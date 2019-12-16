The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office Dec. 2-6:
Akron Borough
The estate of Wanda K. Rutt conveyed 305 S. 10th St. to John D. Hartel for $167,900.
Arthur Estes conveyed 313 W. View Drive to Ryan Hall Brosnan for $347,900.
Bart Township
Bonita H. Phipps and Bonita HP Henry conveyed property on a public road to R. Edwin Harnish and Arlene L. Harnish for $70,000.
Samuel B. Glick and Sally F. Glick conveyed property on Furnace Road to Leroy L. Esh and Malinda S. Esh for $350,000.
Brecknock Township
Menno H. Eby, Karen Lynn Eby and Karen Lynne Eby conveyed property on Redtail Circle to Kent A. Unruh and Sandra K. Unruh for $415,000.
John Richard Winters Jr., J. Richard Winters Jr. and Kimberly L. Winters conveyed 102 Woodmeadow Drive to John Richard Winters Jr. for $32,000.
Nelson S. Zimmerman and Nelson Zimmerman conveyed 168 Laurel Road to Nelson S. Zimmerman and Rosalyn Zimmerman for $1.
Caernarvon Township
Paul M. Burkholder and Toni R. Burkholder conveyed property on a public road to John L. Fisher and Sallie Ann Fisher for $237,000.
James L. Discavage and Grace L. Discavage conveyed property on a public road to Daniel R. Messner and Emily J. Messner for $239,500.
Daniel Z. Newswanger and Edith F. Newswanger conveyed property on a public road to Leonard S. Newswanger and Arlene W. Newswanger for $260,000.
Ivan B. Shirk and Mary S. Shirk conveyed property on a public road to James N. Weaver and Dorcas A. Weaver for $1.
Clay Township
Linford R. Martin and Marlene K. Martin conveyed 1285 Sun Valley Road to Randall S. Martin and Judith H. Martin for $325,000.
Clayton L. Rathman and Jacquelyn R. Rathman conveyed property on a public road to Roy E. Reiff and Stevette Reiff for $315,000.
East Cocalico Township
Paul E. Hassler and Shelly J. Hassler conveyed property on a public road to Shane D. Varner and Susanna F. Varner for $245,000.
Paul E. Hassler and Shelly J. Hassler conveyed property on a public road to Daniel B. Markle Sr. and Debra I. Markle for $1.
Heatherwoods LLC, Berks New Homes LLC, Berks Homes LLC, Berks Homes and J. Lavern Horning conveyed property on Ashwood Lane to Andrew M. Allison and Tammy R. Allison for $234,775.
Brandee Deam and Brandee Walters conveyed property on a public road to Brandee Walters and Adam Walters for $1.
Roy E. Reiff, Stevette Reiff and Stevette J. Reiff conveyed property on Smokestown Road to Oksanna Sophia Karaman and Nathan Thomas Miller for $240,000.
Travis High conveyed property on a public road to Brandon Kohl and Katelynn M. Shimko for $178,000.
Krystyna L. Benfield, Barry E. Voigt and Kathryn J. Voigt conveyed property on a public road to Krystyna L. Benfield for $1.
Heatherwoods LLC, Berks New Homes LLC, Berks Homes LLC and J. Lavern Horning conveyed property on Heatherwood Lane to Barry J. Leech and Maria E.B. Leech for $358,034.
BCM Real Estate LLC, Carol A. Musser and Barry L. Musser conveyed property on a public road to Edward E. Owen III and Shayna L. Owen for $195,000.
Reamstown Mutual Insurance Co conveyed property on a public road to Reamstown Holdings LLC for $400,000.
Wells Fargo Bank NA conveyed 18 Homestead Drive to Awakened Properties LLC for $152,000.
West Cocalico Township
Jeremy L. Weaver and Irina P. Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Rawlyn J. Martin for $224,900.
Titus W. Martin and Harold M. Martin conveyed property on Indiantown Road to Amos B. Weaver and Ruth L. Weaver for $286,000.
Jeffrey L. Zimmerman and Jennifer D. Zimmerman conveyed 325 Galen Hall Road to Mandi Green for $205,000.
Kyle M. Bowers and Kristen Bowers conveyed property on a public road to William B. Graybill and Courtney Lorah for $150,000.
Sallie R Cramer Horst and Sallie R. Cramer conveyed property on a public road to William Porter and Kimberly A. Porter for $50,000.
Colerain Township
John J. Pechy and Rita E. Pechy conveyed 16 Wesley Road to John J. Pechy for $1.
Fred William Linton Jr. and Deborah Ann Linton conveyed property on Kirkwood Pike to Triple R. Real Estate LLC for $1.
The estate of Betty J. Farmer conveyed property on a public road to Matthew Brotzman for $200,000.
Harold M. Groff and Mary Ellen Groff conveyed property on a public road to James C. Paxson and Doris O. Paxson for $1.
Columbia Borough
Freedom Mortgage Corp conveyed 133 N. Seventh St. to Rigoberto Perez Sedano for $81,500.
Richard D. Mylin and Miriam H. Mylin conveyed 925 Spruce St. to Lauryn E. Fitch for $132,900.
Market Street Partners LLC and Jeffrey N. Brown conveyed 24 Lancaster Ave. to Lancaster Rentals LLC for $45,000.
Justin Thomas Shelton conveyed 243 N. Second St. to Karrie Leigh Beck for $144,900.
CG&T LLC and Timothy B. Funk conveyed 135 N. Fourth St. to Reese Investments LLC for $1.020 million.
Conestoga Township
Rogelyn P. McDonald conveyed property on a public road to Kevin Hurst and Cara Hurst for $3,000.
Carl J. Haun conveyed 188 Hillcrest Road to Daniel T. Evans and Cara M. Evans for $181,000.
BIF III Holtwood LLC conveyed property on a public road to Lancaster County Conservancy for $1.
The estate of Reuben H. Harnish conveyed property on a public road to Rogelyn P. McDonald for $1.
Conoy Township
Brandon M. Hackman, Kathryn L. Hackman, Brandon Hackman and Kathryn Hackman conveyed property on a public road to Earl J. Gallagher III for $200,000.
Estreet Properties LLC and Kevin Kratzert conveyed 2512 River Road to Lottie M. Fortson and Denise L. Herr for $114,900.
East Donegal Township
Kathleen A. Splain and Carrielee Fidler conveyed property on River Road to David P. Splain and Kathleen A. Splain for $1.
Mimati LLC and Michelle A. Tierry conveyed 1152 W. Main St. to 1150 W. Main LLC for $440,000.
Marlin R. Shirk and Lynette E. Shirk conveyed 731 Harold Avenue to Linda S. Ressler for $230,500.
Carmen Rivera Velez conveyed property on a public road to Gregory Seitz and Lucinda Seitz for $134,000.
West Donegal Township
Joyce D. Grix conveyed property on a public road to Jay T. Bauer and Joyce A. Bauer for $340,000.
East Drumore Township
Gregory Paul Gondek conveyed property on Fulton View Road to Long Valley Dairy LP for $80,000.
Ammon P. Stoltzfoos, Anna B. Stoltzfoos and Ammon P. Stoltzfoos Sr. conveyed property on Buck Road to Enos P. Zook and Ruth L. Zook for $270,000.
June H. Frey conveyed property on a public road to Benjamin C. Flahart for $1.
Earl Township
Daniel L. Esh, Lydia Jane Esh and Daniel Esh conveyed property on a public road to Melvin K. Stoltzfus and Stephen S. Stoltzfus for $550,000.
The estate of Florence F. Reaver conveyed property on Cindalyn Drive to Trilogy Homes LLC for $153,200.
C&F Inc. and Soco Enterprises LLC conveyed property on a public road to Naisianoi Esther Lemaiyan for $320,500.
The estate of Paul E. Wagner conveyed property on a public road to Caleb M. King for $240,000.
East Earl Township
Michael A. Shirk and Carla D. Shirk conveyed property on a public road to Laverne Snyder and Alicia Snyder for $325,000.
Benuel S. King and Katie K. King conveyed property on a public road to John I. Martin and Rosa D. Martin for $262,000.
John Mark Fox and Dorcas W. Fox conveyed property on a public road to Amos M. Zimmerman and Esther S. Zimmerman for $202,000.
Frances Z. Hoover and Frances Z. Burkholder conveyed property on a public road to Harvey Z. Hoover and Nora M. Hoover for $1.
West Earl Township
Linford E. Nolt and Mary Jane Nolt conveyed property on a public road to Ella N. Hoover for $265,000.
David P. King and Rachel L. King conveyed property on a public road to David F. Blank for $265,000.
East Petersburg Borough
Fredrick L. Engle and Nan L. Engle conveyed property on Carpenter St. to Bethany Napolitano and Engle Family Irrevocable Trust for $1.
Nan L. Engle and Fredrick L. Engle conveyed property on State Street to Bethany Napolitano and Engle Family Irrevocable Trust for $1.
Chad Hurst and Chad G. Hurst conveyed property on a public road to Dylan Frank for $170,000.
Eden Township
Stephen F. Fisher and Samuel B. Fisher conveyed property on Groff Road to Samuel B. Fisher and Sadie M. Fisher for $1.
Elizabeth Township
John I. Musser and Sara J. Musser conveyed property on Speedwell Forge Road to Amos K. Zook and Rebecca S. Zook for $315,000.
Kurt B. Herzer, Susan M. Herzer and Karyn Herzer conveyed property on Brubaker Valley Road to Scotty Reifsnyder and Melissa A. Reifsnyder for $315,000.
John T. Diehm and Paige M. Diehm conveyed property on Oak Lane to Ryan M. Packer and Filomena C. Packer for $510,000.
Elizabethtown Borough
Earl J. Gallagher conveyed 411 N. Mount Joy St. to Gerald E. Tenny III and Sandra L. Tenny for $169,900.
Minh B. Nguyen and Kim That Thi Tran conveyed 22 Southview Circle to Minh B. Nguyen, Kim That Thi Tran and Thuy Nguyen for $1.
We Buy Houses Lancaster LLC and Eli S. King conveyed 41 E. Park St. to Kaylee R. Dugan for $145,000.
Christopher M. McCarthy and Laurie A. McCarthy conveyed property on a public road to Christopher M. McCarthy for $1.
Brittany D. Anderson, Brittany D. Umberger and Craig R. Umberger conveyed 30 N. Poplar St. to Jedidiah T. Yost and Summer Neideigh for $127,900.
Ephrata Borough
Meghan Euringer and Mark Euringer conveyed property on Sycamore Road to Meghan Euringer for $1.
Scott E. Baker conveyed Unit 45 to Faith H. Dieterle for $115,000.
Jeffrey R. Weidman conveyed property on a public road to Christian M. Bean for $159,900.
Cory D. Hauck, Angie M. Greiner, Angie M. Hauck, Cory Hauck and Angie Greiner conveyed property on a public road to Bradley Keith Vater and Susan Marie Vater for $130,000.
Theodore D. Kachel and Elizabeth A. Kachel conveyed 332 Vine St. to Michael A. Shirk for $214,900.
Marisa A. Onderko conveyed property on a public road to Charity Dukeman for $191,000.
Janet L. Eby conveyed 206 Hummer Road to Keith S. Burkholder and Marlene F. Burkholder for $230,000.
Bank of New York Mellon, Bank of New York, JP Morgan Chase Bank NA, Structured Asset Mortgage Investments II Inc., Bear Stearns Alt-A Trust, Mortgage Pass Through Certificates Series 2005-7 and Specialized Loan Servicing LLC conveyed property on Sand Court to Lance Eckert for $103,500.
Elmer L. Wolf conveyed property on a public road to Tyler C. Ulrich for $160,500.
Nathaniel C. Garland and Melanie D. Garland conveyed 136 Washington Ave. to Chandler C. Pope for $138,600.
Ephrata Township
GRH Development Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Max A. Rey for $291,098.
Jared T. Koch conveyed 277 Riverview Drive to Shasta Jo Ehrhart for $158,000.
Hazel A. Sensenig conveyed property on Weaver Avenue to Thomas R. Knopsnyder for $245,000.
Wolfgang H. Weber and Johanna Weber conveyed Unit 36 to Joseph A. Diiorio and Kathleen L. Diiorio for $240,000.
A. Darlene Graham conveyed 5 Beech Court to Jaime A. Valencia and Johana J. Valencia for $205,000.
Glen R. Ruth and Marysusan Ruth conveyed property on a public road to Jared Geissinger and Audrey E. Geissinger for $190,000.
Fulton Township
Patricia J. Duncan conveyed property on a public road to David W. Shertzer for $1.
Galen L. Nolt and Alice M. Nolt conveyed property on a public road to Galen L. Nolt and Alice M. Nolt for $1.
East Hempfield Township
George W. Fisher Jr. and Susan W. Fisher conveyed property on Raymond Drive to David Wesley Longabaugh and Chelsea Renee Longabaugh for $190,000.
David E. Alspach and Robyn J. Alspach conveyed property on Ridgeview Avenue to Michael D. Kauffman and Jasmine Kraybill for $232,500.
Peter P. Spinella and Karen T. Spinella conveyed property on Meadow Creek Drive to Cynthia Leahy for $423,000.
Jonathan A. Metzger conveyed 803 Dorsea Road to Jonathan A. Metzger and Laura E. Metzger for $1.
Brandon A. Riehl and Sarah E. Riehl conveyed property on a public road to Brandon A. Riehl and Sarah E. Riehl for $1.
Michael P. Razzano conveyed property on Barbara Street to Clint A. Willman and Erin A. Willman for $343,400.
Susan M. Douts conveyed 117 Treetops Drive to Paul Eugene Ranck II and Natalie Bizzarri for $165,000.
Dominic A. Pisano and Anne G. Pisano conveyed property on a public road to Ray D. Fasnacht Jr. and Linda S. Fasnacht for $369,900.
All Phase Construction Co LLC, All Phase Construction LLC and Joseph Stillman conveyed property on Stonebridge Drive to Matthew T. Murphy and Sara J. Murphy for $390,000.
Joseph A. Diiorio conveyed 2572 Woodview Drive to Steven C. Robinson and Kelsey J. Robinson for $360,000.
Matthew T. Murphy and Sara J. Murphy conveyed 330 Faulkner Road to Hector L. Morales and Jennifer M. Morales for $265,000.
Robin R. Ruhl and Jodi A. Ruhl conveyed 809 Dorsea Road to Kevin M. Greene and Alisha L. Greene for $293,000.
West Hempfield Township
Prime Home Investments LLC and David Wolfe conveyed property on Thistle Drive to Valerie M. Kareis and David A. Kareis for $249,900.
Craig P. Kreider Sr. and Jennifer L. Kreider conveyed property on Hilltop Drive to James J. Walck and Adrienne A. Walck for $138,195.
Michael B. Woeppel and Wendy A. Bahn conveyed 3635 Falcon Court to Juan Hernandez Franco for $305,000.
Damen L. Hiller and Mylissa Hiller conveyed property on a public road to Mylissa Hiller for $1.
East Lampeter Township
Rick L. Snook and Monica A. Snook conveyed property on a public road to Lydia Bowden for $305,000.
The estate of Dorothy J. Jenny conveyed property on Sherreem Road to Kyle A. Garrett and Rebecca J. Garrett for $235,000.
The estate of Robert J. Sanders conveyed property on Stumptown Road to Richard D. Fisher and Nora J. Fisher for $182,000.
MSC Investments LP, MSC Investments LLC and Murl E. Clark conveyed property on a public road to Sarah L. Sample, Keith T. Shaub, Leah M. Davis and Edward K. Pirrung for $150,000.
James M. Simo conveyed property on North Wood Road to City Line Real Estate LLC for $198,000.
Pankaj M. Patel and Shakher P. Patel conveyed property on Buckwalter Road to Shakher P. Patel and Jesal Shah for $1.
Kyle D. Clemmer, Meghan M. Clemmer and Meghan M. Decker conveyed 1820 Southrun Drive to Thuong M. Vo and Thuy M. Than for $315,500.
Joseph S. Esh conveyed property on Old Philadelphia Pike to Pablo Aponte and Virginia Curbelo for $188,000.
Richard Fisher, Nora Fisher and Richard D. Fisher conveyed 2307 Stumptown Road to Eliseo Cruz and Patricia E. Cruz for $229,900.
Freedom Mortgage Corp conveyed property on a public road to Awakened Properties LLC for $148,500.
The estate of Donna Shenk and the estate of Donna K. Shenk conveyed property on Daisy Lane to Joseph C. Lippart and Rebecca R. Lippart for $175,000.
Barbara A. Fuller conveyed Unit 66 to Miguel H. Pichardo Taveras and Miguel H Pichardo Taveras for $156,000.
West Lampeter Township
David L. Rineer and Dorothy L. Rineer conveyed 13 Waterfront Estates Drive to Lowell D. Mummau and Ann L. Mummau for $580,000.
Mayda Iris Plaza conveyed 110 Spring Ave. to Luis Hernandez and Olivia Gonzalez for $177,900.
Edwin T. Miranda and Carol J. Miranda conveyed 1913 Willow Street Pike to James N. Harris Jr. and Debra A. Harris for $221,000.
Metzler Hess Partnership, Daniel L. Metzler and Robert D. Hess conveyed property on a public road to Jeremiah E. Miller and Ashley M. Miller for $239,900.
Harvey S. Kriner and Shirley A. Kriner conveyed 707 Village Road to Betty E. Fisher and Richard A. Fisher for $250,000.
Anthony R. Harnish and Karen L. Harnish conveyed 258 Willow Valley Drive to Dennis R. Luckritz and Nancy J. Luckritz for $292,400.
Kevin A. Leonard conveyed 1711 Buttercup Road to Edward T Rodriguez Remington, Yaritza Rodriguez Concepcion and Yaritza Rodriguez Concepcion for $224,900.
Thomas A. Gehrke conveyed 1546 Dunmore Drive to Gregory A. Maxwell for $230,000.
Eiliw Borrero Vazquez, Eiliw Borrero Vazquez and Eiliw Borrero conveyed 110 Spring Avenue to Mayda Iris Plaza for $1.
Richard E. Dunn conveyed Unit 83 to Hector A. Lopez and Otilia Lopez for $203,000.
Lancaster City
Jeremiah E. Miller and Ashley M. Miller conveyed 734 N. Queen St. to Matthew J. Glick and Mary E. Glick for $1.
Jody B. Sambrick Jr., Andrea M. Sambrick and Andrea M. Svrjcek conveyed 828 E. Chestnut St. to Jody B. Sambrick Jr. and Andrea M. Sambrick for $1.
Wendy S. Ingold conveyed 36 S. Pearl St. to Megan B. Moore for $139,900.
F. George Miller Jr. and George F. Miller Jr. conveyed 916 Wabank St. to Timothy Schmalhofer for $117,000.
Joseph B. Catanzaro and Francesca Catanzaro conveyed property on East Orange Street to Mammis Lancaster Lime Co. LLC for $620,000.
The estate of Pedro J. Rodriguez conveyed 802 St. Joseph St. to Jordan A. Kleinhaus for $140,000.
Lancaster Press Partners LP, Lancaster Press Management LLC and Eddie P. Drogaris conveyed Unit 208 to Lawrence P. Hilaire and Lisa Fidler Hilaire for $200,837.
Eileen Perciful Trust and Eileen Perciful conveyed property on West Lemon Street to Courtney Allmond and Dylan Bradley Ehlert for $160,000.
James D. Stewart conveyed 413 Laurel St. to Luke Beiler for $64,000.
We Buy Houses Lancaster LLC and Eli S. King conveyed property on West King Street to Enos K. King and Catherine Sue King for $265,320.
Tuong Thanh Nguyen and Doan Nguyen conveyed 301 Reservoir St. to Loc K. Hoang and Halinh N. Nguyen for $125,000.
Cynthia A. Jenkins conveyed 1315 Union St. to Casey J. Skinner for $180,000.
Wilmer H. Zimmerman Jr. and Laurie D. Zimmerman conveyed 418 S. Ann St. to MK Joint Ventures LLC for $41,500.
The estate of C. Kenneth Scheid conveyed 136 E. New St. to Spring Run Development Group LLC for $183,000.
Lauren K. Brubaker, John R. Brubaker and Kathleen Brubaker conveyed 209 Euclid Ave. to Leida R. Cooper for $155,000.
Awakened Properties LLC and Dan Zecher conveyed 424 Concord St. to Hathaway A. Jones for $247,500.
Jesus Cruz Garcia conveyed 615 Lake St. to Stonehedge Holdings LLC for $45,000.
Barbara J. Watts conveyed 720 Reservoir St. to Barbara J. Watts for $1.
The estate of G. Louise Renkin conveyed 421 Cherry St. to Peter C. Alecxih III for $64,000.
Daubert Shertzer & Fields Equity LLC and Ethan Daubert conveyed 652 Fourth St. to Hector L. Surita Jr. for $226,500.
Stonehedge Holdings LLC, Ronald Mummau A and Jacob K. King conveyed 560 Beaver St. to Daniel W. Ebersol for $76,500.
Pedro N. Lopez conveyed 110 Howard Ave. to Cesar Augusto Lopez Portilla for $1.
Hannah Martinez and Hannah M. Martinez conveyed 442 W. Lemon St. to Martha Burns for $1.
Sofia Ruiz Alfaro and Sofia Ruiz Alfaro conveyed 832 Buchanan Ave. to Jamison R. Roelke for $225,000.
James D. Stewart and Erin Stewart conveyed 11 Hazel St. to Elmer Beiler for $50,900.
Richard J. Gerz conveyed property on a public road to Thomas Engel and Suzanne Engel for $299,000.
Mi Tieu Nguyen conveyed 858 Marjory Terrace to Justina K. Cruz for $146,000.
Geovanni Diaz conveyed property on a public road to Nicolas Brito Plasencia and Yolanda Leonardo Debrito for $140,000.
Barry T. Gerz, Francis A. Gerz and Rose Marie Zekany conveyed 437 N. Mulberry St. to Barry T. Gerz Jr., Daniel P. Gerz and David M. Gerz for $1.
Taylor D. Kline conveyed 627 Olive St. to Tara L. Oliver for $127,000.
Brandon Hostetter and Justin Shelton conveyed 438 Lancaster Ave. to Jadwin A. Jenkins and Robert J. Brady for $392,500.
Paula Haavisotla and Paula Haavistola conveyed 1346 Calvert Lane to Paula Haavistola for $1.
William D. Coleman conveyed property on East King Street to 121 EKS LLC for $1.75 million.
In Dust Homes LLC and Nathaniel David Stoltzfus conveyed 730 W. Vine St. to Patrick A. Woods and Kaitlyn L. Fetter for $142,900.
Norman H. Copley conveyed 455 S. Shippen St. to Michael Brewer and Joy Brewer for $123,000.
Edward T. Rodriguez, Yaritza Rodriguez and Lancaster Housing Opportunity Partnership conveyed 509 Poplar St. to Daniel R. Bewley for $100,000.
JC Diverse Ventures LLC and John D. Calixto conveyed 317 S. Franklin St. to Eduarda Paula Deleon for $127,000.
Jose L. Guzman conveyed 123 Chester St. to Roberto E. Juarbe and Amber Juarbe for $65,000.
Lancaster Township
John F. Havrilla conveyed property on Clark St. to Collin M. Dimitris for $96,600.
Jason M. Horning and Stephanie Lynn Horning conveyed 349 Dickens Drive to Luis M. Santana Hernandez and Luis M Santana Hernandez for $216,000.
Garry D. Richwine Jr, Shanna L. Richwine and Shanna Richwine conveyed property on Deep Hollow Lane to Douglas J. Salter for $137,000.
James E. Easton conveyed 560 Abbeyville Road to Domenic F. Ariaudo for $260,000.
Wilfred M. Ortiz Jr., Erin E. Smith Griest, Erin E. Smith Griest and Erin E. Ortiz conveyed 1031 Clark St. to Jose Anazagazty Fernandez for $139,900.
Renew Homes LLC conveyed property on City Mill Road to Jonathan P. Mercier for $200,000.
Sidney P. Marland III and Betsey M. Marland conveyed 333 Atkins Ave. to Thomas J. Manchak and Paula A. Manchak for $148,900.
Marta Wolteji and Ofkala Geleta Wolteji conveyed 409 Dickens Drive to Marta Wolteji for $1.
Gale B. Plantz conveyed property on West View Drive to Dominick J. Derosa and Anna I. Derosa for $190,000.
Gerald R. Kelley Jr. and Judith J. Kelley conveyed 1320 Fieldstead Lane to Angel Aponte for $310,000.
The estate of Lauri K. Haavistola and the estate of Lauri Haavistola conveyed 1336 Calvert Lane to Paula Haavistola for $1.
The estate of Lauri Haavistola and the estate of Lauri K. Haavistola conveyed 1330 Calvert Lane to Paula Haavistola for $1.
Thuong M. Vo and Thuy M. Than conveyed 109 Pennshire Drive to Nicole Ortiz for $165,000.
Leacock Township
Lena S. Lapp and Rhonda M. Lapp conveyed property on a public road to James R. Burton for $311,900.
Del LLC and Timothy L. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Marketplace Shoppes LLC for $1 million.
Red School LLC, Berks New Homes LLC, Berks Homes LLC, Berks Homes and J. Lavern Horning conveyed property on a public road to Frank W. Baer and Lorraine N. Baer for $307,989.
Upper Leacock Township
Samuel R. Stoltzfoos and Rosanna B. Stoltzfoos conveyed property on Stumptown Road to Mervin L. Beiler and Priscilla K. Beiler for $1,015,000.
Lititz Borough
Katherine G. Bonadio conveyed 438 Danbury Drive to Gregory Motz for $215,900.
Linda D. Landis and Linda D Landis Bohannon conveyed property on a public road to Penn R. Shelly and Craig Shelly for $168,000.
48 North Broad Street LLC and Robert A. Zuckerman conveyed Unit 3B to Shannon A. Smith and Janet S. Smith for $601,223.
Darrell E. Snyder and Suzanne L. Snyder conveyed property on Pennwick Drive to Mackenzie Brown for $170,000.
Manheim Township
Steven L. Breit and Katie A. Breit conveyed property on Ecker Drive to William Nies for $575,000.
J. Michael Roten and Crystal L. Roten conveyed property on Helen Avenue to Isaac Bryan and Emily M. Bryan for $226,000.
Lisa R. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Shaun M. Fisher and Lisa R. Fisher for $1.
Roman Guzy conveyed 29 E. Liberty St. to Dana L. Hampton for $171,750.
Janet L. Byers conveyed 826 Salisbury Court to Justin Michael Lewis and Krista Marie Lewis for $215,000.
Lan Hong Thi Pham and Thanh Viet Pham conveyed 1706 Billview Drive to Thuan Viet Pham for $1.
John R. Bard conveyed property on Butter Road to John R. Bard and Kimberly Nicole Hassler Bard for $1.
Rebk Enterprises Inc. conveyed property on Pulte Road to Breanne Phillips for $239,900.
Thomas S. Ruoss and Phyllis W. Ruoss conveyed 2009 Bloomingdale Ave. to Millpond Properties LLC for $202,000.
Seth H. Gunderson and Eugena Gunderson conveyed property on Wallingford Road to Matthew J. Murphy and Nikelle L. Murphy for $330,000.
Virginia A. Falk conveyed 138 W. Roseville Road to Farrokh Ghoreishi for $201,000.
Jem Investment Real Estate LLC and Jayne Mutter conveyed property on Sunrise Avenue to Thomas Finger and Dorothy L. Rund for $385,000.
Gregory F. Topper and Lauren S. Topper conveyed 1814 Larchmont Lane to Anjali Bhandari for $246,000.
The estate of Margaret M. Maddox conveyed property on Robindale Avenue to Donald W. Maddox and Lynda M. Maddox for $1.
Maria A. Martinez and Martin W. Then Almanzar conveyed 234 Federal Way to Amy C. Tsai for $148,000.
Steven C. Robinson and Kelsey Robinson conveyed 730 Skywalk Lane to Jih 168 Properties LLC for $219,900.
Edward Byrne and Amy Byrne conveyed 2930 Brookfield Road to Amy Byrne for $10.
M. Joyce Campbell, M. Joyce Campbell Madeira and M. Joyce Campbell Madeira conveyed 432 Valleybrook Drive to Alan K. Mast and Robin C. Mast for $125,000.
Geraldine Tait and Charles N. Tait conveyed 1138 Manheim Pike to Leaman Properties Limited Liability Co for $260,000.
Kelly Esh and Douglas Esh conveyed 720 Fountain Ave. to Lisa A. Showalter for $240,000.
Carol Schroeder conveyed Unit 269 to Troy M. Watson and Dennis E. Wolfgang for $367,500.
Rand E. Henry conveyed 102 Warren Way to Abraham Quintana and Maytee Rivero for $180,900.
The estate of Glen D. Hauck conveyed property on Willow Green to Michael A. Drury and Sheri L. Drury for $635,000.
Kevin L. Mills conveyed Unit T6 to Keith E. Roe and Kathryn E. Roe for $143,000.
Timothy W. Sadler and Karen K Minnich Sadler conveyed 1224 Cobblestone Lane to Sunil R. Joshi for $170,000.
Jon Warner Homes Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Lancaster Area Sewer Authority for $1.
Andrew Almanza and Susan K. Almanza conveyed property on New Holland Pike to Benuel Beiler for $200,000.
Mark A. Olszewski conveyed 950 Edgemoor Court to Marcus Snyder and Noelle Reese for $164,900.
Manheim Borough
R. Clair Sauder and Doris J. Sauder conveyed property on West Stiegel St. to JBC Capital LLC for $662,500.
Melissa L. Waltman conveyed property on a public road to Melissa L. Waltman and Richard Dom for $1.
Penway Construction Inc. conveyed property on West Gramby Street to Nicholas S. Heil and Charissa N. Mohn for $306,112.
Michael S. Stauffer and Chrystal F. Stauffer conveyed 184 N. Charlotte St. to Zane M. Richards and Amanda M. Kemmerling for $183,000.
Manor Township
Paul L. Frey, Anna M. Dickel and Anna M. Frey conveyed property on a public road to Paul L. Frey for $1.
Murry Development Corp. conveyed property on Copperstone Court to Heather N. Vance and Conor G. Gilbert for $317,210.
Angel Cruz and Damaris Cruz conveyed property on Millstone Drive to Alfiya Ummatova for $190,000.
Jack R. Cunningham and Jack Cunningham conveyed 3000 Columbia Ave. to Robert Jung and Amy Jung for $4,730.
Charles A. Hull and Marilyn L. Hull conveyed property on a public road to Christopher I. Vrabel and Terri L. Vrabel for $253,000.
Murry Cos., Sher Wal Inc, Murry Cos. & Sher Wal Inc. and Murry Cos. Sher Wal Inc. conveyed property on Broadstone Street to Joshua R. Kirsten and Karen Kirsten for $376,867.
Fieldcrest Associates and Horst & Son Inc. conveyed 515 Greenhedge Drive to Guy E. Benner and Linda D. Benner for $415,236.
Martic Township
Sandra Orellano conveyed property on Susquehanock Drive to Samuel B. Zook for $228,000.
Albert Goss conveyed property on a public road to Zachary G. Graybeal and Holly E. Graybeal for $168,500.
Anthony J. Brown and Rose M. Brown conveyed property on Martic Heights Drive to Austin J. Brown for $240,000.
Bradley P. Miller conveyed property on a public road to Mark P. Neary and Jeannie M. Shoffner for $315,000.
Millersville Borough
Patrick M. Arnold conveyed 322 Manor Ave. to Ashlynn Lennon, Richard A. Lennon Jr. and Christine M. Lennon for $135,000.
Paul R. Daniels conveyed property on a public road to Angel Cruz Perez, Angel Cruz Perez, Damaris Cruz Escalera and Damaris Cruz Escalera for $309,900.
Mount Joy Borough
Michael C. Johns and Christina M. Stamos conveyed property on Martin Avenue to Thomas L. Wombles and Alyssa J. Scharff for $176,000.
The estate of Sandra L. Kling conveyed 206 E. Donegal St. to Matthew L. Slaymaker and Darla J. Slaymaker for $103,500.
Mount Joy Township
The estate of Vera L. Martin conveyed property on a public road to John E. Martin II and Kathy Martin Bewley for $1.
Jonathan A. Hubler and Dawn T. Hubler conveyed property on Ridgeview Road to Jonathan A. Hubler and Dawn T. Hubler for $1.
Paul T. Hadley and Sandra L. Hadley conveyed 18 Meadowbrook Lane to Anthony S. Moyer and Stephanie L. Moyer for $1.
Metzler Home Builders Inc. conveyed 50 Wigeon Way to Norma J. Hudson and Russell D. Hudson for $264,600.
Craig L. Heistand, Erin E. Heistand and E. Heistand conveyed property on a public road to Craig L. Heistand for $1.
Mountville Borough
Barry Mitchell, Nina Akincilar and Nina Mitchell conveyed property on a public road to Nina Mitchell for $1.
Frank J. Palmieri and Alison Palmieri conveyed property on Hillside Drive to Barbara Brenner for $209,900.
Victoria A. Werts, Victoria A. Graham and Nathan Graham conveyed property on a public road to Michael P. Bollinger and Diane N. Bollinger for $220,000.
Paradise Township
The estate of Mary E. Graybill conveyed property on Pequea Valley Road to Melvin F. Fisher and Sarah G. Fisher for $330,000.
Aaron B. Stoltzfus, Mary Ruth Stoltzfus and Ruth Stoltzfus conveyed property on South Kinzer Road to Michael A. Donnell and Sherry E. Donnell for $72,000.
Penn Township
Walter Loder, Georgia Loder, Walter R. Loder and Georgia B. Loder conveyed Unit 224 to Charles Rost and Mary Rost for $266,900.
Robert L. Heffley, Sylvia P. Heffley and John L. Heffley conveyed Unit 102 to Phillip Wayne West and Ruth C. West for $185,000.
Reesa L. Harris and John Harris conveyed property on Newport Road to Mervin F. Zook and Catherine B. Zook for $500,000.
Connie M. Barto and Michael I. Barto conveyed property on a public road to David A. Breinich Jr. and Emily J. Breinich for $250,000.
Powerhouse Design & Renovations LLC and Thomas M. Snyder conveyed property on a public road to Paajw LLC for $160,000.
Ronald L. Deke and Daryl L. Deke conveyed property on a public road to Aaron Jay Lantz for $269,000.
Pequea Township
The estate of Cheryl D. Thomas conveyed property on a public road to Robin Thomas and Michael Thomas for $200,000.
Nathan Pipitone and Lynare A. Pipitone conveyed Unit 10+ to Millfield Construction Co for $131,760.
Jeffrey R. Frey, Sue Ann Wertz Frey and Sue Ann Wertz Frey conveyed property on 25 Beverly Road to Ross Richard Frey for $1.
Daune M. Ortman and Chad A. Ortman conveyed property on a public road to James Wiegand and Cynthia Wiegand for $197,000.
M. Carol Stoltzfus conveyed 33 Carriage House Drive to J. Omar Stoltzfus and M. Carol Stoltzfus for $1.
Providence Township
Carl E. Killian conveyed property on a public road to Carl Killian Irrevocable Trust, Betty J. Byers and Jesse McMichael for $1.
Lucky Number Seven LLC and Kevin Kann conveyed property on a public road to D&T Investments LLC for $125,000.
Carl E. Killian conveyed property on a public road to Carl Killian Irrevocable Trust, Betty J. Byers and Jesse McMichael for $1.
Gregory R. Collins and Sandra D. Collins conveyed 22 Laurel Drive to Karin L. Shipman and Scott Bradley Billings for $309,900.
Jessica Walker and Matthew Ducca conveyed property on North Shippen Street to Jessica Walker for $1.
Quarryville Borough
John J. Chambers and Alison H. Chambers conveyed 222 Chestnut St. to Faro Mazzola for $215,000.
Aldenia M. Haneman conveyed 329 W. State St. to Gen 23 LLC for $225,000.
Rapho Township
Glenn R. Thomas and Mary A. Thomas conveyed 2123 Cider Press Road to Jmy Enterprises LLC for $180,000.
Elm Tree Properties LLC and Alden Homes at Cornwall Inc. conveyed 1423 Heatherwood Drive to Jacklyn A. Madsen for $335,506.
E. Richard Bruckhart and L. Ruth Bruckhart conveyed property on a public road to Jay M. Lehman and Kristen E. Lehman for $1.
Elm Tree Properties LLC, Ironstone Homes LLC and Trevor J. Eby conveyed Unit 24 to Chris Irwin Fitterling and Linda Jean Fitterling for $96,000.
Yolanda L. Strickler conveyed 1847 Mastersonville Road to Yolanda L. Strickler and Stephanie R. Strickler for $1.
Tyler A. Shiner, Kristen E. Shiner and Kristen Marshall conveyed Unit 348 to Tyler A. Shiner and Kristen E. Shiner for $1.
Sadsbury Township
Eugene Phillips Sr. and Betty Jean Phillips conveyed property on Buck Hill Road to 50 Buck Hill Road LLC for $1.
Salisbury Township
John L. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to John L. Fisher and Sallie Ann Fisher for $1.
Mahlon Riehl, Esther L. Riehl and Mahlon L. Riehl conveyed property on a public road to Derrick W. Miller and Rebekah H. Miller for $220,000.
Stephanie A. Bills conveyed property on a public road to Vernon Earl Bills for $5.
Spring R. Seldomridge, Spring R. Seldomridge Gouge, Spring R Seldomridge Gouge and Larry Gouge conveyed property on a public road to Larry Gouge, Spring R. Seldomridge Gouge and Spring R Seldomridge Gouge for $1.
Strasburg Borough
L. Douglas Stark and Peggy A. Stark conveyed Unit 25 to Daniel V. Peachey and Leona F. Peachey for $262,500.
Anna Niesley Fulton conveyed property on a public road to Chelsea Miller for $380,000.
Sandra A. Brown conveyed property on a public road to James F. Cawley for $209,900.
331 Sagg Farms Holdings LLC and Donald Grodski conveyed property on a public road to Rachael C. Whitfield for $225,000.
Terre Hill Borough
Nathan E. Smucker conveyed property on a public road to Daniel Allen King and Marilyn S. King for $239,000.
Warwick Township
Rodney Scott Adams and Julie Ann Adams conveyed property on Ballstown Road to Zachary J. Mininger and Heidi A. Mininger for $535,000.
Kenneth G. Berkenstock and Anne M. Lusk conveyed 2 Valley View Court to James B. Teller and Lisa A. Walton for $687,500.
Mary Cheesman and Mary A. Teague conveyed property on Balmer Road to Mary A. Teague for $1.
Richard B. Wilcox conveyed property on a public road to Warwick Township for $1.
Scotty R. Reifsnyder, Melissa A. Reifsnyder and Melissa Reifsnyder conveyed property on East Grant Street to Rudolf A. Demyanovskiy and Olga Demyanovskiy for $280,000.
Clarence E. Wise, Clarence Eugene Wise, Deborah Ann Wise and Deborah A. Wise conveyed property on North New Street to Deborah A. Wise for $1.
J. David Young Jr. and Constance A. Agesen conveyed 60 Brookview Drive to Michael Stauffer and Chrystal Stauffer for $242,000.
Dennis R. Haldeman and James P. Mansbery conveyed 200 Owl Hill Road to Jose J Torres Lopez and Karina V. Toro for $255,000.
Austin C. Dienner and Christi J. Dienner conveyed property on a public road to GS Properties & Holdings LLC for $250,000.
Toa Lititz LP and Toa Lititz Advisors LLC conveyed 431 Valor Drive to George C. Lheureux Sr. and Anne M. Lheureux for $435,062.
Hector Lopez and Ana Otilia Lopez conveyed 268 Tennyson Drive to David C. Zimmerman and Amber D. Zimmerman for $232,500.