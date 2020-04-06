The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office March 23-27.

Brecknock Township

Anatoliy Hryhorutsa and Viorika Hryhorutsa conveyed property on a public road to Anatoliy G. Grigorutsa and Viorika M. Grigorutsa for $1.

Caernarvon Township

Dennis J. Fuller Jr., Dennis Fuller and Cheryl A. Fuller conveyed property on a public road to Dennis Fuller for $1.

Property Connect LLC, Thomas McMillan and Matthew McMillan conveyed property on a public road to Matthew Robert Trego and Justine Noel Trego for $283,000.

Clay Township

Lincoln Land Group Inc. conveyed 314 Tradition Lane to Nannette Davis and Harry W. Davis for $564,637.

East Cocalico Township

Heatherwoods LLC, Berks New Homes LLC and Berks Homes conveyed property on Cottonwood Lane to Robert Zalitchi and Emily Zalitchi for $285,990.

Leeza M. Hollen conveyed property on a public road to Gregory Klopp for $127,500.

West Cocalico Township

Friendly Horsemans Club, Donna Stolzfus, Donna A. Fisher, Leroy D. Fisher, Ralph S. Kurtz, Grace Kurtz, Isaac B. Stauffer and Ruth E. Stauffer conveyed property on Kline Road to Leroy D. Fisher and Donna A. Fisher for $1.

Tracy James conveyed 675 N. Ridge Road to Joshua Stipe for $290,000

Columbia Borough

Andrew T. Brenner and Pamela A. Brenner conveyed 465 Locust St. to Spring Valley Partners LLC for $150,000.

The estate of Elizabeth M. Horn and the estate of Elizabeth Marie Horn conveyed 546 Cherry St. to J&C Group LLC for $97,000.

Tina Marie Nuss conveyed 108 S. Fourth St. to Jason L. Zook for $125,000.

George N. Oberrender IV conveyed 108 Walnut St. to Autumn M. Sanders for $146,900.

Conestoga Township

Kristy S. Olshan and Kristy S. Rohrbaugh conveyed property on a public road to Kristy S. Olshan and Christopher M. Olshan for $10.

Dorothy L. Hess and Cathy A. Yake conveyed 987 Stehman Road to John Douglas Hess for $170,000.

Conoy Township

Amanda L. Simpson and Brian Todd Simpson conveyed property on a public road to Brian Todd Simpson for $1.

Ivan E. Haines and Christine L. Haines conveyed property on a public road to Emilio Marin and Veronica Marin for $223,000.

Brooks A. Steinbaecher and Ashley E. Steinbaecher conveyed property on a public road to Keith Allen Wilkin for $210,000.

East Donegal Township

Eduardo Cabezas conveyed property on a public road to Philip M. Ferrara and Marguerite M. Ferrara for $254,000.

West Donegal Township

BP Real Estate Investment Group LP, LK16 Group LLC and Benjamin E. Siegrist conveyed property on a public road to Matthew Scott Proto for $105,000.

Joshua Straley conveyed property on a public road to Joshua Straley and Colleen Straley for $1.

East Earl Township

Andrew B. Weaver, Ann Marie Weaver and Gary Philip Toy Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Gary Philip Toy Jr. and Ann Marie Weaver for $1.

West Earl Township

Lisa A. Henry conveyed property on a public road to Brandon Buch and Brittany Crider for $215,000.

Jeffrey L. Jenks conveyed property on a public road to Bret L. Hoffert and Amanda L. Hoffert for $320,000.

Eden Township

Eden Farm LLC conveyed property on a public road to Jeremy J. Nye and Megan A. Nye for $399,800.

Elizabeth Township

Ryan C. Healy and Kristina M. Healy conveyed property on a public road to Joseph A. Schneider and Kimberly S. Schneider for $259,900.

Ephrata Borough

Jeffrey L. Flick, Kathy Ann Flick, J. Barry Mentzer and Susan L. Mentzer conveyed 15 Meadow Valley Road to Gordon A. Whitehill and Abigail N. Grube for $190,000.

The estate of Joseph G. Defrank, the estate of Joseph George Defrank, the estate of Joseph Defrank, Michael A. Defrank, Mason R. Defrank, Adam J. Defrank and Stephen R. Defrank conveyed 889 N. Maple St. to Robin S. Lehman for $185,000.

Matthew Neff and Callie Neff conveyed 159 Park Ave. to Jeremy C. Pickel and Kristi Pickel for $155,000.

Donald I. Lindman and Kathleen L. Lindman conveyed property on a public road to Megan E. Hensley for $276,000.

Trilogy Homes LLC, Sandra L. Rapp and Patricia K. Williams conveyed 277 Church Ave. to Renee Alston for $162,900.

Ephrata Township

Dereck M. Fritz and Brittany L. Fritz conveyed property on a public road to Brittany L. Fritz for $1.

Mervin S. Leid and Wilma B. Leid conveyed property on Ridge Avenue to Marvin Z. Hoover and Wilma S. Hoover for $300,000.

James W. Frisbie, Marcia R. Frisbie, Thomas A. Bear and James B. Frisbie conveyed 578 Stevens Road to James W. Frisbie and Marcia R. Frisbie for $1.

David R. Parkhouse conveyed property on a public road to Daniel Parkhouse and Vicki Lynn Westwood for $1.

East Hempfield Township

David Costello, Sara Costello and Costello Builders Inc. conveyed 5796 Wild Lilac Drive to Debora S. Johnson for $1.

P. Marie Resh conveyed property on a public road to P. Marie Resh, Shelley R. Vance and Douglas E. Vance for $1.

Landis Farm Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LlLC Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC and Brent O. Stoltzfus conveyed 1569 Bloomfield Way to Rajalakshmi Pasupuleti, Kamalakar Pasupuleti and Gautam Pasupuleti for $362,635.

The estate of Thomas L. Barr conveyed 430 Camp Meeting Road to Terri A. Kurtz for $153,000.

West Hempfield Township

Brandi Rapp, Brandi N. Deibler and Joel Deibler conveyed property on a public road to Joshua Cameron Eberly and Julianna Rose Eberly for $305,000.

Benjamin J. Hamby and Alison M. Hamby conveyed property on Stony Battery Road to Benjamin J. Hamby for $1.

Clint R. Bomberger and Tanya C. Bomberger conveyed property on Chestnut Hill Drive to Ganga Maya Poudel and Santosh Karki for $400,000.

East Lampeter Township

Keith A. Brubaker and Brianna F. Shenk conveyed 153 S. Eastland Drive to Keith A. Brubaker and Brianna F. Brubaker for $1.

Daniel G. Daneker and Carolyn E. Daneker conveyed property on a public road to Huyard Properties LLC for $300,000.

Stephen S. Esh and Elizabeth E. Esh conveyed property on a public road to Emanuel K. Esh and Susan R. Esh for $1.

Amanda Hoffert and Bret Hoffert conveyed property on Dohner Drive to John Huynh and Lannee Huynh for $160,000.

Elizabeth J. Hambleton and Bruce N. Hambleton conveyed 12 S. Eastland Drive to Amber L. Reese Brooks and Amber L Reese Brooks for $215,000.

West Lampeter Township

Nadu Construction Inc. and Lancaster Home Builders conveyed 816 Waterfront Drive to Reginald Easterling and Gertrudis Easterling for $489,179.

Lancaster city

Angelie M. Santiago conveyed property on North Marshall Street to Ethan Thomas Heffentrager for $149,000.

Kelley A. Brown, Kelley A. Dubbs, Steven Brown and Steven R. Brown conveyed 234 E. Lemon St. to Robert D. Garner III for $207,000.

Michael Ervin, Michael L. Ervin and Lucille A. Ervin conveyed Unit 113 to Jose E. De La Torre and Jose E. Delatorre for $70,000.

Huyard Properties LLC and Wendell I. Huyard conveyed 343 S. Prince St. to Telegraph All LLC for $128,000.

Shannon Fair conveyed 527 Spruce St. to Lindsay N. Morgan for $182,000.

RC 3 LLC and J. Gary Neff conveyed property on West Orange Street to Cey LLC for $450,000.

Benjamin P. Yoder conveyed 551 Burrowes Ave. to Matthew S. Bower and Michael G. Chiodo for $250,000.

Nay A. Carrillo and Elizabeth Carrillo conveyed 23 S. Ann St. to Kelly Thomas and Eric Sienkiewicz for $230,000.

Lester Cunrod conveyed 742 E. Walnut St. to Lester Cunrod for $1.

The estate of David Mintzer conveyed 120 Nevin St. to Lenore Mintzer, Andrew Mintzer and Mintzer Family Trust for $1.

E&S Real Estate Investments LLC and Elmer K. Kauffman conveyed 734 Marietta Ave. to Cathleen J. Anderson for $182,500.

Troy D. Shepro conveyed 737 E. Fulton St. to Ebersol Real Estate Investments Limited Liability Co. for $161,500.

Alan H. Cherkin conveyed 711 E. Madison St. to Sarah E. Swartz and Jason D. Bartch for $169,000.

Daniel S. King and Naomi F. King conveyed 431 Fremont St. to Springville Housing LLC for $1.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Henry P. Esh conveyed 46 S. Water St. to Jessica Wojnicki and Alex Rodriguez for $209,000.

Lancaster Township

Odalis V. Rodriguez and Odalis V. Dangelo conveyed 416 Judie Lane to Yanet Thomas for $161,900.

Mirtelina R. Domingo and Champagne D. Domingo conveyed property on a public road to Mirtelina R. Domingo for $1.

School District of Lancaster conveyed property on Hamilton Park Drive to School District of Lancaster for $1.

Charles R. Belensky, Barbara A. Belensky, Charles R. Belensky Revocable Trust and Barbara A. Belensky Revocable Trust conveyed 1330 Hillcrest Road to Susan J. Snyder and Kenneth E. Ruffner for $390,000.

Upper Leacock Township

David M. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Chickadee Circle to Amos L. Ebersol for $168,000.

Lititz Borough

Edmund Meiskey and Louise Meiskey conveyed property on Artic Tern to Cole A. Bausher and Mariana Bausher for $195,000.

Manheim Township

Jeffrey W. Newman and Jill A. Newman conveyed property on Old Post Lane to Thomas M. Pallan and Barbara A. Pallan for $385,000.

John W. Villella Jr. and Jennifer B. Villella conveyed property on a public road to Daniel W. Hubbard and Sarah E. Hubbard for $263,500.

Timothy J. Whalen and Melissa L. Whalen conveyed property on Hartwall Court to Justin M. Keller and Carly Albright Keller for $385,000.

Paul A. Fiorelli, Gabrielle Fiorelli and Gabrielle Petrancuri conveyed property on a public road to Paul A. Fiorelli and Gabrielle Fiorelli for $1.

J. Ray Marrero and Jane Cesar conveyed 83 Petersburg Road to Shiana M. Marrero for $100,000.

GRH 3. LLC and Gerald R. Horst conveyed Unit 38 to Amir Friedman and Adrienne Friedman for $662,263.

Todd E. Rissmiller and Linda M. Rissmiller conveyed 448 Trena Ave. to Robert Tyler and Pamela Warburton for $390,000.

Shirley M. Buzzard conveyed 2623 Hazelwood Road to Eagle Run Holdings LLC for $220,000.

William C. Piepgrass and Marcia R. Piepgrass conveyed property on Hunsicker Road to Shayne William Beecher and Anne Victoria Beecher for $1,180,000.

Manheim Borough

The estate of Frank H. Diffenderfer conveyed property on Rambler Road to Roxanne Frederick and Joseph N. Frederick for $210,000.

Manor Township

Joanne E. Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Brian D. Newbert for $110,000.

American International Relocation Solutions LLC conveyed property on a public road to Getachew Negasa Gejeha for $189,900.

Chris W. Ichter, Christopher W. Ichter and Kayla M. Ichter conveyed property on a public road to Christopher W. Ichter and Kayla M. Ichter for $1.

Millpond Properties LLC and Christopher Martin conveyed property on Creekside Drive to Pavel Litorovich for $185,000.

Ulla M. Clark and Ulla Clark conveyed property on Penn Street to Andrew M. Brommer for $209,900.

FHG 92 LLC and Wesley R. Funk conveyed 2544 Valley Drive to Derek J. Bryant and Breeann Bryant for $225,000.

Larry L. Liddick and Dorothy M. Liddick conveyed 26 Birch Court to Brian L. Liddick for $210,000.

Christopher J. Baker conveyed property on Acorn Lane to Steven L. Koser and Ondrea L. Koser for $154,900.

G. Faye Yarber and Jill Irene Dempsey conveyed property on a public road to American International Relocation Solutions LLC for $180,000.

EJH Properties LLC and Jesse D. Hersh conveyed property on Tom Paine Drive to Alex Bryce Hambleton and Morgan Elizabeth Pickersgill for $168,000.

Marietta Borough

Matthew C. Wubbolt conveyed 525 W. Market St. to Stonewood Homes LLC for $60,000.

Martic Township

Heather Anne Kyauta Quigg and Quigg Principal Protection Trust conveyed property on Red Hill Road to Deborah Anne Allmond for $1.

Mount Joy Borough

The estate of Loretta H. Stephens conveyed property on a public road to Dennis C. Brandt for $169,000.

Garrell W. Gorski and Sheree L. Gorski conveyed property on Marietta Street to Gorski 215 LLC for $1.

Garrell W. Gorski and Sheree L. Gorski conveyed property on a public road to Penn Court Mobile Home Park LLC for $1.

Mount Joy Township

Forino Co. LP, Nadu Construction Inc., Lancaster Home Builders, Eileen Hauptly, Anthony Forino, Anthony Forino LLC and Forino Anthony LLC conveyed property on a public road to Amy Wagner for $322,400.

Garrell W. Gorski and Sheree L. Gorski conveyed property on Snyder Road to Gorski 116 LLC for $1.

Mountville Borough

Elizabeth A. Smith and Elizabeth A. Stevenson conveyed property on a public road to Elizabeth A. Stevenson and Norman Stevenson for $1.

Karen N. Poulos and Nathan T. Poulos conveyed property on Hoover Street to Benjamin C. Scheid and Laura Scheid for $200,000.

New Holland Borough

Stephen R. Lewis and Sally L. Lewis conveyed 123 N. Roberts Ave. to Matthew T. Stawecki and Maggie E. Stawecki for $244,900.

Penn Township

Flippers & Keepers LLC and Frank D. Anthony conveyed property on a public road to Kevin E. Kocot and Carolyn Lee Kocot for $245,000.

Beulah R. Stillman and G. Patrick Stillman conveyed 1505 Newport Road to Paul Hetrick for $1,400,000.

Pequea Township

C. Richard Musser Jr. and Charles R. Musser Jr. conveyed property on Nolt Avenue to C. Richard Musser Jr. for $1.

Providence Township

Daniel F. Beiler, Mary S. Beiler and Arie S. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Benuel S. Beiler and Rachel M. Beiler for $1.

Arie S. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Daniel F. Beiler and Mary S. Beiler for $1.

Jeremy J. Nye, Megan Nye and Megan A. Fitzkee conveyed property on a public road to Janelle Sandifer for $268,000.

Daniel F. Beiler, Mary S. Beiler and Arie S. Beiler conveyed property on Pennsy Road to Benuel S. Beiler and Rachel M. Beiler for $1.

Daniel F. Beiler, Mary S. Beiler and Arie S. Beiler conveyed property on Hollow Road to Benuel S. Beiler and Rachel M. Beiler for $1.

Daniel F. Beiler, Mary S. Beiler and Arie S. Beiler conveyed property on Pennsy Road to Benuel S. Beiler and Rachel M. Beiler for $1.

Quarryville Borough

Mark A. Wilkinson conveyed 47 Evans Drive to Dexter S. Jennings and Emily P. Jennings for $175,000.

Rapho Township

Penelope A. Fatora and David A. Fatora conveyed Unit 40 to Soraya Sahd for $218,500.

Nathaniel W. Shirk and Amy L. Shirk conveyed property on Sunnyside Road to Stacy L. Lewis and Jensen S. Lewis for $285,000.

Thomas A. Brendel and Pamela M. Brendel conveyed property on a public road to Richard Firestine and Kathy Perry for $232,500.

Elm Tree Properties LLC, Ironstone Homes LLC and Trevor J. Eby conveyed Unit 34 to Robert K. McKillips II and Cindy F. McKillips for $105,000.

Sadsbury Township

Dennis K. Yoder, Darlene C. Yoder, Bruce R. Yoder and Twila J. Yoder conveyed property on a public road to Equity Trust Co and Roth Ira 200401218 for $45,000.

Salisbury Township

Rita Schroeder conveyed 5312 Countryside Drive to Gary W. Wallace and Jeannette M. Wallace for $315,000.

Strasburg Township

JPMorgan Chase Bank NA, Amyla Lavric, Scott A. Strode, JP Morgan Trust Co. NA, John H. Ware III Trust Agreement, John H. Ware III Agreement of Trust, Marilyn Ware Trust Agreement, Marilyn Ware Agreement of Trust, The estate of Marilyn W. Lewis, The estate of Marilyn Ware, John H. Ware III, Ware John H. III Trust Agreement, Trust Agreement of John H. Ware III, Ware Marilyn Trust Agreement and Trust Agreement of Marilyn Ware conveyed property on a public road to Scenic Trails LLC for $1,675,000.

Warwick Township

Denton S. Gibble and Frances R. Gibble conveyed 17 Countryside Lane to Evans A. Kemp and Pamela D. Pfleegor for $283,000.

Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. conveyed property on Iron Horse Drive to Stephen M. Gotthelf for $370,000.

Philip C. Priore, Shana B. Bellin, Shana C. Bellin and Shana C. Priore conveyed 109 E. Woods Drive to Tiffany Michelle Linderman and John Albert Linderman for $440,000.

Lititz Reserve LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC and Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC conveyed property on a public road to Julie A. Means for $385,370.

Fred H. Johns conveyed property on Owl Hill Road to Fred H. Johns Revocable Trust for $1.

Fred H. Johns conveyed property on a public road to Fred H. Johns Revocable Trust for $1.

James E. Front, Lisa Front, Noel L. Critchlow and Barbara J. Critchlow conveyed property on Iron Horse Drive to Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. for $370,000.

Alan D. Rothacker and Catherine T. Rothacker conveyed property on Neil Drive to Catherine T. Rothacker for $1.