The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office April 4-8:

ADAMSTOWN BOROUGH

Stephanie Scheifley conveyed 209 W. Main St. to Justin Scott Sensenig and Jackie Lynn Gillespie for $225,000.

AKRON BOROUGH

Mary E. Martin and Robin S. Haley conveyed property on a public road to Dennis R. Holtz and Melaney E. Holtz for $240,000.

Richard L. Hufford and Darlene E. Hufford conveyed property on a public road to Leah Engle and Jacob Shiner for $230,000.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Madalene A. Brendle conveyed property on a public road to Allen Imhoff and Kayla Imhoff for $168,000.

Janet Marie Zerbe and Janet M. Sweigart conveyed property on a public road to Daniel B. Shirk and Loretta S. Shirk for $205,000.

CHRISTIANA BOROUGH

Randall L. Sierk and Cynthia L. Sierk conveyed 121 Germantown Ave. to Alvin Jay Stoltzfus and Ruth Marie Stoltzfus for $1.3 million.

John A. Gifford and Jane V. Gifford conveyed 114 E. Slokum Ave. to John A. Gifford for $1.

James Fanning and Sean Fanning conveyed 26 Dorinda Drive to James Fanning, Sean Fanning and Amy J. Fanning for $10.

CLAY TWP.

Adam Z. Zimmerman and Laura S. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Kurtz Windy Acres LLC for $2,680,000.

Richard Arthur Pomeroy III, Florence H. Martin and Florence H. Pomeroy conveyed property on a public road to Susan G. Wroblewski for $270,523.

Salvatore Inserra and Maria Inserra conveyed 680 Longview Drive to Salvatore Inserra for $1.

Salvatore Inserra conveyed 680 Longview Drive to Inserra Spousal Trust for $1.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Brian B. Kundick and Samantha L. Minnucci conveyed property on a public road to James Mead and Cynthia Mead for $700,000.

Kathryn Sweitzer, Kenneth G. Sweitzer, Cynthia Zimmerman and Wendolen R. Mellinger conveyed property on a public road to Joseph T. Rohanna for $270,000.

Darlene N. Reiff conveyed property on a public road to Derek Ryan Weaver and Lindsey Nicole Shirk for $228,000.

Korki J. Korenoski and Candice G. Walker conveyed property on a public road to Korki J. Korenoski for $1.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

Cocalico Church of the Brethren and Atlantic Northeast District Church of the Brethren conveyed property on a public road to Ikechukwu Onukogu and Augusta Onukogu for $350,000.

COLERAIN TWP.

The estate of Vickie A. Henry conveyed property on a public road to Julie Ann Spangler and Kelly L. Herr for $1.

Julie Ann Spangler and Kelly L. Herr conveyed property on Wesley Church Road to Brian P. Herr and Kelly L. Herr for $1.

Julie Ann Spangler and Kelly L. Herr conveyed property on a public road to Brian P. Herr and Kelly L. Herr for $1.

Mary Michele Walker, Mary Michelle Teaman, Mary Michele Teaman and Mary Michelle Walker conveyed 162 Wesley Road to Mary Michele Walker and Melvin Walker for $1.

Andrew K. Stoltzfus Jr. and Rachel S. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Henry K. Stoltzfus and Sarah S. Stoltzfus for $1.

The estate of Vickie A. Henry conveyed property on Wesley Church Road to Julie Ann Spangler and Kelly L. Herr for $1.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Martha E. Bush conveyed 548 N. Third St. to Martha E. Bush and Angela M. Drzewiecki for $1.

Wells Fargo Bank NA and National Central Bank conveyed property on Locust Street to Cimarron Investments LLC for $350,000.

Columbia Borough conveyed property on a public road to Columbia Borough for $10.

Columbia Borough conveyed property on a public road to Columbia Borough for $10.

Barbara A. Voight and Barbara V. Voight conveyed 174 S. Eighth St. to John Trimble and Tammy Kinnard for $154,900.

Gary A. Motter and Julia A. Motter conveyed 569 Walnut St. to Alexis Zink for $152,900.

Spring Valley Partners LLC and Stephen J. Goodrich conveyed 152 Walnut St. to Proverb Realty LLC for $257,000.

Alicia M. Evans and Cheryl Ann Madenford conveyed 1042 Walnut St. to Alicia M. Evans for $1.

Glenn A. Peifer and Mary R. Peifer conveyed 115 Locust St. to Living Stones Associates LLC for $140,000.

CONESTOGA TWP.

John R. Sollenberger, Asnat Shimony, David Sollenberger, John Sollenberger, Asnat Shimony Sollenberger and Asnat S. Sollenberger conveyed property on a public road to Douglas B. Martin and Lydia Y. Martin for $150,000.

Patricia L. Stubbs and Patricia L. Robinson conveyed property on a public road to Patricia L. Stubbs and Robert D. Johnson III for $1.

R. Bruce Lowery conveyed 8 Peach Lane to Steven B. Lowery, Michael Lowery and Bruce Lowery Irrevocable Trust for $1.

George A. Bard conveyed 6914 River Road to Jay L. Hess and Elisabeth R. Hess for $2.6 million.

CONOY TWP.

Jonathan D. Rank and Jodi L. Rank conveyed property on a public road to Kevin L. Hurst for $141,000.

DENVER BOROUGH

Steven D. Orth and Brandi L. Orth conveyed property on Monroe Street to Regina H. Marsh and Eric D. Marsh for $253,000.

Donald R. Ernst Sr. and Patricia A. Ernst conveyed property on a public road to Sandra Sepcaru for $274,900.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

David McComsey, Charles David McComsey Irrevocable Trust and Jodie L. Goodman conveyed property on a public road to Grant H. Oberholtzer and Baleigh L. Bradley for $250,000.

Gary M. Slusar Jr. and Kristen A. Slusar conveyed 415 Tanger St. to Sean Sowa and Andrea Foronda for $293,000.

Betty Lu Espenshade conveyed property on a public road to Aaron Jon Steinhart and Marla Steinhart for $1.

The estate of Paul J. Brown conveyed property on a public road to Jeremiah Alspaugh for $249,500.

Allyssa Kelley Brown, Allyssa Kelley Brown, Heather Kelley Brown and Heather Kelley Brown conveyed property on Ashley Drive to Rupa Devi Subedi, Sushil Ghimirey, Nirmal Ghimirey and Krishna Acharya Ghimirey for $330,000.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Brian P. Sturgis and Donita M. Sturgis conveyed 124 Silver Drive to Brian P. Sturgis, Donita M. Sturgis and Sturgis Family Living Trust for $0.

Laurie A. Hartz and Brian C. Hartz conveyed 102 Mountainstone Drive to Kirk D. Evans for $220,900.

Millpond Properties LLC and Christopher P. Martin conveyed property on Buttonwood Drive to William T. Sultzaberger and Jessie Sultzaberger for $304,995.

Gordon R. Enck conveyed property on Amosite Road to Anthony Conrad Martin Jr. and Juanita C. Neuenschwander for $399,000.

EARL TWP.

Tri S. Management LLC, JSS Pro LLC and Samuel S. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Earl Township for $1.

Ivan J. Beiler and Annie Mae Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Mervin L. Beiler and Rebecca Sue Beiler for $1.

EAST EARL TWP.

Joyce E. Hurst, Kathleen J. Wood and Karen E. Ingraham conveyed property on a public road to Ervin H. Martin and Eva M. Martin for $125,000.

Melissa S. Harper and Amoretta May Shultz conveyed property on a public road to Viktor Kravets for $359,500.

Riverstone LLC and Danny M. Groff conveyed property on a public road to Jesse A. Esh and Kathryn L. Esh for $340,000.

Jeffrey K. Dormer, Brandy N. Dormer and Brandy N. Fisher conveyed 1338 Cedar Ave. to Jeffrey K. Dormer and Brandy N. Dormer for $1.

WEST EARL TWP.

Brian L. Zimmerman and Elizabeth M. Zimmerman conveyed property on Millstone Drive to Mana Shing and Meh Ram for $310,000.

Denise M. Kirchoff, Denise M. Matthews and Wayne Kirchoff conveyed 40 Cedar Ave. to Sold Opa Home Makeover LLC and J. Brandon Hostetter for $200,000.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

Michael E. Bomgardner conveyed property on a public road to Maha A. Reserve for $208,000.

Evan King conveyed 6568 Hollow Drive to Kelly M. Dicamillo for $250,000.

ELIZABETH TWP.

Ivan Z. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Kevin L. Martin and Rachel M. Martin for $365,000.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

The estate of Dolores L. Denuel and Paul J. Denuel conveyed property on Hillside Avenue to Maya Kadariya for $410,000.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Margaret A. Pizarro conveyed 405 Washington Ave. to David Allen Nolt for $232,000.

Luz Alemany, Luz Buitrago and Jersey J. Buitrago conveyed property on South State Street to Jersey J. Buitrago for $1.

The estate of John G. Matthews conveyed 80 E. Pine St. to Debra A. Hornberger for $1.

Shane R. Sensenig conveyed 199 E. Fulton St. to Shane R. Sensenig and Teresa R. Sensenig for $1.

Brian L. McCarty and Audrey J. McCarty conveyed 627 W. Main St. to Sheridan R. Burkholder and Zacharia M. Nolt for $241,650.

Devin S. Donmoyer conveyed property on a public road to 302 Investment Group LLC for $60,000.

Joseph Orrs conveyed 226 Duke St. to William Ray Keller Jr. for $173,100.

Arlene F. Rutter conveyed 216 Lincoln Ave. to Tanya M. Rutter for $1.

Asgard Partners LLC, Asgard Properties LLC and Rustam Suvandidze conveyed property on a public road to Asgard Partners LLC for $1.

John L. King and Rebecca S. King conveyed 55 Lancaster Ave. to Harvey J. Turner IV for $840,000.

Seven Mountains Investment Corp. Inc. conveyed 38 W. Main St. to Heather D. Prentice and Cameron C. Prentice for $290,000.

EPHRATA TWP.

Jose L. Vargas and Thara T. Ramirez conveyed 216 Riverview Drive to Thara T. Ramirez for $10.

Alive Church Ephrata and Ephrata Mennonite Church conveyed property on a public road to Alive Church Ephrata for $1.

FULTON TOWNSHIP

David D. Kleintop and Linda M. Kleintop conveyed property on Cedar Hill Road to Jessica L. Sheets and Kenneth B. Brown for $1.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Holly A. List and John F. Ferranti conveyed 592 Woodbine Blvd. to Christopher Bacon and Danielle Cook for $475,000.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed 119 Republic Terrace to Anne Richards for $519,914.

Sonshine III LP and Josiah LLC conveyed property on a public road to Ramesh Ghimire and Nisha Ghorsai for $494,181.

John M. Wolgemuth and Marilyn G. Wolgemuth conveyed property on Centerville Road to Daniel J. Laskowitz and Jill M. Laskowitz for $1.

Mary E. Wippel conveyed 2276 Albern Blvd. to Mary E. Wippel and Rita A. Schmidt for $1.

Cygnus Home Service LLC, Schwans Home Service Inc. and Schwans Sales Enterprises Inc. conveyed Unit 7 to Cygnus Properties LLC for $10.

Beatriz Verastegui and Martha Marti Pawlikowski conveyed property on Mayfair Drive to CMT Family Properties for $320,000.

Sherry L. Olmstead and Peggy L. Smith conveyed 2012 Marietta Ave. to Joel C. Fox and Katherine M. Fox for $345,000.

The estate of Darlene E. Phillips, the estate of Darlene Edna Phillips and Michael W. Phillips conveyed property on Snapper Dam Road to Jillian M. Brubaker and John M. Brubaker for $418,000.

David JJ. Davidson III, David JJ. Davidson & Barbara B. Davidson Revocable Living Trust and Barbara B. Davidson conveyed 813 Hillaire Road to Yoandris Romero Arcia for $395,000.

John M. Wolfe and Sandra L. Wolfe conveyed property on a public road to Walter C. Daily III and Stacey L. Daily for $380,000.

AJ Home Solutions LLC and James A. Fisher conveyed 345 Lynn Ave. to Kevin J. Tucker and Stephanie Nicole Reppert for $285,000.

Thomas L. Whitsel Jr. and Jessica M. Keemer conveyed property on a public road to Isaiah White for $230,000.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

The estate of Philip O. Shank and Patricia B. Shank conveyed property on a public road to Awakened Properties LLC for $354,000.

Andrew M. Kalbach and Megan E. Kalbach conveyed 335 Arlene Drive to Tyler J. Hallenbeck and Melissa A. Hallenbeck for $260,000.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

Justin M. Corson and Cari L. Corson conveyed property on Impala Drive to Geeta Chhetri and Rajan Dudeja for $460,000.

Awakened Properties LLC and Dan Zecher conveyed 124 N. Ronks Road to Christopher S. Rhee and Karen Kam for $297,000.

The estate of Robert E. Coble conveyed property on Old Philadelphia Pike to Smoketown Associates LLC for $210,000.

Todd T. Nein and Victoria A. Nein conveyed property on a public road to Kyle Nelson and Olivia S. Nein for $400,000.

Abbey R. Edwards and Josiah S. Edwards conveyed 122 Crestmont Ave. to M&B Home Rentals LLC for $271,000.

Ruth L. Glass conveyed 2215 Hathaway Road to Joanne L. Creel for $1.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

Corien Debruyn Heyn conveyed property on a public road to Christopher Nathaniel Cottrell for $400,000.

Charlan Group LP and Tri Des Inc. conveyed property on Alans Green to Paresh B. Savani and Vaishali Savani for $251,550.

William G. Duschl and Faith L. Maier conveyed 18 Pleasant View Ave. to Andrea L. McCardell and Helen I. Chapman for $267,000.

Lois A. Evans conveyed Unit 107 to Donna M. Akers for $285,000.

Thomas J. Megargee and Lisa M. Megargee conveyed property on Rees Drive to Rees Willow LLC for $510,000.

LANCASTER CITY

Dana L. Newswanger conveyed 934 Union St. to Laura Campos and Lynda Lugo for $139,000.

Harry Witz and Charyl L. Witz conveyed Unit 20 to Anne Hinkle for $335,000.

Michael William Jury and Michael Jury conveyed 531 E. Marion St. to Robert J. Chesko and Angela Chesko for $160,000.

Nicolas Collado, Diana Yvette Collado and Diana Collado conveyed property on Ayers Court to Lam Van Tran and Thi Ngoc Yen Ho for $219,900.

Keah Properties LLC, Anthony A. Reynolds and Holly L. Reynolds conveyed 206 W. Walnut St. to Renew Vacations LLC for $285,000.

Trinity Square Associates, Robert L. Pfennebecker, Richard P. Nuffort and S. R. Zimmerman III conveyed property on South Duke Street to Inline Properties LP for $425,000.

Maria M. Cruz conveyed 516 S. Shippen St. to Antonio Rafael Cruz Sr. for $90,000.

AJ Kemraj Holdings LLC and Kemraj AJ Holdings LLC conveyed 914 E. Orange St. to Marias Day Care LLC for $615,400.

AJ Home Solutions LLC and James Fisher conveyed 415 W. Lemon St. to JP Rothschild Property Investments LLC for $325,000.

Elmer B. Beiler and Rachel F. Beiler conveyed property on Manor Street to R&M Lancaster Ventures LLC for $245,000.

John D. Horwhat and Melissa Torres conveyed 530 W. Chestnut St. to Ross Warren and Doris Warren for $340,000.

Elizabeth J. Seiple and Elizabeth J. Murphy conveyed 233 N. Cherry St. to Invest PA 2020 LLC for $239,900.

The estate of Jordan Morales conveyed 603 E. Madison St. to Madison Colon Morales and Madison Colon Morales for $1.

The estate of Frank D. Madonna conveyed 831 Highland Ave. to Lancaster Moravian Church for $177,500.

Joseph R. Fisher II and Krista J. Riehl conveyed property on Lafayette Street to Elena Adiletta for $225,000.

SACA Development Corp. conveyed 583 Pershing Ave. to Felix Ramos Quinones, Martia I. Ramirez Rodriguez and Martia I Ramirez Rodriguez for $117,000.

Danel Draguljic and Linda Draguljic conveyed 609 N. President Ave. to Linda Draguljic for $1.

Keystone Art & Culture Center conveyed property on a public road to Two Bears LLC for $735,000.

Christopher Lawrence Macksey conveyed 412 W. Walnut St. to Timothy P. Crouch for $345,000.

Lesa A. Bonner, Gregory X. Bonner and Alexandria Bonner conveyed 509 Hand Ave. to Douglas Ramlow and Ahnastasia Nicole Albert for $230,000.

Harkin Property Development LLC and Sean David Harkin conveyed 538 Park Ave. to Norberto Negron Cruz for $255,000.

Bryan Knouse conveyed 607 Poplar St. to Yanitza Rodriguez Jimenez and Yanitza Rodriguez Jimenez for $174,900.

Gennifer E. Reed conveyed 319 N. Charlotte St. to Karl L. Fisher and Eileen L. Fisher for $295,000.

James Ernst conveyed 320 1/2 Coral St. to Cameron JG Bard for $169,900.

JKB Properties LLC and Jacob K. Beiler conveyed 636 S. Lime St. to Gema Castro and Gustavo Adolfo Cabrera Castro for $101,000.

Daniel B. Beiler and Sadie F. Beiler conveyed property on Manor Street to Amos S. Esh for $160,000.

Whitney N. Sharp Crews and Whitney N. Sharp Crews conveyed property on St. Joseph Street to Jin Young Choi and Bernhard Puzik Jr. for $230,000.

Christina M. Perez conveyed property on Caroline Street to Socorro Tejada for $188,000.

Levi S. Kauffman and Kristina R. Kauffman conveyed 431 High St. to Restoration Rehabs LLC for $142,000.

Katherine M. Shambaugh and Katherine Fox conveyed 1237 Fremont St. to Kevin L. Hurst for $183,500.

Deborah A. Milburn and Elisha Kay Gross conveyed property on North Market Street to Stonehedge Holdings LLC for $87,500.

Ryan L. Gearhart conveyed 112 Dauphin St. to Joseph A. Seda for $100,000.

Pensco Trust Co. and Donald D. Kulp Ira conveyed property on West James Street to West James LLC for $585,000.

David Ducharme conveyed 27 New Dorwart St. to Daniel P. Fabrizio and Frederick T. Fabrizio for $180,000.

LANCASTER TWP.

Patrick R. Gross and Kelsey J. Gross conveyed 1306 Marietta Ave. to Matthew John Grimaldi and Yvette Louise Grimaldi for $862,500.

The estate of Helen M. Besecker conveyed 1209 Marietta Ave. to John C. Goldbach and Karla Besecker Goldbach for $1.

Travis J. Healy conveyed property on Townsend Court to David T. Rineer for $242,000.

Jay Clair Buckwalter and Anna Marjory Buckwalter conveyed property on South President Avenue to Roger L. Haun and Donna H. Haun for $390,000.

Leonel E. Guante Bencosme, Leonel E. Guante Bencosme and Magdalena Morales conveyed 328 Elmshire Drive to Magdalena Morales for $1.

Carmen Ivy Frontanez conveyed 19 Riverside Ave. to Wayne A. Long, Madelyn Rivera Rodriguez and Madelyn Rivera Rodriguez for $450,000.

Helen R. Grau conveyed 837 Fifth St. to Melanie A. Ianniello and Hunter Vanormer for $202,500.

Barry Lee Saunders conveyed 251 Atkins Ave. to Edward C. Saunders and Rose M. Saunders for $140,000.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

Riverwalk Property Solutions LLC and Dylan Thomas conveyed 299 Sun Valley Drive to Paul Halpin and Jane Halpin for $344,500.

Market Square South LLC, Garman Builders Inc. and Garman Builders at Lancaster LLC conveyed property on Market Square to Nicholas Patrick Kelley and Michael Thomas Levasseur for $523,715.

LITITZ BOROUGH

Kyle L. Sensenig and Nina R. Sensenig conveyed property on North Cedar Street to Derek Sipe and Megan Sipe for $406,000.

The estate of Cindy L. Danz, the estate of Cindy Lee Danz and the estate of Cindy Danz conveyed 442 W. Marion St. to Taylor Elias and Jacob Salinger for $184,500.

David S. King and Mary K. King conveyed 108 S. Spruce St. to Mahlon Lee King for $300,000.

Shirley A. Hoover conveyed property on Sixth Street to Dennis R. Johnsonbaugh and Aimee L. Johnsonbaugh for $435,000.

Shelley Rohde and Shelley Grubb conveyed property on Laurel Avenue to Thomas P. Fegley and Carolyn L. Fegley for $480,000.

Derek Sipe conveyed property on East Lincoln Avenue to John Minster and Kathy J. Minster for $220,000.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

David R. Taylor, Clarissa A. Altizer and Clarissa A. Taylor conveyed property on a public road to Ross J. Busby and Elizabeth A. Busby for $345,000.

James M. Connolly and Becky Connolly conveyed property on Brown Road to Christopher C. Carty for $500,000.

Donna Yarnall conveyed property on Lloyds Road to Augustus Yarnall II and Alison Renee Lawson for $315,000.

Salvador Negron II and Katherine Negron conveyed property on a public road to Jarid L. Tshudy for $600,000.

MANHEIM TWP.

Guy Hydrick and Kelly Hydrick conveyed 831 Martha Ave. to Jonathan N. Kokus and Courtney R. Kokus for $238,237.

The estate of Franklin E. Phillips, the estate of Franklin Edwards Phillips, the estate of Frank E. Phillips and Phillips Enterprises conveyed 1026 N. Lime St. to Brandon Tyler Sokso for $135,000.

James P. Oconnor and Connie L. Oconnor conveyed 1403 Hollywood Drive to Emmanuel Malobi and Antoinette Busi for $255,000.

Shane Wilson and Megan Lychelle Forbes conveyed property on a public road to James D. Bryson for $173,000.

Linda F. Downs conveyed property on Canterbury Turn to Michael J. Bowser and Susan Tahsler Bowser for $602,000.

Gary R. Johnson and Suzette M. Johnson conveyed 1581 Linden Ave. to Marc Steven Lindfors and Ariana Angel for $365,000.

Scott S. Glassford and Beth A. Glassford conveyed property on Butter Road to Kathryn Pearl Lynch and Howard Crismon Lynch for $545,000.

Douglas M. Stechman and Laura A. Stechman conveyed 2030 Northbrook Drive to Elizabeth B. Lemberg and Ilya Lemberg for $475,000.

Amy B. Mulnix conveyed 306 Bluff View Drive to David Paul Marino and Heather Marie Marino for $352,000.

Andrew Girondo conveyed property on Tanglewood Lane to Daniel J. Mahoney and Laura A. Mahoney for $265,000.

James V. Finefrock, Jaunita Finefrock and Sandra Longenecker conveyed 2124 Sherwal Ave. to Jonathan Jimenez Nunez and Minerva Maria Nunez Corcino for $310,000.

The estate of Robert A. Danz Jr. and the estate of Robert Adam Danz Jr. conveyed 311 Maxson Road to Marie E. Roark for $238,000.

Rockview LLC and KCH Holding Inc. conveyed property on Stockdale Drive to Manan K. Patel and Kinjal Patel for $120,000.

William Francis Donahower V, Erica Lynn Dabose and William F. Donahower V conveyed 110 Summer Lane to William F. Donahower IV and Pamela Ann Donahower for $192,000.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

Ann M. Miller and Ann M. Long conveyed 334 S. Charlotte St. to Ann M. Long for $1.

Manheim Central School District conveyed property on a public road to Manheim Central School District for $1.

Eric R. Bowers and Leah A. Bowers conveyed 44 S. Linden St. to Max T. Leabhart and Fiona A. Fackler for $207,000.

Stefan L. Potteiger and Carol Danielle Potteiger conveyed 226 W. High St. to Gina Wiser for $320,000.

Integrity First Home Buyers LLC conveyed 28 N. Hazel St. to Sarah Goss and Ryan Goss for $160,650.

Jon G. Jensen and Beverly J. Jensen conveyed 33 S. Penn St. to Peter J. Hughes for $310,000.

The estate of Cindy L. Ream conveyed 42 Market Square to Randall R. Ream, Shelbie Dearolf and Ryan Ream for $1.

MANOR TWP.

Neil R. Wingenroth and Neil Wingenroth conveyed 3498 Anchor Road to Lamar E. Kanagy and Cheryl A. Kanagy for $2,300.

Caleb W. Funk conveyed property on Catalpa Lane to Virginia D. Henry for $277,000.

Brian L. Liddick conveyed 26 Birch Court to Mallory A. Peterman and Tyler J. Watkins for $300,000.

Justin A. Radziewicz and Michelle E. Radziewicz conveyed property on a public road to Noelle G. Henderson and James D. Henderson for $209,900.

Erin R. Yera and Erin Rose Suarez conveyed property on Manor Boulevard to Gina Ivy Salerni, Robert J. Salerni and Dianne K. Salerni for $215,000.

First Team Institute LLC and R.S. Mathews conveyed 43 Knollwood Road to Robert S. Mathews, Debra Ann Olvera Mathews and Debra Ann Olvera Mathews for $176,500.

Vera S. Keagy conveyed property on a public road to Kenneth R. Keagy and Vicki L. Keagy for $1.

Kenneth Adams, Stacey Golden and Stacey Adams conveyed property on a public road to Kenneth Adams and Stacey Adams for $1.

The estate of Mervin R. Keagy conveyed property on a public road to Vera S. Keagy for $1.

Jaclyn S. Green conveyed property on Amber Court to Anthony M. Palguta for $210,000.

Terry W. Blue and Susan C. Blue conveyed property on Shultz Road to Logan Kibler and Jeannette Kibler for $60,000.

Claudio Perez Galaz and Cassondra Perez Galaz conveyed 2506 Valley Drive to Fraser Robert Davis and Mary Kathleen Emmet Davis for $345,000.

Johnathon Trimble, Jessica Trimble and Jessica Witmer conveyed property on Knollwood Road to Jessica Trimble for $1.

MARIETTA BOROUGH

Bettina L. Greider and James E. Musser conveyed property on a public road to Bettina Greider for $53,952.

Scott M. Angerman and Carol S. Mokofsky conveyed 257 W. Market St. to Eric M. Miller and Jennifer H. Miller for $55,000.

MARTIC TWP.

Seth T. Martin and April J. Martin conveyed property on Pencroft Drive to Timothy R. Rineer and Karlee M. Rineer for $425,000.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

Bulldog Investment Properties Inc. and Dean Yaukey conveyed property on a public road to Anthony R. Schoch and Sandra L. Schoch for $264,900.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

Tammy L. Jimenez conveyed property on a public road to Thomas J. Oldham for $186,000.

Philip E. Richardson and Linda J. Richardson conveyed property on a public road to Linda J. Richardson for $1.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Valley View Capital LLC conveyed property on a public road to Anthony G. Polizzi and Nicole H. Pare for $200,000.

Jeffrey D. Heckman and Stephen C. Heckman conveyed property on a public road to Mount Gretna Road Enterprises LLC for $1.

David L. Damron and Latricia J. Damron conveyed property on Hill Street to Hauck Properties Inc. for $230,000.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

Dixie M. Adams conveyed 572 W. Main St. to Dixie M. Adams for $1.

Quy Van Nguyen conveyed 13 S. Custer Ave. to Hoang M. Nguyen for $1.

PARADISE TWP.

Gladys M. Esbenshade conveyed property on a public road to Esbenshade Re Holdings LLC for $1.

Roy Z. Eby, Margaret R. Eby, Roy Z. & Margaret R. Eby Revocable Living Trust and Denise E. Konan conveyed property on London Vale Road to Kurtis D. Thomas for $120,000.

Nell W. Nileski, Nileski Family Trust and Nell Nileski conveyed 3111 Farmview Drive to Randall L. Sierk and Cynthia L. Sierk for $465,000.

Daniel R. Beiler, Nancy B. Beiler and Daniel Ray Beiler conveyed 771 Georgetown Road to Melvin E. Stoltzfus for $585,000.

PENN TWP.

Patricia A. Jeckel conveyed property on Hi View Drive to Kenneth S. Shertzer and Patricia A. Jeckel for $1.

James R. Bollinger and Mildred H. Bollinger conveyed property on a public road to Corey Todd Rohrer and Abrielle Marie Rohrer for $360,000.

The estate of E. Lois Hosler conveyed property on a public road to T&D Excavating for $275,000.

Brian K. Boycan, Kathleen D. Boycan and John H. Wentzel conveyed Unit 167 to Charles Rossman and Nancy E. Rossman for $275,000.

Faith C. Myers conveyed 752 Heather Ridge to Robert R. Derner and Kathleen M. Derner for $366,000.

The estate of Roger Harold Miller Jr. and the estate of Roger H. Miller Jr. conveyed property on Sun Hill Road to Penn Valley Farms LLC for $119,000.

The estate of Merle J. Snader conveyed property on a public road to BML Real Estate LLC for $145,000.

John Lincoln Angel and Sherry L. Angel conveyed 1563 Newport Road to Luis F. Andino and Loida Cruz for $353,000.

PEQUEA TWP.

Daniel E. Kepner, Margaret F. Kepner and Daniel Kepner conveyed property on Brenemann Road to Railside Valley LLC for $625,000.

Domingo F. Arvizu III and Candida Arvizu conveyed property on a public road to Jacob W. Martin and Breanna Caggiano for $437,000.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

Joseph G. Nadu Jr., Nadu Construction Inc., Lancaster Home Builders and Lancaster Home Builders conveyed Unit 145 to Oscar Bernard for $361,005.

The estate of Carlton L. Rintz and the estate of Carlton Lefever Rintz conveyed property on a public road to Carlton Lee Rintz and Carlton L. Rintz Residuary Trust for $1.

Lona E. Myers conveyed property on a public road to Daniel C. Lehman for $164,900.

The estate of Carl E. Stansel conveyed property on Hollow Road to Jesse A. McMichael for $1.

Joseph G. Nadu Jr., Nadu Construction Inc. and Lancaster Home Builders conveyed property on a public road to Daniel R. Kornfeind for $356,000.

QUARRYVILLE BOROUGH

Adam G. Blevins and Abby B. Blevins conveyed property on a public road to Scott E. Peiffer and Mary A. Peiffer for $300,000.

Robert T. Benson Jr. and Amanda R. Benson conveyed 102 S. Hess St. to Joel T. Welch and Andrea N. Welch for $150,000.

The estate of Daniel F. Obrien Sr. and the estate of Daniel Francis Obrien conveyed property on a public road to Connie Marie Bonham for $350,000.

RAPHO TWP.

James H. Rohrer and Sue Anne Rohrer conveyed property on Elizabethtown Road to James H. Rohrer, Sue Anne Rohrer, Joint Lifetime Revocable Trust of James H. Rohrer & Sue Anne Rohrer and James H. Rohrer & Sue Anne Rohrer Joint Lifetime Revocable Trust for $1.

James H. Rohrer and Sue Anne Rohrer conveyed property on Elizabethtown Road to James H. Rohrer, Sue Anne Rohrer, Joint Lifetime Revocable Trust of James H. Rohrer & Sue Anne Rohrer and James H. Rohrer & Sue Anne Rohrer Joint Lifetime Revocable Trust for $1.

James H. Rohrer and Sue Anne Rohrer conveyed property on Elizabethtown Road to Joint Lifetime Revocable Trust of James H. Rohrer & Sue Anne Rohrer, James H. Rohrer & Sue Anne Rohrer Joint Lifetime Revocable Trust, James H. Rohrer and Sue Anne Rohrer for $1.

Stephen J. Speers and Roberta T. Speers conveyed Unit 6 to Diamond Bay Management Group LLC for $86,000.

Elm Tree Properties LLC, Ironstone Homes LLC and Trevor J. Eby conveyed Unit 70 to Holden Levi Dabich for $449,900.

James H. Rohrer and Sue Anne Rohrer conveyed property on a public road to James H. Rohrer, Sue Anne Rohrer, Joint Lifetime Revocable Trust of James H. Rohrer & Sue Anne Rohrer and James H. Rohrer & Sue Anne Rohrer Joint Lifetime Revocable Trust for $1.

SADSBURY TWP.

Amos B. King and Katie S. King conveyed property on a public road to Christian E. King and Malinda F. King for $1.

Brintwood Cabins LLC and Robert L. Mendenhall conveyed property on a public road to Alvin K. Stoltzfus and Sarah A. Stoltzfus for $1.

SALISBURY TWP.

John S. Zook and Sallie S. Zook conveyed property on Lincoln Highway to John S. Zook and Sallie S. Zook for $1.

John S. Zook and Sallie S. Zook conveyed property on Usner Road to Stephen L. Zook and Naomi S. Zook for $1.

Rachel Ann Fisher and Jonathan E. Fisher Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Leon J. Allgyer and Linda Joy Allgyer for $75,000.

Stephen L. Zook and Naomi S. Zook conveyed property on Usner Road to Stephen L. Zook and Naomi S. Zook for $1.

Scott F. Cutter and Jill G. Cutter conveyed 509 Rosehill Drive to Scott F. Cutter for $1.

Connie M. Divido, Joseph M. Whitehead, Michael D. Whitehead and Joseph Whitehead conveyed property on Lime Quarry Road to Connie M. Divido for $1.

Stephen L. Zook and Naomi S. Zook conveyed property on Usner Road to John S. Zook and Sallie S. Zook for $1.

Lester O. Houck and Faye D. Houck conveyed property on a public road to Eli E. Glick and Marian K. Glick for $1.

STRASBURG BOROUGH

First Presbyterian Church of Strasburg conveyed property on South Decatur Street to Dylan Campbell for $150,000.

WARWICK TWP.

Jay L. Bomberger, Christine H. Bomberger and Sheriff of Lancaster County PA conveyed 110 Ridgefield Way to Elam R. Stoltzfus for $412,000.

John Paul Tracy, Amy Tracy and Amy Shigeumi Okumura conveyed property on a public road to John Paul Tracy and Amy Tracy for $1.

Cynthia J. Herr and Jere H. Herr conveyed 432 W. Orange St. to Jason H. Herr and Jessica L. Herr for $1.

Sarah J. Weitzel and Sarah Jane Weitzel conveyed property on a public road to Sarah Jane Weitzel for $0.

Rikki E. Artus and Rikki E. Miller conveyed property on Cardinal Road to Stanislav Freydlin and Donna M. Freydlin for $210,000.

Gertrude M. Walton and George H. Walton conveyed 369 W. Woods Drive to Landmark Homes At Warwick Hills LLC for $1,500,000.

George M. Gerdes and Karen T. Gerdes conveyed property on a public road to Renovations By Garman LLC for $189,900.

Joseph M. Burns and Michelle L. Burns conveyed property on Edgewood Drive to Michelle L. Burns for $1.

Millport Road LLC, Garman Builders at Lancaster LLC, James W. Buckwalter and Shawn L. Garman conveyed property on Valley Crossing Drive to Raymond Lukasiewicz and Wilma Lukasiewicz for $772,990.

Michael A. Schnabel and Deborah J. Schnabel conveyed 95 Homestead Drive to Hannah N. Carr for $260,000.

Jeffrey L. Frymyer and Larry L. Frymyer conveyed property on a public road to SDR Property Management LLC for $206,000.