The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office April 13-17:

Akron Borough

LSF10 Master Participation Trust, LSF10 Mortgage Holdings LLC and Residential Capital Management Group LP conveyed 33 S. 11th St. to William J. Anderson and Caroline G. Taylor for $211,800.

Anthony L. Weachter and Kimberly S. Weachter conveyed 130 Broad St. to Tara M. Spaide and Jeanne M. Callahan for $254,900.

Brecknock Township

Roy R. Zimmerman and Twila H. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Oleg Zelenevskiy and Ella Zelenevskaya for $293,000.

Bertha H. Snader and Bertha H. Kreider conveyed property on Glenview Drive to Larry L. Horst and Debbie J. Horst for $250,000.

Clay Township

Thomas C. Sechrist conveyed 309 Constitution Drive to Edward F. Younghans and Grace A. Younghans for $336,000.

East Cocalico Township

Goldie D. Tothero and Barry L. Tothero conveyed property on Hill Road to John C. Wolf for $1.

Andrew M. Terry and Pamela D. Terry conveyed property on Surrey Drive to Rowland D. Hoke and Silvia R Cunha Hoke for $342,500.

Damion M. Ditizio, Dana L. Miller and Damion Ditizio conveyed property on a public road to Damion M. Ditizio for $1.

Jeffrey D. Wenger conveyed property on Pacific Boulevard to Alcides Rios and Megan Cofresi for $229,900.

Joyce L. Weber and P. Eugene Weber conveyed property on Keith Court to Dennis M. Hartranft Jr. and Diane L. Hartranft for $370,000.

West Cocalico Township

Beiler Properties LLC and Elmer B. Beiler conveyed property on Line Road to Daniel T. Szabo and Hannah Belle Szabo for $405,000.

Mitchell J. Naumann, Kelsey L. Naumann and Kelsey L. Rudy conveyed property on a public road to Mitchell J. Naumann and Kelsey L. Naumann for $1.

Columbia Borough

Anthony M. Barton and Heather L. Barton conveyed 249 N. Third St. to Amos B. Beiler for $92,000.

Michael Mikhail conveyed property on Walnut Street to Taylor J. Stump and Nicole E. Maney for $127,450.

Dale Weibley and John Novak conveyed 653 Locust St. to Ahron Michael Jones and Lena Marie Jones for $298,000.

Jessica A. Keeney conveyed 907 Park Ave. to Edwardo Cruz for $149,900.

Conestoga Township

Robert Scott Jones, Lisa Ann Jones, Robert S. Jones and Lisa D. Jones conveyed property on a public road to Heather Ileen Campbell Miller and Ryan Mitchell Miller for $115,000.

Conoy Township

Peter L. Logan, Peter R. Logan and Tamalyn K. Logan conveyed property on Meadowview Lane to Peter L. Logan and Tamalyn K. Logan for $0.

East Donegal Township

Scott Karl Niehaus and Janine Elizabeth Niehaus conveyed property on Pommel Lane to David S. Hanson III for $285,000.

The estate of Shirley L. Long conveyed 104 River St. to Mill Pond Properties LLC for $97,000.

West Donegal Township

Leon Ray Burkholder and Burkholder Builders conveyed property on Masonic Drive to Liddon Associates LP for $800,000.

Timothy S. Forry and Lisa R. Forry conveyed property on a public road to Michael M. Ebersole and Jessica M. Ebersole for $219,900.

Nancy Steadman and Nancy Carlson conveyed Unit 81 to Nancy Carlson for $1.

Drumore Township

Ray S. Froeschle and Nancy E. Froeschle conveyed property on a public road to Gina M. Yannucci for $180,000.

Kevin D. Anderson and Machel D. Anderson conveyed property on Rivervue Drive to Devon John Mylin for $345,000.

Amos Z. Nolt, Elizabeth M. Nolt and Gerald M. Nolt conveyed property on River Road to Nadu Construction Inc. and Lancaster Home Builders for $90,000.

Earl Township

Raymond B. Nolt and Lori A. Nolt conveyed property on a public road to Leonard W. Zimmerman and Edith H. Zimmerman for $402,000.

David K. Smucker, Elizabeth K. Smucker, Melvin Lee Smucker and Linda Sue Smucker conveyed property on a public road to Melvin Lee Smucker and Linda Sue Smucker for $0.

C&F Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Steven Scott Owen and Analyn A. Owen for $294,000.

East Earl Township

Elam R. Sauder and A. Arlene Sauder conveyed property on a public road to Triple Acres LLC for $900,000.

Robert E. Pennell and Karen R. Pennell conveyed 1276 Poplar St. to Justin M. Nolt and Jolene G. Nolt for $325,000.

West Earl Township

Timothy A. Ingold and Rebecca L. Ingold conveyed property on a public road to Jennifer Sturman and Brett Sturman for $285,000.

Judah Clapper conveyed property on North Conestoga View Drive to G. Mitchell Tough Jr. and Linda B. Tough for $1.

Judah Clapper conveyed 25 N. Conestoga View Drive to Laura E. Phaladi and Gregory E. Fritz for $194,900.

East Petersburg Borough

Kassa Kelbore conveyed property on Northfield Drive to Kathryn E. Lyons for $160,000.

Eden Township

John F. Mahoney Jr. and Diane J. Mahoney conveyed 941 Dry Wells Road to Devin M. Rudy for $225,000.

Elizabeth Township

Anthony J. Duperron conveyed property on Wheatland Drive to Dale G. Wagner and Nicole L. Vanbaak for $265,000.

Elizabethtown Borough

Andrew C. Groff and Dawn A. Groff conveyed property on East Willow Street to Taylor M. Lisney and Mallory A. Lisney for $205,000.

Harold F. Morrow III conveyed property on a public road to Nicholas P. Petersen and Jaclyn E. Petersen for $215,000.

Jeffrey W. Shank and Roberta L. Shank conveyed 34 E. Washington St. to Robert M. Fanus for $200,000.

Christopher R. Leppler conveyed property on a public road to Roger H. Mitchell Jr. and Shirlene Mitchell for $255,000.

Mark R. Rinehart conveyed 933 Hedgewyck Lane to Eric Rinehart and Kelsey Rinehart for $220,000.

The estate of Robert L. Minick conveyed 617 S. Hanover St. to Zachary T. Horst and Laura E. Aungst for $145,000.

Ephrata Borough

Judy J. Schoenberger, John Troutman, Linda Kestner, Linda Ott, Paul A. Ott and Linda Troutman conveyed property on a public road to M. Huyard Properties LLC for $255,000.

Richard Tryon Jr., Richard G. Tryon and Lynne L. Tryon conveyed 1074 Dawn Ave. to Charles D. Hawkins and Darlene F. Hawkins for $280,000.

Edwin S. Martin and Wilbur H. Martin conveyed 234 Lake St. to Kaitlin E. Eddleman and Nicholas D. Eddleman for $224,900.

Steven L. Weaver and Kerry S. Weaver conveyed 228 W. Franklin St. to Ryan E. Umble and Bethany R. Umble for $169,900.

Stephen T. Shenk and Allison F. Shenk conveyed property on Bellevue Avenue to Samantha Brower for $178,000.

Ephrata Township

Dennis M. Hartranft Jr. and Diane L. Hartranft conveyed 120 Royer Road to Daniel J. Hickel and Jessica L. Frank for $355,000.

Daniel T. Szabo and Hannah Szabo conveyed property on a public road to Scott R. Susten and Angela D. Susten for $289,900.

Ronnie W. Bowers and Jacqueline E. Bowers conveyed property on Overlook Drive to Matthew Frankfort and Madison M. Axmacher for $210,000.

East Hempfield Township

206 Rohrerstown Road LP, 206 Rohrerstown Road GP LLC and Ian G. Ruzow conveyed property on a public road to 2220 Embassy Drive LLC for $1.

Patrick W. Trimble and Susan Z. Trimble conveyed Unit 51 to Mark Stanley, Andrea Eveler Stanley and Grant D. Stanley for $329,000.

Kathleen L. Cherrington and Christine S. Fanale Revocable Living Trust conveyed property on Northlawn Drive to Emily J. Keener and Darwin I. Keener for $387,000.

Robert C. Wagner and Kathleen Q. Wagner conveyed property on Speedwell Road to Kirk Hoffman and Alisa A. Shine for $315,000.

Joann S. Kerst and Jo Ann S. Kerst conveyed 120 Treetops Drive to Jennifer K. Chambers, Joann S. Kerst and Jo Ann S. Kerst for $1.

Dory A. Lutz and Dory A. Robles conveyed property on a public road to Justin E. Cruce and Emilee R. Cruce for $196,000.

Benjamin Parra conveyed 211 Topland Drive to Enelly Betancourt for $154,000.

Wayne E. Gibble conveyed property on Kenneth Drive to Candace R. Reynolds for $190,000.

Judy A. Mehaffey conveyed 36 Naomi Ave. to Jeffrey A. Brenner and Jane Marie Brenner for $222,000.

West Hempfield Township

Jeffery B. Koller and Douglas B. Koller conveyed property on Marietta Avenue to Turtlerace LLC for $290,000.

Carl A. Misal, Bruce A. Misal, Carol A. Martin and Bonnie L. Aulthouse conveyed property on a public road to Bruce A. Misal for $0.

East Lampeter Township

John K. Chege and Teresia W. Kuria conveyed 2105 Hobson Road to Jeremy M. Sampson for $245,000.

Larry W. Plank conveyed property on a public road to Larry W. Plank and Eileen Plank for $1.

Lancaster city

Commerce Property Group LLC, 1. Source Property Service LLC and Ronald G. Pfeiffer conveyed 1134 Union St. to Van B. Lian and Ma Nu for $154,900.

Radius Real Estate LLC and John F. Thiry conveyed 418 High St. to Almir Cokrlija and Sheila Cokrlija for $116,500.

Jonathan Cameron conveyed 642 E. Chestnut St. to Robert Castle for $292,750.

Plum Hill LLC and Jesse M. Landis conveyed property on East Madison Street to Hans A. Yoder and Annie R. Yoder for $189,000.

Rhouse516 LLC and Rodney E. Frey conveyed 247 S. Ann St. to Eugenio Tavarez for $150,000.

J. Gordon Gainer LLC, Jonathan A. Gordon, John G. Gainer and Gainer J. Gordon LLC conveyed 31 N. Mary St. to Clair S. Mummau for $1.

Edwin J. Lapp conveyed 414 E. Orange St. to Hunter Johndro and Ann R. Johndro for $168,000.

Timothy G. Lehman and Timothy Gilbert Lehman conveyed property on West Chestnut Street to Timothy Gilbert Lehman and Karen Sue Lehman for $1.

Alan Sommerville and Sharon Sommerville conveyed 143 Church St. to Lanco Ventures LLC for $73,000.

Levi Zook conveyed 639 Lake St. to Stonehedge Holdings LLC for $45,500.

Jordan Hostetter conveyed 620 Park Ave. to Olivia Sweigart and Mateusz Atlasik for $232,000.

Paul A. Witmer Jr. conveyed 845 Garnet Ave. to Eridania Paula Deleon, Eridania Paula Deleon, Christian Romero Paula and Christian Romero Paula for $175,000.

Madison E. Reichenbach conveyed 302 Pearl St. to Peter J. Rodriguez and Emily Rodriguez for $169,900.

Vilas Malankar and Kamini Malankar conveyed 516 Howard Ave. to Jacqueline E. Watson for $82,000.

Avelino Figeuroa conveyed property on a public road to Hildamarie Suarez and Hiram Ramos for $96,000.

Cynthia Burgos and Cynthia Green Burgos conveyed property on Laurel Street to Eddy R. Beltre Asencio, Eddy R Beltre Asencio, Candida R. Gonzalez Nivar and Candida R Gonzalez Nivar for $149,500.

Henry Will conveyed 81 S. Pearl St. to Denzel Williams for $151,000.

Michelle L. Wiley conveyed property on a public road to Emily E. Shearer and Conor J. Maghan for $199,900.

Awakened Properties LLC and Dan Zecher conveyed 419 Church St. to Julia M. Elberfeld and Spencer Fecho for $199,900.

Lancaster Township

Jean M. Suter and Jeffrey C. Goss conveyed property on Marietta Avenue to Stephanie Jo Church and Michelle Lynne Harkanson for $105,000.

Brodie Liam Gleason and Kahlie J. Gleason conveyed 75 Spencer Ave. to Brodie Liam Gleason for $1.

Upper Leacock Township

Justin M. Nolt, Jolene G. Nolt and Jolene Nolt conveyed property on Hickory Lane to Joseph J. Christaldi and Lisa L. Stoltzfus for $256,000.

Eric B. Martin conveyed property on a public road to David L. Beiler for $189,000.

Lititz Borough

Charles A. Michael conveyed 209 Oxford Drive to Millstone Properties of Lancaster LLC for $234,000.

Lincoln T. Hokenbrough and Leah M. Hokenbrough conveyed 433 Springfield Court to Cynthia A. McGarvey for $207,000.

Little Britain Township

Kenneth D. Jennings conveyed property on Soapstone Hill Road to Kenneth D. Jennings and Lenora Boulden for $1.

Manheim Township

Mary C. Harnish and Mary C. Roman conveyed Fountain Avenue 60 + B-9 to Kevin P. Sweitzer and Mary P. Greene for $225,000.

Arthur E. Stewart and Vera M. Stewart conveyed property on a public road to Alexander Robert Hallman for $349,000.

Joanne B. Ladley conveyed Unit 129 to Marcia S. Rohrbaugh for $340,000.

The estate of John M. Markley conveyed 149 Murry Hill Drive to Dennis D. Herr for $245,000.

Valerie A. Marschka, John N. Amico, Angela A. Faust and Anne T. Amico Irrevocable Deed of Trust conveyed property on Queen Lane to Katherine Gomez for $0.

Olivia H. Nguyen conveyed 2253 Blossom Valley Road to Emily E. Talbott for $250,000.

John Michael McCoy, Diana M Frantz McCoy and Diana M. Frantz conveyed 23 Ashley Court to John Michael McCoy and Diana M Frantz McCoy for $1.

Bobby K. Zavala and Ashley N. Zavala conveyed property on Jackson Street to James D. Englert Jr. for $115,000.

Intalco Aluminum LLC, Quaker State Metals Co., Karl Lieberknecht Inc., Lieberknecht Karl Inc., Howmet Corp., Alumax International Co., Howmet Aluminum Corp., Arconic Lancaster Corp., Alumax Mill Products Inc., Arconic Inc., Alcoa Inc., Howe Sound Co., Pechiney Aluminum Corp., Pechiney Enterprises Housing Corp., Alumet Corp., Intalco Aluminum Corp., Intalco Aluminum LLC, Alumax Aluminum Corp. and Arconic Lancaster Corp. conveyed property on a public road to Arconic Lancaster Corp. and Alumax Mill Products Inc. for $1.

Tara M. Spaide and Jeanne Callahan conveyed 864 Eden Road to Eden Road Properties LLC for $205,000.

Richard E. Hunter and Kimberly L. Hunter conveyed property on Wallingford Road to Benjamin W. Dodson and Bhumi P. Dodson for $350,000.

Serge Bliznyuk conveyed 2028 Bloomingdale Ave. to Elizabeth M. Cushman and Craig M. Ebersole for $319,000.

Elam E. Fisher and Naomi E. Fisher conveyed property on Bushong Road to Amos S. Lapp and Sadie S. Lapp for $1.

Manheim Borough

James V. Fulmer conveyed property on a public road to Martha Y. Fulmer Revocable Trust for $1.

Zachary J. Wolgemuth and Annie L. Wolgemuth conveyed 176 Hart St. to Loe Say and Kay Paw Hein for $169,900.

Allen J. Burton and Janelle M. Burton conveyed property on North Wolf Street to Theodore H. Reese and Lee A. Harsh for $175,000.

Michael M. Ebersole conveyed 28 S. Fulton St. to Daniel Richard Roehm and Logan Alexis Ross for $134,900.

Manor Township

Jerome C. Kaye conveyed 1606 Columbia Ave. to Chase A. Metzger and Josefina L. Eltz for $168,000.

Nicholas Loreto conveyed property on Acorn Lane to Mary Loreto for $152,300.

Martic Township

Jack H. Hess Jr. conveyed property on Susquehannock Drive to Nathaniel C. Paulus and Kylee Paulus for $220,000.

Millersville Borough

Kenneth B. Schoch conveyed property on Windgate Court to Baljeet Singh and Narinder Singh for $138,000.

Mount Joy Borough

Te Connectivity Corp., Tyco Electronics Corp. and Amp Incorporated conveyed property on East Main Street to Cawley Real Estate Management LLC for $1.

Mount Joy Township

Millpond Properties LLC and Christopher Martin conveyed property on a public road to David M. Stahr and Brenda L. Stahr for $230,500.

New Holland Borough

The estate of L. Gene Shirk conveyed property on a public road to Justin C. Nolt and Chandra N. Nolt for $170,000.

Paradise Township

Christ L. Zook, Susie Ann Zook, Elam B. Zook and Emma H. Zook conveyed property on a public road to Christ L. Zook and Susie Ann Zook for $0.

Wells Fargo Bank NA and State Bank of Paradise conveyed property on a public road to Crusade Properties LLC for $290,000.

M. Richard Skethway and Kimberly Ann Skethway conveyed property on Frogtown Road to M. Richard Skethway for $1.

Penn Township

Brian L. Weiler conveyed property on Scenic Drive to Hunter T. Strickler and Paige Strickler for $222,500.

Charles Investments LP, Hamaker Road Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC and Brent O. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Suchitkumar S. Patel and Mitra Suchitkumar Patel for $360,000.

Pequea Township

Reilly S. Noetzel conveyed Unit 72 to John J. Gamber for $199,800.

Quarryville Borough

Fredrick Reynolds and Michael Reynolds conveyed property on a public road to Solanco Properties LLC for $1.

Darren J. Kauffman and Stephanie J. Kauffman conveyed property on Meadow Lane to Joshua A. Swarr and Yerlina Swarr for $199,500.

Flar Realty LLC and Frederick Reynolds conveyed 140 E. State St. to Solanco Properties LLC for $1.

Reynolds Realty Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Solanco Properties LLC for $1.

Rapho Township

Judy E. Reed conveyed property on Pleasant View Drive to Bruce D. Brobst and Mary Brobst for $315,000.

Elaine K. Hollinger and Linda Blecker conveyed property on a public road to Melissa S. Stehman for $160,000.

John R. Haldeman and Mary C. Haldeman conveyed property on a public road to John R. Haldeman for $1.

Elm Tree Properties LLC, Ironstone Homes LLC and Trevor J. Eby conveyed Unit 32 to Stanley T. Borowicz and Mary M. Borowicz for $382,000.

Vernon C. Berndt and Judith A. Logan conveyed property on a public road to Vernon C. Berndt, Judith A. Logan, Vernon C. Berndt & Judith A. Logan Joint Lifetime Trust Agreement and Joint Lifetime Trust Agreement of Vernon C. Berndt & Judith A. Logan for $1.

Linda S. Yackly conveyed Unit 68 to Margaret E. Sholl and Jill M. Leayman for $380,000.

Chad E. Thompson conveyed property on a public road to Richard Hunter and Rachel E. Mayfield for $400,000.

Salisbury Township

Stephen F. Stoltzfus and Edna R. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Black & White Ventures LLC for $216,000.

Christ K. Blank and Susie C. Blank conveyed property on a public road to Elmer Z. Blank and Sarann F. Blank for $1.

Kenneth L. Weiler and Cathy A. Weiler conveyed property on a public road to Kenneth L. Weiler and Cathy A. Weiler for $1.

Alvin Jay Stoltzfus and Priscilla L. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Steven Jay Stoltzfus for $1.

Kenneth L. Weiler and Cathy A. Weiler conveyed property on a public road to Kenneth L. Weiler and Cathy A. Weiler for $1.

Strasburg Borough

Trent Zook conveyed property on a public road to Allyson M. Hallman for $224,000.

Strasburg Township

J. Roger Landis and Beverly H. Landis conveyed property on Reservoir Road to Darren J. Kauffman and Stephanie J. Kauffman for $300,000.

Terre Hill Borough

Steven J. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Horizons Investments LLC for $112,500.

Warwick Township

Hunter Creek Partners LLC and Craig Hasson conveyed property on a public road to Austin R. Will and Katie L. Tucker for $296,393.