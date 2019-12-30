The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office Dec. 16-20:
Adamstown Borough
Bollman Hat Co. conveyed property on a public road to Dalton W. Oberholtzer and Heidi J. Oberholtzer for $64,900.
Bart Township
Bonita P. Henry conveyed property on a public road to Lisa A. Parsons for $180,000.
Andrew C. Zook and Katie Y. Zook conveyed property on a public road to Jonathan B. Zook for $130,000.
Brecknock Township
J. Edwin Shirk and Marian Z. Shirk conveyed 720 Stone Hill Road to Jonathan Z. Shirk and Edna Jane Shirk for $1.
Andrew Horst conveyed property on Cedarwood Drive to Brian Brensinger for $1.
C. Ervin Weaver, C. Irvin Weaver and Melvin H. Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Min Group LLC for $25,000.
James A. Meade conveyed property on a public road to Michael R. Weaver and Janita Weaver for $299,900.
Edwin Z. Hoover and Alta H. Hoover conveyed property on a public road to Nathan R. Hoover and Nancy H. Hoover for $1,200,000.
Caernarvon Township
Wilmer Z. Martin conveyed property on Waveland Road to LBW Ventures LP for $60,000.
Christiana Borough
Nicholas Pincin, Stephanie Ann Bewley and Stephanie A. Bewley conveyed property on a public road to Garrett E. Fry and Aubrie N. Fry for $128,700.
Clay Township
JSL Mechanical Inc. and Jeffrey Steven Lloyd conveyed property on a public road to Nicholas A. Whiting and Leah S. Whiting for $160,000.
Wanessa Melo and Gil Melo conveyed property on a public road to Yue Wang and Fei Cao for $225,000.
Leroy Zimmerman and Tracy L. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Marc A. Startoni and Brenda J. Startoni for $298,000.
Ruth S. Burkholder, Ruth S. Leinbach and Leon H. Leinbach conveyed 420 Indian Run Road to Ruth F. Hursh for $60,000.
Global Disciples conveyed property on a public road to Double L. Holdings LLC for $260,000.
East Cocalico Township
Stacy R. Shirk and Duane A. Shirk conveyed property on a public road to Vasily P. Sinyagin for $197,000.
The estate of Ann H. Grant conveyed property on Bill Drive to Randall N. Leid and Catherine H. Leid for $110,000.
Elmer Weaver and Barbara A. Weaver conveyed property on Lancaster Pike to Norlanco Leasing LLC for $500,000.
Heatherwoods LLC, Berks New Homes LLC, Berks Homes LLC and J. Lavern Horning conveyed property on Heatherwood Lane to Jennifer A. Hrbac for $313,240.
Joel K. Martin conveyed 188 N. Reamstown Road to BST Reamstown Properties LLC for $90,000.
Heatherwoods LLC, Berks New Homes Llc, Berks Homes and J. Lavern Horning conveyed property on Ashwood Lane to William H. Bruaw and Betsy E. Bruaw for $203,000.
Robert T. Lee, Roxanne Lee and Roxanne Rogers conveyed 1 Garden Spot Drive to Tyler S. Strouse for $232,000.
Heatherwoods LLC, Berks New Homes LLC, Berks Homes and J. Lavern Horning conveyed property on a public road to Mark T. Boswold and Nancy F. Boswold for $242,490.
Richard Dieckhaus and Christine Dieckhaus conveyed property on a public road to Nadu Construction Inc. and Lancaster Home Builders for $60,000.
Bollman Hat Co., Geo W. Bollman & Co. Inc. and Bollman Geo W. & Co. Inc. conveyed property on Denver Road to Esbenshade Family Ltd. Partnership for $1.
West Cocalico Township
Gary M. Burkholder and Jalisa Ann Burkholder conveyed property on a public road to Sheldon D. Zimmerman and Maria Beth Zimmerman for $322,000.
Brian Paul Degler conveyed property on South Cocalico Road to Cocalico DK LLC for $84,900.
Walter H. Horst, Elva Z. Horst, Timothy L. Horst and Diane R. Horst conveyed property on Mechanic Street to Walter H. Horst and Elva Z. Horst for $1.
Thomas L. Showalter and Bonnie L. Showalter conveyed property on a public road to Thomas L. Showalter for $1.
Colerain Township
Duane S. Tydings, Duane Tydings and Richard Chase Tydings conveyed property on a public road to Duane S. Tydings for $1.
David J. Hastings, Kim M. Hastings, Dana L. Nixon and Thomas Nixon conveyed property on Sproul Road to Jonas Stoltzfus for $195,000.
The estate of Betty M. Combs and The estate of Betty Mae Combs conveyed property on Woodside Drive to Craig L. Fox for $186,000.
Columbia Borough
The estate of Stephen J. Wysock and The estate of Stephen John Wysock conveyed property on Kinderhook Road to Brenda M. Wysock for $1.
Deborah L. Culp conveyed 18 N. Seventh St. to Clyde Investments LLC for $85,000.
James H. Wagner and James J. Wagner conveyed property on a public road to Tower Clock Apartments LLC for $442,500.
Doolittle Investments LLC and David Doolittle conveyed 235 Locust St. to Whitestone Partners LLC and SG Real Estate LLC for $575,000.
G&Z Investments LLC and David Garpstas conveyed 831 Barbara St. to David J. Garpstas, Carissa M. Garpstas, Michael T. Zimmerman and Nicole D. Zimmerman for $1.
Steven D. Sparks and Bobbie A. Sparks conveyed 241 Pheasant Drive to Thomas L. Ibach and Linda S. Ibach for $189,900.
Barbara Lynch Hughes and Barbara A. Lynch conveyed 919 Blunston St. to Jennifer R. Post for $49,900.
Leroy D. Ortman conveyed property on a public road to Leroy D. Ortman and Roberta J. Ortman for $1.
Conestoga Township
Thomas A. Breneman and Sandra S. Breneman conveyed property on a public road to Stephen S. Shannon and Heidi R. Shannon for $150,000.
Thomas A. Breneman and Sandra S. Breneman conveyed property on a public road to Stephen S. Shannon and Heidi R. Shannon for $1,050,000.
Karen E. Heistand conveyed property on a public road to Jeffrey H. Welk and Sherry L. Fisher for $150,000.
Conoy Township
James W. Wagner Jr. conveyed property on a public road to James W. Wagner Jr. and Christie A. Wagner for $1.
Richard L. Keller and Rosemarie Keller conveyed property on a public road to Philip M. Sauger Jr. and Kirsten H. Sauger for $295,000.
Denver Borough
DS Burkholder Inc. and Burkholder DS Inc. conveyed property on Oak Street to Zachary Syphard for $138,000.
Beverly A. Balmer, Beverly A. Moyer, Erla Mae Haller, Erla Mae Schweitzer and Country Hair Studio conveyed property on Main Street to Beverly A. Moyer and Erla Mae Schweitzer for $1.
Beverly A. Moyer and Erla Mae Schweitzer conveyed property on Main Street to James L. Moyer, Beverly A. Moyer and Erla Mae Schweitzer for $1.
Fred C. Bowman and Elaine H. Bowman conveyed property on a public road to Randall Scott Miller and Sherry L. Miller for $285,000.
James D. Hitchcock and Dena L. Hitchcock conveyed property on a public road to James D. Hitchcock for $0.
Thomas L. Showalter and Bonnie L. Showalter conveyed property on North Fourth Street to Bonnie L. Showalter for $1.
East Donegal Township
Ronald L. Lumby and Linda C. Lumby conveyed property on Blossom Trail to Susan M. Menges for $1.
Joel N. Jenney and Michelle J. Jenney conveyed property on a public road to Sean P. Strangeway and Emily E. Strangeway for $152,500.
Kathryn J. Trasatt, Kathryn J. Cerullo and Aaron Trasatt conveyed property on Pinkerton Road to Cameron Nolt for $220,000.
Koser Brothers Rentals conveyed property on a public road to Joseph A. Spayd and Kelli A. Spayd for $275,000.
West Donegal Township
Milton D. Friedly and Carmen A. Friedly conveyed property on Heisey Avenue to Kevin David Wallace Jr. for $229,900.
Bradley R. Bantle conveyed 141 Bull Rush Landing to Jessica L. Earhart and Benjamin R. Earhart for $190,000.
Drumore Township
NH Jones Builders Inc., Jones NH Builders Inc. and Builders Group conveyed 1311 Slate Hill Road to Paul Cornelius for $173,000.
The estate of Robert J. Hash conveyed property on a public road to Cory R. Holloway and Melanie E. Holloway for $1.
Burnell W. Nolt and Mary Jane Nolt conveyed property on a public road to Burnell W. Nolt and Mary Jane Nolt for $1.
East Drumore Township
32 Steward Run LLC and Sanjeev Verma conveyed 863 Scotland Road to Shipley Family Ltd. Partnership for $200,000.
Harold M. Barley III and Anna M. Barley conveyed property on Locust Lane to Four Corners Properties LLC for $80,000.
Earl Township
Shopf Templeton Pfautz Real Estate, David J. Templeton and Barry L. Pfautz conveyed property on Orlan Road to Joseph E. Lapp for $1,150,000.
Edwin Z. Hoover and Leonard R. Hoover conveyed property on Goods Road to Melvin R. Hoover for $500,000.
Melvin H. Hoover and Martha Z. Hoover conveyed property on a public road to Delmar G. Hoover and Anita K. Hoover for $1.
Ivan S. Burkholder and Lizzie Z. Burkholder conveyed property on a public road to Lester N. Burkholder and Lois Ann Burkholder for $1.
Mahlon Jay King, Elsie M. King and Mahlon J. King conveyed property on a public road to Michael A. Stoltzfus and Rhoda F. Stoltzfus for $600,000.
Shopf Templeton Pfautz Real Estate, David J. Templeton and Barry L. Pfautz conveyed property on a public road to Joseph E. Lapp for $500,000.
East Earl Township
Gralan Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Garman Builders At Lancaster LLC for $190,000.
West Earl Township
John M. Zimmerman and Rosene H. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Fairmount Homes for $1.
Dennis L. Klopp and Nancy L Worrell Klopp conveyed Unit 34 to Dennis L. Klopp for $1.
Dallas W. Zimmerman and Lois Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Adrian D. Zimmerman for $120,000.
Earl D. Wenger and Lois Wenger conveyed 317 Hilltop Drive to Joshua K. Martin and Christina C. Martin for $217,900.
Elizabeth Township
Samuel G. Horst, Esther S. Horst, Jay L. Horst, Gerald R. Horst, Rose Ann Martin, Wilmer L. Horst, Kenneth W. Horst, Marilyn W. Burkholder and NCG Holdings Ltd. conveyed 432 E. 28th Division Highway to Jeremy A. Plastino and Kara N. Plastino for $307,000.
Gary L. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Walter H. Ream for $18,000.
Elizabethtown Borough
Nancy S. Groff, Virginia S. Groff, Franklin S. Groff and John S. Groff conveyed property on a public road to Groffs Hickory Ranch LLC for $1.
Stacy Burkholder, Stacy Brown and Gladys N. Haller conveyed property on a public road to Stacy Brown and Ronald L. Brown for $1.
Jeff Burkholder and Gladys N. Haller conveyed property on a public road to Jeff Burkholder for $1.
Alphonse C. Miller and Jennifer L. Miller conveyed property on a public road to Kristin A. Vines and Michael J. Rotell for $175,900.
Michael H. Orban and Susan L. Orban conveyed 17 Briarcliff Road to HG Holdings LLC for $150,000.
James E. Leber and Joy R. Leber conveyed property on a public road to Patrick L. Leber and Jennifer M. Leber for $199,500.
Ephrata Borough
Jerrid K. Fulbright, Nikki Fulbright and Jerrid Fulbright conveyed 1 W. Broad St. to Anthony B. Martin and Tonya D. Martin for $111,093.
Victoria J. Diguardi and Victoria J. Hoffman conveyed property on West King Street to Lisa Jean Hoefner for $180,000.
Janet L. Zinn conveyed 1241 Marie Ave. to Marty L. Ebright and Roxane J. Ebright for $240,000.
Edward P. Dowlin Jr. and Sabrina R. Dowlin conveyed property on Irene Avenue to Nicholas Lee Troutman for $169,900.
James P. Coyle and Pamela D. Coyle conveyed 40 Lime St. to James P. Coyle for $1.
Elva Jane Stauffer conveyed 607 W. Main St. to Hava LLC for $400,000.
Lewis Davis and Brent Davis conveyed 210 Duke St. to Finest Home Buyers LLC for $128,000.
The estate of Ronald Weinsheimer and The estate of Ronald M. Weinsheimer conveyed property on a public road to Kyle Weaver and Rosa Weaver for $163,500.
Ephrata Township
Jay Paul Hoover and Vera Jane Hoover conveyed property on a public road to David M. Martin and Darlene H. Martin for $460,000.
John McLain conveyed property on Hinkletown Road to Jay Paul Zimmerman for $80,000.
Joyce E. Doster conveyed property on a public road to Elvin Z. Hurst and Carol L. Hurst for $299,000.
John L. Weber and Arlene H. Weber conveyed property on Ridge Avenue to Dennis L. Nolt and Linda Nolt for $295,000.
Logan Taylor Weaver, Emily Kate Weaver and Emily Kate Hall conveyed 202 Buchanan Drive to Logan Taylor Weaver and Emily Kate Weaver for $1.
Fulton Township
Joseph E. Morris conveyed property on a public road to William Kyle for $1.
East Hempfield Township
Krista M. Reed conveyed 1081 Snapper Dam Road to Tribikram Neopaney and Madhavi Ghimire for $299,900.
Bona Fide Properties LLC conveyed property on a public road to Megan E. Veazey for $142,425.
JPM Stonehenge LLC, C&F Inc. and Mark Will conveyed property on Camas Lane to Michael McGee and Janet McGee for $310,185.
Robert J. Bertz, Sharon K. Bertz and Karen K. Bertz conveyed property on a public road to Ryan J. Bertz and Lynne M. Bertz for $1.
Thomas Ross Prather and Deborah Z. Prather conveyed 2955 Marietta Ave. to Prather Entities LLC for $1.
New Generation At Haydn Manor LLC and Dennis D. Herr conveyed property on a public road to David Costello for $632,500.
Joyce A. George conveyed 1025 Signal Hill Lane to Zachary T. Wilson and Hannah M. Wilson for $290,000.
Kristen A. Mavraganis and Andrew R. Mavraganis conveyed property on Sunwood Lane to Kevin Borkowski and Gina M. Borkowski for $440,000.
Monica A. Kase conveyed Unit 1102 to Nancy Jean Haley for $152,500.
Amanda Rose Ryan conveyed property on a public road to Zachary T. Webb and Erica L. Lenhoff for $315,000.
Morton S. Rostolsky and Elaine M. Rostolsky conveyed 2415 Helena Road to Hem Dhital and Puna Dhital for $229,500.
Landis Farm Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC and Brent O. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Steven R. Borkgren and Kathryn M. Borkgren for $431,130.
Hai Dinh and Hang Dang conveyed 843 Sylvan Road to Hung Minh Dinh for $1.
Landis Farm Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC and Brent O. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Leann G. Rynier for $417,710.
Juliana Eva Sergovic and Craig Michael Barkume conveyed 3036 Gloucester St. to Juliana Eva Sergovic and Craig Michael Barkume for $1.
Lime Spring Properties LP, Lime Spring Properties GP LLC and Ian G. Ruzow conveyed Unit 44 + to Homestead Village Inc. for $504,900.
West Hempfield Township
Jesse K. Miller and Jacqueline M. Miller conveyed 3948 Archer Lane to Jesse K. Miller and Jacqueline M. Miller for $0.
Ronald G. Baldner conveyed 743 High Ridge Road to Ronald G. Baldner and Julie Baldner for $1.
Estreet Properties LLC and Keith Kratzert conveyed property on Chinchilla Avenue to Elliott Madera Rodriguez, Elliott Madera Rodriguez, Miguelina Martinez Velaquez, Miguelina Martinez Velaquez, Elliott Madera Martinez and Elliott Madera Martinez for $245,000.
The estate of Mary Ellen Coffey Pierson and The estate of Mary Ellen Coffey Pierson conveyed property on a public road to Eric Fix Hussar and Terra Lee Hussar for $330,000.
William P. Althouse and Susan A. Althouse conveyed 3966 Birchwood Lane to Durga Tamang and Nir Tamang for $289,900.
Ivor R. Moonsammy and Selina N. Moonsammy conveyed property on a public road to Johan Rodriguez Espinal, Johan Rodriguez Espinal, Mederneris Martinez Nunez and Mederneris Martinez Nunez for $285,000.
Robert T. Brubaker conveyed 912 Farmdale Road to Scott A. Lindsay and Stacey Luise Lindsay for $177,000.
Sharon M. Hartman conveyed property on a public road to Matthew David Lane Sr. and Ann Marie Lane for $240,000.
Ryan A. Work conveyed property on Ironville Pike to Jeffrey S. Geiter Jr. for $124,900.
Mountville Conservation Trust and D. R. Kennedy conveyed property on a public road to Pelagie Uzamukunda and Leonard Bizimana for $234,900.
East Lampeter Township
Robert D. Vitale and Angela Q. Vitale conveyed 647 Millcross Road to CPWS Farmette LLC for $615,000.
Emily B. Kilgore and B. Rodney Flory & Dorothy R. Flory Revocable Living Trust conveyed 2119 New Holland Pike to Stonecrest Properties LLC for $365,000.
Smucker Properties, John E. Smucker II and Jerald L. Smucker conveyed property on Maple Avenue to Smucker Properties for $1.
Smucker Properties, John E. Smucker II and Jerald L. Smucker conveyed property on Maple Avenue to Ephriam J. Stoltzfus and Mary Ann Stoltzfus for $200,000.
Alemenesh K. Habtewold and Israel D. Gebre Yohannes conveyed property on a public road to Alazar W. Guda for $155,000.
Amy L. Owens, Michael J. Owens and Amy L. Randall conveyed 319 Lynwood Road to Melvin L. Lapp for $200,000.
Mark A. Amway conveyed property on a public road to Donald E. Martzall and Elizabeth A. Martzall for $467,000.
William P. Weeber and Jennifer L. Weeber conveyed property on a public road to Israel D. Gebreyohannes and Alemenesh K. Habtewold for $412,500.
West Lampeter Township
Revitalized Home Properties LLC, Dawn Patrick and Andrew JC Patrick conveyed 193 Millwood Road to Andrew JC Patrick and Dawn M. Patrick for $1.
Brett W. Lovern and Jamie L. Lovern conveyed 1706 Hans Herr Drive to Scott W. Boyd and Nancy L. Boyd for $285,000.
Christine D. Schreder conveyed property on Cool Creek Way to Joseph N. Karanja and Lucy N. Njuguna for $259,900.
Michael D. Flynn conveyed Unit 48 to Ronald E. Heefner and Gerry M. Heefner for $254,900.
J. Curtis Stumpf and Todd R. Stumpf conveyed property on Country Meadows Drive to Austin Z. Smucker and Savannah K. Smucker for $194,500.
Cole A. Martin conveyed 1618 Buttercup Road to Cole A. Martin and Colleen Andrews for $1.
The estate of Bertha Ve Adams conveyed 2815 Willow Street Pike to AFE Enterprises LP for $299,900.
Lancaster city
Mountain Top Apartment Rentals LLC and David L. Blank conveyed 229 Nevin St. to 229 Nevin Street LLC for $170,000.
Prince St. Property LLC and Kyle Sollenberger conveyed property on North Prince Street to 118 Prince LLC for $10.
Lester Shickman and Diane M. Shickman conveyed Unit 401 to Scott J. Schecter for $347,000.
Redevelopment Authority of the City of Lancaster conveyed 445 E. Strawberry St. to Impact Missions for $30,000.
Thuc Nguyen and Thanh Dinh conveyed 628 E. Walnut St. to Huy Tran for $50,000.
Martin Harnish conveyed 104 Ruby St. to Keely S. Maglaughlin for $149,900.
Stonehedge Holdings LLC, Federal Land Trust LLC and Jacob K. King conveyed 328 S. Prince St. to Rental Properties R. US LLC for $174,000.
Jasvir Kaur conveyed property on South Duke Street to 923 Realty Inc. for $375,000.
Steven J. King conveyed 646 Park Ave. to Corbin A. Keiser for $230,000.
The estate of Donald W. Drennen conveyed 509 W. King St. to SKJ LLC for $85,000.
Awakened Properties LLC and Dan Zecher conveyed 620 N. Pine St. to Michael Vermette and Pascale Belanger for $325,000.
Juan B. Galarza II conveyed property on North Plum Street to Daniel R. Giangiulio and Amy C. Giangiulio for $165,000.
Randall L. Horst and Lisa C. Horst conveyed 215 E. Orange St. to Kerry Kegerise for $915,000.
EA&J Management LLC, Jeffrey S. Anderson and Andrea R. Anderson conveyed property on a public road to EA&J Management LLC for $1.
Cinmic Investments, C. Michael Rohrbach and Cynthia A. Delorie conveyed 627 Rockland St. to Juan Tejeda and Greys Tejeda for $115,000.
Harry E. Brady and Karen Brady conveyed 905 Prospect St. to Jose Acosta, Ana Figueroa Soto and Ana Figueroa Soto for $137,700.
Larry D. Reitz conveyed 132 E. Lemon St. to B. & R. Development LLC for $340,000.
Pensco Trust Co. LLC and Jeremy Ganse Ira conveyed 142 N. Plum St. to Andrew M. Godfrey for $270,000.
J. Tod Daniels conveyed 915 High St. to Ryan L. Gearhart for $87,500.
Sarah M. Melin and Brandon Clark conveyed 526 Fairview Ave. to Michael R. Hess and Alysssa L. Mohr for $126,000.
Randall L. Lapp and Diane M. Lapp conveyed 614 1/2 N. Shippen St. to Kellsey Wagman and Dylan Giandalia for $189,500.
Lavern R. Yoder conveyed Unit 136 to John P. Jones and Joanne S. Jones for $92,000.
KSM Holdings LLC and Keely Maglaughlin conveyed 644 Hershey Ave. to Ramon E. Ramos Enamorado, Ramon E. Ramos Enamorado, Yudani R. Quesada Herrera and Yudani R Quesada Herrera for $169,900.
SKJ LLC and Shaun M. Kauffman conveyed 450 Poplar St. to Abigail L. Twerdok for $232,000.
Hung Huynh conveyed 52 Old Dorwart St. to Duyen Trong Tran and Quyen Thi Ngoc Phan for $35,000.
Nancy C. Rohrer and David B. Rohrer conveyed property on North Jefferson Street to 534 N. Jefferson LLC for $454,000.
Diane G. Tighe conveyed property on State Street to Brentwood Investment Properties LLC for $210,000.
Lancaster Township
Louise B. Williams conveyed 10 Yardley Green to Rikon Whetts for $1.
Ronald E. Heefner and Gerry M. Heefner conveyed property on North Pier Drive to Howard Payne and Mary Payne for $224,900.
Lawrence S. Gessler and Cynthia F. Gessler conveyed 1425 Center Road to Cynthia F. Gessler for $10.
Glenn J. Mendoza and Marilag L. Mendoza conveyed 336 Voltaire Blvd. to Lamont R. McNair for $167,000.
Peter J. Monticchio and Judith A. Monticchio conveyed 962 Elm Ave. to Lawrence S. Gessler for $235,000.
Mary Ann Smith conveyed 1509 Springside Drive to Steven Hornblower and Karen M. Maffei for $244,900.
Leacock Township
Allen F. King and Naomi Mae King conveyed property on a public road to Naomi Mae King and Allen F. King for $1.
John F. King and Elam F. King conveyed property on a public road to Benuel F. King for $1.
Red School LLC and J. Lavern Horning conveyed property on a public road to Joseph J. Laskowsky and Mary Ann Laskowsky for $347,307.
Allen F. King and Naomi Mae King conveyed property on a public road to Allen F. King and Naomi Mae King for $1.
Samuel L. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Samuel L. Stoltzfus for $1.
Samuel S. Smoker and Rachel S. Smoker conveyed property on a public road to John E. Smoker and Barbara A. Smoker for $225,000.
Samuel L. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Samuel L. Stoltzfus Jr. and Katie Mae Stoltzfus for $545,000.
Samuel L. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Allen F. King and Naomi Mae King for $1.
Samuel L. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Allen F. King and Naomi Mae King for $1.
Upper Leacock Township
Scott L. Jeffries conveyed property on West Main Street to Scott L. Jeffries for $1.
Mary M. Weaver conveyed property on South Maple Avenue to Mary M. Weaver for $1.
Eli S. King and Mary K. King conveyed property on a public road to Christian L. Petersheim Jr. and Mary B. Petersheim for $1,000,000.
Mary M. Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Scott L. Jeffries for $1.
James A. Wells and Blaine H. Finkbiner conveyed property on Newport Road to Upper Leacock Township Municipal Authority for $475,000.
John W. Lapp conveyed 41 Ridge View Drive to Hang T. Tran and Tin C. Truong for $275,000.
Ryszard Wojno and Lucyna Wojno conveyed property on Rolling Terrace to Susan J. Negron and Rosene C. Negron for $245,000.
Little Britain Township
Maryjo G. Steele conveyed property on Howard Lane to Timothy J. Gruber and Alexa D. Gruber for $105,000.
M. Jason Smith and Jessica Dee Smith conveyed property on Sleepy Hollow Road to Arturo B. Romero, Erik Romero Quintino and Jarenni Romero for $324,900.
Alan A. Rubin conveyed property on a public road to Elizabeth H. McDonald for $490,000.
Manheim Township
Amy C. Giangiulio and Daniel R. Giangiulio conveyed property on a public road to Vanessa M. Simril, Jay Frederick and Gilma Simril for $225,000.
Douglas M. Harris conveyed property on a public road to Andrew M. Costello for $211,000.
Timothy P. Muir and Lee Elizabeth Muir conveyed property on Providence Court to Brent D. Hershey and Carissa E. Hershey for $265,500.
Paul T. Wilson conveyed property on Lancaster New Holland Turnpike to Michael Candela for $225,000.
Robert A. Wolf II and Laura J. Wolf conveyed property on a public road to Kevin J. Lynch and Ashley W. Lynch for $240,000.
Michael J. McGee, Janet L. Duncan and Janet L. McGee conveyed 260 Murry Hill Drive to Kerri Bogda for $359,900.
Shawnee Advisors LLC and Nicholas B. Frey conveyed property on Unit D to Charter Homes At Belmont Inc. for $85,000.
David Costello and Sara Costello conveyed property on Buckwalter Road to Stephen K. Medvic and Laura Medvic for $604,875.
Eden Road Partners LLC and Joseph R. Deerin conveyed property on a public road to 740 Eden Road Partners LLC for $1.
Rosemary E. French conveyed 1003 Louise Ave. to Elizabeth A. French for $207,000.
Charter Homes At Belmont Inc. conveyed Unit 44 to Steven Kisiel and Hannah Kisiel for $259,990.
Dennis J. Valentin Sr. and Anna M. Valentin conveyed 829 Fountain Ave. to Aimee M. Geier for $162,000.
Robert Murphy Callaham, Sarah D. Callaham and Sarah Levi Callaham conveyed property on a public road to Daniel J. Burkholder and Amy M. Burkholder for $405,000.
Andrew M. Godfrey and Dana Godfrey conveyed property on Bloomfield Drive to James A. Gotwald and Julie M. Gotwald for $402,000.
Melinda A. Retallack and Phyllis A. Retallack conveyed property on Old Delp Road to Melinda A. Retallack for $1.
Calvary Independent Church conveyed 876 Pleasure Road to Seth Millard Hardy and Shelby Stephan Hardy for $180,000.
Eric Paul Schopf and Margaret Z. Schopf conveyed 340 Valleybrook Drive to Hadley K. Brown and Deidre A. Brown for $165,000.
Christopher D. Wenger, Cassandra J. McKie, Cassandra McKie Wenger and Cassandra McKie Wenger conveyed property on a public road to Christopher D. Wenger and Cassandra J. McKie for $1.
Calvary Church and Calvary Independent Church conveyed 874 Pleasure Road to Seth Millard Hardy and Shelby Stephan Hardy for $170,000.
Robert E. Kelly conveyed 327 Valleybrook Drive to Lynn Longenecker for $163,800.
Andrea Dearstyne and Holly Walker conveyed 113 Keller Ave. to Andrea Dearstyne and Holly Walker Dearstyne for $1.
Donald I. Fausnaught, Timothy Paulin and Drew Earhart conveyed 1831 Lititz Pike to Hugh S. Smith for $350,000.
Lori B. Vangorden and Scott E. Vangorden conveyed 384 Copley Drive to Michael A. Yendaw and Senait Weldemicheal for $360,000.
West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. and West Co. Inc. conveyed property on West Airport Road to Airport Cargo Warehouse LLC for $1.
Jonathan D. Wolko, Kristina Margit Emma Schurr and Kristina Schurr Wolko conveyed property on Oakhill Drive to Jonathan D. Wolko and Kristina Schurr Wolko for $1.
Kathryn S. Weidman conveyed Unit 201 to Patrick Trimble for $105,000.
Michael C. Steele and Tina Z. Steele conveyed 1438 Glen Moore Circle to Rebecca S. Dempsey for $158,000.
Jeb Family Ltd. Partnership, Stonehenge Estates LLC, Jeb & Sons Inc., Peter C. Alecxih Jr. and Neil F. Perate conveyed property on Stonehenge Drive to Jason R. Wicht and Therese A. Wicht for $325,900.
Zachary T. Wilson and Hannah M. Wilson conveyed 811 Janet Ave. to Dana Godfrey for $275,000.
Manheim Borough
Benjamin S. Deppen and Kami M. Deppen conveyed 67 S. Grant St. to Jeremy Hershey and Carolyn Hershey for $230,000.
Francis M. Dombrowski and Susanne H. Dombrowski conveyed property on North Charlotte Street to Tyler J. Kiebler, Scott A. Kiebler and Jennifer G. Kiebler for $282,000.
Dennis B. Ibach and Mary Ann Ibach conveyed property on North Grant Street to Dawn Brill Cooper and Dawn Brill Cooper for $174,000.
Brett W. Hallacher and Jennifer L. Aston conveyed 49 S. Penn St. to Jeffrey Geletka for $135,000.
Christopher Bain and Kaitlyn Ashley Bain conveyed 44 W. Stiegel St. to Kyler S. West for $130,000.
Manor Township
David E. Delong and Patricia A. Delong conveyed property on Cornell Avenue to J&C Group LLC for $140,000.
The estate of Mildred H. Charles conveyed property on Penn Street to Ulla M. Clark for $1.
Murry Companies, Sher-Wal Inc. and Murry Companies Sher-Wal Inc. conveyed property on Whitechapel Road to Joelan L. Kegel for $354,337.
Jennifer Hillis and Mark Mosley conveyed property on Knollwood Road to Jennifer Hillis and Jennifer Mosley for $1.
Murry Companies & Sher-Wal Inc., Murry Companies and Sher-Wal Inc. conveyed property on Whitechapel Road to Joyce George for $319,900.
Fieldcrest Associates and Horst & Son Inc. conveyed property on Greenhedge Drive to Eric Scott Patrick and Ashley Brooke Patrick for $573,431.
The estate of Alice E. Haverstick and S. Elaine Eppley conveyed property on a public road to Jason W. Frey for $200,000.
Jason W. Frey conveyed 3252 Blue Rock Road to Anna M. Valentin for $225,000.
Marietta Borough
Terry A. Doutrich, David A. Doutrich and Marie L. Myers conveyed property on a public road to Scott D. Sheaffer and Jodie L. Sheaffer for $162,500.
Mark P. Jardel and Glenda S. Jardel conveyed 502 W. Market St. to Restored Investments LLC for $106,000.
Martic Township
Anthony R. Simone and Debora A. Simone conveyed property on Bethesda Church Road to Daniel K. King Jr. and Edna P. King for $280,000.
Millersville Borough
Joshua A. Rineer, Katie E. Garrett, Katie E. Rineer and Katie Rineer conveyed property on a public road to Leonel Carranza for $210,000.
Adrienne R. Lisney, Kieran E. Lisney and Darlene C. Eager conveyed 70 Wabank Road to Adrienne R. Lisney and Kieran E. Lisney for $1.
Mount Joy Borough
Rebecca L. Heller, Rebecca L. Lenz and Daniel P. Lenz conveyed property on a public road to Joel N. Jenney and Michelle J. Jenney for $150,000.
Constantina A. Daly and Constantina Daly Hajioannou conveyed property on a public road to Brittany N. Brown for $325,000.
Philip A. Simmons and Alexis D. Simmons conveyed Unit 143 to Christopher D. Bain and Kaitlyn A. Bain for $232,900.
Brenda Newswanger conveyed property on a public road to Robert Cale Newswanger and Jeffrey Paul Newswanger for $1.
Mount Joy Township
Philip M. Sauger Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Mason M. Shelly for $230,000.
The estate of John E. Koontz conveyed property on a public road to Vernon O. Martin and Bonita K. Martin for $335,000.
Horst & Son Inc. conveyed property on Fieldstone Circle to Sherri L. Minnich for $368,450.
Peggy L. Hess conveyed property on Old Harrisburg Pike to Paul E. Fishel and Cynthia A. Mort for $184,000.
Jonathan D. Keener and Jacqueline E. Keener conveyed property on a public road to Jonathan D. Keener and Jacqueline E. Keener for $1.
Mountville Borough
George E. Simon and Nancy L. Simon conveyed property on Spring Hill Lane to Abby R. John and Kevin P. John for $239,900.
Paradise Township
Elmer Mark Lapp and Martha F. Lapp conveyed property on a public road to John L. Stoltzfus and Linda S. Stoltzfus for $175,000.
Vernon W. Fox and Vera Jane Fox conveyed property on a public road to Daniel F. Lapp Jr. and Linda L. Lapp for $270,000.
Kevin J. Clark, James Clark, For The Benefit of Glenn R. Clark and Glenn R. Clark conveyed property on a public road to Elmer K. Lantz Jr. and Sylvia S. Lantz for $190,000.
Deborah J. Rae conveyed property on a public road to Deborah J. Rae and Bonnie J. Rae for $1.
Penn Township
Kenneth E. Leed and Donna L. Leed conveyed property on a public road to Daniel K. Stoltzfus for $305,000.
The estate of Jackie L. Harris conveyed property on Meadow Road to Kenneth E. Leed and Donna L. Leed for $255,000.
Yantian C. Poquie and Nathaline Gmasnoh Swen conveyed property on a public road to Mark Braunwarth for $269,900.
John H. Emmert and Kathryn K. Emmert conveyed property on Laurel View Drive to B&A Partners LLC for $150,000.
Karan A. Young conveyed 2386 Mountain Road to James E. King for $110,000.
Pequea Township
Garman Builders At Lancaster LLC and Shawn L. Garman conveyed property on a public road to Barry Shrift for $224,900.
Millfield Construction Co. conveyed Unit 98 to Cecilia M. North for $211,397.
William C. Green Jr. and Kristin R. Green conveyed property on Apache Circle to Aubrey J. McStay and Alexa E. McStay for $360,000.
Joshua C. Nolt, Brady Stoner and Colson Stoltzfus conveyed property on Beverly Road to Aldenia M. Haneman for $175,000.
Providence Township
Barbara A. Hummel and Carolyn V. Hummel conveyed 14 Farmington Way to Dennis J. Frey for $347,000.
Brett Faulds conveyed property on Frogtown Road to Ryan S. Perkins and Kelly L. Perkins for $100,000.
Millpond Properties LLC and Christopher Martin conveyed property on Sigman Road to Michael A. Walsh Jr. for $270,000.
The estate of Ronald W. Delp conveyed 160 Hollow Road to Cathleen A. Bassetti for $1.
Diane E. Salamoni and Amedeo Salamoni Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Amedeo Salamoni Jr. for $10.
John J. Saudarg III conveyed property on Groffdale Drive to Jeremy L. Haynes and Jamie L. Haynes for $122,500.
Lester E. Probst Jr., Colleen M. Probst and Colleen M. Kelley conveyed property on Cinder Road to Lester E. Probst Jr. and Lester E. Probst III for $1.
Quarryville Borough
Dwight Wagner Family LP, Wagner Dwight Family LP, Dwight E. Wagner, Dwight Wagner Family Ltd. Partnership LP I., Wagner Dwight Family Ltd. Partnership I., Wagner Dwight Family Ltd. Partnership LP I., Dwight Family Ltd. Partnership I. and Dwight Wagner Family Ltd. Partnership I. conveyed property on a public road to Trent Properties LLC for $1.
Rapho Township
Daniel P. Morrissey and Janice I. Morrissey conveyed property on a public road to Janice I. Morrissey for $1.
Daniel P. Morrissey and Janice I. Morrissey conveyed 500 Woodland Drive to Janice I. Morrissey for $1.
Frank J. Keegan and Rosemary A. Keegan conveyed Unit 109 to Harvey C. Gladhill and Cheryl B. Gladhill for $329,900.
Jonathan D. Keener and Jacqueline E. Keener conveyed property on a public road to Jonathan D. Keener and Jacqueline E. Keener for $1.
Verle D. Rufenacht conveyed property on Field View Drive to Kellie E. Bresz for $215,000.
Philip Ryan Garber conveyed property on Green Park Drive to Ashley Rose Stank and Devon Richard Stank for $220,000.
Sadsbury Township
Walter J. Cholawsky conveyed property on Brick Hill Road to Sharon M. Hartman for $350,000.
Elam M. Stoltzfus and Katie B. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Enos M. Stoltzfus and Lavina S. Stoltzfus for $1.
David E. Fisher, Sarah Esh Fisher and Henry A. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Henry A. Fisher and Sarah K. Fisher for $1.
Carole G. Marsh conveyed property on a public road to Cheyenne R. Tucker for $185,000.
Leon W. Blank, Ruth F. Blank and Ruth F. Fisher conveyed property on Kinzer Road to Leon W. Blank and Ruth F. Blank for $1.
Salisbury Township
Timothy J. Felker and Kathryn L. Felker conveyed 930 Hidden Hollow Drive to Richard L. Brazzle Jr. for $331,500.
Richard M. Zutell Sr. and Judith A. Zutell conveyed property on Blossom Drive to Jesse King and Marybeth King for $290,000.
Milagros Oquendo Newland conveyed property on a public road to Derek L. Groff and Kellie R. Wallace for $208,000.
Dustin R. Fox and Janette R. Fox conveyed property on a public road to Daniel B. Zook and Leah K. Zook for $284,000.
Strasburg Borough
Redevelopment Authority of Lancaster County conveyed property on a public road to 8 East Main Street LLC for $5,000.
Russell A. Arment conveyed property on a public road to Chester Berkey and Janice Berkey for $222,000.
Strasburg Township
Dean R. Witmer and Michelle L. Witmer conveyed property on Hill Top Road to David Michael Howanitz and Nancy E. Howanitz for $299,000.
Terre Hill Borough
John Earl Fox, Lois Jean Fox and E. Harold Herr conveyed property on a public road to John Earl Fox and Lois Jean Fox for $145,000.
Warwick Township
Brian K. Blough and Charlene L. Blough conveyed property on Disston View Drive to Joshua D. Antes and Genna L. Antes for $344,900.
Frederick H. Hess and Grace T. Hess conveyed property on Becker Road to Warwick Township of for $30,000.
Millport Conservancy conveyed property on a public road to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for $1.
Brandon S. Mentzer and Heidi E. Mentzer conveyed property on Hurst Boulevard to Michael P. Artale for $280,000.
Daniel M. Esh conveyed property on Church Road to Gideon E. Fisher Jr. and Barbara B. Fisher for $199,000.
Dixie L. Horst and Lonny C. Horst conveyed 134 Laurie Lane to Shane M. Landis and Emily Landis for $315,000.
Timothy D. Diehm and Dawn M. Diehm conveyed 690 Furnace Hills Pike to Malex Holdings LLC for $350,000.
Millport Road LLC, Garman Builders At Lancaster LLC, James W. Buckwalter and Shawn L. Garman conveyed property on a public road to Janice E. Wissler and Emily T. Wissler for $642,462.
Frederick H. Hess and Grace T. Hess conveyed 400 Becker Road to Warwick Township of for $1.
K. May Construction Inc. conveyed property on Cindy Lane to Jared Garman for $80,000.
Elaine K. Neff conveyed 525 Longfellow Drive to Chad R. Schneider and Katie Mahoney for $166,650.