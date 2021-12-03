The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office Nov. 22-26:

AKRON BOROUGH

Tara M. Spaide and Jeanne M. Callahan conveyed 130 Broad St. to Daniel A. Davis and Gabrielle Davis for $284,900.

John G. Dilello and Sandra L. Dilello conveyed property on West View Drive to Sandra L. Dilello for $1.

WP Partnership, WP Partners LLC, C&F Inc. and Mark R. Will conveyed 125 N. 11th St. to Cherissa J. Blank and Gregory W. Stemler for $375,600.

BART TWP.

Glenn S. Sweeney conveyed property on a public road to Frank A. Weidman and Angela E. Weidman for $380,000.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Talon Holdings LLC conveyed 145 E. Valley Road to Nicole Oberrender and Emmett Oberrender for $636,300.

Albert W. Childs, Katherine E. Childs and Albert Childs conveyed property on Oakmont Court to Robert M. Focht Jr. and Abby M. Focht for $300,000.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Ronald G. Kreider and Rosalie O. Kreider conveyed property on a public road to Sunview Partners LP for $825,000.

G. Sidni Schlegel and Kay M. Schlegel conveyed property on a public road to Craig A. Martin and Bethany J. Martin for $415,000.

Mark E. Derr, Gerlanda Derr and Mark Derr conveyed 2683 N. Reading Road to Jeffrey L. Snader and Esther M. Snader for $250,000.

Kenneth L. Gockley conveyed property on Woodland Drive to Kenneth L. Gockley and Lana R. Gockley for $1.

Kenneth L. Gockley conveyed property on Summit Drive to Kenneth L. Gockley and Lana R. Gockley for $1.

Kevin M. Jones conveyed property on a public road to Filip Marin and Violeta Marin for $245,000.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

Richard N. Sauder and Elaine G. Sauder conveyed property on a public road to Ivan H. Hoover and Kimberly J. Hoover for $3,649,800.

The estate of Doris A. Gates conveyed 250 Resh Road to Eric G. Ratzel and Nika Ratzel for $152,000.

COLERAIN TWP.

Charles Andrew Berkowich conveyed property on a public road to Cameron E. Manley and Daniel A. Manley for $345,000.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Dorothy L. Herman conveyed property on a public road to BML Rentals LLC for $60,000.

Laura A. Paetz and Hannah E. Paetz conveyed 220 Lawrence St. to Matthew J. Frederick for $145,000.

Brandon J. Miller, Heather Manns and Heather M. Miller conveyed 141 Pheasant Drive to Brandon J. Miller and Heather M. Miller for $1.

Marcus Sensenig and Jesse Hersh conveyed 142 S. Eighth St. to Brianna Pletcher for $165,000.

Katherine A. Miller conveyed 1221 Central Ave. to Addisyn Jo Dickson and Cole Franklin Dickson for $229,500.

CONOY TWP.

The estate of David M. Neidigh conveyed property on a public road to Gerald M. Musser and Regina K. Musser for $1.

Howard D. Soule and Vickie Soule conveyed property on a public road to Keith N. Reismiller and Wendy L. Reismiller for $436,000.

DENVER BOROUGH

Kristina L. Brenner and Kristina L. Sweigert conveyed 1010 Holly Lane to Kristina L. Brenner for $0.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

Mary L. Diffenderfer conveyed property on a public road to Richard J. Smith and Anita K. Smith for $275,000.

The estate of James B. Endslow conveyed property on a public road to Margaret E. Kramer, Julie A. Shade and Ellen E. Endslow for $1.

Alexis K. Swope, Matthew Willig and Christina J. Willig conveyed property on a public road to Alexis K. Swope and Steven J. Geesey for $1.

Kevin Hiestand conveyed 622 Jane Ave. to Timothy M. Hess and Lavelle M. Hess for $175,000.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Nancy J. Kobularik conveyed Unit 1 to Melvin T. Hoak for $215,000.

Sonshine III LP and Josiah LLC conveyed property on a public road to Gregory M. Muraya and Mary Wangari Muraya for $550,187.

DRUMORE TWP.

Robert J. Landis Jr. and Lorraine Landis conveyed property on a public road to Jonathan Nesbitt and Susan S. Nesbitt for $1,111,000.

John M. Esch conveyed property on a public road to Snyder & Mylin for $375,000.

Norma J. Kuklis conveyed property on Spring Valley Road to John Labaha for $280,000.

EAST EARL TWP.

Linda M. Shirk and Craig S. Shirk conveyed property on a public road to Logan A. Eby and Erika Z. Eby for $309,000.

WEST EARL TWP.

Michael B. Cammauf conveyed property on a public road to Michael B. Cammauf for $0.

George H. Frantz and Constance R. Frantz conveyed 89 W. Main St. to Cameron Michael Williams and Lauren Nicole Lesiper for $255,000.

John K. Smucker and Rachel G. Smucker conveyed property on a public road to Nevin R. Nolt and Lynelle Nolt for $270,000.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

Matthew S. Henry and Claire S. Henry conveyed 5980 Leebel Road to Kyle Martin and Ashley Martin for $255,000.

EDEN TWP.

Steven P. Risk and Kimbell M. Risk conveyed property on a public road to Thomas J. Spring and Mary R. Spring for $512,000.

The estate of June B. Hamilton conveyed property on a public road to Joyce R. Michael for $312,000.

ELIZABETH TWP.

Sean C. Snyder conveyed property on Ironstone Drive to Sean C. Snyder and Kelly Orr for $1.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

Ronald A. Shepherd II and Amy L. Shepherd conveyed property on a public road to DYM Enterprise LLC for $450,000.

Louis Ulrich III and Shari L. Ulrich conveyed 421 N. Market St. to Greichaly Ortiz Marrero for $154,900.

Robert C. Brinser and Cynthia L. Brinser conveyed 37 E. Washington St. to Andrew Thomas George and Elizabeth Rebecca George for $180,000.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Ronald L. Moyer conveyed 633 W. Main St. to Jacob Lee Diirner and Heidi Lynn Diirner for $205,000.

Charles H. Bachman and Alta M. Bachman conveyed 36 E. Walnut St. to Larry L. Bachman and Nancy J. Bachman for $130,000.

Keith Martin, Michelle L. Martin and Keith R. Martin conveyed 242 W. Main St. to Micah E. Timmins and Rochelle E. Timmins for $205,000.

Suzanne C. Lewis and James P. Lewis conveyed property on Windsor Court to Mark S. Fuhrer for $192,500.

Donald R. Shaub and Colleen C. Shaub conveyed 193 Boomerang Drive to Beverly A. Mellinger and Joshua A. Weaver for $265,000.

EPHRATA TWP.

Jeffrey Lance Burkholder and Mary Jolene Burkholder conveyed property on a public road to Jeffrey Lance Burkholder and Mary Jolene Burkholder for $0.

Eric J. Hackman and Eric Hackman conveyed property on Agape Drive to Eric Hackman and Laura Beamesderfer for $316,032.

Roy Weaver Hoover and Mary Joy Hoover conveyed property on a public road to Dale Allen Martin for $330,000.

Aaron Ray Zimmerman, Vera B. Zimmerman and Eva H. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Henry N. Zimmerman and Lorrene M. Zimmerman for $230,000.

Nancy L. Groff, Nancy L. Bacon and Richard W. Bacon conveyed property on Brookfield Drive to Leslie E. Allgyer for $330,000.

Jack H. Ramsey conveyed property on a public road to Carson T. Good and Jennifer E. Good for $330,000.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed 833 Founders Way to Charles V. Sawyer Jr. for $359,261.

Robert A. Kinsey and Ashley A. Kinsey conveyed property on Spring Valley Road to William R. Speakman and Caitlin Mannix for $290,600.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed 850 Founders Way to James R. Rieker and Janice L. Rieker for $410,653.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed 102 Knox Manor Lane to David W. Mcilwaine for $420,299.

Pamela M. Wise, Pamela Wise and Phenix Carlock conveyed 108 Winding Hill Drive to Christopher Joseph Fieger Jr. for $245,000.

Eastern Mennonite Board of Missions & Charities conveyed 45 Brandt Blvd. to JMY Enterprises LLC for $275,000.

Eliu Tarache and Eliu S. Tarache Montes conveyed 15 Spring Walk Court to Eliu Tarache for $1.

Landis Farm Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Chad M. Stoltzfus, Elam G. Stoltzfus Jr., Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC and Elam G. Stoltzfus Jr. Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Lok B. Subedi and Tila Rupa Bhattarai for $433,940.

Stephanie G. Clay and Michael C. Clay conveyed property on Northlawn Drive to James P. Murphy and Tara Murphy for $725,000.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Marissa E. Handwerk, Marissa E. Bennett and Devon J. Bennett conveyed 460 Highland Drive to Michael P. Rising and Brittany Rising for $325,000.

The estate of Marlin R. Zimmerman conveyed 3171 Greenridge Drive to Patrick P. Poor and Edward F. Poor Jr. for $232,000.

Mark D. Shaw and Andrea R. Shaw conveyed 3883 Sterling Way to Mark D. Shaw Jr. for $10.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

Mary M. Sinclair and Jeffery C. Sweinhart conveyed 55 Black Oak Drive to Corinne D. Mason for $175,000.

Gerald P. Clemo and Christine M. Clemo conveyed 417 Mount Sidney Road to Elam G. King for $240,000.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

John R. Groff and Mary Sue Groff conveyed property on a public road to Farmquest Properties LP for $1,300,384.

Joseph A. Smith Jr. and Connie E. Smith conveyed property on Wendover Way to Laura G. Phillips and Elizabeth G. Arnold for $314,900.

LANCASTER CITY

David Snyder conveyed 226 W. Strawberry St. to Yazmin Soto Lozada and Yazmin Soto Lozada for $90,000.

Hart Property Group LLC and Jennifer F. Hart conveyed 1016 Wabank St. to Thomas Costello and Michelle Costello for $251,500.

Christopher Brian Nguyen conveyed 265 Landis Drive to Miluska Rondon Delcarpio for $272,500.

Kyle Richard Overly and Carly Sativa Bazow conveyed 247 New Holland Ave. to Joan Vogel for $215,230.

The estate of Jose Luis Torres Garcia and The estate of Jose L. Torres conveyed 829 Highland Ave. to Hector Torres Diaz and Taylor Fabian for $130,000.

Luis Y. Rojas, Jocelyn L. Eastburn, Rene Madan Montes and Luis Rojas conveyed 716 Hilton Drive to Luis Y. Rojas and Rene Madan Montes for $10.

Daniel Miller, Daniel Breimhurst, Madelaine Fye and Madelaine Breimhurst conveyed 205 Pearl St. to Domingo F. Arvizu III and Candida D. Arvizu for $254,000.

J. Boergermatthew conveyed 220 E. Liberty St. to AJ Home Solutions LLC for $150,000.

Linda J. Noll conveyed 1255 Fremont St. to Alex S. Baider for $173,000.

Conestoga North LLC and Saca Development Corp. conveyed 95 Chesapeake St. to Brenda L. Jorge for $168,000.

Julia M. Rivera conveyed 118 W. Strawberry St. to Julia M. Rivera and Jacob Kephart for $1.

Amy L. Matula and Amy L. Pompilio conveyed property on South Pearl Street to Madoka Kakimoto for $212,500.

Hart Property Group LLC and Jennifer F. Hart conveyed 1002 Union St. to Celines Rodriguez for $200,000.

Michael A. Brenneman Sr. and Jessica H. Tweedy conveyed 616 Poplar St. to Adrian Pearson for $214,900.

The estate of Charles B. Diller conveyed 812 Race Ave. to Nicholas Richards for $220,000.

Musser Holdings LLC and Crystal L. Musser conveyed 347 S. Prince St. to Heather Lancaster for $210,000.

The estate of Ricardo Valentino conveyed 1222 Union St. to Ernst Jean for $168,000.

Dennis Nolt conveyed 551 N. Plum St. to Jacob B. Stoltzfus for $189,000.

Sandra Cabrera and Joel Cabrera conveyed 445 S. Shippen St. to Carlos Ruiz Rodriguez for $180,000.

Rebecca Harclerode conveyed property on East Lemon Street to David J. Wolgemuth for $176,000.

Nathan Stormfeltz and Glanzair Properties LLC conveyed 834 Columbia Ave. to Kingdom Concepts LLC for $151,000.

Neida Villaraga Gelvez, Gary A. Roda and Sharon A. Roda conveyed 835 Rolridge Ave. to Live Love Lancaster LLC for $150,000.

John William Mauchly Jr. conveyed 41 Sherman St. to Madison V. Mohn for $115,000.

Melinda A. Wiczkowski, Timothy F. Kinn and Debra A. Kinn conveyed property on South Marshall Street to Claire T. Widmer for $180,600.

Leuk Nhib conveyed 532 Hamilton St. to Alan Moss and Alice Moss for $179,000.

John Nguyen and Thu Le conveyed 813 Manor St. to Investors Unlimited LLC for $120,000.

Carlos A. Carmona Campos conveyed 1011 Ayres Court to Marguit Lopez Aguilar and Marguit Lopez Aguilar for $1.

John E. Roberts and John Roberts conveyed 452 E. King St. to John S. Roberts for $200,000.

The estate of Harry B. Lutz conveyed 346 College Ave. to Beverly J. Lutz for $1.

LANCASTER TWP.

William R. Lascek Speakman, William R Lascek Speakman and William R. Speakman conveyed 988 E. Orange St. to Lydia Marie Ostrowski for $200,000.

Brittany E. Rising, Michael Rising and Brittany E. Ambrose conveyed 124 Nassau Road to Amy Harcourt for $210,000.

The estate of Virginia L. Boisko conveyed property on a public road to Shepherd Family Ltd. Partnership for $240,000.

Jeffrey Geesey and Shirley Geesey conveyed property on Greythorne Road to Yamil C. Rodriguez and Damarise L. Colon Rodriguez for $199,900.

Kyle A. Kuehn and Hannah J. Kuehn conveyed 369 Dickens Drive to Carlos A. Arestegui and Karla M. Arestegui for $199,900.

James E. Amigh Jr. conveyed property on Water Leaf Road to Harry R. Bortzfield and Shirley A. Bortzfield for $240,000.

LEACOCK TWP.

David King Jr. and Ruth F. King conveyed property on Lesal Road to Ephraim D. King and Linda R. King for $1.

Andrew L. Beiler and Sarah A. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Timothy L. Stoltzfus and Nissa L. Stoltzfus for $7,000.

The estate of Kay Davis, The estate of Kay L. Davis and The estate of Kay Louis Davis conveyed property on Pleasant Road to Phyllis Disabatino for $320,000.

Ephraim D. King, Linda King and Linda R. King conveyed 4169 Old Philadelphia Pike to Michael A. King and Ruth Marie King for $1.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

Barbara B. Overly conveyed property on Sun Valley Drive to Derick Esch and Laura Esch for $350,000.

Leonard Brenneman and Gayle Weidner conveyed 178 W. Main St. to Daryl R. Long and Christina Long for $225,000.

John Mcgee conveyed property on James Street to Julianna Ashwood and Stephan Chessa for $460,000.

The estate of Barbara E. Baker and The estate of Barbara E. Sauder conveyed 299 Sun Valley Drive to Riverwalk Property Solutions LLC for $182,000.

LITITZ BOROUGH

Jared L. Cassler and Alyssa M. Cassler conveyed property on Golden Street to Alyssa Cassler for $0.

Anthony Feliccia Giannini, Helen Myer Giannini and Helen Myer Giannini conveyed 301 Front St. to Victor Altadonna and Trina Altadonna for $500,000.

Mark L. Shickman, Katherine E. Shickman, Lester Shickman and Diane M. Shickman conveyed property on a public road to Mark L. Shickman and Katherine E. Shickman for $1.

MANHEIM TWP.

Alexander C. Mattheson conveyed property on Pulte Road to Jessica N. Kaun for $253,000.

Kenneth G. Berkenstock and Anne M. Lusk conveyed property on Courthouse Circle to Dennis D. Herr and Sandra J. Herr for $295,000.

Kenneth G. Berkenstock and Anne M. Lusk conveyed property on Chatham Way to Dennis D. Herr and Sandra J. Herr for $315,000.

Sharon A. Miller and Sharon Miller conveyed property on Wren Way to Andrew J. Neupauer and Eftihia G. Neupauer for $635,000.

Charles L. Pourciau Jr. conveyed 569 Magnolia Drive to Matthew J. Schlegelmilch and Allison E. Schlegelmilch for $430,000.

Amy G. Grosh conveyed Unit 192 to Tina Mcfalls for $211,000.

Benjamin J. Gasper and Kayleigh A. Baird conveyed property on Nanticoke Road to Benjamin J. Gasper and Kayleigh A. Baird for $1.

Matthew J. Paige and Valerie J. Paige conveyed 391 Blossom Hill Drive to Richard M. Rowley and Natasha V. Rowley for $445,000.

Rudra M. Neopaney and Padma W. Neopaney conveyed 473 Candlewyck Road to Indra M. Neopaney for $0.

Nikolas C. Korom, Lindsay K. Korom and Nikolas Korom conveyed property on Summer Lane to Juliette A. Hollingsworth for $315,000.

Benjamin J. Gasper and Kayleigh A. Baird conveyed 1838 Nanticoke Road to Benjamin J. Gasper and Kayleigh A. Baird for $1.

Corey R. Faus and Sarah Bomberger Faus conveyed property on Sherwal Avenue to Ali Iscan and Peri Iscan for $315,000.

Purna S. Gurung, Ran M. Gurung, Menuka Gurung and Binod Rai conveyed 2209 Bob White Lane to Purna S. Gurung and Ran M. Gurung for $1.

Bhim B. Neopaney, Padma W. Neopaney and Meena K. Karki conveyed property on a public road to Deo Thapa for $302,000.

House United LLC and Rebecca Vazquez conveyed property on a public road to Rosa E. Irizarry for $215,000.

Amanda L. Price and Adam Reynolds conveyed 1010 Edgemoor Court to Brittany L. Chandler for $230,000.

Robert Vasile, Deborah Wilson and Deborah L. Vasile conveyed 2295 Bob White Lane to Robert Vasile for $1.

Jarrett P. Chaffee and Janis M. Chaffee conveyed property on Chowning Place to Brett Michael Crumley and Haley Frances Crumley for $520,000.

Wahhab LLC and Zarina Wahhab conveyed Unit 49 to Zarina Wahhab for $1.

The estate of Anna K. Ricketts conveyed property on Hancock Drive to Kyle A. Kuehn and Hannah Kuehn for $330,000.

Jeb Family Ltd. Partnership, Stonehenge Development LLC, Greystone Construction Inc., Jeb Five LLC, J. Edward Buckwalter, Michael S. Buckwalter, Peter C. Alecxih Jr. and Neil F. Perate conveyed property on Stonehenge Drive to Robert James Johnson and Kristen Alicia Johnson for $1,495,000.

Susan J. Rowe and Martin Family Trust conveyed 1525 Zarker Road to Peter L. Hit and Sarah L. Hit for $280,000.

Deanna T. Woolley and Deanna T. Deao conveyed 8 Haskell Drive to Stephen Wood and Carolyn Wood for $296,000.

Andrew J. Neupauer and Eftihia Neupauer conveyed property on Carlton Drive to Cyril Feroul and Charlotte Feroul for $350,000.

Ronit Henriquez and Claudia Henriquez conveyed 1746 Longview Drive to Nuvia Losada for $310,000.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

Alexandra K. Ranck conveyed 163 S. Charlotte St. to Bradley Martin Wilson for $256,000.

Staudt Mcgovern Holdings LLC, Bernard C. Reiley and Suzanne B. Reiley conveyed 17 N. Main St. to Harras Holdings LLC for $273,000.

Philip Symonkhonh and Linde D. Symonkhonh conveyed property on South Fulton Street to Simplify Home Group LLC for $95,000.

Brian T. Bortner conveyed 174 Hershey Drive to Brian T. Bortner and Kimberly Bortner for $10.

MANOR TWP.

Strave 1800 LLC, Robert A. Evarts and Julie L. Evarts conveyed property on a public road to KLM Properties PA LLC and Can Hurioglu for $760,000.

The estate of J. Clyde Burkholder conveyed property on a public road to Deborah A. Shertzer and Stephen A. Shertzer for $421,000.

Alyson B. Backer and Alyson B. Keene conveyed 20 Knollwood Road to Alyson B. Keene for $1.

Derek V. Martin, Katelyn Smith and Katelyn Martin conveyed property on Russet Lane to John H. Jones and Debra A. Jones for $213,000.

Gloria Flores conveyed property on Spring Meadow Lane to Anthony Manata and Heather Ann Warrington for $280,000.

Scott A. Lebowitz conveyed property on a public road to Brian D. Funk and Lindsay A. Funk for $875,000.

Craig C. Fisher and Mary Fisher conveyed property on Joseph Road to Kevin Paul Geiger and Lillibet Geiger for $276,000.

Jose M. Ramos Jr. and Olivia M. Ramos conveyed 1096 Williamsburg Road to Hector Dejesus for $200,000.

First Team Institute LLC and R. S. Mathews conveyed 40 Knollwood Road to Jeffrey E. Lyon and Margaret B. Lyon for $230,000.

Stephen A. Shertzer and Deborah A. Shertzer conveyed 233 Coffee St. to Bradley P. Miller and Melissa R. Miller for $651,000.

Carl M. Hessick and Mary Susan Hessick conveyed property on a public road to Carl M. Hessick, Mary Susan Hessick and Catherine Hessick for $1.

Laura A. Suggs conveyed 1665 Valley Forge Road to Michael B. Slein and Jamie L. Slein for $275,000.

T. Shawn Benner and Thomas S. Benner conveyed property on a public road to James Englert Jr. for $183,500.

Nancy M. Bierer conveyed property on a public road to Timothy L. Arvin for $385,000.

Michael R. Mohler and Mitchell A. Mohler conveyed property on Ferdinand Street to Shertzer Lawn Care & Landscape LLC for $198,000.

MARIETTA BOROUGH

James E. Musser Jr. and Bettina Greider conveyed 421 E. Market St. to Denise Schouvillier for $120,000.

Mark K. Crescenzi and Claire B. Crescenzi conveyed 30 E. Front St. to Mr. Green Gutter Cleaning LLC for $129,900.

MARTIC TWP.

Scott Reid and Julie Reid conveyed 4 Fox Ridge to Jason P. Musheno and Donise A. Musheno for $725,300.

R. Steven Ressler and Susan L. Ressler conveyed property on a public road to Justin Audet and Laura Audet for $255,000.

Morgan Simone and Carmen Simone conveyed property on a public road to Hunter Ray Long and Kierstin Grace Shenk for $255,000.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

Susan D. Rothermel and Robert H. Wolfe conveyed property on Rivergate Court to Sallie Bookman for $402,000.

The estate of Elizabeth Ellen Tribit conveyed property on Unit F to Neida Villaraga Gelvez, Neida Villaraga Gelvez and Neida Villarga Gelvez for $160,000.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

Douglas P. Shelly conveyed property on Donegal Springs Road to Paul E. Shelly and Bernita A. Shelly for $198,281.

Logan Becker and Lauren Becker conveyed property on Waters Edge Drive to Scott Yohe and Kelsey Yohe for $335,000.

David E. Wilkinson conveyed 477 S. Plum St. to Kelsey Carolyn Musser for $175,000.

Katrina L. Funck, Joey Funck and Katrina Funck conveyed 347 W. Donegal St. to Katrina L. Funck and Joey Funck for $0.

Stephen A. Bresch conveyed property on a public road to Janna Flowers for $95,000.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Geoff Finch, Geoffrey Finch and Jennifer L. Finch conveyed property on a public road to Geoffrey Finch and Jennifer L. Finch for $0.

Dennis J. Schmidt and Rebecca A. Schmidt conveyed property on a public road to Lancaster County Conservancy for $21,000,000.

BML Real Estate LLC and Brandon Leaman conveyed 2152 Sheri Lane to Marissa E. Bennett and Devon J. Bennett for $350,000.

Clarence N. Lowe and Joyce F. Lowe conveyed property on a public road to Josiah Shelly for $210,000.

MOUNTVILLE BOROUGH

Iris Y. Alvarado and Kevin M. Johns conveyed property on Hillside Drive to Nicole E. Fisher for $313,000.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

Joan J. Bergstresser and Barbara J. Dietrich conveyed 587 E. Jackson St. to Jessica M. Green and Levi J. Brady for $193,000.

Craig A. Martin and Bethany J. Martin conveyed 28 Union Ave. to James Trostle for $230,000.

PENN TWP.

4071 West Lincoln Highway LLC conveyed 820 Pearl Ave. to Restored Investments LLC for $181,000.

PEQUEA TWP.

Crischelle L. Shank conveyed property on Marticville Road to Rance Kirsch, Megan Kirsch and Darrel Kirsch for $435,000.

Jeremy R. Rohrer conveyed 1096 Penn Grant Road to Melvin B. Allgyer for $205,000.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

Nicholas Brown and Joseph Michael Cox conveyed property on a public road to Cartus Financial Corp. for $334,900.

Cartus Financial Corp. conveyed property on a public road to Ronald L. Weaver for $334,900.

Steven H. Jarvis and Kimberly A. Jarvis conveyed property on Pennsy Road to Zack Bittner and Angela Bittner for $189,900.

Michele L. Ferguson and Sharri L. Cunningham conveyed property on a public road to Matthew J. Mcfalls for $25,000.

QUARRYVILLE BOROUGH

Hea Estates, Amy P. Feilmeier, Eric R. Probst Revocable Trust and Eric R. Probst conveyed 9 E. Second St. to Ervin Fisher for $129,900.

RAPHO TWP.

Mark Schwartz and Gail L. Schwartz conveyed property on a public road to Marc D. Preis and Carolyn J. Preis for $425,000.

Keith R. Martin and NCG Holdings Ltd. conveyed property on a public road to Paul M. Fahnestock and Fern L. Fahnestock for $310,000.

Jerome J. Pruskowski and Nancy E. Pruskowski conveyed 1351 Fieldstone Drive to Daniel E. Mcclary and Jennifer A. Mcclary for $300,100.

Franciscus Walter Vanderheijden conveyed 5256 Stonefield Drive to Michael F. Felcone for $345,500.

Robert M. Wolgemuth and Mary Alice Wolgemuth conveyed property on Cider Press Road to Timothy M. Siegrist, Lucy J. Siegrist and Jesse L. Siegrist for $144,900.

Elm Tree Properties LLC Ironstone Homes LLC and Trevor J. Eby conveyed Unit 69 to Eric N. Reidenbach and Danielle L. Reidenbach for $495,000.

Barton A. Evans and Brittany L. Evans conveyed Unit 56 to David T. Sneath and Susan E. Sneath for $479,000.

SADSBURY TWP.

Jeffrey L. Robbins and Jeffrey Robbins conveyed property on Parker Drive to Mark J. Honan and Katie F. Honan for $267,000.

SALISBURY TWP.

Henry K. Stoltzfus and Lydia S. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Jacob Lee Beiler for $515,000.

Jonathan Z. Fisher and Sylvia R. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Samuel L. Fisher for $250,000.

STRASBURG BOROUGH

The estate of John L. Gentile, The estate of John J. Gentile and The estate of John Lawrence Gentile conveyed Unit 32 to Donna Szczesniak and Steven Szczesniak for $325,000.

WARWICK TWP.

Adam C. Gurtler and Danya M. Gurtler conveyed property on Crest Drive to Aaron Richardson and Christine Richardson for $439,200.

Millport Road LLC, Garman Builders At Lancaster LLC, James W. Buckwalter and Shawn L. Garman conveyed property on Lititz Bend Drive to Andrew P. Kochanowski and Sheri L. Kochanowski for $831,899.

Thomas W. Allshouse and Janet C. Allshouse conveyed property on Duffield Drive to David J. Patzer and Emily Patzer for $405,000.

Kevin J. Tordoff and Suzanne E. Tordoff conveyed 1415 Putnam Drive to Barry L. Dieter and Betty M. Dieter for $457,000.