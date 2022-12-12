The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds Office for Nov. 28-Dec. 2:

AKRON BOROUGH

Dennis M. Hartranft Jr. and Diane L. Hartranft conveyed 110 S. Fourth St. to Branson Keener and Cherish Keener for $245,000.

BART TWP.

Thomas E. Welk, George E. Welk Jr. and Suie E. Welk conveyed property on a public road to Oliver W. Carlee for $294,000.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Talon Holdings LLC conveyed property on a public road to Ralph Wetzel and Susan Wetzel for $161,500.

Harold L. Yost and Linda Y. Tonkinson conveyed property on Shalom Drive to Linda Y. Tonkinson for $1.

Paul R. Martin III and Annie Z. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Nelson L. Weaver for $255,000.

CAERNARVON TWP.

Jochua Nasser and Ashley Erin Nasser conveyed property on a public road to Wanda Martin for $198,000.

CLAY TWP.

William K. Sheaffer and Lynne F. Sheaffer conveyed property on a public road to Lynne F. Sheaffer for $1.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Jason D. Binkley and Amy L. Binkley conveyed property on Park Road to Timothy A. Aungst and Tammy Sue Aungst for $260,000.

Warren H. Martin and Susan M. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Scott C. Martin and Roxanna J. Martin for $2,355,000.

Vanh T. Moua conveyed property on Lynda Drive to Dale H. Martin for $280,000.

Kurtis L. Burkholder and Deborah A. Burkholder conveyed property on Muddy Creek Church Road to Boncon LLC for $534,000.

Narrows Glen Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Patrick Stanley McCarty and Lauren Rachelle Yoder for $489,900.

Duane A. Sensenig conveyed property on Wabash Road to Austin S. Hurst for $275,000.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

Amy Manning conveyed property on a public road to Joshua Frederick Mitchem and Geri M. Mitchem for $314,900.

Jason M. Kreider and Malory L. Kreider conveyed property on a public road to Jason Michael Kreider, Malory L. Kreider and Kreider Family Rlt for $1.

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Ronald M. Mengel and Cheryl A. Mengel conveyed property on a public road to Chance Property Investment LLC for $175,000.

Daniel Adam Graczyk and Stephanie A. Graczyk conveyed property on a public road to Melanie D. Heck for $215,000.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Cory Kane conveyed 236 Perry St. to Victor J. Jacobo for $229,900.

Taylor Bradley and Taylor Allison Shultz conveyed property on Walnut Street to Kimber Properties LLC for $142,000.

CONESTOGA TWP.

Christian L. Fisher and Annie G. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to David K. King for $310,000.

CONOY TWP.

Jason Miller conveyed property on a public road to Steven Carl Swavely and Morgan Quinn Oskutis for $1,100,000.

James K. Max and Ashley P. Max conveyed property on a public road to Kurt G. Max for $135,000.

Thomas J. McBratney, Jennifer E. McBratney and Jennifer E. Wesner conveyed property on a public road to Thomas J. McBratney for $1.

Marsha K. Aungst conveyed property on a public road to Molly Shenenberger for $1.

DENVER BOROUGH

The estate of Nadine J. Leid conveyed 113 S. Fourth St. to Devon Fichthorn for $200,000.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

Erik E. Patko and Kelli L. Patko conveyed property on a public road to Helen Bechtold for $249,000.

Douglas G. Hilton conveyed property on North River Street to Aimee E. Mathin for $308,500.

Barbara L. Marsh conveyed property on a public road to John Aungst for $199,900.

Floyd Paul Walters and Carol A. Walters conveyed property on a public road to Jay Robert Musser III and Sarah Musser for $346,000.

Roger Eger, Pamela Eger, Tiffany Livering and Russell R. Livering III conveyed property on a public road to Tiffany Livering and Russell R. Livering III for $1.

Kenneth Marshall Meador Jr. and Cynthia B. Meador conveyed property on Trout Run Road to Kenneth Marshall Meador Jr. and Cynthia B. Meador for $0.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Harry Shelly Watts III and Harry Shelly Watts Jr. Revocable Living Trust conveyed property on a public road to Nolan Anson Tubb and Nathan Asher Tubb for $252,000.

Donegal Woods LLC conveyed property on a public road to Timothy McCord and Beverly McCord for $140,000.

DRUMORE TWP.

Roger L. Roten and Meschelle A. Sensenig-Roten conveyed property on Silver Spring Road to Elmer E. Stoltzfus and Malinda E. Stoltzfus for $625,000.

Benjamin B. Zook and Martha K. Zook conveyed property on a public road to Alvin F. Zook and Mary K. Zook for $1.

EAST DRUMORE TWP.

Ruth A. Moore conveyed property on a public road to Barry Lynn Neff and Sandra Ann Neff for $260,000.

The estate of Donald S. Ross conveyed property on a public road to Oak Bottom Properties LLC for $1,010,000.

EARL TWP.

Sindall Leasing Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Sindall Leasing Inc. for $1.

Elam Z. Zeiset and Arlene R. Zeiset conveyed property on a public road to Elam Z. Zeiset and Arlene R. Zeiset for $1.

EAST EARL TWP.

Glenn R. Miller Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Hillside Road Properties LLC for $135,000.

WEST EARL TWP.

Ram Chandra Subedi and Uma Devi Adhikari conveyed property on Waterwheel Drive to Steven A. Musselman and April L. Musselman for $333,000.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

David L. Mullin Jr, Julie M. Barth and Julie M. Mullin conveyed property on Northfield Drive to Julie M. Mullin for $1.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

Frank H. Ember Jr. conveyed 306 E. Cherry St. to Jediah J. Bulgrien and Meredith Bulgrien for $195,000.

Leon Ray Burkholder and Burkholder Builders conveyed property on Maize Circle to John H. Smith and Eileen G. Smith for $300,000.

Allison N. Perez, Allison N. Smith and Joel Santiago Perez conveyed property on Fieldstone Lane to Tammy J. Nickel and Timothy A. Nickel for $347,500.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Andrea B. Martin and Lavern S. Martin conveyed 8 Broad St. to Lavern S. Martin for $1.

81 North Church Street Property LP, 81 North Church St. LLC, Curt S. Tomlinson and Thomas P. Troccoli conveyed 81 N. Church St. to Kodi H. Seibel for $266,500.

Vincenzo Russo and Antonio Russo conveyed 109 E. Pine St. to Mariah Swisher for $284,900.

Joseph I. Sipes Sr. and Wynetta Martin conveyed 233 E. Fulton St. to Elvin M. Shirk for $278,000.

Shirley E. Grill conveyed 243 Spring Garden St. to Joseph M. Ervin Jr. for $350,000.

EPHRATA TWP.

Tyler Wenger and Rebecca Wenger conveyed property on a public road to Andrew D. Fritsch, Kirsten A. Fritsch and Kelly L. Fritsch for $395,000.

Sandra Miller conveyed property on a public road to Dennis J. Parmer Jr. for $279,900.

The estate of Betsy W. Young conveyed property on a public road to Hakan Gerdan and Eylem Gerdan for $320,000.

Randall L. Demmy conveyed property on a public road to Darnell L. Martin and Jennifer S. Martin for $626,000.

Paul A. Witmer Jr. conveyed property on Briarwood Lane to Peter T. Vu and Samantha C. Vu for $369,900.

Matthew Hoffman and Cindy Hoffman conveyed property on a public road to Cindy Hoffman for $1.

FULTON TWP.

Doris G. Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Michael A. Crotti Sr. and Tracy M. Crotti for $225,000.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Denise A. Martin conveyed property on Sylvan Road to Monica Bowman for $623,000.

Barbara J. Goss and Jeffrey C. Goss conveyed property on Forest Road to David Fraser Greatrex and Lauren E. Greatrex for $505,000.

Ursula Rowland conveyed 2014 Walfield Drive to Bruno Lamim Klein and Laura Dias Radesca for $362,500.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed property on a public road to Steven A. Petrone and Alison S. Petrone for $850,448.

The estate of Carole J. Wagner conveyed 1842 Linwood Ave. to Cinde J. Heisler for $1.

Hannah Paetz conveyed 116 Spring Ridge Court to Kariann Breed for $230,000.

Delroy T. Hadesty and Mary Breneman conveyed property on a public road to Awakened Properties LLC for $228,500.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Debra L. Reinford conveyed property on a public road to Matthew A. Kneisly for $360,000.

Edward M. Wagner and Lynn M. Wagner conveyed property on Thornapple Drive to John Zuleta for $311,000.

Shannon C. Hoak and Heather L. Hoak conveyed property on a public road to Shannon C. Hoak for $1.

Keith A. Saylor and Carla A. Saylor conveyed property on Oxford Road to Laxmi P. Phuyel and Ganga D. Subedi for $400,000.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

M. Eileen Kurtz conveyed 1926 Drexel Ave. to Daniel G. Krempels and Vicki A. Krempels for $330,000.

Sherry L. Halas and Dennis J. Halas conveyed property on a public road to Dennis A. Halas and Sherry L. Halas for $1.

Randall L. Horst and Lisa C. Horst conveyed property on a public road to Robert Z. Horst and Greta G. Horst for $1.

Donna M. Folker conveyed property on a public road to James Allan Logie and Dene E. Logie for $340,000.

Mary Y. Koons, Mary E. Koons and Alan Rollins conveyed property on Glendale Drive to Andrea Hernandez for $296,400.

Daniel L. Heichel and Karyn A. Heichel conveyed property on a public road to Heng Fei Hu for $390,000.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

Robert S. Ferguson and Joanne L. Ferguson conveyed property on Woodcrest Drive to Charles Witmer Diaco II and Dolphine Achieng Diaco for $1.

David S. Smucker Jr. and Sylvia K. Smucker conveyed property on a public road to Mervin E. Smucker and Elizabeth K. Smucker for $1.

David E. King and Lena B. King conveyed 6495499 to Mervin L. Fisher and Fannie M. Fisher for $605,000.

The estate of Paul M. Harnish conveyed property on a public road to Dorothy K. Harnish for $1.

The estate of Robert E. Herman, Susan M. Reese and Tina M. Reese conveyed property on a public road to Susan M. Reese and Tina M. Reese for $1.

Christian King and Rose King conveyed 417 Lampeter Road to John T. Sellers and Rachel M. Sellers for $310,000.

Jonathan D. Shacklett and Kendra J. Shacklett conveyed property on Creekside Drive to Jose Vallejo and Jose E. Vallejo for $360,000.

The estate of Betty L. Johnson conveyed property on Dennis Drive to Grace Community Church and Grace Community Church of The Evangelical Congregation Chruch for $225,000.

LANCASTER CITY

Maria Marin conveyed 744 New Holland Ave. to Holly R. Mancinelli for $244,900.

Wendy M. Hackman and Warren M. Hackman Marital Trust conveyed property on East Fulton Street to Wendy M. Hackman for $1.

Nabil Bouanane conveyed 18 S. West End Ave. to Sauder Investment LLC for $300,000.

Janae M. Sauder and Janae M. Allgire conveyed 36 Laurel St. to Mary Kate Almeyda Rigueur for $225,000.

The estate of Warren M. Hackman conveyed property on East Fulton Street to Wendy M. Hackman and Warren M. Hackman Marital Trust for $1.

Edward J. Pasternak conveyed 217 E. Chestnut St. to Patrick F. Donadio for $370,000.

Cocalico Property Management LLC and Marianne Fracica conveyed 531 Church St. to Justin D. Eyster for $260,000.

Charles Bermudez, Giselle Fernandez and Giselle Bermudez conveyed 1387 Union St. to Djermsly Philemon for $227,000.

Beth A. Balasavage conveyed 1026 W. Clay St. to Max Hutchinson and Emily Vratarich for $341,500.

Jonas F. Stoltzfus conveyed 346 E. Ross St. to Restored Investments LLC for $92,500.

Ryan E. Horst and Janelle L. Horst conveyed 563 N. Lime St. to Ryan E. Horst and Janelle L. Horst for $1.

Doug Egner Plumbing & Properties LLC and Doug D. Egner conveyed 136 Pearl St. to Andrew Kolkhorst and Jenna Brown for $377,000.

Robert Scott Hoover conveyed 447 Winthrop Drive to Robert Scott Hoover and Sandra B. Hoover for $1.

Ryan E. Horst and Janelle L. Horst conveyed 302 N. Lime St. to Ryan E. Horst and Janelle L. Horst for $1.

Whispering Hope Enterprises LLC and Melvin B. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Church Street to Pauline Leong for $290,000.

Michael A. Klaips and Marian J. Klaips conveyed 533 N. Mary St. to Ocsm Real Estate LLC for $300,000.

Jonas F. Stoltzfus conveyed 313 E. Ross St. to Restored Investments LLC for $92,500.

Kathryn M. Heinzel conveyed 1023 W. New St. to Zachary L. Fedor and Emily L. Fedor for $340,000.

Rl2 Development LLC and Philip A. Wolgemuth conveyed property on a public road to F28 Vine LLC for $900,000.

Immacula Durozia and Immacula Beausejour conveyed property on Coral Street to Immacula Durozia and Geramane Durozia for $1.

Matthew D. Yohe and Sheri L. Yohe conveyed 712 Sixth St. to Adrienne A. Wirth for $141,500.

Chi Ha Dan Nguyen and Olivia Nguyen conveyed 714 Madison St. to Darlen S. Martinez for $225,000.

Hector I. Cruz-Rodriguez and Enitsabel Rodriguez conveyed 508 S. Duke St. to Heriberto Detres Jr. and Aurora Pomales for $150,000.

Kathryn R. Hults and Kathryn R. Jendras conveyed 337 N. Lime St. to Marisa Joy Stobbe and Richard Wyatt Stobbe for $280,000.

Benjamin R. Snell and Megan Snell conveyed property on State Street to Heidi Vanbuskirk and Elizabeth Rachel Peitzman for $352,000.

Sylvan Esh conveyed property on Poplar Street to Carlos J Zayas Colon for $144,000.

Paul E. Moore conveyed 729 Sixth St. to Ceilia Goldberg for $139,000.

Israel Vega-Cartagena and Vanessa Y. Vega-Rosa conveyed property on Dauphin Street to Guney Ilgaz for $150,000.

Mervin S. Zook and Lydia Mae Zook conveyed 410 Poplar St. to Henry F. King and Susie E. King for $108,000.

David Lee Evans conveyed 739 Stevens Ave. to Tyler Zook for $80,000.

Robert D. Hess and J. Gary Neff conveyed 116 N. Broad St. to Millcreek Rentals LLC for $120,000.

The estate of Alice Joan Dannelley conveyed property on Fourth Street to Mirta Nieves for $167,000.

Sara Rivera-Ortiz conveyed property on Lafayette Street to Christian Rosario Caliz and Sara Rivera Ortiz for $1.

Michael G. Manthei and Kristin M. Manthei conveyed 332 S. Beaver St. to Upside Avenue LLC for $71,000.

Douglas J. Friant conveyed 710 N. Franklin St. to Scott A. Harvey and Sarah Kobylarz for $269,900.

Eric Siegrist, Eric D. Siegrist and Amy Beachy conveyed 523 Green St. to Bilcor Properties LLC for $112,000.

Kenneth S. Birch, Natalie M. Birch and Natalie M. Cerniglia conveyed 940 Rolridge Ave. to D&R Lancaster LLC for $265,000.

Matthew Clements conveyed property on a public road to George Edward Ley IV and Keith Alan Madden for $235,000.

LANCASTER TWP.

Ervin Fisher LLC conveyed property on Charles Road to James M. Tran and Rachel E. McDowell for $369,900.

Bhi Properties LLC and Israel Weiss conveyed property on Colchester Drive to Upside Avenue LLC for $156,800.

The estate of Margaret M. Hawk conveyed 1304 Maple Ave. to John Martin Services LLC for $135,000.

Awakened Properties LLC and Dan Zecher conveyed property on Sterling Place to Fatima Gulaliyeva and Gunash S. Idrisova for $265,000.

Hetal L. Thaker and Tyler L. Clever conveyed property on Passey Lane to David C. Trok and Susannah Moore for $275,000.

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Jeffrey B. Snyder and United States of America conveyed 1182 Elm Ave. to RSB Real Estate LLC for $165,000.

Ryan M. John and Krista John conveyed property on Deep Hollow Lane to Benjamin Caballero and Nivia M. Medina for $255,000.

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Roger W. Gibbon, Janet M. Gibbon and United States of America conveyed property on a public road to Paul A. Witmer Jr. and Welsey R. Funk for $449,506.

Thomas M. Hart Jr, Fiona Hart and Patricia Hart conveyed property on Spring Ridge Lane to Rebecca S. Velazquez for $251,000.

Judith Villar-Segrera, Rafael Hechavarria Castillo and Rafael Hechavarria-Castillo conveyed property on Clark Street to Ariel Ruiz and Wanda M. Lloyd for $214,900.

LEACOCK TWP.

Red School LLC, Berks New Homes LLC and Berks Homes LLC conveyed property on a public road to Richard R. Trout and Carolyn M. Kramer for $1.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

Riverwalk Property Solutions LLC and Dylan J. Thomas conveyed property on Farmland Road to House Cash LLC for $142,000.

Shawn D. Rittenhouse conveyed property on Farmland Road to Riverwalk Property Solutions LLC for $82,000.

The estate of Kathleen A. Nolt conveyed property on a public road to Gran-Lex Properties LLC for $280,000.

LITITZ BOROUGH

Shaun M. Metzler and Michele N. Metzler conveyed property on Chickadee Drive to Muzamil Gufran for $373,000.

Jeffrey J. Miller, Dean E. Miller and Phyllis A. Miller conveyed 308 S. Spruce St. to Jenna Rae Testa for $281,000.

Robert J. Kegel and Stephanie N. Kegel conveyed property on Sixth Street to Robert B. Miller and Lanita T. Miller for $451,000.

Tina M. Ausherman and Tina M. Specht conveyed 402 N. Water St. to Tina M. Specht and Christopher A. Specht for $1.

Stephanie W. Tomlinson conveyed 405 W. Marion St. to RSB Real Estate LLC for $150,000.

Tara L. Easterbrook conveyed 405 Hummingbird Drive to Adison Swisher and Kevin Berkheiser for $300,000.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

Isaac J. Stoltzfus and Sarah K. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Anthony L. Helfrich and Wendy Sherman-Helfrich for $330,000.

MANHEIM TWP.

Deborah M. Haller conveyed property on a public road to Xlvii Investment Trust for $30,000.

The estate of Donald W. Dunlap conveyed 2630 Breezewood Drive to Zachary L. Kelly and Kelsey N. Spoonhour for $300,000.

Hoover Family Partnership, Petersburg Road Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC and Chad Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Sean M. Phillips and Kayla M. Phillips for $632,860.

Douglas C. Colton and Dawn L. Colton conveyed property on Longview Drive to Christian K. King and Katie S. King for $275,000.

Jason P. Nichols and Julie K. Nichols conveyed property on a public road to Kulwinder Kooner and Jasvir Kaur for $695,000.

Joanne M. Demarco conveyed property on a public road to Hugh F. Rocks and Julia M. Rocks for $325,000.

Willard B. Droke and Harriette W. Droke conveyed property on Prince George Drive to George F. Kessler Jr. and Darlene T. Kessler for $469,000.

Donald A. Martin Jr. and Vanessa Martin conveyed 719 Tusitala Drive to Douglas C. Sell and Erin S. Sell for $365,000.

Christine M. Hertzog and Terry S. Hertzog conveyed property on Draper Circle to Adam Galambos and Larissa Galambos for $560,000.

Ronald E. Barton and John F. Faust conveyed 21 W. Roseville Road to Austin Leaman and Lori Linton for $490,000.

David W. Igou and Priscilla J. Igou conveyed 1507 Vista Road to Daniel W. Igou for $150,404.

Wayne M. Blake conveyed property on a public road to Fnu Dilshad for $172,250.

Alfred D. Boyd Jr. and Joanne Boyd conveyed property on Petersburg Road to Nicole Elizabeth Bleuer for $266,000.

Richard M. Yanchuleff, Marilyn M. Yanchuleff and Kate Cuba-Lamb conveyed property on Powell Drive to Kate M. Cuba-Lamb, Raymond H. Lamb and Marilyn M. Yanchuleff for $10.

Thomas A. Freysz and Bertie L. Freysz conveyed property on Manchester Lane to Vito Conigliaro and Pietro Conigliaro for $335,000.

The estate of Beth C. Herr, The estate of Beth Clayton Herr and The estate of Beth Herr conveyed property on a public road to John Douglas Womer and Sandra Lee Womer for $262,000.

Matthew A. Emerich conveyed property on a public road to Shane Holdaway and Ria Holdaway for $599,900.

Clyde Stumpf & Son Inc. conveyed property on Bent Creek Drive to Donato A. Rivera III and Ashley M. Rivera for $840,000.

The estate of A E. Hake conveyed property on a public road to Sandra C. Flick for $1.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

Jack M. Stoner, Elizabeth A. Stoner, Valerie J. Peifer, Justin R. Linderman and Douglas R. Snavely conveyed 37 Railroad Ave. to Benuel F. Beiler for $404,000.

Restored Investments LLC and Joseph Mazzeo conveyed 116 E. High St. to Luis A. Aguilar Jr. and Morgan E. Will for $295,000.

The estate of Ruth M. Patches conveyed 66 S. Grant St. to Josiah Gladfelter for $175,000.

Steven Lee Fisher conveyed 174 S. Charlotte St. to Jonathan D. Groff and Juanita R. Groff for $259,900.

Jessica L. Hamel conveyed 130 E. High St. to Krista Cassidy for $230,000.

MANOR TWP.

Andrew Flores and Miriam I. Flores conveyed property on River Road to River Road Holdings LLC for $235,000.

Pacific Premier Trust, Pacific Premier Bank, Pensco Trust Co., Patricia B. McKonly Ira Account #20005689 and Michael L. McKonly conveyed 401 Blue Lane to Patricia B. McKonly for $1.

Aaron W. Dimm, Christina Shoffler and Christina Dimm conveyed property on a public road to Aaron W. Dimm for $1.

RSB Real Estate LLC and Ronald M. Burkhart conveyed property on Capri Road to Patricia S. Moser for $310,000.

David M. Aument and Kenneth C. Aument conveyed property on Sutherland Court to Dorothy R. Gallagher for $385,000.

George K. Overly conveyed property on a public road to BML Real Estate LLC for $232,000.

Kimber Properties LLC and Timothy Reed conveyed property on Valley Drive to Josue D. Perez-Colon and Belisa Matos Martinez for $281,000.

BML Real Estate LLC and Brandon M. Leaman conveyed property on Victoria Lane to Ryan Andrew Mihoci and Morgan Samantha Black for $280,000.

Malinda J. Hess and Jason L. Hess conveyed property on Manor Ridge Drive to Domingo A. Martinez-Araujo for $330,000.

MARTIC TWP.

Naomi S. Stoltzfus and Allen K. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Lauren Sarah Connolly and Ryan Cheski for $320,000.

David G. Petkosh and Marjorie Hall-Petkosh conveyed property on a public road to John K. King and Esther F. King for $270,000.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

Baron L. Sweitzer conveyed property on Stonegate Court to Onur Aydin for $220,000.

David W. Haverstick and Brenda K. Haverstick conveyed property on a public road to Freddie Maisonet and Jackeline Ponton for $1.

Freddie Maisonet and Jackeline Ponton conveyed property on a public road to David W. Haverstick and Brenda K. Haverstick for $1.

Diane L. Murry and Emanuel E. Murry conveyed property on Timbergate Court to Steven Joseph Cunningham for $350,000.

Robert L. Knosp conveyed 505 Oak Ridge Drive to Robert L. Knosp Living Trust for $1.

Laxmi P. Phuyel and Ganga D. Subedi conveyed 561 Oak Ridge Drive to Jeffery F. Fair and Stephanie A. Fair for $289,900.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

Mary L. Gantz and Wendy D. Tiesi conveyed property on a public road to Mary L. Gantz, Wendy D. Tiesi and Michael A. Gantz for $1.

David J. Burd and Jennifer M. Burd conveyed property on a public road to Connor F. McLaughlin and Lesley A. McLaughlin for $374,900.

Holly Mancinelli conveyed property on Donegal Springs Road to Julie A. Muller for $289,000.

Michael E. Miller and Joan D. Miller conveyed property on Park Avenue to Michael Eugene Miller, Joan Diane Miller and Miller Family Living Trust for $0.

Shane B. Bixby and Erica N. Bixby conveyed property on a public road to Caleb Setlock and Laura Hackman for $405,000.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Walter G. Harclerode Jr. and Mary K. Harclerode conveyed property on Sheaffer Road to Robert J. Via for $160,000.

The estate of Mary Louise Payne and Robin L. Payne-Buchert conveyed property on a public road to Robin L. Payne-Buchert and Barry Lee Buchert for $1.

Larry C. Dombach Inc. conveyed property on Radio Road to Matthew Paul Ryan and Cydney Jerome Sponaugle for $410,641.

Giuseppe Ferrarelli and Vita Ferrarelli conveyed property on Campus Road to Savaland LLC for $1.

Jesse D. Hersh, Laurie L. Hersh and Kevin L. Hurst conveyed property on a public road to Levi King, Stephanie Grace King and Elmer King for $300,000.

Bonnie J. Geltmacher and Barbara A. Hilt conveyed property on a public road to Michael Geltmacher Sr. and Bonnie J. Geltmacher for $10.

MOUNTVILLE BOROUGH

Chester W. Keiser Jr. and Nancy Keiser conveyed property on Froelich Street to Alice Jeanne Matthews and Timothy J. Feiler for $170,000.

Kathryn E. Pine conveyed property on Society Hill Circle to Nancy Matias for $295,000.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

Eli S. King and Katie L. King conveyed 375 E. Main St. to Eli S. King, Katie L. King, John M. King Jr. and Linda K. King for $1.

Willows South LLC conveyed property on a public road to David S. Dienner for $170,000.

Larry E. Martin and Sally L. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Tri Z. Power LLC for $215,000.

Suzanne Case conveyed property on a public road to Elam Glick for $206,000.

James G. Karker conveyed 224 E. Main St. to Paul W. Hurst for $290,000.

The estate of Sadie E. Stehr conveyed property on Conestoga Street to David K. Smucker and Rebecca Faye Smucker for $277,000.

Freedom Real Estate Partners LLC, Justin L. Lusby and Bryan Martin conveyed 223 Wecaf St. to Maryana Marusyak for $275,000.

PARADISE TWP.

Emma S. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Jonas D. Fisher and Sarah M. Fisher for $1.

Jesse K. Stoltzfus and Elizabeth F. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Ivan E. Petersheim and Lydia Ann Petersheim for $500,000.

PENN TWP.

Steven M. Landis and Heather R. Landis conveyed property on Loghes Drive to Marc S. Schnader and Vanessa L. Schnader for $415,000.

PEQUEA TWP.

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and D. Stuart Martin conveyed property on Kendig Road to Corporate Venture Group for $296,200.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

Joseph G. Nadu Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Builder Services Group Inc. and Kenneth Homes for $180,000.

Omar E. King and Sarah L. King conveyed property on Groffdale Drive to Amos S. Stoltzfoos and Linda K. Stoltzfoos for $210,000.

Richard H. Scheid and David Scheid conveyed property on Fairview Church Road to Cory Copenhaver and Caitlynn Copenhaver for $195,000.

Emma E. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Emma E. Beiler for $1.

QUARRYVILLE BOROUGH

Ellen Louise Russell conveyed property on Meadow Lane to Amanda Curry for $265,500.

RAPHO TWP.

Manheim Central School District conveyed property on a public road to Daniel E. Beiler, Malinda S. Beiler, Henry K. Beiler and Emma Z. Beiler for $1,605,610.

Catherine D. Hinkel and Patty Bastiansen conveyed property on Green Park Drive to Christian Wieand for $290,000.

SADSBURY TWP.

Katie B. Kauffman, Kauffman Family LP, Kauffman Family Properties LLC and Benjamin M. Kauffman conveyed property on a public road to Dutchland LLC for $12,000,000.

SALISBURY TWP.

Donald L. Welsh and Janet L. Welsh conveyed property on a public road to Donald L. Welsh and Janet L. Welsh for $1.

Village Imports Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Andrew C. Zook Jr. for $226,000.

STRASBURG BOROUGH

The estate of Brenda S. Grager conveyed property on Mindy Avenue to Thomas Pantano for $270,000.

STRASBURG TWP.

Ronald C. Stiger and Dana R. Stiger conveyed property on a public road to Derek Brubaker, Hannah Brubaker, Ronald C. Stiger and Dana R. Stiger for $1.

Carol Hershey, Guardian Services of PA and The estate of Steven Hulsaver conveyed property on Penn Grant Road to Michelle K. Keperling, Andrew J. Leberfinger and Lauren Raeburn for $352,000.

Prospect Road Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Chad Stoltzfus, SFP2 Land LLC and CBC Land LP conveyed property on a public road to Joseph P. Good and Kathryn N. Good for $478,345.

Amos K. Smucker Jr. and Esther S. Smucker conveyed property on a public road to John S. Smucker and Anna B. Smucker for $1.

Jacob Y. Smucker and Mary E. Smucker conveyed property on a public road to Amos K. Smucker Jr. and Esther S. Smucker for $525,000.

Susan A. Reinhart conveyed property on a public road to Alex R. Warwood and Amanda E. Warwood for $262,000.

WARWICK TWP.

National Residential Nominee Services Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Cyndia Hyde and Brian Hyde for $405,000.

Matthew Steven Krick and Samantha L. Krick conveyed property on a public road to National Residential Nominee Services Inc. for $405,000.

Lavern S. Martin, Andrea B. Martin and Andrea Martin conveyed property on a public road to Andrea Martin for $1.

Daniel Klim and Ronnie Jean Klim conveyed property on a public road to Joan S. Espenshade for $549,700.

Laura I. Trimble conveyed property on a public road to Gregory A. Zittle for $1.

Warwick Crossing LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC and Chad Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Nicholas Scheren and Karina Scheren for $572,623.

Lorraine B. Heckel conveyed 223 New Haven Drive to Lorraine B. Heckel and Eric J. Heckel for $1.

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and Deborah Ibach conveyed 2145 Main St. to D&W Property Pa LLC for $165,000.

Richard H. Preston and Elizabeth K. Preston conveyed property on a public road to Richard H. Preston for $1.

Kayla K. Shaffer conveyed 109 Chukar Court to Zachary Schutte for $230,000.