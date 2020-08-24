The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office Aug. 10-14:

ADAMSTOWN BOROUGH

Laurence Denney conveyed property on a public road to Kyle E. Nixon for $214,000.

BART TWP.

Levi P. Glick and Elizabeth L. Glick conveyed property on Mount Pleasant Road to Levi P. Glick and Elizabeth L. Glick for $1.

Levi P. Glick and Elizabeth L. Glick conveyed property on a public road to Stephen F. Smucker and Rebecca E. Smucker for $1.

Benjamin N. Raker and Svetlana L. Raker conveyed property on Mt Pleasant Road to Ellen Razgaitis and Darius Razgaitis for $380,000.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Jeffrey E. Watson, Maria J. Watson and Jeff Watson conveyed property on Glenview Drive to Maria J. Watson for $1.

Robert E. Plank and Mindy Ellen Plank conveyed property on Broad Wing Drive to Shawn A. Plank and Jessica A. Plank for $234,000.

Patricia A. Zimmerman and Patricia A. Zimmerman Living Trust conveyed property on a public road to Sarah R. Zimmerman for $1.

Scott Dimitris and Michelle Dimitris conveyed property on a public road to Chad Fidler and Marcie Fidler for $405,000.

Michael D. Weaver and Beth M. Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Evan W. Newswanger and Cynthia A. Newswanger for $155,000.

CHRISTIANA BOROUGH

David J. Gibson conveyed 15 Linden Ave. to William R. Hughes and Connie S. Hughes for $298,000.

CLAY TWP.

The estate of Aaron K. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Jonathan D. Lehman and Lori J. Lehman for $172,000.

Gayane Bakunts Alt and Gayane Bakunts Alt conveyed 28 Perservance Lane to Mauro Guercio and Maria Guercio for $227,000.

Joan Joerger Bonomo and Joan M. Bonomo conveyed 45 Agape Drive to Joan M. Bonomo for $1.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Sunview Partners LP and Klassen Construction conveyed property on Pacific Boulevard to Donald Simone and Robin Simone for $254,900.

Wesley A. Petery and Marsha S. Petery conveyed 13 Jenich Drive to Taylor Grebill and Courtney Grebill for $305,000.

Sunview Partners LP, Klassen Construction, Henry Klassen, Sunview Partners Management LLC and Mahlon N. Zimmerman conveyed property on Pacific Boulevard to Johnathan G. Fureman and Maggie Michelle Davis for $269,900.

Heatherwoods LLC, Berks New Homes LLC and Berks Homes conveyed property on Heatherwood Lane to Yolanda Breton, Eduard Breton Rondon and Eduard Breton Rondon for $272,210.

Taylor S. Grebill conveyed property on Blue Jay Drive to Jennifer Mulvey and Alexander Mulvey for $225,000.

Brenda Weidenauer Whitaker conveyed 9 N. Main St. to Travis E. Frable and Megan N. Frable for $166,000.

Harvey S. Musser conveyed 34 Oriole Drive to Mary Sue Nicholson and Robert J. Nicholson for $240,000.

Erica R. Weaver, Erica R. Aughinbaugh and Charles Chad Aughinbaugh conveyed property on a public road to Mark L. Weaver and Trina R. Weaver for $235,000.

Heatherwoods LLC, Berks New Homes LLC, Berks Homes and Benjamin L. Horning conveyed property on Cranberry Circle to Lauren A. Hall and Bradley R. Hall for $286,770.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

M&E Property Holdings LLC and Chad E. Miller conveyed 550 Blue Lake Road to Mariya Zakharov for $260,000.

Kenneth R. Martin conveyed 255 Galen Hall Road to Weston K. Newswanger for $226,000.

Arthur H. Johnson conveyed property on a public road to Devin R. Nolt and Katrina S. Nolt for $385,000.

Stephen P. Young and Michelle C. Young conveyed 165 Village Spring Lane to Jennifer Oliver for $301,000.

The estate of L. Lucille Groff conveyed property on Hartings Park Road to Village Corner Properties LLC for $485,000.

COLERAIN TWP.

Mark Garbacz conveyed property on a public road to Mark Garbacz and Lisa Garbacz for $1.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Eric A. Aquino conveyed property on Manor Street to Mulberry Investments LLC for $69,900.

Robert A. Nace and Robert D. Nace conveyed property on North Seventh Street to Renewed Concepts LLC for $150,000.

Amir Abdelmesseh and Amir George conveyed 26 S. Fifth St. to Rookie Properties LLC for $70,000.

Joao C. Cunha and Rhiannon C. Kricki conveyed 516 N. Third St. to Luis E. Vale Quinones and Luis E. Vale Quinones for $131,000.

CONESTOGA TWP.

Shauna D. Murry conveyed property on Campside Circle to Giovanni Paterno and Theresa M. Paterno for $350,000.

Charles C. Hutchinson Jr. conveyed 45 Pequea Creek Road to Charles C. Hutchinson Jr. and Kimberlee A. Hutchinson for $1.

CONOY TWP.

Cartus Financial Corp. conveyed property on a public road to Robert W. Santmyer and Kaitlin E. Santmyer for $199,900.

Nicolas L. Givens conveyed property on a public road to Cartus Financial Corp. for $199,900.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

Thaddeus P. Painter and Jena Painter conveyed 108 Basil St. to Charles Spencer and Danielle Spencer for $249,900.

Keith A. Dishart conveyed 691 Florin Ave. to Frank J. Cotillo and Jessica B. Matlack for $325,000.

Joseph W. Baltozer and Kathy S. Baltozer conveyed 354 Pinkerton Road to Patrick T. Wall and Nancy A. Burnett for $248,500.

Donald E. Mayers and Rosalie D. Mayers conveyed property on High Street to Millpond Properties LLC for $98,000.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Leon Ray Burkholder, Burkholder Builders and Kendra J. Buch conveyed property on Masonic Drive to Walter J. Malloy and Nancy E. Malloy for $290,000.

John J. Schap Jr. conveyed property on Furnace Hill Road to Stephen J. Zablotsky and Sherry D. Zablotsky for $246,000.

Francis S. Miklos conveyed property on a public road to Francis S. Miklos and Nancy Elizabeth Miklos for $1.

RGR Developers LP, Ronald H. Rohrer Inc. and Rohrer Ronald H. Inc. conveyed property on Kimberly Court to Penway Construction Inc. for $1.

RGR Developers LP, Ronald H. Rohrer Inc. and Rohrer Ronald H. Inc. conveyed property on Kimberly Court to Darryl L. Rock and Sandra K. Rock for $85,000.

DRUMORE TWP.

Charles W. Smithgall, Deborah A. Smithgall and Charles Smithgall conveyed property on Harmony Ridge Road to Custom Home Group Inc. for $90,000.

EAST DRUMORE TWP.

Eli K. Esh and Susie F. Esh conveyed property on a public road to Amos G. Esh and Nancy S. Esh for $1.

EARL TWP.

Berks At Garden Spot LLC, Berks New Homes LLC and Berks Homes conveyed property on a public road to Alma I. Campbell for $303,105.

Leroy Z. Hoover and Lindsey R. Hoover conveyed property on Airport Road to Victor Ortiz Sr. for $265,000.

Joseph S. Weaver and Eunice M. Weaver conveyed 180 Martin Road to Amos Z. Sauder and Annetta Sauder for $420,000.

John S. King and Barbara B. King conveyed property on a public road to David Z. Lapp and Elizabeth L. Lapp for $1.

Soco Enterprises LLC conveyed property on a public road to Berks At Garden Spot LLC for $255,000.

EAST EARL TWP.

Matthew S. Steiginga and Angela L. Steiginga conveyed property on a public road to Michael J. Roche and Carley A. Roche for $315,000.

Peter Dunys, Emily Krystle Dunys, Kathryn L. Good and Dale E. Good conveyed 124 Marble Ave. to Peter Dunys and Emily Krystle Dunys for $1.

Harold L. Kring and Randy L. Kring A conveyed property on a public road to Anna M. Zimmerman for $180,000.

WEST EARL TWP.

Alvin S. King Jr. and Ruth K. King conveyed 92 W. Main St. to April M. Valentin and Jose A. Valentin for $210,000.

Benjamin R. Zimmerman and Crystal A. Zimmerman conveyed 46 Redwood Circle to Michelle L. Wilcox for $264,900.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

Joseph C. Demme, Cassie Marie Demme and Joseph Demme conveyed property on a public road to Steven P. Demme and Sandra B. Demme for $1.

Hess Home Builders Inc. conveyed property on Graystone Road to Eric N. Jeffress and Amber Zimmerman for $360,000.

Wanda Ciesielski Living Trust and Wanda Ciesielski conveyed property on Greystone Road to Janice Pack for $1.

EDEN TWP.

Elam H. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Elam H. Beiler for $1.

ELIZABETH TWP.

Bryan S. Zimmerman conveyed property on Hammer Creek Road to Bryan S. Zimmerman and Emily K. Zimmerman for $1.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

Ashley R. Stoeckl and Steven Karl Stoeckl conveyed 633 Mulberry St. to Ashley R. Stoeckl for $1.

Shirley A. Trimmer conveyed property on Groff Avenue to Un Hui Kim Breault and Adam John Breault for $180,000.

The estate of Virgie Dunkleberger conveyed 34 Elm Ave. to Frank P. Stoltzfus and Irene G. Stoltzfus for $160,000.

Lickit N. Stickit I. LLC conveyed property on a public road to Jesse D. Tokonitz for $185,000.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Shane E. King and Myrna R. King conveyed 71 Andrew Ave. to Steven McKay and Malina Kelemen for $250,000.

Norman A. Wangman and Brenda J. Wangman conveyed property on Clearview Avenue to Cameron J. Rutt for $213,000.

Beverly R. Carnes conveyed property on a public road to Michael R. Jones and Deborah J. Jones for $250,000.

Ekh Properties LLC and Eric V. Hershberger conveyed 200 Marion Terrace to Ryan A. Mathiesen and Jessica M. Santilli for $230,000.

The estate of Kenneth G. Nauman conveyed 338 Lake St. to Daryl Martin for $177,800.

Krystal N. Snader conveyed 53 Park Ave. to Eleanor S. Kauffman for $120,000.

Jared Araujo, Jennifer Araujo and Jennifer Nestler conveyed 241 N. State St. to Frederick A. Thomas for $210,000.

The estate of Larry R. Pfautz conveyed 101 Niss Ave. to Irvin S. Weaver for $141,500.

EPHRATA TWP.

Lauralyn T. Steiner conveyed property on Horseshoe Drive to Kurt B. Herzer and Susan M. Herzer for $285,000.

John Edward Mansey II, Katherine M. Mansey and Katherine M. Eberly conveyed 77 Mohler Church Road to Todd L. Bailey and Kathryn P. Bailey for $235,000.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Sonshine III LP and Josiah LLC conveyed property on a public road to Ryan C. Hess and Angela L. Hess for $622,364.

Joyce A. Seidenburg and Joyce A. Goodhart conveyed 200 Landon Way to Joyce A. Seidenburg for $1.

Matthew J. Leed and Amber E. Leed conveyed property on Marietta Pike to Padam Subedi and Oma Subedi for $316,000.

Mary S. Walker conveyed property on Harrogate Road to Leonard S. Olson, Elizabeth Dh Olson and Olson Living Trust for $345,000.

Michael Goldfarb, Stephen B. Dietrich, Christy S. Dietrich and Ville Painters Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Franklins Tower LLC for $1.

Theodore W. Strubel conveyed 922 Marcia Lane to Gopal S. Chuwan and Radhika Chuwan for $214,700.

Robert Oliver conveyed 125 Dartmouth Drive to Daysi N. Rodriguez Ariasderuiz for $246,000.

Steven H. Davis conveyed property on Wimbledon Lane to Michael J. Todd and Nicole Esteve Todd for $579,500.

Thomas M. Tollinger and Joan E. Tollinger conveyed property on Hearthside Lane to Nang Q. Chau and Cecilia V. Chau for $396,000.

Jeffrey A. Glass and Anthi Glass conveyed property on a public road to Kevin Carter and Laura Carter for $450,000.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Daniel J. Fisher and Tricia L. Fisher conveyed 3183 Thistle Drive to Pedro L. Morales and Jodie Morales for $225,000.

Platinum Renovations LLC and Michael Delvecchio conveyed Unit 21 to Matthew Listner and Stephanie Listner for $144,000.

William J. Edkin conveyed property on Purple Lake Drive to Shauntel N. Ruth and Travis G. Ruth for $455,000.

The estate of Violet F. Mowrer conveyed 645 Hempfield Hill Road to David M. Glick and Ruth L. Glick for $295,000.

Charles E. Simmons III and Debra J. Simmons conveyed property on Jasmine Place to William D. Johnson Jr. and Ashlee L. Johnson for $190,000.

Lee A. Cogansparger and Marilyn M. Cogansparger conveyed property on Eagles View to Paul D. Spradling for $485,000.

Bryan S. Zimmerman conveyed property on Marietta Avenue to Bryan S. Zimmerman and Emily K. Zimmerman for $1.

Aftab Akbar conveyed 3197 Thistle Drive to Jeremy D. Ressler for $230,000.

Charles L. Abel conveyed property on Spring Run to Braden Ozella and Margaret Ozella for $359,900.

Joseph Wentling and Jennifer Wentling conveyed 702 Steeplechase Drive to Mark William Champ and Kristy Champ for $404,000.

The estate of P. Charles Sheffer and The estate of Pr On C. Sheffer conveyed 3845 Horizon Drive to David L. Martin and Shilea N. Pearson for $260,000.

Dwayne M. Roth and Heidi J. Roth conveyed property on a public road to Sean Couch and Hannah Couch for $332,900.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

David L. Alexander Jr. and Suzanne L. Alexander conveyed property on Timothy Lane to Eric D. Alexander and Jennifer L. Alexander for $321,500.

Awakened Properties LLC and Dan Zecher conveyed property on a public road to Rodney Carmenates Hidalgo and Indira Leyva Mora for $256,000.

Leona E. Leofsky conveyed property on a public road to Joseph G. Leofsky for $200,000.

Mujedin Kurshumliu and Lilianna Kurshumliu conveyed property on a public road to Nur Property Holdings LLC for $155,000.

The estate of Jason J. Wienhold and The estate of Jason Jeffrey Wienhold conveyed property on South Eastland Drive to Dan Parson for $125,000.

Custom Home Group Inc. conveyed property on Bonneville Drive to Patrick F. Quinn Jr. and Deirdre E. Quinn for $437,400.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

Devin M. McFalls, Katherine M. McFalls and Katherine M. Hostetter conveyed 5 W. Kendig Road to Michael A. Brubaker and Sharon M. Brubaker for $192,000.

John D. Hofmeister and Karen L. Hofmeister conveyed property on a public road to Dale L. Brian and Allyson M. Brian for $1.

Howard W. Work and Michael Wu conveyed 303 Wynwood Drive to Lauren M. McKinney and Robert Charles McKinney for $254,000.

The estate of Sandra J. Thomas conveyed property on Beaver Valley Pike to J. Austin Thomas and Jessica A. Thomas for $1.

Nisar Ahmad and Naz Ahmad conveyed 249 Wolgemuth Drive to Jacob J. Menapace and Lauren Menapace for $420,000.

Richard A. Lamborn and Diane P. Lamborn conveyed 12 Rumford Court to Charles R. Kline and Holly B. Kline for $250,000.

Clifford K. Herr, Viola E. Herr and Clifford Herr conveyed property on Edgemont Drive to James M. Furey and Carol A. Furey for $285,000.

Jason E. Dorsey and Lori M. Dorsey conveyed property on Driver Avenue to Carla Pope and Philip T. Pope for $390,000.

LANCASTER CITY

North Plum Partners LLC conveyed 40 S. Water St. to Le & Petrole LLC for $104,380.

Derek M. Herr conveyed 528 Hamilton St. to Margaret A. Sensenig for $140,000.

Luis A. Vasquez and Lissette Vasquez conveyed 14 S. Ann St. to Lissette Vasquez for $1.

Juan C. Martinez Gomez, Juan C Martinez Gomez and Katiria Cabassa conveyed 521 E. Strawberry St. to Katiria Cabassa for $1.

Luis Calcano Capellan and Wendaliz Sanchez Barbosa conveyed 803 Hager St. to Wendaliz Sanchez Barbosa for $1.

The estate of Michael E. Harlan conveyed 28 Hershey Ave. to Timothy A. Schmalhofer for $115,000.

Saul S. Saez and Ramonita R. Saez conveyed 513 Terrace Road to Wanda Y. Saez for $1.

Terry Miller Brewin conveyed 324 N. Lime St. to Michael J. Cullen for $290,000.

Rosemary E. Adams, Rosemary Elizabeth Zangari, Shawn W. Groff, Debbie L. Adams and Rosemary E. Zangari conveyed 617 E. Chestnut St. to Verity Properties LLC for $90,000.

JC Diverse Ventures LLC and John D. Calixto conveyed 221 Ice Ave. to Delaney K. Meadows and Elizabeth Horan Meadows for $167,000.

Jacqueline L. Brenner, Jacqueline L. Radcliff and Ian Radcliff conveyed 922 Union St. to Megan S. Keller for $110,000.

Harry M. Delgado conveyed 119 E. Clay St. to West Wynwood Investments LLC for $290,000.

Edward N. Pelton and Nancy P. McGlamery conveyed 427 N. Queen St. to Kapp Properties LLC for $420,000.

Tais Valdes Torrens and Tais Valdes Torrens conveyed 718 Sixth St. to Nai K. Sorn and Mi L. Mon for $119,900.

Joshua L. Martin conveyed 533 Chester St. to Rafael Yoauris Mejia Ruiz and Rafael Yoauris Mejia Ruiz for $135,000.

Landmark 85 LLC, Danyon Kirchner and Corinn Kirchner conveyed 15 N. Pine St. to Norwich Real Estate Associates LLC for $360,000.

Abiezer Aviles Garriga, Abiezer Aviles Garriga, Shay M. Aviles, Shay Marie Aviles Garriga and Shay Marie Aviles Garriga conveyed 318 Ice Ave. to Cory R. Jayne for $130,000.

Lancaster Press Partners LP and Eddie P. Drogaris conveyed Unit 604 to Mary Louise Hely for $540,750.

Lawrence M. Berardi conveyed property on North Marshall Street to Mary Beth Nolt for $145,000.

Jere M. Ostermayer and Gladys C. Ostermayer conveyed 614 Lafayette St. to City Line Real Estate LLC for $60,000.

Louann G. Meyer conveyed 628 Lafayette St. to Emily Spillar for $195,000.

William P. Parke conveyed 438 N. Water St. to Robert Seuffert and Geraldine Seuffert for $65,000.

Hipolito Lebron conveyed 767 Clermont Ave. to Corinne R. Guinter for $105,000.

Matthew Albaugh, Logan T. Albaugh and Logan Kramer conveyed property on a public road to Matthew J. Albaugh and Logan T. Albaugh for $1.

Heather A. Carr conveyed 748 New Holland Ave. to Alberto Gonzalez for $164,300.

Steven McDowell conveyed 507 E. Ross St. to Marisol Penalo Ramirez and Marisol Penalo Ramirez for $154,900.

Thao T. Bui and Kay Tran conveyed 939 E. Madison St. to Nhat H. Vu and Myha T. Pham for $120,000.

North Plum Partners LLC and Kaitlin E. Stoudt conveyed property on a public road to Melvin E. Stoltzfus for $57,000.

Simret A. Gebrekidan and Lancaster Area Habitat For Humanity Inc. conveyed 715 Euclid Ave. to Hipolito G. Lebron and Francisca Almonte for $165,000.

Deo K. Chuwan and Lachhi M. Chuwan conveyed 524 N. Plum St. to John S. King Jr. for $166,000.

Heriberto Mayedo Ruiz and Heriberto Mayedo Ruiz conveyed 321 S. Prince St. to Orosman Rojas Mayea and Orosman Rojas Mayea for $120,000.

The estate of Geraldine Dicrocco and The estate of Geraldine L. Dicrocco conveyed 702 Emerald Drive to Piskiline Hector for $155,000.

Marcella Weisburg, Ira Weisburg, Marcella Weisberg and Ira Weisberg conveyed property on St. Joseph Street to Benjamin Brown and Emily Brown for $195,000.

Herbert M. Crystle II, Jennifer M. Crystle and Jennifer Crystle conveyed 236 N. Charlotte St. to Herbert M. Crystle II and Jennifer M. Crystle for $1.

Kidanu Adulla and Tigist Workneh conveyed 701 N. Shippen St. to Triple L. Real Estate LLC for $265,000.

Judith P. Cluck conveyed property on Garden City Drive to Josh Fensternaker and Janily Jones for $205,000.

Isabel Feliz, Fernando Alberto Garcia, Fernando Alberto Garcia and Fernando Alberto conveyed 131 Green St. to Franklin Matos Delacruz for $145,000.

Chris M. Firestine conveyed 139 S. Duke St. to Chris M. Firestine and Kate D. Firestine for $0.

Melvin C. Faler conveyed 12 S. Ann St. to M. Ville Blue Rock Real Estate LLC for $109,000.

Owl Bridge Properties LLC and James R. Rohrer conveyed 20 Conestoga St. to Alexander Lee Smith for $1.

Christine T. Sable, Steven J. Geisenberger and Justin H. Geisenberger conveyed 124 E. Ross St. to Chad W. Vanroden, Elizabeth A. Rapp Vanroden and Elizabeth Rapp Vanroden for $307,500.

LANCASTER TWP.

Joseph E. Allen conveyed property on Elmshire Drive to Selma Gamboa Allen and Selma Gamboa Allen for $1.

Robert Charles McKinney and Lauren Mae McKinney conveyed property on Glenwood Avenue to Micah C. Everett for $170,000.

Barbara A. Campbell conveyed 324 Atkins Ave. to DKD Properties LLC for $152,000.

The estate of Calvin W. Clarke Jr. conveyed Unit 4 to Jose Noguera Bernabe, Jose Noguera Bernabe and Milagros Perez Delgado for $195,000.

Kingdom Goals LLC conveyed property on a public road to Mtabi Ebuela, Mauwa Nesho, Luolo Mtabi and Mmunga Mtabi for $290,000.

Judith A. Keiser conveyed property on Deep Hollow Lane to Michael S. Royster and Chelsea L. Fleeger for $150,000.

Thomas Andrew Gilburg and Priscila Onou Gilburg conveyed property on Newton Road to Nancy R. Steedle and Michael T. Hackett for $345,000.

LEACOCK TWP.

Antiqua Ltd. and Antiqua Ltd. Inc. conveyed 3598 E. Newport Road to Els Realty LLC for $276,000.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

The estate of Roberta M. Schuler conveyed property on a public road to C. David Schuler for $1.

Deanne L. Stoltzfus and Deanne L. Wolfe conveyed 75 Magnolia Drive to Evan J. Dearmitt and Traci W. Tempone for $330,000.

Donald R. Overly Jr. and Risa R. Overly conveyed property on Blaine Avenue to Donald R. Overly Jr. for $1.

Joseph J. Detweiler and Esther E. Detweiler conveyed property on Newport Road to John F. Blank for $225,000.

Henry B. Ebersol and Katie S. Ebersol conveyed property on a public road to Henry B. Ebersol and Katie S. Ebersol for $1.

Henry S. Glick and Linda K. Glick conveyed property on Snake Hill Road to Benjamin B. King and Fannie E. King for $1.

LITITZ BOROUGH

Jerry H. Miller and Lori L. Miller conveyed 332 N. Cedar St. to Danielle E. Bauer and Scott J. Bauer for $215,000.

Graham T. Martin conveyed 14 E. Lemon St. to Justin Bauman for $176,000.

Christine J Kenn Sebelist and Christine J. Kenn conveyed 112 E. Sixth St. to Thomas Luff for $335,000.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

The estate of Daniel Michael Novosel conveyed property on a public road to Brendan Filliaux for $153,900.

MANHEIM TWP.

Daryl L. Stoll conveyed property on Tanglewood Lane to Christopher J. Shertzer for $213,000.

Richard W. Keene and Melissa F. Keene conveyed property on Bent Creek Drive to Geoffrey S. McCollom and Lori M. McCollom for $899,900.

Rockview LLC and KCH Holding Inc. conveyed property on Stockdale Drive to Umesh C. Mishra and Aditi Anand for $516,941.

Kyle R. McKillips, Angela E. McKillips and Angela E. Gallello conveyed 822 Fountain Ave. to Evan Forry and Cara Forry for $205,000.

Robert B. Schmitz conveyed 2429 Raleigh Drive to Robert B. Schmitz and Jena Schmitz for $1.

Everence Trust Co. and Christian L. Metzler & Alta M. Metzler Charitable Remainder Unitrust conveyed 357 E. Roseville Road to Nathan D. Horst and Megan P. Waltman for $184,000.

Gabriel R. Falgie and Jaime E. Falgie conveyed property on Fiddlers Green Road to Durga M. Chuwan and Mon B. Chuwan for $317,000.

Frank L. Nolt and Joann M. Nolt conveyed property on Bent Creek Drive to Pierre K. Palandjian and Claudia Marcozzi Palandjian for $1.

Dixon H. Miller and Gail K. Miller conveyed property on Weaver Road to Robert M. Ripperger and Rebekah C. Stutzman for $405,000.

Craig P. Danielson and Dana Mint Danielson conveyed property on Honey Farm Road to Craig P. Danielson, Dana A. Mint Danielson and Dana A Mint Danielson for $1.

Nathanael Paul Leibee, Cynthia Marie Leibee and Cynthia M. Leibee conveyed 204 Princess Ave. to Zachary Leonard and Lauren N. Leonard for $218,000.

Rose A. Pezenosky conveyed 1042 Homeland Drive to Alphonse Gasingwa and Georgetta Kaberamanzi for $221,500.

Gregory A. Melton conveyed 1024 N. Duke St. to Ephrem T. Bekere for $160,000.

Domenico B. Agatone conveyed 96 Delp Road to Benjamin Michael Sims and Renee L. Henry for $240,000.

School District of Lancaster conveyed property on a public road to Lancaster city of for $1,001.

Joy Suzanne Gehman conveyed property on Eden Road to Eden Road Properties LLC for $175,000.

Christopher D. Wenger, Cassandra J. McKie, Cassandra McKie Wenger and Cassandra McKie Wenger conveyed 380 Millpond Drive to Krysta J. Oneill and Gregory Oneill for $725,000.

Heart Land Enterprises Inc. and Ted D. Cundiff Sr. conveyed 121 Winter Hill Road to Jesse Muniz Castro, Jesse Muniz Castro, Valeris M Morales Perez and Valeris M Morales Perez for $229,900.

David J. Forster and Nancy C. Forster conveyed 537 Cobblestone Lane to Tanya D. Dinger for $185,000.

Jon D. Lepley and Renee L. Lepley conveyed property on a public road to Kenneth M. Grimley and Sharon C. Grimley for $270,000.

Benjamin J. Proler, Helena M. Proler and Helena Proler conveyed Unit 381 to David Flinchbaugh and Sallie Flinchbaugh for $200,000.

Craig W. Ligda and Susan A. Ligda conveyed Unit 84 to Todd Michael Hoffard and Cory Lynn Hoffard for $505,000.

Christopher Narcisi and Kimberly A. Narcisi conveyed 232 W. Jackson St. to Michael Francis White and Laura Eileen White for $175,000.

James P. Valenti and Melinda A. Valenti conveyed property on Randolph Drive to David W. Shaw and Amy E. Shaw for $382,000.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

Thomas A. Drexler, Samantha B. Kennedy and Samantha B. Drexler conveyed 230 Ferdinand St. to Thomas A. Drexler and Samantha B. Drexler for $0.

MANOR TWP.

Robert F. Richmond conveyed property on Knollwood Road to Sarah Nagy for $189,900.

Bradley J. Barker and Doris K. Barker conveyed property on a public road to Matthew J. Leed and Amber E. Leed for $501,000.

Richard Stremmel conveyed property on a public road to Todd R. Stumpf for $415,000.

Stephanie R. Conroy, Stephanie Renae Goodwin and Stephanie R. Myers conveyed property on Albright Avenue to Shannon D. Brown and Phillip Torres for $176,000.

Hillary Dalton Moffit, Hillary Dalton Moffit, Hillary A. Dalton Moffit and Hillary A Dalton Moffit conveyed 113 Banyan Circle Drive to Brittany N. Lookenbill and Ryan C. Sammet for $175,000.

Andrew J. Haverstick conveyed property on Carol Drive to Matthew R. Haverstick and Elizabeth K. Haverstick for $1.

The estate of Robert F. Ambacher and The estate of Robert Ferdinand Ambacher conveyed property on Broadstone Street to Stanley G. Saellam and Michelle M. Saellam for $385,000.

Alberto L. Ruiz and Carmen I. Ruiz conveyed property on Ironstone Ridge Road to Steven M. McDowell and Samantha C. McDowell for $228,000.

MARTIC TWP.

Andrew J. Anderson and Christa S. Anderson conveyed property on Susquehannock Drive to Jonathan L. Williams and Kayla L. Williams for $215,000.

Lawrence Swartz, Janie R. Barton and Claudia J. Potter conveyed property on a public road to Janie R. Barton and Claudia J. Potter for $18,000.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

The estate of Genevieve C. Krause and The estate of Genevieve Krause Riccio conveyed 300 Windgate Court to Chieu Van Le for $189,900.

Joseph B. Poole Jr. conveyed property on Charlotte Street to Philip A. Kratz for $120,000.

Helen E. Brandt and Carole S. Glatfelter conveyed property on a public road to Lemuel Figueroa for $239,500.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

Timothy Carl Anderman and Julia E. Webber Anderman conveyed property on a public road to Gay L. Kaylor and Samuel C. Wolf for $327,000.

Edward C. Kassab and Janice R. Johnson conveyed 219 Marietta Ave. to Alejandro Angeles and Jennifer J. Angeles for $349,900.

Lauren M. Buckwalter conveyed property on a public road to Lauren M. Buckwalter and Michelle Sheetz for $1.

Wayne A. Selcher, Myrna Darr and Myrna Selcher conveyed property on a public road to Wayne A. Selcher and Myrna Selcher for $1.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Michael D. Mahoney and Morgan Elizabeth Mahoney conveyed property on a public road to Yi Hui Liu for $155,000.

William C. Smeltzer and Rebecca D. Smeltzer conveyed 679 Rockwood Drive to Anton R. Hummer for $152,000.

Wilberto Torres Ortiz, Wilberto Torres Ortiz, Janette Marrero Feliciano and Janette Marrero Feliciano conveyed 18 Canvasback Lane to Alyssa E. Matangos for $251,000.

M. Hunter Gross, Megan E. Kelley and Megan E. Gross conveyed property on a public road to Jorge L. Martinez Iglesias, Jorge L Martinez Iglesias, Elizabeth Dominguez Santana, Elizabeth Dominguez Santana, Liyenni L. Martinez Sedeno and Liyenni L Martinez Sedeno for $290,000.

The estate of Barbara G. Eichmann conveyed property on a public road to Matthew L. Nissley and Nicole S. Nissley for $295,000.

J. Benjamin Eisenhauer, Emily Bieber and Emily C. Eisenhauer conveyed property on Hill Street to Kenneth C. Stadden and Mary Rankin Stadden for $189,900.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

YPM Enterprises LLC and Paul S. Rauch conveyed property on West Main Street to Joshua R. King for $221,000.

Carl P. Griffin, Charlotte A. Griffin, Stephanie A. Hoffert and Stephanie A. Griffin conveyed property on a public road to Dustin R. Buckwalter and Kara R. Buckwalter for $289,900.

PARADISE TWP.

The estate of Carol L. Weidler conveyed property on a public road to Lloyd S. Stoltzfus and Elizabeth S. Stoltzfus for $310,000.

Jacob M. Riehl Jr. and Lena M. Riehl conveyed property on a public road to Arnulfo Arredondo Morales and Idelmis Delgado Cumerma for $229,499.

Hearthstone Investment Group LP, Stoltzfus Property Management LLC and John F. Stoltzfus Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Amos L. King and Elizabeth S. King for $285,000.

PENN TWP.

Michael S. Kellish and Lisa D. Kellish conveyed property on a public road to Michael S. Kellish for $0.

Carl P. Weaver Jr., Kimberly Weaver and Kimberly S. Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Arthur Hutchinson Sr. and Robert Mattern for $315,500.

Sabrina L. Parraga, Sherri L. Carruthers, Glenn Gerald Beane and Audrey J. Enterline conveyed property on a public road to Sabrina L. Parraga, Cristian G Parraga Urgiles, Sherri L. Carruthers, Glenn Gerald Beane and Audrey J. Enterline for $1.

Charles Investments LP, Charles Investment LLC, Hamaker Road Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Charles Investments Llc, Brent O. Stoltzfus and Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC conveyed property on Hamaker Road to Ahamad Alli and Sandra Alli for $335,275.

Richard J. Field and Candy Anne Field conveyed property on a public road to Bridget M. Dwyer and Julia T. Fracica for $224,900.

Michael J. Schreiner and Mary B. Schreiner conveyed property on a public road to Bruce J. McCullough and Kathleen A. McCullough for $285,000.

PEQUEA TWP.

Willow Valley Associates Inc. conveyed property on Penn Grant Road to BHWV Associates LLC for $1.

Taylor R. Ecenrode conveyed Unit 74 to Heather Carr for $205,000.

Deg Ded Enterprises, Devon E. Groff and Dennis E. Dagen conveyed property on a public road to Deg Ded Enterprises, Devon E. Groff and Dennis E. Dagen for $1.

Deanna J. Thompson conveyed Unit 21 to Joanne Greer for $221,500.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

The estate of Lois J. Myers and The estate of Lois Jean Myers conveyed property on a public road to Custom Home Group Inc. for $82,000.

Doris J. Pannell, Frank G. Pannell Jr. and Esther E. Butler A conveyed property on Mount Airy Road to John Daniel Esh for $250,000.

Susanne M. Hiltz conveyed property on Woods Drive to Jacob F. Esh and Leah K. Esh for $267,000.

RAPHO TWP.

Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc. conveyed 1425 Emerson Drive to Brent S. Berger and Vicki L. Berger for $240,000.

Robert L. Dougherty conveyed property on Oak Leaf Drive to Edward C. Pederson and Elizabeth A. Pederson for $274,900.

Elm Tree Properties LLC, Ironstone Homes LLC and Trevor J. Eby conveyed Unit 55 to Josiah D. Hershberger for $379,000.

K&L Real Estate Investments LLC and Deniece Leber conveyed 107 N. Colebrook Road to Michael T. Allison and Angela Allison for $325,000.

Shawn D. Good conveyed 2090 Baker Road to Shawna M. Walk and Douglas W. Walk for $175,000.

SADSBURY TWP.

Georgetown United Methodist Church and Curtis L. Rounds conveyed property on a public road to Mount Pleasant Cemetery Association of Lancaster County for $10,000.

Timothy J. Shrom, Michael T. Commero, Mark D. Haslett, Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church, Methodist Episcopal Church In The United States of America, Mount Pleasant Methodist Episcopal Church, Bumkoo Chung and United Methodist Church conveyed property on a public road to Georgetown United Methodist Church for $1.

Timothy P. Smith and Kathy J. Smith conveyed 134 S. Sadsbury Court to Jaime L. Sheetz and Robert M. Kelly for $240,000.

SALISBURY TWP.

Mark R. Kichline, Kimberly S. Kichline and M. Kichline conveyed property on a public road to Nathanael Walker and Heather Walker for $294,000.

Galen James Barbour Sr. conveyed property on Lincoln Hills Drive to Wiiline Builders LLC for $212,000.

Samuel K. Fisher and Mattie S. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Ervin Jay Fisher and Elizabeth Sue Fisher for $1.

STRASBURG BOROUGH

Francis D. Morris and Elizabeth H. Morris conveyed 39 E. Main St. to Larry Witt and Kristin L. Witt for $480,000.

Jeremy A. Hunsberger and Katelyn S. Hunsberger conveyed 26 S. Fulton St. to Dylan Campbell and Mackenzie Brubaker for $215,000.

Idell Trust, David M. Eisenberg and Terry E. Carrilio conveyed 155 Old Post Lane to Robert S. Havner and Janet M. Havner for $333,000.

STRASBURG TWP.

Daniel L. Metzler, Robert D. Hess and Metzler Hess Partnership conveyed property on a public road to Cynthia L. Flahart for $291,000.

WARWICK TWP.

John L. King Jr. and Rosanna R. King conveyed property on a public road to Mervin K. King and Anna Mary King for $190,000.

John L. King Jr. and Rosanna R. King conveyed property on a public road to John L. King Jr. and Rosanna R. King for $1.

Seven Mountains Investments Corp. conveyed property on Brookfield Road to Cynthia J. Martin for $176,000.

Harry David Marks and Lois Jane Marks conveyed property on a public road to Eric Linares Lopez and Kellie Linares for $255,000.

Jennifer Clemons Casillo, Jennifer Clemons Casillo, Jennifer Clemons and Cynthia Lizak conveyed property on Crosswinds Drive to Jennifer Clemons for $1.

Tina L. Checchia and Tina Checchia conveyed property on Pebble Creek Drive to Thomas B. Checchia for $193,000.

John L. King Jr. and Rosanna R. King conveyed property on a public road to John L. King Jr. and Rosanna R. King for $1.

Scott J. Bauer and Danielle E. Bauer conveyed property on Brookfield Road to Michelle L. Wiley for $168,000.

Millport Road LLC, Garman Builders At Lancaster LLC, James W. Buckwalter and Shawn L. Garman conveyed property on Lititz Bend Drive to Ryan P. Sokoloff and Alyssa M. Martelli for $736,226.

Susan Nyambora Kinyanjui and Susan Nyambura Kinyanjui conveyed property on Brookfield Road to Michael Harris and Brook Harris for $165,500.

Megan Heyward Herr, Pablo Gallo Rivera and Pablo Gallo Rivera conveyed property on a public road to Megan Heyward Herr for $171,695.

Dolores J. Groff and Marsha J. Lausch conveyed 690 Sue Drive to Millpond Properties LLC for $250,000.

Douglass J. Hookway and Susan E. Hookway conveyed property on a public road to Albert A. Giughlo and Lori K. Giughlo for $320,000.

Joseph M. Palumbo and Denise D. Palumbo conveyed property on a public road to Ronald L. Mohler and Carol L. Mohler for $379,900.

Philip A. Sensenig, Lindsay J. Hackman and Lindsay J. Sensenig conveyed property on a public road to Philip A. Sensenig and Lindsay J. Sensenig for $1.

Jolan N. Martin, Katie A. Martin and Katie Martin conveyed property on a public road to Jolan N. Martin and Katie A. Martin for $1.

Duane E. Hagelgans and Kathy A. Hagelgans conveyed 287 Browning Road to Kathy A. Hagelgans for $1.

Weijian Wu conveyed 188 Eden Road to J. Edward Buckwalter and Joy Ann Buckwalter for $199,000.