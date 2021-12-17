The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office Dec. 6-10:

ADAMSTOWN BOROUGH

Edward D. Stoudt conveyed property on Adamstown Road to Steven G. Rapp and Adelai Rapp for $500,000.

Goldie M. Tothero and Barry Tothero conveyed property on a public road to Glen W. Fox and Mary Kay Fox for $156,500.

AKRON BOROUGH

Ryan Myers conveyed property on a public road to Ryan Myers and Heather Jones for $1.

Martha P. Weaver conveyed property on Main Street to Lancaster Holding & Asset Management Group LLC for $400,000.

Hue Lor and Zoua V. Lor conveyed property on Highland Avenue to Matthew D. King for $237,500.

BART TWP.

F. Adam Weidman and Angela E. Weidman conveyed property on Heyberger Road to Zachary P. Hanna for $437,200.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Talon Holdings LLC conveyed 154 East Valley Road to Scott Gray for $600,300.

Randolph K. Reber and Linda L. Reber conveyed property on Country Drive to Luis A. Gonzalez Jr. and Karen D. Gonzalez for $352,500.

Vladimir Kravets conveyed property on a public road to Dennis C. Reed and Mary Ann Reed for $305,000.

Glen W. Horst conveyed property on a public road to Kianna Joy King and Connor Finkey for $276,000.

Leah M. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Ivan M. Martin and Lynette B. Martin for $1.

CAERNARVON TWP.

Ncg Holdings Ltd conveyed property on Main St. to John D. Esh and Anna Esh for $96,972.

Benuel A. Stoltzfus and Regina F. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Main St. to Jesse S. Beiler and Fannie S. Beiler for $190,000.

Jonathan L. Esh and Lydiann Esh conveyed property on Valley View Road to David Z. Esh and Naomi B. Esh for $385,000.

CLAY TWP.

Ronald L. Martin and Luann Martin conveyed property on a public road to Ian D. Bippus and Courtney M. Bippus for $400,000.

Michael T. Murphy and Diane F. Murphy conveyed property on Bloomfield Drive to Kobiljon Yusupov for $450,000.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Kelly G. Lindenmuth and Lisa R. Lindenmuth conveyed property on a public road to Jarad T. Tucker for $250,000.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

Levi S. King and Sylvia S. King conveyed property on a public road to Samuel L. King and Rachel A. King for $1.

Alan Kolin conveyed property on a public road to Brian K. Kolin and Richard A. Kolin for $1.

COLERAIN TWP.

Dixie D. Huss and Glenn J. Huss conveyed property on Wesley Road to Dixie D. Huss, Glenn J. Huss and Stephanie H. Carr for $1.

Corporate Venture Group conveyed property on Hideaway Drive to Caleb L. Groff and Danae N. Groff for $305,000.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Nicholas M. Sherk conveyed 453 Manor St. to Kyle L. Stauffer and Samantha A. Manuel for $160,000.

USA Housing & Urban Development conveyed property on Walnut Street to Gito Striel and Gito St. Riel for $81,500.

Awakened Properties LLC and Dan Zecher conveyed 229 South Fourth St. to Anthony Delgiorno for $240,000.

CONESTOGA TWP.

Robert L. Hershey Sr. conveyed property on Shenks Ferry Road to Nicholas C. Tummino for $109,900.

Devin Gardill, Erin Abernethy and Erin Abernethy Gardill conveyed 3674 Main St. to Creekview Apartments LLC for $180,000.

CONOY TWP.

Blake E. Aston, Mckenzie E. Aston and William W. White III conveyed 193 Overlook Drive to Blake E. Aston and Mckenzie E. Aston for $1.

The estate of Jean F. Kissinger conveyed property on a public road to Adam K. Sager and Rachel Brandt for $191,400.

DENVER BOROUGH

Jayne L. Westley conveyed 434 Walnut St. to James G. Schmitt and Meagan Hess for $200,000.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

Derek M. Hollister and Jennifer L. Hollister conveyed property on a public road to Nicole E. Cooke and Evelyn A. Cooke for $260,000.

Bonnie E. Hess conveyed 25 Lorraine Ave. to Bonnie E. Hess and Patrick G. Hess for $1.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Kevin M. Koser conveyed property on a public road to Heartland Builders Inc. for $94,000.

Intrain LLC and Allen D. Ezard conveyed property on a public road to Rebecca L. Powers for $405,000.

E. Samuel Bartles, Ernest Samuel Bartles and Linda Bartles conveyed 1858 Harrisburg Ave. to Ernest Samuel Bartles and Linda Bartles for $1.

Michael K. Pierson conveyed 197 Bossler Road to Pierson Rheems Limited Liability Co and Rheems Pierson Limited Liability Co for $1.

G&Z Investments LLC and David J. Garpstas conveyed property on West View Drive to Charles Vining and Carolina Martinez for $520,000.

DRUMORE TWP.

Melissa M. Tucker and Melissa L. Mcclune conveyed 1022 Spring Valley Road to Melissa M. Tucker for $0.

EAST DRUMORE TWP.

Robert P. Schober and Kathleen M. Schober conveyed property on a public road to Country View LLC for $200,000.

EARL TWP.

Lester Horst and Amy Horst conveyed property on a public road to Lester Horst and Amy Horst for $1.

Dennis L. Ressler and Mary Jane Ressler conveyed 3460 Division Highway to Elk Property Holdings LLC for $450,000.

EAST EARL TWP.

Daniel L. Burkholder Jr, Susan A. Burkholder, Dennis L. Burkholder, Lorraine A. Burkholder and Weaverland Ventures conveyed property on a public road to CLM Holdings LLC for $3,250,000.

Anjana V. Kanabar and Vinodchandra G. Kanabar conveyed property on a public road to Anjana V. Kanabar and Vinodchandra G. Kanabar for $1.

WEST EARL TWP.

Peter M. Steffy and Morgan T. Steffy conveyed property on a public road to Steve Banh and Casey Yee for $385,000.

Melinda A. Fineberg conveyed 239 State St. to John T. Kenderdine and Sherry Kenderdine for $295,000.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

Melvin C. Landis and Nancy L. Landis conveyed property on a public road to Lisa M. Tully and Bruce E. Tully for $241,000.

Jere R. Flick conveyed property on Carpenter Street to Elyse May Flick and Nathan Gill for $250,000.

Shawn R. Hess conveyed property on a public road to Shawn R. Hess and Christine Hess for $1.

ELIZABETH TWP.

JKL Estates LLC and JKL Estate LLC conveyed 647 East Twenty-Eighth Division Highway to Derry L. Weaver and Sherri L. Weaver for $500,000.

JKL Estates LLC and JKL Estate LLC conveyed 643 East Twenty-Eighth Division Highway to Derry L. Weaver and Sherri L. Weaver for $250,000.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

Tank Holdings Re LLC and Charles Barnsley conveyed 558 S. Market St. to Kelly Bellia and Salvatore Bellia for $174,000.

402 N. Cherry LP, 402 N. Cherry Management LLC and Veronica Stenger conveyed property on North Market Street to Bml Rentals LLC for $1,065,000.

Dennis L. Dupler II conveyed property on North Poplar Street to Joey Funck and Lori Funck for $157,500.

Glenda J. Soltani conveyed property on a public road to Erika L Castillo Martinez and Alonso Feria Ramos for $300,000.

Jennifer L. Fischer, Ramon Abel Lopez and Ramon Lopez conveyed property on North Mount Joy Street to Michael D. Franceski for $310,000.

Dustin J. Erb and Dustin Johnathan Mundorf Erb conveyed 229 East Lemon St. to Dustin Johnathan Mundorf Erb and Raiesa Ariel Erb for $1.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Joyce Ann Mcdonald conveyed 138 Park Ave. to Lindsey Marie Cox and Joshua Lebo for $190,000.

Gregory B. Granger and Donna C. Granger conveyed 207 Heatherwood Drive to Ivie Russell for $175,000.

Steven A. Matos and Kathi A. Matos conveyed property on a public road to Jacqueline M. Markward for $231,900.

William R. Keller Jr. and Lisa M. Keller conveyed 229 Irene Avenue to Lisa M. Keller for $1.

William D. Kilhefner, Connie K. Kilhefner and William D. Kilhefner Jr. conveyed property on a public road to William D. Kilhefner for $1.

Cory M. Johnson, Cory M. Fritz and Elizabeth A. Johnson conveyed 38 Ephrata Avenue to Kelsey Amidon and Ryan Dale Hollenbach for $252,500.

Matthew T. Williams, Jill M. Williams and Jill M. Hildebrand conveyed 240 Heatherwood Drive to Matthew T. Williams and Jill M. Williams for $1.

Matthew Cattie conveyed 242 Heatherwood Drive to Julie Edgar for $178,000.

EPHRATA TWP.

Gilberto L. Garcia and Angela L. Garcia conveyed property on a public road to Mark Lazarony and Hope Lazarony for $365,000.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Ronald E. Moss Jr. and Brenda L. Moss conveyed 2513 Blacksmith Way to Daniel R. Goshorn and Marjorie G. Supplee for $311,900.

D. Kasun Associates LP, Kasun Family Management LLC and Donald L. Kasun conveyed 2910 Old Tree Drive to 2910 Old Tree Investors LLC for $9,900,000.

Jay V. Smith, James N. Smith, Steven J. Smith and James Smith conveyed property on Elizabeth St. to Steven J. Smith for $1.

Michael Brian Horvath, Tara L. Horvath, William Anthony Horvath and Garth Allen conveyed property on Greens Avenue to Robert E. Manning and Kimberley Anne Manning for $390,000.

Marietta Avenue Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC, Elam G. Stoltzfus Jr. Inc. and Stoltzfus Elam G. Jr. Inc. conveyed Unit 44 to Eric R. Goetz and Amanda N. Goetz for $328,490.

Marietta Avenue Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC and Chad Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Emmanuel Guadalupe Fonseca for $292,440.

The estate of Andrew Lewis Perry and The estate of Andrew L. Perry conveyed 345 Lynn Avenue to AJ Home Solutions LLC for $205,000.

Lok Dhungana and Devi Dhungana conveyed 1925 Ridgeview Avenue to Devi Dhungana for $1.

Michael M. Keever, Nicole D. Lefever and Nicole L. Keever conveyed property on Baffy Avenue to Michael M. Keever and Nicole L. Keever for $1.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

James C. Zeplin and James C. Zeplin & Eleanor Zeplin Revocable Trust conveyed property on a public road to Asmaa Mohamed Hassan and Ahmed Said Alfakharany for $250,000.

Michael J. Mccarty, Paula S. Yeaglin Mccarty and Paula S. Yeaglin Mccarty conveyed property on Springfield Road to Theodore Robert Weaver for $300,000.

Jingui Yang conveyed property on Archer Lane to Raj Kamal Singh and Hema Priyamvada Ravindran for $430,000.

Benjamin L. Johns and Cassandra E. Johns conveyed 3623 Falcon Court to Jennie L. Fortna for $350,000.

Gloria Blanche Hall conveyed property on Millbrook Road to Rgss LLC for $230,000.

Tyler S. Mccreight and Kelsey A. Mccreight conveyed property on a public road to Peter G. Smith and Antoinette M. Smith for $375,000.

Katrina A. Wyse conveyed property on a public road to Mckonly Family Real Estate LLC for $357,000.

Marie A. Bernhardt conveyed property on Caraway Drive to Nicholas M. Sherk and Kaitlyn M. Sherk for $279,900.

Elsie D. Wiley, Naomi H. Byers, Mark H. Diffenderfer, David H. Diffenderfer, Helen H. Diffenderfer, Warren W. Diffenderfer Family Trust, Anna H. Gehman and Irrevocable Trust Agreement & Declaration conveyed property on a public road to Henche Holdings LLC for $850,000.

The estate of John B. Groff conveyed 450 Prospect Road to Melody Meadows LLC for $1.

Jerry D. Aument and Angela M. Aument conveyed 4092 Jasmine Place to Wilfredo Ortiz Jr. for $282,000.

Spruce St. Design & Build LLC, Spruce Street Design &. Build LLC and Ryan Finger conveyed property on a public road to Wilfred Muskens for $268,000.

Steven P. Reinhart and Sabrina E. Reinhart conveyed property on a public road to Doin LLC and Simple Estate Solutions for $136,500.

Kim Anh D. Nguyen and Kimanh D. Nguyen conveyed property on Greenridge Drive to Thienan Nguyen and Christina M. Michael for $316,500.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

Eastwood Property Management LLC and Kimberly K. Eby conveyed property on Lincoln Highway East to Awakened Properties LLC for $270,000.

Alvin E. Yoder and Marian S. Yoder conveyed 71 North Soudersburg Road to Samuel F. Stoltzfus and Rachel S. Stoltzfus for $300,000.

G. R. Stauffer conveyed property on Glendale Drive to G. R. Stauffer and Doris F. Bell for $1.

Lloyd J. Glick and Anna Mary Glick conveyed property on Beechdale Road to Wilmer J. Glick and Leasha N. Glick for $300,000.

David H. Lefever and Sharon M. Lefever conveyed 1931 Millport Road to Lonny Jones and Vera Jones for $299,900.

Lancaster Mennonite School conveyed property on a public road to Calumet Enterprises LLC for $6,000,000.

The estate of Betty M. Burkhart and The estate of Melvina Betty Ivanovich Burkhart conveyed 263 7 Old Philadelphia Pike to HPW Properties LLC for $170,500.

LANCASTER CITY

Impact Missions conveyed 445 East Strawberry St. to Redevelopment Auth City Lancaster for $1.

Melissa Chieffe conveyed property on North Duke Street to Julia Hollinger for $371,100.

Dream Home Solutions LLC and Joseph J. Gagliano conveyed property on West Vine Street to Krisandra M. Adams and Adam Hoffman for $274,900.

Richard T. Sourbeer and Donna J. Sourbeer conveyed property on East Grant Street to Marley Kathleen Bross and Ma Victoria Arriola Calixto for $175,000.

Restored Investments LLC and Joseph Mazzeo conveyed 614 1/2 Lafayette St. to Andre Jamar Nichols for $199,900.

Michael E. Reidy conveyed 33 Charlotte St. to Kl Property Services Inc. for $200,000.

The estate of Doris A. Miller conveyed 608 Hershey Ave. to Ken Craul and Dale Hershey for $150,000.

Lancaster City of conveyed property on Rockland St. to Redevelopment Auth City Lancaster for $1.

Reuben S. Beiler conveyed 618 First St. to BNG Properties LLC for $115,100.

Jonas Beiler Jr. conveyed 537 West King St. to Benuel S. King for $205,000.

Charles Rezek conveyed 307 Coral St. to Randall L. Witmer and Lorretta J. Witmer for $126,000.

Ryan Quindlen and Diana L. Quindlen conveyed 129 East Clay St. to Valerie Gale Rube for $310,000.

John Peter Scouton, Wilson George Brown Jr, Laurie Shigley Scouton and Laurie Shigley Brown conveyed 910 Marietta Avenue to Michael A. Fishman for $690,000.

George M. Cattell Jr. conveyed 728 Hamilton St. to Kathryn JB Chaffinch for $180,000.

Gregory S. Coyle conveyed 125 Euclid Ave. to Jeffrey Geesey and Shirley Geesey for $185,000.

Jade C. Sullivan conveyed property on Reservoir St. to Tara L. Murray for $175,000.

Robert W. Echternach, Sophia Echternach, Sophia G Pearson Fisher and Sophia G. Pearson Fisher conveyed 33 Ruby St. to Gary P. Hughes for $205,000.

Breesha Wynn Comish and Robert Joseph Schena Jr. conveyed 645 North Pine St. to Austin W. Burbank for $235,000.

Tiep T. Tran, Annie Nguyen Higley and Jennifer A. Graham conveyed 563 E. Frederick St. to Annie Nguyen Higley for $1.

The estate of Gerald E. Wagner conveyed 42 Hershey Avenue to Deborah A. Weber and Diane Davis for $1.

John R. Taggart conveyed 439 West Frederick St. to Cortland T. Bellamy for $160,000.

Jess W. Henning and Meghan T Oakley Henning conveyed 530 Lancaster Ave. to Elaine Finefrock for $257,000.

Christian B. Ajemba and Grace N. Ajemba conveyed 705 North Franklin St. to Shawn A. Martin for $215,000.

Charles James Norman, Laura Rosalind Birkin Norman, Laura Rosalind Birkin Norman and Laura Rosalind Birkin conveyed 725 State St. to Anna Baldasarre for $230,000.

Lancaster Press Partners LP and Eddie P. Drogaris conveyed Unit 402 to Christopher J. Fenton for $311,499.

Antonio D. Cruz conveyed property on Hershey Avenue to Austin Tyler Dasilva and Melinda Rae Zaiser for $225,000.

Cygnet Partners LP, Cygnet Development LLC and Robert P. Bowman conveyed property on a public road to Cygnet Partners II LP for $1.

Yaciel Medel Aviles, Yaciel Medel Aviles and Mayelin Alvarez Alvarez conveyed 601 Hershey Ave. to Van Bawi and Nub Zi Thwe for $205,000.

LANCASTER TWP.

Bonnie Schultz and Bonnie L. Keen conveyed 66 Greenwood Ave. to David L. Keen Sr. and Bonnie L. Keen for $1.

Norman F. Chancy Jr. and Monet C. Chancy conveyed property on Wilderness Road to Norman F. Chancy Jr. for $1.

Antonio Ortiz and Yamelyn Ortiz conveyed property on Colchester Drive to Sandra P. Lopez for $215,000.

Jacqueline M. Markward conveyed property on Chadwick Circle to Niki Fasarakis for $200,000.

Awad Mustafa Abdulkadir and Amira Elhadi conveyed property on a public road to Dana M. Kauffman, Patricia Madrigal Kauffman and Patricia Madrigal Kauffman for $220,000.

AJ Home Solutions LLC and James A. Fisher conveyed 1676 Chadwick Circle to Christopher Caro and Lori Jean Caro for $224,900.

Kevin Navarro Torres and Naobelin Casiano Dejesus conveyed 404 Elmshire Drive to Emilia Garcia and Gerson Caraballo Sanchez for $222,000.

Barry R. Mcdonald, Sandra J. Mcdonald and Sandra J. Swartz conveyed 32 Greythorn Road to Skyler Bailey and Olga Bailey for $215,000.

Central Penn Capital Management LLC conveyed 517 Big Bend Road to Yaciel Medel Aviles, Yaciel Medel Aviles and Mayelin Alvarez for $319,900.

Amanda T. Davis and Amanda T. Bailey conveyed 682 North Pier Drive to Amanda T. Davis and Shaun Davis for $1.

LEACOCK TWP.

Bradley D. Beiler and Lois A. Beiler conveyed property on West Pequea Lane to Bradley D. Beiler and Lois A. Beiler for $1.

Paul I. Sheaffer II conveyed property on a public road to Univest Bank & Trust Co for $510,000.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

Sadie S. Good conveyed property on Meadow View Drive to Sadie S. Good 2021 Trust, Sadie S. Good, Larry G. Good and Wanda G. Good for $1.

Keith G. Strom and Brenda K. Strom conveyed property on a public road to John W. Yanzuk II and Geraldine C. Yanzuk for $550,000.

Melvin L. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Melvin L. Fisher and Lydia A. Fisher for $1.

Steven V. Wolfe and Lynda Wolfe conveyed property on Raspberry Road to Jason P. Neher and Luisa E. Diaz for $380,000.

Scott M. Snaith and Kandis M. Snaith conveyed property on Glenn Brook Road to Ronald Edward Moss Jr. and Brenda L. Moss for $321,600.

LITITZ BOROUGH

Nancy Kay Leed conveyed 504 N. Cedar St. to Fairy Diamond for $1.

Jeanne E. Hunter conveyed property on a public road to Jeanne E. Hunter and Constance K. Maser for $1.

Ann L. Oswald and Kenneth Oswald Jr. conveyed 22 West Lincoln Ave. to Nathan P. Ipsen and Kendra Ipsen for $220,000.

VTC 121 Main LLC and Vincent T. Cavallo conveyed 121 East Main St. to Thomas W. Needham and Wendy D. Needham for $600,000.

John A. Batz, Jack A. Batz, Judy A. Batz and Brian M. Batz conveyed 511 West Marion St. to Arjan E. Brandsema and Jacquelynn J. Brandsema for $201,500.

Neil A. Mearig and Wendy S. Mearig conveyed 312 Partridge Drive to Sophea Port for $290,000.

Lebanon County Realty LLC conveyed property on a public road to Dallas R. Noll for $235,000.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

Daniel S. King conveyed property on Little Britain Road to Daniel S. King for $1.

John O. Yoder and Malinda F. Yoder conveyed property on a public road to Jacob S. Fisher and Mary K. Fisher for $830,000.

Ephraim F. Esh and Mattie S. Esh conveyed property on Little Britain Road to Daniel S. King for $30,000.

MANHEIM TWP.

Sallie H. Bookman conveyed 1068 Louise Ave. to Ryan M. Moate for $470,000.

Dimitrios Spanoudakis and Eleni Spanoudakis conveyed 426 Revere Road to Iris Delia Kuilan Nevarez for $315,000.

GRH 3. LLC and Gerald R. Horst conveyed Unit 37 to Wayne Haseley and Deborah Haseley for $850,000.

Aaron S. Hostetter conveyed property on a public road to Kevin P. Kelly for $250,000.

Nancie Williams and Nancie Lafontant conveyed 146 Murry Hill Drive to Anita N. Samuels for $320,000.

Katherine D. Mcguigan and Patrick Reid Roxby conveyed 967 Fruitville Pike to Sydney Harvey and Reynaldo Deleon for $250,000.

Amos L. Kauffman and Rachel S. Kauffman conveyed property on a public road to Travis Reardon and Kristin Reardon for $400,555.

Carson H. Frost and Kathleen P. Frost conveyed Unit 19 to Yun Perng Yang for $172,000.

The estate of Thomas George Cresswell conveyed 105 Keller Avenue to Millpond Properties LLC for $144,000.

Raymond Santos conveyed 2837 Pebblebrook Drive to Raymond Santos and Katrina Lee Santos for $1.

James Reid Buckwalter conveyed property on a public road to Panther Run LLC for $1.

Jon Doman conveyed Unit 1305 to Sandra L. Provost for $175,000.

Justin H. Mccarthy II conveyed 1003 Mcgrann Boulevard to Justin H. Mccarthy III, Megan D. Fessler Mccarthy and Megan D Fessler Mccarthy for $355,000.

Marguerite L. Hartman conveyed property on a public road to Pamela J. Bazella and Louis H. Naumann for $451,000.

Sarah D. Dstair conveyed 305 Iris Glen to Manohara Reddy Maraka for $216,000.

Carl S. Mcgarvey and Patricia L. Mcgarvey conveyed 1812 Edenwald Lane to Grace N. Ajemba and Christian B. Ajemba for $345,000.

Carol Lebischak and H. Carol Lebischak conveyed 805 Janet Ave. to Jefferson JS Baker and Kelsey MS Baker for $330,000.

The estate of Sandra L. Martin and The estate of Sandra Lee Martin conveyed Unit E6-135 to James L. Crandall III and Cu T. Crandall for $270,000.

Wayne S. Baum, Brenda L. Baum and Wayne S. Baum III conveyed property on Creek Road to Warwick Township of for $25,000.

Eunice Hess conveyed property on Oregon Road to Paul L. Fisher, Barbara S. Fisher, Elam F. Fisher Sr. and Emma S. Fisher for $293,000.

Ali Biko Kamanda, Julia K. Kamanda, Dorcas K. Kamanda and Hopenet Antoine conveyed 62 Overlook Avenue to Ali Biko Kamanda and Julia K. Kamanda for $1.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

Andrew Slater and Fiona Matthews conveyed property on a public road to Gregory Dum for $130,000.

MANOR TWP.

BML Real Estate LLC and Brandon M. Leaman conveyed property on Heritage Avenue to Brandon M. Leaman for $1.

Lauren A. Marpoe, Lauren A. Bleistine and Charles Bleistine conveyed property on a public road to Elam Z. King and Francesca D. King for $205,000.

Lisa M. Sellers and David Michael Sellers conveyed property on Knollwood Road to Kyle Cassidy and Amanda Lynn Cassidy for $210,000.

Melissa R. Rugh and Melissa R. Miller conveyed property on Catalpa Lane to Maynard Birsen and Jennifer Birsen for $291,400.

Helen L. Wireback and Robert C. Wireback conveyed 2103 Sun Valley Road to Rolando G. Tanega for $212,900.

Vincent M. Fiorella, Gloria Fiorella and Vincent Fiorella conveyed 176 Amsterdam Road to Connor Rowe and Alyssa Rowe for $480,000.

Dommel R&I Group LLC, Dustin Adam Dommel and Kristin Anne Dommel conveyed property on a public road to Proto Real Estate LLC for $525,000.

John F. Lochonic Jr. conveyed property on Burr Oak Drive to Luis Murillo and Miriam Murillo for $232,150.

A. Kenneth Wilson and Charlotte Wilson conveyed 322 Post Oak Road to Randolph Getchis for $390,000.

The estate of Wanda B. Hackman and The estate of Wanda Beth Hackman conveyed property on Harvard Avenue to Zachary R. Bechtold for $207,000.

MARIETTA BOROUGH

Whitney L. Mcgrew and Whitney Mcgrew conveyed property on East Market Street to Whitney L. Mcgrew and Shawn P. Mcgrew for $1.

Whitney L. Mcgrew and Whitney Mcgrew conveyed 434 East Market St. to Whitney L. Mcgrew and Shawn P. Mcgrew for $1.

MARTIC TWP.

Thomas E. Yeager and Patricia G. Yeager conveyed property on a public road to James M. Becker and Lisa C. Becker for $1,000.

James M. Becker and Lisa C. Becker conveyed property on Joann Lane to James M. Becker and Lisa C. Becker for $1.

Thomas E. Yeager and Patricia G. Yeager conveyed property on a public road to Thomas E. Yeager and Patricia G. Yeager for $1.

Dennis E. Kauffman and Bonnie G. Kauffman conveyed property on a public road to Dennis E. Kauffman and Bonnie G. Kauffman for $1.

Susan D. Bleecher conveyed property on a public road to Joshua Stringer and Brooke Stringer for $397,500.

James M. Becker and Lisa C. Becker conveyed property on Joann Lane to Thomas E. Yeager and Patricia G. Yeager for $1,000.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

Cecil H. Neff III and Cecil Neff III conveyed property on Manor Avenue to Jacob L. King and Lydia B. King for $150,000.

Donna Hook and Donna C. Mowery conveyed property on Manor Avenue to Adam K. Horita and Jenna S. Horita for $175,000.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

Eugene P. Galeschewski, Tonya L. Elder and Tonya L. Galeschewski conveyed property on Musser Avenue to Eugene P. Galeschewski and Tonya L. Galeschewski for $1.

Tiffaney Snyder conveyed property on a public road to Alexander C. Snyder for $176,000.

Renew Homes LLC conveyed 365 Chocolate Avenue to Karina Aguirre and Jose Luis Gonzalez Jr. for $315,000.

Melanie L. Pritt, Melanie L. Strickler and Spenser B. Strickler conveyed property on a public road to Melanie L. Strickler and Spenser B. Strickler for $1.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

James M. Hershey and J. Marc Hershey conveyed property on a public road to Michelle L. Jumper for $189,000.

Forino Co Lp, Lancaster Home Builders, Anthony Forino, Tony Forino and Eileen Hauptly conveyed property on a public road to Trang Duong Carr for $356,993.

The estate of Thomas E. Murray and Debra H. Murray conveyed property on a public road to Grace V. Murray and Bryan W. Murray for $1.

Rebecca C. Shull conveyed property on a public road to Repler Investments LP for $145,000.

Lance B. Eckert and Jodie M. Eckert conveyed property on a public road to Kyle R. Dunbar for $180,000.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

Sadie S. Good and George G. Good conveyed property on a public road to Sadie S. Good 2021 Trust, Larry G. Good, Wanda G. Good and Sadie S. Good for $1.

Anthony Heinzman and Christine Johnson conveyed 565 East Main St. to Anthony Heinzman for $10.

Nathaniel F. Stamper and Kelsey T. Stamper conveyed property on Broad St. to Catherine A. Singletary and Suzanne L. Heinbach for $292,000.

Sadie S. Good and George G. Good conveyed property on East Broad St. to Sadie S. Good 2021 Trust, Larry G. Good, Wanda G. Good and Sadie S. Good for $1.

PARADISE TWP.

The estate of Raymond J. Eshleman conveyed property on Oak Hill Drive to Melvin A. Fisher for $444,000.

Andrew Lee Garver conveyed property on a public road to Melvin K. King and David B. King for $480,000.

PENN TWP.

John F. Drobnak and Jennifer L. Drobnak conveyed property on Water Alley to Community Services Group Inc. for $330,000.

John W. Fantom Jr. and Lynn M. Fantom conveyed property on Pleasantview Road to John W. Fantom Jr. for $1.

Annette G. West conveyed property on Lexington Road to Joseph A. Russell III and Doris J. Russell for $300,000.

PEQUEA TWP.

Paul Jason Lyon conveyed property on Oak Lane to Donna C. Hook for $280,000.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

Wayne T. Keller conveyed property on a public road to Wayne T. Keller and Melissa A. Helm for $1.

Evergreen Wisslerholdings LLC, Damian Wissler and Tessa Wissler conveyed property on a public road to Evergreen Wisslerholdings LLC for $1.

Builder Services Group Inc. and Kenneth Homes conveyed Unit 138 to John Albert Kelchaw and Theresa Anna Kelchaw for $351,105.

QUARRYVILLE BOROUGH

Caleb L. Groff and Danae N. Groff conveyed property on a public road to DBSR Partners LLC for $215,000.

The estate of Barbara A. Raymond conveyed property on a public road to William M. Regitz Jr. and Lisa Regitz for $370,000.

RAPHO TWP.

John D. Frey and Miriam G. Frey conveyed property on Elizabethtown Road to Clifford M. Good and Lucille H. Good for $2,538,250.

Pamela A. Mack conveyed Unit 350 to Michael A. Torres Jr. for $250,000.

Elm Tree Properties LLC, Ironstone Homes LLC and Trevor J. Eby conveyed Unit 37 to Fiduciary Trust Co International of Pennsylvania and Analisa Ramos Special Needs Trust for $408,000.

Donald E. Thomas and Cheryl L. Thomas conveyed Unit 46 to Cheryl L. Thomas for $1.

W. Gary Lehman, Ruby E. Lehman and Ruby Lehman conveyed property on a public road to Matthew R. Kachonik and Lauren A. Kachonik for $335,000.

Elm Tree Properties LLC and Alden Homes At Cornwall Inc. conveyed property on Heatherwood Dive to Richard H. Arends and Carol C. Manmiller for $365,338.

Jason Lutz and Dory Lutz conveyed property on Heatherwood Drive to Brian M. Batz and Judy A. Batz for $435,000.

SADSBURY TWP.

Joseph W. Mccauley Jr. conveyed property on Noble Road to David A. King and Elizabeth S. King for $140,000.

SALISBURY TWP.

Amos K. Stoltzfus and Esther S. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to John Ervin Stoltzfus and Mary Ann Stoltzfus for $350,000.

STRASBURG BOROUGH

Lisa D. Sprague conveyed property on a public road to Robert F. Sprague and Lisa D. Sprague for $1.

STRASBURG TWP.

Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency, Barry L. Trout and Joan H. Trout conveyed property on Beaver Valley Pike to USA Housing & Urban Development for $1.

E. Russell Wiggins, Curtis R. Wiggins, M. Arlene Watson and Doris M. Knaub conveyed property on a public road to Brian F. Cunningham and Kelly A. Cunningham for $210,000.

WARWICK TWP.

Darren L. Gehman and Lowell E. Gehman conveyed property on a public road to Darren L. Gehman for $1.

Daniel J. Sahd and Cara M. Sahd conveyed 1513 E. Newport Road to Daniel James Sahd, Cara Marie Sahd and Sahd Family Living Trust for $0.

John E. Shenk and Linda M. Shenk conveyed property on Disston View Drive to John E. Shenk and Linda M. Shenk for $1.

John E. Shenk and Linda M. Shenk conveyed property on a public road to Warwick Township for $50,000.

Justin T. Ashby, Justin T. Ashby Sr, Angela R. Ashby and Angela R. Miller conveyed property on a public road to Yesenia Perez Negron for $307,000.

Lorri Lyn Hardin and Arwen H. Hardin conveyed 118 Whittier Lane to Alain E. Sanchez Pena and Alain E. Sanchez Pena for $280,000.