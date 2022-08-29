The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office Aug. 15-19:

ADAMSTOWN BOROUGH

Kenton N. Martin and Karen B. Martin conveyed 280 Pleasant Drive to Cody T. Martin and Jennica A. Martin for $700,000.

AKRON BOROUGH

Horner Sides LLC conveyed property on Seventh Street to Wise Choice Properties LLC for $600,000.

BART TWP.

Randall L. Hershey, Randy L. Hershey and Donna R. Hershey conveyed property on a public road to Randy L. Hershey and Donna R. Hershey for $1.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Daniel B. Shirk, Loretta S. Shirk, Marlin M. Shirk and Arlene M. Shirk conveyed property on a public road to Curvin W. Weaver and Ella S. Weaver for $1,691,200.

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Bruce F. Barr and Joan E. Barr conveyed 148 Country Drive to Central Penn Capital Management LLC for $287,000.

Karen J. Horst and Ray M. Horst conveyed property on a public road to Brian K. Asper and Lucinda M. Asper for $715,000.

Henry H. Gehman, Martha R. Gehman and Marion G. Bergey A conveyed property on a public road to Martha R. Gehman for $0.

Lynne E. Harris conveyed Unit 110 to Cynthia Herr and Jere H. Herr for $1.

Dennis L. Hurst Jr. and Sheila Hurst conveyed property on a public road to Carla E. Burkhart for $365,000.

CAERNARVON TWP.

The estate of Pearl A. Speakman conveyed property on a public road to Leon R. Stoltzfus and Sadie R. Stoltzfus for $380,000.

CLAY TWP.

The estate of Paul Z. Nolt conveyed 145 E. Wood Corner Road to Carl H. Nolt and Karen G. Nolt for $299,250.

Michelle D. Waller conveyed property on a public road to Timothy A. Shell and Kristan Shell for $351,000.

Terri Gaskill conveyed property on Last Run Drive to Virgil L. Hurst for $317,000.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Honest Home Solutions LLC conveyed 243 N. Reamstown Road to Hollyn Jeffrey Fertig for $255,000.

Samuel J. Gehring conveyed property on a public road to Honest Home Solutions LLC for $163,000.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

Brent Matthew Martin and Brent M. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Brent Matthew Martin and Danae B. Martin for $1.

Brent M. Martin and Brent Matthew Martin conveyed property on a public road to Brent M. Martin and Danae B. Martin for $1.

Susan J. Newkam conveyed property on Texter Mountain Road to Jsl Property Investments LLC for $2,000,000.

Kathy Shappell conveyed property on Rose Drive to Jason C. Good and Bethany J. Good for $300,000.

Steven W. Gerhart and Tracy L. Gerhart conveyed property on Horse Shoe Trail Road to Alexander J. Abrams and Jennifer R. Abrams for $525,000.

Travis M. Young conveyed property on Swamp Bridge Road to Trayton Z. Reiff and Brianna Reiff for $340,000.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Timothy B. Funk conveyed property on a public road to Jonathan Stevens for $182,000.

Lancaster County Land Bank Authority conveyed property on Alley H to Millers Investment Properties Limited Liability Co., Benjamin A. Miller and Benjamin Miller for $10,000.

Michael F. Reilly Jr. and Amber J. Reilly conveyed property on a public road to Traeden Schatz and Victoria Quinn Schatz for $189,900.

Susan R. Bowers conveyed 228 Perry St. to John N. Creek Jr. and Rachel M. Shoff for $104,000.

Riverwalk Property Solutions LLC and Dylan Thomas conveyed 206 S. Second St. to Revive Real Estate Investing LLC for $90,000.

Brandon J. Miller and Heather M. Miller conveyed 141 Pheasant Drive to Robert J. Lapp and Erica N. Lapp for $299,900.

CONESTOGA TWP.

Sarah A. Chubb and Christian L. Fisher conveyed 6580 River Road to Christian L. Fisher and Annie G. Fisher for $1.

CONOY TWP.

Jonathan E. Putt and Anna E. Putt conveyed property on a public road to Jonathan E. Putt and Anna E. Putt for $1.

Jonathan E. Putt and Anna E. Putt conveyed property on a public road to Alvin B. Huyard for $675,000.

Darrell E. Rank and Marci D. Rank conveyed property on Turnpike Road to Darrell E. Rank and Marci D. Rank for $1.

Joshua S. Fetterolf and Gloriana Fetterolf conveyed property on a public road to Patricia A. Mummau and Michael Mummau for $420,000.

Gunner L. Minzer, Brittany Minzer and Brittany King conveyed property on a public road to Matthew Terry Martin and Kalyn Julene Detweiler for $295,000.

DENVER BOROUGH

Christopher M. Perkins and Kelly A. Perkins conveyed property on Monroe Street to Kaitlyn O’Donnell and Kevin O’Donnell for $260,000.

The estate of Barry L. Larsen and Neal B. Larsen conveyed 913 N. Sixth St. to Andrew J. Sollenberger for $90,000.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

Robert E. Hiestand and Barbara Ann Hiestand conveyed property on South River Street to Thomas P. Weaver and Dianna Weaver for $280,000.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Steven D. Wilson and Wendy L. Wilson conveyed property on School Lane to Steven D. Wilson for $1.

Donegal Woods LLC conveyed property on a public road to Glenpoint LLC for $155,000.

The estate of Anne Elyse Blatt English and Anne Eb English conveyed Unit 22 to Matthew A. Denlinger and Marianne Mika Denlinger for $365,000.

Francis F. Strouse and Margina A. Strouse conveyed property on West View Drive to Diana L. Horetsky for $430,000.

Burkholder Builders conveyed property on Lindsey Lane to Haley E. Klock and Michael D. Klock for $318,800.

Christina L. McNeal and Ronald W. McNeal Jr. conveyed property on Ridge Road to Christina L. McNeal for $1.

DRUMORE TWP.

The estate of Rose A. Hanks conveyed property on a public road to The estate of Rose A. Hanks for $1.

The estate of Rose A. Hanks conveyed property on a public road to The estate of Rose A. Hanks for $1.

BRDR Holdings LLC conveyed property on Holtwood Road to LSF AG Group LLC for $700,000.

EAST DRUMORE TWP.

The estate of Merlin Louise Groff and Calvin Edward Bent conveyed property on a public road to Calvin Edward Bent and Leslie M. Suarez for $100,000.

Manfred Hartmann conveyed property on Oliver Drive to Tracie Janell Henry for $355,000.

EARL TWP.

Mervin M. Leid and Alta Z. Leid conveyed property on a public road to Marlin S. Leid, Christine W. Leid and Kristine W. Leid for $1.

Katherine S. Beiler and Daniel Ray Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Jesse K. Beiler for $280,000.

Marlin S. Leid, Christine W. Leid and Kristine W. Leid conveyed property on a public road to Mervin M. Leid and Alta Z. Leid for $1.

Clara I. Fox and Gerald M. Fox conveyed property on a public road to Stephen L. Ebersol and Sadie Mae Ebersol for $357,000.

David K. Beiler and Arie S. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to John M. Beiler for $550,000.

EAST EARL TWP.

Gregory A. Stanley, Suzanne K. Stanley and Suzanne L. Stanley conveyed property on Farm View Drive to Suzanne K. Stanley for $1.

WEST EARL TWP.

Harvey R. Nolt conveyed 45 E. Farmersville Road to CCC Investments LLC for $1,100,000.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

Michael B. Smith and Jaclyn A. Smith conveyed property on East State Street to Jaclyn A. Smith for $1.

Robert J. Klinger and Darla K. Klinger conveyed 5854 Geneva Drive to Kenneth Heffley and Shauna L. Heffley for $188,000.

The estate of Nancy L. Gingrich conveyed 2896 Graystone Road to Joshua A. Christman and Sajini Christman for $1,300,000.

ELIZABETH TWP.

Kelly B. Bowers and Christopher M. Bowers conveyed 104 Sunrise Ave. to Kelly B. Bowers for $1.

Dean L. Garman, Karen L. Garman, Vernon R. Garman, Joanne M. Garman and Joanne Garman conveyed property on Loop Road to Curvin S. Martin and Mary Jane Martin for $383,000.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

Michael D. Marlin and Sara K. Marlin conveyed property on a public road to Austin S. Rhodes and Alyssa Anderson for $210,000.

The estate of Jeffrey L. Moran and The estate of Jeffrey Lee Moran conveyed property on North Maple Street to Ja Morris LLC and Morris Ja LLC for $140,000.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Gregg Stauffer and Celesta Joy Stauffer conveyed 1373 Apple St. to Hillside Road Properties LLC for $302,000.

Timothy L. Newswanger and Rose R. Newswanger conveyed 33 Park Ave. to Joshua Nolt and Katelyn Ashley Nolt for $241,000.

Joanne E. Mercer and Joanne E. Evans conveyed property on a public road to Jason A. Escoto Frias, Katelyn M. Escoto Frias, Jason Escoto Frias and Katelyn M Escoto Frias for $227,500.

Francisca Kercado conveyed 240 Duke St. to Jose X Ramos Torres and Vanny Perez Vale for $140,000.

EPHRATA TWP.

Zimmerman Home Builders LLC, Dwight Zimmerman and Bryan Zimmerman conveyed Unit 37 to Steven Carter Kincaid and Connie Lee Kincaid for $594,976.

Burt A. Wolgemuth conveyed property on a public road to Nathan B. Mannino and Taylor L. Boeve for $386,000.

Jeffrey P. Mich and Michele M. Mich conveyed property on a public road to Joseph Shomberg and Devan Shea Shomberg for $390,000.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Daiyan Alfaro Lopez and Irisleibis Suarez Garcia conveyed 301 Treetops Court to Nicholas F. Rufrano for $272,000.

Lwm Enterprises LLC conveyed property on Richardson Drive to Vls Lancaster LLC for $1,825,000.

206 Rohrerstown Road LP, Ian Ruzow and 206 Rohrerstown Road GP LLC conveyed property on a public road to Lancaster Area Sewer Authority for $1.

Michael D. Shorb and Michele B. Shorb conveyed property on a public road to Drew R. Wiley and Jill Ann Wiley for $411,000.

Margaret A. Reiley conveyed property on a public road to James L. Martin and Cathleen Martin for $500,000.

Sonshine III LP conveyed property on a public road to East Hempfield Township and East Hempfield Township of for $1.

Richard W. Truxel conveyed property on a public road to Kiley M. Melott and Matthew L. Melott for $305,000.

Kathleen A. Williams and Robert D. Williams conveyed property on Southlawn Drive to Robert D. Williams for $1.

The estate of Elizabeth J. Geibel, Keith R. Wood and The estate of Elizabeth Jane Geibel conveyed property on a public road to William W. Weisser Jr. and Frances P. Weisser for $285,000.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed 120 Ticonderoga Road to Barbara J. Lappano for $454,602.

Barry L. Herrlinger and Pamela A. Herrlinger conveyed property on a public road to Ryan A. Hancharik and Kelly F. Hancharik for $335,000.

Plowshares LP, Silo Staves LLC and Philip C. Frey conveyed property on Miller Road to Toa East Petersburg LLC for $2,400,000.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Tracy Louise Hebner and Mark D. Hebner conveyed property on a public road to Girolomo Brunetto and Julie Brunetto for $460,000.

Leah M. Fawber conveyed property on Buttonwood Drive to Carina Castillo for $260,000.

William F. Crawford conveyed property on Miller Drive to Michael F. Reilly Jr. and Amber J. Reilly for $282,500.

Susan M. Meshaw conveyed property on a public road to Douglas W. Meshaw and David E. Meshaw for $10.

Amber L. Haas and Courteney R. Haas conveyed property on Prospect Road to Joshua M. Slaymaker for $525,000.

Loyalty 1St Real Estate LLC and Thong Say Loy conveyed property on a public road to Timothy R. Leisey for $207,500.

Scott D. Birk, Ronald E. Birk and Bruce E. Birk conveyed property on a public road to Scott D. Birk, Ronald E. Birk and Bruce E. Birk for $1.

Michael J. Stoltzfus conveyed 3703 Marietta Ave. to Jeremy D. Simmons and Amanda K. Simmons for $5,000.

J. Edward Buckwalter and Joy Ann Buckwalter conveyed property on Clear Springs Road to Joseph R. Buckwalter and Kristen Alysse Buckwalter for $1.

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP

Corwyn Smith, Emily Hewitt, A. Emily Smith and Emily Smith conveyed property on a public road to Erin Maxwell and Jason Prouty for $460,000.

Dawn Keefe and Dawn Walter conveyed 315 Pin Oak Place to Dawn Keefe and John J. Keefe for $10.

Teresa E. Long, Ray A. Long and Teresa Long & Ray Long Joint Living Trust For 1861 conveyed property on Philadelphia Pike to Ray A. Long and Teresa Long for $1.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

Barbara Lynch conveyed property on Meadia Avenue to Conner Croll and Stephanie Bracken for $292,000.

R. Paul Evans and Melissa M. Evans conveyed property on Ridgefield Drive to Tyler D. Prickett and Katherine A. Prickett for $545,000.

Benjamin L. Johnson and Julie A. Johnson conveyed property on Steepbank Road to Cartus Financial Corp. for $425,000.

Cartus Financial Corp. conveyed property on Steepbank Road to Aile Chen and Qianqing Li for $425,000.

LANCASTER CITY

Anthony Vazquez conveyed 318 E. Chestnut St. to 318 Chestnut Holdings LLC for $1.

Sugeiry Batista Hernandez and Sugeiry Batista Hernandez conveyed property on a public road to Richard Rodriguez for $165,000.

Wesley R. Funk conveyed property on Hilton Drive to Patria Disla Diaz and Patria Disla Diaz for $210,000.

Chearl Enterprises Inc. conveyed property on North Queen Street to Malana Shani Terry, Louree Elaine Juste and Tirzah Elizabeth Terry for $106,000.

Laurie S. Stephenson conveyed 702 E. End Ave. to Yvonne Renee Griffin for $162,000.

Deborah M. Weaver, Deborah Weaver and David S. Weaver conveyed 709 N. Lime St. to David S. Weaver for $1.

Henry Rivera Jr. conveyed 310 Hazel St. to Alexandro Gutierrez Garcia for $189,900.

Ames Reese Inc. conveyed Unit 525 to Joseph A. Cross for $135,000.

White Horse Rentals LLC and John D. King Jr. conveyed 465 Beaver St. to John D. King Jr. for $1.

Earnestine Riley and Ernestine Riley conveyed 554 Hand Ave. to Darrell Abby and Earnestine Riley for $1.

Tiffany Rose Goldberg, Tiffany R. McTigue and Ceilia Goldberg conveyed 445 Nevin St. to Tiffany Rose Goldberg and Ceilia Goldberg for $1.

Clifford J. Blantz and Gregory J. Fantazzi conveyed 132 Nevin St. to Anne Gabriel for $282,500.

Suann B. Snavely conveyed property on East Chestnut Street to Melissa Anne Budney and Caroline Bohrman Forbes for $200,000.

Lenny J. Groft conveyed 605 N. Queen St. to Jeffrey L. Miller Jr. and Sarah M. Miller for $200,000.

Jose A. Mercado Roche, Jose Mercado Roche, Elba Madera Ortiz and Elba Madera Ortiz conveyed property on Locust Street to Andrea L. Krieger for $145,000.

Timothy R. Leisey conveyed 30 W. Strawberry St. to Samuel Lugo and Justin Lee Lopez for $115,000.

Robert W. Pontius conveyed 328 Euclid Ave. to Altagracia Ferreras for $225,000.

Alicia Pease conveyed 328 Winthrop Drive to Tin Aung and Hser Eh Paw for $198,000.

Palmerton Properties LLC conveyed 339 E. New St. to PVP IV LLC for $300,000.

Rebecca T Loewenstein Harting conveyed property on Poplar Street to Taylor D. Pfaff and Kelsey L. Pfaff for $150,000.

Patricia F. McIlvaine conveyed 849 S. Pearl St. to Thomas Clark for $224,900.

Joan W. Dickinson conveyed 310 Ruby St. to Joan W. Dickinson for $1.

Telegraph All LLC and Amos M. Allgyer conveyed property on a public road to Lawrence Matthew Knolle and Allison Marie Knolle for $142,000.

Redevelopment Auth City Lancaster conveyed 808 N. Ann St. to Brittney Leonard for $45,000.

Brendan Filliaux conveyed 145 Church St. to Narrow Path Life LLC for $1.

Edgar M. Wright conveyed property on a public road to Bi PA Holdings I. LLC for $93,000.

Invest PA 2020 LLC conveyed 233 N. Cherry St. to First Lime Group LLC for $303,000.

Timothy E. Leary and Sheri L. Leary conveyed Unit 304 to Autumn R. Southard for $250,000.

The estate of Pelegrin Fernandez Serrano conveyed 240 Euclid Ave. to Carrie Tishhouse, Stephen Tishhouse and Jarrod Tishhouse for $248,000.

LANCASTER TWP.

Janet S. Bridge, The estate of Elizabeth B. Martin, Alicia M. Martin, Andrea E. Martin, Timothy M. Martin and Maria K. Martin conveyed property on Crossfield Drive to Peoplesbank, The estate of Elizabeth B. Martin, Andrea E. Martin, Timothy M. Martin, Maria K. Martin and Alicia M. Martin for $1.

Tammy Daley conveyed 511 S. West End Ave. to 2A Construction LLC for $170,000.

Robert H. Fields and Amy L. Fields conveyed 615 S. West End Ave. to Amicus Realty LP for $210,000.

LEACOCK TWP.

Jean F. Vollano conveyed property on Pleasant Road to Carlene Bennyhoff for $428,000.

Allen F. King and Naomi M. King conveyed property on Field Crest Lane to Samuel M. King and Verna Beth King for $1.

Mahlon Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Mahlon Stoltzfus for $1.

Elmer M. Ebersol and Barbara B. Ebersol conveyed property on Ridge Road to Lloyd B. Stoltzfus and Sadie Ann Stoltzfus for $935,000.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

Stephen L. Ebersol and Sadie Mae Ebersol conveyed property on a public road to Harvey R. Nolt for $1,100,000.

LITITZ BOROUGH

The estate of Beverly L. Mengel conveyed 30 W. Main St. to Lititz Holdings LLC for $330,000.

MANHEIM TWP.

Sonshine Holding LP and Josiah LLC conveyed property on Bluegrass Road to Anil Jivani and Kishan Jivani for $140,000.

Lefever Real Estate LLC conveyed property on Manheim Pike to Vls Lancaster LLC for $3,715,000.

Jeb Family Ltd Partnership, Stonehenge Development LLC, Jeb Five LLC, J. Edward Buckwalter, Michael S. Buckwalter, Peter C. Alecxih Jr. and Neil F. Perate conveyed property on Northampton Drive to Zhijun Zuo and Xiaochen Yang for $589,800.

Zackary T. Sanders and Roxanne Sanders conveyed 2717 Long Farm Lane to Ryan C. McCoy and Adrian R. McCoy for $355,000.

Keith R. Kuhlengel and Barbara Kuhlengel conveyed Unit 31 to Heidi Lynn Jensen, Lisa Beth Decarlo and Arnold Kenneth & Doris Elaine Jensen Trust for $190,000.

J. Philip Newswanger and Kristine K. Newswanger conveyed 1325 Foxcroft Drive to Ruby J. Gelok for $545,000.

GRH 3. LLC and Gerald R. Horst conveyed property on a public road to Michael Moore and Sarah Moore for $669,078.

Kristin C. Wells and Stephen C. Wells conveyed 1506 Sunset Ave. to Kristin C. Wells for $1.

Donald R. Sherick and Marilyn J. Sherick conveyed property on Bent Creek Drive to William Henry Bunte for $785,000.

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and Debrah Laurie Fisher conveyed 102 Valleybrook Drive to Valleybrook Estates Condominium Association for $2,252.

David Elliott Kindermann conveyed property on Woodfield Drive to Meyer Jacques Benzakein and Beverly Jane Benzakein for $695,000.

Peter D. Hoang, Sarah Hong Bich Hoang and Bich Hong Tran conveyed property on Royal View Drive to Hang Thuy Tran for $310,000.

Sonshine Holding LP and Josiah LLC conveyed property on Bluegrass Road to Stacey M. Meyer and Steven G. Meyer for $140,000.

Sonshine Holding LP conveyed property on Homestead Lane to John Edgar and Mary Edgar for $140,000.

Cory M. Klugh and Alice L. Klugh conveyed property on Blossom Hill Drive to Logan M. Warner and Emma J. Hoffnagle for $370,000.

Steve Ti Chen and Violet Wu Chen conveyed property on Kendale Place to Mark D. Zimmerman and Flora Grace C Zimmerman for $520,000.

Thomas L. Poulos conveyed 102 Suncrest Road to Jared M. Gates and Mariah Sanchez for $348,000.

Jeremy W. Fleming and Lorena M. Fleming conveyed 450 Ashford Drive to Benjamin Grant Karnavas and Shannon Vangyzen for $347,000.

Farm On Quarry Road LP, Foqr Real Estate Development LLC, Mark R. Simeral and Rebecca H. Simeral conveyed property on a public road to Anne M. Flynn for $239,900.

Stonehenge Development LLC, Jeb Five LLC, J. Edward Buckwalter, Michael S. Buckwalter, Neil F. Perate, Jeb Family Ltd Partnership and Peter C. Alecxih Jr. conveyed property on Northampton Drive to Glenn Clark Jr. and Louisa Clark for $499,800.

The estate of John A. Palumbo conveyed property on a public road to Karen Vanbibber for $1.

Hoover Family Partnership, Petersburg Road Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, CBC Land LP, Sfp2 Land LLC, Leon T. Hoover and Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC conveyed property on a public road to Arpan Patel and Manali Adani for $670,490.

Health Care Lab Inc. conveyed 2260 Nicholson Square Drive to Daniel K. Moore for $270,500.

Michelle Hoffman conveyed 1019 N. Lime St. to Matthew Fuss for $205,000.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

Dennis K. Hibshman and Michelle M. Hibshman conveyed 136 S. Charlotte St. to Dennis K. Hibshman for $1.

Audrey N. Dietz and Douglas J. Dietz conveyed 219 E. High St. to Caleb Martin and Brittiny Martin for $276,327.

MANOR TWP.

Todd M. Welch and Kimberly Welch conveyed property on Oakridge Drive to Sukdeo Ramotar for $240,000.

Ramon Dejesus Jr. and Michelle Dejesus conveyed 1040 Williamsburg Road to Dominique M. Ortiz for $209,500.

Robert J. Young conveyed 29 Dublin Drive to Maria Taveras and Andy Algenis Taveras for $480,000.

Victor Anthony Jarunas and April Mist Jarunas conveyed property on Walnut Hill Road to Justin Brenner and Megan Brenner for $315,000.

Ronald L. Buckwalter and Dolores F. Buckwalter conveyed 142 Langley Square to Kimberly Morgan Fellenbaum for $290,000.

Michael P. Hannigan conveyed property on Swedes Ford Lane to Michael P. Hannigan, Emily Hannigan Miller and Stephanie Hannigan Clement for $1.

Valerie F. Claxton conveyed 211 Banyan Circle Drive to Nekatibeb Solomon Maberatu for $237,000.

Richard Thomas Dailey and Annette R. Dailey conveyed property on a public road to Jonathon Tyler Eshbach and Cadi A. Eshbach for $495,000.

David Lee Myer and Nancy Ann Myer conveyed property on a public road to Jeremy D. Morrison for $385,000.

Jonathan Gordon and Melissa Gordon conveyed 9 Russet Lane to Juliet Annamaria Gordon and Alec Joseph Mclain for $216,000.

William Richard Eichelberger conveyed 815 Rohrer Road to Brett J. Reider Jr. and Amanda Reider for $320,000.

Dawn M. Kauffman conveyed property on a public road to Brandon Roth and Tiffany A. Roth for $200,000.

Moises Gomez and Magda Reyes Holguin conveyed 111 Banyan Circle Drive to Juan Vega Pastrana for $224,900.

MARIETTA BOROUGH

Matthew W. Groff conveyed 151 W. Hazel Ave. to Kelsey Elizabeth Foster and Stanley Walter Foster Jr. for $160,000.

MARTIC TWP.

Theodore J. Huyser conveyed property on River Road to Jacob W. Klaassen and Angela N. Klaassen for $400,000.

William L. Moussiaux and Kimberly J. Moussiaux conveyed property on a public road to Andrew T. Prosser and Julia M. Prosser for $589,500.

Elvin A. Stoltzfus and Elvin Stoltzfus conveyed property on Bridge Valley Road to Samuel L. Stoltzfus Jr. for $28,000.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

Melanie B. Scheid conveyed 20 Pilgrim Drive to EJH Properties LLC for $205,000.

Mary Jo A. Liskey and Mary Jo Abel conveyed 602 Crestgate Place to Michael Joseph Nitroy and Madison Lee Rebman for $235,000.

Marian Neely Mowrer and Marian N. Mowrer conveyed 323 Windgate Court to Hg Holdings LLC for $155,000.

Lorma G. Warfel conveyed 544 Oak Ridge Drive to Lorma G. Warfel and Gail S. Burkhart for $1.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

Robert E. Lefever conveyed property on a public road to Craig R. Ferris and Kristen Ferris for $96,000.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

The estate of Pamela Rosalie Thompson, The estate of Pamela R. Thompson and The estate of Pamela Keener conveyed 680 N. Holly St. to Barry L. Dannenhower for $212,000.

Mary L. Bender conveyed property on a public road to Jesse D. Hersh, Laurie L. Hersh and Kevin L. Hurst for $160,000.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

BML Real Estate LLC, Robert Rehrer Jr. and Brandon Leaman conveyed property on a public road to Kenneth R. Christman Sr. and Linda J. Christman for $339,900.

Alice L. Weiler conveyed 220 Wecaf St. to AJ Home Solutions LLC for $165,000.

Richard W. Hall and Anne F. Hall conveyed 240 Locust St. to Davon Martin for $170,000.

Thomas Franklin Starr and Christie L. Starr conveyed property on Spring Hollow Drive to Shirani David Rajan, David Rajan and Lydia Emily Abel Rajan for $575,000.

PARADISE TWP.

The estate of Carol L. Brown conveyed 21 Leacock Road to Emanuel J. Stoltzfus and Marcelena J. Stoltzfus for $285,000.

Mary K. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Ivan S. Stoltzfus and Rebecca A. Stoltzfus for $1.

The estate of Thomas L. Hersh and The estate of Thomas Lee Hersh conveyed property on a public road to Levi S. Smucker and Katie S. Smucker for $122,000.

PENN TWP.

Dennis P. White conveyed property on a public road to Susan E. White and Dennis P. White for $157,500.

James A. Westlake and Sarah K. Westlake conveyed 751 Holly Tree Road to James A. Westlake for $1.

The estate of Ronald S. Wilkins and Laura L. Schickel conveyed property on Mountain Road to Branden Weir for $205,000.

JF Martin Family Corp., John F. Martin & Sons Inc., Martin JF Family Corp. and Martin John F. & Sons Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Kirbys Hidden Creek Farm LLC for $2,770,000.

Paul A. Droms, Deidre K. Droms and Deirdre K. Hornberger conveyed property on Silverwood Drive to David L. Bernhardt and Barbara M. Bernhardt for $730,500.

PEQUEA TWP.

Daniel L. Hess and Tara A. Hess conveyed property on a public road to Kayla M. Grimm for $250,000.

John C. Evans conveyed 64 Clearview Road to John C. Evans for $1.

Beth Ann Newkirk and Paul S. Smucker Jr. conveyed Unit 50 to Mark J. Mahalis and Bradlie M. Attinger for $280,000.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and Recovery Works Inc. conveyed 124 Lancaster Pike South to Robert E. Fry for $3,005.

Leroy S. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Benjamin S. King and Naomi L. King for $1.

Joseph G. Nadu Jr. conveyed Unit 150 + to Builder Services Group Inc. and Kenneth Homes for $180,000.

QUARRYVILLE BOROUGH

Robert D. Stewart conveyed property on a public road to Sean McDowell and Krista McDowell for $226,000.

RAPHO TWP.

Dennis Jay Heller, Edythe Suzette Heller and Edythe Suzette Mortelliti conveyed Unit 366 to Dennis Jay Heller and Edythe Suzette Heller for $1.

Karen L. Weber Zug and Karen L Weber Zug conveyed 1836 Iron Bridge Road to Jeffrey Lynn Bollinger for $332,000.

Jeffrey L. Fritz conveyed property on Summerfield Drive to Jeffrey L. Hostetter and Christine A. Hostetter for $1.

Ruth A. Witman and Audrey A. Witman conveyed property on a public road to CS Equity Management LLC for $1.

SADSBURY TWP.

Shawn M. Flores and Kimberly L. Flores conveyed property on Newport Avenue to Christiana Business Center Co and Christiana Business Center LLC for $1.

SALISBURY TWP.

John E. Hench, Ruth A. Carey Hench and Ruth Carey Hench conveyed property on Paes Road to Ruth A. Carey Hench and Ruth A Carey Hench for $1.

Edward S. McQueen conveyed property on a public road to Ervin Lee Stoltzfus and Lydia Ann Stoltzfus for $750,000.

STRASBURG TWP.

John A. Fisher, Ivan Jay Fisher and Isaac M. Fisher conveyed property on Twin Elm Road to Matthew J. Fisher and Joshua A. Fisher for $1.

John Rocklynd Rush conveyed property on a public road to John Rocklynd Rush and Ilka M. Lloyd for $1.

TERRE HILL BOROUGH

Marlin E. Martin and Linda S. Martin conveyed property on College Avenue to Titus H. Reiff and Susan S. Reiff for $255,000.

WARWICK TWP.

Daniel M. Earle conveyed property on a public road to Daniel M. Earle and Lori Earle for $1.

Robert Klein Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Ramon Dejesus Jr, Michelle Dejesus and Corey Dejesus for $364,900.

The estate of Russell E. Weidler conveyed property on Snavely Mill Road to David A. Hoak and Victoria L. Hoak for $115,000.

The estate of Russell E. Weidler conveyed property on Chestnut Street to Jeffrey L. Weidler for $294,000.

David G. Zook and Sarah K. Zook conveyed property on a public road to Benjamin Lapp Zook and Mary Z. Zook for $1.

Warwick Crossing LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC, Chad Stoltzfus, Elam G. Stoltzfus Jr. Inc. and Stoltzfus Elam G. Jr. Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Jimmy Rios and Madeline Ramos for $606,665.

Warwick Crossing LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC, CBC Land LP, SFP2 Land LLC, Chad M. Stoltzfus and Moyer Land Development Co. Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Lauren Bliss and Benjamin M. Pauley for $519,200.

Allison P. Lakehart Childs, Allison P Lakehart Childs, Allison P. Lakehart and David E. Childs conveyed 112 Chukar Court to Drue M. Bullington for $217,500.