The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds Office for April 4-7:

BART TWP.

Simeon L. Glick and Anna S. Glick conveyed property on a public road to Levi F. Glick and Lydia S. Glick for $1.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Isaac F. Esh Jr. and Miriam Esh conveyed property on a public road to Leroy E. Lapp and Naomi V. Lapp for $665,000.

CLAY TWP.

Lois M. Saylor and Lisa Lynn Hermann conveyed property on a public road to Burnell R. Wenger and Christa R. Wenger for $387,000.

Brian R. Martin and Mary Jane Martin conveyed 655 Middle Creek Road to Sheldon Martin and Glenda Martin for $1.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Sunview Partners LP, Sunview Partners Management LLC and Mahlon N. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Klassen Construction for $89,000.

Sunview Partners LP, Sunview Partners Management LLC and Mahlon N. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Jeffrey D. Wenger for $137,000.

Todd A. Boyer and Kimberly A. Boyer conveyed property on North Muddy Creek Road to Kimberly A. Boyer for $1.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

Sally A. Wealand and Andrea L. Webber conveyed property on a public road to Virgil Nolt and Dolores Nolt for $290,000.

COLERAIN TWP.

Peggy D. Huber and Thomas D. Huber conveyed property on Kirkwood Pike to Karen M. Huber for $225,000.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Joanna Rivera-Vasquez and Roberto C Rodriguez Cruz conveyed 519 Manor St. to Brandon Jacobs for $169,900.

AJ Homegenix LLC and Jay Weaver conveyed property on South Second Street to Ryan David Keough for $177,000.

Edward Lee Miller, Agnes Elizabeth Miller and Gary Leo Marousek conveyed property on South Second Street to Aljo Properties LLC for $78,500.

Brandon Michael Hoffman conveyed 226 Lawrence St. to Richard D. Ferrier and Kari Alice Ferrier for $173,000.

Columbia Water Co conveyed property on a public road to D&R Charles Construction LLC for $37,000.

CONESTOGA TWP.

Cody W. Park and Erin J. Baughman conveyed 447 Conestoga Blvd. to Ryan A. Stoltzfus for $440,000

CONOY TWP.

Dawn S. Dupler and Dawn S. Shirk conveyed property on a public road to Dawn S. Shirk and Clifford M. Shirk for $1.

Charles E. Lawrence conveyed property on Locust Street to Charles E. Lawrence and Gayle E. Lawrence for $1.

Charles E. Lawrence and Gayle E. Lawrence conveyed property on Pine Alley to Charles E. Lawrence and Gayle E. Lawrence for $1.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

Kayleene S. Kauffman conveyed property on a public road to Christopher A. Beaudoin and Allyson N. Wivell for $218,000.

Elam K. Stoltzfus and Naomi B. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Donegal Springs Road to Christian B. Miller, Barbara G. Miller and Jacob B. Miller for $610,000.

Bpdl3 LLC and J. Gary Neff conveyed property on a public road to BRH At Bridle Path I. LLC for $3,795,000.

Juan Quiles III and Brandy W. Quiles conveyed property on a public road to Somayajulu Kanakadri Bhamidipati and Malini Perampally Rao for $310,000.

Kyle Robert Rineer conveyed property on a public road to Thomas J. Shank for $215,000.

Carole A. Pickel and Earl F. Pickel conveyed property on Blossom Trail to Ray D. Kennedy for $358,000.

Christopher K. Genetti conveyed property on East High Street to Christopher K. Genetti and Alex Genetti for $1.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Overlook Investments LLC and William M. Hess conveyed property on a public road to William M. Hess for $1.

Glenpoint LLC and Kch Holding Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Benjamin Rodriguez and Stephanie M. Rodriguez for $832,332.

Elizabeth Ann Helm conveyed property on Buttonwood Drive to Christopher M. Knarr and Kayleene S. Kauffman for $349,900.

Jeffrey T. Moore and Jestine T. Moore conveyed property on Bossler Road to Dominick A. Diloreto and Alexandra G. Swihura for $320,333.

Ann Seprinski conveyed property on a public road to Ann Seprinski for $1.

DRUMORE TWP.

David C. Findley Jr. and Jodi L. Findley conveyed property on a public road to David C. Findley Jr, Jodi L. Findley and Jacob Michael Findley for $1.

EARL TWP.

Allen B. Beiler and Barbara R. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Naomi K. Beiler for $1.

Robert T. Brooks and Sonia Thomas conveyed property on a public road to John D. Esh and Anna M. Stoltzfus for $407,000.

Brett S. Yeagley conveyed property on a public road to James H. Pass III and Lissette Pass for $400,000.

Martha E. Waldrop conveyed property on a public road to Tyler R. Brubaker and Whitney Brubaker for $430,000.

EAST EARL TWP.

The estate of David E. Nonnemacher and Lenore McGonigle conveyed property on Edgewood Drive to Aaron Hershberger for $241,000.

Ben S. Stoltzfus and Katie Mae Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Ben S. Stoltzfus and Katie Mae Stoltzfus for $1.

Rosemarie Daly and Rosemarie Daly Living Trust conveyed property on a public road to Rosemarie Daly for $1.

EDEN TWP.

Linda M. Alexander and Holly A. Ank conveyed property on a public road to Robert H. Griffith and Sherri L. Griffith for $355,000.

ELIZABETH TWP.

Danielle R. Williamson conveyed property on a public road to Danielle R. Williamson and Joseph A. Fisher for $331,191.

Claude E. Steinmetz conveyed property on a public road to Brian K. Steinmetz for $1.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

The estate of Shirley A. Nauman conveyed 27 Maytown Ave. to Lee A. Winters III for $110,000.

Kay L. Stone and Eldercare Solutions Inc. conveyed 36 E. Hummelstown St. to AJ Home Solutions LLC for $225,000.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Garman Properties LLC and Matthew H. Garman conveyed property on Marion Terrace to Cha Vang and Trisha J. Vang for $227,000.

Anthony Quagliata conveyed 136 Wyneberry Drive to 134 Wyneberry LLC for $244,000.

Terry L. Firestone, Maria L. Firestone and Maria L. Young conveyed property on a public road to Awakened Properties LLC for $171,000.

Brandon Sarver and Jerica Sarver conveyed property on a public road to Rebekah J. Pierce for $227,000.

EPHRATA TWP.

Barry Lee Drumheller and Joan E. Kimsey conveyed 84 Brookfield Drive to Michelle Heather Stone and Matthew Michael Pasukinis for $375,900.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Charles Horn, Stacey Groncki and Stacey Horn conveyed property on a public road to Erik Miley and Caroline Folkenroth-Miley for $370,000.

David F. Rubach and Kathryn E. Rubach conveyed property on a public road to Donald L. Slavin and Pamela F. Slavin for $490,000.

Jeanne R. Ryan conveyed property on Highmeadow Court to Jennifer B. Imbriale and John L. Imbriale for $860,000.

KE LLC and Philhaven conveyed property on Rohrerstown Road to Wellspan Properties Inc. for $2,800,000.

Val E. Collins Sr. conveyed 17 Urban Drive to City Light Homes LLC for $253,000.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed property on a public road to Eric A. Kopp and Theresa A. Kopp for $607,337.

Shadena L. Natty and Evron L. Natty conveyed property on a public road to Jason W. Ness and Christine M. Ness for $440,000.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Jason W. Ness and Christine M. Ness conveyed property on Todd Lane to Taylor Green and Jesse Herner for $315,000.

Eric R. Hollinger and Leah M. Hollinger conveyed 440 Highland Drive to Joseph Iacovelli and Sara Iacovelli for $350,000.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

The estate of Judson R. Hall Jr. conveyed property on Creek View Drive to James R. Hall and Kacie A. Hall for $250,000.

Gary D. Hines conveyed property on Elmwood Road to James L. Martin and Marjanita Martin for $265,000.

Daniel Frederick Parson Jr. conveyed property on South Eastland Drive to Edward Joseph McLaughlin III and Jacklyn R. Walker for $293,800.

Glenn A. Latschar and Ellen A. Latschar conveyed 507 Mt Sidney Road to Daniel S. Beiler and Jodi R. Beiler for $318,000.

Philip S. Symonkhonh and Linde D. Symonkhonh conveyed property on Stonecrest Drive to Benjamin Ruiz and Brenda L. Aviles for $535,000.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

Barbara A. Mummaw and Barbara A. Hollinger A conveyed property on a public road to Donald E. Walton Jr. and Mandi E. Helmick for $260,000.

Larry S. Kline and Susanne M. Kline conveyed property on Broadmoor Drive to Larry S. Kline, Susanne M. Kline and Kline Family Living Trust for $10.

Awakened Properties LLC conveyed property on a public road to Andira Turbi-Peralta for $300,000.

Robert A. Hallman and Deborah A. Hallman conveyed property on a public road to James Allan Logie and Dene E. Logie for $380,500.

LANCASTER CITY

Stonehedge Holdings LLC and Jacob K. King conveyed 504 S. Shippen St. to GFY Fund Xii and GFY Fund Xii LLC for $162,000.

The estate of Dolores L. Huss conveyed 339 Lancaster Ave. to Terry L. Huss for $1.

Gregory Blake Vanschoyck, Barbara Ann Vanschoyck, K2 Property Group LLC, Keith E. Fisher and Kyle M. Denlinger conveyed property on Marion Street to Troy C. Amspacher and Bailey A. Corbin for $387,500.

Eugenio Santos and Zulma I. Santos conveyed 404 S. Lime St. to Eugenio T. Santos-Garcia for $1.

Nicholas C. Flouras and Fetini Flouras conveyed 330 N. Lime St. to Awakened Properties LLC for $215,000.

Meraki By Design LLC and Bridget Grant conveyed property on a public road to Betty Snook and Sheila McClucas for $30,000.

The estate of Gloria M. Burgos conveyed 119 Locust St. to Virgin B. Quirindongo for $1.

Keith Bare conveyed 516 W. Frederick St. to Alex J. Miklos for $221,500.

E. Andrew Barnes and Sheri L. Barnes conveyed 612 East End Ave. to Austin T. Mountain for $150,000.

Ethel A. Esianor-Mitchual conveyed property on a public road to 822 Marietta Ave. LLC for $103,000.

Nathan Rodger Miller, Justin Cooper Patterson, Nathan Patterson-Miller and Justin Patterson-Miller conveyed 220 W. Liberty St. to Michael C. Williams for $220,000.

John A. Porter conveyed property on Bay Street to MDH Rentals LLC for $250,000.

Reuben J. Sinopoli conveyed 837 George St. to Reuben J. Sinopoli and Karen L. Sinopoli for $1.

St Peters United Church of Christ of Lancaster and St. Peters Reformed Church of Lancaster PA conveyed property on a public road to West Art Partners LLC for $575,000.

The estate of Kenneth Budd conveyed 252 E. Walnut St. to Jaak Real Estate LLC for $250,000.

The estate of Bernard L. Smith conveyed property on a public road to William J. Mattar and Felisa G. Miller for $170,000.

Shepherd Property Services Inc. conveyed 829 N. Shippen St. to Christopher Kuhn and Jamila McCoy for $393,800.

The estate of Kenneth Budd conveyed 313-317 E. Fulton St. to Jaak Real Estate LLC for $450,000.

Flawless Facade LLC, Christy Griffin and Todd Griffin conveyed property on a public road to Matthew R. Yablon for $194,000.

LANCASTER TWP.

Bird City Golf LLC and Ryan Felpel conveyed property on North Bausman Drive to Kempton S. Womble and Ann S. Womble for $385,000.

Edwin F Martinez Lebron, Aleyda Colon and Aleida M. Colon conveyed property on Fairfax Drive to Justin T. Norwood for $225,000.

The estate of Kenneth Budd conveyed 1113 E. King St. to Jaak Real Estate LLC for $400,000.

Abide Co LLC and Jordan Hostetter conveyed property on Grafton Circle to Randolph Guerrero for $215,000.

The estate of Hilda R. Weaver conveyed property on Marietta Pike to Rhonda Chatzkel for $1.

LEACOCK TWP.

David F. Stoltzfus and Susie S. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Ben Mark Fisher for $225,000.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

S&R Real Adventures LLC conveyed property on a public road to Michael Fisher, John R. Fisher and Ruth A. Fisher for $1.

Christian G. Lapp and Rebecca B. Lapp conveyed property on a public road to Henry E. Fisher for $385,000.

LITITZ BOROUGH

Brickerville Management LP, Good Homes & Additions Inc. and Perry D. Good conveyed 8 N. Spruce St. to BKZ Legacy LLC for $300,000.

Madeline L. Miller conveyed property on East Marion Street to Rae Ann Lynch for $125,750.

Zachary W. Frey conveyed property on Noble Street to Horizon Investments Re LLC for $1.

Benedicta Fair conveyed property on a public road to Jennifer L. Depietro and Robert M. Depietro for $450,000.

Martin L. Hammond and Florence G. Hammond conveyed property on a public road to James Hocker and Kimberly Reilly-Hocker for $401,000.

Mary T. Lamoreux conveyed 502 Hensley St. to Carl Andrew Millard and Sharon Gail Millard for $271,000.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

Samuel G. Fisher and Verna L. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Ivan G. Fisher and Elizabeth S. Fisher for $1.

The estate of Troy A. Olsen conveyed property on Lancaster Road to James A. Tatum and Juanita L. Sumner for $310,000.

MANHEIM TWP.

Rita McSorley and Daniel Oliver conveyed 2833 Butter Road to Cody N. Beaner and Dale K. Braun for $319,000.

Hoover Family Partnership, Petersburg Road Associates LLC, Leon T. Hoover and Chad M. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Lancaster Area Sewer Authority for $1.

Amos W. Stoltzfus and Marianne Stoltzfus conveyed property on Sunrise Avenue to Amos W. Stoltzfus, Marianne Stoltzfus and Amos W. & Marianne Stoltzfus Family Trust for $1.

Vinod P. Patel and Surekha V. Patel conveyed property on a public road to Vinod P. Patel, Surekha V. Patel and Saran Patel for $1.

Margaret E. Roth conveyed property on a public road to Caitlin Mckenzie Corcoran for $195,000.

Roger L. Whitacre and Marilyn G. Whitacre conveyed property on a public road to Lois J. Martin and Randy S. Martin for $212,500.

Gerald W. White Jr. and Kelly J. White conveyed 907 Green Terrace to Joseph A. Stillman for $220,000.

Stephen T. Hohenwarter conveyed property on a public road to Shri Ram Ram LLC for $685,000.

Hoover Family Partnership, Petersburg Road Associated LLC, EG Stoltzfus LLC, Leon T. Hoover, Chad M. Stoltzfus and Petersburg Road Associates conveyed property on a public road to Bradford J. Harris for $265,000.

Joseph M. Campagna conveyed property on Royal View Drive to Essam Yassin for $331,000.

Hoover Family Partnership, Petersburg Road Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes Llc, Leon T. Hoover, CBC Land LP and Sfp2 Land LLC conveyed property on a public road to Craig D. Boyle for $763,330.

Allison L. Bronson and Allison L. Bronson-Knowles conveyed property on a public road to Brent Erik Dickinson Hallinger and Margaret Ryne Butler for $456,000.

Hess Home Builders Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Nirav Priyank Prasad and Avantik Rawat for $538,000.

David Costello and Sara Costello conveyed property on a public road to Pine Hill At Lancaster LLC for $265,000.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

Simplify Home Group LLC and Philip Sackpasirh Symonkhonh conveyed property on South Fulton Street to Philip S. Symonkhonh and Linde D. Symonkhonh for $1.

MANOR TWP.

Major League Properties LLC and Mark A. Hendrickson conveyed property on River Road to Kelly Taddeo and Kelsey Taddeo for $385,000.

Metzler Home Builders Inc. conveyed property on Bender Road to Ronald M. Burkhart and Sharon L. Burkhart for $165,652.

Joseph G. Nadu Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Joseph G. Nadu Jr. and Le Thi Ngoc Lien for $1.

MARIETTA BOROUGH

John H. Leedy III and Joyce E. Leedy conveyed 16 Pajill Drive to William G. Perkins Jr. and Deanna L. Grager for $47,602.

MARTIC TWP.

Gary J. Virgil and Tina L. Virgil conveyed property on a public road to Gary J. Virgil, Tina L. Virgil, Brian A. Hunsberger and Miranda S. Hunsberger for $1.

The estate of Ruth M. Parker conveyed property on Pencroft Drive to Cody J. Parker for $1.

Christopher Christaldi conveyed 128 Magnolia Drive to Richard D. Poillon III and Morgan Elizabeth Poillon for $362,000.

Jonathan D. Kloppmann and Jill A. Kloppmann conveyed property on a public road to Jonathan D. Kloppmann for $1.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

T. Clark Tomlinson, Elizabeth A. Tomlinson and Elizabeth D. Tomlinson conveyed property on a public road to T. Clark Tomlinson and Elizabeth A. Tomlinson for $1.

The estate of Minerva W. Metzger conveyed property on Landis Avenue to Chad G. Hurst for $252,000.

John W. Dooley and Sandra L. Turchi-Dooley conveyed property on Thorngate Place to John A. Zelek and Nina H. Zelek for $350,000.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

Mohammed Abdul Mohsen and Amena Abd Aljabber conveyed property on Lakeside Crossing to Amena Abd Aljabber for $1.

David John Metzger and Alexandra B. Hill conveyed property on Marietta Avenue to George R. Holland Jr. and Sue Ann Holland for $275,000.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Duane L. Hernley conveyed property on a public road to GRH-1 LLC for $1.

James W. Cooper conveyed property on a public road to James W. Cooper Revocable Trust for $1.

Andrew L. Verriotto and Katie M. Verriotto conveyed property on Westbrook Drive to Casey R. Cooper and Amanda K. Baiardi for $420,000.

Laura Pepper and Kerry Ashton conveyed property on a public road to Jestine T. Moore and Jeffrey T. Moore for $445,000.

Duane L. Hernley conveyed property on a public road to Duane L. Hernley for $1.

Duane L. Hernley conveyed property on a public road to Duane L. Hernley for $1.

Daniel Kerney conveyed property on a public road to Jeanne M. Greenig for $235,000.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

The estate of Donna F. Meyer-Imhoff, the estate of Donna F. Imhoff, the estate of Donna Faye Meyer-Imhoff and the estate of Donna F. Meyer conveyed property on a public road to Sonia Thomas and Robert Brooks for $535,000.

The estate of Paul M. Buckwalter conveyed property on a public road to John J. Gregory, Sandra M. Gregory and John J. Gregory & Sandra M. Gregory Joint Lifetime Revocable Trust for $340,000.

PARADISE TWP.

David B. Stoltzfus and Lena S. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Reuben G. Stoltzfus and Kathryn Stoltzfus for $1.

PENN TWP.

Kyle T. Maurer and April C. Maurer conveyed property on Blairton Court to Jessica Morales for $311,000.

Seth C. Kirby conveyed property on a public road to Nathan R. Kulp for $360,000.

PEQUEA TWP.

Brian P. Herr and Kelly L. Herr conveyed property on a public road to Brooke Ann Vaught for $275,000.

Joseph H. Stehman and Jane H. Stehman conveyed property on Byerland Church Road to Blade B. Sedner and Meghan E. Sedner for $354,000.

Ricky L. Hill conveyed property on a public road to Jay Lynden Bedenbaugh for $170,000.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

Joseph G. Nadu Jr, Nadu Construction Inc. and Lancaster Home Builders conveyed property on a public road to Jeffrey A. Drexel and Jolynn L. Drexel for $425,539.

QUARRYVILLE BOROUGH

St Pauls Church of Quarryville, Saint Pauls German Reformed Church of Quarryville, Saint Pauls Evangelical & Reformed Church of Quarryville, St. Pauls United Church of Christ and St. Pauls United Church of Christ of Quarryville conveyed property on a public road to Oak Hill Fellowship Church for $0.

RAPHO TWP.

Steven T. Moyer and Rachel Moyer conveyed property on Green Park Drive to Annemarie Reynolds and Khalil H B Folkes for $337,000.

Craig Dean Clark and Christina Clark conveyed property on a public road to Gregory S. Bell and Amy Lynn Bell for $1,970,000.

Kathe Ann Boyer and Charles Ross Boyer & Kathe Ann Boyer Revocable Living Trust conveyed property on Camp Road to Kathe Ann Boyer for $1.

Steven T. Linner and Margaret T. Linner conveyed property on a public road to Douglas S. Penvose and Patti E. Penvose for $310,000.

Elm Tree Properties LLC and Alden Homes At Cornwall Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Charles E. Schmidt and Judy A. Schmidt for $445,845.

Joanne Pennington Living Trust, Marilyn J. Gosnell and Carol A. Heth conveyed property on Cantebury Drive to John R. Wang and Liza Wang for $345,000.

Steven A. Butt conveyed property on a public road to Jeffrey Mylin and Alyssa Mylin for $320,000.

SADSBURY TWP.

Fannie S. Beiler and Savilla S. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Fannie S. Beiler, Savilla S. Beiler and Benuel S. Beiler for $1.

SALISBURY TWP.

Amos B. King and Ada Ruth King conveyed property on a public road to Amos B. King and Ada Ruth King for $1.

Barbara E. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to David Ray Stoltzfus and Sadie Mae Stoltzfus for $1.

STRASBURG TWP.

Prospect Road Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC and Chad Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Giovanni Giambanco for $485,700.

WARWICK TWP.

Sonia A. Baez-Colon conveyed 32 Pheasant Lane to Oldebrick Rentals LLC for $185,000.

Thomas R. Shumate and Billy R. Shumate conveyed property on a public road to Weaver Energy Properties LLC for $1,375,000.

Lititz Reserve LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC and Chad M. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Stephen P. Sullivan and Kathleen C. Sullivan for $489,135.

Ryan E. Taylor and Ginger C. Taylor conveyed property on Rolling Hill Drive to Ryan E. Taylor for $1.

Lititz Reserve LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC and Chad M. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Larry E. Swarr and Janet R. Swarr for $472,750.