The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office Dec. 14-18:

ADAMSTOWN BOROUGH

Georgette L. Veeder conveyed property on a public road to Raymond E. Knarr III and Shannon S. Knarr for $240,000.

Scott W. Jones and Colette A. Jones conveyed property on a public road to Andrea L. Binetti for $214,900.

BART TWP.

Elizabeth S. King conveyed property on a public road to Elam F. Stoltzfus and Rachel F. Stoltzfus for $1.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Robert L Weaver and Dawn L Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Smith Noel and Rhonda S. Noel for $320,000.

Aaron Z. Horst conveyed property on a public road to Cloyd M. Good for $1.

Cloyd M. Good conveyed property on a public road to Corwin A. Good for $1.

Talon Holdings LLC conveyed 126 E. Valley Road to Paul K. Andersen, Kimberly P. Andersen and Everlie L. Powell for $102,600.

Corwin A. Good conveyed property on a public road to Matthew K. Sensenig and Janna M. Sensenig for $230,000.

CHRISTIANA BOROUGH

Mark R. Wilson and Shanna Wilson conveyed 3 Elizabeth St. to Matthew T. Bertolo and Elizabeth R. Pook for $210,000.

David Dilly conveyed property on a public road to George F. Armstrong for $169,000.

CLAY TWP.

Lincoln Land Group Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Home Towne Square Homeowners Association for $1.

Angela J. Schadt and Angela Schadt conveyed property on Meadow Drive to Angela J. Schadt for $1.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Heatherwoods LLC and Berks New Homes LLC dba Berks Homes conveyed property on a public road to Joseph A. Mansi and Theresa A. Mansi for $310,965.

Rosewood Village Associates conveyed property on a public road to Tc4 LP for $1.

Sweigart Property Management LLC conveyed property on a public road to Heather L Diehl for $186,000.

Wendy R. Good conveyed property on a public road to Garrett K. Good for $192,000.

Ashley L. Gartner, Ashley L Proietto and Robert R. Proietto conveyed property on a public road to Ashley L. Proietto and Robert R. Proietto for $1.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

Owen E. Suarez conveyed property on a public road to Christopher M. Patterson for $177,500.

Glen W. Fox and Mary Kay Fox conveyed property on a public road to Mark E. Bacon and Brenda J Bacon for $440,000.

Linda S. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Paul Dunn and Sarah Dunn for $120,000.

Mary Jane Goshert conveyed property on a public road to Ryan D. Hainley and Hollie N. Hainley for $180,000.

Andrew S. Gehman and Cynthia A. Gehman conveyed 40 Green Court to Troy A. Martin for $500,000.

C. Robert Geissinger and Carolyn Geissinger conveyed property on Swamp Ridge Road to Joel Weinhold and Davina M. Weinhold for $174,500.

COLERAIN TWP.

Daniel R. Strang and Barbara L. Strang conveyed property on a public road to Stephen L. Smucker, Lydia S. Smucker, Amos S. Smucker and Barbara S. Smucker for $1.34 million.

Richard H. Reed and Elizabeth C. Reed conveyed 1 Brendan Drive to Jaime Escamilla and Katie Escamilla for $465,000.

Mark D. Mathews and Aimee Mathews conveyed property on a public road to Wilbur Wheeler and Donna Wheeler for $345,000.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Benjamin G. Sauder and Joslyn Sauder conveyed property on a public road to Awakened Properties LLC for $83,500.

Ranae J. Tibbens conveyed property on a public road to Archduke Investments LLC for $77,500.

Stephanie F. Hallett conveyed property on Walnut Street to John Joseph Sicotte for $120,000.

AJ Home Solutions LLC and Andrew Fry conveyed 243 N. Fourth St. to Owl Bridge Properties LLC for $115,000.

Heidi A. Stewart and Meg Seibert conveyed property on North Third Street to Thomas R. Preston and Nichole A. Preston for $110,500.

CONESTOGA TWP.

Erin Ld Rohrbaugh, Erin Duffey, Kathy Duffey, Lisa Weaver and Chris Andrew Rohrbaugh conveyed 3939 Main St. to Joseph N. Musser II and Lindsay G. Musser for $271,000.

CONOY TWP.

Benjamin L. Nissley conveyed property on a public road to Heather L. Abbato for $177,000.

Nathan K. Collins conveyed property on a public road to Sabin Neopaney for $240,000.

DENVER BOROUGH

Christopher Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Eve M. Tillman for $149,900.

Patrick J. Steffy and Amy L. Steffy conveyed property on a public road to Kayla L. Raptosh for $201,500.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

William H.B. Endslow conveyed property on a public road to Robert Graham Vanderbosch and Juanita Joy Vanderbosch for $29,250.

George C. Desmond conveyed property on a public road to Joseph M. Williams for $151,000.

William H B. Endslow conveyed property on a public road to Robert Graham Vanderbosch and Juanita Joy Vanderbosch for $555,750.

Daniel P. Althouse and Linda J. Althouse conveyed property on a public road to Joseph C. Risser and Desiree C. Risser for $147,000.

M. Jack Nolt and Ruth A. Nolt conveyed property on a public road to David E. Kopp and Susan K. Kopp for $73,000.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Clayton Shipman and Heather H. Shipman conveyed 62 Valerie Drive to Amber G. Altemose for $220,000.

Etown Property LLC conveyed property on a public road to Etown Property LLC, Dave & Pam LLC and Smart Holdings LLC for $10.

Etown Property LLC, Dave & Pam LLC and Smart Holdings LLC conveyed property on a public road to Elizabethtown Propco LLC for $10.

Penway Construction Inc. conveyed property on Kimberly Court to Nicholas T. Sweeney and Alyson R. Sweeney for $395,166.

Thomas A. Kelly and Beverly M. Kelly conveyed 26 Locust Drive to Daniel J. Krug and Ruth C. Krug for $235,000.

William F. Holt, Constance M. Glass and Constance Glass conveyed 1115 Turnpike Road to Constance Glass for $1.

EARL TWP.

Christopher W. Schulze and Rebecca L. Schulze conveyed property on a public road to Jorden J. Wing and Larissa L. Wing for $213,000.

Stac B. LP, Berks New Homes LLC and Berks Homes conveyed property on a public road to Hugo Esquivel for $365,000.

Scott R. Monger and Sheri L. Weinhold conveyed property on a public road to Scott R. Monger for $1.

EAST EARL TWP.

Steven L. Weaver and Sonya J. Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Garrett L. Derr Jr. and Dreama J. Derr for $220,000.

Marvin R. Smucker conveyed property on a public road to Sherzod Ayubov and Farangiz Pulatova for $205,000.

WEST EARL TWP.

Beverly R. Spencer conveyed property on a public road to Randy S. Martin and Jody L. Martin for $249,900.

The estate of James E. McCardell conveyed property on Highway Drive to Carson J. Zimmerman for $205,000.

Bryan L. Martin and Katrina M. Martin conveyed property on Brian Drive to Benjamin M. Petersheim for $247,500.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

Naomi Beach, executrix under will of Mark Edward Beach, conveyed property on a public road to Naomi Beach for $1.

Lois M. Killian conveyed property on Hollow Drive to Ryan M. Frank for $164,900.

EDEN TWP.

Jonas S. Fisher and Barbie K. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Steven K. Glick and Naomi B. Glick for $200,000.

Jonas S. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Jonas S. Fisher and Barbie K. Fisher for $1.

ELIZABETH TWP.

Warren J. Harmon and Maggie E. Harmon conveyed property on a public road to John C. McBride and Christine Montgomery for $265,500.

Conrad M. Sensenig and Andrea L. Sensenig conveyed property on a public road to Cody J. Snyder and Madison G. Snyder for $180,000.

Elaine McCracken conveyed property on a public road to Stephen J. Elder and Jennifer L. Elder for $1.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

Jared G. Landis and Julia A. Landis conveyed property on a public road to Jared G. Landis for $1.

David F. Royer and Ann L. Royer conveyed property on a public road to Marie Kurtzke and Robert A. Kurtzke for $343,000.

David E. Cranmer and Clara O. Cranmer conveyed property on a public road to Terrence Mcelroy for $217,500.

Eric J. Reichert, Hannah Gale Reichert and Hannah G. Larkin conveyed property on Masonic Drive to Eric J. Reichert and Hannah Gale Reichert for $1.

Meghan D. Hornung and Nicholas W. Hornung conveyed property on a public road to Justyn Hawk Esoldo and Emily Lynn Haines for $295,000.

Margaret A. Hopkins conveyed property on a public road to Kathy Kelly Good and Philip E. Good for $155,000.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Boyd Barry Baughman conveyed property on a public road to Megan E. Howe and Benjamin Howe for $343,500.

Benjamin Howe and Megan Howe conveyed 144 E. Main St. to Shaun P. Hogarth for $167,900.

DNB Investments LLC conveyed property on a public road to Amanda Martin for $270,000.

Shane D. Ranck and Deanna A. Ranck conveyed property on a public road to Sb Stoltz Properties LLC for $185,000.

Joseph Yancoskie and Rebecca A. Yancoskie conveyed 516 S. State St. to Kyle Smith and Alexis West for $254,000.

Christopher M. Gilmer and Jennifer A. Gilmer conveyed property on a public road to Nelson G. Weaver and Joy R. Weaver for $165,500.

Ronald S. Surujpaul conveyed property on a public road to Zayda Benavidez for $175,000.

Donald Roether, Linda D. Fox and George Daniel Fox conveyed property on a public road to Derric S. Wenger for $218,500.

EPHRATA TWP.

The estate of John D. Becker conveyed property on a public road to Melanie J. Brubaker and Joseph K. Brubaker for $140,000.

Marilyn M. Mull conveyed property on a public road to Matthew Miller and Robert E. Miller for $170,500.

Robert J Pignataro And Lisbeth C. Pignataro conveyed property on a public road to Robert J. Pignataro for $1.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

James D. Stauffer and Jalana R. Thomas conveyed property on a public road to Sonshine III LP for $2.5 million.

Emich & Ober Holding Partnership LP conveyed property on a public road to James D. Stauffer and Jalana R. Thomas for $650,000.

Lime Spring North LP and Lime Spring North GP LLC conveyed property on a public road to Marietta Avenue Associates LLC for $2.3 million.

Rutt Realty, Keith W. Rutt and Karen L. Rutt conveyed property on a public road to Shivambika LLC for $475,000.

John C. Marini and Kimberly A. Marini conveyed property on a public road to Michael J. Tongel and Kelly J. Tongel for $309,900.

Costello Builders Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Sonshine III LP for $131,667.

Emich & Ober Holding Partnership LP conveyed property on a public road to James D. Stauffer and Jalana R. Thomas for $400,000.

Thomas J. Garvey and Laress A. Garvey conveyed property on a public road to Raymond Carboni and Marianne Carboni for $366,100.

Lime Spring North LP, Lime Spring Properties LP, North Spring Site Association Inc., Lime Spring North GP LLC and Lime Spring Properties GP LLC conveyed property on a public road to Lime Spring Properties LP for $1.

Daniel K. Luo, Kaihua Luo, Kitty H. Luo and Hui Chin Shih conveyed 1750 Hidden Lane to Daniel K. Luo and Kitty H. Luo for $1.

Lime Spring North LP, Lime Spring Properties LP, North Spring Site Association Inc., Lime Spring North GP LLC and Lime Spring Properties GP LLC conveyed property on a public road to Lime Spring North LP for $1.

Landis Farm Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC and Brent O. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Mark Kozlowski Jr. and Jessica L. Kozlowski for $485,485.

East Hempfield Township conveyed property on State Road to LPADC LLC for $1.

The estate of Stephen Mario conveyed property on School Lane to Kenneth C. Wenditz Jr. and Lynn M. Wenditz for $275,000.

The estate of Margaret C. Lefever conveyed 185 Bank St. to Richard Cox for $323,000.

East Hempfield Township conveyed property on Harrisburg Pike to 2701 State Road LLC for $1.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Richard Hake and Paula L Hake conveyed property on a public road to Marc A Mueller for $235,000.

Cenveo Worldwide Limited conveyed property on a public road to 512 East King Associates LLC for $4.5 million

Jeffrey B. Koller and Douglas B. Koller conveyed property on a public road to Thomas M. Snyder for $140,000.

John Fredrickson Landin and Lindsay Marie Landin now known as Lindsay Roschel Landin conveyed property on a public road to John Fredrickson Landin and Lindsay Roschel Landin for $1.

Henry P. Pitz by his attorney-in-fact Patricia conveyed property on a public road to Adrian Hernandez-Franco for $260,000.

Ian Derstler conveyed property on a public road to Ian J. Derstler and Erin N. Derstler for $1.

The estate of Rhoda M. Harnish conveyed property on a public road to Richard J. Trees for $1.

Jean E. Polansky conveyed property on Elizabeth Street to Jason W. Myers and Sarah Frances Myers for $315,000.

John Paul D. Phillips and Jennifer Phillips conveyed property on Jasmine Place to Zachary Payne and Allyson Payne for $225,000.

Chelsey Barwis and Chelsey E. Johnson conveyed 388 Primrose Lane to Thomas E. Eckman Jr. and Molly M. Eckman for $246,000.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

High Opp Properties LLC conveyed property on a public road to High Properties for $300,000.

Smoketown Partners LP conveyed property on a public road to Kinh Nguyen and Mai-Loan Tran for $1.92 million.

Brent A. Ulrich and Katelyn D. Ulrich conveyed property on a public road to Mark C. Blevins and Savannah Tyler Ferdinand for $236,900.

High Opp Properties LLC conveyed property on a public road to High Properties for $2,944,480.

Kitty H. Luo, Hui Chin Shih, Daniel K. Luo and Kaihua Luo conveyed Unit 339 to Kitty H. Luo and Daniel K. Luo for $1.

James L. Landis and Barbara A. Landis conveyed property on Creek Hill Road to Charles R. Sensenig and Kimberly N. Sensenig for $500,000.

Maria A. Thompson conveyed property on Highland Drive to Abigail L. Thompson and David K. Thompson for $1.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

Kimmel R. Schaefer and CJD Group LLC conveyed property on a public road to Marvin Rouse and Alisha Persaud for $785,000.

Cynthia L. Snyder and Cynthia L. Ernst conveyed property on a public road to Robert K. Ernst and Cynthia L. Ernst for $1.

Rose Mary Matyi conveyed property on a public road to Maximo Patricio Lopez Contreras and July Paulina Erazo Ayala for $240,000.

David M. Young and Angela Nadu Young conveyed property on a public road to Matthew T. Brown and Lori A. Flick for $187,057.

Jeremy L. Garber and Jay A. Garber conveyed property on Eshelman Mill Road to Adrian D. Groff and Emily J. Groff for $205,000.

Larry D. Ross and Jill Ross conveyed 1151 Beaver Valley Pike to Melissa L. Rotenberry and Ned Epps for $190,000.

Hunters Glen LP, Metzler Home Builders Inc., HV Real Estate LLC and George C. Desmond conveyed property on Wendover Way to Morgan Thomsen for $285,020.

Travis G. Boston conveyed property on Eckman Road to Travis G. Boston and Richelle M. Boston for $10.

LANCASTER CITY

Peter M. Weeks and Ann K. Weeks conveyed property on a public road to Alessio G. Scott and Nichole R. Seedes for $322,000.

PI Capitol LLC conveyed property on a public road to Kawanna L. Hinton for $266,500.

Raymond M. Coons conveyed property on a public road to Cocalico Property Management LLC for $150,000.

Bret M. Snyder, Stephanie Y. Saez and Stephanie Y. Snyder conveyed property on a public road to Sara Rivera-Ortiz for $140,000.

Aaron J. Beitzel conveyed property on a public road to Ashley M. Delserro for $245,000.

Joshua J. Purnell conveyed property on a public road to Shania Sianna Smith for $190,000.

Ray J. Hershey conveyed property on a public road to Gr8r Purpose LLC for $91,000.

David A. Nace and Patti J. Nace conveyed property on a public road to Eric Siegrist and Jill K. Siegrist for $46,350.

Shirl L. Loeffler conveyed property on a public road to Laurie L. Baughman for $255,650.

Hailey Patrick and Jeremie Patrick conveyed property on a public road to Natalie Simons and Thomas O. Dodge Jr. for $315,000.

Lancaster Housing Opportunity Partnership conveyed property on a public road to Reynolds Davis And Mary Bledsoe for $101,000.

James J. Hughes Jr. conveyed 206 E. Lemon St. to David Combs, Jodie Combs, Christian Jackson and Meghan Maisano for $245,900.

Angela Kathryn Blash conveyed 924 N. Lime St. to Nicholas Gammache for $169,900.

Mildred Hichez and Andres Evangelista conveyed 324 N. Franklin St. to Carlos M. Duran for $165,000.

Donald W. Kickbush Jr. and Lois J. Kickbush conveyed property on Manor Street to Woltef LLC for $300,000.

Jorge Valentin and Jorge Valentin Jr. conveyed 601 S. Lime St. to Mansourou Bamba for $225,000.

Robert W. Fickes and Gwen A. Fickes conveyed property on a public road to Pedro J. Jusino for $160,000.

Richard M. Hurst and Bertha M. Hurst conveyed 853 Marjory Terrace to Kent D. Ulrich for $120,000.

Thomas Joseph and Carol Joseph conveyed property on a public road to Anthony E. Beaupre and Hannah Schield for $348,500.

Alyssa Nicole Miller conveyed 710 High St. to Alyssa Nicole Miller and Bryan Lapp for $1.

Morris E. McFadden and Cheryl A. McFadden conveyed 246 Landis Drive to Manuel Gutierrez and Yanet Gutierrez for $295,000.

Pennsouth LLC conveyed 211 W. James St. to Immobili Commerciali LLC for $750,000.

LANCASTER TWP.

James E. Cook and Rosalie E. Cook conveyed property on a public road to Christopher A. Smith and Nicole B. Smith for $632,500.

Lisa Mearkle conveyed property on a public road to Elizabeth D. Morris for $153,500.

William E. Blair and Betty A. Blair conveyed property on a public road to Kevin Leonard for $90,000.

Maria G. Cattell conveyed property on a public road to Lycon Valley Inc. for $145,000.

Valeriy Aslanova, Valeriy Aslanov and Larisa Aslanova conveyed property on Elmshire Drive to Valeriy Aslanov and Larisa Aslanova for $1.

Jasminka Anic and Dijana Anic conveyed 1612 Chadwick Circle to Josh David Joyce and Amber Janae Joyce for $168,000.

Harry R. Wisler and Sandra M. Wisler conveyed property on Edington Place to Frank J. Dibella and Brittany H. Dibella for $185,000.

Loretta Huffman conveyed 13 Montrose Ave. to Julia Gabrielle Randolph for $165,000.

LEACOCK TWP.

Christian L. Beiler and Sylvia E. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Mark L. Beiler and Rebecca L. Beiler for $1.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

36 40 Glenbrook Road LLC conveyed property on a public road to Sks Glenbrook LLC for $10.

John L. Esh and Rachel L. Esh conveyed property on a public road to Christ U. Esh and Rachel B. Esh for $1.

Henry B. Glick, Sadie Mae Glick and Henry Glick conveyed property on South Maple Avenue to David Z. Glick and Lydia F. Glick for $350,000.

LITITZ BOROUGH

Aaron M. Jones and Holly M. Jones conveyed property on a public road to Matthew C. Engle for $251,000.

Dale E. Harris and Hannah R. Harris conveyed property on Spring Avenue to Benjamin M. Miller and Victoria Ann Miller for $185,000.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

Arturo B. Romero, Erik Romero Quintino and Jarenni Romero conveyed property on Sleepy Hollow Road to Chad Michael Seeley and Natalie Paige Seeley for $335,000.

Richard B. Hipple conveyed property on a public road to Richard B. Hipple and Autumn Mckenzie Strohmaier for $1.

MANHEIM TWP.

Village of Olde Hickory LP conveyed property on a public road to Township of Manheim for $1.

Adam T. Ferguson and Grace M. Ferguson conveyed property on a public road to Dennis D. Herr for $173,000.

Cody L. Barton and Derrick V. Smith conveyed property on a public road to Jennifer Leong for $230,000.

William M. Nies conveyed property on a public road to Christopher Alden Keener for $135,000.

Sean L. Rozick conveyed property on a public road to Andrea Fioriniello for $305,000.

Debra L. Miller conveyed property on a public road to Michael P. Babikow and Hang T. Babikow for $254,000.

Joseph P. Guasco and Kim M. Guasco conveyed property on a public road to Teyib Hussein and Hanna Maru for $375,000.

John M. Bilson and Megan L. Bilson conveyed property on a public road to Perri Family Trust for $750,000.

Constantine Kourgelis and William Nies conveyed property on a public road to Gja Real Estate Partnership for $1.

Michael Babikow conveyed property on a public road to Cory R. Hurst and Brianna J. Norton for $223,600.

Rockview LLC conveyed property on a public road to Melissa B. Eberly for $330,733.

Craig A. Barnett and Lori M. Barnett conveyed property on a public road to Tobias C. Long and Jessica Long for $599,900.

Zachary S. Kindrew and Zachary Kindrew conveyed 111 Petersburg Road to William John Havrilchak and Aixia Jade Zellers for $225,000.

Jeffrey E. Kay and Margaret J. Kay conveyed 600 Randolph Drive to Mary E. Brown, Kenneth A. Brown, Adam Hubbard and Katelyn Hubbard for $625,000.

Grace United Church of Christ conveyed 1947 New Holland Pike to Abundant Life Christian Fellowship for $1.

Dwayne K. Eberly and Cheryl F. Eberly conveyed 359 Meetinghouse Lane to Laila Jebbanema and Adel Elhosseni for $145,000.

Brian R. Melamed and Beth P. Melamed conveyed 1371 Beaconfield Lane to Edward L. Irvine and April Madres for $725,000.

William A. Runner and Robin G. Runner conveyed property on a public road to John-Paul Phillips and Jennifer R. Phillips for $460,000.

Christopher A. Smith and Nicole B. Smith conveyed property on a public road to Sarah E. Zeitler for $475,000.

Douglas E. Esh conveyed property on a public road to Chance Groff for $165,000.

Scott G. Zimmerman, Samantha L. Connerton and Samantha L. Zimmerman conveyed property on Stockdale Drive to Scott G. Zimmerman and Samantha L. Zimmerman for $1.

Thomas J. Miller and Kathy J. Miller conveyed property on a public road to Derrick Vaughn Smith and Cody Lee Smith for $260,000.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

MCH Investments LLC conveyed property on a public road to James Neal Wood for $309,900.

David W. Dinger and Cynthia L. Dinger conveyed property on South Snyder Street to David W. Dinger for $1.

Lane A. Burkholder and Nicole L. Burkholder conveyed property on West High Street to Steven B. Butzer Jr. for $1.

MANOR TWP.

Aylin Sanchez conveyed property on Whitechapel Road to Peter D. Scilla and Merrilee A. Scilla for $375,000.

Michael J. Acord conveyed property on a public road to Marie Elena Severino Mariano for $189,900.

Donna Droege conveyed property on a public road to Thomas L. Droege for $160,000.

Donroe E. Giffing and Andrea M. Giffing conveyed property on a public road to SW Investments LLC for $158,058.

Douglas A. Desmond conveyed 2916 Columbia Ave. to Ronald D. Kilgore and Lisa I. Kilgore for $325,000.

Thomas R. Crawford and Audra E. Crawford conveyed 259 Hawthorne Drive to Claire B. Tito for $240,000.

John Mowry and Carol A. Mowry conveyed 611 Capri Road to Shana Herr for $225,000.

MARTIC TWP.

Barry L. Rineer and Carol S. Rineer conveyed property on a public road to Wayne S. Rineer and Brooke L. Rineer for $306,000.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

Stacey M Remick aka Stacey M. Hankey conveyed property on a public road to Bishnu Dahal and Radhika Dahal for $295,000.

Dwayne K. Eberly and Cheryl F. Eberly conveyed property on a public road to Shawn Broderick for $189,900.

Frances A. Jones and James R. Sanchez conveyed property on a public road to Frances A. Sanchez and James R. Sanchez for $1.

Justin Goe and Katie Goe conveyed property on Pickwick Place to Porchlight Enterprises LLC for $156,100.

Dennis W. Steinbaecher conveyed 53 Oak Ridge Drive to Dennis W. Steinbaecher and Suzanne Steinbaecher for $1.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

P. Myers conveyed property on a public road to Justin Francis Latorre and Gabrielle Marie Kulig for $330,000.

Mortgage Equity Conversion Asset Trust 2. conveyed property on a public road to Charles Stokes and Robert Hoffman for $84,500.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Benuel S. Riehl and Anna S. Riehl conveyed property on Trail Road to Stephen K. Hedgepeth and Julie R. Hedgepeth for $255,000.

The estate of Vera L. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Samuel A. Weber Jr. for $217,000.

Brian F. Shopf and Betsy E. Grady conveyed property on a public road to Jon Stutzman and Melanie Stutzman for $395,000.

Zachary R. Shaffer and Samantha V. Shaffer conveyed property on a public road to Charles Pineyro, Ashley N. Pineyro and Cynthia Lynn Rice for $255,000.

Engle Printing & Publishing Co Inc. and Engle Printing Co Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Lime Ridge Farm Properties LP for $1.4 million.

MOUNTVILLE BOROUGH

Boyoung Lydia Kim conveyed property on a public road to John Joseph Gormley for $244,900.

Rebecca A. Sears conveyed property on Providence Place to Kaylee Kreider for $213,800.

Matthew T. Auker conveyed property on Huntington Drive to Matthew T. Auker and Tess Auker for $1

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

William Froggatt and Laura B. Froggatt conveyed property on a public road to Tiffany S. Buohl and Robert L. Haines for $149,000.

PENN TWP.

Jerry R. Miller and Cindy L. Miller conveyed property on a public road to Roger H. Miller for $60,000.

Matthew B. Hartzler and Andrea R. Hartzler conveyed property on a public road to Matthew B. Hartzler and Andrea R. Hartzler for $1.

Frog Hollow Associates LLC and Dan G. Bender conveyed property on a public road to Liberty 5. Properties LLC for $1.

Rockmont LLC conveyed property on a public road to 820 Holdings LLC for $1.11 million.

PEQUEA TWP.

Oak Hill Partners Lancaster LLC, Oak Hill Partners and Garman Builders At Lancaster LLC conveyed property on Penn Grant Road to Olawale O. Oke for $228,990.

Robert J. Gregg Estate conveyed property on a public road to Owen S. Stull for $191,000.

Barbara A. Adams conveyed property on a public road to Signature Property Professionals LLC for $165,000.

Oak Hill Partners, Garman Builders at Lancaster LLC, Randall Hess and Shawn L. Garman conveyed property on a public road to Beth Romanski for $252,013.

Philip W. Chmiel and Gloriamae Chmiel conveyed property on a public road to Jesse G. Manuel and Lauren E. Manuel for $275,000.

Garman Builders at Lancaster LLC and Shawn L. Garman conveyed property on Penn Grant Road to Danny Hernandez Simons and Annaliet Gonzalez Comendador for $227,990.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

Quarry Ridge Properties LLC conveyed property on a public road to Kings Rural Estates LLC for $152,000.

Cindy S. Mellor conveyed property on a public road to Cody J. Combs and Marie E. Combs for $311,000.

Ephraim B. Kin and Katie S. King conveyed property on a public road to Aaron B. King and Arie S. King for $1.

Estate of Raymond C. Hertz aka Raymond C. conveyed property on a public road to David P. Modderman and Jennifer A. Modderman for $215,000.

The estate of David R. Boyd Jr. conveyed property on Rawlinsville Road to Jonathan E. Brooks for $209,000.

Steven Charles Hess Jr., Steven C. Hess Jr., Katie Louise Hess and Katie L. Purcell conveyed property on a public road to Steven Charles Hess Jr. and Katie Louise Hess for $1.

Ami I. Morrison and Travis J. Morrison conveyed property on a public road to Daniel B. King and Rachel S. King for $515,000.

QUARRYVILLE BOROUGH

Tonna S. Cline conveyed property on a public road to Tonna S. Cline for $1.

William E. Snider, Kenneth R. Johnson, Washington Lodge No 156 F&AM and John A. Benedict conveyed property on a public road to Quarryville Borough for $1.

Christian R. Slabaugh and Joyce E. Slabaugh conveyed property on a public road to Mario W. Lofaro and Shawn Lofaro for $330,000.

RAPHO TWP.

Douglas E. Metzler and Whitney Metzler conveyed property on a public road to Titus R. Drake and Ashleigh A. Drake for $322,500.

Bryan P. Seese and Henrietta H. Seese conveyed property on Oak Leaf Drive to Gregory K. Wiker for $292,000.

Joshua C. Nolt and Brady Stoner conveyed property on a public road to Anthony L. Blair and Carol H. Blair for $275,100.

Melissa K. Fritts conveyed property on a public road to S. Dawn Petersen for $210,000.

Charlotte F. Coble conveyed property on a public road to Jeffrey W. Swiecicki and Debra S. Swiecick for $275,000.

Robert R. Brinton and Connie I. Brinton conveyed property on Mastersonville Road to Abram S. Beiler and Priscilla K. Beiler for $217,000.

The estate of Frank E. Kirchner conveyed 409 Blake Terrace to Istvan Hosszu Jr. and Ina Hosszu for $350,000.

Melissa A. Arslan and Melissa A. Petersheim conveyed Unit 20 to Linda L. Eckenrode for $319,900.

Orval D. Shelly and Patricia J. Shelly conveyed property on a public road to Kirby F. Nissley and Joanna E. Nissley for $1.71 million.

Daniel M. Williams conveyed property on a public road to Daniel M. Williams and Sharon Williams for $1.

Travis A. Wenger conveyed property on Prospect Road to Travis A. Wenger and Carolynne E. Wenger for $1.

SADSBURY TWP.

Steven S. Esh conveyed property on a public road to Abner Z. Glick and Mary S. Glick for $177,000.

SALISBURY TWP.

Kathleen C. Denlinger conveyed property on a public road to Mervin R. Zook and Mary Ann Zook for $362,000.

Houston Run Properties LLC and Philip E. Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Breeo Ventures LLC for $690,000.

STRASBURG BOROUGH

Dale W. Smith and Lois J. Smith conveyed property on a public road to Amy S. Keller for $180,000.

STRASBURG TWP.

Miriam S. Harnish conveyed property on a public road to Rachel Diane Trout for $95,000.

TERRE HILL BOROUGH

Todd E. Trupe and Tina S. Trupe conveyed 14 Vine St. to Vernon Garman and Joanne M. Garman for $132,000.

WARWICK TWP.

Lester H. Guyton, Lori J. Guyton, C&F Inc. and WP Partnership conveyed property on a public road to Stephanie Marie Carzola and Jason Albert Carzola for $408,850.

Brandon Keath and Adrian Keath conveyed property on a public road to Samantha J. Kimmel for $189,900.

Nathan K. Denlinger and Laurian B. Denlinger conveyed property on a public road to Lisa H. Graham for $375,000.

Forney F. Longenecker conveyed property on a public road to Rohrers Quarry Inc. for $4.2 million.

Maura Hobson conveyed property on a public road to Mark W. Risser and Megan E. Risser for $375,000.

The estate of Audrey Ream conveyed property on a public road to Bryan L. Martin and Katrina M. Martin for $185,000.

Darwin H. Metzler and Patricia A. Metzler conveyed property on Snyder Hill Road to Everett Lee Fasnacht for $279,900.

Doretta Lynn Thomas, Doretta Thomas Stotz, Doretta Thomas Stotz and Harold J. Stotz Jr. conveyed property on Sherri Lane to Harold J. Stotz Jr., Doretta Thomas Stotz and Doretta Thomas Stotz for $1.

Ekaterina Hashbarger, Rick Hashbarger and E. Hashbarger conveyed 14 Branstock Court to Ekaterina Hashbarger for $1.

Cornerstone Real Estate Associates, Charles R. Mershon, Alice E. Riden, Joyce T. Mershon and Jeffrey G. Coslett conveyed property on a public road to Cornerstone Real Estate of Lititz LLC for $1.

Jason R. Snyder and Wendy A. Snyder conveyed property on a public road to Neil Simmons for $245,000.

E. Arlene Morgan conveyed property on a public road to Alejandro Cavazos Jr. for $259,900.

Rebecca K. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to John E. Fisher and Katie L. Fisher for $1.

The estate of Steven D. Guinter conveyed property on a public road to Adam J. Depietro and Amy L. Balasavage for $378,000.