The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office Aug. 9-13:

ADAMSTOWN BOROUGH

Morgan Reed conveyed property on West Main Street to Cody L. Henry and Kelly L. Hamilton for $175,000.

Jesse R. Kinsinger and Anne Kay Kinsinger conveyed 27 E. Main St. to Sha Ran Properties LLC for $60,000.

AKRON BOROUGH

Ruth E. Sensenig and Chad D. Sensenig conveyed property on a public road to Shayne M. Huber and Ashley A. Huber for $360,000.

Joseph M. Blank, Stephen Blank and Steven Z. Blank conveyed property on a public road to Karly G. Potts for $229,800.

BART TWP.

Susan C. Schreck and Stephen R. Tarloski conveyed 26 Regency Drive to Stephen R. Tarloski and Coty Black for $10.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

The estate of Elwood B. Groff conveyed property on a public road to Kristopher J. Martin for $445,000.

Harry Ev Roberts and Harry E. Roberts V conveyed 1267 N. Church St. to Michelle Livingston and Craig Livingston for $215,000.

Patrick A. Steffy, Amy L. Steffy and Patrick J. Steffy conveyed property on Stayer Road to Patrick J. Steffy and Amy L. Steffy for $1.

CAERNARVON TWP.

Zerbe Sisters Nursing Center Inc. conveyed 2527 Cherry Court to Jerald L. Martin and F. Elizabeth Martin for $229,000.

CHRISTIANA BOROUGH

Lindsay Tiffany and Lucas D. Tiffany conveyed property on Maple Street to Lucas D. Tiffany for $1.

CLAY TWP.

Landis W. Weaver, Lamar M. Weaver, Darvin Weaver, Sherwin Weaver, Dorinda Martin and Quentin Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Lamar M. Weaver and Bonita Weaver for $1.

Lincoln Land Group Inc. conveyed 357 Home Towne Blvd. to John Baileys and Carol Baileys for $110,000.

Lincoln Land Group Inc. conveyed Unit 207 to Joseph M. Maiuri for $108,600.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

L. Lee Lausch and Michele R. Lausch conveyed property on a public road to Melvin H. Weaver and Alma Z. Weaver for $515,000.

Mellicent Ji Shober conveyed property on a public road to Denver Road Partners LLC for $1,140,000.

Anna S. High conveyed property on Martzall Road to Nelson M. Martin and Karla L. Martin for $297,000.

Kristy R. Hynson conveyed 196 N. Reamstown Road to East Cocalico Township for $1.

BST Reamstown Properties LLC conveyed 188 N. Reamstown Road to East Cocalico Township for $1.

The estate of Pauline J. Fir One conveyed property on a public road to G. Kenneth Sheaffer and Barbara O. Martin for $270,000.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

Lois K. Brumbach and Mildred Frederick conveyed property on a public road to Lamar Weaver and Bonita Weaver for $770,000.

Jason E. Hershey, Melissa K. Hershey and Bradley A. Wolf conveyed 160 Mechanic St. to Bernell Martin and Karen Martin for $167,000.

Bernie Dufrene conveyed property on South Ridge Road to Kenneth L. Adair for $5,000.

Matthew W. Seifrit and Jo Ann Seifrit conveyed property on Resh Road to Randall Brubacker for $610,000.

Steven K. Farlow, Kim E. Farlow and Kim E. Weaver conveyed property on Girl Scout Road to Corin Ulrich for $95,000.

COLERAIN TWP.

Emmett J. St. Clair, Kathy A. St. Clair and Kathy St. Clair conveyed property on a public road to Jacob F. Lapp, Henry Z. Lapp, Emmett J. St. Clair and Kathy A. St. Clair for $1.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

The estate of Dorothy V. McGinness and The estate of Dorothy Vivian McGinness conveyed property on a public road to Peggy A. Knoll, James G. McGinness, Revised Dorothy V. McGinness Revocable Trust of 2013 and Dorothy V. McGinness Revocable Trust of 2013 for $1.

Beverly Morrison and Beverly A. Morrison conveyed property on Walnut Street to Charlotte Amelia Selman for $170,000.

Rigoberto Perez Sedano conveyed 133 N. Seventh St. to Esteban Daniel Sanchez Ferrer and Elizabett Melendez Moreno for $195,000.

Robert Cox, Jennifer Cox and Jennifer Vanheel conveyed 637 Fairview Ave. to Robert Cox and Jennifer Cox for $1.

CONOY TWP.

The estate of V A M. Charles and A. Hoffman Charles conveyed property on a public road to Lancaster County Solid Waste Management Authority for $291,000.

DENVER BOROUGH

Scott T. Smith and Beverly A. Smith conveyed property on Tamarack Drive to Tou C. Thao and May Kou Thao for $350,000.

Elam Zook and Barbara Zook conveyed 8 N. Sixth St. to Charles David Moncrief Jr. and Ashley Marie Moncrief for $214,900.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

Zachary D. Smith and Ashley Marie Smith conveyed property on a public road to Michael P. Moyer and Andrea L. Ebur for $381,500.

Thurman C. McNece Jr. and Wendy S. McNece conveyed 171 Equine Drive to John Coleman Jr. and Kathryn A. Coleman for $325,000.

Joanne S. Bury and Joanne Steele conveyed 309 Red Cedar Lane to Joanne Steele and Tara Stokes for $0.

Jennifer K. Peterson and Gary B. Peterson conveyed 56 Vista Drive to Brittany Torres and Daniel Torres for $285,000.

Heather L. Schatz conveyed 62 Ashley Drive to Kevin Robert Fritsch and Shannon Fritsch for $200,000.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Karl J. Feucht IV and Kristen S. Feucht conveyed property on a public road to Karl J. Feucht IV and Kristen S. Feucht for $1.

Conoy Crossing LP and Conoy Crossing Inc. conveyed property on a public road to West Donegal Township for $1.

Donegal Woods LLC conveyed property on a public road to West Donegal Township for $1.

Scotty L. Miller and Bethany J. Miller conveyed property on a public road to Charles W. Harting II and Courtney N. Harting for $260,000.

Robert L. Gruber conveyed property on a public road to Stoneybrook Developers LLC for $810,000.

Michael A. Schatz and Angela M. Schatz conveyed 87 Silverleaf Drive to Diana L. Pirkle for $405,000.

DRUMORE TWP.

Myron W. Nolt and Sally J. Nolt conveyed property on a public road to Curvin L. Nolt and Luann F. Nolt for $1.

EAST DRUMORE TWP.

David K. Difilippo Jr, Sarah E. Difilippo and Grace C. Saunders conveyed 88 Shady Lane to Keshia Simmons and Jose Ortiz for $365,000.

EARL TWP.

Grande Land LP and Grande Management Corp. conveyed property on a public road to Stefan A. Kuenzli and Tara L. Kuenzli for $395,000.

Bonnie Sagner and Lynn Marie Mangle conveyed property on Edgewood Drive to Elmer L. Esh and Ruth Ann Esh for $285,000.

WEST EARL TWP.

John E. Leid, Mary Kathryn Leid and Pilgrim Mennonite Conference conveyed property on a public road to Lester B. Brubacher and Elva S. Brubacher for $529,513.

Lester B. Brubacher and Elva S. Brubacher conveyed property on a public road to Lavon Brubacher and Carolyn Brubacher for $1.

Bonnie L. Neff conveyed 138 S. State St. to Ryan E. Neff and Bonnie L. Neff Family Trust for $1.

Darren M. Reynolds and Kimberly J. Reynolds conveyed property on Robin Dale Drive to Darren M. Reynolds for $1.

Duane A. Martin and Gary L. Martin conveyed 47 Eagle Drive to Duane A. Martin and Jessica M. Martin for $1.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

Richard Elmer Rohrer, David Brian Rohrer, Timothy Alan Rohrer, Nancy Carroll Rohrer Revocable Trust, Nancy Carroll Rohrer and Nancy C. Rohrer conveyed property on Hollow Drive to Yohannes D. Demeke for $175,000.

Lawrence J. Tyson conveyed property on Sundra Drive to Lawrence J. Tyson and Lawrence J. Tyson Revocable Living Trust for $1.

Thousand Islands LP, Skills Institute Press LLC and Alan Giagnocavo conveyed property on a public road to Thousand Islands LP for $1.

EDEN TWP.

Barry W. Grimecy, Mary E. Grimecy and Grimecy Family Trust conveyed property on Eden Road to Thomas D. Fitzkee IV for $410,000.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

Brandon S. Pavalonis conveyed 425 N. Mount Joy St. to Timothy E. Schreckengast and Michelle L. Schreckengast for $232,000.

Conoy Crossing LP and Conoy Crossing Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Elizabethtown Borough for $1.

Douglas M. Day, Carole Colestock Day and Carole Colestock Day conveyed property on North Spruce Street to Andy L. Breault and Corinna K. Breault for $262,800.

Jeffrey G. Loser conveyed 517 E. Willow St. to Eh Eh, Naw Dar and El Lay Paw for $240,000.

Leon Ray Burkholder and Burkholder Builders conveyed property on Maize Circle to Reuben Lee Stoltzfus for $240,000.

Leon Ray Burkholder and Burkholder Builders conveyed property on Maize Circle to Rays Rental Properties LLC for $240,000.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Chad Leid, Margaret A. Leid and Chard Leid conveyed 125 N. Maple St. to Chad Leid and Margaret A. Leid for $1.

Richard J. Hernandez Clements and Ashley Guyer conveyed 111 Cherry St. to Genevieve Frendo Rosso and Genevieve Frendo Rosso for $130,000.

Randy Reese and Robin Lee Reese conveyed 221 State St. to Barnaby E. Yoder for $250,500.

Matthew D. Weaver conveyed 7 Westpointe Drive to Matthew D. Weaver and Erin E. Will for $1.

EPHRATA TWP.

Donald E. Weber, Kelly J. Bender, Kelly J. Huyett and Donald E. Weber Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Donald E. Weber and Donald E. Weber Jr. for $1.

FULTON TWP.

The estate of Marvin S. Nolt and Martha W. Nolt conveyed property on Ulrich Road to Nelson W. Nolt, Joanne W. Nolt, Curvin W. Nolt, Burnell W. Nolt, Christine W. Martin, Karen W. Weaver, Charlotte W. Lehman, Wilmer W. Nolt and Virginia W. Zimmerman for $1.

Nelson W. Nolt, Joanne W. Nolt, Curvin W. Nolt, Burnell W. Nolt, Christine W. Martin, Karen W. Weaver, Charlotte W. Lehman, Wilmer W. Nolt, Virginia W. Zimmerman and Joanne W. Reiff conveyed property on a public road to Martha W. Nolt for $1.

Nelson W. Nolt, Joanne W. Nolt, Curvin W. Nolt, Burnell W. Nolt, Christine W. Martin, Karen W. Weaver, Wilmer W. Nolt, Joanne W. Reiff, Charlotte W. Lehman, Virginia W. Zimmerman, Marvin S. Nolt and Martha W. Nolt conveyed property on Ulrich Road to Martha W. Nolt for $1.

The estate of Marvin S. Nolt and Martha W. Nolt conveyed property on a public road to Nelson W. Nolt, Joanne W. Nolt, Curvin W. Nolt, Burnell W. Nolt, Christine W. Martin, Karen W. Weaver, Charlotte W. Lehman, Wilmer W. Nolt and Virginia W. Zimmerman for $1.

Curvin L. Nolt and Luann F. Nolt conveyed property on a public road to Curtis R. Stover for $290,000.

Renae Lynn Jones, Jai La L. Jones and Josha Lynn R Jones conveyed property on Peach Bottom Road to BSRE Holdings LLC for $1.

BSRE Holdings LLC and Jeffrey Mohler conveyed property on Peach Bottom Road to 4Cay LLC for $1.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Justen Peeling, Kimberly Peeling and Kimberly Moran conveyed 506 Rohrerstown Road to Deandra Bonk for $240,000.

Dennis P. McCaughey and Susan D. McCaughey conveyed property on Indian Springs Drive to Adam Quinn Lawson and Chantalene Lawson for $276,500.

Tobacco Road Developers LLC and Stephen B. Conrad conveyed property on a public road to PV 18 Tobacco Road LLC for $1.

The estate of J. Barry Williams conveyed 1717 Ridgeview Avenue to Cynthia Lynne Williams for $1.

Landis Farm Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC and Brent O. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Timothy Judge, Adrienne Madenspacher and Adrienne Judge for $490,718.

David M. Boyd and Suzanne M. Boyd conveyed Unit 7 to Meredith Ann Bielaska for $360,000.

John T. Lamberton and Karen E. Lamberton conveyed 1210 Cameron Drive to Zachary D. Smith and Ashley M. Smith for $622,000.

Landis Farm Associates LLC and Brent O. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Lancaster Area Sewer Authority for $1.

Zachary B. Ramsey and Anne M. Ramsey conveyed 1528 English Brook Drive to Viraj J. Khedekar and Minoti Viraj Khedekar for $375,000.

New Generation At Haydn Manor LLC and Darryl Herr conveyed property on a public road to Lancaster Area Sewer Authority for $1.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Michael P. Adams and Michelle V. Adams conveyed property on Golden Eagle Way to Michael P. Adams for $1.

The estate of Ruth E. Beecher conveyed property on a public road to Edward A. Kost and Patricia Ann Kost for $300,000.

Mervin M. Fansler III and Bonita L. Fansler conveyed 128 Stonehouse Lane to RD1 Real Estate LLC for $113,000.

Megan M. Koch, Megan M. Groff and Ryan R. Groff conveyed 4218 Heather Lane to Megan M. Groff and Ryan R. Groff for $10.

West Hempfield Township of conveyed property on a public road to Millfield Green LLC for $120,000.

Ryan N. Bittner and Kimberly M. Bittner conveyed property on Steeplechase Road to David E. Spooner and Candy S. Spooner for $499,900.

Kay M. Todd and Lisa M. Todd conveyed property on a public road to Jill L. Enterline and Andrew T. Enterline for $296,500.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

The estate of Ruth Mae Bechtold conveyed 2109A Old Philadelphia Pike to Walton Properties Ltd. Partnership for $210,000.

Susan Marie Getz and Walschburger Family Trust conveyed 624 Enfield Drive to Ivan J. King for $270,000.

John R. Gockley and Anabel F. Gockley conveyed property on Strasburg Pike to Ikenna K. Obioma for $760,000.

Jeremy K. Stoltzfus and April L. Stoltzfus conveyed 1953 Drexel Ave. to Jeremy K. Stoltzfus for $1.

Wilfredo Brito and Cheryl Brito conveyed property on Crestmont Avenue to Kenneth J. Leslie and Lori A. Leslie for $232,000.

Keith A. Ragsdale, Sarah E. Hilles and Keith Ragsdale conveyed 307 Oak Thorne Lane to Keith A. Ragsdale for $256,560.

Wayne L. Packer and Doreen L. Packer conveyed Unit 15 to George Michael Lensbouer Jr. and Edith Genoveva Lensbouer for $165,000.

Ginger L. Rocha, Ginger L. Keller, G. L. Rocha and G. L. Keller conveyed property on a public road to Robert W. Keller and Ginger L. Keller for $1.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

J. Curtis Stumpf and Todd R. Stumpf conveyed property on Country Meadows Drive to J. Curtis Stumpf and Todd R. Stumpf for $1.

Sandra J. Tyson conveyed 327 Dahlia Road to Sarah E. Katz and Jared R. Ciccio for $245,000.

Charles T. Lewis and Gregory S. Lewis conveyed property on Village Road to Beverly A. Krimes for $305,000.

Dorothy M. Wittlinger and G. Richard Wittlinger Jr. conveyed property on Pioneer Road to Nicholas S. Gravley and Sabrina L. Gravley for $250,000.

The estate of Christine Hagans conveyed property on a public road to Clark Strawser and Kaitlyn Strawser for $220,000.

J. Curtis Stumpf and Todd R. Stumpf conveyed property on Country Meadows Drive to J. Curtis Stumpf and Todd R. Stumpf for $1.

LANCASTER CITY

James M. Vinelli Jr. and Jean L. Vinelli conveyed property on North Shippen Street to Nicholas G. Tzavaras and Sophia Anastasia for $269,000.

Leslie J. Lefever and Leslie J. Klopp conveyed 724 St. Joseph St. to Todd Sigeti and Laura E. Branch for $219,900.

Krystle Lee Morales and K. L. Morales conveyed 442 N. Water St. to Saul Ruiz for $149,900.

Marlin L. Smucker and Jonathan Matthew Smucker conveyed 245 S. Ann St. to Luis Jose Compres Henriquez for $159,900.

Immebet Ayana and Gebaye Askale Yigezu conveyed 246 Charles Road to Liyi Mariel Urena Lopez for $160,000.

J. Gary Neff conveyed 584 N. Plum St. to Mix At Arbor Place for $1.

Samuel P. Rudegeair and Melanie Batista conveyed 237 Elm St. to Benjamin Duerr Karl and Lisa Estrella Karl for $389,900.

Brentwood Investment Properties LLC, Clair M. Hostetter and Brent L. Hostetter conveyed 614 Chestnut St. to Kate M. Maloney for $387,500.

Manu Chantarin and Porn Chantarin conveyed 616 Fairview Ave. to Jorge Aviles and Sara Aviles for $150,000.

Vasilios S. Mandros, the estate of Athena S. Mandros and Constantine S. Mandros conveyed property on a public road to Vasilios S. Mandros and Constantine S. Mandros for $1.

The estate of Athena S. Mandros, Constantine S. Mandros and Vasilios S. Mandros conveyed 347 N. Charlotte St. to Vasilios S. Mandros and Constantine S. Mandros for $1.

Cynthia J. Taylor and Cynthia J. Painter conveyed property on a public road to Michael A. Frey for $484,000.

Vasilios S. Mandros, the estate of Athena S. Mandros and Constantine S. Mandros conveyed 349 N. Charlotte St. to Vasilios S. Mandros and Constantine S. Mandros for $1.

Alexander R. Dunn and Sarah Ingram conveyed property on North Queen Street to Kyle P. Stramara and Lauren R. Stramara for $225,000.

Leonard H. Sensenig conveyed property on Howard Avenue to VMS Townhomes LLC for $270,000.

Shirley A. Bowers conveyed 609 High St. to Coastline Capital LLC for $23,000.

Robert A. Umble and Maura C. Umble conveyed 607 State St. to Carmalena J. Stoltzfus Iyengar, Carmalena J Stoltzfus Iyengar and Raj G. Iyengar for $315,000.

Lancaster Equity Inc. conveyed 657 Fremont St. to Lancaster Area Habitat for Humanity Inc. for $40,000.

Samuel Shear conveyed 558 Manor St. to Allgire Management LLC for $86,000.

Alejandrina Garcia conveyed 522 New Dauphin St. to Beato Reyes Marte, Beato Reyes Marte and Santa Reyes for $208,000.

The estate of John A. Kurtz Jr. conveyed 1345 Union St. to Marta I. Pacheco Martinez for $180,000.

Queen Street Property Group LLC, David K. Stoltzfus and Linus Hughes conveyed 113 1/2 South Queen St. to Emlen & Co. for $175,000.

Brandon M. Fisher conveyed 427 Lancaster Ave. to Nezam Hussein for $245,000.

Teresa E. Tejada conveyed 37 W. Strawberry St. to Vicente Ramos for $130,000.

Queen Street Property Group LLC, David K. Stoltzfus and Linus Hughes conveyed 113 S. Queen St. to Emlen & Co for $175,000.

Conestoga North LLC and SACA Development Corp. conveyed 95 Chesapeake St. to Marino Mota Perez, Marino Mota Perez and Nori A. Williams for $170,000.

Alexander Lucas conveyed property on a public road to JBS Homes LLC for $116,000.

Melanie Batista and Samuel P. Rudegeair conveyed 241 Elm St. to Osama Jamal Khudari for $350,000.

1316 Kenny Street LLC and Ben Huynh conveyed 355 Beaver St. to Nathan West for $50,000.

Sherri L. Peters conveyed property on North Queen St. to Xiang Guo and Cindy Lam for $255,000.

James B. Quinn conveyed 213 Howard Ave. to Hector D. Lopez for $3,000.

Robert E. Mongeau conveyed property on a public road to Denise E. Stanley and Marsha L. Krause for $1.

The estate of Nancy C. Rohrer conveyed 447 Hillside Ave. to James Ndungu and Geoffrey Thige for $145,900.

Brandon J. Felus conveyed property on South Pearl Street to Klay Nay Thoo and Pa Mo Lo for $223,000.

LANCASTER TWP.

Marjorie K. Crystle, C. Deans Crystle and Charles Deans Crystle conveyed 162 Hamilton Road to Eric M. Mattson and Christina P. Mattson for $650,000.

Robert J. Bresler, Linda P. Carvell and R.J. Bresler conveyed 1419 Hillcrest Road to Peter Burch and Jennell McHugh for $570,000.

Abel Vergis conveyed 150 Bentley Lane to Guillermo Xabier Bustamante and Bethany Bustamante for $460,000.

Gen Cam LLC and Michael Delbiondo conveyed 212 Elmshire Drive to Richard Pearson and Danyelle Pearson for $210,000.

Traci H. Jacobs and Andrew W. Jacobs conveyed 322 N. President Ave. to Lidia Serina and Jacques Pierre Cassier for $930,000.

Kenneth J. Forster, Mary E. Forster and Mary H. Forster conveyed property on Wilderness Road to Sophan Duong for $325,500.

LEACOCK TWP.

Sylvia B. Fisher conveyed property on Peters Road to Wilmer J. Fisher for $1.

Diana L. Pirkle conveyed 268 Old Leacock Road to Samuel F. Stoltzfus and Rachel S. Stoltzfus for $354,000.

Virginia M. Haskell conveyed 2 Sweet Birch Lane to Michael J. Daddario and Marla M. Daddario for $470,000.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

Henry K. Fisher and Mattie Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Samuel M. Fisher and Sarah F. Fisher for $1.

Henry K. Fisher and Mattie Fisher conveyed property on West Eby Road to Samuel M. Fisher and Sarah F. Fisher for $1.

Kenneth R. Ray Jr. and Conni M. Ray conveyed property on a public road to Kevin Murray and Jocelyn Constance Gabriel for $325,000.

Matthew B. Conlin and Sharon Conlin conveyed property on Hickory Lane to Edna Vega for $324,900.

LITITZ BOROUGH

Donald G. Axe conveyed 304 New St. to J. Daniel Buch and Susan B. Buch for $190,000.

Shawn C. Houchin conveyed 361 N. Broad St. to Amanda L. Jordan and Lee H. Jordan for $401,000.

Walter Calcagno and Blanca Calcagno conveyed property on Fourth Street to Kevin Michael Rottkamp and Marielin Ester Rottkamp for $1.

Alissa L. Popalis, Alissa Popalis and A. L. Popalis conveyed 806 S. Cedar St. to Steven J. Nutting and Allison Salata for $281,000.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

John C. Duncan and Sandra L. Duncan conveyed property on Nottingham Road to John T. Petro and Teresa L. Petro for $120,000.

John C. Duncan and Sandra L. Duncan conveyed 256 Nottingham Road to John T. Petro and Teresa L. Petro for $735,000.

Wallace Roger Delp, W. Roger Delp and Mary E. Delp conveyed property on a public road to Abner G. Stoltzfus Jr. and Mary G. Stoltzfus for $1,211,250.

MANHEIM TWP.

Carolyn Ramsey Kieffer, Carolyn Ramsey Kieffer and Carolyn L. Ramsey conveyed 603 Deerbrush Gardens to Luke T. Brahl and Lauren Rl Brahl for $206,000.

Jon Warner Homes Inc. and Warner Jon Homes Inc. conveyed property on Cottage Lane to John J. Gregory & Sandra M. Gregory Living Trust for $150,000.

GRH 3. LLC and Gerald R. Horst conveyed Unit 8 to Merle R. Ward and Ann C. Ward for $519,954.

Farm On Quarry Road LP, FOQR Real Estate Development LLC, Mark R. Simeral and Rebecca H. Simeral conveyed property on Bent Creek Drive to Christin Raimondo Buehler and David Lawrence Buehler for $209,900.

Francis C. Schrader conveyed 532 Wallingford Road to Gregory F. Topper for $243,000.

William T. Monacci and Joi E. Monacci conveyed Mondamin Farm Rdlt 4 to Bradley A. Massam and Barbara J. Massam for $880,000.

Richard Scott Fry conveyed 973 Center Avenue to Joseph J. Dougherty III and Kimberly L. Dougherty for $157,000.

Patricia A. Banks and Patricia A. Wetherhold conveyed property on a public road to Timothy J. Billiard and Erin G. Billiard for $425,000.

The estate of Kathleen A. Hershey conveyed property on Savo Avenue to Dennis D. Herr for $267,000.

Thomas D. Richmond, Olivia A. Richmond, Brent L. Richmond, Maryann C. Richmond and Olivia Richmond conveyed property on a public road to Sara Ines Estrella for $315,000.

Drake A. Gorman conveyed 21 Blossom Hill Drive to Anthony Luis Alicea and Merlin Alicea for $260,000.

The estate of Leroy L. Boyer conveyed property on Haverhill Road to Carlos Cornielle and Breanne Zipko for $305,000.

Gene Fasnacht Jr. and Susan R. Fasnacht conveyed property on a public road to Nanda Gurung and Kali Limbu for $300,000.

Farm On Quarry Road LP, FOQR Real Estate Development LLC, Mark R. Simeral and Rebecca H. Simeral conveyed property on a public road to Brightbill Properties LLC for $235,900.

Truist Bank and Susquehanna Bank conveyed property on Bent Creek Drive to Ebersole Brothers Construction Inc. for $166,558.

TCCC Lancaster Holding LP, High TCCC Holding GP LLC, TCCC Lancaster LP, High TCCC Gp LLC and High Real Estate Group LLC conveyed property on a public road to Lancaster Area Sewer Authority for $1.

Artemis Tsoflias and Peter I. Tsoflias conveyed property on Randolph Drive to Howard C. Williard III and Tiffany E. Williard for $675,000.

Karen E. MacDonald conveyed property on Rosemont Drive to Lititz Moravian Congregation Pa for $351,400.

John R. Bard and Kimberly Nicole Hassler Bard conveyed 2565 Butter Road to Georgina P. Mancuso and Salvatore Mancuso for $550,000.

Harry C. Sowers conveyed property on Tanglewood Lane to Domingo J. Hershey and Tanya Hershey for $255,000.

Jimmy D. Dunn and Revocable Trust of Jimmy D. Dunn conveyed 2432 Stone Heath Drive to Greta L. Fairbanks and Angel Gray for $585,000.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

Arthur Shank Jr. conveyed 236 N. Laurel St. to John P. Boughter and Joni A. Boughter for $272,000.

Brian K. Boycan, Kathleen D. Boycan, Kent A. Shaffer, Cherith A. Shaffer, Kent Shaffer and Cherith Shaffer conveyed 16 W. Gramby St. to Hazel Homes LLC for $135,000.

Thomas M. Bell and Andrea L. Bell conveyed 317 S. Charlotte St. to Donald R. Wharton for $125,000.

MANOR TWP.

Karen L. King and John A. King conveyed 6 Amber Court to Keiley Lloyd for $190,000.

Robin Murray conveyed property on a public road to Daniel J. Rodriguez and Andrea K. Miller for $260,000.

Scott Shenk, Jessica Shenk and Jessica Stoudt conveyed property on Manor Boulevard to Robert A. Hazelbaker and Jennifer Hazelbaker for $181,000.

Dustin L. O’Keefe and Joanna M. O’Keefe conveyed property on Harvard Avenue to Shaun M. Miller and Amber L. Miller for $210,000.

Kreider & Diller Builders Inc. conveyed property on Birchwood Road to Rodas Gebremedhin, Fekadu Masresha and Fikir Hailu for $360,000.

Heather L. Smith conveyed 152 Acorn Lane to Saul Rodriguez and Hilarao Rodriguez for $171,000.

Ada M. Hess and Jere L. Hess conveyed property on a public road to Paul A. Fry and Jeannine R. Fry for $80,000.

Carlos R Guevara Ramirez and Rosa E. Guevara conveyed property on Monticello Lane to David Anthony Rivera Jr. and Vicky Rivera for $170,000.

Donna M. Akers conveyed property on a public road to Kenneth G. Myers for $350,000.

MARIETTA BOROUGH

Meagan K. Alan conveyed 299 W. Market St. to Christopher J. Sandrolini and Amy E. Roth Sandrolini for $276,000.

MARTIC TWP.

BR Kreider & Son Inc. and Kreider BR & Son Inc. conveyed property on Deer Lane to John J. Rinier and Kristen A. McComsey for $38,900.

Margaret L. Long conveyed property on a public road to Roy E. Long Jr. and Margaret L. Long for $1.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

William E. Kling and Patricia A. Kling conveyed 18 Gable Park Road to Thaddeus E. Perry and Crystal R. Perry for $295,000.

Philip A. Kratz conveyed property on Charlotte Street to Todd A. Wagner Jr. and Alexandra K. Wagner for $310,000.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

Meghan E. Greenway and Meghan Greenway conveyed property on Waters Edge Drive to Meghan Greenway and Jennifer R. Greenway for $1.

Charlan Group, Charlan Group LP, Metzler Home Builders Inc. and Tri Des Inc. conveyed property on Lakeside Crossing to Jered D. Gordner and Kristey B. Gordner for $434,330.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

David B. Kase Jr, Sharon J. Brill and Sharon J. Martin conveyed property on a public road to David B. Kase Jr. and Sharon J. Martin for $0.

Ronald L. Bernhard II and Tonya Bernhard conveyed property on a public road to Kaleb Koons for $68,000.

Gary W. Burk and Candy M. Burk conveyed property on a public road to Gary W. Potteiger III for $180,000.

Timothy G. Biltz Revocable Trust and Timothy G. Biltz conveyed property on a public road to Jeffrey T. Usner and Jennifer L. Usner for $2,200,000.

MOUNTVILLE BOROUGH

Wanda Ann Wiley conveyed property on Spring Hill Lane to Wanda Ann Wiley, Wanda A Wiley Tracey and William W. Tracey for $1.

Andrea M. Stoe and Andrea M. Smith conveyed property on Huntington Drive to Lynette O’Dell for $325,000.

Kevin S. Minnig, Amanda P. Minnig and Kevin Minnig conveyed property on Hillside Drive to Ehab F. Maksimos and Ereny Shonooda for $250,000.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

Horst & Son Inc. conveyed property on a public road to James B. Speers III and Christina M. Speers for $145,000.

Nathanael M. Shrock, Rebecca S. Shrock, Rebecca S. Martin and Raymond Lee Beiler conveyed 193 Wecaf Road to Kurt A. Hostetter and Danielle K. Hostetter for $241,000.

Alan R. Diffenbach and Carol A. Diffenbach conveyed 316 Prospect St. to Double Trouble Investments LLC for $112,000.

Jared E. Martin and Anna C. Martin conveyed property on East Main Street to Michael A. Cullen for $266,000.

PARADISE TWP.

Jeffrey G. Pauls and Donna E. Pauls conveyed property on S. Kinzer Road to Jeffrey G. Pauls and Donna E. Pauls for $1.

Cletus Faus Jr. and Kathy E. Faus conveyed property on a public road to Jonas G. King for $420,000.

The estate of Benjamin L. Fisher conveyed 4077 White Oak Road to Benjamin Lee Fisher for $175,000.

Charles L. Groff and Janet L. Groff conveyed property on South Kinzer Road to Jeffrey G. Pauls and Donna E. Pauls for $1.

PENN TWP.

Charles Investments LP and Charles Investments LLC conveyed property on a public road to Penn Township for $1.

The estate of Dorothy Jennings Williams and the estate of Dorothy Jennings Williams conveyed 222 Grandview Drive to Kathy Pierson for $1.

PEQUEA TWP.

Jerome Lynch IV and Deborah A. Lynch conveyed 346 Baumgardner Road to Timothy Bryan Risser for $280,000.

Barbara A. Good, Robert S. Good Jr, Robert S. Good and Barbara Good conveyed property on West Willow Road to Federico Hernandez for $250,000.

Benjamin L. Goss and Christina E. Goss conveyed Unit 87 to Michael F. Yanchuk and Patti A. Yanchuk for $205,000.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

Charles E. Ross III and Kelly W. Ross conveyed property on Corn Planter Road to Ronald C. Herr Jr. and Michelle L. Herr for $359,900.

Joseph G. Nadu Jr, Builder Services Group Inc. and Kenneth Homes conveyed Unit 134 to Brandon S. Wolf and Aubrey Jd Murphy for $331,050.

Joseph G. Nadu Jr, Builder Services Group Inc. and Kenneth Homes conveyed property on Magnolia Lane to April Riehl and Kenneth P. Weber for $324,475.

Thomas D. Fitzkee IV conveyed property on a public road to David T. Jamison Jr. and Jessica M. Smith for $198,000.

RAPHO TWP.

Aaron F. Stoltzfus and Emma S. Stoltzfus conveyed 1781 Sunnyside Road to Amos Lee Stoltzfus and Rebecca R. Stoltzfus for $1.

Charles B. Fessler Jr, Norene P. Fessler and Susan L. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Susan L. Stoltzfus for $1.

Mark W. Daum conveyed 1227 Cantebury Drive to Yolanda C. Walters for $305,000.

Elm Tree Properties LLC, Ironstone Homes LLC and Trevor J. Eby conveyed Unit 16 to David C. Horton, Carol B. Horton and Horton Family Trust for $488,800.

Joseph A. Garrison and Ashley E. Garrison conveyed property on Heatherwood Drive to Megan T. Trevoy and Christopher R. Trevoy for $363,900.

Karl I. Ross and Laserdome conveyed property on Auction Road to Karl I. Ross and Laserdome for $1.

SADSBURY TWP.

Taylor S. Croft and Anne S. Croft conveyed property on a public road to Benuel K. Zook for $350,000.

SALISBURY TWP.

The estate of Henry K. Wismer conveyed property on Diem Road to Samuel D. Fisher and Mary D. Fisher for $278,000.

Carl G. Sandoe, Grace D. Sandoe, Sean C. Sandoe and Jena Marie Sandoe conveyed property on Diem Road to the Estate of Henry K. Wismer for $1.

Bruce Means conveyed property on a public road to Bruce Means for $1.

Brian P. Ravert and Margaret M. Ravert conveyed property on Blossom Drive to David L. King and Rachel Ann Stoltzfus for $315,000.

John Z. Zook, Becky Sue Zook, Mark A. King and Frieda B. King conveyed property on a public road to Mark A. King and Frieda B. King for $1.

John Z. Zook, Becky Sue Zook, Mark A. King and Frieda B. King conveyed property on a public road to John Z. Zook and Becky Sue Zook for $1.

William J. Yoder conveyed property on a public road to Jasson P. Johnson and Kelly G. Johnson for $194,840.

Leona S. Baker conveyed property on a public road to Zachary Robert Shea and Christine Elizabeth Shea for $415,000.

Jason L. Kieffer and Shannon Kieffer conveyed 5747 Meadville Road to Stephen K. Beiler and Barbara L. Beiler for $210,000.

Michael Sage, Michael T. Sage, Laura Sage and Laura M. Sage conveyed property on a public road to Kyle M. Wenger and Maryrose M. Wenger for $399,000.

Amos T. Stoltzfus and Rebecca B. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Amish Road to James A. Beiler for $200,000.

Hsueh Kang Myauo conveyed property on Newport Turnpike to Gary Dolbow and Denise M. Dolbow for $86,000.

Mark B. Troupe conveyed property on Michele Drive to Thomas Hanna III and Sarah Hanna for $294,900.

STRASBURG BOROUGH

Lauren Kay Mehalik and Lauren K. Zargan conveyed property on Book Flower Lane to Lauren K. Zargan and Emily S. Zargan for $1.

Steven M. Chambers and Laurie L. Chambers conveyed 317 Coppersmith Lane to Steven M. Chambers, Laurie L. Chambers and Chambers Family Trust for $10.

John T. Johnson and Karen S. Johnson conveyed 119 S. Fulton St. to Michael A. Mitchell and Vanessa M. Pizarro for $260,000.

STRASBURG TWP.

Fred Andrew Herr Jr. conveyed property on Janet Avenue to Keith A. Lehner and Rebecca S. Lehner for $325,000.

Rosalyn Dienner conveyed property on a public road to John Scott Dienner and Erica S. Dienner for $390,000.

WARWICK TWP.

Millport Road LLC, Garman Builders At Lancaster LLC, James W. Buckwalter and Shawn L. Garman conveyed property on Valley Crossing Drive to Kyle Martin and Megan Martin for $614,875.

Jordan Leed conveyed property on Brusen Drive to Jordan Leed and Lissa Buckwalter Weiler for $1.

Herbert Scott Walmer and Margaret Ann Walmer conveyed property on a public road to Heather R. Walmer for $177,500.

James R. Bowersox Jr. and Linda T. Bowersox conveyed 408 Republic Drive to James Robert Bowersox Jr, Linda Teppig Bowersox and Bowersox Living Trust for $1.

EKR Properties LLC and Henry K. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Pheasant Lane to Adrian D. Zimmerman and Melissa J. Zimmerman for $420,000.

The estate of Gladys L. Rossi conveyed property on a public road to Ethan Rieker and Brittany Rieker for $408,000.

Blake Anthony Ditlow, Lindsay Steiger Ditlow and Lindsay Barbara Steiger conveyed property on Brookview Drive to Blake Anthony Ditlow and Lindsay Steiger Ditlow for $1.

Lititz Reserve LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC and Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC conveyed property on a public road to Orlando Solis and Nancy L. Solis for $466,690.

Hummingbird GP LLC conveyed property on Crosswinds Drive to Warwick Township for $1.

Donald M. Martzall, Terri A. Martzall and Terri A. Bucher conveyed property on Church Street to Donald M. Martzall for $1.

Marjorie M. Steffen conveyed property on a public road to Kathleen L. Shupp and Ronald E. Shupp for $320,000.