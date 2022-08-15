The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office Aug. 1-5:

AKRON BOROUGH

The estate of Edna L. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Brock Keener for $262,000.

BART TWP.

Abram K. Miller conveyed property on a public road to Benjamin E. Beiler and Sarah G. Beiler for $410,000.

John D. King and Sadie E. King conveyed property on a public road to John D. King and Sadie E. King for $1.

Abram K. Miller conveyed property on a public road to John D. King and Sadie E. King for $45,000.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Stephanie W. O’Hara conveyed property on a public road to Coty M. Clevenstine and Jessica M. Clevenstine for $245,000.

William H. Robinson and Randie B. Robinson conveyed property on a public road to Jhovann Zimmerman and Elina Zimmerman for $415,000.

Diane K. Styer, Dean M. Weinhold and Dean M. Weinhold Sr. conveyed property on a public road to Dean M. Weinhold Sr. and Linda J. Weinhold for $1.

Diane K. Styer, Dean M. Weinhold and Melvin W. Weinhold & Lillian J. Weinhold Living Trust conveyed property on a public road to Diane K. Styer, Dean M. Weinhold and Dean M. Weinhold Sr. for $1.

Jay W. Robinson and Tammi S. Robinson conveyed property on a public road to Keith R. Bumeder and Brooke A. Bumeder for $410,000.

CAERNARVON TWP.

Timothy L. Martin conveyed property on Laurel Ridge Road to Marlin N. Hoover and Lucinda M. Hoover for $160,000.

Levi A. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Valley View Road to Levi A. Stoltzfus and Priscilla Jane Stoltzfus for $1.

CLAY TWP.

Jonathan W. Martindell and Toni M. Martindell conveyed 22 Garden Drive to Robert E. Wildes III and Katherine Young Wildes for $375,000.

Lincoln Land Group Inc. conveyed 305 Tradition Lane to Rory Bruce Pfeifer and Josephine Ann Pfeifer for $116,400.

John Edward Drenning, Elizabeth A. Drenning and John Edward Drenning A conveyed property on a public road to John Edward Drenning for $1.

John Garman, Patricia Good and Patricia D. Good A conveyed property on a public road to Tristan A. Hurst and Samantha L. Hurst for $300,000.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Gloria M. Claybaugh conveyed property on Main Street to Gloria M. Claybaugh and William John Zimmerman for $1.

Beth Malikowski conveyed 8 Rein Drive to Narrows Glen Inc. for $121,800.

Scott L. Gockley conveyed property on a public road to Daniel V. Gortman and Mariya Y. Gortman for $265,000.

Richard A. Edwards conveyed property on a public road to James Mohler and Etasha Mohler for $4,500.

Edie M. Wertz conveyed 102 N. Reamstown Road to Awakened Properties LLC for $120,000.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

Kathleen M. Laudermilch and Donald L. Lutz conveyed 965 Swamp Bridge Road to Donald L. Lutz and Donna L. Lutz for $1.

Glenda B. Hurst conveyed property on Cocalico Road to Jeffrey Zimmerman and Jennifer Zimmerman for $936,490.

We Buy PA Inc. conveyed property on Wollups Hill Road to Andrew Weaver for $202,000.

COLERAIN TWP.

James J. Stoddard and Natalie H. Kershner conveyed property on Wesley Church Road to John Stoltzfus and Marilynn Stoltzfus for $410,000.

Joyce Vanblarcom and Lawrence Dale Vanblarcom conveyed property on a public road to Keith Kolstad for $382,000.

The estate of Decima M. Anderson conveyed property on a public road to Ted Schafer and Deanna Schafer for $851,000.

Joel K. Zook conveyed property on Street Road to Sandra K. Wiker for $700.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

James S. Lee conveyed 513 N. Second St. to Kimber Properties LLC for $111,500.

Neighborhood Property Solutions Llc, Antonio Munoz and Denise M. Keyser conveyed 134 S. Eighth St. to Magda V. Reyes Holguin, Magda V Reyes Holguin and Solangel Perez Mesa for $225,000.

Edward Fanous and Ebram Fanous conveyed 902 Houston St. to Brandon A. Diamond and Jennifer N. Garced for $165,000.

D2B Holdings LLC, J. Philip Garber and Scott J. Garber conveyed 431 Union St. to Kilmer Holdings LLC for $75,000.

Wesley Funk and Gerald Allen Craig Jr. conveyed property on Stamans Lane to Raquel Olivo Jimenez for $182,500.

Tyler B. Weber and Mandy Weber conveyed 606 Union St. to Mulberry Investments LLC for $140,000.

John C. Hibberd, Sherryl A. Hibberd and John C. Hibberd & Sherryl A. Hibberd Living Trust conveyed property on South Second Street to Honest Home Solutions LLC for $215,000.

DENVER BOROUGH

Terry L. Lausch, Laura A. Lausch and Laura A. Christ conveyed property on Monroe Street to Shane T. Johnson and Kelsi S. Johnson for $252,000.

The estate of Henry Nolan Leid and The estate of H. Nolan Leid conveyed property on Fausnacht Drive to Mitchell Arment and Adrianne Arment for $350,000.

Mitchell L. Arment and Adrianne J. Arment conveyed 406 S. Fourth St. to David Clay Flowers Jr. and Kimberly June Flowers for $265,000.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

Galen M. Martin and Lester M. Hursh Revocable Living Trust conveyed property on a public road to Reuben S. Glick and Barbara L. Glick for $266,000.

Willow Run LLC and Samuel S. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Willow Run LLC for $1.

Ethan R. Shriver conveyed property on a public road to Christopher D. Fitzkee and Christina Burns for $260,000.

BPDL3 LLC and J. Gary Neff conveyed property on a public road to NVR Inc. for $193,500.

Kyle Austin and Raquel Austin conveyed property on Wild Cherry Lane to Melvin F. Zook and Sarah S. Zook for $215,000.

Leah N. Deter conveyed property on a public road to Robert Bradfield and Charles Licopoli for $216,000.

Bryan A. Carr conveyed property on a public road to Axel Carlos Diaz Toledo, Axel Carlos Diaz Toledo and Daniela Larrea for $276,000.

Nicholas Learn and Karis Learn conveyed property on Woods Road to Rebecca L. Flowers and Bryan L. Flowers for $245,000.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Frank M. Burris Jr. and Shirley W. Burris conveyed property on a public road to Shannon Amanda Sollenberger and Joshua David Sollenberger for $516,000.

Keith E. Morrow Jr. conveyed 50 Woodview Drive to John J. Smyser for $350,000.

DRUMORE TWP.

The estate of Donald W. Casler conveyed 1136 Pilgrims Pathway to Benuel F. Stoltzfus and Fannie K. Stoltzfus for $265,000.

EAST DRUMORE TWP.

Richard D. Rutt and Khay M. Rutt conveyed property on Blackburn Road to Richard D. Rutt, Khay M. Rutt and Rutt Family Trust for $1.

Thomasine D. Carter conveyed property on a public road to Gideon L. Petersheim Jr. and Lena B. Petersheim for $1.

Karl M. Butler and Kelly L. Butler conveyed 71 Orchard Drive to Kory Shissler and Samantha Lauren Shissler for $290,000.

G. David Enck and Cathy L. Enck conveyed property on Blackburn Road to Timothy Boukouris and Patricia Boukouris for $525,000.

EARL TWP.

Janet I. Mingledorff conveyed property on a public road to Brandon K. Groff for $365,000.

EAST EARL TWP.

Craig A. Miller Sr. and Brenda J. Miller conveyed property on a public road to Michael A. Evanna and Donna J. Brubaker for $250,000.

WEST EARL TWP.

Curvin W. Weaver and Ella S. Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Austin D. Horning for $275,000.

Mervin S. Horning and Eileen F. Horning conveyed property on a public road to Eugene R. Zimmerman and Verna N. Zimmerman for $414,000.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

John W. Erhard and Barbara A. Erhard conveyed 5302 Lake Drive to Chalsie L. Baker and Derek S. Peiffer for $365,100.

Michael Parker and Erika Parker conveyed 6312 Miriam Circle to Eagle Run Holdings LLC for $291,000.

EDEN TWP.

Shelby E. Sheaffer and Debra L. McNatt conveyed property on Loop Road to Debra L. McNatt for $1.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

The estate of Lorraine D. Lavella conveyed property on a public road to Melina M. Mousoupetros and Nicholas A. Diehl for $210,000.

Jeremiah E. Tomasetti conveyed 72 Cranfield Court to Darby J. Rowe for $195,000.

Robert H. Brain conveyed property on South Market Street to Proverb Realty LLC for $108,000.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Gary L. Distasio Jr. conveyed 150 Julie Ann Court to Pablo Rivera and Jacqueline Vanessa Rivera for $237,000.

Garwin B. Soe, Lisa J. Saylor Tr, George A. Reich Tr, Jay R. Reich Sr. Marital Trust and For The Benefit of Barbara A. Reich conveyed property on a public road to Garwin B. Soe, Lisa H. Soe and Soe Family Trust for $10.

The estate of Joy A. Vogeler and The estate of Joy Ann Vogeler conveyed 1063 Henn Ave. to Prime Home Investments LLC for $61,500.

The estate of Paul A. Heise conveyed property on a public road to Windy Mansion Investments LLC for $525,000.

The estate of Arlene W. Zimmerman conveyed 914 Pleasant View Road to Leanne M. Hursh for $245,000.

EPHRATA TWP.

Donald R. Brubaker and M. Elaine Brubaker conveyed 188 Akron Road to Matthew Alan Peffer and Maria Ann Peffer for $405,000.

FULTON TWP.

Franklin J. Sheets conveyed property on Black Barren Road to Samuel K. Lapp and Naomi S. Lapp for $380,000.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

David K. Root, Marcia B. Root, Dwight L. Root and Mardelle K. Root conveyed property on a public road to Root Road LLC for $1.

Alexine Ross and Alexine Wilson conveyed Unit 179 to Emily J. Daggett and Nathan R. Daggett for $685,900.

David K. Root, Marcia B. Root, Dwight L. Root, Mardelle K. Root and Marcia Root conveyed property on a public road to Root Road LLC for $1.

David K. Root, Marcia B. Root, Dwight L. Root and Mardelle K. Root conveyed property on a public road to Root Road LLC for $1.

Sonshine III LP and Josiah LLC conveyed property on a public road to James Carlos Gant IV and Alexis Gant for $654,501.

Allan V. Pawlikowski and Martha Marti Pawlikowski conveyed property on Paddock Lane to Edward J. Pasternak II and Monica K. Pasternak for $481,000.

Charles E. Brogan Jr. conveyed property on Hunters Path to Thomas Neely and Suzanne Neely for $900,000.

Richardson Drive Associates LP, Richardson Drive Management LLC and F. Raymond Bear conveyed property on Richardson Drive to Roy A. Smith and Janice C. Smith for $650,000.

Ann B. Harting and Vicki L. Haines conveyed 1103 Kenneth Drive to Cameron Murray and Amy Petraco for $265,000.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed 142 Ticonderoga Road to Richard K. Donahoue and Laurie A. Donahoue for $533,301.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed 115 Ticonderoga Road to Thomas A. Szczesny, Frances E. Szczesny and Szczesny Living Trust for $729,717.

Homestead Craftsman LLC and Joshua Hostetter conveyed property on a public road to Stephanie M. Lenny for $460,000.

Keith R. Bires and Samantha J. Bires conveyed 192 Cooper Ave. to Jesse Dostal and Lauren Kell for $415,000.

119 South Tree Drive LP, DRD Real Estate Management LLC and Arthur Dodge conveyed property on a public road to Penex Holdings LLC for $4,300,000.

Real Root Associates, David K. Root, Marcia B. Root, Dwight L. Root and Mardelle K. Root conveyed property on a public road to Deeper Roots LLC for $1.

Real Root Associates, David K. Root, Marcia B. Root, Dwight L. Root and Mardelle K. Root conveyed property on a public road to Root Road LLC for $1.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed 128 Ticonderoga Road to Kenneth J. Spence and Judith A. Spence for $403,941.

Karen M. McHugh and Richard W. McHugh Jr. conveyed property on Pinnacle Point Drive to Alla Prysakar, Vitaliy Prysakar and Simao Prysakar for $260,000.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Robert L. Kreider Jr. conveyed 3278 Marietta Ave. to Robert Sager for $325,000.

Adam Gumble and Kelly Gumble conveyed property on Bald Eagle Court to Alexander J. Kim and Hannah E. Kim for $495,000.

Benjamin M. Marich and Justine Mae Marich conveyed 3202 Maplecrest Terrace to Thomas P. Blumenauer and Eileen F. Blumenauer for $350,000.

Robert J. Konrad and Christopher J. Konrad conveyed property on a public road to Christopher J. Konrad, Molly Jo Jackson and Molly Jo Konrad for $1.

Dale M. McCardell conveyed property on a public road to Dale M. McCardell and Julie McCardell for $0.

Jody Bentz, Jody L. Berman and Jody L. Bentz conveyed 397 Jay Lane to Jody Bentz and Shaun Bentz for $1.

Nathan Daggett and Emily Joiner Daggett conveyed property on a public road to Jason Keen and Laura Anne Fiorillo for $430,000.

Janet R. Yalch conveyed 379 Blue Bell Drive to Mark David Hebner and Tracy Louise Hebner for $270,000.

John M. Mertz conveyed property on Sylvan Retreat Road to Timothy P. Mertz and Amanda Mertz for $1.

620 Sycamore Drive Associates LLC and Aaron Repucci conveyed property on a public road to Drive Horton Inc. New Jersey and Horton Drive Inc. New Jersey for $4,000,000.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

Donna Marie Lampo conveyed property on Veumont Drive to Donna Marie Lampo, Deanna Lampo, Michael Joseph Lampo and Christina Lampo Mercandetti for $1.

Nikhil Bakhru and Neha Wadhwan conveyed Unit 55 to Dennis Ledale Evans and Dorothy L. Evans for $339,900.

Bach Thi Nguyen conveyed 512 Willow Lane to William D. Smith and Chensu Zhu for $275,000.

Good N Plenty Restaurant Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Well Spring Care Inc. for $2,900,000.

Justin W. Martin, Caroline R. Martin and Caroline R. Poole conveyed property on a public road to Gabriel Skolnick for $400,000.

Matthew D. Buckwalter conveyed property on a public road to Robert Stadel for $182,500.

Gail D. Decker and Gail Decker conveyed property on Enterprise Drive to Gail D. Decker for $1.

John H. Holsapple, Jerilyn A. Holsapple, Jerilyn G. Holsapple, Revocable Trust of John H. Holsapple & Jerilyn Glick Holsapple, John H. Holsapple & Jerilyn Glick Holsapple Revocable Trust, Holsapple John H. & Jerilyn Glick Holsapple Revocable Trust, John Harvey Holsapple and Jerilyn Glick Holsapple conveyed 20 Glendale Drive to Benito V. Avila and Fernanda Avila for $328,500.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

Donna F. Bonsell conveyed 210 Willow Valley Drive to Larry Reinhart and Margaret Reinhart for $425,500.

A. Omer Brubaker and Charmayne L. Brubaker conveyed property on a public road to Alexander D. Brubaker and Michelle E. Brubaker for $1.

Ryan T. Livengood conveyed 6 River Bend Park to Connie Marion Gimbel for $250,000.

Kenneth J. Witmer, Robert D. Witmer and Jean W. Strevig conveyed property on Kendig Road to William C. Rennecker and Teresa L. Rennecker for $200,000.

Jere C. Brubaker, Barbara D. Mowete Brubaker, Barbara D Mowete Brubaker, Alexander D. Brubaker and Michelle E. Brubaker conveyed property on a public road to Alexander D. Brubaker and Michelle E. Brubaker for $450,000.

John J. Perozich and Barbara A. Perozich conveyed property on a public road to Hannah K. Kemoi for $335,000.

Re Create Investments LLC and Wendell I. Huyard conveyed 107 Covered Wagon Drive to Kailey M. Stouch and Matthew J. Stouch for $349,900.

Megan Carson and Maryann Seefeldt conveyed Unit 216 to J. Kenneth Groff and Tracy E. Groff for $322,500.

Philip T. Pope and Carla Pope conveyed property on Driver Avenue to Anthony C. Prisco and Jennifer E. Prisco for $495,000.

LANCASTER CITY

Bryce D. Troxell, Erin M. Troxell and Erin M. Gorrell conveyed 820 N. Plum St. to Elwyn D. Shea and Nathan T. Shea for $300,000.

Awakened Properties LLC and Dan Zecher conveyed 131 N. Mary St. to Christina Pierre for $415,000.

Mark W. Pontz conveyed 341 E. Walnut St. to Jacob I. Farnham for $274,900.

Awakened Properties LLC and Daniel Zecher conveyed property on a public road to Robert R. Desmarais Jr. and Jennifer A. Desmarais for $410,000.

Julia Rosario and Nicomedes Sanchez Jr. conveyed 640 First St. to Johnny Robinson Tejeda for $174,000.

The estate of James F. Covert Sr. conveyed 731 High St. to Andreina M. Falcon and Steven L. Falcon for $140,000.

The estate of Roy D. Swartz and The estate of Roy D. Swartz III conveyed 745 Hershey Ave. to Erin Bricker for $270,500.

Andrew F. Auker and Sharon S. Auker conveyed property on Ocean Avenue to Bradley Wilcox and Charis Wilcox for $165,000.

Ray Eckert and Andrea R. Eckert conveyed property on a public road to Restored Investments LLC for $117,000.

Ivan Stoltzfus and Ivan Allyger Stoltzfus conveyed property on Hazel Street to David Alfredo Crespo Jr. for $125,000.

Way of Jesus Fellowship conveyed 751 S. Lime St. to Redemption Holdings LLC for $1.

Monica Pasternak and Monica C. Kosiorek conveyed 835 S. Pearl St. to Patricia Linda Mendenhall and Ethel M. Shirer for $225,000.

Tina M. Fernandez conveyed 924 Rolridge Ave. to Dawn Peters for $191,000.

David Michael Gerz conveyed 425 N. Concord St. to Davina M. Coleman and Cole D. Gerz for $1.

Eastern Mennonite Missions conveyed property on North Prince Street to LMC for $10.

Leroy E. Martin and Cathy B. Martin conveyed property on North Mulberry Street to Stuckman Properties LLC for $480,000.

AFI Intermediate Co and Armstrong Flooring Inc. conveyed property on a public road to AHF LLC for $10.

Waldemar Perez conveyed 19 E. Green St. to Maria M Cruz Gonzalez and Melissa Cruz for $170,000.

Jere L. Murr and Lisa A. Murr conveyed 748 Emerald Drive to Ko Ro and Snow Paw for $220,000.

The estate of Doris H. Mongeau and The estate of Doris Helen Mongeau conveyed 420 S. Prince St. to Alan H. Cherkin for $50,000.

Restored Investments LLC and Joseph Mazzeo conveyed 632 E. Madison St. to Rosemary Borrel Davis and Rosemary Borrel Davis for $185,000.

James J. Giandalia and Dawn M. Giandalia conveyed 734 N. State St. to Charles D. Connon and Kelsey L. Giandalia for $185,500.

Benito Delgado, Minerva Solis and Myrna R. Alvarez conveyed 136 S. Ann St. to Felipe B. Torres for $270,000.

Robert L. Seuffert conveyed 408 Beaver St. to Lismar Ramirez Cruz and Lismar Ramirez Cruz for $58,000.

David P. Huber and Lisa S. Huber conveyed 21 Church St. to Albert McCain for $115,000.

Beatriz M. Pereira and Beatriz Pereira conveyed 608 Fifth St. to Broad Estate Acquisition Management LLC for $1.

John D. Stoltzfus and Gloria R. Stoltzfus conveyed 715 Stevens Ave. to Susanne M. King for $170,000.

Elam K. Lapp conveyed property on South Duke Street to Willow Housing LLC for $240,000.

LANCASTER TWP.

Samuel L. Rose conveyed Unit 39 to Lan Zhen Huang for $181,359.

Daniel G. Krempels and Vicki A. Krempels conveyed 1851 Spring Ridge Lane to Robert Marquette Jr. for $232,000.

Robert H. Marion and Patricia D. Marion conveyed 1250 E. King St. to Alexali 2. LLC for $350,000.

Janet F. Showalter conveyed property on a public road to Rafael Perez and Lydia R. Perez for $323,000.

The estate of Phyllis G. Kreider conveyed 16 Race Ave. to Christopher D. Clemans and Carolyn P. Clemans for $377,000.

Way of Jesus Fellowship conveyed property on Hershey Avenue to Redemption Holdings LLC for $1.

Jeffrey T. Levan and Cindy B. Levan conveyed 1302 Hillside Drive to Robert Carlson and Jane Carlson for $465,000.

Robert R. Desmarais Jr. and Jennifer A. Desmarais conveyed 1410 Newton Road to Awakened Properties LLC and Charles T. Stokes Jr. for $555,000.

Michael Fleeman conveyed 1960 Barton Drive to Samuel Yun and Janice Ann Yun for $312,000.

Philip C. Frey, Linda A. Barto, Michael B. Frey and Nicholas B. Frey conveyed property on Millersville Pike to Jerome Lee Properties 3. LLC and Lee Jerome Properties 3. LLC for $1.

AJ Home Solutions LLC and James Fisher conveyed 1241 Elm Ave. to Kellie Murray for $255,000.

Kenneth J. Ingram and Margaret A. Ingram conveyed 1223 Elm Ave. to Benjamin J. Rothermel and Megan E. Rothermel for $215,000.

WPE Partners LLC, C&F Inc. and Mark R. Will conveyed property on a public road to David A. Bauman and Linda W. Taylor for $461,965.

JCM Investments LLC, Donald V. Wagner and Tameron J. Wagner conveyed 618 S. West End Ave. to 618 Apt LLC for $400,000.

Sherwood W. Gingrich, Sherwood W. Gingrich Jr. and Sandra L. Gingrich conveyed 12 Race Ave. to Sherwood W. Gingrich Jr, Sandra L. Gingrich and Gingrich Family House Trust for $1.

Francis W. Yip and Margaret W. Yip conveyed property on Yorkshire Drive to Jeny Charles for $228,500.

LEACOCK TWP.

Douglas E. Weinhold conveyed property on a public road to Jessica A. Weinhold and Weinhold Family Trust for $1.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

M&G Realty Inc. conveyed property on a public road to West Main Street Leola LLC for $582,000.

David L. Beiler conveyed property on Monterey Road to Isaac L. Beiler and Ruth K. Beiler for $1.

Goshen Properties LLC and Salinda Weber conveyed property on Bradford Drive to Balay Properties LLC for $0.

Timothy J. Schafer conveyed property on a public road to Timothy J. Schafer and Debbie Ann Schafer for $1.

LITITZ BOROUGH

Michele L. Lewis, Michael D. Keller, Nancy D. Lewis and Richard D. Lewis conveyed 147 S. Spruce St. to Richard D. Lewis and Michele L. Lewis for $1.

Chad D. Messimer and Claire E. Messimer conveyed property on East New Street to David G. Kuntz Jr. and Karen L. Kuntz for $470,000.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

Minnie C. Krassenstein conveyed property on a public road to Minnie C. Krassenstein and Matthew D. Krassenstein for $1.

Donna W. Donache conveyed property on a public road to Maria D. Moran for $550,000.

Robert Dimatteo conveyed property on Londonderry Lane to Shannon Elizabeth Sauer for $105,000.

Debra M. Brinton conveyed property on Kirks Mill Road to Keith Bires and Samantha Bires for $420,000.

Clair C. Burkhart and Miriam E. Burkhart conveyed property on Ashville Road to Edward C. Burkhart and Mary Ann Burkhart for $1.

MANHEIM TWP.

Lancaster Moravian Church conveyed property on Amesbury Road to Joshua Eric Knapp and Kate Allison Knapp for $298,000.

Abby L. Blake, Abby L. Miller and Brelan Blake conveyed 1030 Hunsecker Mill Road to Coryn Labecki and Nathan Labecki for $450,000.

Drew N. Behmer and Kerri A. Behmer conveyed property on a public road to William Roark and Meghan Wilson for $851,000.

Thomas W. Ponessa and Donna Ponessa conveyed property on a public road to Jason William Ponessa and Brittany Rose Ponessa for $1.

Dorothy Maria Kohr conveyed 205 Meadow Lane to Kerri Ann White for $1.

The estate of Michael Paul Bradley and The estate of Michael P. Bradley conveyed 216 Elizabeth Ave. to Jo Anne Freidly for $195,000.

Kathleen Romano conveyed property on a public road to Awakened Properties LLC for $157,000.

James M. Kelly and Kimberly J. Kelly conveyed property on Belgian Way to Steven Hawkins and Erin Hawkins for $1.

Danen P. Radman and Amanda N. Radman conveyed property on Goose Neck Drive to Kimberly Kelly and James Kelly for $1.

Breanne Emery, Breanne Phillips and Ryan Emery conveyed property on Pulte Road to Preston R. Cuer and Andrew M. Cuer for $335,000.

The estate of Peter A. Greenfield conveyed Unit E7 122 to Amanda Ducharme and Matthew McGlaughlin for $265,000.

Thomas W. Ponessa conveyed 205 Meadow Lane to Dorothy Maria Kohr for $1.

DNB Investments LLC conveyed 415 Ruth Ridge Drive to Fernando Rodriguez for $370,000.

Thomas F. Hinkle and Ann E. Hinkle conveyed property on a public road to Jonathan Arthur Goldberg and Kelly Mullican for $660,000.

David G. Kuntz, Karen L. Kuntz and David G. Kuntz Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Noah R. Melamed and Elizabeth Lokhorst Melamed for $810,000.

Judith A. Johnson conveyed property on a public road to Jeffrey T. Feeman for $190,000.

Thomas Costello and Michelle Costello conveyed property on a public road to Joseph Edward McClellan and Kerri Ann McClellan for $375,000.

Courtney L. Barabas Esperance, Courtney L Barabas Esperance and Turnier Esperance Jr. conveyed Unit 56 to Chase D. Fleming and Elizabeth S. Fleming for $605,000.

Rockview LLC and KCH Holding Inc. conveyed property on Stockdale Drive to Lyudmila Paskova Georgieva, Lyudmila Paskova Georgieva and Stanislav Georgiev for $120,000.

Robert R. Nolt Jr. and Terry L. Nolt conveyed 2646 Lititz Pike to Harrison Family Investments LLC for $300,000.

John D. Taylor and Jane Ann Pelland conveyed property on a public road to Todd R. Stumpf for $300,000.

David R. Herr and Gayle B. Simmons conveyed 358 Valleybrook Drive to David R. Herr and Gayle B. Simmons for $1.

Arjan E. Brandsema and Jacquelynn J. Brandsema conveyed property on Northview Drive to Douglas R. Stoltzfus and Rochelle M. Stoltzfus for $525,000.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

Steven J. Martinez and Ashley L. Martinez conveyed 27 W. Stiegel St. to Ethan Gehenio and Maisie Orendorf for $270,000.

John P. Quino and Nancy L. Quino conveyed 19 W. Ferdinand St. to Juvinaldo Aguilar Carvajal for $60,000.

Glanzair Properties LLC and Austin Glanzer conveyed property on a public road to Peaceful Dwelling One LLC for $255,000.

Mitchell J. Witman conveyed 127 W. High St. to Stephen Gray and Amber Gray for $275,000.

Sdr Property Management LLC and Brian S. Rohrer conveyed property on North Penn Street to Megan Bomba and Noah Johnson for $336,544.

MANOR TWP.

Jane Case Lilly conveyed property on a public road to Zacharias V. Maillis and Sarah M. Maillis for $370,000.

Ajani Y. Cross and Ajani Cross Williams conveyed property on White Chapel Road to Robert C. Shepp and Kathleen M. Shepp for $315,000.

Norman F. Huhn conveyed property on Manor Church Road to Norman F. Huhn and Beth R. Huhn for $1.

Donald L. Shenk conveyed property on a public road to Daryl L. Zook and Tiffany J. Zook for $425,000.

James I. Martin conveyed property on North Duke Street to Andre Todd Martin and Angela Martin for $500,000.

Sherri L. Anderson and Keith R. Anderson conveyed property on a public road to Jeffrey S. Pate and Andrea Pate for $240,000.

Restored Investment LLC conveyed 258 Hawthorne Drive to Alexander Whitt and Madeline Whitt for $305,000.

Larry J. Wilcox and Mary Jane Wilcox conveyed Unit 16B to Peacock Property Group LLC for $99,500.

MARIETTA BOROUGH

Marietta Restoration Associates conveyed 102 W. Market St. to Riverbank Resurgence LLC for $30,000.

Make It Build It LLC and Stephanie B. Privette conveyed 278 W. Market St. to Stephanie B. Privette for $310,000.

MARTIC TWP.

Camilla L. Yellets and Camilla L. Robinson conveyed property on Venture Drive to Michael Thomas Burnham and Megan Burnham for $295,000.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

Millersville Methodist Church, Millersville Community United Methodist Church and Clair Becker conveyed property on North George Street to Millersville Bible Church for $750,000.

Rachel F. Lehman conveyed property on Wabank Road to Wynne M. Kinder and Christina L. Fenwick for $330,000.

Brian P. Long and Wendy M. Long conveyed property on Landis Avenue to Alexandre Mc Butel and Carmen Patricia Hegarty for $364,500.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

Brian R. Mutterspaugh and Amanda J. Mutterspaugh conveyed 54 W. Donegal St. to Alexander Einspahr for $155,000.

Joel S. Breneman conveyed property on a public road to Andrea A. Melhorn for $110,000.

Robert W. Knappman Jr. and Laura K. Moyer conveyed property on a public road to Benjamin D. Brannaka and Corrine E. Brannaka for $470,000.

Debra K. Ritchey conveyed property on Farmington Way to Abby E. Hoover for $327,000.

Tiffany A. Erb conveyed 597 Staufer Court to Constantine Kourgelis and Yianis Kourgelis for $199,000.

The estate of Nancy J. Newlin and The estate of Nancy Jo Newlin conveyed property on a public road to Jackson Houston and Eva Weir for $250,000.

Woods Property Management LLC, Tyson A. Woods and Tyson Woods conveyed property on North Market Avenue to Brian R. Mutterspaugh and Amanda Mutterspaugh for $419,900.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Elisabetta M. Soders and Elisabetta M. Craley conveyed property on a public road to Richard M. Bisch Jr. and Christina L. Bisch for $198,790.

Zachary D. Kleinfelter and Courtney L. Coffin conveyed property on Canvasback Lane to Kyle S. Austin and Raquel M. Austin for $347,500.

Raymond J. Fry Jr, Jennifer A. Mentzer and Estelle M. Fry conveyed 597 Mount Gretna Road to Ethan D. Knaub and Anna E. Knaub for $255,000.

Dombach Larry C. Inc., Larry C. Dombach Inc. and Dombach Builders conveyed property on Radio Road to Sally A. Rorapaugh for $534,947.

The estate of Marlin E. Uhrich conveyed 229 Old Hershey Road to Red Setter Properties LLC for $237,000.

Forino Co LP, Anthony Forino, Anthony Forino LLC and Forino Anthony LLC conveyed property on a public road to PA Merts LLC for $6,250,000.

Jeffrey W. Smith conveyed 15 Sager Road to Ryan S. Yeaglin for $209,000.

Ram M. Cheerath and Petra Arzberger conveyed property on a public road to Miles Yiengst and Laura Yiengst for $570,000.

David E. Marley and Donna M. Marley conveyed property on a public road to Brandon Ck Given and Abigail E. Given for $298,000.

MOUNTVILLE BOROUGH

Jessica R. Barcaro and Jessica R. Wise conveyed property on Pennridge Avenue to Jessica R. Barcaro for $1.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

Deborah R. Hunt conveyed 205 Orlon St. to Michael Allen Finger and Michelle Lynn Finger for $249,500.

Dean L. Garman and Vernon R. Garman conveyed property on Wecaf Street to Andrew McQueen for $225,000.

Honorata F. Patterson and Alice Ober conveyed property on a public road to Michael Ramirez, Dawn M. Ramirez, Pedro Ramirez Gonzalez and Pedro Ramirez Gonzalez for $1.

PARADISE TWP.

Elmer K. Lantz conveyed property on South Belmont Road to Jonathan L. Stoltzfus and Sadie Mae Stoltzfus for $80,000.

PENN TWP.

Bryan J. Foard and Carol F. Morgan conveyed 530 Brookshire Ave. to Robert Deery and Madge Deery for $305,000.

Terry S. Saylor conveyed property on a public road to Terry S. Saylor and Connie A. Saylor for $1.

Craig C. Lassen and Denise J. Lassen conveyed Unit 151 to Christopher R. Lassen and Craig C. Lassen & Denise J. Lassen Irrevocable Living Trust for $1.

James J. Fairorth and Jane S. Fairorth conveyed property on Fruitville Pike to James J. Fairorth and Jane S. Fairorth for $1.

James J. Fairorth and Jane S. Fairorth conveyed property on Woodlot Road to James J. Fairorth and Jane S. Fairorth for $1.

Scott T. Davies and Kimberly Nicole Davies conveyed property on Meadowlark Lane to Matthew Ryne Hoffman and Meredith Marie Hoffman for $275,000.

The estate of Donald E. Ellmaker conveyed property on a public road to Arliss Hoover for $542,000.

Nancy J. Fittery conveyed Unit 23 to William H. Josuweit and Barbara A. Josuweit for $275,000.

Doran N. Artman and Amy J. Artman conveyed property on Meadowlark Lane to Religious Order of Jehovahs Witnesses for $1.

Gary L. Sheetz conveyed property on Newport Road to Andrew S. Kamm and Nanette S. Grubb for $1.

Kristin L. Deck and Sharon L. Kinard conveyed property on Loghes Drive to Kristin L. Deck and Sharon Lm Deck for $1.

PEQUEA TWP.

Paul L. Kaylor and Arlene A. Kaylor conveyed 214 Andros Court to Kenneth D. Elgena and Heather J. Elgena for $298,000.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

Ryan W. Phillips and Jessica Phillips conveyed property on a public road to Tara Graybeal and Randall Graybeal Jr. for $364,000.

Michael N. Knee and Catalina I. Bohol conveyed 423 Fairview Road to James Orsag Jr. and Barbara J. Orsag for $650,000.

Ronald B. Gordon, Rodney Gordon and Bonnie M. Gordon conveyed property on Main Street to Bonnie M. Gordon for $1.

Wesley S. Foley and Dorcas Y. Foley conveyed property on Hawthorne Circle to Krystal E. Esdaille for $402,100.

QUARRYVILLE BOROUGH

Richard D. Rutt conveyed property on Larkspur Drive to Richard D. Rutt, Khay M. Rutt and Rutt Family Trust for $1.

Thomas L. Regan and Barbara A. Regan conveyed property on Fourth Street to Burke Real Estate Holdings LLC for $305,000.

RAPHO TWP.

John Nicholas Austin and Michele Austin conveyed property on Lebanon Road to Truong La and Lan Luong for $350,000.

Amos Smucker Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Omar Lapp and Emma Lapp for $1.

Grandview Meadows Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Elliott G. Rubin for $325,018.

Daniel Snyderman and Jennifer Snyderman conveyed property on a public road to Nicholas M. Berger and Paige M. Lechleitner for $356,900.

Eliese M. Schanz conveyed property on a public road to Kelly L. Kauffman Swayne and Kelly L Kauffman Swayne for $755,000.

Steven D. Orr and Anita J. Orr conveyed property on Colebrook Road to Ryan Snyder and Tara Snyder for $495,000.

J. Stephen Bauman, Joann S. Bauman and J. Stephen Bauman & Joann Bauman Lifetime Revocable Trust conveyed property on a public road to Daniel Heisey for $692,000.

SADSBURY TWP.

Gregory B. Kostanoski and Jeffery W. Kostanoski conveyed property on a public road to Gregory B. Kostanoski and Jeffery W. Kostanoski for $1.

SALISBURY TWP.

Bonnie L. Rice conveyed property on a public road to Bonnie L. Rice and James E. Mark for $1.

Michael Aram Kulungian conveyed property on a public road to Amber Valenziano and Robert Valenziano for $260,000.

STRASBURG TWP.

Mary E. Ross and Lisa Ross conveyed property on a public road to Christian K. King and Katie S. King for $284,000.

TERRE HILL BOROUGH

Dorothy M. Yohn, Lynn E. Yohn and Jere E. Yohn conveyed property on Fairview Street to Kristina Weaver and Ryan Bero for $205,000.

Daniel Forrester conveyed 233 E. Main St. to Daniel Forrester and Lori Forrester for $1.

WARWICK TWP.

Nevin G. Martin, Suzanne W. Martin, Nevin Martin and Suzanne Martin conveyed property on a public road to PA Dept of Transportation for $1.

Harold A. Altenderfer Jr. and Brenda L. Altenderfer conveyed 326 Knights Bridge Way to Robert K. Vernot and Glee D. Vernot for $412,000.

Warwick Township Municipal Authority conveyed property on a public road to PA Dept of Transportation for $1.

Speedwell Partners, James C. Gibbel, Joel C. Gibbel and Ethan J. Gibbel conveyed property on a public road to PA Dept of Transportation for $1.

Brynn E. Adams, Brynn E. Gallagher, Brynn Adams and Brynn Gallagher conveyed property on West Seventh Street to Christian M. Pascuzzo and Sarah M. Pascuzzo for $320,000.

Roy W. Zimmerman conveyed property on Brooke Court to Randall M. Justice and Cheryl L Zook Justice for $1.

Carey L. Daveler Sr. conveyed property on Ballstown Road to Austin P. Fink and Allison L. Hammell for $225,000.

Dereck S. Hench, Tina M. Hench, Dereck Hench and Tina Hench conveyed property on Pierson Road to Dereck S. Hench and Tina M. Hench for $1.

Wentling Lane LLC and Amos K. King conveyed property on a public road to Omar Lapp and Emma Lapp for $1,050,000.