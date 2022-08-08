The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office July 11-15:

AKRON BOROUGH

Jennifer B. Herman and the estate of Joseph F. Herman conveyed 124 Broad St. to Adam Charles Wenger for $270,000.

BART TWP.

Ida S. King conveyed property on Georgetown Road to Jonas E. Esh and Anna B. Esh for $1.

Ida S. King conveyed property on Nickel Mines Road to Enos R. Esh for $1.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Harry D. Musser and Jane E. Musser conveyed property on Fairway Drive to Jane E. Musser for $1.

CAERNARVON TWP.

John L. Kauffman and Marian M. Kauffman conveyed 1183 Reservoir Road to Kevin L. Miller and Gina M. Miller for $325,000.

CLAY TWP.

Gustavo Tellez Lopez conveyed property on Joshua Lane to Gustavo Tellez Lopez and Maria C Tellez Lopez for $1.

The estate of Dorothy E. Bouder and the estate of Dorothy E. Souder conveyed property on Durlach Hill Road to Josiah Weaver for $275,000.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Thomas H. Kilrain and Terri L. Kilrain conveyed 541 Wabash Road to Cherry Place Properties LP for $350,000.

Jean E. Archibald conveyed property on Scenic Drive to Eric Michael Archibald for $1.

Bradley R. Hall and Lauren A. Hall conveyed property on Cranberry Circle to Andrew P. Lesher and Amber E. Lesher for $390,000.

Annette L. Smith conveyed property on Ridge Avenue to Regina M. Zimmerman and Chad A. Zimmerman for $225,000.

Mahammad Anwar conveyed property on a public road to Mountain Top Investing LLC for $250,000.

Willis H. Stauffer and Ida N. Stauffer conveyed property on a public road to Luke H. Martin and Etta S. Martin for $344,000.

William L. Schreiber Jr. conveyed 3 Garden Spot Drive to William L. Schreiber Jr. and Crystal Flores for $1.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

Nathan Zeiset and Helen Zeiset conveyed property on a public road to Mark A. Lipko Jr. and Elisa Lipko for $235,000.

The estate of Jean A. Hollinger conveyed property on Wollups Hill Road to We Buy PA Inc. for $150,000.

The estate of Mary Ellen Getz conveyed property on a public road to Michell L. Firestone for $1.

COLERAIN TWP.

Joel L. Stoltzfus and Rachel K. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Joel L. Stoltzfus and Rachel K. Stoltzfus for $1.

Joel L. Stoltzfus and Rachel K. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Jacob S. Stoltzfus and Sylvia M. Stoltzfus for $1.

Robert Landis Jr., Robert J. Landis Jr., Lorraine Landis and Lorraine H. Landis conveyed property on a public road to Wayne R. Petersheim and Julia M. Petersheim for $250,000.

Austin D. Mayberry conveyed property on a public road to Levi M. Stoltzfus and Katie E. Stoltzfus for $550,000.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Todd M. Kramer and Diana L. Kramer conveyed 482 Manor St. to Richard J. Rouleau for $123,000.

La 137 Locust LLC conveyed property on Locust Street to Cimarron Investments LLC for $650,000.

Deborah Holmes conveyed property on Blunston Street to Sean Martin for $180,000.

Jennifer Kelly conveyed 1245 Staman Lane to John D. Lutz for $165,000.

Joan F. Leuck conveyed 437 Maple St. to Teresa A. Rupp for $215,000.

CONESTOGA TWP.

Joseph W. Osborne conveyed property on River Corner Road to Chasity L. Deck for $1.

Lancaster County Conservancy conveyed property on a public road to Lancaster County Conservancy for $1.

David L. Gochnauer and Rebecca S. Gochnauer conveyed property on Elm Street to Jason Irizarry and Alisha Irizarry for $400,000.

CONOY TWP.

The estate of Diane E. Gerlach and John W. Metzger conveyed 216 N. Second St. to Robert L. Gerlach, Michael A. Gerlach and Robin L. Polaskey for $41,371.

DENVER BOROUGH

Awakened Properties LLC and Dan Zecher conveyed 433 Main St. to William A. Johnson IV and Sarah A. Johnson for $310,000.

David A. Johnson conveyed 358 Main St. to Kalie J. Johnson for $200,000.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

NVR Inc. conveyed 145 Stirrup Lane to Hector R. Rivera and Betsy Santiago for $303,835.

Todd M. Gabriel and Sheena L. Gabriel conveyed 230 Chelmsford Drive to Alvaro Segura Sanchez, Alvaro Segura Sanchez and Heather M. Bouman for $238,100.

Janice Robson Tr and Janice Robson Living Trust conveyed property on Endslow Road to Kenneth D. Lea Jr. and Sharon M. Lea for $335,000.

Garrison Reese Motter, Megan Seibert and Page Megan Seibert conveyed 105 S. Arnold St. to Steven L. Lefever and Barbara L. Lefever for $280,000.

Kang Ning Yung conveyed 49 Vista Drive to Vincent Grove for $155,000.

William M. Stuckey and Tuyen Diem Le conveyed 417 Tanger St. to Robert J. Rago for $285,000.

NVR Inc. conveyed 148 Stirrup Lane to Kelsie Erin Powell and Eric Andrew Powell for $374,985.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Warren D. Yocum, Alida J. Yocum and Alida J. Sine conveyed 1163 Zeager Road to Walter J. Beals and Donna M. Beals for $255,000.

EAST DRUMORE TWP.

Thomasine D. Carter conveyed property on a public road to R. Michael Houghton and Melissa L. Houghton for $1.

Jacob R. Evans, Kelley A. Raimondo and Kelley A. Evans conveyed property on Deaver Road to Ryan W. Emery and Breanne Emery for $336,500.

EARL TWP.

Andrew J. Flexer and Brittany A. Flexer conveyed 507 Lavender Lane to Jared E. Homan and Amber Lynn Martin for $345,000.

Jacob F. Huyard and Barbara R. Huyard conveyed property on a public road to James S. Martin for $300,000.

Henry E. Smathers conveyed property on Airport Road to Jason Eshbach for $190,000.

The estate of Paula G. Titus and the estate of Paula Titus conveyed property on Glen Mar Avenue to Alta M. Hoover and Ellen Hoover for $329,000.

EAST EARL TWP.

Lloyd L. Miller and Susie S. Miller conveyed property on a public road to Michael A. Miller and Ruth E. Miller for $1.

The estate of Wilbur D. Miller and the estate of Wilbur Dale Miller conveyed property on Sunset Road to Mark Allen Reynolds and Marcella Mae Reynolds for $423,296.

WEST EARL TWP.

John D. Jensen and Sara C. Boomer conveyed 77 Country Side Lane to Adrienne Leigh Dow and Nicholas Charles Dow for $460,000.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

Sara M. Resh conveyed property on a public road to Robert Dean Brown III and Hope Renee Brown for $340,000.

Mary Jane Martin conveyed 6340 Sundra Drive to Evan M. Brock and Phoebe P. Harnish for $291,000.

Dennis L. Eberly and Lori A. Eberly conveyed property on a public road to Stephen E. Humma and Julia L. Humma for $405,000.

EDEN TWP.

A. Dale Herr Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Gracen J. Herr for $1.

ELIZABETH TWP.

Aaron Michael Kossick and Teresa A. Kossick conveyed property on a public road to Andrew S. Herrick and Jerilyn C. Herrick for $660,000.

Parco Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Brandon Karmilowicz and Jacquelyn Karmilowicz for $71,000.

Shane M. Hickman, Kaitlyn M. Hickman, Shane Hickman and Kaitlyn Hickman conveyed 216 Snavely Mill Road to Richard A. Kyper for $330,000.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

Frank P. Polanowski and Betty G. Polanowski conveyed property on North Lime Street to Ramon Diaz Ortiz and Ileana M Pillot Pillot for $275,000.

New Springs LLC and Christopher Jay Good conveyed property on a public road to Jasmine T. Smith and Frederick D. Young III for $179,600.

T&K Elizabethtown Properties LLC and Terry L. Burkhart conveyed property on a public road to Leon Burkholder for $200,000.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Thomas S. Schwear conveyed property on Ashley Drive to Arete Property Solutions LLC for $99,500.

Kayla N. Kehler conveyed property on a public road to Paul E. Waplinger and Isabel M. Waplinger for $225,000.

Fay Lee Rainwater and Kathy N. Worcester conveyed 56 Circle Drive to Thomas H. Kilrain and Terri L. Kilrain for $280,000.

Regina M. Sauder, Regina M. Zimmerman and Chad A. Zimmerman conveyed 215 Marion Terrace to Vanessa N. Shonk and Travis J. Zwiebel for $225,000.

Timothy M. Rieger and Amber R. Rieger conveyed property on a public road to Sean R. Guinter for $188,000.

EPHRATA TWP.

Ivan Belyy and Natalya Belyy conveyed property on a public road to Lyndon W. Stoltzfus and Shaina D. Stoltzfus for $430,000.

Joan L. Stahl conveyed property on Ridge Avenue to Frank L. Zeidler, Susan M. Zeidler, Ashley B. Bankert and David L. Bankert for $525,000.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Rebecca Barlow and Rebecca J. Barlow conveyed property on a public road to Sharma Maniji for $273,500.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed 116 Ticonderoga Road to Richard McKenna and Diane McKenna for $442,675.

The estate of Nancy Marie Lusk and the estate of Nancy M. Lusk conveyed property on Parvin Road to Gloria J. Phillips and Elmer J. Phillips for $420,000.

Michael A. Wimmer conveyed property on a public road to Wendy Tardif for $310,000.

Cynthia K. Harnish and Richard L. Harnish conveyed property on a public road to Christopher S. Harnish and Bethany G. Harnish for $1.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed 126 Ticonderoga Road to Thomas J. Tindall Jr. and Karen C. Tindall for $410,974.

Rhea K. Gingrow conveyed 1132 Old Eagle Road to David Sherman Haskell and Katherine Ayn Ni for $415,000.

Christopher C. Figles and Deannalee Figles conveyed property on Huntington Place to Vanessa Spychola for $565,000.

Michael J. Lardner and Rosemary C. Lardner conveyed Unit 15 to Kishor Singapuri and Florilla Singapuri for $550,000.

Ronald J. Cooper conveyed property on a public road to Landisville Main St. Ventures LLC for $1.

Equity Trust Co and David Costello Sep Ira conveyed property on a public road to Zachariah L. Smith and Rachel A. Smith for $850,000.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Juan C. Roman conveyed 759 Chickies Drive to Juan C. Roman, Ana Montero Jaramillo and Ana Montero Jaramillo for $1.

The estate of Frederick F. Suess conveyed property on a public road to Harry Zimmerman and Anastasia V. Kitova for $234,300.

Warren S. Taylor conveyed property on Sylvan Retreat Road to Raul P. Patel and Hetal R. Patel for $430,000.

David Costello, Sara Costello and Costello Builders Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Shane M. Hoover and Emily K. Hoover for $225,000.

Ronald J. Cooper conveyed property on a public road to Salunga 48 Properties LLC for $1.

Jason M. Rohrer and Andrea L. Rohrer conveyed Stony Battery Road Lt4 B-A to Gregory Dumond and Sheri Dumond for $330,500.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

The estate of A. Irene Deiter conveyed 80 Linda Ave. to Jab Construction & Renovation LLC for $249,900.

Donald L. Warnick and Mary Ann Warnick conveyed 2354 Sue Ann Drive to Gregory L. Troyer and Amy S. Troyer for $135,000.

Joan Kendra Spire and Mary Fair Ayers conveyed 1820 Serene Way to Barbara J. Ferdinand for $295,500.

A. Lamar King conveyed property on a public road to PA Dept of Transportation for $1.

David K. Stoltzfus conveyed 442 Garland Circle to Pedro Mercado and Destiny M. Melendez for $200,000.

Gideon J. King and Sarah Ann King conveyed property on a public road to Abner K. King and Martha S. King for $1.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

Timothy A. Mentzer and Margaret A. Mentzer conveyed property on Braxton Drive to Jorge Iran Torres and Noemi Torres for $285,000.

John C. Dombrowski and Merrilly B. Dombrowski conveyed property on Cheryl Ann Court to Mckenna Aleksivich for $279,900.

David A. Thomann and Patricia F. Thomann conveyed property on a public road to Timothy Stier and Emily Stier for $390,000.

Rebecca J. Barlow conveyed property on Dahlia Road to Joyce H. Lehman for $240,000.

Todd R. Stumpf conveyed 142 Mallard Ave. to Shady Boules and Ariana Sequino for $307,500.

The estate of Joan L. Bastendorf, Olivia L. Fraunfelter and Olivia R. Fraunfelter conveyed property on a public road to Olivia R. Fraunfelter for $1.

LANCASTER CITY

Long Van Huynh conveyed 939 E. Fulton St. to Linda C. Huynh for $1.

The estate of Robert C. Hughes conveyed property on Union Street to Giezis G Espinosa Segura for $170,000.

Israel B. Stoltzfus and Mary S. Stoltzfus conveyed 359 S. Ann St. to Upside Avenue LLC for $122,000.

Edwin D. Arroyo Diaz, Edwin D Arroyo Diaz, Bertha S. Arroyo Diaz and Bertha S. Arroyo Diaz conveyed property on W. Liberty St. to Angel Luis Feliciano for $170,000.

Alexander Antonic and Sandra Dee Antonic conveyed 232 Prospect St. to Alexander Antonic for $1.

Scott A. Wilson conveyed 522 Manor St. to Bi Pa Holdings I. LLC for $107,500.

Mary Kelly conveyed property on Ruby St. to Denise Evans and Roy Lee Evans for $239,000.

Jorge L. Vazquez and Beatrice Vazquez conveyed property on a public road to Angelica Beatrice Calvo and Kelly Calvo for $152,500.

Vanderwood LLC and Kevin R. Bouman conveyed 302 W. Lemon St. to Renew Homes LLC for $400,000.

Susan Louie and Rafael Perez conveyed 662 W. Chestnut St. to Michael Castner and Kiera A. Castner for $500,000.

Dedra Demaree conveyed property on a public road to Kristen L. Devine for $220,000.

Fhg 92 LLC and Wesley R. Funk conveyed 616 N. Mary St. to Michael Ruddy and Joanna K. Ruddy for $190,000.

Fhg 92 LLC and Wesley R. Funk conveyed 832 Fremont St. to Josefina Y Soriano Nunez for $215,000.

Impact Missions conveyed property on Pershing Avenue to Rebecca Ruggles for $150,000.

Gary P. Hughes conveyed 33 Ruby St. to Aaron Breckbill, Kathryn Dando and Robert Dando for $282,000.

Improvement Specialties LLC and Jonas Stoltzfus conveyed 151 Howard Ave. to Revamp 365 LLC for $90,000.

Julia A. Mowrer and Claude J. Mowrer conveyed property on Union Street to Julia A. Mowrer and Julia A. Houser for $1.

City Limits Foundation conveyed 540 Locust St. to Kowain Christian for $98,000.

John Katras conveyed property on West Lemon Street to Matthew A. Keasey and Gregory E. Keasey for $550,000.

Erik A. Arnold conveyed 224 Pearl St. to Samuel David Levy and Alecia N. Levy for $231,000.

Julia A. Mowrer and Claude J. Mowrer conveyed property on Union Street to Julia A. Mowrer and Julia A. Houser for $1.

Michelle G. Maddon conveyed 661 Lehigh Ave. to Alicia Sepulveda and Elder Sepulveda for $90,000.

Javier Baez and Elisha Kay Gross conveyed 308 E. Liberty St. to Quyen Anh Mai for $140,000.

Frank J. Nadu and Diana M. Nadu conveyed 927 W. Vine St. to Ribor A. Hernandez Hernandez and Ribor Hernandez Hernandez for $185,000.

Kaung Naing, Witt Phue and Witt Phu conveyed 238 E. Liberty St. to Michael Paul Eckhart for $132,000.

Marie J. Dieudonne conveyed 509 Fourth St. to Katia Francois and Marie J. Dieudonne for $1.

BNG Properties LLC, Joshua M. Gibbel and Matthew R. Buckwalter conveyed property on West Lemon Street to Matthew D. Moore and Elizabeth A. Moore for $346,000.

LANCASTER TWP.

Joshua Ford conveyed 512 Big Bend Road to Andrew Carter and Caitlin Mary McGovern for $283,000.

Hari Lal Ghimire and Leela Karki conveyed property on Greythorne Road to Trisha Nicole George and John Richard Schroeder Jr. for $220,000.

Awakened Properties LLC and Dan Zecher conveyed 203 Brewster Drive to Joseph C. Ruffing Jr. and Susan Lynn Downey for $337,400.

Sarah S. Dawson conveyed property on a public road to Neil R Maser and Sarah C. Maser for $306,000.

Elias Rodriguez and Emily A. Rodriguez conveyed 1047 E. Orange St. to Christopher A. Martin for $404,000.

Stephen M. Schober, Kylee T. Legenstein and Kylee T. Schober conveyed Unit B 10 to Chad M. Zeamer and Abigail B. Savicky for $245,000.

The estate of Darkoty Zleh conveyed 208 Pennshire Drive to Jeaneysa Acevedo Pumarejo and Jeaneysa Acevedo Pumarejo for $278,000.

The estate of John F. Cullen conveyed 30 Race Ave. to AJ Home Solutions LLC for $225,000.

Robinson Paredes and Gina M. Paredes conveyed Unit 41 to Robinson Paredes for $10.

Annamae Bressi conveyed 548 Abbeyville Road to Catherine G. Earl for $315,500.

Serhat Cakmak and Claire Elizabeth Ream conveyed property on Waypoint Drive to Serhat Cakmak for $1.

LEACOCK TWP.

Marketplace Shoppes LLC, Melvin G. Hurst, A. Arlene Hurst, Shannon L. Hurst and Charlotte L. Hurst conveyed property on a public road to Cross Keys Realty Group LLC for $1.

Carl G. Smucker and Fanny E. Smucker conveyed 172 South New Holland Road to Tessa M. Smucker for $434,000.

Melvin S. Beiler and Barbie P. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Aaron Y. King for $525,000.

Jonas S. Riehl and Emma R. Riehl conveyed property on a public road to David B. Riehl and Katie K. Riehl for $280,000.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

John G. Beck and Joy D. Beck conveyed property on a public road to Cameron S. Nelson for $314,900.

Arlene H. Couchman and David R. Couchman conveyed 6 Fairview Ave. to 302 Investment Group LLC for $55,000.

LITITZ BOROUGH

Anna Phillips conveyed property on Golden Street to Nicholas K. Reinhold and Rachel M. Reinhold for $196,000.

Robert F. Criswell Jr., Janet W. Crisswell and Robert F. Crisswell Jr. conveyed Unit 3 to Glenn Boyer and Ann Desantis for $325,000.

Sieber Ventures LLC and Marilu Sieber conveyed 104 E. Main St. to South Cedar Street Properties LLC for $700,000.

Frederick W. Frey, Lori C. Frey, Peter A. Frey and Bethany G. Frey conveyed 110 E. Lincoln Ave. to Peter J. Janson and Lisa M. Janson for $265,000.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

John L. Smoker and Annie B. Smoker conveyed property on a public road to Samuel B. Esh for $211,000.

Ernst R. Frey II and Cathie A. Frey conveyed property on Wesley Road to Ernst R. Frey II and Cathie A. Frey for $1.

MANHEIM TWP.

Michele L. Matt and Blaine E. Lowry conveyed 1601 Sycamore Circle to Shawna Givens and Eric Givens for $485,000.

Spencer E. Barnett conveyed 2271 Bob White Lane to Nicholas Chance Krebs and Emily Elizabeth Krebs for $316,500.

Christopher D. Sullivan, Carrie A. Sullivan and Christopher & Carrie Sullivan Revocable Living Trust conveyed property on Jake Landis Road to Carrie A. Sullivan for $1.

Dae Suk Yang and Seung Mi Yang conveyed property on Raleigh Drive to Eric I. Schraud Jr. for $545,000.

Graham D. Side and Lisa A. Side conveyed property on Milton Circle to Scott A. Fikse and Sarah H. Fikse for $551,000.

Robert L. Brubaker Jr. and Andrea R. Brubaker conveyed Unit B-3 to Nicholas Brubaker and Hunter Brubaker for $80,000.

James A. Eberle conveyed property on Woodfield Drive to James F. Pointer and Carol P. Wanner for $1.

J. Donald Kemrer and Mary Ann Kemrer conveyed Unit E14-152 to Dana H. Gulick for $333,000.

George H. Honig and Stanley Honig Revocable Trust conveyed Unit 143 to John Hill Byrne Jr., Anna M Hill Byrne and John Hill Byrne Jr. & Anna M. Hill Byrne Joint Revocable Deed of Trust for $379,900.

Douglas W. Devine conveyed property on Chatham Way to Laura M. Dimperio for $330,000.

National Residential Nominee Services Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Philip Newswanger and Kristine Newswanger for $800,000.

Todd M. Keiser and Gabriella T. Siryj conveyed property on a public road to Adam Jackson and Lindsay Jackson for $415,000.

Nicole Vananda and Ryan Vananda conveyed 1166 South Bristol Drive to Mark E. Self and Stacie R. Self for $700,000.

Larry E. Groff, Amy S. Groff and Ame S. Groff conveyed 2249 Bob White Lane to Todd Burt for $460,000.

James B. Weaver and Barbara L. Weaver conveyed property on Prince George Drive to Jin Li Wang for $500,000.

Jeb Family Ltd Partnership, Jeb & Sons Inc., Stonehenge Development LLC, Jeb Five LLC, J. Edward Buckwalter, Michael S. Buckwalter, Peter C. Alecxih Jr., Neil F. Perate and Jeb & Sons LP conveyed 259 Koser Road to William Lee Hill and Tara Leeann Hill for $472,550.

Darlene D. Olivio and Joseph M. Olivio conveyed 1708 Santa Barbara Drive to Darlene D. Olivio for $1.

Joseph F. Loccisano conveyed property on Nicholson Square Drive to Joseph F. Loccisano and Katherine M. Loccisano for $1.

Rockview LLC conveyed property on Stockdale Drive to Dixit Patel and Sidney Patel for $599,296.

Henry B. Dixon and Elena Isirova conveyed 1511 Newton Road to Elena Isirova for $1.

The estate of Richard E. Ulmer Jr. conveyed property on Santa Barbara Drive to RTTR LLC for $284,000.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

Madeline R. Tshudy, Mark E. Tshudy and Herbert R. Tshudy conveyed property on Hazel Street to Claudia Shaika and Jacob Shaika for $270,000.

Brant Dunlap conveyed 403 W. High St. to John B. Maldonado Jr. for $300,000.

Jeffrey H. Chaby, Stephanie A. Chaby and Kate Friedenfeld conveyed 270 Rapho St. to Steven B. Butzer Jr. and Amber N. Butzer for $410,000.

Robert Kitchen conveyed 134 Rapho St. to Erwin Molina and Mayra Rivera Suarez for $280,000.

MANOR TWP.

Alisha Irizarry, Alisha Irrizary and Alisha M. Edwards conveyed property on Hampden Drive to Bulent Karakus and Nazli Karakus for $295,000.

Daniel Scott Culton and Alicia Marie Culton conveyed 41 Penn St. to Debra Brock for $255,000.

Jeremy J. Stouch, Lindsay M. Stouch and Lindsay M. Gibble conveyed property on Banyan Circle Drive to Randolph Wallace and Holly Wallace for $223,000.

Richard C. Eck, Bonnie J. Eck and Andrew J. Eck A conveyed Unit 33 to George H. Oram and Judith A. Oram for $270,000.

Christopher J. Roda and Jamie L. Roda conveyed property on Harvard Avenue to Katie Lynn Adams for $255,000.

MARIETTA BOROUGH

The estate of Vicki L. Deitrick conveyed 78 N. Chestnut St. to Peter D. Anger and Michelle Anger for $155,000.

Bruce E. Gross and Angela M. Gross conveyed property on a public road to Nicholas Lee Davis and Erin Nicole Yingling for $525,000.

Darla J. Weitzel and Darla J. Whitekettle conveyed 230 E. Front St. to Michael S. Rettew and Dawn J. Rettew for $81,000.

MANOR TWP.

Lancaster County Conservancy conveyed property on a public road to Lancaster County Conservancy for $1.

Julia A. Mowrer and Claude J. Mowrer conveyed property on a public road to Dana O. Mowrer for $1.

Charles S. Jenaskie Jr. and Aimee M. Jenaskie conveyed property on a public road to Philip Burkhart and Jessica Burkhart for $419,000.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

The estate of Harry B. Murry conveyed 1912 St. Regis Lane to Dylan Pasik and Allisa Marie Sanders for $245,500.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

Estreet Properties LLC and Kevin Kratzert conveyed property on a public road to Stephanie Koltz and Judith Koltz for $257,500.

George K. Biemesderfer and Joyce G. Biemesderfer conveyed property on a public road to Gregory S. Canouse and Yong Ee for $950,000.

B&E Stoltzfus Properties LLP, Stoltzfus B&E Properties LLP, Benjamin S. Stoltzfus and Elmer S. Stoltzfus conveyed 119 S. Barbara St. to Carla E. Polk for $192,000.

Craig Kenneth Depoe, Mary Elizabeth Depoe and Revocable Living Trust of Kenneth C. Depoe & Yvonne Depoe conveyed property on a public road to Thomas X. Moran for $1.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Betty L. Hartman conveyed property on a public road to Mark F. Unger and Stefani D. Unger for $316,000.

Andrew J. Shirk conveyed property on a public road to Caleb Macintire for $196,000.

Jeffrey T. Usner and Jennifer L. Usner conveyed property on a public road to Grandview Valley Farms LLC for $1.

James M. Kreider and Janet Carol Kreider conveyed property on a public road to Lancaster Farm Sanctuary for $475,000.

MOUNTVILLE BOROUGH

Glenn M. Maxwell and Barbara J. Maxwell conveyed property on Main Street to Wyatt Joseph Stoeckl for $187,500.

PARADISE TWP.

Samuel G. Fisher and Lydia E. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Pete Properties LLC for $185,000.

Jesse F. Fisher and Susie E. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Daniel R. King and Esther Mae King for $150,000.

Jesse F. Fisher and Susie E. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Raymond Jay King for $345,000.

Alvin H. Mumma conveyed property on a public road to Kerry Boston and John Boston for $370,000.

Steven K. Stoltzfus and Elizabeth Ann Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Steven K. Stoltzfus and Elizabeth Ann Stoltzfus for $1.

Steven K. Stoltzfus and Elizabeth Ann Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Steven K. Stoltzfus and Elizabeth Ann Stoltzfus for $1.

PENN TWP.

Barry L. Brandt conveyed property on Mallard Drive to Jennifer Dombrosky and Thomas A. Dombrosky for $390,000.

The estate of Dennis S. Brubaker, Ann Y. Johnson, Karen J. Pyzer, John O. Smeltzer, Matthew Smeltzer and Asbe Trust conveyed property on a public road to Mark David Brubaker and Kelly C. Brown for $1.

Brian M. Devine, Traci L. Devine and Traci L. Lantz conveyed property on Cedar Hollow to Alessandro Conigliaro and Rosalia Marchiano for $375,000.

PEQUEA TWP.

Corey Nolan Teaman conveyed property on Kay Drive to Samuel G. Gehman and Darlene Gehman for $405,000.

The estate of Phyllis A. Gilbert conveyed property on a public road to Merlin Ceballos and Maria N. Amancio Calletano for $315,000.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

Joyce R. Rutecki conveyed property on a public road to Katie F. Fisher for $380,000.

The estate of Harold M. Mcvey conveyed property on a public road to the estate of Harold M. Mcvey for $1.

The estate of Harold M. Mcvey conveyed property on a public road to Amos L. Stoltzfus and Sally M. Stoltzfus for $466,000.

Laurie Letterman conveyed property on a public road to Thomas E. Ball Jr. for $217,063.

Joseph G. Nadu Jr. conveyed Unit 133 to Builder Services Group Inc. and Kenneth Homes for $79,000.

Joseph T. Summers and Amanda Lynn Summers conveyed property on a public road to Christopher Andrew Zook and Jasmine Christine Zook for $263,000.

QUARRYVILLE BOROUGH

John W. Denver conveyed 266 S. Lime St. to Matthew S. Parks and Mary C. Parks for $242,000.

Vincent Henry and Tracie Henry conveyed property on a public road to Robert Mauri Jr. and Megan Mauri for $375,000.

RAPHO TWP.

Doris E. Ritter conveyed property on a public road to Peggie L. Dill and Brian J. Dill Sr. for $320,100.

Ann M. Shaver conveyed 2923 Pinch Road to Melvin Beiler and Sarah Beiler for $455,000.

Timothy L. Smoyer and Deborah E. Smoyer conveyed Unit 56 to Joseph Sicotte and Donna Leppin Sicotte for $343,000.

Margaret E. Suhar, Wayne Roy Suhar and Roger Thomas Suhar Jr. conveyed property on Pleasant View Drive to Margaret E. Suhar for $1.

SADSBURY TWP.

Daniel F. Beiler and Mary E. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Ammon J. Stoltzfoos and Susie K. Stoltzfoos for $1,025,000.

Melvin K. Zook, Mary F. Zook and Malvin K. Zook conveyed property on a public road to David M. Zook and Lizzie F. Zook for $1.

Harold M. Groff, Mary Ellen Groff and Harold Groff conveyed property on Noble Road to Freedom Life Christian Center Inc. for $750,000.

SALISBURY TWP.

The estate of Anna Mary Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Michael K. Peck and Melisa Peck for $335,000.

James B. Langley and Brenda L. Langley conveyed property on Diem Road to Steven J. Stoltzfus and Sarah L. Stoltzfus for $1,200,000.

Freedom Land Management LLC conveyed property on a public road to PA Dept of Transportation for $1.

William M. Sweigart and Jean M. Sweigart conveyed property on a public road to Mark A. Zook and Barbara Ann Zook for $1.

STRASBURG BOROUGH

Daniel E. Stargel and Rachel K. Stargel conveyed property on a public road to Daniel C. Sisson and Mackenzie G. Neff for $228,000.

STRASBURG TWP.

David E. King and Lena B. King conveyed property on a public road to Jeremy R. Peifer and Jenna N. Peifer for $525,000.

Martin Family Partners LP and Charlotte M. Martin conveyed property on Reservoir Road to Ryan Tyler Albright and Jenny Rabecca Albright for $117,500.

Joe E. Rohrer and Judy E. Rohrer conveyed property on a public road to PA Dept of Transportation for $1.

Cslss Real Estate Co LLC and Christian Z. Stoltzfus conveyed property on White Oak Road to Moses G. King and Mary S. King for $1.

TERRE HILL BOROUGH

Joshua W. Metzler and Melissa E. Metzler conveyed property on a public road to Chad Herman and Christy Herman for $280,100.

Robert B. Slonaker and Kara Slonaker conveyed 402 E. Main St. to Andrew Wiker for $285,000.

WARWICK TWP.

Helen J. Ditzler conveyed property on a public road to Scott Sellers and Tonya M. Sellers for $330,000.

Donald J. Showers conveyed property on Pin Oak Drive to Marion J. Radson and Ellyn A. Radson for $439,000.

Richard F. Lepard and Jeanette G. Lepard conveyed property on a public road to Edward Flowers and Jessica Flowers for $277,000.

Seo II LLC and James H. Maurer conveyed property on Furnace Hills Pike to Lititz Mhp LLC for $1,000,000.

Christopher M. Shaub conveyed property on Orchard Road to Doran Artman and Amy Artman for $325,000.

George H. Oram and Judith A. Oram conveyed 48 East Meadow Valley Road to Maria B. Boyreau for $429,900.

Kenneth M. Wolfe and Kelly J. Wolfe conveyed property on Laurie Lane to Richard F. Scott and Jeanne B. Scott for $255,000.

Adam Oleskowitz conveyed property on a public road to Joshua Lundsted and Heather Lundsted for $235,000.

Timothy S. Rohrer and Alisha M. Rohrer conveyed property on a public road to Kent T. Hardinger and Betty A. Hardinger for $324,900.

The estate of Eileen R. Floyd conveyed property on a public road to Mark Z. Johnson and Rebecca Johnson for $290,000.

Robert H. Blevins conveyed property on Pebble Creek Drive to Timothy J. Artz and Dorothy S. Artz for $295,000.

Sauder Realty Co and Mark A. Sauder conveyed property on a public road to Rock Lititz Properties LP for $1,300,000.