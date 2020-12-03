The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office November 23-27:

AKRON BOROUGH

Carla A. Roth conveyed property on Edgehill Drive to Myers Properties LLC for $160,000.

BART TWP.

Jacob E. Fisher and Rachel S. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Jacob S. Fisher and Sylvia B. Fisher for $1.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

HG Holdings LLC and Jeremy Ganse conveyed 1009 Glenview Drive to James B. Coon and Thelma R. Coon for $250,000.

Norman Lemar Hahn and Marion B. Hahn conveyed property on a public road to Ryan L. Miller and Lois S. Miller for $965,000.

Frances T. Horning conveyed property on a public road to Michael G. Horning for $126,000.

CAERNARVON TWP.

The estate of Ellen M. Lippold conveyed property on Barrett Street to Lewis Nolt Zimmerman and Louise Zimmerman for $345,000.

CLAY TWP.

Dustin A. Ebelhar and Jewel Ebelhar conveyed property on Bloomfield Drive to Hector Valentin and Marysol Valentin for $265,000.

Ivan K. Martin and Ruth N. Martin conveyed 99 Clay School Road to Ivan K. Martin and Ruth N. Martin for $1.

Samuel Brown III conveyed 25 Garden Drive to Yuliia Voitko for $335,900.

David G. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Janet M. Williams for $230,000.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Brenda J. Peters, Jack F. Peters and Brenda J. Hinden conveyed property on North Reading Road to Brenda J. Peters and Brenda J. Peters Revocable Trust for $1.

Heatherwoods LLC, Berks New Homes LLC and Berks Homes conveyed property on Heatherwood Lane to Forrest C. Williams and Alexandra Orlando for $319,395.

Heatherwoods LLC, Berks New Homes LLC and Berks Homes conveyed property on Heatherwood Lane to David M. Ellis and Kesorn S. Ellis for $328,955.

Brenda J. Peters, Jack F. Peters and Brenda J. Hinden conveyed property on Smokestown Road to Brenda J. Peters and Brenda J. Peters Revocable Trust for $1.

Heatherwoods LLC, Berks New Homes LLC, Berks Homes and J. Lavern Horning conveyed property on a public road to Mark T. Bosold and Nancy F. Bosold for $1.

Brenda J. Peters, Jack F. Peters and Brenda J. Hinden conveyed property on a public road to Brenda J. Peters and Brenda J. Peters Revocable Trust for $1.

Brenda J. Peters, Jack F. Peters and Brenda J. Hinden conveyed property on a public road to Brenda J. Peters and Brenda J. Peters Revocable Trust for $1.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

Elmer Paul Weaver IV and Nancy S. Weaver conveyed property on Cocalico Road to Gideon L. King and Rachel Ann King for $150,000.

Robert L. Kellar conveyed 21 Park View Drive to Nicole L. Weaver for $165,000.

The estate of Barbara A. Eager conveyed 315 Galen Hill Road to Mervin N. Martin and Lisa J. Martin for $127,000.

Benjamin Lee Combs and Elizabeth Ann Heck Combs conveyed property on a public road to George M. Reese, Ashley Reese and Ralph T. Pettine for $195,000.

Andrew William Sutton and Tracy Ann Sutton conveyed property on a public road to Daniel D. Gochenauer and Jody Lynn Gochenauer for $193,000.

Elmer Paul Weaver IV and Nancy S. Weaver conveyed property on Cocalico Road to Gideon L. King and Rachel Ann King for $350,000.

COLERAIN TWP.

Ronald Juvonen, Densey Juvonen and Ronald J. Juvonen conveyed property on Cooper Drive to Delmar L. Sensenig and Glenda L. Sensenig for $500,000.

Andrew Hulme and Allison Hulme conveyed property on a public road to Weaver Farm Stables LLC for $975,000.

Andrew Hulme and Allison Hulme conveyed property on a public road to Weaver Farm Stables LLC for $175,000.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Douglas J. Kemmerly and Danielle M. Kemmerly conveyed 1145 Manor St. to Patrick J. Russoniello Jr. for $150,000.

Isabel Rosado Reyes and Jesus Carrero Hernandez conveyed 477 Manor St. to Summit Street Properties LLC for $25,000.

Jeffrey L. Dale, Carol R. Dale and Carol Dale conveyed 662 Walnut St. to QP Invest Real Estate Group LLC for $115,000.

CONESTOGA TWP.

Coy L. Thomas Jr. and Jenifer L. Thomas conveyed 1500 Long Lane to Susan M. Eckman and McKeaver A. Zink for $500,000.

CONOY TWP.

Hunter Creek Partners LLC, Mark R. Will and Craig Hasson conveyed property on Walnut Street to Katherine Mary Althouse and Drew Jeffrey Bell for $199,900.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

Matthew S. Culley and Deborah K. Culley conveyed property on Colebrook Road to Matthew S. Culley and Deborah K. Culley for $1.

Nathanael S. Baublitz and Lisa E. Baublitz conveyed 335 Alexandria Court to Jonah A. Hoffer for $187,000.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Michelle K. Bowman conveyed Unit 51 to Jennifer J. Ryan and Paul A. Zelem for $232,500.

Kendra J. Buch A, Leon Ray Burkholder and Burkholder Builders conveyed property on Randolph Drive to Matthew Calderon and Zoe Woodward for $290,613.

David Hammarberg, Bradley A. Stein and Charlene E. Stein conveyed 687 Amosite Road to Glenn A. Bradley and Susan R. Brandt for $281,500.

Linda M. Garber conveyed property on a public road to Derrick B. Garber and Jennifer D. Garber for $1.

William F. Sarvis and Karly J. Sarvis conveyed property on Randolph Drive to Taylor T. Williard for $229,900.

EAST DRUMORE TWP.

Tori L. Bender, Matthew S. Kline, Tori Bender and Matthew Kline conveyed property on a public road to John A. Kirk IV and Jessica Leah Kirk for $275,000.

EARL TWP.

Soco Enterprises LLC, Earl Township Partners LLC and Mark R. Will conveyed property on a public road to Robert L. Henne for $313,183.

Soco Enterprises LLC and C&F Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Abraham J. King and Taylor J. Brusca for $278,000.

Patricia A. Hershey conveyed property on Maple Drive to Reade G. Witman for $222,000.

EAST EARL TWP.

Ruth N. Martin and Ivan K. Martin conveyed 1526 Main St. to Ivan K. Martin and Ruth N. Martin for $1.

Linford M. Burkholder and Trisha M. Burkholder conveyed property on a public road to Linford M. Burkholder for $1.

Curvin N. Shirk and Etta H. Shirk conveyed property on a public road to Cordell A. Good and Lacole B. Good for $265,000.

WEST EARL TWP.

Tyler D. Garman conveyed 48 N. Church St. SW to Tyler D. Garman and Olivia Garman for $1.

Carl R. Jones, Linda D. Hoffman and Linda D. Jones conveyed 59 Greenwood Circle to Carl R. Jones and Linda D. Jones for $1.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

Mary Jane Portser conveyed property on Geneva Drive to German L. Rivera for $240,000.

Daniel L. Martin and Jerilyn K. Martin conveyed 1743 Ridge Ave. to Benuel F. King for $215,000.

EDEN TWP.

Linda G. Haney conveyed property on Loop Road to Levi J. Fisher for $150,000.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

John M. Stoffa, Kayce L. Stoffa and Kayce L. Strong conveyed property on a public road to Mark Geist and Jessica Geist for $256,500.

Nicole J. Radziewicz and Nicole J. Boland conveyed 211 W. High St. to Beth A. Bossert and William C. Bossert Jr. for $165,900.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB, RMF Buyout Acquisition Trust 2019-1 and Celink conveyed 1160 Marie Ave. to Daina Zook and Shaun Mendenhall for $263,000.

Audra L. Woods conveyed property on a public road to Eugene R. Markowski and Brianna Markowski for $196,000.

Jason P. George and Miranda J. George conveyed property on Henn Avenue to Robert McNally and Jamilyn J. McNally for $265,000.

Janys M. Cuffe, Janys M. Ruth and Jeffrey L. Ruth conveyed property on a public road to Joshua Blakley and Cora T. Blakley for $169,900.

Christine Gariano conveyed property on a public road to J. Wesley Hammer for $360,900.

J. Mer Properties LLC, John M. Beiler and Mervin R. Beiler conveyed 37 Park Ave. to Dustin Diller and Nicole Diller for $239,000.

Robert W. Mackey Jr. and Mallory J. Mackey conveyed 272 Mason Drive to Matthew J. Krapp for $290,000.

EPHRATA TWP.

James H. Hoover and Esther M. Hoover conveyed property on a public road to Harlan R. Hoover and Lois Ann Hoover for $1.

Lorraine Kofroth conveyed property on Grandview Drive to Reginald L. Woods Jr. and Audra L. Woods for $286,000.

Glenn L. Martin and Kathy L. Martin conveyed 23 Reagan Drive to Barry D. Turner Jr. and Jodi R. Turner for $319,900.

Brenda J. Peters and Jack F. Peters conveyed property on Pleasant View Drive to Brenda J. Peters and Brenda J. Peters Revocable Trust for $1.

FULTON TWP.

A. Kathryn Pierce conveyed 120 Cedar Hill Road to A. Kathryn Pierce and John R. Burton for $1.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Joshua K. Chandler and Brittany L. Chandler conveyed property on a public road to Joshua K. Chandler for $1.

AJ Home Solutions LLC, James Fisher and James A. Fisher conveyed 1516 Nissley Road to Gregory J. Miles and Christina L. Miles for $305,000.

Jane L. Weierbach conveyed property on Westwood Drive to Jenell M. Bakey and Brian N. Bakey for $482,000.

Patrick M. Lafferty conveyed 2514 Helena Road to Larry G. Kreider and Donna J. Kreider for $258,000.

David E. Ost and Marietta Ost conveyed property on a public road to Marietta Ost for $1.

Carl E. Floyd, Doris J. Floyd and Donna K. Wiggins conveyed property on Donnerville Road to Joshua C. Mellinger and Erika L. Mellinger for $165,000.

Daniel E. McGuire conveyed property on a public road to Stephen Mowrer and Mary Kay Mowrer for $325,000.

Jaime J. Fritchman and Cecelia L. Fritchman conveyed 2504 Nolt Road to Michael R. Ruch and Nicole M. Linke for $306,600.

Benjamin M. Chelius and Erin A. Nothstein conveyed 3485 Nolt Road to Benjamin M. Chelius and Erin A. Nothstein for $1.

The estate of Marjorie E. Sieghardt conveyed property on a public road to Jaime J. Fritchman and Cecelia L. Fritchman for $340,000.

New Generation at Haydn Manor, Costello Builders Inc. and Daryl Herr conveyed property on Crowfoot Lane to Peter W. Strang and Mary E. Fetter for $741,900.

Robert K. Byers, Michele K. Duroni and Michele K. Byers conveyed property on a public road to Robert K. Byers for $1.

The estate of Duane O. Sorenson and Kay Shanaman conveyed 1313 Hyde Park Drive to Kay L. Shanaman for $1.

James Kelley, Kym D. Kelley, Kymberly D. Kelley and James K. Kelley conveyed property on Seitz Drive to James K. Kelley and Kymberly D. Kelley for $1.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Tek B. Ghimire and Chandra M. Ghimire conveyed property on Blue Bell Drive to Gideon Kwabena Mensah and Cynthia Mensah for $267,900.

Anthony Davis and Stephanie Davis conveyed property on Thornapple Drive to Valerie Santiago and Jose Luis Torres for $250,000.

Juan Santiago conveyed property on Todd Lane to Ira Edward C. Manalo and Eleanor K. Bennett for $245,000.

Darryl E. Virts and Pamela W. Virts conveyed property on Steeplechase Road to Natalie Zalmanova for $390,000.

Alfred O. Lehman conveyed 557 Pitney Road to Alfred O. Lehman and Carolyn J. Lehman for $0.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

Marie Cavallaro Revocable Lifetime Trust and Marie Cavallaro conveyed 30 Black Oak Drive to Marie Cavallaro Family Trust for $1.

Marie Cavallaro Revocable Lifetime Trust and Marie Cavallaro conveyed Unit G 40 to Marie Cavallaro Family Trust for $1.

Andrew P. Kochanowski and Sheri L. Kochanowski conveyed 2128 Colleens Way to Christopher Weaver and Christine Weaver for $870,000.

Richard N. Leidy and Nora M. Leidy conveyed property on Southridge Drive to Bryan S. Coe and Nicole Coe for $335,000.

Sarah B. Varley, Benuel B. King and Lydia B. King conveyed property on a public road to Sarah B. Varley, Benuel B. King and Lydia B. King for $1.

Joseph Mottola A and Jessie A. Mottola conveyed property on Bachmantown Road to Christ Stoltzfus and Lillian Rose Stoltzfus for $152,005.

Christopher R. Neff, Kristy Marie Rankin, Kristy M. Rankin, Kristin M Rankin Neff and K. Rankin Neff conveyed Unit 70 to Katherine L. Weiler for $176,500.

Robert R. Ward and Audrey A. Ward conveyed property on a public road to Jenny D. Henriquez for $390,000.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

The estate of Carl Wilson conveyed 23 Plymouth Ave. to RSB Real Estate LLC for $140,000.

Drew G. Anthon and Joyce E. Anthon conveyed Unit 140 to Dionne E. Anthon for $1.

The estate of Victoria Bond conveyed 202 Willow Valley Drive to Terry D. McCall and Amy L. Mccall for $212,500.

WPD Partners LLC, C&F Inc. and Mark Will conveyed property on a public road to David Davis and Lara Davis for $346,932.

A. Scott Good, Scott A. Good and Karen J. Good conveyed property on a public road to Green Hills Land LLC for $1.

LANCASTER CITY

Max M. Hart and Amy E. Hart conveyed 432 Prospect St. to Fluglinien Realty LLC for $1.

Max M. Hart and Amy E. Hart conveyed 843 E. Marion St. to Fluglinien Realty LLC for $1.

The estate of Billie J. Quigley, the estate of Billie Joanne Quigley and the estate of Billie Quigley conveyed 414 Prospect St. to Nancy C. Pacheco and Nelson Pacheco for $99,000.

Max M. Hart and Amy E. Hart conveyed 226 Coral St. to Fluglinien Realty LLC for $1.

The estate of Keith Crabbe conveyed property on Euclid Avenue to Kimyatta Williams Simpson and Kimyatta Williams Simpson for $1.

David J. Walborn and Maria A. Pieretti conveyed property on East Frederick Street to Emily Ann Meekins for $188,000.

Max M. Hart and Amy E. Hart conveyed 16 W. James St. to Fluglinien Realty LLC for $1.

Drew M. Sommerfeld conveyed 544 High St. to Gideon Niyonzima for $138,947.

Glendaliz Rosario Torres, Glendaliz Rosario Torres and Leonides Rosario Berrios conveyed 445 Manor St. to Sharoon Rashid Bhatti for $75,000.

Dama Home Improvements LLC and David K. Stoltzfus conveyed 655 W. Orange St. to Sandra L. Houck and Timothy L. Houck for $235,000.

Kevin M. Oneil conveyed 766 Marietta Ave. to Joshua D. Manny and Sarah W. Manny for $205,000.

Miguelina A. Rodriguez and Miguelina Rodriguez conveyed 547 Hamilton St. to Van Bon Nguyen and Linh Nguyen for $118,000.

David L. Shell and Latinia M. Shell conveyed 753 Emerald Drive to Tanny M. Collazo Alomar and Tanny M Collazo Alomar for $130,000.

R&A Visions LLC and Randy F. Gil conveyed 847 Fourth St. to Alex J. Beisker for $170,000.

Alexander Ortega conveyed 16 Hazel St. to King Estates LLC for $80,000.

Nicholle M. Muckel and Nicholle M. Stewart conveyed property on North Reservoir Street to Nicholle M. Stewart for $1.

William F. Rupp and William F. Rupp Revocable Trust conveyed 613 Pearl St. to Melanie Scheid for $150,000.

Phillip A. Michael conveyed 616 W. Marion St. to Robert J. Corbin Jr. for $183,000.

LCSheriff Inc. conveyed 30 Hershey Avenue to Timothy A. Schmalhofer for $100,000.

Old House Love LLC and Benjamin Yoder conveyed 628 Hamilton St. to Sara Gholam for $288,000.

Fanny A. Acosta conveyed 321 S. Franklin St. to Secundina Santiago Silva and Secundina Santiago Silva for $165,900.

Samuel J. Beiler and Jared Wengerd conveyed 447 N. Prince St. to Samuel J. Beiler for $1.

Michael J. Barndollar and Jessica L. Barndollar conveyed 828 Fremont St. to Creek Property LLC for $105,000.

J. Robert Herr Jr. and Judy Zimmerman Herr conveyed 246 W. Walnut St. to Ryan J. Sauder for $225,000.

Jonathan D. Cameron conveyed property on Brandon Court to Yomaira Rodriguez Espinosa, Yomaira Rodriguez Espinosa, Wilton J. Diaz Pujols and Wilton J Diaz Pujols for $176,300.

Daniel M. Plumby conveyed property on a public road to Anna Kathryn Wenger Keller and Anna Kathryn Wenger Keller for $165,000.

Eli J. Jurkowski and Jenna C. Barton conveyed property on Pearl Street to American International Relocation Solutions LLC for $186,000.

American International Relocation Solutions LLC conveyed property on Pearl St. to Stephanie Bachman for $186,000.

LANCASTER TWP.

Gail I. Dempsey conveyed 1829 Spring Ridge Lane to Aleksandar Erinin for $181,000.

Michael R. Heisey, Mary R. Heisey and Neal Michael Heisey conveyed property on a public road to WPE Partners LLC for $225,000.

German Rivera conveyed property on Townsend Court to Alynne L. Hanson for $180,000.

Barbara A. Piersol conveyed 105 S. President Ave. to Ralph Pindek for $218,500.

James W. Tramel and Katherine M. Kappus conveyed property on a public road to George N. Fourlas and Elena C. Cuffari for $355,100.

Bart Gonzalez and Lina Gonzalez conveyed property on Sterling Place to Odalber J. Deavila Rosales, Odalber J. Deavila Rosales, Lisbet D. Gonzalez Sanchez and Lisbet D Gonzalez Sanchez for $1.

Jackson E. Raymond, Lois A. Raymond and Raymond Family Revocable Trust conveyed property on a public road to WPE Partners LLC for $500,000.

Andrew Luong and Phuong M. Luong conveyed property on a public road to Alexali LLC for $607,500.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

Market Square South LLC and Shawn L. Garman conveyed property on Market Square to Market Square West LLC for $1.

Kere L. Frey conveyed 224 Lemon Lane to Kere L. Frey and Jael E. Frey for $1.

Thomas R. Wiltsey and Jody J. Wiltsey conveyed property on a public road to Thomas R. Wiltsey, Jody J. Wiltsey and Wiltsey Family Supplemental Needs Trust for $1.

Arden I. Kopp conveyed 54 Logging Road to Dave Mull for $235,000.

LITITZ BOROUGH

48 North Broad Street LLC and Michael J. O’Brien conveyed 49 N. Broad St. to Randall Leaman and Cheryl Leaman for $490,000.

John M. Amaya and Jacqueline R. Amaya conveyed property on Pennwick Drive to Leroy Martin for $160,000.

Walter F. & Irene M. Pasedag Revocable Living Trust, Walter F. Pasedag and Irene M. Pasedag conveyed 213 S. Broad St. to Melvin H. Hess and Laura H. Hess for $369,900.

The estate of Miriam M. Graveno conveyed 102 E. Lincoln Ave. to John Pokras and Shannyn Cromer for $175,300.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

Joseph Stanley and Barbara Stanley conveyed property on a public road to Joseph Stanley for $1.

MANHEIM TWP.

Benuel L. Petersheim and Rebecca E. Petersheim conveyed property on a public road to Melvin R. Petersheim and Mary B. Petersheim for $1.

Benuel L. Petersheim and Rebecca E. Petersheim conveyed property on a public road to Melvin R. Petersheim and Mary B. Petersheim for $1.

Susan M. Eckman and Susan M. Brooks conveyed property on Foxshire Drive to Thomas G. Riebel and Colin Riebel for $384,900.

The estate of Lafern Fulmer conveyed 467 Delp Road to Vicki Lynn Wojtowicz and Vicki Fulmer Wojtowicz for $1.

Valentine Delgado, Erika Delgado and Val Delgado conveyed property on a public road to Jiten Singh Khundongbam and Rebecca Ningshan for $271,000.

E. Eugene Kreider, Doris A. Kreider and Gregory L. Kreider conveyed property on Beacon Hill to Gregory L. Kreider, Cheryl L. Kreider, Todd M. Kreider and Kreider Family Trust for $1.

Raymond Carboni conveyed 185 Warren Way to Nicholas A. Picard and Ellen R. Picard for $255,000.

Anson Charles Adams conveyed 53 Buch Ave. to Samuel A. King for $201,000.

Ann L. Adams conveyed property on Echo Valley Road to Donald O. Gaskins and Lumarie I. Gaskins for $270,000.

Pablito Marte and Jesenia M. Marte conveyed property on a public road to Andrew P. Stengel and Samantha C. Polidoro for $240,000.

John R. Hoffer and Shirley A. Hoffer conveyed property on a public road to Joshua J. Burke and Jennifer M. Burke for $450,000.

Jon Warner Homes Inc. and Warner Jon Homes Inc. conveyed property on Cottage Lane to Autumn Marie Schwartz and Stephen John Schwartz for $510,730.

David Costello and Sara Costello conveyed property on a public road to Michael J. Rainsford and Lisa C. Rainsford for $135,000.

Harrisburg Diocese, Bishop for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg and Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg conveyed 1509 Crescent Ave. to Eugenio Antonio Jumelles for $260,000.

The estate of Julianne H. Cox, Cox Family Joint Trust and Sandy Spring Bank conveyed property on a public road to Jeffrey Stoltzfoos and Jill Stoltzfoos for $600,000.

Christopher Hoffman and Kellie Sue Hoffman conveyed 426 Revere Road to Dimitrios Spanoudakis and Eleni Spanoudakis for $292,500.

Andrew J. Sparks and Lori A. Sparks conveyed 31 Kreider Ave. to Amanda N. Dorsey for $245,900.

John M. McHenry and Christine M. McHenry conveyed property on a public road to John M. McHenry, Christine M. McHenry, Mary E. Papadimitriou and John M. McHenry & Christine M. McHenry Family Trust for $1.

Henry Mogk and Lori Mogk conveyed property on Tanglewood Lane to Alexander Sergei Fritsch and Brittany E. Mogk for $225,000.

Keri G. Bloom conveyed property on Ashford Drive to Jon M. Rousseau Sr. and Cynthia M. Rousseau for $272,000.

Rockview LLC and KCH Holding Inc. conveyed property on Kincaid Avenue to Sierra C. Wood for $398,015.

The estate of Jeffrey Patton, the estate of Jeffrey L. Patton and the estate of Jeffry Patton conveyed 1572 Santa Barbara Drive to Barbara P. Patton for $1.

Michael H. Beacham, Frances M. Beacham, Michael H. Beacham & Frances M. Beacham Family Trust, Frances M. Orr, Frances M. Orr Beacham and Frances M Orr Beacham conveyed property on a public road to Nelson L. Rohrer for $235,000.

Rockview LLC and KCH Holding Inc. conveyed property on a public road to David M. Kling, Keri G. Bloom, Joint Lifetime Revocable Trust Agreement, David M. Kling & Keri G. Bloom Trust Agreement, Kling David M. & Keri G. Bloom Trust Agreement and Trust Agreement of David M. Kling & Keri G. Bloom for $389,493.

Jeffrey S. Ross and Elizabeth C. Ross conveyed property on Northview Drive to Thomas Davis and Stephanie Davis for $260,000.

David A. Osborn and Martha R. Osborn conveyed 430 Wetherburn Drive to Heather M. March Engle, Heather M March Engle and Daniel N. Engle for $399,900.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

Amber L. Hess and Jesse S. Knoll conveyed property on a public road to Bryan P. Achey and Nicole Marie Kennedy for $182,000.

Mark P. Will and Claudia M. Will conveyed 158 N. Pitt St. to Martin W. King and Kristen L. King for $252,500.

43 West Ferdinand Street Property LP, 43 West Ferdinand Steet Property L, 43 West Ferdinand St. LLC, Curt S. Tomlinson and Thomas P. Troccoli conveyed 43 W. Ferdinand St. to John G. Miller Jr. for $195,000.

Amy J. Strausbaugh conveyed property on South Fulton Street to Youlanda E. Smith and Joseph D. Smith for $225,000.

Loan Kim Pham, Giau Van Nguyen, Phuong Pham and Hanh V. Nguyen conveyed property on North Main Street to Giau Van Nguyen, Phuong Pham and Hanh V. Nguyen for $1.

MANOR TWP.

Marcus Reed Showers Jr. and Pamela Ellen Showers conveyed property on Manor Boulevard to Ivson Shelley Sr. for $180,000.

Benjamin M. Erb and Joanne K. Erb conveyed 1264 Breneman Road to Patrick Welsh and Kayla M. Welsh for $375,000.

Evelyn R. Groff, Evelyn R. Mellinger and Evelyn R. Bomberger conveyed property on Bender Road to William B. Weidman and Bonnie B. Weidman for $240,000.

Mark J. Geist and Jessica L. Geist conveyed 120 Red Maple Lane to Dinesh Adhikari and Nirmala Kumari Prasai for $211,500.

William B. Weidman and Bonnie B. Weidman conveyed property on a public road to Jeffrey M. Chakar and Diane Chakar for $403,800.

MARTIC TWP.

Vicki L. Cooke conveyed property on Bridge Valley Road to Elvin A. Stoltzfus and Dorothy J. Stoltzfus for $32,000.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

Edwin G. Schlegel and Kathy A. Schlegel conveyed property on Municipal Drive to Amy K. Leed for $300,000.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

Teresa M. Rohrer and Randall R. Rohrer conveyed 49 Frank St. to Daryl L. Bender and Rachel L. Bender for $260,000.

Jobi LLP, Wearj LLC and William E. Ames conveyed property on a public road to Quartz Realty LLC for $250,000.

Stephen Hershey, Stephen L. Hershey, Heidi Hershey and Heidi S. Hershey conveyed property on Donegal Springs Road to Emily Koser and Alex Koser for $275,000.

Shaun M. Laubach, Catrina L. Laubach and Catrina L. Snyder conveyed 579 Staufer Court to Larene N. Miller for $155,000.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Jay R. Kopp and Lucille A. Kopp conveyed property on a public road to John Michael Stoffa and Kayce Stoffa for $288,500.

Julie A. Walton and Julie A. Sensenderfer conveyed 27 Windemere Court to Timothy A. Walburn and Vanessa Walburn for $172,000.

Forino Co LP, Nadu Construction Inc., Lancaster Home Builders, Anthony Forino LLC, Forino Anthony LLC, Eileen Haupty and Anthony Forino conveyed property on Westbrooke Drive to Dean Wimer and Lieu Thi Le for $343,000.

Thomas M. Oshea and Shari L. Oshea conveyed property on Town Drive to Steven P. Stegmeier and Megan S. Stegmeier for $335,000.

Scott A. Sensenig and Angela M. Sensenig conveyed property on a public road to Brandon Peters for $187,500.

Larry J. Kennel and Marilyn S. Kennel conveyed property on a public road to Scott A. Haines and Sarah C. Haines for $1.

MOUNTVILLE BOROUGH

Hector David Valentin and Marysol Valentin conveyed property on Ruby Street to Ratna Adhikari, Harka Adhikari Sanyasi and Harka Adhikari Sanyasi for $250,000.

Derick J. Titemore, Kaitlin M. Titemore and Kaitlin Titemore conveyed 114 E. Main St. to Daulton T. Rutter and Brooke A. Rutter for $180,000.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

Christina N. Longacre conveyed 318 Prospect St. to Caleb Nathaniel Hoover for $236,900.

Dale S. Martin and Elsa Mae Martin conveyed property on a public road to Dallas David Crawford for $280,000.

Darryl D. Carpenter conveyed property on a public road to Darryl D. Carpenter and Darlene Marie Nelson for $1.

Amber L. Murray conveyed 227 Locust St. to Jonathon G. Brightman for $150,550.

PARADISE TWP.

Peter A. Landman conveyed property on a public road to Derek Rudy for $188,000.

PENN TWP.

Miete Group LLC and Kornel J. Kurtz conveyed property on Cedar Hollow to Cedar Hollow Townhomes LLC for $208,335.

Miete Group LLC and Kornel J. Kurtz conveyed property on Cedar Hollow to Cedar Hollow Townhomes LLC for $208,335.

Miete Group LLC and Kornel J. Kurtz conveyed property on Cedar Hollow to Cedar Hollow Townhomes LLC for $208,335.

Miete Group LLC conveyed property on Cedar Hollow to Cedar Hollow Townhomes LLC for $208,335.

Miete Group LLC and Kornel J. Kurtz conveyed property on Cedar Hollow to Cedar Hollow Townhomes LLC for $208,335.

HMD Associates, Dan G. Bender and Adessa J. Bender conveyed property on Fruitville Pike to Rohrers Quarry Inc. for $1,473,450.

Joel D. Dunivant and Jade M. Dunivant conveyed property on Hamilton Court to Matthew K. Houtz and Kristen M. Houtz for $336,000.

Miete Group LLC and Kornel J. Kurtz conveyed property on Cedar Hollow to Cedar Hollow Townhomes LLC for $208,335.

Alex W. Hagemeyer conveyed property on a public road to Heather E. Shenk and Cody Ryan Shenk for $226,000.

PEQUEA TWP.

Michael J. McDivitt and Kay M. McDivitt conveyed property on Whipporwill Drive to Michael J. McDivitt for $1.

Clinton T. Moir and Lindsay M. Moir conveyed Unit 50 to Beth Ann Newkirk and Paul S. Smucker Jr. for $235,000.

Desiree L. Rivera conveyed property on Carriage House Drive to Rick Lambertson and Sharon K. Lambertson for $162,000.

Benjamin L. Eller Jr., Judy L. Eller, Benjamin L. Eller III and Amanda K. Eller conveyed property on Run Valley to Matthew Miller and Frances Miller for $122,000.

Oak Hill Partners, Garman Builders at Lancaster LLC, Randall Hess and Shawn L. Garman conveyed property on a public road to Brandon Wills and Lauren Wills for $242,500.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

Robert R. Farneth conveyed property on Scott Road to Robert R. Farneth and Robert R. Farneth Revocable Trust for $1.

Gregory L. Capoferri and Lindsay R. Capoferri conveyed property on a public road to Gregory L. Capoferri for $1.

Cody J. Combs conveyed property on Scheller Road to Jonathan Miller and Janessa Miller for $225,000.

QUARRYVILLE BOROUGH

Kenneth C. Trout and Kristen L. Trout conveyed 341 W. State St. to David P. Richard and Denise K. Richard for $295,000.

Robert S. Book & Fay B. Book Revocable Living Trust and Bruce A. Book conveyed property on a public road to Kenneth C. Trout and Kristen L. Trout for $1.

RAPHO TWP.

Michael L. Delp and Donna Delp conveyed property on a public road to Michael L. Delp for $1.

Ronald J. Shirk, Joy Shirk and Joy E. Shirk conveyed property on a public road to Kenneth C. Eppinette and Jenna M. Eppinette for $280,000.

Lisa M. Sanchez conveyed property on a public road to Eldon S. Leid for $218,000.

Rebecca Hart Rowe conveyed 4175 Green Park Drive to William Philip Zawisa and Rebecca Ann Smith for $235,000.

Barry S. Kreider, Shirley Ann Gosnell A and John Henry Kreider conveyed property on a public road to Shaphan G. Hoover for $180,000.

Spyridion Psomiadis, Spyridiion Psomiadis and Lillian R. Psomiadis conveyed 1595 Emerson Drive to Spyridion Psomiadis and Lillian R. Psomiadis for $1.

John P. Fready conveyed property on a public road to Jacob H. Hoover for $234,900.

Linda R. Snyder conveyed 1316 Cantebury Drive to Linda R. Snyder for $1.

Elm Tree Properties LLC, Ironstone Homes LLC and Trevor J. Eby conveyed Unit 23 to John D. Lausch Jr. and Mary L. Lausch for $339,739.

Thomas G. Husum and Linda S. Husum conveyed property on a public road to Wendall B. West and Margaret Ann West for $299,000.

Elm Tree Properties LLC and Alden Homes at Cornwall Inc. conveyed property on Heatherwood Drive to Daniel J. Livingston and Motique M. Livingston for $336,907.

SALISBURY TWP.

Salisbury Township conveyed property on a public road to Samuel P. Smucker and Sadie Mae Smucker for $1.

Robert L. Henne conveyed property on Honeysuckle Lane to Michael J. Esh for $400,000.

Salisbury Township conveyed property on a public road to Mahlon Ray Smucker and Lavina Sue Smucker for $1.

Salisbury Township conveyed property on a public road to Michael J. Martin for $1.

Salisbury Township conveyed property on a public road to Jay E. Martin and Nancy J. Martin for $1.

STRASBURG BOROUGH

Daniel A. Freda, Angela Pasquale Freda and Angela Pasquale Freda conveyed property on Precision Time Avenue to Kevin W. Abrams and Amelia K. Brubaker for $270,000.

WARWICK TWP.

The estate of David F. Dewald and the estate of David F. Dewald Sr. conveyed 215 New Haven Drive to Randy Charles Heiserman for $211,150.

Carol A. Johnson conveyed property on Marie Drive to Barry W. Hess and Jody L. Hess for $375,000.

Jason Carzola and Stephanie Carzola conveyed 639 Chickadee Drive to Giselle C. Jiggetts for $215,000.

Mary H. Gockley and Troy A. Gockley conveyed property on Church Road to Brett K. Musser for $221,000.

Ryan C. Summers and Kathryn B. Dunn conveyed property on a public road to Ryan C. Summers for $1.

Garman Builders at Lancaster LLC and Shawn L. Garman conveyed property on Lititz Bend Drive to Jarred R. Bowers and Samantha J. Bowers for $580,000.

Lititz Reserve LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC and Brent O. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Eric S. Clawson and Meredith P. Clawson for $390,790.

J. Richard Garman and Betty M. Garman conveyed property on a public road to Robert B. Frazier and Janet E. Frazier for $240,000.