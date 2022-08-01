The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office July 18-22:

ADAMSTOWN BOROUGH

David L. Endy conveyed 42 Bissenden Way to Janet L. Puchino and John Tremble for $300,000.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Richard I. Muttik and Valerie Muttik conveyed 1217 Chestnut St. to Peter Dunys and Emily K. Dunys for $400,000.

Rachel Devitry and Thatcher Graham conveyed property on a public road to Rachel Devitry and Thatcher Graham for $1.

The estate of Robert W. Anderson conveyed 150 Shalom Drive to Xavier O Gonzalez Montosa for $310,000.

Albert Maz and Mark Maz conveyed Unit 84 to Daniel Styer and Taylor Blessing for $216,000.

CAERNARVON TWP.

Aaron K. Smucker and Elizabeth R. Smucker conveyed property on California Church Road to David K. Smucker and Anna K. Smucker for $375,000.

David L. Peachey, Becky Lynn Peachey and Becky Peachey conveyed property on a public road to David L. Peachey and Becky Lynn Peachey for $1.

CLAY TWP.

Sandra L. Andes, Marc C. Andes, Brent M. Andes and Kelly B. Bowers conveyed property on Bloomfield Drive to Sandra L. Andes for $1.

James J. Roberts, Tamie Jo L Betts and Tamie Jl Betts conveyed property on Church Road to Christina C. Eshleman for $332,500.

Cassandra A. Burkman, Cassandra A. Petersheim, Jason Petersheim and Cassandra Petersheim conveyed property on Perseverance Lane to Michael L. Aversa for $315,000.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

Jean F. Keeney conveyed property on a public road to Bradley L. Keeney and Kimberly M. Keeney for $1.

Domenic Dante Puleo and Jackie Ann Puleo conveyed property on Laurel Ridge Road to Brock A. Rutt and Alexa C. Derr for $490,000.

COLERAIN TWP.

M. Paulette Battenfelder conveyed property on a public road to Anne Deffenderfer and Alan Deffenderfer for $700,000.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

William D. McCue and Marie McCue conveyed 225 S. Fourth St. to Angela L. Diaz for $125,000.

Dylan S. Griffe and Brittany N. Franklin conveyed property on Plane Street to Hershey Home Buyers LLC for $110,000.

David A. Droege and Joann M. Droege conveyed 341 Walnut St. to Penny L. Lewis for $110,000.

Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb, RMF Buyout Acquisition Trust 2021-Hb1, Lres Corp., Compu Link Corp. and Celink conveyed 3 Shawnee Ave. to Dumkopf LLC and R. Christopher Smiley for $180,500.

CONESTOGA TWP.

Shelby J. Royer, Jacob H. Royer and Shelby J. Royer Revocable Living Trust conveyed property on a public road to Shelby J. Royer for $1.

Daniel A. Hooven conveyed property on a public road to Caleb L. Snader and Katrina E. Snader for $250,000.

CONOY TWP.

Gerald J. Reuter conveyed property on a public road to Gerald J. Reuter and Cynthia A. Robinson for $1.

The estate of Tammy Zeiber, The estate of Tammy Jo Zeiber and The estate of Tammy J. Zeiber conveyed property on a public road to Anthony L. Hirsch and Hannah Hirsch for $319,000.

DENVER BOROUGH

Thomas P. Garofola conveyed property on a public road to Hannah Stoltzfus and Caleb Stoltzfus for $389,900.

The estate of Florence Windish and The estate of Florence B. Windish conveyed property on Lancaster Avenue to Sheila Wenger for $245,000.

Susan M. Vanzant conveyed property on North Sixth Street to Shannon Lee Barr for $275,000.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

Derek A. Pietsch and Laci Pietsch conveyed property on a public road to Brenda Hammer for $387,250.

Andrew T. Valle, Michael J. Valle and Sherry Valle conveyed 23 N. Queen St. to Restored Investments LLC for $82,500.

Christopher L. Gubbins and Camille M. Gubbins conveyed property on a public road to Ozvaldo E. Garcia Nunn Jr, Ozvaldo E. Garcia Nunn Jr. and Taylor A. Hostetter for $214,050.

John A. Shank, Megan L. Creegan and Megan L. Shank conveyed 324 Amanda Court to John A. Shank and Megan L. Shank for $0.

Jerry S. Breneman, Miriam W. Breneman and Duane L. Breneman conveyed property on Jane Avenue to Jessica Joy Rockey and Brandon Michael Rockey for $320,000.

Willow Run LLC and Samuel S. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Aaron B. Miller and Annie K. Miller for $1,445,000.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Abbie J. Martin conveyed property on School Lane to Christopher Gubbins and Camille Gubbins for $300,000.

Michael Faidley and Teresa Faidley conveyed property on a public road to Richard K. Landosky and Tammy Landosky for $293,300.

Stoneybrook Developers LLC, Rohrers Construction, Kevin Bollinger and Robert L. Gruber conveyed property on a public road to Steven M. Powell and Joana K. Powell for $527,000.

EAST DRUMORE TWP.

Daniel Kraus and Heather Kraus conveyed property on Windwood Court to Richard G. Kohlenbeck and Davorka M. Kohlenbeck for $425,000.

John E. Chase and Patricia N. Chase conveyed property on a public road to Shauna L. Osborne for $80,000.

Ann M. Rodkey and Timothy S. Rodkey conveyed property on a public road to Wayne P. Stafford and Conchitta M. Stafford for $398,000.

EARL TWP.

Martha R. Hoover conveyed 831 Weaverland Road to Willis R. Hoover and Etta N. Hoover for $1.

Elam Z. Zeiset and Arlene R. Zeiset conveyed property on a public road to Elam Z. Zeiset and Arlene R. Zeiset for $1.

Benjamin Z. Weaver, Elsie K. Weaver, Clifford L. Fox and Marlene B. Fox conveyed property on a public road to Sharon S. Hoover for $250,000.

EAST EARL TWP.

Double L. Holdings LLC, Larry L. Horst, Luke T. Miller and Landon L. Horst conveyed property on a public road to Lichty Enterprise LLC and Larry L. Horst for $1.

Willis R. Hoover and Etta N. Hoover conveyed property on a public road to Linford S. Hoover and Jeanette R. Hoover for $1.

John E. Leid and Mary Kathryn Leid conveyed property on a public road to John D. Sensenig Jr. and Marie W. Sensenig for $425,000.

WEST EARL TWP.

Daniel A. Fischer conveyed property on Buchland Road to Paul Henderson and Angela Henderson for $337,500.

Sold Opa Home Makeover LLC, J. Brandon Hostetter and Peter Theodore conveyed 40 Cedar Ave. to Peter Theodore and Violeta Theodore for $305,000.

Denis Quirk and Megan Quirk conveyed property on a public road to Robert B. Kilby and Jennifer S. Kilby for $484,500.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

John A. Eder, Cynthia Charles Eder and Cynthia Charles Eder conveyed 6571 Hollow Drive to Hei Lian Thang and Ngun Tin Tlem for $193,000.

The estate of Robert C. Fryberger conveyed property on a public road to Kayla A. Devault and Aaron C. Devault for $415,000.

Faith Ann Kreider conveyed property on Jeanette Drive to Eagle Run Holdings LLC for $301,000.

The estate of Lorrain J. Roberts conveyed property on Sundra Drive to Kimberly M. Witt for $245,000.

EDEN TWP.

Julie McConnell conveyed property on Stoney Hill Road to 217 Stony Hill LLC for $1.

ELIZABETH TWP.

Shane M. Landis and Emily A. Landis conveyed 216 Snavely Mill Road to Shane M. Hickman and Kaitlyn M. Hickman for $1.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

Leon Ray Burkholder and Burkholder Builders conveyed property on Broken Arrow Drive to Broken Arrow Maize LLC for $840,000.

Chanea Becker and Josiah Becker conveyed property on Holly Street to Braden Mark Hommel for $380,000.

Clyde M. Grubb Jr. and Clyde M. Grubb conveyed 732 Groff Ave. to Joshua D. Cribbs, Asog Revocable Trust, Rebecca R. Cribbs and Tig Revocable Trust for $262,000.

Mary Jane Ginder conveyed 313 Cherry St. to Michael Perkins and Jenaleigh Perkins for $185,000.

Glenn K. Buchberger, Craig D. Digiavanni and Craig D. Digiovanni conveyed property on a public road to Tyler Case and Lauri Case for $455,000.

Melinda S. Darling conveyed 47 College Ave. to Aaron P. Brocious and Hope A. Brocious for $270,000.

Chad E. Heistand, Diane M. Heistand and Sheriff of Lancaster County PA conveyed 22 Conoy Ave. to D&W Property PA LLC for $332,000.

Geralyn M. Frascella and Geralyn M. Dell conveyed 130 N. Maple St. to Tristan Degarmo and Samantha A. Degarmo for $230,000.

Katie L. Brocious, Katie L. Coover, Jason W. Wilson and The estate of Richard W. Wilson conveyed 648 Groff Ave. to Katie L. Coover for $1.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Taylor L. Hornberger and Robert E. Grose conveyed 317 Lincoln Ave. to Jakob Daniel Jansen and Brooke Gwendolyn Jansen for $185,000.

Matthew E. Frey and Heather L. Rea conveyed property on a public road to Heather L. Rea for $10.

The estate of Grace I. Ziemer conveyed 231 E. Walnut St. to Kelsey Lynn Hess for $160,000.

Joseph E. Jaremko and Terrianne M. Kingsbury conveyed 350 Spring Garden St. to Devin Scicchitano and Rebekah Dietterick for $399,900.

Scott A. McCarty, Margie McCarty and Margie A. McCarty conveyed 156 Mortar Ln to Scott A. McCarty and Margie McCarty for $1.

Uriah Clites and Mary E. Clites conveyed 129 N. Academy Drive to Nathan Pannebecker for $275,000.

Janet B. Josephson and Janet Ann Bertoni conveyed property on a public road to Janet Ann Bertoni for $1.

EPHRATA TWP.

Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. conveyed 52 Amber Lane to Janice Foti and Anthony Foti for $389,500.

Paul Zelem conveyed property on Ridge Avenue to Paul Zelem and Jennifer J. Ryan for $1.

Matthew Miller and Robert E. Miller conveyed 224 Ridge Ave. to Hillside Road Properties LLC for $235,000.

Karen A. Redman and Lance M. Redman conveyed 52 Amber Lane to Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. for $389,500.

Garman Builders Inc. and Shawn L. Garman conveyed Unit 63 to Brooke R. Simmons for $310,000.

Mai Lor, Noa Lor Vang and Sheriff of Lancaster County PA conveyed 26 Briarwood Lane to Paul A. Witmer Jr. for $277,000.

Edgar Daniels and Jessica Daniels conveyed property on Summerlyn Drive to Patrick D. Hogan and Georgia J. Hogan for $450,000.

FULTON TWP.

James E. Nolt, Rosene S. Nolt and James Nolt & Rosene S. Nolt Revocable Living Trust conveyed property on Robert Fulton Highway to James E. Nolt, Rosene S. Nolt and James Nolt & Rosene S. Nolt Revocable Living Trust for $1.

Ryan K. Garabo and Charmaine Gaudet conveyed property on Westbrook Road to James W. Greer Jr. for $279,900.

James E. Nolt, Rosene S. Nolt and James Nolt & Rosene S. Nolt Revocable Living Trust conveyed property on Robert Fulton Highway to James E. Nolt, Rosene S. Nolt and James Nolt & Rosene S. Nolt Revocable Living Trust for $1.

James F. Wilhelm and Michael M. Church Sr. conveyed property on a public road to Narrow Path Life LLC for $200,000.

Rosene S. Nolt, James E. Nolt and James Nolt & Rosene S. Nolt Revocable Living Trust conveyed 2199 Robert Fulton Highway to Rosene S. Nolt, James E. Nolt and James Nolt & Rosene S. Nolt Revocable Living Trust for $1.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Zachariah L. Smith, Rachel A. Smith, Costello Builders Inc. and Zachariah Smith conveyed property on a public road to Stuart Depoy and Ellen Depoy for $800,000.

JPM Stonehenge LLC, C&F Inc. and Mark Will conveyed property on a public road to Rachel Gerber for $409,900.

New Generation At Haydn Manor LLC, Costello Builders Inc. and Dennis N. Herr conveyed property on Crowfoot Lane to Peter Curtis Bayer Jr. and Lhoryn Cady Bayer for $875,200.

Robert S. Voegtlen Jr. and Robert S. Voegtlen Jr. & Brigitte M. Voegtlen Revocable Living Trust conveyed property on Fleetwood Drive to Bertrand Fitzpatrick, Miosoti Orantes Fitzpatrick and Miosoti Orantes Fitzpatrick for $254,000.

Frederick R. Marz and Margaret C. Marz conveyed property on a public road to Larry L. Wenger and Donna S. Wenger for $25,000.

Janice P. Stauffer conveyed 106 Country Place Drive to William A. Carter for $216,900.

Toa East Petersburg LLC and Toa East Petersburg conveyed 114 Ticonderoga Road to Daniel C. Soukas for $489,375.

Mary L. Zimmerman conveyed property on Indian Springs Drive to Debra Mack for $340,500.

Paul S. Hershey and Susanne F. Hershey conveyed 3178 Bowman Road to Rick T. Nelson and Marguerite Nelson for $265,000.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

David Costello, Sara Costello and Costello Builders Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Cameron S. Hoover and Kelsi K. Hoover for $225,000.

Daniele R. Evans conveyed 3946 Birchwood Lane to Michael J. Evans for $1.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

James A. Merrell Thomas and James Merrell Thomas conveyed 2213 Harmoney Hill Drive to James A. Merrell Thomas, James A Merrell Thomas, Michael J. Merrell Thomas and Michael J Merrell Thomas for $1.

Christopher E. Maley and Maureen G. Maley conveyed property on a public road to Jeffrey S. Rose and Philip Y. Berman for $1,080,000.

Barbara Ann Padget conveyed 307 Greenland Drive to Anastacio Arredondo for $167,500.

Savannah T. Miller and Zachary A. Kolodziejski conveyed 144 Crest Ave. to Erica Joy Lehman for $230,000.

Benjamin L. Deverter Jr. and Carolyn N. Deverter conveyed property on a public road to Roger A. Glick and Angela K. Glick for $1.

Benjamin L. Deverter Jr. and Carolyn N. Deverter conveyed property on a public road to Roger A. Glick and Angela K. Glick for $1.

Ivan S. Fisher and Lydia H. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to PA Dept of Transportation for $1.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

Michael K. Mackerley and Melissa A. Mackerley conveyed 1715 Wiker Ave. to Michael K. Mackerley for $1.

Deborah L. Purcell conveyed property on Windy Hill Road to Robert W. Knappman Jr. and Laura K. Moyer for $530,000.

Dawn M. Patrick and Andrew Jc Patrick conveyed 12 Plank Ave. to Kelly M. Miller for $290,000.

Stephen Stone and Jennifer Stone conveyed 1512 Book Road to Stephen Stone for $0.

LANCASTER CITY

The estate of Samuel Bonano conveyed property on Euclid Avenue to Corporate Venture Group for $158,600.

Michael Gingrich and Laurie N. Gingrich conveyed 317 W. Walnut St. to Restored Investments LLC for $180,000.

Christopher J. Woelfle conveyed property on East King Street to Akam Property Management LLC for $130,000.

Marlin G. Groff and Susie A. Groff conveyed 840 E. Chestnut St. to Chestnut Housing Corp. for $356,912.

David P. Huber, Lisa Sarah Huber, Bill Schall and 409 Land Trust conveyed 409 S. Arch St. to Anna M. Betts, Jarrod Betts and Pamela J. Betts for $84,800.

James N. Patterson conveyed 426 State St. to Gavin Omalley and Alexandra J. Davis for $436,000.

Raymond Duane Lind and Heather Rose Lind conveyed 514 Pershing Ave. to Vito Conigliaro for $150,000.

Michael P. Ronan conveyed 542 Reynolds Ave. to Pitch Homes LLC for $116,000.

Jared E. Homan and Amber Lynn Martin conveyed 833 Fourth St. to Collin James Foster for $150,000.

Grizzly & Gibbon Enterprise LLC and Surgical Lab LLC conveyed Unit 116 to Shannon C. Shinagl for $145,000.

Jeffrey L. Preston and Guillerma E. Preston conveyed 337 Holly Lane to Guillerma E. Preston for $1.

Margaret J. Mahoney conveyed 627 Hershey Ave. to Margaret J. Mahoney, John Mahoney and Bridget Ann Sohonyay for $1.

Lancaster County Republican Headquarters conveyed property on Columbia Avenue to Sauder Investment LLC for $750,000.

Glanzair Properties LLC and Austin Glanzer conveyed 138 E. New St. to Awakened Properties LLC for $192,000.

Millers Investment Properties LLC and Benjamin A. Miller conveyed 200 E. New St. to Charles Godfrey and Alexandra Barbush for $376,000.

Louise A. Horning and Louise Ann Horning conveyed 1363 Union St. to Janeris D Garcia Alicea and Frankie Garcia for $295,000.

Ryan M. Pruden and Annu Grewal conveyed 509 W. King St. to Katie N. Riddle for $312,000.

Andrew Coleman conveyed 39 N. Charlotte St. to Matthew J. Eby and Sara Patrice Eby for $300,000.

The estate of Barry W. Hershey and Sheriff of Lancaster County Pa conveyed 817 Union St. to Rama Investment Properties LLC for $104,000.

Giuseppe Lombardo, Maria I. Lombardo and Maria Lombardo conveyed 440 E. Ross St. to Michael A. Lombardo for $180,000.

Thao Hoang conveyed 704 N. Franklin St. to Minh H. Vo and Thu H. Tran for $175,000.

Amit Agashe and Joshua Stitt conveyed 618 High St. to Amit Agashe and Joshua Stitt for $1.

KS LLC, Sultaneh Nina Frangieh, Antoine J. Kouchacji and Antoine Kouchacji conveyed 730 High St. to Aaron Campbell and Lauren Campbell for $101,850.

Curtis S. Retiz, Kelly A. Reitz and Curtis S. Reitz conveyed 126 E. Lemon St. to Samuel L. Esh Jr. and Fanny Lynn Esh for $355,000.

International Invest LLC and Michael A. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Poplar Street to BB Real Estate Investments LLC for $245,000.

Timothy L. Jordan conveyed 912 Union St. to Stephanie Santos for $164,900.

LANCASTER TWP.

Ryan M. Shaut and Amanda Shaut conveyed property on Elmshire Drive to Spruce Land Services LLC for $204,000.

Ryan M. Shaut conveyed property on Elmshire Drive to Ryan M. Shaut and Amanda Shaut for $1.

Tyler M. Witman and Amanda Witman conveyed 995 Clark St. to Gerard E. Geist, Deborah A. Dunn and Lisa M. Pope for $140,000.

Spruce Land Services LLC conveyed property on Elmshire Drive to Sameh S. Alnahhal for $204,000.

Dustin T. Yost and Dustin Yost conveyed 1185 Spring Grove Ave. to Wanda Rivera for $245,000.

The estate of Arthur K. Hirschmann conveyed 1220 E. King St. to Charles K. Hirschmann for $1.

Alan J. Farash and Michele G. Farash conveyed property on School Lane to Young Min Jee and Chloe Habean Kim for $900,000.

Cynthia F. Gessler conveyed 1425 Center Road to Raja Sabbagh for $802,500.

Michael J. Nash, Gloria Roberts Nash and Gloria Roberts Nash conveyed 329 Abbeyville Road to Justin Hollinger and Sarah Good for $265,000.

LEACOCK TWP.

Elmer S. Lapp, Edna B. Lapp and Edna P. Lapp conveyed property on a public road to Jesse K. Lapp for $1.

Daniel K. Lapp and Ruth E. Lapp conveyed 141 Queen Road to Maple Grove Dairy LLC for $1.

Joan M. Dutt Revocable Living Trust and Lana J. Solitario conveyed property on a public road to Lana J. Solitario and Sherry M. Verbeeck for $1.

Jesse B. Huyard Jr. and Kathryn F. Huyard conveyed property on a public road to Isaac E. Smoker and Sarah P. Smoker for $370,000.

L. Eugene Brenneman and Mary Susanne Horst conveyed property on a public road to Ivan R. King for $660,000.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

Elmer L. Stoltzfus and Naomi H. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Ivan Huyard and Emily Huyard for $316,000.

Joann C. Rosenberger and Joann Carotenuto conveyed property on Hickory Lane to Joann Carotenuto, Jo Ann C. Rosenberger, Jo Ann Carotenuto Living Trust and Jo Ann Rosenburger Living Trust for $1.

The estate of John N. Girvin conveyed 19 W. Main St. to Ronald J. Strasko and Bonita K. Strasko for $1.

The estate of Betty Jane Evans and The estate of Betty J. Evans conveyed 230 E. Main St. to John Allen Lapp and Kathryn S. Lapp for $230,000.

Charles M. Everwine conveyed property on Apricot Avenue to Charles M. Everwine and Jonica M. Everwine for $1.

LITITZ BOROUGH

Christopher J. Schaffer, Loisa A. Schaffer, Lois A. Schaffer and Loisa A. Schaffe conveyed Unit 11 to Lynda J. Bowman for $305,000.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

Ernst R. Frey II, Cathie A. Frey and Cathie S. Frey conveyed property on Wesley Road to Four Corners Properties LLC for $1.

Four Corners Properties LLC and Jamie L. Kreider conveyed property on Wesley Road to Ernst R. Frey II and Cathie A. Frey for $1.

Zachary P. Hanna and Megan L. Hanna conveyed property on Wesley Road to Carolyn D. Tohanczyn and David A. Tohanczyn for $388,000.

The estate of Sabrena Boekell and The estate of Lise Sabrena Boekell conveyed property on Canterbury Court to Albert M. Geniviva for $430,000.

MANHEIM TWP.

Dennis D. Herr, Daryl D. Herr and Dennis Herr conveyed property on Brentwood Drive to Daryl D. Herr and Marci L. Herr for $1.

Jon Warner Homes Inc., Warner Jon Homes Inc., Jon Warner Homes and Warner Jon Homes conveyed property on Cottage Lane to Bruce Edward Kronman and Donna Perkins for $565,852.

Wai Hung Shum and Li Xue Shum conveyed property on Lehn Drive to Anil Gurung and Manita Rai for $430,000.

David Costello and Sara Costello conveyed property on a public road to William Scepansky and Karen Scepansky for $295,000.

Nicole L. Kompotiatis and Dimitrios Kompotiatis conveyed 41 Roosevelt Blvd. to Daisy Alvarez for $314,900.

Pamela A. Albright conveyed 414 Cobblestone Lane to Adam J. Resnick and Robin G. Resnick for $240,000.

Graebel Relocation Services Worldwide Inc. conveyed property on Squire Lane to Ganga R. Magar and Harki Magar for $500,000.

John E. Whalen Jr. and Bonnie R. Whalen conveyed property on Wetherburn Drive to Robin Megill for $575,000.

Arvind Purushothaman and Shalini Janakiraman conveyed property on Squire Lane to Graebel Relocation Services Worldwide Inc. for $500,000.

Joseph M. Garton and Monica L. Garton conveyed property on a public road to National Residential Nominee Services Inc. for $800,000.

Glenn A. Magrini and Tricia U. Magrini conveyed 219 Settlers Bend to Michael K. Foley and Hayley Elizabeth Foley for $765,000.

Ronald D. James and Caroline M. James conveyed Unit 50 to Eric R. Schneider and Jane S. Schneider for $225,000.

Sonshine Holding LP and Josiah LLC conveyed property on Bluegrass Road to Zachary B. Bushmire and Anna K. Bossert for $140,000.

GRH 3 LLC, Horst & Son Inc. and Gerald R. Horst conveyed Unit 10 to Eduard G. Moldoveanu and Cristina M. Moldoveanu for $686,530.

The estate of Lowell L. Hoover and The estate of Lowell Lloyd Hoover conveyed 21 Kreider Ave. to Ben Martin and Erica Martin for $240,000.

The estate of Grace Geraldine Shirk and The estate of Grace G. Shirk conveyed property on a public road to Michael J. Musgrave and Anita K. Musgrave for $210,000.

Kenneth G. Stine and Phyllis A. Stine conveyed 1028 Louise Ave. to Andrea L. Sebest for $1.

Lisa M. Terry conveyed 233 Jackson St. to Daniel Terry for $1.

Matthew F. McClintock and Maureen McClintock conveyed property on Canterbury Turn to Matthew F. McClintock for $1.

Sameh S. Alnahhal, Said Alnahhal, Eman Alnahhal and Amani Alnahhal conveyed 1730 Crooked Oak Drive to Shawn J. Lees and Charissa T. Lees for $321,000.

Wilmac Corp. and Wilmac Health Care Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Brockie Healthcare Inc. for $161,994.

Wilmac Corp. and Wilmac Health Care Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Brockie Healthcare Inc. for $661,500.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

Timothy R. Diem and Marcy T. Diem conveyed property on West Gramby Street to Derrick M. Shenk and Kacy A. Shenk for $1.

Derrick M. Shenk and Kacy A. Shenk conveyed property on West Gramby Street to Derrick M. Shenk and Kacy A. Shenk for $1.

Timothy R. Diem and Marcy T. Diem conveyed property on West Gramby Street to Timothy R. Diem and Marcy T. Diem for $1.

The estate of Francesanne Rose Fusco and The estate of Frances Anne McClure conveyed property on a public road to Dean L. Garman for $155,000.

Thomas E. Treacy and Bronte Treacy conveyed 161 N. Charlotte St. to Jacob L. Messersmith and Ellen A. Varner for $278,500.

Steven B. Butzer Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Mark A. Murr for $275,000.

MANOR TWP.

Murry Development Corp. Inc. and Murry Development Corp. conveyed property on Stillcreek Road to David G. Desanto and Elizabeth W. Desanto for $677,840.

The estate of Donald R. Danz and Sharon D. Danz conveyed property on a public road to Sharon D. Danz for $1.

John M. Dooley and Amanda Marie Weyandt conveyed 412 Central Manor Road to John M. Dooley for $10.

The estate of Ronald F. Good conveyed property on Victoria Lane to BML Real Estate LLC for $159,000.

The estate of Michael Mylott and The estate of Michael Christopher Mylott conveyed property on Acorn Lane to Douglas R. Eichelberger and Karen L. Eichelberger for $220,100.

Timothy David Stier, Emily Gail Stier and Timothy D. Stier conveyed property on Oak Ridge Drive to Lennisse Rivera Alvarado and Pedro Jose Correa Colon Jr. for $225,000.

The estate of August J. Birchler conveyed property on a public road to Reuben S. Fisher for $536,000.

Everest Lam and Minh Le conveyed 221 Eagle Path to Tulsha Chauwan for $375,000.

The estate of A. Leroy Mellinger, The estate of Amos Leroy Mellinger and The estate of Skip Mellinger conveyed property on Yale Avenue to 6 Yale Ave. LLC for $450,000.

Joel M. Boas and Melissa L. Boas conveyed property on Shadowstone Drive to Adam Mathias and Jennifer Mathias for $430,000.

MARIETTA BOROUGH

Robert C. Brubaker Jr. conveyed 257 W. Walnut St. to Robert C. Brubaker Jr. and Delilah E. Brubaker for $1.

MARTIC TWP.

The estate of Alfred R. Defalcis Jr, Debra Angelo and The estate of Alfred R. Defalcis conveyed property on a public road to Randy P. Hauser for $295,000.

Alexander J. Sorce conveyed 74 Covered Bridge Road to Aubrie J. Althouse and Joshua L. Wolpert for $365,000.

Jeffrey L. Gieniec, Melissa A. Bridge and Melissa A. Gieniec conveyed property on House Rock Road to Janelle Fisher and Benjamin Michael Miller for $565,000.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

Millersville International House Inc. and Immerse International conveyed 554 Leaman Ave. to Michael S. Hershey and Ruth A. Hershey for $275,000.

Shertzer Lawn Care & Landscape LLC conveyed 168 Elizabeth St. to Isaac A. Robinson and Jenevieve J. Eberly for $259,900.

Kharka B. Rai and Suk R. Rai conveyed 326 E. Charlotte St. to James Daniel Schwebel and Kathleen Marie Wile for $296,000.

Richard C. Shirley conveyed 8 Circle Road to Kyle D. Boczon and Denise L. Shirley for $105,000.

The estate of Melvina G. Rohrer conveyed 2050 Millersville Pike to AJ Home Solutions LLC for $235,000.

Nabaa Zalzala and Layla Al Fayyadh conveyed property on Thorngate Place to Sara Gowin for $314,000.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

Jeffrey A. Charles conveyed Unit 119 to Nicholas R. Valentini and Michael Valentini for $225,000.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Carl M. Martin and Betty Martin conveyed property on Creek Road to Wanda J. Reed and Douglas K. Ream for $143,500.

Phyllis Hiestand conveyed property on a public road to Timothy Scott Fisher Jr. and Cory Hiestand Fisher for $1.

The estate of Robert E. Kreider conveyed property on a public road to William Sarvis and Karly Sarvis for $375,000.

Risser Family LTD Partnership, RFLP Management LLC, Matthew D. Risser and Robert T. Risser conveyed property on Gantz Meadows to Cody R. Devoe and Jamie S. Devoe for $265,000.

Jeffrey L. Dale and Carol R. Dale conveyed property on a public road to Robert R. Turgeon and Ann G. Turgeon for $357,500.

MOUNTVILLE BOROUGH

Brooke E. Mancuso conveyed 17 W. Main St. to Tammy A. Bennett for $255,000.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

Elva M. Russell conveyed property on North Custer Avenue to Fred H. Newswanger and Glenda J. Newswanger for $294,000.

PARADISE TWP.

David S. Fisher and Rebecca S. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Henry S. Fisher and Emma S. Fisher for $1.

PENN TWP.

Dwayne E. Shirk conveyed property on Airy Hill Road to Dwayne E. Shirk and Amy D. Shirk for $1.

Dwight D. Shelly, Amy R. Shelly, Dwight Shelly and Amy Shelly conveyed property on a public road to Cordell M. Martin and Rachelle D. Weaver for $237,000.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

Jesse A. McMichael conveyed property on Hollow Road to Jesse A. McMichael and Jonna E. McMichael for $1.

John L. Glick and Fannie B. Glick conveyed property on Buck Heights Road to Moses E. Glick, Mose E. Glick, Katie S. Glick and Katie S. King for $1.

Joseph G. Nadu Jr, Nadu Construction Inc. and Lancaster Home Builders conveyed property on a public road to Paul Gregory Little and Mary Christine Little for $341,312.

Custom Home Group Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Ashley M. Nileski and William J. Nileski for $499,900.

Ashley M. Nileski and Ashley M. Reynolds conveyed property on a public road to Matthew Schraud and Linda Schraud for $350,000.

QUARRYVILLE BOROUGH

Quarryville Presbyterian Home and Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community conveyed property on West Fritz Avenue to BK Campbell Inc. for $1.

Kendra Mitchell, Michael Mitchell, Michael T. Mitchell and Kendra J. Mitchell conveyed property on a public road to Steven P. Risk and Kimbell M. Risk for $375,250.

RAPHO TWP.

Charles A. Tupper conveyed 28 Lancaster Estates to Perchini Brothers LLC for $87,000.

Genevieve Joan Larson and Christopher P. Kvederas conveyed property on a public road to Joseph J. Wright and Judy Wright for $384,000.

Brett W. Rote and Lyndsey M. Rote conveyed Unit 376 to John M. Bardakjy and Jaclyn E. Bardakjy for $530,000.

Vicki L. Gillmore conveyed property on Drager Road to Michael G. Miller for $625,000.

Roger G. Maurer & Vera Maurer Living Trust, Roger G. Maurer and Patricia L. Maurer conveyed property on West Elizabethtown Road to Nathan H. Keller and Sarah S. Keller for $430,000.

Randy Paul Hauser and Randy P. Hauser conveyed property on Shumaker Road to Jarod Thomas Hauser for $250,000.

Mildred S. Benedict conveyed property on a public road to Mildred S. Benedict for $1.

SADSBURY TWP.

Mary Ann Esh conveyed 1020 Simmontown Road to Titus L. Esh and Susanna M. Esh for $1.

James J. Jenzano conveyed property on a public road to M. Jay Properties LLC and Jay M. Properties LLC for $520,000.

Samantha F. Hunt conveyed property on a public road to Roman L. Stoltzfus and Sadie Ruth Stoltzfus for $300,000.

SALISBURY TWP.

New Holland Borough Authority conveyed property on Gault Road to Reuben Jay Blank and Linda Fern Blank for $160,000.

Darnel Weaver and Marilyn Weaver conveyed property on a public road to David K. Stoltzfus and Barbara G. Stoltzfus for $410,000.

Matthew S. Lantz, Jesse David Lantz and Matthew Lantz conveyed 647 Red Hill Road to James L. Lapp for $505,000.

Shannon R. Musser conveyed property on a public road to Loft On Forever Lane LLC for $249,000.

Willard L. Stoltzfus and Elizabeth Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to PA Dept of Transportation for $1.

STRASBURG BOROUGH

Mary A. Simmons Spendthrift Revocable Trust, Bess Evelyn Simmons and Michael Vernon Simmons conveyed property on a public road to Hunter C. Menges and Rachel L. Simmons for $285,000.

Steven L. Lefever and Barbara L. Lefever conveyed property on Cambridge Drive to Jonathan James McSparran and Alexis Julia Wheeler for $401,000.

STRASBURG TWP.

Patricia A. Shiffler conveyed 1915 White Oak Road to Cynthia Swift for $1.

Helen J. Herrington and Florence E. Alexander conveyed 1 Creekview Lane to Blake D. Petersheim for $236,000.

Jonas M. Ebersol and Rebecca K. Ebersol conveyed property on a public road to Levi Ray Ebersol for $1.

WARWICK TWP.

Earl Groff, Darlene L. Groff, Darlene L. Musser and Earl D. Groff conveyed property on Brunnerville Road to Jeremy Lee Hershey and Carolyn Oberholtzer Hersey for $330,200.

The estate of Kimberly Pritchett and The estate of Kimberly A. Frank conveyed 422 Cardinal Road to Michael T. Colasante for $210,000.

George H. Hockenbrocht and Jean A. Hockenbrocht conveyed property on Pebble Creek Drive to Keith R. Blackman and Donna I. Blackman for $301,600.

Gary Willier, Janet Willier, Gary A. Willier and Janet L. Willier conveyed 610 Wateredge Road to Benjamin L. Hostetter and Victoria L. Hostetter for $460,000.

Heather H. Landram and Eric L. Landram conveyed property on a public road to Adam V. McClure for $275,000.

Dawn E. Bejgrowicz and Robert W. Bejgrowicz conveyed property on a public road to PA Dept of Transportation for $1.

Robert Angelo Mauri, Robert Angelo Mauri Jr, Megan Brenna Mauri and Megan Mauri conveyed property on Meadow Valley Road to Robert D. Breakiron and Ann I. Scott for $395,900.

Gregory W. Hall and Christine L. Hall conveyed property on Woods Drive to David Deibler, Claire E. Messimer and Chad D. Messimer for $520,000.

Geraldine R. Hulyo conveyed property on a public road to Jeanne Griffith and Jonah Griffith for $365,000.