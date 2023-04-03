The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds Office for March 20-24:

ADAMSTOWN BOROUGH

Capstone Homes LLC conveyed 35 W. Main St. to Emily Kerns and Marc Luongo for $183,000.

AKRON BOROUGH

Edgar D. Stoesz conveyed 929 E. Broad St. to Andre M. Kalend and Rhoda G. Kalend for $300,000.

BART TWP.

US Bank Trust NA, LSF8 Master Participation Trust and Hudson Homes Management LLC conveyed property on a public road to Kevin Zuidervliet and Claire L. Zuidervliet for $296,000.

Ivan S. Fisher and Rebecca S. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Matthew Robert Schuster and Cheyenne Engel for $365,000.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Melvin H. Weaver, Janette Weaver, Irvin J. Weaver Jr, Karen Weaver, Nelson Weaver and Melanie Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Nelson L. Weaver for $1.

Luke N. Ulrich conveyed property on a public road to Jarred C. Burns and Tara M. Reinhart for $398,000.

The estate of C. Irvin Weaver and the estate of Charles Irvin Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Melvin H. Weaver, Irvin H. Weaver Jr. and Nelson Weaver for $1.

Lauren E. Ballard and Seth A. McKinley conveyed property on Country Drive to Gregory D. Shaffer and Kim M. Shaffer for $310,000.

The estate of C. Irvin Weaver and the estate of Charles Irvin Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Min Group LLC for $1.

CLAY TWP.

Brandon L. Nolt and Naomi Rachelle Nolt conveyed property on a public road to Austyn Nolt for $300,000.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

Carl E. Shenk and Lorna Beth Shantz conveyed property on a public road to Zachary Dann and Jessica Dann for $230,000.

Jeremiah D. Snader, Melissa K. Snader and Melissa A. Snader conveyed property on a public road to Melissa A. Snader for $1.

Donna J. Smith conveyed property on Hollow Road to Bruce R. Obyrne and Rhonda Lynn Obyrne for $350,000.

Mary E. Zimmerman and Melvin M. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to W. Tucker Martin for $1.

Anna Ruth Burkholder conveyed 890 Long Lane Road to Anna Ruth Burkholder and Anna Ruth Burkholder Revocable Living Trust for $1.

Anna Ruth Burkholder conveyed property on a public road to Anna Ruth Burkholder and Anna Ruth Burkholder Revocable Living Trust for $1.

Mary E. Zimmerman and Melvin M. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Curtis H. Zimmerman for $1.

COLERAIN TWP.

Jonathan S. Fletcher and Christine E. Fletcher conveyed property on Noble Road to Kenneth E. Keller and Catherine D. Keller for $425,000.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Millers Investment Properties LLC and Benjamin A. Miller conveyed property on Alley H to Brandon S. Keith and Rachel Keith for $184,000.

Donald L. Hanes conveyed property on a public road to Raphaela D. Cassandra and Shana I. Buckholtz for $250,000.

Invest Pa 2020 LLC and Richard D. Tipton conveyed property on South Fifth Street to Donald Anderson for $165,000.

Revive Real Estate Investing LLC and Melvin F. King conveyed property on South Second Street to Jennifer Dollar for $229,900.

1898 Firehouse Co LLC and Shawn Loucks conveyed property on a public road to Forward Progress LLC for $300,000.

Gregory Javon Powell conveyed property on Perry Street to Erik Stroup, Kristin Stroup and Catherine Stroup for $160,000.

Philip E. Martin and Ann Martin conveyed property on South Fourth Street to Proverb Realty LLC for $170,000.

Justin W. Koehler and Summer Lynn Koehler conveyed property on North Eighth Street to William Michael Schnaekel for $180,000.

CONESTOGA TWP.

Lori M. Staffieri conveyed property on River Hill Road to Peter C. Frederick and Sharon L. Risser for $220,000.

William M. Smith Jr. and Dolores E. Smith conveyed property on a public road to Timothy D. Hursh and Cynthia A. Hursh for $485,000.

LTMJ LLC and Matthew J. Albaugh conveyed property on Long Lane to Matt Albaugh and Logan Albaugh for $1.

Robert L. Hershey Sr. conveyed property on a public road to Custom Home Group Inc. for $255,000.

CONOY TWP.

Cory R. Hoffman conveyed property on River Road to Cory R. Hoffman and Kelly Ann Hoffman for $1.

Shawn P. Myers conveyed property on River Road to Casey J. McCollum for $195,000.

Ketterline Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Conoy Township of for $1.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

Stephen Suter conveyed property on Quaking Aspen Lane to Alexander Miller and Helen Miller for $250,000.

Dennis H. Rohrer, Brenda Rohrer, Dennis H. Rorhrer, Ronald H. Rohrer and Robert L. Gruber conveyed property on Coffee Goss Road to Hess Agri Marketing LLC for $1.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

111-113 Heisey Avenue Property LP, 111-113 Heisey Ave. LLC, Thomas P. Troccoli and Curt S. Tomlinson conveyed property on Heisey Avenue to Myers Properties LLC for $1.

EAST DRUMORE TWP.

Barry S. Lefever conveyed property on Shady Lane to Barry S. Lefever for $1.

EARL TWP.

Nelson Z. Hoover and Susan N. Hoover conveyed property on Lancaster Avenue to Nelson Z. Hoover and Susan N. Hoover for $1.

Timothy L. Weaver conveyed property on South Kinzer Road to Timothy L. Weaver and Beverly R. Weaver for $1.

EAST EARL TWP.

Duane L. Miller and Yvonne K. Miller conveyed property on a public road to Stephen F. Huyard and Elizabeth B. Huyard for $348,000.

WEST EARL TWP.

Ryan E. Weirich and Tracy S. Weirich conveyed property on a public road to Sheree Jamison for $452,000.

The estate of Robert E. Dietz conveyed property on a public road to Gary S. Hurst and Twila H. Hurst for $280,000.

Sherlyn Long conveyed property on Southview Drive to Kole Bauer and Nicole E. Nafe for $320,000.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

The estate of Margaret A. Bair conveyed property on Carpenter Street to Catharine E. Shirk for $1.

Blake A. Kreider conveyed property on a public road to Blake A. Kreider and Brittany M. Kreider for $1.

ELIZABETH TWP.

James D. Stewart conveyed 209 Acorn Lane to James Donald Stewart and Erin Elisabeth Stewart for $1.

Gene H. Kalicicki and Ellen G. Kalicicki conveyed property on a public road to Josiah Shoemaker and Elizabeth Shoemaker for $330,000.

John J. Dickel conveyed 202 Keener Road to Dale C. Adams for $180,000.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

Michael S. Bartholomew conveyed 118 E. Cedar St. to Michael S. Bartholomew for $1.

James R. Bachman III and Theresa K. Mitchell conveyed property on North Poplar Street to Alexander R. Gipe and Madison D. Dodge for $174,900.

Darlene F. Stauffer conveyed 137 N. Hanover St. to Sofia Stutzman and Christopher Stutzman for $240,000.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Constantine Koikas conveyed 121 Lemon St. to Bethany Danner for $251,200.

Frank W. Macadams Sr. and Sharon L. Macadams conveyed 214 Lincoln Ave. to Jennah L. Good and Michael L. Good Jr. for $204,000.

Midfirst Bank conveyed 271 Church Ave. to RSB Real Estate LLC for $130,000.

The estate of Jean S. Stauffer and the estate of Jean Snader Stauffer conveyed 217 Marion Terrace to Sybak Properties LLC for $180,511.

Matthew D. Lowe and Casey M. Lowe conveyed property on a public road to Bradley M. Brown for $250,000.

FULTON TWP.

Elmer K. Beiler Jr, Sarah Arlene Beiler and S. Arlene Beiler conveyed property on Pilottown Road to Elmer K. Beiler Jr, Sarah Arlene Beiler and Beiler Family Living Trust for $0.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Lawrence P. Bopp conveyed 3118 Woodridge Drive to Lawrence P. Bopp and Zachary Frantz for $10.

York Sherwood Associates LP, York Heritage Hospitality LLC and Matthew J. Derose conveyed property on a public road to Bruce Road LLC for $1,500,000.

The estate of Annamae Murphy conveyed property on Robin Road to Joshua D. Swoope and Michele A. Swoope for $275,000.

Klines Asset Management LLC, Klines Family Partnership LLP, Kline Family Partnership and David M. Kline conveyed property on a public road to Klines Asset Management LLC for $1.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed property on a public road to Robert W. Mayfield and Diane T. Mayfield for $520,466.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed property on a public road to Joseph M. McCafferty and Mary H. McCafferty for $573,817.

James M. Marcolina and Patricia A. Marcolina conveyed property on a public road to Benjamin A. Zink and Laura G. Zink for $550,000.

Minoo Ghoreishi conveyed property on Chapel Forge Drive to Renato Clavijo Goreshi for $1.

Aurora M. Stanton and David R. Stanton conveyed property on a public road to Robert C. Brautigam and Patti Jo Brautigam for $507,500.

The estate of David R. Smith and the estate of David Ralph Smith conveyed property on a public road to Todd R. Stumpf for $335,000.

Louis P. Gray and Janet Q. Gray conveyed property on Eastside Drive to Louis P. Gray and Janet Q. Gray for $1.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Harry Zimmerman and Anastasia V. Kitova conveyed property on a public road to Joshua Dewitt and Kierstie Martin for $354,000.

Mark J. Lutz and Kathryn M. Lutz conveyed property on South Avenue to Kerri Chabin, Anthony Faiola and Kenneth Chabin for $375,000.

The estate of Dayne C. Gable conveyed property on a public road to Rachel F. Jola and Kyle J. Jola for $300,000.

Robert Michael Walmer and Carol A. Walmer conveyed property on a public road to Cody A. Bransby and Christine R. Bransby for $270,000.

Glanzair Properties LLC and Austin Glanzer conveyed property on Westfield Drive to Tyler James Davidson and Molly Ann Davidson for $328,000.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

A. Lamar King and Lamar King conveyed property on a public road to Caleb J. Mast and Lisa J. Mast for $1.

Caleb J. Mast and Lisa J. Mast conveyed 2919 Lincoln Highway East to A. Lamar King for $1.

A. Leslie King and Miriam M. King conveyed property on a public road to Caleb J. Mast and Lisa J. Mast for $1.

The estate of H. T. Clare, the estate of Harold T. Clare and the estate of Harold Clare conveyed property on a public road to Regina Camplone, Eriberto Rios and Ht Clare Testamentary Trust for $1.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

The estate of Mary M. Wiser conveyed property on Wynwood Drive to Nathaniel G. Hoskins and Natasha J. Hoskins for $285,308.

Joshua A. Jefferson and Monica Ranae Jefferson conveyed property on a public road to Yumeng Zhao for $319,000.

The estate of Margaret A. Cascieri conveyed property on Sandstone Drive to Matthew J. Carr and Jenny L. Carr for $415,500.

Kathleen L. Shenk and Kathleen L. Harner conveyed property on a public road to Feizal Fakier and Bushra Fakier for $200,000.

Awakened Properties LLC conveyed property on a public road to Randy Tyler Baldwin and Analiset Baldwin for $415,000.

LANCASTER CITY

Gloria Crespo conveyed 741 Rockland St. to Lindo Homes Rentals LLC for $98,000.

Samuel Lugo and Justin Lee Lopez conveyed 30 W. Strawberry St. to Justin Lee Lopez for $1.

JBS Homes LLC and Adam Sinz conveyed property on South Beaver Street to Stacey A. Greszko for $190,000.

First Choice Home Buyers LLC and David Kiedis conveyed 332 S. Prince St. to Joseph George Kinek for $225,000.

Adam Riley Daymon conveyed 27 Old Dorwart St. to Andrew J. Parkhurst for $195,000.

Awakened Properties LLC conveyed 815 N. Plum St. to Joel A. Regulski and Kelsey L. Regulski for $292,000.

The estate of H. T. Clare, the estate of Harold T. Clare and the estate of Harold Clare conveyed 12 E. Liberty St. to Regina Camplone, Eriberto Rios and Ht Clare Testamentary Trust for $1.

Carolyn Garrison and Matthew Spezialetti conveyed 563 N. Plum St. to Joseph Lonardi for $235,000.

Amoe Lian and Sui Din conveyed 260 E. Ross St. to Philip Luke Lynam for $225,000.

James C. Miller Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Gerald G. Groff for $359,900.

The estate of H. T. Clare, the estate of Harold T. Clare and the estate of Harold Clare conveyed 27 Rodney St. to Regina Camplone, Eriberto Rios and Ht Clare Testamentary Trust for $1.

The estate of Susan V. Will and the estate of Susan Beth Vought conveyed property on a public road to Carolyn Dries for $220,000.

The estate of Kenneth Costello conveyed 626 Euclid Ave. to Maria Ventura and Wilber Gonzalez for $249,900.

William M. Campos-Tamayo and Yamileth Perez-Cruz conveyed property on a public road to Adica St. Fleur and Marie Fontus for $250,100.

Restored Investments LLC conveyed 122 S. Arch St. to Patrick D. Strickler and Leigha M Latourette Strickler for $226,000.

Numa Design LLC and Andrew Tyler Benner conveyed 237 N. Lime St. to Andrew D. Berkowitz and Kristin Berkowitz for $359,900.

Ryan L. Gearhart conveyed 547 S. Christian St. to Quarry Ridge Rentals LLC for $133,000.

Telegraph All LLC and Amos M. Allgyer conveyed 656 Pershing Ave. to William C. Mattern and Stormy S. Hayes for $150,000.

Benuel S. Beiler conveyed 353 S. Ann St. to Ervin James Bawell for $190,000.

Ephraim K. Miller conveyed property on a public road to Mervin W. Riehl for $230,000.

Catherine E. Wernsdorfer conveyed property on a public road to Sarah Scurlock and Hope Motreuil for $249,900.

Willine Builders LLC and Benuel K. Fisher conveyed property on South Ann Street to Telegraph All LLC for $239,000.

Stephanie L. Logan, Michael S. Clark and Jeffrey A. Clark conveyed 640 East End Ave. to Stephanie L. Logan, Michael S. Clark and Jeffrey A. Clark for $1.

Radames Melendez conveyed 740 Fifth St. to Veronica L. Willig and Amy Vancleave for $165,000.

Jose Ortiz conveyed 736 Columbia Ave. to Damon Nichols and Cindy Nichols for $360,000.

The estate of Barbara Wank, Sarah Deleon and David Louis Wank conveyed property on a public road to Sarah Deleon for $1.

LANCASTER TWP.

Lacy A. Brayboy conveyed property on Sterling Place to Elvis D Molina Cordero and Carly S. Ochoa for $265,000.

Rosalyn B. Coleman conveyed property on Southbrook Drive to Adam M. Coleman and Jeanette M. Coleman for $320,000.

The estate of Robert R. Mowrer Jr. conveyed property on Second Lock Road to Dream Home Solutions LLC for $175,000.

The estate of Juliette E. Summy conveyed 700 S. West End Ave. to CNA Construction LLC for $227,500.

LEACOCK TWP.

A. Leslie King and Miriam M. King conveyed property on Newport Road to Homestead Willows LLC for $1.

A. Leslie King and Miriam M. King conveyed property on Sunset Court to Caleb J. Mast and Lisa J. Mast for $1.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

The estate of Richard E. Green conveyed property on a public road to Rita L. Riker and Lisa R. Labar for $1.

Larry Summers and Jean Summers conveyed property on Graybill Road to Larry Summers and Jean Summers for $1.

Kevin L. Wise conveyed property on a public road to Kevin L. Wise Revocable Trust and Kevin L. Wise for $1.

Gregory M. Parvin and Debbi M. Parvin conveyed 52 Logging Road to Grant L. Supplee and Molly E. Supplee for $385,000.

Benjamin B. King and Fannie E. King conveyed property on Snake Hill Road to Christ S. Esh and Ruth L. Esh for $1.

LITITZ BOROUGH

Berkshire Bank and First Choice Loan Services Inc. conveyed property on Golden Street to U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development for $1.

Michelle Wiley and Jackson Corrigan conveyed property on a public road to Todd Dickinson and Margaret Droke-Dickinson for $280,000.

Abram E. Keener Jr. conveyed 46 Front St. to Abram E. Keener Jr. and Marilyn L. Keener for $1.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

Richard L. Hillman and Bettie L. Hillman conveyed property on a public road to Hayes H. Dangerfield for $310,000.

MANHEIM TWP.

Derek A. Sanders conveyed 352 Bracken Drive to Derek A. Sanders and Kristin Phillips for $1.

Luis E. Mora Pulido conveyed property on Fruitville Pike to Cayden Godsey and Taylor Zerphey for $307,000.

Alexandra L. Redcay and Mayte Redcay conveyed property on Santa Barbara Drive to Equity Trust Co and David Costello Sep Ira for $460,000.

John P. Katras conveyed property on a public road to Paradocs Holding Co for $960,000.

John Katras and Eric Perrone conveyed 1625 Eden Road to Eden Property Holdings LLC for $240,000.

Petersburg Road Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Hoover Family Partnership, Leon T. Hoover, Cbc Land LP and Sfp2 Land LLC conveyed property on a public road to Robert Krasinski and Katrina Krasinski for $727,490.

Matilda A. Denlinger and Donna M. Mosakowski conveyed property on a public road to Mark Lamontia and Robin Lamontia for $235,000.

Valerie A. Schuchman and John J. Schuchman conveyed 1434 Glen Moore Circle to Kayla Distasio for $255,000.

Gary L. Yoder and Maribeth H. Yoder conveyed property on a public road to Ryan E. Martin and Kellye J. Martin for $320,000.

Christine D. Yates conveyed 1651 Esbenshade Road to Karin E. Yates for $1.

Lane D. Kintigh and Margaret Kintigh conveyed 2021 Robindale Ave. to Margaret Kintigh for $1.

Cooper Custom Homes At Wetherburn Commons LLC and Lisa M. Cooper conveyed property on Chiswell Place to Pine Hill At Lancaster LLC for $160,000.

Edwin T. Howe and Pamela F. Howe conveyed property on Geraldson Drive to Michael Greenblatt and Kathleen Greenblatt for $383,800.

Julio C. Anchiraico and Mayumi Anchiraico conveyed property on a public road to Xu Wang and Yuxin Tian for $649,900.

Jennifer I. Arocha and Mark A. Arocha conveyed property on a public road to Matthew E. Arocha for $10.

Irvin P. McMasters and Wendy McMasters conveyed property on Squire Lane to Amrit B. Subedi, Januka Subedi and Sumitra Subedias for $460,000.

Bettyjane Wolfgang and Kim Yvonne Wittel A conveyed property on Barre Drive to Robert L. Johnstone and Wendy K. Johnstone for $300,000.

Benchmark Construction Co. Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Robert A. Brandt Jr. and Carole D. Brandt for $215,000.

Alfred T. Stamp Jr. and Rebecca Stamp conveyed property on a public road to Nancy M. Pettus for $1.

Lancaster Terminals-De LLC and Lancaster Terminals Corp. conveyed property on a public road to 1360 Realty LP for $1.

Cartus Financial Corp. conveyed property on Woodfield Drive to Natalie Bene for $1,285,000.

Randy J. McCauley Special Needs Trust and Daniel T. McCauley conveyed property on Amesbury Road to Acosta Ke Trust for $325,000.

Dale P. Clark Jr. and Beth A. Clark conveyed property on Woodfield Drive to Cartus Financial Corp. for $1,285,000.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

Lancaster County Land Bank Authority conveyed property on a public road to G. & Z. Investments LLC and David J. Garpstas for $52,150.

MANOR TWP.

Jeremy M. Nesmith and Katrina A. Nesmith conveyed property on Monticello Lane to Kelly L. Boas for $225,000.

Tracy K. Palmer and Melanie L. Palmer conveyed property on Sutherland Road to Mark J. Lutz and Kathryn M. Lutz for $285,000.

Steven L. Listor and Heidi E. Listor conveyed property on Kilgannon Lane to Melinda Y. Trent and Samuel J. Fitzkee for $607,500.

MARTIC TWP.

John I. Garman and Dorothy J. Garman conveyed property on a public road to Michael Hunter Schneider, Mark Henry Schneider and Jeanette Ann Schneider for $425,000.

Josh Eckman, Joshua C. Eckman, Margaret Eckman and Margaret N. Eckman conveyed property on a public road to Joshua C. Eckman and Margaret N. Eckman for $1.

Mary E. Kipphorn and Donna L. Hicks conveyed property on Old Holtwood Road to Kymberli N. Kipphorn for $1.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

Peter J. Rios, Melany S. Rios and Julia E. Rios conveyed property on a public road to Mark A. Eby, Loretta S. Eby and Krista J. Eby for $150,000.

Amber J. Kelley and Amber Smith conveyed 603 Crestgate Place to Andrew J. Carthew for $245,000.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

David Rodgers and Lucy Rodgers conveyed property on a public road to David Rodgers for $1.

Gordon J. Dobos and Austin J. Preston conveyed property on Mount Joy Street to Gordon J. Dobos for $10.

Matthew P. Knox conveyed property on a public road to Matthew Paul Knox and Kristin Ann Knox for $1.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Tracy L. Hawthorne conveyed property on Aberdeen Road to Patricia June Briand and Remi Briand for $397,000.

Bryan M. Watson and Danielle E. Smith conveyed property on a public road to Heather J. Stark and Tyler S. Stark for $314,900.

Brian M. Simmons and Anne L. Simmons conveyed property on Misty Drive to Ryan Simmons for $260,000.

MOUNTVILLE BOROUGH

Lewis C. Kauffman Jr. and Kathleen C. Kauffman conveyed property on Spring Hill Lane to William M. Smith Jr. and Dolores E. Smith for $336,500.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

Horst & Son Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Mark Bushnell for $589,900.

Cathy A. Hurst and Sherman R. Hurst conveyed property on Redwood Lane to Heather A. Elsayed and Cathy & Sherman Hurst Irrevocable Trust for $1.

PARADISE TWP.

Daniel K. Beiler and Elizabeth K. Beiler conveyed property on Lincoln Highway to Dipali Shah for $365,000.

PENN TWP.

Seal Property Group LLC and Elam F. Fisher Jr. conveyed property on Mountain Road to John Z. Zook and Mary S. Zook for $325,000.

Lucille Ann Schneider and Jeffrey D. Houser A conveyed property on a public road to Gene H. Kalicicki and Ellen G. Kalicicki for $280,000.

Charles E. Schmidt and Judy A. Schmidt conveyed property on a public road to Gary J. Risser and Wipha Risser for $397,000.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

Joseph G. Nadu Jr, Nadu Construction Inc. and Lancaster Home Builders conveyed property on a public road to Derek Radesky and Gabrielle April Himchak for $358,000.

Glenn D. Warfel and Susan E. Warfel conveyed property on Clearfield Road to Devon S. Smoker and Lauren R. Smoker for $1.

Benjamin Flahart conveyed property on a public road to Benjamin Flahart and Elizabeth Flahart for $1.

Glenda P. Redcay, Glenda P. Brearley and Glenda P. Perry conveyed property on a public road to Randolph M. Adams and Dawn R. Adams for $340,000.

Builder Services Group Inc. and Kenneth Homes conveyed property on a public road to Daniel L. Allvord and Donna Marie Allvord for $387,165.

Builder Services Group Inc. and Kenneth Homes conveyed property on a public road to Aurora Stanton for $386,695.

QUARRYVILLE BOROUGH

PLCV Associates and Charles E. Temple III conveyed 319 W. State St. to Gen 2. 3. LLC for $1.

Gen 2. 3. LLC and Charles E. Temple III conveyed property on West State Street to PLCV Associates for $1.

RAPHO TWP.

Christine C. Shubert, the estate of Tommy Minh Voong and the estate of Tommy Voong conveyed property on a public road to Catherine Nicole Maldonado-Ortiz and Jairol Ramirez-Baez for $348,000.

SALISBURY TWP.

Smmf Holdings LLC and Samuel M. Glick conveyed property on a public road to PA Dept of Transportation for $1.

WARWICK TWP.

Marian T. Eckert conveyed property on Queens Gate Road to Robert Henbest and April L. Henbest for $385,000.

Michael D. Leeking conveyed property on a public road to Sarah Wolfe for $281,250.

Lois J. Martin and Randy S. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Craig E. Hasson for $241,000.

Awakened Properties LLC and Dan Zecher conveyed 1509 Robert Road to Richard L. Leidy and Nora M. Leidy for $365,000.