The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office Aug. 2-6:

ADAMSTOWN BOROUGH

The estate of Bruce C. Schmeck and Lori M. Lehman conveyed property on a public road to Bruce R. Schmeck for $1.

AKRON BOROUGH

John Robert Hillegass and Michelle Anne Hillegass conveyed property on Broad Street to Kyko Property Ventures LLC for $225,000.

Rays Rental Properties LLC and Raymond Stoltzfus conveyed property on Fifth Street to Joseph M. Blank and Stephen Blank for $1.

Preston A. Burkhart and Larry A. Burkhart conveyed 105 Colonial Drive to Sergio E. Calimano and Angelica J. Castro for $210,000.

Pearl M. Landis and Chris L. Hornberger conveyed property on Dawn Avenue to Megan L. Kaczynski and Robert A. Kaczynski Jr. for $240,100.

BART TWP.

Marcus A. Ebersol and Martha D. Ebersol conveyed property on a public road to Richard L. Springer and Christine A. Springer for $360,100.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Walter E. Stoltzfus and Anne D. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to J. Andrew Groff and Katie M. Groff for $305,000.

Eduardo Roman and Luz A. Roman conveyed property on Olde School Lane to Melanie R. Foutz and Henry F. Foutz for $340,000.

Talon Holdings LLC conveyed 122 E. Valley Road to Bradley R. Rowe and Lisa Rowe for $454,461.

Harry Reazor and Wanda F. Reazor conveyed property on Horizon Drive to Gerard Lamar Hertzog Jr. and Renee Nichole Reazor for $265,000.

Jarett R. Parry, Kelli N. Parry and Kelli N. Reynolds conveyed property on a public road to Amy L. Boley, Tony A. Boley and Addison A. Boley for $195,000.

CAERNARVON TWP.

Elam S. Smucker and Ruth F. Smucker conveyed property on a public road to Allen W. Stoltzfus and Thelma J. Stoltzfus for $365,000.

CLAY TWP.

The estate of Larry L. Gehr conveyed property on West Girl Scout Road to Lee S. Gehr for $1.

Matthew Moua and Emi Ya conveyed property on a public road to Caleb R. Eroh and Erin R. Eroh for $300,000.

The estate of Larry L. Gehr, Lee Scott Gehr and Lee S. Gehr conveyed property on West Girl Scout Road to Lee S. Gehr for $1.

Douglas M. MacNeal and Kimberly A. MacNeal conveyed property on a public road to Connor Simon for $256,000.

Benjamin T. Oberholtzer and Kristine D. Oberholtzer conveyed property on Mount Airy Road to Brandt S. Zimmerman and Rebeca A. Zimmerman for $274,900.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Narrows Glen Inc. conveyed 16 Lee Drive to Yevgeniy V. Shcherbakov for $115,500.

Earl King Construction LLC and King Earl Construction LLC conveyed property on Coastal Avenue to Jean Carlo Molina Macias and Amy Grace Molina for $286,500.

Angela Moliterno conveyed property on a public road to Jordan R. Garrett and Amanda P. Garrett for $340,611.

Sunview Partners LP, Klassen Construction, Mahlon N. Zimmerman and Henry Klassen conveyed 8 Pacific Blvd. to Brendan M. Liffey and Sheila Gonzalez for $300,000.

Hunter Creek Partners LLC and Mark Will conveyed property on a public road to Michael J. Anoia and Courtney L. Anoia for $332,975.

BP Real Estate Investment Group LP, Paul D. Vriend, LK16 Group LLC and Joshua C. Mellinger conveyed property on a public road to Shawn A. Burkholder for $150,000.

Joshua A. Epler, Marissa Kaye Epler and Marissa K. Boyer conveyed 7 Brendan Drive to Joshua A. Epler and Marissa Kaye Epler for $10.

Kayla L. Rissmiller conveyed 11 Heron Drive to Kenneth W. Leiner Jr. and Heather Lynn Wetzel for $225,000.

Charmine Wenrich conveyed property on a public road to Marlin R. Horst and Brandi L. Horst for $201,795.

Dwayne E. Kieffer and Stefanie J. Kieffer conveyed property on Hayloft Road to Scott A. Weaver and Cara M. Weaver for $190,000.

The estate of Frances P. Wagner conveyed property on a public road to Joseph Russell Curran for $145,000.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

Jared F. Fittery conveyed property on Mountain Road to Kacy J. Styer, Steven K. Youndt and Judy Styer for $200,000.

COLERAIN TWP.

The estate of John C. Meixell conveyed property on Black Rock Road to Dara Joanne Cobb for $335,000.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Diane Seasock and Kelly Gamber conveyed property on a public road to Daniel J. Seasock, Frederick A. Gerfin Jr. and Matthew P. Gerfin for $0.

Columbia Borough OF conveyed property on a public road to Columbia Borough OF for $1.

Jacob T. Scheetz conveyed 358 S. Third St. to David A. Wise and Kelli A. Wise for $65,000.

Randall B. Slaymaker, Rita Kay Gatchell and Rita Kay Slaymaker conveyed 1274 Staman Lane to Kelly E. Gamber and Diane Seasock for $135,000.

Cimarron Investments LLC and Donald C. Murphy conveyed 150 Walnut St. to Stellar Equity Group LLC for $260,000.

Daniel Z. Fisher conveyed 1027 Cloverton Drive to Mark A. Royster II for $142,500.

Columbia Borough OF conveyed property on a public road to Columbia Borough OF for $1.

The estate of John Klin Ever and the estate of John W. Klin Ever conveyed 116 Lancaster Ave. to David A. Wise and Kelli A. Wise for $45,000.

CONESTOGA TWP.

Gabriel L. Detolla, Vanessa L. Detolla and Gabriel Detolla conveyed property on a public road to Logan D. Hall and Hannah R. Kleckner for $300,000.

DENVER BOROUGH

Patrick Detweiler, Teresa M. Tieman and Teresa Detweiler conveyed property on Monroe Street to Matthew L. Fasnacht and Constance M. Fasnacht for $347,500.

Curtis D. Kupp and Dolores Kupp conveyed 211 Lancaster Ave. to Heart Land Enterprises Inc. for $280,000.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

Jordan L. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Jeremias Pena Perez and Eliana Rojas Collazos for $190,000.

Doris M. Barnhart and Kevin L. Barnhart conveyed property on South Harter Street to Sharon Marcantonio and Michael Marcantonio for $255,000.

Jeffrey B. Selph and Cynthia L. Selph conveyed property on a public road to Kathleen A. Shumate for $245,000.

Robert K. Stitt and Alice M. Stitt conveyed property on a public road to John G. Boyer and Paula M. Boyer for $296,000.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Shawn M. Brenner and Jill E. Brenner conveyed property on a public road to Richard A. Stuchkus and Lisa M. Stuchkus for $291,100.

Stoneybrook Developers LLC, Kevin Bollinger and Robert L. Gruber conveyed property on Pebble Drive to Jana S. Hitchcock for $95,000.

Donegal Woods LLC conveyed property on a public road to Glenpoint LLC for $580,000.

John E. Walker and Samantha M. Walker conveyed property on Farmington Lane to Dadi R. Neopaney and Dil M. Neopaney for $352,750.

Raymond E. Tierney and Annette M. Tierney conveyed property on a public road to James A. Wible and Erica M. Wible for $425,000.

Charles W. Harting II and Courtney N. Harting conveyed 2208 High St. to Brogan L. Eshelman and Bradley M. Eshelman for $217,000.

TA Conewago LLC conveyed 35 Conewago Road to DG Conewago Property Owner LP for $39,500,000.

Jason R. Reiman and Melissa A. Reiman conveyed property on a public road to David E. Mack and Beth Sl Mack for $775,000.

EAST DRUMORE TWP.

Owen H. Groff Jr. and Rosemary Groff conveyed property on Marie Drive to Owen H. Groff Jr, Rosemary Groff and Erin D. Ehrhart for $1.

Donald L. Shaw and Melanie D. Shaw conveyed property on a public road to Evan Hess and Leslie Hess for $270,000.

Quarryville Resorts LP, Quarryville Resorts GP LLC, Sun NG RV Resorts LLC, Sun NG LLC, Sun Communities Operating Ltd. Partnership and Sun Communities Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Lancaster County OF for $1.

John Mark King conveyed property on a public road to Carlos Isaac Nava for $190,000.

Lancaster County OF conveyed property on a public road to Quarryville Resorts LP for $1.

EARL TWP.

Eric Smoker and Sarah Smoker conveyed property on Bridle Path to Brian Hammond for $257,400.

The estate of Lowell R. Roth conveyed property on Walnut Street to Debra J. Kramer for $270,000.

Wesley T. Kopp conveyed property on a public road to Wesley T. Kopp and Bria E. Kopp for $0.

Soco Enterprises LLC, Earl Township Partners LLC, C&F Inc. and Mark Will conveyed property on a public road to Benjamin Aron Vue and Nou Pha for $333,650.

EAST EARL TWP.

Amos K. King Jr. and Wildflower LLC conveyed property on Wildflower Drive to Susan K. Carkoski for $340,000.

Trudy L. Wagner and Trudy Wagner conveyed property on a public road to Bradley T. Wagner for $1.

Paul D. Keim conveyed property on a public road to Spring Grove Holdings LLC for $235,000.

WEST EARL TWP.

National Transfer Services LLC conveyed property on a public road to Jeffrey A. Gamble and Gaia Lazzarini Gamble for $287,500.

Dwight Dee Howell, Kate Suzanne Hogan Howell and Kate Suzanne Hogan Howell conveyed property on a public road to National Transfer Services LLC for $287,500.

Timothy J. Sinnott and Patricia Kiecko conveyed property on a public road to Timothy J. Sinnott and Patricia Kiecko for $1.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

Michael Farr, Courtney A. Farr and Courtney A. Newswanger conveyed property on Carpenter Street to Sugely Reyes for $250,000.

Douglas K. Sing conveyed property on Jeanette Drive to Douglas K. Sing for $1.

EDEN TWP.

Keen & Green LP and John E. Chase conveyed property on a public road to Keen & Green LP for $1.

ELIZABETH TWP.

Jennifer A. Samara conveyed 9 Bomberger Road to Jennifer A. Samara and Jule Samara for $10.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

Glenn E. Staudt and Deborah H. Staudt conveyed 15 Aspen Circle to Shannon C. Golightly and Andrew D. Shelly for $280,000.

Patrick Lyons conveyed property on Iris Circle to Erik Wasko and Holly Rafalko for $337,500.

Dennis D. Herr, Sandra J. Herr, Larry Hess and Michelle Hess conveyed property on a public road to Shawn M. Brenner and Jill E. Brenner for $289,000.

Elite Collegiate Properties LLC, Jill M. Thomasson and James N. Thomasson conveyed property on South Market Street to G. & Z. Investments LLC, CTK Investments LLC and HWM Investments LLC for $450,000.

The estate of Karen M. Wenger conveyed 1030 S. Locust St. to Michael H. Suwala and Deborah G. Suwala for $247,000.

Angelo R. Miele and Jill R. Miele conveyed property on a public road to Adam Swartzendruber and Meredith Swartzendruber for $380,000.

Make It Build It LLC and Stephanie B. Privette conveyed 724 S. Market St. to David A Perez Calle and Samantha L. Perez for $283,000.

MRGC Properties LLC and Michael Charles conveyed property on North Chestnut Street to Ryan Shultz and Kara Shultz for $255,000.

Leon Ray Burkholder, Doris Burkholder, Burkholder Builders and Kendra J. Buch conveyed property on Maize Circle to Darnell E. Hatcher for $259,900.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Robert E. Lee and Wilma Y. Lee conveyed 638 S. State St. to Brescia Beckner for $250,000.

Rachel Barett, Rachel A. Barrett and Benjamin C. Snader conveyed 581 Cloverbrook Drive to Luis J. Martinez and Marife Salinas Obannon for $190,000.

The estate of Erma M. Gehman and the estate of Erma Mae Gehman conveyed property on New Street to Nathan M. Haws for $180,000.

Aaron S. Stoltzfus conveyed 234 Church Ave. to David Smucker for $185,000.

Trent Zook, Courtney Funk and Courtney N. Zook conveyed property on a public road to Trent L. Zook and Courtney N. Zook for $1.

Robert J. Wasneuski, Robert Wasneuski, Sharon Wasneuski and Sharon M. Wasneuski conveyed 338 Vista Drive to Robert Wasneuski, Sharon M. Wasneuski and Robert Wasneuski &. Sharon M. Wasneuski Revocable Trust Agreement for $1.

Rene Renzoli, Ivonne Calichs Ferrer and Ivonne Calichs Ferrer conveyed property on a public road to Juan C Arguello Morales and Domenika V Aviles Arguello for $188,000.

Michael L. Kreider and Brittney A. Kreider conveyed 102 Washington Ave. to Eric D. Kazda and Sarah E. Leonard for $189,900.

Brandt S. Zimmerman and Rebeca A. Zimmerman conveyed 420 N. State St. to Jacob Hunter Sipes and Daphne B. Sipes for $180,000.

Richard Corley and Janet Corley conveyed 117 Poplar St. to Carl Z. Musser and Wanda J. Musser for $341,000.

Anjuli Bollinger and Anjuli J. Bollinger conveyed 239 W. Franklin St. to Ryan Taylor for $170,000.

Richard H. Wenrich and Sharon K. Frost conveyed 1083 Henn Ave. to Irvin S. Weaver for $140,000.

Robert A. Kaczynski, Megan L. Bramble and Megan L. Kaczynski conveyed property on a public road to William M. Schmidt Jr. for $183,000.

Truist Bank and Farmers National Bank of Ephrata conveyed property on a public road to Reid Myers for $10.

William R. Benko and Denise J. Benko conveyed property on Lake Street to Daniel R. Petley and Arlene B. Petley for $257,000.

EPHRATA TWP.

Jessica Stanwood and Steven Michael Stohr conveyed property on Oriole Drive to Graebel Relocation Services Worldwide Inc. for $205,000.

Graebel Relocation Services Worldwide Inc. conveyed property on Oriole Drive to Sean D. Dunlevy and Jessica Dunlevy for $205,000.

Garman Builders Inc. conveyed Unit 45 to Edgar C. Fearnow and Roberta D. Fearnow for $310,000.

Bradley Scot Weaver and Connie Sue Weaver conveyed property on Ridge Avenue to Anthony K. Hursh for $396,000.

FULTON TWP.

Benjamin S. Beiler and Mary F. Beiler conveyed property on Riverview Road to Jacob S. Beiler and Mary K. Beiler for $525,000.

Barry W. Risk and Laurie E. Risk conveyed property on a public road to Eric T. Risk for $160,000.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Kevin T. Collier conveyed 1561 Stony Battery Road to Collin M. Herko, Colleen Ac Herko and Elizabeth M. Collier for $310,000.

Stephen B. Mahoney and Natalie C. Mahoney conveyed 1349 Bryan Drive to Daniel E. Smucker and Jamie M. Smucker for $510,000.

TA Stony Battery LLC conveyed 601 Stony Battery Road to DG Stony Battery Property Owner LP for $30,500,000.

Fernando Escobar and Romulo A. Escobar conveyed property on a public road to Ada Mendez Vega, Ada Mendez Vega and Rene Rivera for $285,000.

Cynthia L. Stauffer conveyed 190 Cooper Ave. to Jason D Pagan Hernandez and Melanie Rivera for $259,000.

TOA East Petersburg LLC conveyed 981 Founders Way to Richard S. Hendricks and Cynthia K. Hendricks for $628,330.

Terry L. Ditzler and Audrey A. Reedy conveyed property on Brubaker Run Road to Trevor David Pereira and Caitlin Zirkle for $385,000.

Landis Farm Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC and Brent O. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Richard M. Martzall and Robin L. Martzall for $466,940.

Carole A. Maley and Ronald J. Maley conveyed property on Broad Street to Joanna Maley and Robert Rivard for $180,000.

Tobacco Road Developers LLC and Stephen B. Conrad conveyed property on a public road to LPV 18 Tobacco Road LLC for $1.

Gregory M. Brubaker and Elizabeth A. Brubaker conveyed 2913 Marietta Pike to Eltsaphone Dinganenang, Lucie Yaleke and Eden Nairomte for $300,000.

Jarrod C. Baranowski, Danna L. Williams and Danna L. Baranowski conveyed 908 Indian Springs Drive to Jarrod C. Baranowski and Danna L. Baranowski for $1.

Thomas R. Lewis Jr. and Linda S. Lewis conveyed property on Brubaker Run Road to Brent M. Stahl and Lucia G Saldana Delapena for $350,000.

Diane L. Gerlach conveyed property on English Brook Drive to Kathryn B. Buch and Casey W. Buch for $287,500.

Fawn M. Ricks, Fawn M. Miknis, Karen L. Eberle and Janet L. Eberle conveyed property on a public road to Daniel K. King and Mary Ann King for $255,000.

Robert Eugene Bradley and Viola Mae Bradley conveyed 236 Leisure Road to Lucinda A. Shade and Stefan J. Shade for $1.

Douglas F. Deihm and Jean A. Deihm conveyed property on a public road to Alan H. Beck and Beckie L. Beck for $560,000.

Randy A. Karshin and Regina M. Karshin conveyed property on Windsor Drive to James Geskie Jr. and Tracy Geskie for $375,000.

Luann Golda conveyed 141 Pinnacle Point Drive to Rachel A. Long for $269,900.

TOA East Petersburg LLC conveyed 109 Republic Terrace to Steve W. Schaufert and Karen A. Schaufert for $382,395.

New Generation At Haydn Manor LLC, Costello Builders Inc. and Dennis D. Herr conveyed property on Wild Lilac Drive to Michelle Williams Robinson, Michelle Williams Robinson and Maya A. Robinson for $135,000.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Larry G. Mathias and Dorothy S. Mathias conveyed property on a public road to Kenneth P. Hare and Valarie A. Hare for $210,000.

Samir Camo conveyed 3077 Todd Lane to Rachel Abigail Newswanger and Marvin Ray Beiler for $245,000.

Homeland Corp conveyed property on Laurel Lane to RP Four LP for $189,000.

Robert V. Kolakowski and Robert Vincent Kolakowski conveyed 810 Penny Lane to Robert Vincent Kolakowski and Amy L. Kolakowski for $10.

Homeland Corp. conveyed property on Parkside Court to William R. Waughtel and Stacy E. Waughtel for $196,300.

Sandy A. Kurtz conveyed property on Pin Oak Lane to Amethyst Cheyenne Stancliff and Benjamin Michael Kurtz for $210,000.

Joseph Edward Buckwalter and Joy Ann Buckwalter conveyed property on a public road to Cynthia J. Douge and Emmanuel H. Douge for $320,000.

Nicole Wallace and Mary Charles Wallace conveyed 4062 Columbia Ave. to Samuel S. Stoltzfus for $235,000.

Jeffrey A. Burr and Kelly A. Burr conveyed 274 Stoney Battery Road to Andrew Newlin and Jessica Newlin for $310,000.

Chelsea Ann Finerty and Christopher W. Finerty conveyed 3659 Horizon Drive to Chelsea Ann Finerty for $1.

Homeland Corp. conveyed property on Parkside Court to John E. Seyfert and Janet M. Seyfert for $195,000.

John W. Jacobs and Debra L. Jacobs conveyed 4569 Fairview Road to Travis G. Ruth and Shauntel N. Ruth for $110,000.

Mark S. Lefever and Dawn M. Lefever conveyed property on Stony Battery Road to Chau M. Le and Trinh Le for $455,000.

Daniel J. Miller and Barbara J. Miller conveyed 3671 Keen Ave. to Nathan Miller and Ashley Miller for $1.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

Scott J. Reighard and Melinda A. Reighard conveyed 2121 Quail Drive to Scott Reighard, Melinda Reighard and Reighard Family Trust for $1.

Robert S. Krasinski, Katrina M. Krasinski and Katrina Krasinski conveyed 2046 Mallard Drive to Andrew P. Figart and Kimberly C. Figart for $706,500.

Paul L. Clark and Faye L. Clark conveyed property on a public road to Ivan J. King for $350,000.

Andrew Myers and Shannon Duane conveyed property on a public road to Andrew Myers for $0.

Michael G. Deitrich and Dawn M. Deitrich conveyed property on Hostetter Lane to Thomas J. Kimmel and Jacqueline A. Kimmel for $335,250.

Timothy A. Kolb A, Aaron H. Kolb, Eunice Mae Kolb and Eunice M. Kolb conveyed property on Willow Road to High Properties for $500,000.

Abram S. Horst Jr. Family Ltd. Partnership and Ash Real Estate Co Inc. conveyed property on a public road to CHI St. Joseph Childrens Health for $2,200,000.

Nancy Pena conveyed property on a public road to Nikita Singh for $420,000.

Jose L. Rivera and Delsy M. Rivera conveyed property on a public road to William H. Alfaro for $100,000.

Norman D. Ebersole Jr. and Ellen M. Ebersole conveyed 69 Highland Drive to Betty Tshudy for $271,000.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

Maryann Seefeldt conveyed Unit 216 to Megan Carson and Maryann Seefeldt for $1.

Wilbur A. Tice Jr. and Kelly A. Tice conveyed 413 Winding Way to Wilbur A. Tice Jr. and Rebecca Tice for $1.

Wilbur A. Tice Jr. and Kelly A. Tice conveyed property on Winding Way to Wilbur A. Tice Jr. for $1.

Franklin Properties Two LLC and Charles F. Snyder III conveyed property on Willow Street Pike to Franklin Properties Two LLC for $1.

Mylin Holdings LP, Mylin Investments LLC, Carol B. Shearer and Cindy L. Shearer conveyed property on a public road to Franklin Properties Two LLC for $1.

Kenneth P. Weber and April Riehl conveyed property on Carol Lynn Drive to Ethan B. Hammond for $295,000.

L. Ben Wenger conveyed 1 W. Kendig Road to Stinson Estates LLC for $555,000.

Jesse F. Everhart and Krystie L. Everhart conveyed property on a public road to Vernon D. Wright and Lois A. Wright for $241,000.

The estate of Patricia R. Magner conveyed 1117 Gypsy Hill Road to Ryan L. Carlson and Gabrielle L. Patterson for $190,000.

Susquehanna Valley Emergency Medical Services and Susquehanna Valley EMS Inc. conveyed 2821 Willow Street Pike to Penn State Health Life Lion LLC for $1.

Michael C. Streb and Regina M. Streb conveyed property on Baldwin Drive to Jason McKinney and Nicole McKinney for $390,000.

Leah E. Margerum and Clayton T. Margerum conveyed property on Nolt Avenue to Willow Yoga LLC for $1.

LANCASTER CITY

The estate of Bienvenido Badillo conveyed 314 Reservoir St. to Natal Badillo for $1.

Impact Investments International LLC and Chris A. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Abbas A. Al Badran, Abbas A Al Badran and Ziwa A. Halim for $43,720.

Levi J. Cahoon conveyed 113 Nevin St. to Levi J. Cahoon and Marjorie Rose Cahoon for $10.

The estate of Bienvenido Badillo conveyed 22 S. Franklin St. to Catherine Badillo for $1.

Antonio Devon Cruz conveyed 415 S. Prince St. to Redbud Investments LLC for $77,000.

Marc David Lisse A, Charles H. Lisse and Shelley Anne Keene Lisse conveyed 519 Lancaster Ave.to BML Real Estate LLC for $180,000.

Lancaster Press Partners LP, Lancaster Press Management LLC and Eddie P. Drogaris conveyed Unit 209 to Anthony Kenneff and Doris Kenneff for $325,000.

Stephanie N. Yeagle, Kevin Yeagle, Robert Sherick and Sharon Sherick conveyed 140 Landis Drive to William J. Walsh for $295,000.

Sarah Elizabeth Montas Pena conveyed 239 S. Marshall St. to Marta Iris Morales for $114,900.

Scott Royal Smith and 433 N. Pine St. Trust conveyed 433 N. Pine St. to Faruk Sisic for $1.

City Line Real Estate LLC and Jaylan E. Martin conveyed 636 E. Frederick St. to David Vidot and Llanira Vidot for $128,000.

Claudia J. Burchstead conveyed property on a public road to LS Realty LLC for $420,000.

Samantha Marie Marz and Daniel Charles Marz conveyed 223 N. Marshall St. to Adam Naughton and Shannon Marcail McGinnis for $215,900.

Taryn S. Wickersham conveyed 718 Third St. to Taryn S. Wickersham and Andrew B. Snodgrass for $1.

William S. White and Mary E. White conveyed 622 New Green St. to Willie McDowell and Ginene T. McDowell for $106,000.

EZ House Buyers Limited Liability Co and Ephrem Bekere conveyed property on South Lime Street to BB Real Estate Investments LLC for $327,000.

Catherine Badillo conveyed 22 S. Franklin St. to Natal Badillo for $1.

Daniel T. Wolf conveyed 622 E. Fulton St. to Nancy T. Labat for $189,900.

Kyle J. Morrison conveyed 632 E. Frederick St. to Dwayne Rodriguez for $175,000.

Joseph A. Loomis and Barbara Brock conveyed property on South Ann Street to Stellar Equity Group LLC for $85,000.

The estate of R. William Nissley and the estate of Raymond William Nissley conveyed 255 Elm St. to Brianna Brown and Jeffrey V. O’Neill for $238,000.

Joan West and Daniel T. West conveyed 451 High St. to Jimmy E. Granthon Sr. for $10,000.

Mia M. Markley, Edwin Rivera Cosme Jr. and Edwin Rivera Cosme Jr. conveyed 822 Fremont St. to Michelle M. Reed for $170,000.

Isaac L. Dienner and Andrea L. Dienner conveyed 128 Old Dorwart St. to Matthew G. Hollinger and Anna L. Hollinger for $90,000.

Conestoga North LLC and SACA Development Corp. conveyed 95 Chesapeake St. to David Rodriguez Cortes for $170,000.

Michael R. Skiles conveyed 503 Pearl St. to 501 Pearl Associates LLC for $142,500.

Derek Mk Siewert conveyed property on Poplar Street. to John R. Beiler and Marian F. Beiler for $140,000.

Eunide Montas conveyed 417 Howard Ave. to Tranquility Home Investments LLC for $80,125.

Jacob F. Glick Jr. conveyed 146 E. Clay St. to Daniel K. Beiler for $370,000.

David G. Fisher and Sarah K. Fisher conveyed 414 Pershing Ave. to Axcel Homes & Realty LLC for $146,000.

Shane A. Oravec and Elizabeth Louise Oravec conveyed property on West Walnut Street to Timothy E. Kreider Jr. for $155,000.

Gregory A. Smith and Angelika M. Koerner conveyed 709 High St. to Irene Pastrana for $80,000.

Cameron J. Capp conveyed 420 W. Vine St. to Carl A. Wierzbicky, Theodore A. Wierzbicky and Rosalind J. Wierzbicky for $154,900.

Andrew M. Kalbach and Megan E. Kalbach conveyed 619 Emerald Drive to Kevin L. Daniels for $163,000.

David L. Witmer, Rebecca S. Witmer and David Witmer conveyed 647 Lehigh Ave. to 39 N. Lime Street Inc. for $136,000.

Eric L. Shultz and Tonya J. Shultz conveyed 339 S. Franklin St. to Aylin L Onofre Bonoso and Gabriel Hernandez Vazquez for $205,000.

Joan West and Daniel T. West conveyed property on Lafayette Street to Jimmy E. Granthon Sr. for $59,888.

LANCASTER TWP.

Shilen K. Parsons, Amanda J. Parsons, Shilen Parsons and Amanda Parsons conveyed 115 Turnbridge Drive to Matthew J. Hamilton and Coleen F. Hamilton for $188,000.

Zachary J. Buterbaugh and Brittany I. Buterbaugh conveyed 1922 Edington Place to Mary A. Wilton for $305,000.

Bethany Lynn Light and Bethany L. Light conveyed 1229 Elm Ave. to Mandel A. Stoltzfus and Allison M. Stoltzfus for $221,000.

BNG Properties LLC conveyed 1170 Elm Avenue to Tory C. Dunkle for $205,000.

Thomas Hassler and Arlene K. Hassler conveyed 114 Nassau Road to Eric Reed Hassler and Nadine Rebecca Hassler for $29,442.

Paul B. Merriam and Evelyn G. Merriam conveyed property on Bentley Lane to Juan A. Fernandez and Lori Fernandez for $370,000.

Ivan Olan Hernandez, Ivan Olan Hernandez, Miriam Fernandez and Miriam Fernandez Agosto conveyed property on Sterling Place to Lucia McLaughlin for $205,000.

Caleb Tamang and Beena Tamang conveyed 1799 Wilderness Road to Nandi M. Giri and Damber K. Sanyasi for $240,000.

Jeff O’Donnell, Jessica O’Donnell and Jessica Snyder conveyed property on a public road to Jessica M. O’Donnell, Connie M. Snyder and Keith A. Snyder for $10.

Susanne Spurlock conveyed 421 N. President Ave. to Cristene Gonzalez Wertz and Cristene Gonzalez Wertz for $365,000.

Timothy R. Gallagher conveyed property on a public road to Michael J. Manning Jr. and Susan Manning for $240,000.

LEACOCK TWP.

Menno B. Miller and Ruth S. Miller conveyed property on a public road to Stephen J. Miller and Erma S. Miller for $1.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

Eva Thomas conveyed property on Myer Terrace to Michael C. Fulton and Amanda M. Fulton for $515,000.

Alen Babajic and Arza Babajic conveyed Unit 3 to Chandrakant G. Rathod for $245,000.

Samantha L. Barton and Samantha L. Jones conveyed 44 Blaine Ave. to Xamayra C. Ortiz and Tamara E. Riehl for $347,000.

Casey R. Ebersole and Lydia M. Ebersole conveyed 42 E. Main St. to Rosario Finazzo and Rosalia Finazzo for $205,000.

LITITZ BOROUGH

Margaret L. Gerhart conveyed 415 S. Cedar St. to Laura Adamson for $450,000.

Orlando Solis and Nancy L. Solis conveyed 308 Cedar St. to Jon M. Terry and Ruth G. Terry for $380,000.

John M. Hubbard and Lauren N. Hubbard conveyed 631 S. Cedar St. to Chad M. Enck for $180,000.

Bonnie L. Keim conveyed 49 E. Second Ave. to Bonnie L. Keim for $1.

Stephen W. Guion conveyed property on a public road to Glen Lamar Diehm Jr. and Elizabeth Ann Diehm for $510,000.

Nathan R. Wertsch conveyed property on Birchwood Lane to Adam Schmalhofer and Samantha Smith for $275,000.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

Boyd Eugene Bryant Jr, Elizabeth E. Bryant and Boyd E. Bryant Jr. conveyed property on Heather Circle to Boyd Eugene Bryant Jr. for $1.

Glenn A. Twyman and Milissa J. Twyman conveyed property on a public road to Julie L. Kennedy for $320,000.

Ryan Hershey and Richard C. Hershey conveyed property on a public road to Ryan Hershey for $1.

Christopher Dickson conveyed property on Londonderry Lane to Robert Dimatteo for $52,000.

Robert A. Miller and Susan M. Miller conveyed property on a public road to Kaitlyn Victoria Burns and Sean Patrick Burns for $250,000.

MANHEIM TWP.

David W. McIlwaine and May Britt S. McIlwaine conveyed property on Butter Road to Man Khadka and Chabi Khadka for $511,000.

Mary Jane Scott conveyed property on Carter Moir Drive to Erin S. Raymond and Nicholas Raymond for $420,000.

Michael A. Ciccarone II conveyed Unit 1 to Michael A. Ciccarone II and Carley Ciccarone for $1.

Abbunny II LLC, Jeffrey D. Dunaway and Melanie W. Dunaway conveyed Unit 182 to Jeannine M. Albright for $125,000.

Evan L. Wilds and Dakota L. Wilds conveyed 246 E. Oregon Road to Charles E. Minguez III and Kaitlynn J. Minguez for $338,000.

William S. Baldwin and Lori J. Baldwin conveyed 2454 Raleigh Drive to Timothy R. Booker and Wendy S. Booker for $449,900.

Kenneth G. Berkenstock and Anne M. Lusk conveyed 344 Royal Hunt Way to Ronald M. Towers and Marcia S. Towers for $625,000.

Andrew A. Makrides and Lisa D. Makrides conveyed property on Pintail Turn to Benjamin Greenberg and Colleen J. Greenberg for $840,000.

Jeffrey L. Banzhof and Linda R. Banzhof conveyed 613 Frome Avenue to Yinhan Ye for $540,000.

Rockview LLC and KCH Holding Inc. conveyed property on Kincaid Avenue to Robert B. Armstrong, Terry L. Armstrong, Robert B. Armstrong Revocable Trust and Terry L. Armstrong Revocable Trust for $388,034.

Robert W. Brown Jr. and Cynthia Brown Borzok conveyed Unit E3 127 to Jarrett P. Chaffee and Janis M. Chaffee for $321,000.

Seth D Lisboa Nieves conveyed 604 Petersburg Road to Jeffrey S. Seevers for $325,750.

The estate of Mary Jane Garden and William O. Garden Jr. conveyed 2610 Beechwood Road to Johnny Hernandez and Mildred Morillo for $390,000.

James W. Shenk, Paul Shenk and Roma E. Shenk conveyed 132 Petersburg Road to James W. Shenk for $10.

Susquehanna Valley Emergency Medical Services conveyed property on Keller Avenue to Life Lion Fleet & Auto LLC for $1.

Adam E. Hyatt, Rachel G. Scherzer, Adam Hyatt and Rachel Scherzer conveyed 687 Warminster Lane to Rashad Drayton and Stephanie Marie Drayton for $630,000.

Elizabeth A. Umlauf conveyed 1845 Rockford Lane to Michael Kimlianbik Sr. and Bawi Hnem Kimlianbik for $335,000.

James V. Byrne Jr. and Lori J. Byrne conveyed property on Buch Avenue to Adam M. Crouse for $541,000.

Mary Jeanne Degroot conveyed property on Mission Road to Thomas C. Degroot and Melanie Genevia Degroot for $250,000.

Ignacio Cortes Sanchez, Ignacio Cortes Sanchez, Jennifer L. Mejia, Ana L. Valdovinos Decortes and Ana L Valdovinos Decortes conveyed property on a public road to Julia M. Flouras for $250,000.

Catherine H. Reider, Kirk Reider A and Charles W. Reider conveyed 45 Valleybrook Drive to Teresa E. Tejada for $195,000.

Spenser A. Henry and Samantha Tew conveyed 2306 Hancock Drive to Connor L. Bourke and Kimberly B. Bourke for $310,000.

Ryan J. Cheng, Huahua Cheng and Huahua L. Shi conveyed property on a public road to Anthony K. Didonato and Kristen R. Didonato for $800,000.

Greta Fairbanks and Angel Gray conveyed 1106 Country Club Drive to John Branden Mihovetz and Molly Sims for $490,000.

Shelley C. Carr conveyed property on Princess Avenue to BML Real Estate LLC for $188,500.

Matthew R. Horst conveyed 114 Delaney Place to Erick N. Rosado Montes for $150,000.

Nicole M. Bader conveyed 1016 Cobblestone Court to Catherine Elizabeth Wilson and Olivia Hopkins Evans for $225,000.

Donald E. Mimnall Jr. and Deborah D. Mimnall conveyed 1726 Sammar Road to Erik B. Funch, Tamara L. Funch, Timothy Devries and Carli P. Devries for $300,500.

Jon K. Martin and Shannon G. Martin conveyed property on Keller Avenue to Jon K. Martin and Shannon G. Martin for $1.

Amanda Morgan and Robert Wenrich Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Allen McCloud Sr, Mia Renee McCloud and Allena R. McCloud for $296,000.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

Theodore J. Mousetis and Brooke R. Mousetis conveyed 67 S. Penn St. to Malinda A. Heisey for $220,000.

The estate of Thelma T. Shaub conveyed property on South Main Street to Douglas S. Shaub and Cynthia E. Shaub for $1.

MANOR TWP.

Brian Lee Hammond and Kimberlee Hammond conveyed property on Foxgate Court to Daniel D. Bofinger and Janice R. Bofinger for $419,900.

Jarred Vanderplate and Sarah Vanderplate conveyed 3328 Hostetter Road to Andrew Rice and Rebecca Rice for $336,000.

Andrew M. Rice and Rebecca Riffle Graybill Rice conveyed 3313 River Road to Helena Miller and Kyle Miller for $240,000.

John M. Brubaker and Kathleen W. Cook conveyed property on a public road to Preston Burkhart and Samantha K. Testerman for $375,000.

Charles P. Breidenbaugh and Kathleen F. Breidenbaugh conveyed property on a public road to Eric Molzhan and Carrie Molzhan for $255,000.

Thomas Jeremiah Jackson III conveyed property on Sawgrass Drive to Hyeontaek Oh for $370,000.

Jason M. Erney and Stephanie J. Erney conveyed 1124 Millersville Road to Stephanie J. Erney for $1.

SW Investments LLC and Matthew Widders conveyed property on a public road to Dana Foster, George Brittain and Jeanne Brittain for $299,900.

Faruk Sisic conveyed 10 Amber Court to Scott Royal Smith and 10 Amber Court Trust for $1.

Cheryl L. Love conveyed property on a public road to Windsor Crest Properties Inc. for $280,000.

Donna J. Williams conveyed property on Hilltop Road to Kaitlin Hershey, Patrick Hershey and Alan Goldberg for $330,000.

Murry Development Corp. conveyed property on a public road to Manor Township for $1.

Hess Home Builders Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Manor Township for $1.

Hess Home Builders Inc. conveyed property on Carol Drive to Manor Township for $1.

MARIETTA BOROUGH

Franklin J. Haas, Rebecca L. Haas and Rebecca Haas conveyed 139 W. Market St. to Awakened Properties LLC for $215,000.

Melissa A. Fackler and Catherine L. Markes conveyed 523 W. Market St. to Toussaint Mejia for $150,000.

MARTIC TWP.

Richard L. Springer and Christine A. Springer conveyed property on Drytown Road to Aaron E. Fisher for $530,000.

Darin Amos Stoltzfus conveyed property on Bridge Valley Road to Daniel T. Wolf for $270,000.

Joseph Wesolowski and Sherrill A. Wesolowski conveyed property on a public road to Joseph Wesolowski for $1.

Craig A. Frick conveyed property on Hilldale Road to Craig A. Frick and Anita F. Frick for $1.

The estate of William J. Clayton conveyed property on Pennsy Drive to Jeffrey L. Banzhof and Linda R. Banzhof for $1.

Jacob W. Klaassen, Angela N. Klaassen and Jacob Klaassen conveyed 141 Frogtown Road to Thomas D. Blasi and Chanamaria V. Blasi for $301,000.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

Manor Real Estate Associates and Jon R. Ichter conveyed property on a public road to Carriage House Investing Group LLC for $350,000.

Cody G. Brown conveyed property on Crestgate Place to Cody G. Brown and Yessica Brigith Caballero Lopez for $1.

Richard Rowe, Tracey S. Rowe and Tracey Rowe conveyed property on East Cottage Avenue to Steven P. Johnston for $205,000.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

Lauren Renee Lombardo, Lauren R. Bomberger, Tenfold Community Lending and Lancaster Housing Opportunity Partnership conveyed Unit 61 to Ashleigh Krzywicki for $215,000.

Susquehanna Valley Emergency Medical Services conveyed property on Church Street. to Penn State Health Life Lion LLC for $1.

Ashley M. Primel conveyed property on a public road to Bradley Evanoff for $162,000.

Edmund W. Gorman and Eleanor Vantassel conveyed property on Bruce Avenue to Robert W. Weaver and Mary E. Weaver for $308,000.

Margaret A. Lahr and Debra N. Martin conveyed Unit 177 to Samuel Y. Liu for $213,000.

First Choice Home Buyers LLC and Brandon Knoess conveyed 211 Birchland Avenue to Yahaira Berrios Sanchez and Yahaira Berrios Sanchez for $208,000.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Nathan D. Lamb and Julie R. Lamb conveyed property on a public road to Harold W. Weik Jr. and Melissa A. Weik for $315,000.

Elizabethtown College conveyed property on Campus Road to Giuseppe Ferrarelli and Vita Ferrarelli for $85,000.

Christine L. Achenbach conveyed property on Mill Road to Mark E. Bartlett Sr. and Nancy J. Bartlett for $312,000.

Michael J. Hess and Melissa J. Hess conveyed property on a public road to Andrew D. Spickler and Cassandra L. Spickler for $311,500.

Darioush Soltani and Petra Arzberger conveyed property on a public road to Petra Arzberger for $1.

Charles H. Zerphey and Marilyn J. Zerphey conveyed property on a public road to Kenton J. Good and Janelle L. Good for $485,000.

MOUNTVILLE BOROUGH

Karol A. Symanowicz conveyed property on Providence Place to Soo Y. Kim for $207,000.

David R. Gingrich and Marian R. Gingrich conveyed property on a public road to Nathaniel Frey and Rebekah Frey for $270,000.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

The estate of Jovaughn Wise conveyed 615 E. Main St. to Chance Norris for $140,000.

Brooke Fulcher Fisher and Brooke M. Fulcher conveyed property on Broad Street. to Daniel Lee Fisher and Brooke Fulcher Fisher for $0.

PARADISE TWP.

Ivan Lee Stoltzfus and Linda Stoltzfus conveyed property on Belmont Road to Mahlon S. Stoltzfus for $470,000.

PENN TWP.

Viraj Khedekar conveyed property on Cedar Hollow to Corbin Dyche and Theresa Dyche for $230,000.

Brandon T. Rohr conveyed property on a public road to Samuel Velazquez and Brittany Velazquez for $250,000.

The estate of Rachel E. Brubaker conveyed property on Cedar Hollow to Weiler Properties Ltd. for $202,500.

Brian Gallagher and Lori Gallagher conveyed property on a public road to Heath E. Miller and Tracy Miller for $385,000.

The estate of Rachel E. Brubaker conveyed property on Cedar Hollow to Weiler Properties Ltd. for $205,000.

PEQUEA TWP.

Larry H. Mylin conveyed property on Herrville Road to Daniel E. Glick and Katie S. Glick for $1.

Kenneth R. Goss and Beverly J. Goss conveyed property on a public road to Olivia M. Witmer for $258,000.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

MDD Associates LLP, Dennis L. Landis and Dennis M. Landis conveyed property on a public road to JKL Estates LLC for $4,300,000.

QUARRYVILLE BOROUGH

Brandon Hastings, Amanda L. Hastings and Amanda Janney conveyed property on Larkspur Drive to Brandon Hastings and Amanda L. Hastings for $1.

RAPHO TWP.

Joshua A. Malott and Constance R. Malott conveyed property on Oak Leaf Drive to Andrew Shiva Mahajan and Tycherika Mahajan for $280,500.

Scott J. Garber and Chelsea N. Garber conveyed property on a public road to Andrew I. Dick and Christine A. Massaro for $273,000.

Michael A. Traeger and Jennifer R. Traeger conveyed property on a public road to Paul M. Svajdlenka and Heather L. Svajdlenka for $360,000.

Elm Tree Properties LLC and Alden Homes at Cornwall Inc. conveyed property on Heatherwood Drive to Christopher S. Morrison and Lucinda J. Morrison for $351,928.

Living Trust of Edward W. Guion and Edward W. Guion conveyed property on Meadow Road to Eric J. Patches and Marissa K. Wonders for $360,000.

SADSBURY TWP.

MacCauley Family LP, William J. MacCauley III and Elizabeth Cc MacCauley conveyed property on a public road to EWC Holdings LLC for $1,950,000.

Mervin Stoltzfus and Rosanne Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Carol Lee Schwartz and Ronald L. Schwartz for $280,000.

Latta D. Null and Tara R. Null conveyed property on Newport Avenue to Strong Tower Properties LLC for $390,000.

SALISBURY TWP.

Richard F. Satriale and Suzanne M. Satriale conveyed property on a public road to Brian R. Coles and Tracy Lee Coles for $590,000.

Michael Lusby and Fianna Lusby conveyed property on Northview Drive to Thomas A. Houck Jr. and Jacqueline S. Houck for $405,000.

Michael A. Davis conveyed property on a public road to Michael A. Davis and Sandy L. Davis for $1.

Kyle A. Croman, Nicole L. Croman and Nicole L. Wanner conveyed property on Red Hill Road to Kyle A. Croman and Nicole L. Croman for $0.

STRASBURG BOROUGH

Samuel M. Esch conveyed property on West Main St. to Unique Rental Properties LLC for $985,000.

STRASBURG TWP.

Benuel B. King conveyed property on White Oak Road to Benuel B. King and Emma K. King for $1.

The estate of Edith P. Barley conveyed property on a public road to Dwight Miller, Kimberly Shirl Miller and Kianna Brooke Miller for $152,500.

John Z. King and Anna H. King conveyed 36 Refton Road to Joshua J. Jones and Andrea I. Jones for $195,000.

WARWICK TWP.

Robert Kegel conveyed property on a public road to Thomas Snyder for $1.

Douglas L. Vest conveyed property on a public road to Wesley D. Geib III and Kayla N. Geib for $242,400.

Cody Auker and Katelyn Auker conveyed property on Twin Brook Road to Sean W. Black and Karisa J. Riker for $205,000.

Brett Michael Nolt conveyed property on a public road to Brett Michael Nolt and Jesslyn Victoria Nolt for $1.

Gary S. Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Marcus Sensenig and Sharonda Sensenig for $67,000.

Lawrence A. Gassert and Nicole L. Gassert conveyed property on a public road to Lawrence A. Gassert and Nicole L. Gassert for $1.

Bryn Mawr Trust Co., For The Benefit of Joshua Fry and Joshua Fry conveyed 1151 E.Newport Road to Kathleen D. Smith and Gerald W. Smith for $337,000.

John Lefko, Barbara A. Lefko and Barb Lefko conveyed property on a public road to Matthew R. Knoster for $409,500.

John E. Smucker and Martha B. Smucker conveyed property on a public road to Brookside Brothers Inc. for $140,000.

Olivia I. Raczka conveyed 148 Laurie Lane to Lauren R. Lombardo and Stephen L. Bomberger for $375,000.