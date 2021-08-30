The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office Aug. 16-20:

ADAMSTOWN BOROUGH

Brian E. Fritz and Nicole B. Fritz conveyed property on a public road to Alexey Patrushev and Maryna Lutsenko for $333,000.

SBP Investments and SBP Realty Group Inc. conveyed 154 E. Main St. to Giovanni & Isabella LLC for $1.

AKRON BOROUGH

Allen D. Harding Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Allen D. Harding Jr. and Jill S. Harding for $1.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Janice L. Shiffler and Jessica M. Pannebecker conveyed property on Meadowlark Lane to Kevin J. Powell and Triana Powell for $295,000.

James E. Gress, Margaret Gress and Margaret J. Gress conveyed property on a public road to Allen B. Eberly for $440,000.

John A. Zwally and Angela S. Zwally conveyed property on a public road to Wilmer J. Zook and Kathy S. Zook for $70,000.

The estate of Beverly J. Simmons conveyed property on Olde School Lane to C&M Housing Solutions LLC for $1.

Xavier J. Morales conveyed property on a public road to Bruce W. Martin and Ashley L. Martin for $215,000.

CAERNARVON TWP.

Angela B. Wagner, Angela B. Millisock and Kevin R. Millisock conveyed property on a public road to Keith Millisock for $92,000.

Char Mar Properties, Charles R. Martin, Gloria A. Martin, Timothy L. Martin, Tri S. Enterprises LP, Tri S. Management LLC and Samuel S. Stoltzfus conveyed 1112 Logan Lane to Tri S. Enterprises LP for $248,000.

Linda J. Fritz conveyed property on Echo Drive to Linda J. Fritz and Linda J. Fritz Living Trust for $1.

CLAY TWP.

Leon R. Martin, Vera M. Martin and Vera M. Weaver conveyed Unit 161 to Leon R. Martin and Vera M. Martin for $1.

Lincoln Land Group Inc. conveyed Unit 297 to Robin Renee Sanchez for $425,374.

Ruth E. McIntosh conveyed property on a public road to Wesley T. Collins & Susan R. Collins Family Revocable Trust 2020 for $402,000.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

William F. Duby Jr. and Sherri D. Duby conveyed property on a public road to Inspire Properties LLC for $225,000.

PHH Mortgage Corp. conveyed 27 Bill Drive to Noble Colt LLC for $105,000.

Harvey S. Zimmerman and Emily R. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Jason Eric Martin Jr. and Lynelle Beth Martin for $275,000.

Sunview Partners LP, Klassen Construction, Sunview Partners Management LLC, Mahlon N. Zimmerman and Henry Klassen conveyed property on Pacific Boulevard to Matthew A. Thorwart and Alyssa M. Thorwart for $269,900.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

Jeffery K. Martin and Amanda R. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Joshua Lichtenberger for $360,000.

Clifford E. Kepple conveyed property on a public road to Ruslan Borisik and Julia V. Borisik for $90,000.

Barbara A. Fetter and Kathryn A. Strother conveyed property on a public road to Barbara A. Fetter for $1.

Terry L. Lippincott and Karen L. Lippincott conveyed property on a public road to Kent A. Reich, Elizabeth J. Roman Reich and Elizabeth J Roman Reich for $520,000.

Kent A. Reich conveyed property on Rose Drive to Kendall D. Fox for $300,000.

Ryan G. Gehman conveyed property on Pheasant Lane to Dean Larusso and Kristin N. Larusso for $305,000.

COLERAIN TWP.

James E. Vasco II conveyed property on a public road to Sylvan K. Fisher and Annie G. Fisher for $250,000.

James E. Vasco II conveyed property on a public road to Sylvan K. Fisher and Annie G. Fisher for $165,000.

Elaine Dipaola conveyed property on a public road to Paul Robert Ranck and Twila D. Ranck for $189,000.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Derek A. Gerold and Audrey D. Gerold conveyed 1329 Manor St. to Ellenise E. Hall and Sherrie Matterness for $139,900.

Real Blocks Inc. conveyed property on North Fourth Street to Randy M. Helm II for $206,500.

Peggy A. Knoll, James G. McGinness, Dorothy McGinness Revocable Trust of 2007, Revised Dorothy V. McGinness Revocable Trust of 2013, George M. McGinness Revocable Trust of 2007, George McGinness Revocable Trust of 2007 and Dorothy V. McGinness Revocable Trust of 2013 conveyed property on a public road to Columbia Borough for $1.

Elmer Kauffman conveyed property on North Second Street to Brian Collier and Michelle J. Collier for $230,000.

Kathy Sue Shelley conveyed 1402 Cloverton Drive to Gloria S. Ozazuwa and Winston King for $312,000.

Jeffery Michael Seibert conveyed 801 Locust St. to Asher Garber and Monica Garber for $235,000.

CONESTOGA TWP.

John E. Funk and Shirlene G. Funk conveyed 3340 Main St. to Conestoga Schoolhouse Partners LLC for $215,000.

Kenneth Kluge and Wendy L. Ressler conveyed property on Spring Run Road to Kenneth J. Kluge Jr. for $1.

Gary E. Yoder and Cynthia S. Yoder conveyed property on Peach Lane to Charles Pender and Britni Pender for $350,000.

CONOY TWP.

Ruth A. Halbleib conveyed property on Hickory Alley to Kyle D. Heisey for $114,900.

Matthew Shelly and Tenisha Shelly conveyed 118 Commodore Drive to Benjamin J. Fair and Crystal M. Fair for $270,500.

Mark Landvater conveyed property on a public road to Brian L. Landvater for $99,000.

Bradley T. Pickel and Jean Pickel conveyed property on a public road to Charles H. Mitchell IV, Charles H. Mitchell III and Amanda E. Mitchell for $355,000.

DENVER BOROUGH

The estate of Lois Ann Sweigart and the estate of Lois A. Sweigart conveyed property on Main Street to Daniel Tornetta for $118,000.

Jeremiah Lamar Rutt, Jeremiah L. Rutt and Alexandra K. Rutt conveyed 205 North Sixth Street to Jeremiah Lamar Rutt and Alexandra K. Rutt for $1.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

Lisa M. Quarto conveyed property on a public road to Matthew Brett Daggett and Kelly Ann Daggett for $390,000.

Jose M. Lippold and Maria J. Lippold conveyed property on Carmany Road to Hayden Shenk for $360,000.

BPDL3 LLC and J. Gary Neff conveyed property on a public road to NVR Inc. for $387,000.

Joshua B. Lewis, Alyssa D. Lewis and Alyssa Lewis conveyed 433 Alexandria Court to Ronald L. Schade Jr. and Stacie R. Schade for $225,000.

Michael S. Buckwalter and Catherine D. Buckwalter conveyed property on a public road to Curtis S. Buckwalter and Kelley L. Buckwalter for $1.

Andrew Blessing and Michelle Blessing conveyed property on Tanger Street to Matthew D. Garner and Nisha N. Garner for $260,000.

Adam J. Birli and Jennifer R. Birli conveyed 410 Tanger St. to Adam J. Birli for $1.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Timothy D. Malcolm and Esther L. Malcolm conveyed Unit 40 to Mary Ann Boor and Rodney A. Boor for $185,000.

Awakened Properties LLC, Daniel J. Zecher and Awaken Properties LLC conveyed property on a public road to Cynthia J. Thomasson for $550,000.

Roscoe K. Greenawalt Jr. and Brenda K. Greenawalt conveyed property on Miller Road to James T. Brubaker and Donna L. Brubaker for $399,900.

James T. Brubaker and Donna L. Brubaker conveyed Unit 41 to Gracian R. Rodemer and Valerie K. Rodemer for $327,000.

E. Irene Heisey and Paul R. Heisey conveyed property on a public road to Stephanie Armstrong for $171,000.

Debora J. Navalkowsky and Debora J. Self conveyed 24 Briar Rose Trail to Keri L. Dalrymple for $410,000.

Patricia M. Wood and Gregory W. Wood conveyed property on Hilltop View Way to Lisa M. Chambers and Mark A. Pfeiffer for $229,000.

Sonshine III LP and Josiah LLC conveyed property on a public road to Michael P. Garrett and Kathlene M. Garrett for $584,477.

DRUMORE TWP.

The estate of James Richard Davis Jr. conveyed property on Harmony Ridge Road to Sara Davis for $1.

EAST DRUMORE TWP.

BP Real Estate Investment Group LP and LK16 Group LLC conveyed 4 Hartwicke Drive to Andrew G. Armstrong Sr. for $276,000.

EARL TWP.

Robert M. Stauffer and Lucy Stauffer conveyed property on a public road to Ervin N. Zimmerman and Amy H. Zimmerman for $1.

Soco Enterprises LLC, Earl Township Partners LLC, C&F Inc. and Mark R. Will conveyed property on a public road to Colton D. Demberger and Allison K. Demberger for $317,525.

EAST EARL TWP.

The estate of Wilmer Z. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Adin B. Nolt and Linda M. Nolt for $297,500.

Emma L. Smucker conveyed property on a public road to David I. Wright and Juliana M. Wright for $201,000.

WEST EARL TWP.

Ella N. Hoover and Ella Hoover conveyed property on a public road to Weaverland Mennonite Schools for $315,000.

Eunice Ann Rohrer, E. Ann Kulp and Barry L. Kulp conveyed 435 Millway Road to Barry L. Kulp and E. Ann Kulp for $1.

Amos W. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Amos W. Zimmerman and Lydia N. Zimmerman for $1.

The estate of Ella S. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Amos W. Zimmerman for $70,000.

Summit Land Holdings LLC and Gerald R. Horst conveyed property on a public road to Lancaster Area Sewer Authority for $1.

Carl E. Leaman and Charlene K. Leaman conveyed property on Robin Dale Drive to Aaron H. Fullard and Sintora R. Vanderhorst for $300,000.

Shannon N. Mumma conveyed property on a public road to Aleksey A. Hrishka and Anna Ruth B Hrishka for $250,000.

Bradford S. Andrew, Michelle M. Andrew and Michelle Andrew conveyed property on Allen Road to John R. Seremak and Danielle F. Seremak for $280,000.

Analesse C. Torres Le, Analesse C Torres Le and Phi V. Le conveyed 112 S. State St. to Quocvu Ho and Nhu Le for $210,000.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

Michael C. Wildasin and Susan S. Wildasin conveyed 5031 Martin Drive to Karin E. Rimer for $340,340.

Charles V. Tennis and Shirley A. Tennis conveyed 1920 Larch Ave. to James Merle Brubaker, Laurie Yoder Brubaker and Jade Larue Brubaker for $215,500.

Amsalu Soboki, Abebech Teshome Jara and Amsalu M. Soboki conveyed property on Northfield Drive to Amsalu Soboki and Abebech Teshome Jara for $10.

EDEN TWP.

William A. Mitchell and Cynthia A. Mitchell conveyed 103 Groff Road to Michael William Mitchell for $166,000.

ELIZABETH TWP.

Brickerville Scheier Properties LLC and Gerald L. Foreman conveyed 137 E. 28th Division Highway to Ag Vet Properties LLC for $587,000.

The estate of Carl Z. Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Jeffrey Lynn Weaver and Kathleen K. Leavitt for $1.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

Jeffrey M. Wool and Louise E. Wool conveyed 40 W. High St. to Restored Investments LLC for $142,000.

Chad L. Wenger and Jessica Wenger conveyed property on a public road to Samuel Kramer and Emily Kramer for $180,000.

James W. Ritzman Jr. and Merri E. Ritzman conveyed 142 E. Washington St. to Wheatland Restore LLC for $80,000.

Alan D. Carlisle and Amanda M. Leonard conveyed 513 N. Hanover St. to Kyle D. Musser and Sarah A. Musser for $240,000.

Gary Loiseau, Gary P. Loiseau and Christopher O. Coder conveyed property on a public road to JA Martin Acquisitions LLC for $740,000.

Elizabethtown College conveyed 573 College Ave. to Jennifer Azevedo and Colin Baker for $265,000.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Christian T. Beachy and Amanda M. Shrack conveyed property on Irene Avenue to Kimberly R. Wilson for $181,000.

Sprecher Mall LLC and Kimberly Latshaw conveyed property on East Main Street to Ephrata Development Organization Inc. for $450,000.

Tory C. Dunkle conveyed 422 N. State St. to Khemarak Solida Praksan and Chanborany Chap for $167,500.

Alan R. Pedrick, Amanda Whirt and Alan Pedrick conveyed property on a public road to Corrina L. McClure for $247,000.

EPHRATA TWP.

Zimmerman Home Builders LLC, Zimmerman Dwight and Bryan Zimmerman conveyed Unit 3 to Michelle Stojanovic and Aleksandar Stojanovic for $465,045.

Luz S. Romero conveyed 66 Oriole Drive to Ana Maria Leon Gomez and Paola Andrea Garcia Romero for $170,000.

Joshua M. Nolt and Shari M. Nolt conveyed property on a public road to Joshua M. Nolt and Shari M. Nolt for $1.

FULTON TWP.

The estate of Louise D. Warfel conveyed property on a public road to John C. Warfel and Frank D. Warfel for $1.

Marlene Ressler, Marlene Jennings and Marlene Renee Jennings conveyed property on Balance Meeting Road to Alisha Renee Gyles and Stephen Gyles for $121,500.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Donald Korenkiewicz and Julie D. Korenkiewicz conveyed property on Windsor Drive to David C. Hines and Corinne M. Hines for $400,000.

Eli S. King conveyed property on a public road to Mervin Martin Wise for $115,000.

John E. Gentile and Wendy J. Gentile conveyed property on Seitz Drive to Christopher M. Bracken, Brenna K. Bracken and James F. Stermer for $320,500.

Landis Farm Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus LLC and Stoltzfus EG LLC conveyed 1425 Windemere Lane to James W. Smith and Melinda J. Smith for $368,110.

Daniel C. Woolley and Sherry S. Woolley conveyed property on Pinnacle Point Drive to Albert J. Mitrotz and Nancy M. Mitrotz for $197,300.

East Hempfield Township conveyed property on a public road to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for $1.

Kenneth Cerreta and Corinne M. Hines conveyed 913 Sherry Lane to Quang Bao Bui and Thi Kim Oanh Thai for $275,500.

Jeffrey R. Bradley and Nancy Q. Bradley conveyed property on a public road to Brett D. Haney and Tara E. Haney for $425,000.

Stuart B. Helgeson and Stephanie M. Helgeson conveyed property on Windemere Lane to Alex D. Tran and Linda T. Tran for $500,000.

Gwendolyn K. Rivnak, Gwendolyn A. Kannapel, Cynthia K. Weiss and Glenn C. Weiss conveyed property on a public road to Robert Q. Brown and Kara S. Brown for $28,500.

Suhail S. Khan conveyed property on Wild Lilac Drive to Nicholas M. Jakobson and Brittney L. Jakobson for $590,000.

Darryl W. Tluczek and Michelle R. Tluczek conveyed 127 Ridings Way to Darryl W. Tluczek for $10.

Darryl W. Tluczek and Michelle R. Tluczek conveyed 127 Ridings Way to Darryl W. Tluczek and Dawn Lois Tluczek for $10.

TOA East Petersburg LLC conveyed 852 Founders Way to Anna Maria Rando for $379,694.

Donald J. Long and Jessica H. Long conveyed 759 Long Road to Keith A. McMinn and Sandra M. McMinn for $422,000.

Mitchell E. Gunzenhauser and Vivian L. Gunzenhauser conveyed 105 Meadow Creek Drive to Ganga Dulal Sharma and Bishnu Dhakal Dulal for $465,000.

Nicholas M. Jakobson and Brittney L. Jakobson conveyed property on Camas Lane to William J. Riiff for $370,566.

Terrence E. Fenstermacher and Kathy K. Fenstermacher conveyed property on Brookside Drive to Robin S. Bronkema and Frederick David Bronkema for $445,000.

New Generation At Haydn Manor LLC and Dennis Herr conveyed property on a public road to Zachariah L. Smith and Rachel A. Smith for $375,000.

Jullan Hernandez and Melinda L. Hernandez conveyed 3744 Daryl Drive to Jessica Mary Molinero for $380,000.

Landis Farm Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC and Brent O. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Ryan Michael Coatsworth Young and Krysta L. Young for $511,425.

Randy A. Miller, Rae Elizabeth Miller and Rae O. Miller conveyed property on a public road to Abinash Sharma and Anu Baral for $380,000.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Chestnut Hill Mennonite Church, Kirk Ament, Frank Burkhart, Daniel Stoltzfus, Raymond Miller and Donald Brubaker conveyed 4050 Marietta Ave. to Chinese Bible Church of Lancaster for $1.

Erik M. Stoutzenberger and Patricia L. Stoutzenberger conveyed property on a public road to Patricia L. Stoutzenberger for $1.

Edward C. Vonstetten and Beverly J. Vonstetten conveyed 2643 Hemlock Drive to Lee Hohenwarter and Kara Folckomer for $250,000.

The estate of Barbara J. Michael conveyed property on a public road to Shelley Hammaker for $1.

Troy A. Gadberry and Sandra J. Gadberry conveyed 3328 Greenridge Drive to Sarmila Tamang for $375,000.

Andrew A. Scott and Kelly C. Scott conveyed property on Stanley Avenue to Alissa L. Popalis and Kevin M. Gannon for $365,000.

Cara C. Reiff, Cara C. Miller and Jordan Miller conveyed 3058 Todd Lane to Cara C. Miller and Jordan Miller for $0.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

Amos K. Beiler and Sarah K. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Amos K. Beiler Jr. and Sadie Mae Beiler for $390,000.

Benuel H. King and Sylvia K. King conveyed property on a public road to Leroy F. King and Lillian K. King for $550,000.

Johannes A. Liss and Liss Family Trust conveyed property on Mount Sidney Road to Amos S. Stoltzfus Jr. and Sarah F. Stoltzfus for $225,000.

David Hamme conveyed property on a public road to Ahiska Renaissance Foundation Inc. for $168,200.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

Matthew Cullen Girolamo conveyed 112 Locust Lane to Matthew Girolamo and Andrea Girolamo for $1.

Sandra M. Rineer and Dorothy M. Good conveyed 910 Penn Grant Road to Paul J. Fisher for $285,000.

Ivan H. Thomas conveyed property on a public road to Richard John Rosati III and Rebecca Joy Rosati for $312,000.

Todd R. Stumpf, J. Curtis Stumpf and Custom Home Group Inc. conveyed property on Country Meadows Drive to Ryan Phillip Spencer and Vanessa Lynn Spencer for $780,000.

LANCASTER CITY

Patricia Moller conveyed Unit 735 to Frederick Murriel, Camille Grizzle Murriel and Camille Grizzle Murriel for $150,000.

The estate of Norma B. Hopkins conveyed 124 N. Plum St. to Bradon Nolt for $161,000.

John F. O’Donnell conveyed Unit 424 to Harry C. Forster and Alicia R. Forster for $160,000.

Marvin B. Fisher conveyed property on West King Street to Narrow Path Life LLC for $177,000.

Jochebed H. Vanammel and John A. Esh conveyed property on Beaver Street to Jadon C. Hofer and Eunice F. Hofer for $120,000.

Gregory Santiago conveyed property on West King Street to Timothy Norejko for $160,000.

Landis Quality Living conveyed property on West King Street to Landis Place On King LLC for $1.

Derek G. Brubaker conveyed 539 W. Walnut St. to Benjamin Ruby and Alison L. McDevitt for $290,000.

Fulton Opera House conveyed 238 E. Orange St. to Emlen & Co for $652,000.

Ngo Tran and Thuy B. Tran conveyed 803 N. Queen St. to Tran Holdings LLC for $62,000.

Maximo Reyes and Rosa D. Reyes conveyed 413 E. Orange St. to Todd C. Forster for $225,000.

J. Gary Neff conveyed 318 S. Ann St. to Tenfold for $1.

Janet Binkley Steffish and Paul Sheaffer A conveyed 734 First St. to Kingdom Goals LLC for $128,000.

Lydia E. Rivera conveyed 748 E. Chestnut St. to Precious Lenay Williams and Destiny Williams for $250,000.

Chelsea M. Meadows conveyed property on Topaz Drive to Eli Digon, Andrew M. Byers and Daniel T. Mease for $139,000.

The estate of Nancy C. Rohrer and the estate of Nancy Carroll Rohrer conveyed property on a public road to AJ Home Solutions LLC for $800,000.

Emily Spillar conveyed property on a public road to Stacey Dondero for $215,000.

Clarease J. Tinson and Clarease J. Bailey conveyed 837 Prangley Ave. to Edgar M. Wright for $112,500.

Conestoga North LLC and SACA Development Corp. conveyed 95 Chesapeake St. to Santo Castillo Alvarez for $165,000.

Wheatland Restore LLC, PI Capitol LLC and Jill M. Stoltzfoos conveyed 618 E. Chestnut St. to Claire George Drumheller and Matthew Lewis Drumheller for $290,500.

Abide Co. LLC conveyed property on a public road to Yahaira Casiano Vega and Yahaira Casiano Vega for $170,000.

Patricia A. Sweikowski conveyed property on St. Joseph Street to Mayra Sanchez Hernandez and Mayra Sanchez Hernandez for $182,500.

Ephriam D. Riehl Jr. and Ephraim D. Riehl Jr. conveyed 712 E. King St. to Ephraim D. Riehl Jr. for $1.

Conestoga North LLC and SACA Development Corp. conveyed 95 Chesapeake St. to Damaris E. Padilla for $170,000.

Todd Silimperi and Todd J. Silimperi conveyed property on Hazel Street to City Line Real Estate LLC for $105,000.

N&L Property Improvements LLC, Norman B. Stoltzfus and Lena G. Stoltzfus conveyed 436 Beaver St. to Stoney Ridge Properties LLC for $68,000.

Mix At Arbor Place conveyed 584 N. Plum St. to Charles T. Stokes Jr. for $120,000.

Raquel E. Juarez conveyed 345 Beaver St. to SACA Development Corp. for $75,000.

Valarie J. Otero conveyed 1154 Union St. to Alan H. Cherkin for $127,000.

Stephen J. Atherholt and Jessica M. Atherholt conveyed 582 N. Plum St. to Russel D. Tinker and Pamela K. Tinker for $219,900.

James D. Ernst and Jeffrey B. Guito conveyed 734 S. Queen St. to Sajed Naseem for $79,500.

AJ Home Solutions LLC, James Fisher and James A. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Brandon T. Zeiset and Angela N. Zeiset for $160,000.

Juliana M. Miller, Juliana M. Bernard and Jonathan Bernard conveyed 326 Euclid Ave. to Isabel Martinez Marquez, Isabel Martinez Marquez, Rodolfo Benitez Ocana and Rodolfo Benitez Ocana for $160,000.

Henry K. King and Rebecca S. King conveyed property on a public road to Ayanna Rucker for $142,000.

Vilas Malankar and Kamini Malankar conveyed 542 Green St. to Integrity First Home Buyers LLC for $84,000.

Rodney Joe Engle, Kim M. Engle and R.J. Engle conveyed 622 N. Mary St. to KML La Group LLC for $165,000.

LANCASTER TWP.

Abigail H. Meyer conveyed 442 N. President Ave. to Jordan S. Steffy and Kiandra D. Steffy for $551,000.

Ryan R. Daugherty, Erin F. Daugherty and Erin F. Larrisey conveyed property on Elmshire Drive to Jean Bosco Ngarama and Alphonsine Mukabaziki for $210,000.

Jerry F. Bachman conveyed 132 Charles Road to Kathey J. Burcar and Todd S. Olson for $275,000.

Maria L. Castillo and Teresa Castillo conveyed property on Elmshire Drive to Ricardo A. Abreo Ruiz, Ricardo A Abreo Ruiz and Lizbeth X. Abreo for $192,000.

The estate of Nancy C. Rohrer conveyed property on Clark Street to Hunter Bradley for $75,100.

Anthony M. Marucco and Kerri Marucco conveyed 13 Dante Blvd. to Yogesh C. Lal and Neena Bhanot for $329,900.

Jack Ralph Derrico, Anne Marie Derrico and Jack R. Derrico conveyed 49 Spring House Road to Jack Ralph Derrico for $1.

Christopher D. Zook conveyed 1013 Clark St. to Crystal M. Tirado for $172,000.

LEACOCK TWP.

John I. Esh conveyed property on a public road to Leroy W. Ebersol for $320,000.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

Eric G. Beck and Faith M. Beck conveyed property on a public road to Shawn Yakobina and Zachery Vonmenchhofen for $402,500.

David John Cooper, David J. Cooper and Brenda J. Souder conveyed property on Melvin Drive to David J. Cooper for $1.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

Thanh T. Tran and Lisa A. Tran conveyed 191 Little Britain Road to Gary B. Opperman and Barbara J. Opperman for $115,000.

Thaddeus Stevens Foundation conveyed property on a public road to Albert M. Geniviva for $20,000.

MANHEIM TWP.

Joyce Hart and Joyce A. Hart conveyed property on a public road to Robert Baksa and Sharon Baksa for $505,000.

Howard A. Feldman conveyed property on Bent Creek Drive to Keith Shollenberger and Linda M. Shollenberger for $925,000.

Jason B. King conveyed 1024 Cobblestone Lane to David A. Nace and Patti J. Nace for $185,000.

Salvatore Mancuso and Georgina P. Mancuso conveyed property on a public road to Brittany Dalziel for $509,000.

Anthony F. Vaudo and Dorothy M. Vaudo conveyed property on Bent Creek Drive to Julian Jose Esteban and Celina Esteban for $880,000.

Rock River LLC and Philip A. Wolgemuth conveyed property on a public road to DAR Investments LLC for $1.

Sirva Relocation Credit LLC conveyed property on a public road to Ying Zheng for $510,000.

Tao Zhou and Qian Sun conveyed property on a public road to Sirva Relocation Credit LLC for $510,000.

Jennifer A. Cleary and Jennifer Cleary conveyed property on a public road to Jennifer A. Cleary for $1.

Linmar conveyed property on Oregon Pike to Family Dental Care of Lancaster LLC for $950,000.

Kimmee Le and Jeremy T. Van conveyed property on Royal View Drive to Cornelius R. O’Brien for $275,000.

Julie Shannon Dougery and Julie Shannon Sullivan conveyed property on Kings Gate Drive to Julie Shannon Sullivan and Philip James Sullivan II for $1.

Luis R. Carcamo Valenzuela, Luis R Carcamo Valenzuela, Luis R. Carcamo, Karin Davidovich, Alecia S. Carcamo, Alecia S. Taylor and Robert Taylor conveyed 875 Louise Ave. to Alexander B. Wile and Rachel M. Wile for $238,000.

Vy T. Nguyen conveyed 343 Delp Road to Tien Nguyen and Vy T. Nguyen for $1.

Richard P. Wallin and Dawn W. Wallin conveyed property on Fruitville Pike to Kathleen M. Lazowski and Anthony J. Lazowski for $476,000.

John C. Sanderson and Debbra J. Sanderson conveyed property on a public road to Austin D. Vacek and Allison C. Brun Vacek for $450,000.

Samantha Calderon conveyed property on a public road to Samantha Claire Wharton for $1.

Jennifer I. Spatz and Jennifer I. Gilliland conveyed Unit E. 5 to Jennifer I. Spatz for $0.

Abraham L. Rittenhouse and Kathleen J. Rittenhouse conveyed property on Chandlers Way to Kathleen J. Rittenhouse and Rittenhouse Family Trust for $1.

Renee R. Dotter conveyed property on a public road to Lateef W. Taiwo and Dorcas A. Taiwo for $500,000.

Dianne M. Paparo conveyed property on Buch Avenue to Spenser Henry and Samantha Henry for $481,500.

Debra A. Boozer conveyed 1737 Windsor Ave. to Calen R. Wolfskill and Annie M. Wolfskill for $195,000.

Sudeep Joshua and Suhanya Joshua conveyed property on a public road to Shaif Bhuiyan and Nasrin A. Bhuiyan for $407,000.

Truist Bank and Susquehanna Bank conveyed property on Bent Creek Drive to Clyde Stumpf & Son Inc. and Stumpf Clyde & Son Inc. for $450,000.

Laura Lynn Baltes and Laura L. Baltes conveyed 106 Valleybrook Drive to Kwang Eel Suh for $180,000.

Christopher M. Woods and Bethanne B. Woods conveyed Unit 109 to Bandhu Paudyal and Srijana Parajuli for $679,000.

Sara Jane Landis conveyed property on Oregon Road to Balanced Bodyworks LLC for $99,500.

Patrick Noel Connaughton and Rita Ursula Connaughton conveyed property on a public road to Klaire A. Marino and Sean Marino for $616,000.

Ronald L. Gross conveyed 912 Race Ave. to Oscar O. Martinez for $200,000.

Eric Diobilda and Carol Marie Diobilda conveyed property on Murry Hill Drive to Thai C. Tran and Ngan Tran for $360,000.

Charles R. Shuffelbottom conveyed property on a public road to Counsel Trust Co. and Shuffelbottom Irrevocable Income Only Trust for $1.

M. Jeanne Gallagher conveyed Unit 405 to J. Ann Gallagher for $1.

Howard C. Williard III and Tiffany E. Williard conveyed 678 Integrity Drive to Fredrik Martenson and Stephanie Martenson for $546,000.

Jeb Family Ltd Partnership, Stonehenge Development LLC, Jeb & Sons LP, Jeb Five LLC, J. Edward Buckwalter, Michael S. Buckwalter, Peter C. Alecxih Jr., Neil F. Perate and Jeb & Sons Inc. conveyed 201 Buckton Drive to Dianne Paparo for $378,700.

Jon K. Martin conveyed property on Keller Avenue to Jon K. Martin and Shannon G. Martin for $1.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

Yen Saengdara and Souk Saengdara conveyed 172 Hart St. to Scott A. Huber and Bradley E. Zimmerman for $131,500.

MANOR TWP.

John J. Lopez and Amanda Lopez conveyed 105 Knollwood Road to Kenneth C. Reyes Sr. and Jacqueline Reyes for $210,000.

The estate of Evelyn M. Coolidge conveyed property on Walnut Hill Road to Benjamin G. Rice Jr. and Kimberly H. Rice for $337,000.

Bryan D. Lehman and Suzanne L. Lehman conveyed 1043 Hearthstone Road to James M. Boas and Megan E. Boas for $460,000.

Justin L. Garman conveyed 1926 Water St. to Brett Horton for $156,900.

Thomas F. Weiss Jr. and Judith A. Weiss conveyed 201 Acorn Lane to Thomas F. Weiss Jr. for $1.

The estate of A. Leroy Mellinger conveyed property on a public road to Jesus Fonteboa and Nereida Fonteboa for $262,000.

James P. Higgins Jr. and Melissa R. Higgins conveyed property on Millstone Drive to Gretta L. Williams for $236,000.

James M. Boas and Megan E. Boas conveyed property on a public road to James P. Higgins and Melissa R. Higgins for $405,000.

Barry L. Zink Jr. and Stephanie L. Zink conveyed property on Manor Oaks Drive to Scott A. Shenk and Jessica R. Shenk for $326,000.

Abinash Sharma conveyed 1730 Columbia Ave. to Lachhi Chuwan and Deo Chuwan for $253,800.

Angel M. Figueroa Sr., Milagros Figueroa and Angel M. Figueroa conveyed 2525 Valley Drive to Orosman Rojas Mayea and Orosman Rojas Mayea for $243,000.

Joseph A. Eckenrode conveyed 134 S. Duke St. to Kathy L. Duffey, Erin LD Rohrbaugh and Chris A. Rohrbaugh for $429,900.

The estate of Henry F. Troast conveyed property on Blue Rock Road to Gregory L. Williams and Candace J. Williams for $260,000.

Kathryn F. Weinrich conveyed 3646 Blue Rock Road to Durbin E. Fisher and Sharon L. Fisher for $311,500.

David C. Groff and Donna L. Groff conveyed property on a public road to Tammie L. Wyant and Roy D. Wyant for $300,000.

Richard A. Stuchkus and Lisa M. Stuchkus conveyed property on Creekgate Court to Joseph Panczner and Christa Panczner for $255,000.

MARIETTA BOROUGH

John C. Herb III and Deborah R. Herb conveyed 658 E. Market St. to Sylvan Terrace Properties LLC for $117,000.

Eric E. Allman and Lori A. Allman conveyed property on East Front Street to Cab Real Estate LLC for $375,000.

MARTIC TWP.

George J. Turak conveyed property on a public road to Timothy J. McCrea and Amber McCrea for $166,500.

Gordon L. Kautz and Wendy E. Kautz conveyed property on a public road to Stephen T. Megargee and Amanda R. Megargee for $180,000.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

Michael K. Schaeffer and Ronald H. Shank conveyed property on North George Street to Lee B. Simmons and Rita F. Simmons for $270,000.

Brian R. Sneath and Dennis L. Sneath conveyed 5 Circle Road to Brian R. Sneath for $84,000.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

BP Real Estate Investment Group LP and Lk16 Group LLC conveyed 38 Detweiler Ave. to Terry L. Bitner Jr. for $260,000.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Timothy A. Nickel and Tammy J. Nickel conveyed property on a public road to Charles Andrew Holmes and Brianna Yvonne Holmes for $390,000.

Elizabethtown College conveyed property on a public road to Petra Arzberger for $230,000.

Lloyd D. Weitzel and Rachel A. Weitzel conveyed Unit 17 to Gary Newcomb for $225,000.

John Bedwell conveyed property on a public road to Harvey G. Ruhl and Miriam E. Ruhl for $265,000.

Matthew D. Dombrowsky and Rebecca Lamb Dombrowsky conveyed property on a public road to Susan H. Schlosser for $169,500.

Daryl R. Erb and Laurie B. Erb conveyed 1811 Sheaffer Road to Julie L. Lichvar and Scott L. James for $287,000.

Dannie R. Mitchell conveyed property on a public road to Dannie R. Mitchell and Patricia A. Mitchell for $1.

Ryan Fasnacht, Danielle Stevens Fasnacht and Danielle Stevens Fasnacht conveyed property on a public road to Catherine N. Cordaro for $186,000.

MOUNTVILLE BOROUGH

Daniel J. Angello conveyed property on Hillside Drive to Chandrakant G. Rathod for $255,000.

Thaddeus Eugene Perry and Crystal Rena Perry conveyed property on Society Hill Circle to Fausto Solis Delossantos and Altagracia Rosa Desolis for $210,000.

Sarah A. Welch conveyed property on Pennridge Avenue to Teresa L. Turner for $275,000.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

Jay David Burkhart conveyed 300 Jackson St. to John Capino for $160,000.

PARADISE TWP.

Justin D. Owens conveyed property on a public road to Zakk McCracken and Cady McCracken for $230,000.

Gary E. Graybill conveyed property on a public road to Michael J. Stock and Karmen R. Stock for $40,000.

Duane A. Groff and Tammy L. Groff conveyed property on a public road to Lanchester Rentals LLC for $220,000.

Stephen K. Beiler and Barbie Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Henry K. King and Barbara E. King for $508,000.

PENN TWP.

Charles Investments LP, Hamaker Road Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC and Chad Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Bryan L. Jenkin and Cynthia D. Jenkin for $302,993.

Bruce A. West conveyed property on Airy Hill Road to Rebecca Ruth Noll and Chase C. Noll for $293,000.

PEQUEA TWP.

Benuel B. Stoltzfus and Naomi E. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Benuel B. Stoltzfus and Naomi E. Stoltzfus for $1.

Timothy E. Weaver, Patricia A. Weaver and Fernando Vaughn conveyed 722 Baumgardner Road to Conner Martin for $0.

Walter Gauthier Jr., Jacqueline Gauthier and Jacqueline Lefever conveyed property on a public road to Walter Gauthier Jr. and Jacqueline Gauthier for $1.

West Willow Volunteer Fire Company and West Willow Fire Company conveyed property on a public road to Benuel B. Stoltzfus and Naomi E. Stoltzfus for $20,000.

Stephen L. Ginder, Bonnie L. Ginder, Joel W. Ginder and Sheila D. Ginder conveyed property on a public road to Stephen L. Ginder and Bonnie L. Ginder for $1.

Dickel Inc., Todd A. Dickel, Suzanne W. Dickel, Edward A. Dickel, Lynne S. Lahouchue and Lynne S. Dickel conveyed property on a public road to Amos K. King Jr. and Lydia P. King for $1,800,000.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

Joseph L. Ritchey and Lancaster County Sheriff's Office conveyed 96 Oak Bottom Road to Federal National Mortgage Association for $2,193.

Builder Services Group Inc. and Kenneth Homes conveyed Unit 140 to Cletus Faus Jr. and Kathy E. Faus for $327,140.

Kimberly A. Mowery conveyed property on a public road to Benjamin M. Fuller and Katelyn M. Fuller for $343,000.

Merle C. Farmer and Mary Ann Farmer conveyed property on Solar Drive to Gregory J. Baldwin and Cheryl S. Baldwin for $304,500.

Heather L. Findley and Heather L. Trager conveyed property on Groffdale Drive to Heather L. Trager for $1.

RAPHO TWP.

The estate of Karla J. Ballard and the estate of Karla Ballard conveyed property on a public road to Elizabeth McNamara for $305,000.

Timothy M. Brennan and Kathleen A. Brennan conveyed 1448 Emerson Drive to Jan C. Shenk for $425,000.

John J. Tramontana Jr. and Marie Tramontana conveyed property on Green Park Drive to Lauren E. Yost and Joshua D. Ney for $240,000.

Steven E. Schwab and Jennifer L. Schwab conveyed property on a public road to Linda M. Rutherford and Debra L. McClain for $350,000.

Mary Ann Hopkins conveyed property on Oak Leaf Drive to Paul M. Pelican and Kristina H. Pelican for $330,000.

Gideon L. Stoltzfus and Mamie K. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Steven S. Petersheim and Katie E. Petersheim for $1.

Elm Tree Properties LLC, Ironstone Homes LLC and Trevor J. Eby conveyed Unit 63 to John J. Borror and Patricia W. Borror for $439,700.

Jeffrey C. Swarr and Claire L. Swarr conveyed 323 Longenecker Road to Jonathan Mitchel Cline and Lauren Cline for $1.

SADSBURY TWP.

David L. Griffith and Beverly Ann H Griffith conveyed property on a public road to DBS Real Estate LLC for $165,000.

SALISBURY TWP.

Elmer S. King and Lavina Kay King conveyed property on a public road to Michael J. Fisher and Marilyn Fisher for $390,000.

Philip L. Weaver, Phillip L. Weaver and Joan S. Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Ira J. Stoltzfus Jr. and Anna Mary Stoltzfus for $750,000.

Stephanie A. Clark conveyed property on a public road to Michael L. Good and Jalissa R. Good for $555,000.

William R. Gerhart and Bonnie E. Gerhart conveyed property on Gault Road to Steven A. Brown and Danyelle Brown for $225,000.

WARWICK TWP.

Robert L. Beers and Elaine G. Beers conveyed property on Oak Wood Lane to Mark H. Johnston and Lavonne R. Johnston for $879,816.

John D. Kreiter, Chelsea E. Kreiter and Chelsea E. Althouse conveyed 634 Chickadee Drive to Jessica McClellan for $261,700.

Lititz Reserve LLC and EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC conveyed property on a public road to Leonard P. Korzon and Debra D. Korzon for $469,155.

Robert D. Mertz and Clairissa A. Mertz conveyed property on a public road to Steve Oh and Patricia Blaho for $235,000.

Blaise Holzbauer and Sheryl Holzbauer conveyed property on a public road to Bryana M. Mandato for $230,000.

Daniel B. Zook and Jacob S. Zook conveyed property on a public road to Restoration Rehabs LLC for $63,000.