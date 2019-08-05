The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office July 22-26:
Adamstown Borough
James R. Loomis, Edwin W. Loomis and Mary E. Loomis conveyed property on a public road to Burkholder Capital LLC for $235,000.
Robert J. Russo and Susan F. Russo conveyed 42 Bissenden Way to Daniel L. Barbaro and Dianne Barbaro for $263,000.
Akron Borough
Joshua D. Dube and Veronica M. Dube conveyed property on Broad Street to Joel T. Cook and Judith M. Cook for $271,000.
Brecknock Township
Talon Holdings LLC, Landmark Builders Inc. and Landmark Homes conveyed 102 Peregrine Place to Vicky M. Champaneria and Jasmin Patel for $112,000.
Robert W. Hall and Joyce E. Hall conveyed 1284 Crestview Drive to James L. Metzler and Michelle N. Metzler for $218,750.
David R. Rissler and Dorothy L. Rissler conveyed property on a public road to David R. Rissler for $1.
Carol L. Demeritt conveyed property on a public road to Lewis R. Brubacker and Lori A. Brubacker for $350,000.
Kimberly A. Taylor conveyed Unit 24 to Diane Bixler for $155,000.
Caernarvon Township
Gladys Jane Detwiler and Vicki J. Olshefsky conveyed property on a public road to Lamar N. Zimmerman and Nancy H. Zimmerman for $355,000.
Christiana Borough
Alan E. Kendig and Andrea M. Kendig conveyed property on Bridge Street to Alan E. Kendig and Andrea M. Kendig for $1.
Gerald L. Engel and Nancy J. Engel conveyed 12 Broad St. to Mark Carner and Sherry A. Carner for $130,000.
Clay Township
Lincoln Land Group Inc., Landmark Builders Inc. and Landmark Homes conveyed 325 Constitution Drive to Audrey M. Miller and Barry L. Miller for $393,035.
Elsie Z. Martin conveyed property on a public road to James S. Martin for $1.
East Cocalico Township
Terry L. Patterson and Terri K. Patterson conveyed property on Brunners Grove Road to Robert Tobias Blumenshine for $280,000.
William M. Keyser conveyed property on Black Horse Road to Robert L. Beck Jr. and Samantha J. Beck for $102,000.
Stoney Pointe LLC, Landmark Builders Inc. and Landmark Homes conveyed property on Nathan Drive to Syuzanna Hegedus for $319,000.
Christina Korenkiewicz conveyed property on a public road to Grant Boehler for $165,699.
Philip Stackhouse and Rachel Stackhouse conveyed property on Ray Drive to Robert Keim for $150,000.
School Lane Associates, Landmark Builders Inc., Landmark Homes and Patti A. Brubaker conveyed property on Smokestown Road to Jarad T. Tucker and Amy J. Tucker for $405,000.
School Lane Associates and Patti A. Brubaker conveyed property on Smokestown Road to Moses Kumar and Minu Kumar for $122,000.
Justin D. Townsley and Jessica E. Townsley conveyed property on Hayloft Road to Justin D. Townsley for $1.
Camille Testa conveyed property on Ray Drive to Glenn J. Mowery and Karen L. Mowery for $185,000.
West Cocalico Township
Robert T. Blumenshine conveyed property on a public road to Andrew William Sutton and Tracy Ann Sutton for $183,000.
William C. Critchfield and Alicia C. Critchfield conveyed 44 S. King St. to Christian A. Monk and Emily M. Monk for $165,000.
Cindy L. Gress conveyed property on a public road to Russell E. Bradford and Sherry Lynn Bradford for $164,900.
Simeon L. Musser and Elizabeth A. Musser conveyed property on a public road to Brian E. Chupp and Susanna F. Chupp for $130,000.
Mark A. Aldrich and Sarah E. Aldrich conveyed property on Chapel View Drive to Brett Fahnestock and Amanda Fahnestock for $212,000.
Simeon L. Musser and Elizabeth A. Musser conveyed property on a public road to Jason L. Martin and Kendall L. Martin for $300,000.
Penelope S. Scheetz and Penelope S. Fichtorn conveyed 120 Short Road to Joshuwa P. Clare and Kristen L. Clare for $1.
Columbia Borough
Donald M. Blackburn Sr. and Christine E. Blackburn conveyed 634 Franklin St. to Fausto G. Dominguez Morales and Magaly Garcia for $105,000.
Derek Michael Sauder conveyed 533 Manor St. to Alexa Justine Christman for $128,000.
Michael R. Waugh conveyed property on Lancaster Avenue to Jason W. Stoltzfus for $75,000.
Santander Bank NA conveyed 1025 Ironville Pike to Gabino Gonzales and Rafaela Contreras for $105,000.
The estate of Clarissa M. Wolcott conveyed property on Locust Street to Robert A. Herman Jr. and Sylvia Herman for $1.
Cole F. Knighton and Mandee M. Hatcher conveyed property on North Eighth Street to Gregory A. Thompson for $130,000.
Conestoga Township
Michael Drinkard and Timbrel Drinkard conveyed property on a public road to Derek M. Sauder for $202,500.
Conoy Township
George B. Smeal Jr. conveyed property on a public road to George B. Smeal and George B. Smeal &. Barbara D. Smeal Living Trust for $1.
Norfolk Southern Railway Co conveyed property on a public road to Louise Saulina Reichert, Louise Saulina Reichert and Paul Reichert for $1.
Denver Borough
Marie Carretta and Thomas Carretta conveyed property on a public road to Marie Carretta for $1.
The estate of John K. Weaver conveyed 329 N. Sixth St. to Foxes Siding Inc. for $93,000.
East Donegal Township
Merle E. Rothfus Jr. and Patricia L. Rothfus conveyed property on a public road to Cody B. Smith and Alicia J. Hostetter for $295,000.
John S. Beiler and Lizzie E. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Steven L. Beiler and Kathryn J. Beiler for $1.
Joseph W. Holcomb Jr. conveyed property on Anderson Ferry Road to Jessica D. Bittinger and Justin West for $210,000.
Daniel J. Baumbach and Lois E. Baumbach conveyed 20 N. River St. to Alexander B. Mearig and Kelsey T. Mearig for $190,000.
West Donegal Township
David E. Pickel Jr. and Diane Dunn Pickel conveyed 111 Valerie Drive to Terry W. Sipe and Debra S. Sipe for $269,900.
Drumore Township
The estate of Joseph E. Sinclair, the estate of Betsy Jo Hess, Larry D. Sinclair, Alice Jean Pruitt, J. Edgar Sinclair Jr., Nancy A. Stauffer, Sara G. Hess, Janice D. Martin and the estate of Betsy J. Hess conveyed property on a public road to Kenneth C. Trout and Kristen L. Trout for $137,000.
East Drumore Township
Terry G. Aukamp conveyed property on Green View Circle to Terry G. Aukamp and Barbara Jean Aukamp for $1.
The estate of Marlene E. McCrabb conveyed property on Green View Circle to Terry G. Aukamp for $1.
Earl Township
Allen S. Riehl conveyed property on Red Well Road to Allen S. Riehl for $1.
Wayne Hoffman and Donna M. Hoffman conveyed property on a public road to Samuel M. Stoltzfus for $321,000.
West Earl Township
Ilayaraja Marimuthu and Kiruthika Manoharan conveyed property on a public road to Ahmad A. Ismaeel, Yousif A. Abdilghani and Noor I. Mohammad for $269,900.
William Rohrbach and Jennifer Rohrbach conveyed property on a public road to Kenneth A. Timbario and Theresa M. Timbario for $261,000.
Roger L. Wambold and Phyllis M. Wambold conveyed property on a public road to Eduard Akulov for $251,000.
East Petersburg Borough
Fredrick L. Engle and Nan L. Engle conveyed property on State Street to Nan L. Engle for $1.
Fredrick L. Engle and Nan L. Engle conveyed property on a public road to Nan L. Engle for $1.
Luke A. Anderson and Tamara L. Anderson conveyed 1921 New St. to Kent W. Peters and Jane E. Flemming for $208,500.
Bernard E. Ford and Darlene L. Ford conveyed property on Hollow Drive to Christopher E. Ford for $1.
Eden Township
Gideon M. Fisher conveyed property on Loop Road to Gideon M. Fisher and Sylvia Z. Fisher for $1.
Robert S. Work and Julia A. Work conveyed property on a public road to Robert S. Work for $1.
Elizabeth Township
Chet R. Brubaker and Adrienne J. Brubaker conveyed property on Oak Lane to Donald C. Comerer Jr. and Lindsay M. Comerer for $325,000.
Gladys M. Irvin and Jacqueline A. Fetter conveyed property on a public road to Martin Paving Inc. for $182,500.
Elizabethtown Borough
Joseph F. Fisher conveyed property on North Market Street to Mervin S. Beiler for $225,000.
Manajr Properties LLC, Abram H. Weidman and Craig S. Givens conveyed property on a public road to Pak786 LLC for $235,000.
Wesley G. Epler and Martha E. Epler conveyed property on Watercress Lane to Albert Willman for $199,000.
Kristen L. Imboden, Kristen L. Peterson and Alex B. Peterson conveyed 601 E. Hummelstown St. to Susan M. Heffner and Jimi J. Adisa for $232,000.
Franklin Reed Mask conveyed property on a public road to Randee J. Clohessy and Christopher E. Clohessy for $239,700.
The estate of Betty Jane Frye conveyed 35 S. Chestnut St. to Bona Fide Properties LLC for $110,000.
Carrington Mortgage Services LLC conveyed 42 N. Poplar St. to USA Housing & Urban Development for $1.
Patricia F. Rathsam and Michael R. Rathsam conveyed 305 Hillside Avenue to BML Real Estate LLC for $140,000.
Ephrata Borough
BML Real Estate LLC conveyed property on Lincoln Avenue to William T. Nelson and Melissa Nelson for $138,000.
Lorie J. Walker conveyed Unit 31 to Meredith N. Kametz for $119,900.
Thomas J. Zeranko conveyed property on a public road to Milaim Kqiku and Feride Gashi for $166,900.
Paul K. Chamberlain Jr. conveyed Unit 6 to Albert M. Stauffer and Kelly L. Stauffer for $142,000.
Ephrata Township
Kevin R. Weaver and Charlene J. Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Carl Z. Weaver and Marlene R. Weaver for $1.
Elton Haase and Debra L. Haase conveyed property on Summerlyn Drive to Richard Nowatnick and Cornelia Anne Haws for $299,900.
Property Investing & Management Inc. conveyed property on Quarry Ridge Drive to Central PA Equities 28 LLC for $1,800,000.
GRH Development Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Doris M. McDonald Trust for $308,889.
Norman R. Strenger Sr. and Beatrice M. Strenger conveyed property on Church Avenue to Norman R. Strenger Jr. and Rae Ann Strenger for $250,000.
Jesse L. Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Casey G. Martin and Megan B. Hoover for $215,000.
David E. Austin conveyed property on Bomberger Road to Joshua V. Fox and Megan R. Fox for $380,000.
Fulton Township
The estate of Louise D. Warfel conveyed property on a public road to Wakefield Storage LLC for $375,000.
East Hempfield Township
Marion A. Robinson and Erin M. Robinson conveyed Unit 21 to Lawrence Loverso for $170,000.
Gerald H. Brandt and Shirley K. Brandt conveyed 3037 Westwood Drive to Leith S. El Mutwalli and Leith S. El Mutwalli for $289,900.
Stacey L. Kapushy conveyed 2918 Kings Lane to Josue Torres Flores, Josue Torres Flores and Leigh A. Mast for $325,000.
Lime Spring Properties LP, Lime Spring Properties GP LLC and Ian G. Ruzow conveyed Farmstead At Lime Spring Unit 25 + to Homestead Village Inc. for $495,000.
Charles R. Ruszala and Lorrena M. Ruszala conveyed property on Pool Forge to Elizabeth Hornberger for $230,000.
H. Landon Hunter and Susan F. Hunter conveyed property on a public road to Justin M. Stoltzfus for $333,500.
Michael Brian Horvath and William Anthony Horvath conveyed property on Greens Avenue to Michael Brian Horvath, Tara L. Horvath, William Anthony Horvath and Garth Allen for $1.
Theodore J. Polaski conveyed property on Kingsway Drive to Chad M. Gery for $229,000.
Thomas S. Hunt and Frances E. Arnott conveyed property on Nolt Road to Jeremiah Eastep and Amy Eastep for $309,000.
John E. Prime Jr. conveyed 315 Winding Hill Drive to Kenneth L. Harding and Kathleen A. Harding for $412,000.
David Costello and Sara Costello conveyed property on Camas Lane to Mark Sweeney and Shelley Sweeney for $475,000.
Michael J. Scornavacchi conveyed property on Chapel Forge Court to Michael Lee Keller and Liberta Marie Keller for $495,000.
Timothy C. Whitmyer, Tim Whitmyer and Ann M. Whitmyer conveyed 102 Springlawn Drive to Timothy C. Whitmyer, Tim Whitmyer, Ann M. Whitmyer and Denyell M. Whitmyer for $1.
K. Renee Newswanger and William H. Smith III conveyed 912 Darby Lane to Jeremy S. Newswanger for $138,000.
Centaurus LLC conveyed property on a public road to Lpadc Inc. for $1.
James M. Gordon and Sandra R. Gordon conveyed property on Robin Road to Gary J. Gaissert and Jill Gaissert for $62,000.
West Hempfield Township
David C. Starner and Terri L. Starner conveyed property on a public road to Nanette J. Sherrard for $159,700.
Dave D. Khellawan and Geeta T. Khellawan conveyed property on a public road to Hem L. Dhimal and Prem K. Dhimal for $275,000.
Eldercare Solutions Inc. and Julia C. Peet conveyed property on Fairview Road to Jack E. Laukhuff for $107,000.
Don L. Bleacher and Arlene Bleacher conveyed property on Magnolia Drive to Alan H. Cherkin for $131,300.
Thomas M. Pierzga and Maureen C. Pierzga conveyed property on Pine Hill Drive to Thomas M. Pierzga and Maureen C. Pierzga for $1.
Cynthia Marie Eshleman, Chad M. Slover, Cynthia M. Long and Cynthia M. Slover conveyed property on Hillcrest Drive to Brandon C. Miller and Rachel C. Canale for $212,500.
Jeremy A. Coble conveyed property on Hollytree Court to James North and Jean North for $280,000.
Samuel E. Smith Jr. and Judith A. Smith conveyed 383 Dale Ave. to Paul D. Davis, Bonita A. Davis, Jesse B. Davis and Catherine M. Davis for $240,000.
East Lampeter Township
Ronald S. Swiatek Jr. and Lora M. Swiatek conveyed 404 Coreopsis Drive to Lora M. Swiatek for $1.
Cartus Financial Corp. conveyed 2063 Waterford Drive to Ruslan Bashatov for $620,000.
MTGLQ Investors LP and Rushmore Loan Management Services LLC conveyed property on a public road to Geovanny Ponce Garcia and Denia R. Rivera for $237,113.
Robert L. King and Leona M. King conveyed property on Pennsylvania Avenue to Marcia L. Urbina for $194,400.
West Lampeter Township
Gary A. Cross and Gary A. Cross Revocable Trust conveyed Unit 108 to David L. Rineer and Dorothy L. Rineer for $480,000.
Danielle R. Duryee Kirkpatrick, Danielle R Duryee Kirkpatrick and David J. Kirkpatrick conveyed property on Jamestown Court to Jose A. Rivera and Carmen M. Rivera for $242,000.
Samuel J. Esch and Rebecca S. Esch conveyed property on a public road to Samuel M. Esch and Lena K. Esch for $1.
Hillary Elser conveyed property on a public road to Brent D. Pawlson and Gloria J. Cissne for $530,000.
Rose Marie Sauder conveyed property on Broadmoor Drive to Larry S. Kline for $170,600.
Jeanne T. Hendren conveyed 5 Mason Court to Andrea L. Sherman for $249,900.
Jennifer E. Eshleman and Jennifer E. Brands conveyed 107 Covered Wagon Drive to Jennifer E. Brands and John E. Brands for $1.
Charlan Group LP, Custom Home Group Inc. and Tri Des Inc. conveyed property on Whitetail Path to Diane N. Mattick and William O. Mattick for $315,000.
Lancaster City
Luis Salas conveyed 216 N. Reservoir St. to We Buy Houses Lancaster LLC for $1.
The estate of Frances L. Fye and Susan Young Nicholas conveyed 507 Prospect St. to Todd R. Stumpf for $95,000.
William Negron conveyed 347 S. Marshall St. to Jeremiah M. Edwards for $110,000.
BNG Properties LLC, Joshua M. Gibbel and Matthew R. Buckwalter conveyed 610 N. Mary St. to Stephen M. Hackett and Alyssa J. Emmert for $205,000.
HG Holdings LLC, Jeremy Ganse and Lisa Ganse conveyed 242 Nevin St. to Robert Alspach for $325,000.
Aaron Shiflet, Alisha Shiflet and Alisha Howard conveyed 225 N. Shippen St. to Aaron Shiflet for $1.
Frank A. Cabanas and Candace R. Cabanas conveyed 108 Pearl St. to Brianna C. Piccari for $162,375.
Impact Missions conveyed 628 N. Christian St. to Abrielle Weaver for $138,000.
The estate of June T. Harv conveyed 668 Hershey Avenue to Lori J. Harvest for $1.
Anthony J. Galligan conveyed 329 W. Walnut St. to Anthony J. Galligan and Latrice Anderson for $1.
Juan Galarza III conveyed 56 Chester St. to Douglas L. Fulmer for $62,000.
Nathan Denlinger and Laurian Denlinger conveyed 115 Ruby St. to Austin J. Glanzer and Elizabeth R. Glanzer for $140,500.
John E. King and Emma S. King conveyed 103 Howard Ave. to Brick & Mortar Investments LLC for $110,100.
Keystone Building Partners LLC, Daniel S. Steiner and Jennifer Haeseler Steiner conveyed 228 E. Grant St. Unit 3A to Daina S. Dailey and George J. Dailey for $435,000.
Robert E. Plank conveyed property on West King Street to 552 554 W. King St. LLC for $250,000.
Eva Rivera conveyed 412 Green St. to Lissette Rivera for $90,000.
Stonehedge Holdings LLC and Jacob K. King conveyed property on a public road to David G. Fisher and Sarah K. Fisher for $235,000.
Dieumeme Juin and Suse Juin conveyed 507 Church St. to Ramon Torres for $54,000.
Elaine Espinal Gomez conveyed 538 Hand Ave. to Ryan J. Todd for $104,000.
Troy M. Schneider and Troy Schneider conveyed 605 Emerald Drive to Angeline N. Bautista Cabrera and Angeline N. Bautista Cabrera for $133,000.
Lancaster Press Partners LP, Lancaster Press Management LLC and Eddie P. Drogaris conveyed Unit 409 to David Gerrity and Louise Gerrity for $334,900.
Emily N. Mann conveyed 346 W. James St. to Neil G. Gussman and Annalisa Crannell for $176,500.
Angel Paz and Hermes Almaguer conveyed 464 Manor St. to Bray & B. Properties LLC for $415,000.
Frank Liddy Tunis and Archer C. Tunis Jr. conveyed 540 Race Ave. to Brentwood Investment Properties LLC for $190,000.
Annalisa Crannell and Neil G. Gussman conveyed 609 N. President Ave. to Danel Draguljic and Linda Draguljic for $280,000.
AFE Enterprises LP, AFE Enterprise LLC and Anthony F. Essis conveyed property on North Duke Street to AFE Enterprises LP for $1.
Christopher P. Morrison, Gypsy Winter Morrison and Gypsy Callaghan conveyed 244 N. Mulberry St. to Gypsy Callaghan for $1.
Frank Rizzo and Jacqueline B. Rizzo conveyed 837 Fourth St. to Frank Rizzo for $1.
The estate of Hudson Cattell conveyed 620 N. Pine St. to Awakened Properties LLC for $147,000.
Marcos Fontanez conveyed property on Poplar Street to Margaret Anne Landon, Jeffrey Allan Dennis and Heather Lee Landon for $165,000.
Josue Javier Segovia conveyed 320 S. Beaver St. to Racquel E. Juarez for $1.
Lancaster Township
John C. Volovar conveyed 387 Dickens Drive to Edinson M. Vera and Lydia H Castillo Diaz Devera for $159,900.
Joanne T. Lovell conveyed 1315 Passey Lane to Hunter S. Busansky, Erin N. Pabon Busansky and Erin N. Pabon Busansky for $202,000.
Thaddeus Stevens Foundation and Stevens Thaddeus Foundation conveyed property on Edington Place to Zachary J. Buterbaugh and Brittany I. Buterbaugh for $245,000.
Richard M. Hoover and Jeanette M. Hoover conveyed property on Elmshire Drive to Keith L. Hoover for $140,000.
Shelby Cunningham conveyed 1046 Sterling Place to Yvonne Miller and Burlin Miller for $151,474.
Leacock Township
Abram P. Petersheim and Malinda S. Petersheim conveyed property on Weavertown Road to Enos B. Ebersol and Rebecca G. Ebersol for $325,000.
Eli K. Lapp Jr. and Miriam J. Lapp conveyed property on a public road to Levi David Stoltzfus and Mary Ann Stoltzfus for $435,000.
Christian M. Beiler and Rebecca S. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Melvin S. Beiler and Barbie P. Beiler for $325,000.
Emanuel K. Esh and Malinda R. Esh conveyed property on a public road to Jesse K. Esh and Anna Ruth Esh for $1.
Aaron K. Allgyer Jr. and Kathryn B. Allgyer conveyed property on a public road to Abram K. Allgyer and Barbie Ann Allgyer for $1.
Aaron E. Allgyer and Malinda M. Allgyer conveyed property on Colonial Road to Abram K. Allgyer and Barbie Ann Allgyer for $1.
Abram K. Allgyer, Barbie Ann Allgyer, Aaron E. Allgyer and Malinda M. Allgyer conveyed property on Colonial Road to Abram K. Allgyer and Barbie Ann Allgyer for $1.
Lititz Borough
Lori Ann Ceryak, Lori Ann Donnelly and Lori Ann Donnelly Revocable Trust Agreement conveyed property on a public road to Matthew Howe and Paige Howe for $196,000.
Elam L. King conveyed 22 N. Locust St. to John M. King for $102,000.
Casey Dixon and Ian Schaefer conveyed property on East Front Street to Casey Dixon for $1.
Bradley Kreider and Linda Kreider conveyed 305 S. Cedar St. to Tyler S. Bean for $179,900.
Michael B. Herr and Linda L. Herr conveyed 201 Swarthmore Drive to Bryan D. Class for $273,195.
Manheim Township
Joseph J. Kesselring and Barbara A. Kesselring conveyed 17 Alderwood Way to Jose Antonio Colon, Mercedes Roldan Colon and Mercedes Roldan Colon for $455,000.
The estate of Cecilia T. Hess conveyed 1346 Orchard St. to Judy Hess for $1.
Mark M. Wood and Deborah S. Wood conveyed property on Delp Road to Mark M. Wood for $1.
Daniel M. Glick Jr, Anna E. Glick, Village of Olde Hickory LP, Manheim Township, Branch Banking & Trust Co., National Penn Bank, Univest Bank & Trust Co., Manufacturers & Traders Trust Co and Old Order Amish Helping Program conveyed property on a public road to Village of Olde Hickory LP, Manheim Township, Branch Banking & Trust Co., National Penn Bank, Univest Bank & Trust Co., Manufacturers & Traders Trust Co and Old Order Amish Helping Program for $231,000.
Douglas S. Brossman, Andrew J. Moranz and L. Catherine Moranz conveyed 52 Valleybrook Drive to George P. Male and Leslie A. Male for $192,700.
Edward L. Schoenberger Jr. and Kathy H. Schoenberger conveyed 1022 Edgemoor Court to United Disabilities Services Foundation for $0.
Walter R. Manthey and Ann A. Manthey conveyed property on a public road to Robert Burkel and Linda Burkel for $236,400.
Sme Holdings LP, Nadu Construction Inc., Lancaster Home Builders, Sme Holdings LLC and Joseph G. Nadu Jr. conveyed 391 Darlington Court to Tyler Galbreath and Kristi Galbreath for $378,538.
Robert A. Brandt III and Kathryn A. Brandt conveyed 1409 Newtown Road to Timothy E. Rieker and Amy P. Rieker for $450,000.
John Philip Alexander conveyed property on a public road to John Philip Alexander and Leah Anne Alexander for $0.
Heather L. Neary and Daniel A. Neary conveyed Unit 164 to Heather L. Neary and Daniel A. Neary for $1.
David C. Gerrity and Louise T. Gerrity conveyed property on a public road to Benjamin J. McClure and Lindsay F. McClure for $370,000.
Linda G. Cobey conveyed 371 Arbor Road to Christian Huss for $146,000.
James P. McMullin conveyed 1996 Park Plaza to James B. McMullin for $1.
Nathan A. Lott and Christina L. Lott conveyed 2826 Country Side Drive to Camilo A. Barbosa and Viviana Barbosa for $275,000.
Richard H. Albright III and Elizabeth D. Albright conveyed property on a public road to Paul D. Buehler Jr., Michelle M. Jones Coronado and Michelle M Jones Coronado for $341,000.
James S. Baker and Kristi P. Baker conveyed property on Dunharrow Drive to Edward A. Hazbun Revocable Living Trust for $393,000.
Leon T. McCloskey, Sharon E. McCloskey and Leon McCloskey conveyed 1544 Vista Road to Bridget M. Hendrick and Shane M. Holbein for $270,000.
Peter B. Murdock, Elizabeth F. Murdock and Annette B. Flaherty conveyed property on Farmstead Lane to Peter B. Murdock, Elizabeth Ann Flaherty and Elizabeth F. Murdock for $1.
Paul D. Buehler, Michelle Mabelle Jones Coronado and Michelle Mabelle Jones Coronado conveyed property on a public road to Christopher S. Combs for $224,900.
Joshua T. Harris conveyed 113 Winter Hill Road to Ronald L. Daggett and Ashley N. Daggett for $216,500.
Richard M. Tomasichio and Catalina Tomasichio conveyed 381 Harvest Drive to Michael Jason Brown and Brooke A. Brown for $400,000.
Manheim Borough
Wade G. Baker and Michele L. Baker conveyed 119 E. Mill St. to Kristina Cross Hippo for $102,000.
Leon L. Deck and Reba B. Deck conveyed 18 S. Fulton St. to Leon L. Deck, Reba B. Deck and Nathan R. Deck for $1.
Meredith N. Kametz and Meredith Kametz conveyed property on South Charlotte St. to Ronald Feliciano and Monica M. Karpew for $127,000.
James C. Kelley Jr. and Vallerie J. Kelley conveyed 24 S. Pitt St. to Selwyn Hernandez for $189,000.
Ivan D. Fahnestock and Darlene L. Fahnestock conveyed property on a public road to Rose Vogel and Brent E. Vogel for $149,354.
Penelope Lynn Stauffer and Penelope L. Stauffer conveyed property on a public road to Penelope L. Stauffer for $1.
The estate of Rufus B. Ginder conveyed property on a public road to Noah D. Martin and Janae M. Martin for $16,000.
The estate of Rufus B. Ginder conveyed 59 S. Hazel St. to Noah D. Martin and Janae M. Martin for $110,000.
Manor Township
Robert D. Tennant, Judith L. Tennant, Hector G. Baeza and Robin M. Baeza conveyed 537 Saratoga Road to Robert D. Tennant, Judith L. Tennant and Robin M. Baeza for $1.
Sarah J. Coleman conveyed Unit 46 to Dumont Investments LLC for $148,000.
Chad D. Thomas, Stephanie Z. Thomas and Stephanie Erin Zegers conveyed 202 Ironstone Ridge Road to Chad D. Thomas for $1.
Kristopher J. Jones conveyed 163 Ridge Road to Rainer Z. Burrow and Cindy S. Martinez for $575,000.
Kyle J. Pitts and Kyle Jeffrey Pitts conveyed property on Harvard Avenue to Shannon M. Kelly for $173,000.
The estate of Marian A. Otthofer conveyed property on Blue Rock Road to Nigum Neupaney and Yam Maya Guragai for $189,000.
Thomas Evans conveyed 1004 Monticello Lane to Jeffrey D. Smith for $154,900.
Martic Township
Kathryne F. Warwood and Kathryne F. Tichi conveyed property on a public road to Thomas L. Aston for $164,900.
The estate of Wayne W. Cramer conveyed property on Westview Road to William W. Cramer for $1.
Matthew Thomas Kilby, Crystal Linda Kilby and Crystal L. Sensenig conveyed property on Lakewood Drive to Matthew Thomas Kilby and Crystal Linda Kilby for $1.
Millersville Borough
Frances C. Baker conveyed 27 N. Prince St. to Brian Hill for $147,000.
Todd C. Mcallister and Kristine K. Mcallister conveyed 421 Penn View Drive to Isaac Y. Ligocki and Heather B H Ligocki for $215,000.
J.C. Nuss and Joan A. Nuss Irrevocable Trust conveyed property on Unit E. to A.J. Suchocki and Kara Suchocki for $152,000.
Mount Joy Borough
John K. Wilber and Denise J. Wilber conveyed property on a public road to Denise J. Wilber for $1.
John E. Seyfert and Janet M. Seyfert conveyed property on a public road to Neal B. Banner and Lisa M. Banner for $379,000.
Millpond Properties LLC and Christopher Martin conveyed Unit 51 to Melissa J. Moore for $179,995.
Gary A. Reinhold and Jennifer J. Rosier conveyed Unit 25 to Scott A. Henry and Alexis L. Henry for $335,000.
Jay Richard Gruber and Susan A. Gruber conveyed 127 N. Barbara St. to Gary D. Scheaffer II and Kimberley A. Scheaffer for $154,900.
Josephine H. Hernandez conveyed property on West Main Street to Logan Kibler for $100,000.
Shane D. Imler, Susan A. Imler and Susan A. Snyder conveyed property on a public road to Shane D. Imler for $1.
Nancy L. Hallgren conveyed property on a public road to Daniel Kohler and Caitlin Kohler for $375,000.
Tyler David Gordon conveyed property on North Plum St. to Tim Leinhauser for $155,000.
The estate of Harry G. Fisher and the estate of Harry G. Fisher Sr. conveyed 42 W. Main St. to Crystal L. Fisher, Jamie Luzader Ridenour and Floyd Edward Ridenour Jr. for $1.
Leon Ray Burkholder and Doris J. Burkholder conveyed property on Lakeside Crossing to Ammon H. Hoover for $1.
Michael Kuhn, Amy Kuhn and Amy Bixler conveyed 209 Keinath St. to Shawn Patrick Dougherty for $178,000.
Mount Joy Township
Kenneth E. Zerphey and Denise D. Zerphey conveyed 8256 Elizabethtown Road to Lucas R. Showers and Dixie E. Showers for $260,000.
Carl Douglas Kaufman conveyed property on Pheasant Court to Alphonse C. Miller and Jennifer L. Miller for $334,400.
Kenneth E. Leed Jr. and Lynne M. Leed conveyed property on a public road to Kenneth E. Leed Jr. for $1.
Mountville Borough
Martha E. Schlossman conveyed property on West Main Street to Rohrer Real Estate LTD Partnership for $210,000.
Christopher J. Deascenti conveyed property on Spring Hill Lane to Lauren A. Pasic and Edin Pasic for $219,900.
New Holland Borough
Roger P. Spencer and Dawn R. Spencer conveyed property on Conestoga St. to Lamar D. Sensenig and Cheryl A. Sensenig for $247,700.
Garden Spot Fire Rescue conveyed 12 Union Ave. to Anthony D. Ambroziak for $140,000.
Thomas R. Graves II and Virginia Graves conveyed 535 W. Conestoga St. to Dale L. Smith and Florence M. Smith for $229,900.
Bonnie S. Landis conveyed property on a public road to Zachary K. Nolt and Jill A. Nolt for $200,005.
Ronald P. Russell and Phyllis L. Russell conveyed property on Spruce Street to Thomas P. Davis and Karissa M. Davis for $450,000.
Paradise Township
John B. Beiler Jr. and Ruth Beiler conveyed property on Peach Lane to Levi S. Lapp Jr. and Amanda B. Lapp for $452,000.
Ephraim S. Esh and Martha Esh conveyed property on a public road to Daniel K. Stoltzfus and Susan Rose Esh for $160,000.
Earl L. Miller conveyed property on Pequea Drive to Charles C. Ankney III and Kathy A. Ankney for $1.
William O. Good and Sandra B. Good conveyed property on South Belmont Road to Arthur H. Good and Susan M. Good for $1.
Penn Township
JWB Cedar Hollow Inc. and Horst & Son Inc. conveyed property on Cedar Hollow to Norman Sanger and Miriam Sanger for $205,900.
Joseph R. Glase and Amy S. Glase conveyed property on a public road to Amy S. Glase for $1.
Sharon Bitler and Helen C. Greiner conveyed property on Newport Road to Stephen C. Herman and Pamela K. Herman for $262,000.
Esther M. Rubia and Eldercare Solutions Inc. conveyed 820 Pearl Ave. to 4071 W. Lincoln Highway LLC for $60,000.
Leslie B. Walton conveyed property on a public road to John I. Kurtz IV and Allyse L. Kurtz for $220,000.
Wayne D. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Pilgrim Mennonite Conference for $1.
Courtney Ewing, Elyse S. Ewing and Elyse S. Dougherty conveyed 48 North Cope Hill Drive to Lisa A. Pfautz and Terry A. Pfautz for $400,000.
Kaye Long conveyed 1496 Newport Road to Aaron J. Kopp and Amy E. Kopp for $240,000.
Roy F. Gruber, Ray E. Grube and Mary M. Gruber conveyed property on Penryn Road to Keith R. Martin for $172,000.
Donald C. Ober and Marie L. Ober conveyed property on a public road to Michael J. Breneman for $150,000.
Pequea Township
A. Vernon Lefever and Reba F. Lefever conveyed property on Church Road to Jack D. Steele Jr. and Christien H. Steele for $315,000.
Gregory T. Wenger and Sarah E. Wenger conveyed 344 Nolt Ave. to Jason N. Plum and Cristine R. Plum for $249,500.
Kathleen J. Kerns conveyed property on a public road to Michael C. Deiter for $162,000.
John G. Swanson and Susan R. Swanson conveyed property on a public road to Susan R. Swanson for $1.
Quarryville Borough
The estate of Dora E. Shelley, Keith E. Shelley, Kevin E. Shelley, Steven D. Shelley, Robert Earl Shelley and Jessica Lynn Seiberlich conveyed 211 W. State St. to Keith Shelley and Claudia Shelley for $1.
Rapho Township
Lowell A. Brubaker and Debra L. Brubaker conveyed property on a public road to Lowell A. Brubaker, Debra L. Brubaker and Blake A. Brubaker for $1.
Todd McKee conveyed property on a public road to Todd McKee and Jill Mckee for $1.
Stephen C. Herman and Pamela K. Herman conveyed 232 Mansion House Road to Clifford M. Good and Lucille H. Good for $390,000.
Francis L. Liebl Jr. and Valerie S. Liebl conveyed 4117 Green Park Drive to Cory E. Myer for $197,000.
Patsy Ann Summers conveyed property on a public road to Christopher Summers and Shelby Huber for $200,000.
Edythe S. Mortelliti conveyed 1427 Willow Creek Drive to Chia Yang and Nadine Lewandowski for $331,000.
Sadsbury Township
H. Keith Weiss conveyed property on a public road to Sunrise Health Center LLC for $1.
Daniel K. Fisher conveyed property on Bartville Road to Eli S. Glick and Katie K. Glick for $560,000.
Salisbury Township
Amos K. Stoltzfus and Rachel S. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Benuel S. Stoltzfus and Barbara A. Stoltzfus for $1.
Vincent Besash conveyed property on a public road to Jonathan A. Locke and Sara H. Locke for $283,000.
David A. Stoltzfus and Anna Ruth Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to David A. Stoltzfus and Anna Ruth Stoltzufs for $1.
Elam K. Ebersol and Rebecca K. Ebersol conveyed property on a public road to John B. Beiler Jr. and Ruth F. Beiler for $378,000.
Strasburg Borough
Edith Kay Graybill conveyed 104 S. Fulton St. to Amanda E. Schlee and Brian A. Schlee for $1.
Strasburg Township
David M. Howanitz conveyed property on a public road to Laura M. Johnson for $283,900.
Joshua V. Fox conveyed property on South Ronks Road to Jeffrey N. Kauffman and Larissa Kauffman for $220,000.
Warwick Township
Lester Dean Martin and Christine R. Martin conveyed 1162 Clay Road to Galen Zimmerman and Ashlee Zimmerman for $305,000.
Brooke A. Miller conveyed property on Tumbling Run to Amy L. Esh for $213,000.
Andrew J. Stoltzfus and Samantha D. Plunkett conveyed property on Laurie Lane to Melanie S. Shoemaker for $162,500.
W. Wesley Graham and Lisa H. Graham conveyed property on Heck Road to Trevor J. Styer and Kara R. Long for $330,000.
Lititz Reserve LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Brent O. Stoltzfus and Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC conveyed 354 Pin Oak Drive to John J. Dobosh and Anna E. Dobosh for $338,000.
Lititz Reserve LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC, Landis Farm Associates LLC and Brent O. Stoltzfus conveyed 611 Blue Spruce Drive to William F. Delong III and Sylvia J. Delong for $417,255.
Kristina M. Kuhns conveyed 109 Chukar Court to Kayla K. Shaffer for $152,000.
Vito Vacirca Jr. conveyed 9 Windolph Court to Jennifer L. Steeley for $170,000.
Phuong Tao conveyed property on a public road to William Rohrbach and Jennifer Rohrbach for $216,900.
Douglas K. Hertzog conveyed 105 Pleasant View Drive to Brooke Miller for $265,000.
The estate of Clarke E. Hess conveyed property on a public road to Hess Homestead LLC for $542,000.
Nikki Motichka and Nikki Godinez conveyed 67 Longfellow Drive to HG Holdings LLC for $135,000.