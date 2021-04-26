The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office April 12-16:

BART TWP.

Evan M. Yoder conveyed property on Georgetown Road to David R. Miller and Katie S. Miller for $289,000.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Chad C. Uplinger conveyed 158 Woodmeadow Drive to Stephanie W. O’Hara and Christopher O’Hara for $380,000.

Talon Holdings LLC conveyed property on a public road to Hawk Valley Estates Homeowners Association for $1.

Charles S. Eckenroth conveyed property on Fairway Drive to Brian L. Shaub and Charlene L. Shaub for $390,000.

CLAY TWP.

Corrie Barton and Kathy P. Barton conveyed 210 Woodchuck Drive to Corrie Barton for $1.

Patrick M. Baker and Michelle M. Zuziak conveyed property on Mount Olive Lane to Patrick M. Baker for $1.

Lincoln Land Group Inc. conveyed 345 Home Towne Boulevard to Peter Joseph Knockstead and Jeffrey Wendell Edwards for $625,000.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Narrows Glen Inc. conveyed 9 Lee Drive to Judith C. Martinez and John B. Martinez for $113,600.

Ervin S. Sensenig & Mabel H. Sensenig Revocable Living Trust, Ervin S. Sensenig, Erwin S. Sensenig, William L. Sensenig, Larry J. Sensenig, Donald R. Sensenig and Mabel H. Sensenig conveyed property on Red Run Road to Wanda D. Oberholzer for $300,000.

Sunview Partners LP, Klassen Construction, Sunview Partners Management LLC, Mahlon N. Zimmerman and Henry Klassen conveyed property on Pacific Boulevard to Shibu Oommen and Mary Shibu Oommen for $277,900.

Zebulon R. Rineer and Christine Rineer conveyed property on Edie Drive to Zebulon Rineer and Christine Rineer for $1.

Steven E. Hoffman conveyed property on a public road to Nevin Weidler and Lori Weidler for $120,000.

William Gary Beans and Diane M. Beans conveyed property on a public road to Zachery A. Dunn and Gabrielle R. Dunn for $255,000.

Elsie N. Martin and Annetta N. Martin conveyed property on East Chestnut Street to Rose H. Leid for $261,000.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

Roger R. Spitler and Lisa J. Spitler conveyed property on Sandy Hill Road to Roger R. Spitler and Lisa J. Spitler for $1.

Christopher D. Martin conveyed property on Sandy Hill Road to Christopher D. Martin for $1.

Christopher D. Martin conveyed property on Sandy Hill Road to Christopher D. Martin for $1.

Christopher D. Martin conveyed property on Sandy Hill Road to Christopher D. Martin for $1.

Christopher D. Martin conveyed property on Sandy Hill Road to Roger R. Spitler and Lisa J. Spitler for $1.

Sandra L. Stevens and Daniel T. Stevens conveyed 5 Tamarack Drive to Citadel Federal Credit Union for $1.

Donald C. Kepple and Hiltrud Oe Kepple conveyed property on a public road to Cindy D. Kepple for $1.

Roger R. Spitler and Lisa J. Spitler conveyed property on Sandy Hill Road to Christopher D. Martin for $1.

Jonathan L. Hibshman conveyed property on a public road to Jonathan L. Hibshman for $1.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Brian J. McFarland, Michelle L. McFarland and Michelle McFarland conveyed 1246 Manor St. to Aimie Kellers and Michael Minard Flanery for $235,000.

Kyle R. Jensen and Jacqueline L. Manley conveyed 748 Walnut St. to Gervasio Sanchez for $139,900.

Thomas J. Millhouse and Beverly A. Millhouse conveyed 552 Manor St. to Aaron B. Miller and Annie K. Miller for $375,000.

CONOY TWP.

Rodney J. Halbleib and Jennifer A. Halbleib conveyed property on a public road to Jamie N. Stoltzfus and Christiana P. Stoltzfus for $100,000.

Zachary A. Slothower, Abbey L. Slothower and Abbey L. Mumma conveyed 139 Penn Oak Drive to Zachary A. Slothower and Abbey L. Slothower for $1.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

Charles F. Bradley Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Charles F. Bradley Jr. and Renee M. Bradley for $1.

Nan L. Papp and Edward J. Papp conveyed property on Elizabeth Street to Lauren M. Linhard and Edward James Papp for $150,000.

Leinaala MJ Zettlemoyer conveyed property on Thornapple Drive to Ian & Catherine Dorling Revocable Living Trust for $165,000.

BGRS LLC conveyed 58 Honeysuckle Drive to Tyler S. Suknaic for $345,000.

Donegal Mutual Insurance Co. conveyed property on a public road to Dwight L. Hess and Cheryl M. Hess for $1.

Charles E. Henry conveyed property on a public road to Jose J. Vargas Jr. and Genea Vargas for $230,000.

Christopher L. Baumgardner and Beth M. Baumgardner conveyed 58 Honeysuckle Drive to BGRS LLC for $345,000.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Glenpoint LLC conveyed property on a public road to Kevin Harkonen and Amy Harkonen for $652,532.

Carl D. Steinhart and Laureen E. Steinhart conveyed property on a public road to Patrick M. Klose and Heather L. Klose for $305,000.

Daniel W. Kline Jr. conveyed 2095 Cedar Road to Deborah J. Burd and Mark D. Burd for $185,000.

EARL TWP.

Paul G. Burkholder conveyed property on a public road to Paul G. Burkholder and Paul G. Burkholder Revocable Living Trust for $1.

C&F Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Insouk Kim and Moon Ho Kim for $295,950.

Berks At Garden Spot LLC, Berks New Homes LLC and Berks Homes conveyed property on a public road to William Boyer and Devante Pugh for $299,715.

John E. Houck Jr. and Beverly A. Houck conveyed property on a public road to John E. Houck Jr. and Beverly A. Houck for $1.

Harvey R. Buzzard and Joanne Buzzard conveyed property on a public road to Daniel K. Stoltzfus and Allen W. Stoltzfus for $510,000.

Steven G. Kauffman conveyed property on a public road to Austin Brubacker for $320,000.

WEST EARL TWP.

Richard W. Bacon conveyed 38 Country Side Lane to Carl R. Edwards Jr. and Mary K. Edwards for $310,000.

Carl R. Edwards Jr. and Mary K. Edwards conveyed 20 Battens Circle to Brenden Matthew Tardibuono, Joseph Tardibuono Jr. and Tammy R. Tardibuono for $200,000.

Ryan W. Eshleman conveyed property on Robin Dale Drive to Avni Gashi for $309,900.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

Robert E. Arter, Arla M. Arter and Dianne L. Shaub conveyed 2030 Miller Road to Dennis L. Arter and Candy L. Arter for $134,893.

Daniel T. Ottey and Susan G. Ottey conveyed 2312 Hershey Ave. to Kristal Miller and Scott E. Miller II for $255,000.

Hess Home Builders Inc. conveyed 1455 Graystone Road to Jenna E. Moyer and Matthew S. Moyer for $366,416.

Robert E. Arter, Arla M. Arter, Robert Arter & Arla M. Arter Revocable Trust Agreement and Dianne L. Shaub conveyed 2030 Miller Road to Robert E. Arter and Arla M. Arter for $1.

ELIZABETH TWP.

Terry L. Shelly, Sharon L. Horst and Kay L. Gainer conveyed property on a public road to Kelly Eckert and Larry Eckert for $155,000.

Henever Associates Trust and TCMS of Delaware Ltd. conveyed property on a public road to Ashley M. Frantz for $259,900.

Kenneth McBride, Ashley Frantz, Kenneth Michael McBride and Ashley Morgan Frantz conveyed property on a public road to Shawna L. Johnson and Bruce D. Cressley for $290,000.

David L. Sensenig, Miriam E. Sensenig, Merlin D. Sensenig and Julene R. Sensenig conveyed property on a public road to Merlin D. Sensenig and Julene R. Sensenig for $1.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

Rochelle L. Book conveyed property on a public road to Corey McMullin and Keri McMullin for $210,000.

Leon Ray Burkholder, Doris J Burkholder and Burkholder Builders conveyed 7 Maize Circle to J. Kenneth Miller and Dorcas W. Miller for $257,500.

Joseph Ober and Tara Ober conveyed property on a public road to April M. Koppenhaver for $290,999.

101 Properties LLC and Edward M. Itkowitz conveyed property on West High Street to Gorman Realty LLC for $245,000.

Joseph Ober and Tara Ober conveyed 170 E. Willow St. to April M. Koppenhaver for $195,999.

Leon Ray Burkholder, Burkholder Builders and Doris J Burkholder conveyed property on Broken Arrow Drive to J. Kenneth Miller and Dorcas W. Miller for $990,000.

Raymond S. Nelson, Daphne L. Luckhardt and Raymond Nelson conveyed 6 Briarcliff Road to Flippers & Keepers LLC for $135,000.

Elizabethtown College conveyed property on East College Avenue to KR Sunshine LLC for $260,000.

Daniel W. Gates and Lois VS Gates conveyed property on East Cedar Street to Kathleen P. Whyte and Yosef Y. Lipszye for $295,000.

Brendan T. MacFarlane, Erica L. Coval, Erica L. MacFarlane, Brenden T. MacFarlane, Erica Coval and Erica MacFarlane conveyed property on Dogwood Circle to Brendan T. MacFarlane and Erica L. MacFarlane for $1.

Todd B. Strickler conveyed property on a public road to Todd B. Strickler and Melissa M. Doll for $1.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

The estate of David D. Reese conveyed 219 E. Fulton St. to Roger S. Leed and Margaret D. Leed for $155,000.

Pauline E. Franklin conveyed 100 W. Fulton St. to YPM Enterprises LLC for $117,000.

Pauli Busser and Pauli A. McNeill conveyed 337 Lincoln Ave. to Anthony V. Ambriola for $155,000.

Nevin E. Weidler and Lori A. Weidler conveyed 101 W. Fulton St. to Prime Deals LLC for $120,000.

J. Brian Krall and Frank D. Anthony conveyed 851 S. State St. to David R. Geiger, Linda D. Geiger and William J. Lehrich for $430,000.

Richard P. Rhoat and Donna D. Rhoat conveyed property on Spring Garden Street to Benjamin L. Ord and Irina P. Ord for $299,900.

EPHRATA TWP.

Dale S. Zimmerman and Yu Qiong Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Holly A. Frost for $330,000.

FULTON TWP.

The estate of Ann E. Kilgore, Kimberly J. Church, Sherri L. Bleacher and Keith D. Kilgore conveyed property on a public road to Kimberly J. Church and Sherri L. Bleacher for $1.

Keith D. Kilgore and Michele Y. Kilgore conveyed property on a public road to Keith D. Kilgore and Michele Y. Kilgore for $1.

The estate of Ann E. Kilgore conveyed property on a public road to Keith D. Kilgore for $1.

Leo Allan Eckman Jr., Faye Eckman and Alice Faye Eckman conveyed property on a public road to John E. Glick, Susie M. Glick, Jonas B. Smoker and Annie S. Smoker for $1,050,000.

John F. Esh, Rachel L. Esh, Benuel F. Esh and Rebecca L. Esh conveyed property on a public road to Amos S. Esh and Mary S. Esh for $1.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Charles E. Smyser conveyed 2624 Standardbred Drive to Charles E. Smyser and Bradley S. Kell for $0.

Pack Family Supplemental Needs Trust and Steven Pack conveyed property on Speedwell Road to Suzanne Besecker for $1.

Janet M. Losch, Janet M. Havner and Robert S. Havner conveyed property on Pinnacle Point Drive to David J. Rokowski for $198,000.

BLC Properties LP, Charter Properties LLC and Robert P. Bowman conveyed property on Colebrook Road to Kenton Kreider and Renae L. Kreider for $300,000.

Edward Buckwalter conveyed property on a public road to Tyler P. Gehman and Kelli N. Gehman for $1.

Carole L. Beech conveyed property on a public road to James L. Beck Jr. and Amy Lane Beck for $353,000.

Carol E. Mays conveyed property on a public road to Carol E. Mays and Jerry R. Mays Jr. for $1.

Carol E. Mays, Jerry R. Mays Jr. and Carole E. Mays conveyed property on a public road to Matthew Mays for $125,000.

Shawn D. Hall and Noel E. Hall conveyed 1259 Stevens St. to John R. Caputo and Rebecca Motley for $399,900.

Raymond C. Forrest and Patricia S. Forrest conveyed property on a public road to Raymond C. Forrest, Patricia S. Forrest, H. Vincent Zeiders II, Carol A. Sneath Zeiders and Carol Sneath Zeiders for $1.

Jared S. Hoover and Jennifer S. Hoover conveyed 405 Barbara St. to Ganga R. Kafley and Gayatri Dahal for $430,000.

Landis Farm Associates LLC, Brent O. Stoltzfus, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC and Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC conveyed property on a public road to James E. Grube and Connie H. Grube for $539,331.

2701 State Road LLC and Robert Zuckerman conveyed property on Harrisburg Pike to 2701 State Road LLC for $1.

Jose Rubio and Jose D. Rubio conveyed 1156 Old Eagle Road to Jose Rubio and Ena Patricia Rubio for $140,000.

Jonathan Soucy and James Soucy conveyed property on Lindsay Lane to Heman Mangar and Champha Tamang for $275,000.

JPM Stonehenge LLC and Mark R. Will conveyed property on Camas Lane to Thomas Tolworthy and Louise Tolworthy for $339,813.

Joaquin Garcia, Lisa Garcia and Lisa D. Garcia conveyed property on Chadwyck Lane to Collin McCabe and Lindsay Anne McCabe for $620,000.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Joseph Samuel Cancilla and Tracey Cancilla conveyed property on Westover Drive to Joy C. Wamae and John B. Kimani for $375,000.

Patricia L. Saravia and Patricia L. Jackson conveyed property on Columbia Avenue to Jonathan E. Saravia for $168,000.

Carole L. Brubaker conveyed 4013 Parkside Court to Nathan R. Brubaker for $1.

James R. Thompson III and Ann M. Thompson conveyed 910 Gemstone Drive to James R. Thompson III for $1.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

Richard Elmer Rohrer, David Brian Rohrer, Timothy Alan Rohrer and Rohrer Family Trust conveyed Unit 37 to Sunita B. Khadela for $148,000.

Bridgeport SC Partners LP and GP of Bridgeport SC Partners LLC conveyed property on a public road to Bridgeport SC Investors Two LP for $1.

Andrew J. Saxinger conveyed 825 Willow Road to Ryan Alexander Gage and Laurel A. Gage for $165,000.

Scott E. Yoder and Kelly S. Yoder conveyed property on Lincoln Highway East to Eastwood Property Management LLC for $240,500.

Scott R. Surra and Becky L. Surra conveyed property on a public road to Samuel B. Heffner and Katie L. Heffner for $432,000.

Wayne W. Weitkamp conveyed property on Willow Road to Terry N. Wiley for $165,000.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

Bonnie F. Beyer conveyed 1533 Lampeter Road to Bonnie F. Beyer and Karen S. Boots for $1.

John D. Sterback and Gail M. Sterback conveyed 119 Musser Ave. to Adrian C. Brak and Susan E. Brak for $226,000.

Michael D. Payne conveyed 1707 Windy Hill Road to Michael D. Payne for $1.

Jason C. Saurbaugh and Lacey M. Saurbaugh conveyed 1735 Rockvale Road to Jason Carl Saurbaugh and Lacey Marie Saurbaugh for $1.

LANCASTER CITY

Megan A. Shaffer conveyed 638 State St. to Simone Parker and Bradley McDanel for $370,000.

ARG Realty Solutions LLC and Francisco Guerrero conveyed 448 W. Vine St. to Acanthus Passage Real Estate LLC for $160,000.

Andrew R. Yost conveyed 720 Fifth St. to Michael J. Jordan for $155,000.

Triple J. Associates Ltd. and Thomas W. Ponessa conveyed Unit 201 to Bennett F. Berhow and Mary K. Berhow for $310,000.

Dana P. Campbell, Monica Ghimpu and Monica G. Campbell conveyed 329 E. Chestnut St. to 329 Chestnut Holdings LLC for $210,000.

Loren F. Hershey conveyed 544 N. Shippen St. to Loren F. Hershey and Heidi A. Hershey for $1.

Loyalty 1st Real Estate LLC conveyed 223 Pearl St. to Tereza Heistand for $235,000.

Dan Parson Team LLC and Daniel F. Parson conveyed property on North Plum Street to Kenneth B. Mack for $184,900.

Ryan D. Darrenkamp and Emily A. Giorgio conveyed property on Pearl Street to Giacinta L. Czajkowski and Thomas D. Houghton for $191,500.

The estate of R. Scott Spangler and The estate of Robert Scott Spangler conveyed 110 N. Plum St. to Randell Zook and Anthony W. Sahd for $141,000.

Kirsten Madden conveyed 922 Virginia Ave. to Micah D. France and Rebecca J. France for $280,000.

Brian K. Murr conveyed 553 N. Pine St. to G&Z Investments LLC for $251,750.

Michael J. Burke and Ada I. Burke conveyed property on Park Avenue to Ashley Elizabeth Nole for $164,000.

Lancaster city conveyed property on Lehigh Avenue to School District of Lancaster for $1.

Samuel F. Stoltzfus conveyed 218 N. Plum St. to Christopher Brossman for $250,000.

Eduardo Alonso Sordo conveyed 628 St. Joseph Street to Melissa Brown for $215,000.

Larry E. Craig and Judith Trusz Craig conveyed 559 Reynolds Ave. to Zachary Mellinger and Tara Craig for $125,000.

Taglioli Properties Lancaster LLC and Daniel E. Taglioli conveyed 14 N. Lime St. to Jaak Real Estate LLC for $530,000.

Saul Alvarez Medina and Saul Alvarez Medina conveyed 1229 Wabank St. to Jose B. Perez Paredes and Jose B Perez Paredes for $170,000.

Hahn & Jensen Properties LLC and Joshua L. Hahn conveyed 571 Pershing Ave. to David Stoltzfus for $93,000.

Corbin A. Keiser conveyed 646 Park Ave. to James T. Lim and Dana Lim for $265,000.

Joseph Catanzaro and Francesca Catanzaro conveyed 845 E. Orange St. to Alexander Rivera for $219,900.

Casey W. Buch conveyed 940 N. Shippen St. to Shakira D. Lucas and Steven Fernandez for $210,000.

Jay V. Butterfield and Anne A. Butterfield conveyed Unit 5+ to Brian Calabrese for $789,000.

Ammon S. Stoltzfus and Suzanne Stoltzfus conveyed 116 Church St. to David K. Stoltzfus for $75,000.

Cama Sdira LLC and Cynthia Lane Krom Ira conveyed 119 N. Mary St. to Sarah Berman and Ian B. McAndrew for $351,000.

David B. Fisher and Sadie K. Fisher conveyed 28 W. Filbert St. to Vernon J. Stoltzfus for $85,000.

Hahn & Jensen Properties LLC and Joshua L. Hahn conveyed 752 S. Lime St. to Alvin S. Stoltzfus for $83,000.

Hahn & Jensen Properties LLC and Joshua L. Hahn conveyed 759 S. Lime St. to Paul L. Fisher for $82,500.

Hahn & Jensen Properties LLC and Joshua L. Hahn conveyed 502 Woodward St. to Redbud Investments LLC for $72,750.

Community Capital Investments 2656 LLC conveyed 109 New Dorwart St. to Brandie McAllister for $35,000.

Julia Dewitt and Julia L. Ruth conveyed 640 Lehigh Avenue to Julia L. Ruth for $1.

LANCASTER TWP.

WPE Partners LLC and Mark Will conveyed property on a public road to Ivelisse Rodriguez and Alexander Diaz Delvalle for $220,000.

Dorothy W. Kauffman, Barbara Lynn Michael and Beverly Ann Kauffman conveyed 35 Spencer Ave. to Patrick J. Davis Jr. and Tiffany M. Davis for $235,000.

Steven L. Martin and Ingrid P. Martin conveyed property on Conestoga Drive to Numa Design LLC for $93,000.

Melaku Teka Dbabu and Meskerem Abate Gulema conveyed 212 Kentshire Drive to Grace E. Griffaton and Ryan J. Rimby for $200,000.

Edward Blackburn and Elizabeth Blackburn conveyed 1320 Meadowcreek Lane to Richard C. Weeber and Pamela Z. Weeber for $275,000.

LEACOCK TWP.

David K. Stoltzfus and Esther Mae Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Lancaster County for $1.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

Larry E. Weaver and Karen Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Joshua C. Nolt and Katelyn Wenger for $273,540.

Floyd B. Vane III and Christine L. Hogan conveyed property on Myer Terrace to Christine L. Hogan for $106,000.

Chad F. Becker conveyed Unit 30 to Brendon T. Martin and Kayla Beiler for $170,000.

LITITZ BOROUGH

Raymond D. Fink conveyed 111 N. Cedar St. to Triple L. Real Estate LLC for $201,000.

Leonardo A. Lopez and Katherine E. Lopez conveyed property on a public road to Mohamed A. Arbab and Samia M. Ibrahim for $241,000.

Patrick J. Devlin and Cathy A. Devlin conveyed property on Fourth Street to Ryan L. Sanders and Lisa M. Montalvo for $593,775.

Michael W. Brubaker and Cindy J. Brubaker conveyed 101 E. Lincoln Ave. to Brian T. Murphy for $280,000.

The estate of Daniel Eugene Garner and The estate of Daniel Eugene Garner Jr. conveyed property on South Cherry Street to Eleanor E. Garner for $1.

MANHEIM TWP.

Jocelyn Sarah McElwee, Jocelyn Sarah Stoudt and Frederick Harry McElwee III conveyed 2845 Southwick Drive to Jocelyn Sarah McElwee and Frederick Harry McElwee III for $1.

Ryan Tiburtini and Megan E. Tiburtini conveyed property on a public road to Stephen J. Pathroff and Selene M. Pathroff for $430,000.

Kristal J. Miller and Kristal Cristino conveyed 1939 Split Rock Road to Ryan D. Kishbaugh and Kristen A. Higgins for $250,000.

Stephanie F. Biddle and Brian K. Biddle conveyed property on a public road to Stephanie F. Biddle for $10.

Donald G. Degrave Jr., Velen L. Nelson Degrave and Velen L Nelson Degrave conveyed property on Tanglewood Lane to Daniel A. Phillips and Josephine Musso for $250,000.

Lancaster Terminals De LLC and Lancaster Terminals Corp. conveyed property on a public road to 1360 Realty LP for $1,000,000.

Rockview LLC and KCH Holding Inc. conveyed property on Kincaid Avenue to Amit Ranjan for $432,370.

John C. Dryden and Laura M. Dryden conveyed 628 Fleetwood Drive to D3 LLC for $925,000.

Larry Weinstein and Lesley Patricia Weinstein conveyed property on Meadow Lane to Lesley Patricia Weinstein for $1.

Carolyn Faggart conveyed 704 Fountain Ave. to John F. Burger and Jennifer E. Burger for $210,000.

Cag Potato LLC and Carol Ann Grosh conveyed property on Kent Gardens to Carol Ann Grosh for $1.

Angell Stoeckle and Jonathan A. Stoeckle conveyed 304 Iris Glen to Jessica Malark for $195,100.

Jeff Stone conveyed property on Cheltenham Court to Steve Reed and Diane Reed for $155,000.

Carol Ann Grosh conveyed property on Kent Gardens to Carol Ann Grosh and Paul R. Grosh for $1.

Robert S. Shaub and Debra L. Shaub conveyed property on Louise Avenue to Debra L. Shaub for $1.

Phu B. Chu and Nga Nguyet T Tran conveyed property on a public road to Phu B. Chu and Nga Nguyet T Tran for $1.

Patricia A. Veser conveyed 977 Center Ave. to Joseph J. Dougherty III and Kimberly L. Dougherty for $159,900.

Vuong H. Tran and Vuong T. Tran conveyed property on a public road to Phu B. Chu and Nga Nguyet T Tran for $1.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

Luke Carlino conveyed 666 W. High St. to Luke Carlino and Shannon M. Carlino for $1.

Marilyn J. Lawrence conveyed 82 S. Hazel St. to Luke Krizner for $225,000.

C. Douglas Fahnestock and Eileen M. Fahnestock conveyed property on a public road to Lori Carpenter for $241,000.

James W. Roth and Linda S. Roth conveyed 245 Rapho St. to Carl E. Landis and Debra I. Landis for $235,000.

MANOR TWP.

Jennifer Hillis and Jennifer Mosley conveyed property on Knollwood Road to Joshua M. Cruz and Katelyn M. Cruz for $202,000.

Michael D. Groff and Anna M. Groff conveyed 22 Weaver Road to James D. Stauffer and Jalana R. Stauffer for $180,000.

The estate of Jean M. Herr conveyed property on a public road to John D. Herr for $170,000.

Patricia A. Glasser, Kevin T. Miller, Douglas S. Miller and Bradley P. Miller conveyed 523 Saratoga Road to Patricia A. Glasser, Kevin T. Miller and Douglas S. Miller for $1.

David J. Spelfogel and Alicia Q. Spelfogel conveyed 806 Kreps Road to Allison Gross for $215,000.

Marc F. Frampton and Catherine R. Frampton conveyed property on Linger St. to Raymond E. Carrington and Trudy L. Carrington for $429,900.

The estate of Regina A. Miller and The estate of Regina Anna Miller conveyed 523 Saratoga Road to Patricia A. Glasser, Kevin T. Miller, Douglas S. Miller and Bradley P. Miller for $1.

MARTIC TWP.

Christine D. Shipman and Christine Drennen conveyed 50 Drytown Road to Jeremy Stoltzfus and Lauren Stoltzfus for $220,000.

David E. Stoltzfus and Sara Ann Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Leroy E. Kauffman and Rebecca S. Kauffman for $235,000.

Joseph E. Dumas, Denise Dumas and Denise Madonna conveyed 422 Pencroft Drive South to George F. Hoover Jr. and Kelly M. Hoover for $240,000.

Paul Kettering and Cinthia Kettering conveyed property on Lakewood Drive to Heather E. Flint and John L. Ross Jr. for $525,000.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

The estate of Milton K. Caruthers, The estate of Elvin Paul Caruthers and The estate of Mildred F. Beares conveyed property on a public road to Earl C. Caruthers Sr. for $1.

Rachel O. Schmid and Eric W. Schmid conveyed property on Stonegate Court to Rachel O. Schmid, Richard J. Meisenbach and Eric W. Schmid for $1.

M. Todd Habecker and Stephanie L. Habecker conveyed 203 W. Frederick St. to M. Todd Habecker for $1.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

Nicholas A. Kemp and Edrea N. Kemp conveyed property on South Market Avenue to Nicholas A. Kemp for $1.

Adam C. Yoder conveyed Unit 33 to Adam C. Yoder and Mana Yoder for $1.

William C. Winters and Alice L. Winters conveyed Unit 161 to Jeffrey A. Charles for $287,000.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Forino Co. LP, Nadu Construction Inc., Lancaster Home Builders, Anthony Forino LLC, Forino Anthony LLC, Eileen Haupty and Anthony Forino conveyed property on Westbrooke Drive to Ronald E. Moore III and Sara J. Moore for $329,747.

MOUNTVILLE BOROUGH

Margaret Thorsen conveyed property on Pennridge Avenue to Nicole Barnhart for $245,000.

Rose Ann Visniski conveyed property on East Main Street to Rose Ann Visniski and Robert J. Visniski for $1.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

The estate of G. Arthur Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Philip G. Weaver for $1.

PARADISE TWP.

Daniel Y. Fisher and Sadie Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for $1.

Aaron Lapp Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Lancaster County for $1.

PENN TWP.

Lyons & Obetz, Gary A. Luken and Kathleen Marion Luken conveyed property on a public road to Christine C. Shubert and Worley & Obetz Inc. for $1.

Christine C. Shubert and Worley & Obetz Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Kenneth R. Hameloth for $212,500.

Allen F. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Allen F. Stoltzfus and Linda S. Stoltzfus for $1.

Christine C. Shubert and Worley & Obetz Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Robert Seth Obetz for $212,500.

Thomas Kirby conveyed property on a public road to Matthew D. Kauffman and Brianna L. Kauffman for $365,000.

The estate of Mahlon S. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Dereck S. Hench and Tina M. Hench for $1.

Doe Run Road LLC and DMG Enterprise Ltd. conveyed property on a public road to Christine C. Shubert and Worley & Obetz Inc. for $1.

PEQUEA TWP.

Lisa A. Ambrose conveyed property on a public road to Nathan Kinney and Christina Kinney for $277,000.

Amos J. Beiler and Linda K. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Levi G. Lantz and Lizzie S. Lantz for $200,000.

QUARRYVILLE BOROUGH

Patrick Kimpton and Samantha Kimpton conveyed property on Summit Avenue to Patrick Kimpton for $1.

Kelly Torrise conveyed property on Greystone Lane to Emmanuel Oluyemo for $359,000.

RAPHO TWP.

Steven C. Sprecher and Kimberly J. Sprecher conveyed property on Orchard Road to Steven C. Sprecher for $1.

Frances R. Sexauer, Frances J. Sexauer and Edward J. Sexauer conveyed property on a public road to Edward J. Sexauer, Frances J. Sexauer and Sexauer Family Trust for $1.

Elm Tree Properties LLC, Ironstone Homes LLC and Trevor J. Eby conveyed Unit 62 to James Cull and Celeste Cull for $366,750.

Elm Tree Properties LLC, Ironstone Homes LLC and Trevor J. Eby conveyed Unit 36 to Tuan Q. Tran for $387,000.

Jay C. Greider and Mae Z. Greider conveyed property on a public road to Alexis A. Nielson and Bradley T. Nielson II for $450,000.

Richard A. Stichter and Cynthia L. Stichter conveyed property on a public road to Ironstone Homes LLC for $140,000.

Barry Hershey Inc. and Hershey Barry Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Bradley C. Smith and Sherry C. Smith for $106,900.

Joshua S. Fetterolf and Gloriana Fetterolf conveyed property on a public road to Goma Karki for $347,000.

SADSBURY TWP.

Isaac S. Miller and Sarah S. Miller conveyed property on a public road to John M. Stoltzfus and Nancy F. Stoltzfus for $1.

SALISBURY TWP.

Houston Run Properties LLC and Phillip E. Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Ashley S. Hopkins for $170,000.

STRASBURG BOROUGH

Larry J. Baker conveyed 317 Sunset Ave. to Matthew C. Diaz and Rachel M. Diaz for $244,000.

Beverly L. Wiker conveyed property on a public road to Michael M. Martin and Janice M. Martin for $205,000.

STRASBURG TWP.

Scenic Trails LLC, Stephen F. Fisher and Samuel G. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to David B. Lapp and Rachel R. Lapp for $810,000.

Acts Covenant Fellowship conveyed property on a public road to Acts Covenant Fellowship Strasburg for $1.

Naomi K. Beiler, Naomi K. Zook, Samuel S. Stoltzfus and Susie F. Stoltzfus conveyed property on White Oak Road to John Z. Zook and Naomi K. Zook for $1.

WARWICK TWP.

Warwick Crossing LLC and Moyer Land Development Co. Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Lancaster Evangelical Free Church for $10,017.

Lancaster Evangelical Free Church conveyed property on a public road to Warwick Crossing LLC for $343.

Lancaster Evangelical Free Church conveyed property on a public road to Lititz Reserve LLC for $275,280.

Janet L. Kepner and Georgia L. Dimaano conveyed 3 Lakeview Place to David J. Jenkins for $175,000.

Michael A. Smith conveyed property on a public road to Michael A. Smith and Rebecca W. Smith for $1.

Lancaster Evangelical Free Church conveyed property on a public road to Warwick Township for $1.