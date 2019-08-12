The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office July 29-August 2:
Adamstown Borough
Robert L. Wenrich conveyed property on a public road to Joseph J. Hyneman for $217,000.
Akron Borough
Kenneth E. Neff and Dawn M. Neff conveyed property on Heritage Road to Theodore D. Kachel and Elizabeth A. Kachel for $256,000.
Shelby D. Shepro and Sheriff of Lancaster County conveyed 41 Park St. to Benchmarq Holdings LLC for $100,000.
Mark A. Denlinger, Bonnie L. Denlinger and Robert D. Vreeland conveyed 408 Westview Drive to Mark A. Denlinger and Bonnie L. Denlinger for $1.
Zion Lutheran Church conveyed property on a public road to Joseph M. Blank and Stephen Blank for $162,000.
Brecknock Township
Alvin L. Schlouch Jr., Kristi L. Leppien, Ray M. Schlouch and Patricia A. Schlouch conveyed property on Hilltop Road to Alvin L. Schlouch Jr., Kristi L. Leppien, Ray M. Schlouch and Patricia A. Schlouch for $1.
Alvin L. Schlouch Jr., Kristi L. Leppien, Ray M. Schlouch and Patricia A. Schlouch conveyed 1341 Hilltop Road to Herman J. Blakley and Sharon R. Sensenig for $2,513.
Paul Edward Ranck and Amy Ranck conveyed property on Stayer Road to Linford S. Martin and Janelle L. Martin for $165,000.
Caernarvon Township
Elizabeth M. Kelly and Margaret Prichard conveyed property on a public road to Elizabeth M. Kelly for $1.
Christiana Borough
Stephen S. King and Catherine S. King conveyed 428 Bridge St. to Stephen J. Lentz Jr. for $155,000.
Clay Township
Roger D. Weaver and Jolene M. Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Dale Lavern Martin and Mary Lou Martin for $600,000.
Lobo LLC, Stephanie H. Weber and Jeffrey K. Weber conveyed property on Clay School Road to Oleg Onishchenko and Valery L. Onishchenko for $175,000.
Jaylan E. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Josue E. Rivera Baguer and Ashley M. Zeno Martinez for $180,000.
Jacqueline H. Hackman and Roy P. Hackman conveyed 912 Maurice Circle to Jacqueline H. Hackman for $1.
Lobo LLC, Stephanie H. Weber and Jeffrey K. Weber conveyed property on Clay School Road to Oleg Onishchenko and Valery L. Onishchenko for $175,000.
The estate of Jacob E. Hinkle and the estate of Jacob Eugene Hinkle conveyed property on a public road to Dustin J. Hurst for $165,000.
Wesley E. Smith, Lorraine M. Smith and Dennis A. Steinmetz conveyed property on a public road to Wesley E. Smith, Lorraine M. Smith and Dennis A. Steinmetz for $1.
Lincoln Land Group Inc., Landmark Builders Inc. and Landmark Homes conveyed 521 Constitution Drive to Elton Haase and Debra Haase for $457,751.
Millpond Properties LLC and Christopher Martin conveyed property on a public road to Ricardo I. Vargas for $165,000.
East Cocalico Township
Brenda J. Sauder and Brenda J. Reed conveyed property on Hill Road to Brenda J. Reed for $1.
George Weeks III conveyed property on a public road to Andrew S. Keith and Candace L. Keith for $95,000.
Alton W. Good and Jane S. Good conveyed 102 Stonecrest Court to Xuezhen Chen for $145,000.
Jane A. Martin and Jane A. McCullough conveyed property on a public road to Jason E. Evans and Andrea M. Evans for $264,500.
Glen A. Fry and Vickie L. Fry conveyed 12 Oak Lane to Glenn Mull and Karen A. Mull for $239,900.
Mandy S. Stull conveyed property on a public road to Robert L. Wenrich and Jami L. Frank for $79,000.
Jesse L. Campbell and Jessica L. Campbell conveyed 31 Hayloft Road to Brent J. Lefever and Caitlyn M. Lefever for $222,000.
Mary Ann Huff conveyed property on a public road to Charles Sechrist and Victoria May Sensenig for $244,000.
West Cocalico Township
Ricky C. Kuzniar, Susan M. Mast and Susan M. Kuzniar conveyed property on Walnut Drive to Jesse S. Shirk for $231,000.
John B. Martin and Mary Ann Martin conveyed property on a public road to Omar E. Fisher Jr. and Becky S. Fisher for $485,000.
Colerain Township
Israel B. Kinsinger and Katie G. Kinsinger conveyed property on a public road to David Z. Glick and Lydia F. Glick for $525,000.
Duane S. Tydings, Richard C. Tydings and Duane Tydings conveyed 537 Bell Road to Custom Home Group Inc. for $90,000.
John T. Hartnett and Barbara B. Hartnett conveyed property on a public road to John T. Hartnett, Barbara B. Hartnett, Michael C. Weaver and Karen M. Weaver for $1.
Columbia Borough
Cody R. Wisner conveyed 543 Manor St. to Jill M. Nixdorf for $77,363.
Shirley A. Yohe and Donald S. Yohe conveyed 812 Walnut St. Rear to Deborah J. Laclair and Allen R. Laclair for $10,000.
Lancaster County Land Bank Authority conveyed property on Cherry Street to Bradford T. Chambers for $139,000.
Raymond F. Groff conveyed 350 N. Sixth St. to Joel Marizan and Yokasta Yocelin Vargas for $175,500.
Satyanarayana Dasari conveyed property on a public road to Vilas Malankar and Kamini Malankar for $67,000.
Amy L. Good conveyed 1015 Cloverton Drive to Benjamin Pedrosa Gonzalez for $122,000.
Clear Sky Properties LLC and Joseph Trynosky conveyed 1105 Cloverton Drive to Brindha Lingan for $114,000.
Michael A. Mannino and Adrienne R. Mannino conveyed 635 S. 12th St. to Ivette M. Rodriguez and Rafael J Colomba Lozada for $156,000.
Conestoga Township
Samantha L. Rutter, Matthew Rutter, Samantha Rutter and Matthew B. Rutter conveyed property on a public road to Matthew B. Rutter for $1.
Conoy Township
Theo A. Kessler conveyed property on Meadowview Lane to Franklin E. Herr and Christina L. Herr for $235,000.
Denver Borough
Michael Gierlich and Beverly Gierlich conveyed property on Oak Street to Justin David Morey and Megan Ann Morey for $176,500.
The estate of John K. Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Lorenzo S. Bonura and Filippa F. Bonura for $71,000.
Charles T. Sechrist conveyed 33 Sunrise Circle to Jennifer Davis and Chad Davis for $169,900.
East Donegal Township
Raul E. Rodriguez and Lauren N. Rodriguez conveyed 37 Main St. to Matthew C. Wubbolt for $232,000.
Alex R. Mackavage and Kristy L. Mackavage conveyed 27 E. High St. to Cathy A. Weaver for $144,900.
Heather L. Dimarino and Heather L. Strunk conveyed 606 Shadetree Boulevard to Heather L. Strunk and Kevin Strunk for $1.
J. Roy Bixler and Elizabeth A. Bixler conveyed property on a public road to Jarrett Michael Rapp and Denyelle Lynn Rapp for $217,000.
Millpond Properties LLC and Christopher Martin conveyed 38 Morning Circle to Deborah M. Overmeyer for $239,995.
Mark F. Unger and Stefani D. Unger conveyed property on a public road to Wayne Leonard Baker and Carol A. Baker for $224,900.
The estate of Effie J. Brandt and the estate of Effie R. Brandt conveyed property on a public road to Colby Hoover and Haley Hoover for $155,000.
Timothy B. Herr and Cynthia A. Herr conveyed property on a public road to Christa Lynn Raudenbush and Joel Edward Raudenbush for $286,000.
West Donegal Township
Burkholder Builders, Leon Ray Burkholder and Kendra J. Buch conveyed property on Kimberly Court to Theo A. Kessler for $204,900.
James L. Hall conveyed property on School Lane to Cody Wolfe and Tiara Wolfe for $180,000.
Donegal Woods LLC conveyed property on a public road to Glenpoint LLC for $110,000.
Sheena F. Nauss conveyed 1172 Garber Road to Zachariah Nauss for $1.
David G. Miller, Fern L. Miller and Paul D. Miller conveyed property on Hess Road to Mitchel C. Anthony and Elizabeth J. Nissley for $218,000.
East Drumore Township
Chadwick D. Nolt and Tia B. Nolt conveyed property on Hartwicke Drive to Austin Eugene Walton and Lauryn Ranae Walton for $236,000.
John M. Esch conveyed property on a public road to Mark J. Hess for $1,000,000.
John M. Esch conveyed property on a public road to John M. Esch for $1.
Earl Township
Benuel S. King conveyed property on West Main Street to Daryl Lee Martin for $471,000.
West Earl Township
Samuel L. Zook and Marian S. Zook conveyed property on Valley View Road to John R. King and Kathryn R. King for $440,000.
The estate of Emma R. Felpel and the estate of Emma Ruth Felpel conveyed property on a public road to John Z. Reiff and Elsie M. Reiff for $65,000.
Earl M. Hurst and Kathryn B. Hurst conveyed property on South State St. to Brian R. Anderson and Christine Garrett Anderson for $539,900.
Franklin I. Starr and Nancy R. Starr conveyed property on a public road to Brant C. Dickerson and Stacy Dickerson for $265,000.
Far & Sure LLC and Jay W. Cleveland Jr. conveyed property on a public road to West Earl Township for $0.
Faye L. Kipp and Sharon L. Raup conveyed 46 Allen Road to Anthony R. Ford and Rochelle L. Ford for $269,000.
East Petersburg Borough
Kellie Filak conveyed property on High Street to Mark A. Hess for $0.
David J. Weidner conveyed property on Larch Avenue to David J. Weidner and Arielle M. Weidner for $1.
Cedric J. Watlington Jr. conveyed property on Graystone Road to Jean Luc Laurent and Jasmine Laurent for $176,500.
Eden Township
Levi Fisher conveyed 170 Groff Road to Austin Beiler and Amy Beiler for $189,000.
D. Cory Landis and Sarah B. Landis conveyed property on a public road to Dale H. Landis and Judy A. Landis for $225,000.
Elizabeth Township
Ted F. Kreider and Carol J. Kreider conveyed property on Oak Lane to Kyle L. Kutz and Rebecca M. Kutz for $355,000.
Elizabethtown Borough
Conoy Crossing LP and Conoy Crossing Inc. conveyed property on Masonic Drive to Leon Ray Burkholder and Burkholder Builders for $400,000.
101 Properties LLC and Edward M. Itkowitz conveyed property on South Market Street to Elite Collegiate Properties LLC for $250,000.
Robert M. Risbon III and Bobbi L. Risbon conveyed property on a public road to Joshua R. Brunner and Erin S. Brunner for $235,500.
Kenneth H. Hetrick and Lindsey Hetrick conveyed 572 Ridge View Ave. to Justin L. Deffibaugh and Jamie L. Deffibaugh for $210,000.
Matthew J. Hoffmann and Audrey J. Hoffmann conveyed 331 W. High St. to Darrin E. Rhodes and Naomi Rhodes for $170,000.
James P. Vandermey and James P. Vardermey conveyed property on Cranfield Court to Bin Yang for $127,000.
Dream Home Solutions LLC and Joseph J. Gagliano conveyed property on a public road to Thomas Huber and Jessica Barnhart for $159,900.
Ephrata Borough
Nichole D. Long, Nichole D. Vina and Carlos Vina conveyed 122 Old Mill Road to Michael A. Gribble and Joselin D. Martin for $201,900.
Charlotte C. Boltz and Charlotte Boltz conveyed property on Windsor Court to Shirley Etsell for $163,000.
Durell Evan Fox and Krista Beth Fox conveyed 36 W. Main St. to Craig S. Jones for $142,500.
Jonathan B. Weitzel, Samantha L. Weitzel and Samantha L. Michael conveyed 23 E. Chestnut St. to Alexis P. Coley for $175,000.
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp., Powers Kirn LLC and Powers Kirn & Javardian LLC conveyed 16 Broad St. to Elliot Marszalek for $85,000.
Scott D. Zimmerman and Tina M. Zimmerman conveyed property on Lincoln Avenue to Jose J Linares Lopez and Nelisys Duarte Carrillo for $165,000.
Binod Rai and Sita G. Rai conveyed property on a public road to Francis J. Lafferty and Sandy H. Lafferty for $262,000.
Andrea L. Frey conveyed property on a public road to Briana R. Wyzinski and Joseph John Wyzinski for $174,900.
Donald Littlejohn III conveyed 201 Washington Ave. to Sergius K. Lehman and Angie L. Lehman for $211,000.
Brandy Leininger and Neal L. Leininger conveyed 150 Julie Ann Court to Gary L. Distasio Jr. for $180,000.
Donald R. Smith and Shannon M. Smith conveyed 868 N. Maple St. to Joanne L. Carey for $188,500.
Shirley A. Pierce conveyed 1621 W. Main St. to Timothy E. Pierce and Nancy R. Kahaner for $1.
Ephrata Township
Nathan C. Laucks and Monica R. Laucks conveyed property on Ridge Avenue to Darlene Ramsey for $224,999.
Kenneth F. Lovell conveyed 305 N. Reading Road to Kenneth F. Lovell Sr. and Kenneth F. Lovell Living Trust for $1.
Jordan S. Weaver and Bethany R. Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Linda Weiss and Richard Weiss for $200,000.
Kelly N. Neyhard and Donna M. Neyhard conveyed property on Oriole Drive to Joshua Buckwalter for $147,000.
GRH Development Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Colleen R. Staley for $295,227.
The estate of Sharon F. Bollinger conveyed property on a public road to Amos H. Weaver and Ella Z. Weaver for $245,000.
John R. Miller and Brittany N. Miller conveyed 382 Buchanan Drive to Andrew J. Walton, Chandra L. Walton and Leslie Walton for $255,000.
Fulton Township
Gerald C. Uniacke Jr. and Kathleen Uniacke conveyed property on Robert Fulton Highway to Brandon Keith Green and Marian Stone Green for $348,000.
East Hempfield Township
Michael G. Beck and Constance V. Beck conveyed 3715 Daryl Drive to Thomas J. Burgo Jr. and Kelsey L. Minnich for $249,900.
Jay M. Enders and Nancy H. Enders conveyed 1045 Lambley Road to Devin J. Andrews and Grace J. Andrews for $315,000.
The estate of Abbas Mofid and Hendrika Hofstede Mofid conveyed property on Spring Valley Road to Scott J. Dilger and Nicole M. Dilger for $97,000.
Costello Builders Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Sonshine III LP for $658,330.
June L. Martin conveyed 501 Country Place Drive to James J. Curran and June Curran for $158,000.
Charles A. Henke and Janice R. Bobin conveyed 315 Faulkner Drive to Benjamin J. Deppen and Hannah H. Deppen for $275,000.
Nancy S. Cottrel conveyed 1030 Nissley Road to Rodney L. Ebersole and Beth Ann Ebersole for $200,000.
Christopher S. Schwalm and Silvana F. Schwalm conveyed property on Christine Lane to Joseph E. Casado and Susan L. Casado for $361,000.
Clare B. Sterback and Helen B. Gehr conveyed property on a public road to Christian N. Minich for $279,900.
David A. Chmielowiec and Linda L. Chmielowiec conveyed 47 Country Lane to David Starner and Terri Starner for $250,000.
Millfield Construction Co. conveyed property on Wilson Avenue to Candace L. Anderson for $283,020.
Ronald R. Greenawalt conveyed property on a public road to Ronald R. Greenawalt and Beverly H Nelson Greenawalt for $1.
Bertha R. Casey conveyed 3130 Chryst Circle to Samuel E. Payson and Brianna E. Payson for $224,000.
John D. Castoldi and Laurin N. Castoldi conveyed Unit 88 to Christopher Pavlichko and Amy J. Pavlichko for $415,000.
Shirley J. Webb conveyed 963 Edinburgh Drive to William J. Burke II and Michelle M. Burke for $226,700.
PVR OLM North LLC conveyed Unit 2 to PVR PA Investment LLC for $1.
The estate of Helen Jane Santaniello conveyed property on a public road to Kylee Lantz and Eric Macik for $170,000.
West Hempfield Township
James R. Hyson and Suzanne S. Hyson conveyed property on Pin Oak Lane to Nicholas Andrew Globig and Aisling Rose M Globig for $225,000.
Wayne R. Houck and Linda K. Houck conveyed property on a public road to Wayne R. Houck and Linda K. Houck for $1.
Kenneth J. Taggart and Barbara J. Taggart conveyed property on a public road to Kenneth J. Taggart and Barbara J. Taggart for $1.
Nathaniel Manges, Kristen Manges, Eli Nathaniel Manges and Eli Manges conveyed 708 S. 16th St. to Eli Nathaniel Manges for $1.
CR Property Group LLC and Eric C. Brewer conveyed 2772 Stevens Summit to Paul V. Snyder Jr. and Lindia J. Snyder for $160,000.
David M. Guhl and Deborah K. Guhl conveyed 3601 Wildflower Lane to Deborah K. Guhl for $1.
William L. Krein and Catherine M. Krein conveyed property on Spring Run to Laura E. Valentini and Michael J. Valentini for $315,000.
Stephen C. Kiehl and Holly L. Bear conveyed property on Jasmine Place to Steven L. Koser for $148,000.
Dorothy C. Hohenwarter conveyed property on a public road to Barry L. Hohenwarter and Vicki L. Hohenwarter for $1.
Kenneth J. Taggart and Barbara J. Taggart conveyed property on a public road to Wayne R. Houck and Linda K. Houck for $3,000.
J. Dwight Anderson and Deborah C. Anderson conveyed property on Eagles View to Chad Morgan and Christina Morgan for $500,000.
Jeremiah D. Eastep and Amy L. Eastep conveyed property on Laurel Drive to James F. Smith Jr. and Linda B. Honeybone for $230,000.
East Lampeter Township
Samantha L. Irwin conveyed 410 Larkspur Loop to Samantha L. Irwin and David K. Sawyer for $1.
Lori E. Shannon conveyed property on South Soudersburg Road to Lori E. Shannon and Austin L. Shannon for $1.
Janice M. Hoover conveyed property on Ellendale Drive to Robert L. Heine and Jill K. Heine for $1.
Catherine L. Rhinier and G. Douglas Rhinier conveyed 2057 Pennwick Road to G. Douglas Rhinier for $1.
The estate of Anna Mae Ebersole and the estate of Anna Mae Rohrer conveyed property on a public road to Simeon L. Zook for $206,000.
West Lampeter Township
Cynthia Zollman conveyed property on Breeze Way to Andrew E. Krimmel for $221,500.
The estate of Shirley Y. Keener and the estate of Shirley Yvonne Keener conveyed property on a public road to Daryl L. Keener for $1.
J. Larry Hess, Janet E. Hess, John B. Hess and Sylvia J. Hess conveyed property on a public road to 2298 Willow Street Pike LLC for $1.
Timothy S. Cote and Christa S. Cote conveyed 12 Kreider Ave. to Amy Marian Kirchner for $230,000.
Neal A. Rice and Melissa S. Rice conveyed property on Cool Creek Way to Daniel J. Simmons and Julie R. Simmons for $311,000.
Michael Grossman conveyed 201 Barley Ave. to Cindy Tuckey for $196,513.
Robert J. Reiner Jr. and Theresa M. Reiner conveyed 62 Wyndmere Way to Stephen A. Vlassis and Elisa T. Vlassis for $360,000.
FHG 92 LLC, FHG92 LLC and Wesley R. Funk conveyed property on a public road to Catherine A. Popovitch and Angela R. Myers for $245,000.
Ora M. Mast and Rhoda P. Mast conveyed Unit 145 to Leroy C. Sensenig and Marian E. Sensenig for $225,000.
Wanda K. Haupin conveyed property on Eshelman Mill Road to Joseph E. Toth Jr. and Beverly R. Toth for $290,000.
Lpr Properties LLC and Adam Lefever conveyed 167 Herr Ave. to Michael R. Lyons Jr. for $178,000.
J. Lamar Rohrer and Kira D. Rohrer conveyed property on Village Road to Austin Rohrer for $250,000.
John Hynes, Judith H. Lile, Judith H. Lile Hynes and Judith H Lile Hynes conveyed property on a public road to Judith H. Lile, Judith H. Lile Hynes and Judith H Lile Hynes for $1.
Lancaster City
Jose E. Flores and Celine Flores conveyed property on High St. to Celine Flores for $10.
Evelyn Serrano conveyed 757 Emerald Drive to Jose Luis Suarez Paulino for $165,000.
Michael J. Goodlin, Natasha B. Goodlin and Michael Goodlin conveyed 729 E. Chestnut St. to Joseph C. Moore for $169,900.
Gilberto Leon Cruz and Michelle Cruz conveyed 24 Fairview Ave. to Rosa Mercado Soto for $112,000.
Wejoam LLC and Wendell Martin conveyed 525 Locust St. to Troy F. Rutt for $55,000.
Randy A. Derr and La Rae Y. Derr conveyed 541 Ruby St. to Ryan L. Gearhart for $70,000.
The estate of Suzanne Griffin conveyed 917 Columbia Avenue to Scott B. Evans and Robin B. Evans for $90,000.
Anthony J. Ugolnik and Elaine G. Ugolnik conveyed 921 W. Walnut St. to Jason C. Mundok for $290,000.
Abram B. Stoltzfus conveyed 25 Filbert St. to Silvia Elena Canas Giraldo for $40,000.
Lancaster General Services Business Trust, Lancaster General Services Inc. and F. Joseph Byorick conveyed 517 N. Lime St. to SZ Properties LLC for $193,500.
Adam Schellhammer, Elizabeth Peters and Elizabeth Peters Schellhammer conveyed 335 West Lemon St. to Susan Didyoung for $174,900.
In The Light Ministries conveyed property on Howard Avenue to Angel S. Serrano Martinez and Mariely Gonzalez Rivera for $149,900.
Micah L. Webster and Kathleen M. Morrison conveyed 238 Elm St. to Micah L. Webster for $1.
Midfirst Bank conveyed 827 Prospect St. to J. Mer Properties LLC for $101,600.
Judith A. Kitch conveyed property on Euclid Avenue to John W. Brenizer Jr. and Joanne T. Brenizer for $159,000.
Milton Property Group LLC conveyed property on a public road to Boco Enterprise LLC for $575,000.
S&J Electric LLC, Creekview Property Renovation and Stanley N. Esh conveyed 801 N. Duke St. to Ryan J. Hoover and Christina M. Gallagher for $304,250.
Evangelia Platis conveyed 144 E. James St. to Constantine Platis for $1.
Willow Street Partners LP and Willow Street Management LLC Gp conveyed 719 N. President Ave. to Justin W. Herbert and Emily Herbert for $225,000.
Scott W. Szabo and Mikhal R. Szabo conveyed 140 N. Broad St. to Sonya L. Morris for $173,250.
Lancaster Township
Brooke Hawes, Brooke Hawes Palmer, Brooke Hawes Palmer, Brooke A. Hawes Palmer and Brooke Hawes Palmer conveyed Unit G 33 to Ross P. Huegel for $164,999.
The estate of Carl J. Pearl conveyed 30 Riverside Ave. to Hunter Creek Partners LLC for $1.
David H. Drybred conveyed property on a public road to Paul Vincent Krebs and Wendy A. Krebs for $189,900.
Eliseo T. Javier and Merlie H. Javier conveyed 10 Michelle Drive to Pedro E. Serrano and Evelyn Serrano for $175,000.
Justin W. Carroll and Desiree L. Carroll conveyed 32 Parkside Ave. to Kristen J. Vieldhouse for $205,000.
K&R Home Group LLC and Christina L. Ross conveyed 1009 Maple Ave. to North Pine Properties LLC for $186,000.
The estate of Carl J. Pearl conveyed 28 Riverside Avenue to Hunter Creek Partners LLC for $1.
Jessica N. Albright and Jessica N. Hamilton conveyed property on Spring Ridge Lane to Noel Antonio Torres and Tatiana Yanis Torres for $171,000.
Nicole Snavely conveyed 1036 Clark St. to Robert D. Rowe and Olivia H. Rowe for $151,000.
The estate of Dorothy Reynolds conveyed 1331 Belle Valley Road to Lee C. Reynolds and June L. Reynolds for $145,000.
Christine H. Toldt conveyed property on a public road to James P. Sterling for $162,000.
John S. Boritas and Erica J. Boritas conveyed property on Millersville Pike to Matthew Schatzmann and Kourtney Lee Sandoe for $295,000.
Donal A. Robinson and Alicia Robinson conveyed 1138 Jamaica Road to Chandler L. Scull for $140,000.
A. Tamasin Sterner conveyed property on North Bausman Drive to Errol Galloway and Alisa Jones for $390,000.
Vicente Marchese, Joanna Echezuria and Vicente Marhcese conveyed property on Chadwick Circle to Michael Fisher and Jessica Singley for $157,500.
Elisabeth H. Habecker conveyed 163 Wilson Drive to Elisabeth H. Habecker, Kent Habecker and Kent C. Habecker for $1.
Leacock Township
Michael F. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Michael F. Beiler and Ruthann K. Beiler for $1.
Elmer K. Glick and Lisa Glick conveyed property on Old Philadelphia Road to Michael F. Beiler for $275,000.
Upper Leacock Township
James M. Voshell Jr. conveyed 171 E. Main St. to Sugeiry Batista Hernandez and Sugeiry Batista Hernandez for $1.
Larry A. Goolsby conveyed 357 Sun Valley Drive to Leanne Terpak for $340,000.
Lititz Borough
Kenneth E. Weaver, Deborah K. Weaver, Kenneth Weaver Living Trust and Deborah K. Weaver Living Trust conveyed 245 E. Main St. to Kenneth E. Weaver and Deborah K. Weaver for $1.
Richard C. Lamoreaux and Nicole S. Lamoreaux conveyed property on a public road to Nicholas P. Brown for $135,000.
Dkw Trust, Deborah K. Weaver and Kenneth E. Weaver conveyed 55 N. Broad St. to Kenneth E. Weaver and Deborah K. Weaver for $1.
Dkw Trust, Deborah K. Weaver and Kenneth E. Weaver conveyed 23 N. Broad St. to Kenneth E. Weaver and Deborah K. Weaver for $1.
Keenan Rich Gingrich and Sharon Gingrich conveyed 59 E. Lincoln Ave. to Randy Joel Blouch and Christine Ann Blouch for $285,000.
Gregory M. Oshiro and Patricia A. Romanowski conveyed 205 S. Locust St. to Gregory M. Oshiro for $1.
James Leroy Nearhoof and Jeanie Alan Nearhoof conveyed property on East Market Street to Kenneth G. Berkenstock and Anne M. Lusk for $375,000.
Dawne E. Mellinger conveyed 205 Swarthmore Drive to Nicole S. Lamoreaux for $260,000.
Joseph Lacombe and Joanne Karli conveyed 50 E. Center St. to Joanne Karli and Phyllis Karli for $1.
Little Britain Township
Cynthia Sue McNamara conveyed property on a public road to Michael J. Simpkins and Teresa D. Blankenbeckler for $310,000.
Manheim Township
Catherine E. Glattacker conveyed 217 Valleybrook Drive to Lynn M. Stauffer for $140,000.
Esther M. Williams, John H. Johnson and John N. Johnson conveyed 1433 Glen Moore Circle to Francis J. Braconaro and Sue Ann Braconaro for $145,000.
Daniel J. Simmons and Julie R. Simmons conveyed 2332 Henbird Lane to Shelby Cunningham for $259,000.
Laura E. Wagner and Laura E. Valentini conveyed property on a public road to Natalie J. Scolnick for $162,000.
Sandro Mazzola conveyed property on Camellia Court to A. Plus Home Work LLC, Dan Parson Team LLC and Parson Dan Team LLC for $275,000.
Srinivas Adusumilli and Sandhya K. Adusumilli conveyed property on Ecker Drive to Stephen A. Biers and Chicory Snyder Biers for $495,000.
Thomas K. Hernquist, Elizabeth N. Hernquist and Elizabeth N. Hine conveyed property on Prentis Place to Cody Redding and Sarah Redding for $500,000.
Landis Valley Holdings Lp, Lvh Developer LLC and Dennis D. Herr conveyed property on Delp Road to Jeb & Sons LP for $145,000.
United Disabilities Services Foundation conveyed 1022 Edgemoor Court to Adroit Holdings LLC for $81,000.
Brian Hofmann and Christine F. Hofmann conveyed property on Northbrook Drive to Patrick M. Kirchner and Abigail A. Kirchner for $336,000.
Brandon Leaman conveyed 421 Surrey Drive to Dev Ghimire for $229,500.
Andrew R. Wagner and Ashley L. Wagner conveyed property on a public road to Randall Scott Gilliland for $230,000.
Charter Homes at Belmont Inc. conveyed Unit 64 to Qian Kai Li and Yu Li for $275,990.
Joseph Cassidy A and Eleanor R. Cassidy conveyed 652 Oxford Drive to Deepak Rai and Sita Rai for $255,010.
Robert E. Plank, Robert E. Plank Jr, Susan Plank, Robert Plank, Robert Plank Jr, Anthony Gallello and Susan K. Plank conveyed property on a public road to Jacob K. King for $85,000.
Mark A. Westcott and Lauren Westcott conveyed 190 Windover Turn to Brian T. Hofmann and Christine F. Hofmann for $425,000.
Wetherburn North, J&E Developers Inc, DD Herr Inc., BD Hogan Inc, Herr Dd Inc. and Hogan Bd Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Jennifer A. Cleary for $359,900.
Christopher T. Pavlichko and Amy J. Pavlichko conveyed property on a public road to Maria Carolina Ribeiro Ramos and Rodrigo Tavares Ramos for $335,000.
Stephen M. Faust and Angela A. Faust conveyed property on Hibiscus Court to Stephen M. Faust for $1.
Superior Enterprises LLC conveyed 715 Pleasure Road to Erin Conahan and Mark J. Smith III for $277,500.
Amy P. Rieker, Amy E. Pickard and Timothy Rieker conveyed 904 Pleasure Road to Michael S. Messina and Nicole C. Messina for $185,000.
Jin Deok Kim and Crystal Kim conveyed 525 Brookshire Drive to Megan Connolly and Robert C. Shenk for $385,000.
Amanda Sweigart, Amanda L. Sweigart Quinn and Amanda L Sweigart Quinn conveyed property on a public road to Gil Melo and Wanessa Melo for $335,000.
Wendy L. Herr and Robin D. Herr conveyed property on a public road to Monica Rainville and Jerry Rodney Dennis for $172,000.
Richard Drake and Linda R. Drake conveyed 231 Greenview Drive to Linda R. Drake for $123,800.
Jennifer L. Smith conveyed 2544 Saddle Drive to Jennifer L. Smith and Robert L. Schaeffer for $1.
R. James Lafferty conveyed 851 Valley Road to Nathan O. Wagner and Susan M. Douts for $429,900.
Keith C. Enochs and Kristi L. Enochs conveyed 1957 Sterling Place to Keith C. Irvine and Rebecca J. Irvine for $265,000.
Stephen Russo, Steve Russo and Joann Russo conveyed property on Wheatfield Drive to Niraj Patel and Shamita N. Patel for $365,000.
Michael A. Fritz and Kadeja B. Fritz conveyed property on Tusitala Drive to Christopher J. Pratt and Melissa Markley for $213,000.
Manheim Borough
Steven P. Gergely and Mary Colleen Gergely conveyed property on South Penn Street to Peter S. Weston and Hannah Claire Weston for $186,000.
Laurie A. Plowman conveyed property on West High St. to David M. Erb for $203,000.
Manor Township
Shannon A. Haagen and Kimmie R. Haagen conveyed property on Rocky Knob Way to Troy R. Williams and Michelle O. Williams for $200,000.
Murry Cos. & Sher Wal Inc., Murry Cos. and Sher Wal Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Linda S. Braught for $272,700.
Lewis C. Martin and Anna M. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Red Fox Road Properties LLC for $185,000.
Alleyne D. Woodward and Cindy Wettig conveyed 2245 Manor Drive to Philip Holzinger for $130,000.
Louis J. Semler and Linda Lou Semler conveyed 2572 Valley Drive to Tula Gurung and Ganga Gurung for $245,900.
Joan C. Todd conveyed 204 Manor Church Road to Barbara A. Weidman and Nancy E. Weidman for $245,000.
Nathan E. Cox and Kathryn Y. Cox conveyed property on a public road to Phil Kratz and Jen Kratz for $300,000.
Stephen M. Schwartz, Alma B. Schwartz and Sheriff of Lancaster County conveyed 304 Aletha Lane to Paul A. Witmer Jr. for $166,000.
James F. Cascio, Kimberly M. Cascio, James Cascio and K. M. Cascio conveyed 122 Linger St. to Nathan J. Walton and Beth E. Walton for $389,900.
Vincenzo Landi and Mary Ann Landi conveyed 107 Bradford St. to Gina M. Gentle for $155,000.
Karen L. Swarr conveyed property on Letort Road to Andrew Boris Funk and Matalyn R. Gibble for $185,000.
Bruce Rowe and Craig C. Rowe conveyed property on Acorn Lane to Mackenzie M. Bender for $155,000.
Murry Development Corp. conveyed property on Sawgrass Drive to Jesse K. Mellinger III and Linda D. Mellinger for $333,900.
Mon B. Subedi and Bhagi R. Subedi conveyed 119 Bayberry Drive to Yogendra P. Gautam and Beda Gautam for $205,000.
Jeffrey D. Lefever and Laurie J. Lefever conveyed property on Carol Drive to Andrew Eugene Fry and Eleni Katina Fry for $263,000.
Andrew J. Mausolf conveyed property on Banyan Circle Drive to Begna D. Juke for $160,000.
Douglas J. Hiepler and Dawn L. Hiepler conveyed 2055 Stonemill Road to Matthew L. Pavlick and Nicole M. Pavlick for $239,900.
Patricia A. Small conveyed property on Whitechapel Road to Charles Allen Henke and Janice R. Bobin for $230,000.
Dustin C. Carl and Victoria L. Carl conveyed 146 Hampden Drive to Bonthaun Ae and Vanna Sok for $220,000.
Martic Township
Blythe E. Shirk conveyed property on a public road to Gregory P. Slaugh for $157,000.
Paul F. Stoltzfus and Lauren A. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Fox Hollow Road to Joshua K. Vlasak for $112,500.
William H. Bacharach conveyed property on a public road to Thomas Lee Gilbert for $125,000.
Yvonne M. Hildreth, Charles G. Rehm and Elizabeth M. Rehm conveyed property on a public road to Raymond F. Groff for $180,000.
Millersville Borough
Robert L. Spayd Jr, Denise R. Spayd and Denise R. Spayde conveyed 26 Chamberlain Lane to Mon B. Subedi and Bhagi R. Subedi for $330,000.
Mount Joy Borough
Hannah M. Short, Hannah Futer and Michael Futer conveyed property on a public road to Blake Richard Herr and Lynn Marie Herr for $159,900.
Leon Ray Burkholder, Doris J. Burkholder and Burkholder Builders conveyed property on Lakeside Crossing to Melvin Weaver for $199,900.
Frank O. Ehrhart and Nancy A. Ehrhart conveyed property on a public road to Walter W. Misselhorn and Amanda J. Misselhorn for $260,000.
David E. Hughes conveyed Unit 117 to Emily Keefer for $172,500.
Strong Holdings LLC and David R. Strong conveyed Unit 7 to Susan F. Hunter for $191,600.
Robert F. Raub and Judith A. Raub conveyed property on a public road to Nicholas John Cortese III for $345,000.
Rachel F. Harris conveyed property on Pinkerton Road to Stephen L. Hershey and Heidi S. Hershey for $265,000.
Mount Joy Township
Charles E. Downs Jr. and Patricia D. Downs conveyed property on Indian Rock Circle to Micah W. Lewis and Lauri R. Lewis for $169,900.
Dennis F. Fackler and Crystal S. Fackler conveyed Unit 19 to David Rugh and Laura Rugh for $229,900.
Candace M. Sholly and Candace M. Peterson conveyed 726 Schwanger Road to Heidi L. Smith for $230,000.
Eric L. Lutz and Angela K. Lutz conveyed property on a public road to Benjamin S. Weaver for $239,900.
Robert A. Horning and Bonita L. Horning conveyed property on a public road to Blake Ringenberg and Gretchen Ringenberg for $1.
Dennis B. Dewitt, Lorena M. Dewitt and Lorena M. Jankowski conveyed property on Hill Street to Elizabeth A. Eich for $1.
Andrew J. Bishop, Pamela F. Martin and Pamela F. Bishop conveyed property on a public road to Skyler M. Becker for $214,900.
Miriam W. Herr conveyed property on Mount Pleasant Road to Martgana LLC for $200,000.
Matthew L. Pavlick conveyed property on a public road to Joel Cortes Quinones, Joel Cortes Quinones, Patricia Dominicci Soto and Patricia Dominicci Soto for $150,000.
Rodney S. Neely and Angela L. Neely conveyed 2553 Mount Pleasant Road to Benjamin S. Heisey and Katelyn M. Heisey for $340,000.
Mountville Borough
Catherine Ward conveyed property on Society Hill Circle to Kathryn E. Pine for $204,000.
Sarah M. Farley, Matthew D. Beane and Sarah M. Beane conveyed property on a public road to Matthew D. Beane and Jennifer L. Beane for $1.
New Holland Borough
The estate of Harlan H. Hoover conveyed 225 E. Jackson St. to Robert L. Heine and Jill K. Heine for $1.
Ann S. Britton conveyed property on Cottonwood Lane to Jean M. Kirk and David J. Gay for $198,000.
Roland G. Smoker, Laura J. Smoker and Roland Smoker conveyed 80 Diller Ave. to Yaroslav Helych and Zhanna Helych for $148,900.
David A. Duell conveyed property on Warren Street to Marlon Ricomas for $258,000.
Charles W. Smith and Melody A. Smith conveyed property on Pine Lane to Hunter J. Dennis and Amanda F. Mervine for $214,900.
Paula Hollingsworth and Paula A. Hanna conveyed 220 Jackson St. to Janice A. Lang and David Lugo for $205,000.
Barry L. Sleep and Lindajean H. Sleep conveyed property on a public road to David A. Duell for $346,000.
Paradise Township
Jonathan D. Stoltzfus and Miriam M. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Elmer P. Esh and Katie R. Esh for $280,000.
Dorothea A. Depedro and Angela K. Lutze conveyed property on Hershey Avenue to Abner S. Miller and Emma King Miller for $130,000.
Penn Township
Larry E. Waltz, Derek L. Waltz, Tyler B. Waltz and Larry Waltz Irrevocable Residential Income Only Trust conveyed property on a public road to T&D Excavating for $175,000.
The estate of Karen O. Matroni conveyed 173 Sego Sago Road to Audrey Fisher Pedersen and Audrey Fisher Pedersen for $1.
DDP Development Co LLC, HG Homes LLC and John R. Hess conveyed property on Madison Way to Matthew D. Sharp and Shayna E. Sharp for $342,490.
Raymond H. Good and Dorothy E. Good conveyed property on Lexington Road to Lamar H. Zimmerman and Jennifer S. Zimmerman for $230,000.
Ddp Development Co Llc, Hq Homes LLC and John R. Hess conveyed property on Madison Way to Dennis B. Dewitt and Lorena M. Dewitt for $339,500.
Bradley J. Snyder and Teah R. Snyder conveyed property on Wood Duck Drive to Ricardo A Reyna Rodriguez for $176,500.
Charles Investments Lp, Charles Investment Llc, Hamaker Road Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC and Brent O. Stoltfus conveyed 701 Hamaker Road to Colton T. Sauder and Beth Lt Sauder for $315,160.
Pequea Township
John C. Kirsch and Carol M. Kirsch conveyed property on Carol Lynn Drive to Reggie Martinez, Carmen N. Alicea Serrano and Carmen N. Alicea Serrano for $180,000.
Lloyd L. Greenawalt, Patricia Greenawalt and Patricia J. Greenawalt conveyed 325 Nolt Ave. to Giovanni Aponte for $189,900.
Providence Township
Gary A. Robinson and Tracy L. Robinson conveyed property on a public road to Brandon James Kreider for $1.
Jason A. Ray and Amy M. Ray conveyed 6 Echo Valley Drive to Jason A. Ray for $1.
Sara B. Bravo and Nicolas Bravo III conveyed property on Echo Valley Drive to Joshua J. Sites for $287,000.
Quarryville Borough
Steven P. Phyillaier and Lois Ann Phyillaier conveyed property on Circle Drive to Jerry L. Criswell and Connie M. Criswell for $222,600.
Rapho Township
The estate of Sandra L. Jones conveyed 607 Thoreau Drive to Deborah E. Marko for $325,000.
The estate of Charles W. Hofstetter conveyed 1794 Old Line Road to Donald A. Hofstetter and Kathleen W. Hofstetter for $1.
Beatrice Gattuso Grosh, Kathleen Gattuso Cinatl, Kathleen Gattuso Cinatl, Mamie D. Gattuso Revocable Trust and Mamie D. Gattuso conveyed Unit 23 to Beatrice Gattuso Grosh, Kathleen Gattuso Cinatl and Kathleen Gattuso Cinatl for $1.
Summer Hill Farms, Elm Tree Properties LLC, Verna M. Hostetter, Howard D. Boyd Jr. and Ralph M. Hostetter conveyed 1280 Willow Creek Drive to John H. Hottenstein and Naomi R. Hottenstein for $225,000.
Irving L. Fritz and Rosanne Fritz conveyed property on Shumaker Road to Katie M. Fritz for $1.
Gary S. Plaisance and Jean D. Plaisance conveyed property on a public road to Robert Lee Spayd Jr. and Denise Roschel Spayd for $269,000.
Sandra G. Brubaker conveyed property on Meadow View Road to Lonny C. Horst and Dixie L. Horst for $503,000.
Elm Tree Properties LLC and Alden Homes at Cornwall Inc. conveyed Unit 352 to Portia Hardin Groff for $299,160.
Elm Tree Properties LLC and Alden Homes at Cornwall Inc. conveyed Unit 349 to David M. Lewis and Barbara G. Lewis for $293,732.
Elm Tree Properties LLC and Alden Homes at Cornwall Inc. conveyed property on Fieldstone Drive to Larry R. Brice and Michele L. Brice for $341,880.
Kenneth H. Long and C. Roxann Long conveyed property on Colebrook Road to Jarred R. Alcala and Alyssa Alcala for $340,000.
Ryan S. Groff and Krystle C. Groff conveyed property on a public road to Chad D. Fulmer and Marisa S. Fulmer for $210,000.
Jeremy R. Smith, Leah R. Smith and Leah Smith conveyed property on a public road to Andrew J. Stoltzfus and Samantha Plunkett for $261,000.
Stanley F. Novak and Mary E. Novak conveyed property on a public road to Raymond A. Crandall and Cathy A. Crandall for $299,900.
Albert C. Price and Beverly E. Price conveyed Unit 97 to Rodney S. Neely and Angela L. Neely for $297,500.
Sadsbury Township
Ellen J. Swift and Peggy Lee Swift conveyed property on a public road to Nancy L. Stoltzfus for $145,000.
Alvin J. Stoltzfus and Elizabeth K. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Country Lane to David B. Stoltzfus and Anna Ruth Stoltzfus for $1.
Salisbury Township
Moses F. Huyard and Naomi S. Huyard conveyed property on a public road to Benuel K. Huyard, Miriam King Huyard, Jay David Huyard and Esther Stoltzfus Huyard for $1.
Cole WW Gap PA LLC conveyed property on a public road to Cole WW Gap PA LLC for $1.
Ronald B. Echoff and Patti J. Echoff conveyed 687 Cloverfield Drive to Patricia Thomas, Adam Cooney and Kimberly Cooney for $475,000.
David A. Fisher, Esther Fisher and Esther M. Fisher conveyed property on Meadeville Road to Andrew K. Beiler, Martha K. Beiler and Benjamin B. Beiler for $375,000.
C&C Paving Co., John D. Recchiuti and B. Dean Phillips conveyed property on Lincoln Highway East to C&K Investment Properties LLC for $456,594.
Paul S. Blank and Fannie S. Blank conveyed property on a public road to Elmer R. Blank and Fannie S. Blank for $1.
Paul S. Blank and Fannie S. Blank conveyed property on Meadeville Road to Paul S. Blank and Fannie S. Blank for $1.
Strasburg Borough
Lindsey R. Pollock, Lindsey R. McClaren and Ryan T. McClaren conveyed property on Lancaster Avenue to Trenton A. Good for $189,000.
The estate of Alan E. Moyer conveyed 254 N. Fulton St. to Kelly A. Glatfelter and Michael Glatfelter for $190,000.
Strasburg Township
Valley View Capital LLC and Eli S. King conveyed 854 Bunker Hill Road to Daniel K. Stoltzfoos and Miriam Rose Stoltzfoos for $149,900.
Daniel G. Beiler and Emma E. Beiler conveyed property on White Oak Road to John L. Beiler and Suzanne S. Beiler for $1.
James W. Groff and Julie L. Groff conveyed property on North Star Road to Fivefold Partners LLC for $600,000.
Warwick Township
Mary A. Read conveyed property on Diane Avenue to Andrew J. Scrivano and Amanda Scrivano for $275,000.
Charles R. Whitmer III and Ruby M. Whitmer conveyed property on a public road to Jonathan J. Palomarez and Elizabeth A. Palomarez for $146,900.
Mark R. Will and Gwendolyn Will conveyed property on Cardinal Road to Jeremy Dylan Ressler and Laura Lynn Tully for $152,500.
Rafael Curbelo and Maria Luciano conveyed property on a public road to Peter S. Myltsev for $206,000.
Galen M. Zimmerman and Ashlee Nicole Zimmerman conveyed 531 Lincoln Road to Abraham S. Gomez for $255,000.
Katie L. Cunningham conveyed 113 Chestnut St. to Kaye Long for $215,000.
J. Stephen Sauder and Gretchen M. Sauder conveyed property on a public road to Chad Fekete and Heather Fekete for $350,000.
Kenneth E. Weaver, Deborah K. Weaver and Kenneth Weaver Living Trust conveyed 866 Ballstown Road to Kenneth E. Weaver and Deborah K. Weaver for $1.
Stephen C. Gerz and Sylvia K. Gerz conveyed property on a public road to Daniel Kreider and Frances Kreider for $325,000.
Theodore J. Kleinsasser conveyed property on a public road to Theodore J. Kleinsasser and Ellen Kleinsasser for $1.
JMS Restoration LLC and Judah Clapper conveyed property on a public road to Mark D. Ippolito and Devin E. Simpson for $245,000.
James P. Hoffer conveyed property on a public road to Ryan C. Wennell and Sarah L. Schott for $422,000.
Ruston R. Meck conveyed property on Third Avenue to Ruston R. Meck for $1.
Bailey L. Garman conveyed property on Fairview Drive to Garrett D. Miller and Megan L. Miller for $235,000.
The estate of Richard E. Dale conveyed 308 New Haven Drive to Erla M. Martin Trust for $197,000.
Toa Lititz LP and Toa Lititz Advisors LLC conveyed 659 Allegiance Drive to Gerald E. Lautsbaugh and Linda M. Lautsbaugh for $381,090.
Guy S. Malleus and Karen W. Malleus conveyed property on a public road to John P. Ditmore III and Lauren M. Ditmore for $385,000.
Curtis M. Brubaker, Melanie S. Weaver and Melanie S. Brubaker conveyed property on Maple Grove Road to Nevin K. Martin and Rose Elaine Martin for $190,000.