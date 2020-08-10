The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office July 27-31:

AKRON BOROUGH

T&E Enterprises and Donald Alan Sherman conveyed property on a public road to Anchor He Realty LLC for $1.

BART TWP.

Jesse J. Lapp and Mary K. Lapp conveyed property on Georgetown Road to Isaac F. Lapp and Sadie F. Lapp for $760,000.

Peggy M. Kimes Hayward, Peggy M Kimes Hayward and Michael C. Kimes conveyed property on a public road to Michael C. Kimes for $1.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

John Conahan and Linda P. Conahan conveyed 43 Coopers Way to Janice Haldeman for $211,000.

Henry J. Vanzee and Rachel M. Vanzee conveyed property on Yellow Hill Road to Larry M. Leinbach, Eva Mae Leinbach and Eugene Leinbach for $130,000.

Patricia A. Foster, Patricia A. Melchior and Ronald J. Foster Jr. conveyed property on Oak Leaf Court to Patricia A. Foster and Ronald J. Foster Jr. for $10.

Luke N. Ulrich conveyed property on Arrowhead Drive to Colton Thorne Henry and Laura Grace Henry for $285,000.

CAERNARVON TWP.

Kenneth L. Zimmerman and Linda Zimmerman conveyed property on Conestoga Creek Road to Joshua R. Burkholder and Lori A. Burkholder for $485,000.

CHRISTIANA BOROUGH

Jonas S. Glick Jr. and Miriam R. Glick conveyed 58 W. Slocum Ave. to David Allen Glick for $1.

CLAY TWP.

Timothy R. Marholz and Leona K. Marholz conveyed property on Countryside Drive to Scott C. Winter for $268,800.

Lincoln Land Group Inc. conveyed 337 Freedom Drive to Lloyd A. Berg and Carolyn J. Berg for $377,695.

Lobo LLC and Stephanie H. Weber conveyed property on Clay School Road to Elam K. Lapp and Anna Mary Lapp for $170,000.

Alaa Omar Jabri and Sabah Adrees Jabri conveyed property on Mount Olive Lane to Trace T. Dickinson and Elizabeth Dickinson for $220,000.

Steve R. Zook, Carita Zook and Carita S. Zook conveyed 1200 Seglock Road to Curtis M. Zimmerman and Janessa N. Zimmerman for $259,900.

Ryan S. Balmer conveyed 710 W. Church Road to Ryan S. Balmer and Heather V. Balmer for $1.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Fox Brooke Investments LP, Fox Brooke GP LLC and Patrick D. Burke conveyed property on a public road to Grande Land LP for $2.6 million.

Darin L. Martin and Marcia J. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Marvin Kauffman and Jenny Kauffman for $310,000.

The estate of Walter Robert Yonosky Jr., the estate of Walter R. Yonosky and the estate of Walter R. Yonosky Jr. conveyed property on Stony Run Road to George E. Kouba, Elizbath J. Miko Tom and Elizbath J Miko Tom for $225,000.

Julie A. Gehman and Julia A. Gehman conveyed property on a public road to Adam Galczynski for $125,000.

Richard P. Witwer, Nancy Q. Witwer and Richard Witwer conveyed property on North Reading Road to Dwf Real Estate LLC for $1 million.

Kevin L. Zimmerman and Whitney A. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Jessica Horn for $150,000.

Matthew S. Woods conveyed property on Summit Drive to Robert G. Miller and Sara Christine Burke for $195,900.

Matthew L. Iannetta and Vicki L. Iannetta conveyed property on Ironwood Court to Donald A. Refford Jr. and Kristin Refford for $195,000.

Fox Brooke Investments LP, Fox Brooke GP LLC and Patrick Burke conveyed property on a public road to Fox Brooke Investments LP for $1.

Alan E. Reddig and Cathy E. Reddig conveyed property on a public road to Robert Shay Conlin and Kristy Ann Conlin for $197,000.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

Margaret A. Hackman conveyed property on Greenville Road to Devon R. Zimmerman for $260,000.

Darren K. Bishop and Dawn R. Bishop conveyed property on a public road to Scott M. Martin and Emily R. Sensenig for $337,000.

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP

The estate of Kay Z. Atkinson conveyed property on Mount Vernon Road to Steven J. Burn and Kimberly N. Burn for $275,000.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Robert Snyder and Robert L. Snyder conveyed 324 Union St. to Christopher Picard and Milmarys Picard for $140,000.

Wheatfield Management LLC and Matthew A. Hartman conveyed 153 S. Fourth St. to Francisco E. Morales for $154,000.

Kristy Askey conveyed property on Manor Street to Stephen M. Horner and Kristy Askey for $1.

Douglas A. Hershey and Tetyana D. Hershey conveyed property on a public road to Yokasta Devora Doleo for $110,000.

The estate of Eliza E. Marbury conveyed property on Concord Lane to Evelyn C. Raymond for $1.

David A. Wolfe conveyed 117 N. Fourth St. to Sylvan Allgyer for $101,000.

The estate of Eliza E. Marbury conveyed property on Concord Lane to Elmo L. Marbury Jr. for $1.

The estate of Eliza E. Marbury conveyed 509 Concord Lane to Evelyn C. Raymond for $1.

The estate of Eliza E. Marbury conveyed 161 S. Fifth St. to Dwight M. Raymond for $1.

Irvin J. Sholl and Susan K. Sholl conveyed property on Central Avenue to Ashley D. Mercado for $195,000.

The estate of Patrick P. Oreilly, James W. Oreilly Jr. and Shawn B. Oreilly conveyed 833 Blunston St. to James W. Oreilly Jr. and Kelsie B. Oreilly for $1.

The estate of Eliza E. Marbury conveyed 520 Concord St. to Elmo Marbury Jr. for $1.

CONESTOGA TWP.

Thomas Grassel Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Grasselville Farms LLC for $1.

Thomas Grassel Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Grasselville Farms LLC for $1.

Metzler Home Builders Inc. and Metzler Home Builders conveyed property on a public road to Robert F. Richmond and Heather A. Sharpe for $495,486.

Philip A. Kratz conveyed property on a public road to Mario C. Shonio and Erin Shonio for $275,000.

Linda L. Harsh, Donald L. Miller and Richard A. Miller conveyed property on a public road to Martyn Je Drumm and Marcella M. Drumm for $160,000.

Stephen J. Ressler conveyed 25 Orchard Lane to William D. Gray and Jessica L. Gray for $189,900.

Che Wyatt Dosch and Melanie Michelle Dosch conveyed 9 Witmer Twin Lane to Robert C. Herr for $190,000.

John Scott Dienner and Erica Sue Dienner conveyed property on a public road to Douglas A. Hershey and Tetyana D. Hershey for $252,000.

CONOY TOWNSHIP

Paul A. Witmer Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Devon R. Jensen for $200,000.

Joseph A. Boone conveyed 289 Governor Stable Road to Travis Buckwalter and Krista Buckwalter for $219,900.

DENVER BOROUGH

Gregory M. Parvin and Debbi M. Parvin conveyed 673 Oak St. to Haley Leed and Nickolas Manion for $155,000.

Jeron D. Oberholtzer, Amanda M. Herr and Amanda M. Oberholtzer conveyed 336 N. Seventh St. to Jeron D. Oberholtzer and Amanda M. Oberholtzer for $1.

Michael L. Weinhold and Audrey T. Grill conveyed 9 Lancaster Ave. to Anthony J. Desimone for $179,000.

Robert H. Fischer and Joyce E. Fischer conveyed property on a public road to Robert C. Mitton III and Alma Mitton for $255,215.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

Dale L. Good and Georgia K. Good conveyed property on a public road to Stephen Powers and Michele Powers for $290,000.

Robert Nargoski conveyed property on Quaking Aspen Lane to Peter N. Ratcliff for $165,000.

Millpond Properties LLC and Christopher Martin conveyed property on a public road to Donald L. Hanes for $116,500.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Brandon A. Hughes and Morgan N. Hughes conveyed property on a public road to Jacob D. Elliott and Kayla A. Elliott for $389,900.

Erik M. Barnhart and Bethany A. Barnhart conveyed 169 Donegal Drive to Thomas J. Kambic and Kathleen B. Kambic for $243,000.

Eric J. Rupp and Caroline M. Rupp conveyed property on Walnut Run to Jonathan M. Talmadge and Katelyn E. Talmadge for $280,000.

Charles A. Tupper conveyed property on a public road to Awakened Properties LLC for $200,000.

Madonna J. Arntz conveyed 55 Poplar Lane to Chad T. Clark and Brittney N. Clark for $330,000.

Lucia Newell and Lucia Drobnakova conveyed property on Randolph Drive to Mufuta Tema Papy Mabutu and Mbombo Wambuyi for $209,900.

Burell Whitworth Jr. and Bettie C. Whitworth conveyed 22 Randolph Drive to Wendy M. Bell and Paul M. Bell for $300,000.

DRUMORE TWP.

Wayne Rineer and Brooke Rineer conveyed property on a public road to Michael Alexander and Michelle Alexander for $323,900.

EAST DRUMORE TWP.

The estate of Lois J. Myers and the estate of Lois Jean Myers conveyed property on a public road to County Seat Investment Co. LLC for $1.

Terry L. McGlothlin and Sandra L. McGlothlin conveyed property on Robert Fulton Highway to Kenneth E. Stine and Arlette L. Stine for $374,900.

Edward L. Nett Jr. and Jaymie A. Nett conveyed property on a public road to Pete M. Tollinger and Cheyenne N. Mitchell for $235,000.

EARL TWP.

The estate of Gene W. Weir, the estate of Gene William Weir and Linda F. Weir conveyed property on Edgewood Drive to Victor James Boyd Jr. and Sabrina Lyn Good for $248,000.

EAST EARL TWP.

Sally J. Brownlee, Sally J. Brownlee Christman and Sally J. Brownlee Christman conveyed 1170 Ranck Road to James M. Christman, Sally J. Brownlee Christman and Sally J. Brownlee Christman for $1.

David M. Shirk and Mary R. Shirk conveyed property on Bridgeville Road to Clair Z. Shirk and Ella Mae Shirk for $1.

Anthony S. Ringler and Janelle R. Ringler conveyed property on a public road to Mark W. Horst for $352,500.

Michael M. Martin conveyed 568 Martindale Road to Lloyd H. Martin and Lucy M. Martin for $400,000.

WEST EARL TWP.

Megan Sporre and Megan C. Kelly conveyed 5 Wolf Circle to Matthew E. Sporre and Megan Sporre for $0.

Curtis M. Zimmerman and Janessa N. Zimmerman conveyed property on West Main Street to Danny V. Deleon and Caroline Deleon for $214,900.

Virginia F. Dobson conveyed property on a public road to Anthony P. Randisi and Amanda M. Randisi for $275,000.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

Brian K. Dyer Special Needs Trust and Frank Dogger conveyed property on Carpenter Street to Brian K. Dyer for $1.

Robert E. Rosier, Susan G. Rosier and Rosier Living Trust conveyed 6539 Hollow Drive to Seantell C. Frisby for $163,000.

Melvin Landis and Nancy Landis conveyed property on a public road to Joseph M. Irwin for $217,000.

Adam C. Walker, Alycia S. Houck and Alycia S. Walker conveyed property on Lincoln Court to Charles T. Houck and Suzanne K. Houck for $1.

EDEN TOWNSHIP

John S. Beiler, Annie P. Beiler and Rebecca R. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Daniel S. King and Sadie S. King for $1.

ELIZABETH TWP.

Joshua R. Martin and Jennifer Martin conveyed property on a public road to Philip Anthony Weaver and Michelle Renae Weaver for $169,900.

Martin W. Kampen and Kimberly Kampen conveyed property on a public road to Merle A. Shenk and Juanita Cheree Shenk for $432,500.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

Maria Delrosario Salayandia, Maria Delrosario Dochterman and Maria Delrosar Dochterman conveyed property on Groff Avenue to Kelly Choi Bazzo and Jay David Bazzo for $268,000.

Bethany A. Nagel and Zachary A. Wilkins conveyed 305 N. Market St. to Daniel P. Ryan for $154,900.

Dano K. Heatwole and Tara S. Heatwole conveyed 633 N. Mount Joy St. to Colton D. Myers for $227,000.

Chad T. Clark conveyed property on Hedgewyck Lane to Cameron Loula and Kirsten Olson for $268,000.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Diane L. Wechter conveyed 129 N. Academy Drive to Uriah Clites and Mary E. Clites for $232,000.

The estate of Donald E. Stief Jr. conveyed 613 W. Main St. to Dustin Stauffer for $60,000.

Charles W. Butler IV and Michelle L. Butler conveyed property on Fulton Street to Jared Alan Kunkelman for $214,000.

Mark R. McKernan, Carrie L. Rupp and Carrie L. McKernan conveyed 43 Bethany Road to Mark R. McKernan and Carrie L. McKernan for $1.

Abram Preston Denlinger conveyed 475 Howard Ave. to Noah H. Good and Brianne Balmer for $219,000.

Todd E. Narehood and Amanda M. Narehood conveyed property on a public road to Eric S. Fagre and Angela Poole for $279,900.

The estate of Steven T. Stauffer conveyed property on a public road to Luis Felipe Romero Fraticelli for $145,000.

Ann L. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Joel Montanez for $141,600.

Ephrata Church of the Brethren conveyed 233 E. Main St. to Evangelical Lutheran Church of The Holy Trinity of Ephrata for $1.

Michael J. Bottasso and Brittany E. Manbeck conveyed 108 Lincoln Ave. to Emily S. Leid for $117,000.

Marcy J. Mcdougle conveyed property on James Avenue to RHF Associates LLC for $175,000.

Gregory S. Lutz and Lisa A. Lutz conveyed 241 Cherry St. to Kevin L. Zimmerman and Whitney A. Zimmerman for $135,000.

Finest Home Buyers LLC and Ilya Kosilov conveyed 214 Duke St. to Sheldon E. King and Tiffany N. King for $115,000.

Brock A. Rutt conveyed 321 Vista Drive to Britni N. Schnupp for $230,000.

MCKB Properties LLC and Craig Hartranft conveyed 153 Park Ave. to Karl Vaitl for $122,000.

EPHRATA TWP.

Dariana Duvergel Valdes and Dariana Duvergel Valdes conveyed 3 Hilldale Drive to Kristen V. Windle for $155,000.

Dennis Oberholtzer conveyed property on a public road to Steven Jacke and Bethany J Crane Jacke for $260,000.

John J. Reiff and Nancy H. Reiff conveyed 20 Brubaker Road to Nathan Hoover and Amy Hoover for $380,000.

John A. Brubaker conveyed property on a public road to Horizons Investments LLC and Kyle Weaver for $160,000.

Kenneth E. Hess, M. Louise Hess, Hess Charitable Remainder Trust and Hess Charitable Remainder Unitrust conveyed property on a public road to Michael Koblensky and Larry D. Mellott III for $170,000.

Renee L. Townsley conveyed property on a public road to Eric M. Paschall Sr. and Chanda Nay for $142,500.

Zimmerman Home Builders LLC, Bryan Zimmerman and Dwight Zimmerman conveyed Unit 10 to Todd E. Narehood and Amanda M. Narehood for $379,900.

FULTON TWP.

Charles M. Jones conveyed property on Goat Hill Road to Timothy N. Roten and Cynthia Ann Natale for $128,000.

Lydia R. Beiler and Rebecca R. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to John S. Beiler, Rebecca R. Beiler and Lydia R. Beiler for $1.

Cynthia L. Tshudy Long, Cynthia L Tshudy Long and James A. Long conveyed property on Peach Bottom Road to Aaron E. Stoltzfus Jr. and Emma E. Stoltzfus for $350,000.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Robert F. McMurtrie, Katherine M. McMurtrie, Katherine J. Morris and Robert F. McMurtrie III conveyed property on Amy Lane to Abigail Littleton and Drew C. Littleton for $315,000.

Graystone Partners Ltd. Partnership and Graystone Holdings LLC conveyed 59 W. Main St. to Vilmarys Gutierrez Navedo, Vilmarys Gutierrez Navedo, Juan G. Marrero Rivera and Juan G Marrero Rivera for $184,000.

Joan D. Brinton and Richard D. Gregg Sr. conveyed property on a public road to Steven Oatman and Abbey Oatman for $238,000.

Kenneth E. Angus, Royce V. Angus, Robert F. McMurtrie III and Katherine J. Morris conveyed property on Amy Lane to Robert F. McMurtrie III and Katherine M. McMurtrie for $1.

Harold W. Weik Jr. and Melissa A. Weik conveyed property on Westminster Drive to Joseph Eb White and Jilian G. White for $795,000.

Michael D. Walborn, Carla M. Mscisz and Carla M. Walborn conveyed property on a public road to Michael D. Walborn and Carla M. Walborn for $1.

Naveen Kumar Bomidala and Ranga Swetha conveyed property on a public road to Michael Rosario Reyes and Leanne Rosario Urena for $310,000.

Eric L. Pennell, Sandra J. Pennell and Eric L. Pennell & Sandra J. Pennell Revocable Living Trust conveyed Unit 9 to Dixon H. Miller and Gail K. Miller for $305,000.

Stephania M. Karoullas conveyed property on Pinnacle Point Drive to Karen M. McHugh and Richard W. McHugh Jr. for $183,000.

Aaron M. Herr conveyed property on a public road to Mark J. Gilvey and Julia A. Gilvey for $290,000.

Landis Farm Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC and Brent O. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Thomas Tollinger and Joan Tollinger for $438,240.

Costello Builders Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Sonshine III for $131,666.

Mark Gilvey and Julia Gilvey conveyed property on a public road to Yamuna Dhakal and Deo M. Dhakal for $365,000.

Landisville Camp Meeting Association conveyed property on a public road to Cynthia Anne Keener for $750.

The estate of Gail F. Miller, the estate of Gail G. Miller and Lodge Life Services conveyed 2832 Michener Drive to Restored Investments LLC for $200,500.

Jean Junior Elusme and Yvenie Jaboin Elusme conveyed 2865 Fleetwood Drive to Silvette Vanessa Torres, Paola Nicole Cruz Torres and Paola Nicole Cruz Torres for $239,000.

Bryan E. Paradise, Jessica N. Norton and Jessica N. Paradise conveyed 133 Norlawn Circle to Jessica N. Paradise for $1.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Joshua R. Cole, Julie Cole and Julie M. Cole conveyed 3828 Hillcrest Drive to Joshua R. Cole for $1.

Netsanet A. Gelaye conveyed property on Parkside Court to Mark G. Tripoli and Samantha Korczykowski for $245,000.

Kirsten M. Neihart conveyed property on Bald Eagle Court to Seth Botchlet and Gwendolyn Yao for $436,000.

Melissa R. Smolar conveyed property on a public road to Kaleena R. Fahland for $264,900.

Eric N. Athey and Laura L. Athey conveyed 3165 Grande Oak Place to Stephanie E. Schulze and Davide Lionetti for $495,000.

Jason Strange conveyed 4402 Miller Drive to Matthew G. Floyd for $208,000.

The estate of Garland R. Knicely and Sandra N. Knicely conveyed property on Prospect Road to Sovietta Hughes Knicely for $1.

Ronald R. Andrews and Kelley L. Andrews conveyed property on a public road to Maria T. Bui for $175,000.

Millpond Properties LLC and Christopher Martin conveyed property on Kitty Lane to Ronald Andrews and Kelley Andrews for $259,995.

The estate of William Frances Fritz and the estate of William F. Fritz conveyed 3639 Wildflower Lane to Cullen R. Wolf, Richard D. Wolf and Erika L. Wolf for $250,000.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

Parklynn Property Services LLC and Jeffrey R. Conly conveyed property on Lincoln Highway to Stonehedge Holdings LLC for $67,000.

Gregg R. Shulenberger and Danielle M. Shulenberger conveyed property on Hornig Road to Nathan D. Long and Sarah B. Long for $315,000.

Bruce E. Plourde and Shannon E. Plourde conveyed property on a public road to Benjamin J. McCoy and Kelly A. McCoy for $439,500.

Benjamin Arce conveyed property on a public road to David Keith King for $225,000.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

Custom Home Group Inc. conveyed property on Brenneman Road to Adam Cramer and Samantha L. Cramer for $406,000.

Bradley L. Gross, Janine M Knollmeyer Gross, Donald C. Balistreri and Joanne Grisanti Balistreri conveyed property on Bittersweet Path to Bradley L. Gross and Janine M. Knollmeyer Gross for $1.

Aumar Properties LLC, Evan James Costello and Mark R. Will conveyed property on Frances Avenue to Edgardo Morales, Stephanie Parra Morales and Stephanie Parra Morales for $276,000.

Jerome E. Martinez conveyed 18 Plymouth Ave. to Evan P. Beiler for $172,000.

Daniel K. Lake Sr. and Pamela A. Sampson conveyed property on Broadmoor Drive to Lucas A. Cowan and Adam D. Durst for $360,000.

Steven Michael Reichert and Steven M. Reichert conveyed property on a public road to Wallis E. Jurisch and Jessica L. Jurisch for $205,000.

WPD Partners LLC, C&F Inc. and Mark R. Will conveyed property on a public road to Van Moore and Melissa Moore for $420,200.

Hunters Glen LP, Metzler Home Builders Inc., George C. Desmond and HV Real Estate LLC conveyed property on Wendover Way to Katharine Jennings and Sean Wallace for $299,750.

Betty J. Texter, Randy L. Texter Testamentary Trust, Cory B. Texter, Shayna V. Texter, Randy L. Texter, For The Benefit of Cory B. Texter, Randy Lee Texter and ForThe Benefit of Shayna V. Texter conveyed property on a public road to Cory B. Texter and Shayna V. Texter for $1.

Betty J. Texter, Randy L. Texter Testamentary Trust, Shayna V. Texter, For The Benefit of Shayna V. Texter, Cory B. Texter and For The Benefit of Cory B. Texter conveyed property on a public road to Cory B. Texter and Shayna V. Texter for $1.

Gregory Kalasinsky and Meghan Dermody conveyed property on Ridgefield Drive to Hal M. Litvin and Adriana R. Litvin for $480,000.

Nathan M. Kreider, Rebekah D. Kreider and Rebekah D. Foultz conveyed property on a public road to Reuben J. Fisher and Alison M. Fisher for $212,000.

V. Kevin Beiler and Pearl J. Beiler conveyed property on Myers Crossing to David Zapata and Chelsea D. Zapata for $1.

Philip G. Easton and Elizabeth A. Easton conveyed 1731 Rockvale Road to Brenna K. Osmolinski and Brian J. Osmolinski for $377,500.

Cory B. Texter and Shayna V. Texter conveyed property on a public road to Cory B. Texter for $175,000.

Thomas J. Jordan IV and Valerie L. Jordan conveyed property on a public road to Meghan Dermody and Gregory Kalasinsky for $1,325,000.

LANCASTER CITY

John Stephen Patterson and Kathy L. Patterson conveyed 307 N. West End Ave. to Michael E. Alger and Christine M. Alger for $320,000.

Tuyet Mai T Nguyen conveyed 209 Church St. to Minh Huynh and Durene Ngo for $100,000.

Juan B. Galarza II conveyed 27 Hager St. to Morgan E. Popson and Justin P. Madilia for $121,900.

Gerald Simmons conveyed 613 W. Vine St. to August J. Rotelle and Jenna Rotelle for $115,000.

Isam Fonseca Denis conveyed property on Calvert Lane to Ryan Charles Knox and Taylor L. Knox for $159,500.

Samuel Homsher III conveyed 304 N. Mulberry St. to Deco Properties LLC for $85,000.

Matthew Stoltzfus conveyed 821 St. Joseph St. to Samantha A. Bragg for $121,000.

Bruce K. Lasala and Lorie N. Lasala conveyed 415 College Ave. to 415 College Avenue Partners LLC for $319,900.

Louisa E. Paradiso conveyed 421 Prospect St. to Zenaida Morales for $125,000.

Lemuel Figueroa Mendez, Lemuel Figueroa Mendez and Sheila N. Rodriguez Maldonado conveyed 1019 E. Walnut St. to Carlos Demy Westerband Munoz, Carlos Demy Westerband Munoz and Nicole Melendez Lebron for $194,900.

David P. Huber and Lisa Sarah Huber conveyed property on a public road to 20 24 S. Prince St. LLC for $1.67 million.

Garry Hutchison conveyed property on Prospect Street to Blair N. Maldonado for $147,000.

Dawn Cockrell and Dawn L. Cockrell conveyed 610 S. Queen St. to Dawn L. Cockrell for $1.

Galen Huyard conveyed property on East Orange Street to Douglas D. Rhoades and Lacey P. Rhoades for $279,000.

Kevin M. Robertson conveyed property on East New Street to Dillon Mark Rice for $174,500.

Craig A. Wingenroth conveyed 8 Caroline St. to GPSC LLC for $55,000.

Zarita Herasme Terrero and Zarita Herasme Terrero conveyed 135 Crystal St. to Rose Virginia Cairo for $1.

Jeremy Sauder and Diana Sauder conveyed property on a public road to Musser Holdings LLC for $48,000.

Amanda M. Magadan and Silvia Magadan conveyed 312 N. Broad St. to Jacob Cummings and Cassandra Cummings for $249,900.

Tarheel Properties LLC and Paul K. Inman conveyed property on Lee Avenue to Paul Costello for $150,000.

Dawn S. Weiss conveyed 434 W. Grant St. to Rhonda Centrone for $125,000.

Brent Eshelman conveyed 317 N. Mulberry St. to Everett H. Albert and Michael S. Albert for $233,000.

Myrna Melendez and H. Dupree Stuckman conveyed 534 Ruby St. to H. Dupree Stuckman for $77,937.

The estate of John D. Eshleman conveyed property on North President Avenue to Caroline G. Smith and Thomas W. Smith for $425,000.

Pappy LLC and Lawrence J. Demarco conveyed 538 Southeast Avenue to Stonehedge Holdings LLC for $35,000.

Jake F. Thorsen, Susannah S. Bartlett and Susannah Thorsen conveyed property on Pearl Street to Jake F. Thorsen and Susannah Thorsen for $1.

Maria E. Karpathios conveyed 722 First St. to Paul E. Karpathios for $85,000.

Elizabeth Bauder conveyed 629 Poplar St. to Rebecca T. Loewenstein Harting and Rebecca T Loewenstein Harting for $105,000.

Madelyn R. Husted and Madelyn R. Saunders conveyed 524 Burrowes Ave. to Michelle L. Mathason for $185,000.

Jedd T. Miller conveyed 71 Hershey Ave. to Anthony M. Freeman and Emily Olivia Jones for $110,000.

Linda Rouleau conveyed 592 N. Plum St. to Bebe Martinez for $182,000.

Donald H. Frank and Elnora L. Frank conveyed property on St. Joseph St. to Rafael E. Mateo Mota and Rafael E. Mateo Mota for $135,900.

Thomas Ngo, Thanh Ngo and Thomas Wool conveyed 703 New Holland Ave. to Andrew Cranney and Sarah Strouse for $195,000.

Red Rose Homes LLC, Brian E. Ellis and Melissa A. Ellis conveyed 721 E. Orange St. to Cody R. Kalinowski for $289,900.

Core Construction Enterprises LLC and Andrew James Groen conveyed 523 W. Walnut St. to Debra S. Nolen for $322,500.

Timothy Schmalhofer conveyed 916 Wabank St. to Alexa Maddy for $169,900.

LANCASTER TWP.

The estate of Janet Lee Murphy conveyed 1325 Quarry Lane to Evan Samuel Shelby and Victoria Thatcher Wilkinson for $450,000.

Peter C. Haiges and Laura B. Haiges conveyed 1431 Center Road to Sean D. Harkin and Laura S. Harkin for $775,000.

Eric S. McRoberts and Roxanne P. McRoberts conveyed 1027 Woods Ave. to Eric N. Athey and Laura L. Athey for $550,000.

Juan Dejesus and Lydia Dejesus conveyed property on Wilderness Road to Javier Dejesus for $1.

Larry L. Dombach, Robin Keys and Robin Dombach conveyed 1235 Elm Ave. to Alicia M. Morrissey for $177,000.

Kent R. Bachman and Bonnie L. Brecht conveyed 1511 Hillcrest Road to Charles T. Walp and Brittany L. Krotzer for $399,900.

Ferehiwot T. Woldemariam conveyed 1609 Colchester Drive to Corey M. Alfonso and Bethany J. Alfonso for $166,000.

Sarah R. Dowling conveyed 27 Wilson Drive to Robert D. Vitale, Angela Q. Vitale and Vitale Revocable Living Trust Agreement for $355,000.

The estate of Dorothy A. Hammon conveyed 1213 Hillcrest Road to Caleb Bornman and Megan K. Bornman for $273,000.

Loyalty 1st Real Estate LLC conveyed 329 S.West End Avenue to Jairo Lindo Marzal and Jessica Hernandez for $196,000.

William H. Rowe conveyed 1250 Elm Ave. to Sarah M. Rowe and William H. Rowe for $1.

LEACOCK TWP.

Mary Elizabeth Siegrist conveyed property on Poplar St. to J. Harold Bare for $1.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

Linda B. Macdougall, Linda A. Macdougall, Malcolm P. Macdougall and Malcolm Prentice Macdougall III conveyed property on a public road to Malcolm Prentice Macdougall III for $7.

Jeffrey M. Schwartz and Jennifer L. Schwartz conveyed 112 Joy Ave. to Roger Gauert and Jennifer Gauert for $340,000.

Adam N. Zimmerman and Margaret Z. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to GSM Real Estate LLC for $335,000.

Robert L. Kunkle and Connie J. Kunkle conveyed 202 W. Main St. to Marlyn B. Gaus Jr. and Jodi L. Gaus for $292,900.

LITITZ BOROUGH

Timothy A. Hoffman and Janet L. Hoffman conveyed property on a public road to Hunter Creek Partners LLC for $350,000.

Barry E. Layton conveyed property on East Second Street to Allen B. Boll for $124,150.

William Chase Martin conveyed property on North Broad Street to Aden J. Oxenreider and Nicole L. Dysart for $334,000.

Mason Reid and Jill Reid conveyed 534 W. Second Ave. to Allison Mae Mingle for $257,000.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

Curtis C. Cropper and Jane E. Cropper conveyed property on Blue Gill Road to Brinton Sheets and Frankmena Smith for $311,400.

Adam Cramer, Samantha L. Cramer and Samantha Cramer conveyed property on a public road to Matthew Church and Lesya Barsukova for $385,000.

Scott W. Groff and Kathleen M. Groff conveyed property on a public road to Rose Mistretta, Anthony Daniels and Stephanie Daniels for $345,000.

MANHEIM TWP.

Noah M. Forsberg, Elizabeth C. Forsberg and Noah Forsberg conveyed 2650 Lititz Pike to Andrew M. Morrissey for $210,000.

Lori A. Weiler conveyed Unit 1302 to Rachel HB Peters for $115,500.

Charter Homes At Grandview Inc. conveyed Unit 59 to Traci L. Eshleman for $414,645.

Uriah N. Clites and Mary E. Clites conveyed property on Blacksmith Way to Adam Lee Medina and Leela Linda Medina for $225,000.

Robert M. Rothfus and Susan S. Rothfus conveyed 103 Circle Road to Paul T. Goodman and Karyl L. Carmignani for $400,000.

Miller Road LP, Miller Road LLC and Frank Nolt conveyed property on Bent Creek Drive to Thomas J. Jordan IV and Valerie L. Jordan for $605,000.

Robert J. Nickels and Robin R. Nickels conveyed Unit 284 to Robin R. Nickels for $1.

Antonio C. Manley and Heidi B. Manley conveyed Unit 78 to Matthew J. Chanowich and Gina M. Chanowich for $524,000.

Robert Lauver III conveyed property on Beaconfield Lane to Ragen A. Horst and Alison C. Horst for $495,000.

Rockview LLC and KCH Holding Inc. conveyed property on Stockdale Drive to Ernest Innocent, Sabine Joseph Innocent and Sabine Joseph Innocent for $397,001.

Curtis R. McCaskey and Mary Kathleen McCaskey conveyed 22 Cedar Lane to John Stover and Susan Stover for $424,000.

Leslie R. Casale, Leslie R. Peters and the estate of Chad M. Peters conveyed property on Kings Pointe to Leslie R. Casale and Neil Casale for $1.

Louis M. Crivaro conveyed property on Ashford Drive to Tisha L. Showalter for $223,000.

Michael P. Palguta conveyed 919 Martha Ave. to Callahan & Pasic LLC for $239,000.

Christopher J. Wiley and Kelly M. Wiley conveyed property on Skywalk Lane to Coby Q. Bushong and Ella R. Chambers for $226,500.

Robert P. Senft and Sandra L. Senft conveyed property on Brookfield Road to Victoria Piscitelli for $305,000.

Christopher A. Garber and G. Investments LP conveyed Unit 437 to Jonathan Garber for $1.

Marc S. Alaimo and Emily A. Alaimo conveyed 1409 Carlton Drive to Jonathan J. Robbins and Carolyn L. Robbins for $324,900.

Grh 3. LLC conveyed Unit 39 to Andre M. Kalend and Rhoda G. Kalend for $541,985.

Corporate Venture Group and Chad Hurst conveyed 336 Valleybrook Drive to David Morris and Louise Morris for $175,000.

Michael J. McKonly and Deborah A. McKonly conveyed property on Brighton Avenue to Matthew J. Luciani and Cathy A. Kudyba for $325,000.

Stephanie Brookstein and Stephanie Schott conveyed property on a public road to Stephanie M. Schott for $1.

Roger L. Whitacre and Marilyn G. Whitacre conveyed Unit 176 to George L. Border Jr. and Rose M. Border for $145,000.

Jeb Family LTD Partnership, Stonehenge Development LLC, Jeb & Sons LP, Jeb Five LLC, J. Edward Buckwalter, Michael S. Buckwalter, Peter C. Alecxih Jr., Neil F. Perate and Jeb & Sons Inc. conveyed 429 Southampton Drive to Amir M. Paracha for $770,000.

Brandon R. Conrad and Ashley L. Conrad conveyed property on a public road to Christopher M. Rommel and Alexandria O. Starks for $489,900.

Nestor Gomez and Melba Gomez conveyed 8 Elmwood Terrace to Dennis Curry and Kathleen Curry for $294,900.

Robert M. Basarab and Rosanne S. Basarab conveyed 475 Buch Ave. to Brandon R. Conrad and Ashley Lynn Conrad for $975,000.

Abigail M. Wilson and Abigail Ostertag conveyed 425 Ruth Ridge Drive to David Ostertag and Abigail Ostertag for $1.

Robert H. Ballenger and Rebecca J. Ballenger conveyed 188 Valleybrook Drive to Amanda L. Welsh for $156,000.

The estate of Richard T. Whittaker conveyed property on a public road to Marc S. Alaimo and Emily A. Alaimo for $574,900.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

D. Tyler Matos and Kelly Matos conveyed property on a public road to Calvin L. Mackley and June C. Mackley for $180,000.

The estate of Clarence Kipp and the Estate of Clarence Kipp Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Brett E. Pickel and Kelly L. Koons for $226,900.

Pennsylvania Delaware District Council of The Assemblies of God conveyed property on a public road to Jeremiah A. Hunsberger and Katelyn S. Hunsberger for $285,000.

Power Concepts Inc. Retirement Trust and Leonard S. Bodnar conveyed 17 N. Main St. to Staudt McGovern Holdings LLC for $240,000.

Daniel L. Breitigan and Nancy L. Breitigan conveyed 85 N. Main St. to P. Matthew Potter and Robyn L. Potter for $153,000.

Garret N. Barbush and Eden L. Barbush conveyed property on Gramby Street to Evan Pfoutz and Rebecca Sensenig for $184,000.

MANOR TWP.

The estate of Lisa Renee Shibley conveyed property on Whitechapel Road to Rajalakshmi Pasupuleti, Kamalakar Pasupuleti and Gautam Pasupuleti for $243,000.

Sarah B. Long and Nathan D. Long conveyed 110 Carol Drive to Britany A. Yellets and Brandon L. Yellets for $229,900.

Sandra L. Kulp and Sandra L. High conveyed property on Oak Grove Lane to Miguel A. Montes and Rosemary Montes for $180,000.

Paul M. Rossi and Denise A. Rossi conveyed 312 Bent Tree Drive to Paul M. Rossi for $1.

Samuel R. Beiler and Melody J. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Matthew S. Beiler for $174,211.

Evelyn R. Bomberger and Evelyn R. Groff conveyed property on a public road to Evan R. Belczyk and Christy Belczyk for $205,000.

Andre G. Moine, Colleen Lee Cook Moine and Colleen Lee Cook Moine conveyed property on Eagle Path to Ran Gurung and Chandra Gurung for $340,000.

Aaron Patterson conveyed property on a public road to Aaron Patterson and Constance Patterson for $1.

Fieldcrest Associates conveyed property on a public road to Joseph L. Crouse and Bette J. Crouse for $1.

Michael Mohr conveyed property on Banyan Circle Drive to Kyle A. King, David L. King and Anna S. Dehart for $170,000.

Michael E. Hoffman and Cheryl D. Hoffman conveyed property on Copperstone Court to Jason Olechna and Angel Olechna for $268,000.

Alma P. Duncan and Leni Kerekgyarto conveyed 1110 Richmond Road to Susan M. Stauffer and Robert C. Mort for $290,000.

MARTIC TWP.

Richard L. Harnish and Cynthia K. Harnish conveyed property on a public road to Bryan L. Harnish and Julene E. Harnish for $1.

Roger J. Hoover and Beverly A. Hoover conveyed property on Pinnacle Road to Brooks A. Steinbaecher and Ashley E. Steinbaecher for $330,000.

Richard T. Ford conveyed property on a public road to Jeremiah L. Thatcher for $267,900.

Gerald F. Curran conveyed property on Lakewood Drive to Cale Tanner Benard and Emily Elise Benard for $340,000.

Zachary Bachman and Meghan Witmer conveyed property on a public road to Kevin Potteiger for $172,000.

Richard L. Harnish and Cynthia K. Harnish conveyed 567 Marticville Road to Bryan L. Harnish and Julene E. Harnish for $1.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

David L. Groff and Vicki L. Groff conveyed 149 New St. to Jane E. Petermann for $1.

The estate of Alice R. Mayer conveyed 421 Spring Drive to Timothy L. Burke and Louisa E. Paradiso for $224,900.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

Judson C. Buckwalter and Susan M. Buckwalter conveyed 210 E. Main St. to A Plus Holdings LLC for $357,000.

Donsco Inc. conveyed property on New Street to Donsco Inc. for $1.

Beau E. Cochran and Courtney M. Cochran conveyed 264 Lumber St. to Beau Cochran for $0.

Bonnie L. Gentile and Richard C. Gentile conveyed Unit 159 to Robert F. Brett and Kathleen T. Brett for $360,000.

Core Construction Enterprises LLC and Andrew Groen conveyed property on a public road to Richard Bair Jr. and Ebonie Bair for $209,900.

Nicole Miller and Nicole Dixon conveyed 442 S. Plum St. to Damali Mallika McKoy for $145,000.

Louisa M. Clark conveyed 517 Glenn Ave. to Tana B. Bride and Michael Joseph Bride for $212,000.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Rick J. Hecker and Catherine R. Hecker conveyed 21 Milton Grove Road N. to Christopher D. Glatfelter, Amanda L Thompson Labella and Amanda L. Thompson Labella for $192,500.

Forino Co. LP, Lancaster Home Builders, Anthony Forino LLC, Eileen Hauptly, Anthony Forino, Nadu Construction Inc, Nadu Contruction Inc. and Forino Anthony LLC conveyed property on Westbrooke Drive to Eldrick I. Lal and Rosebell E. Lal for $332,847.

John E. Martin II conveyed property on a public road to John E. Martin II and Suzanne S. Martin for $1.

The estate of Nancy F. Rutherford conveyed property on Hampden Road to Millpond Properties LLC for $170,000.

The estate of Vera L. Martin conveyed property on a public road to John E. Martin II for $1.

Lynne H. Hays and Lynee H. Hays conveyed property on Hill St. to Clarita R. Lao and Manuel P. Lao for $239,900.

MOUNTVILLE BOROUGH

Eileen L. Himpsl, Elwood R. Gainer III, Helen A. Gainer, Carole A. Gainer, Carole A. Benner and Carole A. Gainer Benner conveyed 113 E. New St. to Laura J. Martin and Randall A. White for $160,000.

Lisa C. Kalbach conveyed property on Hillside Drive to Donald K. Slow for $240,000.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

Edin Hamzic and Sulejman Hamzic conveyed 425 Broad St. to Edin Hamzic for $0.

David Heitmann and Carla Heitmann conveyed Unit 32 to Lori A. Weiler for $140,000.

Philip J. Scarfo and Debra R. Scarfo conveyed property on Broad St. to Zackery C. Schnader and Ember L. Schnader for $219,000.

PARADISE TWP.

Ellen R. Neff conveyed property on Black Horse Road to Richard J. Neff for $1.

Donald L. Ranck conveyed property on a public road to Benuel K. Fisher for $450,000.

Samuel R. Stoltzfus and Rosanne S. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Georgetown Road to David S. Fisher and Maribeth E. Fisher for $13,400.

David S. Fisher, Maribeth E. Beiler and Maribeth E. Fisher conveyed property on Georgetown Road to David S. Fisher and Maribeth E. Fisher for $1.

PENN TWP.

Matthew D. Werner and Nichole A. Werner conveyed property on a public road to Kenneth L. Smith Jr., Rachel M. Nauman, Kirby R. Nauman and Kathy L. Nauman for $179,000.

Joseph T. Dietrich and Lawrence Robert Lawyer III conveyed 193 Fruitville Pike to Karim A Matuk Berroa for $209,900.

Javas Limited Liability Co. and Jennifer LB Henry conveyed property on Penryn Road to Edison Paul Abplanalp and Stacey L. Abplanalp for $153,000.

Christopher J. Matthews and Stephanie L. Matthews conveyed property on a public road to Ethan Farrell and Hannah Farrell for $354,900.

Cassandra L. Sensenig conveyed property on Sunset Avenue to Shawn C. Sensenig and Cassandra L. Sensenig for $1.

PEQUEA TWP.

Gonzalo Rizo Patron and Wendy Rizo Patron conveyed property on a public road to Carla Jo McKinney and Ricky E. McKinney for $450,000.

Robert C. Mort conveyed property on Carriage House Drive to Leah Davis, Edward Pirrung and Sarah Sample for $127,500.

Susan M. Stauffer and Susan M. Flosser conveyed property on Carriage House Drive to Leah Davis, Edward Pirrung and Sarah Sample for $127,500.

Thomas R. Evans, Amanda S. Herr and Amanda S. Evans conveyed 221 Norbury Creek to Amanda S. Herr for $1.

Richard L. Harnish and Cynthia K. Harnish conveyed property on a public road to Christopher S. Harnish and Bethany G. Harnish for $1.

Richard L. Harnish and Cynthia K. Harnish conveyed property on a public road to Christopher S. Harnish and Bethany G. Harnish for $1.

Nancy C. Rohrer and Timothy A. Rohrer conveyed property on a public road to Nadu Construction Inc. and Lancaster Home Builders for $35,000.

Millfield Construction Co. conveyed property on a public road to Caleb G. Kaylor and Kayla L. Kaylor for $196,485.

Peter J. Mecouch, Christie J. Mecouch and Diana H. Rohner conveyed Unit 58 to Katherine M. Gotwols for $182,500.

John Michael Groff conveyed property on a public road to Gregory S. Eby for $271,000.

Nancy C. Rohrer and Timothy A. Rohrer conveyed property on a public road to Nadu Construction Inc. and Lancaster Home Builders for $40,000.

Cale T. Benard and Emily E. Benard conveyed property on a public road to Travis E. Armstrong and Tamara J. Armstrong for $240,000.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

Donald H. Everetts and Elena A. Peretti conveyed property on a public road to Donald H. Everetts for $1.

E. Douglas McComsey and Joni S. McComsey conveyed property on Snyder Hollow Road to Benuel B. Smoker Jr. for $1.

BML Real Estate LLC and Brandon Leaman conveyed 32 Hilltop Lane to Jeremy Connor Hollenbach and Jillian Hollenbach for $307,000.

David Warren and Crystal Warren conveyed property on Rawlinsville Avenue to Eric A. Price and Mary S. Price for $350,000.

Levi J. Work and Drema L. Work conveyed property on a public road to Brandon J. Brill and Candice Brill for $260,000.

QUARRYVILLE BOROUGH

US Bank NA, Cim Trust 2017-6, Mortgage Backed Notes Series 2017-6 and Select Portfolio Servicing Inc. conveyed 122 E. State St. to J. Mer Properties LLC for $66,000.

RAPHO TWP.

John D. Wolgemuth conveyed property on a public road to Cody Halblieb and Jessica L. Beeck for $225,200.

Robert Burkhardt and Patrice Burkhardt conveyed Unit 131 to Mark S. Kiselica and Sandra G. Kiselica for $319,900.

Timothy Elder and Geraldine Elder conveyed property on Oak Leaf Drive to Marc Hoffer and Megan Hoffer for $178,000.

Ironstone Homes LLC and Trevor J. Eby conveyed Unit 54 to Vanessa M. Jordan for $387,500.

Elm Tree Properties LLC and Alden Homes At Cornwall Inc. conveyed Unit 355 to Debra Ann Mosch for $290,215.

SADSBURY TWP.

J. Gordon Gainer LLC, Jonathan A. Gordon and Gainer J. Gordon LLC conveyed 17 Mary Drive to Steven Joseph Frazier for $215,000.

Benuel F. King and Elizabeth F. King conveyed property on a public road to Elmer S. King and Lydia L. King for $1.

SALISBURY TWP.

Benuel S. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Elmer S. King and Lavina Kay King for $391,000.

Wayne D. Petersheim and Lydia J. Petersheim conveyed property on a public road to Bruce A. Slater and Jacqulynne Slater for $225,000.

Stephen S. King and Catherine S. King conveyed 5861 Zook Lane to John S. King for $1.

STRASBURG BOROUGH

Marie Risolia conveyed 322 Southview Drive to Christopher K. Fisher for $250,000.

STRASBURG TWP.

Melvin B. Stoltzfus and Fannie K. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Elam G. Riehl and Barbiann Riehl for $600,000.

TERRE HILL BOROUGH

Seth A. Waltman conveyed 220 E. Main St. to Carol D. Ellis for $133,000.

WARWICK TWP.

Craig A. Devore, Juliette L. Devore and Juliette L. Golden conveyed 134 Pepperton Court to Edward E. Fox and Debora A. Fox for $229,900.

Michael W. Brubaker and Cindy J. Brubaker conveyed property on a public road to John A. Saia Jr. and Shannon M. Saia for $600,000.

Robert E. Hill, Janet E. Hill and Lori A. Mixson conveyed property on a public road to Tyler E. Hill for $180,000.

Jolyn M. Gibbel conveyed property on a public road to Chris M. Blosenski and Macy A. Blosenski for $185,000.

Oscar L. James and Judy L. Rusnock conveyed 34 Green Acre Road to AJ Home Solutions LLC for $233,000.

The estate of Kathleen E. Lutz and the estate of Kathleen Elizabeth Lutz conveyed property on Brookfield Road to Jackson P. Corrigan for $165,000.

Charles J. Strain and Toa Lititz LP conveyed 587 Allegiance Drive to Julie Augugliaro for $417,900.

Robert L. Wright conveyed property on a public road to John Paul Tracy and Amy Shigeumi Okumura for $424,000.

Della K. Bollinger conveyed property on Chestnut Street to Darren K. Bishop and Dawn R. Bishop for $325,000.

Martin J. Sommers Sr. and Constance A. Sommers conveyed property on Duffield Drive to Patrick J. Saunders and Joanne D. Saunders for $350,000.

Rock Lititz Properties LP and Rock Lititz LLC conveyed property on a public road to Warwick Township of for $1.

BML Real Estate LLC and Brandon Leaman conveyed 1637 Glenn Road to Patrick S. High and Meghan L. Waltman for $231,900.

Robert H. Eby and Equity Transfer Group conveyed 88 Browning Road to Carter R. Hurst for $155,000.