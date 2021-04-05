The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office March 22-26:

ADAMSTOWN BOROUGH

Robert J. Benton conveyed property on South Village Circle to Gerald M. Frey and Patricia S. Frey for $205,000.

AKRON BOROUGH

Bryan S. Sams and Linda P. Sams conveyed 211 S. Seventh St. to Jesse Ryan Detweiler and Melissa Joyce Detweiler for $225,000.

Ernestine C. Lehman conveyed property on Diamond Spring Circle to Keith W. Lehman and Ernestine C. Lehman for $1.

Mary R. Horst conveyed property on Oak Avenue to Earl D. Shirk and Nancy M. Shirk for $335,000.

Daniel J. Potts and Amy R. Potts conveyed 529 W. Main St. to 529 Main Street LLC for $165,000.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Richard Ader, Patricia A. Ader and Patricia L. Ader conveyed property on Reading Road to Richard Ader and Patricia A. Ader for $1.

William P. Gray and Patricia A. Gray conveyed property on Reading Road to William P. Gray and Patricia A. Gray for $1.

Richard Ader, Patricia A. Ader and Patricia L. Ader conveyed property on Reading Road to Richard Ader and Patricia A. Ader for $1.

Talon Holdings LLC conveyed 164 East Valley Road to Robert Pabst and Karen Pabst for $472,700.

Talon Holdings LLC conveyed 129 East Valley Road to Jennifer Burke for $122,500.

William P. Gray and Patricia A. Gray conveyed property on Reading Road to Richard Ader and Patricia A. Ader for $1.

Scott W. Murphy, Gretchen Murphy and The estate of Dorothy L. Murphy conveyed property on a public road to Scott W. Murphy and Gretchen Murphy for $1.

Jason S. Wise and Brenda Zimmerman Wise conveyed property on Morning Road to Jason S. Wise and Brenda Zimmerman Wise for $0.

Jonathan M. Martin conveyed 1170 Reading Road to Jonathan M. Martin and Dana L. Martin for $1.

Talon Holdings LLC conveyed 105 Peregrine Place to Daniel R. Erb and Jenna L. Erb for $348,775.

Jeffrey D. Stoltzfus and Candace M. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Candace M. Stoltzfus for $1.

CAERNARVON TWP.

Harvey M. Shirk and Alma N. Shirk conveyed property on a public road to Harold W. Shirk and Mary Z. Shirk for $550,000.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Mark E. Buckwalter Jr., Rita L. Shaub and Rita L. Buckwalter conveyed 62 N. Reamstown Road to Mark E. Buckwalter Jr. for $1.

June G. Krafft conveyed 31 Oak Lane to June G. Krafft Living Trust for $1.

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Sean P. Moyer Jr. and Grace L. Moyer conveyed 109 N. Reamstown Road to Millpond Properties LLC for $127,000.

Gregory Klopp and Gregory A. Klopp conveyed property on a public road to Lino C. Berrero Fraga, Lino C Berrero Fraga and Stacey Stief for $148,800.

Narrows Glen Inc. conveyed 7 Lee Drive to Julie L. Faust and Steven Stremba for $106,500.

Heatherwoods LLC, Berks New Homes LLC and Berks Homes conveyed property on Heatherwood Lane to Dwayne McFadden and Edna Delia McFadden for $315,945.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

Troy Copenhaver and Gwendolyn Copenhaver conveyed 195 Village Spring Lane to Eric Scott Griesemer and Ashley Rose Griesemer for $285,000.

COLERAIN TWP.

Michael D. Gracie and Camille S. Gracie conveyed property on a public road to Samuel M. Stoltzfus and Malinda L. Stoltzfus for $1,350,000.

The estate of Charlene E. Thomas conveyed property on a public road to Anthony S. Zook for $250,000.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Arthur Wilmot III and Tami L. Wilmot conveyed 1061 Cloverton Drive to Jonathon R. Lauten and Amy L. Lauten for $120,000.

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Mary Henry and Douglas Henry conveyed 530 Manor St. to FHG 92 LLC for $126,000.

Amy C. Danz conveyed property on Manor Street to Almir Cokrlija for $100,000.

Jennifer L. Egge conveyed 229 S. Fourth St. to Awakened Properties LLC for $68,800.

Connie L. Vera and Connie L. Geltz conveyed 713 Walnut St. to Diana Jt Rebert for $66,500.

CONESTOGA TWP.

Chad D. Mendenhall and Tracy L. Mendenhall conveyed property on Main Street to Richard G. Myers for $230,150.

CONOY TWP.

Andrew M. Gardner and Deanne M. Gardner conveyed 282 Cypress St. to Deanne M. Gardner for $1.

DENVER BOROUGH

The estate of Kathryn W. Hertzog conveyed 965 Sycamore Drive to Landon Josiah Weber and Jessica Marie Weber for $225,000.

David C. Steiner and Kathy V. Steiner conveyed 18 Fausnacht Drive to Korrine A. Stokrp for $260,000.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

Jean E. Endslow and James B. Endslow conveyed property on a public road to Margaret S. Kramer, James R. Clark and James B. Endslow Revocable Living Trusts for $1.

Jean E. Endslow and James B. Endslow conveyed property on a public road to Margaret S. Kramer, James R. Clark and James B. Endslow Revocable Living Trusts for $1.

Jean E. Endslow and James B. Endslow conveyed property on a public road to Margaret S. Kramer, James R. Clark and James B. Endslow Revocable Living Trusts for $1.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Doris A. Koser conveyed property on a public road to Doris A. Koser for $1.

Kenneth M. Koser Jr. and Kathy L. Koser conveyed property on a public road to Kenneth M. Koser Jr. and Kathy L. Koser for $1.

Doris A. Koser conveyed property on a public road to Kenneth M. Koser Jr. and Kathy L. Koser for $1.

Kenneth M. Koser Jr. and Kathy L. Koser conveyed property on a public road to Doris A. Koser for $1.

Hung Minh Truong, Hung M. Truong and My Kim Nguyen conveyed property on Farmington Lane to Hung Minh Truong and My Kim Nguyen for $1.

Randy L. Kreider and Cynthia J. Kreider conveyed 234 Westview Drive to Haley E. Miller and Danny Shafik S. Matos for $261,585.

Ronald W. Herman Jr., Tara O. Kreamer and Tara O. Herman conveyed property on Hill Crest Lane to Ronald W. Herman Jr. and Tara O. Herman for $1.

Kevin M. Koser conveyed property on a public road to Kevin M. Koser for $1.

The estate of John W. Goyert conveyed 130 Anchor Road to Johnny P. Goyert and Josita M. Wilson for $1.

Kathleen F. Mowrer conveyed property on a public road to Ramon Garcia Munoz and Luz M Reyes Rivera for $252,000.

Richard H. Balderston and Jean Y. Balderston conveyed Unit 39 to Richard H. Balderston, Jean Y. Balderston and Richard H. Balderston & Jean Y. Balderston Trust for $1.

The estate of Miles G. Newman, The estate of Miles Newman, The estate of Francine Newman, Jodi Sadel, Miriam A. Newman and Francine Newman & Miles G. Newman Life Insurance Trust Agreement conveyed property on West View Drive to G&Z Investments LLC for $225,000.

Daniel J. Wagner and Renee L. Wagner conveyed 1437 Bossler Road to John H. Gibbel and Laureen J. Gibbel for $915,000.

Roger L. Gipe conveyed property on a public road to Roger L. Gipe for $1.

Doris A. Koser conveyed property on a public road to Kevin M. Koser for $1.

Roger L. Gipe conveyed property on a public road to Kevin M. Koser for $8,000.

Kevin M. Koser conveyed property on a public road to Roger L. Gipe for $1.

DRUMORE TWP.

Thomas J. Davis Jr. and Melissa L. Davis conveyed 997 Buck Heights Road to Kenneth A. Shuss and Stephanie Nash for $278,700.

Rodney L. Shank conveyed property on a public road to Sheronette N. Shank and Christopher Shank for $161,500.

EAST DRUMORE TWP.

Delores W. Jones and Dolores W. Jones conveyed property on a public road to Dolores W. Jones for $1.

Patti J. Hassler conveyed property on a public road to Patti J. Hassler for $1.

Hugh J. McGettigan Jr. and Pamela G. McGettigan conveyed property on a public road to Hugh J. McGettigan Jr. and Pamela G. McGettigan for $1.

Glenn H. Freese, Cleo M. Freese, Glenn H. Freese & Cleo M. Freese Revocable Living Trust Agreement, Cleo Freese and G&C Freese Revocable Living Trust conveyed property on a public road to Glenn H. Freese, Cleo M. Freese and Glenn H. Freese & Cleo M. Freese Revocable Living Trust Agreement for $1.

Gideon L. Petersheim and Malinda Petersheim conveyed property on a public road to Eli E. Petersheim and Sadie S. Petersheim for $1.

Robert S. Pratt and Yvonne S. Pratt conveyed property on a public road to Robert S. Pratt and Yvonne S. Pratt for $1.

Clifford E. Mareino and Kathleen A. Mareino conveyed property on a public road to Clifford E. Mareino and Kathleen A. Mareino for $1.

Kevin W. Baylor, Suzanne R. Baylor and Kevin W. Baylor Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Kevin W. Baylor and Suzanne R. Baylor for $1.

Charles Sexton and Bonnie Sexton conveyed property on a public road to Charles Sexton and Bonnie Sexton for $1.

Carl D. McFadden and Angela Marie McFadden conveyed property on a public road to Carl D. McFadden and Angela Marie McFadden for $1.

James R. Howell and Cynthia D. Howell conveyed property on a public road to James R. Howell and Cynthia D. Howell for $1.

Gregory G. Minnich and Lisa K. Minnich conveyed property on a public road to Gregory G. Minnich and Lisa K. Minnich for $1.

Joel A. Neff and Diane M. Neff conveyed property on a public road to Joel A. Neff and Diane M. Neff for $1.

Louis Denome and Sandra Denome conveyed property on a public road to Louis Denome and Sandra Denome for $1.

EARL TWP.

Soco Enterprises LLC and C&F Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Anastasiya Matsuk and Samuel Matsuk for $297,639.

Edwin M. Shirk and Jane W. Shirk conveyed property on Amishtown Road to Jason W. Martin and Susan E. Martin for $1.

EAST EARL TWP.

Alvin G. Wise and Anna Mae Wise conveyed property on a public road to Corbin D. Hurst and Vanessa A. Blank for $265,000.

WEST EARL TWP.

John L. King Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Norman H. Nolt and Ruth F. Nolt for $154,000.

Austin W. Jones and Natasha Jones conveyed 114 Turtle Hill Road to Austin W. Jones and Natasha Jones for $1.

David G. Troop conveyed property on a public road to Dennis L. Schlottman for $251,000.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

Roberto Collazo, Irma Collazo and Freddie M. Gonzalez conveyed property on Graystone Road to Jeffrey A. Cassel for $194,000.

EDEN TWP.

Eden Farm LLC, Custom Home Group Inc. and Ken Uhrich conveyed property on a public road to Charles W. Boyd Jr. and Diane R. Boyd for $449,785.

David M. Robinson, Deana Robinson and Deana L. Robinson conveyed property on a public road to David M. Robinson for $10.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

Conoy Crossing LP and Conoy Crossing Inc. conveyed Broken Arrow Drive L 91 + to Leon Ray Burkholder and Burkholder Builders for $165,000.

Nathan T. Crater, Katherine L. Crater, David L. Hall and Brenda E. Hall conveyed 500 Snyder Ave. to Katherine L. Crater, David L. Hall and Brenda E. Hall for $1.

Andrea M. Michener conveyed property on a public road to Taylor McKeown and Johnathan Sadler for $165,000.

Michael E. Grab conveyed property on South Poplar Street to John D. Herr for $78,000.

Koser Brothers Rentals conveyed property on North Hanover Street to Brandon M. Leaman for $212,000.

The estate of Dorothy Gerrick conveyed 531 Highlawn Ave. to John Daniel Maze for $1.

Diane Rudy, Diane T. Flook and David M. Rudy conveyed property on a public road to Frederick A. Grieger for $225,000.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Lincoln Center Management LLC conveyed property on a public road to Lincoln Real Estate Co. LLC for $1,025,000.

The estate of Paul James Fryberger, The estate of Paul Fryberger and Kathleen M. Wright conveyed 305 Duke St. to Raymond R. Rehak for $1.

Jerel K. Sensenig conveyed property on Apple Street to Jerel K. Sensenig and Stacey L. Sensenig for $1.

Andy Hong and Thanh Tu Ly conveyed 14 Church St. to High Impact Realty LLC for $290,000.

Janice D. Schell, Josephine I. Bechtel and Cyril R. Bechtel conveyed property on Ephrata Avenue to Zachary Ritchey, Julie Pietrycha, Richard Pietrycha and Gail Pietrycha for $275,000.

Stephen A. Ulkowski conveyed 276 Duke St. to Samantha R. Slater for $158,000.

Leslie Nye conveyed 115 Irene Ave. to Michael Menditto and Lucia F. Mancini for $172,500.

Shane Hufford, Shane R. Hufford and Meredith L. Miller conveyed 165 Irene Ave. to Shane R. Hufford for $1.

Stephen Schreiber, Lori Schreiber, Laura Schreiber and Lori A. Leidy conveyed 136 Marion Terrace to Jeremy Isaac Boots for $190,000.

EPHRATA TWP.

Ernestine C. Lehman conveyed property on a public road to Keith W. Lehman and Ernestine C. Lehman for $1.

Rodney Lehman and Rodney D. Lehman conveyed property on Colonial Drive to Rodney D. Lehman and Nichelle D. Lehman for $1.

Robert L. Robyn conveyed property on a public road to Robert L. Robyn and Susan J. Robyn for $1.

Millstone Properties of Lancaster LLC and Michael Good conveyed property on Summerlyn Drive to Brian Moore for $335,000.

MSCI 2006-Hq10 North Chancery Street, MSCI 2006-HQ10 North Chancery Street LLC, US Bank NA, Morgan Staley Capital I. Inc., Commercial Mortgage Pass Through Certificates Series 2006-Hq10 and LNR Partners LLC conveyed property on a public road to Goods Store Ltd Partnership, Kenneth N. Burkholder and Goods Store Realty LLC for $4,550,000.

FULTON TWP.

Willard Gwynn Spicer conveyed property on Westbrook Road to Robert Gwynn Spicer for $0.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

William D. Charles and Melinda K. Charles conveyed 701 Stony Battery Road to 701 Stony Battery Road LLC for $10.

Landis Farm Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC and Brent O. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Bethann Marie Scarborough for $503,599.

C&F Inc., JPM Stonehenge LLC and Mark Will conveyed property on Morning Thistle Court to Isaac L. Eisenhauer and Casandra N. Simanca for $325,900.

William Ferguson and Iona Ferguson conveyed property on a public road to Brian K. Murr and Marc D. Dufresne for $240,000.

Christopher S. Fields and Emily A. Fields conveyed 825 Hillaire Road to Daniel M. Plumby and Emily M. Smith for $306,000.

Matthew J. Eshleman and Maddison P. Burkhardt conveyed property on a public road to Matthew J. Eshleman for $1.

Samantha J. Tirado and Samantha J. Redcay conveyed 704 Country Place Drive to Samantha J. Redcay for $1.

Lynette C. Huber, William D. Charles, Curtis D. Charles and Charles Family Trust conveyed 791 Stony Battery Road to Ray A. Huber and Lynette C. Huber for $1.

John H. Gibbel and Laureen J. Gibbel conveyed property on Sylvan Road to Paul Retallack and Kristen Deangelis for $480,000.

Mapmrb LLC and Abigail J. Shank conveyed 2832 Spring Valley Road to Abby L. Kerns and Eric D. Kerns for $300,000.

Douglas Esh and Kelly R. Esh conveyed property on Woodridge Boulevard to Christopher S. Fields and Emily A. Fields for $431,000.

FHG 92 LLC and Wesley R. Funk conveyed 662 Gentry Drive to Michael D. Jennings and Johana C. Jennings for $305,000.

Susan M. McGuire conveyed property on Greens Avenue to Matthew Roda and Helen Roda for $432,500.

Wendy M McCauley Baumgarten and Amber Lynn Garcia conveyed 1007 Country Place Drive to Amber Lynn Garcia for $1.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Gabrielle Barger conveyed property on a public road to Ydaliza L Reynoso Baez for $132,900.

Rebecca Hoover and Rebecca Ann Thomas conveyed 730 Bridle Wreath Lane to Rebecca Hoover for $0.

Jason W. Greer, Holly A. Greer and Holly Greer conveyed property on a public road to Karen Fanelli and Joseph Fanelli for $211,000.

George Ayala, Diliana Villamar Nunez, Diliana Villamar Nunez, Diliana Villamar Ayala and Diliana Villamar Ayala conveyed 4125 Forrest Road to Diliana Villamar Ayala and Diliana Villamar Ayala for $1.

Pamela A. Overmeyer, Charlene A. Kurtz Steele, Charlene A Kurtz Steele and Judy A. Kurtz conveyed 3300 Pin Oak Lane to Sandy A. Kurtz for $1.

Francis X. Bennawit conveyed property on a public road to ALTC Properties LLC for $120,000.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

Maria F. Vargas and Maria Vargas conveyed Unit 1 to Maria F. Vargas for $1.

Brian K. Hambleton conveyed 9 S. Eastland Drive to Melanie Denise Stoltzfus for $175,000.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

The estate of Nancy Smigda conveyed property on a public road to Stonecrest Builders for $112,500.

Jessica A. McBride, Robert J. Sheaffer and Jeremy K. Stoe Sr. conveyed property on a public road to Jessica A. McBride for $1.

Michael J. Perry, Laura T. Perry and Timothy J. Weidman conveyed 843 Village Road to Benjamin Fisher for $269,900.

Shallowbrook Farm LLC, Chris Poole and Wanda Poole conveyed property on a public road to Dustin Landis and John Drouillard for $560,000.

Lawrence A. Sheckler and Nancy T. Sheckler conveyed property on Jefferson Court to Jonathan M. Bohlander and Amanda M. Bohlander for $389,900.

LANCASTER CITY

Federal Land Trust LLC and Homes For Life LLC conveyed 518 Manor St. to Lester L. Weiler and Melody R. Weiler for $92,500.

Ricky L. Rodgers and Jessica L. Rodgers conveyed 516 High St. to Johncey Mathew for $100,000.

Amos K. Stoltzfus conveyed 450 Fremont St. to Stuckman Properties LLC for $65,000.

Jennifer Rivera conveyed 407 Hilton Drive to Luis Alvarado Reyes and Ruth G Santiago Negron for $140,000.

Kamini Malankar and Vilas Malankar conveyed 347 S. Prince St. to Musser Holdings LLC for $84,000.

AH Hostetter Inc. and Hostetter AH Inc. conveyed 730 Prangley Ave. to Wilson Brothers Properties LLC for $1.

Melvin Shaub conveyed 45 Hershey Ave. to Maria M. Casey and Ana L. Lebron for $116,000.

Stephanie L. Warfel conveyed 240 E. New St. to Thomas J. Wheatley for $190,000.

Harmony Redesign Co. LLC and Anthony A. Reynolds conveyed property on North Mary Street to Daniel W. Lamp and Molly E. Burch for $425,000.

F. Lynn Catton and Michael P Oday conveyed 606 W. Chestnut St. to Kelly Anne Ressler and Chris Allen Goodling for $290,000.

Christopher L. Lopez conveyed 121 Crystal St. to EJH Properties LLC for $87,500.

Scot A. Gordon, Carol Allen Gordon and Carol Allen Gordon conveyed Unit 603 to Scot A. Gordon for $1.

Maria Velasquez and Maria L. Nunez conveyed 604 S. Prince St. to Maria L. Nunez for $1.

Edwin L. Bentzel, Linda S. Bentzel and Bobbi Nicole Bentzel conveyed 901 N. Duke St. to Robert A. Lawler and Pamela S. Lawler for $225,000.

John D. Kilgore and Melissa D. Kilgore conveyed 684 Columbia Ave. to Alvin L. King and Hannah S. King for $205,000.

Andrew D. Nolt conveyed 638 N. Marshall St. to Andrew D. Nolt and Heather Nolt for $1.

Restored Investments LLC, Joseph H. Mazzeo, Phillip S. Symonkhonh and Phillip Symonkhonh conveyed Unit 307 to Philip S. Symonkhonh and Joseph H. Mazzeo for $1.

Federal Land Trust LLC and Homes For Life LLC conveyed 516 Manor St. to Lester L. Weiler and Nathaniel L. Weiler for $92,500.

Erica Lynn Tirado conveyed 673 Euclid Ave. to Lorenzo Tirado Jr. for $1.

Mark Pontz conveyed 508 W. Lemon St. to Anthony Kirchner and Monica Kirchner for $180,000.

Stanley N. Esh and Creekview Property Renovation conveyed 434 E. Ross St. to Kenneth R. Keim and Geneva F. Keim for $219,500.

Ah Hostetter Inc. and Hostetter Ah Inc. conveyed property on Ruby Street to Gray House Property Holding Co. for $1.

The estate of Geraldine M. Rehkugler conveyed 403 N. Cherry St. to Steven Lentz and Kathy Lentz for $1.

Elizabeth B. Miller and Elizabeth Bricker Miller conveyed property on George Street to Jeffrey A. Hostetter and Rhonda K. Hostetter for $80,000.

Ashby & Johnson Holdings LLC, Justin T. Ashby and Jerry J. Johnson conveyed property on a public road to Columbia Empire Group LLC for $1.

LANCASTER TWP.

Joel M. Bigler and Kerry L. Bartens conveyed 41 Spencer Ave. to Kerry L. Bartens for $1.

Juan P Cadavid Valencia conveyed property on a public road to Dana L. Jones for $210,000.

Randler & Bolinder Real Estate LLC and Todd Bolinder conveyed 1310 Meadowbrook Road to Ryan David Darrenkamp and Emily Ann Giorgio for $480,000.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

H. Scott Nyce and Sherry L. Nyce conveyed property on Hemlock Lane to H. Scott Nyce for $97,983.

LITITZ BOROUGH

Scott D. Bender conveyed 521 Hummingbird Drive to Scott D. Bender and Jeanie M. Bender for $1.

Mildred S. Benedict conveyed property on a public road to 53 East Main LLC for $1.

Maureen A. Morell conveyed property on Oak Street to Elaine K. Hacker and Elaine K. Hacker Income Only Protector Trust for $254,000.

Fluid Conditioning Products Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Earn Properties LLC for $889,080.

Chad M. Perry, Diane M. Crawford and Diane M. Perry conveyed property on Springfield Court to Chad M. Perry and Diane M. Perry for $1.

Steven Borg and Elizabeth J. Borg conveyed 139 N. Liberty St. to Christopher N. Borg for $236,000.

The estate of Arline E. Shannon conveyed property on a public road to Bailey Garman for $275,000.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

Isaac F. Stoltzfus and Malinda B. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Benuel F. Stoltzfus and Susie S. Stoltzfus for $1.

Franklin D. Peters and Cindy L. Peters conveyed property on Pine Grove Road to Charles M. Kristman Sr. for $399,000.

MANHEIM TWP.

GRH 3 LLC and Gerald R. Horst conveyed property on Fondersmith Drive to Brian K. Hurter and Jennifer V. Hurter for $4,150.

GRH 3 LLC and Gerald R. Horst conveyed property on Landis Valley Road to John A. Fowler for $3,000.

Jon Warner Homes Inc. and Warner Jon Homes Inc. conveyed property on Cottage Lane to Shailesh Bhandari and Namrata Sharma for $150,000.

Kenneth E. Schlauch conveyed 228 Jackson St. to James E. Schlauch for $1.

Steven D. Sudbrink and Susan Sudbrink conveyed property on Stonehenge Drive to Loren Smith and Jennifer Stiefvater for $1,420,000.

Austin David Sahd and Austin D. Sahd conveyed 200 Lincoln Ave. to Stadium District Development LLC for $1.

Jessica A. McBride, Robert J. Sheaffer and Jeremy K. Stoe Sr. conveyed 118 Lincoln St. to Jeremy K. Stoe Sr. for $1.

Keith E. Kragel, Deborah M. Kragel and Thomas G. Weik conveyed property on Farnum Road to Edward Blackburn and Elizabeth Blackburn for $391,000.

Jessica A. McBride, Robert J. Sheaffer, Jeremy K. Stoe Sr. and Jessica McBride conveyed 116 Lincoln St. to Robert J. Sheaffer for $1.

Austin D. Sahd and Lisa A. Sahd conveyed 213 Jackson St. to Stadium District Development LLC for $1.

Wendy L. Baltimore conveyed Unit J 5 to John Drescher and William Drescher for $151,000.

Matthew R. Bergstrom conveyed 909 Fountain Ave. to Jp H. Tambourine and Kathleen S. Tambourine for $221,600.

Gregory James Smith and Cheryl Ann Denick conveyed property on a public road to Ajaykumar I. Upadhyaya and Pallavi Upadhyaya for $550,000.

The estate of Michael G. Valudes conveyed 159 Valleybrook Drive to Esther F. Glick for $159,900.

Carlos J. Ferrera conveyed 1361 Glen Moore Circle to Alexander Joseph Blake Alleman for $182,500.

Adam P. Kehler and Rhea D. Miller conveyed property on a public road to Aigul I. Bodnar for $302,000.

GRH 3 LLC and Horst & Son Inc. conveyed Unit 34 to W. Scott Helfrick and Patricia G. Helfrick for $493,309.

Timothy R. Armstrong and Beth Armstrong conveyed property on Baneberry Lane to Mashrur Hossain and Tara Stowe Hossain for $310,000.

Tuan T. Bui, Kim Chi Duong Bui and Ce Developers Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Tuan T. Bui, Kim Chi Duong Bui, Tuan T. Bui Revocable Living Trust and Kim Chi Duong Bui Revocable Living Trust for $1.

Tuan Trong Bui, Kim Chi Nguyen Duong, Kim Chi Duong Nguyen Bui, Kim Chi Duong Bui and 2006 Bui Family Trust conveyed property on a public road to Tuan T. Bui and Kim Chi Duong Bui for $1.

Carol Cryer conveyed property on Stillwood Circle to Jeffrey A. Conrad and Kimberly K. Conrad for $400,000.

Dung A. Nguyen and Sau T. Nguyen conveyed 452 Biscayne Road to Thua Nguyen for $1.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

Noah D. Martin and Janae M. Martin conveyed 115 S. Main St. to Alice M. McCabe and Scott C. McCabe Sr. for $164,718.

Jacob D. Funk conveyed 38 W. Gramby St. to Jason D. Funk and Melissa S. Funk for $1.

Adam M. Buchmoyer conveyed property on North Linden Street to Adam M. Buchmoyer and Shauna Buchmoyer for $1.

Lyndsey T. Ginder and Nathaniel T. Gardener conveyed 330 Lake View Drive to Lyndsey T. Ginder for $1.

Alan M. Keating and Ruthanne Keating conveyed property on Park View Drive to Alan M. & Ruthanne Keating Revocable Trust for $1.

MANOR TWP.

Conan R. Dworchak conveyed property on a public road to Arlan E. Hurst and Rosemary Hurst for $90,000.

Matthew C. Markulik and Matthew Charles Markulik conveyed 130 Broadstone St. to Jessica Markulik and Matthew Charles Markulik for $1.

Adam M. Russo and Jaimie A. Russo conveyed 1742 Stone Mill Road to Corey J. Lloyd and Melissa L. Lloyd for $270,000.

Yusup Muradov and Zinfira Muradova conveyed property on Albright Avenue to Andrew M. Brenneman and Kelly L. Brenneman for $194,000.

Elsie T. Rock conveyed property on Manor Oaks Drive to Kevin B. Rock for $1.

Martha M. Colyer conveyed 465 Hawthorne Drive to Joseph Colyer and Krystle Colyer for $132,500.

The estate of Susan L. Dorrin conveyed 219 Cartledge Lane to Nur Property Holdings LLC for $181,000.

Bradley P. Miller conveyed 25 Bank Barn Lane to John C. Boyer Jr. and Katelyn Eva Boyer for $442,000.

Logan Kibler conveyed property on a public road to Kimberly Susan Stoltzfus for $207,000.

MARTIC TWP.

Austin N. Smoker conveyed property on a public road to Austin N. Smoker and Davina A. Smoker for $1.

Mason Niles Chrisman and Emily Chrisman conveyed property on a public road to Stephen A. Biddison and Kelly Metzler for $265,000.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

The estate of Robert F. Schroll II conveyed 224 N. Barbara St. to Julia R. Schroll for $1.

Charlan Group, Charlan Group LP, Metzler Home Builders Inc. and Tri Des Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Jason W. Greer and Holly A. Greer for $364,920.

Ehcompany LLC and Edward Z. Hoover conveyed property on a public road to Cameron J. Nyguist and Sarah Nyguist for $135,000.

Henry G. Shenk and Irene G. Shenk conveyed 742 Bruce Ave. to John B. Martin and Patricia J. Martin for $240,000.

Justin R. Linderman conveyed property on East Main Street to Donald L. Kissinger for $139,050.

Robert John Kreider, Stephanie Leigh Cruz and Stephanie Leigh Kreider conveyed Unit 143 to Robert John Kreider and Stephanie Leigh Kreider for $0.

Janet R. Eby conveyed property on a public road to Kevin W. Eby and Michaele L. Eby for $200,000.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Barbara C. Arendt conveyed 27 Shybrook Court to Suguna Ram for $197,500.

Giuseppe Ferrarelli, Guiseppe Ferrarelli and Vita Ferrarelli conveyed property on a public road to Stanislav Freydlin and Donna M. Freydlin for $171,000.

Nichelle D. Lehman conveyed property on a public road to Rodney D. Lehman and Nichelle D. Lehman for $1.

Rodney D. Lehman conveyed property on a public road to Rodney D. Lehman and Nichelle D. Lehman for $1.

The estate of Sharon L. Toews conveyed 2163 Sheri Lane to AJ Home Solutions LLC for $249,000.

MOUNTVILLE BOROUGH

James T. Hamaker, Kristin R. Hamaker and Kristen R. Hamaker conveyed property on a public road to James T. Hamaker and Kristin R. Hamaker for $1.

Priscilla A. Kreider conveyed property on Huntington Drive to Ugur Sivri for $185,000.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

Vernon Z. Musser and Dawn M. Musser conveyed property on Stoever Drive to Gordon L. Glass, Calliope Glass and Gordon L. & Calliope Glass Revocable Trust for $278,000.

Kayla A. Byler and Ervin U. Byler conveyed 338 E. Jackson St. to Clayton Christopher Dimon and Hannah Paige Ashcroft for $182,100.

Timothy A. Hess and Tracey A. Hess conveyed 343 Valley View Drive to Robert Trotta and Giovanna Trotta for $250,000.

Sandra J. Bair conveyed 205 Wecaf St. to Nicholas A. Bair for $1.

PENN TWP.

Barbara A. Myers, Barbara A. Perko and Charles Perko conveyed property on a public road to Barbara A. Perko and Charles Perko for $1.

Sue L. Weiler, Brie A. Weiler and Brie A. Merkey conveyed property on Hi View Drive to Noah C. Merkey and Brie A. Merkey for $1.

PEQUEA TWP.

David Rayha and Elizabeth Rayha conveyed property on Wyndmere Way to Joel Alexander Plata Cabrera, Joel Alexander Plata Cabrera, Rosa Pichard Bueno and Rosa Pichard Bueno for $455,000.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

Megan E. Bell, Megan E. Altland and Logan M. Altland conveyed property on a public road to Logan M. Altland and Megan E. Altland for $0.

Jody M. Brady and Robert Brady conveyed property on Lancaster Pike to Ketterline Inc. for $95,000.

Smithville Church of God Inc. and Smithville Church of God conveyed property on a public road to Smithville Church of God Inc. and Smithville Church of God for $1.

Karen L. Miller conveyed property on a public road to Thomas Edward Stewart for $1.

Justin H. Foulk conveyed property on Fairview Church Road to Justin H. Foulk for $1.

QUARRYVILLE BOROUGH

K. Marc Shoemaker conveyed property on South Church Street to Paige A. Troutman and Taggart C. Hess for $169,900.

RAPHO TWP.

Melissa L. Torbert, Melissa L. Sposito and Kevin A. Sposito conveyed 1348 Heatherwood Drive to Melissa L. Sposito and Kevin A. Sposito for $0.

Christopher H. Anthony and Carol S. Anthony conveyed Unit 92 to Jessica Scott for $340,000.

Henry W. Buckius III and Margaret L. Buckius conveyed property on a public road to John Marini and Kimberly Marini for $315,000.

Teresa A. Helm and John W. Helm conveyed property on a public road to Teresa A. Helm for $1.

Kerry K. Schanz and Eliese M. Schanz conveyed property on Hill Top Road to Eliese Schanz for $1.

Matthew W. Gartside conveyed property on a public road to Fun Properties LLC for $140,000.

Vickie L. Garber and Doris M. Tucker conveyed Unit 241 to Michele Keller for $345,000.

SADSBURY TWP.

The estate of Clyde K. Feister conveyed property on a public road to Bunnie L. Feister for $1.

Wilmer J. Beiler and Lydia Ann Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Marvin J. Beiler and Ruth Anne Beiler for $1.

Wilmer J. Beiler and Lydia Ann Beiler conveyed property on Buck Run Road to Jason L. Beiler for $1.

SALISBURY TWP.

Jack Daniel Dill, Katherine Kehoe Wark and Katherine Kehoe Dill conveyed property on a public road to Jack Daniel Dill and Katherine Kehoe Dill for $1.

E&J Family LP, John D. Stoltzfus Jr. and Edna S. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Newport Road to Salisbury Township for $1.

A. Leslie King, Miriam King and Lena R. King conveyed property on a public road to Christian Jay Glick and Barbie Ann Glick for $650,000.

Randy S. Brown conveyed property on a public road to Andrey Chuprin and Yulia Chuprin for $353,500.

Jacob L. King and Martha Lynn King conveyed property on a public road to David A. Blank and Levi S. Blank for $336,000.

STRASBURG BOROUGH

Jeffrey A. Mills and Cheryl L. Mills conveyed 201 Black Horse Drive to Yijian Cai for $205,000.

WARWICK TWP.

Kimberly S. Summers and Kimberly S. Hackman conveyed 826 Pine Hill Road to Kimberly S. Summers for $1.

Millport Road LLC, Garman Builders At Lancaster LLC, James W. Buckwalter and Shawn L. Garman conveyed property on Valley Crossing Drive to Erdal Kurun and Meral Kurun for $701,404.

Jesse R. Detweiler and Melissa J. Detweiler conveyed property on Rolling Hill Drive to Linda P. Sams and Bryan S. Sams for $185,000.

Angela K. Ilie, Angela K. Moore, Robert Ilie and Angel Moore conveyed 476 Crosswinds Drive to Angela K. Moore for $1.

Cody Auker, Katelyn Auker and Katelyn Witwer conveyed 9 Twin Brook Road to Cody Auker and Katelyn Auker for $0.

Eric J. Lilly conveyed 1004 Union House Road to Eric J. Lilly and Larissa Lilly for $1.

Justin Martin and Lynette Martin conveyed property on a public road to Manolo Esquivel for $315,000.

Krista Heffley and Kenneth Heffley conveyed property on Owl Hill Road to Krista Heffley for $1.

The estate of H. Clyde Saylor, The estate of Herbert Clyde Saylor and The estate of Clyde Saylor conveyed 1405 Putnam Drive to Jamerson D. Lewis for $289,900.