The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office December 7-11:

ADAMSTOWN BOROUGH

Stephanie L. Benne and Stephanie Benne conveyed property on Rebecca Drive to Joseph K. Cammerota and Emily K. Cammerota for $224,900.

Anselmo Brothers, Anselmo Brothers Partnership, Aaron W. Anselmo and Mark R. Anselmo conveyed property on a public road to GTT Properties LLC for $190,000.

AKRON BOROUGH

Eldemerdash M. Hassona, Eldermerdash M. Hassona and Eman Fouad Mahmoud conveyed property on Heritage Road to Eldemerdash M. Hassona and Eman Fouad Mahmoud for $1.

Michael C. Sickmeier conveyed 321 Main St. to Alexander R. Baer and Gemesen R. Carper for $159,900.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Carl R. Lapp, Judith D. Lapp and Judith Lapp conveyed property on a public road to Christopher W. Schulze and Rebecca L. Schulze for $270,000.

Salinda Weber conveyed property on a public road to Samuel S. Brubaker, Frances H. Brubaker, Jonathan Brubaker, Jonathan M. Brubaker, Anna Jane Brubaker and Jane H. Brubaker for $1,260,000.

Charles M. Suenkonis, Linda M. Brown Suenkonis and Linda M Brown Suenkonis conveyed property on a public road to Brandon S. Yoder and Janis N. Yoder for $270,000.

CLAY TWP.

Martin J. Buckwalter and Cindy S. Buckwalter conveyed property on Hillcrest Drive to Michael T. Greenawalt and Nicole Weaver for $614,000.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Heck Construction Co Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Curtis D. Stoltzfus and Kelly P. Stoltzfus for $513,895.

Heatherwoods LLC, Berks New Homes LLC and Berks Homes conveyed property on Heatherwood Lane to Joseph Bowers and Natalie Bowers for $312,948.

Heatherwoods LLC, Berks New Homes LLC and Berks Homes conveyed property on Cranberry Circle to Stewart R. Senior and Diane L. Kaag for $343,150.

Betty J. Mcmahan conveyed property on a public road to Betty Jean Mcmahan Irrevocable Trust, Darla M. Case and Deborah J. Marino for $1.

Val P. Reisig and Ann Marie Reisig conveyed property on Royal Horse Way to Robert G. Jacobs Jr, Jennifer L. Jacobs, Robert G. Jacobs and Cheryl L. Jacobs for $495,000.

Earl M. Martin and Pauline W. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Philip A. Hall for $195,000.

Aaron Sheaffer and Pammi Sheaffer conveyed 98 Scenic Drive to Elizabeth A. Combs and Benjamin L. Combs for $285,000.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

The estate of Earl K. Enck conveyed property on a public road to USA Housing & Urban Development for $1.

Jason R. Brubaker and Charmaine S. Brubaker conveyed property on Pineview Road to Ricardo Hernandez and Kristy Ann Hernandez for $300,000.

William Teleguz, Ludmila Teleguz and William V. Teleguz conveyed property on a public road to Christopher Steven Wilson and Stacy Anne Wilson for $705,000.

Benjamin C. Klein and Sarah A. Klein conveyed property on a public road to Austin Connor Sauder for $211,500.

Sergiy Krasnov conveyed property on Blue Lake Road to Ivan N. Opalko, Larisa V. Opalko and Olga Krasnov for $127,150.

Mervin S. Nolt and Carol A. Nolt conveyed property on Kline Road to Carol A. Nolt for $1.

COLERAIN TWP.

Doris L. Herr conveyed property on a public road to Darlene F. Groff for $1.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Kerry D. Glenn conveyed 131 N. Third St. to WGMC Properties LLC for $90,000.

Amos B. Beiler conveyed 249 N. Third St. to Shamika L. Gray for $280,000.

Perfect Realty LLC and Samson Bergman conveyed property on a public road to Jason C. Foster and Jill L. Foster for $75,000.

Timothy J. Merrill conveyed 529 Union St. to QP JB Invest LLC for $1.

CONOY TWP.

The estate of Erma Jean Strickland and The estate of Erma Jeanne Strickland conveyed property on a public road to Steven W. Strickland for $2,000,000.

Colin Bollana conveyed 216 Cypress St. to Zachary D. Thurmond for $226,900.

John M. Diamond Jr. and Brenda H. Diamond conveyed property on Amosite Road to Nathan K. Collins and Kaitlyn A. Collins for $315,000.

DENVER BOROUGH

Millpond Properties LLC and Christopher Martin conveyed property on Seventh St. to Heather L. Mayers for $209,000.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

Virginia Emswiler conveyed property on Vinegar Ferry Road to Nathan J. Evans and Catherine Rickwood for $429,000.

Mary A. Murphy conveyed property on Tollgate Road to Michael Warren for $700,000.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

First City Donegal Partners LP and First City Donegal Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Gibson III LLC for $7,338,000.

Janet E. Wolfe conveyed property on a public road to Milton D. Friedly and Carmen A. Friedly for $266,500.

EAST DRUMORE TWP.

Joyce S. Dewitt conveyed property on Center Road to Joyce S. Dewitt and Audrey L. Conrad for $1.

EARL TWP.

Soco Enterprises LLC, Earl Township Partners LLC, C&F Inc. and Mark R. Will conveyed property on a public road to Isaac I. Igwe and Ijeoma C. Igwe for $298,650.

EAST EARL TWP.

Weaverland Auction Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Weaverland Auction Inc. for $1.

Gralan Inc, Garman Builders At Lancaster LLC and Shawn L. Garman conveyed property on Deerfield Drive to Craig C. Solt and Leslie Ann Solt for $511,271.

Janita Zimmerman and Durrell M. Martin conveyed property on Marble Avenue to Richard Jd Snurkowski for $203,000.

Don R. Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Michael J. Smucker and Rebecca R. Smucker for $430,000.

Twila J. Steffy conveyed property on a public road to David R. Stoltzfus and Rosanna Stoltzfus for $635,000.

Carl H. Hoover and Esther S. Hoover conveyed property on a public road to Weaverland Auction Inc. for $1.

WEST EARL TWP.

J. Stephen Zimmerman, Jessie L. Frybarger and Jessie L. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Christopher Paul Reinford and Chelsea Rachelle Reinford for $233,000.

John J. Sheaffer II and Sharon M. Sheaffer conveyed property on Saw Mill Road to Aaron M. Sheaffer and Pammi L. Sheaffer for $1.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

Russell C. Fraley Hogg, Elizabeth R. Fraley Hogg, Russell C Fraley Hogg and Elizabeth R Fraley Hogg conveyed 2346 Valley Road to Derek A. Lane for $173,500.

The estate of Ann Mcguire, The estate of Ann M. Mcguire and The estate of Ann Marie Mcguire conveyed property on a public road to Leila R. Fleisher and Alessandra J. Sandberg for $232,000.

Jason Coogle and Carlana Coogle conveyed property on Lemon St. to Susan Yvette Stack and Mary Ellen Stack for $278,000.

EDEN TWP.

Mary Beth Hellberg and Hjl Family Trust conveyed 456 Camargo Road to Margaret E. Little for $1.

G. Preston Lefevre, Vickie L. Lefevre and G. Preston Lefevre Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Jeffrey Alan Lefevre and Kimberly Ann Lefevre for $1.

ELIZABETH TWP.

Robert D. Stoner conveyed property on Long Lane to Jonathan David Prager and Valerie Dorothea Prager for $238,000.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

Ross E. Buckwalter, Jenna M. Craig, Jenna M. Buckwalter and R.E. Buckwalter conveyed 229 North Poplar St. to Ross E. Buckwalter for $1.

Darrell N. Vanormer Jr. and Daniel A. Stephenson conveyed property on South Market St. to Daniel A. Stephenson for $1.

Robert Boesch and Kelly Boesch conveyed property on a public road to John C. Deible and Alexandra L. Deible for $290,000.

Crystal L. Ferris, Roger E. Hall and Wilma M. Hall conveyed property on a public road to Mark A. Hackenburg for $250,000.

The estate of Linda A. Young conveyed property on Snyder Avenue to Matthew W. Finkey Jr. for $165,000.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Alejandro M. Rodriquez Jr. and Jill M. Rodriquez conveyed property on a public road to Alejandro M. Rodriquez Jr. for $1.

Audrie E. Bawell and Audrie E. Spreadbury conveyed 120 Grant St. to Shada Serrano Diaz for $165,500.

EPHRATA TWP.

The estate of James A. Tshudy conveyed property on Mohler Church Road to John H. Summers Jr. for $177,500.

The estate of James A. Tshudy conveyed property on Mohler Church Road to Susan L. Summers Steffy and Susan L Summers Steffy for $78,000.

The estate of David E. Reiff conveyed property on Hahnstown Road to Barbara E. Fisher for $517,500.

Thomas A. Bear conveyed property on a public road to Thomas A. Bear Revocable Living Trust and Thomas A. Bear for $1.

FULTON TWP.

Marcella A. Sheets and Marcella Ann Sheets conveyed property on a public road to Kenneth Charles Sheets and Marcella Ann Sheets for $1.

Sean M. Armstrong and Laurie B. Armstrong conveyed property on Jubilee Road to Omar E. King for $175,000.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Marlin E. Kauffman conveyed property on Rohrerstown Road to Jeffrey S. Kauffman and Valentyna Kauffman for $1.

The estate of Mary E. Charles conveyed 791 Stony Battery Road to Lynette C. Huber, William D. Charles, Curtis D. Charles and Charles Family Trust for $1.

Tracey Poisal Rice conveyed 1512 Bloomfield Way to Thomas A. Hofer and Catherine D. Hofer for $409,900.

Steven C. Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Steven C. Weaver for $1.

Sheri L. Hinkley and Lillian Merkle conveyed property on Heather Lane to Zachary Boyd and Miranda J. Boyd for $467,168.

Kirk W. Sears and Barbara G. Sears conveyed property on Wood Lot Lane to Benito Delgado Jr, Cynthia Barbosa Delgado and Cynthia Barbosa Delgado for $360,000.

Steven P. Richards and Peggy Sue Richards conveyed 1099 Mill Mar Road to Andrew J. Hull and Samantha L. Hull for $425,000.

Robert E. Useller conveyed property on a public road to Robert E. Useller for $1.

EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Landis Farm Associates LLC and Brent O. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Khem Subedi and Pramila Subedi for $498,460.

Brent L. Thomas Sr. and Daisy Mae Thomas conveyed 912 Irwin Avenue to Aaron J. Beitzel and Brittany A. Adkins for $334,500.

H. Gerald Sensenig, Martha E. Sensenig, Kathy Kreider and Kathy Bryson conveyed property on a public road to Corey J. King for $226,000.

Aaron Thomas Weber, Paige Marie Weber and Paige Marie Tanner conveyed property on a public road to Phillip A. Michael and Amy E. Cawley for $1.

Claire K. Campbell conveyed property on a public road to Richard Sigler and Brittney Sigler for $280,000.

New Generation At Haydn Manor LLC, Costello Builders Inc. and Daryl Herr conveyed property on a public road to Matthew D. Brittain for $659,650.

Phuc Gia Pham and Tho Thi Pham conveyed property on a public road to Karen Pham and Katherine Pham for $1.

Robert E. Useller and The estate of Catherine A. Hastings conveyed 2516 Starbrush Drive to Robert E. Useller for $1.

Michael A. Peck conveyed Unit 18 to James D. Munchel and Kelly Munchel for $412,750.

Joseph F. Remar and Marcella M. Remar conveyed property on a public road to Joseph F. Remar & Marcella M. Remar Joint Revocable Trust for $1.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Dustin M. Bailey conveyed 17 Beech Tree Lane to Kirsten M. Neihart for $128,000.

Michael G. Delmotte and Kathleen R. Delmotte conveyed property on Aspen Lane to Tanya Seprinski for $1.

Matthew R. Miller and Frances A. Miller conveyed property on a public road to Christopher W. Young and Johanna Young for $420,000.

Mark A. Hall Jr, Catherine R. Methax and Catherine R. Hall conveyed Unit 8 to Joshua M. Gerlach and Alexandria J. Fitzgerald for $165,000.

Warren W. Diffenderfer Family Trust, Mark H. Diffenderfer, Naomi H. Byers, Anna H. Gehman, Elsie D. Wiley, David H. Diffenderfer and Helen H. Diffenderfer conveyed 3546 Marietta Avenue to Mary Realty LLC for $150,000.

Seritage Kmt Finance LLC conveyed property on Columbia Avenue to Amerco Real Estate Co for $3,300,000.

Steiny LLC and Michael Steinbaecher conveyed property on Old Harrisburg Pike to Salunga Properties LLC for $325,000.

Roy Deck III and Gail F. Deck conveyed property on a public road to Douglas Lee Ober and Chelsie Ober for $250,000.

Steven W. Misel and Suzette M. Misel conveyed property on Betty Lane to Hess Home Builders Inc. for $58,500.

Scott E. Brightbill and Linda J. Brightbill conveyed property on a public road to Robert Michael Wholaver and Jenna Leigh Wholaver for $335,000.

Meek Ann Daye and Brian E. Daye conveyed property on Chinchilla Avenue to Brian E. Daye for $1.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

Charles R. Sensenig and Kimberly N. Sensenig conveyed property on Porter Way to Heegeun Pae and Racheal Shin for $501,000.

Sherman & Walton Inc. conveyed property on Fairhill Drive to Kyle D. Hosking and Michele A. Hosking for $426,300.

Edgar Delvalle and Ada Delvalle conveyed 2208 Harmony Hill Drive to Angel Luis Valentin for $232,000.

Christian P. Esh and Rachel S. Esh conveyed 2604 Old Philadelphia Pike to Elmer G. Esh and Ruth Ann Esh for $1.

Brandon T. Klein and Kimberly A. Klein conveyed 1678 Lincoln Highway East to Darrio Demar Parham for $150,000.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

Timothy H. Hearn conveyed property on a public road to Mark V. Phillips and Mary C. Phillips for $398,000.

Theodore T. Spadea conveyed property on Buttercup Road to Theodore T. Spadea and Anne L. Spadea for $1.

Linda K. Dyer conveyed property on a public road to Matthew S. Dyer for $160,000.

Dorothy G. Charles and John W. Charles conveyed 1522 Eshleman Mill Road to Ian Portaro and Courtney J. Portaro for $229,000.

Aaron J. Miller and Angela M. Miller conveyed 1562 Braxton Drive to Brett Caggiano for $245,000.

WPD Partners LLC and Mark R. Will conveyed property on a public road to Spring Meadow Homeowners Association Inc. for $1.

WPD Partners LLC and Mark R. Will conveyed property on a public road to Spring Meadow Homeowners Association Inc. for $1.

LANCASTER CITY

Jason M. Sindall and Linda M. Sindall conveyed 505 Pearl St. to Bernadette C. Cullen for $125,000.

Jason M. Sindall conveyed 115 Fairview Avenue to Bernadette C. Cullen for $92,500.

Micah W. Lessey, Holly M. Lessey and Micah Lessey conveyed property on West Liberty St. to Rising Son Investment Group LLC for $145,000.

Justin R. Kilgore, F. Jo Ann Raber and The estate of Barbara A. Kilgore conveyed 44 West New St. to Inner Circle Funding LLC for $1.

Brentwood Investment Properties LLC, Clair M. Hostetter and Brent I. Hostetter conveyed 438 State St. to Maxime V. Fanton, Lauren N. Oneill and Lauren Oneill for $380,000.

Islam Khaled Hassan conveyed 547 Woodward St. to Mario Alveno Mendez for $140,000.

Sarah E. Bair conveyed property on a public road to Micayla C. Roberts for $115,000.

Vinoy Property Holdings LLC and James F. Stermer conveyed property on North Duke St. to Vinoy On Duke LLC for $1.

Lafayette Street Trust and John Anderson conveyed 453 Lafayette St. to Dar Remodeling LLC for $90,000.

John M. Walker and Susan M. Walker conveyed 648 State St. to Carl S. Richter and Rebecca K. Richter for $335,000.

K2 Property Group Llc, Keith E. Fisher and Kyle M. Denlinger conveyed property on East Chestnut St. to Justin Clark Renninger and Kaitlin Aubrey Mcginn for $313,000.

Mark Torres and Mark A. Torres conveyed 32 North Lime St. to Mark Torres and Jessica Morales for $350,000.

LQZ LLC, Michael G. Zamagias Interests Ltd and Zamagias Michael G. Interests Ltd conveyed Unit 415 to Jeffrey R. Ostrowski and Margaret E. Evans for $1,055,505.

Josiah Christian Hod Huss conveyed 841 East Madison St. to James H. Yates and Nicholasa R. Yates for $159,900.

Awakened Properties LLC, Dan Zecher and Daniel J. Zecher conveyed property on North Duke St. to Minh T. Pham for $243,000.

Stephen R. Williams and John Anthony Williams conveyed property on College Avenue to Airbnb Management Co for $120,000.

Luis E. Diaz conveyed property on East New St. to Deborah Botham for $208,000.

Leonard D. Zook and Terice H. Zook conveyed 502 Woodward St. to Hahn & Jensen Properties LLC for $75,000.

Michael Edward Bosque and Michael E. Bosque conveyed 636 West Vine St. to B&R Development LLC for $100,000.

Awakened Properties LLC and Dan Zecher conveyed 122 Nevin St. to Brian T. Gilday and Kelsey J. Gilday for $340,000.

Anthony S. Burkhart, Stephanie L. Keener and Stephanie L. Burkhart conveyed 537 North Mary St. to Anthony S. Burkhart and Stephanie L. Burkhart for $1.

Generosa M. Torres conveyed 728 South Franklin St. to Diomarie T. Mercado for $104,255.

Robert John Thee conveyed 538 Race Avenue to Steven T. Jacobs and Christina Lukac for $280,000.

LANCASTER TWP.

Andrew Dula, Michelle J. Dula, Peter Dula and Ilse L. Ackerman conveyed 146 Waypoint Drive to Andrew Dula and Michelle J. Dula for $220,500.

Loyalty 1St Real Estate LLC and Thong Say Loy conveyed property on Chadwick Circle to Eric Hogue for $172,000.

Steven F. Killough and Anne S. Killough conveyed 1701 Crossfield Drive to Nathan K. Hoover and Jenna E. Hoover for $306,530.

Barton Conner and Kelly Conner conveyed property on Elmshire Drive to Taraya Wright and Derrone A. Turner for $172,000.

Jose R. Simiano conveyed 221 Pennshire Drive to Eduardo A. Bencosme and Yulissa Bencosme for $230,000.

Richard S. Bowman and Bonita L. Bowman conveyed property on Maple Avenue to Asher Baum, Nechama Baum and Joseph Baum for $240,000.

Benito Delgado Jr. conveyed 220 Kentshire Drive to Yamaris Rivera Santa for $194,900.

Paul A. Jones conveyed 110 Montrose Avenue to Teresa L. Ellington for $194,000.

James M. Bradley conveyed 1314 Millersville Pike to Hussen M. Alramadan and Aysha Allabad for $200,000.

Luke J. Billman and Alisan S. Billman conveyed 326 South West End Avenue to Kristen Michelle Jenkins and Robert Bruce Jenkins Jr. for $195,000.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

Wilmer D. Stoltzfus and Kathryn S. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Steven W. Stoltzfus for $230,000.

LITITZ BOROUGH

Jay D. Nonnenmocher conveyed property on a public road to Thomas Paul Rodriguez and Malinda S. Rodriguez for $235,000.

Lisa L. Gorman and Lisa L. Goddard conveyed property on a public road to Stephanie R. Zahn and Richard A. Zahn for $210,000.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

Lori Kohler and Eric Froysland conveyed property on a public road to Caleb D. Towner and Megan L. Towner for $259,900.

The estate of David W. Roseboro conveyed property on a public road to Joshua E. Wood and Kelly E. Wood for $290,000.

MANHEIM TWP.

Felipe Gomes Correa conveyed property on a public road to Michael John Laudeman and Jennifer Dawn Laudeman for $590,000.

Sandra D. Hirko conveyed property on a public road to Casey A. Snyder and Jessica H. Snyder for $278,000.

The estate of Samuel H. Hartman Jr. conveyed 830 Martha Avenue to Deborah K. Hartman for $1.

Rockview LLC and KCH Holding Inc. conveyed property on Kincaid Avenue to H. Stuart Emenheiser for $375,607.

James Frank Bologa and Helen M. Bologa conveyed 941 Louise Avenue to Ryan B. Gibbs and Amy J. Gibbs for $285,000.

Vernon Z. Musser and Dawn M. Musser conveyed 2760 Lititz Pike to Malex Holdings LLC for $152,000.

The estate of Jere B. Kenderdine conveyed property on a public road to Jeffrey L. Kurtz and Katie J. Hess for $325,000.

Deborah L. Cooper, Deborah L. Cooper Gunter and Deborah L Cooper Gunter conveyed 524 Brookshire Drive to Deborah L Cooper Gunter and Christopher D. Gunter for $1.

Hoover Family Partnership, Beiler Home Builders Inc, Beiler Development LLC, Leon T. Hoover, Clair Hoover and Samuel S. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Joseph Schmidt and Jennifer Schmidt for $715,500.

David A. Richards conveyed property on a public road to David A. Richards and Anne Marie Richards for $1.

Jameson L. Wade and Andrea N. Wade conveyed property on Amity Drive to Danea M. Stoltzfus and John David Lee Stoltzfus for $325,000.

John B. Macalarney II and Elizabeth Macalarney conveyed property on a public road to Aaron Joshua Miller and Angela Marie Miller for $602,500.

John L. Goss, Suzanne M. Weaver Goss and Suzanne M Weaver Goss conveyed 1351 Foxcroft Drive to Natalie L. Goss and Graham L. Goss for $400,000.

The estate of Marianne B. Lynch and The Estate of Marianne Rose Lynch conveyed property on Roseville Road to Michael Lynch for $1.

Christina M. Perez conveyed 1024 North Lime St. to Travis Adams for $160,000.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

Rose Marie Brabant conveyed 159 North Wolf St. to Ashlee M. Rhodes for $197,000.

Richard L. Landis and Carol A. Landis conveyed property on a public road to Michael C. Neff and Deborah A. Neff for $1.

Dacia A. Vogel conveyed property on a public road to Bradley A. Wolfe and Deena L. Wolfe for $170,000.

Douglas Lee Ober and Chelsie L. Ober conveyed property on a public road to Shawn Seace for $148,300.

MANOR TWP.

Susanne M. Lefever conveyed property on Charlestown Road to Steve Herman and Karen Herman for $1.

Jon H. Deigert and Nancy J. Osgood conveyed 110 Hampden Drive to Rebecca E. Mcintosh for $240,000.

The estate of Edward J. Zuschmidt conveyed 1111 Williamsburg Road to Dayama Gonzalez Rivera for $150,000.

James C. Draper conveyed property on a public road to Elmark Properties LLC for $325,000.

Beth C. Herr and Amy M. Muhlendorf conveyed property on a public road to Thomas M. Hubiack for $170,000.

Robert F. Coleman Jr. and Joanne E. Coleman conveyed property on a public road to Jejebe LLC for $47,000.

Ana D. Viani conveyed 1012 Tom Paine Drive to Yimarie Esteves Homs and Yimarie Esteves Homs for $150,000.

Mary Lou Sensenig and Darryl L. Sensenig conveyed property on a public road to Mary Lou Sensenig for $1.

Danea M. Hauck and Danea M. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Tara L. Kiss for $172,500.

Sandra J. Barr conveyed 136 Nicholas Road to Scott R. Barr for $250,000.

David B. Miley and Nicole L. Miley conveyed 2106 Temple Avenue to Bryan S. Gerlach and Emily B. Gerlach for $182,000.

Wilmer L. Shertzer and Esther G. Shertzer conveyed property on a public road to Mark E. Shertzer for $1.

Properties LLC Beiler and Elmer B. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Justin Lee Hess and Dana Faye Hess for $360,750.

The estate of Maurice Md Young conveyed property on a public road to 16th St. Real Estate LLC for $525,000.

Wilmer L. Shertzer and Esther G. Shertzer conveyed property on a public road to Samuel L. Shertzer for $1.

MARIETTA BOROUGH

David J. Price and Laura K. Price conveyed 315 West Market St. to Rail Trail Partners LLC for $163,000.

MARTIC TWP.

Kipling B. Hull and Patricia L. Artz conveyed property on a public road to Kipling B. Hull and Patricia L. Artz for $1.

Patricia L. Artz, Kipling B. Hull, Theodore A. Artz, Diane Zatz Artz and Diane Zatz Artz conveyed property on a public road to Kipling B. Hull and Patricia L. Artz for $1.

Patricia L. Artz, Kipling B. Hull, Theodore A. Artz, Diane Zatz Artz and Diane Zatz Artz conveyed property on a public road to Patricia L. Artz and Kipling B. Hull for $1.

Patricia L. Artz, Kipling B. Hull, Theodore A. Artz, Diane Zatz Artz and Diane Zatz Artz conveyed property on a public road to Kipling B. Hull and Patricia L. Artz for $1.

Stephen R. Lehman, Sheriff of Lancaster County PA, Mary A. Lehman and Mary Ann Lehman conveyed 300 Douts Hill Road to Ephrata National Bank for $2,366.

Jack L. Hess and Sandra H. Hess conveyed property on Frogtown Road to Michael S. Schneider and Jennifer B. Schneider for $25,000.

Patricia L. Artz, Kipling B. Hull, Theodore A. Artz, Diane Zatz Artz and Diane Zatz Artz conveyed property on a public road to Theodore A. Artz, Diane Zatz Artz and Diane Zatz Artz for $1.

Patricia L. Artz, Kipling B. Hull, Theodore A. Artz, Diane Zatz Artz and Diane Zatz Artz conveyed property on a public road to Theodore A. Artz, Diane Zatz Artz and Diane Zatz Artz for $1.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

Joseph M. Glessner and Kathryn R. Glessner conveyed property on a public road to Ricardo Castro Jimenez and Hope Mendez for $230,000.

J. Roger Drolet and Donald R. Drolet conveyed property on a public road to Austin King and Amanda Vergara for $175,000.

Christopher W. Young conveyed 51 Fresh Meadow Drive to Nirmal Giri for $255,000.

Ginger L. Lefever conveyed property on a public road to Ginger L. Lefever for $1.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

Elizabeth J. Hartle conveyed property on Florin Avenue to Joseph Michael Rule and Jessica Marie Rule for $211,000.

Kyle James Spratford conveyed 563 Stauffer Court to Brad D. Calix for $161,000.

Patrick E. West and Susan A. West conveyed property on a public road to Emmanuel Gutierrez Navedo and Emmanuel Gutierrez Navedo for $235,000.

Heidi L. Koser, Heidi L. Wallace and Terry Lee Wallace conveyed property on a public road to Russell Fraley Hogg, Russell Fraley Hogg, Elizabeth Fraley Hogg and Elizabeth Fraley Hogg for $224,900.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Robert L. Schaeffer and Debra D. Schaeffer conveyed property on a public road to Glenn R. Wise and Nancy Z. Wise for $575,000.

Leslie E. Brosius and Marjorie A. Brosius conveyed property on Ridge View Road to Elisabeth D. Kong for $230,000.

Kenneth K. Zell conveyed property on a public road to Bradley L. Miller and Felicia J. Cruz for $204,000.

The estate of Gloria N. Bibb, The estate of Gloria Bibb and The estate of Gloria Faith Bibb conveyed property on a public road to Janet A. Jones for $45,000.

Andrew F. Brandt, Joanne Oconnell Brandt, Joanne Oconnell Brandt, Joanne E. Oconnell Brandt, Joanne E. Oconnell Brandt, Jo Oconnell Brandt and Jo Oconnell Brandt conveyed property on Harrisburg Pike to Andrew F. Brandt, Joanne Oconnell Brandt and Joanne Oconnell Brandt for $1.

MOUNTVILLE BOROUGH

Amanda E. Cioban and Amanda E. Taraborelli conveyed property on Spring Hill Lane to Peter J. Taraborelli and Amanda E. Taraborelli for $1.

Robert M. Wholaver, Jenna L. Mento and Jenna L. Wholaver conveyed property on Church St. to Alexandrya D. Roman for $235,000.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

Annette M. Radcliffe, Christopher H. Radcliffe, Amy L. Hackman, The estate of Warren M. Hackman and David L. Hackman conveyed property on a public road to Like Jasper Properties LLC for $1,600,000.

Audrey Zart conveyed property on South Brookefield Lane to Mervin L. Fisher for $220,000.

Preserving New Holland LLC and Wilbur G. Horning conveyed property on a public road to New Holland Area Historical Society for $1.

Dale M. Edwards Sr. and Beth A. Edwards conveyed 16 New St. to Gregory Colon and Tonia Colon for $197,000.

John P. Henry Jr, Abigail M. Henry and Abigail M. Hershey conveyed 4 North Kinzer Avenue to Marlin Lee Fisher and Jasmine Alina Fisher for $237,000.

Clair S. Blank and Evelyn L. Blank conveyed property on a public road to Stephanie L. Innes and William E. Houck for $195,000.

PARADISE TWP.

Betsy L. Esbenshade, Robin L. Bodine, James M. Esbenshade Credit Shelter Trust and The estate of James M. Esbenshade conveyed property on a public road to Betsy L. Esbenshade, Robin L. Bodine, James M. Esbenshade Credit Shelter Trust and The estate of James M. Esbenshade for $1.

Robert A. Baum conveyed property on a public road to Eli Wayne Beiler and Naomi R. Beiler for $395,000.

Jonathan S. Fisher, Linda S. Fisher and Linda Fisher conveyed property on Keneagy Hill Road to Michael L. Ebersol and Mary K. Ebersol for $285,000.

Betsy L. Esbenshade, Robin L. Bodine, James M. Esbenshade Credit Shelter Trust and The estate of James M. Esbenshade conveyed property on a public road to Cherry Crest Property Holdings LP for $1.

PENN TWP.

Matthew R. Weidman and Julie L. Weidman conveyed property on Sego Sago Road to Matthew B. Hartzler and Andrea R. Hartzler for $1.

Matthew R. Weidman and Julie L. Weidman conveyed 49 Sego Sago Road to Matthew R. Weidman and Julie L. Weidman for $1.

Shirley B. Terenchin conveyed property on a public road to Vince M. Ferrari and Sarah E. Ferrari for $1.

Ryan C. Olesen, Devon L. Smith and Devon L. Olesen conveyed property on a public road to Santos Rivera Torres for $235,000.

Verna R. Sherick and Frederick H. Sherick conveyed 639 Fruitville Pike to James S. Lasher and Li Chan Lasher for $279,000.

John A. Marin, Diana Sue Marin and Diana Sue Pierce conveyed property on a public road to Michel Angelo R. Tam and Aubrey L. Tam for $320,000.

PEQUEA TWP.

Millfield Construction Co conveyed Unit 61 to Thomas R. Evans and Jenna M. Warfel for $249,900.

Jenna M. Warfel conveyed 125 Charleston Drive to Nicholas Brewer and Valerie Brewer for $235,000.

Oak Hill Partners LLC, Garman Builders At Lancaster LLC, Randall Hess and Shawn L. Garman conveyed property on a public road to Meghan A. Amberik for $242,925.

Adam Michael Sebastinas conveyed property on a public road to Donna Victoria Hellmuth and Rafael Rodriguez for $220,000.

Armond J. Roda conveyed property on a public road to Armond J. Roda and Karen L. Roda for $1.

Jose D Lorenzo Lopez and Yuleisy De Castro Roman conveyed property on Penn Grant Road to Jose D Lorenzo Lopez and Yuleisy De Castro Roman for $1.

Millwood Properties LLC, David F. Good and M. Diane Good conveyed property on a public road to Cameron J. Rebman and Mikalea J. Gebhard for $227,000.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

The estate of James S. Davis Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Carolyn L. Eldridge for $1.

Joyce E. Combs, Joyce Combs and Teresa Sakrudkar conveyed property on a public road to Jonas J. Esch and Malinda S. Esch for $130,000.

QUARRYVILLE BOROUGH

The estate of James S. Davis Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Carolyn L. Eldridge for $1.

RAPHO TWP.

J. Stephen Bauman conveyed property on a public road to J. Stephen Bauman, Joann S. Bauman, Joint Lifetime Rev Trust Agre of J. Stephen Bauman & Joann S. Bauman, J. Stephen Bauman & Joann S. Bauman Joint Lifetime Rev Trust Agreement and Bauman J. Stephen & Joann S. Joint Lifetime Revocable Trust Agreement for $1.

Elm Tree Properties LLC conveyed Unit 35 to Ironstone Homes LLC for $95,000.

John Fleming and Cathy Fleming conveyed Unit 143 to Janette Miller Bisbee for $249,000.

Daniel E. Brandt, Wafi L. Stoltzfus and Wafi L. Brandt conveyed property on a public road to Jameson Levi Wade and Andrea Wade for $400,000.

SADSBURY TWP.

Ryan S. Stoltzfus conveyed property on White Oak Road to Elam M. Beiler and Katie Mae Beiler for $1,310,000.

SALISBURY TWP.

Robert H. Hodge and Elizabeth W. Hodge conveyed property on Liz Lane to Jonathan T. Lorio and Cheryl L. Lorio for $298,500.

Leon L. Beiler and Leon B. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Cambridge Masonry LLC for $100,000.

Brian J. Ruiz, Rosaria Sd Cataldo, Rosaria Sd Cataldo Ruiz and Rosaria Sd Cataldo Ruiz conveyed 5314 Countryside Drive to Brian J. Ruiz and Rosaria Sd Cataldo for $1.

Naomi S. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Matthew B. Stoltzfus and Anna Ruth Stoltzfus for $150,000.

STRASBURG BOROUGH

Robert A. Baker conveyed property on a public road to Anthony J. Baker and Ashley Y. Baker for $1.

TERRE HILL BOROUGH

Horizons Investments LLC and K. Jonathan Fry conveyed 302 Broad St. to Jeremy Leid and Megan Leid for $230,000.

WARWICK TWP.

David G. Hartz conveyed property on a public road to Devon V. Burnley and Courtney Dougherty for $500,000.

William R. Seace conveyed property on Ashley Drive to William R. Seace Irrevocable Trust for $1.

Jonathan Babikow and Renee Babikow conveyed property on Hilltop Road to Candice Helm Petersen for $194,000.

Christopher P. Reinford and Chelsea R. Reinford conveyed property on School House Lane to Vadim Maltsev and Shannon E. Stauffer for $172,000.

Elizabeth N. Eshleman conveyed property on a public road to Evan M. Yelk and Allison E. Breneman for $215,000.

J. Richard Garman and Betty M. Garman conveyed property on Weaver Drive to Hunter Creek Partners LLC for $74,000.

Lak LP and Jlw LLC conveyed 908 May Road to J. Mark Wagner and Leone K. Wagner for $244,000.

Dmytro Kogan, Anna Leah Kogan, Dmytriy Kohen and Anna Leah Kohen conveyed property on Tupelo St. to Michael S. Bergland and Mahita M. Gajanan for $211,200.

Todd Stumpf conveyed 235 Longfellow Drive to Ana D. Viani for $260,000.