The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office August 3-7:

ADAMSTOWN BOROUGH

Diane L. Kaag conveyed property on Michael Lane to Bethanne R. Mitchell for $209,900.

AKRON BOROUGH

John T. Masterson conveyed property on Crest View Drive to Anatoliy Nikin and Svetlana Nikin for $244,900.

The estate of Robert G. Ober conveyed property on Edgehill Drive to Troy Austin Hill for $169,900.

Kayla Raptosh conveyed 727 Main St. to Paul D. Heller and Katrina Heller for $210,000.

David G. Chalfant and Janet L. Chalfant conveyed property on Meadow View Street to Timothy M. Hart and Alysa M. Hart for $285,000.

BART TWP.

W. Marvin Scott and Lavonne A. Scott conveyed property on a public road to Christ E. King and Mary Elizabeth King for $1,110,000.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Betty L. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Joel S. Harrison and Heather F. Harrison for $249,000.

C&G Homes LLC, Carl S. Martin and Grace R. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Roy E. Good Jr. and Doris J. Good for $131,000.

CAERNARVON TWP.

Christopher R. Mitchell and Kristen L. Mitchell conveyed 5894 Knobby Hill Road to John M. Glick and Ruth E. Glick for $410,000.

Eugene W. Horning and Edith M. Horning conveyed property on a public road to Daniel B. Smucker and Rebecca P. Smucker for $260,000.

CLAY TWP.

John R. Gooding and Stephanie D. Gooding conveyed 1574 Kleinfeltersville Road to Ray M. Freed, Jessica L. Newswanger Freed and Jessica L Newswanger Freed for $535,000.

Judith A. Burkholder conveyed property on Philip Lane to Renee Townsley for $235,000.

Karl S. Nilson, Cheryl A. Nilson, Charles I. Sanders Jr., Kathy L. Sanders, Chris L. Chapek and Melanie B. Sanders conveyed property on a public road to Luke T. Rohrer and Georgia A. Rohrer for $225,000.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Earl King Construction LLC and King Earl Construction LLC conveyed 3 Coastal Ave. to Michael E. Sites and Glendalene M. Sites for $274,900.

Heatherwoods LLC, Berks New Homes LLC, Berks Homes and J. Lavern Horning conveyed property on Cranberry Circle to Ryan Wickersham and Christina M. Wickersham for $281,325.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

J. Earl Fox and Lois J. Fox conveyed property on a public road to Joel H. Martin and Janita F. Martin for $612,000.

Don T. Taylor, Susan B. Taylor and Donn T. Taylor conveyed property on Hollow Road to Joshua R. Martin and Jennifer R. Martin for $253,500.

Cara A. Lafauci and Daniel T. Lafauci conveyed 160 Wollups Hill Road to Bradford James Saint and Judith Marie Behrens for $240,000.

COLERAIN TWP.

ECA Holdings LP and ECA Associates LLC conveyed property on a public road to Justin A. Taylor and Sarah E. Taylor for $125,000.

Coopers Run II LLC conveyed property on Cooper Drive to Clyde W. Martin Jr. for $415,000.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Marc Newmin and Luann Newmin conveyed 226 Lawrence St. to Brandon Micheal Hoffman for $142,000.

Dennis E. Gaus and Roxanne M. Gaus conveyed property on Locust Street to Kinsmen Holdings LLC for $220,000.

Citizens Bank NA and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania conveyed 519 Union St. to Renewed Concepts LLC for $58,000.

Kerri L. Landis and Joseph Grzybicki conveyed 113 S. Fifth St. to Kechemia Latoya Barnaby and Audrey F. Barnaby for $95,500.

Lancaster County Tax Claim Bureau and Donna L. Short conveyed property on a public road to Lancaster County Land Bank Authority for $1,000.

Brian K. Fake conveyed 422 Union St. to Columbia Catholic Housing For The Elderly II Inc. for $105,000.

Anthony J. Spinelli and Andrew Spinelli conveyed property on North Fourth Street to Real Blocks Inc. for $90,000.

Timothy M. Hess conveyed 1020 Cloverton Drive to Timothy M. Hess and Lindsey M. Brenner for $1.

Ryan J. Dejesus conveyed property on Manor Street to Megan Walgren for $75,000.

Todd M. Kramer and Diana L. Kramer conveyed property on South Eighth Street to Jenetta D. Harris Tomoney and Jenetta D Harris Tomoney for $150,000.

Anthony J. Freiler and Carmen Y. Freiler conveyed property on South Eighth Street to Julian S. Lintner and Danye A. Cooper for $130,000.

CONESTOGA TWP.

Dawn L. Wade and Matthew J. Wade conveyed property on a public road to Joni Mccomsey and E. Douglass Mccomsey for $215,000.

Zachary T. Knight conveyed property on Main Street to Tyler A. Ayres and Lauren M. Ayres for $263,000.

CONOY TWP.

Carol I. Bowles conveyed property on Governors Stable Road to Kent Durand and Barbara L. Durand for $240,000.

Ralph M. Wagner II and Sharon L. Wagner conveyed property on a public road to Jeremy B. Haverr and Kristian H. Haverr for $225,000.

DENVER BOROUGH

Randy L. Fox and Dustin S. Fox conveyed 625 Main St. to Anthony Jimenez and Chelsea Grischott for $180,000.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

Scott Rl Funk conveyed property on a public road to Adrian M. Oberholtzer for $217,000.

Thomas A. Slack and Cathy A. Slack conveyed property on a public road to Felix L. Bauza and Marimelda Bauza for $231,500.

William C. Garber Jr. and Mary Lou Grace conveyed property on a public road to William C. Garber Jr. and Mary Lou Grace for $1.

Philip Boutrin and Dorette Boutrin conveyed property on a public road to Kelly Palmer and Charles Edwin Palmer for $329,497.

Jarred Roark and Michelle Roark conveyed property on a public road to Andrew D. Gehman and Erin B. Grothouse for $149,000.

Todd J. Plummar and Nicki L. Plummar conveyed property on a public road to Melody Keegan and Henry Keegan for $209,900.

Tisha L. Showalter conveyed property on a public road to Daniel Mark Imler for $166,000.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Penway Construction Inc. conveyed property on a public road to RGR Developers LP for $1.

Elsie L. Kaylor and Kenneth L. Kaylor conveyed property on Freys Road to Valley View Capital LLC for $75,000.

Millpond Properties LLC and Christopher P. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Michael Faidley and Teresa Faidley for $250,000.

James L. Gibble, Linda L. Gibble and Linda Gibble conveyed property on a public road to Kenneth R. Wilson and Carla D. Wilson for $370,000.

DRUMORE TWP.

Brandon K. Burkholder conveyed property on a public road to Brandon K. Burkholder and Andrea Z. Burkholder for $1.

EARL TWP.

Mark K. Chow conveyed property on Daisy Drive to Esther W. Chau for $1.

Grande Land LP and Grande Management Corp. conveyed 506 Jared Way to Steven P. Lauver and Sharon G. Lauver for $338,328.

Berks At Garden Spot LLC conveyed 422 Jared Way to John F. Duncan and Francine J. Duncan for $394,656.

Eric T. Gable and Cynthia L. Gable conveyed property on School Lane to Cross Wrench Properties LLC for $950,000.

EAST EARL TWP.

Zachary R. Zimmerman and Twila J. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Marvin Jay Zook for $305,000.

Drew L. Stoner and Sarah M. Stoner conveyed property on a public road to Dennis L. Stoner and Karen K. Stoner for $1.

Siegfried A. Ascherl Jr. conveyed property on Wildflower Drive to Andrew Borolla and Jennifer Lesher for $212,000.

WEST EARL TWP.

Greenfield Management Group LLC, Albert J. Mueller and Andrew S. Babikow conveyed property on Battens Circle to Brick Road Estates LLC for $169,000.

Ragen A. Horst and Alison C. Horst conveyed property on a public road to Dennis Wesner and Robyn Wesner for $340,500.

Anthony J. Staudenmier and Kelly Staudenmier conveyed property on a public road to Sylvia Powell for $243,000.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

Ruth A. Townsend conveyed property on Miller Road to Ruth A. Townsend and Rebecca A. Townsend for $1.

Roger A. Miles conveyed 6321 Sundra Drive to Monica E. Miller for $250,000.

Karen A. Mobley, Christopher W. Long and Christopher Long conveyed 2309 Lawnwood Court to Karen A. Mobley, Christopher W. Long, Brandon Mobley and Kyle Long for $1.

EDEN TWP.

Benuel F. Esh and Emma L. Esh conveyed property on a public road to Ivan S. King for $310,000.

ELIZABETH TWP.

Clyde Sauder and Arlene Sauder conveyed property on Reifsnyder Road to Richard B. Martin and Lydia H. Martin for $575,000.

Greg J. Ruth conveyed property on Joyce Drive to Michael Goldfarb for $245,000.

Pearl R. Rutherford and Dale Rutherford conveyed property on Fox Road to James C. Bitner and Suzan M. Bitner for $266,000.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

Millpond Properties LLC and Christopher Martin conveyed property on South Locust Street to Alfred J. Lanza for $264,000.

Barbara A. Seifried and Thomas S. Seifried conveyed property on Masonic Drive to Barbara A. Seifried for $1.

Walter J. Malloy and Nancy E. Malloy conveyed property on a public road to Mark A. Watts and Heidi N. Watts for $319,900.

Richard H. Benson and Nancy J. Benson conveyed 620 E. Hummelstown St. to Kelly L. Kleindienst and Samuel G. Epps for $247,700.

Zechariah D. Yoder, Allison L. Yoder and Allison Yoder conveyed property on Mulberry Street to Mabel Jane Greiner for $241,000.

Daniel P. Krope conveyed property on a public road to Daniel P. Krope and Lovely B. Krope for $1.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Justin M. Trostle conveyed property on a public road to Fork Point LLC for $78,500.

Marissa N. Bartow conveyed 465 N. State St. to Antoinette Lee Russell and Joseph B. Schuler for $160,000.

Joel Scott Harrison, Heather F. Harrison and Joel S. Harrison conveyed property on a public road to Shawn E. Yoder and Rachel A. Yoder for $160,000.

Hunter Creek Partners LLC and Mark Will conveyed property on North Maple Street to Jordan B. Tucker for $307,490.

Richard W. Mellinger and Sandra L. Mellinger conveyed 225 N. Maple St. to Richard W. Mellinger, Sandra L. Mellinger and Richard & Sandra Mellinger Revocable Trust for $1.

Dennis E. Railing conveyed property on a public road to Stouffer Mobile Home Park LLC for $820,000.

EPHRATA TWP.

Elsie K. Bowman and Jean R. Ruffner conveyed property on a public road to Dervin L. Weaver and Marlin R. Weaver for $178,000.

Douglas W. Rea and Jean M. Rea conveyed property on Valerie Avenue to John W. Johanson and Karen L. Johanson for $285,000.

Richard W. Mellinger and Sandra L. Mellinger conveyed property on a public road to Richard W. Mellinger, Sandra L. Mellinger and Richard & Sandra Mellinger Revocable Trust for $1.

Paul Savner and Allison A. Savner conveyed 102 Autumn Blaze Way to Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. for $334,900.

Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. conveyed 102 Autumn Blaze Way to Edwin B. Jankowski for $334,900.

FULTON TWP.

Harold A. Miles Jr., Michelle Lynn Miles and Michelle Lynn Hull conveyed property on Black Barren Road to Harold A. Miles Jr. and Michelle Lynn Miles for $10.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Christopher R. Strang and Carolyn A. Strang conveyed property on a public road to Paul J. Lemmers and Marianne R. Lemmers for $595,000.

Ronald R. Greenawalt and Beverly H Nelson Greenawalt conveyed property on a public road to Lina M. Schneide and Michael R. Schneide for $199,000.

Pamela G. Fries, Pamela G. Johnson, Pamela G. Fries Revocable Trust and Pamela G. Johnson Revocable Trust conveyed 2617 Valley View Drive to Pamela G. Johnson and Pamela G. Johnson Revocable Trust for $1.

John A. Saia Jr. and Shannon M. Saia conveyed property on a public road to Madelyn Rose Saunders and William Addison Pumphrey IV for $299,900.

G&M Remodeling LLC, G&M Remodeling and Greg Mazzeo conveyed property on a public road to Joshua J. Dengler and Amy N. Dengler for $323,000.

Gregory F. Stief and Kristen E. Stief conveyed property on Kingsway Drive to Loghan Stief for $225,000.

Linda A. Barto, Michael B. Frey, Nicholas B. Frey and Philip C. Frey conveyed property on State Road to East Hempfield Township for $1.

Lit East Hempfield LLC conveyed property on a public road to East Hempfield Township for $1.

Eileen Hasselbach conveyed Unit 23 to Maria S. Enriquez for $190,500.

William L. Lindsay and Linda P. Lindsay conveyed property on a public road to George Kessler Jr., Darlene Kessler and Barbara Kessler for $414,900.

Kevin A. Bousquette and Margaret R. Bousquette conveyed 901 Greenside Drive to Christopher J. Flatt and Kelly EP Flatt for $955,000.

New Generation At Haydn Manor LLC and Dennis Herr conveyed property on a public road to David Costello for $575,000.

Hunter Creek Partners LLC and Mark Will conveyed 827 Hillaire Road to Michael A. Melbert and Melissa R. Smolar for $327,528.

Larry D. Sumpman and Kimberly D. Sumpman conveyed property on Ridings Way to Joshua J. Albright and Kristin Albright for $315,000.

Horst Effenberger and Kathryn Burkhart conveyed property on a public road to Regina H. Lyons for $294,000.

Carrie E. Landes and Carrie Lindell conveyed 1517 McFarland Drive to Carrie Lindell and Douglas Lindell for $1.

John B. Christensen conveyed 1112 Nissley Road to John B. Christensen and Elizabeth A. Christensen for $1.

Theodore G. Budrow conveyed 466 Camp Meeting Road to Kevin Le for $215,000.

Jeffrey S. Weit and Connie L. Weit conveyed 810 Pinetree Way to Connie L. Weit for $1.

Timothy M. Winger and Marie G. Winger conveyed 1280 Fawnwood Drive to Brandon A. Hughes and Morgan N. Hughes for $525,000.

Jami Leigh White and Jami Leigh Werner conveyed 1516 Nissley Road to AJ Home Solutions LLC for $200,000.

Landis Farm Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC and Brent O. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Larry D. Sumpman and Kimberly D. Sumpman for $452,708.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Jeffrey M. Lawrence and Mindy S. Lawrence conveyed 703 Oxford Road to Mindy S. Lawrence for $1.

Deborah A. Carr and Richard Carr conveyed property on Vista Road to Deborah A. Carr for $1.

Matthew W. Mann, Heather A. Mann and Heather A. Valentine conveyed property on Keen Avenue to Matthew W. Mann and Heather A. Mann for $1.

AJ Home Solutions LLC and James Fisher conveyed property on Orchid Way to Steven T. Borja for $275,000.

Alison M. Gordon and Alison M. Lovell conveyed property on a public road to Alison M. Lovell and Todd Lovell for $1.

Deniece M. Diaz, Calvin E. Thomas Hines and Calvin E. Thomas Hines conveyed 1010 Orchid Way to Anh Nguyen for $320,000.

Shawn R. Sparks and Megan R. Sparks conveyed property on State Road to Luis Torres Abernathy for $236,000.

Anna Elizabeth Helfer and Jake Helfer Jr. conveyed property on Keen Avenue to James D. Porter, Paulajane L. Harun Porter and Paulajane L Harun Porter for $235,000.

Evann B. Rempala and Steven J. Rempala conveyed property on Springfield Road to Celtson Alphaeus Roland Toote and Lauren Elizabeth Toote for $315,000.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

Brookfield Development Corp. Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Adina Stefanidis and Shankar Reddy Mettu for $348,850.

Nora A. Faiola and Debra M. Miller conveyed Unit 42 to Thomas C. Coumbe Sr. and Christina L. Coumbe for $135,000.

Carol Lehman, Reuben C. Stoltzfus and Mary F. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Cherry Lane to Nadu Construction Inc. and Lancaster Home Builders for $65,000.

Deborah R. Saull and Steven Frederick Saull conveyed 2141 Waterford Drive to Joseph M. Baione and Pamela J. Kuhns for $995,000.

Craig J. Tress and Mary R. Tress conveyed property on Enfield Drive to Richard C. Gentile and Bonnie L. Gentile for $210,000.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

Willie Squires, Willie D. Squires Jr. and Donna J. Squires conveyed 10 River Bend Park to Emily L. Wiker for $195,900.

Robert L. Johnson Jr., Rita Silverio Johnson, Rita Silverio Myles and Rita S. Johnson conveyed property on Hans Herr Drive to J. Kenneth Groff, Tracy E. Groff and Gerald E. Eshelman for $299,000.

WPD Partners LLC, C&F Inc. and Mark Will conveyed property on a public road to Kurt W. Chillas and Sandra D. Chillas for $364,815.

Chad Philip Newcomer and Kaitlin Brooke Newcomer conveyed property on a public road to Adam K. Devine for $271,000.

Peter P. Smith and Melissa T. Smith conveyed property on a public road to Joseph Jarkowsky III and Nicole Digiorgio for $260,000.

Douglas E. Price and Beth M. Price conveyed property on a public road to Alexander J. McKinley and Elizabeth McKinley for $340,000.

Joseph M. Darrenkamp and Karen D. Darrenkamp conveyed property on Valette Drive to Christopher J. Wiley and Kelly M. Wiley for $325,000.

Nadu Construction Inc. and Lancaster Home Builders conveyed property on Stoneway Path to Peter P. Smith and Melissa Smith for $344,000.

LANCASTER CITY

Gideon Lapp conveyed 561 Juniata St. to Dre America LLC for $75,000.

Gideon Lapp conveyed 541 East End Ave. to Dre America LLC for $75,000.

Michael A. Rowe conveyed 750 1/2 High St. to Joshua S. Ginder for $80,000.

Jonas Kennedy and Melissa Bleecher conveyed 428 W. Frederick St. to Levi Esh and Darla Esh for $160,000.

Emma May Hart conveyed 448 E. Chestnut St. to Greg H. Groff for $55,000.

Norma D. Halstead conveyed 244 W. Walnut St. to RSB Real Estate LLC for $115,000.

James D. Porter, Paulajane L. Harun Porter, Paulajane L Harun Porter and Paula Jane Porter conveyed 509 W. Walnut St. to Robert E. Beals and Beth M. Beals for $224,900.

Juan C. Martinez Gomez, Juan C Martinez Gomez, Katiria Cabassa and Katria Cabassa conveyed 521 E. Strawberry St. to Hanover Shoe Properties LLC for $60,000.

Charles T. Herr and Nancy A. Herr conveyed Unit 422 to Charles T. Herr for $1.

Blu Heritage Properties LLC, Blu Jakat Investment Group LLC and Gregg Landis conveyed 513 S. Shippen St. to Favian Contreras for $145,000.

Stephanie L. Faro conveyed 1249 Union St. to Marie Charlotten Anavitate, Marie Charlotten Anavitate and Francisco Pagan Jr. for $189,900.

Rickey R. Anderson, Leila A. Anderson and Ricky R. Anderson conveyed property on Abraso Street to Site Construction Properties LP for $610,000.

Scott H. McComsey and Cynthia C. McComsey conveyed 221 Pine St. to Addison C. Karasch and Nicholas A. Myket for $162,000.

Daryl E. Burkholder conveyed 626 N. Market St. to John David Zook and Sarah A. Zook for $106,000.

Spruce St. Ventures LLC and Timothy W. Hill conveyed 22 Coral St. to Adrian Alize Alejandrez and Yesenia Saldana Rodriguez for $115,000.

Earl B. Nolt conveyed property on a public road to Willow Rock Properties LLC for $200,000.

Francisco A. Gutierrez and Martina Gutierrez conveyed 546 S. Lime St. to Diego Reyes Martes and Diego Reyes Martes for $57,000.

Wilfredo Ortiz conveyed 686 Topaz Drive to Sergio M. Navarro and Taille Rin for $170,000.

Marisol Malave conveyed 431 E. Orange St. to Jesse Sharifi for $189,900.

Brentwood Investment Properties LLC and Brent I. Hostetter conveyed 135 Nevin St. to Anthony Edward Orland Beaupre and Hannah Mae Schield for $338,500.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The estate of Terry W. Christofic conveyed property on South Ann Street to Adolfo Jaquez for $100,000.

Holly E. Gilmore conveyed 413 Lancaster Ave. to Jordan D. Barner and Amy Lynn Schulz for $239,900.

Domingo Espinal, Jose A. Gutierrez and Jose Gutierrez conveyed 338 S. Ann St. to Alexi Hernandez for $149,000.

A. Bruce Sattazahn and Kathryn A. Sattazahn conveyed 825 E. Chestnut St. to Holly Oak Manor Series, Series of Owls Nest Properties LLC and Owls Nest Properties LLC for $4,000,000.

Stonehedge Holdings LLC and Jacob K. King conveyed property on Beaver Street to Christian D. Beiler and Leroy E. Beiler for $110,000.

Rockford Capital Group LLC and Accordo Ltd. Partnership conveyed 609 E. Marion St. to Douglas Hynes for $1.

George E. Bechtold Jr. and Donna L. Bechtold conveyed 114 Pearl St. to SKM Partners LLC for $132,500.

John Jairo Zuleta and John J. Zuleta conveyed 604 S. Duke St. to Hanover Shoe Properties LLC for $70,000.

Sara J. Miller and Sara J. Sandstrom conveyed 634 New Holland Ave. to Cody John Porr for $135,000.

Alejandrina Garcia conveyed property on a public road to Alejandrina Garcia and Osvaldo E. Garcia Jr. for $1.

William L. Pope, Sandra Smith, Sandra Pope, Sandra L. Pope and Sandra L. Smith conveyed 304 Hazel St. to William L. Pope and Sandra Pope for $1.

Jammie L. Moore and Nina Masalana Guerrero conveyed 114 Church St. to Harkin Property Development LLC for $72,500.

Phillip J. Funk conveyed 830 Lake St. to Eliza C. Funk for $95,000.

Accordo Ltd. Partnership and Daryl F. Heller conveyed property on North Lime Street to Rockford Fund II LLC for $1.

Tasia K. Argires, Robert Pianka and Kathleen Argires Pianka conveyed 207 E. Orange St. to Tasia K. Argires, Robert Pianka and Kathleen Argires Pianka for $1.

Stanley Dueck, Julie A. Gordon Dueck, Julie Gordon Dueck, Randall J. Toews and Ronda Toews conveyed 73 Prospect St. to Hsa Doh Htoo and Marry Say for $120,000.

Cinmic Investments, C. Michael Rohrbach and Cynthia Rohrbach conveyed 424 S. Ann St. to Ryan L. Gearhart for $77,000.

Felix L. Bauza conveyed 741 New Holland Ave. to Awakened Properties LLC for $120,000.

LANCASTER TWP.

Re Create Investments LLC, Wendell I. Huyard and Nathan G. Huyard conveyed 629 S. West End Ave. to Caleb Comeaux and Kelly Comeaux for $160,000.

Michael R. Sullivan and Elaine A. Sullivan conveyed 15 Grandview Ave.to Malinda Fryberger for $171,250.

Larry L. Dombach, Robin Keys and Robin Dombach conveyed 1235 Elm Ave. to Alicia M. Morrissey for $181,007.

Vickie L. Horan, Vickie L. Martin, Frederick W. Martin and Fred W. Martin conveyed 10 Roselle Ave. to Vickie L. Martin and Frederick W. Martin for $1.

The estate of Barbara A. Myer conveyed property on North School Lane to Jean D. Llareus and Corrie A. Llareus for $343,000.

Joaquin Plaza Luciano, Joaquin Plaza Luciano and Mary I. Plaza conveyed 1116 Ranck Mill Road to Jose Castro Camacho, Jose Castro Camacho, Johanny D. Lopez Brito and Johanny D Lopez Brito for $175,000.

Charles Edward Pohl conveyed property on a public road to Kevin R. Walling and Denise M. Walling for $615,000.

Roger Kr Thompson and Elizabeth J. Thompson conveyed 38 Conestoga Drive to Hieu T. Duong for $257,000.

Joan Haines Pawlikowski and Joan L. Haines conveyed 69 New Garden Ave. to Joan L. Haines for $1.

Stephanie G. Martin, Stephanie G. Herrmann, Daniel E. Herrmann and Daniel Herrmann conveyed 1211 Elm Ave. to Julianne M. Miller and Justin Lewis for $193,000.

John T. English and Julie Z. English conveyed 1143 Columbia Ave. to Jason Michael Hartz and Carissa A. Massey for $386,500.

John C. Longenecker and Aileen W. Longenecker conveyed 1511 Springside Drive to Tika Giri and Karna Maya Gurung for $245,000.

LEACOCK TWP.

Amos K. Lapp and Naomi K. Lapp conveyed property on Harvest Drive to Amos K. Lapp and Naomi K. Lapp for $1.

Amos K. Lapp and Naomi K. Lapp conveyed property on Harvest Drive to Ivan E. Lapp and Rachel S. Lapp for $1.

The estate of Sandra S. Hughes and The estate of Sandrah S. Hughes conveyed property on a public road to John K. Glick and Erin R. Glick for $227,000.

Emanuel S. Fisher, Lydiann Fisher and Rebecca S. King conveyed property on a public road to Mervin J. Fisher, Malinda B. Fisher and Rebecca S. King for $1.

Timothy S. Morrell and Jane E. Morrell conveyed property on a public road to Eli Wayne Stoltzfus and Fannie Mae Stoltzfus for $500,000.

Beechdale Associates, Jerald L. Smucker, Kathy K. Smucker, Travelers Rest Motel and Paul M. Smucker conveyed property on North Hollander Road to Beechdale Associates for $1.

Beechdale Associates, Jerald L. Smucker, Kathy K. Smucker, Paul M. Smucker, Wl Zimmerman & Sons, Zimmerman Wl & Sons, James H. Zimmerman, Willis L. Zimmerman, Stephen E. Stoltzfus, Sara Ann Stoltzfus and Travelers Rest Motel conveyed property on a public road to Beechdale Associates for $1.

Amos N. Esh and Edna Marie Esh conveyed property on a public road to Leon W. King and Crystal R. King for $275,000.

Samuel B. King and Emma K. King conveyed property on a public road to Abram F. King and Katie K. King for $1.

Edith J. Perdue and Francis Perdue conveyed 4 Pleasant Road to Edith J. Perdue for $1.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

Jeremy R. Rehm conveyed 17 Wilson Ave. to Luis Enrique Lafontaine and Taylor E. Shenk for $184,900.

LITITZ BOROUGH

Brentt D. Sechrist and Amye Sechrist conveyed property on a public road to Daliz L. Orama Cordoba and Daliz L Orama Cordoba for $232,000.

Denise E. Shaub conveyed 423 S. Cedar St. to John J. George and Susan C. George for $189,000.

Lancaster General Hospital conveyed property on a public road to Lititz Borough of for $1.

MANHEIM TWP.

Rhiana Z. Leathery and Rhiana Z. Martzall conveyed property on Oak Lane to Rhiana Z. Leathery for $1.

Craig Barnett & Keith Dussinger, Barnett Craig & Keith Dussinger, The estate of Craig B. Barnett and Keith D. Dussinger conveyed 1201 Marshall Ave. to 1201 Marshall Avenue LP for $1.

Charter Homes At Grandview Inc. conveyed Unit 57 to Alicia Scalzo for $401,140.

The estate of Arleen P. Clayton conveyed 155 Valleybook Drive to Deborah A. Totoro Hirsch and Deborah A Totoro Hirsch for $167,000.

Paul G. Bechtold and Kay E. Bechtold conveyed 14 Fieldstone Court to Kirk Lynn and Laura Lynn for $425,000.

Matthew T. Kingston and Edwina C. Kingston conveyed property on Wheatfield Drive to Edwina C. Kingston for $0.

Madhusudan Iyengar and Swathi Iyengar conveyed property on Royal View Drive to Wioletta Marzec and Douglas Barto for $217,000.

Christopher J. Palermo conveyed property on a public road to Artak Hamazaspyan for $465,000.

Lillian M. Minichino conveyed 207 Valleybrook Drive to Marcia L. Musser for $161,000.

Rockview LLC and KCH Holding Inc. conveyed property on Kincaid Avenue to Ermias A. Girma and Hilina Adnew for $312,011.

Peter D. Sullivan, Deborah B. Sullivan and Peter D. Sullivan Revocable Trust conveyed property on a public road to Brandon Roehm and Erica Roehm for $416,500.

Amber A. Zimmerman conveyed 214 W. Jackson St. to Kyle P. Farkas for $190,000.

Serban Nicolaescu and Brianne Shanley conveyed property on a public road to Delia Nicolaescu and Ion Nicolaescu for $405,000.

Charles B. Richard and Michael B. Musser conveyed property on Woodfield Drive to Christiana Reedy and Timothy Reedy for $375,000.

Kristen Smith and Kristen Stone conveyed property on a public road to Justin Newell Antoniotti and Katherine Antoniotti for $645,000.

Hao Yan Chen conveyed 417 Candlewyck Road to Renew Homes LLC for $201,600.

George A. Hennessy conveyed 712 Mayer Place to Cristina Nicole Wagner for $290,000.

Rockview LLC and KCH Holding Inc. conveyed property on Kincaid Avenue to Gregory L. Will and Dawn E. Will for $357,778.

Beiler Home Builders Inc., Hoover Family Partnership, Beiler Development LLC, Leon T. Hoover, Sam Beiler, Clair Hoover and Samuel S. Beiler conveyed property on Alexa Drive to Tony L. Vanetesse and Jessica E. Vanetesse for $678,015.

Hoover Family Partnership and Leon T. Hoover conveyed property on a public road to Hoover Family Partnership for $1.

Jeb Family Ltd. Partnership, Stonehenge Development LLC, Jeb Five LLC, J. Edward Buckwalter, Michael S. Buckwalter, Peter C. Alecxih Jr. and Neil F. Perate conveyed property on Southampton Drive to John P. Sauder, Amy Sauder, Richard J. Walters and Marilyn J. Walters for $229,900.

John W. Kneisley conveyed 1625 Eden Road to John Katras and Eric Perrone for $160,000.

John W. Kneisley conveyed 1621 Eden Road to John Katras and Eric Perrone for $125,000.

Edward W. Laub and Raymond J. Laub conveyed property on Barclay Drive to Alisa C. Raum and Jamie P. Raum for $215,000.

Bruce J. McCullough and Kathleen A. McCullough conveyed 620 Dorset St. to Donald L. Harris and Sandra K. Harris for $520,000.

Millpond Properties LLC and Christopher Martin conveyed 51 Northview Drive to Daniel R. Spanjer and Tara J. Spanjer for $300,000.

Robert L. Brubaker conveyed property on a public road to Hoover Family Partnership for $1.

Stephen G. Burkett and Lisa M. Burkett conveyed property on Salisbury Court to Kyle R. McKillips and Angela E. McKillips for $295,000.

Peggy S. Musser conveyed 1035 Pleasure Road to Wendy J. Hess for $322,000.

Louis M. Crivaro conveyed property on Ashford Drive to Tisha L. Showalter for $229,000.

Stephen K. Medvic and Laura A. Medvic conveyed property on Buch Avenue to Deborah S. Olsen and Nathan A. Meckley for $401,000.

Dorothy B. Seitz conveyed property on a public road to William F. Yeager Jr. for $255,000.

Henry N. Walker III and Susan W. Walker conveyed property on Woodfield Drive to Howard C. Williard and Linda L. Williard for $380,000.

Dolores A. Pallan and Dolores A. Pallan Family Trust conveyed property on Cobblestone Lane to Brett N. Bergman and Amy L. Cisney for $250,000.

MANOR TWP.

Lamphouse Creative LLC, Stuart Michael Schmucker and Joshua C. Henry conveyed 1730 Columbia Ave. to Kamal Kafley and Dadi Kafley for $240,000.

Arthur L. Breneman and Dorothy A. Breneman conveyed property on Anchor Road to Alexander Phillip Funk for $1.

Hess Home Builders Inc. conveyed property on Carol Drive to Warrick J. Beard and Kenyatta S. Beard for $394,000.

Susan G. Ichter, Jon Robert Ichter and Gloria A. Taylor conveyed property on Manor Knoll Road to Christopher W. Ichter for $124,695.

The estate of Jessie L. Frey conveyed property on Red Bud Drive to John L. Fisher Jr. and Kimberly A. Fisher for $124,000.

Douglas G. Keener and Nancy C. Keener conveyed property on a public road to Melissa S. Kneasel and Seth M. Kneasel for $175,000.

LSF9 Master Participation Trust, LSF9 Mortgage Holdings LLC and Resicap LP conveyed 511 Blue Lane to Gregory Delgado for $202,000.

Kristie Brown and Ellis Brown III conveyed property on Valley Drive to Michael D. Torchia and Marjorie Torchia for $163,000.

Kayla N. Hansen conveyed property on Summitville Court to Rachael A. Nelson for $193,000.

The estate of Arlene H. Witmer, W. Melvin Hess and The estate of Arlene H. Hess conveyed 907 Letort Road to Donald W. Witmer for $190,000.

Debra A. Villani conveyed 3228 Blue Rock Road to Steven Mercado for $185,550.

Angela J. Rooney conveyed 1001 Tom Paine Drive to James Edwin Vital and Amy Amanda Vital for $160,000.

Laura Jean Hess and Laura Jean Hamill conveyed property on Cascade Court to Michael Sean Hamill and Laura Jean Hamill for $1.

MARIETTA BOROUGH

Charles A. McDyer Sr. and Chester R. Jones conveyed property on Pajill Drive to BML Real Estate LLC for $164,000.

MARTIC TWP.

Dove Christian Fellowship Solanco and New Life In Jesus Fellowship conveyed property on Martic Heights Road to Freedom Life Christian Center Inc. for $1.

William H. McMichael III conveyed property on a public road to Lawrence Swartz for $12,000.

Peggy A. Gilger, James A. Gilger and Keith C. Soders conveyed property on a public road to Keith C. Soders for $1.

Marilyn C. Collins conveyed property on Frogtown Road to Marilyn C. Collins for $1.

Marilyn C. Collins conveyed property on Frogtown Road to Marilyn C. Collins for $1.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

William B. Weaver and Debra D. Weaver conveyed 1902 Friends Lane to Philip Scribani Jr. and Allison E. Scribani for $222,000.

Joseph B. Slagle and Barbara G. Slagle conveyed property on West Frederick Street to Joshua Q. Fisher for $280,000.

Matthew Scott Moyer, Jenna Esther Hoffman and Jenna E. Hoffman Moyer conveyed property on Windgate Court to Peter Cirko and Rebecca M. Cirko for $157,500.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

Warren S. Palmer and Sharon J. Donough conveyed property on a public road to Sharon J. Donough for $1.

Charlan Group LP, Metzler Home Builders Inc. and Tri Des Inc. conveyed property on Lakeside Crossing to Kimber Lee Connelly and James D. Axe for $380,000.

Cullen R. Wolf and Brittany P. Wolf conveyed 556 W. Main St. to Anne S. Graham for $242,500.

Eric F. Hussar and Terra L. Hussar conveyed property on a public road to Katherine Elizabeth Hershey for $368,000.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Samantha M. Horn conveyed property on a public road to Tonya Underwood for $145,000.

Nathan D. Lamb and Julie R. Lamb conveyed property on a public road to Harold W. Weik Jr. and Melissa A. Weik for $275,000.

Paul M. Bell and Wendy M. Maclachlan conveyed property on a public road to David Dean Masland and Leslie Jean Masland for $156,500.

Michael T. Allison and Angela Allison conveyed property on a public road to Mitra Dhakal and Punam Pradhan for $245,000.

Thomas J. Dombroski and Neva L. Dombroski conveyed property on Canvasback Lane to Samuel Santiago and Vanessa Santiago for $250,000.

Isai Garcia Luis conveyed property on King Court to Tulsi Niroula for $170,000.

Eric M. Meachum and Kristen S. Meachum conveyed property on a public road to Brandon Deverter Rote for $312,000.

MOUNTVILLE BOROUGH

Joanne E. Sell conveyed property on a public road to Ehab Hanna for $92,000.

Daniel K. Houck and Chelsea M. Houck conveyed 202 E. Main St. to Jacob A. Ritchey and Priscilla A. Ritchey for $236,000.

Joan L. Moss conveyed 307 Huntington Drive to Devin Oliver for $197,000.

Lawrence Allan Boyd and W. Craig Boyd conveyed property on Huntington Drive to Jesse D. Hersh and Laurie L. Hersh for $122,500.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

Cartus Financial Corp. conveyed 304 Cottonwood Lane to Cheryl A. Fuller for $211,000.

James M. Floyd and Eowyn K. Floyd conveyed 304 Cottonwood Lane to Cartus Financial Corp. for $221,000.

PARADISE TWP.

Jody B. Bradley, Mac D. Watters and Beth L. Watters conveyed 105 Creekview Drive to Jody B. Bradley for $1.

Benjamin L. Clark and Mary Esther Clark conveyed property on a public road to Leon Z. Stoltzfus for $361,000.

Michael D. Miller conveyed property on a public road to Laverna Housey for $268,500.

Ryan S. Diem and Jamie M. Diem conveyed property on Front Street to David N. Bowman and Amy C. Bowman for $242,000.

PENN TWP.

The estate of James Breitigan conveyed property on a public road to Steven Stoltzfus and Henry S. Stoltzfus for $60,000.

Gwendolyn A. Miller conveyed 305 Cedar Hollow to Tracey L. Walters, Justin Dorff, Craig R. Lewis and Stefanie R. Lewis for $193,900.

Wade L. Stackhouse and Linda J. Stackhouse conveyed Unit 114 to James L. Gibble and Linda L. Gibble for $284,900.

PEQUEA TWP.

Jay E. Landis conveyed property on a public road to Gregory A. Landis and Terri L. Landis for $1.

Jonathan T. Hallman, Alexandra R. Hallman and Alexandra R. Evans conveyed Unit 131 to Allison M. Mattern for $225,000.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

William M. Ressler conveyed property on Mount Hope School Road to John L. Esh and Rachel L. Esh for $345,000.

Caleb Towner and Megan Schaller conveyed property on a public road to Emily A. Daily for $187,500.

Robert V. Lefever and Rebecca R. Lefever conveyed property on Farmington Way to Terry L. McGlothlin and Sandra L. McGlothlin for $321,000.

QUARRYVILLE BOROUGH

Marlyn B. Gaus Jr. and Jodi L. Gaus conveyed property on Meadow Lane to William D. Guie for $228,000.

Robert G. Rose and Edna Sue Rose conveyed 204 S. Summit Ave. to Tyler Rose and Samantha Rose for $165,000.

RAPHO TWP.

The estate of Carolyn J. Griess conveyed 96 Lancaster Estates to Jose Ponte Cordova for $68,000.

Edwin L. Bentzel and Linda S. Bentzel conveyed property on Elm Tree Road to Bobbi N. Bentzel and Richard Mendez for $1.

Elm Tree Properties LLC conveyed property on a public road to Rapho Township for $1.

Carole Britt conveyed Unit 55 to Andrew Proto and Margaret L. Proto for $265,000.

David M. Husser and Nancy S. Husser conveyed property on a public road to David H. Oblender and Amy W. Oblender for $800,000.

Erling Lervik and Mary Ann Lervik conveyed 1268 Willow Creek Drive to Sandra S. Higgins for $245,000.

SADSBURY TWP.

Andrew G. Taylor and Barbara A. Taylor conveyed 842 Hidden Hollow Drive to Karen T. O’Connor and Ian C. Bruchak for $350,000.

SALISBURY TWP.

Charles R. Patterson and Bonnie L. conveyed property on a public road to 897 Properties LLC for $305,000.

Ryan Willard and Sarah A. Willard conveyed property on a public road to Derek Mast and Tanya Mast for $272,900.

Jacob B. King and Lillian Jane King conveyed property on Snake Lane to Jacob B. King and Lillian Jane King for $1.

John J. King and Elizabeth R. King conveyed property on a public road to Leroy J. King and Elizabeth F. King for $320,000.

James Petersheim, Rosetta Petersheim, Eli S. Smucker and Barbara Ann Smucker conveyed property on Elam Road to Nathan E. Smucker and Carolyn Smucker for $1.

Eli S. Smucker and Barbara Ann Smucker conveyed 5496 Elam Road to James Petersheim and Rosetta Petersheim for $1.

Kenneth L. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Daniel F. Stoltzfus and Salome L. Stoltzfus for $324,000.

STRASBURG BOROUGH

Brian D. Lawrence, Renee M. Lawrence, Brian Lawrence and Renee Lawrence conveyed property on a public road to Renee M. Lawrence for $1.

WARWICK TWP.

Matthew R. Clair and Natalie K. Clair conveyed property on Kings Cross Road to Daniel E. Herrmann and Stephanie G. Herrmann for $349,900.

Gerald R. Nolt and Joanne M. Nolt conveyed property on Edgewood Drive to Kyle Anderson and Valerie Lacerra for $290,000.

Millport Road LLC, Garman Builders At Lancaster LLC, James W. Buckwalter and Shawn L. Garman conveyed property on Valley Crossing Drive to Brandon R. Hickey and Michelle A. Hickey for $564,400.

Amos S. Hurst and Carolyn S. Hurst conveyed property on a public road to Elmer S. Zimmerman and Betty J. Zimmerman for $631,000.

Tracy L. Evans and Tracy Evans conveyed 119 Pepperton Court to Austin J. Wirth for $200,000.

James B. Ream and Marta G. Ream conveyed property on a public road to David J. Hilbert and Pamela R. Hilbert for $279,000.

The estate of Bruce Carver conveyed property on a public road to Benjamin O. Wittenberg and Lauren Wittenberg for $120,000.

Richard Louis Koharki and Christine A. Koharki conveyed 488 Resolution Drive to Sebastiano Santoro and Josephine Santoro for $391,000.

Laura E. Martin conveyed 1841 Shelly Road to Laura E. Martin and Nicholas Adam Martin for $1.