The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds Office for Dec. 5-9:

ADAMSTOWN BOROUGH

Alan Hulsizer and Kathleen H. Flichman conveyed property on Willow Street to Michael T. Tam and William J. Tam for $507,000.

Khaled A. Saad, Abir S. Abidel-Mawla and Abir S. Abdel-Mawla conveyed property on a public road to Orvis Charles Rowe and Virginia Ann Rowe for $315,000.

CAERNARVON TWP.

Michael G. Ambrosecchia, Michael Ambrosecchia and Irene Abrosecchia conveyed property on a public road to Jason Stabley and Sara Stabley for $1,150,000.

CLAY TWP.

Alta G. Shelly and Della G. Shelly conveyed property on a public road to Michael L. Martin and Violet J. Martin for $376,000.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

The estate of Mary Ellen Winner and The estate of Mary Ellen W. Winner conveyed property on a public road to Russell L. Wingenroth and Jodi A. Wingenroth for $236,000.

Kathie L. Porter and David M. Porter conveyed property on a public road to Kathie Lin Porter and Kathie Lin Porter Living Trust for $0.

Narrows Glen Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Carriage Hill Owners Association Inc. for $1.

M. Ann Huck conveyed property on a public road to Marvin B. Eberly and Christine Eberly for $350,000.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

Bruce L. Williams, Lei N. Williams and Josiah G. Williams conveyed property on a public road to Blue Lake Rentals LLC for $235,000.

Isaac G. Hess conveyed property on a public road to Moses L. Glick and Mamie E. Glick for $510,000.

Joseph F. Donohue Jr. and Marie K. Donohue conveyed property on Sunrise Lane to Joseph F. Donohue Jr, Marie K. Donohue and Erin B. Donohue for $1.

David Penney and Heather Penney conveyed property on Chapel View Drive to Travis D. Althouse and Melissa S. Haas for $340,000.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Mary Ann Arbutina and Steven L. Morganti conveyed 132 N. Third St. to Justin Shelton for $77,500.

Yoshifumi Fujii and Michelle Stone conveyed property on South Fourth Street to Daniel S. Kline for $120,000.

Ester N. Fares conveyed 32 S. Ninth St. to 248 S. Quince St. LLC for $1.

Highmount Properties LLC and Eric Michael Lehman conveyed property on Walnut Street to Daniel M. Schratz for $227,500.

Kimberli Gainer conveyed property on Malleable Road to Waldemar Perez and Joselyn L. Morales-Cosme for $305,000.

Alfred Moonsammy conveyed 238 Walnut St. to Cicely M. Moonsammy for $1.

Janet M. Herman and Vickie Hardiman conveyed 1245 Chestnut St. to Hector I Cruz Rodriguez and Enitsabel Rodriguez for $225,000.

Alfred D. Moonsammy conveyed property on Chestnut Street to Alfred D. Moonsammy and David M. Moonsammy for $1.

Eric J. White conveyed property on a public road to Group B. Enterprises LLC for $140,000.

The estate of Elwood M. White conveyed property on a public road to Eric J. White for $1.

CONESTOGA TWP.

Elvin H. Hess and Susan M. Hess conveyed property on Pequea Creek Road to Susan M. Hess for $1.

CONOY TWP.

The Estate of Athelia L Wood conveyed property on a public road to Tanyan Lynn Carnes and Sean Michael Carnes for $199,000.

Heather Range and Heather J. Olvera conveyed property on Arch Street to Chad M. Germer for $149,900.

DENVER BOROUGH

The estate of Harry D. Stover, Sharon K. Finefrock, Brenda F. King, Craig A. Stover and Rick L. Stover conveyed property on a public road to Craig A. Stover for $1.

P&A Exterior Services LLC, P&A Builders LLC and Yuriy Pavlovskiy conveyed 520 Elm St. to Yan V. Akulov and Karina Akulov for $187,500.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

NVR Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Evan Scott Frank and Kristin Lee Bichteman for $339,575.

NVR Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Jeffrey W. Brown and Leah M. Leahy-Brown for $402,415.

Rebeca J. Sable conveyed property on Carriage Drive to Brittany R. Hendershott and Chase Miller for $412,000.

James E. Keener conveyed property on Donegal Springs Road to Cameron Johns for $276,000.

J. Randall Eyer conveyed property on Stellar Drive to Carlos Perez and Sonia Isabel Melendez for $270,000.

Randy L. Hubbard and Miriam L. Hubbard conveyed property on a public road to Miriam L. Hubbard for $1.

Cynthia A. Gegg conveyed property on a public road to Eric R. Conrad and Vonnie K. Conrad for $335,000.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Jean E. Heigel and Pamela K. Haddad conveyed property on Ridge Road to AJ Home Solutions LLC for $232,000.

Matthew A. Denlinger and Marianne M. Denlinger conveyed property on a public road to Eric D. Stone and Laura M. Stone for $625,000.

Burkholder Builders conveyed property on Lindsey Lane to Robert K. Fasnacht for $350,375.

The estate of Theora A. Lapp conveyed property on a public road to George R. Lapp Jr. for $250,000.

DRUMORE TWP.

Stephen L. Murphy and Susan E. Murphy conveyed property on Susquehannock Drive to Steven E. Long and Donna S. Long for $1.

EAST DRUMORE TWP.

Elizabeth M. Nolt conveyed property on a public road to Clair M. Nolt and Mary E. Nolt for $1.

Elizabeth M. Nolt conveyed property on a public road to Gerald M. Nolt and Lorene N. Nolt for $1.

WEST EARL TWP.

Elvin S. Martin and Mary H. Martin conveyed 20 N. Farmersville Road to Logan C. Rutt, Tamara L. Rutt and Tamra L. Rutt for $350,000.

Ivan O. Wenger and Martha B. Wenger conveyed property on a public road to Jordan B. Weaver and Shirleen R. Weaver for $1,200,000.

The estate of Deborah Alice Soeder and The estate of Deborah A. Soeder conveyed property on a public road to Dominion Renovations LLC for $240,000.

Kipp A. Pattison and Kipp Allen Pattison conveyed property on a public road to Kipp Allen Pattison and Jennifer Pattison for $10.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

Charles Bell and Kelley Donovan conveyed property on a public road to Qiaozhen Lu for $261,000.

The estate of Jay L. Bradley conveyed 438 N. Mount Joy St. to Sara M. Deppen for $250,000.

Kathleen M. Brubaker conveyed 606 S. Market St. to Janelle M. Herr and Christian Herr for $200,000.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Arete Property Solutions LLC conveyed property on Ashley Drive to Gerald O. Nolt and Lisa Fay Nolt for $209,000.

Vicki L. Kalpokas conveyed 209 W. Franklin St. to Vicki L. Kalpokas and Damien Quinton Kalpokas for $1.

Donna L. Bowman conveyed 451 S. State St. to Bruce K. Haws and Kristin F. Haws for $90,000.

EPHRATA TWP.

Clarisbel Santiago and Cheryl Y. Santiago conveyed property on Weaver Avenue to Clarisbel Santiago and Cheryl Y. Santiago for $1.

Dale Allen Martin conveyed property on a public road to Jonathan D. Martin and Sarah E. Martin for $1.

FULTON TWP.

Jason Dommel and Heather M. Rice conveyed 2289 Robert Fulton Highway to Dominic S. Mattilio for $230,000

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Carleton W. Miller and Diane T. Miller conveyed 1692 Southlawn Drive to Carleton W. Miller and Diane T. Miller for $1.

John Calvin Stoltzfus and Regina I. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Andrew Maffett and Beth A. Balasavage for $640,000.

Kathryn E. Mummau conveyed property on Treetops Drive to Madelon R. Lapointe for $251,000.

Elmont Proerty Management Group LLC, Belmont Property Management and J. Wilson Herhsey conveyed property on a public road to Belmont Property Management Group LLC for $1.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed property on a public road to James M. Corbett and Karen A. Corbett for $590,351.

Edward A. Hauck and Stefanie B. Valar conveyed 1712 Glenbrook Ave. to Foster L. Clark and Jennifer R. Mulvaney for $479,900.

James Pappas and James Alex Clark conveyed property on Spring Valley Road to Stingray Enterprises LLC for $85,000.

William H. Becker, Michelle A. Becker and William H. Becker & Michelle A. Becker Family Revocable Living Trust conveyed property on Kings Lane to Robert Edward Ruschenberg and Andrea L. Ruschenberg for $540,000.

Leslie Broomell conveyed property on a public road to Leslie Paula Broomell Tr and Leslie Paula Broomell Revocable Agreement of Trust for $1.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Allison E. Osborne and Daniel W. Osborne conveyed property on Greystone Drive to Joseph D. Averill and Caitlin M. Averill for $505,000.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

Ari Properties LLC and Ara Seropian conveyed property on a public road to Lincoln Highway Investors LLC for $2,134,040.

The estate of Richard K. Sexton conveyed property on Strasburg Pike to Richard K. Sexton Testamentary Trust for $1.

Edsel Properties LLC conveyed property on a public road to 2347 Lancaster LLC for $1.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

Angela M. Spreadbury and Andrew J. Spreadbury conveyed property on a public road to Virangkumar K. Patel and Viralben V. Patel for $342,799.

Christina M. Schadewald, Jennifer L. Miller and Jennifer L. Harnish conveyed property on Pioneer Road to Mark A. Harnish and Jennifer L. Harnish for $1.

Rebecca Bensinger conveyed property on a public road to Jeffrey Rudman for $320,000.

Shelba J. Eberly conveyed property on a public road to David W. Baker and Cynthia W. Baker for $340,000.

Alexander Bryant-Scott Bertolasio and Emily Patrice Davis conveyed property on Meadia Avenue to Lisa R. Minnick for $300,000.

Louise E. Roach, Louise E. Mussmon and Zachariah J. Mussmon conveyed property on Plumeria Place to Louise E. Mussmon and Zachariah J. Mussmon for $1.

Barbara Lynch Hughes and Barbara Lynch conveyed property on a public road to Barbara Lynch for $1.

LANCASTER CITY

Vladimir Valencia and Greicy Perez Infante conveyed 634 N. Queen St. to JBS Homes LLC for $430,000.

Edward A. Meltzer and Kathleen A. Meltzer conveyed property on a public road to Allison R. Weidman and Michael D. Weidman for $200,000.

Michele A. Swoope and Joshua D. Swoope conveyed 122 N. Pine St. to Ezra J. Rothman and Alexandra Rothman for $290,000.

Doris J. Neff conveyed 23 N. Plum St. to Kathryn Reeser for $189,900.

Hoe Kwang Yoo and Hye Sook Yoo conveyed property on East King Street to S&J Beauty Inc. for $360,000.

Alfred C. Alspach Jr. conveyed 311 Nevin St. to Eric Witmer for $156,000.

The estate of Glenn C. Schneider conveyed 568 Reynolds Ave. to Kevin R. Kreider for $50,000.

Karly Burkhart and Karly M. Dolan conveyed 453 W. King St. to Hunter F. Kauffman for $250,000.

240 North Plum LLC and Patrick M. Egan conveyed property on a public road to Catherine Hershey School For Early Learning Lancaster City LLC for $5,500,000.

The estate of William R. Hutson conveyed 111 Church St. to Michelle Spitko for $100,000.

Meagan E. Groff conveyed property on Fremont Street to Megan Johnson for $205,000.

Tobacco Avenue LLC, Patrick M. Egan, Egan Family Trust LP, PME Real Estate Associates LLC and Patrick M. Egan conveyed property on a public road to Catherine Hershey School For Early Learning Lancaster City LLC for $3,000,000.

Golf Road Holding Co., Daniel S. Glick and Robert G. Wolpert Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Lancaster County of for $10,000.

Santos R. Negron conveyed 408 1/2 S. Queen St. to Katherine Rodriguez for $1.

Jenna Vlassis and Michael J. Rabbitz conveyed 316 E. Clay St. to Christopher S. Mathiot and Margaret C. Weeks for $300,000.

Manuel F. Torres, Luz A. Torres and Luz H. Torres conveyed property on South Christian Street to Diego Reyes-Martes and Estevania Reyes-Williams for $75,000.

Mk Joint Ventures LLC and Jacob K. King conveyed 332 S. Ann St. to John B. Zook for $185,000.

Leander Toney and Robin D. Hayes-Toney conveyed 621 Bay St. to Hansel E. Akers and Kristin Lee Divalerio Akers for $175,000.

John B. Zook conveyed 530 Locust St. to Reuben Miller for $89,000.

LNP Media Group Inc. and Lancaster Newspapers Inc. conveyed 33 W. Vine St. to TSF Vine LLC for $1.

Bi Pa Holdings I. LLC and Bhatti Investments LLC conveyed property on Lafayette Street to Martin Gonzalez for $218,000.

A. Plus Home-Work LLC, Dan Parson Team LLC, Gabriel E. Laurence and Daniel F. Parson conveyed 626 E. Fulton St. to Jonathan B. Skoloda and Leanne Skoloda for $146,500.

George C. Sofillas and Valentina Sofillas conveyed property on Fremont Street to Next Chapter Renovations & Rentals LLC for $129,000.

Jeremy Chambers conveyed property on Park Avenue to Wayne Pagan for $160,000.

Ephraim B. Miller and Lydia M. Esch conveyed 509 Green St. to Aswin Group LLC for $90,000.

William Peteritas and Julie Peteritas conveyed 415 Reynolds Ave. to Maintained Properties LLC for $136,250.

Stephanie J. Countess conveyed 351 E. Orange St. to Stephanie J. Countess and Katherine L. Cort for $1.

Sharoon Rashid Bhatti conveyed 468 Fremont St. to Charles Gormley and Hiroko Gormley for $254,000.

Nicholas Todd Newman and Angela Gayle Brosius conveyed 335 E. Frederick St. to Jonathan David Vanwyngarden and Shenaye Vanwyngarden for $270,000.

Christopher Courtney Wood and Krista Wood conveyed property on Church Street to Casa One LLC for $185,000.

LANCASTER TWP.

Walter Charles Shelmet Jr. and Jeri Shelmet conveyed property on Bentley Lane to John Roell and Elizabeth Roell for $525,000.

Ari Properties LLC and Ara Seropian conveyed 1340 Columbia Ave. to Columbia Ave. Investors LLC for $10.

Thu Van Thi Nguyen conveyed property on a public road to Alberto Vargas and Mary C. Vargas for $240,000.

William F. Rosskob conveyed property on a public road to Alfred C. Alspach Jr. for $100,000.

LITITZ BOROUGH

Christine Beth Gresh and Randy L. Gresh conveyed property on Kissel Hill Road to Jenna Gavin and Kevin Martin for $365,000.

Zachary A. Keller and Ada Elizabeth Sharwell Keller conveyed property on a public road to Michael J. Groff for $340,000.

Sysavath Kongsynonh conveyed 19 N. Locust St. to Donald R. Smith for $180,000.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

Glenknockie Family LP, Glenknockie LLC and Joanna Rachel Vere Nicoll conveyed property on a public road to Oxford Area Foundation for $1.

Glenroy Farm LP, Thouron Family Real Estate LLC and Joanna Rachel Vere Nicoll conveyed property on a public road to Oxford Area Foundation for $1.

Nancy J. Wood conveyed property on a public road to Samuel J. Genova for $437,500.

MANHEIM TWP.

Helen Marie Fogle and Helen M. Strazza conveyed 831 Fountain Ave. to Helen Marie Fogle and Andrew Lewis Fogle for $1.

Kingdom Concepts LLC and John H. Carpenter Jr. conveyed property on Glen Moore Circle to 1580 T&A Properties LLC for $180,000.

J&G Property Solutions LLC, Jeremy Zimmerman and Gia Zimmerman conveyed property on Bluestone Drive to Christopher G. Esbenshade and Whitney E. Esbenshade for $1.

Robert D. Forrester Jr. and Katherine S. Forrester conveyed 1502 Clearview Ave. to Elizabeth F. Maninfior and Derek T. Maninfior for $375,000.

Melvin Samuel Smith conveyed property on a public road to Joanna C. Boyer for $1.

The estate of Elvin G. Smith conveyed property on a public road to Melvin Samuel Smith for $1.

Chhaya S. Shah conveyed property on Lewiston Circle to Phillip W. Viguers for $641,500.

Tenadam Kassa and Getaneh M. Gessese conveyed property on a public road to Tenadam Kassa and Yohannes Tegegne for $10.

William E. Griscom Jr. and Amy L. Griscom conveyed property on Breckenridge Way to Jacqueline McNelis and Alexander G. Kontis for $520,000.

Frances Lynch conveyed 643 Candlewyck Road to Jameson Jolles and Amanda Loh for $352,500.

Sonshine Holding LP and Josiah LLC conveyed property on Bluegrass Road to Alyssa R. Rubenstein and Edward A. Rubenstein for $681,597.

The estate of Harvey Dale Bleecher and The estate of H. Dale Bleecher conveyed property on Stagecoach Lane to Melanie K. Dehart for $1.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

Connie R. Burke, C. Dean Osborn and Larry Hess conveyed property on West Ferdinand Street to Sandra G. Miller for $294,900.

MANOR TWP.

Christian L. Appleton and Jane Appleton conveyed property on a public road to Kevin A. Knight and Jennifer N. Knight for $455,000.

Linda M. Lancy conveyed 413 Millersville Road to Linda M. Lancy and Linda M. Lancy Deed of Trust for $0.

Bonnie K. Snyder and Mark R. Snyder conveyed property on a public road to Dhana P. Bastola and Uma Khatri for $600,000.

Kirk J. Stokem and Connie L. Stokem conveyed property on a public road to Parshu R. Acharya and Bhima Ghimire for $410,000.

The estate of Ezra W. Burkholder conveyed property on a public road to J. Richard Burkholder, Vera Jane Kreider, Nancy J. Albrecht and Marianne Bieber for $1.

Susan M. Gula conveyed property on Stone Mill Road to 2100 Stone Mill Road LLC for $300,000.

Simoneta Z. Dohl conveyed property on Banyan Circle Drive to Misganaw M. Ketema and Ayal M. Deresse for $270,000.

Odin New Horizon Real Estate Fund LP and Odin New Horizon Real Estate General Partner LLC conveyed property on Banyan Circle Drive to Simoneta Z. Dohl for $0.

MARIETTA BOROUGH

Millpond Properties LLC conveyed 5 Charles Drive to Simplify Home Group LLC for $240,000.

MARTIC TWP.

Kevin A. Knight conveyed property on Den Mar Drive to Nicholas Senchishin III and Megan Senchishin for $279,361.

R. Michael Huber, Ralph M. Huber, Theresa C. Huber, Raymond M. Huber, Mary K. Hurst, Sandra B. Huber, Sandra B. Hoover, Clint Huber and Blake M. Huber conveyed property on a public road to Maris Dean LLC for $130,000.

Frank A. Nolt and Loretta S. Nolt conveyed property on a public road to Oasis Premiere LLC for $295,000.

Betty J. Myers Revocable Living Trust and Larry R. Myers conveyed property on a public road to Allen Kore Stoltzfus and Naomi Stoltzfus for $492,500.

Jonas J. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Jonas J. Stoltzfus and Emma K. Stoltzfus for $1.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

Betty Laverne Martin and B. Laverne Martin conveyed 750 Bruce Ave. to B. Laverne Martin and John M. Martin for $1.

James C. Ipsen, Emily H. Ipsen and Erin R. Ipsen conveyed property on a public road to Peter G. Brubaker and Rachel Palmer Phillips for $185,000.

MOUNTVILLE BOROUGH

Lindsey K. Lefever, Reyna S. Lefever and Keith A. Lefever conveyed 32 Hoover St. to Simon M. Gerofsky for $205,000.

The estate of Carol J. Rickson conveyed property on Georgetown Court to William H. Rickson for $1.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

Nancy L. Sweigart and Nancy L. Kurtz conveyed property on a public road to Karen J. Gingrich for $208,000.

Lorelei R. Byer conveyed 216 E. Jackson St. to Timothy L. Martin for $250,000.

PARADISE TWP.

Moses L. Glick and Mamie E. Glick conveyed property on a public road to Stoltzfus Esh Farm LLC for $2,370,000.

K. Property Group LLC and Mervin S. King conveyed property on a public road to J-Mer Properties LLC for $850,000.

Charles L. Groff and Janet L. Groff conveyed property on a public road to Mk Legacy LLC for $1.

PENN TWP.

Henry F. Stoltzfus, Susan K. Stoltzfus and Henry F. Stoltzfus Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Henry F. Stoltzfus and Susan K. Stoltzfus for $1.

Henry F. Stoltzfus and Susan K. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Temperance Hill Road to Henry F. Stoltzfus and Susan K. Stoltzfus for $1.

Byron D. Weik and Marcia K. Weik conveyed property on a public road to Byron D. Weik, Marcia K. Weik and Weik Family Living Trust for $0.

Charles Investments LLC and Charles Investments LP conveyed property on a public road to Barons Ridge Homeowners Association Inc. for $1.

PEQUEA TWP.

Christopher L. Grumbling, Ann Marie Grumbling and Annmarie Zaffarano conveyed property on Wyndmere Way to Joseph Paneghello and Halley A. Paneghello for $595,000.

QUARRYVILLE BOROUGH

Dominick Dinunzio and Deborah H. Dinunzio conveyed property on East State Street to Kenneth D. Jennings and Jeanette Jennings for $295,000.

RAPHO TWP.

Charles W. Gilbert and June D. Gilbert conveyed property on a public road to Charles W. Gilbert for $1.

SADSBURY TWP.

Allen Lantz and Anna Mary Lantz conveyed property on Buck Hill Road to Allen Lantz and Anna Mary Lantz for $1.

SALISBURY TWP.

David S. King and Sarah L. King conveyed property on a public road to Samuel R. Stoltzfus and Rosanna Kay Stoltzfus for $585,000.

Elmer K. Glick, Fannie S. Glick and Elmer & Fannie Glick Family Trust conveyed property on a public road to Benjamin Z. Glick and Barbara B. Glick for $1.

Daniel S. Fisher and Leah M. Fisher conveyed 653 Narvon Road to Amos Jay Beiler and Fannie S. Beiler for $550,000.

Andrew R. Beiler and Rebecca A. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Mervin Ray Stoltzfus and Cordelia L. Stoltzfus for $466,000.

Stephen W. Leins and Mary J. Leins conveyed property on Sunset Lane to Mary J. Leins for $1.

Douglas J. Weaver, Valarie G. Weaver and Justin W. Moul conveyed property on a public road to John Allgyer for $251,500.

STRASBURG BOROUGH

Strasburg Properties LLC, Farrell D. Whiteford and Donna C. Whiteford conveyed property on West Main Street to Donna F. Nies for $312,500.

STRASBURG TWP.

David J. Fisher and Barbara D. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to David J. Fisher Jr. and Katie F. Fisher for $1.

Prospect Road Associates LlLC EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC and Chad Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Jeffrey Putt and Nicole Putt for $571,140.

TERRE HILL BOROUGH

Walter B. Burkholder and Martha H. Burkholder conveyed 110 N. Hill Road to Jesse A. Witman and Nicole M. Witman for $180,000.

Paul R. Rissler and Marian H. Rissler conveyed 111 Center Ave. to Kent L. Martin and Martha F. Martin for $270,000.

WARWICK TWP.

Lititz Hospitality LLC conveyed property on Furnace Hills Pike to Firm Foundations Property Solutions LLC for $1,200,000.

Anthony N. Sivillo and Jennifer A. Sivillo conveyed property on Duffield Drive to Anthony N. Sivillo for $1.

The estate of Soreno A. Auker conveyed property on a public road to Sdr Property Management LLC for $254,000.

David C. Overly and Alan Gardner conveyed property on Homestead Drive to James P. Mellinger Jr. and Joann M. Mellinger for $225,000.

Joseph D. Zimmerman and Melinda H. Zimmerman conveyed property on Rolling Hill Drive to Marjory R. Kauffman and Mitch Davis for $385,000.