.

Donald P. Keller and Gui J. Zhang conveyed property on a public road to Samuel E. Riehl for $290,000.

Elmer E. King and Barbara S. King conveyed property on a public road to Amos P. King and Miriam S. King for $1.

Jacob K. Esh and Emma G. Esh conveyed property on Meeting House Road to Ivan L. King and Naomi King for $280,000.

Strasburg Borough

Lois M. Yost conveyed 7 S. Jackson St. to Eli F. Stoltzfus for $1.

Charter Homes At Strasburg Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Strasburg Borough of for $1.

Jordan R. Crews and Whitney N. Sharp Crews conveyed 109 W. Pleasant View Drive to Matthew Aaron Pierce and Michele Coleen Pierce for $199,000.

Allen R. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Robert Evans Way to Veronica Frost for $155,000.

Strasburg Township

Michael L. Fisher, Ruth Ann Beiler Fisher and Ruth Ann Beiler Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Michael J. Stoltzfus for $420,000.

James R. Oswald and Phyllis D. Oswald conveyed property on a public road to 1414 Village Road LLC for $300,000.

Warwick Township

Ronald E. Bentz Jr. and Peggy A. Bentz conveyed 43 Heron Road to Benjamin L. Bomberger for $184,900.

Lester B. Aughey, Lester B. Aughey & Betty L. Aughey Revocable Living Trust and Betty L. Aughey conveyed property on a public road to Equity Trust Co. and Judith Grillo Ira for $175,000.

Julie A. Hess conveyed property on a public road to Nicholas J. Bonsell for $215,000.

Dean L. Garman conveyed property on Winding Way to Jay Stoltzfus for $165,900.

Joyce B. Cathey conveyed property on Pine Wood Avenue to Steven E. Ginder and Kimberly K. Ginder for $280,000.

ToA Lititz LP and ToA Lititz Advisors LLC conveyed 647 Allegiance Drive to Walter Dowdy and Olivia Dowdy for $299,963.

Garman Builders At Lancaster LLC and Shawn L. Garman conveyed property on Valley Crossing Drive to John Michael Rowe and Candy J. Rowe for $608,000.

Elsa K. Nester conveyed property on a public road to Rebecca S. Reid and Jason W. Reid for $204,900.

ToA Lititz LP and ToA Lititz Advisors LLC conveyed 411 Valor Drive to Kenneth W. Berger Sr. and Jerice Berger for $375,745.

Matthew R. Roth and Mandy B. Roth conveyed property on a public road to Benjamin Robert Stauffer and Rhinda Stauffer for $187,000.

Alexander D. Diffendall, Stephanie A. Finn and Stephanie A. Diffendall conveyed property on Heron Road to Amanda M. Zdradzinski for $189,900.

GGDS LLC, Gary Gaissert, Gary J. Gaissert and GGDD LLC conveyed property on a public road to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for $0.

Renovations By Garman LLC and Jason W. Garman conveyed 2 Pinewood Ave. to Lauretta M. Morris and Claire E. Shank for $273,300.

ToA Lititz LP and ToA Lititz Advisors LLC conveyed 442 Valor Drive to Vernon William Biesecker and Eileen Mary Biesecker for $451,940.

Garman Builders At Lancaster LLC and Shawn L. Garman conveyed property on Valley Crossing Drive to Michael Gregory Katos and Jillian M. Tallarico for $676,990.

Jonathan C. Sload and Ester M. Sload conveyed 242 Browning Road to Matthew A. Dennis for $329,900.