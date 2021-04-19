The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office April 5-9:

ADAMSTOWN BOROUGH

Sonshine II LP and Josiah LLC conveyed property on a public road to Giselle Rodriguez and Keyshie Marie Galarza Nieves for $235,353.

AKRON BOROUGH

The estate of Dolores R. Harris and the estate of Dolores Harris conveyed 1121 Hillcrest Road to Mircha Grijincu and Rachel Grijincu for $250,000.

BART TWP.

Bart Township conveyed property on a public road to David R. Stoltzfus and Rebecca S. Stoltzfus for $280,500.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Levi Leinbach, Curvin Good, Bowmansville Mennonite Church and Levi W. Leinbach conveyed property on a public road to Bowmansville Mennonite Church for $1.

Valerie E. McCord and M. Annette Martin conveyed 465 Staver Road to Valerie E. McCord and Daniel A. McCord for $1.

Levi M. Leinbach conveyed property on a public road to Lawrence W. Leinbach, Erma Leinbach, Levi Leinbach Jr., Norma Leinbach, Marvin W. Leinbach, Laurann Leinbach, John W. Leinbach and Verna W. Leinbach for $210,000.

Levi W. Leinbach Jr. and Norma S. Leinbach conveyed property on a public road to Levi W. Leinbach Jr. and Norma S. Leinbach for $1.

John R. Zimmerman and Nancy E. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Levi W. Leinbach Jr. and Norma S. Leinbach for $1.

Levi W. Leinbach Jr. and Norma S. Leinbach conveyed property on a public road to Bowmansville Mennonite Church for $1.

John R. Zimmerman and Nancy E. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to John R. Zimmerman and Nancy E. Zimmerman for $1.

CAERNARVON TWP.

Christopher R. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Jeffrey Stoltzfus for $280,000.

Nancy Johnson and Nancy L. Johnson conveyed 2080 Main St. to Quinton Doyle for $220,000.

David L. Stoltzfus and Elizabeth Ann Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Stephen E. Stoltzfus and Martha F. Ebersol for $350,000.

Zerbe Sisters Nursing Center Inc. conveyed 2548 School House Lane to Gary Vandyke and Maurine Vandyke for $248,000.

Zerbe Sisters Nursing Center Inc. conveyed 2501 Cherry Court to Nework W. Shick and Diane O. Shick for $235,000.

CHRISTIANA BOROUGH

Alan E. Kendig and Andrea M. Kendig conveyed property on a public road to Michael L. Weaver and Chrisandra M. Weaver for $370,000.

Michael R. Terrinoni conveyed property on a public road to Ervin J. Fisher for $72,000.

CLAY TWP.

Karla L. Martin conveyed 951 Daniel Drive to Karla L. Martin and Karla L. Martin Revocable Living Trust for $1.

Lsf10 Master Participation Trust, LSF10 Mortgage Holdings LLC and Resicap LP conveyed 1691 Kleinfeltersville Road to Colin Crawford for $228,767.

Marilynn A. Brubaker conveyed 414 Declaration Ave. to Marilynn A. Brubaker for $1.

Brendon L. Hoover and Anthony D. Hoover conveyed 340 Yummerdall Road to Micah L. Martin for $238,000.

The estate of Marcia Jaquay conveyed 26 Harvest Drive to Randy Alan Lee Harman and Wendy E. Harman for $289,900.

Jeffrey B. Hart and Dedra L. Hart conveyed property on Kimberly Lane to Alex D. High and Rebecca S. High for $256,000.

Joanne E. Longenecker, Donna M. Weaver and Ellen W. Keeney conveyed property on a public road to Donna M. Weaver and Elden E. Weaver for $1.

Lincoln Land Group Inc. conveyed 306 Tradition Lane to Samuel J. August and Gustavo E. Lora for $94,000.

Lincoln Land Group Inc. conveyed 348 Home Towne Blvd. to Michele Rahmani and Mohammad H. Rahmani for $87,400.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Tammy Lynn McGlashon and Tammy Lynn Kern conveyed property on Mockingbird Drive to Yeslee Ann Romero Saldana and Mety Bien Aime for $324,900.

Derek Shanely, Sarah Shanely and Sarah F. Shanely conveyed 71 Summers Drive to Derek T. Shanely, Sarah F. Shanely and Derek T. Shanely & Sarah F. Shanely Revocable Living Trust for $1.

Wilmer M. Martin and Joanne W. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Rodney E. Brubacker for $195,000.

Nelson M. Martin and Karla L. Martin conveyed 114 Royal Horse Way to Nelson M. Martin, Nelson M. Martin Revocable Living Trust, Karla L. Martin and Karla L. Martin Revocable Living Trust for $1.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

Randall L. Martin, Jacquelyn S. Martin and Jacquelyn S. Rutt conveyed property on a public road to Jared B. Zimmerman for $225,000.

COLERAIN TWP.

David R. Stoltzfus and Rebecca S. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Stephen S. Stoltzfus and Annie S. Stoltzfus for $1.

The estate of Anthony Amoroso, the estate of Tony Amoroso and the estate of Guido Amoroso conveyed property on a public road to Quinn Embree and Deah Lobach for $215,000.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Patricia A. Duvall and Patricia A. Holt conveyed 434 N. Fifth St. to Patricia A. Holt and Ted D. Holt for $1.

Neighborhood Properties Solutions LLC, Antonio Munoz and Denise M. Keyser conveyed 628 Plane St. to Brian Michael Culp and Michelle Lynn Culp for $189,900.

Erin E. Cramer and Keith L. Cramer conveyed 836 Locust St. to High Impact Realty LLC for $231,000.

Norwood Realty Investments LP and Norwood Realty Investments LLC conveyed property on Locust Street to Timothy D. Slaymaker for $310,000.

Megan Seibert conveyed property on South Eighth Street to Gary Cleveland for $153,000.

Paul B. Esh and Fannie S. Esh conveyed 473 Locust St. to Aaron K. Esh and Sadie S. Esh for $140,000.

CONESTOGA TWP.

Jessica L. Graham and Jessica L. Shuman conveyed property on a public road to Jason Shuman and Jessica L. Shuman for $1.

CONOY TWP.

Seth W. Todd conveyed 157 Penn Oak Drive to Heather N. Metzler and Marvin R. Goins for $240,000.

Steve L. Szobocsan Jr. and Patricia M. Szobocsan conveyed property on a public road to Daniel P. Quickel and Beth Ann Quickel for $396,000.

Douglas L. Zook conveyed property on Cypress Street to Michele Bish and Glenn Bish for $229,900.

Lisa M. Kochel and Barbara J. Kochel conveyed property on Second Street to Bailey M. Parsons and Ashley M. Lewis for $235,870.

DENVER BOROUGH

Michael W. Cohick conveyed property on Walnut Street to Thomas G. Edwards and Hannah N. Edwards for $215,000.

The estate of Kathryn W. Hertzog conveyed property on a public road to John D. Sharpless for $260,000.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

C. David McComsey conveyed property on a public road to Jodie L. Goodman and Charles David McComsey Irrevocable Trust for $1.

Kenneth R. Urban and Lacey C. Urban conveyed property on a public road to Jill S. McClelland for $310,000.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Ryan P. Dietz and Katie L. Dietz conveyed property on Park Ridge Drive to Kory L. Becker for $192,000.

The estate of Beverly C. Horst conveyed property on a public road to Clarence J. Crowell, Shirley L. Crowell and Crowell Revocable Trust for $420,000.

DRUMORE TWP.

Douglas M. Sheets and Buasi Weicksel conveyed property on a public road to Daniel S. King Jr. and Annie B. King for $250,000.

Lee E. Mummau and Joyce E. Mummau conveyed property on a public road to Ryan Classen and Rita Classen for $700,000.

EAST DRUMORE TWP.

William G. Gibson Sr. and Lisa M. Sprout A conveyed property on Conowingo Drive to Lydia G. Stoltzfus for $95,000.

Barbara A. King and Barbara A. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Samuel F. Stoltzfus, Barbara A. King and Barbara A. Stoltzfus for $1.

EARL TWP.

Soco Enterprises LLC, Earl Township Partners LLC, C&F Inc. and Mark R. Will conveyed property on a public road to Robert S. Zavala and Morisa A. Zavala for $317,585.

Soco Enterprises LLC and Earl Township Partners LLC conveyed property on a public road to Nathan M. Duell for $289,955.

Harold G. Landis and Margaret A. Landis conveyed property on a public road to David Keach and Heather Keach for $380,000.

EAST EARL TWP.

Durrell M. Martin conveyed 1172 Sheep Hill Road to Durrell M. Martin and Janita B. Martin for $1.

The estate of Jennie M. Nolt conveyed property on a public road to Florence K. Shirk for $179,000.

Allen R. Zimmerman and Ella Mae Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Sylvan Z. Weaver and Esther S. Weaver for $1.

WEST EARL TWP.

Noah Z. Shirk and Lucy N. Shirk conveyed 521 S. Farmersville Road to Lawrence N. Nolt and Martha B. Nolt for $301,000.

The estate of Richard L. Stover conveyed property on a public road to Dean L. Garman for $180,000.

Eli S. King and Lydiann King conveyed property on a public road to Brandon Kline and Angela Kline for $210,000.

Christopher P. Funk and Lauren A. Funk conveyed 100 Hawk Lane to Joshua J. Barker and Andrea E. Barker for $238,000.

EDEN TWP.

Barbara Aselage and Robert L. Aselage conveyed property on Eden Drive to Eva Aselage Yarris and Nicholas Yarris III for $1.

ELIZABETH TWP.

Richard C. Hershey and April M. Hershey conveyed property on Evergreen Court to April M. Hershey for $1.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

The estate of John J. Devaney Jr. conveyed Unit 9 to Elite Collegiate Properties LLC for $275,000.

Gruber Ulrich English & Brosius Partnership, Preferred Partners, Louis J. Ulrich III, Robert L. Gruber, Leslie E. Brosius and Marjorie A. Brosius conveyed property on a public road to Kma Market Street Holdings LLC for $420,000.

Jamie E. Marrs conveyed 1035 S. Market St. to Caryn M. Zwart for $206,000.

James E. Shaffer Jr. and Tracy R. Painter conveyed property on a public road to Garrett Derr for $179,900.

William Z. Yovanovich and Ruth B. Yovanovich conveyed 405 E. College Ave. to Jake D. Derolf and Danielle H. Berman for $365,000.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

James B. Harr Jr. and Lillian A. Harr conveyed 146 E. Main St. to Valley View Capital LLC for $120,000.

Nelson M. Martin conveyed 1376 W. Main St. to Nelson M. Martin and Nelson M. Martin Revocable Living Trust for $1.

Robert R. Rineer and Donna A. Rineer conveyed 43 Spruce St. to Rachel Myers and Valerie Myers for $183,000.

Leah P. Mueller, Leah P. Volker and Matthew T. Volker conveyed property on a public road to Leah P. Volker and Matthew T. Volker for $1.

EPHRATA TWP.

Rebecca Garman conveyed property on a public road to Brian D. Martin for $215,000.

Daryl M. Burkholder and Janelle R. Burkholder conveyed property on North State Street to CB Burkholder Inc. for $225,000.

Douglas W. Ferguson, Emily D. Ferguson and Emily D. Barker conveyed property on Ridge Avenue to Douglas W. Ferguson and Emily D. Ferguson for $1.

John M. Stover II and Amanda R. Stover conveyed property on Valerie Avenue to Aleksandr P. Trandasirov and Diana Trandasirov for $360,000.

Zimmerman Home Builders LLC, Dwight Zimmerman and Bryan Zimmerman conveyed Unit 24 to Dennis C. Goshert Jr. and Lisa L. Zimmerman for $481,115.

The estate of Arnold G. Wentzel conveyed 24 Middle Creek Road to Dustin L. Martin for $120,000.

John Robert Hager II, Richard W. Long and The estate of Marlene C. Hager conveyed Unit 109 to John Robert Hager II for $1.

FULTON TWP.

Elmer S. Kauffman and Malinda B. Kauffman conveyed property on Pilgrims Pathway to Elam S. Kauffman for $1.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Daniel J. Fisher conveyed 116 Norlawn Circle to Sara E. Gundrum for $197,000.

Thomas C. Peth, Linda M. Peth and Anthony P. Schimaneck conveyed 180 Good Drive to Spencer Good LLC for $340,000.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed 118 Republic Terrace to David D. Haught and Linda M. Haught for $435,027.

New Generation At Haydn Manor, New Generation At Haydn Manor LLC and Daryl Herr conveyed property on a public road to David Costello for $247,500.

David Costello and Costello Builders Inc. conveyed property on Morning Thistle Court to Jeffrey Aument and Cynthia Aument for $130,000.

Costello Builders Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Sonshine III LP for $131,666.

Thomas A. Staboleski conveyed property on a public road to Jennifer A. Felice for $280,000.

Peter K. Bellamy Jr., Peter K. Bellamy and Susan B. Loretan conveyed 742 Barr Blvd. to Rachel K. Kiehl and Joshua D. Kiehl for $385,000.

Kauffman Family Trust, Amanda L. Campbell and Kristin Kreider conveyed property on Jonas Drive to Sheri Hinkley for $335,000.

Gary R. Burcher, Cynthia A. Burcher, Gary Burcher and Cynthia Burcher conveyed 1520 Wheatland Ave. to Nicholas S. Burcher for $1.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Andrew S. Carmen, Lindsay M. Carmen, Lindsay M. Haines, Andrew Carmen, Lindsay Carmen and Lindsay Haines conveyed property on Thornapple Drive to Andrew S. Carmen and Lindsay M. Carmen for $1.

Sarah Ames conveyed 3190 Greenridge Drive to Joseph Edward Buckwalter and Joy Ann Buckwalter for $195,000.

Bishoy Shehata conveyed 12 Beechtree Lane to Bishoy Shehata and Sara Fngary for $1.

Charles R. Halfpenny and Dianne C. Halfpenny conveyed property on Marietta Pike to Angel L. Luciano and Yashira Y. Luciano for $225,000.

Frances Urban conveyed property on Marietta Pike to Frances F. Urban, Ronald S. Brubaker, David K. Brubaker and Lori D. Fiorentino for $1.

Bruce E. Murch and Michelle L. Murch conveyed 2045 Aspen Lane to Michael D. Stock and Jordyn K. Murray for $239,900.

Neil Bushong, Donna Bushong and Th Minit Markets LLC conveyed property on a public road to Neil Bushong, Donna Bushong and Th Minit Markets LLC for $102,500.

Jonathan F. Loreto and Denise E. Loreto conveyed property on a public road to Steven L. Smith and Andrea Smith for $350,000.

Raymond W. Trimmer, Raymond W. Trimmer Jr. and Glenda K. Trimmer conveyed property on Thornapple Drive to Raymond W. Trimmer Jr. for $1.

Tara B. Negron and David R. Woods conveyed 394 Jay Lane to Tyler W. Espey for $220,000.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

Joan R. Sinz conveyed 1873 Lincoln Highway East to Joan R. Sinz and Christopher D. Sinz for $1.

Joan R. Sinz conveyed 1863 Lincoln Highway East to Joan R. Sinz and Christopher D. Sinz for $1.

Prakash G. Patel, Gitaben P. Patel and Gunjan Patel conveyed 54 Eastbrook Road to Andrew S. Garner and Kristina A. Garner for $215,000.

Joan R. Sinz conveyed property on a public road to Joan R. Sinz and Christopher D. Sinz for $1.

Robert Koppehele & Yvonne Koppehele Revocable Living Trust, Dane R. Koppehele, Yvonne Koppehele and Robert Koppehele conveyed 119 Clover Heights Road to Matthew R. Crowe and Lauren K. Crowe for $170,000.

Heather L. Hertzler and Heather L. Groshans conveyed 77 Acorn Blvd. to Cole Discavage and Amy Ritt for $191,000.

E. Geraldine Pickel, Robert F. Wenger Jr. and Robert R. Pickel Residuary Trust conveyed property on a public road to T. Daniel Stauffer and Nancy H. Stauffer for $187,500.

Neil B. Schlossman, Mona R. Schlossman and Sarah Weber conveyed 17 Willowdale Drive to John Allgyer and Kaitlyn Allyger for $239,900.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

Thien X. Nguyen conveyed property on a public road to Denise K. Hager for $170,000.

The estate of M. Elizabeth Greenleaf conveyed property on a public road to Douglas E. Esh for $150,000.

Debra Ann Sausman conveyed property on a public road to Alfred G. Peinhardt for $197,000.

Shawn E. Gipe conveyed property on Wolgemuth Drive to Shawn E. Gipe and Allyson C. Gipe for $1.

Richard D. Moore Jr. and Kelly L. Moore conveyed property on a public road to Cynthia J. Kreider for $165,000.

Gerald S. Breneman and Lisa J. Breneman conveyed Unit 224 to Kenneth R. Goss and Beverly J. Goss for $354,500.

Richard L. Welk and Sally A. Welk conveyed property on Baldwin Drive to Sally A. Welk for $1.

James W. Houser and Ruth E. Houser conveyed property on a public road to David E. Houser and Summer D. Houser for $254,900.

LANCASTER CITY

Lancaster Real Estate Fund LLC and Lancaster County Real Estate Fund LLC conveyed 218 W. James St. to Zachary A. Neff for $250,000.

Robin A. Edwards and Robin Leed conveyed 321 Dorwart St. to Matthew E. Church for $100,000.

Jerry Johnson conveyed property on Hand Avenue to Zachary C. Shedleski for $92,500.

Jacob E. Lusby Jr. conveyed property on Fremont Street to Julio A. Martinez Gonzalez, Julio Martinez Gonzalez, Lemarie Ayala Sanchez and Lemarie Ayala Sanchez for $125,000.

Kenneth G. Smiley and Joanne M. Smiley conveyed property on Duke Street to Callahan & Pasic LLC for $390,000.

K2 Property Group LLC conveyed property on North Pine Street to Gregory Blake Vanschoyck and Barbara Ann Vanschoyck for $370,000.

The estate of Richard A. Halstead and Jacqueline S. Byler conveyed 244 W. Walnut St. to Jacqueline S. Byler for $1.

Cory L. Fritsch conveyed 810 Prangley Ave. to Emanuel B. Fisher and Ruth Ann Fisher for $120,000.

Joseph B. Catanzaro, Francesca Catanzaro and David Stull conveyed 547 S. Queen St. to Andrew C. Amrhein for $110,000.

Deborah Botham and Deborah Jean Botham conveyed property on East New Street to Deborah Botham, Deborah Jean Botham Revocable Living Trust, Deborah Jean Botham and Deborah Botham Revocable Living Trust for $1.

Pedro J. Rivera and Maria J. Rosado conveyed 332 Stevens Ave. to Kenyson Perez Rodriguez for $152,000.

Elite Real Estate Investment Group LLC and Scott A. Rhoades conveyed property on West Andrew Street to Willie D. Torres and Dante L. Heard for $215,000.

Perry N. Cross conveyed 240 Coral St. to K2 Property Group LLC for $80,000.

Joshua Gibbel and Kelly A. Gibbel conveyed 511 Laurel St. to City Mark LLC for $1.

Dawn I. Falk and Dawn I. Dumas conveyed 702 Hershey Ave. to Gerardo Rocha for $205,000.

Jeffrey Zimmerman conveyed 619 E. Marion St. to Nathan M. Deberdine for $121,000.

Joshua Gibbel and Kelly A. Gibbel conveyed 646 Columbia Ave. to City Mark LLC for $1.

Bennett F. Berhow and Mary K. Berhow conveyed 10 N. Market St. to John T. Vandenbosch and Hettie A. Campion for $323,000.

James P. Fabie conveyed property on South West End Avenue to Eric Daniel Harley and Kimberly Morgan Harley for $245,000.

SWL Investors LLC and David A. Holm conveyed 532 Manor St. to 377 13th Realty Corp. for $75,000.

Stephen Glick and Stephen K. Glick conveyed property on a public road to Amaury Silva Nunez, Amaury Silva Nunez and Zuleika Silva for $87,500.

Dennis L. Arter and Candy L. Arter conveyed 222 N. Reservoir St. to Renew Homes LLC for $173,500.

Jared R. Neff, Lisa M. Neff and Jared Neff conveyed property on a public road to Samantha M. Bare for $225,000.

Wilmer H. Zimmerman Jr. and Laurie D. Zimmerman conveyed 747 S. Lime St. to Rama Investment Properties LLC for $75,000.

Matthew R. O’Shea and Danielle P. O’Shea conveyed 444 W. Frederick St. to Olivia Bernadette Oreilly and Patrick Vincent Oreilly for $157,500.

Dakota H. Royer and Hannah P. Royer conveyed 39 E. Ross St. to Andrew Borgman and Maggie Shields for $213,500.

Rockford Capital Group LLC conveyed 30 Conestoga St. to Millers Investment Properties LLC for $80,000.

Graham W. Burry and Cynthia L. Burry conveyed 243 E. New St. to Richard J. Rouleau and Linda S. Rouleau for $257,000.

Nohora Bautista Gomez conveyed 414 Howard Ave. to Tranquility Home Investments LLC for $91,000.

Ryan L. Gearhart conveyed 634 E. Madison St. to Kenneth J. Midgett Jr. for $149,000.

LZ Property Rentals LLC, Randell Zook and Christopher Leaman conveyed 307 N. Lime St. to Teal E. Clise, Ronald L. Clise and Haleigh R. Clise for $540,000.

Abide Co. LLC and Jordan M. Hostetter conveyed property on Hershey Avenue to Pau Khual and Khawl Bawi for $170,000.

Dillon Naber Cruz conveyed 819 George St. to Elba Acosta for $115,000.

The estate of Christopher E. Efthymiades and The estate of Mary V. Efthymiades conveyed property on West King Street to Eftooni Sisters LLC for $1.

Glenn A. Huber and Dolores J. Huber conveyed property on a public road to Speaking Shapes Yoga LLC for $1.

LANCASTER TWP.

Roger E. Manzano and Maria A. Manzano conveyed 1070 Sterling Place to Lindley Montalvo Bonilla, Nitza Martinez Montalvo and Nitza Martinez Montalvo for $180,000.

Julio Jusino Nieves, Julio Jusino Nieves, Marilyn Iguina Lopez, Marilyn Iguina Lopez and Julio J. Nieves conveyed property on Chadwick Circle to Anderson Alexander Martinez and Alietys Luis Gonzalez for $187,000.

Katelyn Darrenkamp and Katelyn Boyer conveyed property on a public road to Dargelo Perez and Iveliss Perez for $250,000.

Norma Perez conveyed property on Sterling Place to Jamila A. Demir for $185,000.

Zachary D. Fisher conveyed 128 Roselawn Ave. to Trenton L. Davis for $160,000.

J. Alex Hartzler conveyed property on a public road to Thomas A. Russo and Georgina T. Russo for $1.

Norma D. Halstead and The Estate of Richard A. Halstead conveyed property on Valley Road to Norma D. Halstead for $1.

LEACOCK TWP.

Eli B. Petersheim and Elizabeth Petersheim conveyed property on Harvest Drive to Eli B. Petersheim and Elizabeth Petersheim for $1.

Eugene D. Esh and Andrea Grace Esh conveyed property on a public road to Eli B. Petersheim and Elizabeth Petersheim for $160,000.

Welsh Stone Estate LLC and Mervin L. Esh conveyed property on a public road to Welsh Stone Estate LLC for $1.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

Market Square South LLC, Garman Builders At Lancaster LLC and Shawn L. Garman conveyed 204 Market Square South to Anthony Herndon and Latisha S. Patterson Hall for $439,990.

Steven A. Blanchette and Sloan Blanchette conveyed property on Rolling Terrace to David Bifulco and Madison Bifulco for $305,000.

LITITZ BOROUGH

Donald W. Henderson, Patricia Henderson and Melissa A. Walton conveyed property on Noble Street to Benjamin Curtis Gossert and Emily Rochelle Beiler for $198,065.

Keelie E. Landis and Andrew P. Moore conveyed 437 Woodcrest Ave. to Keelie E. Landis for $1.

3H Enterprises LLC and Randall L. Hess conveyed property on a public road to Robert V. Southerland for $239,900.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

Mark S. Kline conveyed property on a public road to Mark S. Kline and Michelle J. Kline for $1.

Stephen E. Jennings and Jan Jennings conveyed property on a public road to Stephen E. Jennings for $1.

MANHEIM TWP.

Jeb Family Ltd. Partnership, Stonehenge Development LLC, Jeb Five LLC, J. Edward Buckwalter, Michael S. Buckwalter, Neil F. Perate and Peter C. Alecxih Jr. conveyed 207 Buckton Drive to Matthew R. Wolf for $1.

Jeffrey Edward Arnold, Jeffreys Trust and Suzanne H. Arnold Qprt conveyed property on Bent Creek Drive to Jeffrey Edward Arnold for $1.

Stephen K. Prentiss, Susan Lutton Prentiss and S. Pl Prentiss conveyed property on Primrose Avenue to Susan Lutton Prentiss for $1.

Thomas E. Wolgemuth conveyed 2429 Fruitville Pike to Christopher R. Pratt and Abigail V. Pratt for $440,000.

Douglas G. Dimitris and Robin L. Dimitris conveyed 860 Fountain Ave. to David A. Heisey for $284,900.

Kristen M. Nitterhouse and Alexander J. Nitterhouse conveyed property on New Holland Road to Raymond Courtney Milne and Rae Ellen Milne for $675,000.

Daislene Rodriguez conveyed 2758 Cobblestone Lane to Maria E. Roque Lopez and Maria E. Roque Lopez for $300,000.

James P. Hogan conveyed property on Sunset Avenue to James P. Hogan and Kimberly L. Hogan for $1.

Brian M. Iovino and Mary K. Iovino conveyed 406 Glen Ridge Drive to Brian M. Iovino for $1.

Wayne D. Howard and Barbara R. Howard conveyed property on Sarsen Drive to John James Herman and Lisa Michelle Herman for $1,125,000.

North Plum Partners LLC, IBMSGH LLC and Edward C. Gallagher conveyed 1019 Lititz Ave. to Integrity Building Management LLC for $120,000.

Charles E. Sierer Jr. and Sharon L. Sierer conveyed property on Derbyshire Road to Ryan C. Hoopert and Jessica L. Reccek for $250,000.

Vasilios Sakorafas and Lois U. Sakorafas conveyed 203 Blossom Hill Drive to Lois U. Sakorafas for $1.

Steven Scott Groff conveyed property on a public road to Megan E. Groff for $300,000.

Charles J. Whitehill and Katherine A. Whitehill conveyed property on Roseville Road to William D. Lauris and Maria Lauris for $210,500.

Matthew L. Branstetter and Dyan S. Branstetter conveyed 2730 Old Orchard Road to Dyan S. Branstetter for $1.

Wyatt R. Hall, Maria Elena Hall and Maria Elena Gambino Hall conveyed property on a public road to Wyatt R. Hall and Maria Elena Hall for $1.

Rockview LLC and KCH Holding Inc. conveyed property on Kincaid Avenue to Patrick J. Turner and Lisa A Hamaker Turner for $551,847.

Lisa Reber conveyed 13 Valleybrook Drive to Verna E. Dimitriou and Emmanuel J. Dimitriou for $130,000.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

Jonathan Cortes conveyed 133 Mill St. to Marie Elizabeth Osias for $205,000.

Charles Park Swift Jr. and Karen Elaine Swift conveyed 132 W. Colebrook St. to Andrew J. Michaelian and Jessica Gregory for $235,700.

MANOR TWP.

Barbara A. Elsen conveyed property on Post Oak Road to Robert Mace Hall Sr., Ramona L. Hall and Laura K. Taylor for $310,000.

Brenda Trimble Lynch and Shawn Michael Lynch conveyed property on Knollwood Road to Mark W. Pontz for $195,000.

Amy K. Meli conveyed property on Townhouse Lane to Mark C. Mummert for $205,500.

Mark W. Andrews and Kathy L. Andrews conveyed 111 Carol Drive to Mark W. Andrews for $1.

Steve Kratz, Frank K. Kratz and Fran K. Kratz conveyed property on a public road to Nicholas Eftimiades and Deborah Eftimiades for $630,000.

Austin K. Nick and Rebekah C. Nick conveyed property on a public road to Lacey C. Urban and Kenneth Urban for $510,000.

William M. Miller and Judith A. Miller conveyed property on Norcross Road to Jeffrey S. Chizever and Leslie R. Chizever for $360,000.

Murry Development Corp. conveyed property on Sawgrass Drive to Michael J. Hess and Ann E. Hess for $299,249.

William S. Doherty and Patricia L. Doherty conveyed 2309 Conley Lane to Patricia L. Doherty for $1.

Rebecca P. Smith conveyed property on Windon Avenue to Rebecca P. Smith and Andrew R. Smith for $1.

MARIETTA BOROUGH

Robert E. McCartney conveyed property on a public road to Sharon L. McNaughton and Fredric J. McNaughton for $149,900.

MARTIC TWP.

Crystal C. Liebenow conveyed property on Oak Glen Drive to Adam Paul Gill, Janet Jessica Reimer Gill and Janet Jessica Reimer Gill for $285,000.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

Pinnacle Realty Partners LLC, Dustin Adam Dommel and Timothy Allen Krimmel conveyed 206 N. George St. to Nancy K. Jester for $230,000.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

Christopher A. Brown conveyed property on Richland Avenue to Christopher A. Brown and Tiffany R. Brown for $1.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Leon W. Heisey and Heather J. Heisey conveyed property on a public road to Leon W. Heisey for $1.

Forino Co. LP, Nadu Construction Inc., Lancaster Home Builders, Anthony Forino LLC, Forino Anthony LLC, Anthony Forino and Eileen Haupty conveyed property on Westbrooke Drive to Sita Acharya and Gopal Acharya for $345,775.

MOUNTVILLE BOROUGH

Karen Lyn Sheaffer and Karen L. Eberly conveyed property on Huntington Drive to Karen Lyn Sheaffer and Paul Charles Sheaffer Jr. for $1.

Frances F. Brubaker and Frances F. Urban conveyed 73 Village Drive to Frances F. Urban, Ronald S. Brubaker, David K. Brubaker and Lori D. Fiorentino for $1.

Donna L. Barnes conveyed property on Huntington Drive to Darryl Barnes and Donna L. Barnes for $1.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

Joyce Vonsternberg conveyed Unit 5 to Wesley G. Litton for $166,000.

Jay H. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to John L. Stoltzfus and Barbara S. Stoltzfus for $510,000.

Integrity First Home Buyers LLC and CR Property Group LLC conveyed property on a public road to Allen Stoltzfus and Lizzie Stoltzfus for $278,000.

Donna Hershey conveyed Unit 24 to Charles E. Hershey and Donna Hershey for $1.

PARADISE TWP.

Mamie S. Esh conveyed property on Belmont Road to Jonathan Lee Stoltzfus and Sadie Mae Stoltzfus for $600,000.

The estate of John W. Sweigart Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Regina L. Meck for $1.

PENN TWP.

Brian Calabrese conveyed property on White Oak Road to Walter E. Pae Jr. and Laurie C. Pae for $899,000.

Jeffrey S. Graybill, Gail Graybill Carson and J. Clair Graybill Trust conveyed property on North Penryn Road to Ann Louise Graybill for $267,500.

Richard G. Metzler and Marian R. Metzler conveyed property on a public road to Mark A. Metzler and Kimberly S. Metzler for $1.

Glenn H. Myer and Raymond N. Myer conveyed property on Penryn Road to Kreider Penryn LLC for $325,000.

Nelson L. Myers conveyed property on a public road to Jeffrey S. Stinner, Patricia A. Stinner and Matthew P. Stinner for $180,000.

Joyce M. McFarland and Barry I. McFarland conveyed property on Meadowlark Lane to DPM Development LLC for $182,000.

Dale E. Hartman and Albert C. Leonhard Revocable Living Trust conveyed 681 Park Hill Drive to Beth L. Peters, Claudio A. Rodriguez Carcache and Claudio Rodriguez Carcache for $245,000.

PEQUEA TWP.

Willow Run LLC and Samuel S. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Eagle Willow LLC, Eagle PA Nagle LLC and Eagle PA Cam LLC for $17,000,000.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

Jacob S. Allgyer and Katie B. Allgyer conveyed property on a public road to Amos E. Stoltzfus and Martha S. Stoltzfus for $230,000.

James R. McElroy, Kelly D. McElroy, Kelly Burkholder and Kelly C. McElroy conveyed property on Mount Hope School Road to Dean Lamar Martin and Amy Martin for $350,000.

Benuel S. Beiler and Rachel Mae Beiler conveyed 173 Sawmill Road to Samuel D. Stoltzfus and Jewell C. Stoltzfus for $229,000.

The estate of Jean L. Keller conveyed property on a public road to Jacob L. King and Lydia B. King for $167,000.

Chesterfield Group conveyed property on Radcliff Road to Scott N. Humbard and Kimberly G. Humbard for $97,000.

RAPHO TWP.

Ironstone Homes LLC and Trevor J. Eby conveyed Unit 35 to Robin L. Dimitris and Douglas G. Dimitris for $379,900.

Nikolay Sandul I, Nikolay I. Sandul, Valentina Sandul and Nikolay Sandul conveyed property on Elizabethtown Road to Yelena Shkuropat for $1.

SADSBURY TWP.

Grace M. Reeser conveyed property on a public road to Robert D. Pietschmann for $170,000.

SALISBURY TWP.

Rachel F. Zook conveyed 388 Mount Vernon Road to Christian F. Stoltzfus and Mary S. Stoltzfus for $1.

Amos S. King and Mary K. King conveyed property on a public road to John D. King and Katie S. King for $350,000.

Rental Homes Unlimited LLC and Jonathon K. Blank conveyed property on a public road to Samuel L. Blank for $70,000.

Alexander M. Balla and Sherry L. Balla conveyed 5245 Honeysuckle Lane to Alexander M. Balla for $10.

STRASBURG BOROUGH

Dylan Campbell and Mackenzie Brubaker conveyed 26 S. Fulton St. to Dylan Campbell and Mackenzie Brubaker for $0.

Eugene K. Cullen Jr. conveyed property on Hampden Drive to Patrick Q. Eckert and Lucie S. Eckert for $210,200.

STRASBURG TWP.

Scenic Trails LLC and Stephen F. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Raymond Jay King, Naomi Ann King, Elam E. King and Sarah Ann King for $462,000.

Martin Family Partners LP and Charlotte M. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Faith K. Karanja and Willy G. Karanja for $99,900.

Barbara A. King and Barbara A. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Samuel F. Stoltzfus, Barbara A. King and Barbara A. Stoltzfus for $1.

Samuel F. Stoltzfus, Samuel P. Stoltzfus, Barbara A. King and Barbara A. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Samuel F. Stoltzfus and Barbara A. Stoltzfus for $1.

Jacob L. Stoltzfus and Linda M. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Hilltop Road to Jacob L. Stoltzfus and Linda M. Stoltzfus for $1.

WARWICK TWP.

Todd L. Rucci and Stacy G. Rucci conveyed property on a public road to Chap Holdings LLC for $190,100.

Lititz Reserve LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC and Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC conveyed property on a public road to Nancy K. Cook for $418,355.

Richard Glover and Richard L. Glover conveyed property on Karen Court to Richard L. Glover and Ingrid Y Guevara Glover for $1.

Wayne S. Siegrist conveyed property on a public road to Warwick Township for $1.

Lititz Reserve LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC and Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC conveyed property on a public road to Dorothy J. Bane for $416,010.

Donald L. Geib and Roxanne S. Geib conveyed property on West Orange Street to Donald L. Geib, Roxanne S. Geib and Donald L. Geib &. Roxanne S. Geib Joint Lifetime Revocable Trust for $1.

Mark D. Shartle and Lauren L. Shartle conveyed property on West Seventh Street to William D. Devorick and William M. Stuckey Jr. for $271,000.

Wayne S. Siegrist conveyed property on a public road to Warwick Crossing LLC for $1.

The estate of Honora L. Casmir conveyed 37 Rolling Hill Drive to Sharon Cherubin for $217,500.

Chase A. Wingert, Nicole L. Wingert and Nicole L. Bomberger conveyed property on Pine Hill Road to Chase A. Wingert and Nicole L. Wingert for $1.

The estate of Barbara E. Camp conveyed 568 Allegiance Drive to Richard L. Pasi and Dolores J. Pasi for $464,900.

Carol A. Hess conveyed 48 Rolling Hill Drive to Carol A. Hess and Travis R. Hess for $1.

BRE RC Pitney Road PA LP and BREre RC Pitney Road PA GP LLC conveyed 1801 Hempstead Road to Vereit Real Estate LP for $6,600,000.

Tina M. Reese conveyed property on Rozet Avenue to Dakota H. Royer and Hannah Royer for $320,000.