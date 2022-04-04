The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office March 21-25:

ADAMSTOWN BOROUGH

Khaled A. Saad conveyed property on a public road to Kahled A. Saad, Abir S. Abidel Mawla and Abir S. Abidel Mawla for $1.

John W. Bernstel Jr, John W. Bernstel, Mary E. Bernstel and Stacy A. Burkey conveyed 13 Misty Meadow Drive to Yaliza Cepeda for $370,000.

AKRON BOROUGH

Donna L. Leonard and Alex V. Burkholder conveyed property on South Ninth Street to Donna L. Leonard, Lea A. Burkholder and Alex V. Burkholder for $1.

Jeremy L. Zimmerman and Jill M. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Adrian Troy Shelley and Melissa Gray Shelley for $125,000.

Adrian T. Shelley conveyed property on a public road to Fannie S. Smucker for $220,000.

Joseph M. Masoner, Michelle Masoner, Michelle Rissler and Michelle J. Masoner conveyed 110 East End Ave. to Jeremy Shirk and Katie Shirk for $230,000.

Thomas J. Murray III and Emily Nicole Murray conveyed 922 Broad St. to Thomas J. Murray III for $1.

BART TWP.

Annie F. Smoker conveyed property on a public road to Henry B. Miller and Rebecca L. Miller for $200,000.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Walter A. Sweigart and Joshua S. Sweigart A conveyed property on Country Drive to Jeremy L. Martin for $275,000.

John R. Hutchinson conveyed property on a public road to Roy E. Good Jr. and Doris J. Good for $156,202.

CLAY TWP.

Robin Renee Sanchez and Robin Renee Lamontia conveyed Unit 297 to Jonathan E. Dickey and Angie L. Dickey for $469,000.

Dale L. Heck and Deidre L. Heck conveyed property on Daniel Drive to Justin Daniel and Andrea Daniel for $315,000.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Mary Jane Steely and Jeffrey S. Steely conveyed property on Ray Drive to Beverly A. Schaefer for $222,500.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

David W. Sensenig and Donna J. Sensenig conveyed property on a public road to Kevin R. Martin for $247,500.

COLERAIN TWP.

Margaret E. Miller and Margaret E. Steller conveyed 49 Woodside Drive to Margaret E. Miller for $1.

Timothy R. Rineer and Karlee M. Rineer conveyed property on Street Road to Rickie D. Kauffman and Ruth A. Kauffman for $405,000.

Enos K. Stoltzfus and Katie A. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to David E. Glick and Sadie K. Glick for $400,000.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Red Canna LLC and Laura E. Diamantoni conveyed property on Walnut Street to John J. Devic for $241,000.

Richard Lee Sheetz and QP Invest Real Estate Group LLC conveyed 801 Walnut St. to QP Invest Real Estate Group LLC for $1.

Susquehanna River Rentals LLC and John S. King conveyed property on a public road to Alvin & Lillian Rentals Limited Liability Co for $780,000.

Thomas Garcia conveyed property on Pheasant Drive to Anlly Ivonet Leo Bobadilla and Francisco Velez Ramirez for $260,000.

Gary A. Motter and Julia A. Motter conveyed 565 Walnut St. to Lindsay N. Brubaker and Richard Tase for $199,900.

Blueprints For Addiction Recovery Inc. and Christopher Dreisbach conveyed 334 Union St. to Archduke Investments LLC for $65,000.

CONESTOGA TWP.

Wesley S. Bruckno, Margaret Nepps Bruckno and Margaret Mary Bruckno conveyed property on a public road to Wesley S. Bruckno, Margaret Mary Nepps and Bruckno Nepps Family Trust for $1.

Judith A. Rambo conveyed property on a public road to Ryan R. Rambo and Chelsea R. Rambo for $1.

CONOY TWP.

James E. Gutshall Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Tina L. Gutshall for $1.

DENVER BOROUGH

Jason B. Bluestein, Jessica L. Finnigan and Jessica L. Bluestein conveyed property on a public road to Gregory R. Stauffer for $382,500.

Christopher L. Gehman and Patricia A. Gehman conveyed 219 Fausnacht Drive to MBTT LLC for $210,000.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

George J. Rzecinski, Eileen D. Rzecinski, Doreen Ann Pitera and Eileen S. Rzecinski conveyed property on a public road to Christopher J. Pitera, Doreen A. Pitera and George Rzecinski for $1.

Daniel J. Weinel and Brittany Nichole Nolt conveyed property on a public road to William Watson and Laura Smith for $236,000.

Derek C. Sutherland, Elizabeth A. Sutherland, Elizabeth A. Shervin and Elizabeth Sutherland conveyed property on a public road to Derek C. Sutherland for $65,000.

Brenda S. Shultz, Shannon Shultz, Shannon D. Ebersole, Joyce Garber Shultz, The estate of Parke M. Garber, Jennifer Shultz, Glenda Shultz and Brenda Shultz conveyed property on Endslow Road to Awakened Properties LLC for $157,000.

BPDL3 LLC and J. Gary Neff conveyed property on a public road to Nvr Inc. for $96,750.

Cindy L. Sadler and David M. Sadler conveyed property on Ashley Drive to Jonathan M. Strausser for $308,606.

Michael C. Schloz and Jodi M. Ater conveyed property on Amanda Court to Som M. Ghalley for $305,000.

Joanne Steele and Tara Stokes conveyed property on Red Cedar Lane to Nicholas Ryan Delarso for $191,000.

The estate of Margaret H. Landis conveyed property on a public road to Francesco Biondo and Amy M. Biondo for $530,000.

Shawn E. Gunnet, Barbara Gunnet, Barbara Rodriguez Santana and Barbara Rodriguez Santana conveyed 198 Fuhrman Road to Shawn E. Gunnet and Barbara Gunnet for $1.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Corey M. Bleacher conveyed property on Sassafras Lane to Corey M. Bleacher and Alexis N. Strocko for $1.

James L. Montgomery, Jeanette M. Montgomery and James L. & Jeanette M. Montgomery Revocable Living Trust conveyed Unit 111 to Percy Walton for $267,000.

Millpond Properties LLC and Christopher Martin conveyed property on Cedar Road to Larry J. Schlaybach and Tina M. Schlaybach for $329,995.

Ralph G. Watters and Jackie E. Watters conveyed property on a public road to Leanne E. Mocniak and Joseph A. Klimas for $285,000.

Glenpoint LLC and KCH Holdings Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Arthur C. Snellbaker Sr. and Martha E. Snellbaker for $586,291.

EAST DRUMORE TWP.

Shipley Family LYD Partnership and William Shipley III conveyed property on a public road to Shipley Family Ltd. Partnership for $1.

BGE II Real Estate LLC and Mahlon J. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Lancaster Pike to BGE II Real Estate LLC for $1.

Custom Home Group Inc. conveyed property on Saint Andrews Way to Paul Gordon Bankes III and Elizabeth Bankes for $574,200.

Edwin M. Martin Jr. and Kathryn S. Martin conveyed property on St. Catherine Drive to Brandon John Enck and Courtney Amber Enck for $275,000.

Jennifer M. Scott conveyed property on a public road to Fisher Boys Land Co. for $234,000.

Shipley Family Ltd. Partnership and William Shipley III conveyed property on Lancaster Pike to BGE II Real Estate LLC for $250,000.

EARL TWP.

Matthew G. Glick conveyed property on a public road to Levi R. Hoover for $1.

Musser Properties LLC and Wilmer R. Musser conveyed 870 E. Main St. to Sa Derby Holdings LLC for $1,357,500.

Edward George Finefrock Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Benjamin M. Kauffman and Lillian F. Kauffman for $6,000.

The estate of Jane S. Lloyd conveyed property on Maple Drive to Brittany Lanz for $430,000.

Michael S. Niederer and Alexandra G. McCaw conveyed property on a public road to John A. Ciorciari and Antoinette Ciorciari for $340,000.

EAST EARL TWP.

Ann T. Kane conveyed property on Martin Street to Michael S. Wiker and Melaina J. Wiker for $477,145.

Marlin H. Brubaker and Mary M. Brubaker conveyed property on a public road to Lewis Z. Horst and Mary M. Horst for $415,000.

WEST EARL TWP.

Steve Banh conveyed 53 Hawk Lane to Joshua Gonzales for $244,500.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

Ana Prelic conveyed property on East New Street to Ana Prelic and Stephen Donald Clubine for $1.

EDEN TWP.

Jonas S. Fisher and Barbie K. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Andrea L. Trimble for $185,000.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

Leon Ray Burkholder and Burkholder Builders conveyed property on Maize Circle to Broken Arrow Maize LLC for $580,000.

Andrea D. Spigelmeyer conveyed 17 Greenleaf Lane to William A. Baker and Melissa M. Baker for $265,000.

Citi Trustee Services LLC and Tm Hill Estate Trust conveyed 151 E. High St. to Xavier Lee Huynh and Tm Hill Estate Trust for $1.

The estate of Jean F. Malone conveyed 232 E. Arch St. to Andrew S. Malone for $1.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

The estate of Guy A. Burkins conveyed 109 E. Pine St. to Vincenzo Russo and Antonio Russo for $177,000.

Jonathan M. Martin, Tiffany M. Martin and Jonathan Martin conveyed property on a public road to Raymond C. Horning and Jessica A. Horning for $209,000.

Harvey J. Turner IV conveyed 490 Howard Ave. to Hillside Road Properties LLC for $270,000.

EPHRATA TWP.

Glen M. Bollinger and Sharon E. Bollinger conveyed property on a public road to Matthew Eshelman and Jennifer Eshelman for $85,000.

Dale L. Carbaugh, Barbara D. Carbaugh and Dale Carbaugh conveyed 30 Brookfield Drive to Dale L. Carbaugh and Barbara D. Carbaugh for $1.

Dale P. Hartman conveyed property on a public road to Dale P. Hartman, Dale E. Hartman, Duane E. Hartman and Dale P. Hartman Revocable Trust for $1.

FULTON TWP.

Henry Z. Stoltzfus and Naomi G. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Henry Z. Stoltzfus and Naomi G. Stoltzfus for $1.

Henry Z. Stoltzfus and Naomi G. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Little Britain Church Road to Michael B. Stoltzfus and Emma Z. Stoltzfus for $1.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Helianta Sosa conveyed property on a public road to Juan B. Gonzalez for $0.

Toa East Petersburg LLC and Toa Richland LLC conveyed 136 Ticonderoga Road to Nickiforos Grigoriades and Ruth D. Grigoriades for $448,173.

Sonshine III LP and Josiah LLC conveyed property on a public road to John D. Towers and Emily A. Towers for $504,571.

Michael P. Devlin conveyed 1017 Nissley Road to Kendall R. Stoltzfus and Jennifer Stoltzfus for $334,700.

Giuseppe Conigliaro and Anna Conigliaro conveyed 829 Rohrerstown Road to Roy Shertzer for $180,000.

Gary C. Martin, Jane L Ziegenfus Martin and Jane L. Ziegenfus Martin conveyed 639 Oakwood Lane to Tyler Stoltz and Margaret Stoltz for $575,000.

Marietta Avenue Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC and Chad Stoltzfus conveyed Unit 41 to Martin C. Harnish and Allison R. Harnish for $282,800.

George M. Barnock and Kristin M. Barnock conveyed property on a public road to Purna Khadka and Bhanu Khadka for $460,500.

LPV18 Tobacco Road LLC, LPV 18 Tobacco Road LLC and Little Palm Ventures Holding LLC conveyed property on a public road to LPV18 Tobacco Road LLC for $1.

Kevin S. Campbell, Kevin S. Campbell Sr. and Tamara J. Campbell conveyed property on a public road to William Campbell and Jennifer Leaman for $220,000.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Fulton Bank NA conveyed 4063 Parkside Court to Emma M. Zook and Lydia S. Beiler for $280,000.

Joshua R. Gonzales conveyed 102 Stonehouse Lane to Maritza Rosario for $165,000.

Kristin M. Nice conveyed property on Wildflower Lane to National Residential Nominee Services Inc. for $415,000.

National Residential Nominee Services Inc. conveyed property on Wildflower Lane to James W. Burfield and Chelsa M. Burfield for $415,000.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

The estate of Lydia B. Yarnell conveyed property on a public road to Teri Lynn Yarnell and Ronald R. Yarnell for $1.

Ray C. Kendig and Jeffrey A. Kendig conveyed property on a public road to Ivan W. Beiler for $350,000.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

Stacey Lee Harris and Stacey King conveyed Unit 23 to William Allen and Maureen L. Allen for $356,000.

Marian E. Sensenig conveyed 14 Rumford Court to Judith T. Urick for $301,000.

Chadwick T. Brubaker and Erin M. Wagner conveyed Unit 70 to Casey E. Mitchell and Gregory A. Mowery for $535,900.

Benuel S. King and Annie K. King conveyed 826 Strasburg Pike to John S. King and Rebecca F. King for $1.

LANCASTER CITY

George Mastromatteo, Michael A. Mastromatteo and Michael Mastromatteo conveyed 446 N. Duke St. to Hickory Hollow Investments LLC for $660,000.

James D. McCutcheon and Stacy L. McCutcheon conveyed 240 Laurel St. to Luis Diaz for $208,500.

Rose A. Welsh and Rose A. Meredith conveyed 428 Ruby St. to Awakened Properties LLC for $105,000.

Jeffrey Hostetter conveyed 441 High St. to Alexandra E. Rodrigues for $111,500.

The estate of Mary E. Yecker conveyed 444 E. Orange St. to Prime Real Estate Holdings LLC for $217,000.

ILL Holdings LLC and Luis Torres Santiago conveyed 547 E. Marion St. to Anderson Orr for $266,000.

Angel S. Santana conveyed property on a public road to Erik D. Santana for $205,000.

Carolyn A. McNelis and Carolyn A. Reavy conveyed 663 W. Orange St. to Carolyn A. Reavy and Kevin P. Reavy for $1.

Rafael C. Dejesus Jr. and Veronica Dejesus conveyed 516 S. Pearl St. to Christopher Michael Boggess and Karissa Lynn Boggess for $265,500.

Valley View Capital LLC and Eli S. King conveyed property on a public road to JKB Properties LLC for $1.

Wendy S. Keller, Wendy S. Stauffer and John T. Stauffer conveyed 411 Winthrop Drive to Joanna Howard for $135,000.

Lancaster Press Partners LP, Lancaster Press Management LLC and Eddie P. Drogaris conveyed Unit 603 to David R. Penberthy and J. Kim Penberthy for $465,500.

Martha H. Kast conveyed 305 Church St. to Martha H. Kast for $1.

Heidi K. Shirk conveyed property on East Lemon Street to Heidi K. Shirk for $1.

James M. Steberger and Candice J. Steberger conveyed 825 N. Reservoir St. to James M. Steberger for $1.

Stuckman Properties LLC and H. Dupree Stuckman conveyed 29 Church St. to Kowain Christian for $120,000.

Josefina Y Soriano Nunez conveyed 440 Park Hill Road to Tawny Muller and Amanda McMillin for $140,000.

PME Real Estate and Lloyd Pickell conveyed property on Ranck Avenue to RMI Realty LLC for $980,000.

Cinmic Investments and C. Michael Rohrbach conveyed 607 S. Lime St. to Route 322 Keystone Courts Mobile Home Park LLC for $100,000.

Dustin L. Raysor conveyed 725 New Holland Ave. to D. Josiah Stoltzfus for $205,000.

Sylvan S. Allgyer, Linda E. Allgyer, Sylvan Allgyer and Linda Allgyer conveyed 8 Chester St. to Stuckman Properties LLC for $115,000.

Christopher M. Dissinger, Melissa J. Dissinger and Trasha L. McDevitt conveyed 622 N. Jefferson St. to RSM Management LLC for $127,000.

The estate of Beryl R. Sherman and Joan M. Sherman conveyed property on North Shippen Street to Frederic H. Sherman for $1.

Melvin R. Kreider conveyed property on East Mifflin Street to Joshua D. Kreider for $1.

Jacob King and Jacob S. King conveyed 323 Laurel St. to Francisco A. Perez for $195,000.

Blaine C. Stover, Monica R. Schaeffer and Monica Rae Stover conveyed 242 E. Clay St. to Blaine C. Stover and Monica Rae Stover for $1.

The estate of Jordan Luis Morales and The estate of Jordan Morales conveyed 613 E. Madison St. to Joseph Morales for $1.

Rising Son Investment Group LLC, NIV Lemoine Real Estate Group Inc. and Niv Lemoine Real Estate Investment Group Inc. conveyed property on Howard Avenue to Krista Li for $270,000.

JPP Property Management LLC and Lazaro Pepen conveyed property on a public road to Leo JK LLC and JK Leo LLC for $444,000.

David Krakoff, Jennifer Krakoff and Adria Kelleher conveyed 922 N. Duke St. to Gavin Benjamin Oplinger and Emily Marie Oplinger for $278,000.

Migdalia Medina and Luis Medina conveyed 724 Manor St. to Rosa M. Colon for $140,000.

Lisa C. Lefever conveyed 1273 Fremont St. to Sophia C. McConnell for $207,500.

Christopher L. Johnston and Patricia Johnston conveyed 629 First St. to Numa Design LLC for $130,000.

LANCASTER TWP.

Mary M. Tribble conveyed property on Atkins Avenue to Mary M. Tribble for $1.

EK Real Estate Services of NY LLC conveyed 1853 Spring Ridge Lane to Savage Gamers LLC for $175,000.

The estate of Beryl R. Sherman conveyed property on Valley Road to Frederic H. Sherman for $1.

The estate of John J. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Jorge L Rodriguez Adorno and Selena Rodriguez for $325,000.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

Amos S. Stoltzfus and Arie R. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to S&R Real Adventures LLC for $50,000.

Monterey Properties LLC and Henry S. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Monterey Road to David L. King for $1.

Emanuel L. King and Mary L. King conveyed property on a public road to Levi R. Stoltzfus Jr. and Darlene Stoltzfus for $1.

LITITZ BOROUGH

Robert J. Volciak III and Laura A. Volciak conveyed property on a public road to Elizabeth Dinovis for $218,000.

Stephen Johnson and Nancy A. Johnson conveyed 623 S. Cedar St. to Adrienne Dale Dodds for $225,000.

Adrienne Dale Dodds conveyed 260 S. Cedar St. to Adam Dodds and Lindsey Lefever for $250,000.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

The estate of Elma L. Hess and The estate of Elma Louise Hess conveyed property on a public road to Barry L. Hess for $1.

MANHEIM TWP.

Susan Wood conveyed 1980 Sterling Place to Jason Long and Anna Long for $395,000.

Kathleen A. Dubois conveyed property on a public road to Katelyn Candiello for $365,000.

GRH 3. LLC and Horst & Son Inc. conveyed Unit 70 to John M. McHenry, Christine M. McHenry and John M. McHenry & Christine M. McHenry Family Trust for $579,154.

The estate of Jean L. Lohin conveyed property on Brighton Avenue to Elissa L. Fairman for $1.

Central PA Equities 24 LLC conveyed property on Unit B to GHG Lancaster LLC for $10.

George C. Hawke and Doris M. Hawke conveyed 242 Maxson Road to Hawke Family Trust, George C. Hawke and Doris M. Hawke for $1.

Kyle E. Linardo conveyed Unit 5 Sunnybrook Drive to Christopher Jordan Petersheim and Jessica Brooke Stoltzfus for $280,000.

Martha R. Cooper conveyed property on a public road to Robert R. Castillo and Shantel Castillo for $285,000.

Karen M. Richards and Karen M. Santiago conveyed 221 E. Liberty St. to Karen M. Santiago for $1.

David Charles Lang and Cheri Paige Fogleman conveyed 15 Susquaw Place to David Charles Lang and Cheri Paige Fogleman for $213,783.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

James D. Barto, Sherri L. Barto and Chad E. Barto conveyed 126 N. Charlotte St. to 5K Enterprises LLC for $160,000.

Andrew N. Shumaker and Megan E. Shumaker conveyed property on Lorraine Avenue to Megan E. Shumaker for $1.

William G. Felger and Mary Anne Felger conveyed property on North Grant Street to J. Justin Foreman and Casey M. Foreman for $30,000.

Rhonda Morales and Carol Sumner conveyed 230 W. Colebrook St. to Rhonda Morales for $1.

Staudt Mcgovern Holdings LLC, Bernard C. Reiley and Suzanne B. Reiley conveyed property on a public road to Bernard C. Reiley and Suzanne B. Reiley for $1.

MANOR TWP.

Melissa R. Lowe conveyed property on Hampden Drive to Justina A. Keller for $260,000.

Jacqueline A. Barley conveyed property on Victoria Road to John M. Barley and Jacqueline A. Barley for $1.

Mario A. Ruiz and Maria Eugenia Ruiz conveyed property on Banyan Circle Drive to Leequan Marnae Larue for $255,000.

Peter M. Kishpaugh and Hayley G. Kishpaugh conveyed property on Columbia Avenue to Boranna Bora and Phuoc Nguyen for $303,300.

Thomas C. Graver Sr, Thomas C. Graver and Kamala J. Graver conveyed 2101 Manor Ridge Drive to Kamala J. Graver, Thomas C. Graver and Thomas C. Graver Sr. for $1.

The estate of Gerald Joseph Foxhoven conveyed property on Millersville Road to Dakota David Eaby for $120,000.

Jacqueline A. Barley conveyed property on Blue Rock Road to John M. Barley and Jacqueline A. Barley for $1.

Fred C. Young conveyed property on a public road to 19 Bradford LLC for $1.

MARIETTA BOROUGH

Mary Ann Cresswell Mcilnay and Richard Mcilnay conveyed property on a public road to Kenneth Miller and Jeanette Miller for $562,000.

Jonathan F. Beiler and Katie S. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Hannah Corrin Rich and Andre Jacob Saenz Rebaza for $165,000.

MARTIC TWP.

Becky A. Dean conveyed property on a public road to Meghan J. Dinges for $245,000.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

Lynne A. Litsinger and Jennifer L. Carr conveyed property on Stonegate Court to Ryan James Mcgovern for $235,000.

The estate of Hazel M. Houghton conveyed property on a public road to Carol V. Thompson and Terence N. Thompson for $351,000.

Pamela Smith and Amber Smith conveyed property on Crestgate Place to Amber Smith for $1,500.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

Caleb B. Lenko and Amanda Lenko conveyed property on a public road to Lindsey D. Miller for $192,500.

Paul A. Miller conveyed 344 Florin Ave. to Neal Andrew Sweigart and Lauren Marie Sweigart for $176,000.

Charles Schwab conveyed Church Street Lot 1 to Charles Schwab and Michilyn Schwab for $0.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Brian V. Ness and Loretta A. Ness conveyed 656 Westbrooke Drive to Stanley A. Tyson and Mary Ann Tyson for $270,000.

Melissa R. Walsh conveyed 1156 Ridge Road to Melissa R. Walsh and Joseph Lee Walsh for $1.

John P. Gallucci and Linda L. Gallucci conveyed property on a public road to John P. Gallucci for $1.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

Greg Ruth conveyed 426 W. Cedar St. to Linda L. Reber and Randolph K. Reber for $300,000.

Jeremy Martin, Crystal Fox and Mervin Fox conveyed 564 E. Jackson St. to Jeremy Martin and Crystal Fox for $1.

PARADISE TWP.

Eli S. Esh and Anna Ruth Esh conveyed property on Strasburg Road to Eli S. Esh and Anna Ruth Esh for $1.

Samuel A. Esh and Linda M. Esh conveyed property on a public road to Eli S. Esh and Anna Ruth Esh for $7,000.

The estate of Ronald F. Fahrenbach conveyed property on a public road to Randy S. Fahrenbach for $1.

PENN TWP.

Gary R. Himelwright conveyed property on Thrush Drive to Frederick S. Hammond and Carol J. Hammond for $280,000.

John I. Kurtz IV and Allyse L. Kurtz conveyed property on a public road to Joseph Hildreth for $305,000.

John S. Connor and Elizabeth A. Connor conveyed Unit 78 to Ron Howe and Linda Howe for $259,900.

EKR Properties LLC and Henry L. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Javier L. Segura and Celina Segura for $480,000.

Mark C. Thurlow and Pamela A. Thurlow conveyed property on a public road to Quang Vi Duong and Tai Duong for $420,000.

PEQUEA TWP.

Jeffrey A. Kirk and Katherine Funk Kirk conveyed property on Leaman Road to Jeffrey A. Kirk, Katherine Funk Kirk and Jeffrey A. Kirk & Katherine Funk Kirk Living Trust for $1.

Rose L. Stetler and Patricia Ann Stetler conveyed property on a public road to Dieubon Amo and Mimose Exinord II for $524,900.

Joshua L. Robinette and Gabriella A. Robinette conveyed Unit 109 to Heather Carter Getz for $250,000.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

Traci M. Greiner conveyed property on Groffdale Drive to Ivan E. Petersheim and Lydia Ann Petersheim for $205,000.

Michael S. Garvin, Ashley L. Garvin, Ashley L. Levenite and Michael Wendler conveyed property on a public road to Devin M. Anderson and Tracy B. Anderson for $260,000.

Joseph G. Nadu Jr, Builder Services Group Inc. and Kenneth Homes conveyed Unit 127 to Michele A. Mercado and Manuel Mercado Jr. for $359,580.

Elam S. King Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Drew Kramer and Bethany Shannon Kramer for $240,000.

QUARRYVILLE BOROUGH

Tammy S. Wimer conveyed property on a public road to J. MER Properties LLC for $50,000.

RAPHO TWP.

Elm Tree Properties LLC and Alden Homes At Cornwall Inc. conveyed Unit 275 to Peter David Fritz and Gabrielle Um Fritz for $400,982.

Elm Tree Properties LLC and Alden Homes At Cornwall Inc. conveyed Unit 347 to Mark Kobel for $400,000.

SADSBURY TWP.

Cheyenne Burkey and Cheyenne R. Tucker conveyed 135 Upper Valley Road to Michael Allen Burkey and Cheyenne Burkey for $1.

SALISBURY TWP.

Gideon D. Zook and Mary Ann Zook conveyed property on Northpoint Road to Gideon D. Zook and Mary Ann Zook for $1.

Gideon D. Zook and Mary Ann Zook conveyed property on Northpoint Road to Gideon D. Zook and Mary Ann Zook for $1.

Raymond L. Welsh and Alexis B. Welsh conveyed property on Fisher Drive to Danny Ray Jones Jr. and Miranda Lynn Jones for $300,000.

Daniel E. Detweiler conveyed property on a public road to Daniel E. Detweiler and Rachel Ann Detweiler for $1.

Daniel K. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Daniel K. Stoltzfus and Sadie Ruth Stoltzfus for $1.

Amos B. Zook and Barbara Ann Zook conveyed property on Northpoint Road to Gideon D. Zook and Mary Ann Zook for $1.

Gideon D. Zook and Mary Ann Zook conveyed property on Northpoint Road to Gideon D. Zook and Mary Ann Zook for $1.

STRASBURG BOROUGH

The estate of Naomi C. Byers conveyed property on a public road to Prasad Krishnakurup and Amanda E. Kreider for $325,000.

Edward Albright conveyed property on a public road to John Azzinaro and Gloria Azzinaro for $260,000.

STRASBURG TWP.

John E. Fisher, Katie L. Fisher, Kenneth G. Groff, Kenneth Groff, Shirley L. Groff, Rebecca K. Fisher, Shirley Groff and Gideon E. Fisher conveyed property on Hartman Bridge Road to Amos S. Fisher and Mary S. Fisher for $1.

Benuel S. King and Annie K. King conveyed property on a public road to Mervin K. King and Sara G. King for $1.

Jacob E. Beiler, Lizzie Z. Beiler and Lizzie E. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Jacob E. Beiler Jr. and Barbie M. Beiler for $1.

Amos S. Fisher and Mary S. Fisher conveyed property on North Star Road to John E. Fisher and Katie L. Fisher for $1.

WARWICK TWP.

Donald L. Hoover and Jean L. Hoover conveyed property on Clay Road to Clay Road LLC for $702,200.

Millard P. Eppig Jr. and Karen J. Eppig conveyed property on Hackman Road to Rudolph V. Dininni and Bernadette Dininni for $665,000.

Millport Road LLC, Garman Builders At Lancaster LLC, James W. Buckwalter, Garman Builders At Cumberland LLC and Shawn L. Garman conveyed property on Valley Crossing Drive to Sachita Acharya Sharma and Kamlesh Acharya for $779,675.

Warwick Crossing LLC, Moyer Land Development Co Inc, CBC Land LP, SFP Land LLC and Chad M. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Warwick Township Municipal Authority for $1.

Stephen M. Deckman II conveyed property on a public road to Christopher M. Adams and Miriah A. Marshall for $345,000.