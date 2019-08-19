The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office July Aug. 5-9:
Adamstown Borough
Richard A. McComb and Mary L. McComb conveyed property on a public road to GTT Holdings LP for $242,000.
Wendell S. Messick and Margery L. Messick conveyed property on a public road to Charity Zelinsky and Michael Zelinsky for $245,000.
Chirag H. Modi and Amisha Modi conveyed property on a public road to Daniel Frederick II and Jenna Frederick for $295,000.
Revitalized Real Estate LLC and Terry L. Esbenshade conveyed property on a public road to Old School Lane Properties LLC for $329,500.
Akron Borough
Lucile E. Buda conveyed 205 Broad St. to Gary S. Blosser and Judith M. Blosser for $241,300.
Stephanie K. Ream conveyed property on a public road to Steven Liehr and Carrie J. Lawson for $219,900.
Jordan A. Martin conveyed property on East Main Street to John Lutz Kulp, John Lutz Kulp and Patricia Lutz for $209,900.
Bart Township
Ruth Ann Mowrer conveyed property on Georgetown Road to Ruth Ann Mowrer for $1.
Charles E. Johnson and J. Louise Johnson conveyed property on Georgetown Road to Charles E. Johnson and J. Louise Johnson for $1.
Ruth Ann Mowrer conveyed property on a public road to Charles E. Johnson and J. Louise Johnson for $62,000.
Jacob G. Esh and Mary Beth Esh conveyed property on a public road to Roy L. Fisher and Lena G. Fisher for $200,000.
Wilmer J. Beiler and Lydia Ann Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Jacob G. Esh and Mary Beth Esh for $1.
Brecknock Township
Herman J. Blakley and Sharon R. Sensenig conveyed 1341 Hilltop Road to Herman J. Blakley and Sharon R. Sensenig for $1.
Phoebe E. Canakis and Daniel J. Shultz conveyed property on a public road to Susan M. Kuzniar for $159,900.
Herman J. Blakley, Sharon R. Sensenig and Herman Blakley conveyed 1341 Hilltop Road to Herman J. Blakley and Sharon R. Sensenig for $1.
Herman J. Blakley, Sharon R. Sensenig and Herman Blakley conveyed 1349 Hilltop Road to Austin M. Horning and Jessalyn C. Horning for $130,000.
Caernarvon Township
Kimberly J. Hallman and William A. Powell conveyed 5816 Wertztown Road to Kimberly J. Hallman for $1.
Elizabeth J. Means and Donald R. Means conveyed property on Oak Lane to Donald R. Means and Libbie L. Means for $155,000.
Robert F. Liese and Marlene Liese conveyed property on a public road to Gerald P. Kurtz and Sonya P. Kurtz for $239,000.
Jill K. Weaver conveyed property on a public road to J. William Weaver and Sharon M. Weaver for $1.
Mtm Properties LLC and Frank T. Perano conveyed property on a public road to Caernarvon Township for $1.
Clay Township
Lincoln Land Group Inc., Landmark Builders Inc. and Landmark Homes conveyed 427 Declaration Ave. to Susan L. Campoli for $364,220.
Melvin Sauder conveyed property on a public road to Joshua L. Wise and Katrina B. Wenger for $230,000.
Barry L. Miller and Audrey M. Miller conveyed property on a public road to Jonathan B. Weitzel and Samantha L. Weitzel for $265,000.
East Cocalico Township
EK Contractor LLC and Eugene Katasonov conveyed 1 Lynda Drive to Eric G. Hoffner and Maritza Hoffner for $252,000.
Waylan S. Martin and Lisa M. Martin conveyed property on Horseshoe Drive to Jordan A. Martin and Melody A. Martin for $264,500.
Heatherwoods LLC, Berks New Homes LLC, Berks Homes and J. Lavern Horning conveyed property on Cottonwood Lane to Jessica L. Campbell and Jesse L. Campbell for $317,223.
Shawn R. Weaver and Martha J. Weaver conveyed 195 E. Church St. to Marlin M. Zimmerman and Kaylene J. Zimmerman for $450,000.
James D. Miller, Mary Ann Miller and James Dana Miller conveyed property on a public road to James D. Miller and Mary Ann Miller for $1.
Timothy L. Reiff and Joanne B. Reiff conveyed 485 Black Horse Road to Earl M. Zimmerman and Jane M. Zimmerman for $129,000.
Loraine F. Steingraber and Lorraine F. Steingraber conveyed property on Smokestown Road to Loraine F. Steingraber for $1.
James D. Miller, Mary Ann Miller and James Dana Miller conveyed property on Black Horse Road to Devin L. Burd and Katherine M. Burd for $150,000.
Heatherwoods LLC conveyed property on a public road to East Cocalico Township for $1.
West Cocalico Township
James Logan Martin and Meghan E. Martin conveyed property on Stober Dam Road to Hillside Road Properties LLC for $150,000.
Matthew R. Martin conveyed 35 N. Blainsport Road to Janelle M. Seiverling for $68,000.
Linda K. Frankfort conveyed property on a public road to Linford R. Kurtz for $270,000.
N. Lavern Lausch conveyed property on a public road to Jeremiah L. Weber for $174,000.
Richard L. Oberholtzer and Sheila Renae Oberholtzer conveyed 1385 S. Cocalico Road to Cyrus J. Hilliard and Emily L. Hilliard for $250,000.
Joshuwa P. Clare and Kristen L. Clare conveyed property on West Main Street to Jordan S. Weaver and Bethany R. Weaver for $292,000.
Christopher S. Laudenslager and Malinda J. Laudenslager conveyed 225 Village Spring Lane to Benjamin D. Middleton and Joseph E. Middleton for $269,900.
Colerain Township
William J. Smyth and Patricia Smyth conveyed property on Vineyard Road to Anthony Gardell Good and Katelyn R. Good for $230,000.
Columbia Borough
Todd M. Epler conveyed 362 S. Third St. to Valley View Capital LLC for $1.
The estate of Theresa V. Knighton conveyed 625 Maple St. to Robert Leroy Kreider for $130,000.
Coastline Capital LLC and Rolland R. King III conveyed 750 Locust St. to Alexandra C. Lydon for $140,000.
Rodney E. Frey and Rodney Frey conveyed 20 N. Seventh St. to Clyde Investments LLC for $110,000.
Kevin L. Miller, Mary E. Miller and K. L. Miller conveyed 643 Locust St. to Clyde Investments LLC for $155,000.
Conestoga Township
Kyle G. Dearolf conveyed 295 Shenks Ferry Road to Thatcher D. Warick and Jessica L. Campbell for $190,000.
Kathryn L. Denlinger and Robin L. Smith conveyed property on a public road to William J. Boyd for $1.
East Donegal Township
Peter Hoffines conveyed property on a public road to Donna G. Williams for $168,500.
Linda F. Hoffines conveyed property on a public road to Peter Hoffines for $1.
Michelle J. Frye conveyed property on a public road to James R. Lowrey for $165,000.
West Donegal Township
James D. Crane and Cynthia P. Crane conveyed property on a public road to William R. Hershey Jr. and Joanne P. Hershey for $270,000.
Conoy Crossing LP, Conoy Crossing Inc. and Leland H. Reiff conveyed property on Masonic Drive to Leland H. Reiff for $1.
Robert L. Gruber, Ronald H. Rohrer Inc., Rohrer Ronald H. Inc. and Rohrers Construction conveyed Unit 46 to Amelia Colon and Jose A. Olivieri for $219,900.
Burkholder Builders conveyed property on a public road to Joann M. Ridley for $221,900.
Drumore Township
Howard P. Twaddell Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Eric L. Holzhauer and Morgan Holzhauer for $505,000.
Eric L. Holzhauer and Morgan K. Holzhauer conveyed property on a public road to Daniel Rea Keefer and Candace Keefer for $225,000.
Josh C. Rudy and Megan L. Rudy conveyed property on a public road to Frederick C. Frey II and Jacqueline E. Hestor for $290,000.
East Drumore Township
US Bank NA, Truman 2012 SC2 Title Trust and Truman Capital Advisors LP conveyed property on a public road to Joseph C. Forren and Jennifer E. Forren for $180,000.
Earl Township
Flood Family Trust, Edward J. Flood and Clara Nell Flood conveyed property on a public road to Edward J. Flood and Clara Nell Flood for $1.
Weaver S. Auker and Bertha Z. Auker conveyed property on a public road to Noah M. Stauffer and Esther M. Stauffer for $125,000.
Soco Enterprises LLC, Earl Township Partners LLC, Richard E. O’Neill and Mark R. Will conveyed property on Mason Way to Grande Land LP for $255,000.
East Earl Township
Twin Springs LLC and Leon Horning Jr. conveyed property on Rancks Church Road to East Earl Township for $1.
West Earl Township
Tyrone S. Tonkinson and Linda Y. Tonkinson conveyed property on a public road to Brett D. Spohn and Erin A. Spohn for $345,000.
East Petersburg Borough
The estate of Lester R. Fern conveyed property on a public road to Melvin C. Landis and Nancy L. Landis for $134,000.
Elizabethtown Borough
Robert E. Sprenkle II, Lisa M. Sprenkle, Jason E. Snyder and Jane A. Pomarici conveyed 303 N. Market St. to Hunter Creek Partners LLC for $50,000.
Glen M. Bootay and Leslie A. Bootay conveyed property on a public road to Gregory K. Rohrer and Melissa C. Rohrer for $250,000.
Adrienne R. Underkoffler and Adrienne R. Erb conveyed 737 S. Spruce St. to Adrienne R. Erb and Alan J. Erb for $1.
Ephrata Borough
Daniel R. Wright and Caitlin J. Wright conveyed 352 Duke St. to Candice L. Zimmerman for $135,000.
Shirley A. Ingham and Shirley A. Etsell conveyed property on Glenn Court to Brandon S. Hewitt and Gina F. Hewitt for $254,900.
Louann S. Burkholder, Louann S. Weber and Philip R. Weber conveyed property on a public road to Dolores G. Martin for $152,000.
Shirley A. Wolbach conveyed property on West Main Street to Todd Czerner for $357,000.
Kenneth H. High and Antoinette H. High conveyed property on Heatherwood Drive to Kori Lynn Silfies and Mitchell James Rozetar for $144,900.
J. Daniel Yohn conveyed 225 S. State St. to Alexis Roman for $208,000.
U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs conveyed property on a public road to Enliven Homes LLC for $55,000.
Antoinette Quagliata and Anthony Quagliata conveyed 122 Ashley Drive to Antoinette Quagliata for $1.
Emil V. Barr, Mary Jane Barr, Revocable Living Trust of Emil V. Barr & Mary Jane Barr and Emil V. Barr & Mary Jane Barr Revocable Living Trust conveyed property on Pointview Avenue to Gregory J. Ruth for $131,000.
Eric G. Hoffner and Maritza Hoffner conveyed property on a public road to Alexander W. Aronson and Jillian P. Aronson for $179,900.
Ephrata Township
Dale C. Siegenthaler and Meredith R. Siegenthaler conveyed property on Pleasure Road to Roland G. Smoker and Laura J. Smoker for $228,900.
Jason M. Bryan, Chelsea L. Bryan and Chelsea L. Seiverling conveyed property on a public road to Melannie Evangelista for $145,000.
East Hempfield Township
Wayne S. Herr conveyed property on a public road to Robert R. Herr for $1.
West Wynwood Investments LLC conveyed 1833 Ridgeview Ave. to Kayla Kassees for $241,000.
Kathleen E. Cooley conveyed property on Stevens Street to Nevin D. Cooley and Kathleen E. Cooley for $1.
The estate of Timothy H. Johnson conveyed property on a public road to Joel L. Buch for $265,000.
Richard B. Sinclair, Elinor C. Sinclair and Elinor Sinclair conveyed property on Glenbrook Avenue to Richard B. Sinclair, Elinor C. Sinclair and Richard B. & Elinor C. Sinclair Family Trust for $1.
Dustin T. Ebersole and Katie J. Ebersole conveyed property on Broad Street to Anne Marie Mullhausen for $202,000.
Landis Farm Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Brent O. Stoltzfus and Stoltzfus E Homes LLC conveyed 1408 Limestone Ridge to Christopher W. Chamberlain and Giovanna M. Chamberlain for $472,885.
The estate of Barry L. Henry conveyed property on School Lane to Stephen Mario for $216,000.
Gary J. Gaissert and Jill Gaissert conveyed property on Robin Road to S&J Electric LLC for $100,000.
Brett P. Calabretta and Kym M. Calabretta conveyed property on Wimbledon Lane to Clinton M. Simmons and Christina L. Simmons for $495,000.
David P. Stevens and Kristen L. Stevens conveyed 1079 Hunters Path to Tracy L. Shepler and Robert A. Shepler for $572,900.
Matthew R. Lawrence, Jeri L. Robinson Lawrence and Jeri L Robinson Lawrence conveyed property on Kathryn Court to Lisa L. Harrison and Bruce Harrison Smith Jr. for $310,000.
West Hempfield Township
Kathryn J. Wick conveyed property on a public road to Leela D. Dhimal and Ganga M. Dhimal for $300,000.
Linda S. McCarthy conveyed property on Jasmine Place to Donald L. Hanes for $130,000.
Stephen G. Clarkin and Cynthia W. Clarkin conveyed property on Hempfield Hill Road to Kyle D. Feldman and Lauren M. Feldman for $480,000.
Carin Barz and Helene K. Barz conveyed 391 Jay Lane to Bijay Ghimire and Binita Ghimire for $185,000.
Sharon A. Keith conveyed property on Thornapple Drive to Michael L. Anderson and Betty Lou Anderson for $211,500.
East Lampeter Township
Lester H. Neff and Joanne S. Neff conveyed property on a public road to Larry L. Burkhart and Cynthia A. Burkhart for $615,000.
Dennis M. Wolgemuth and Denise K. Wolgemuth conveyed 315 Pitney Road to High Properties for $725,000.
Good N. Plenty Restaurant Inc. and Randall L. Hess conveyed property on Bonneville Drive to Yogendra Patel and Kalpana Patel for $129,900.
Arnold Pack, Agnes Pack, Keith A. Pack and Sebastiana Pack conveyed 13 Pleasant Drive to Michael Badilla Trejas, Michael Badilla Trejas, Jose Ramos and Thelma Yvonne Badilla for $270,000.
Richard R. Robinson, Dorothy K. Robinson, The estate of Jack R. Robinson and J&R Properties conveyed property on a public road to BIH Self Storage LLC for $1,775,000.
Geraldine D. Moore conveyed property on a public road to Geraldine D. Moore and Matthew J. Moore for $1.
Arlene M. Keenen and Holly Keenen conveyed 2006 Meadow Ridge Drive to Joshua D. McManness and Jessica Lynn Corse for $190,000.
West Lampeter Township
Rosemarie Foley conveyed Unit 157 to William W. Cramer for $360,000.
John R. Wiley and Jennifer B. Wiley conveyed 109 Knight Lane to James C. Herr and Linda J. Herr for $565,000.
Mark D. Asper and Jeannette Harnish conveyed property on Linville Circle to Belmont Equity LLC for $121,682.
Taylor S. Adams and Anne H. Adams conveyed property on a public road to Diana P. Entrekin and Steven B. Entrekin for $235,000.
WPD Partners LLC, C&F Inc. and Mark Will conveyed 3 Sunflower Drive to Moira Colleen Donegan for $349,900.
Lee A. Henriksen and Lynne A. Henriksen conveyed 104 Providence Place to David C. Pander, Renee M. Byers and Mary Patricia Johnson for $269,900.
Lancaster city
James R. Gerberich II and Beverly R. Gerberich conveyed Unit 7-1 + to Royersford Gardens Ltd. Partnership for $117,500.
Bradley A. Gearhart conveyed 727 Fourth St. to Ryan L. Gearhart for $1.
Anthony J. Morrison Sr. conveyed Unit 708 to Royersford Gardens Ltd. Partnership for $60,000.
Teryl L. Loke conveyed Unit 4-6 to Royersford Gardens Ltd. Partnership for $110,000.
Bradley A. Gearhart and J. Gary Neff conveyed 239 Green St. to Ryan L. Gearhart for $1.
Luis Elibe Oyola and L. E. Oyola conveyed 628 Harrison St. to Luis A. Morales for $31,000.
Jonathan A. Proctor conveyed 716 Hilton Drive to Rehabulous Homes LLC for $90,000.
J. Gary Neff and Bradley A. Gearhart conveyed 520 S. Duke St. to Ryan L. Gearhart for $1.
Nationstar Reo Sub 1B LLC and Nationstar Mortgage LLC conveyed 678 Poplar St. to Nationstar HECM Acquisition Trust 2018-3 and Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB for $1.
David R. Mann, Suzanne C. Mann and David R. Mann & Suzanne C. Mann Revocable Trust conveyed Unit G-33 to Royersford Gardens Ltd. Partnership for $10,000.
James Street Charlotte Associates LP and James Street Charlotte Associates GP LLC conveyed 520 N. Charlotte St. to P3 FMC Holdings LLC for $10.
Dana B. Paparo conveyed property on West Chestnut Street to Jay B. Rosenthal for $485,000.
Barbara A. Sagerer conveyed 1242 Fremont St. to Walter F. Herzog for $40,000.
James Street Housing LP and James Street Housing GP LLC conveyed property on a public road to P3 FMC Holdings LLC for $10.
James Street Housing LP and James Street Housing GP LLC conveyed property on a public road to Franklin & Marshall College for $10.
Terry L. Weaver conveyed Unit 705 + to Royersford Gardens Ltd. Partnership for $85,000.
Juan A. Fernandez and Lori A. Fernandez conveyed Unit 3-1 to Royersford Gardens Ltd. Partnership for $107,500.
James Street Charlotte Associates LP and James Street Charlotte Associates GP LLC conveyed 520 N. Charlotte St. to Franklin & Marshall College for $10.
Daniel Wolgemuth conveyed 232 Howard Ave. to Jonathon Hershey for $152,500.
Gilberto Sanchez III conveyed 934 W. Vine St. to Neil R. McGettigan and Sarah R. McGettigan for $40,000.
Holly L. Weiler conveyed 216 E. Clay St. to Aaron Michael Blair and Megan Erin Petit for $180,000.
Alan K. Mongeau conveyed property on West Strawberry Street to Harnish Family Enterprises LLC for $310,000.
Fauster Joseph Vittone II and Erin Jo Riley conveyed 440 S. Duke St. to Erin Jo Riley and Erin Jo Riley Revocable Trust for $1.
AMVETS Post 19 Home Association conveyed property on a public road to American Patriot Realty LLC for $500,000.
Bryan L. Stahl conveyed 330 New Holland Ave. to Jakob R. Finegan and Jocelyn S. Kegerreis for $195,000.
E. Andrew Barnes and Sheri Barnes conveyed 347 S. Beaver St. to Dre America LLC and Stonehedge Holdings LLC for $31,500.
John Donald Mummaw, Alice M. Mummaw and John Mummaw conveyed 730 W. Vine St. to In Dust Homes LLC for $79,900.
Peter J. Altimare and Ann M. Altimare conveyed 951 W. Walnut St. to Amy Sa Altimare and Brian Altimare for $400,000.
Awakened Properties LLC and Daniel Zecher conveyed 209 E. Ross St. to Elisabeth S. Hoffman for $249,900.
Revitalized Real Estate LLC and Terry Esbenshade conveyed property on Manor Street to Ervin Jay Beiler for $159,900.
Falcon Property Holdings LLC and Daniel Falcon conveyed 106 Pearl St. to Vincent Gallegos and Rachel M. Gallegos for $235,000.
Shirley A. Gerlitzki and Harry J. Gerlitzki Jr. & Shirley A. Gerlitzki Revocable Living Trust conveyed 638 Pearl St. to Shirley A. Gerlitzki for $1.
Anthony A. Dixon and Denise C. Dixon conveyed 424 E. Strawberry St. to K2 Property Group LLC for $39,000.
Hugh J. McGettigan Jr. and Pamela G. McGettigan conveyed property on Lancaster Avenue to D. Michael Wege and Sandra J. Wege for $1.
Bradley A. Gearhart conveyed 511 High St. to Stephen R. Albright for $32,900.
Maria D. Falcon conveyed 676 Topaz Drive to William M. Campos Tamayo, William M Campos Tamayo, Yamileth Perez Cruz and Yamileth Perez Cruz for $169,500.
Cheryl A. Biers conveyed 403 Winthrop Drive to Patrick A. Bennett, James P. Bennett and Margaret Bennett for $162,000.
Jennifer Bellone Rule, Matthew A. Petersen and Natalie M. Petersen conveyed 12 S. Mary St. to Bruce E. Geter for $145,000.
Eric S. Fagre and Angela Poole conveyed 812 N. Shippen St. to Aimee E. Strunk for $158,000.
Lancaster Township
Linda L. Curtiss conveyed 1015 Woods Ave. to Kent R. Bachman and Bonnie L. Brecht for $200,000.
David E. Hoffman conveyed property on Wabank Road to David L. Blank and Mary A. Blank for $130,000.
Eric S. Salmon conveyed 321 Atkins Ave. to Jenna L. Salmon for $1.
Janet A. White conveyed property on Wilderness Road to Richard A. Hollenbach, Beatriz Gonzalez Santiago and Beatriz Gonzalez Santiago for $221,900.
Brian P. Altimare and Amy S. Altimare conveyed 999 Hamilton Park Drive to Jerome Wright for $305,000.
Charles E. Harting conveyed 19 Parkside Ave. to Heather M. Estrada and Keith Slesser for $154,500.
Jay P. Ridinger, Dakota L. Ridinger and Dakota L. Diem conveyed 401 S. School Lane to Jay P. Ridinger and Dakota L. Ridinger for $1.
Grande Land LP and Grande Management Corp. conveyed 239 Pilgrim Drive to Jeffrey R. Guy and Donna R. Guy for $335,633.
Leacock Township
Isaac L. Stoltzfus, Isaac I. Stoltzfus and Mary L. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Naomi S. Stoltzfus for $1.
Upper Leacock Township
Robert H. Schober Sr. conveyed 43 Graybill Road to Robert H. Schober Sr. for $1.
Lititz Borough
Timothy E. Carver, Alicia D. Carver, Beverly L. Poorman and Randall L. Poorman conveyed 534 Golden St. to Kaitlin M. McDonald for $173,000.
Ruth J. Good and Ruth J. Musser conveyed 416 W. Sixth St. to Timothy R. Musser for $136,000.
James B. Wenger and Betsy M. Wenger conveyed property on a public road to Jay A. Garber and Karen Marie Garber for $525,000.
Little Britain Township
The estate of Helen N. Boyle, Jill Nanette Harrison Trauger, Julie Ann Harrison Maeder and James Raymond Harrison conveyed property on a public road to Charles M. Jones and Daniel C. Risk for $45,000.
The estate of Helen N. Boyle, Jessica Harrison Escobar, Jessica E. Escobar, James Raymond Harrison and Julie Ann Maeder conveyed property on a public road to Charles M. Jones and Daniel C. Risk for $45,000.
Manheim Township
Lester Shickman and Diane M. Shickman conveyed 953 Helen Ave. to Scott A. Farrell and Ingrid E. Farrell for $235,000.
William Benton conveyed property on Kent Gardens to William Benton and Carroll Feldman for $1.
Jacob K. King conveyed property on a public road to Recreate Investments LLC for $100,000.
Thang Q. Nguyen and Amy Wong conveyed property on Tanglewood Lane to Thang Q. Nguyen, Amy Wong and Shelby Wong Nguyen for $1.
Wanda A. Collinson conveyed 470 Haverhill Road to Millpond Properties LLC for $168,000.
Kmart Plaza Lancaster PA Ltd. Partnership and Lancaster Center Corp. conveyed property on a public road to Manbel Devco I. Ltd Partnership for $30,000.
Suzanne H. Arnold, Suzanne H. Arnold Qprt and Suzanne H. Arnold Qualified Personal Residence Trust conveyed property on Bent Creek Drive to Jeffrey Edward Arnold, Jeffreys Trust, Suzanne H. Arnold Qprt and Suzanne H. Arnold for $1.
Shawnee Advisors LLC and Philip C. Frey conveyed property on Unit F to Charter Homes At Belmont Inc. for $85,000.
Stefany E. Sellers conveyed Unit 10 to Leonard Tuanquin for $237,000.
The estate of Mary Jane H Autrey conveyed 825 Helen Ave. to William R. Picatagi for $189,900.
George D. Hauber Sr. and Patricia L. Hauber conveyed 149 Valleybrook Drive to Tricia Lynn Hauber for $116,000.
Brook H. Kleinhaus and Debra H. Laird conveyed property on a public road to Thomas W. Ponessa for $235,000.
Ronald L. Good, Nancy Sue Good, Daniel B. Ebersol and Emma S. Ebersol conveyed 1859 New Holland Pike to Jerre Riehl and Jessica Riehl for $262,000.
Patrick M. Kirchner and Abigail A. Kirchner conveyed 846 Pleasure Road to Richard A. Myers for $195,000.
Mary Ann Maureen Quinn conveyed Unit 324 to Mary Ann Maureen Quinn and Bridget E. Flick for $1.
Jessica McIlroy, Daniel D. McIlroy and Anne E. McIlroy conveyed 2823 Blacksmith Way to Erich Rodriguez Meireles, Erich Rodriguez Meireles and Yaima Gonzalez Gonzalez for $185,000.
Wetherburn North, BD Hogan Inc., DD Herr Inc. and J&E Developers Inc. conveyed 634 Prince George Drive to Fu Su Chen and Xiu Juan Zheng for $300,000.
Benchmarq Holdings LLC and Brian N. Zulli conveyed 507 Cobblestone Court to Chris Keener for $165,000.
Scott G. Snyder conveyed property on Copley Drive to Sean Pfeiff and Sarah A. Pfeiff for $450,000.
Creative Ministries Inc. conveyed Unit 1702 + to Paul M. Boronow and Lynn M. Boronow for $150,000.
Manheim Borough
Marilyn E. Stoner conveyed 235 W. Colebrook St. to Michael Axmacher for $187,000.
Jared K. Zeamer conveyed 50 N. Clay St. to Jared K. Zeamer and Natalie M. Zeamer for $1.
Manor Township
A. Leroy Mellinger conveyed property on Harvard Avenue to Capstone Legacy Foundation Inc. and A. Leroy Mellinger Charitable Remainder Unitrust for $1.
P. Nelson Shertzer and Kimberly S. Shertzer conveyed 717 Letort Road to Grant H. Clark and Meredith A. Clark for $750,000.
Anne L. Haser conveyed 2050 Stone Mill Road to Christian L. Byers for $206,900.
J. Mer Properties LLC, John M. Beiler and Mervin R. Beiler conveyed 1020 Williamsburg Road to Daniel Duer for $175,000.
Melanie E. Moyer conveyed property on Dogwood Court to Katherine E. Mausolf and Andrew J. Mausolf for $190,000.
FHG 92 LLC and Wesley R. Funk conveyed 38 Derby Lane to Scott J. Davis and Lisa June Davis for $190,000.
Martic Township
PPL Electric Utilities Corp., PP&L Inc. and Pennsylvania Power & Light Co. conveyed property on a public road to Holtwood LLC and PPL Holtwood LLC for $1.
Citimortgage Inc. conveyed 642 Drytown Road to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for $1.
PPL Electric Utilities Corp., PP&L Inc. and Pennsylvania Power & Light Co. conveyed property on a public road to Holtwood LLC and PPL Holtwood LLC for $1.
PPL Electric Utilities Corp., PP&L Inc. and Pennsylvania Power & Light Co. conveyed property on a public road to Holtwood LLC and PPL Holtwood LLC for $1.
Millersville Borough
Angela Knight and Thomas Knight conveyed property on a public road to Kaylei M. Smith for $201,000.
Mount Joy Borough
Mary Jane McDowell conveyed Unit 620 to Robert M. McDowell and Lydia E. McDowell for $1.
Kirk L. Colwell and Kristi Colwell conveyed property on a public road to Kristi Colwell for $1.
Mount Gretna Rentals LLC and Herman Mayer conveyed 142 New Haven St. to Kerman LLC for $134,000.
Mount Joy Township
The estate of Dolores C. Alleman and The estate of R. Dolores Alleman conveyed property on a public road to Steven Eric Zook and Renita J. Zook for $295,000.
Forino Co. LP, Nadu Construction Inc., Lancaster Home Builders, Anthony Forino LLC, Forino Anthony LLC, Anthony Forino and Eileen Hauptly conveyed property on Westbrooke Drive to Glen M. Bootay and Leslie A. Bootay for $363,842.
Metzler Home Builders Inc. conveyed 8 Wigeon Way to Karen Madeya and Cliff Karafin for $237,700.
Kollin L. Haynes and Karen L. Haynes conveyed property on Indian Rock Circle to Natasha Espenshade for $159,900.
Gregory S. Musser and Douglas H. Musser conveyed property on Misty Drive to Seal Property Group LLC for $141,000.
Benchmarq Holdings LLC and Ryan Hess conveyed property on a public road to Patsy Summers for $159,711.
New Holland Borough
Wells Fargo Bank NA and Orange Coast Title Co. conveyed 225 Stoever Drive to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for $10.
Audrey L. Zart and Jo Ann Bender conveyed property on a public road to Michael Tafuro and Patricia G. Tafuro for $380,000.
Alvin B. Esh and Mary Jane Esh conveyed 495 W. Broad St. to Alvin B. Esh and Alvin Glenn Esh for $1.
Leon Stoltzfus and Bethany Mast conveyed property on Jackson Street to Jeffrey S. Starr and Kimberley D. Starr for $185,000.
Paradise Township
Robert L. Kreider conveyed 28 N. Kinzer Road to K. Property Group LLC for $195,000.
Jonathan B. Lapp and Esther Marie Lapp conveyed property on a public road to Omar B. Stoltzfus for $212,000.
Betty M. Wenger and Lorraine F. Wenger conveyed property on a public road to Sean M. Wenger for $120,000.
Penn Township
Colton Sauder, Beth Trovato and Beth Sauder conveyed 232 Cedar Hollow to Nicholas T. Marinaro and Kerri L. Marinaro for $299,900.
JWB Cedar Hollow Inc. and Horst & Son Inc. conveyed property on Cedar Hollow to Eric J. Petersen and Miriam Petersen for $205,900.
Tiffany Chubb, Tiffany Laukhoff and Tiffany Laukhuff conveyed property on Wood Duck Drive to Olen C. Embury for $169,500.
William C. Zeamer conveyed property on Sunrise Drive to Ryan M. Smoker and Christen R. Smoker for $250,000.
Timothy L. Hoke, Jennifer L. Bothell, Jennifer L. Bothell Hoke and Jennifer L Bothell Hoke conveyed property on a public road to Timothy L. Hoke, Jennifer L. Bothell Hoke and Jennifer L Bothell Hoke for $0.
Todd D. Lyons and Kelly L. Lyons conveyed property on Walnut Drive to Alison M. Dowdrick and George A. Taughinbaugh for $282,000.
Charles Investments LP, Hamaker Road Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Charles Investments LLC, Brent O. Stoltzfus and Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC conveyed 433 Charles Drive to Joseph W. Holcomb Jr. for $362,820.
Pequea Township
Michael S. Achey conveyed property on a public road to Jacob G. Brown for $228,900.
Jeffery A. Bell conveyed property on a public road to Jeffery A. Bell and Karen E. Heistand for $1.
Oak Hill Partners Lancaster LLC and Oak Hill Partners conveyed property on a public road to Penn Grant Commons Townhomes Homeowners Association Inc. for $1.
Providence Township
Lancaster Home Builders, Nadu Contruction Inc. and Nadu Construction Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Richard T. Garver III and Shannon K. Garver for $279,000.
Larry D. Zook Sr., Terice H. Zook and Leonard Donald Zook conveyed 597 Lancaster Pike to Leonard D. Zook for $1.
Quarryville Borough
Richard T. Garver III conveyed property on a public road to Marcella F. Wilburn for $189,000.
Richard Dipilla and Edward Dipilla conveyed 8 W. Fourth St. to Edward Barry for $210,000.
The estate of James C. Hurley, The estate of James C. Hurley III and The estate of James Charles Hurley III conveyed property on a public road to Montague Wood Jr. and Penny M. Wood for $215,000.
Rapho Township
Mark T. Hershey and Melissa J. Hershey conveyed 1964 Old Line Road to Ashlee Marie Mast and Kolby T. Hackman for $224,000.
Harry R. Wisler and Sandra M. Wisler conveyed 1054 Willow Creek Drive to Sara Ragusa for $220,000.
Charles A. Tupper conveyed Unit 65 to Yolanda C. Hunnicutt and David A. Hunnicutt for $70,000.
Elm Tree Properties LLC and Alden Homes At Cornwall Inc. conveyed property on Heatherwood Drive to Joseph A. Garrison and Ashley E. Garrison for $307,065.
Sadsbury Township
Ephraim H. Miller and Sadie G. Miller conveyed property on a public road to Samuel J. Lantz Jr. and Malinda A. Lantz for $400,000.
Salisbury Township
Deborah L. Muzereus and Deborah L. Greathouse conveyed 781 Newport Ave. to Deborah L. Greathouse for $0.
Marcus F. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to John L. King and Susanna S. King for $1.
John L. King, Susanna S. King and John King conveyed property on a public road to John R. Honovich and Chenling Chou for $710,000.
Larry A. Burkhart and Jennifer W. Burkhart conveyed property on Snake Lane to Jacob B. King for $470,000.
Carl G. Sandoe and Grace D. Sandoe conveyed property on a public road to Carl G. Sandoe, Grace D. Sandoe, Sean C. Sandoe and Jena Marie Sandoe for $1.
Kirk R. Benner and K. R. Benner conveyed property on Old Philadelphia Pike to Kirk R. Benner and Bethany LR Benner for $1.
The estate of Her E. Diem, The estate of Er E. Diem and The estate of Her Diem conveyed 5853 Meadville Road to Levi E. Glick and Ruth E. Glick for $710,000.
Strasburg Borough
Mary A. Simmons conveyed property on a public road to Mary A. Simmons Spendthrift Revocable Trust and Mary A. Simmons for $1.
Strasburg Township
Edith K. Graybill conveyed 1497 White Oak Road to John Michael Willcox and Lindsey A. Willcox for $1.
Miriam F. Fisher conveyed property on Winter Hill Road to Aaron S. Fisher and Barbara A. Fisher for $1.
Miguel A. Arnau conveyed 1433 Village Road to Miguel A. Arnau for $1.
Terre Hill Borough
Connie F. McComsey conveyed property on a public road to Steven J. Beiler for $70,000.
Noah S. Ringler and Kathryn H. Ringler conveyed 227 E. Main St. to Ronnie O. Rasmussen for $125,000.
Warwick Township
Jeffrey A. Dewalt and Barbara J. Dewalt conveyed property on a public road to Stuart Berjansky and Sherrie Berjansky for $361,025.
The estate of Sandra L. Jansson conveyed property on a public road to Joshua Lynn Buckwalter and Tricia Layne Buckwalter for $110,000.
ToA Lititz LP, ToA PA VII LP and ToA Pa VII Advisors LLC conveyed 455 Valor Drive to Gregory G. Young and Gail Young for $396,409.
ToA Lititz LP and ToA Lititz Advisors LLC conveyed 430 Valor Drive to Lester H. Neff and Joanne S. Neff for $466,667.
Dale G. Weller and Pearl E. Weller conveyed 908 May Road to Lak LP for $244,000.
Lititz Reserve LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Brent O. Stoltzfus and Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC conveyed 615 Blue Spruce Drive to Ted F. Kreider and Carol J. Kreider for $382,305.
Thomas R. Yecker and Tonya L. Yecker conveyed property on Brian Drive to Thomas R. Yecker for $1.
Laura Rugh conveyed property on Limestone Court to Teresa A. Miller for $340,000.
Michael S. Lowe conveyed 913 Rabbit Hill Road to Michael Futer and Hannah Futer for $212,000.
Lawrence Ralph Swonger and Susan Carolyn Swonger conveyed property on Buck Wood Lane to Justin W. Carroll and Desiree Carroll for $494,500.
The estate of Clarke E. Hess conveyed property on Front Street to Christina M. Hoffman and Joshua E. Hoffman for $391,000.
Christina Hoffman and Joshua Hoffman conveyed property on West Woods Drive to Frank J. Gentile and Jolene M. Gentile for $415,000.
Louis Z. Davis, Kayla M. Davis, L. Davis and Kayla Davis conveyed property on Longfellow Drive to Michael Scatko and Kristi Scatko for $233,800.