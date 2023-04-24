The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds Office for April 10-14:

ADAMSTOWN BOROUGH

Morgan Eppenstein and Brandi Schaner conveyed property on a public road to Brandi Schaner, Gene Schaner and Lori Schaner for $0.

Courtney Hackman, Courtney J. Hackman and Timothy L. Hackman conveyed property on West Main Street to Mark D. Schimel and Diana P. Rendon for $236,500.

AKRON BOROUGH

Carolyn E. Ober conveyed 117 S. Eighth St. to Anthony Policci and Donna Stark-Kostiew for $242,000.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Mervin N. Martin and Lisa Jo Martin conveyed property on a public road to Daniel A. Kiralfy and Amanda J. Kiralfy for $265,000.

The estate of Ralph H. Stamm conveyed property on a public road to Jay H. Miller for $330,000.

CHRISTIANA BOROUGH

Sharon L. Peterson conveyed 26 Broad St. to Joshua E. Engel and Lauryn Hayleigh McNutt for $1.

Sharon L. Peterson conveyed 26 Broad St. to Joshua E. Engel and Lauryn Hayleigh McNatt for $195,000.

CLAY TWP.

Lincoln Land Group Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Daniel Majorowski and Ashley J. Majorowski for $184,000.

The estate of Jeffrey Nikodemski conveyed property on a public road to Benedicta Fair for $280,000.

Lincoln Land Group Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Joseph Jude Walden and Aimee Elise Todd for $653,736.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Pitch Homes LLC and Paul B. Esh conveyed property on a public road to Richard D. Reichenbach Jr. for $290,000.

Nancy L. Bieber conveyed 8 Ray Drive to Andrew D. Bieber for $1.

Valerie A. Varacalli conveyed 41 Bill Drive to Mcarthur Hickson for $217,000.

Donald J. Milton Jr. and Brittni L. Milton conveyed 23 N. Main St. to Kore Home Solutions LLC for $147,000.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

Keith R. Greusel, Kay M. Greusel and Matthew J. Greusel conveyed property on a public road to Paul E. Weaver and Arlene M. Weaver for $340,000.

COLERAIN TWP.

Daniel P. King, Mary K. King, Jacob F. King and Barbara M. King conveyed property on a public road to Blanks Holding LLC for $1.

Trent R. Saner and Martha J. Saner conveyed 57 Stuart Run Road to Trent R. Saner Jr. for $1.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

The estate of Anna M. Horner conveyed 430 N. Fourth St. to Tonia Valentin for $1.

Richard L. Stover and James R. Stover conveyed 22 N. Third St. to Richard L. Stover for $1.

Richard L. Stover conveyed 22 N. Third St. to Charbonnier Properties 1. LLC for $400,000.

Amos Beiler conveyed 219 S. Fifth St. to Mulberry Investments LLC for $128,000.

Valley View Capital LLC and Eli S. King conveyed property on a public road to Chad M. Adams for $175,000.

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and Kenneth L. Luckenbill Jr. conveyed 130 S. Fifth St. to Valley View Capital LLC for $65,000.

CONOY TWP.

John B. Murphy IV and Susan J. Murphy conveyed 730 Stackstown Road to Aaron W. Millard and Christine May Lachapelle for $315,000.

Allee R. Geesey and Gideon A. Derr conveyed property on a public road to Gideon A. Derr for $1.

DENVER BOROUGH

Glenn A. Beard and Linda L. Beard conveyed property on South Fourth Street to Bryan Patrick McCafferty and Taylor Elizabeth McCafferty for $290,000.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

Jason D. Hyle and Lisa M. Hyle conveyed property on a public road to Trevin C. Nagle and Lauren A. Nagle for $420,000.

Charlaine K. Gibble conveyed property on a public road to Joel K. Garber and Cheri A. Garber for $87,500.

Joseph E. Gallagher and Patricia A. Gallagher conveyed property on Rock Point Road to Larry Richard Holmes Jr. for $544,900.

Joshua C. Hess and Amanda L. Hess conveyed property on a public road to Amanda L. Hess for $10.

NVR Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Gerald Wayne White Jr. and Kelly Jo White for $389,590.

BPDL3 LLC and J. Gary Neff conveyed property on a public road to Brh At Bridle Path I. LLC for $460,000.

Barbara Young conveyed property on a public road to Barbara Young for $1.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Andrew C. Masser Jr. and Lynelle Masser conveyed property on a public road to Oliver Thayer and Stephanie Thayer for $435,000.

Crystal L. Moss and Andrew P. Moss conveyed property on West Ridge Road to Andrew P. Moss for $1.

Burkholder Builders conveyed property on Lindsey Lane to Carl Edwards and Jean Edwards for $341,900.

Ann M. Robinson conveyed property on a public road to Elijah Myers and Cathryn Grace Grove for $283,000.

RGR Developeres LP, Rohrers Construction, Ronald H. Rohrer Inc. and Kevin E. Bollinger conveyed property on Lindsey Lane to Patricia A. Werner for $464,900.

EAST DRUMORE TWP.

Barbara J. Boyd, Barbara J. Rebman and Michael P. Tierney conveyed property on Oak Ridge Drive to George F. Tierney Jr. for $1.

Kathy L. Fazen conveyed property on Green View Circle to Jonathan W. Preiss and Anna Bauer for $350,000.

EAST EARL TWP.

Trevor K. Martin and Kara Martin conveyed property on a public road to Christinia Ruiz and Maria C. Ruiz for $435,000.

Mabel H. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Mabel H. Martin and Amos K. Martin for $1.

WEST EARL TWP.

Donald E. Ramp and Nancy B. Ramp conveyed property on Church Street to Nancy B. Ramp for $1.

Michael Strickler and Sandra Strickler conveyed property on Buchland Road to Zachary Montgomery and Katelyn Montgomery for $330,000.

Ryan E. Neff and Bonnie L. Neff Family Trust conveyed property on a public road to James C. Gordon for $175,000.

Stephen M. Smeltz and Sharon L. Smeltz conveyed property on a public road to Kevin Krisciunas and Felicia Krisciunas for $284,000.

David M. Zuilkoski and Kathryn A. Zuilkoski conveyed property on Willow Dell Lane to Eric R. Hollinger and Leah M. Hollinger for $509,000.

ELIZABETH TWP.

Amy E. Wagner and Gordon L. Wagner conveyed property on Elser Hill Road to Wesley A. Grube and Carrie Lee May for $529,000.

Roy E. Estes and Evanna D. Estes conveyed 424 E. 28th Division Highway to Roy E. Estes for $1.

Terry L. Hodecker and Priscilla E. Hodecker conveyed property on a public road to Terry L. Hodecker &. Priscilla Hodecker Irrevocable Trust for $1.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

David N. Groff and Wanda K. Groff conveyed property on North Hanover Street to Samuel Lavern King for $261,000.

David Alan Crow, Margaret R. Crow and Margaret Rose Mullens conveyed property on a public road to Joann Marchiori for $360,000.

David W. Hilyard Jr. and Jodi L. Frey conveyed property on West High Street to Kelly J. Shambaugh and Sterling E. Goshea for $200,000.

Scott Lee Fincher conveyed 629 S. Spruce St. to Ryan Carlino for $1.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Lori L. Gehman conveyed property on a public road to Sara R. Burkholder for $210,000.

John R. Sensenig and Grace M. Sensenig conveyed property on a public road to Everence Foundation Unique Assets LLC for $1.

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Clinton D. Alexander and United States of America conveyed property on a public road to Nathan L. Weaver for $226,000.

Jersey J. Buitrago conveyed property on a public road to Skyview Holdings LLC for $1.

Brian K. Shepherd conveyed property on a public road to Brian K. Shepherd and Debra A. Shepherd for $1.

The estate of Jamie L. Dumas conveyed 129 Niss Ave. to Gerald L. Lefever Jr. for $50,000.

Dale Lamar Latshaw, Kimberly Sue Latshaw and Dale & Kimberly Latshaw Charitable Remainder Unitrust conveyed 69 Church St. to Lisa A. Martin for $185,500.

John E. Muir and F. Robert Detweiler Testamentary Trust conveyed property on North Maple Street to Leonid Lototskyy and Oksana Lototska for $340,000.

EPHRATA TWP.

Nicholas J. Brown Jr. and Amy Brown conveyed 265 N. 11th St. to Aaron Nolt and Jeulina B. Hildebrand for $255,000.

Meifeng Zhang and Zi Huang Zhang conveyed property on a public road to Meifeng Zhang for $1.

FULTON TWP.

Darrel E. Menking conveyed property on a public road to Timothy C. Hahn and Melissa P. Hahn for $105,488.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

David A. Gerber Jr. conveyed 942 Imperial Drive to David A. Gerber and Judith A. Gerber for $1.

690 Market Street LLC and J. Preston Eberly conveyed property on Wood Street to Charles Investments LLC for $175,000.

East Hempfield Township conveyed property on Old Harrisburg Pike to East Hempfield Township for $1.

Robert F. Allen, Christy A. Trautman and Judith F. Allen conveyed property on Buchers Mill to Dilip Abayasekara and Sharon Abayasekara for $340,000.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed property on a public road to Peter Kuen Tang and Rose L. Tang for $578,587.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed property on a public road to David Russell Senderling and Janet Theresa Senderling for $751,248.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed property on a public road to Madhavi Reddy for $656,900.

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and Richard Kessell conveyed 4 Abington Court to Rama Investment Properties LLC for $220,000.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Charles T. Stokes Jr. and Kimberly N. Stokes conveyed property on a public road to Edwin Barth III and Heather Barth for $469,900.

Adam M. Coleman, Jeanette M. Caban and Jeanette M. Coleman conveyed 706 Harper Ave. to Jonathan D. Voynar and Acacia L. Voynar for $271,000.

Jean A. Haines and Jean A. Haines Revocable Trust conveyed 385 Summit Drive to Steven P. Forte for $250,000.

Daniel L. Forry and Susan B. Forry conveyed property on a public road to George H. Giffen and Christopher Giffen for $250,000.

Jacob A. Otthofer Jr, Jean S. Otthofer and Diane Seidle conveyed property on a public road to Julia Laird Kaya and Errol Kaya for $255,500.

Lauren A. Deily, Lauren A. Nagle and Trevin C. Nagle conveyed property on a public road to Matthew T. Martin and Jennifer C. Martin for $340,000.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

Jerry A. Shenk and Patricia S. Shenk conveyed property on a public road to John H. Gibbel for $600,000.

Donald R. Graybill and Cheryl L. Graybill conveyed property on Bachmantown Road to Dk Acquisitions LLC for $120,000.

The estate of Carol A. Russell conveyed property on Rockvale Road to Matthew T. Blunt for $690,000.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

Nacho Properties LLC, Colleen Pescaia and Dane Pescaia conveyed property on a public road to Dominick Joseph Baffone IV for $436,000.

Donald L. Frank Sr. and Kathy M. Frank conveyed 104 Woodlawn Drive to Laura Brooks and Catherine Marie Krouse for $282,000.

Stephen Buser and Michelle A. Buser conveyed property on a public road to Gary F. Dubois and Colin F. Dubois for $325,000.

House Cash LLC and Joshua M. Jackson conveyed 118 Harvey Ave. to Beth A. Monaghan and Whitney L. Monaghan for $329,900.

Sandra Joan Haines and Sandra J. Heisey conveyed property on a public road to Michael B. Heisey and Sandra J. Heisey for $1.

LANCASTER CITY

Hoa Cuc Huynh conveyed property on a public road to Renew Homes LLC for $200,000.

Hoa Cuc Huynh conveyed property on a public road to Renew Homes LLC for $265,000.

Edgar M. Wright and Phyllis A. Wright conveyed 852 Marjory Terrace to Odelin Denis for $195,000.

Christine Kerek Miller, Susan Jennifer Boggia, Susan Jennifer Vastola, Dennis Clarence Kerek and Dennis C. Kerek conveyed property on a public road to City of Lancaster Land Bank Authority for $400,000.

Miguel A. Salcedo conveyed property on St. Joseph Street to Charles Brian Salcedo and Anthony Michael Salcedo for $1.

NW Properties LLC and Nathan Winn conveyed 246 Nevin St. to Nathan Winn for $1.

Antonia Chico conveyed 643 E. Chestnut St. to Antonia Chico and Jorge L. Delgado for $1.

NW Properties LLC and Nathan Winn conveyed 640 Third St. to Nathan Winn for $1.

Meagan M. Howell Brogan conveyed property on West Walnut Street to Bryn Graham and Jason Graham for $360,000.

Eduardo A. Ramos and Luisa Rojas conveyed property on a public road to Claudette Reserve and Maha A. Reserve for $195,000.

John S. Riehl conveyed property on South Prince Street to Joshua Wagner for $191,000.

Rebecca R. Powell conveyed property on South Queen Street to Stephen Madley and Mindy L. Guyette for $270,000.

Jane W. Kreider conveyed property on North Shippen Place to Bryce Winter for $200,000.

Carter Hurst conveyed 704 Poplar St. to Johanny Surillo for $229,000.

Avocat Investments LLC and Derek P. Dissinger conveyed 811 N. Shippen St. to Windog Properties LLC for $389,860.

Kowain Christian conveyed property on South Prince Street to Cori T. Wilcox and Mariah Wilcox for $195,000.

Glanzair Properties LLC conveyed 816 Lafayette St. to Edward S. Schwartz and Fay J. Schwartz for $225,000.

E2 Property Investments LLC conveyed property on a public road to James D. Reiff and Verna W. Reiff for $100,000.

E2 Property Investments LLC conveyed property on a public road to James D. Reiff and Verna W. Reiff for $100,000.

E2 Property Investments LLC conveyed 70 Campbell Ave. to James D. Reiff and Verna W. Reiff for $100,000.

E2 Property Investments LLC conveyed property on Lafayette Street to James D. Reiff and Verna W. Reiff for $112,500.

Benjamin G. King Jr. and Marian J. King conveyed 549 Howard Ave. to Tranquility Home Investments LLC for $114,900.

202 North Queen Street LLC, Chestnut St. Associates LLC, Sreg Queen LLC, Sponsor Gencore Queen LLC and Gencore Investments LLC conveyed property on a public road to 202 North Queen Street LLC and Chestnut St. Associates LLC for $1.

Carter R. Hurst conveyed 432 Ruby St. to Liaqat Ali for $234,900.

Donna Lee Hamilton conveyed 50 Prospect St. to Keenan E. Woods for $175,000.

Joanne J. Depaul conveyed 514 W. King St. to Restored Investments LLC for $140,000.

Rodger N. Rohrbach conveyed 463 Beaver St. to Kowain Christian for $47,000.

M&M Realty Co. Inc. conveyed 419 N. Pine St. to John Rost and Gabriela Gutierrez Cebreros for $340,000.

Rise Property Investments LLC and Kyle Maguire conveyed 526 W. King St. to Eric J. Wardrop for $1.

Chabad of Lancaster conveyed property on a public road to Chabad of Lancaster for $1.

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and 221 North Prince Street LLC conveyed property on a public road to Groff Investments LLC for $2,545.

Israel B. Stoltzfus and Mary S. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Manor Street to Stonehedge Holdings LLC for $235,000.

Willine Builders LLC and Benuel K. Fisher conveyed 227 S. Ann St. to Mifflin Investment Group LLC for $121,000.

Jacob F. Glick Jr. conveyed property on Manor Street to Michael Matsiko for $110,100.

LANCASTER TWP.

Do Dinh Duong conveyed 1232 E. King St. to Hieu T. Duong for $1.

Hieu Trung Duong, Minh Trang Quach, Kim-Chi Duong and Kim Chi Duong Nguyen conveyed property on Marietta Avenue to Kim Chi Duong Nguyen and Sean Young Nguyen for $1.

Jeremy Gammache and Jade M. Gammache conveyed 1316 S. Duke St. to Cory Klugh for $130,000.

Brodie Liam Gleason conveyed 75 Spencer Ave. to Amy Jo Dean and Margaret Anne-Marie Dean for $315,000.

The estate of Catherine M. Lyet conveyed property on a public road to David B. Barzola and Juan Andres Fernandez for $200,000.

LEACOCK TWP.

Warren D. Stephens and Jacqueline P. Stephens conveyed property on a public road to Wayne Guzzi and Judith Guzzi for $410,000.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

Hauck Properties Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Maa Meldi LLC for $238,173.

LITITZ BOROUGH

Roy S. Burkholder and Helen E. Burkholder conveyed property on Locust Street to Laurii Woodruff and James Barr for $440,000.

3. Sons Properties LLC and Michael D. Garman conveyed property on Willow Street to John Harris and Patricia Harris for $449,000.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

W. Ray Brown and Veryl Brown Residuary Trust conveyed property on a public road to Jeffrey M. Brown for $1.

MANHEIM TWP.

William L. Salmon III and Carolyn J. Salmon conveyed property on a public road to Michael Thomas Fabrizio and Devon Trolley for $610,000.

Bryan C. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Douglas R. Martin for $225,000.

Pamela T. Elliott, Pam T. Elliott and Jonathan W. Elliott conveyed property on a public road to Julia C. Batres and Joaquin P. Villarreal for $621,000.

Michelle L. Filling-Brown and Linda E. Filling conveyed property on Stillwood Circle to Edward C. Ulicny and Soraya Sahd for $500,000.

Thomas J. Watson conveyed property on a public road to Gregory Robert Cota and Lisa Hope Betit for $335,000.

Kim Bauzon and Russell Priest Trust conveyed 34 Corry Ave. to Karen Branner and Michael Branner for $340,000.

Zachary Bushmire and Anna Bossert conveyed property on Whitemarsh Drive to Samuel Fowler and Qianna Chambers for $445,000.

Alfred T. Stamp Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Nancy M. Pettus for $1.

Douglas R. Martin conveyed property on Brockton Road to Jonathan M. Lacy for $290,000.

Caitlin E. Peterson and Jacob Davis Peterson conveyed 351 Breckenridge Way to Kalpan Kalpeshkumar Patel and Juhiben Shileshkumar Patel for $475,000.

The estate of Janice M. Kohl conveyed 89 Green Terrace to Enrique E. Gonzalez Colomba and Meilyn E. Ortiz Dejesus for $275,000.

1610 Manheim Pike LLC and Ryan Miller conveyed property on a public road to 1610 Manheim Pike LLC for $1.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

65 Estate Trust and Daniel Quinn conveyed 65 N. Main St. to The estate of James B. Quinn for $1.

The estate of Mary Jane Wenger conveyed property on a public road to Drew J. Mummau and Lily J. Redcay for $256,000.

MANOR TWP.

Nelda R. Shoemaker and S. Arthur Shoemaker conveyed 2025 Plymouth Road to Nelda R. Shoemaker, Gregory A. Shoemaker and Michael A. Shoemaker for $1.

Donald F. Stine, Mae E. Stine and Linda M. Winters conveyed property on a public road to Cheryl Hudson for $255,000.

Donald H. Arment, Janet E. Arment and Dale E. Arment conveyed property on Colonial Manor Drive to Brett M. Chalupa and Rebecca A. Chalupa for $324,200.

Steven C. House and Brianna M. House conveyed property on a public road to Reenu Maharjan for $255,000.

John J. Evans Jr. and Debra Getz conveyed property on a public road to Mark N. Petersheim and Mary L. Petersheim for $320,000.

Ben Bradley conveyed property on Tom Paine Drive to Joshua Mendoza and Alexandria N. Grossman for $232,000.

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and The estate of Timothy J. Bree conveyed property on Temple Avenue to Future Ling LLC for $173,000.

Megan A. Dancause, Megan A. Wysock and Justin S. Wysock conveyed property on Millstone Drive to Ryan S. Schumacher and Jessika N. Schumacher for $291,250.

Floris A. Sisler conveyed property on Stone Creek Road to Audrey A. Reedy and Terry L. Ditzler for $395,000.

MARTIC TWP.

Lynncarroll Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Stuarts Bar LLC for $425,000.

Christopher James Howe and Christopher Howe conveyed property on a public road to Regina Marie Pospichal and Regina M. Pospichal for $0.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

Richard T. Kuster and Bryan J. Kuster conveyed 31 Fresh Meadow Drive to Morgan S. Henry for $287,000.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

The estate of Barry Lee Zink Sr. conveyed 204 E. Main St. to Ashton K. Wenger for $136,400.

J. Walter Heisey, Rachel S. Heisey and Cindy S. Harder conveyed property on a public road to J. Walter Heisey and Rachel S. Heisey for $1.

Tyler S. Stark and Heather J. Stark conveyed property on West Main Street to Jonathan Eshleman for $280,000.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Bhim Kumari Poudyel and Kamsath Tim conveyed property on Ersa Drive to Bhim Kumari Poudyel and Kamsath Tim for $1.

Douglas Miller, Brittany Charles and Brittany Miller conveyed property on a public road to Douglas Miller and Brittany Miller for $1.

Eric L. Wolgemuth conveyed property on a public road to Rudy L. Wolgemuth for $1.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

Christopher S. Schnader conveyed 197 Hillcrest Road to Cloyd K. Martin II and Marie H. Martin for $418,000.

The estate of Vincent Pierandozzi conveyed property on West Main Street to Ali M. Nassif, Raifa F. Nassif and Aziza H. Hussein for $221,750.

PENN TWP.

Glenn E. Deets conveyed property on Sego Sago Road to Elizabeth W. Landis for $301,000.

Zig-Zag Corp. and Trust Number Ar conveyed property on a public road to The estate of James B. Quinn for $1.

Leonard A. Burns and Jayne L. Burns conveyed property on a public road to Kathleen Kleinert for $295,000.

Linda M. Coulombe conveyed property on a public road to Thomas P. Martin and Shirley L. Martin for $280,000.

Carol L. Harshman, Carol Lamontia and Carol L. Lamontia conveyed 6240 Bayberry Ave. to Carol L. Harshman for $1.

PEQUEA TWP.

DJ Custom Repairs LLC conveyed property on a public road to Tyler J. Lujan and Emalee J. Bruce for $350,000.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

Builder Services Group Inc. and Kenneth Homes conveyed property on a public road to Evelyn Bonilla and Filiberto Bonilla for $382,165.

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Jason Long, Jason A. Long, Nanette E. Long and Nanette Long conveyed property on a public road to Leventry Real Estate LLC for $80,000.

RAPHO TWP.

Alice M. McMinn conveyed property on a public road to Bruce R. Druckenmiller and Narda J. Druckenmiller for $335,000.

C. Andrew Lefever and Sheila L. Lefever conveyed property on Camp Road to C. Andrew Lefever and Sheila L. Lefever for $1.

Nathan L. Hoffer and Robert T. Ewing conveyed property on a public road to Brendan L. Good and Victoria L. Good for $310,000.

SADSBURY TWP.

Dutchland LLC conveyed property on a public road to Mdv 1031 LLC for $16,543,624.

David S. Fisher and Sarah S. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Luis Armando Gadiel Zavala Orozco and Virginia Almanza Romero for $70,000.

SALISBURY TWP.

John I. Stoltzfus and Mary K. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Jonathan S. Stoltzfus and Emma Lynn Stoltzfus for $1.

Jan E. Skiles and Jere K. Skiles conveyed property on a public road to David Esh and Marlene Esh for $200,000.

STRASBURG TWP.

Gary A. Dean and Joan E. Dean conveyed property on a public road to Ruth L. Dean for $1.

WARWICK TWP.

Virginia K. Cormier conveyed 20 Whitcraft Drive to Matthew D. Honkala and Nicole M. Honkala for $425,000.

Andrea J. Richard conveyed property on a public road to Andrea J. Richard for $1.

Roy E. Estes and Evanna D. Estes conveyed property on Japonica Drive to Roy E. Estes for $1.

Murry Development Corp. conveyed property on a public road to Alex A. Bardales and Jennifer I. Bardales for $1,351,081.

John H. Stockdale conveyed property on Star Lite Drive to John Ross Stockdale and John H. Stockdale Irrevocable Trust for $1.

Susan K. Gialloreto conveyed property on a public road to Thomas W. Noone, Cynthia F. Flanagan and Garrett Noone for $290,000.

Megan R. Adams and Curtis P. Garland conveyed property on a public road to Curtis P. Garland for $1.

Cs Equity Management LLC, Vanuch Holdings LLC, Connor Smith and Gregory E. Vannucci conveyed property on Brookfield Road to Jay E. Ebersole for $286,000.

D&W Property PA LLC and Jingzhi Dong conveyed property on a public road to Invision Customized Services for $285,000.

BWCP LLC and BW Amberleigh Orchard LLC conveyed property on Orchard Road to Church Reserve LLC for $1,677,500.

Terry L. Hodecker and Priscilla E. Hodecker conveyed property on a public road to Terry L. Hodecker & Priscilla Hodecker Irrevocable Trust for $1.

Jacob Evans conveyed property on a public road to Abigail Evans for $265,000.

Shannon M. Stevens conveyed property on a public road to Shannon M. Stevens and Robert C. Matteson for $1.