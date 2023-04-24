The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds Office for April 10-14:
ADAMSTOWN BOROUGH
Morgan Eppenstein and Brandi Schaner conveyed property on a public road to Brandi Schaner, Gene Schaner and Lori Schaner for $0.
Courtney Hackman, Courtney J. Hackman and Timothy L. Hackman conveyed property on West Main Street to Mark D. Schimel and Diana P. Rendon for $236,500.
AKRON BOROUGH
Carolyn E. Ober conveyed 117 S. Eighth St. to Anthony Policci and Donna Stark-Kostiew for $242,000.
BRECKNOCK TWP.
Mervin N. Martin and Lisa Jo Martin conveyed property on a public road to Daniel A. Kiralfy and Amanda J. Kiralfy for $265,000.
The estate of Ralph H. Stamm conveyed property on a public road to Jay H. Miller for $330,000.
CHRISTIANA BOROUGH
Sharon L. Peterson conveyed 26 Broad St. to Joshua E. Engel and Lauryn Hayleigh McNutt for $1.
Sharon L. Peterson conveyed 26 Broad St. to Joshua E. Engel and Lauryn Hayleigh McNatt for $195,000.
CLAY TWP.
Lincoln Land Group Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Daniel Majorowski and Ashley J. Majorowski for $184,000.
The estate of Jeffrey Nikodemski conveyed property on a public road to Benedicta Fair for $280,000.
Lincoln Land Group Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Joseph Jude Walden and Aimee Elise Todd for $653,736.
EAST COCALICO TWP.
Pitch Homes LLC and Paul B. Esh conveyed property on a public road to Richard D. Reichenbach Jr. for $290,000.
Nancy L. Bieber conveyed 8 Ray Drive to Andrew D. Bieber for $1.
Valerie A. Varacalli conveyed 41 Bill Drive to Mcarthur Hickson for $217,000.
Donald J. Milton Jr. and Brittni L. Milton conveyed 23 N. Main St. to Kore Home Solutions LLC for $147,000.
WEST COCALICO TWP.
Keith R. Greusel, Kay M. Greusel and Matthew J. Greusel conveyed property on a public road to Paul E. Weaver and Arlene M. Weaver for $340,000.
COLERAIN TWP.
Daniel P. King, Mary K. King, Jacob F. King and Barbara M. King conveyed property on a public road to Blanks Holding LLC for $1.
Trent R. Saner and Martha J. Saner conveyed 57 Stuart Run Road to Trent R. Saner Jr. for $1.
COLUMBIA BOROUGH
The estate of Anna M. Horner conveyed 430 N. Fourth St. to Tonia Valentin for $1.
Richard L. Stover and James R. Stover conveyed 22 N. Third St. to Richard L. Stover for $1.
Richard L. Stover conveyed 22 N. Third St. to Charbonnier Properties 1. LLC for $400,000.
Amos Beiler conveyed 219 S. Fifth St. to Mulberry Investments LLC for $128,000.
Valley View Capital LLC and Eli S. King conveyed property on a public road to Chad M. Adams for $175,000.
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and Kenneth L. Luckenbill Jr. conveyed 130 S. Fifth St. to Valley View Capital LLC for $65,000.
CONOY TWP.
John B. Murphy IV and Susan J. Murphy conveyed 730 Stackstown Road to Aaron W. Millard and Christine May Lachapelle for $315,000.
Allee R. Geesey and Gideon A. Derr conveyed property on a public road to Gideon A. Derr for $1.
DENVER BOROUGH
Glenn A. Beard and Linda L. Beard conveyed property on South Fourth Street to Bryan Patrick McCafferty and Taylor Elizabeth McCafferty for $290,000.
EAST DONEGAL TWP.
Jason D. Hyle and Lisa M. Hyle conveyed property on a public road to Trevin C. Nagle and Lauren A. Nagle for $420,000.
Charlaine K. Gibble conveyed property on a public road to Joel K. Garber and Cheri A. Garber for $87,500.
Joseph E. Gallagher and Patricia A. Gallagher conveyed property on Rock Point Road to Larry Richard Holmes Jr. for $544,900.
Joshua C. Hess and Amanda L. Hess conveyed property on a public road to Amanda L. Hess for $10.
NVR Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Gerald Wayne White Jr. and Kelly Jo White for $389,590.
BPDL3 LLC and J. Gary Neff conveyed property on a public road to Brh At Bridle Path I. LLC for $460,000.
Barbara Young conveyed property on a public road to Barbara Young for $1.
WEST DONEGAL TWP.
Andrew C. Masser Jr. and Lynelle Masser conveyed property on a public road to Oliver Thayer and Stephanie Thayer for $435,000.
Crystal L. Moss and Andrew P. Moss conveyed property on West Ridge Road to Andrew P. Moss for $1.
Burkholder Builders conveyed property on Lindsey Lane to Carl Edwards and Jean Edwards for $341,900.
Ann M. Robinson conveyed property on a public road to Elijah Myers and Cathryn Grace Grove for $283,000.
RGR Developeres LP, Rohrers Construction, Ronald H. Rohrer Inc. and Kevin E. Bollinger conveyed property on Lindsey Lane to Patricia A. Werner for $464,900.
EAST DRUMORE TWP.
Barbara J. Boyd, Barbara J. Rebman and Michael P. Tierney conveyed property on Oak Ridge Drive to George F. Tierney Jr. for $1.
Kathy L. Fazen conveyed property on Green View Circle to Jonathan W. Preiss and Anna Bauer for $350,000.
EAST EARL TWP.
Trevor K. Martin and Kara Martin conveyed property on a public road to Christinia Ruiz and Maria C. Ruiz for $435,000.
Mabel H. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Mabel H. Martin and Amos K. Martin for $1.
WEST EARL TWP.
Donald E. Ramp and Nancy B. Ramp conveyed property on Church Street to Nancy B. Ramp for $1.
Michael Strickler and Sandra Strickler conveyed property on Buchland Road to Zachary Montgomery and Katelyn Montgomery for $330,000.
Ryan E. Neff and Bonnie L. Neff Family Trust conveyed property on a public road to James C. Gordon for $175,000.
Stephen M. Smeltz and Sharon L. Smeltz conveyed property on a public road to Kevin Krisciunas and Felicia Krisciunas for $284,000.
David M. Zuilkoski and Kathryn A. Zuilkoski conveyed property on Willow Dell Lane to Eric R. Hollinger and Leah M. Hollinger for $509,000.
ELIZABETH TWP.
Amy E. Wagner and Gordon L. Wagner conveyed property on Elser Hill Road to Wesley A. Grube and Carrie Lee May for $529,000.
Roy E. Estes and Evanna D. Estes conveyed 424 E. 28th Division Highway to Roy E. Estes for $1.
Terry L. Hodecker and Priscilla E. Hodecker conveyed property on a public road to Terry L. Hodecker &. Priscilla Hodecker Irrevocable Trust for $1.
ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH
David N. Groff and Wanda K. Groff conveyed property on North Hanover Street to Samuel Lavern King for $261,000.
David Alan Crow, Margaret R. Crow and Margaret Rose Mullens conveyed property on a public road to Joann Marchiori for $360,000.
David W. Hilyard Jr. and Jodi L. Frey conveyed property on West High Street to Kelly J. Shambaugh and Sterling E. Goshea for $200,000.
Scott Lee Fincher conveyed 629 S. Spruce St. to Ryan Carlino for $1.
EPHRATA BOROUGH
Lori L. Gehman conveyed property on a public road to Sara R. Burkholder for $210,000.
John R. Sensenig and Grace M. Sensenig conveyed property on a public road to Everence Foundation Unique Assets LLC for $1.
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Clinton D. Alexander and United States of America conveyed property on a public road to Nathan L. Weaver for $226,000.
Jersey J. Buitrago conveyed property on a public road to Skyview Holdings LLC for $1.
Brian K. Shepherd conveyed property on a public road to Brian K. Shepherd and Debra A. Shepherd for $1.
The estate of Jamie L. Dumas conveyed 129 Niss Ave. to Gerald L. Lefever Jr. for $50,000.
Dale Lamar Latshaw, Kimberly Sue Latshaw and Dale & Kimberly Latshaw Charitable Remainder Unitrust conveyed 69 Church St. to Lisa A. Martin for $185,500.
John E. Muir and F. Robert Detweiler Testamentary Trust conveyed property on North Maple Street to Leonid Lototskyy and Oksana Lototska for $340,000.
EPHRATA TWP.
Nicholas J. Brown Jr. and Amy Brown conveyed 265 N. 11th St. to Aaron Nolt and Jeulina B. Hildebrand for $255,000.
Meifeng Zhang and Zi Huang Zhang conveyed property on a public road to Meifeng Zhang for $1.
FULTON TWP.
Darrel E. Menking conveyed property on a public road to Timothy C. Hahn and Melissa P. Hahn for $105,488.
EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.
David A. Gerber Jr. conveyed 942 Imperial Drive to David A. Gerber and Judith A. Gerber for $1.
690 Market Street LLC and J. Preston Eberly conveyed property on Wood Street to Charles Investments LLC for $175,000.
East Hempfield Township conveyed property on Old Harrisburg Pike to East Hempfield Township for $1.
Robert F. Allen, Christy A. Trautman and Judith F. Allen conveyed property on Buchers Mill to Dilip Abayasekara and Sharon Abayasekara for $340,000.
Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed property on a public road to Peter Kuen Tang and Rose L. Tang for $578,587.
Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed property on a public road to David Russell Senderling and Janet Theresa Senderling for $751,248.
Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed property on a public road to Madhavi Reddy for $656,900.
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and Richard Kessell conveyed 4 Abington Court to Rama Investment Properties LLC for $220,000.
WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.
Charles T. Stokes Jr. and Kimberly N. Stokes conveyed property on a public road to Edwin Barth III and Heather Barth for $469,900.
Adam M. Coleman, Jeanette M. Caban and Jeanette M. Coleman conveyed 706 Harper Ave. to Jonathan D. Voynar and Acacia L. Voynar for $271,000.
Jean A. Haines and Jean A. Haines Revocable Trust conveyed 385 Summit Drive to Steven P. Forte for $250,000.
Daniel L. Forry and Susan B. Forry conveyed property on a public road to George H. Giffen and Christopher Giffen for $250,000.
Jacob A. Otthofer Jr, Jean S. Otthofer and Diane Seidle conveyed property on a public road to Julia Laird Kaya and Errol Kaya for $255,500.
Lauren A. Deily, Lauren A. Nagle and Trevin C. Nagle conveyed property on a public road to Matthew T. Martin and Jennifer C. Martin for $340,000.
EAST LAMPETER TWP.
Jerry A. Shenk and Patricia S. Shenk conveyed property on a public road to John H. Gibbel for $600,000.
Donald R. Graybill and Cheryl L. Graybill conveyed property on Bachmantown Road to Dk Acquisitions LLC for $120,000.
The estate of Carol A. Russell conveyed property on Rockvale Road to Matthew T. Blunt for $690,000.
WEST LAMPETER TWP.
Nacho Properties LLC, Colleen Pescaia and Dane Pescaia conveyed property on a public road to Dominick Joseph Baffone IV for $436,000.
Donald L. Frank Sr. and Kathy M. Frank conveyed 104 Woodlawn Drive to Laura Brooks and Catherine Marie Krouse for $282,000.
Stephen Buser and Michelle A. Buser conveyed property on a public road to Gary F. Dubois and Colin F. Dubois for $325,000.
House Cash LLC and Joshua M. Jackson conveyed 118 Harvey Ave. to Beth A. Monaghan and Whitney L. Monaghan for $329,900.
Sandra Joan Haines and Sandra J. Heisey conveyed property on a public road to Michael B. Heisey and Sandra J. Heisey for $1.
LANCASTER CITY
Hoa Cuc Huynh conveyed property on a public road to Renew Homes LLC for $200,000.
Hoa Cuc Huynh conveyed property on a public road to Renew Homes LLC for $265,000.
Edgar M. Wright and Phyllis A. Wright conveyed 852 Marjory Terrace to Odelin Denis for $195,000.
Christine Kerek Miller, Susan Jennifer Boggia, Susan Jennifer Vastola, Dennis Clarence Kerek and Dennis C. Kerek conveyed property on a public road to City of Lancaster Land Bank Authority for $400,000.
Miguel A. Salcedo conveyed property on St. Joseph Street to Charles Brian Salcedo and Anthony Michael Salcedo for $1.
NW Properties LLC and Nathan Winn conveyed 246 Nevin St. to Nathan Winn for $1.
Antonia Chico conveyed 643 E. Chestnut St. to Antonia Chico and Jorge L. Delgado for $1.
NW Properties LLC and Nathan Winn conveyed 640 Third St. to Nathan Winn for $1.
Meagan M. Howell Brogan conveyed property on West Walnut Street to Bryn Graham and Jason Graham for $360,000.
Eduardo A. Ramos and Luisa Rojas conveyed property on a public road to Claudette Reserve and Maha A. Reserve for $195,000.
John S. Riehl conveyed property on South Prince Street to Joshua Wagner for $191,000.
Rebecca R. Powell conveyed property on South Queen Street to Stephen Madley and Mindy L. Guyette for $270,000.
Jane W. Kreider conveyed property on North Shippen Place to Bryce Winter for $200,000.
Carter Hurst conveyed 704 Poplar St. to Johanny Surillo for $229,000.
Avocat Investments LLC and Derek P. Dissinger conveyed 811 N. Shippen St. to Windog Properties LLC for $389,860.
Kowain Christian conveyed property on South Prince Street to Cori T. Wilcox and Mariah Wilcox for $195,000.
Glanzair Properties LLC conveyed 816 Lafayette St. to Edward S. Schwartz and Fay J. Schwartz for $225,000.
E2 Property Investments LLC conveyed property on a public road to James D. Reiff and Verna W. Reiff for $100,000.
E2 Property Investments LLC conveyed property on a public road to James D. Reiff and Verna W. Reiff for $100,000.
E2 Property Investments LLC conveyed 70 Campbell Ave. to James D. Reiff and Verna W. Reiff for $100,000.
E2 Property Investments LLC conveyed property on Lafayette Street to James D. Reiff and Verna W. Reiff for $112,500.
Benjamin G. King Jr. and Marian J. King conveyed 549 Howard Ave. to Tranquility Home Investments LLC for $114,900.
202 North Queen Street LLC, Chestnut St. Associates LLC, Sreg Queen LLC, Sponsor Gencore Queen LLC and Gencore Investments LLC conveyed property on a public road to 202 North Queen Street LLC and Chestnut St. Associates LLC for $1.
Carter R. Hurst conveyed 432 Ruby St. to Liaqat Ali for $234,900.
Donna Lee Hamilton conveyed 50 Prospect St. to Keenan E. Woods for $175,000.
Joanne J. Depaul conveyed 514 W. King St. to Restored Investments LLC for $140,000.
Rodger N. Rohrbach conveyed 463 Beaver St. to Kowain Christian for $47,000.
M&M Realty Co. Inc. conveyed 419 N. Pine St. to John Rost and Gabriela Gutierrez Cebreros for $340,000.
Rise Property Investments LLC and Kyle Maguire conveyed 526 W. King St. to Eric J. Wardrop for $1.
Chabad of Lancaster conveyed property on a public road to Chabad of Lancaster for $1.
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and 221 North Prince Street LLC conveyed property on a public road to Groff Investments LLC for $2,545.
Israel B. Stoltzfus and Mary S. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Manor Street to Stonehedge Holdings LLC for $235,000.
Willine Builders LLC and Benuel K. Fisher conveyed 227 S. Ann St. to Mifflin Investment Group LLC for $121,000.
Jacob F. Glick Jr. conveyed property on Manor Street to Michael Matsiko for $110,100.
LANCASTER TWP.
Do Dinh Duong conveyed 1232 E. King St. to Hieu T. Duong for $1.
Hieu Trung Duong, Minh Trang Quach, Kim-Chi Duong and Kim Chi Duong Nguyen conveyed property on Marietta Avenue to Kim Chi Duong Nguyen and Sean Young Nguyen for $1.
Jeremy Gammache and Jade M. Gammache conveyed 1316 S. Duke St. to Cory Klugh for $130,000.
Brodie Liam Gleason conveyed 75 Spencer Ave. to Amy Jo Dean and Margaret Anne-Marie Dean for $315,000.
The estate of Catherine M. Lyet conveyed property on a public road to David B. Barzola and Juan Andres Fernandez for $200,000.
LEACOCK TWP.
Warren D. Stephens and Jacqueline P. Stephens conveyed property on a public road to Wayne Guzzi and Judith Guzzi for $410,000.
UPPER LEACOCK TWP.
Hauck Properties Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Maa Meldi LLC for $238,173.
LITITZ BOROUGH
Roy S. Burkholder and Helen E. Burkholder conveyed property on Locust Street to Laurii Woodruff and James Barr for $440,000.
3. Sons Properties LLC and Michael D. Garman conveyed property on Willow Street to John Harris and Patricia Harris for $449,000.
LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.
W. Ray Brown and Veryl Brown Residuary Trust conveyed property on a public road to Jeffrey M. Brown for $1.
MANHEIM TWP.
William L. Salmon III and Carolyn J. Salmon conveyed property on a public road to Michael Thomas Fabrizio and Devon Trolley for $610,000.
Bryan C. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Douglas R. Martin for $225,000.
Pamela T. Elliott, Pam T. Elliott and Jonathan W. Elliott conveyed property on a public road to Julia C. Batres and Joaquin P. Villarreal for $621,000.
Michelle L. Filling-Brown and Linda E. Filling conveyed property on Stillwood Circle to Edward C. Ulicny and Soraya Sahd for $500,000.
Thomas J. Watson conveyed property on a public road to Gregory Robert Cota and Lisa Hope Betit for $335,000.
Kim Bauzon and Russell Priest Trust conveyed 34 Corry Ave. to Karen Branner and Michael Branner for $340,000.
Zachary Bushmire and Anna Bossert conveyed property on Whitemarsh Drive to Samuel Fowler and Qianna Chambers for $445,000.
Alfred T. Stamp Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Nancy M. Pettus for $1.
Douglas R. Martin conveyed property on Brockton Road to Jonathan M. Lacy for $290,000.
Caitlin E. Peterson and Jacob Davis Peterson conveyed 351 Breckenridge Way to Kalpan Kalpeshkumar Patel and Juhiben Shileshkumar Patel for $475,000.
The estate of Janice M. Kohl conveyed 89 Green Terrace to Enrique E. Gonzalez Colomba and Meilyn E. Ortiz Dejesus for $275,000.
1610 Manheim Pike LLC and Ryan Miller conveyed property on a public road to 1610 Manheim Pike LLC for $1.
MANHEIM BOROUGH
65 Estate Trust and Daniel Quinn conveyed 65 N. Main St. to The estate of James B. Quinn for $1.
The estate of Mary Jane Wenger conveyed property on a public road to Drew J. Mummau and Lily J. Redcay for $256,000.
MANOR TWP.
Nelda R. Shoemaker and S. Arthur Shoemaker conveyed 2025 Plymouth Road to Nelda R. Shoemaker, Gregory A. Shoemaker and Michael A. Shoemaker for $1.
Donald F. Stine, Mae E. Stine and Linda M. Winters conveyed property on a public road to Cheryl Hudson for $255,000.
Donald H. Arment, Janet E. Arment and Dale E. Arment conveyed property on Colonial Manor Drive to Brett M. Chalupa and Rebecca A. Chalupa for $324,200.
Steven C. House and Brianna M. House conveyed property on a public road to Reenu Maharjan for $255,000.
John J. Evans Jr. and Debra Getz conveyed property on a public road to Mark N. Petersheim and Mary L. Petersheim for $320,000.
Ben Bradley conveyed property on Tom Paine Drive to Joshua Mendoza and Alexandria N. Grossman for $232,000.
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and The estate of Timothy J. Bree conveyed property on Temple Avenue to Future Ling LLC for $173,000.
Megan A. Dancause, Megan A. Wysock and Justin S. Wysock conveyed property on Millstone Drive to Ryan S. Schumacher and Jessika N. Schumacher for $291,250.
Floris A. Sisler conveyed property on Stone Creek Road to Audrey A. Reedy and Terry L. Ditzler for $395,000.
MARTIC TWP.
Lynncarroll Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Stuarts Bar LLC for $425,000.
Christopher James Howe and Christopher Howe conveyed property on a public road to Regina Marie Pospichal and Regina M. Pospichal for $0.
MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH
Richard T. Kuster and Bryan J. Kuster conveyed 31 Fresh Meadow Drive to Morgan S. Henry for $287,000.
MOUNT JOY BOROUGH
The estate of Barry Lee Zink Sr. conveyed 204 E. Main St. to Ashton K. Wenger for $136,400.
J. Walter Heisey, Rachel S. Heisey and Cindy S. Harder conveyed property on a public road to J. Walter Heisey and Rachel S. Heisey for $1.
Tyler S. Stark and Heather J. Stark conveyed property on West Main Street to Jonathan Eshleman for $280,000.
MOUNT JOY TWP.
Bhim Kumari Poudyel and Kamsath Tim conveyed property on Ersa Drive to Bhim Kumari Poudyel and Kamsath Tim for $1.
Douglas Miller, Brittany Charles and Brittany Miller conveyed property on a public road to Douglas Miller and Brittany Miller for $1.
Eric L. Wolgemuth conveyed property on a public road to Rudy L. Wolgemuth for $1.
NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH
Christopher S. Schnader conveyed 197 Hillcrest Road to Cloyd K. Martin II and Marie H. Martin for $418,000.
The estate of Vincent Pierandozzi conveyed property on West Main Street to Ali M. Nassif, Raifa F. Nassif and Aziza H. Hussein for $221,750.
PENN TWP.
Glenn E. Deets conveyed property on Sego Sago Road to Elizabeth W. Landis for $301,000.
Zig-Zag Corp. and Trust Number Ar conveyed property on a public road to The estate of James B. Quinn for $1.
Leonard A. Burns and Jayne L. Burns conveyed property on a public road to Kathleen Kleinert for $295,000.
Linda M. Coulombe conveyed property on a public road to Thomas P. Martin and Shirley L. Martin for $280,000.
Carol L. Harshman, Carol Lamontia and Carol L. Lamontia conveyed 6240 Bayberry Ave. to Carol L. Harshman for $1.
PEQUEA TWP.
DJ Custom Repairs LLC conveyed property on a public road to Tyler J. Lujan and Emalee J. Bruce for $350,000.
PROVIDENCE TWP.
Builder Services Group Inc. and Kenneth Homes conveyed property on a public road to Evelyn Bonilla and Filiberto Bonilla for $382,165.
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Jason Long, Jason A. Long, Nanette E. Long and Nanette Long conveyed property on a public road to Leventry Real Estate LLC for $80,000.
RAPHO TWP.
Alice M. McMinn conveyed property on a public road to Bruce R. Druckenmiller and Narda J. Druckenmiller for $335,000.
C. Andrew Lefever and Sheila L. Lefever conveyed property on Camp Road to C. Andrew Lefever and Sheila L. Lefever for $1.
Nathan L. Hoffer and Robert T. Ewing conveyed property on a public road to Brendan L. Good and Victoria L. Good for $310,000.
SADSBURY TWP.
Dutchland LLC conveyed property on a public road to Mdv 1031 LLC for $16,543,624.
David S. Fisher and Sarah S. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Luis Armando Gadiel Zavala Orozco and Virginia Almanza Romero for $70,000.
SALISBURY TWP.
John I. Stoltzfus and Mary K. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Jonathan S. Stoltzfus and Emma Lynn Stoltzfus for $1.
Jan E. Skiles and Jere K. Skiles conveyed property on a public road to David Esh and Marlene Esh for $200,000.
STRASBURG TWP.
Gary A. Dean and Joan E. Dean conveyed property on a public road to Ruth L. Dean for $1.
WARWICK TWP.
Virginia K. Cormier conveyed 20 Whitcraft Drive to Matthew D. Honkala and Nicole M. Honkala for $425,000.
Andrea J. Richard conveyed property on a public road to Andrea J. Richard for $1.
Roy E. Estes and Evanna D. Estes conveyed property on Japonica Drive to Roy E. Estes for $1.
Murry Development Corp. conveyed property on a public road to Alex A. Bardales and Jennifer I. Bardales for $1,351,081.
John H. Stockdale conveyed property on Star Lite Drive to John Ross Stockdale and John H. Stockdale Irrevocable Trust for $1.
Susan K. Gialloreto conveyed property on a public road to Thomas W. Noone, Cynthia F. Flanagan and Garrett Noone for $290,000.
Megan R. Adams and Curtis P. Garland conveyed property on a public road to Curtis P. Garland for $1.
Cs Equity Management LLC, Vanuch Holdings LLC, Connor Smith and Gregory E. Vannucci conveyed property on Brookfield Road to Jay E. Ebersole for $286,000.
D&W Property PA LLC and Jingzhi Dong conveyed property on a public road to Invision Customized Services for $285,000.
BWCP LLC and BW Amberleigh Orchard LLC conveyed property on Orchard Road to Church Reserve LLC for $1,677,500.
Terry L. Hodecker and Priscilla E. Hodecker conveyed property on a public road to Terry L. Hodecker & Priscilla Hodecker Irrevocable Trust for $1.
Jacob Evans conveyed property on a public road to Abigail Evans for $265,000.
Shannon M. Stevens conveyed property on a public road to Shannon M. Stevens and Robert C. Matteson for $1.