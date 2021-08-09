The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office July 26-30:

ADAMSTOWN BOROUGH

Mark A. Bobb and Crista Lynn Bobb conveyed property on Michael Lane to Ryan Michael Fletcher for $235,000.

AKRON BOROUGH

Jessie H. Fasnacht and Andrew H. Fasnacht conveyed 1015 E. Main St. to TKLB LLC for $231,000.

Dale L. Dissinger, Jean Fay Dissinger and Rose Mary Dissinger conveyed 3351 Rothsville Road to Dale L. Dissinger and Jean Fay Dissinger for $1.

Steven Charles Clark and Deborah Jean Clark conveyed property on Main Street to Edin Ruben Sandoval Escobar and Blanca Alely Acuapa Guerrero for $300,000.

BART TWP.

Joan Boule conveyed property on a public road to Cynthia A. Frelak and David E. Frelak for $1.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Talon Holdings LLC conveyed 124 E. Valley Road to Brian K. Crissup and Denise Crissup for $550,000.

Luke N. Ulrich conveyed property on Arrowhead Drive to William Chad Miller and Noelle M. Miller for $399,900.

Philip S. Gilmore, Debra R. Gilmore and Philip S. Gilmore and Debra R. Gilmore Trust conveyed 1379 Clearview Drive to Ali Lo for $310,000.

Steven Serrano and Amber Serrano conveyed Unit 31 to Tina S. Trupe for $170,000.

James J. Folding Jr. and Melissa A. Folding conveyed property on a public road to Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. for $353,500.

Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. conveyed 1266 Harvest Drive to Jessica C. Carroll and Jamison A. Carroll for $366,000.

CAERNARVON TWP.

John Omar Stoltzfus and Naomi Rose Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to John Omar Stoltzfus, Naomi Rose Stoltzfus and Jeremy Wayne Stoltzfus for $1.

John Omar Stoltzfus, Naomi S. Stoltzfus and Naomi Rose Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to John Omar Stoltzfus and Naomi Rose Stoltzfus for $1.

CLAY TWP.

Patricia E. Nichols conveyed property on a public road to Marlin K. Stoltzfus and Melissa F. Stoltzfus for $640,000.

Gary L. Sweigart conveyed property on a public road to Tristan L. Miller and Leah M. Miller for $183,000.

James M. Willwerth and Suzanne R. Willwerth conveyed property on Leed Hill Road to Steven C. Serrano and Amber L. Serrano for $389,900.

William S. Billett and Joan C. Billett conveyed property on a public road to Jonathan L. Newswanger and Danielle J. Newswanger for $377,513.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Robert A. French and Rebecca S. French conveyed property on a public road to Ivan B. Riehl and Mary E. Riehl for $526,000.

Thomas A. Ossman and Megan A. Ossman conveyed property on Buckwheat Drive to Randy Archer and Jolea N. Hackman for $250,000.

Robin J. Musser and Candace M. Musser conveyed property on a public road to Doreen M. Shanosky for $111,000.

Christine T. Dieckhaus conveyed property on a public road to Jarett R. Parry and Kelli N. Parry for $338,500.

Sharon Sue Weinhold, Curtis Lee Kulp and Aileen D. Kulp conveyed 90 Cocalico Creek Road to Curtis Lee Kulp and Lorraine Kulp for $150,000.

John G. Kase and Nancy L. Kase conveyed property on Cordell Drive to Derek Fetter and Kristin Hamer for $325,000.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

The estate of Leroy L. Boyer conveyed property on a public road to Clair M. Sweigart and Sandra K. Sweigart for $70,000.

The estate of Lyman O. Sensenig conveyed property on Indiantown Road to Marvin L. Sensenig, Arnold R. Sensenig and Edna Mae Sensenig Spousal Trust for $1.

Randy D. Shupp conveyed 1245 W. Route 897 to Joseph Banks Musser and Lorene M. Musser for $160,900.

COLERAIN TWP.

Michael G. Saylor conveyed property on a public road to Shirley Ann Taylor and Richard Leroy Taylor for $450,000.

Barlow Holdings LLC, Timothy Barlow, Phyllis Barlow and Anthony Barlow conveyed property on a public road to Henche Holdings LLC for $510,000.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Robert K. Emel and Michelle B. Emel conveyed property on a public road to Living Stones Associates LLC for $1,100,000.

George R. Armold and Pamela J. Armold conveyed property on Gard Court to Nathan Kolvek and Kelsi Kolvek for $279,900.

Gerardo J. Ortiz, Latisha Crespo Ortiz and Latisha Crespo Ortiz conveyed property on a public road to Maria Griselda Cespedes Mendez for $190,000.

Michael Mellinger, Jessica Noel Duffy and Jessica N. Mellinger conveyed 150 S. Eighth St. to Nicholas J. Nobile for $178,000.

Terry L. Crumbling and Sandra K. Crumbling conveyed 275 S. Eighth St. to Jamie Martinez and Edna Mae Kramer for $199,950.

The estate of Lois A. Sheets, the estate of Lois A. Sheetz, the estate of Lois Ann Sheetz, Jack Edward Leahy Jr, Rhonda Lee Leahy and the estate of Lois Ann Sheets conveyed property on a public road to Paul W. Barlet Jr. for $185,567.

CONESTOGA TWP.

Robert L. Hershey Sr. conveyed property on a public road to Conestoga Township for $1.

CONOY TWP.

Jeffrey J. Schatz, Ashley Schatz and Jeffery J. Schatz conveyed property on a public road to Jeffrey J. Schatz for $1.

Aundrea Dirks and Aaron Dirks conveyed property on a public road to Aundrea Dirks for $1.

The estate of Robert C. Gross conveyed property on a public road to Donald P. Rostad and Maureen J. Rostad for $300,000.

DENVER BOROUGH

Alexander R. Wingenroth, Marian D. Wingenroth and Marian D. McGallicher conveyed 34 S. Fourth St. to Alexander R. Wingenroth for $1.

Lisa R. Moss and Joseph J. Blanchette conveyed 29 N. Third St. to Bradley Herring and Naomi Herring for $188,000.

Dennis W. Forrester and Kelly A. Forrester conveyed property on a public road to Thomas A. Ossman and Megan A. Ossman for $325,000.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

Mathiwos T. Gabisa, Mathiwos T. Gabias and Tadelu S. Lemu conveyed property on a public road to Mathiwos T. Gabisa and Tadelu S. Lemu for $1.

James E. Fisher and Anita M. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Oxlee Rodriguez and Cynthia M. Rodriguez for $350,000.

Nicholas A. Cafarchio and Stacey M. Cafarchio conveyed 356 Wild Cherry Lane to Richard F. McElroy Jr. and Bambi Lee McElroy for $180,000.

L. Matthew Knolle and Allison M. Knolle conveyed property on a public road to Adam Q. Campbell and Susan G. Campbell for $241,000.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Leon Ray Burkholder and Burkholder Builders conveyed property on Masonic Drive to Craig Alan Ball and Colleen Elizabeth Stuart for $270,000.

The estate of Dale L. Walker Sr, Dale L. Walker Jr. and Sharon W. Smith conveyed property on a public road to Sharon W. Smith for $1.

Rebecca K. Ulrich and James S. Ulrich conveyed 82 Timber Villa to Deborah E. Desbon and Constance Joy Stark for $256,000.

DRUMORE TWP.

Samuel K. King conveyed 1391 River Road to Samuel K. King and Lavina E. King for $1.

Thomas W. Nilan Jr. and Ruth M. Nilan conveyed property on Sunnyside Drive to Thomas W. Nilan Jr. for $1.

EAST DRUMORE TWP.

Ronald D. Kilgore and Lisa I. Kilgore conveyed property on a public road to Austin D. Kilgore and Erin R. Kilgore for $176,000.

Joshua G. Vogel conveyed property on Hopkins Mill Road to Alexander N. Cooper Sr. and Sarah Cooper for $285,000.

EARL TWP.

Eric S. Bannon and Barbara J. Bannon conveyed property on a public road to Eric S. Bannon for $1.

Jonathan L. Newswanger and Danielle J. Newswanger conveyed property on a public road to Jeffrey Dixon and Christina Dixon for $325,000.

EAST EARL TWP.

William J. Shirk and Catherine A. Shirk conveyed property on Bridgeville Road to James A. Shirk and Stephanie K. Shirk for $1.

Shawn P. Rogan and Dana M. Rogan conveyed property on a public road to Philip Joseph Baselice for $345,000.

WEST EARL TWP.

Michael James Foley conveyed 273 Willow Dell Lane to Derek Pointek and Kirsten Pointek for $300,000.

Fae M. Kuhn conveyed 101 Eagle Drive to Fae M. Kuhn and Brian R. Shaub for $1.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

Jennifer Lefever conveyed 6239 N. Main St. to Trifecta Realty LLC for $315,000.

Corey R. Ames and Regina M. Ames conveyed 2792 Madison Court to Regina M. Ames for $1.

Kenneth R. Heeter and Donna C. Heeter conveyed property on a public road to Jonathan W. Kelly and Kristina M. Kelly for $181,000.

EDEN TWP.

Novelda H. Ferguson and Novelda H. Ferguson Revocable Trust conveyed property on Eden Drive to Novelda H. Ferguson, Ellis Ferguson, Claire Mastriania, Leslie Ferguson Hart and Novelda H. Ferguson Revocable Trust for $1.

Bradley Aaron Hoover conveyed 688 Valley Road to Hillside Rancher LLC for $1.

ELIZABETH TWP.

D&J LLC conveyed property on a public road to Seacat LLC for $495,000.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

Ab Edwards, Albert B. Edwards and Roy Howard Stoner conveyed 141 E. Hummelstown St. to Robert M. Fanus for $92,500.

Jay K. Kready conveyed 406 S. Market St. to Chase C. Caterbone for $125,000.

Kevin M. Buesking, Amy E. Buesking and Amy Buesking conveyed property on North Maple Street to Samson Xiong for $191,000.

Cindy Hoffman and Matthew Hoffman conveyed property on Brookview Circle to Luke D. Piper and Elise E. Pure for $400,000.

Kurt A. Sollenberger conveyed property on a public road to Jonathan M. Weatherholtz and Judith N. Weatherholtz for $140,000.

Ronald M. Hain, Han F. Lee, Han F. Lee Hain and Han F. Lee Hain conveyed property on Hillside Avenue to Bishnu Tamang and Santi Tamang for $335,000.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

The estate of Julia Michalka conveyed 1321 Marilyn Ave. to Joseph G. Michalka for $1.

Jason Bisney and Kirikai S. Bisney conveyed 42 E. Fulton St. to James L. Snader for $170,000.

Grace E. Myers and Dennis L. Myers conveyed 435 N. State St. to Musser Holdings LLC for $120,000.

Roderico Marcha Campalans conveyed property on Kings Court to Roderico Marcha Campalans and Shannon Nicole Campalans for $1.

Glen P. Mellinger and Ellen M. Mellinger conveyed 62 Farm Lane to Vicki H. Thornton for $130,000.

Sharon L. Chase, Sharon L. Reider and Kenneth E. Chase conveyed property on a public road to Kenneth E. Chase and Sharon L. Chase for $1.

J. Andrew Groff and Katie M. Groff conveyed 226 E. Pine St. to Karen Leann Martin and Kenneth Lloyd for $245,100.

Stacia Lynn Fultz, Julio C. Pioquinto and Amanda J. Pioquinto conveyed 39 N. Charles St. to Kerry Bunnell for $185,000.

Newmoyer Real Estate Investments LLC conveyed property on North State Street to Cedric T. Martin for $215,000.

Dereck S. Hench conveyed 518 N. State St. to Christopher A. Kiely and Caroline J. Kiely for $296,800.

Kevin A. Martin and Julie A. Martin conveyed 1040 W. Main St. to Isai Bautista and Kristalene M. Bautista for $339,000.

EPHRATA TWP.

Gregory L. Petersheim conveyed property on a public road to Gerald Rhen and Debra Rhen for $287,000.

Roderico Marcha Campalans conveyed property on a public road to Roderico Marcha Campalans and Shannon Nicole Campalans for $1.

The estate of Jane Frain, the estate of Muriel Jane Frain and the estate of M. Jane Frain conveyed 15 Bridle Path to Patrick C. Smith and Elaine N. Holehan for $298,000.

The estate of Iris H. Fry conveyed property on a public road to James H. Hoover for $170,000.

Ivan Varlamov and Lyubov Varlamov conveyed property on Agape Drive to Neil Sean Bear and Crystal Ann Bear for $410,000.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Drew E. Earhart and Vanessa P. Earhart conveyed 1036 Signal Hill Lane to Drew E. Earhart, Vanessa P. Earhart and Earhart Family Living Trust for $1.

Fredric B. Vath and Anne Marie Flowers conveyed 938 Edinburgh Drive to Edwin Rivera Cosme Jr, Edwin Rivera Cosme Jr. and Mia M. Markley for $305,000.

Laura A. Hite conveyed 3713 Northside Drive to Laura A. Hite and Timothy D. Hite for $1.

Charles T. Bernhardt Jr. conveyed 3751 Jonas Drive to Charles T. Bernhardt Jr. for $1.

TOA East Petersburg LLC conveyed 111 Republic Terrace to Kathleen M. Marvin for $384,246.

Betty Myers conveyed property on a public road to Mennonite Home Inc. for $309,000.

K&K Professionals LLC, William P. Gage and Gwen P. Gage conveyed Unit 3 to Cynmar Investors LLC for $325,000.

Christopher J. Churchill conveyed property on Highmeadow Court to Andrew Mattson and Allison Mattson for $678,000.

John B. Hess conveyed property on Indian Springs Drive to Moo Haven LLC for $93,750.

Kevin D. Blakhurst conveyed property on a public road to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for $1.

Chad S. Keller conveyed property on a public road to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for $1.

TOA East Petersburg LLC conveyed 803 Founders Way to Gerald T. Zell and Jeanne Zell for $546,318.

The estate of Robert L. Hilliard conveyed 205 Charmayne Avenue to QRK LLC for $218,250.

Richard S. Hill and Louise M. Hill conveyed 3021 Pheasant Drive to Geoffrey K. White for $335,000.

The estate of John C. Kepple and Ingeborg Kepple conveyed 991 Corvair Road to Alison Kepple Connors for $1.

Alexis M. Beck and Rudy Beck conveyed property on a public road to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for $1.

Allison Bieske and Brent Bieske conveyed property on a public road to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for $1.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Clara Mae Geibe conveyed property on Ivy Drive to Jennifer M. Shaffer for $210,000.

James Scott Funk and Celesta Fm Funk conveyed property on Columbia Avenue to James Scott Funk for $1.

Bryan L. Harnish conveyed property on a public road to Jacob Fisher and Brittany Fisher for $160,000.

William J. Edkin conveyed 3498 Marietta Ave. to Hah Land & Building LLC for $700,000.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

Prung Kong and Borey Yem conveyed 102 Lantern Lane to Borey Yem for $1.

Mark R. Maisano and Wanda J. Maisano conveyed property on Daisy Lane to Alex Rivera and Tammy Gonzalez for $215,000.

Norman J. Bailey and Kathleen B. Bailey conveyed property on Shetland Drive to Seth Todd and Heather Schatz for $310,000.

Austin L. Shannon and Daniel L. Shannon conveyed property on South Soudersburg Road to Vincent Matthew Carbo and Allison P. Carbo for $550,000.

Joseph Augsburger Sharpe, Joseph Augsburger Sharpe, Courtney E. Augsburger Sharpe, Courtney E. Augsburger Sharpe and Court E. Augsburger Sharpe conveyed 1818 Woodland Ave. to Courtney E. Augsburger Sharpe and Courtney E. Augsburger Sharpe for $1.

John J. Sodak and Stephanie A. Sodak conveyed property on Timothy Lane to John J. Sodak for $1.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

The estate of Nancy Smidga and The estate of Nancy R. Smidga conveyed property on Lyndon Avenue to Stonecrest Builders and Stonecrest Builders LLC for $1.

Gerald E. Buckwalter and Jean E. Buckwalter conveyed 236 Willow Valley Drive to Patricia Reinhart for $250,000.

LANCASTER CITY

Susanne Hershey and Susanne Jeanette Hershey Materia conveyed property on a public road to Susanne Jeanette Hershey Materia for $1.

Cody Hurst and Maxine Shelton conveyed 131 E. Ross St. to Marlee N. Youngkin and Evan M. Herman for $320,000.

Philip A. Smith and Sadie P. Smith conveyed 503 St. Joseph St. to Sadie P. Smith for $1.

William F. Rupp Revocable Trust and Security National Trust Co conveyed 611 Pearl St. to 611 Pearl LLC for $151,000.

Carol E. Bell conveyed 836 Columbia Ave. to Carol E. Bell and Ronald W. Bell for $1.

Dennis H. Rineer and Deborah A. Rineer conveyed Unit 323 to Hinda Zolj for $1.

Ida Lou Gregg and Patricia L. Mahoney A conveyed 431 S. Pearl St. to Rafael Menendez Cabrera and Mirlene Goire Lamadrid for $215,500.

John A. Hoover conveyed property on North Franklin Street. to Caleb Christian Whitehead for $215,000.

Mark S. Simms conveyed 616 S. Prince St. to Gabriella E. Wertheim for $147,900.

Marta I. Pacheco conveyed 356 S. Reservoir St. to Celines Arroyo for $145,000.

Patricia A. Nikolaus and Patricia A. Pasker conveyed 719 St. Joseph St. to Charles F. Pasker Sr. and Lugene A. Pasker for $1.

Josh Nolt, Brady Stoner, Lacee Martin, Renew Homes LLC and Jeffrey Nolt conveyed property on Vine Street to Steven M. Carmen and Danielle A. Carmen for $272,500.

Nicole Rispress, Nicole McKinney and Jason McKinney conveyed property on Landis Drive to Bessy K. Salinas Molina, Bessy K Salinas Molina, Mauricio Jimenez Venegas and Mauricio Jimenez Venegas for $265,000.

Marshall J. Fischer conveyed 723 Sixth St. to Autumn R. Vogel for $167,000.

Burayu Dinka conveyed 452 Prospect St. to Aster Amante and Burayu Dinka for $0.

Diane M. Schoelkoph conveyed 316 Holly Lane to Jacqueline E. North for $289,900.

Rebecca L. Shoener conveyed 917 Union St. to Jasmin A. Lalin for $134,900.

The estate of Marianthi L. Soukas conveyed property on Hamilton Street to Damayanti Aisha Trifolio for $135,000.

Brett M. Carper conveyed 720 New Holland Avenue to Joseph Subacz and Megan Malick for $175,000.

Lords House of Prayer conveyed 545 E. Strawberry St. to Michael Booth for $70,000.

Hart Property Group LLC and Jennifer F. Hart conveyed 124 E. James St. to David Houck for $260,000.

Allison E. Young, Allison E. Caine and Dwayne C. Caine conveyed 318 Charles Road to Allison E. Caine and Dwayne C. Caine for $1.

Michael Groff, Raechelle Embrey, Michael J. Groff and Raechelle A. Embrey conveyed property on West Walnut Street to Christopher Kulp for $285,000.

Dan T. Lewis conveyed 732 N. Pine St. to Jacqueline N. Brysacz for $169,900.

Robert A. Pelaez conveyed property on Chester Street to Heather Culp for $132,000.

Chestnut St. Associates LLC and SREG Queen LLC conveyed property on a public road to Chestnut St. Associates LLC for $1.

Danny F. Whittle and Nancy S. Whittle conveyed Unit 523 to Ryan C. Miller for $160,000.

The estate of Hwa A. Abreu, the estate of Hwa O. Abreu and Woo Chun Jung conveyed property on a public road to John Abreu for $1.

The estate of Charles A. Painton conveyed 502 S. Queen St. to Millpond Properties LLC for $59,000.

Cheryl A. Denick conveyed 619 N. Lime St. to Vittoria E. Boni and Harry A. Scheuerle for $350,000.

Angela Diaz and Angela Medina conveyed 730 High St. to KS LLC for $100,000.

Charles A. Edel, Diana L. Harmon Edel, Diana L Harmon Edel, Jarred M. Ebert and Heidi M. Ebert conveyed 530 1/2 E. Fulton St. to Josef Ce Edel and Angela N. Edel for $125,000.

LANCASTER TWP.

Patricia A. Reinhart conveyed property on a public road to Ernest J. Zenker and Dorothy M. Zenker for $372,000.

Thaddeus Stevens Foundation and Stevens Thaddeus Foundation conveyed property on Honeysuckle Lane to Lovasoalalaina R. Parson and Warren Mckay for $320,000.

Krista J. Hemming, Daniel S. Hemming, Daniel J. Kessler and Cathy L. Kessler conveyed 35 Conestoga Woods Road to Daniel S. Hemming for $0.

Joann Ott Slenker and Joann Ott Slenker conveyed 1046 Buchanan Ave. to Kevin F. Slenker, Joann Ott Slenker and Joann Ott Slenker for $0.

LEACOCK TWP.

Jose Barreto and Sarah Barreto conveyed 4 Sweet Birch Lane to Louis Os and Indranidra Os for $350,000.

Florence M. Hohenwarter conveyed property on South Harvest Road to Raymond E. Hohenwarter and Florence M. Hohenwarter for $1.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

David Z. Glick and Lydia F. Glick conveyed property on a public road to Menno E. Stoltzfus and Lydia K. Stoltzfus for $10,000.

Menno E. Stoltzfus and Lydia K. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Menno E. Stoltzfus and Lydia K. Stoltzfus for $1.

Tommy Hernandez conveyed property on a public road to L&T Homes Again LLC for $230,000.

Yoanny Abreus and Katia Rivero conveyed property on Stauffer Court to SSKT Properties LLC for $211,500.

Imants Ekis and Irene B. Ekis conveyed 35 Aspen Drive to Jason Turney Reed and Erin Lynne Reed for $405,000.

Andrew Paul Kelly and Shannon Kelly conveyed property on Apricot Arcane to Shannon M. Kelly for $1.

Christine L. Hogan conveyed property on Myer Terrace to Samuel L. Beiler for $305,000.

LITITZ BOROUGH

Kris Haley Paul and Kris Haley Paul conveyed property on a public road to Daniel Stow Weiss and Karen Sue Weiss for $325,000.

Brian K. Aitken and Stefanie A. Aitken conveyed 208 Cardinal Road to Rebecca Getz and Taylor Parr for $305,000.

James R. Hess and Joan L. Hess conveyed 331 E.0 Second Ave. to Robert S. Dougherty and Cynthia L. Dougherty for $300,000.

Marcella Anne Strickler and Marcella A. Schuman conveyed 305 Balmer Road to Marcella Anne Strickler and William Strickler for $0.

Zachary A. Keller conveyed 462 E. Main St. to Zachary A. Keller and Ada Elizabeth Sharwell Keller for $10.

Brenda J. Long and John S. Zercher conveyed 141 E. Lincoln Ave. to Brenda J. Long for $0.

Bailey Garman conveyed 215 S. Locust St. to Brian Keith Aitken and Stefanie A. Aitken for $387,900.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

Mary Jo Steele, Maryjo G. Steele and Maryjo Steele conveyed property on Little Britain Road North to Patrick Raymond O’Reilly and Kaitlyn E. Gamber for $115,000.

Laura Catherine Stephenson and Laura Martinez conveyed property on Schoolhouse Road to John Borroughs and Lee Ann B Borroughs for $325,350.

MANHEIM TWP.

Jaclyn M. Kain conveyed property on Wallingford Road to Jeremy R. Good and Jeffrey G. Good for $352,075.

Pamala Jean Kohler conveyed 1045 Lititz Ave. to Abraham Bautista Sanchez and Karla V Bautista Larios for $67,000.

Cartus Financial Corp. conveyed property on Copley Drive to Robert W. Arrick and Lauren E. Arrick for $530,000.

Ronald R. Long and Janice H. Long conveyed 2840 Southwick Drive to Michelle R. Metzger for $1.

Andrew G. Zourides and Nia J. Annick conveyed 1343 Country Club Drive to Sanjay Dick and Alicia N. Jantzi for $376,000.

Gordon L. Beitzel and Sherrie L. Beitzel conveyed 47 Northview Drive to Mujtaba Mahmood and Iva Zainal for $356,000.

David Costello and Sara Costello conveyed property on a public road to Kyle T. Cook and Elisabeth A. Cook for $250,000.

Beiler Development LLC and Samuel S. Beiler conveyed property on Amber Drive to Satishkumar Lakshmanaswamy and Srividhya Nandhagopal for $130,000.

GRH 3 LLC conveyed Unit 4 to Claudio F. Giordano and Virginia Soledad Rosker for $587,647.

Fredonna D. Branstetter conveyed 1631 Sunset Ave. to Cecil Mark Eppler and Holly Rae Eppler for $310,000.

Hunter Creek Partners LLC, Mark R. Will and Craig Hasson conveyed 1506 Sunset Ave. to Kristin C. Wells and Stephen C. Wells for $335,454.

David A. Zdurne, Jennifer L. Zdurne, David Zdurne and Jennifer Zdurne conveyed property on Copley Drive to Cartus Financial Corp for $530,000.

Curt R. Stauffer and Patricia A. Stauffer conveyed property on Bent Creek Drive to Richard J. Garon Jr, Karen L. Garon and Garon Joint Revocable Trust for $935,000.

Michael D. Gruber, Nancy L. Gruber, Nancy L. Izquieta, M. Gruber, Nancy Gruber and Nancy Izquieta conveyed property on Ferree Circle to Adrian L. Izquieta and Nancy L. Izquieta for $1.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

Christopher Raifsnider and Keely M. Raifsnider conveyed 110 N. Main St. to Jeffrey Murphy for $200,000.

The estate of Harold R. Hilsher conveyed 505 W. High St. to Karl A. Aumiller Jr. and Ashley P. Aumiller for $426,000.

William A. Runner III, Robin G. Runner and Robin A. Runner conveyed 63 S. Penn St. to Derek A. Ruf and Megan E. Ruf for $163,000.

Crystal A. Bear conveyed 204 N. Laurel St. to Travis Stewart and Alyssa Palumbo for $225,000.

MANOR TWP.

Steven G. Jones and Donna H. Jones conveyed property on a public road to Kristopher J. Jones for $577,105.

Steven M. Coasey and Paige A. Coasey conveyed 115 Hampden Drive to Anthony E. Lapinski Jr. and Melissa I. Lapinski for $282,000.

Grafton K. Brabson, Kathleen L. Brabson and Kathleen M. Legenstein conveyed property on Ironstone Ridge Road to Jonathan L. Stanley and Marsha V. Stanley for $590,000.

The estate of Myra Dene Bradney and the estate of Myra D. Bradney conveyed property on Burr Oak Drive to Christine Wirbick for $190,000.

Jamie M. Sensenig and Amanda H. Sensenig conveyed property on Hampden Drive to Clifton J. Walker and Michele L. Walker for $300,000.

Paul A. Fry, Jeannine Fry and Jeannine R. Fry conveyed property on Manor Ridge Drive to Emerson Eshbach for $245,000.

Wayne J. Canfield conveyed property on Manor Boulevard to Kirsten Heimbach and Amanda Heimbach for $185,000.

Kirsten K. Wilfong conveyed property on Acorn Lane to Ruby Elaine Jones for $160,000.

Thomas W. Metzger and Marion J. Metzger conveyed property on a public road to Steven R. Charles Sr. and Bonita L. Charles for $276,000.

The estate of A. Leroy Mellinger conveyed property on a public road to RDL Real Estate LLC for $166,000.

Suzanne L. Harman and Mark D. Harman conveyed 531 Hershey Mill Road to Jesse Wall and Jennifer Wall for $200,000.

Kelly Robinson, Kelly A. Kile and Kelly A. Robinson conveyed 1038 Williamsburg Road to Kelly A. Kile and Matthew R. Kile for $1.

MARIETTA BOROUGH

David A. Bowman and Gretyl A. Bowman conveyed property on Locust Street to David A. Bowman for $1.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

Lisa M. Rowe and Bradley R. Rowe conveyed 64 Allan Drive to Stephanie Beard and Daniel Beard for $258,000.

Todd A. Seagers and Margaret Seagers conveyed 518 Thorngate Place to Jared D. Kreider and Joanne E. Kreider for $1.

Marco A. Ortiz and Eligio J. Ortiz conveyed 201 New St. to Marco A. Ortiz for $1.

Marco A. Ortiz and Eligio J. Ortiz conveyed 201 New St. to Marco A. Ortiz for $1.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

Lions Club of Mount Joy Inc. and Lions Club of Mount Joy conveyed property on a public road to P3B Holdings LLC for $282,000.

Vonda M. Erb, Vonda Erb, Dianna Thomas and Dianna S. Thomas conveyed 162 Lefever Road to Nikole A. Haun and Troy J. Haun for $135,000.

Paul D. Anderson and Jennifer L. Anderson conveyed 724 Bernhard Ave. to Paul D. Anderson for $1.

SM Johns & Son Construction LLC, Johns SM & Son Construction LLC and Steven M. Johns conveyed property on a public road to SM Johns Properties LLC and Johns SM Properties LLC for $1.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Michael R. Mumma and Kelly Mumma conveyed property on Old Hershey Road to Dylan Drueding and Emily Meler for $190,000.

Mary E. Griffith and Mary Stahl Griffith conveyed property on a public road to Mary E. Griffith and Mary Stahl Griffith for $1.

Kevin M. Flounlacker conveyed property on Old Hershey Road to Tiaralyn Felix and Kenyon L. Sykes Jr. for $178,750.

Zachary Richards and Jaimalyn Richards conveyed property on a public road to Ashley M. Primel for $222,000.

Neal Mummau conveyed 2057 Harrisburg Ave. to Giuseppe Paolo Calogero Buffa and Nunzio Buffa for $330,000.

MOUNTVILLE BOROUGH

Vincent J. Doyle conveyed property on Church Street to Michael Karel Cohen and Lauren Ruth Cohen for $305,000.

Barbara Franzen conveyed 408 Hillside Drive to Lisa J. Demichael for $275,000.

James A. Fisher, Ronda L. Shaubach and Ronda L. Fisher conveyed 72 S. Pearl St. to James A. Fisher and Ronda L. Fisher for $1.

Anthony M. Bianco, Haley E. Weaver and Heley E. Weaver conveyed 228 E. Main St. to James R. Shaub Jr. and Mary Duquin for $265,000.

John C. Hess and Gloria F. Hess conveyed property on a public road to Geoffrey J. Hess and Stacie L. Hess for $1.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

J&M Landholdings LLC and Mark R. Will conveyed 326 Brimmer Ave. to Prime Home Investments LLC for $140,000.

The estate of Marcia V. Johnson and David E. Johnson conveyed property on West Cedar Street to Jason Bisney and Kirikai Bisney for $264,900.

Mary Ellen Brimmer conveyed property on a public road to Adam S. Ranck and Megan K. Ranck for $320,000.

Brian D. Falk, Karen M. Falk and Brian D. Falk & Karen M. Falk Trust conveyed property on a public road to Shawn P. Rogan and Dana M. Rogan for $425,000.

Beverly A. Berwind conveyed 143 E. Broad St. to SS Realty LLC for $170,000.

The estate of Lida H. Greer conveyed property on North Kinzer Avenue to Kevin E. Martin and Sherrill J. Martin for $340,000.

PENN TWP.

Doris E. Chartier conveyed 701 Heather Ridge to Curtis M. Bell and Donna L. Bell for $280,000.

Oliver Landis Jr. and Linda D. Landis conveyed property on Hamaker Road to Michael L. Sensenig and Nancy K. Sensenig for $375,000.

Randal L. Kritzer and Rebecca A. Kritzer conveyed 96 Circle Drive to Nevin D. Pagan and Marissa E. Armstrong for $226,000.

Daria Allison conveyed property on Meadow Road to Kenneth R. Heeter and Donna C. Heeter for $291,000.

Lance Eckert, Charles W. Secord Jr, Charles W. Secord, Charles Secord and Lori A. Secord conveyed 555 Hi View Drive to Brian L. Wolfe and P. Christina Dimitriou for $415,000.

PEQUEA TWP.

Nadu Construction Inc. and Lancaster Home Builders conveyed property on a public road to Viet Q. Lam and Chau Ngoc Phan for $407,482.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

Joseph G. Nadu Jr, Nadu Construction Inc. and Lancaster Home Builders conveyed Unit 118 to Stacey L. Simpkins for $337,094.

John E. Sallander and Dorothy J. Sallander conveyed property on a public road to William Simcox for $180,000.

Joseph A. Chilletti conveyed property on a public road to Christina Kocul for $1.

Timothy E. Brown and Larissa J. Brown conveyed property on a public road to Timothy E. Brown for $1.

QUARRYVILLE BOROUGH

Valley View Capital LLC, Eli King and Eli S. King conveyed property on Park Avenue to Steven S. King and Benjamin B. King Jr. for $110,000.

John M. Enck and Kathryn B. Enck conveyed property on a public road to Toby J. Cullen Allison and Toby J Cullen Allison for $485,000.

RAPHO TWP.

Donald Keith Marcus and Jennifer L. Marcus conveyed property on Fairview Road to Tony L. Ober and Lois Jean Hershey for $304,000.

Daniel B. Landis and Janella A. Landis conveyed property on Shumaker Road to Jarred S. Vanderplate and Sarah J. Vanderplate for $1.

Philip D. Traeger and Janice Traeger conveyed Unit 21 to Donald J. Naslanic and Susan M. Naslanic for $380,000.

Kathleen A. Shumate conveyed property on Green Park Drive to Yisihak F. Bekele for $315,000.

Jane G. Moyer, Alice Jane Moyer and Suzanne Zurin A conveyed property on Kendig Drive to Randall K. Zurin and Jennifer R. Zurin for $225,600.

Matthew Proto conveyed property on Locust Street to Adam M. Kirchner for $270,000.

Barbara J. Powell and Wayne Powell conveyed property on a public road to John Noll and James Scott Noll for $180,000.

The estate of Sally L. Fessler conveyed property on a public road to Charles B. Fessler Jr, Norene P. Fessler and Susan L. Stoltzfus for $1.

SADSBURY TWP.

Freedom Life Christian Center Inc. conveyed property on Noble Road to Harold M. Groff and Mary Ellen Groff for $2,300,000.

Paul H. Whaley and Lynda J. Whaley conveyed property on a public road to Steven S. King and Emma S. King for $870,000.

SALISBURY TWP.

John L. Beiler and Rachel Mae Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Jonas Beiler Esh for $300,000.

Christ S. Stoltzfus and Barbara F. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Omar Lee Zook for $502,000.

STRASBURG TWP.

Mary E. Ross conveyed property on a public road to David S. Ross and Lisa A. Ross for $1.

TERRE HILL BOROUGH

Thomas J. Piascinski and Tina L. Piascinski conveyed property on a public road to Cameron Tyson and Alexandra E. Harmon for $265,000.

WARWICK TWP.

Kyle Domoto conveyed property on Heron Road to Seth Thomas Adams and Taylor Virginia Toborowski for $241,000.

Nathan H. Cross conveyed 32 Sandstone Court to Nathan H. Cross and Kristina Marie Cross for $10.

Robert W. Arrick and Lauren E. Arrick conveyed property on Cambridge Lane to Harry Scott Althouse and Chelsea Elyse Althouse for $370,000.