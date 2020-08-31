The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office August 17-21:

ADAMSTOWN BOROUGH

Khaled A. Saad and Khaled Saad conveyed 46 E. Main St. to Robert G. Rodono for $105,000.

Neal E. Martin, Sarah E. Martin and Sarah Martin conveyed 315 Willow St. to Howard J. Young Jr. and Debra L. Young for $200,000.

Walter E. Pledger and Regan E. Pledger conveyed 43 Misty Meadows Drive to Debra Leininger for $302,500.

Kimberly A. High conveyed property on Broad Street to Tiffany Rupert for $215,000.

AKRON BOROUGH

Tyler A. Witmer conveyed 927 Walnut St. to Tucker C. Drumheller for $194,900.

James D. Abshire and Bonita J. Abshire conveyed 46 Wolf Road to James Da Vinson for $203,000.

BE&F LLC conveyed 33 N. Ninth St. to Heather L. Martin for $163,900.

BART TWP.

John A. Sigda and Patricia A. Sigda conveyed Unit 22 to Jo Ann Wagner for $219,000.

Samuel E. Esh conveyed property on Georgetown Road to Samuel E. Esh and Malinda B. Esh for $1.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Luke N. Ulrich conveyed 189 Masters Drive to Sean Amster and Adrienne Amster for $364,900.

Gregory C. Davidson, Jamie L. Davidson and Jamie L. Mincavage conveyed property on Maple Grove Road to Martin Brothers Builders for $1.

Martin Brothers Builders conveyed property on a public road to Gregory C. Davidson, Jamie L. Mincavage and Jamie L. Davidson for $262,350.

T. Kevin Hanlon conveyed property on Clover Drive to Juanita L. Wilson for $255,000.

Vernon G. Ray and Diane L. Ray conveyed 187 Fairway Drive to Matthew T. Rhoades and Jaclyn Rhoades for $400,000.

James J. Mongiello conveyed 1485 Dry Tavern Road to Christopher A. Goodman Jr. and Kendra M. Millisock for $190,500.

Matthew T. Rhoades and Jaclyn Rhoades conveyed property on Horning Road to Cynthia D. Clark for $333,700.

CAERNARVON TWP.

Daniel C. Ehst and Martha J. Ehst conveyed property on a public road to Joel Isch and Laura M. Isch for $280,000.

CLAY TWP.

Jeffrey L. Frymyer and Donna L. Frymyer conveyed property on a public road to Joseph M. Puleo, Mary Ann E. Puleo and Mary Ann E. Puleo for $245,000.

Austin B. Newswanger conveyed property on a public road to Joshua L. Horst and Cassie L. Horst for $197,500.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Derek T. Martin and Sonya R. Martin conveyed property on Summers Drive to Derek T. Martin and Sonya R. Martin for $0.

Debbie A. Wells conveyed property on a public road to Ann Mary Fluck for $195,000.

Jeffrey D. Wenger conveyed property on Pacific Boulevard to Dwight L. Martin and Janae Martin for $204,900.

Darrin J. Weaver and Heather A. Weaver conveyed property on Royal Horse Way to Charles S. Avenick and Julie Avenick for $449,900.

Heatherwoods LLC, Berks New Homes LLC and Berks Homes conveyed property on Heatherwood Lane to John Tihansky Jr. and Katie Lyn Tihansky for $290,949.

Harry J. Oneill V conveyed property on a public road to Ngy Men and Chou Ung for $300,000.

Michael B. Hummel and Michael Hummel conveyed property on a public road to Laura Stehr for $170,000.

The estate of Joyce E. Alberte conveyed property on a public road to Titus W. Martin for $265,000.

Emily M. Morgan and Emily M. Moyer conveyed property on Stony Run Road to Andrew Porter and Jessica L. Porter for $170,000.

Walter F. Stanley Sr. conveyed property on a public road to Eden Blevins for $249,900.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

Janine N. Raps conveyed property on a public road to Elizabeth D. Leck for $185,000.

Scott O. Robinette and Heather A. Robinette conveyed 15 Pheasant Lane to George Michael Monaghan and Deborah E. Monaghan for $250,000.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Kevin A. Kauffman and Connie M. Kauffman conveyed 463 Walnut St. to Samuel B. Fisher and Emma K. Fisher for $165,000.

John M. Fleckenstein and Christina M. Fleckenstein conveyed property on Chestnut St. to Christina M. Fleckenstein for $1.

G&Z Investments LLC and David J. Garpstas conveyed 38 S. Eighth St. to Margaret T. Walters for $150,000.

James G. Farrington and Carol A. Farrington conveyed property on a public road to James G. Farrington, Carol A. Farrington and Kristin Noeleen Farrington for $1.

Scott D. Weibel conveyed 803 Locust St. to Gary A. Motter and Julia A. Motter for $185,000.

Kelly States conveyed 137 Bethel St. to Tracy L. Feulner for $110,000.

WGMC Properties LLC and Walter L. Siderio conveyed 569 Walnut St. to Gary A. Motter and Julia A. Motter for $99,900.

Redevelopment Authority County Lancaster conveyed property on Perry Street to Stonecrest Builders LLC for $18,000.

Edward M. Haas and Edward Haas conveyed 461 Locust St. to George Steedle for $96,000.

Nicholas Jason Sileo conveyed 707 Florence St. to Daniel A. Torres and Janene P. Winkey for $142,999.

CONESTOGA TWP.

Richard Abbiati conveyed property on a public road to Jeremy J. Temple and Carrie A. Temple for $95,000.

CONOY TWP.

Douglas S. Batche and Kelly L. Batche conveyed Unit 11 to Alexander Eckerd and Larissa Eckerd for $550,000.

DENVER BOROUGH

Tucker C. Drumheller conveyed 534 Walnut St. to Craig K. Drumheller and Patricia A. Drumheller for $150,000.

Calvin M. Sweigart and Susan R. Sweigart conveyed property on a public road to Michael L. Althouse and Nicole J. Althouse for $313,000.

Dustin R. Buckwalter and Kara R. Buckwalter conveyed property on Monroe St. to Dennis E. Pannebecker and Alexandria N. Franck for $189,900.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

Kelly L. Bock and Rebecca A. Rose conveyed property on a public road to Rebecca Suzanne Oberholtzer for $192,550.

Steven M. Weems and Karen L. Weems conveyed 1220 Janet Drive to Stephanie C. Meyer and Cory C. Pfortsch for $235,000.

Annette M. Martin and the estate of Craig A. Martin conveyed 15 Hampshire Court to Levi G. Ribble for $159,000.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Joel D. Stout and Jill Stout conveyed property on West Ridge Road to Henry M Ramirez and Jelibett Ramirez for $323,000.

Jay K. Lownsbery conveyed property on a public road to Michael A. Love and Madyson C. Love for $320,000.

Donegal Woods LLC conveyed property on a public road to West Donegal Township for $1.

Chelsea N. Lamb and Chelsea N. Romejko conveyed 1892 Turnpike Road to Marco Martinez and Megan Martinez for $210,000.

RGR Developers LP, Ronald H. Rohrer Inc, Rohrer Ronald H. Inc. and Rohrers Construction conveyed property on Stoneybrook Lane to George Joseph Schimpf Jr. and Sharon Ann Schimpf for $364,900.

Monnie Ann Heisey, Wendy A. Sipe, Wendy A. Engle, James P. Heisey and Sheriff of Lancaster County conveyed 1608 Turnpike Road to LSRMF MH Master Participation Trust II for $2,337.

EARL TWP.

Melvin M. Martin and Edna N. Martin conveyed property on Linden Grove Road to Philip M. Zimmerman for $305,000.

Mark A. Smoker, April R. Shirk and April R. Smoker conveyed property on a public road to Mark A. Smoker for $1.

EAST EARL TWP.

Garman Builders at Lancaster LLC and Shawn L. Garman conveyed property on Deerfield Drive to Stephen J. Mitchell and Sandra J. Mitchell for $403,990.

Stephen M. Smith and Christine M. Smith conveyed property on a public road to Daniel Gonzalez Aldape and Miroslava Ojeda Elizondo for $329,900.

Hoang Nguyen, Thuy Le and Thuy Nguyen conveyed 120 Marble Ave. to Waliera Balyce McCline Othello for $168,000.

Wildflower LLC and Ivan H. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Benjamin K. Zook for $138,000.

Joseph R. Schilling Jr. and Janet M. Schilling conveyed property on a public road to Steven A. Hurst and Aaron H. Hurst for $385,000.

John David Zimmerman and Katie Z. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Paul David Zimmerman and Janice Z. Zimmerman for $1.

Laurie A. Espigh and Tracy P. Espigh conveyed 80 Grayson Ave. to Jason Habecker for $349,900.

William S. Duncan and Mediatrix J. Duncan conveyed 1272 Martin St. to James L. Houck and Jennifer A. Houck for $259,900.

WEST EARL TWP.

Nancy C. Machatton conveyed 310 Bareview Drive to Quyen Quan and Van Thi Ngoc Huynh for $235,000.

Bradley J. Burkholder and Janelle M. Burkholder conveyed property on a public road to Gfy of Collier County III LLC for $1.

Donald G. Steffy and Sally A. Steffy conveyed property on Zooks Mill Road to Steffy Holdings Inc. for $1.3 million.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

Hess Home Builders Inc. conveyed property on Graystone Road to Zoey A. Lynch and Austin T. Metzger for $325,117.

Hess Home Builders Inc. conveyed property on Graystone Road to Andrew J. Rummel and Jennifer T. Rummel for $369,814.

Andrew J. Rummel and Jennifer T. Rummel conveyed property on Rainbow Drive to Anthony W. Brubaker and Sayira S. Brubaker for $255,000.

EDEN TWP.

Elam H. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Elam H. Beiler for $1.

Elam H. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Elam H. Beiler for $1.

ELIZABETH TWP.

Lori A. Chubb and Lori A. Zug conveyed property on a public road to Lori A. Chubb for $10.

Joan Reighard, Joan Reighard Sager and Joan Reighard Sager conveyed property on a public road to Adan Stephen Vicent and Abigail Genevieve Vicent for $140,000.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

Michael S. Robinson and Jennifer M. Robinson conveyed property on a public road to April M. Koppenhaver for $285,000.

South Central Baptist Association conveyed property on a public road to Mulhollem International LLC for $315,000.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

The estate of Ethel J. Jackson and T. Scott Jackson conveyed property on Clearview Avenue to Jenny M. Phomsopha for $1.

Abner S. Smucker and Sadie K. Smucker conveyed 114 Gregg Circle to Amy D. Weaver for $1.

Angela M. Kurl and Carol E. Kurl conveyed property on a public road to Zachary T. Mitchell and Christina N. Mitchell for $295,000.

The estate of Albert R. Girard conveyed property on Stephen Circle to Shane Varner and Susanna Varner for $166,000.

Lsf10 Master Participation Trust and Hudson Homes Management LLC conveyed 134 Marion Terrace to Frederick Allen Spaid Jr. and Victoria Lynn Sweeney for $177,000.

Kevin Chaney and Denise R. Chaney conveyed 16 E. Walnut St. to Angela R. Bowman for $163,000.

Marianne Kuzmiak and Andrew M. Kuzmiak conveyed 106 Tamer Road to Alan Scott Armstrong for $10.

Leroy M. Nice and Berdella A. Nice conveyed property on Timothy Lane to Elisa E. Parmer and Hannah R. Speigle for $199,900.

Sharon Mccamant conveyed property on a public road to Austin Newswanger and Courtney B. Newswanger for $235,000.

Robert L. Beiler conveyed 5 Westpointe Drive to Jessica L. Lerch for $145,000.

William R. Nelson and Sheriff of Lancaster County conveyed 25 Landis Road to Seven Mountains Investments Corp for $86,000.

Gerald E. Shank and Ethel B. Shank conveyed property on a public road to Edward Treadway and Courtney Treadway for $245,000.

Calvin R. Zimmerman conveyed 45 E. Pine St. to William A. Beck for $160,000.

Dwayne E. Shenk conveyed property on Irene Avenue to Christian T. Beachy and Amanda M. Shrack for $149,900.

EPHRATA TWP.

Wesley E. Wagner and Maureen Y. Wagner conveyed 8 Hilldale Drive to Charles Wesley Cooke Jr. for $139,900.

Clifford L. Fox, Marlene B. Fox and Marlene B. Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Mh Property Holdings LLC for $250,000.

Ralph E. Diamond Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Timothy J. Schlegel and Jo Lynn Schlegel for $235,000.

Terry A. Poe and Sheriff of Lancaster County conveyed 1091 Rettew Mill Road to Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB and Residential Credit Opportunities Trust V-D for $2,248.

FULTON TWP.

Lancaster County Tax Claim Bureau and John J. Guerin conveyed property on Riverview Road Rear to Eriberto Rios for $1,000.

Christopher McDougall conveyed property on a public road to Jacob T. Vansant and Jasmine P. Vansant for $1.

Meki S. Cox McDougall and Meki S. Cox McDougall Trust Agreement conveyed property on a public road to Jacob T. Vansant and Jasmine P. Vansant for $359,900.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Michael J. Hermann conveyed property on Home Lane to Kyle J. Grinestaff and Emily T. Schukraft for $245,000.

John J. Carbon, Jason W. Jones and John Carbon conveyed property on Beech Lane to John J. Carbon and Jason W. Jones for $1.

David A. Gregory and Brenda Gregory conveyed property on Woodridge Drive to Creative Types LLC for $292,000.

Howard E. Groff III and Melissa Dee Groff conveyed 542 Northlawn Court to Katherine A. Witbeck, Marianne Schmitt Hellauer, Gst Kaw Trust and Harry K. Wells Revocable Trust for $650,000.

Boland Properties LLC, Kevin M. Boland and Nusrath A. Boland conveyed property on a public road to Charles Fatjo for $290,000.

Marcus R. Jaeger and Lizet Milena Jaeger conveyed 115 Ann Ave. to Austin Neider and Rebecca Socorso for $227,000.

Derek S. Whaley and Natalie S. Whaley conveyed property on a public road to Keegen JF Alcock and Ashley E. Alcock for $328,000.

Lyndsy N. Shaubach, Lyndsy N. Barry and Alexander Q. Barry conveyed property on Spring Valley Road to Lyndsy N. Barry and Alexander Q. Barry for $1.

Sallie Tapasto McMinn and Peter Edward Kleine conveyed 1716 Wheatland Ave. to Justine K. Jago and Philip CJ Jago for $305,000.

Ronda B. Miller and Ronda M. Anderson conveyed 755 Barr Boulevard to Rodney J. Anderson and Ronda M. Anderson for $1.

Virginia A. Groff conveyed 307 Faulkner Drive to Michaela Wood for $279,000.

Sonshine III LP and Josiah LLC conveyed property on a public road to Manuel A. Luciano and Natalie L. Luciano for $616,175.

The estate of Marcella R. Brubaker conveyed 1713 Wilson Ave. to Diamela Prieto and Julio C. Aguila Mederos for $225,000.

The estate of Sharon G. Ibaugh and the estate of Sharon Lee Gish Ibaugh conveyed property on Lania Drive to QRK LLC for $100,000.

Devin Barta and Geraldine A. Barta conveyed 909 Indian Springs Drive to Debra Eve Grove Mahoney, Debra Eve Grove Mahoney and James B. Mahoney for $245,000.

John R. Carson, Carol C. Carson and Carol Carson conveyed property on a public road to John R. Carson for $1.

Gary F. Schlectic conveyed property on Lindsay Lane to Gary F. Schlectic and Michelle Marie Schlectic for $0.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Neil Donahue, Katelyn Donahue and Katelyn K. Donahue conveyed 715 S. 15th St. to Courtney J. Graybill for $169,900.

Virginia L. Gambler and Gerald L. Paules Jr. conveyed property on Westover Drive to David W. Long II for $250,000.

David H. Oblender and Amy W. Oblender conveyed 708 Oxford Road to Hong Lan Thi Nguyen and Vinh Minh Phan for $391,050.

Ryan C. Mowery and Karen D. Mowery conveyed property on a public road to Tika R. Basnet and Ganga M. Poudyel for $310,000.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

Laura B. Long and Charles B. Long conveyed Unit 9 to Angela A. Faust for $155,000.

Christopher M. Adams, Amanda L. Adams and Amanda Adams conveyed 891 Hornig Road to Joseph A. Winkler and Bridget T. Winkler for $203,000.

Abner A. Beiler and Arie S. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Samuel S. Beiler and Elizabeth S. Beiler for $1 million.

Marion C. Wood conveyed property on a public road to Ebenezer Augustin for $340,000.

Marion D. Schrock and Verna Schrock conveyed Unit 37 to Robert A. Rosensteel and Nanci E. Rosensteel for $332,500.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

Brian J. Osmolinski and Brenna K. Osmolinski conveyed 2828 Willow Street Pike to Cecil E. Vicars III for $194,900.

Steven P. Folger and Laurel F. Folger conveyed property on Buttercup Road to Jonathan E. Bird and Aubrey S. Bird for $188,000.

William D. Massey and Valerie B. Massey conveyed property on Thomas Road to Benjamin Gerlach and Susannah Gerlach for $250,000.

Rufus K. Wyllys and Erika A. Wyllys conveyed property on Morningside Drive to Patrick C. Klein for $275,000.

Dale R. Hershey and Debra A. Hershey conveyed property on Village Road to Tyler J. Herr and Monica B. Herr for $1.

Esther S. Stacy conveyed Unit 1 to George Dearolf and Sandra Dearolf for $209,000.

Jamie P. Raum and Alisa C. Raum conveyed 336 Woodcrest Drive to Gregory Yoder and Dawn R. Yoder for $360,000.

Charles A. Novotny and Eugene J. Novotny conveyed 2428 Ship Rock Road to William Davis and Phyllis Davis for $287,000.

LANCASTER CITY

Matthew J. Rodak and Emiley K. Rodak conveyed 736 N. Franklin St. to Rory W. Little and Jeanette J. Braunn for $183,000.

Alan K. Mongeau conveyed property on North Jefferson Street to Daniel W. Moyer for $150,000.

Felicia Melendez conveyed 522 Locust St. to Maximo Gerardo Zorrilla Natera for $1.

Shawn A. Moyer and Holly A. Verbos conveyed 46 N. West End Avenue to Shawn A. Moyer for $1.

Pensco Trust Co. LLC, Tresa Kirk and For The Benefit of Tresa A. Kirk conveyed 349 Beaver St. to Tresa A. Kirk for $10.

Keith R. Beiler and Almeta J. Beiler conveyed 530 Third St. to Shadoe L. Settle for $210,000.

Justin Shelton conveyed 24 W. New St. to Awakened Properties LLC for $116,500.

Central Pennsylvania Property Restoration LLC, Rizwan Khan, Islam Hassan and Yasir Naeem conveyed 759 Manor St. to Redevelopment Authority City Lancaster for $1.

Harmony Redesign Co. LLC and Anthony A. Reynolds conveyed 425 W. Grant St. to Stephen Tang and Mary D. Melinn for $283,500.

Ted Enterprise LLC conveyed 14 N. Mary St. to Katherine L. Reed for $234,000.

Gerald E. Huber Jr. conveyed 730 Marietta Ave. to Denise Claar for $5,000.

B. Alden LLC and Adnan Pasic conveyed 138 Laurel St. to Bull & Blade LLC for $184,000.

Daniel J. Taylor and Maria E. Moser conveyed 345 E. New St. to Ashlee J. Rineer and Lauren G. Rineer for $209,900.

Derek A. Knepp conveyed 750 Hamilton St. to Calvin E. Thomas Hines and Calvin E. Thomas Hines for $155,000.

Dan Parson Team LLC, Parson Dan Team LLC, A. Plus Home Work LLC, Dan Parson and Gabriel E. Laurence conveyed 7 N. Plum St. to Dan Parson Team LLC for $131,000.

Frank J. Garcia conveyed 312 Ice Ave. to Amy L. Breighner for $140,000.

Joseph A. Gall and Brian A. Gall A conveyed property on Euclid Avenue to Millpond Properties LLC for $105,151.

Rafael Pagan Mendez and Raquel Serrano Martinez conveyed 442 New Dorwart St. to Christopher Patrick Good and Alyssa Marie Good for $165,000.

Kenneth E. Dailey, Juliana S. McKenney and Juliana M. Dailey conveyed 618 N. Pine St. to Tyler T. Smith for $202,000.

David E. Marschka and Susan W. Marschka conveyed 513 Union St. to ML Joint Ventures LLC for $41,000.

Brittany L. Krotzer conveyed 714 N. Pine St. to Peter A. Blank and Kellie J. Blank for $250,000.

Conestoga Property Group LLC and Stephen P. Smith conveyed 441 Chambers St. to Michael Bryon Eichner for $196,000.

Aldrin M. Pena and Sheriff of Lancaster County conveyed 668 Columbia Ave. to Valley View Capital LLC for $84,000.

Recreate Investments LLC, Nathan G. Huyard, Re Create Investments LLC and Wendell I. Huyard conveyed property on a public road to Cristin J. Thompson and Alex Thompson for $290,000.

Martha Burns conveyed 442 W. Lemon St. to Steven J. Nierenberg and Stacey L. Marten for $140,000.

Jorge L. Martinez Iglesias, Jorge L Martinez Iglesias and Elizabeth Dominguez Santana conveyed 809 Fremont St. to Amanda Louise Stewart and William Earl Stewart II for $154,900.

Thomas W. Miller and Jeannot L. Gangwisch conveyed 341 N. Lime St. to Thomas W. Miller for $10.

LANCASTER TWP.

Simply Sold LLC, James Fisher and James A. Fisher conveyed 1632 Chadwick Circle to Loyalty 1St Real Estate LLC for $119,000.

Danielle N. Major conveyed property on a public road to Kimberly J. Hoffer French and Kimberly J Hoffer French for $235,000.

Hannah R. Speigle and Elisa E. Parmer conveyed 83 Ranck Ave. to Debbie Plantz for $99,900.

Harold L. Leaman, Elizabeth A. Leaman and Elizabeth Page Steele A conveyed 6 N. School Lane to Nicholas Tucci, Robert M. Tucci and Susan H. Tucci for $192,000.

Brentwood Investment Properties LLC and Clair M. Hostetter conveyed 540 N. School Lane to Thomas Andrew Gilburg and Priscila Onou Gilburg for $550,000.

David H. Hilbert and Adi Wiyanto conveyed Unit 46 to David H. Hilbert for $1.

Andrew Elko conveyed property on Dickens Drive to Otabek A. Nabiyev for $275,000.

Dennis D. Pou and Aisha Rivera conveyed property on a public road to Oddy Andres Ginarte Verdecia and Abigail Santana Argumedo for $190,000.

Todd R. Stumpf conveyed 1433 Marietta Ave. to Harry M. Delgado and Erika L. Hammerstone for $390,000.

Krutarth Shailesh Mehta, Pankti Parikh and Pankti Mehta conveyed property on a public road to Peterson Michel for $170,500.

James R. Leonard Jr. and Ann P. Leonard conveyed 1024 Marietta Ave. to Kristin P. Ronan for $740,000.

Matthew J. Witek, Andressa D. Witek, Timothy Witek and Jody W. Witek conveyed property on a public road to Matthew J. Witek and Andressa D. Witek for $1.

The estate of Joyce M. Grouchy conveyed 1632 Chadwick Circle to Simply Sold LLC for $100,000.

Robert P. Sperry Jr., Lauren Elizabeth Sperry and Lauren E. Sweigart conveyed 1308 Maple Ave. to Heather Birk for $235,000.

Select Choice Homes LLC and James A. Fearn Jr. conveyed 1400 Springside Drive to Jamie Lynn Kendig for $264,800.

LEACOCK TWP.

Levi K. Stoltzfus and Rebecca Lapp Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Levi K. Stoltzfus and Rebecca Lapp Stoltzfus for $1.

Antiqua Ltd Inc. and Antiqua Ltd conveyed 3598 E. Newport Road to ELS Realty LLC for $276,000.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

Jeffrey David Craig Jr., Sarah K. Raffensperger and Sarah K. Craig conveyed property on Hemlock Lane to William Z. Kassis and Marisol A. Kassis for $373,100.

James W. Murphy and Sharon L. Murphy conveyed property on West Main Street to Tri Town Holdings LLC for $345,000.

LITITZ BOROUGH

Dennis P. Gleissl and Renee L. Gleissl conveyed 519 Golden St. to Golden Property Group LLC for $182,500.

Kevin M. French, Kimberly J. Hoffer French and Kimberly J Hoffer French conveyed property on South Spruce Street to Kristin K. Amicone and Andrew A. Hill for $310,000.

Linda H. Martin and Thomas R. Miller conveyed 218 Noble St. to Linda H. Martin for $1.

Justin Charles and Anita Charles conveyed 26 S. Spruce St. to Joel G. Charles for $157,000.

The estate of Thomas M. Valudes conveyed property on a public road to Amanda Desarro for $235,000.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

The estate of Isaac E. Hostetter conveyed property on a public road to Mark A. Young and Brenda M. Young for $360,000.

MANHEIM TWP.

Douglas S. Bender conveyed 1352 Glen Moore Circle to Candice N. Plumberg and Timothy Plumberg for $147,900.

William Z. Kassis and Marisol A. Kassis conveyed 2123 Sherwal Ave. to Jared A. Yoder and Meredith R. Yoder for $250,000.

Satishkumar Lakshmanaswamy and Srividhya Nandhagopal conveyed 1457 New Holland Pike to Ethan Freiss and Janeen Bennett for $245,000.

Jared A. Yoder and Meredith R. Yoder conveyed property on Parkside Lane to Robert A. Cardina for $246,000.

Richard M. Weismer conveyed property on a public road to Mark S. Hockenberry and Anne K. Jensen for $770,000.

Sarah E. Popdan and Chen Ta Li conveyed 1756 Longview Drive to Indra Thapa and Rita Thapa for $273,000.

Melinda A. Retallack conveyed property on Old Delp Road to Melinda A. Retallack and Phyllis A. Retallack for $1.

Teresa L. Herr conveyed 3 Valleybrook Drive to Jacques J. Leto for $128,000.

Dennis J. Voulopos conveyed property on Carter Moir Drive to James H. Becker and Angela N. Becker for $415,000.

James E. Shreiner and Mary E. Shreiner conveyed 1228 Hunsecker Road to Daniel T. Lefever and Selnika Lefever for $511,000.

Pierre K. Palandjian, Claudia M. Palandjian and Pierre Palandjian conveyed property on South Bristol Drive to Derek L. Nowak and Courtney J. Nowak for $585,000.

Paul F. Aupperle and Marilyn J. Aupperle conveyed property on a public road to Joshua R. Beller and Erica L. Beller for $345,543.

Rockview LLC and KCH Holding Inc. conveyed property on Stockdale Drive to Alexa M. Loughery and Edward Kent Loughery Jr. for $548,385.

Kristen L. Verdelli conveyed 311 Cobblestone Lane to Christina Eleni Flouras for $192,000.

Kerri N. Bogda, Anne L. Bogda Irrevocable Trust and Anne L. Bogda conveyed 838 Pleasure Road to Nicole Stoner for $184,500.

Sirva Relocation Credit LLC conveyed Unit 31 to Deniece M. Diaz for $190,000.

D. Michael Wege and Sandra J. Wege conveyed property on a public road to Alex Kauffman and Amy Kauffman for $850,000.

Kendall A. Leaman and Laura A. Leaman conveyed property on Hollywood Drive to David Matthew Wiener and Devon Marie Wiener for $265,000.

Nayanjyoti Pathak and Vinnee Bharathi Arumugam Selvi conveyed Unit 31 to Sirva Relocation Credit LLC for $190,000.

Gwyn W. Rowland conveyed 934 Pleasure Road to Benjamin R. Young and Kirsten N. Broucht for $189,000.

Mark J. Monteforte, Rebecca A. Trump and Rebecca A. Monteforte conveyed property on a public road to Mark J. Monteforte and Rebecca A. Monteforte for $1.

Zachary T. Hartmann and Kristen A. Hartmann conveyed property on Palmer Circle to Diane J. Ryan and Dara J. Eorio for $310,000.

Alan K. Mast and Robin C. Mast conveyed Unit 432 to Kathryn A. Brungard for $169,900.

Alecxih City Holdings LLC, Neil F. Perate and Greystone Builders Inc. conveyed 4 William Flynn Circle to Jeremy John Stoltzfus and Djaneta Ion Stoltzfus for $580,000.

Timothy L. Petersheim and Gwen L. Petersheim conveyed 1541 Lambeth Road to Ira Weisberg and Marcella A. Weisberg for $225,900.

Matthew D. Stargel, Ashley N. Stargel, Donald L. Harris and Sandra K. Harris conveyed property on a public road to David Hernandez and Orliris Negron for $379,000.

Lee A. Wenger and Glenda H. Wenger conveyed 21 E. Roseville Road to Jamie A. Smith for $225,000.

Suzanne M. Albright and Suzanne M. Krushinsky conveyed 1115 Crest Lane to Suzanne M. Krushinsky for $1.

Daniel R. Spanjer and Tara Spanjer conveyed 2249 Lititz Pike to Gregory John Kneiss Jr. for $240,000.

Hoover Family Partnership, Sam Beiler, Beiler Development LLC, Leon T. Hoover and Clair Hoover conveyed property on Alexa Drive to Regina G. Sexton for $200,000.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

Silverwind LLC conveyed 41 Miller Drive to Dwight Myers and Susan Myers for $230,000.

Sandra L. Bareford conveyed 73 Crescent Drive to Mileny Martinez Rodriguez for $192,000.

MANOR TWP.

Leroy E. Beiler conveyed property on Russet Lane to G&Z Investments LLC for $120,000.

Francisco O. Valverde and Sarah J. Valverde conveyed property on a public road to Sarah J. Valverde for $1.

Joseph B. McConathey and Brenda L. McConathey conveyed 66 Donerville Road to Brian Mendez and Juleica M. Medina for $159,900.

Terry R. Groff and Bonnie L. Groff conveyed property on Albright Avenue to Brian S. Burton for $167,000.

Jennifer Lynn Wolford and John F. Wolford conveyed property on Knollwood Road to Jennifer Lynn Wolford for $1.

Cheryl Gahring and Mark Gahring conveyed 1120 Colonial Road to Christopher J. Conroy and Stephanie R. Conroy for $279,900.

Frank D. Meloy and Lauren Meloy conveyed 313 Knollwood Road to Derek Thomas Greider for $178,000.

Robert R. Macnaughton and Rose M. Macnaughton conveyed property on a public road to Jeffrey D. Martin, Jennifer D. McCormick and Tamara L. Martin for $535,000.

The estate of Her M. Greiner conveyed 22 Bucknell Ave. to Nai Daka and Mi Wa Thi Nai for $80,000.

MARIETTA BOROUGH

Wendy S. Gayle conveyed 379 Essex St. to Kevin D. Gayle and Wendy S. Gayle for $10.

MARTIC TWP.

Dorothy M. Cucinotta and Steven D. Cucinotta conveyed property on a public road to William Robert Mayes and Nola Ann Mayes for $91,000.

John R. Myers and Arlene M. Hocken conveyed property on Bridge Valley Road to Darin Amos Stoltzfus for $111,000.

Andrew J. Huyett conveyed property on Martic Heights Drive to Hugh Baugher and Donna A. Baugher for $331,450.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

Norman P. Grinager and Diane R. Grinager conveyed 22 W. Charlotte St. to Wendy Wheeler Dietrich for $165,000.

The estate of Cleo Victoria Blackston conveyed property on a public road to Ana Maria Echaniz and Francisco Javier Echaniz for $155,000.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

Kevin A. Rupp conveyed Unit 70 to JME Holdings LLC for $187,750.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Lee M. Shemberger, Lee M. Shenberger and Cheryl L. Shenberger conveyed property on a public road to Wm Michael Strube and Irene Engle for $90,000.

Timothy S. Rudowsky, Rebecca A. Rudowsky, Mark D. Gibson and Sandra K. Gibson conveyed property on a public road to Timothy S. Rudowsky and Rebecca A. Rudowsky for $1.

David M. Wiener and Devon M. Wiener conveyed 17 Sager Road to John G. Smith III for $195,000.

Lavonne I. Grubb and Lavonne I. Grubb Trust conveyed property on a public road to Herbert A. Hockley and Lynne G. Hockley for $1.

BML Real Estate LLC and Brandon M. Leaman conveyed property on Gantz Meadows to Michael A. Ziegler for $195,000.

Matthew D. Hoerner conveyed property on a public road to Michael A. Bensinger for $185,000.

MOUNTVILLE BOROUGH

Michelle Dierdorff and Zachary Dierdorff conveyed 202 Huntington Drive to Lorie A. Kahl for $205,000.

Karen E. Kesavaramanujam and Parthasarathy Kesavaramanujam conveyed 331 E. New St. to Shawn Padgett and Elizabeth Padgett for $249,900.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

The estate of James A. Coon conveyed 206 Wecaf St. to Maureen A. Dipuppo and Patrick W. Corkery for $148,000.

Robin S. Miller and Lou Ann C Miller conveyed property on Union Avenue to Sharp Septic LLC for $238,000.

PARADISE TWP.

Susan C. Lamborn conveyed property on Bethany Avenue to Kenneth W. Jenkins for $200,000.

The estate of James M. Esbenshade conveyed property on a public road to Betsy L. Esbenshade, Robin L. Bodine, James M. Esbenshade Credit Shelter Trust and James M. Esbenshade for $1.

PENN TWP.

Elizabeth R. Greiner conveyed property on a public road to John W. Dechert Jr. and Jamie Rinaldi for $300,000.

Dorothy J. Lehman and Carol S. Keim conveyed Unit 36 to Sandra Sigley for $234,900.

Jason L. Williams conveyed 736 Park Hill Drive to Graham T. Martin and Madelynne E. Martin for $174,900.

PEQUEA TWP.

C. Richard Whitson conveyed property on a public road to R. Jay McElroy and Lisa McElroy for $300,000.

Oak Hill Partners, Garman Builders at Lancaster LLC and Oak Hill Partners Lancaster LLC conveyed property on a public road to Lillie Le Farmer for $233,000.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

Forrest S. Curran and Gretchen M. Curran conveyed 4 Corn Planter Road to Keith R. Beiler and Almeta J. Beiler for $263,000.

Dale R. Brooks conveyed property on Mount Hope School Road to Dale R. Brooks and Sherry A. Brooks for $1.

Stonehedge Holdings LLC and Jacob K. King conveyed property on a public road to Jared Neff and Lisa Neff for $160,000.

P. Gordon Herr and F. Lorraine Herr conveyed property on Solar Drive to Christian Weder and Jamie Weder for $1.

QUARRYVILLE BOROUGH

Doris E. Worth conveyed property on Fifth Street to Raymond T. Vanover and Robin Anne Vanover for $225,000.

RAPHO TWP.

Eric B. Funk conveyed Unit 90 to Eric B. Funk and Kristen J. Funk for $1.

Kevin L. Meyer and Carrie M. Meyer conveyed property on Colebrook Road to Carrie M. Meyer for $1.

Alexander Kuntzevich Jr. and Vicky Mednikoff conveyed Unit 11 to Alexander Kuntzevich Jr. for $1.

Randy L. Archer, Jennifer A. Gennett and Jennifer A. Archer conveyed property on Elizabethtown Road to Jennifer Ann Archer for $1.

Harry A. Grove Jr. and Denise K. Grove conveyed Unit 133 to Richard J. Pauli and Mary E. Pauli for $287,900.

AJ Home Solutions LLC and James A. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Holli L. McCuistion and William R. Giersch for $250,000.

Anthony J. Chille Sr. conveyed 5320 Oak Leaf Drive to Pamela Biondo and Carl Biondo for $265,000.

Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission conveyed property on a public road to Lebanon County Transit Authority and Lebanon County of Transit Authority for $1.

J. Dwight Martin and Ruth Ann Martin conveyed property on Breneman Road to Ryan S. Hershey and Lindsay A. Hershey for $700,000.

SADSBURY TWP.

The estate of Nicholas Yoder conveyed property on Windy Hill Road to Steven S. Esh for $125,000.

SALISBURY TWP.

Keith R. Smith and Nancy K. Smith conveyed property on a public road to Nicholas E. Reeser II for $221,500.

Mildred E. Shepherd and Ronald A. Shepherd II conveyed property on Old Strasburg Road to Linda Escobedo and Laura Seats for $52,500.

Levi F. Stoltzfus Jr. and Fannie F. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Mark A. Fisher and Nancy K. Fisher for $140,000.

Mary Jane Gossert and Vance W. Gossert conveyed property on Michele Drive to Lillian R. Ebersol for $192,000.

The estate of Miriam S. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Daryl E. Stoltzfus and Kimberly A. Stoltzfus for $1.

Mark S. Thompson, Marybeth Thompson and Mary Beth Thompson conveyed property on a public road to Brian G. French and Amy R. French for $230,000.

STRASBURG BOROUGH

Amos S. Riehl and Wilma J. Riehl conveyed property on Miller St. to Amos S. Riehl and Wilma J. Riehl for $1.

William E. Phifer and Jane E. Phifer conveyed property on Miller Street to Amos S. Riehl and Wilma J. Riehl for $5,000.

WARWICK TWP.

Paul H. Cunningham, Iris M. Mundo Cunningham and Iris M Mundo Cunningham conveyed 37 Longenecker Road to Kathleen L. Morris and Andrew Bulat for $244,900.

Lisa S. Guiles conveyed 2030 Main St. to Lisa S. Guiles and John H. Grissing Jr. for $10.

The estate of James E. Miller conveyed property on Woodland Avenue to Dean L. Garman for $219,000.

Randy D. Sheaffer and Deborah L. Sheaffer conveyed 43 Buttonwood Drive to Drew J. Sheaffer and Alexis M. Sheaffer for $300,000.

Michael A. Coonan and Linh M. Coonan conveyed property on Rolling Hill Drive to Marisa A. Onderko for $189,900.

Craig Robinson and Regina M. Robinson conveyed property on a public road to Philip N. Wagner and Kelli L. Bryant for $352,400.

Sawyer R. Weiler, Kaelyn A. Weiler and Kaelyn A. Witwer conveyed 33 Church St. to Sawyer R. Weiler and Kaelyn A. Weiler for $0.

Timothy M. Hart conveyed property on Cardinal Road to Keegan J. McCardell and Kaycee P. Vignes for $159,000.

Shawn M. Philip and Angela M. Philip conveyed property on North Oak Street to Tina L. Checchia for $280,000.

The estate of William H. Cody conveyed 1629 Princess Anne Drive to Kathryn R. Allen for $207,900.