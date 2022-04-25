The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office April 11-15:

AKRON BOROUGH

Roy Z. & Margaret R. Eby Revocable Living Trust and Denise Eby Konan conveyed property on a public road to Christina M. Chattin and Dolores M. Haubner for $379,900.

David W. Aigler and Sherri A. Aigler conveyed property on Westbrook Drive to Jonathan P. Hurst and Charlene D. Hurst for $276,000.

BART TWP.

F. Edward Weidman and Jenifer W. Weidman conveyed property on Heyberger Road to Robert Landis Jr. and Lorraine Landis for $125,000.

F. Edward Weidman and Jenifer W. Weidman conveyed property on Heyberger Road to Robert Landis Jr. and Lorraine Landis for $75,000.

Warren A. Wilson conveyed property on Dry Wells Road to F. Edward Weidman and Jenifer W. Weidman for $220,000.

F. Edward Weidman and Jenifer W. Weidman conveyed property on Heyberger Road to Robert J. Landis Jr. and Lorraine H. Landis for $465,000.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Richard A. Slye, Deborah L. Slye and Rose G. Browell conveyed property on Aspen Drive to Richard A. Slye and Deborah L. Slye for $1.

CAERNARVON TWP.

Ronald D. Johnson and Mary Ann Johnson conveyed property on Turkey Hill Road to Ronald D. Johnson for $1.

Larry G. Kurtz conveyed property on a public road to Gerald Paul Kurtz for $1.

David R. Esh, Daniel R. Esh, Emanuel M. Esh and Melvin M. Esh conveyed property on a public road to David R. Esh, Daniel R. Esh and Melvin M. Esh for $1.

Ronald D. Johnson and Mary Ann Johnson conveyed 1907 Turkey Hill Road to Ronald D. Johnson for $1.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Corey M. Case, Richard A. Case and Roxann L. Case conveyed 9 Sycamore Circle to Kelly A. Morgan and Meredith V. Differ for $165,000.

Tyler Eberly and Travis Eberly conveyed property on a public road to Travis Eberly for $105,000.

Edward J. Linzy and Jeana J. Linzy conveyed property on Nathan Drive to Parminder Singh and Beata Singh for $480,000.

Lowell M. Martin and Carolyn F. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Chad S. Martin and Jenell A. Martin for $749,631.

John R. Rutt, Robert A. Rutt, Larry D. Rutt and Rutt Family Trust conveyed property on a public road to Michael J. Goshert and Brenda Perrotti for $200,000.

Narrows Glen Inc. conveyed 8 Rein Drive to Hans Kuring and Beth Malikowski for $121,800.

Noah S. Zimmerman, Noah Zimmerman and Bethany R. Zimmerman conveyed property on Kramer Mill Road to Noah S. Zimmerman and Bethany R. Zimmerman for $1.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

The estate of Alberta C. Lutz conveyed 965 Swamp Bridge Road to Kathleen M. Laudermilch and Donald L. Lutz for $1.

Gerald P. Werner conveyed property on a public road to Michael T. Werner for $1.

Jolin D. Zimmerman, Lexianne Z. Seibel and Lexianne Z. Zimmerman conveyed 210F Kline Road to Jolin D. Zimmerman and Lexianne Z. Zimmerman for $1.

Ammon S. Weaver conveyed property on Swamp Church Road to Kendall D. Fox and Ginger M. Fox for $253,000.

Andrew J. Singer conveyed property on a public road to Andrew J. Singer for $1.

COLERAIN TWP.

Richard L. Prettyman conveyed property on a public road to Rachael Anne Calderin and Dorothy Elizabeth Devlin for $150,000.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Susan E. Garner conveyed property on a public road to Susan E. Garner, Trevor D. Garner and Laura R. Garner for $1.

E&A Holdings Group LLC and Jeremy R. Debord conveyed property on Union Street to JW Management LLC and KSW Construction LLC for $470,000.

DENVER BOROUGH

Christian Z. Eshleman Jr., Janet Herr Eshleman and Justin H. Eshleman conveyed 524 Main St. to David F. Trigg for $224,900.

O. Glynn Snyder, Darlene J. Snyder and Keith S. Snyder conveyed property on Main Street to Keith S. Snyder for $1.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

NVR Inc. conveyed 218 Coffee Goss Road to Suresh K. Venkannagari and Linga R. Nathala for $387,990.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Melinda Smith conveyed property on a public road to Shawn P. Myers for $180,000.

Richard H. Balderston and Richard H. Balderston & Jean Y. Balderston Trust conveyed Unit 39 to Kathleen R. Sholl and Robert H. Sholl for $276,000.

Jay E. Gibble and Judith Gibble conveyed 24 Woodsedge Drive to Matthew D. Twomey and Ann C. Twomey for $358,000.

DRUMORE TWP.

Frederick C. Frey II, Jacqueline E. Hestor and Jacqueline E. Frey conveyed property on a public road to Mitchell Balmer and Erin Balmer for $395,000.

EAST DRUMORE TWP.

Fred L. Ranck and Connie L. Ranck conveyed property on a public road to Daniel B. Petersheim Jr. and Sarah B. Petersheim for $120,000.

EARL TWP.

Nelson Hoover and Nelson Z. Hoover conveyed 677 Lancaster Ave. to Nelson Z. Hoover and Susan N. Hoover for $1.

EAST EARL TWP.

Marvin Jay Zook conveyed property on a public road to Marvin Jay Zook and Susan S. Zook for $1.

John A. Lapp and Lydia R. Lapp conveyed property on Gentle Drive to Seth C. Mehle and Amber M. Mehle for $440,000.

WEST EARL TWP.

Ligia M. Arias conveyed 298 Robin Dale Drive to Ligia M. Arias and Fabian Arias for $1.

Crystal L. Flores conveyed 102 Battens Circle to Victor E. Alonso Alvarez and Dalia S. Sanchez Perez for $200,000.

Frank H. Hoover and Lena Mae Hoover conveyed property on a public road to Dana M. Hoover and Janelle S. Hoover for $730,000.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

Michael J. Dinan and Katheryne V. Dinan conveyed property on Hollow Drive to Tilahun Kassa for $188,000.

EDEN TWP.

David M. Holzhauer, Quarryville Industrial Properties LLC and Israel S. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Quarry View Properties LLC for $1.

Leader Enterprises LLC, Robert J. Work and David M. Holzhauer conveyed property on a public road to David M. Holzhauer and Robert J. Work for $1.

ELIZABETH TWP.

The estate of James D. Snader and the estate of James Daniel Snader conveyed property on 28th Division Highway to 302 Investment Group LLC for $214,000.

Philip Keith McDanel, Marilyn McDanel and Philip K. McDanel conveyed 110 Apple Blossom Circle to Benjamin J. Herr and Miriam E. Herr for $365,000.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

Emerald Property LLC conveyed property on a public road to Emerald Propco LLC for $10.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Randall Griffith conveyed 251 Cherry St. to Timothy D. Stoner for $128,750.

Christopher L. Ingram and Christopher Ingram conveyed property on Lincoln Avenue to Paul Addison for $195,000.

Natalie J. Rechenberg conveyed 115 W. Franklin St. to Robert A. Schaeffer and Natalie Schaeffer for $205,000.

Daryl L. Spangler conveyed property on a public road to Charles Horn Jr. for $352,500.

EPHRATA TWP.

Sterling Property Management Group LLC, Kent Martin, L&S Property Holdings LLC and Louis Hurst conveyed property on Springville Road to Sterling Property Management Group LLC for $1.

John L. King Jr. conveyed 1568 Division Highway to Carriage House Investing Group LLC for $100,000.

FULTON TWP.

Benjamin C. Flahart conveyed property on Nottingham Road to Wakefield Holdings LLC for $1.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Harlan A. Redcay and Bernice E. Redcay conveyed 125 School Lane to David C. Morrison and Tammy J. Morrison for $315,000.

Shea A. Neumann and Shea Neumann conveyed property on Church Street to Shea A. Neumann and Garrett D. Neumann for $1.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed 107 Ticonderoga Road to Charles Warren Gross Jr. and Lisa M. Gross for $589,715.

Robert S. Costello Jr. and Lisa L. Costello conveyed property on Graystone Road to Amos L. King and Esther King for $625,000.

Mary Jane Grube and James R. Grube Sr. conveyed property on Chestnut View Drive to Dennis D. Herr and Daryl D. Herr for $220,000.

Adam J. Wolter and Megan L. Wolter conveyed property on Farmingdale Road to Thomas B. Elliott and Natalie G. Allen for $405,000.

The estate of Donna Hohenwarter conveyed property on Conoy Road to Carol M. Allison for $220,000.

Craig Michael Barkume and Juliana Eve Sergovic conveyed 3036 Gloucester St. to Juliana Eve Sergovic for $1.

Josiah K. Heigel and Heather R. Heigel conveyed property on Brandt Boulevard to Kimerly Wilson Fortner for $285,000.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Travis J. Risser and Erin E. Risser conveyed property on a public road to Kenneth Lin and Marguerite Duane for $801,000.

Carolyn Lynch conveyed property on Laurel Lane to Brett J. Aversa and Amy D. Aversa for $300,000.

Charles Gross Jr. and Lisa M. Gross conveyed property on Golden Eagle Way to Eric Edwards and Keri Edwards for $585,000.

Kevin John Konrad conveyed 3183 Marietta Ave. to Danielle K. Marsh and Aaron J. Marsh for $273,000.

Victor Martell conveyed property on Parkside Court to Jane M. Hoke for $290,000.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

Lloyd N. Miller and Mary Ann Miller conveyed property on a public road to Marmil Properties LLC for $1.

Carl L. Gehman and Sheryl D. Gehman conveyed property on a public road to Mervin Lee Beiler and Brittany D. Beiler for $1.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

Fredric H. Leaman, Frederic H. Leaman and Elizabeth A. Leaman conveyed 1531 S. Jefferson Ct to Fredric H. Leaman and Elizabeth A. Leaman for $0.

John E. Brands, Jennifer E. Brands and Jennifer E. Eshleman conveyed 107 Covered Wagon Drive to Re Create Investments LLC for $235,000.

Adam C. Hall, Meagen E. Hall and Meagen E. Rineer conveyed 101 W. Kendig Road to Austin R. Stroud and Jennifer M. Schwarz for $320,000.

Rodney Allen Stoltzfus and Olivia R. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Pleasant View Avenue to Kelly Sue Hellberg for $145,000.

Joseph Ingoglia conveyed property on Kendig Road to Colson S. Stoltzfus and Rebecca E. Stoltzfus for $255,000.

Lorraine A. Goodhart and Charles J. Goodhart Jr. conveyed property on Lampeter Road to Zachary T. Sinz for $250,000.

Daniel L. Jurman and Rachel Z. Jurman conveyed property on Steepbank Road to Srikanth Vemuri and Jayapriya Vemuri for $351,000.

LANCASTER CITY

Patricia A. Sweikowski conveyed property on New Dauphin Street to Austin J. Sindall for $229,900.

Guilbert Lee Brown and Carrie Joan Birckbichler conveyed 835 N. Lime St. to Amy Lemezis and Jeffrey Flanegan for $339,900.

Todd H. McSorley, Sarah A. Cheeseman and Sarah A. McSorley conveyed property on a public road to Masami Kawano for $120,000.

Benjamin T. Leech and Lindsey S. Pei conveyed 425 Fremont St. to Jennifer Carter for $170,000.

Michelle Maddon conveyed property on a public road to Eleet Real Estate LLC for $60,000.

Richard N. Myers conveyed 31 W. Frederick St. to Falcon Property Holdings LLC for $125,000.

Maribel Rodriguez conveyed 641 E. Marion St. to Abram Harnish for $185,000.

Leroy Thompson conveyed 641 S. Franklin St. to Brandon Bello Santiago and Brandon Bello Santiago for $1.

Dan Parson Team LLC, Parson Dan Team LLC and Daniel F. Parson conveyed 331 E. Frederick St. to Leanne N. Skoloda and Jonathan B. Skoloda for $120,000.

Abide Co. LLC and Jordan Hostetter conveyed 640 W. Vine St. to Joshua Nolt and Katelyn Nolt for $115,000.

Woogie Unlimited LLC and Lawrence J. Demarco conveyed property on High Street to Silvio Schiaroli for $127,900.

Woogie Unlimited LLC and Lawrence J. Demarco conveyed property on Union Street to Silvio Schiaroli for $110,900.

Sebastian F. Ortiz conveyed 836 N. Lime St. to John Gardosik and Renata Strause for $215,000.

Sara K. Saunders conveyed 831 Fourth St. to Lycon Valley Inc. for $146,000.

David W. Young and Tammy J. Young conveyed 823 Wabank St. to Allison M. Ardire and Henry L. Koon for $185,000.

Kingdom Goals LLC conveyed 734 First St. to Michael J. Rowinski and Karen Rowinski for $312,500.

LANCASTER TWP.

Collin J. Berger and Collin Berger conveyed 1648 Chadwick Circle to Zane Harnish and Amy Lyn Harnish for $231,000.

Valerie F. Zerambo conveyed 305 S. School Lane to Chad Anthony Sager and Rebecca Lee Esh for $290,000.

Cam Landholdings LLC and Austin R. Will conveyed 683 N. Pier Drive to Yenia Rodriguez Gonzalez and Raul Ramos Cruz for $259,900.

WPE Partners LLC, Mark R. Will and C&F Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Jason Torrao, Shaland Abbott Torrao and Shaland Abbott Torrao for $358,800.

Traci L. Crossland and Traci L. McCloskey conveyed 1312 Meadowcreek Lane to Raul Rodriguez Cruz and Traci L. Crossland for $1.

Gerald T. Scull Jr. and Jane L. Scull conveyed 426 Rabbit Hill Lane to Jennifer L. Book for $271,000.

WPE Partners LLC, C&F Inc. and Mark R. Will conveyed property on a public road to Scott A. Hershey for $387,520.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

John R. Eidemiller conveyed property on a public road to John R. Eidemiller and Joanne L. Eidemiller for $1.

LITITZ BOROUGH

Cody Staab and Samantha Lucey conveyed 122 W. Lemon St. to Cody Staab and Samantha Staab for $1.

The estate of Catherine Ober and the estate of Catherine E. Ober conveyed 447 Fort Ross Ave. to Kathy L. Andreatti for $230,000.

Alison Blythe Minetti and Ali B. Minetti conveyed 18 S. Locust St. to Michael J. Groff for $360,000.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

Edward A. Oltarzewski and Edward S. Oltarzewski conveyed 145 Charlestown Drive to Edward A. Oltarzewski for $1.

MANHEIM TWP.

AJ Home Solutions LLC and James A. Fisher conveyed 1307 Rose Ave. to Juan C. Jimenez and Ashlynn E. Jimenez for $325,000.

Karen Hennessey conveyed 172 Warren Way to Logan L. Myers and Greta M. Myers for $300,000.

Jason Crawford and Corinne Bierling Crawford conveyed property on Kendale Place to Jason Crawford for $1.

Keller Avenue Partners LP, Keller Avenue GP LLC and Joseph R. Deerin conveyed property on a public road to PA Dept of Transportation for $1.

Thua Nguyen conveyed 452 Biscayne Road to Thua Nguyen and Doan Nguyen for $1.

Eli K. Glick and Rachel S. Glick conveyed property on a public road to Abner K. Glick and Marion S. Glick for $1.

The estate of Barbara K. Gerhart and the estate of Barbara Gerhart conveyed property on a public road to Bradley A. Frost and Sara Melissa Frost for $305,000.

Robert J. Donovan conveyed 1310 Country Club Drive to Andrew Stich and M. Margaret Mulderrig for $407,500.

Mary E. Robertson conveyed 1419 Newton Road to Matthew G. Zanowiak and Mary E. Robertson for $1.

Sapan N. Shah conveyed property on Ashland Drive to Gary M. Slusar Jr. and Kristen A. Slusar for $550,000.

Anthony J. Hurst conveyed 2949 Tiffany Drive to Anthony J. Hurst and Abigail R. Hurst for $10.

Members 1st Federal Credit Union conveyed 2568 Lititz Pike to Symbiosis Property Holdings LLC for $825,000.

The estate of Oliver J. Tarbet and the estate of Oliver Junior Tarbet conveyed 1007 Midway Ave. to Michael Ulsh for $215,000.

Rockview LLC and KCH Holding Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Kaminder P. Singh and Manjinder Kaur for $640,715.

Joseph McCafferty and Mary H. McCafferty conveyed 1816 Edenwald Lane to Robert D. Rowe and Olivia H. Rowe for $399,000.

Michael J. Bowser and Susan Tahsler Bowser conveyed property on a public road to Bradford James Wallace Jr. and Bernadette Ann Wallace for $475,000.

Thomas M. Snyder conveyed property on a public road to Mikayla N. Elliot for $230,000.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

Bruce D. Rettew and Vicky L. Rettew conveyed property on a public road to Bruce D. Rettew, Vicky L. Rettew, Jennifer Rettew Bushey and April Rettew McGinty for $1.

Jared T. Good, Ashley N. Esbenshade and Ashley N. Good conveyed 28 N. Laurel St. to Zachary T. Waltz for $205,000.

Thomas R. Kahler and Cynthia M. Kahler conveyed 43 N. Hazel St. to Matthew W. Heisey, Steven W. Heisey and Carol A. Heisey for $1.

MANOR TWP.

Sarah Nagy conveyed property on Knollwood Road to Whitney L. Ray for $250,000.

Tracy L. Martin and Ruth S. Martin conveyed property on a public road to PA Dept of Transportation for $1.

The estate of Mary Virginia Heisey and the estate of Mary V. Heisey conveyed property on Prospect Road to Tyler S. McCreight and Kelsey A. McCreight for $250,000.

Jeffrey G. Pennell and Sheri L. Pennell conveyed property on a public road to Lycon Valley Inc. for $235,000.

Jeffrey S. Warner conveyed property on a public road to the Pa. Department of Transportation for $1.

Michael A. Beissel and Annette K. Beissel conveyed property on Knollwood Road to Kaitlyn M. Richartz for $220,000.

David A. Funk Sr., Kathy M. Funk and David A. Funk conveyed property on a public road to the Pa. Department of Transportation for $1.

J. Thomas Frey and Susan Y. Frey conveyed property on a public road to the Pa. Department of Transportation for $1.

MARIETTA BOROUGH

The estate of Michael J. Lyons and the estate of Michael J. Lyons Jr. conveyed Unit 201 to Joseph Jaskot for $120,000.

MARTIC TWP.

Robert V. Laukhuff conveyed property on a public road to Robert V. Laukhuff and Kelly A. Laukhuff for $1.

David D. Roadman conveyed property on House Rock Road to Andrew Lee Zook and Esther A. Zook for $350,000.

Zachary G. Graybeal and Holly E. Graybeal conveyed 481 Frogtown Road to Daniel Campbell, Gloria Campbell and Candace L. Cooper for $229,900.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

William A. Nissley and Sharon M. Nissley conveyed 927 Liberty Court to Zane Arthur Kauffman and Kaitlyn Rose Winemiller for $320,000.

Larry M. Deibler, Mary Jane McPherson and Larry Deibler conveyed property on a public road to Jennifer Andrews for $225,000.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Angela D. Bifano conveyed 49 Windemere Court to Kyle Shaffer and Jennifer Beck for $203,000.

Amos L. King and Esther King conveyed property on a public road to David A. King and Rebecca B. King for $1.

MOUNTVILLE BOROUGH

Cynthia L. Lutz conveyed property on Huntington Drive to Michael J. Sladek, Marie T. Sladek and Christopher D. Olinchak for $333,000.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

Dixie M. Adams conveyed 572 W. Main St. to Jonathan M. Adams for $1.

PARADISE TWP.

Ronald J. Hoffmeier Jr., Karen A. Hoffmeier and Karen A. Fahrenbach conveyed 238B Wolfrock Road to Ronald J. Hoffmeier Jr. for $122,726.

Kurtis D. Thomas conveyed property on London Vale Road to Brandon M. Fisher and Bethany H. Fisher for $120,000.

PENN TWP.

Mindy L. Dunn and Mindy L. Moore conveyed 875 Franklin Drive to Jonathan B. Hummer and Patricia Ann Hummer for $409,000.

Ryan D. Eberly conveyed property on a public road to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania Commonwealth of and Pennsylvania Game Commission for $1.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

Yvonne L. Hassel conveyed property on a public road to Yvonne L. Hassel and Sheri L. Kolp for $1.

QUARRYVILLE BOROUGH

Quarryville Industrial Properties LLC and Israel S. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Leader Enterprises LLC for $1.

RAPHO TWP.

Susan L. Harmon conveyed property on Green Leaf Drive to Amy M. Frey for $310,000.

C. Lois Moyer and Clarence R. Moyer conveyed property on Shumaker Road to C. Lois Moyer for $1.

SADSBURY TWP.

Akram A. Madanat, Reham Rh Madanat and Reham K. Madanat conveyed property on a public road to Akram A. Madanat and Reham K. Madanat for $1.

David L. Zook Jr. and Naomi K. Zook conveyed 91 Williams Run Road to Leon L. Zook and Lilyan J. Zook for $600,000.

Shawn M. Flores and Kimberly L. Flores conveyed property on a public road to Christiana Business Center LLC for $450,000.

SALISBURY TWP.

Alvin C. Beiler and Ruthie E. Beiler conveyed property on Beaver Dam Road to Keith E. Beiler and Marilyn F. King for $1.

Alvin C. Beiler and Ruthie E. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Alvin C. Beiler and Ruthie E. Beiler for $1.

Blue Ridge Property LLC, Omer K. Petersheim and Samuel K. Petersheim conveyed property on a public road to Jrheller Com LLC for $145,000.

Lloyd A. Refford conveyed property on a public road to Lloyd A. Refford and Theodore L. Refford Jr. for $5.

Amos B. Zook, Barbara Ann Zook, Gideon D. Zook and Mary Ann Zook conveyed property on Limeville Road to Amos B. Zook and Barbara Ann Zook for $1.

Andrew R. Yoder and Catherine Yoder conveyed property on a public road to Andrew R. Yoder and Kathryn Yoder for $1.

WARWICK TWP.

Warwick Township, Ephrata Township, Clay Township, Kevin R. Weaver, Charlene J. Weaver, Paul E. Zimmerman and Brenda J. Zimmerman conveyed property on Carpenter Road Bridge to Emory H. Martin and Eva Jane Martin for $1.

Millport Road LLC, Garman Builders at Lancaster LLC, James W. Buckwalter and Shawn L. Garman conveyed property on Valley Crossing Drive to James M. Stephens and Joyce Stephens for $793,337.