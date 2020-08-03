The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office July 20-24:

ADAMSTOWN BOROUGH

The estate of Pierce Lesher Jr. conveyed property on Jefferson Road to Scott A. High and Amy G. High for $195,000.

AKRON BOROUGH

Joseph A. Bonacuse, Margaret A. Bonacuse and Revocable Trust Agreement of Joseph A. Bonacuse & Margaret A. Bonacuse conveyed 1224 Diamond St. to Jennifer Bonacuse Herman for $246,360.

James L. Heller, Kitty L. Heller and Kitty L. Heller conveyed property on a public road to Dallas W. Zimmerman and Lois M. Zimmerman for $725,000.

BART TWP.

Gary R. Stauffer and James Stauffer conveyed property on White Oak Road to Joel Daniel Esh for $170,000.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Leroy R. Hoover and Minerva B. Hoover conveyed property on a public road to Eli S. Weaver for $442,500.

Martin Brothers Builders, Delmar P. Martin and Glenn D. Martin conveyed property on Maple Grove Road to Gregory C. Davidson, Jamie L. Mincavage and Jamie L. Davidson for $262,350.

John W. Sizer and Gail J. Sizer conveyed 1230 Crestview Drive to Zachary M. Heinley and Mary Ellen Heinley for $259,900.

CAERNARVON TWP.

Daxton J. Shirk conveyed property on a public road to Daxton J. Shirk and Oceana K. Shirk for $1.

CHRISTIANA BOROUGH

Christiana Properties LLC and Jewell R. Shivery conveyed property on a public road to Christiana Properties LLC for $1.

Alan E. Kendig and Andrea M. Kendig conveyed property on a public road to Christiana Properties LLC for $1.

CLAY TWP.

The estate of Ern W. Lindquist Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Kelly J. Garvey and Todd A. Garvey for $220,000.

Leslie D. Cool and Carol R. Cool conveyed property on Woodchuck Drive to Gerard Geisler for $278,900.

Ira M. Martin conveyed property on Hopeland Road to Edward H. Good and Susanna H. Good for $265,000.

Bradley Adams and Victoria A. Adams conveyed property on Mountain Top Drive to Timothy E. Rice and Joy E. Rice for $295,000.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Douglas N. Pfautz and Amy C. Pfautz conveyed property on a public road to Derek B. Leaman and Evan D. Leaman for $270,000.

Brent G. Burkholder and Brenda J. Burkholder conveyed property on Edie Drive to Kenney L. Wike and Becky M. Wike for $224,000.

Donna M. Wargo conveyed 10 Egret Circle to Jack Bingeman and Kelsey Podnieks for $244,900.

Chad G. Hurst, Robert H. Eby and Corporate Venture Group conveyed 3 Winding Way to Joseph J. Berger and Ericka L. Berger for $347,000.

Joshua Cogley conveyed property on a public road to Sara J. Cogley for $1.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

Leslie K. Burkholder, Judith E. Burkholder and Vincent S. Burkholder conveyed property on a public road to Dwayne E. Frey and Tammy S. Herr for $172,500.

Michael A. Sheidy and Julie A. Sheidy conveyed property on a public road to Jay T. Warkentin and Michelle Marie Dengler for $240,000.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

The estate of Richard H. Bair and The estate of Mary E. Bair conveyed 134 N. Seventh St. to Jenny R. Bair for $1.

John L. Wenger conveyed property on a public road to Morgan L. Benjamin and Jonathan D. Webster for $176,900.

CONESTOGA TWP.

Michael S. Connelly and Wanda J. Connelly conveyed property on a public road to William J. McMonagle and Marilyn K. Klosko for $669,900.

Bruce C. Smith, Sandra Lh Smith and Sandra Lh Schnee conveyed property on a public road to Bruce C. Smith for $1.

CONOY TWP.

H. Eugene Hollick and Deborah E. Hollick conveyed property on a public road to John Michael Bernardino Dizon and Jenifer Carolina Ortiz Dizon for $290,000.

DENVER BOROUGH

The estate of Donald R. Garman and Vivian A. Garman conveyed 710 Main St. to Vivian A. Garman for $1.

The estate of Donald R. Garman and Vivian A. Garman conveyed 708 Main St. to Vivian A. Garman for $1.

Nicholas A. Wagner, Amy M. Rollman and Amy M. Wagner conveyed property on Hawthorne Drive to Nicholas A. Wagner and Amy M. Wagner for $1.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

George C. Desmond conveyed property on Wild Cherry Lane to Danielle M. Richie for $147,000.

Daryl D. Foxhoven and Brianna R. Foxhoven conveyed property on Hillcrest Road to Thaddeus P. Painter and Jena Painter for $325,000.

Cody B. Smith and Alicia J. Hostetter conveyed property on a public road to Justin M. Stahl and Courtney E. Stahl for $310,000.

Gregory W. Brinkman, Anita L. Brinkman and Gregory Brinkman conveyed property on a public road to Brian Reich for $175,000.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Benjamin J. McCoy and Kelly A. McCoy conveyed property on a public road to Daryl D. Foxhoven for $214,900.

Keith Abraham, Meghan M. Abraham, Meghan H. McCarthy and Meghan Abraham conveyed property on a public road to Brad M. Beamenderfer and Carrie E. Beamenderfer for $342,000.

DRUMORE TWP.

Charles W. Smithgall and Deborah A. Smithgall conveyed property on Harmony Ridge Road to Custom Home Group Inc. for $90,000.

EAST DRUMORE TWP.

Aquilla L. King and Sarah L. King conveyed property on a public road to Samuel M. Stoltzfoos, Anna S. Stoltzfoos, Amos S. Stoltzfoos and Linda K. Stoltzfoos for $75,000.

Brian McDonnell conveyed property on a public road to Brian McDonnell and Maryann McDonnell for $1.

Kenneth Rutt, Connie Rutt and Kenneth M. Rutt conveyed property on a public road to Thomas Carnella for $245,000.

EARL TWP.

Walter H. Nolt and Eva Z. Nolt conveyed property on a public road to Harold Z. Nolt and Naomi Nolt for $1.

Soco Enterprises LLC, Earl Township Partners LLC and Mark R. Will conveyed property on a public road to Grande Land LP for $170,000.

Steven Lee Stoltzfus and Lillian Rose Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to John S. Stoltzfus and Miriam L. Stoltzfus for $350,000.

EAST EARL TWP.

Wildflower LLC and Mervin M. Martin conveyed property on Wildflower Drive to Spring Grove Enterprises LLC for $35,000.

U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development conveyed property on a public road to Neil A. Good Jr. for $198,000.

Wildflower LLC and Mervin M. Martin conveyed property on Wildflower Drive to Burco LLC for $35,000.

John H. Eby and Karen I. Eby conveyed 667 Wide Hollow Road to Abram P. Denlinger and Katherine E. Denlinger for $340,000.

Aaron Z. Horst and Loretta Horst conveyed property on Red Fern Drive to Bz Homes LLC for $1,140,000.

Wildflower LLC and Mervin M. Martin conveyed property on a public road to E&M Brighter Vision LLC for $35,000.

WEST EARL TWP.

David A. Brieck Jr. and Dionne L. Brieck conveyed property on a public road to Jessica Keith and Matthew Keith for $220,750.

Matthew R. Keith, Jessica N. Keith and Jessica N. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Allyson K. Coonrod for $209,000.

Frederick H. Hess and Grace T. Hess conveyed property on Stonebridge Drive to Justin E. Maenner and Elena K. Maenner for $432,000.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

Danielle E. Green and Danielle Green conveyed 6472 Lincoln Court to Razvan Dominic Ionescu for $183,725.

Grace J. Hatton conveyed property on a public road to Curtis Kolp and Courtney Kolp for $220,000.

Michael T. Zimmerman conveyed property on Hershey Avenue to Michael T. Zimmerman and Nicole D. Zimmerman for $1.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

Suzanne L. Westcott conveyed property on a public road to Suzanne L. Westcott and Sheryl L. Rittenhouse for $1.

Barbara A. George conveyed 402 N. Mount Joy St. to Cynthia L. Funkhouser and Richard W. George for $1.

Brad M. Beamenderfer and Carrie E. Beamenderfer conveyed property on a public road to Todd M. Macfarlane and Amy J. Macfarlane for $230,000.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Ivan H. Zimmerman conveyed 249 Lincoln Ave. to Jason Robert Mohn for $139,900.

Jesse W. Hunt and Maggie E. Hunt conveyed 18 Spruce St. to Samantha P. Picone and Anthony M. Cooke for $215,000.

Edward B. Treadway, Courtney L. Newswanger and Courtney L. Treadway conveyed 248 S. State St. to Brooke S. Luongo for $146,000.

Donald D. Detweiler, Eileen F. Detweiler, Kenneth J. Zwickel and Joanne Zwickel conveyed property on East Fulton Street to KMH Property LLC for $251,000.

Andrew K. Sangrey, Tara E. Sangrey and Tata E. Sangrey conveyed property on a public road to Mikhail E. Leddy and Jessica L. Leddy for $170,000.

Jack Bingeman and Kelsey Podnieks conveyed property on a public road to Brandon F. Webb and Kelly Lynn Webb for $169,900.

Justin R. Jenkins and Jacqueline Lis Jenkins conveyed 140 Washington Ave. to Justin R. Jenkins for $1.

Poole Forge Properties LLC and Donald Musser conveyed property on a public road to Sunnyside Holdings LLC for $120,000.

Linda J. Musser, Donald Musser, Donald Z. Musser and Linda Jean Musser conveyed property on Washington Avenue to Sunnyside Holdings LLC for $215,000.

Donald Musser and Linda J. Musser conveyed property on a public road to Sunnyside Holdings LLC for $135,000.

EPHRATA TWP.

Michael S. Pfautz and Carolyn L. Pfautz conveyed property on a public road to Jesse W. Hunt and Maggie E. Hunt for $431,000.

Christian E. King, Sadie E. King, Christian S. King and Malinda K. King conveyed property on a public road to Christian E. King and Sadie E. King for $1.

FULTON TWP.

Christopher C. Matlack, Ashley L. Fitz Gerald, Ashley L Fitz Gerald and Ashley L. Matlack conveyed property on Lindencamp Lane to Christopher C. Matlack and Ashley L. Matlack for $1.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Lancaster Country Day School conveyed property on a public road to Melissa Crognale and Sofia Ruiz Alfaro for $550,000.

Westfield Motor Inn LLC, Westfield Motor Inn Inc. and Brian Whittaker conveyed 2981 Hempland Road to Westfield Motor Inn LLC and Westfield Motor Inn Inc. for $1.

Francis P. Francks conveyed 317 N. Homestead Drive to Brian Terrance Omalley and Lauren Omalley for $3,000,000.

William H. Troop and Kristin H. Troop conveyed 1091 Hunters Path to Deborah Carr and Conrad Carr for $470,000.

Michael Goldfarb conveyed property on a public road to Franklins Tower LLC, Stephen B. Dietrich, Christy S. Dietrich and Ville Painters Inc. for $375,000.

The estate of Robert O. Erisman conveyed 695 Imperial Drive to Adam D. Hobson and Joy Hobson for $225,500.

Kaitlin Santmyer, Kaitlin E. Brown and Letitia H. Brown conveyed property on a public road to Sara Iacovelli and Joseph Iacovelli for $138,000.

George L. Thomas II and Gretchen W. Thomas conveyed property on a public road to Robert W. Dempsey and Andrea Dempsey for $306,000.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Scott T. Henry conveyed property on Chinchilla Avenue to Neighborhood Properties Solutions LLC for $115,000.

Joseph B. Chrismer III and Beth L. Chrismer conveyed property on a public road to Christopher Anthony Nigon for $460,000.

Steven D. Borg, Elizabeth J. Borg, Ashley E. Mayer and Ashley E. Borg conveyed property on Marietta Pike to Daniel R. Martin and Valerie S. Martin for $260,000.

Awakened Properties LLC and Dan Zecher conveyed property on Buttonwood Drive to Lindsay K. Mills for $202,000.

Joyce A. Crider conveyed property on Hollyann Drive to William D. Nice Jr. and Regina A. Nice for $269,900.

Melissa Obetz, Melissa Gordon, Melissa L. Obtez and Melissa L. Obetz conveyed property on a public road to Daniel B. Erb and Rebecca L. Snavely for $297,000.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

Michael A. Bernard and Lorraine M. Bernard conveyed property on a public road to Nathan L. Fox and Jovita A. Fox for $216,600.

Jonathan D. Humphrey and Edward A. Eisenhower conveyed property on a public road to Jonathan D. Humphrey and Amy M. Humphrey for $10.

Custom Home Group Inc. conveyed property on Bonneville Drive to Bilal Butt and Rebecca R. Douglas for $379,900.

Kevin C. Sollenberger conveyed 75 Spring Dell Road to Cody A. Sollenberger and Shelby L. Straub for $450,000.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

David L. Charles conveyed property on a public road to William A. Humphries and Jessica L. Waterer for $68,000.

Jay A. Garber conveyed 17 Violet Ave. to Kurt E. Pinker for $200,000.

Donald E. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Braxton Drive to Chhulsang Tamang for $271,500.

Janice C. Wenger and Joan M. Shirk conveyed property on Plank Avenue to Janice C. Wenger for $1.

LANCASTER CITY

JA Jr. & TJ Schwartz Ptsp, Schwartz Ja Jr. & TJ Ptsp, Schwartz TJ & Ja Jr. Ptsp and Timothy J. Schwartz conveyed 637 E. Orange St. to Josiah Harthcock for $152,000.

Michelle Lynn Howe conveyed 24 W. New St. to Justin Shelton for $107,000.

Davis Mattox conveyed 625 N. Queen St. to Tiffani V. Tran for $145,000.

Rama Investment Properties LLC and Jeffrey D. Mohler conveyed 655 W. Orange St. to Dama Home Improvements LLC for $115,000.

Kay Gwo Zhang and Suha Meas conveyed 345 S. Prince St. to David R. Miller and Katie S. Miller for $58,000.

The estate of Merline Louise Groff and The estate of Merlin Louise Groff conveyed 24 N. Broad St. to Calvin E. Bent for $1.

The estate of Norman Walker and The estate of Norman Edward Walker conveyed Unit 425 to Paul A. Miller, Patricia F. Miller and Emily J. Miller for $76,450.

Michael Groff and Raechelle Embrey conveyed 433 W. Walnut St. to Michael Groff for $10.

Emilie C. Glick, Paxton Glick and Paxton E. Glick conveyed property on East Chestnut Street to Brian J. Honness and Elizabeth A. Fuhrman for $219,000.

Jacy N. Breil and Jacy N. Carroll conveyed 245 N. Pine St. to Jacy N. Carroll for $0.

Tim Wong and Thi Thuy Truong conveyed 824 Lehigh Ave. to Lina Thai for $165,000.

The estate of Frank A. Weatherly, The estate of Frank Albert Weatherly and The estate of Frank Weatherly conveyed property on East Madison Street to Stephen T. Hohenwarter and Gail Groves Scott for $226,000.

Ruby Investment Properties LP and Michael Manthei conveyed 23 New Dorwart St. to Pbright Teklu for $155,000.

John G. Todd and Debra L. Todd conveyed 910 N. Plum St. to Katrina Lindemuth Przybylski and John G. Todd Jr. for $1.

Justin M. Oberholtzer and Lori A. Oberholtzer conveyed 311 N. Lime St. to Eric J. Friedman and Ann Marie Friedman for $338,000.

Joshua T. Galbraith conveyed 627 N. Marshall St. to Mary Hussain for $144,900.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Matthew C. Rohrer, Anitra C. Schmucker and Anitra C Schmucker Rohrer conveyed 628 N. Pine St. to Seth A. Nenstiel and Paige Nenstiel for $240,000.

Angalena M. Malavenda conveyed 79 Wise Ave. to Alexander Vazquez for $122,500.

Katie R. Dienner and Thelma Dienner conveyed property on Reservoir Street to Katie R. Dienner for $1.

Maria E. Vargas conveyed 240 Stevens Ave. to Amy M. Mitchell and Larry E. Mitchell for $116,000.

Mark Pontz conveyed property on a public road to Raasproperties LLC for $360,000.

Elmer K. Fisher and Ruth K. Fisher conveyed 614 N. Plum St. to Annajane Elizabeth Williams, Spencer K. Williams and Matthew D. Carrington for $210,000.

Stonehedge Holdings LLC and Jacob K. King conveyed 537 1/2 Green St. to John B. Zook for $65,000.

Ashby & Johnson Holdings LLC, Ashby & Johnson Holding LLC, Justin T. Ashby and Jerry J. Johnson conveyed 124 N. Broad St. to Lea Fornoff for $173,500.

Willow Housing LLC and Benuel K. Fisher conveyed 539 W. King St. to Samantha L. Koehler for $219,000.

Estreet Properties LLC and Kevin Kratzert conveyed 612 E. Marion St. to Camden M. Towne and Morgan R. Towne for $152,500.

LANCASTER TWP.

Dana L. Cunningham conveyed 48 Cottage Ave. to Catherine M. Lyet for $260,000.

Damon A. Padua and Danielle M. Frattalone conveyed property on Pennshire Drive to Almir Toporan, Rachel Gonzalez Diaz and Rachel Gonzalez Diaz for $193,000.

Elizabeth A. Botten conveyed property on a public road to Ismael Vazquez Jr. and Magdalena Rentas Rivera for $172,000.

The estate of James R. Haines Sr., The estate of Diane Louise Haines, The estate of Diane L. Haines and James R. Haines Jr. conveyed 1171 Elm Ave. to Twila L. Hatfield for $117,000.

Grande Land LP conveyed property on Pilgrim Drive to Michael Resh, Theresa M. Fulmer Resh and Theresa M Fulmer Resh for $298,672.

LEACOCK TWP.

Fancar Investments LLC, Carl Smucker and Fan Smucker conveyed property on a public road to Fancar Investments LLC for $1.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

Casey R. Ebersole, Lydia M. Gingrich and Lydia M. Ebersole conveyed 42 E. Main St. to Casey R. Ebersole and Lydia M. Ebersole for $1.

The estate of Barbara S. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Henry B. Ebersol and Katie S. Ebersol for $47,000.

Katie Mae Stoltzfus conveyed property on Hollander Road to Henry B. Ebersol and Katie S. Ebersol for $200,000.

Carl N. Peachey and Teresa A. Peachey conveyed property on a public road to Zachary M. Stoltzfus and Lucy C. Stoltzfus for $285,000.

Cody Sollenberger conveyed property on Windy Tor Road to Kevin Sollenberger for $210,000.

M. Luke Nolt, Dorothy Nolt and Dorothy M. Nolt conveyed property on Bushong Road to David J. Beiler for $297,000.

LITITZ BOROUGH

C. Robert Brockley and Anne R. Brockley conveyed property on a public road to Jonathan J. May and Sandra J. May for $461,500.

48 North Broad Street LLC and Ian Ruzow conveyed Unit 5Y to Roger T. Groce and Carol L. Groce for $880,183.

Georgia Moshos and William Moshos conveyed Unit 2J to 48 North Broad Street LLC for $474,980.

Glenn S. Gainer conveyed property on South Walnut Street to Terrence F. Greber and Christine C. Minnich for $250,000.

Sarah B. Mellinger and Sarah B. Graham conveyed 51 Arrowhead Drive to David S. Urban and Melissa S. Urban for $220,000.

Paul I. Black and Michele L. Black conveyed 18 Pennwick Drive to Paul I. Black for $1.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

John D. Vanderhoef Sr. conveyed property on a public road to Raymond Carl Depasquale Jr. and Charlotte Marie Depasquale for $70,000.

William E. Dale, Diane M. Dale, Diane M. Healey Dale and Diane M Healey Dale conveyed property on Sunset Drive to Jason Birdwell for $400,000.

MANHEIM TWP.

Thomas M. Burk and Anna Mary Burk conveyed 701 McGrann Blvd. to Timothy F. Williamson and Jackie S. Williamson for $280,000.

William Lenhart Jr. and Nicholas Chapman conveyed property on a public road to Stephen C. Whalen Jr., Keiko T. Whalen, Jeremy P. Chase and Maria A. Chase for $360,000.

David E. Rice and Sheri B. Rice conveyed property on a public road to Mary Jayne McIlwain for $347,500.

June L. Uhler, Nancy S. Kuch, Nancy Meyer and Deborah Ann Uhler conveyed property on Taylor Drive to Lancaster Bible College for $180,000.

Patricia M. Richardson conveyed property on Koser Road to Shane P. Houser for $309,900.

Cynthia K. McKinley conveyed 9 E. Liberty St. to Nhu V. Truong for $128,000.

Rockview LLC and KCH Holding Inc. conveyed property on Kincaid Avenue to Ruel L. Taylor and Kathy R. Sheraw for $364,990.

Robert P. Vroon and Beth Vroon conveyed Unit 180 to Raymond Oshaughnessy for $159,900.

The estate of Joseph R. Costello conveyed 1410 Clearview Ave. to Karen Elaine Costello for $176,600.

Walter T. Gable III conveyed 128 Manheim Turnpike to Walter T. Gable III and Sharon L. Gable for $1.

James G. Shultz and Dawn M. Shultz conveyed property on a public road to Emily Pusatere for $400,000.

Lesly A. Baker conveyed property on Bond Street to Adrienne Melita Peters and Matthew Ryan Toth for $279,900.

Jennifer A. Phillips and Jennifer A. Mesirow conveyed Unit E10 111 to Christina R. Polito for $235,400.

Costello Realty Group LLC and Tom Costello conveyed property on Sunset Avenue to Hunter Creek Partners LLC for $55,000.

Matthew Thierolf and Bethany Thierolf conveyed Unit 46 to Benjamin D. Schneider and Caitlin B. Mitchell for $430,000.

Todd R. Stumpf conveyed 234 E. Oregon Road to Allison L. Koerner and Matthew R. Kadwill for $252,500.

Daniel P. Abele, Nicole D. Calta and Nicole Calta Abele conveyed 941 Janet Ave. to Daniel P. Abele and Nicole Calta Abele for $1.

John E. Edwards and Jennifer L. Edwards conveyed property on a public road to Domenico B. Agatone for $205,000.

Jeffrey T. Burton and Brian S. Burton conveyed 707 Maplewood Ave. to Matthew Christopher Rohrer and Anitra C. Rohrer for $275,000.

Burnell L. Buchen and Carol A. Buchen conveyed property on Thresher Court to Melissa Bellamy and Jason Bellamy for $465,000.

Shirley H. Portner and William E. Portner Jr. conveyed Unit T5-250 to Michael L. Vigiolto for $147,500.

Timothy N. Charles conveyed 607 Janet Ave. to Hansel E. Akers III for $165,000.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

The estate of Orpha Foreman conveyed 308 West End Ave. to Todd R. Stumpf for $177,000.

Pennsylvania Delaware District Council of The Assemblies of God Inc. conveyed property on a public road to African Community Church of Lancaster LLC for $380,000.

MANOR TWP.

Carl L. Jones Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Carl L. Jones Jr. for $1.

Jeffrey Michael Daubert and Sheri L. Daubert conveyed property on a public road to Christopher Frank Joseph and Brittany Joseph for $240,000.

William A. Horn and Lori T. Horn conveyed property on a public road to William A. Horn and Lori T. Horn for $1.

LSF9 Master Participation Trust, US Bank Trust NA and Hudson Homes Management LLC conveyed 185 Knollwood Road to Annie E. Johnston for $180,000.

Adrian Bombin Hernandez conveyed 1757 Hemlock Road to Edwin Lizardi Ramirez for $184,000.

The estate of William J. Magis and The estate of Grace M. Magis conveyed property on Eagle Path to Olga I. Rodriguez and Wilfredo Santiago for $235,000.

Chad D. Martin and Julie R. Martin conveyed property on Forrey Road to Magnolia Cottage LLC for $266,323.

Coastline Capital LLC and Rolland R. King III conveyed property on Harvard Avenue to Wendi J. Groff for $179,894.

Carl L. Jones Jr. conveyed property on a public road to William A. Horn and Lori T. Horn for $1.

William H. Hickey and Victoria M. Conley conveyed property on Millstone Drive to Melissa I Morales Vazquez for $198,500.

William A. Horn and Lori T. Horn conveyed property on a public road to Carl L. Jones Jr. for $1.

MARIETTA BOROUGH

US Bank Trust NA, GIFM Holdings Trust and Select Portfolio Servicing Inc. conveyed 559 W. Market St. to DLJ Mortgage Capital Inc. for $10.

DLJ Mortgage Capital Inc. and Select Portfolio Servicing Inc. conveyed 559 W. Market St. to Eric Miller and Jennifer Miller for $68,200.

C. Robert Denlinger and Bonnie L. Denlinger conveyed 20 S. Mulberry St. to Laura Diamantoni for $140,000.

James A. Nye III conveyed property on a public road to James A. Nye III and Courtney Nye for $0.

MARTIC TWP.

Steven Jacobs and Robin Jacobs conveyed property on Drytown Road to Edward L. Nett Jr. and Jaymie A. Nett for $225,000.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

Migdoel Diaz and Wendy N. Diaz conveyed 541 Oak Ridge Drive to Paul E. Charbonnier III, Paul E. Charbonnier Jr. and Denise M. Charbonnier for $175,000.

The estate of Linda L. Kline and The estate of Linda Lee Kline conveyed property on South Duke Street to River Hills Property Group LLC for $110,000.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

Donsco Inc. conveyed property on a public road to 150 New Street Partners LP for $1,000,000.

Anita Shoemaker, Anita L. Shoemaker and Joshua Shoemaker conveyed property on a public road to Anita Shoemaker and Joshua Shoemaker for $1.

Spanglers Flour Mill of Mount Joy Inc., Wilkins Rogers Incorporated and Wilkins Rogers Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Kn Farms LP for $550,000.

Cawley Real Estate Management LLC and Steven D. Cawley conveyed property on East Main Street to Cawley Real Estate Management LLC for $1.

Zachary M. Heinley, Mary Ellen Heinley and Mary Ellen Brubaker conveyed property on a public road to Kelsey Lyter for $135,000.

MOUNTVILLE BOROUGH

Amber O. Eastburn, David F. Eastburn and Amber Eastburn conveyed property on a public road to David F. Eastburn for $1.

Heather M. Estrada, Nick Estrada Sr., Janice M. Estrada and Heather Estrada conveyed 221 W. Main St. to Trevor Ellsworth and Harlie Ellsworth for $212,100.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

Bryan A. Bawell, Joanna E. Bawell and Joanna E. Eisenhower conveyed 332 Brimmer Ave. to Carmen M. Torrez for $153,000.

James D. Buohl and Tiffany S. Buohl conveyed property on Jackson Street to Alan B. Walton and Stevie N. Walton for $146,000.

PARADISE TWP.

Lisa M. Eldridge and Lisa M. Smith conveyed property on a public road to Leon S. Stoltzfus for $192,000.

Carl R. Craddock and Elizabeth K. Craddock conveyed property on a public road to Samuel B. King for $186,000.

David J. Fisher Sr. and David J. Fisher Jr. conveyed property on Lincoln Highway East to Matthew Back and Crystale N. Manning for $310,000.

PENN TWP.

Samuel S. Esh and Sarah K. Esh conveyed property on a public road to Samuel S. Esh and Sarah K. Esh for $1.

Ross A. Garrett conveyed 576 Wood Duck Drive to Ross A. Garrett and Heather D. Garrett for $1.

Penny H. Greener conveyed property on a public road to Pabitra Pokhrel and Rekha Pokhrel for $320,000.

Lisa A. Rumberger conveyed property on Goldfinch Lane to Chandra K. Subedi for $280,000.

Devon C. Wolf, Michelle R. Rentz and Michelle R. Wolf conveyed property on a public road to Dwight D. Shelly and Amy R. Shelly for $189,900.

PEQUEA TWP.

Garman Builders At Lancaster LLC and Shawn L. Garman conveyed property on Penn Grant Road to Shanon M. Houser and Tara L. Houser for $207,990.

Dallas Terry Herr, Sierra Rhiannon Herr and Sierra Rhiannon Sancken conveyed property on a public road to Dallas Terry Herr and Sierra Rhiannon Herr for $1.

Debra A. Shank conveyed Unit 39 to Elaine R. Potts for $222,500.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

Christopher T. Bersell and Tara Bersell conveyed 54 Cherokee Road to Samuel Miller and Mary R. Miller for $290,000.

The estate of H. Lee Delong conveyed property on Clearfield Road to Elijah S. Groff and Kristina M. Groff for $89,000.

QUARRYVILLE BOROUGH

Donald E. Wagner and Janice D. Wagner conveyed 45 Evans Drive to Anthony Joseph Murrin and Sarah June Murrin for $174,070.

John Clayton Bandy, Lindsay K. Bandy, Jerry R. Bandy and Kimberly A. Bandy conveyed property on a public road to Dominique Fulk for $223,000.

RAPHO TWP.

Aaron Thompson and Melanie J. Thompson conveyed property on Pinch Road to Joshua C. Nolt and Brady Stoner for $136,000.

Vera H. Miller, Harold R. Kurtz, Timothy Miller and Kayla Miller conveyed property on a public road to Nevin J. Groff and Kaitlyn M. Groff for $236,000.

Gerald Geib and Linda Geib conveyed property on Elizabethtown Road to Bernard Wetzel and Patsy Ann Wetzel for $350,000.

The estate of Abraham Shelly and The estate of Abraham G. Shelly conveyed property on a public road to Randall R. Brubaker and Jodie L. Brubaker for $1,829,268.

Michael D. Keen conveyed property on a public road to Joyce A. Crider for $249,900.

Edward M. Haas conveyed property on Hossler Road to Julian C. Haas for $1.

Valley View Capital LLC and Eli S. King conveyed property on a public road to Barry E. Lewis Sr. for $8,000.

SADSBURY TWP.

Maureen V. Terlizzi conveyed property on Amy Drive to Samuel A. Stoltzfus Jr. and Linda L. Stoltzfus for $1.

Douglas Wagner and Carlee B. Wagner conveyed property on Upper Valley Road to Richard G. Ross and Nancy J. Ross for $359,900.

SALISBURY TWP.

Steven L. Beiler conveyed property on Strasburg Road to Steven L. Beiler and Martha B. Beiler for $1.

STRASBURG BOROUGH

Historic Properties Partners LP and Smoker Project Services Inc. conveyed property on North Decatur Street to Marnik Holdings LLC for $495,000.

Mary Darlene Fox and M. Darlene Fox conveyed Unit 29 to Ronald J. Fox Jr., Mary Darlene Fox and M. Darlene Fox for $1.

STRASBURG TWP.

Michael B. Weiler and Katherine L. Weiler conveyed property on a public road to Michael B. Weiler for $1.

Cherie L. Sheetz and Cherie L. Booth conveyed property on a public road to Anita Marie Reinert for $1.

WARWICK TWP.

Kenneth E. Williamson and Janice Williamson conveyed property on a public road to Leroy S. Esh and Cynthia Katherine King for $276,000.

Janet L. Savoca and Joseph E. Savoca conveyed property on a public road to Shawn C. Graham and Sarah B. Graham for $298,900.

Renew Homes LLC conveyed property on a public road to Ryan G. Oshea for $225,000.