The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office July 19-23:

ADAMSTOWN BOROUGH

Dennis G. Potteiger and Kathleen A. Potteiger conveyed property on a public road to Russell N. Galbraith and Christina L. Galbraith for $335,000.

AKRON BOROUGH

Ray E. Cross and Cheryl G. Cross conveyed property on a public road to Ruth Richvalsky and James Richvalsky for $297,000.

Ray E. Cross and Cheryl G. Cross conveyed property on a public road to Ray E. Cross and Cheryl G. Cross for $1.

Jethro Beiler, Anya E. Weaver, Anya E. Beiler and Shannon R. Weaver conveyed 15 N. Ninth St. to Jethro Grant Beiler and Anya E. Beiler for $1.

BART TWP.

Benjamin G. King and Barbara K. King conveyed property on a public road to Amos M. King for $1.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Terry W. Kline II and Stephanie L. Kline conveyed property on Chestnut Street to Terry W. Kline II for $1.

Michael R. Burkholder and Laura M. Burkholder conveyed property on a public road to Zachary J. High for $245,700.

Tanya S. Pfeiffer conveyed property on a public road to Tanya S. Pfeiffer and Joshua D. Pfeiffer for $1.

Esbenshade Partnership and Esbenshade Real Estate LLC conveyed property on a public road to Esbenshade Partnership for $1.

Magdalene Wenrich, Donald E. Wenrich Jr. and Judy Ann Wenrich A conveyed property on a public road to Kevin R. Good and Bambi J. Good for $80,000.

Daniel L. Mast and Jewel B. Mast conveyed property on Wheatland Drive to Anthony L. Huber and Kelly M. Huber for $306,300.

Esbenshade Partnership and Esbenshade Real Estate LLC conveyed property on a public road to Terry L. Esbenshade and Janelle E. Esbenshade for $1.

CAERNARVON TWP.

Glenn N. Martin and Sylvia J. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Glenn N. Martin and Sylvia J. Martin for $1.

Betty Fogle and Harry Fogle & Betty Fogle Revocable Living Trust conveyed 2503 Cherry Court to Zerbe Sisters Nursing Center Inc. for $180,000.

George Lanz conveyed 2447 Azalea Court to Zerbe Sisters Nursing Center Inc. for $176,250.

Glenn N. Martin and Sylvia J. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Glenn Anthony Martin and Joyce Martin for $1.

Glenn N. Martin and Sylvia J. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Glenn Anthony Martin and Joyce Martin for $1.

Glenn N. Martin and Sylvia J. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Glenn N. Martin and Sylvia J. Martin for $1.

CLAY TWP.

Kevin L. Scanlan and Amanda J. Scanlan conveyed property on a public road to Alec C. Dom and Rachel M. McLucas for $329,900.

Lincoln Land Group Inc. conveyed Unit 202 to Edward Camarota and Sandra Camarota for $104,100.

Michael L. Sensenig and Nancy K. Sensenig conveyed Unit 3 to Matthew L. Thompson and Jennifer R. Thompson for $484,900.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Daryl L. Hornberger, Dianne M. Hornberger and Daryl Hornberger conveyed property on a public road to Weavers Property Investments LLC for $565,000.

Charlene G. Fike, Paul A. Fike and Paul G. Fike conveyed property on a public road to David J. Kolenski Jr. and Jamie Whorl for $220,000.

Joseph P. Evans Jr. and Marlea Evans conveyed property on Audubon Circle to Kevin Lynn Nolt and Lillian F. Nolt for $351,000.

Richard A. DeLong Jr. and Kathy J. DeLong conveyed property on a public road to Amy Rose Brubacker for $236,000.

Blaine Derstine, Bruce Derstine, Beverly Wenger, Trust Under Will of Dorothy S. Serstine, Dorothy S. Serstine Trust and Serstine Dorothy S. Trust conveyed property on Thistle Drive to Blaine Derstine, Rebecca Burkholder, Bruce Derstine, Janet M. Derstine, Beverly Wenger and Harry K. Wenger for $1.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

Jason Pannebecker, Jessica M. Pannebecker and Jessica M. Shiffler conveyed property on a public road to Nicholas A. Mummert for $185,000.

Beiler Properties LLC and Elmer B. Beiler conveyed property on Line Road to Jim Matos and Nicolle Freeseman for $109,900.

Robert A. Bachman and Salinda A. Kuzma conveyed property on a public road to Robert A. Bachman and Gail J. Bachman for $0.

COLERAIN TWP.

Jacob S. Glick Jr. and Ruth Ann Glick conveyed property on Kirkwood Pike to Elmer B. Fisher and Mary Ann Fisher for $1.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Carol J. Taddy conveyed 30 N. Fifth St. to Harry Pinker Jr. for $137,756.

The estate of Emory L. Frey conveyed 921 Spruce St. to Lancaster County Land Bank Authority for $56,100.

Valley View Capital LLC conveyed property on Union Street. to Jose Santiago and Lyn Enamorado for $169,900.

Angela M. Landis and Angela M. Meisenbach conveyed property on a public road to Angela M. Meisenbach and James P. Meisenbach for $1.

Charlene M. Goss and Roger L. Goss conveyed 431 N. Third St. to Valley View Capital LLC for $110,000.

Shannon L. Finefrock and Michael R. Finefrock conveyed 807 Walnut St. to Christopher F. McClair and Alexis C. Allen for $175,000.

Diego Gonzalez Colon, Diego Gonzalez Colon, Milka R. Colon Sanchez and Milka R Colon Sanchez conveyed 556 Union St. to Sasha Galeano and Elijah R. Galeano for $160,000.

Julian S. Lintner and Danye A. Cooper conveyed property on South Eighth Street to Julian S. Lintner for $1.

Demuth Rodkey and Demuth C. Rodkey conveyed 574 Walnut St. to Mark Rodkey for $1.

CONESTOGA TWP.

Kevin Hertzog, Amy Hertzog and Amy L. Hertzog conveyed property on a public road to Amy L. Hertzog for $1.

CONOY TWP.

Karlis A. Zagars and Ernests V. Zagars conveyed 624 Stackstown Road to Stackstown Storage LLC for $1,100,000.

The estate of Clair W. Knight and the estate of Clair William Knight conveyed property on Turnpike Road to Emanuel B. Huyard for $130,000.

Matthew J. Osterlund and Michelle R. Osterlund conveyed property on Race Street to V. Bradley Thomas Richards for $240,000.

DENVER BOROUGH

Darren K. Fox and Emily Fox conveyed 437 Walnut St. to Heather J. Via for $216,000.

William H. Simmet and Jennifer C. Simmet conveyed property on a public road to Jason S. Pannebecker and Jessica M. Pannebecker for $405,000.

Tracey L. Shultz conveyed property on Oak Street to Jeremy R. Geunes for $185,000.

Edith M. Walters and William B. Walters & Edith M. Walters Revocable Living Trust conveyed property on a public road to Jonathan D. Cleghorn and Justine K. Ditto for $195,000.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

Lisa K. Cundiff conveyed property on a public road to Lisa K. Cundiff and Randy Roessler for $1.

Sherie L. Tynes Dietz, Sherie L Tynes Dietz and Sherie L. Tynes conveyed 27 E. High St. to Sherie L. Tynes for $1.

Michelle L. Bowers conveyed property on a public road to Richard J. Bowers for $1.

Dianne L. Carter conveyed 367 Alexandria Court to Yoseph G. Doube for $206,000.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Kenneth M. Koser Jr. and Kathy L. Koser conveyed property on a public road to Dale Lavern Walker Jr. and Shannon K. Walker for $1,100,000.

Creekside Construction LLC, Sonshine III LP, James D. Gibble and Josiah LLC conveyed property on a public road to James S. Obrochta for $110,000.

Shirley A. Roberts conveyed property on Mill Road to Marcel R. Dumitrescu and Victor Dumitrescu for $275,250.

The estate of Leroy E. Gutshall conveyed property on a public road to Michael A. Magaro and Tammy J. Magaro for $205,000.

EAST DRUMORE TWP.

Rebecca E. Beiler conveyed property on Lancaster Pike to Benuel S. Beiler and Linda F. Beiler for $1.

EARL TWP.

Mahlon M. Hoover Jr. and Janet M. Hoover conveyed property on a public road to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for $1.

Lloyd H. Hoover, Edna Hoover and Lloyd Hoover conveyed property on a public road to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for $1.

Tobin A. Warner and Rosemilaine Warner conveyed property on a public road to Seth James Kauffman and Teri Kauffman for $299,900.

Grande Land LP conveyed property on a public road to Corey Douglas and Yolanda Douglas for $369,000.

Daniel K. Stoltzfus and Rachel F. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Nelson Z. Hoover and Susan N. Hoover for $350,000.

Lamar L. Zimmerman and Jane H. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for $1.

EAST EARL TWP.

Thomas J. McDermott and Mary Y. McDermott conveyed property on Hay Field Drive to Kevin M. McGettigan and Tina S. McGettigan for $445,000.

Benuel S. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Stanton M. Frey and Joyce M. Frey for $230,000.

Rosemarie Daly and Kenneth Daly conveyed property on a public road to Rosemarie Daly and Rosemarie Daly Living Trust for $1.

Gralan Inc., Gerald Graham and Gerald E. Graham conveyed property on Cardinal Court to Vincenzo Dimaria and Fallan M. Dimaria for $691,176.

Eastern Lancaster County School District conveyed property on Main Street to Eastern Lancaster County School District for $1.

WEST EARL TWP.

Sylvia S. Conrad conveyed property on West Main Street to Wilfredo Ortiz Melendez and Maritza Enid Pellot for $300,000.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

Elaine R. Cannon conveyed 6467 Lincoln Court to Francine Milano and J. Kristofer Brackin for $236,000.

Dennis Tirado conveyed property on a public road to David Maldonado and Elizabeth Maldonado for $175,000.

Hess Home Builders Inc. conveyed property on Graystone Road to Angelo Carrion III and Mary Carrion for $353,528.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

Daniel Hornberger and Jamie K. Hornberger conveyed property on a public road to Jeffrey Krackow and Christine Krackow for $141,000.

Alicia R. Davidson conveyed property on a public road to Kenton A. Belmont and Hannah L. Belmont for $218,000.

Susan A. Croumer conveyed property on a public road to Kari Labagh and Colin Butts for $167,000.

Tanner L. Brown conveyed 340 E. Park St. to Holly J. Flumerfelt for $165,000.

Ashley Dotson, Ashley Shepard, Shane Shepard, Ashley Sheppard and Shane Sheppard conveyed 159 N. Poplar St. to John Edward Balmer Jr. for $185,000.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Alec C. Dom conveyed property on a public road to Tyler N. Dom Sr. for $170,000.

AJ Home Solutions LLC and Andrew D. Fry conveyed 38 W. Main St. to Seven Mountains Investments Corp for $126,000.

The estate of Florence M. Gordon conveyed property on Sand Court to David F. Zuluaga and Veronica C. Jimenez for $220,000.

Jeffrey R. Fund conveyed 31 E. Pine St. to Simplify Home Group LLC for $170,000.

Kevin Eshleman and Stephanie L. Eshleman conveyed property on Bethany Road to Jacob Hurst and Faith E. Hurst for $250,000.

Wai Shum and Lixue Shum conveyed 69 Irene Ave. to Rebecca Rupp Rennix for $235,000.

Erin N. Kregar conveyed property on Washington Avenue to Carissa M. Ritchie for $175,000.

Ashley E. MacAdams and Ashley E. Martin conveyed 202 E. Main St. to 17 Mile LLC for $200,000.

Jordan L. Weber and Blair Weber conveyed property on a public road to Jacob D. Stoltzfus for $240,000.

Justen R. Hanna conveyed property on Bellevue Avenue to DNB Investments LLC for $148,500.

Cynthia M. Heck and Scott A. Heck conveyed property on Mason Drive to Cynthia M. Heck for $1.

EPHRATA TWP.

Bradley J. Martin, Sabrina L. Martin and Sabrina L. Nichols conveyed property on a public road to Bradley J. Martin and Sabrina L. Martin for $1.

Lester M. Bowman and Brenda M. Bowman conveyed property on a public road to Jeffrey Engelhardt and Cindy A. Killian for $255,000.

Brett M. Crumley and Haley F. Crumley conveyed property on Tyler Drive to Alexis N. Hannis, Austen C. Hannis, S. Clark Kendus and Mary Lou Kendus for $390,000.

Zimmerman Home Builders LLC, Dwight Zimmerman and Bryan Zimmerman conveyed Unit 8 to Matthew T. Shanaman and Megan E. Gribb for $434,805.

Darrell R. Kunkle and Leslie G. Kunkle conveyed property on Glenwood Drive to Gerald L. Mohler and Sharon L. Mohler for $369,000.

Thomas L. Myers and Dawn M. Myers conveyed 306 Summit Drive to Anthony D. Riek, Danielle M. Riek and Julia E. Riek for $265,000.

FULTON TWP.

Samuel L. Metzler and Mary Jane Metzler conveyed property on Bicknell Road to James L. Metzler and Wesley L. Metzler for $1.

Samuel L. Metzler and Mary Jane Metzler conveyed property on a public road to James L. Metzler and Wesley L. Metzler for $1.

Kati Ellen Hall conveyed property on a public road to Brendan Filliaux for $189,000.

Myron W. Nolt, Sally J. Nolt, Lyndon B. Nolt and Lyndon Nolt conveyed property on a public road to Lyndon B. Nolt and Kayla B. Nolt for $1.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Kimberly A. Gruber, Richard D. Heim and Marilyn M. Heim conveyed property on a public road to Jesse T. Hoffman and Jennifer M. Hoffman for $280,000.

TOA East Petersburg LLC conveyed 838 Founders Way to Randy A. Miller and Rae Miller for $487,070.

Alice Zhang conveyed 748 Sylvan Road to Alice Zhang and Adrian Wang for $1.

Sonshine III LP and Josiah LLC conveyed property on a public road to Matthew A. Werts, Jacquelyn Commella Werts, Arnold L. Werts and Jacqueline B. Werts for $648,587.

Karen Sue B Hammel conveyed 1144 Devonshire Road to Amanda N. Brooks for $310,000.

Brandon A. Linton conveyed property on a public road to Michael Farr and Courtney Farr for $450,000.

TOA East Petersburg LLC conveyed 840 Founders Way to Michael A. Zimbile and Antoinette Zimbile for $444,456.

Ray A. Huber and Lynnette C. Huber conveyed 791 Stony Battery Road to 791 Stony Battery Road LLC for $10.

David J. Phillips conveyed 866 Stonebridge Drive to Andrew B. Cortese and Julia C. Cortese for $460,000.

Marlin Eitland, Marlin H. Eitland and Patricia A. Eitland conveyed property on a public road to Marlin H. Eitland and Patricia A. Eitland for $1.

Landis Farm Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC and Brent O. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Warren J. Harmon Jr. and Maggie E. Harmon for $481,005.

Mary Anne Carl and Dorothy E. Carl conveyed property on Sherry Lane to Chandra Lal Gubhaju and Manita Maharjan Gubhaju for $290,000.

Craig A. Schusko and Marilyn A. Schusko conveyed 1705 Ridgeview Ave. to Marilyn A. Schusko for $1.

Dorothy A. Roye conveyed 85 Elizabeth St. to Brian M. Davidson and Elizabeth Marie Davidson for $252,000.

Anne Marie Willis, Anne Marie Mullhausen and Anne M. Willis conveyed property on Broad Street to Anne Marie Willis for $1.

William Oravetz, Susan M. Oravetz and William F. Oravetz conveyed 1708 Speedwell Road to John P. Puschak and Beth A. Puschak for $395,000.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Karen S. Barkume conveyed property on a public road to William Rolstad and Jill Rolstad for $402,000.

Kara Jane Gallagher and Kara Trettel conveyed 3168 Thornapple Drive to Andrew Rl Hayes and Summer N. Scott for $330,000.

Angelo Carrion conveyed property on HollyAnn Drive to Aaron T. Parise and Loretta F. Parise for $281,900.

Deborah Fan and Nancy Sue Chuan Fan conveyed property on a public road to Deborah Fan, Nancy Sue Chuan Fan, Kitty Chi Ti Yang, Kitty Chi Ti Yang and Lue Thi Charlotte Fan for $1.

Edward Daniel Baer conveyed property on a public road to Gabrielle Spica for $155,000.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

Michael S. Kuhns and Sarah E. Fritz conveyed property on a public road to Jeffrey G. Pickel Jr. and Emma L. Peris for $265,000.

Joshua B. Leaman and Andrea M. Leaman conveyed property on Pine Drive to Colin P. Horan and Renae Marie Atkins for $525,424.

Friends Group Holdings LLC and Manisha G. Patel conveyed property on a public road to BSK Real Estate LLC for $545,000.

Dean C. Sell and Lindsey N. Sell conveyed property on a public road to Adam R. Cahoon, Stephanie L. Cahoon and Michael P. Eckhart for $390,000.

Jeffery Pry Sr. and Sharon A. Pry conveyed 2037 Old Philadelphia Pike to Blueprints For Addiction Recovery Inc. for $270,000.

The estate of Mary Frangakis, the estate of Mary F. Sexton, the estate of Mary Frangakis Sexton and the estate of Mary Sexton conveyed property on a public road to George J. Sexton for $1.

Daniel K. King Jr. and Edna P. King conveyed property on a public road to Daniel K. King Jr. and Edna P. King for $1.

Amos H. Warfel, L. Joanne Warfel, John L. Hoover and Rhoda Jane Hoover conveyed property on Mill Stream Road to Millstream Property LLC for $1.

The estate of Mary Jane Carvell and the estate of Mary Jane Carvel conveyed property on a public road to Julia Kendig Weaver, Gary Kendig and Douglas Kendig for $1.

BNY Mellon NA, Fred Frank Jr. Residuary Trust, Residuary Trust Under Will of Fred Frank Jr., Richard E. Frank, Richard Edgar Frank, Susan E. Neal and Mary O. Rideout conveyed property on Old Philadelphia Pike to Richard E. Frank, Susan E. Neal and Mary O. Rideout for $1.

Bradley K. McCurdy and Mary Ann McCurdy conveyed 127 Crestmont Ave. to Jose H. Tejeda Correa and Jose H Tejeda Correa for $235,000.

ETB Family Holdings LLC and Eli T. Baker conveyed Unit 361 to Eli T. Baker for $1.

Christ A. Beiler and Annie F. Beiler conveyed property on Hobson Road to 2293 Hobson LLC for $150,000.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

The estate of Barbara A. Homsher conveyed 2080 Hollinger Road to William D. Lauris and Maria Lauris for $134,000.

Prime Home Investments LLC and David A. Wolfe conveyed property on a public road to Louise Jane Hoover and Carly Waynette McClucas for $215,110.

Charlan Group LP and Tri Des Inc. conveyed property on a public road to William R. Neumyer and Amy R. Neumyer for $285,511.

The estate of Ruth N. Caballero conveyed property on a public road to Donald Painton III and Karen Painton for $0.

Charlan Group LP and Tri Des Inc. conveyed property on Alans Green to William R. Neumyer and Amy R. Neumyer for $198,084.

EZ House Buyers Limited Liability Co conveyed property on Lampeter Road to Awakened Properties LLC for $158,000.

Eleanor Dale Wyble and Theresa M. Taylor conveyed property on Village Square to Adam Fry and Lynne S. Niehaus for $229,000.

Moses B. Glick and Emma G. Glick conveyed 1420 Lampeter Road to Daniel G. Lapp and Rosa Faye Lapp for $280,000.

Community Real Estate Associates conveyed property on a public road to Mission Church Pennsylvania for $120,000.

Moses B. Glick and Emma G. Glick conveyed property on Long Rifle Road to Isaac J. Lapp and Elizabeth G. Lapp for $300,000.

LANCASTER CITY

The estate of Mary Sexton, the estate of Mary Frangakis, the estate of Mary F. Sexton and the estate of Mary Frangakis Sexton conveyed property on a public road to George J. Sexton for $1.

Samuel Stoltzfus and Rosa Marie Stoltzfus conveyed property on Reynolds Avenue to Jenelle Mary Janci and Kevin Patrick Stairiker for $184,900.

Barry Frey Jr. and Stacy Frey conveyed 325 Euclid Ave. to Stacy Frey for $0.

The estate of Mary Sexton, the estate of Mary Frangakis, the estate of Mary F. Sexton and the estate of Mary Frangakis Sexton conveyed 330 Beaver St. to George J. Sexton for $1.

Musser Holdings LLC and Crystal L. Musser conveyed 225 Howard Ave. to Tranquility Home Investments LLC for $90,000.

Marilyn A. Schusko conveyed property on East King Street to Craig A. Schusko for $1.

Jose E. Delatorre conveyed 917 Columbia Ave. to John R. Barto for $149,900.

The estate of Philip J. Hall, The estate of Philip J. Hall Sr. and The estate of Phillip J. Hall Sr. conveyed 737 S. Plum St. to Philip J. Hall Jr. for $1.

Rl2 Development LLC and Philip A. Wolgemuth conveyed property on East Farnum Street to Daniel J. Wolgemuth for $475,000.

Josyane B. Carro conveyed 420 Prospect St. to Georgine M. Wood for $147,500.

Juan Martinez, Anna E. Freeman, George Morris, Morris Anna E. Freeman, Freeman Anna E. Morris and Anna E. Freeman Morris conveyed 444 W. Vine St. to Benjamin A. Miller for $50,000.

Audrey Hostetter conveyed property on Shippen Street to Daniel E. Lemons and Mary S. Lemons for $725,000.

Megan R. Hartman and Kenneth P. Inman conveyed 221 Coral St. to Megyn G. Myers and Paul J. Myers for $165,000.

David Lockwood conveyed 715 Rockland St. to Joan I. Lockwood for $1.

John Roberts conveyed 336 E. Chestnut St. to Christ Kambesis and Nichole Kambesis for $300,000.

Aaron Parise and Loretta Parise conveyed property on a public road to Win Gate and Lu Dee for $202,000.

Kenneth L. Coles and Melissa M. Lewis conveyed 1324 Union St. to Kenneth L. Coles for $1.

Sheriff of Lancaster County Pennsylvania and Bronzel Powell conveyed 523 Howard Ave. to Valley View Capital LLC for $72,000.

Robert L. Snyder and Thoa T. Snyder conveyed property on West Vine Street to Angel Torres LLC and Torres Angel LLC for $80,000.

Karishma B. Shah conveyed 465 Atlantic Ave. to Bermuda Land LLC for $86,000.

Whitestone Partners LLC and Benuel Esh conveyed 28 N. Broad St. to Regalaurora LLC for $220,000.

Carol Lee Pyfer conveyed 125 E. Chestnut St. to Michael Thomas Wilkinson and Amanda Renea Wilkinson for $215,000.

Maria Elena Melendez conveyed 330 Reservoir St. to Thomas W. Roberts for $142,000.

Marc Caruso and Kimberly A. Caruso conveyed 544 Hand Ave. to Jeanette Smith for $155,000.

Jeremiah D. Hoff, Dona T. Hoff and Dona Hoff conveyed 24 E. New St. to Lisa A. Neilsen for $250,000.

Patrick R. Hagen, Nicole M. Hagen and Patrick Hagen conveyed property on a public road to Eileen C. Anderson and Catherine F. Zacotinsky for $255,000.

Rosa Inez Lewis conveyed 568 Pershing Ave. to Paul Culbreth for $20,000.

Norberto Collazo Torres, Norberto Collazo Torres, Iris N. Collazo and Iris Nereida Nunez conveyed 633 Fremont St. to Iris N. Collazo for $0.

LANCASTER TWP.

Joyce Ann Martzall and Joyce A. Martzall conveyed 1100 Ranck Mill Road to Kelvin J. Ranck for $195,000.

Linda Tosto conveyed property on a public road to Alexander James Carlier and Kenneth Delp for $259,900.

Barbara A. Kyle conveyed 1110 Ranck Mill Road to Tawnie K. Ross for $1.

Anthony Marciano and Susan Marciano conveyed property on Sterling Place to Heather N. Knuth for $240,000.

John R. Adams and Sandra L. Adams conveyed property on New Danville Pike to Thomas F. Adams for $1.

Terry R. Christopher Jr. conveyed property on Jamaica Road to David A. Courtney and Truc D. Do for $195,000.

Marjorie M. Gerhardt conveyed 153 Wilson Drive to Cynthia J. Painter for $776,000.

LEACOCK TWP.

Earl W. Carey and Jeanette A. Carey conveyed 21 Pleasant Road to Donald A. Botbyl and Linda B. Botbyl for $377,000.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

John P. Puschak and Beth Anne Puschak conveyed 41 Magnolia Drive to Megan E. Varano and Joe Varano for $430,000.

Minerva M. Virata and Minerva M. Medina conveyed property on a public road to Miguel J. Negron and Lana Korzhenkov for $205,000.

Samuel M. Esh and Sharon F. Esh conveyed property on Gibbons Road to Mervin M. Esh and Arie Ann Esh for $1.

Nilucamm LLC, Talaat S. Eid and Ferial T. Eid conveyed property on New Holland Pike to Firm Foundations Property Solutions LLC for $1,350,000.

Margaret H. Kreider and Terry Kreider conveyed property on a public road to Aaron B. Miller and Annie K. Miller for $240,000.

LITITZ BOROUGH

The estate of J. Richard Shaub conveyed 43 Forney Drive to Dennis Tirado for $193,000.

James M. Shreiner & Louise H. Shreiner Revocable Living Trust and Louise H. Shreiner conveyed 223 Swarthmore Drive to John B. Kremer and Elizabeth H. Kremer for $312,500.

Cheryl A. Ressler, Ryan T. Benner and Thomas Mickey Snyder conveyed 80 E. Front St. to Powerhouse Design & Renovations LLC for $80,000.

Edward A. Tobin conveyed 24 Forney Drive to Mark Murr for $259,900.

Michelle L. Wiley conveyed property on East New Street to Timothy J. Donley and Molly C. Briggs for $300,000.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

Laverne J. Lewis and Zella M. Lewis conveyed property on a public road to Robert B. Dolinger and Barbara A. Dolinger for $280,000.

MANHEIM TWP.

Phyllis G. Murphy conveyed Unit 216 to Herbert T. Freeland and Lynn E. Freeland for $150,000.

Robert F. Walls and Margaret A. Walls conveyed property on a public road to Justin Pierce and Sheena Pierce for $500,000.

Joshua Hamilton and Allyson Hamilton conveyed property on Meadow Lane to Richard P. Wallin for $290,000.

The estate of Charles R. McDonald conveyed property on a public road to Lorelei R. Byer for $220,500.

April N. Conde and April Conde conveyed 110 Manheim Pike to Santiago Payanao Sanchez for $191,000.

Shirley A. Shaheen and Shirley A. Shaheen Revocable Trust conveyed property on a public road to Brian M. Good for $540,000.

Wesley C. Fuller, Bibi S. Fuller, Wesley Fuller and Bibi Fuller conveyed 1144 Fruitville Pike to Khem Chuwan and Krishna Chuwan for $475,000.

Michael Mikhail conveyed 530 Somerset Road to Ehab M. Mekhail for $149,000.

Roger K. Askey and Paula J. Askey conveyed Unit E2 106 to Herbert Scrivener and Patricia Scrivener for $270,000.

Spence Properties LLC conveyed 1431 Carlton Drive to Siang H. Lian and Tha Par for $315,000.

Donoma Development Co LLC, Norman Ka Hoffer and Darrin C. Dinello conveyed property on Settlers Bend to Norman Ka Hoffer for $1.

Vincent Catania, Jadie L. Catania and Jadie Catania conveyed Unit 81 to Dominic M. Diperna and Anneliese Luttmann for $550,000.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

Patrick Wayne Strausbaugh A, Paul Allen Strausbaugh II and Paul A. Strausbaugh II conveyed property on a public road to Devon Mena for $196,000.

MANOR TWP.

Jarred P. Berkihiser, Jarrad P. Berkihiser and Kristy L. Berkihiser conveyed property on Williamsburg Road to Michele J. Seidelman for $185,000.

Andrew R Lavalle Hayes and Summer N. Scott conveyed property on Knollwood Road to Michelle Spitko and Richard Lind for $205,000.

Joel L. Pysher conveyed property on a public road to Joel L. Pysher and Olga Joy Pysher for $1.

Margaret Paulson and Margaret M. Paulson conveyed property on Knollwood Road to Ephrem Degfe and Treza Dinberu for $195,000.

Andrew S. Lefever conveyed 15 Manor Oaks Drive to Martha Ruby Cooper for $320,000.

The estate of Frederick N. Schroeder and the estate of Frederick Nevin Schroeder Sr. conveyed property on a public road to Frederick Nevin Schroeder Jr. for $1.

Frederick Nevin Schroeder Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Frederick Nevin Schroeder Jr. and Mary Gill Schroeder for $1.

Michael W. Niklauski and Nicole M. Niklauski conveyed property on Harvard Avenue to Lea Barnes for $180,250.

John H. Miller and Susan L. Miller conveyed 208 Supervisor Road to John Harry Miller, Susan Louise Miller and John &. Susan Miller Revocable Living Trust for $1.

Heather L. Lennon, Heather Gurreri and Charles Gurreri conveyed 1737 Hemlock Road to Jacqueline Lennon for $185,000.

Richard M. Martzall and Robin L. Martzall conveyed property on West Charlotte Street to Zachary Thomas Charles and Carley Ann Charles for $410,000.

Gregg A. Maberry and Peggy S. Maberry conveyed property on a public road to Henry V. Kelley and Beverly Kelley for $525,000.

Murry Companies, Sher Wal Inc. and Murry Companies & Sher Wal Inc. conveyed property on Rowley Court to Theodore L. Jones and Susan C. Jones for $359,196.

Barry M. McIntyre Sr. and Cathy S. McIntyre conveyed property on Pine Bridge Lane to Barry M. McIntyre Jr, Jennifer L. McIntyre and Barry M. Sr. & Cathy S. McIntyre Trust for $1.

Bruce Micciche, Micciche Revocable Living Trust and Barbara Micciche conveyed 3132 Cornerstone Drive to Ernesto Matos Tase and Lina I Perez Morales for $249,900.

Jacob G. Walton and Ana M. Vallejo conveyed 20 Russet Lane to Jason Horton and Samantha Horton for $196,000.

Awakened Properties LLC and Daniel Zecher conveyed property on a public road to Joohyong Han for $275,000.

James McCracken and Lisa S. McCracken conveyed 229 Eagle Path to Luis A. Santiago for $425,000.

The estate of Wayne Coleman conveyed property on a public road to RD1 Real Estate LLC for $200,000.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

James F. Bleecher and Arlene D. Bleecher conveyed property on Maple Avenue to Menuka Devi Acharya Dhungel and Hem Lal Dhungel for $260,500.

Olivia M. Witmer conveyed property on a public road to Lori J. Hemphill for $225,000.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

Steven A. Pyles and Kent E. Bailey conveyed 142 Lefever Road to Angela M. Galante for $179,000.

Travis R. Feeser and Dawn M. Feeser conveyed property on a public road to Travis R. Feeser for $1.

Corey E. Leppo conveyed 323 W. Donegal St. to Alexander M. Einspahr for $135,000.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Ketterline Inc. conveyed property on Ersa Drive to Matthew B. Bogner and Krystle M. Cargas for $239,900.

James H. Gardner and Jennifer L. Gardner conveyed property on Canvasback Lane to James H. Gardner and Jennifer L. Gardner for $1.

Kurt Harrison and Carrie Harrison conveyed property on King Court to Dieulene D. Jean for $190,000.

Rachael A. Sampson conveyed property on a public road to Micah Charles Barlett and Cayla Barlett for $212,000.

Craig B. Shetter, Coreen A. Richardson and Coreen A. Shetter conveyed property on Ridge Road to Craig B. Shetter and Coreen A. Shetter for $1.

MOUNTVILLE BOROUGH

Albert Gardea Wright and Tiffanee M. Wright conveyed property on Sylvan Retreat Road to Homa Bhujel for $278,000.

Barbara K. Moser and Harry E. Moser conveyed 93 Village Drive to Brian D. Balcom and Barbara K. Balcom for $1.

Constance E. Smith conveyed property on Rockford Square to Daniel J. Zimmerman and Karen F. Zimmerman for $226,250.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

Jamison Andrew Carroll and Jessica Carolyn Carroll conveyed 348 E. Main St. to Sean B. Reese and Sarah E. Reese for $277,000.

Nelson L. Mohler and Erma J. Mohler conveyed property on a public road to M. Glenn Horst and June M. Horst for $372,000.

The estate of Raymond R. Tice Sr. conveyed 223 Wecaf St. to Freedom Real Estate Partners LLC for $185,000.

PARADISE TWP.

M. Richard Skethway, Kimberly Anne Skethway and Kimberly Ann Skethway conveyed property on Frogtown Road to Kimberly Anne Skethway for $1.

Ben G. Lantz and Anna E. Lantz conveyed property on a public road to Samuel B. Lantz and Sadie F. Lantz for $1.

Ben G. Lantz and Anna E. Lantz conveyed property on a public road to Samuel B. Lantz and Sadie F. Lantz for $1.

PENN TWP.

Karen Moyer and Coralene A. Stetter conveyed property on Newport Road to Shawn C. Nolt and Rebecca M. Nolt for $545,000.

Christopher Matthews and Stephanie Matthews conveyed property on Newport Road to Grant A. Kirsch and Brandy L. Shirk for $235,000.

Randall K. Zurin and Jennifer R. Zurin conveyed property on a public road to Daniel W. Oberholtzer and Holli D. Oberholtzer for $291,000.

Hector Valentin, Amanda Valentin, Hector L. Valentin and Amanda D. Valentin conveyed property on Laurel View Drive to Jeffrey V. Pry Sr. and Sharon A. Pry for $350,000.

The estate of Rachel E. Brubaker conveyed 292 Cedar Hollow to Benjamin Vincent Bodnar and Jennifer Morgan Bodnar for $223,000.

Cindy M. Roberts conveyed property on a public road to Clifford R. Weaver and Diane L. Weaver for $337,900.

Ian B Garner Lerose and Ian B. Garner Lerose conveyed property on a public road to Jay L. Martin and Regina H. Martin for $241,600.

PEQUEA TWP.

Traer Properties LLC, Erik M. Lagaza and Tracy H. Lagaza conveyed property on New Danville Conestoga Center State Road to Andrew D. Fox and Shannon L. Fox for $210,000.

Oak Hill Partners Lancaster LLC and Oak Hill Partners conveyed property on a public road to Oak Hill Partners Lancaster LLC for $1.

James Wiegand, Cynthia Wiegand and Cynthia M. Wiegand conveyed property on a public road to James F. Wiegand for $1.

Joan L. Shertzer conveyed property on a public road to Roy L. Shertzer Jr. and Jami N. Shertzer for $1.

Janet H. Wimer and David W. Wimer conveyed 11 Doe Run Lane to Christian W. Herr III and Lauren E. Herr for $850,000.

The estate of Grace M. Gressley conveyed property on a public road to Justin Mark Frey and Nicole Frey for $265,000.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

Dwayne E. Arrighy conveyed property on a public road to Dwayne E. Arrighy and Susan A. Arrighy for $1.

Eli S. Beiler and Rebecca S. Beiler conveyed property on Fairview Road to Philip L. Hollinger and Lisa K. Hollinger for $580,000.

RAPHO TWP.

Thomas P. Quinn and Dolores A. Quinn conveyed property on a public road to Brian V. Ness and Loretta A. Ness for $339,000.

Timothy J. Porta conveyed Unit 14 to Diamond Bay Management Group LLC for $82,000.

Grandview Meadows Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Jonathan Matias and Christina Kay Matias for $225,000.

Mary Ann Sherer conveyed property on Elizabethtown Road to Christopher T. Rohrer and Brittany A. Rohrer for $1.

Esta Fegley conveyed property on a public road to Abdon Zayas for $280,000.

Daryl E. Hess, Connie F. Hess and Constance F. Hess conveyed property on Red Rose Drive to Brock H. Fittery and Angela M. Fittery for $305,000.

Elm Tree Properties LLC and Alden Homes at Cornwall Inc. conveyed property on Heatherwood Drive to Ryan P. Brooks and Jana M. Brooks for $359,993.

Lance Grieb and Lauren Grieb conveyed property on Green Leaf Drive to Carmax Auto Superstores Inc. for $272,000.

Johnson Family Real Estate Trust and Sandra H. Johnson conveyed Unit 127 to Ming Liu and Qing Liu for $100,000.

Carmax Auto Superstores Inc. conveyed property on Green Leaf Drive to Ilka Negron and Isaias Negron for $272,000.

SADSBURY TWP.

Elam S. Fisher and Sally Fisher conveyed property on a public road to David S. Fisher and Maribeth E. Fisher for $1.

Richard Vanham conveyed property on a public road to Jaclyn M. McAllister for $210,000.

SALISBURY TWP.

Elmer J. Esh and Kathryn E. Esh conveyed property on a public road to Elmer James Fisher and Rachel Fern Stoltzfus for $250,000.

Philip L. Weaver and Joan S. Weaver conveyed 5071 Old Philadelphia Road to Samuel L. Stoltzfus and Emma Rose Stoltzfus for $335,000.

Gideon U. Fisher, Sarah A. Blank, Sarah A. Fisher and John L. King conveyed property on a public road to Gideon U. Fisher and Sarah A. Fisher for $1.

Nathan R. Drzal conveyed property on Glorry Lane to Nathan R. Drzal and Heather Drzal for $1.

STRASBURG BOROUGH

Jack B. Diffendarfer and Michelle E. Diffendarfer conveyed property on Miller Street to Nathan A. Claycomb and Denise L. Claycomb for $265,300.

Joseph A. Spagnuolo and Arlene M. Laverty conveyed 135 McCarter Lane to Elaine Clark Sherrill and Robert T. Sherrill Sr. for $303,000.

STRASBURG TWP.

Ross C. Baker, Natalie B. Lapp and Natalie B. Baker conveyed 902 Old Road to Ross C. Baker and Natalie B. Baker for $1.

WARWICK TWP.

Paul S. Glick conveyed property on Field Lane to Joseph F. Kovaleski and Susan V. Kovaleski for $485,000.

Gary C. Wilson and Gary C. Wilson Revocable Trust conveyed 600 Allegiance Drive to Ronald E. Valeu Sr, Lyn J. Valeu and Valeu Family Joint Living Trust for $550,000.

Hess Home Builders Inc. conveyed property on Cardinal Road to Blair A. Wolfe and Brian L. Hess Jr. for $180,500.

Richard B. Wilcox conveyed property on a public road to Richard B. Wilcox for $1.

Warwick Township conveyed property on a public road to Richard B. Wilcox for $1.

Randy William Fischer, Christa B. Fischer and Christa B. Nelson conveyed 338 Knights Bridge Way to Randy William Fischer and Christa B. Fischer for $1.

Douglas E. Snavely, Daniel L. Snavely and David M. Snavely conveyed 629 Woodcrest Ave. to Jeffrey R. Travis and Teagan E. Travis for $370,000.

Garman Builders At Lancaster LLC and Shawn L. Garman conveyed property on Lititz Bend Drive to Christopher C. Schnipke and Ami R. Schnipke for $858,840.

Charles H. Bock and Patti A. Bock conveyed property on a public road to Charles H. Bock for $1.

Michael T. Hackett and Nancy R. Steedle conveyed property on Coventry Lane to Jared Raymond Stoudt and Nicole Renee Stoudt for $360,000.