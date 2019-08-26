The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office Aug. 12-16:
Adamstown Borough
Sonshine II LP and Josiah LLC conveyed property on a public road to Khaled A. Saad for $244,758.
Akron Borough
The estate of Martha L. Sweigart conveyed property on South Ninth Street to Gilbert L. Sweigart, Gilbert Lee Sweigart, Barbara A. Sweigart and Martha J. Long for $1.
Joshua T. Watterson and Kimberly E. Watterson conveyed 3340 Rothsville Road to Daniel J. Crighton and Deana L. Crighton for $210,000.
Bart Township
Jacob G. Esh, Mary Beth Esh, Wilmer J. Beiler and Lydia Ann Beiler conveyed property on Quarry Road to Jacob G. Esh, Mary Beth Esh, Wilmer J. Beiler and Lydia Ann Beiler for $1.
Daniel K. Esh and Barbara K. Esh conveyed property on Quarry Road to Jacob G. Esh and Mary Beth Esh for $1.
Brecknock Township
Miriam B. Kulp conveyed property on Yellow Hill Road to Duane W. Leinbach and Sylvia H. Leinbach for $250,000.
Caernarvon Township
Lamar N. Zimmerman and Melissa H. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Lamar N. Zimmerman and Melissa H. Zimmerman for $1.
Christiana Borough
Eugene P. Dripps II conveyed property on South Bridge Street to Jennifer L. Turnier for $165,000.
Clay Township
Lobo LLC, Jeffrey K. Weber and Stephanie H. Weber conveyed property on Clay School Road to Barry L. Wissler and Cheryl Wissler for $181,000.
Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. conveyed property on Ice House Hill Road to Randall S. Horst and Laurel Horst for $430,000.
Christopher Todd Ericson and Cynthia Ericson conveyed property on Ice House Hill Road to Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. for $430,000.
East Cocalico Township
Gerald S. Wingenroth conveyed property on a public road to Derek S. Martin for $1.
East Cocalico Township conveyed property on a public road to Heatherwoods LLC for $1.
Robert Boyd conveyed property on a public road to Katelyn Marie Martin for $65,000.
West Cocalico Township
Steven G. Rapp conveyed property on Creamery Road to Steven G. Rapp and Adelai V. Rapp for $1.
Colerain Township
George R. Tydings conveyed property on a public road to George R. Tydings Revocable Trust for $1.
Brown Partnership, Joel C. Brown, Karl W. Herr, Gerald D. Brown and Florence G. Brown conveyed property on a public road to Samuel M. Stoltzfus, Anna S. Stoltzfus and Rachel M. Stoltzfus for $1,350,000.
Rustin J. Herr and Heather J. Herr conveyed property on a public road to Brown Partnership, Joel C. Brown and Karl W. Herr for $1.
Columbia Borough
Lorne D. Ruby and Ernest Dancil conveyed 20 N. Second St. to Cimarron Investments LLC for $135,000.
John M. Groff conveyed 273 S. Fifth St. to Paloma M. Ortiz and Violeta Doyle for $65,000.
Mifflin Investment Group LLC and Benuel S. Esh conveyed 156 Walnut St. to Cimarron Investments LLC for $145,000.
John M. Slick and Rae Ann Slick conveyed 448 Manor St. to Abbi Mae Slick for $1.
Coeyman Holdings LLC and Travis M. Coeyman conveyed property on a public road to Travis M. Coeyman and Loren B. Coeyman for $1.
BP Real Estate Investment Group LP, LK16 Group LLC and Paul D. Vriend conveyed 1420 Cloverton Drive to Anthony Pizzola and Joellen Pizzola for $215,000.
Samantha Herman, Samantha Mergler and Aaron Mergler conveyed property on Houston Street to Colby L. Baker for $115,000.
Conestoga Township
Gregory R. Shreiner, Brittany A. Subers and Brittany A. Shreiner conveyed property on a public road to Benjamin J. Deluca and Kaylin A. Deluca for $253,000.
Denver Borough
The estate of Eleanor M. Lynam conveyed property on a public road to Linda K. Frankfort for $225,000.
East Donegal Township
Katherine M. Dixon, Elizabeth M. Dixon and Elizabeth Musser Dixon conveyed property on a public road to Elizabeth M. Dixon, Katherine M. Dixon, John Edward Dixon and Elizabeth M. Dixon Living Trust for $1.
George C. Desmond conveyed property on a public road to Dylan M. Wilson and Chelsea L. Drupp for $1.
West Donegal Township
Robert F. Granzow conveyed property on a public road to Gregory A. Grove for $225,000.
John T. Eldredge, Stacey L. Eldredge, Stacey L. Eldredge Living Trust and John T. Eldredge Living Trust conveyed property on a public road to Stacey L. Eldredge for $1.
Karl V. Kupp and Shirley A. Kupp conveyed Unit 100 to Tracey Christine Glenn and Mark Allen Glenn for $237,000.
Earl Township
Amelia D. Collins conveyed property on a public road to Amelia D. Collins for $1.
Nathan L. Martin and Anna H. Martin conveyed 243 Sensenig Road to Karen Martin, Janet Martin, Dean Martin, Joan Martin, Dale Martin, Nathan Martin, Luanne Martin, Judy Zimmerman and Marlene Hoover for $1.
Marvin G. Martin and Patricia A. Martin conveyed property on Daisy Drive to James R. Keefer and Janet H. Keefer for $260,000.
James R. Keefer and Janet H. Keefer conveyed property on a public road to Coty S. Sebastian and Ashley N. Sebastian for $245,000.
East Earl Township
Shannon L. Garman conveyed property on a public road to Ben S. Stoltzfus for $300,000.
Bradley W. Myers and Jeanne C. Myers conveyed property on a public road to James R. Weaver, Lisa Ann Weaver, Marlin N. Hoover and Lucinda M. Hoover for $1,065,000.
West Earl Township
Kimberly S. Griffith conveyed property on a public road to Leigh D. Menkes & Kimberly S. Griffith Revocable Living Trust, Leigh D. Menkes and Kimberly S. Griffith for $1.
Chad Young and Simone Young conveyed 429 Joy Circle to Amanda White and Kenan Weidner for $285,000.
Paul D. Zimmerman and Martha Z. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Groffdale Conference Old Order Mennonite Church for $140,000.
East Petersburg Borough
Eric M. Cole and Julie L. Cole conveyed 5903 Lemon St. to Nikki L. Santiago and Kirsten M. Santiago for $241,000.
Eden Township
Fannie S. Glick conveyed property on a public road to Samuel M. Esch for $375,000.
Elizabeth Township
Florence D. Kershner and Robert R. Shaub conveyed property on Sunrise Avenue to Florence D. Kershner and Florence D. Kershner Revocable Trust Agreement for $1.
Elizabethtown Borough
Bona Fide Properties LLC, Bona Fide Properties Limited Liability Co. and Nathan J. Hykes conveyed property on a public road to Bona Fide Properties Limited Liability Co for $1.
Travis W. Garver and Jennifer U. Garver conveyed 545 S. Spruce St. to Jessica M. Cox for $229,900.
Richard D. Bridgman and Susan G. Bridgman conveyed property on Iris Circle to Jennifer C. Burkholder and David M. Leppo for $290,000.
Peter T. Hodgdon, Lauren E. Doty and Lauren E. Hodgdon conveyed property on East Orange Street to Michael B. Hornberger and Elisabeth R. Hornberger for $185,000.
Rockwood Property Group LLC, Anthony Czuchnicki and Trent Dearment conveyed 345 S. Market St. to Genlee LLC for $198,000.
Ephrata Borough
Marissa L. Gable and Marissa L. Hawthorne conveyed 453 S. State St. to Mudge Ternel Welch and Allison Renee Welch for $169,900.
Alexander Bard Garrett and Megan Kathleen Garrett conveyed property on a public road to Lellow Yeshterday LLC for $145,000.
Joseph A. Morgan and Jodie A. Morgan conveyed property on Ephrata Avenue to Mark A. Gable Jr. and Marissa L. Gable for $259,900.
Good Realty Investments LLC and Ryan D. Good conveyed property on Lincoln Avenue to George Benn and Adele L. Myers for $1.
Nancy E. Groff conveyed property on a public road to John A. Landis and Annaruth Frisbie Diller for $199,900.
Kenneth D. Kurtz and Christine P. Kurtz conveyed 174 Boomerang Drive to Kenneth D. Kurtz and Christine P. Kurtz for $1.
David C. Roth conveyed 245 Duke St. to Raymond M. Hoover Jr. and Rondi Hoover for $145,000.
Kyle S. Peterson, Christina N. Peterson and Christina Peterson conveyed property on Ashley Drive to Seth Garrett Baker and Samantha Jo Baker for $145,000.
Dorothy Mae Watson, Dorothy M. Watson and Dorothy Watson conveyed property on a public road to Eric Blank, Ellamae Watson Blank and Juanita Watson for $1.
The estate of Walter M. Kurtz conveyed 174 Boomerang Drive to Kenneth D. Kurtz for $145,000.
Daniel Crighton and Deana Crighton conveyed 258 Duke St. to Theresa Ann Simo and Robert M. Rettig for $160,000.
Ephrata Township
Kenneth L. Good conveyed property on a public road to Kenneth L. Good and Mary Kathryn Good for $1.
GRH Development Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Charles Carroll for $276,840.
Richard S. Wagner and Amanda R. Wagner conveyed 62 Blackberry Lane to Jennifer M. Amatya and Abhishek Amatya for $255,000.
Creek Corner Heights LLC conveyed property on a public road to Creek Corner Heights LLC for $1.
Ralph M. Whitcomb conveyed property on Green Lawn Drive to Zeth A. Ream and Amanda R. Miller for $255,000.
Fulton Township
Christopher Timothy and Patricia Timothy conveyed property on Plum Hill Road to Thomas S. Miller for $287,400.
Rebecca A. Geiger, Emma Jean Petit, Barbara B. Schaffer Stedman, Barbara B Schaffer Stedman, Mary B. Geiger and Barbara B. Schaffer conveyed 219 Quarry Road to Cedar Hill Quarry Partners LP for $1,500,000.
The estate of Kay C. Peirson, The estate of Kathleen C. Peirson and Kimberly A. Hersh conveyed property on Plum Hill Road to Steven P. Trout for $235,000.
East Hempfield Township
Landis Farm Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC and Brent O. Stoltzfus conveyed 1548 Bloomfield Way to Margaret Ann Chesko for $382,480.
Daniel Pezzulo and Angela Pezzulo conveyed 154 Esther Drive to Daniel Pezzulo for $1.
Michael A. Aliotta and Rina Aliotta conveyed property on a public road to Dakota H. Witmer and Samantha R. Witmer for $169,900.
Michael Glinsky conveyed property on Park Place to David Packard and Whitney Packard for $349,900.
Pegasus United LLC and Lynette L. Trout conveyed property on a public road to Yellow Goose Properties LLC for $575,000.
Sura B. Neupaney and Sura Neupaney conveyed property on a public road to Alberto S. Lam Labernia for $143,000.
Brent D. Frey conveyed Unit 107 to Brent D. Frey and Brent D. Frey Living Trust for $1.
The estate of Mary M. Gingrich and Mary Elizabeth Gingrich conveyed property on a public road to David Meaney and Wendy Meaney for $198,500.
Margaret Chesko conveyed 808 Country Place Drive to Joanne Jackson for $168,500.
Alan G. Beavers and Mary E. Beavers conveyed property on Jonas Drive to Barbara S. Stambaugh and Robert D. Stambaugh for $377,000.
West Hempfield Township
BML Real Estate LLC and Brandon Leaman conveyed 754 Farmdale Road to Gregg D. Marti for $215,000.
Kyra J. Carmany and Richard E. Carmany conveyed 615 Sycamore Drive to Kyra J. Carmany for $1.
Kelli Wise conveyed 2341 Ironville Pike to David Wise and Kelli Wise for $1.
Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB, Christiana Trust, Carlsbad Funding Mortgage Trust and Rushmore Loan Management Services LLC conveyed 490 Norwood Road to Colleen R. Murphy and Robert J. Murphy III for $180,536.
Natalie Strickler, Alexis Gessner and Alex Gessner conveyed property on a public road to Brandon Herman and Kathleen Herman for $175,000.
Gerald F. Wasche, The estate of Patricia A. Urban, Brian E. Wasche and Jeffrey A. Wasche conveyed 3954 Laurel Run to Brian E. Wasche for $1.
East Lampeter Township
Don H. Wert and Rita K. Wert conveyed 2250 Creek Hill Road to Elmer L. Stoltzfus and Sara Lynn Stoltzfus for $275,000.
D&E Property LP, D&E Property Management LLC, Dan Petersheim and Daniel L. Petersheim conveyed property on a public road to Travelers Rest Motel Inc. for $136,000.
Terry L. Deisley and Faith M. Deisley conveyed property on a public road to Ronald W. Brown and Mary B. Brown for $179,900.
Paul M. Groff and Carol Ann Leed A conveyed 2107 Lyndell Drive to Dustin J. Harris and Carissa L. Gahman for $189,900.
Charles E. Temple Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Gen 2. 3. LLC for $1,184,000.
John S. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to John S. Beiler, Abner A. Beiler Jr. and Annie B. Beiler for $1.
Sherman & Walton Inc. conveyed property on Fairhill Drive to Neal A. Rice and Melissa S. Rice for $416,250.
Marie Cavallaro conveyed property on a public road to Marie Cavallaro Revocable Lifetime Trust for $1.
Jonathan S. Lapp and Susie G. Lapp conveyed property on Hartman Bridge Road to Steven E. Riehl and Lena K. Riehl for $200,000.
Marie Cavallaro conveyed Unit 30 to Marie Cavallaro Revocable Lifetime Trust for $1.
West Lampeter Township
John M. Russell and Darci A. Russell conveyed property on Willow Street Pike to Troy M. Schneider and Colleen L. Maile for $275,000.
Terrence A. Warco and Cynthia Sue Warco conveyed Unit 116 to John M. Russell and Darci A. Russell for $330,000.
Amos J. King conveyed property on a public road to Amos J. King and Martha J. King for $1.
David L. Charles conveyed property on Stoneway Path to Green Hills Land LLC for $170,000.
Dale D. Livengood and Amy L. Livengood conveyed property on Morningside Drive to Rufus K. Wyllys and Erika A. Wyllys for $235,000.
Jesse F. Everhart, Krystie L. Everhart, Krystie L. Kramer and Krystie Everhart conveyed 240 Peach Bottom Road to Jesse F. Everhart and Krystie L. Everhart for $1.
Jason R. Vasquez and Sharaya A. Hurd conveyed property on Penn Grant Road to Jason R. Vasquez for $1.
Audra D. King conveyed property on a public road to Kevin Stauffer and Alexandra Weaver for $202,400.
Tyler A. Smith, Lynnsey R. Smith and Lynnsey Smith conveyed property on Myers Crossing to Abigail R. Jeter and Randy M. Jeter for $213,000.
Gloria J. Cissne conveyed 291 Steepbank Road to Samuel J. Dillman and Brittany L. Dillman for $275,000.
The estate of Betty Jane Gochnauer conveyed property on Birch Drive to Jason A. Munro and Jennifer L. Clark for $246,000.
Raymond D. Reinmiller, Erica A. Reinmiller and Erica A. Blevins conveyed 327 Crestline Drive to Tommy T. Byers and Tiffany Byers for $194,900.
The estate of Shirley S. Drukenbrod conveyed property on a public road to Mark L. Drukenbrod for $1.
Dale D. Livengood and Amy L. Livengood conveyed property on a public road to Megan Huyett for $209,900.
Lancaster city
Patrick T. Lewis and Josanna J. Lewis conveyed 433 N. Charlotte St. to Joel A. Gaughan and Maree F. Gaughan for $285,000.
Homes 4 Life LLC and David A. Holm conveyed 601 E. Orange St. to Huyard Properties LLC for $105,000.
Bradley A. Gearhart conveyed 427 Fairview Ave. to J. Gary Neff for $1.
Linda S. Schulz conveyed 835 W. Walnut St. to Linda S. Schulz for $1.
Joshua D. Vaughn and Sarah R. Vaughn conveyed property on Euclid Avenue to Donald C. Jordan Jr. and Nicole A. Jordan for $161,500.
SREG 2 LLC and SREG 3 LLC conveyed property on a public road to SREG Park LLC for $1.
Christ J. Beiler conveyed property on Woodward Street to Homes For Life LLC for $45,000.
Salvatore Caldarise and Donna M. Caldarise conveyed 231 N. Mulberry St. to Salvatore Caldarise, Donna M. Caldarise and Caldarise Joint Revocable Living Trust for $1.
Neishia R. Newcomer conveyed 124 N. Broad St. to Ashby & Johnson Holdings LLC for $114,000.
J. Gary Neff conveyed 507 Beaver St. to Homes For Life LLC for $50,000.
Robert C. Coldren conveyed 769 Manor St. to Alan H. Cherkin for $50,000.
Kenneth W. Snyder III conveyed 321 Pearl St. to Jeanne Valerie Mast and Kevin Ray Mast for $179,000.
SREG 2 LLC conveyed property on a public road to SREG 3 LLC for $1.
Bradley A. Gearhart and J. Gary Neff conveyed property on Hillside Avenue to J. Gary Neff for $1.
Pauline E. Hartz conveyed 246 W. Liberty St. to Pamela Watterson for $1.
Federal Land Trust LLC conveyed 138 Laurel St. to B. Alden LLC and Alden B. LLC for $132,500.
SREG 2 LLC, SREG 3 LLC and LNP Media Group Inc. conveyed property on West King Street to SREG 2 LLC for $1.
Robert E. Plank conveyed 314 Mill St. to Next Venture Capital LLC for $43,500.
Danel Draguljic and Linda Draguljic conveyed 411 N. Pine St. to Chadston R. Gibbs for $165,000.
Shanko Partners LLC conveyed 158 E. Walnut St. to Aloha Partners LLC for $310,000.
Robert E. Plank and Elmer G. Rohrer conveyed 620 Poplar St. to DRE America LLC and Stonehedge Holdings LLC for $48,000.
Isabella Zappieri and Isabella L. Stump conveyed 124 Pine St. to Isabella L. Stump for $1.
Nationstar Hecm Acquisition Trust 2018-3, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB and Nationstar Mortgage LLC conveyed 678 Poplar St. to Roth Contracting LLC for $60,000.
Barbara A. Cote conveyed 22 Old Dorwart St. to City Line Real Estate LLC for $45,000.
Owl Bridge Properties LLC and James R. Rohrer conveyed 330 W. King St. to Juan D. Garcia for $172,900.
Raquel E. Juarez, Josue Javier Segovia and Racquel E. Juarez conveyed 320 S. Beaver St. to Raquel E. Juarez for $1.
Cindy M. Savidge, Cindy S. Hotzman and Cindy Savidge Hotzman conveyed 433 N. Mary St. to Cindy Savidge Hotzman and Brad A. Hotzman for $0.
SREG 2 LLC, SREG 3 LLC and LNP Media Group Inc. conveyed property on West King Street to SREG 3 LLC for $1.
Sara Hope Gowin conveyed 130 Crystal St. to Alan H. Cherkin for $53,000.
Jennifer C. Breton and Marc Breton conveyed property on a public road to Jennifer C. Breton for $1.
Keanglong Yoeun and Sok Khun Meas conveyed 344 N. Franklin St. to Deco Properties LLC for $105,000.
Robert C. Duffy and Jessica L. Duffy conveyed 652 Ocean Ave. to Arg Realty Solutions LLC for $50,000.
Juan Dejesus and Lydia Conde conveyed 356 S. Prince St. to Teodoro Cruz and Ambrosina Pena Dediaz for $150,000.
Lancaster Township
Derek Simpson, Emily Spinka and Emily Elizabeth Simpson conveyed 1960 Barton Drive to Derek Simpson and Emily Elizabeth Simpson for $1.
Glen M. Bentley conveyed 80 Jackson Drive to Glen M. Bentley and Michelle Bentley for $1.
Joshua D. Younger and Heather Younger conveyed 917 E. Orange St. to B&K Real Estate LLC for $80,000.
Grande Land LP conveyed property on Pilgrim Drive to John B. Perry and Dee A. Perry for $307,885.
Ronald Lee Belt conveyed property on Edington Place to Benjamin R. Rupert for $210,000.
Darla J. Miles and Jon E. Miles conveyed 1125 Jamaica Road to Heather M. Long for $142,400.
Upper Leacock Township
Venda W. Brown conveyed property on West Main Street to Robert W. Fisher and Sherrie M. Fisher for $236,000.
Kasim Subasic and Borka Subasic conveyed Unit 24 to Christopher J. Neuman and Marlena A. Neuman for $189,000.
Lititz Borough
Sean C. Jenkins and Jessica H. Jenkins conveyed 23 W. Lincoln Ave. to Richard J. Goodman III for $175,000.
Manheim Township
Diana S. Reist conveyed 1974 Park Plaza to Marilyn W. Moedinger for $147,500.
Terry A. Pfautz and Lisa A. Pfautz conveyed property on Baneberry Lane to Jeffrey B. Hartman and Katelyn M. Trostle for $260,000.
The estate of Barbara Spoden and The estate of Barbara A. Spoden conveyed 926 Helen Ave. to Michol E. Rantschler for $162,000.
The estate of James W. Bailey and The estate of James W. Bailey Sr. conveyed 205 Jackson St. to West Wynwood Investments LLC for $90,000.
William R. Snyder and Carolyn A. Snyder conveyed Unit 602 to Peter Haberbosch and Jennifer R. Haberbosch for $140,000.
Gregory A. Lapp and Jamie L. Lapp conveyed 524 E. Delp Road to David R. Lamborn and Jaime S. Lamborn for $780,000.
Katherine E. Plass conveyed 1857 Anne Ave. to Katherine E. Plass and Nick M. Delcore for $0.
Middleton Real Estate LLC and Richard L. Middleton conveyed property on Manheim Pike to Lefever Real Estate LLC for $2,250,000.
The estate of Nancy K. Williams conveyed property on Orchard Road to Immanuel D. Alam for $215,000.
Rockview LLC and KCH Holding Inc. conveyed property on Stockdale Drive to Kenneth E. Green, Magbis E. Vizcaino Green and Magbis E. Vizcaino Green for $120,000.
Yoan Henriquez and Miraidys Pantoja Roque conveyed 450 Belair Drive to Gia H. Le for $286,888.
H. Jay Lowe and Connie D. Lowe conveyed 2631 Mondamin Farm Road to Pilgrim Metal Products LLC for $975,000.
Rockview LLC and KCH Holding Inc. conveyed property on Kincaid Avenue to Shanmughapriya Santhanam for $464,752.
Jennifer Gonzalez, Jennifer Barreto and Alfredo Barreto Montijo conveyed property on a public road to Leonel Batista Cabrera and Carmen M. Batista for $187,500.
Daniel R. Schwank and Kathleen E. Schwank conveyed property on Roseville Road to Rosamund L Mische John and Christopher D. Delfs for $370,000.
Charles F. Schattgen and Deborah E. Schattgen conveyed property on Goose Neck Drive to James M. Obrien and Andrea L. Obrien for $875,000.
The estate of Melvin N. Patton, Dianna L. Patton and Patricia A. Sigman conveyed 965 Center Ave. to Dianna L. Patton and Patricia A. Sigman for $1.
Nicholas T. Stran conveyed property on Rosemont Drive to John M. Buckwalter and Karen E. Macdonald for $289,000.
Patricia A. Leidy conveyed property on a public road to Lancaster Bible College for $200,000.
Corporate Venture Group, Chad Hurst and Robert H. Eby conveyed property on Wallingford Road to John Edward Regennas for $257,900.
Charter Homes At Belmont Inc. conveyed Unit 66 to Wan Li Realty LLC for $265,990.
Kenneth R. Miller and Marcia S. Miller conveyed property on North Eden Road to Jared V. Botchie and Bridget M Morrissey Botchie for $295,000.
Samuel F. Blank and Elizabeth T. Blank conveyed Unit 47 to Amitkumar Mishra for $200,000.
Beverly G. Myers conveyed 626 Fountain Ave. to Beverly G. Myers and Robert O. Fisher for $1.
Manheim Borough
Garret N. Barbush and Eden L. Barbush conveyed property on East Gramby Street to Steven T. Glick and Ashley Glick for $162,500.
Harry D. Miller, Malva Jean Miller and Malva Jean Sanchez conveyed 122 E. Mill St. to Harry D. Miller for $1.
Robert T. Abram and Gail Monteleone conveyed 108 N. Charlotte St. to Bryant L. Roman and Kayla Roman for $170,000.
Manor Township
David K. Lui and Amy E. Lui conveyed 2109 W. Ridge Drive to Brian D. Sweet Jr. and Brenda L. Sweet for $265,000.
Brian R. Smith and Megan A. Smith conveyed 1108 Millersville Road to Derek Lee Thompson and Alisia Joy Thompson for $350,000.
Chad R. Moyer and Elizabeth M. Moyer conveyed property on Post Oak Road to Lauren C. Brooks for $264,900.
Diane M. Smith and Diane Marie Smith conveyed property on Hemlock Road to Diane M. Smith and Diane M. Smith Trust for $1.
Michael Dyer, Samantha L. Dyer and Michael R. Dyer conveyed property on Bradford Street to J. Jude Bervinchak for $174,900.
Scott D. Kirby and Colleen A. Kirby conveyed Unit 15 to Shirley Jean Wheeler for $234,900.
Jesse A. Storm, Heather Plourde, Heather N. Storm and Heather N. Wolf conveyed 1505 Manor Blvd. to JJ Bean Holdings LLC for $110,000.
John L. Koenig and Phyllis P. Koenig conveyed property on a public road to David G. Brumbaugh and Leslie Brumbaugh for $247,000.
Jack R. Cunningham and Jack Cunningham conveyed property on a public road to Robert Jung and Amy Jung for $1.
Millersville Borough
Brian D. Sweet and Brenda L. Sweet conveyed property on Stonegate Court to Samantha M. Deibert for $152,600.
Ivan R. Ayres and Dawn M. Ayres conveyed 146 W. Frederick St. to Kevin D. Ayres for $60,000.
J. Jude Bervinchak conveyed property on Kready Avenue to Amanda R. Wagner for $156,000.
Thomas G. Hoglund conveyed property on a public road to Ana L. Perez for $134,000.
Nadine Eshleman and Todd H. Eshleman conveyed 109 Oak Knoll Circle to Ronald L. Benton and Linda L. Benton for $111,000.
Orlando J. Perez and Leyda J. Perez conveyed property on Crestgate Place to David M. Fisher and Dorothy J. Frey for $245,000.
Carson H. Frost and Kathleen P. Frost conveyed property on a public road to Michael D. Zimmerman, Janita E. Zimmerman, Javen D. Zimmerman and Emily J. Zimmerman for $442,000.
Mount Joy Borough
Melinda J. Styer Campbell, Melinda J Styer Campbell, Brenda Styer Kreider, Brenda Styer Kreider, Brenda A. Styer, Karen L. Jenks, Karen L. Hurley and John D. Styer conveyed 537 W. Main St. to Dogwood Moon Property LLC for $1.
Patrick J. Sanagursky, Julie A. Sanagursky and Julie A. Sangursky conveyed property on a public road to Paul L. Shearer and Amy R. Robinson for $226,500.
Pebble Investments LLC and Kerry Martin conveyed 934 W. Main St. to B&K Real Estate LLC for $85,000.
Leon Ray Burkholder, Doris J. Burkholder and Burkholder Builders conveyed property on Lakeside Crossing to William E. Mansfield and Kristin Mansfield for $204,900.
Katelyn M. Coleman, Katelyn M. Heisey, Benjamin Heisey, Katelyn J. Heisey and Benjamin A. Heisey conveyed property on a public road to Randy J. Ginder and Karen L. Ginder for $201,000.
Tiffany F. Kohler and Tiffany Kohler conveyed 934 W. Main St. to Pebble Investments LLC for $55,500.
Strong Holdings LLC and David R. Strong conveyed Unit 4 to Krista Page for $200,400.
Sherri L. Hutchinson conveyed property on a public road to Anthony James Miller and Susan Carol Miller for $240,000.
Richard S. Hamm, Margaret R. Hamm and Margaret Hamm conveyed property on Terrace Avenue to Awakened Properties LLC for $147,500.
Mount Joy Township
Cartus Financial Corp. conveyed 132 Clover Lane to Sharon J. Brill and David B. Kase Jr. for $325,000.
Alan C. Tobin, Jennifer Tobin and Cartus Financial Corp. conveyed 132 Clover Lane to Cartus Financial Corp. for $325,000.
Grant J. Stewart and Amy L. Stewart conveyed property on a public road to Scott D. Bulett for $235,000.
Donald R. Pickell and Virginia A. Pickell conveyed property on a public road to Jonathan D. Pickell for $1.
Joel E. Raudenbush, Christa L. Fanelli and Christa L. Raudenbush conveyed property on a public road to Michael R. Brown for $195,000.
New Holland Borough
P. Elaine Poleski and Lori Ann Means conveyed 227 Wecaf St. to Marlin J. Hurst for $146,000.
Denise M. Daniels and Denise M Daniels Swarner conveyed property on Westfield Drive to Matthew C. Boley and Angela M. Boley for $210,000.
Matthew R. Strickler and Crystal L. Strickler conveyed 194 Wecaf St. to Jonathan R. Torres and Anne Marie Cranmer for $184,900.
Constance B. Eckert conveyed property on a public road to Michael E. Burkhart and Stephanie L. Burkhart for $270,000.
Paradise Township
Charles Rehm and Susan Rehm conveyed property on Cherry Hill Road to Charles Rehm and Susan Rehm for $1.
David P. King and Sylvia King conveyed property on Cherry Hill Road to Charles Rehm and Susan Rehm for $22,000.
Penn Township
Daniel Scott Helwig conveyed property on a public road to Thalia Moshos for $250,000.
Pequea Township
Thomas M. Butcher, Sarah I. Butcher and Sarah Butcher conveyed property on a public road to Kristina M. Kuhns for $215,000.
Millfield Construction Co. conveyed Unit 102 to Teresa A. Graybill for $183,658.
Providence Township
Ellis M. Cole, Kenneth J. Bauer III and Hillary L. Bauer conveyed property on Cinder Road to Kenneth J. Bauer III and Hillary L. Bauer for $1.
Quarryville Borough
Russell Croman, Russell E. Croman and Kyle A. Croman conveyed property on Greystone Lane to Luan Ly, Dung Thach and Billy Ly for $266,000.
Rapho Township
James C. Caplinger conveyed property on Hossler Road to Robert T. Abram and Natalie N. Abram for $239,900.
Nissley Family Trust and Mildred A. Nissley conveyed property on a public road to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for $1.
Sadsbury Township
Michael Pawlowski and Amy L. Pawlowski conveyed property on a public road to Carolyn S. Brant for $282,500.
Patricia L. Kostanoski conveyed property on a public road to Patricia L. Kostanoski for $1.
Salisbury Township
Josiah Beiler Jr. and Naomi L. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Moses F. Huyard and Naomi S. Huyard for $290,000.
Strasburg Borough
Carolyn L. Cook conveyed property on a public road to George A. Bare and Deborah A. Bare for $289,900.
Strasburg Township
Robert L. Coates and Shannon A. Coates conveyed 2074 White Oak Road to Andrew Gehring and Courtney Gehring for $244,900.
We Buy Houses Lancaster LLC and Eli S. King conveyed property on Sawmill Road to Robert L. Coates and Shannon A. Coates for $238,000.
Warwick Township
ToA Lititz LP and ToA Lititz Advisors LLC conveyed 655 Allegiance Drive to Brenda E. Culbert for $330,362.
Lititz Reserve LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC, Brent O. Stoltzfus, Elam G. Stoltzfus Jr. Inc. and Stoltzfus Elam G. Jr. Inc. conveyed 601 Blue Spruce Drive to Dawne E. Mellinger for $349,180.
John A. McAfee and Joan McAfee conveyed property on Pebble Creek Drive to Carol L. Hurst for $212,000.
Joshua R. Smith conveyed property on Tupelo Street to Lee D. Matroni for $174,900.
Hess Brothers Partnership, Carol M. Hess, Laura B. King, The estate of Frederick E. Hess, Ryan M. Linder Hess, Gerald L. Hess and Ryan M Linder Hess conveyed property on Becker Road to Blessings of Hope for $1.
Scott K. Weit and Beverly J. Weit conveyed 28 Windsor Lane to Joseph S. Portaro and Heather F. Portaro for $630,000.
ToA Lititz LP and ToA Lititz Advisors LLC conveyed 466 Valor Drive to John M. Castro and Evelyn Castro for $484,838.
David K. Zimmerman and Ruth D. Zimmerman conveyed 825 Disston View Drive to David K. Zimmerman and Ruth D. Zimmerman for $1.
Andrew Karl Fries and Katharine Ann Fries conveyed property on a public road to Elam L. King for $410,000.
The estate of Arlene D. Saam conveyed 283 Longfellow Drive to Hunter Creek Partners LLC for $60,000.