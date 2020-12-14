The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office Nov. 30 to Dec. 4:

ADAMSTOWN BOROUGH

Ivan Kolyesnik, Tatyana L. Kolyesnik and I. Kolyesnik conveyed property on a public road to Ivan O. Kolyesnik for $1.

William C. Miller and Noelle M. Miller conveyed property on a public road to Matthew R. Zaorski and Julie L. Zaorski for $289,500.

AKRON BOROUGH

Terry W. Reber and Susan I. Reber conveyed 940 High St. to William E. Foster for $355,000.

Lee A. Walters and Lee J. Walters conveyed property on South Ninth Street to RHF Associates LLC for $190,000.

Ronald W. Shank Jr. and Sheriff of Lancaster County PA conveyed 323 W. Main St. to Progressive Data Solutions LLC for $78,000.

BART TWP.

Amos K. Beiler and Sara L. Beiler conveyed 113A Green Tree Road to Reuben J. Ebersol and Katie K. Ebersol for $420,000.

Adam Gregory Lewis conveyed 15 Jasper Lane to Leroy A. Hubbard II and Jessica R. Hubbard for $228,000.

Ephraim L. Miller, Katie L. King and Katie L. Miller conveyed property on a public road to Ephraim L. Miller, Katie L. King and Katie L. Miller for $1.

Peter J. Stauffer and Shirley S. Stauffer conveyed 440 Hollow Road to Gabrielle Grumelli and Michael Martin for $130,000.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Zachary Strothers, Kelsey Strothers and Kelsey Ressler conveyed property on Horizon Drive to Zachary Strothers and Kelsey Strothers for $0.

Glenn D. McCarty and Nanette D. McCarty conveyed Unit 92A to Richard Estacio for $234,500.

Brianne Fritz and Brianne K. Esbenshade conveyed property on Laushtown Road to Brittany May and Michael David May for $326,000.

Alta M. Hoshour and Earl Hoshour Jr. conveyed property on a public road to EKH Properties LLC for $121,000.

Jonathan M. Weaver, Annetta N. Weaver and Annetta Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Lydia H. Weaver for $1.

Nelson R. Messner and Dora M. Messner conveyed property on Pleasant Valley Road to Shannan R. Messner and Erika B. Messner for $56,000.

The estate of Rodney L. Kring conveyed property on a public road to Walter E. Stoltzfus and Anne D. Stoltzfus for $222,000.

CHRISTIANA BOROUGH

Harrison Enterprise LP, Harrison Enterprises and Rose Valley Management Corp. conveyed property on a public road to Jonathan Lapp and Esther M. Lapp for $155,000.

CLAY TWP.

Daniel E. Martin and Lori E. Martin conveyed 418 Mount Olive Lane to Jeremy R. Loos and Carrie D. Loos for $220,000.

Tyler L. Enck conveyed property on Seglock Road to Tyler L. Enck and Rebekkah Lynne Enck for $1.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Shirley Sensenig and Bruce L. Sensenig conveyed property on a public road to Richard E. Erkinger and Judith C. Erkinger for $260,000.

Matthew Stephen Gold and Beth M. Gold conveyed 20 Egret Circle to Meghan E. Burns, Thomas M. Ayoung and Christine R. Ayoung for $299,900.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

Travis D. Rineer, Kayla L. Wentzel, Kayla L. Rineer and Kayla Rineer conveyed property on a public road to Travis D. Rineer for $1.

Jay L. Mertz, Tammy L. Mertz, John H. Mertz and Mae Mertz conveyed property on Green Court to Shawn Hershey and Melissa E. Hershey for $3,500.

Shawn Hershey and Melissa E. Hershey conveyed property on Green Court to Shawn Hershey and Melissa E. Hershey for $1.

Daniel L. Kopp, Robert E. Kopp, Cheryl A. Zimmerman and Debra J. Martin conveyed 95 S. Ridge Road to Dennis L. Klopp for $185,200.

Kurtis L. Burkholder and Deborah A. Burkholder conveyed property on a public road to 171 Chapel View LLC for $380,000.

The estate of Gerald J. Wingle Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Mitchell Ryan Demko and Ashleigh S. Demko for $199,000.

Lonn D. Ensinger and Timothy L. Ensinger conveyed property on a public road to Timothy L. Ensinger and Vicki Ensinger for $100,000.

COLERAIN TWP.

Charles D. Grinestaff, Daniel C. Grinestaff and Connie F. Grinestaff conveyed property on a public road to James Dean Brown Jr. and Arielle N. Steele for $250,000.

David W. Krause and Joan M. Krause conveyed property on Farmdale Road to Danielle Bakota for $116,000.

Ryan Mellott conveyed property on Stuart Run Road to Ryan Mellott and Kennedy Paige Mellott for $1.

Black Rock Retreat conveyed property on a public road to Michael T. Hoffmeier and Sheila R. Hoffmeier for $179,000.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Heidi A. Stewart and Meg Seibert conveyed property on North Third Street to Thomas R. Preston and Nichole A. Preston for $110,000.

Sharon Ho Pei Pei conveyed 222 Lawrence St. to Cash Flo LLC for $84,000.

Kristen N. Henry and Patricia A. McBride conveyed 516 Union St. to 726 Holdings LLC for $62,000.

Dennis M. Fischer and Karen M. Fischer conveyed 336 N. Third St. to Martyne E. Fischer for $135,000.

Christine L. Culp and Krista L. Brown conveyed 1260 Staman Lane to Haley K. Springer and Andrew K. Smith for $109,000.

CONESTOGA TWP.

Jason N. Lefever and Lakelyn N. Moyer conveyed property on a public road to Ian M. Funk for $118,500.

Lynn M. Graver conveyed property on Meadow Lane to Keith T. Brown and Kailyn Marie Brown for $210,000.

CONOY TWP.

The estate of Jeannette S. Gerber and The estate of Jeannette E. Gerber conveyed property on a public road to Millpond Properties LLC for $149,000.

Joshua R. Wagner conveyed property on a public road to Stacie Fleming for $235,000.

DENVER BOROUGH

Darlene E. Rising and William Scott Rising conveyed 843 Locust St. to Justin Long and Amanda Long for $181,000.

Pamela E. Gehman conveyed 423 S. Sixth St. to Evelyn C. Greenfield, Richard Y. Greenfield and Evelyn C. Greenfield Revocable Trust for $324,900.

Matthew R. Stover, Christina Shattuck and Christina Stover conveyed property on a public road to Matthew R. Stover and Christina Stover for $1.

Mitchell R. Demko and Ashleigh S. Demko conveyed 116 N. Sixth St. to Jason M. Long and Bridget M. Long for $185,000.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

Matthew S. Harvey and Anna J. Harvey conveyed property on Jasmine Avenue to Jonathan M. Pombo and Kimberly J. Pombo for $334,900.

J. Clyde Hiestand and Naomi R. Hiestand conveyed 105 S. Arnold St. to Millpond Properties LLC for $144,000.

Herbert W. Nix Jr. conveyed property on Melissa Lane to Daniel Holdridge and Rachel Holdridge for $367,000.

Kevin R. Emenheiser and Christine K. Emenheiser conveyed 15 Railroad Ave. to Dwi Wasonoredjo, Kaitlyn Hess and Laura Dissinger for $160,000.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Jacob N. Olweiler and Nancy M. Olweiler conveyed property on Newville Road to Kevin Newcomer and Nicole Craver for $76,000.

John D. Stein and Kerri S. Stein conveyed property on a public road to Jill E. Kegerise and Clarence S. Cramer for $240,000.

RGR Developers LP, Rohrers Construction Inc., Ronald H. Rohrer Inc. and Rohrer Ronald H. Inc. conveyed 34 Stoneybrook Lane to Jason J. Hoover for $333,375.

RGR Developers LP, Rohrers Construction, Ronald H. Ronhrer Inc. and Ronhrer Ronald H. Inc. conveyed property on Stoneybrook Lane to Michelle K. Bowman for $324,900.

DRUMORE TWP.

Stephen T. Pierson, April L. Ennis Pierson and April L Ennis Pierson conveyed property on a public road to Frank J. Foglio Jr. and Christine L. Foglio for $490,000.

EARL TWP.

Soco Enterprises LLC, Earl Township Partners LLC, C&F Inc. and Mark R. Will conveyed property on a public road to Christopher D. Dewitt and Jennifer L. Dewitt for $285,363.

Grande Land LP and Grande Management Corp. conveyed property on a public road to Sunny J. Modi and Roshni S. Modi for $345,900.

Carl P. Weaver Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Carl P. Weaver Jr. and Kimberly S. Weaver for $0.

EAST EARL TWP.

David C. Clark and Laura A. Clark conveyed 42 Dawkins Drive to Huynh N. Nguyen and Huynh T. Nguyen for $315,900.

Linda M. Troop conveyed property on a public road to Joseph Yancoskie and Rebecca A. Yancoskie for $315,000.

Gralan Inc., Garman Builders At Lancaster LLC and Shawn L. Garman conveyed property on Cardinal Court to Jed A. Starner and Janet Wright Starner for $509,914.

WEST EARL TWP.

Dennis L. Klopp conveyed Unit 34 to Taylor Esh and Sara Gdowik for $306,000.

Rhoda Snader Zook and Rhoda Snader conveyed property on a public road to Mark A. Vergenes and Mary Vergenes for $239,900.

Crystal R. Martin and Crystal R. Hursh conveyed property on Highview Drive to Seth O. Martin for $155,000.

Gabriel S. Helman conveyed property on a public road to Alfredo Chango Jr. and Angelica Luciano for $232,500.

Troy E. Witmer and Tammy R. Witmer conveyed property on East Main Street to Jonathan D. Leitzel and Brittany G. Leitzel for $398,900.

Burnell I. Cochran and Burnell I. Cochran Sr. conveyed property on a public road to David G. Troop for $160,000.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

Kirk Douglas Evans conveyed 2675 Graystone Road to Taylor W. Mumma for $210,000.

Katelynn N. Zink, Katelynn N. Zink Mellinger and Katelynn N. Zink Mellinger conveyed property on a public road to Brian Burke and Lindsey Burke for $155,000.

Sheila Nunez conveyed property on Graystone Road to Mario L. Moya Jr. and Alexandra Eileen Moya for $189,900.

EDEN TWP.

Janice R. Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Michael Allen Drinkard and Timbrel Joy Drinkard for $225,000.

ELIZABETH TWP.

TKC Ccxxxiv LLC and Kenneth R. Beuley conveyed property on a public road to Realty Income Trust 1 for $10.

Shirley A. McGarvey and Cynthia A. McGarvey conveyed property on a public road to Jon P. McWilliams for $398,900.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

Gerald J. Lawlor and Marie E. Snavely conveyed 818 Olive Alley to Marie E. Snavely for $1.

Nancy L. Duquette conveyed 161 N. Poplar St. to Shakeem Manigault and Carolina Concepcion for $170,000.

Justyn Hawk Esoldo and Emily Lynn Haines conveyed property on a public road to William Welsh for $170,000.

Benjamin R. Wenger conveyed 113 Foxchase Drive to Rebecca L. Fitz for $160,000.

Mildred Arlene Feliz conveyed property on a public road to Michael A. Gainer and Cynthia L. Schmidt for $209,000.

Eric F. Metzler and The estate of Edith H. Metzler conveyed property on a public road to Seth Newswanger for $170,000.

E&T Rentals LLC, Edward A. Billman and Teresa M. Billman conveyed 39 E. Park St. to Loran Sean McCall for $149,000.

Jason Neiss and Stacy Adams conveyed 60 E. High St. to Stacy Adams for $66,000.

Jacob B. Long and Sara A. Long conveyed property on Cranfield Court to Ryan J. Haught for $144,000.

Sheldon R. King and Jennifer A. King conveyed 256 S. Spruce St. to Sheldon R. King for $1.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Joshua J. Heinauer conveyed 42 Lincoln Ave. to Vincenzo Russo and Antonio Russo for $112,000.

Martha Lucia Foster conveyed property on a public road to Connor J. Lincoln for $165,000.

Chad A. Eckroth, Michelle E. Miller, Michelle E. Eckroth and Michelle Eckroth conveyed 226 W. Franklin St. to Chad A. Eckroth and Michelle E. Eckroth for $1.

John A. Northeimer and Bonnie J. Northeimer conveyed 15 E. King St. to Rapid Solutions LLC for $221,000.

Melvin D. Horst and Cheryl L. Horst conveyed 1215 Marilyn Ave. to Melvin D. Horst for $1.

EPHRATA TWP.

Rodney C. Zimmerman and Marilyn D. Zimmerman conveyed property on Misty Lane to Rodney C. Zimmerman for $1.

Hubert A. Camacho, Janelle M. Camacho and Joseph J. Hoffman conveyed property on Tyler Drive to Hubert A. Camacho and Janelle M. Camacho for $1.

Abram E. Rhoads conveyed property on a public road to Kervin W. Burkholder for $300,000.

The estate of John D. Becker conveyed property on West View Drive to Steven Waite and Sheryll Waite for $356,500.

Vasily Bilik conveyed property on Ridge Avenue to Ivan Pou Hong for $65,000.

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB, Christiana Trust, Residential Credit Opportunities Trust V., Residential Credit Opportunities Trust V. D. and American Mortgage Investment Partners Management LLC conveyed 1091 Rettew Mill Road to Kyle M. Weaver for $102,000.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Michael J. Zappitelli conveyed property on Wimbledon Drive to David Matthew Bender and Ilsa Louise Bender for $470,000.

Christopher Martin conveyed 2505 Brookside Drive to Elizabeth Shang Soto for $422,500.

Joy Johnston conveyed 108 Country Place to Jean M. Fellin for $162,500.

Donald Herman conveyed property on Marietta Pike to Marietta LLC for $1.

Michael D. Oswald and Theresa L. Oswald conveyed property on Hearthside Lane to Corey Buckman and Daiana Celinaria Pereira De Souza Buckman for $421,500.

Restored Investments LLC, Joseph Mazzeo and Philip Symonkhonh conveyed property on a public road to Andrew N. Long and Kimberly A. Long for $329,500.

Andrew N. Long and Kimberly A. Long conveyed 136 Elizabeth St. to Timothy Stoltzfus for $243,950.

Ronald E. Alarie and R. E. Alarie conveyed property on a public road to Scott Lysaught and Razlyn Lysaught for $439,900.

Sonshine III LP and Josiah LLC conveyed property on a public road to Edward Hansen and Stacey Rae Morgan for $581,376.

James G. Bauer conveyed property on a public road to Bradley S. Hoffman and Deborah Hoffman for $200,000.

Ronald P. Rapaport, Rebecca Windhorst, Rebecca Grey and Carol G. Rapaport conveyed Unit 4 to Paula W. Buohl for $170,000.

Marvin Lee Arnold conveyed property on a public road to Meghan Lynn Rohrer Braveboy, Meghan Lynn Rohrer Braveboy and J. Dylon Braveboy for $195,000.

Alex T. Schneebacher Jr. and Brenda N. Schneebacher conveyed Unit 35 to Steven Peirce Richards and Peggy Sue V Richards for $375,000.

Ronald Carl Distler, Elizabeth S. Distler and Ronald C. Distler conveyed 2307 Chestnut View Drive to Justin D. Zellman and Olivia L. Rudisill for $225,000.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Dan M. Myers conveyed property on a public road to Dan M. Myers and Cindy Myers for $1.

Michael P. Czaja and Jewel A. Czaja conveyed 200 Stonehouse Lane to Harley R. Moyer for $155,000.

John A. Mullin and Leslie H. Mullin conveyed 3571 Mountain View Drive to John A. Mullin for $1.

Todd W. Houck, Sandra Steiner Houck and Sandra Steiner Houck conveyed property on a public road to James J. Smaling and Sharon K. Smaling for $95,000.

The estate of Alvin W. Mummaw conveyed property on a public road to Brandon Arnold and Katelyn Macbeth for $240,000.

Dennis R. Bender and Robin D. Bender conveyed property on a public road to Meadow Creek Acres LLC for $2.5 million.

Awakened Properties LLC and Daniel Zecher conveyed property on a public road to Bryan L. Mellinger and Katelynn N. Mellinger for $275,000.

Terri K. Spatola conveyed property on Millbrook Road to Jason Spatola for $1.

Ronald E. Birk conveyed property on Concordia Road to Ronald E. Birk, Phyllis Marie Matthews Birk and Phyllis Marie Matthews Birk for $1.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

Kevin Zumbrum conveyed 313 Oak Leaf Lane to Rajan Malla Thakuri and Anju Laxmi Khand Thakuri for $342,000.

The estate of Earl R. Dunn Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Creston Smoker and Christina Smoker for $275,000.

John M. Bachman and Ramona J. Bachman conveyed property on Acorn Boulevard to Josh T. Anderson and Deanna M. Anderson for $342,000.

Curtis G. Washburn and Curtis Washburn conveyed 42 Harvest Road to Laxmi Inc. for $240,000.

Angel Luis Bermudez Jr. and Samantha L. Bermudez conveyed property on a public road to Angel Luis Bermudez Jr. and Samantha L. Bermudez for $1.

Jeffrey Spowart and M. Elizabeth Lauther conveyed property on a public road to Kiley Emily Bartusek for $206,000.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

Linda J. Steffy and Linda J. Geist conveyed 1712 Wiker Ave. to Shawna L. Fritz and Jamin R. Fritz for $75,000.

Francis J. Marion conveyed property on Dianne Circle to Marina B. Rondon for $255,000.

Jordan A. Diclemente, Carla S. Sarricueta, Carla S. Diclemente, Carla Sarricueta and Carla Diclemente conveyed 20 Box Elder Lane to Jordan A. Diclemente and Carla S. Diclemente for $1.

Hunters Glen LP, Metzler Home Builders Inc., George C. Desmond and HV Real Estate Group LLC conveyed 348 Wendover Way to Brian Wenhold and Janet M. Mattern for $286,100.

Bonnie Lee Gustafson conveyed 12 Upper Green to Linda Hillen Thomas and Linda Hillen Thomas for $249,900.

Going For The Green LLC, Going For The Green LP, Double A&B LLC and Jeffrey B. Hess conveyed property on a public road to Going For The Green LP for $0.

Willow Street Dental Real Estate LLC and Matthew Kingston conveyed Unit 1400 to Green Drake Holdings LLC for $175,000.

Green Hills Land LLC, Berks New Homes LLC and Berks Homes conveyed property on a public road to Stephen A. Russo and Katie Neiss for $451,365.

Melanie M. Carroll and Kay E. Hughlett conveyed Unit 109 to Gus J. Flichia Jr. and Gus J. Flichia Jr. Family Trust for $385,000.

Eliessa Florence Caplan conveyed property on a public road to Eliessa Florence Caplan and Ruth E. Kruger for $1.

LANCASTER CITY

Scott A. Rhoades and Jennifer A. Rhoades conveyed 699 New Holland Ave. to Joseph C. Gaskins for $380,000.

Paul F. Reese III conveyed 740 E. Fulton St. to Aneudy Rivera Perez for $190,000.

James R. Ruoss conveyed 445 Atlantic Ave. to Red Canna LLC for $38,500.

Gurdip Mangat conveyed 27 Church St. to Nathan Lee Miller for $105,000.

Anthony V. Sidberry conveyed 58 Wise Ave. to Amanda R. Cunningham for $120,000.

Moses Kauffman conveyed 36 1/2 Laurel St. to Edgar M. Wright for $90,500.

Esh Custom Homes LLC conveyed 650 Columbia Ave. to Sydney Miller and Andrew McGlothlin for $244,000.

Angel M. Guzman and Johanna Guzman conveyed 48 Fairview Ave. to H. Dupree Stuckman for $90,000.

Hedda M. Martinez and Hedda Metzler conveyed 315 Laurel St. to James Charles for $95,000.

Albert Kramer and Ann Kramer conveyed 406 W. Lemon St. to Jeffrey A. Kramer for $220,000.

Laura M. Brenner conveyed 510 W. Lemon St. to Craig R. Nichols for $155,000.

Timothy A. Schmalhofer conveyed 28 Hershey Ave. to Blat Blat for $165,000.

Brian Alan Roberts, June Elizabeth Roberts and Brian Alan Roberts & June Elizabeth Roberts Revocable Living Trust conveyed 218 E. New St. to Meghan Jamie Faria for $190,000.

Barry B. Benjamin and Carlo L. Lucchesi A conveyed Unit 201 to Lewis H. Waltman Jr. and Kathleen A. Waltman for $570,153.

Karen M. Shockley conveyed 320 W. Grant St. to Awakened Properties LLC for $116,000.

Wolf Pac LLC and William Jones conveyed 17 Hazel St. to Shannon McCoy and Ethan Stell for $139,900.

Michelle Cervantes and Michelle Sayre conveyed 720 Hilton Drive to Victor Valero Riera, Victor Valero Riera, Wilkenia Rosario Lopez and Wilkenia Rosario Lopez for $191,000.

Joyce M. Bloyer and Robert Honeybone conveyed 430 New Holland Ave. to Valley View Capital LLC for $80,000.

David P. Huber conveyed property on East Mifflin Street to LJ Henry Holdings LLC and Henry LJ Holdings LLC for $170,000.

Pablo Colon Carrion, Marta M. Cupeles and Marta M. Colon conveyed 61 Howard Ave. to Noah F. Zook and Mary Jane Zook for $260,000.

Eric T. Shaw, Rachel M. Hughes and Rachel M. Shaw conveyed property on a public road to Eric T. Shaw and Rachel M. Shaw for $1.

Juan C. Santos, Elidia C. Santos and Elidia Cabrera Santos conveyed 419 W. King St. to Radames Melendez for $225,000.

Ryan M. Lantzy, Emma L. Zirkle and Emma L. Lantzy conveyed property on North Christian Street to Ryan M. Lantzy and Emma L. Lantzy for $1.

Steven P. Johns and Crystal Johns conveyed 228 N. Franklin St. to Julia Martin for $145,000.

Ryan M. Dougherty and Brittany Dougherty conveyed 533 S. Lime St. to Mark A. Leffler and Lynn M. Lisa for $150,000.

Mirtelina Irizarry conveyed 218 Dauphin St. to Martin Lorenzo Frias, Martin Lorenzo Frias and Demetria Correa Frias for $92,800.

Lawrence Scott Lerner, Giovanna F. Lerner and L. Scott Lerner conveyed 715 Fifth St. to Jennifer M. Thomas for $147,900.

SR Group LLC and J. Gary Neff conveyed Unit 2 to J. Gary Neff and Marsha K. Neff for $10,000.

The estate of Randolph D. Carney conveyed 126 Sherman St. to Pamela E. Carney for $1.

Cap Housing Corp. and Lancaster Equity Inc. conveyed 538 High St. to Susan A. Bennawit for $112,000.

H. Family Properties LLCN, Wilbur L. Hershey and Sharon M. Hershey conveyed 220 Howard Ave. to Melody Williams for $64,000.

Michael J. Lucas and Katherine M. Lucas conveyed 520 Park Ave. to Katherine M. Lucas for $1.

Nathan H. Keller conveyed property on East Fulton Street to Caitlin Elizabeth Rohrer for $230,000.

Vicky Bletz, Barbara B. Dellen, Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and Francis A. Dellen Jr. conveyed 718 N. Pine St. to Spruce St. Ventures LLC for $90,000.

Kevin S. Sauder conveyed 307 Coral St. to Charles Rezek for $105,000.

Therese M. Gochenaur conveyed 322 E. Chestnut St. to G&Z Investments LLC for $150,000.

Olinda R. Tavarez and Olinda Arias conveyed property on South Lime Street to Robinson G Beltre Alcantara for $115,000.

Richard E. St. Cyr conveyed property on a public road to Damian A. Puniello for $282,400.

E&A Holdings Group LLC and Jeremy R. Debord conveyed 330 Hand Ave. to Brian Sprewell Sr. and Kashida N. Tomlin for $126,400.

Donald Korenkiewicz and Julie Korenkiewicz conveyed property on Ruby Street to Preston S. Nelson and Julie C. Nelson for $107,000.

Thomas R. Hoober and Kenneth H. Treitel conveyed 442 N. Duke St. to Hanover Shoe Properties LLC for $280,000.

Forest Benjamin Matechik, Jeremy F. Talbert, Walter F. Reeder and Walter Reeder conveyed 43 W. Farnum St. to Donavon Stadel and Geoffrey J. Hess for $121,500.

Stephen P. Herr and Constance J. Herr conveyed property on Lucilla Court to Colleen M. Davis for $128,000.

King Family Properties LLC and Marvin J. King conveyed 447 Lafayette St. to Hugh S. Smith for $110,500.

Karen Abraham conveyed 731 State St. to Brenda J. Hodge for $250,000.

Matthew Lee Cragle and Sarah Anne Elizabeth Hughes conveyed 434 Poplar St. to BNG Properties LLC for $101,000.

LANCASTER TWP.

The estate of Zemma Shand and The estate of Zemma S. Shand conveyed 1310 Meadowbrook Road to Randler & Bolinder Real Estate LLC for $395,000.

Kimberley A. Arnold, Kimberley A. Arnold Pletcher, Kimberley Arnold Pletcher and John Pletcher conveyed 32 Greenwood Ave. to Hannah C. White and Vincent M. Roberts for $165,000.

Providence Property Service LP, Placeco LLC and Paul M. Boronow conveyed 913 E. Orange St. to Isaac Garrison Witt and Angelica Noelle Witt for $288,500.

William P. Koran II conveyed property on Deep Hollow Lane to Antonio Medina Amaro and Lucrecia Castillo Calderon for $180,000.

Glenn R. Halden Jr. conveyed property on Wabank Road to Paul H. Slaugh Jr. and Catherine L. Slaugh for $300,000.

Samuel C. Wolf conveyed property on Chadwick Circle to Collin J. Berger for $185,000.

Joshua A. Tutt, Caitlyn N. Smith and Caitlyn N. Tutt conveyed 1147 Jamaica Road to Lauren M. Haldeman for $184,000.

Jose A. Plaza conveyed 137 City Mill Road to Jose A. Plaza and Susan M. Plaza for $1.

Keith C. Scheuing and Virginia Renard Scheuing conveyed property on a public road to Abram E. Keener and Marilyn L. Keener for $155,000.

Denise L. Brodhecker conveyed property on Millersville Pike to Ryan M. Dougherty and Brittany F. Dougherty for $200,000.

LEACOCK TWP.

Amos E. Stoltzfus and Sadie B. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Stevie K. Lapp and Mary K. Lapp for $297,000.

Daniel L. Fisher and Linda S. Fisher conveyed property on South Groffdale Road to Benuel L. Fisher and Mary E. Fisher for $400,000.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

Harbinger Properties LP and Harbinger General LLC conveyed property on a public road to CHV Leola LLC for $7,610,000.

LITITZ BOROUGH

Robert J. Kautz and Jessica N. Kautz conveyed 33 S. Locust St. to Jonathan D. Smith for $165,000.

D. Lorraine Kemery conveyed 117 Oxford Drive to DNB Investments LLC for $197,500.

Raylene York and John York conveyed property on Golden Street to Nickole D. Newcomer for $174,000.

August Breitenstein and Karen Johnson conveyed property on West Second Avenue to Carol Johnson for $1.

Janet W. Newell, Janet I. Kennedy and Janet W. Kennedy conveyed 340 E. Marion St. to Janet W. Kennedy and Kimberly A. Davis for $1.

Christopher J. Unger and Michele C. Unger conveyed 516 Spring Ave. to Joseph Penn Leece and Judith Johnsen Leece for $225,000.

Dakota Rhinier, Elizabeth Kramer and Elizabeth Rhinier conveyed property on a public road to Manuel J. Pereira Jr. and Anthony Garcia for $182,000.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

Eric Clinton Chavez, Christine Lewis Chavez and Trina M. Chavez conveyed 101 Scott Road to Matthew M. Imming for $242,500.

Raymond L. Knarr and Linda J. Knarr conveyed property on a public road to Joseph M. Lumarda and Margaret Denise Lumarda for $389,900.

MANHEIM TWP.

Simeon N. Harrar and Alison R. Harrar conveyed 1827 Anne Ave. to Beth A. Gainer and Patsy A. Hake for $269,000.

L. Elaine Stoltzfus and Samuel D. Stoltzfus conveyed 1518 Cedar Road to Hiram Ramos and Hildamarie Suarez for $237,000.

Elizabeth H. Kohler and Samuel J. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Ringneck Lane to Isaiah Dale Eugene Hartman and Angie Snyder for $375,000.

Quarry Run Farms Holdings LP and Quarry Run Farms Co. LLC conveyed property on Honey Farm Road to Adam E. Hyatt and Rachel G. Scherzer for $294,000.

Harry P. Simione and Bonita L. Simione conveyed property on Corry Avenue to Neidlinger Enterprises LLC for $162,000.

Brad J. Leese conveyed property on Shaub Road to Brad J. Leese and Barbara Ann Leese for $1.

Douglas B. Ankney and Cara D. Ankney conveyed property on Bent Creek Drive to John R. Lewis and Meleah B. Lewis for $825,000.

John Frawley and Kathy Frawley conveyed Unit 104 to Susan Wise for $134,900.

James O. Collier Jr. and Jami F. Collier conveyed property on a public road to Deborah L. Hoffer for $409,900.

Jeanne M. Gable and Geoffrey T. Anders conveyed 301 Bluff View Drive to Todd Andrew Wardell and Dawn Michelle Wardell for $315,000.

Natalie L. Goss conveyed property on Koser Road to Brian M. Mahon and Greta E. Strickler for $310,000.

Mariella M. Manrique Mallqui, Mariella M Manrique Mallqui and Carlos M. Regalado conveyed 1020 N. Lime St. to Mariella M. Manrique Mallqui and Mariella M Manrique Mallqui for $1.

John Beake and Irene M. Beake conveyed 920 Janet Ave. to Brian M. Sagrestano and Christine L. Sagrestano for $301,000.

Barbara P. Patton conveyed 1572 Santa Barbara Drive to Barbara Patterson Patton and Patton Family Trust for $1.

Michael F. Tansey and Margaret R. Tansey conveyed 333 Meetinghouse Lane to Sean Michael Tansey for $161,000.

Glenn A. Stefanowicz, Julie A. Stefanowicz and Julie A. Mader conveyed property on Kent Gardens to Ellen E. Borza for $236,000.

Moses Park LLC, Judy Grillo, Breanne Berg and Colt Berg conveyed property on Hollywood Drive to Bright Life Homes LLC for $200,000.

Kim R. McClure, Kim F. Keller and Clinton W. Keller conveyed 942 Pleasure Road to Kim F. Keller and Clinton W. Keller for $1.

Lowell C. Horst and Kelly R. Horst conveyed 2541 Butter Road to Angela Lombardo and Ryan Joseph Cray for $376,000.

Andy Minh Thieu Huyen and Trina T. Huyen conveyed property on Landis Valley Road to Wioletta K. Marzec for $370,000.

Anthony A. Cellucci and Cheryl M. Cellucci conveyed Unit 76 to Dawn Thatcher, Susan H. Davis and Eileen H. Makara for $475,000.

David Costello and Sara Costello conveyed property on a public road to Debby A. Clark and George R. Clark for $235,000.

Fekadu Worku and Belaynash Tessema conveyed 442 Surrey Drive to Philip Boutrin and Djenne P. Boutrin for $239,900.

Joan W. Smith and Susan S. Ketchum A conveyed 178 Hess Blvd. to Anthony M. Davis and Stephanie J. Davis for $282,500.

Paul A. Witmer Jr. conveyed 314 E. Oregon Road to Agnes Prolog for $269,900.

Robert W. Gillard conveyed property on Stillwood Circle to Charles E. Fulton Jr. and Elaine M. Fulton for $380,000.

Rockview LLC and KCH Holding Inc. conveyed property on Stockdale Drive to Jennifer R. Mack and Jonathan K. Mack for $120,000.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

Nancy E. Fornoff conveyed 231 E. Gramby St. to Arthur Charles Woods II and Elizabeth Joy Woods for $230,000.

David B. Reeder, Margaret L. Reeder, John H. Marsteller and Adele G. Marsteller conveyed property on Adele Avenue to Manheim Central School District for $295,000.

Grant E. Huddle conveyed property on North Charlotte Street to Korrie Michael Galliher and Emily K. Galliher for $190,000.

Carl P. Weaver Jr., Suzanne D. Weaver and Suzanne D. Hirst conveyed 71 S. Charlotte St. to Carl P. Weaver Jr. and Kimberly S. Weaver for $1.

Jonathan M. Pombo and Kimberly J. Pombo conveyed property on South Penn Street to Kristen M. Horst for $246,000.

MANOR TWP.

Jordan J. Graham, Ashley E. Johnson, Ashley E. Graham, Ashley Johnson and Ashley Graham conveyed property on Miller Road to Jordan J. Graham and Ashley E. Graham for $1.

Scott Royal Smith and 10 Amber Court Trust conveyed 10 Amber Court to Faruk Sisic for $1.

Kimberly A. Futty conveyed property on Hershey Mill Road to Kimberly Ann Futty and Devin Edward Futty for $1.

The estate of James Chesney conveyed 1813 Mayflower Circle to David J. Augustine and Abigail M. Augustine for $282,500.

Brett M. Dombach and Samanatha Rehmeyer conveyed 107 Nursery Lane to Brett M. Dombach and Samantha L. Rehmeyer for $1.

Fieldcrest Associates and Horst & Son Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Terrance P. Huber and Pearl H. Huber for $632,900.

Luella Marie Uhlig conveyed property on a public road to Jonathan R. Hoin and Julie L. Hoin for $197,000.

David R. Eckman Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Awakened Properties LLC for $117,000.

MARIETTA BOROUGH

John T. Danhoff and Pamela K. Danhoff conveyed property on a public road to Patricia F. O’Brien and James V. O’Brien for $235,000.

BML Real Estate LLC and Brandon Leaman conveyed property on Pajill Drive to Francisco O. Valverde for $229,900.

Ronald J. Grasser and Candace L. Grasser conveyed 509 W. Market St. to Ronald J. Grasser for $1.

Brian K. Stauffer conveyed 39 W. Walnut St. to Gretchen L. Berkheimer for $185,100.

MARTIC TWP.

Timothy L. Harper and Susan L. Harper conveyed property on a public road to Christ L. Stoltzfus and Elizabeth F. Stoltzfus for $310,000.

James W. Hostetter, Mary L. Hostetter and James W. Hostetter Sr. conveyed property on a public road to Paul W. Hostetter and Sarah A. Hostetter for $1.

Bernard E. Shiffler Jr. and Pamela G. Wild conveyed property on Douts Hill Road to Peter Mahlon Shirk, Elizabeth Jean Shirk, Maynard Ray Shirk and Alice H. Shirk for $395,000.

John W. Sheaffer and Freda S. Sheaffer conveyed property on a public road to Matthew J. Millhouse and Alice A. Gull for $305,000.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

William C. Rennecker and Teresa L. Rennecker conveyed property on a public road to William Jeffery Hainsworth and Meredith B. Hainsworth for $268,000.

Abigail M. Augustine and David J. Augustine conveyed 53 Fresh Meadow Drive to Jarrett M. Wall and Victoria Jamie Luciano for $231,500.

Paul Robert Herr and Paul R. Herr conveyed property on Tanglegate Place to Michelle Sayeg, Brian R. Lynch and Roswitha B. Sheaffers for $167,900.

Zachary Thomas Charles and Carley Ann Charles conveyed 48 Fresh Meadow Drive to Brady N. Charles for $222,000.

Mary Anna Rothan conveyed property on Rivergate Court to Eric A. Relich for $280,000.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

Daniel K. Frampton and Lynn A. Frampton conveyed property on a public road to Kyle J. Spratford and Hanna M. Spratford for $310,000.

Kathryn A. Crider conveyed 121 N. Barbara St. to Nicholi Chisen Chow for $185,000.

Nicole S. Nissley, Nicole S. Johnson and Matthew Nissley conveyed property on Waters Edge Drive to Lois Jean Ribner for $259,900.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Forino Co. LP, Nadu Construction Inc., Lancaster Home Builders, Anthony Forino, Anthony Forino LLC and Forino Anthony LLC conveyed property on a public road to Biras Chapagai and Krishna Chapagai for $343,900.

Forino Co. LP, Nadu Construction Inc., Lancaster Home Builders, Anthony Forino LLC, Forino Anthony LLC, Eileen Hauptly and Anthony Forino conveyed property on Westbrook Drive to Soney Thapa and Ritesh Poudel for $303,000.

Kurt A. Gottshall and Kendra A. Gottshall conveyed property on a public road to Casey Lynn Thomas and Brett Baronner for $254,000.

J. Leon Rutt conveyed property on a public road to J. Leon Rutt for $1.

James L. Jackson conveyed property on a public road to Awakened Properties LLC for $39,500.

MOUNTVILLE BOROUGH

Joseph K. Shenouda conveyed property on a public road to Darian Miles Erb and Anne Virginia Mary Hayward for $201,000.

Marsha J. Kline, Marsha J. Kline Cooper, Marsha J Kline Cooper and Brian Weitzel conveyed 317 Fairmont Terrace to Deyaa Al Tamimi, Hala Dawood and Deyaa Altamimi for $220,700.

Deanna M. Anderson and Josh T. Anderson conveyed property on Georgetown Court to Nathaniel Gulya and Stephanie Gulya for $250,000.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

The estate of Carl A. Good Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Jessica L. Good for $353,900.

Rudiger C. Hackman and Carla R. Hackman conveyed 533 E. Main St. to Michael Imburgia and Kimberly Imburgia for $224,000.

JKB Properties LLC and Jacob K. Beiler conveyed property on East Main Street to JKB Properties LLC for $1.

PARADISE TWP.

Daniel K. Stoltzfus, Susan Rose Esh and Susan Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Daniel K. Stoltzfus and Susan Stoltzfus for $1.

Norman B. Stoltzfus, Sadie Z. Stoltzfus, Norman B. Stoltzfus Jr., Barbie A. Stoltzfus, Norman A. Stoltzfus and Norman A. Stoltzfus Jr. conveyed property on Keneagy Hill Road to Norman B. Stoltzfus Jr. and Barbie A. Stoltzfus for $1.

PENN TWP.

Rebecca L. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Gideon B. Stoltzfus for $1.

Kara E. Stager and Kara E. Schmidt conveyed 51 Hillcrest Drive to Robert J. Kautz and Jessica N. Kautz for $235,000.

Michael P. Orban Jr., Melissa Orban and Melissa Giannotti conveyed property on Zachary Drive to Michael P. Orban Jr. and Melissa Orban for $1.

Bryan S. Coe and Nicole Coe conveyed property on Cedar Hollow to Andrea Y. Klein for $215,000.

Jere D. Lefever conveyed property on a public road to Penny J. Knight and Douglas M. Coonan for $145,000.

PEQUEA TWP.

Charles R. Lefever and Sharan E. Lefever conveyed property on a public road to Merle Graver and Lucy A. Graver for $110,000.

Heath M. Peffer conveyed property on a public road to Thomas W. Taglieri III for $156,500.

Brittany L. Spisak conveyed Unit 145 to Rose Marie Bahurka for $190,000.

The estate of Marian Riedel and The estate of Marian M. Riedel conveyed property on Thomas Avenue to Christopher M. Riedel for $138,750.

Ryan T. Trees and Kirsten L. Trees conveyed Unit 49 to Edward Yi for $228,000.

Daryl E. Weaver and Bonnie L. Weaver conveyed 298 Donna Ave. to Chad E. Kelley and Brittany Spisak for $320,000.

Gary L. Wright and Patricia E. Wright conveyed 10 Lark Lane to Willis E. Godin and Yvonne Godin for $545,000.

David B. Anderson and David B. Anderson Revocable Trust conveyed 8 Marticville Road to Tower Insurance Services Inc. for $1.1 million.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

Robert B. Ross and Phyllis Anne Ross conveyed property on Apache Lane to Mixar David Paredes Lopez for $259,900.

David Sample conveyed 491 Cinder Road to Lauren Elizabeth Hummel and Eric Phillip Hummel for $265,000.

Builder Services Group Inc. and Kenneth Homes conveyed Unit 6 to Robert R. Herr for $320,535.

RAPHO TWP.

Jacqueline D. Achey conveyed property on a public road to Troy S. Custer and Tina M. Custer for $403,000.

Jarryd D. Moyer conveyed property on a public road to Alan Plant and Caroline Plant for $282,000.

Preston J. Colbey and Patricia L. Colbey conveyed property on a public road to Steven D. Knox and Barbara J. Knox for $288,500.

William G. Hanson, William Gordon Hanson, Glenn Gordon Hanson and Brenda J. Hanson conveyed property on Pinch Road to Jarryd D. Moyer and Laura C. Moyer for $350,000.

The estate of Nancy J. Kulp conveyed property on a public road to Amos E. Stoltzfus and Sadie B. Stoltzfus for $495,000.

Kyle K. Brown conveyed property on a public road to Jesse S. Knoll and Amber L. Hess for $269,000.

Dennis J. Brubaker and B. Elaine Brubaker conveyed property on Lebanon Road to Dennis J. Brubaker and B. Elaine Brubaker for $1.

Dennis J. Brubaker and B. Elaine Brubaker conveyed property on a public road to Dennis J. Brubaker and B. Elaine Brubaker for $1.

Raj Capital LLC, Ronald A. Shepherd II, Ccm Capital Management LP and Raj Capital LLC conveyed property on Main Street to Cody J. Eisenhour for $164,900.

Robert A. Johnstone, Lauren Alissa Johnstone, Lauren A. Arnsberger and Robert Johnstone conveyed property on Rife Run Road to Robert A. Johnstone and Lauren Alissa Johnstone for $1.

Annmarie Matusheski conveyed property on Fieldstone Drive to Kevin Thomas Chambers and Sandra Chambers for $345,000.

Terra Realty Inc. conveyed property on a public road to M&R Grain Inc. for $1.

SADSBURY TWP.

Theodore Simpkins and Abigal Simpkins conveyed property on Upper Valley Road to Jeffrey Withers and Ronda Withers for $332,500.

The estate of Larue A. Davis conveyed property on a public road to DMR LP for $204,000.

Carolyn R. Fleming and Fleming Revocable Living Trust conveyed property on a public road to Alexander Fleming III for $210,000.

SALISBURY TWP.

Elizabeth K. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to John Lee Beiler and Rachel Mae Beiler for $130,000.

William H. Zubaly conveyed property on Michele Drive to Mark B. Troupe for $182,000.

Willine Builders LLC, Wiiline Builders LLC and Benuel Fisher conveyed property on Lincoln Hills Drive to Jose Ortiz Cortez and Yesenia Diaz Lopez for $318,000.

Sarah S. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Amos R. King and Rachel A. King for $300,000.

Gene R. McKillips and Mary Ellen McKillips conveyed property on a public road to Raymond K. King and Martha Rose King for $299,000.

Joel Hoover and Sheryl Hoover conveyed property on Honeysuckle Lane to Samuel L. Beiler for $220,000.

STRASBURG BOROUGH

Judith S. Mattson conveyed 245 Old Post Lane to Edwin M. Read and Judith S. Mattson for $1.

STRASBURG TWP.

Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency conveyed property on Beaver Valley Pike to U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development for $1.

WARWICK TWP.

R. Jeffrey Auker and Amy D. Auker conveyed 8 Star Lite Drive to Jacob Shaun Merrill and Sara Jane Merrill for $1.

Kenneth L. Kline and Bernice T. Kline conveyed property on a public road to Patricia M. Habecker for $260,000.

AJ Home Solutions LLC, James Fisher and James A. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Richard L. Miller Jr. and Kristina K. Miller for $325,000.

Todd A. Wardell and Dawn M. Wardell conveyed property on Pheasant Lane to Asher P. Klahold for $195,500.

J. Mark Wagner and Leone K. Wagner conveyed 322 Fairview Drive to Hannah Rj Harris, Dale E. Harris and Leah K. Zweigle for $285,000.

Jose A. Lopez and Carmen Lopez conveyed property on a public road to Ashish D. Rathod and Vanessa A. Rathod for $263,500.

Jonathan D. Leitzel and Brittany G. Leitzel conveyed 1516 Robert Road to Jeffrey J. Cappello and Paige Cappello for $245,000.