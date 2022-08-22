The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office Aug. 8-12:

ADAMSTOWN BOROUGH

Randy L. Meckley conveyed 181 W. Main St. to Victoria G. Polverini for $120,000.

Edward D. Stoudt and Carol A. Stoudt conveyed property on West Main Street to Thomas Kunish and Amanda McDonald for $620,000.

Adamstown Borough of conveyed property on a public road to Hat Factory LLC for $535,000.

AKRON BOROUGH

Joseph T. Cotton, Rachel J. Cotton, Joseph Cotton and Rachel Cotton conveyed property on a public road to David Bechtel and Emily Bechtel for $265,000.

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Vladimir Rymarenko, Vladimir D. Rymarenko and Danielle Bentley conveyed property on a public road to Corporate Venture Group for $243,000.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Carissa L. Eby and Everett Z. Eby conveyed property on a public road to Jason Rohrbaugh and Yelena Rohrbaugh for $280,200.

Carol B. Smith conveyed Unit 32 to William L. Chamberlain and Gladys K. Chamberlain for $206,000.

Evelyn H. King and Ja Lyn Developers conveyed property on a public road to Nicholas R. Lamphere for $176,750.

Luke N. Ulrich conveyed property on Arrowhead Drive to Edward Eshleman and Tamara Eshleman for $379,000.

Ruth W. Mumma and Dawn M. Smith conveyed property on a public road to Aaron Z. Horst and Meadow Valley Builders for $170,000.

Kurt M. Lang and Stacy L. Lang conveyed property on Olde School Lane to Kurt M. Lang for $1.

CAERNARVON TWP.

Paul D. Mast and Rhoda A. Mast conveyed property on a public road to Ernest Dawson Mast for $1.

Paul D. Mast and Rhoda A. Mast conveyed property on a public road to Paul D. Mast and Rhoda A. Mast for $1.

CLAY TWP.

Jonathan Pomeroy, Jonathan Pomery, Trudy D. Pomery and Trudy D. Pomeroy conveyed property on West Main Street to Jonathan G. Pomeroy, Trudy D. Pomeroy and Jonathan G. & Trudy D. Pomeroy Income Only Real Estate Protector Trust for $1.

Eli Paul Firestone conveyed property on Meadowlark Drive to Ihosvanny Hernandez Artiles for $345,000.

Lincoln Land Group Inc. conveyed 319 Home Towne Blvd. to Kevin N. Mahar and Christine N. Mahar for $110,500.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Lennart H. Brune Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Keith W. Myers and Amanda A. Myers for $645,000.

Dewey A. Tate, Dewey A. Tate Jr. and Ingrid Tate A conveyed property on a public road to Jeffrey T. Watson and Kendra A. Watson for $715,000.

74 West Church Street LLC and Michael A. Nix conveyed property on West Church Street to Colleen Moyer for $192,500.

Narrows Glen Inc. conveyed 4 Rein Drive to Ricardo Sureda and Jakelinne Castrillon for $118,800.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

Cody T. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Michael A. Wenrich and Sierra M. Wenrich for $263,000.

COLERAIN TWP.

Alison Hadden conveyed 241 Morrison Mill Road to Michael Boulden for $345,000.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Thomas L. Wickenheiser and Catherine E. Wickenheiser conveyed property on a public road to Rosalin Ortiz and Hecxiel Oscar Gonzalez Rivera for $195,000.

Kathy C. Shaeffer conveyed 40 S. Ninth St. to Heather Marie Manley for $130,000.

The estate of Shirley L. Riggleman conveyed 206 S. Second St. to Riverwalk Property Solutions LLC for $70,000.

Leonard P. Garner Sr. conveyed 29 N. Seventh St. to Matthew F. Demascola for $185,000.

Edward E. Schopf and C. Annette Schopf conveyed property on Fourth Street to Columbia Vision LLC for $250,000.

Darren L. Eckman, Rebecca E. Draper and Rebecca E. Eckman conveyed 43 S. Eighth St. to Darren L. Eckman for $1.

Maha Albozaine and Saja Al Khazaali conveyed 1008 Cloverton Drive to Nydia S. Alonso and Lunelys Collazo for $189,900.

The estate of Richard G. Bransby Sr, Eric M. Bransby and Richard G. Bransby conveyed 1134 Manor St. to Richard G. Bransby Jr, Eric M. Bransby, Kristina M. Wall and Stephanie A. Zeamer for $0.

Franklin A. Fisher conveyed 252 N. Third St. to Franklin A. Fisher and Paula L. Fisher for $1.

Honest Home Solutions LLC and Erik Latsha conveyed 322 S. Second St. to Delgiorno Investments LLC for $117,500.

CONESTOGA TWP.

Larry D. Brown, Maria G. Giangiacomo Brown and Maria G Giangiacomo Brown conveyed property on Long Lane to Metzler Home Builders Inc. for $215,000.

Diane L. Matthews conveyed property on a public road to Edward Andrew Hodges, Trust Agreement of Edward Andrew Hodges and Hodges Edward Andrew Trust Agreement for $225,000.

The estate of Robin L. Buterbaugh conveyed 483 Spring Run Road to Mark A. Neale and Katherine Marie Neale for $250,000.

Raymond G. Bankus Sr. conveyed property on a public road to Harold Christopher Eckman and Julie L. Eckman for $325,000.

CONOY TWP.

William W. Bachert and Sandra K. Bachert conveyed property on a public road to Ethan Spies for $155,000.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

NVR Inc. conveyed 190 Coffee Goss Road to Timothy David Stough and Lisa N. Stough for $380,375.

NVR Inc. conveyed 140 Stirrup Lane to Roberto David Espina and Meghan Lynn Blodgett for $373,025.

BPDL3 LLC and J. Gary Neff conveyed property on a public road to NVR Inc. for $96,750.

Burma Road Associates LLC and James A. Germak conveyed property on River Road to Ha Land Holdings LLC for $1,400,000.

Ha Land Holdings LLC and William Troop conveyed property on a public road to Ha Land Holdings LLC for $1.

Eric Klotz and Carol Sue Carico conveyed property on Village Square Drive to Eric Klotz and Carol Sue Carico for $1.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

David G. Heisey and Alice P. Heisey conveyed Unit 112 to Michael G. Katzenmoyer and Charlotte A. Katzenmoyer for $400,000.

Rgr Developers LP, Ronald H. Rohrer Inc. and Rohrer Ronald H. Inc. conveyed property on a public road to West Donegal Township for $1.

Stoneybrook Developers LLC, Robert L. Gruber and Darby M. Graybill conveyed property on Pebble Drive to Joseph V. Rogers and Elizabeth M. Rogers for $95,000.

Thomas P. Grohol and Karen R. Grohol conveyed property on a public road to Tara M. Basnet for $318,000.

Burkholder Builders conveyed property on Lindsey Lane to Sid Steele and Eileen R. Steele for $302,900.

DRUMORE TWP.

Robert Scott Getz, Christy Getz, Christy Ann Getz and Robert S. Getz conveyed property on a public road to Stephen L. Murphy and Susan E. Murphy for $550,000.

EAST DRUMORE TWP.

Calvin Edward Bent conveyed property on a public road to Calvin Edward Bent and Leslie M. Suarez for $1.

John B. Huyard and Elizabeth B. Huyard conveyed property on a public road to Jonathan S. Beiler and Miriam S. Beiler for $1.

The estate of Merlin Louise Groff conveyed property on a public road to Calvin Edward Bent for $1.

The estate of Faye L. Henry conveyed 183 Oak Bottom Road to David I. Stoltzfus and Krystal A. Stoltzfus for $320,000.

Philip J. Herschberger and Janelle C. Herschberger conveyed 16 Fairway Drive to Philip J. Herschberger for $1.

EARL TWP.

Elton E. Watson, Constance M. Watson and Connie M. Watson conveyed property on Skyline Drive to Amy L. Bouren and Kristifer M. King for $428,000.

EAST EARL TWP.

Stevie R. Hoover conveyed property on a public road to Clair Martin Zimmerman and Alta Jean Zimmerman for $1.

Kenneth S. Ringler and Jane Ringler conveyed property on a public road to Kevin L. Ringler and Elaine S. Ringler for $225,000.

Dale E. Lober and Faye E. Lober conveyed property on a public road to Calvin F. Petersheim and Miriam K. Petersheim for $1.

Calvin F. Petersheim and Miriam K. Petersheim conveyed property on Sheep Hill Road to Dale E. Lober and Faye E. Lober for $1.

WEST EARL TWP.

Jane L. Gehman and Kenneth Gehman & Jane L. Gehman Revocable Living Trust conveyed property on Highview Drive to Stephanie N. Bowers and Tyler R. Reiff for $265,000.

The estate of Irene M. Ressler conveyed property on a public road to Melvin L. Beiler and Hannah M. Beiler for $325,000.

Willis S. Kurtz and Ann Marie Kurtz conveyed property on Cabin Road to Ammon S. Weaver for $950,000.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

Peter M. Labella and Patricia A. Labella conveyed property on a public road to Justin D. Noll and Heather M. Noll for $280,000.

John S. Erb Jr. and Barbara D. Erb conveyed 535 N. Mount Joy St. to Benjamin E. Richards and Elizabeth Richards for $275,000.

William B. Seaman and Carolyn J. Seaman conveyed property on a public road to Debra Vivian for $275,000.

The estate of John M. Miller conveyed property on Foxbury Drive to Allison P. Miller for $1.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Jay Dull Sr. conveyed property on a public road to Jay Roger Dull Jr. and Alicia Brett Dull for $1.

Donald E. Troutman conveyed property on a public road to Luis Rivera for $259,000.

EPHRATA TWP.

Jeffery L. Martin, Wanda S. Martin and Jeffery Martin conveyed property on Coolidge Drive to Anthony D. Mazenko and Margaret A. Mazenko for $340,000.

James E. Clayton and Jamie M. Clayton conveyed property on a public road to James J. Blinn and Christine L. Blinn for $399,900.

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and Kenneth Eppinette conveyed 273 Ridge Ave. to RSB Real Estate LLC for $165,000.

Ronald L. Moyer conveyed property on a public road to Cortni Sweigart and Dustin Sweigart for $314,000.

FULTON TWP.

Jason R. Groff conveyed property on a public road to Jason R. Groff and Kandy J. Groff for $1.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Bert John, Nathan John, Bert L. John and Nathan Thomas John conveyed property on a public road to Lucas Charney and Laurel Charney for $270,000.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed 129 Ticonderoga Road to Jordan S. Genetos for $479,205.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed 140 Ticonderoga Road to Michael D. Callahan and Deborah K. Callahan for $704,309.

JPM Stonehenge LLC, C&F Inc. and Mark Will conveyed property on a public road to Rachel E. Gerber for $1.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed 106 Knox Manor Lane to Ronald Scott Webster and Nancy D. Webster for $494,519.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed 112 Ticonderoga Road to Robert J. McHale and Barbara M. McHale for $579,621.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed 123 Ticonderoga Road to John J. Mulvehill and Margaret L. Mulvehill for $523,153.

Michael J. Moore, Michelle Moore and Michele Moore conveyed property on Kenstar Drive to Qay V. Su and Qiyuan Wang for $350,000.

Lucian A. Contino and Kimberly A. Contino conveyed Unit 128 to Suzanne Wenderoth for $640,000.

The estate of Paul W. Masengarb and The estate of Paul William Masengarb conveyed 1440 Drake Lane to W. Terrence Kurek and Christine M. Kurek for $600,000.

Vera Mae Johnson and William T. Johnson conveyed property on Kings Lane to Joshua S. Long and Jordann A. Long for $330,000.

Joshua C. Mellinger and Erika L. Mellinger conveyed property on Donerville Road to Edward A. Bondarenko and Alina Bondarenko for $255,000.

Mark W. Kauffman and Deborah L. Kauffman conveyed property on Windemere Lane to Tej Bahadur Chhetri and Mira Devi Chhetri Tiwari for $630,000.

J. Martin Miller and Elta J. Nissley conveyed property on a public road to J. Martin Miller and Elta J. Nissley for $1.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Reo Trust 2021-Nr2, William Edward Feltch and Select Portfolio Servicing Inc. conveyed 165 Blue Lane to Cash Now LLC for $82,000.

Michelle S. Brown, Scott E. Albert, Micah David Fair, Liddy Elsena Fair, Micah Fair and Liddy Fair conveyed property on High Ridge Road to Adam Samuel Roth for $660,000.

Karen S. Bruteyn conveyed 3189 Thistle Drive to Jason Tyne Zimmerman, Jason Tyne Zimmerman, Rebecca Tyne Zimmerman and Rebecca Tyne Zimmerman for $300,000.

Earl L. Rineer and June M. Rineer conveyed 1546 Stony Battery Road to Enoc Osuna Carrillo and Jonathan D. Osuna for $215,000.

J. Edward Buckwalter conveyed property on Prospect Road to Joseph Edward Buckwalter and Joy Ann Buckwalter for $1.

Cim Reo 2021 NR2 LLC, Select Portfolio Servicing Inc. and William Edward Feltch conveyed 165 Blue Lane to Reo Trust 2021-Nr2 for $10.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

Lisa A. Bilello conveyed 2124 Creek Hill Road to Morgan Obrien and Jamie Darnell for $440,000.

June M. Walton conveyed property on Tulip Drive to Atal Patel and Purvisha Patel for $277,500.

The estate of John J. Sodak and The estate of Jack Sodak conveyed 1840 Timothy Lane to Thomas S. Grab and Sheryna Nicole Grab for $471,000.

Janet E. Martin, Janet H. Martin and Sheila K. Brownell conveyed Unit 31 to Mark W. Solt Jr. and Torri Solt for $185,400.

Fred E. Clark and Elizabeth A. Clark conveyed property on Witmer Road to Audrey L. McClune and Andrew P. McClune for $1.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

Melvin N. Reitz, Pauline H. Reitz and Melvin N. Reitz & Pauline H. Reitz Revocable Trust conveyed property on a public road to Melvin N. Reitz and Pauline H. Reitz for $1.

Philip L. Edwards and Erin R. Cusack conveyed property on a public road to Evan G. Finley for $283,000.

Linda M. Tangert, Carol Dale and Mary Dale A conveyed 301 Dahlia Road to Kelsey R. Beiler for $196,900.

Michael L. Goddard and Lisa L. Goddard conveyed 6 Stoneway Path to Kylee Schober and Stephen Schober for $452,000.

Charles Jones conveyed property on a public road to John Dominic Nogan and Jessica Nogan for $329,000.

LANCASTER CITY

The estate of Carmelo Amaro Sr., Kathy Amaro and The estate of Carmelo Amaro conveyed 750 N. Franklin St. to Carmelo Amaro Jr. for $1.

American Patriot Realty LLC, Jessika L. Hiepler, Brandi Massias, Brandi Erisman and Benjamin Massias conveyed property on a public road to Lancaster Emergency Medical Services Association for $1.

Armstrong Flooring Inc. and Afi Intermediate Co conveyed property on a public road to AHF LLC for $10.

Charlotte A. Katzenmoyer and Michael G. Katzenmoyer conveyed property on Lancaster Avenue to Stephanie Lee Demi and Luke Daniel Demi for $650,000.

John A. Porter conveyed property on a public road to Dianna K. Allen for $170,000.

Radames Melendez and Constance Ebong conveyed 523 Manor St. to Radames Melendez for $1.

Jaime S. Linn and Jaime Linn Brown conveyed 733 Second St. to Brian William Gish for $175,000.

Kenneth P. Adessa Jr. and Jodie M. Adessa conveyed 506 Woodward St. to Kenneth P. Adessa Jr. for $1.

Ronald Weaver conveyed 540 S. Lime St. to Jeannie Rivera Adorno and Salasthier Polanco Vazquez for $250,000.

Philippe A. Soto Ortiz and Philippe Soto Ortiz conveyed 506 N. Plum St. to William Scioscia and Hailey Layne Scioscia for $215,000.

BNGProperties LLC and Joshua M. Gibbel conveyed 618 First St. to Jessica M. Kelly and Bernard J. Cannon for $214,900.

Windwheel Homes LLC and Anna K. Zook conveyed property on North Mary Street to Zook Property Rentals LLC for $425,000.

Home In Town LLC and Jacob F. Glick conveyed 523 E. King St. to LSL Real Estate LLC for $506,000.

J. Gary Neff conveyed 24 E. Farnum St. to City Limits Foundation for $1.

Gavin P. Freeman, Riley C. Freeman, Riley Freeman and Gavin Freeman conveyed property on North Plum Street to Andrew Kuczmarski and Samantha Lyn Bush for $299,800.

Mark Pontz conveyed 231 Ruby St. to Gabriel McMullen for $249,900.

Peter C. Alecxih III conveyed 421 Cherry St. to Cassandra Lizza and Steven W. Goss for $180,500.

Shawn Lassiter and Yordania Lassiter conveyed 642 Lehigh Ave. to Elizabeth Z. Lapp for $170,000.

Santa H. Perez and Santa Hilda Justiniano conveyed 723 S. Plum St. to Zuleika Larue for $144,900.

Lee G. Vivian and Debra L. Vivian conveyed 33 1/2 Caroline St. to Correen Breiner for $168,900.

LANCASTER TWP.

Thanh V. Duong and Nguyet T. Duong conveyed property on St. Philips Drive to Nguyet T. Duong, James N. Duong and Amy N. Duong for $1.

Naim Gashi and Qamil Gashi conveyed 1328 Maple Ave. to Qamil Gashi for $1.

Thaddeus Stevens Foundation conveyed property on Edington Place to Natalie E. Stewart and Matthew R. Elias for $361,500.

WPE Partners LLC, C&F Inc. and Mark R. Will conveyed property on a public road to Jin Young Choi and Bernhard Puzik Jr. for $455,070.

Luis Emanuel Rosario Betancourt conveyed 1113 Jamaica Road to Daniel Fabrick, Ashlyn C. Fabrick and Lynn Fabrick for $210,000.

Lovasoalalaina R. Parson and Warren McKay conveyed property on Honeysuckle Lane to Lalah Anthonio Andrinirainy and Aina Raoelison for $370,000.

Wall Street Partners, Geoffrey T. Stankiewicz, Felicia Kegel Bechtel, Timothy D. Bechtel and Mary F. Kegel conveyed property on Columbia Avenue to Yeshiva Meor David for $350,000.

LEACOCK TWP.

Allen F. King, Naomi Mae King, Amos J. Lapp and Lillian R. Lapp conveyed property on a public road to Amos J. Lapp and Lillian R. Lapp for $1.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

Judy L. Smoker, June L. Hollinger, Rhonda J. Nissley and Jane Siegrist Revocable Living Trust conveyed property on Hillcrest Avenue to Amos K. King Jr. for $501,000.

Kathryn G. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Farmview Apts LLC for $1.

Alexander D. Marschka conveyed property on a public road to George J. Varghese for $335,000.

Khai Khac Bui, Ngoc Anh Thi Phan and Phan Ngoc Anh conveyed property on Raspberry Road to Ngoc Tran K Bui and Truong K. Bui for $1.

LITITZ BOROUGH

Robert C. Diller Jr. and Wendy Jo Diller conveyed property on a public road to Alex Bellow and Jessica Bellow for $428,750.

Susanne M. Caplinger conveyed property on West Marion Street to Shannon Y. Pfeiffer for $246,000.

Anthony Decicco conveyed 19 Amberly Way to Marta Gonzalez for $275,000.

Karen L. Toulson conveyed 503 Front St. to Bradley E. Zimmerman and Kate A. Zimmerman for $185,000.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

The estate of John L. Thomas, John R. Thomas and Desiree Thomas conveyed 104 Short Road to Richard E. Roop and Janice E. Roop for $90,000.

Ricky K. Smullen, Mary T. Verille Smullen and Mary T Verille Smullen conveyed property on Kirks Mill Road to Ricky K. Smullen for $1.

Enos J. Smoker and Susan F. Smoker conveyed property on a public road to John L. Smoker and Annie B. Smoker for $1.

The estate of Paul A. Payne conveyed property on a public road to Isaac K. Stoltzfoos, Daniel S. Stoltzfoos and Fannie B. Stoltzfoos for $1.

MANHEIM TWP.

Edward M. Krasnai conveyed 1013 Jane Ave. to Edward M. Krasnai and Lisa Boone for $1.

Tuan T. Phan, Hang Nga T Phan and Anh P. Mai conveyed property on Squire Lane to Suk Raj Rai, Kharka Rai and Deo Kumar Mongar for $550,000.

The estate of Carole G. Miller conveyed property on Old Orchard Road to Andrew D. Hudders for $817,000.

Dwayne K. Eberly and Cheryl F. Eberly conveyed Unit G3 to Bryan K. Fellenbaum and Sarah M. Eberly for $165,000.

Beiler Development LLC and Samuel S. Beiler conveyed property on Amber Drive to Carol J. Welkowitz for $860,900.

Sandra Wilson conveyed Unit 142 to William E. Beakes and Sandra A. Beakes for $231,000.

Rockview LLC conveyed property on Kincaid Avenue to Shane M. Linetty and Jacqueline Sahd Linetty for $588,900.

Geraldine P. Stevens conveyed 2446 Raleigh Drive to Shawn Robert Haney and Kerry Lynn Haney for $464,787.

Curt E. Stager, Molly J. Stager, Molly Wood and Molly J. Wood conveyed 1586 Linden Ave. to James Sponaugle and Tedra Sponaugle for $715,000.

Tanner Edgell, Allyson Edgell, Tanner J. Edgell, Allyson M. Deck and Allyson M. Edgell conveyed 1140 Helen Ave. to Kathleen Brown Adamsky for $430,000.

Paul E. Solis and Paul Solis conveyed 8 Susquaw Place to Diateza Emmanuel Alfredo for $320,000.

Mark A. Scharf conveyed 425 Valleybrook Drive to Kathy A. Knoll for $175,000.

Greg Tocks and Jessica Tocks conveyed property on a public road to Greg Tocks and Jessica Tocks for $1.

Hoover Family Partnership, Petersburg Road Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC, Leon T. Hoover, CBC Land LP and SFP2 Land LLC conveyed property on a public road to Daniel Snyderman and Jennifer Lynn Snyderman for $671,160.

Jozsef Matuka and Helga Matuka conveyed property on Carter Moir Drive to Helga Matuka for $1.

Sarah M. Davis conveyed property on Cottage Lane to Gabrielle Sourber and Brian Sourber for $430,000.

MANOR TWP.

Tyler J. Beam conveyed property on Elizabeth Street to Courteney R. Haas and Amber Lr Haas for $240,000.

The estate of Sandra D. Glatfelter, The estate of Sandra Delilah Glatfelter and The estate of Sandra Glatfelter conveyed 105 Whitney Road to Joseph Grapes and Karla Grapes for $350,000.

Dwayne Ray Steager, Sharon Kay Steager, Dwayne R. Steager and Sharon K. Steager conveyed property on a public road to Aaron Luke Steager, Daisy Damaris Steager, Daniel Robert Steager, Hana Louise Steager, Dwayne Ray Steager and Sharon Kay Steager for $1.

Michael Reed and Janet Ainsworth conveyed property on a public road to Rebecca Ainsworth Reed, Rebecca Ainsworth Reed and Robert Baldwin for $225,000.

Christine S. Harrison Mahrer and Christine S. Harrison Mahrer conveyed 405 Banyan Circle Drive to Collin Glaeser and Haleigh Glaeser for $263,000.

Beverly K. Herr conveyed 45 Sunrise Terrace to Alison H. Vazquez and Meredith K. Whitty for $1.

Jayne E. Fowler conveyed property on Creekgate Court to Donald M. McCann and M. Michelle McCann for $340,500.

James Englert Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Shawn M. Woll and Hilary S. Woll for $264,900.

The estate of Paul R. Brubaker, Suzanne M Brubaker Weaver and The estate of Paul Robert Brubaker conveyed 1112 Richmond Road to Tamara Katsarelis and Isabella Katsarelis for $392,000.

Murry Development Corp. conveyed property on a public road to Manor Township for $1.

Earl Geoffrey Clark and Sharon Sue Clark conveyed property on Pine Bridge Lane to Sharon S. Clark and Earl G. Clark for $1.

The estate of Janet L. Simmons conveyed property on a public road to Michael L. Reed and Janet E. Ainsworth for $352,000.

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Herbert B. Watson Jr, Hope M. Cole, Hope M. Cole Otieno, The estate of Herbert B. Watson Sr., Faith M. Heckard and Hope M. Cole Otieno conveyed 9 Russet Lane to Jonathan Gordon and Melissa Gordon for $185,000.

MARIETTA BOROUGH

Laura Diamantoni conveyed property on a public road to Red Canna LLC for $1.

Shawn P. McGrew conveyed 434 E. Market St. to Michael J. Hewett and Lauren R. Hewett for $290,000.

Mark S. Korman and Brian A. Korman conveyed property on a public road to North Pine Properties LLC for $184,176.

The estate of Edna Harriet Leach Huck, The estate of Edna Harriet Huck, The estate of Edna H. Huck and The estate of Edna Huck conveyed property on a public road to Alexander Retamar and Kiersten Falcon for $195,000.

MARTIC TWP.

Ronald C. Herr conveyed property on a public road to Cory A. Harris and Amanda M. Bauer for $334,000.

Elmer E. Stoltzfus and Malinda E. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Drytown Road to Michael J. Koenig for $350,000.

Aaron G. Esh conveyed property on a public road to Thomas W. Taglieri III for $1.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

Steven K. Thomas and Emily R. Adams conveyed 409 Penn View Drive to Steven K. Thomas for $22,000.

Andrew Bc Pham and Sarah Pham conveyed 327 N. George St. to Jill Kloppmann for $275,000.

Diana A. Lyon conveyed 454 Hostetter Drive to Leni Duncan Kerekgyarto and Peter J. Kerekgyarto for $290,000.

D. Patrick Shaub conveyed property on Manor Avenue to Colby Shank and Cynthia Shank for $190,000.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

Greg A. Lantz Jr. conveyed property on Pinkerton Road to Richard A. Weber and Barbara A. Weber for $243,925.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Kevin E. McMullen and Denise L. McMullen conveyed property on a public road to Denise L. McMullen for $1.

Lola B. Lamb conveyed property on a public road to Debbie Jackson for $378,600.

Julia M. Jeffers and Julia Jeffers conveyed 1250 Mount Gretna Road to Lisa K. Dolan for $287,425.

Ketterline Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Craig T. Bennett and Alison P. Bennett for $260,000.

Louis J. Ulrich III, Shari L. Ulrich and Shari Lynn Ulrich conveyed property on Aberdeen Road to Louis J. Ulrich III for $1.

Louis J. Ulrich III and Shari L. Ulrich conveyed Unit 28 to Louis J. Ulrich III for $1.

William L. Fisher, Robyn A. Fisher and William J. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Max Brubaker for $333,500.

Richard E. Dove and Linda L. Dove conveyed property on Wigeon Way to Peter M. Labella and Patricia A. Labella for $1.

Douglas M. Oberholser and Joy F. Oberholser conveyed property on Knoll Drive to Nathaniel P. Arnold and Kelsey J. Arnold for $194,000.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

Donald L. Huyett and Staci Neuber conveyed 573 E. Jackson St. to Robert Roper and Eleanor Roper for $275,000.

Dennis W. Laub conveyed property on a public road to Carson Lehman and Abigail R. Lehman for $275,000.

PENN TWP.

James R. Roman and Mariah Roman conveyed property on Pearl Avenue to Jennifer S. Bowers and Corey Krosnar for $365,000.

Matthew Newton and Jamie Newton conveyed property on a public road to Emad Younan and Eman Tawadrous for $390,000.

Paul D. Bucher and M. Marie Bucher conveyed property on a public road to Melvin P. King for $382,000.

PEQUEA TWP.

Dale R. Mylin and Marcia D. Mylin conveyed property on West Willow Road to Dale R. Mylin and Marcia D. Mylin for $1.

Richard E. Stauffer Jr, Henrietta B. Stauffer and Richaed E. Stauffer Jr. conveyed property on Brenneman Road to Kenneth L. Stauffer and Mary Kay Stauffer for $108,000.

A. Colin Freund and Sandra E. Freund conveyed property on Deerfield Road to Collette S. Crisman and Benjamin Crisman for $565,000.

Dale R. Mylin and Marcia D. Mylin conveyed property on West Willow Road to Kent D. Mylin and Cynthia A. Mylin for $1.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

Catherine Elizabeth Blantz and Catherine E. Hess conveyed property on a public road to Catherine Elizabeth Blantz and Robert F. Blantz Jr. for $1.

Builder Services Group Inc. and Kenneth Homes conveyed Unit 125 to James Pavlonnis and Mary Lou Pavlonnis for $385,070.

Jacob S. Blank and Lizzie E. Blank conveyed property on a public road to Samuel K. Blank and Fannie P. Blank for $1.

Richard E. Young Jr. conveyed property on Rawlinsville Road to Richard E. Young Jr. and Robin J. Roth for $1.

Jason R. Groff conveyed property on a public road to Jason R. Groff and Kandy J. Groff for $1.

Delvin R. Halteman and Michelle F. Halteman conveyed property on Mount Airy Road to Josh C. Rudy and Arlene F. Rudy for $425,000.

Frances M. Meyer and Races M. Meyer conveyed property on a public road to Alicia Horton and Steven Mahan for $387,500.

Leroy S. Esch Jr. and Sadie L. Esch conveyed property on Main Street to Bethesda Properties LLC for $725,000.

QUARRYVILLE BOROUGH

Curtis Shambaugh and Darlene M. Shambaugh conveyed 204 E. State St. to David A. Spangler Jr. and Gina L. Spangler for $155,000.

RAPHO TWP.

Van Alan Lundgren and Betty Jean Lundgren conveyed property on a public road to Van Alan Lundgren II and Shelly A. Lundgren for $200,000.

Nadine I. Finn conveyed property on a public road to Van Alan Lundgren and Betty J. Lundgren for $269,900.

Anthony W. Corrado conveyed property on a public road to Greg Lantz Jr. for $280,000.

L. Todd Hollinger and Linda K. Hollinger conveyed property on a public road to L. Todd Hollinger for $1.

Gwen M. Stipe conveyed property on a public road to Frankie W. Price and Ashley J. Elliott for $355,000.

SADSBURY TWP.

James G. Fichtner and Patsy K. Fichtner conveyed 122 Buck Run Road to Levi L. Zook and Anna K. Zook for $525,000.

Beth A. Miller conveyed property on Noble Road to Samuel R. Kauffman for $365,000.

SALISBURY TWP.

George H. Stuppy and Mary Anne Stuppy conveyed property on a public road to George H. Stuppy, Mary Anne Stuppy and George & Mary Anne Stuppy Joint Revocable Trust for $1.

Ivan R. Stoltzfus and Susie Ann Stoltzfus conveyed property on Cambridge Road to Ivan Lee Stoltzfus and Barbara R. Stoltzfus for $1.

STRASBURG BOROUGH

Jeffrey L. Putt and Nicole R. Putt conveyed property on a public road to Daniel Neff and Victoria Neff for $375,000.

The estate of Helen B. Retallack conveyed property on a public road to Megan T. Neff for $275,000.

Terry L. Bitner and Terry L. Bitner Sr. conveyed property on Wallingford Road to Terry L. Bitner, Terry L. Bitner Sr. and Erin M. Dougherty for $1.

Christine H. Heisner conveyed property on a public road to Ronald S. Peters and Karen C. Peters for $150,000.

STRASBURG TWP.

Reuben L. King and Verna B. King conveyed property on a public road to Daniel M. Esh and Thelma Mae Esh for $1.

Jacob S. Zook and Barbara E. Zook conveyed property on a public road to Daniel J. Zook for $1.

TERRE HILL BOROUGH

Brandon K. Brubaker conveyed 402 Fairview St. to Mary Beth Hurst for $220,000

WARWICK TWP.

Austin R. Will and Katie L. Tucker conveyed property on New Haven Drive to Austin R. Will and Katie L. Tucker for $1.

Ingeborg Mountz conveyed property on a public road to Robert F. Book and Meghan A. Book for $340,000.

Millport Road LLC, Garman Builders At Lancaster LLC and James W. Buckwalter conveyed property on Lititz Bend Drive to Ada E. Keller and Zachary A. Keller for $754,807.

Warwick Crossing LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Chad Stoltzfus, Elam G. Stoltzfus Jr. Inc., Stoltzfus Elam G. Jr. Inc., Elam G. Stoltzfus Jr. and Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC conveyed property on a public road to Scott T. Davies and Kimberly N. Davies for $454,800.

Marcus Sensenig and Sharonda Sensenig conveyed property on a public road to Jacob M. Bingham and Emily K. Bingham for $81,000.