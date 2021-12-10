The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office Nov. 29-Dec. 3:

ADAMSTOWN BOROUGH

The estate of Warren R. Trostle, Douglas R. Trostle and Diane L. Johnson conveyed 339 Jefferson Road to Diane L. Johnson for $1.

AKRON BOROUGH

The estate of Helen B. Royer conveyed property on a public road to Roberta J. Rabuck for $1.

Frank Maldonado and Sylvia Maldonado conveyed 38 S. Third St. to Valerie L. Wagner and Kyle R. Wagner for $304,500.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Luke N. Ulrich and Willa Ulrich conveyed property on Arrowhead Drive to Leo J. Gillen Jr. and Diane R. Gillen for $379,900.

Luke N. Ulrich and Willa Ulrich conveyed 125 Woodmeadow Drive to Marvin Anthony Edwards II and Gabrielle Antoinette Edwards for $325,000.

Kevin E. Musser and Glenda F. Musser conveyed property on a public road to Louis J. Croce, Donna L. Croce and Stephanie L. Herr for $345,000.

The estate of Audrey M. Lewandowski conveyed property on a public road to John M. Lewandowski Sr. and Bruce A. Lewandowski Sr. for $0.

Talon Holdings LLC conveyed 150 E. Valley Road to Patrick T. Snyder and Jennifer Snyder for $415,735.

Woodland Properties LLC, Margaret R. Weaver LLC, Weaver Margaret R. LLC, Margaret R. Weaver Residuary Trust, Jared W. Weaver, Kelli J. Weaver, Kelli J. Smith, Joseph T. Weaver and Joseph R. Weaver conveyed property on Bowmansville Road to Doyle Run Partners LLC for $1 million.

CAERNARVON TWP.

Mervin L. Stoltzfus, Rose M. Stoltzfus, Mervin L. Lapp, Carol A. Lapp, Rachel M. Stoltzfus, Kristen J. Knepp, Rebecca J. Knepp, John M. Bontrager, Anna R. Bontrager and Marvin R. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Main Street to Bethel Christian Fellowship for $265,000.

CHRISTIANA BOROUGH

Merwin Dale Miller and Angela Miller conveyed property on Broad Street to Rebekkah L. Bitterman and Craig Lee Bitterman Jr. for $162,000.

CLAY TWP.

Jodi Ann Reddig and Jodi Reddig conveyed property on Mountain Top Drive to Bryan H. Weaver and Kaitlyn R. Weaver for $500,000.

Joyce K. Shaffer conveyed property on a public road to Stephen P. Stoltzfus and Barbara S. Stoltzfus for $603,000.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Debra A. Nolt and Debra A. Trostle conveyed 410 Stonecrest Court to Renee M. Smith for $211,000.

Bruce E. Tully and Lisa M. Tully conveyed 38 Ingham Drive to Autumn B. Fleeman for $1.

Kenneth D. Rineer and Monnie Sue Rineer conveyed property on West Church Street to 74 West Church Street LLC for $95,000.

Brett L. Sensenig and Cynthia M. Sensenig conveyed 9 Homestead Drive to Daniel J. Kenneson and Leah Kenneson for $295,000.

Wendy L. Martz conveyed property on a public road to Zachary A. Weaver and Jordyn M. Klepchick for $351,000.

Jared William Clarkin Wilcox and Sarah Kathleen Wilcox conveyed property on a public road to Thomas Carretta for $205,000.

Jay Mahabali LP, Mahabali Jay LP, Mahaveera Jay LLC, Jay Mahaveera LLC and Pankajbhai M. Patel conveyed property on a public road to Wright Ebersole LLC for $4.4 million.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

Anna P. Gillespie conveyed 190 W. Main St. to Steve R. Good and Elizabeth B. Good for $0.

Gregory L. Daub and Melody A. Daub conveyed 485 Greenville Road to Derek A. Bollinger for $635,000.

Vittorio Illiano, Josephine Illiano Grison and Josephine Illiano Grison conveyed property on a public road to Giovan B. Distefano and Maria C. Gillina for $185,000.

Tracy A. Morgan and Cindy A. Morgan conveyed property on a public road to Eric Humlhanz and Megan Brass for $210,000.

COLERAIN TWP.

David J. Hastings conveyed property on a public road to Robert Landis Jr. and Lorraine Landis for $200,000.

Matthew S. Proto and Matthew Scott Proto conveyed property on a public road to Amy Baker and Thomas Baker for $367,000.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Richard Lee Sheetz conveyed 801 Walnut St. to QP Invest Real Estate Group Inc. for $140,000.

Stonecrest Builders LLC, Benuel Esh, Melvin King and Melvin Kimg conveyed property on a public road to Alex Fischer and Laura Paetz for $396,000.

William J. Dickason and Stacey R. Dickason conveyed 128 S. Third St. to Alicia V. Casiano for $149,900.

Jordon C. Halter conveyed 731 S. 12th St. to Jordon C. Halter and Lauren M. Halter for $0.

The estate of Nancy I. Glick conveyed property on a public road to Rodrigo Rivera Davila, Ronny Rivera Davila and Lydia Sumner for $275,000.

Jeffrey Detz conveyed property on a public road to Joseph Lehman and Amanda Lehman for $135,000.

Terry L. Crumbling and Sandra K. Crumbling conveyed property on South Eighth Street to Emily M. Duggan and Zachary S. Brubaker for $205,100.

William N. Meley conveyed 460 Chestnut St. to Kathleen A. Meley for $1.

CONESTOGA TWP.

Dennis R. Blankenmeyer and Mary E. Blankenmeyer conveyed property on a public road to Benjamin C. Hallowell and Katherine L. Hallowell for $280,000.

James R. Dimitris conveyed property on New Danville Pike to Luke Owen Dimitris and Kirsten Lyn Dimitris for $375,000.

CONOY TWP.

Bruce E. Cotterman and Marcia G. Cotterman conveyed property on Second Street to Amber L. Fox for $123,700.

DENVER BOROUGH

Thomas Carretta conveyed 212 N. Sixth St. to Brooke A. Leister for $198,000.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

Richard S. Sweger conveyed property on a public road to Railroad Avenue Apartments LLC for $375,000.

Olivia Master and Olivia M. Hall conveyed property on a public road to Brittany N. Labrecque for $285,000.

Raquel Rosado conveyed property on a public road to Raquel Rosado Irrevocable Trust for $1.

MFRA Trust 2015-1, Residential Capital Management Group LP, Wilmington Trust NA and Resicap LP conveyed 309 Wild Cherry Lane to Joelle N. Myers for $165,000.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Pearl L. Minneo and Daniel W. Minneo conveyed 210 Colebrook Road to Coastline Capital LLC for $175,000.

EAST DRUMORE TWP.

Hope Valley Farms, James R. Delong, Gerald C. Delong and Eleanor Delong conveyed property on a public road to Hope Valley Farms LLC for $1.

EARL TWP.

Aaron E. Beiler and Katie A. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Earl Township Sewer Authority for $1.

EAST EARL TWP.

Allan S. Stoltzfus and Katie Ann Stoltzfus conveyed property on Reservoir Road to David A. Martin for $332,000.

Sarah L. Smucker and E. Samuel Smucker conveyed property on a public road to Kathleen A. Sensenig for $182,000.

Irvin H. Zimmerman and Lydia Ann Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Delton S. Zimmerman and Ruth Ann Zimmerman for $1.

Troy J. Wallace and Gail L. Wallace conveyed property on a public road to Dylan Amoriello and Katie Amoriello for $174,000.

Naomi K. Beiler and Jesse B. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Naomi K. Beiler, Allen B. Beiler and Barbara R. Beiler for $42,000.

Christine H. Quinn conveyed property on a public road to Issa Sallit for $245,000.

WEST EARL TWP.

Francis A. Wida and Connie L. Wida conveyed 160 Dogwood Drive to Neil A. Mearig and Wendy S. Mearig for $1.

Brenden Matthew Tardibuono, Joseph Tardibuono Jr. and Tammy R. Tardibuono conveyed 20 Battens Circle to Brenden M. Tardibuono for $0.

Cash Flo LLC conveyed property on Waterwheel Drive to Edward Kelly and Melanie Kelly for $355,900.

Joseph M. Fennessey, Lindsay K. Fennessey and Lindsay Fennessey conveyed property on Allen Road to DDJ Equity LLC for $261,000.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

Kathleen A. Cox conveyed property on a public road to Caitlyn M. Smedley for $0.

Regina M. Ames and Regina M. Reynolds conveyed 2792 Madison Court to Conrad Patrick Reynolds Jr. and Regina M. Reynolds for $1.

Zackery R. Armstrong, Jillian N. Armstrong and Jillian Armstrong conveyed property on Miller Road to Lauren Mckelvey and Sean Mckelvey for $260,000.

Harry A. Hankle conveyed 2476 State St. to Derick Zheng and Jing Li for $273,000.

Jasen P. Book conveyed 5694 Main St. to Michele Welcome for $349,000.

Jaime L. Eide conveyed property on Northfield Drive to Jacob Dylan Connolly and Katie Lynn Burgess for $185,000.

EDEN TWP.

Samuel S. Esh and Elizabeth S. Esh conveyed property on a public road to John U. Esh and Lydia S. Esh for $1.

ELIZABETH TWP.

Bryan H. Weaver and Kaitlyn R. Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Nathaniel F. Wenger for $295,000.

Hubert E. Stephen and Cheryl L. Stephen conveyed property on Twenty Eighth Division Highway to Corey L. Lehman and Holly L. Lehman for $480,000.

Hunter Creek Partners LLC and Mark R. Will conveyed 412 Lindel Circle to Ann E. Hamilton and Nathaniel M. Hamilton for $472,000.

Darlene J. Mumma conveyed property on a public road to Nevin J. Mumma and Tammy E. Mumma for $1.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

Leon Ray Burkholder and Burkholder Builders conveyed property on a public road to Weiler Properties Ltd for $259,500.

Andy L. Breault Jr., Alyssa L. Breault and Alyssa L. Heisey conveyed property on Foxbury Drive to Joseph Sharpe and Samantha Sharpe for $291,000.

Dorothy J. Roden conveyed property on East Willow Street to Dorothy Jean Roden and Dorothy Jean Roden Living Trust for $0.

Leon Ray Burkholder and Burkholder Builders conveyed property on a public road to Weiler Properties Ltd. for $244,500.

Jessica Barnhart conveyed property on a public road to Autumn L. Hample for $185,000.

Leon Ray Burkholder and Burkholder Builders conveyed property on a public road to Weiler Properties Ltd. for $259,500.

Leon Ray Burkholder and Burkholder Builders conveyed property on a public road to Weiler Properties Ltd. for $244,500.

Danielle Ferris and Todd Ferris conveyed property on Masonic Drive to Thomas J. Ebersole and Maryanna L. Ebersole for $235,000.

Victoria L. Forrey conveyed 650 E. Willow St. to Patricia A. Taylor and Donald P. Taylor for $240,000.

The estate of Jerry H. Dougherty and the estate of Jerry Dougherty conveyed 611 S. Market St. to Ashley L. Dougherty for $1.

Tristan Smith and Kayla Smith conveyed 354 N. Hanover St. to Norman Thomas for $220,000.

Leigh Shannon Haley Mize and Leigh Shannon Haley Mize conveyed property on Radio Road to Joseph R. Cicero Sr. for $190,000.

Four Sisters Enterprises LLC, Doris Dunkelberger, Norma Dunkelberger, Jane E. Long and Joyce D. Maher conveyed property on North Market Street to Finkenbinder Properties LLC for $395,000.

Kenneth L. Dombach and Tammy Dombach conveyed property on a public road to Anthony Delbuono and Morgan Wentz for $230,000.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Jennifer Good and Carson Good conveyed property on Bethany Road to Salvador Cifuentes and Jessica Adilis Cifuentes for $245,000.

Dale E. Hackman conveyed 273 Duke St. to Brent T. Huber and Allison M. Huber for $155,000.

Jason D. Hollinger and Theresa J. Hollinger conveyed property on a public road to Caleb M. Kline for $290,000.

Richard E. Croft Jr. and Melissa Jane Croft conveyed property on a public road to Jo Lynn Friedel for $175,000.

Paul K. Riehl and Naomi S. Riehl conveyed property on a public road to Mervin B. Smucker for $217,000.

Michael P. Shober conveyed 221 Penn Ave. to Daniel P. Glick and Emily J. Glick for $218,900.

Harvey J. Turner IV conveyed 221 Lincoln Ave. to Nikol M. Hall and Brandan L. Bartholomew for $224,000.

Nelson A. Martinez and Kaitlin Ballantine conveyed property on Julie Ann Court to Nelson A. Martinez for $1.

EPHRATA TWP.

David D. Spender and Tiffani M. Spender conveyed property on a public road to Edwin Bigler and Jennifer Bigler for $167,500.

Barbara A. Hartranft conveyed property on Hilltop Drive to Harry L. Morgan Jr. and Madeline G. Morgan for $232,000.

Grant E. Riegel and Jaime Riegel conveyed property on Lake View Road to Aidan J. Stiger and Samantha C. Stiger for $430,000.

FULTON TWP.

Benuel S. Beiler and Mary E. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Leroy E. Stoltzfus for $302,000.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Melissa Ann Kolessar conveyed property on a public road to Luis Ramos Torres, Luis Ramos Torres and Elizabeth Ramos for $222,900.

David L. Buehler and Christin R. Buehler conveyed Unit 186 to John E. Murphy Jr., Jo Anne Murphy and Jo Anne Murphy for $700,000.

Kathryn A. Wiest conveyed property on Lancaster Marietta Turnpike to Homestead Craftsman LLC for $231,600.

Jeffrey E. Devine and Billie Jo Devine conveyed Unit 85 to John N. Stauffer and Lauren M. Stauffer for $725,000.

Francis B. Mattos, Gina L. Edwards and Gina L. Mattos conveyed property on Naomi Avenue to Kelsey Darlene Spang for $213,000.

Mark E. Self and Stacie R. Self conveyed property on Miller Road to Daniel F. Ott and Courtney R. Ott for $1.5 million.

David R. Domitrovich and Jennifer A. Domitrovich conveyed property on Imperial Drive to Joanne C. Santoriello and Jim X. Santoriello for $245,000.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed 854 Founders Way to John L. Wallach Jr. and Karen L. Wallach for $524,395.

Sally Maciell Delarosa, Anllerson Reyes Castillo and Anllerson Reyes Castillo conveyed property on a public road to Adam Florig and Jaimee L. Florig for $300,000.

David H. Reed conveyed property on a public road to Alena Q. Marcinkoski and Kyle T. Postlethwait for $425,000.

Daniel J. Burns and Elizabeth S. Burns conveyed property on Nissley Road to Kathryn M. Rasmussen for $298,000.

Carmen Martinez conveyed property on a public road to Juan B. Gonzalez for $1.

Thomas Drabers and Susan Neuder conveyed 1303 Sylvan Road to Aaron Donnachie for $492,500.

Marietta Avenue Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Chad Stoltzfus and Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC conveyed Unit 46 to Christopher Canarelli for $283,380.

Zachary T. Webb, Erica Lynn Webb and Erica L. Lenhoff conveyed property on a public road to Zachary T. Webb and Erica Lynn Webb for $1.

The estate of Mary Lou Heidig conveyed property on a public road to Lauren M. Edgell and Tristan A. Conrad for $320,000.

Rebecca L. Shoener and Rebecca L. Shoener Revocable Trust conveyed 1540 Ridgeview Ave. to Daniel S. Glick and Lydia P. Glick for $225,000.

Arthur Huber Thomas and Betsy I. Thomas conveyed 232 Winding Hill Drive to Jasvir S. Kullar for $265,000.

Marietta Avenue Associates LLC, Chad Stoltzfus, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC and Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC conveyed Unit 48 to Kshitil Shah and Kathryn Fossaceca for $325,440.

Joseph S. Ruiz and Cassia Ruiz conveyed property on Jasmine Lane to Eric Etkin and Cheryl Etkin for $735,000.

Grace K. Sload and G. Daniel Baughman Jr. A conveyed 145 James St. to Lydia K. Miller and Quentin L. Miller for $210,000.

Landis Farm Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Chad Stoltzfus, Elam G. Stoltzfus Jr. Inc. and Stoltzfus Eg Homes LLC conveyed property on a public road to Tefera B. Kumssa and Wolela Y. Mekonnen for $472,120.

Patricia Cassidy Smith conveyed property on a public road to Patricia Cassidy Smith and Robert N. Dowling for $1.

Jeffrey G. Good and Jeremy R. Good conveyed Unit 36 to Emily Blei Hracho and Justin F. Pavoni for $210,000.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Ashley J. Keen conveyed property on a public road to Erin E. Koser and Ryan Koser for $180,000.

John E. Haldeman and Claudia B. Haldeman conveyed property on Oswego Drive to 2251 Oswego Rentals LLC for $425,000.

Phillip C. Martin and Cheryl L. Martin conveyed property on Kames Hill Road to Jan M. Ninnasopha and Joseph E. Dougherty Jr. for $410,000.

Keith J. Rodgers and Rachael A. Rodgers conveyed property on Archer Lane to Maria J. Perez Gonzalez, Maria J Perez Gonzalez, Carlos I. Ortiz Aleman and Carlos I Ortiz Aleman for $430,000.

Karen M. Spoo conveyed property on Clear Stream Drive to Joel A. Spoo for $140,000.

Robert N. Mccardle conveyed property on Forrest Road to Austin L. Stoltzfus for $220,000.

Richard R. Morrow and Barbara A. Morrow conveyed property on a public road to Kyle David Narkiewicz and Lauren Ashley Narkiewicz for $675,000.

Thomas P. Dillon and Cynthia G. Dillon conveyed 4091 Laurel Lane to Deborah D. Johnson for $239,900.

The estate of James D. Diffenderfer conveyed 388 Grace Ridge Drive to Wyatt Dranchek, Helena Protopapas and John Kenneth Dranchek for $275,600.

Jennifer L. Boyd conveyed property on a public road to Jennifer L. Boyd and Michael Angelo for $10.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

Jenny Huynh conveyed property on a public road to Jenny Huynh and Nha T. Diep for $1.

Linda S. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Blue Point Group LLC for $625,000.

Custom Home Group Inc. conveyed property on Bonneville Drive to Rashell Lea Heibel and Michael Steven Iswalt for $499,900.

John Elmer Good and John Elmer Good Jr. conveyed 86 Highland Drive to James A. Brubaker and Wallace D. Brubaker for $1.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

Duane H. Greenfield and Vicki J. Greenfield conveyed property on Millport Road to Bradley Micciche and Jennifer Micciche for $815,000.

Brian K. Groff and Lynne Groff conveyed 231 Steepbank Road to Melvin Ray Christ and Sandra Lee Christ for $351,100.

Darryl L. Blantz conveyed 1615 Wiker Ave. to Angely Mejia, Emeterio Mejia Mejia and Emeterio Mejia Mejia for $275,000.

Rachel J. Probst and Rachel Joyann Enck conveyed 226 Mackin Ave. to Andrew J. Enck and Rachel Joyann Enck for $1.

Bradley C. Micciche and Jennifer L. Micciche conveyed property on a public road to Michael P. Walsh and Mary Kate Mcmahon Walsh for $645,000.

LANCASTER CITY

Dara Deanne Good conveyed property on a public road to Juan Javier Cobos and Diurys J. Cabrera for $290,000.

Norges Fernandez conveyed property on Beaver Street to Miriam Bergondo Enriquez and Miriam Bergondo Enriquez for $157,000.

Cinmic Investments and C. Michael Rohrbach conveyed 530 Woodward St. to Willow Housing LLC for $80,000.

S&M Properties Limited Liability Co. conveyed 842 Prangley Ave. to Aaron B. King and Katie Mae King for $104,500.

Ann Marie Petrone conveyed 451 N. Queen St. to JKL Realty LLC for $300,000.

Cody M. Diem conveyed 20 E. Frederick St. to Kowain Christian for $134,500.

Lumberyard LLC and Philip A. Wolgemuth conveyed property on a public road to Keiper LLC for $1.

Christen M. Keller and Thomas R. Keller conveyed 31 W. Farnum St. to Jimmie Nesmith and Rhonda E. Johnson for $122,000.

Daniel A. Miller conveyed 131 N. Mary St. to Jrheller Com LLC for $70,000.

Douglas L. Fulmer conveyed 56 Chester St. to Wein Realty LLC for $95,000.

Jane Marie Aspril conveyed 819 S. Pearl St. to Corey Aspril for $123,000.

Alexandra Digiacomo conveyed Unit 733 to Barbara A. Valentine and Sherri V. Collins for $165,000.

Eryin M. Wandel conveyed 464 W. Vine St. to Logan Simmons for $170,000.

The estate of Jody A. Krawizcki and the estate of Jody Krawizcki conveyed 125 E. Vine St. to Mary Elizabeth Finger for $1.

Robert E. Bomberger Jr. and Kathryn L. Bomberger conveyed property on a public road to 232 NPS LLC for $2.1 million.

Jrheller Com LLC and Joshua Heller conveyed 131 N. Mary St. to Awakened Properties LLC for $109,000.

JE Brandt Holdings LLC conveyed property on East Chestnut Street to Red Canna LLC for $176,000.

Sara N. Martin conveyed 531 Chester St. to Robert G. Tragesser Jr. for $169,000.

Juan A. Hiraldo conveyed 645 E. Orange St. to Hearth & Homes LLC for $280,000.

Luisa B. Olivo Wolf, Luisa B Olivo Wolf, Luisa B. Olivo, Parker E. Wolf and Parker Wolf conveyed 814 Hilton Drive to Esmirna Ramona Mayi Diaz for $195,000.

The estate of Fabian Gonzalez Sr. and the estate of Fabian Gonzalez conveyed 235 W. Walnut St. to Mercedes Medina Diaz and Mercedes Medina Diaz for $1.

Joyce Anne Burkholder conveyed 351 N. West End Ave. to Daniel B. Breimhurst and Madelaine Ef Breimhurst for $420,000.

Frederick H. Waller and Lynette R. Waller conveyed property on a public road to Creative Touch Homes LLC for $325,000.

Complete Resurfacing Services LLC and Navie Rosado conveyed 647 East End Ave. to Navie Rosado and Harold J. Williams for $1.

Carlos Rivera conveyed 561 S. Queen St. to Roxana Lopez Revolorio for $151,000.

Edward Williams conveyed 618 Third St. to Alexandra M. Ebert for $162,000.

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Lois Hostetter, Donald L. Hostetter, Donald Hostetter, Donald Lee Hostetter and Mary Calder conveyed 318 E. Orange St. to Cedric D. Steiner for $250,000.

Jonathan J. Smokowicz conveyed 538 E. Ross St. to Anthony M. Galati Jr. for $160,000.

Francis Olan and Aleece E. Olan conveyed 449 N. Prince St. to Stonecrest Builders LLC for $140,000.

J. Samuel Houser conveyed 622 State St. to Mark Reinmiller and Rachael Reinmiller for $318,500.

O&J Enterprises Inc. conveyed 529 Lafayette St. to Stonecrest Builders LLC for $70,000.

O&J Enterprises Inc. conveyed 531 Lafayette St. to Stonecrest Builders LLC for $65,000.

Impact Missions conveyed 549 S. Lime St. to Jenna E. Pounds for $145,000.

Ryan Gearhart conveyed 128 Green St. to J&Jk Properties LLC for $89,500.

Joseph T. Dohner and Tracy L. Dohner conveyed 552 Spruce St. to Andrew J. Huyett for $185,000.

John Eric Mundale and Marilyn Jane Pontius conveyed 19 E. Ross St. to Katherine Doris Mundale for $1.

Invest PA 2020 LLC and Richard D. Tipton conveyed 232 Reservoir St. to Tony A. Nunez, Miosoty F. Linares Nunez and Miosoty F Linares Nunez for $280,000.

LANCASTER TWP.

Terence T. Hatch and Terry Hatch conveyed property on a public road to EZ House Buyers LLC for $270,000.

Rachel A. Rosenzweig and Yuri Reingold conveyed 118 Atkins Ave. to Asher Ziskind and Sol Scher for $230,000.

The estate of Gerald R. Miller conveyed 683 N. Pier Drive to Cam Landholdings LLC for $1.

Julie A. Engdahl conveyed 1188 Maple Ave. to Sarah E. Billings for $207,000.

Kyle J. Richelderfer and Kristin K. Richelderfer conveyed property on Roselle Avenue to Christopher L. Peter and Kelsey M. Peter for $233,100.

Kl Property Services Inc. and Kl Property Services LLC conveyed 143 Nassau Road to Latisha C. Rudolph for $205,900.

Jabreel A. Michael conveyed 320 Pennshire Drive to Greenawalt Property Group LLC for $181,000.

Adam D. Florig conveyed 1227 E. King St. to Jakob Goodmuth and Carolyn G. Mckalips for $290,000.

Miriam Torres Ortiz and Miriam Torres conveyed 1160 Jamaica Road to Felix Torres Ortiz and Madeline Dejesus Diaz for $116,000.

Christopher Henderson and Cheryl S. Henderson conveyed 253 Kentshire Drive to Christopher Arthur Henderson for $0.

Lycon Valley Inc. conveyed 982 E. Orange St. to Bryan R. Herr and Tara R. Herr for $365,000.

Thaddeus Stevens Foundation and Stevens Thaddeus Foundation conveyed property on a public road to Hoang Nguyen for $340,000.

Central Penn Capital Management LLC and Noble Advisors LLC conveyed property on North Bausman Drive to Sean E. Pyle Jr. and Ashley J. Pyle for $297,500.

Douglas A. Deangelis and Kathleen M. Deangelis conveyed property on New Danville Pike to Benjamin S. Ginder Jr. for $850,000.

Justine K. Rogevich conveyed property on Valley Road to Thomas R. Callahan and Katherine Ludlow Callahan for $630,000.

Howard L. Brown, Gloria M. Brown and Lee H. Brown conveyed property on Roselle Avenue to APM Properties LLC for $220,000.

LEACOCK TWP.

Joyce C. Murray, Joyce L. Murray and Linda M. Murray conveyed 23 Pleasant Road to Felicia Diane Jones for $407,000.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

Anthony C. Jones conveyed property on Newport Road to Anthony C. Jones and Shane W. Jones for $1.

Samuel B. Miller and Barbara S. Miller conveyed property on Mill Creek School Road to Aaron E. Fisher and Ruth B. Fisher for $1.

Lancaster New Holland Real Estate Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Upper Leacock Township for $1.

Charles F. Blymier and Edna F. Blymier conveyed property on a public road to Daniel F. Fisher for $279,000.

John Robert Karr and Patricia Lou Karr conveyed property on North Maple Avenue to Adam N. Zimmerman and Margaret Z. Zimmerman for $102,000.

Kimberly J. Bond conveyed property on Lemon Lane to Barry S. Cureton and Margaret J. Cureton for $265,000.

David E. Glick, Naomi L. Glick, Joseph R. Glick and Susie E. Glick conveyed property on a public road to Joseph E. Glick and Lydia K. Glick for $1.

LITITZ BOROUGH

Clifford Ellis and Compleat Restoration Services conveyed property on Rodney Lane to Riggoberto Perez Seddano for $229,000.

Timothy L. Musser and Amber M. Musser conveyed property on West Marion Street to Wilmer M. Stoltzfus and Leah Ruth Stoltzfus for $221,200.

Stuart L. Kirkwood conveyed Unit 4 to Mark B. Haldeman and Karen Y. Haldeman for $230,000.

Robert Matthew Brown, Laura Marie Brown and Laura M. Brown conveyed 206 Oxford Drive to Laura M. Brown for $0.

Ronald T. Smith and Sharon R. Engel conveyed property on a public road to Erich S. Deutsch and Allison N. Deutsch for $500,000.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

Joseph N. Cook III and Karen L. Cook conveyed property on Kirks Mill Road to Christie L. Slaymaker and Michael D. Slaymaker for $390,000.

Herbert Bailey, Laurie Shannon Bailey and Laurie Shannon Bailey conveyed 268 Little Britain Road to Laurie Shannon Bailey and Laurie Shannon Bailey for $10.

Nicholas J. Cox and Deborah L. Cox conveyed 280 Blue Gill Road to Tracy Ganjoin for $575,000.

MANHEIM TWP.

Robert Vargas conveyed 430 Revere Road to Brent L. Richmond and Meghan E. Richmond for $330,000.

Joseph A. Mcconnell and Sandra M. Mcconnell conveyed property on a public road to Matthew Moyer and Jessica Moyer for $255,000.

Harry W. Diehl and Robin N. Diehl conveyed Unit 206 to Charles P. Payne for $160,000.

Tri Town Holdings LLC, John D. King and David S. King conveyed property on a public road to Indian Run Rentals LLC for $930,000.

Douglas E. Stover, Elizabeth A. Stover and Douglas Stover conveyed 1039 Janet Ave. to Douglas E. Stover for $1.

Jeffrey B. Lyons and Julie H. Lyons conveyed 2601 Old Orchard Road to Thomas Joseph Dennes III and Katie A. Dennes for $800,000.

The estate of Marie H. Eshelman conveyed Unit 384 to Valerie Jean Paige for $233,000.

Paul Berdiner conveyed 976 Center Ave. to Timothy Stoltzfus for $163,000.

Jacqueline James conveyed 2159 Kentwood Drive to Jared W. Clarkin Wilcox and Sarah K. Wilcox for $406,000.

Puffin Properties LLC, Jeffrey D. Dunaway and Melanie W. Dunaway conveyed Unit 194 to Beverly Jensen and Jon Jensen for $158,900.

Christine H. Groah conveyed 403 Carter Moir Drive to Christina M. Perez and Robert Vargas for $585,000.

Eileen Scion conveyed 2210 Blossom Valley Road to Charlie B. Lynch and Marguerite Lynch for $297,000.

The estate of Iris S. Macrae and the estate of Iris Stella Macrae conveyed Unit 604 to Gordon E. Macrae for $1.

Jeffrey P. Clements and Toni Jean Clements conveyed property on Whitemarsh Drive to Nathaniel S. Michaluk and Alexandra V. Shoffner for $445,000.

Connor Rowe conveyed 865 Louise Ave. to Matthew Jay Paige for $261,000.

GRH 3. LLC, Horst & Son Inc. and Gerald R. Horst conveyed Unit 65 to Brian K. Groff and Lynne O. Groff for $593,999.

Serhiy Dutchak conveyed 446 Parkwynne Road to Binod Rai and Menuka Gurung for $366,000.

Colette M. Gorman conveyed 413 Valleybrook Drive to Leisha M. Schmidt for $165,000.

Dana M. Kulp, William D. Kulp and Dana M. Klugh conveyed 474 Haverhill Road to Matthew Vanvalin Moffett and Katie Rose Lee Moffett for $275,000.

The estate of Raymond R. Newman conveyed Unit 189 to Michelle L. Wiley for $125,000.

David B. Lohr and Sondra F. Lohr Deed of Trust conveyed 154 Greenview Drive to Joan B. Keck for $260,000.

Jeffrey S. Osborn and Sandra J. Osborn conveyed 858 Cobblestone Court to Holly M. Campadonico for $216,000.

Kenneth G. Berkenstock and Anne M. Lusk conveyed property on Palmer Circle to Matthew R. Wolf for $1.

The estate of E. Jane Brown and the estate of Jane Brown conveyed property on Kentwood Drive to Houng Kee for $300,000.

David H. Pelland, Christine K. Pelland and Christine K. Sindall conveyed property on Portland Place to Martin A. Diamond and Debra A. Diamond for $595,000.

Bruce K. Richter conveyed 945 Salisbury Court to Elaine B. Willis for $365,000.

Amanda G. Wright and Amanda G. Dodson conveyed 1118 Crest Lane to Amanda G. Dodson and Michael D. Dodson for $1.

Martin A. Diamond and Debra A. Diamond conveyed 409 Wagon Wheel Road to Katherine M. Freeman and Tyler S. Bean for $499,000.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

Daniel L. Wagner and Jessica L. Wagner conveyed 244 W. High St. to Daniel L. Wagner for $1.

Robert J. Derr and Deanna L. Derr conveyed 119 Frederick St. to Robert J. Derr for $1.

MANOR TWP.

Dianne L. Moody and Susan E. Meister conveyed 1086 Monticello Lane to Daniel Patterson for $160,000.

Joseph T. Kiely conveyed 211 Acorn Lane to Christin L. Holder and Amanda Aikens for $230,000.

Patricia B. Guthrie Grosh, Patricia B Guthrie Grosh and Joseph W. Grosh conveyed property on West Fairway Drive to Patricia B. Guthrie and Patricia B. Guthrie Trust for $1.

Eric S. Renfer and Janet E. Renfer conveyed property on Hampden Drive to Evan K. Groff and Erin E. Groff for $265,000.

Ashley L. Zimmerman conveyed 112 Colgate Ave. to Wilmer Zimmerman and Laurie Zimmerman for $120,000.

Joel A. Crews and Barbara J. Crews conveyed property on Scarborough Lane to Vernon M. Moore and Norma F. Gatlin for $457,000.

Robert A. Bartlett conveyed 104 Eagle Path to Damarie Mercado and Jorge Diaz for $265,000.

Adam M. Hart and Ronald W. Hart conveyed 1052 Williamsburg Road to Adam M. Hart for $1.

Richard V. Greatti conveyed 203 Sutherland Court to Mary Jo Diffendall for $290,000.

Ronald L. Auchey and Yvonnie J. Auchey conveyed 3124 Cornerstone Drive to Sachelle T. Brown for $225,250.

Thomas M. Hubiack conveyed property on a public road to Benjamin Hash and Elizabeth Riddle for $460,000.

MARIETTA BOROUGH

Luke O. Dimitris conveyed property on a public road to Nestor Martinez Rios, Nestor Martinez Rios, Gissell M. Perez Dejesus and Gissell M Perez Dejesus for $269,900.

Samuel H. Wiggins conveyed 12 W. Market St. to G&M Futures LLC for $200,000.

Bryan M. Gohn conveyed 606 W. Market St. to Bryan Marvin Gohn and Lauren Gohn for $0.

Joseph W. Matos and Sarah Kathryn Matos conveyed 418 W. Market St. to Joseph W. Matos for $10.

MARTIC TWP.

John G. Nelson and Karen T. Nelson conveyed property on a public road to Timothy Hart and Barbara Hart for $60,000.

Charuwan Flood and George E. Flood conveyed 589 Hilldale Road to Daryl G. Flood for $125,000.

Eric W. Bixler conveyed property on a public road to Carol Witmer for $155,000.

Stephen S. Harnish conveyed property on a public road to Alvin F. Kauffman for $331,500.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

Anthony J. Zykan, Anthony Zykan and Blair Zykan conveyed property on a public road to Bulldog Investment Properties Inc. for $195,000.

Hart Property Group LLC, Todd Habecker and Jennifer F. Hart conveyed property on North George Street to AFE Enterprises LP for $460,000.

Jason A. Mcfalls conveyed 325 Windgate Court to Kathryn A. Taylor for $230,000.

Scott A. Bailey and Lisa Bailey conveyed property on West Frederick Street to Nathan A. Bromley and Victoria A. Bromley for $280,000.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

Cartus Financial Corp. conveyed property on a public road to William Deasy and Lauren Deasy for $455,000.

Justin M. Albert and Justin L. Albert conveyed property on a public road to RGSS LLC for $280,000.

James A. Tetreault Jr. and Nicole V. Tetreault conveyed property on a public road to Ethan L. Mcnaughton and Christin E. Mcnaughton for $290,000.

Beth Cook conveyed Unit 126 to Ross Sackler and Elizabeth Ulrich for $323,500.

Ashley R. Scherry and Steven J. Scherry conveyed property on a public road to Cartus Financial Corp. for $455,000.

Eric M. Mattson and Christina P. Mattson conveyed 621 Bailey Lane to Derek M. Hollister and Jennifer L. Hollister for $450,000.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

2000 South Market Street LLC conveyed property on a public road to Merle Daniel Heisey and Daniel M. Heisey Jr. Revocable Trust for $1,111,000.

The estate of Lisa M. Kase conveyed property on a public road to Jensen Kase for $275,000.

Sean C. Mace and Katherine N. Mace conveyed property on a public road to Daniel C. Conway and Katie N. Conway for $180,000.

MOUNTVILLE BOROUGH

Carli R. Moua and Carli Moua conveyed 231 Huntington Drive to Merle E. Burkhart Jr. and Shannon R. Mayer for $229,900.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

Donald L. Welsh and Julia J. Welsh conveyed property on Mentzer Avenue to Eldon W. Lehman and Flora A. Lehman for $350,000.

The estate of Darrell L. Dunn conveyed property on West Main Street to Gary Hamby and Catherine Hamby for $180,000.

PARADISE TWP.

Timothy A. Rohrer and Sheila A. Rohrer conveyed property on a public road to Gideon S. Beiler and Mary G. Beiler for $389,600.

PENN TWP.

DDP Development Co. LLC, HG Homes LLC and John R. Hess conveyed property on Madison Way to Julie L. Patten and Bonnie R. Whalen for $1.

Clifford M. Good and Lucille H. Good conveyed property on a public road to Stephen Joel Good and Dorothy Michelle Good for $0.

Clifford M. Good and Lucille H. Good conveyed 232 Mansion House Road to Philip M. Neuenschwander and Sherlyn J. Neuenschwander for $200,000.

PEQUEA TWP.

Eli J. Esh and Elizabeth L. Esh conveyed property on a public road to Robert Gochenaur Jr. and Naomi Gochenaur for $4,000.

Jared A. Miller, Ashley L. Herr Miller and Ashley L Herr Miller conveyed property on a public road to Robyn D. Ward for $276,000.

Shirley S. Hash conveyed property on Rawlinsville Road to Benuel S. Beiler and Lydia M. Beiler for $300,000.

Robert Gochenaur Jr. and Naomi Gochenaur conveyed property on a public road to Robert Gochenaur Jr. and Naomi Gochenaur for $1.

The estate of Richard L. Geib conveyed property on a public road to Sz Properties LLC for $168,000.

Christopher S. Harnish and Bethany G. Harnish conveyed property on Run Valley Road to Christopher S. Harnish and Bethany G. Harnish for $1.

Ora M. Mast and Rhoda P. Mast conveyed property on a public road to Coreopsis Capital LLC for $267,000.

Clair W. Helsel Jr. and Tamara J. Helsel conveyed property on a public road to Clair W. Helsel for $10.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

Harold R. Ross and Deborah S. Ross conveyed property on a public road to Harold R. Ross and Deborah S. Ross for $1.

Samuel K. Beiler and Barbie Ann Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Jonathan R. King Jr. and Ruth F. King for $350,000.

Elam H. Esh conveyed property on a public road to Elam H. Esh for $1.

Michael D. Slaymaker Jr. and Christie Lee Slaymaker conveyed property on Pennsy Road to Karen Gochnauer for $301,000.

Elam H. Esh conveyed property on a public road to Harold R. Ross and Deborah S. Ross for $42,500.

QUARRYVILLE BOROUGH

Memorial United Methodist Church conveyed property on a public road to Lewis Investment Properties LLC for $165,000.

Richard A. Abel Jr. conveyed property on a public road to BCWL LLC for $175,000.

Richard A. Abel Jr. conveyed property on a public road to BCWL LLC for $325,000.

RAPHO TWP.

J. Elvin Huber and Barbara A. Huber conveyed property on a public road to Jason M. Hartranft and Morgan Oberlander Hartranft for $287,000.

Ironstone Homes LLC and Trevor J. Eby conveyed property on a public road to Bradley C. Smith and Sherry Smith for $160,000.

Sharon Geltz conveyed property on a public road to Darlene M. Spratford for $260,500.

John P. Roach and Carol Louise Roach conveyed property on a public road to Richard Keener for $160,000.

Joan Gensamer conveyed property on a public road to Jinxu Chen for $355,000.

John D. Frey and Miriam G. Frey conveyed property on Elizabethtown Road to John D. Frey and Miriam G. Frey for $1.

Peter E. Pernal conveyed 3003 Willow Glen Drive to G. Frank Kreider and Barbara E. Kreider for $269,900.

John D. Frey and Miriam G. Frey conveyed property on Elizabethtown Road to John D. Frey and Miriam G. Frey for $1.

The estate of Donald L. Hershey conveyed property on Orchard Road to Roman E. Byler, Susie D. Byler, Roman Byler Revocable Trust and Susie D. Byler Revocable Trust for $210,500.

Mount Joy Square Associates and Mount Joy Square Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Mount Joy Square Investment LLC for $10.

SADSBURY TWP.

Thomas C. Lapp and Iva Faye Lapp conveyed property on Strasburg Road to Thomas C. Lapp and Iva Faye Lapp for $1.

SALISBURY TWP.

William Manetta and Holly Manetta conveyed property on a public road to Dianne Mirande Living Trust for $310,000.

Emanuel K. Stoltzfus and Fannie S. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Paul M. Esh and Katie S. Esh for $650,000.

STRASBURG BOROUGH

Charles J. Kuhn II conveyed property on a public road to Timothy R. Duboe for $205,000.

Alixandra A. Jordan and Zachary J. Cheng conveyed property on a public road to Connor L. Blevins and Brianna M. Blevins for $225,000.

STRASBURG TWP.

Shawn S. Albright and Barbara A. Albright conveyed property on a public road to Gideon B. Fisher for $314,000.

Linda F. Groff conveyed property on a public road to North Field Partners LP for $1.6 million.

TERRE HILL BOROUGH

Michele L. Plank conveyed property on a public road to Joshua S. Horst and Laura Beth Horst for $300,000.

Pat Mcconnell and Dana Mcconnell conveyed property on a public road to John Collett, Amanda J. Collett and Bonnie J. Dennis for $235,000.

WARWICK TWP.

John R. Wonder and Trudy M. Wonder conveyed 102 Moorland Court to Syed Arifuddin for $250,000.

Sumika Irwin conveyed property on Owl Hill Road to Pine Hill At Lancaster LLC for $170,000.

Jacob F. Stoltzfus and Rachel K. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Daniel S. Stoltzfus and Sadie G. Stoltzfus for $1.

Aidan J. Stiger and Samantha C. Stiger conveyed 22 Cocalico Road to Joshua A. Halle and Gabrielle R. Halle for $315,000.

Richard M. Tomasichio and Catalina Tomasichio conveyed property on a public road to Stephen T. Bryan and Valerie L. Bryan for $565,000.

John J. Forgione and Sarah Forgione conveyed property on Regents Drive to Sarah Forgione for $1.

Shelly M. Fairchild conveyed 806 Sue Drive to Jeffrey W. Ober and Cheryl L. Ober for $275,000.

Michael P. Gutzan and Jean S. Kessler conveyed property on a public road to Nathaniel Lapp and Brianna Lapp for $276,500.

Jay M. Shaub and Marilyn B. Shaub conveyed property on Pebble Creek Drive to Jay M. Shaub and Marilyn B. Shaub for $1.

Christian E. Stoltzfus and Malinda F. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Elam G. Esh and Anna P. Esh for $600,000.

Gerald M. Boyd, Dorothy Boyd and Dorothy Cunningham conveyed 117 Laurie Lane to Robert H. Martin and Christy M. Martin for $212,000.

John Rider Jr., John J. Rider and Barbara A. Rider conveyed 124 Fairview Drive to Dennis E. Beck for $285,000.

Randy A. Gehman and Loretta F. Gehman conveyed 1661 Princess Anne Drive to Juan Lora and Heyleen I Araujo Herrera for $281,000.

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Tracie R. Hassell and Steven M. Hassell conveyed 1624 Robert Road to Corporate Venture Group for $180,000.