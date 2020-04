The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office March 30-April 3:

Adamstown Borough

The estate of Lynn Lee Rannels conveyed property on a public road to Lloyd S. Fasnacht and Wesley A. Fasnacht for $1.

Michael R. Wetherhold and Donna C. Wetherhold conveyed property on a public road to James L. Johnson Null, James L Johnson Null, Monica F. Johnson Null and Monica F Johnson Null for $293,000.

Lester Z. Burkholder conveyed property on a public road to Jeffrey M. Choy and Sherry A. Marsh for $165,000.

James L. Johnson Null, James L Johnson Null, Monica F. Johnson Null and Monica F Johnson Null conveyed property on a public road to Robert H. Quick and Lovisa A. Olson for $230,000.

Luziana Stence and Derek Stence conveyed property on South Village Circle to Michael J. Gordon Jr. for $207,500.

Akron Borough

Michael E. Fisher, Tanya M. Fisher and Michael Eric Fisher conveyed 637 Fulton St. to Anthony L. Wallender and Jessica M. Fuehrer for $180,000.

Brecknock Township

Susan Wilkins conveyed 101 Hawk Valley Lane to Emily R. Zimmerman for $167,500.

Caernarvon Township

Barry J. Baldwin conveyed property on a public road to Umph PA Lancaster for $72,900.

J. David Stoltzfus and Naomi S. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to J. David Stoltzfus, Naomi S. Soltzfus and Naomi S. Stoltzfus for $1.

Clay Township

Lincoln Land Group Inc. A. Pennsylvania Co conveyed property on a public road to Karen A. McCarthy and Robert D. McCarthy for $85,500.

Lincoln Land Group Inc. A. Pennsylvania Co conveyed property on a public road to Marilynn A. Brubaker and Richard B. Brubaker for $415,000.

Lincoln Land Group Inc. conveyed 309 Tradition Lane to Timothy Zettlemoyer and Patricia E. Zettlemoyer for $545,543.

Paul G. Mauro, Catherine Theresa Ryan and Catherine T. Mauro conveyed property on a public road to Paul G. Mauro and Catherine T. Mauro for $1.

East Cocalico Township

Millpond Properties LLC conveyed property on a public road to Francesco A. Caruso and Macallie A. Plank for $199,995.

Jean M. Windham conveyed property on a public road to James D. Brossman and Denise Brossman for $180,000.

Mark G. Sensenig and Ellen M. Sensenig conveyed property on a public road to Matthew L. Sensenig and Sharon A. Sensenig for $1,287,500.

Heatherwoods LLC, Berks New Homes LLC, Berks Homes, Berks Homes LLC and Benjamin L. Horning conveyed property on Ashwood Lane to Maximo W. Rey and Marlene J. Rey for $218,490.

Earl M. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Conrad S. Martin for $300,000.

West Cocalico Township

Garson Messner conveyed property on a public road to Paul L. Jelenffy for $210,000.

Colerain Township

Scott B. Mencer and Donna R. Mencer conveyed property on a public road to Jeffrey L. Fleischut and Sherry R. Fleischut for $450,000.

Eca Holdins LP and Custom Home Group Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Dawson L. Wynn and Wanda F. Wynn for $449,900.

Columbia Borough

Duane N. Black conveyed property on a public road to Valley View Capital LLC for $51,500.

John D. Herr conveyed property on a public road to Erik J. Makauskas for $83,000.

Gary Gray conveyed property on a public road to Valley View Capital LLC for $40,000.

Secretry of Housing And Urban Development conveyed property on a public road to Tabetha Martinez for $65,200.

Heidi A. Horst and Zachary J. Horst conveyed property on a public road to Caisie Kolarczyk for $149,000.

Sharon K. Nace conveyed property on Cloverton Drive to Lindsay N. Blake for $127,000.

FHG 92 LLC and Wesley R. Funk conveyed property on North Second Street to Julie Reisinger for $125,000.

Giuseppe Ferranti conveyed 1126 Lancaster Ave. to Tayari Acevedo Rios and Crystal M Roldan Morales for $135,000.

Joseph G. Stehman and Maureen M. Stehman conveyed property on a public road to Lucy S. Schulz for $137,000.

John R. Mays and Shelley L. Mays conveyed 257 N. Third St. to George I. Clark Sr. for $109,900.

Conestoga Township

Donald W. Mahoney, Johanne E. Mahoney and Johanna H. Mahoney conveyed property on a public road to Brandon K. Weinoldt and Jessica L. Weinoldt for $309,000.

Florence K. Harnish, D. Jean Lengacher and Nancy A. Heller conveyed 690 Long Lane to Scott A. May and Jessica L. May for $240,000.

Hugh S. Smith and Ann L. Smith conveyed property on River Hill Road to Anna M. Jones for $340,000.

Denver Borough

Sheriff of Lancaster County conveyed property on a public road to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC for $2,173.

East Donegal Township

Judith A. Swab conveyed 575 Farmview Lane to Gerald E. Storm Jr. and Tamara K. Storm for $219,900.

Levi G. Witmer and Megan L Bush now known by marriage as Me L. Witmer conveyed property on a public road to Warren R. Howarth and Stacy L. Howarth for $198,000.

William R. Mertle and Yvonne Koenders Mertle conveyed property on a public road to Cevat Sezer for $251,000.

Larry M. Taylor and Alisa M. Taylor conveyed 609 Shadetree Blvd. to David C. Beaudoin and Suzanne C. Beaudoin for $297,500.

Woodmill LLC conveyed property on a public road to Jimmy J. Morales and Melissa Morales for $312,585.

West Donegal Township

Jack E. Kern Jr. executor of the estate of Gla S. Kern conveyed property on a public road to Ralph L. Dent and Christine L. Dent for $210,000.

Anthony Camasta conveyed property on a public road to Daniel Robinson for $182,000.

The estate of Dorthy McComb Craddock, the estate of Dorothy Janice McComb and the estate of Dorothy M. Craddock conveyed property on a public road to Walter D. Baumbach for $178,900.

Stephen L. Wert and Kathleen J. Wert conveyed property on a public road to Timothy S. Forry and Lisa R. Forry for $307,900.

Virginia Faye Haldeman and Virginia F. Haldeman conveyed property on a public road to Jessica M. Hughes for $185,000.

East Drumore Township

Miriam H. Kachel estate conveyed property on a public road to Charles H. Rachel and Miriam H. Rachel for $1.

West Earl Township

Jasper P. Williams and Racheal M. Williams conveyed property on a public road to Cartus Financial Corp. for $280,000.

Cartus Financial Corp. conveyed property on a public road to Megan L. Baker and Jeremy R. Baker for $280,000.

Addison M. March, Jason T. March, Addison March and Jason March conveyed property on a public road to Cody Heflin and Patricia Wyatt for $210,000.

Roger M. Mobley and Sylvia L. Mobley conveyed property on a public road to Dereck M. Fritz for $208,500.

East Petersburg Borough

L. Hall Jennifer, Christian D. Jennifer, H. Hall and L. Johnson Jennifer conveyed property on a public road to Jill Ross and Holly M. Herr for $219,900.

Stephen Darrenkamp and Mary Ann Darrenkamp conveyed property on a public road to Benjamin J. Hagan for $175,000.

Patricia A. Hohman conveyed 6311 Jackson Drive to Brittany Walls for $200,000.

Elizabethtown Borough

Adrianna K. Stahl conveyed property on a public road to Kerry L. Wiseman and Rachele M. Wiseman for $232,000.

Steven C. Bixler conveyed property on a public road to Katie Everhart for $125,000.

Barry J. Cover and Diann R. Cover conveyed 535 N. Mount Joy St. to John S. Erb Jr. and Barbara D. Erb for $235,000.

Mark G. Berrier conveyed property on a public road to Cara Fischer-Yohn and Paul M. Fischer for $245,000.

Ephrata Borough

Corbin L. Weaver and Robert L. Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Kylie Weaver and Corbin L. Weaver for $1.

Mary Alice Haws conveyed property on a public road to Kody James Ingham for $125,000.

Mark D. Akers and Juanita S. Akers conveyed property on a public road to Ryan D. Priest for $117,500.

Shane S. Hetrich and Natalie J. Hetrich conveyed 12 Michael Court to Scott Wiest for $180,000.

Perry E. Moyer and Sandy L. Moyer conveyed property on a public road to Trent Zook and Courtney Funk for $270,000.

Ephrata Township

Ten Thousand Villages conveyed property on a public road to 240 N. Reading Road LLC for $1,750,000.

Pengmany Anny Chaleunsouk conveyed property on Reagan Drive to Richard Legree Jr. and Kristina Lee for $279,900.

Fulton Township

John S. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to John S. Beiler and Rebecca R. Beiler for $1.

East Hempfield Township

Shirley A. Stewart conveyed property on a public road to Christian David Hall for $240,000.

Susan Nixon conveyed property on a public road to Huda N. Altufayli and Mohsin A. Altufayli for $450,000.

Robert E. Zink and Karin M. McGinn-Zink conveyed property on a public road to Ronald Maley, Carole Maley and Rebekah Maley for $185,000.

Bhup R. Chhetri conveyed property on a public road to Alquime Salazar for $225,000.

Roger R. Crosby and Jessica A. Crosby conveyed property on Lawrence Boulevard to Jessica A. Crosby for $1.

S&J Electric LLC, Creekview Property Renovation and Stanley N. Esh conveyed property on Robin Road to Christopher D. Frye and Allison M. Crowell for $326,500.

J. Gary Neff conveyed property on a public road to Ryan L. Gearhart for $184,300.

West Hempfield Township

Garrett Anderson and Brianna Anderson conveyed property on Golden Eagle Way to Natalie J. Hetrich and Shane S. Hetrich for $415,000.

Benjamin R. McMillen and Falan M. McMillen conveyed 440 Indian Head Road to Benjamin R. McMillen for $1.

East Lampeter Township

Ivan Gogan conveyed property on a public road to Vitaliy Vladimirovich Nikin and Mariana Nikin for $190,000.

Alvin R. Stoltzfoos and Sarah S. Stoltzfoos conveyed property on a public road to Christian R. Stoltzfoos and Linda K. Stoltzfoos for $1.

Thomas E. Whitlatch and Marybelle Whitlatch conveyed 2262 Old Philadelphia Pike to Carolyn E. Daneker and Daniel G. Daneker for $415,000.

John S. Lapp, Mima King Esh and Mima K. Lapp conveyed property on Old Philadelphia Pike to John S. Lapp and Mima K. Lapp for $1.

West Lampeter Township

Rick J. Steffy and Ricky J. Steffy conveyed property on Kendig Road to Ricky J. Steffy and Mary E. Steffy for $1.

Carolyn Bukowski conveyed property on a public road to Alan Mongeau for $195,000.

Thomas D. Elliott and Vicky L. Elliott conveyed property on a public road to Christopher M. Snyder and Samantha J. Snyder for $347,500.

Daryl L. Keener, Douglas L. Keener and Duane L. Keener conveyed property on a public road to Donald James Risk and Amy Lynn Rineer for $175,000.

Dorothy L. Ulmer and Phares W. Ulmer Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Joseph W. Butt and Judy L. Butt for $205,000.

Ricky J. Steffy conveyed property on a public road to Ricky J. Steffy and Mary E. Steffy for $1.

Lancaster City

J. Mer Properties LLC, John M. Beiler and Mervin R. Beiler conveyed 827 Prospect St. to Daniel C. Ehst and Martha J. Ehst for $198,500.

Keith A. Kempinski conveyed property on a public road to Debra B. Nehlig and John L. Nehlig for $230,000.

Renew Homes LLC conveyed 545 W. Orange St. to Di Anna Borders and Garen Keith Evans for $400,000.

Bradley A. Gearhart conveyed property on a public road to Ryan L. Gearhart for $1.

Abram B. Stoltzfus conveyed 403 S. Queen St. to Stonehedge Holdings LLC for $30,000.

King Brothers Properties LLC conveyed property on a public road to Jordan D. Hollinger for $99,900.

Mark K. Harnish conveyed property on a public road to West Wynwood Investments LLC for $130,000.

Saca Development Corp. conveyed property on a public road to Melbin J. Maldonado-Cintron and Nydia Soler-Torres for $146,400.

Adam A. Schott conveyed property on a public road to Robert A. Myers for $238,000.

Ann M. Bomberger, Ann M. Luthwaite and Charles Luthwaite conveyed property on a public road to Carl E. Becker and Tracy Becker for $253,750.

Ray C. Kendig and Faye W. Kendig conveyed property on a public road to Jonathan Mark Bush and Lenore Esther Bush for $199,000.

BNG Properties LLC, Joshua M. Gibble and Matthew R. Buckwalter conveyed 830 Buchanan Ave. to David E. Thoresen and Kimberley M. Thoresen for $424,900.

Bradley A. Gearhart conveyed property on a public road to Ryan L. Gearhart for $0.

K2 Property Group LLC, Keith E. Fisher and Kyle M. Denlinger conveyed 405 E. Clay St. to James Bradford Todd and Karen Fullmer Todd for $275,000.

Stonehedge Holdings LLC, Dre America LLC, Jacob K. King and Andreas Sakellaris conveyed 462 S. Christian St. to Telegraph All LLC for $70,000.

Joshua A. Swarr, Yerlina Milagros Swarr and Yerlina M. Swarr conveyed 330 Pearl St. to Jordan L. High for $150,000.

Bradley A. Gearhart conveyed property on a public road to Ryan L. Gearhart for $1.

Bradley A. Gearhart and J. Gary Neff conveyed property on a public road to Ryan L. Gearhart for $72,335.

J. Gary Neff conveyed property on a public road to Ryan L. Gearhart for $1.

Lori P. Lintner and Ronald Wayne Lintner conveyed property on a public road to Easy Rental Realty LLC for $107,400.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Bradley A. Gearhart conveyed property on a public road to Ryan L. Gearhart for $1.

J. Gary Neff and Bradley A. Gearhart conveyed property on a public road to Ryan L. Gearhart for $1.

Lancaster Township

Kevin A. Leonard conveyed 38 Riverside Ave. to Jill T. Geiger for $174,900.

Johnny Hernandez conveyed property on Sterling Place to Alexis Ngoga and Jeannette Uwamahoro for $165,000.

David T. Plowman conveyed property on a public road to Christopher Pini and Deborah Pini for $80,000.

Kimberly Sue Casonato and Kimberly S. Alexander conveyed 1426 Marietta Ave. to Evelyn Germer Schronce and Jeffrey Lewis Schronce for $410,000.

Edgar M. Wright conveyed property on Clarendon Drive to Victor Libran Rivera for $150,000.

The estate of Mark C. Hite conveyed 1410 West View Drive to Jonathan W. Lyttle and Amy R. Lyttle for $300,000.

Leacock Township

Levi A. Esh and Sadie L. Esh conveyed property on a public road to Levi A. Esh and Sadie L. Esh for $1.

Weavertown Mennonite School conveyed property on a public road to Weavertown Mennonite School for $1.

Upper Leacock Township

Joseph P. Griffiths and Joanne Griffiths conveyed property on a public road to Scott S. Canupp and Adeline M. Canupp for $331,000.

Lititz Borough

Eric S. Griesemer conveyed property on a public road to Emily Debiasi for $190,000.

Kathleen M. Mauro and Kathleen M. Finnegan conveyed 331 E. Main St. to Charity L. Burkhart for $280,000.

Sheriff of Lancaster County conveyed property on a public road to Dean L. Garman for $74,000.

Little Britain Township

Elam E. Beiler, Rebecca E. Beiler and Aaron B. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Donna E. Reisler for $230,000.

Manheim Township

Ralph W. Hall and Donna L. Hall conveyed property on a public road to Timothy A. Kershner and Deborah A. Kershner for $468,000.

West Wynwood Investments LLC conveyed property on a public road to Maxwell T. Naill for $245,000.

Visions Property Management Ltd conveyed property on a public road to Aaron C. Porter for $150,000.

Nelson D. Renno and Sheri B. Renno conveyed property on a public road to Joshua Linamen for $243,000.

Thomas B. Begin and Laura Begin conveyed property on a public road to George William Young and Amber Kay Young for $320,000.

Phillip A. Cabassa, Ashley M. Fry, Ashley Haldeman and Christine M. Hellberg conveyed property on a public road to Eden Road Properties LLC for $200,000.

Jon B. Schreiber and Kelly S. Schreiber conveyed property on a public road to David Hess and Joyce Hess for $200,000.

JPMorgan Chase Bank NA conveyed property on a public road to Operation Homefront Inc. for $0.

Miguel A. Ortiz, Laura Ortiz and Laura Lopez conveyed 2142 Coventry Road to Miguel A. Ortiz and Laura Ortiz for $1.

Carlos A. Acosta and Suwen Ke conveyed property on a public road to Ke Trust for $10.

Craig Rineer, Teresa Rineer and Robert H. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Daniel W. Zeiders and Amber D. Zeiders for $325,000.

Amir Friedman and Adrienne Friedman conveyed 2650 Hazelwood Road to Rehan Nasir for $346,000.

Royal View Investments LLC conveyed property on a public road to Paul E. Castner for $314,000.

Karen Sequino and Margaret G. Skromme Living Trust conveyed property on Landis Valley Road to Jeffrey P. Kramer for $235,000.

Nicholas A. Hohman, Joy E. Hohman and Matthew J. Hohman conveyed 856 Martha Ave. to Joy E. Hohman and Matthew J. Hohman for $1.

Ella M. Piela conveyed property on a public road to Virginia Faith Dobson for $165,000.

Shirley Casiano and Judith Garcia conveyed 1403 Hollywood Drive to James P. Oconnor and Connie L. Oconnor for $215,000.

Manor Township

Seth M. Witmer and Holly A. Witmer conveyed 1074 Williamsburg Road to Dorathy L. Kammerer and Collin D. Snyder for $157,700.

RSM Management LLC conveyed property on a public road to Kenneth E. Buchmann and Lauren D. Buchmann for $312,000.

Susan D. Nguyen and Lien H. Luu conveyed property on a public road to Hipolito Maldonado and Elizabeth Maldonado for $199,990.

Reginald Easterling Jr. and Gertrudis Easterling conveyed property on West Charlotte Street to Kurt Martin and Linnhe Martin for $330,000.

Dolores T. Petzold conveyed property on a public road to Keith J. Lueke for $202,500.

Ashley L. Stricker and Brandon Stricker conveyed property on a public road to Heather A. Balay and James Balay for $430,000.

3200 Columbia Avenue LLC conveyed property on a public road to Terry L. Kline and Jeffrey A. Kline for $325,000.

Tom S. Burns and Agnes N. Burns conveyed property on a public road to William Rivera Rivera for $180,000.

Marilynn A. Brubaker and Richard B. Brubaker conveyed property on a public road to Brian A. Nejmeh and Laurie B. Nejmeh for $510,000.

Donald L. Hanes conveyed property on a public road to Brian J. Abramo and Angela M. Abramo for $240,000.

Bethany Evangelical Congregational Church of Creswell and Randy C. Ream conveyed property on Letort Road to Bethany Evangelical Congregational Church of Creswell for $1.

Charles R. Eichmann and Linda L. Eichmann conveyed property on Sutherland Road to Ayele M. Nago and Tegasech H. Sadore for $228,000.

Allan R. Herr conveyed property on a public road to Allan R. Herr and Amelia J. Herr for $1.

Bethany Evangelical Congregational Church of Creswell conveyed property on a public road to Bethany Evangelical and Congregational Church for $1.

Philip Holzinger conveyed 2245 Manor Drive to Rebecca L. Renshaw for $160,000.

Amelia J. Herr conveyed property on a public road to Allan R. Herr and Amelia J. Herr for $1.

Martic Township

John E. Daly and Kayla E. Daly conveyed property on a public road to Jed D. Weaber and Sherry L. Weaber for $378,000.

Joseph A. Rineer and Evelyn J. Rineer conveyed property on a public road to Jodi L. Bachman for $194,000.

Scott A. Johnson and Glenda R. Johnson conveyed property on a public road to Charles W. Bewley and Charles W. Bewley for $309,000.

Millersville Borough

Alex Gainer and Andrea E. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Audrey Catherine Banzhaf for $159,900.

Deborah A. Smith conveyed property on a public road to Katherine J. Bosel and Darlene B. Wolf for $127,900.

Ryan C. Moser and Megan M. Hoffman conveyed 308 Spring Drive to Charles W. Butler IV and Michelle L. Butler for $199,000.

Mount Joy Borough

Jonathan W. Lyttle and Amy Ruth Lyttle conveyed property on a public road to Alex Nissley and Michelle Nissley for $170,000.

Michael D. Bonham, Stephanie R. Bonham and Stephanie R. Jones conveyed property on a public road to Joshua Holmes for $136,000.

Mount Joy Township

Cliff G. Adams, Nicole E. Balchunas and Nicole E. Heins conveyed property on a public road to Nicole E. Heins for $1.

Albert Ponterio and Diana Ponterio conveyed property on a public road to Clyde H. Deshong and Raneeta G. Deshong for $379,500.

Nadu Construction Inc. and Lancaster Home Builders conveyed property on Westbrooke Drive to Anthony J. Giacomo and Madison E. Reichenbach for $320,500.

Forino Co LP, Nadu Construction Inc, Lancaster Home Builders, Anthony Forino, Eileen Hauptly, Anthony Forino LLC and Forino Anthony LLC conveyed property on Westbrooke Drive to Blaise Baltazar and Vinessa Baltazar for $329,015.

Kathy Perry and Richard H. Firestine conveyed property on a public road to Robyn Hartman for $249,900.

Jeremy T. Shenk and Amanda K. Shenk conveyed property on a public road to Michael G. Reginella and Rebecca J. Wirth for $235,000.

Mountville Borough

Eric H. Mackay and Tine E. Mackay conveyed property on a public road to Connie R. Burke and David R. Burke for $244,000.

Paradise Township

David A. Person conveyed property on a public road to Heather Lyn Ruiz for $187,500.

The estate of Deanna Bernard conveyed property on a public road to Allen Stoltzfoos for $212,000.

Penn Township

Thomas P. Fegley and Carolyn E. Fegley conveyed property on a public road to Zachery A. Plank for $325,000.

Paul Sleek and Andrea Sleek conveyed property on a public road to Judith Ann Mullan for $235,000.

HQ Homes LLC and DDP Development Co. LLC conveyed property on a public road to John R. Hess and Sharon L. Hess for $314,000.

Bryan A. Miller and Kimberly Miller conveyed property on a public road to Bryan A. Miller and Kimberly Miller for $0.

Pequea Township

Brandon K. Weinoldt and Jessica L. Weinoldt conveyed Unit 25 to Kenneth G. Young and Carol A. Young for $199,900.

Kurt G. Martin and Linnhe Martin conveyed 2162 Millersville Road to Bryan L. Evans Jr. and Christina C. Carson for $215,500.

Garman Builders at Lancaster LLC conveyed property on Penn Grant Road to Anna Marie Lubas for $229,990.

Millfield Construction Co conveyed Unit 2 to Alexander Daminger for $227,544.

Connie L. Bixler and Connie L. Groff conveyed property on a public road to Connie L. Groff for $1.

Joseph W. Butt and Judy L. Butt conveyed property on Shiprock Road to Justin Bullard and Daniele Bullard for $272,000.

Providence Township

Sheriff of Lancaster County conveyed property on a public road to Bml Real Estate LLC for $162,000.

Albert Lynch conveyed property on Hollow Road to Albert P. Lynch and Heather L. Lynch for $1.

Joseph G. Nadu Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Christopher Amory Traini for $254,900.

D. Ross Tustin and Duane R. Tustin conveyed property on Hawthorne Circle to Duane R. Tustin and Darlene J. Tustin for $1.

Robert L. Doyle conveyed property on Penny Road to Tyler R. Tshudy for $194,900.

Quarryville Borough

Patrick W. Swarner, Denise M. Swarner and Denise M. Daniels conveyed property on West State Street to Patrick W. Swarner and Denise M. Swarner for $1.

Rapho Township

George P. Male conveyed property on a public road to Charles W. Jackson for $222,000.

Elm Tree Properties LLC and Ironstone Homes LLC conveyed property on a public road to Gary J. Gerber and Christine Gerber for $105,000.

JMY Enterprises LLC conveyed property on a public road to Daniel E. Brandt and Wafi L. Brandt for $300,000.

Summer Hill Farm conveyed property on a public road to Warren S. Palmer for $232,500.

Allison Sakers, the estate of Kenneth L. Klinger, the estate of Kenneth Lee Klinger, Deborah Klinger, Denise Klinger and Diane McCormick conveyed property on a public road to Carly Ann Czajczynski and Denise C. Klinger for $167,000.

Steve Balo and Micheline D M Balo conveyed property on a public road to Ryan D. Estock and Stephanie L. Estock for $297,000.

Salisbury Township

Levi J. King & Mary P. King Revocable Living Trust, Levi J. King and Mary P. King conveyed property on Northpoint Road to Levi J. King and Mary P. King for $1.

Strasburg Borough

Elizabeth Borcherding now legally know as. Silva and John Costarella conveyed property on a public road to Elizabeth A. Silva and John Costarella for $1.

Kristina Bastian and Kristina Schroeder conveyed property on Black Horse Drive to Joseph A. Meck for $165,100.

Janice G. Frey conveyed 209 W. Main St. to Jonathan M. Welch for $278,000.

Eric P. Keener conveyed 224 1/2 Miller St. to Lillian Alicea for $144,000.

Strasburg Township

Glanzair Properties LLC conveyed property on a public road to S&J Electric LLC dba Creekview Propert for $120,750.

The estate of Harry Wade conveyed property on a public road to Glanzair Properties LLC for $87,500.

Parkside at Lampeter LLC, Metzler Home Builders Inc. and Daniel L. Metzler conveyed property on a public road to James D. Schroeder and Kristina M. Schroeder for $313,050.

Terre Hill Borough

Kerwood Auker, Paul W. Auker and Velma J. Auker conveyed 224 New St. to G&M New Holland LLC for $162,000.

Warwick Township

Carol L. Hurst conveyed property on a public road to Zachary T. Hurst and Rachel R. Hurst for $214,000.

Lititz Reserve LLC, E Stoltzfus Homes LLC and Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC conveyed property on a public road to Mary E. Weaver for $397,010.

Keenan R. Barr and Mark F. Cataudella conveyed property on a public road to Brett Cataudella for $130,000.

Toa Lititz LP conveyed property on a public road to Thomas Elliott and Vicky Elliott for $569,900.

Lititz Reserve LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC and Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC conveyed property on a public road to Kenneth L. Moore and C. Suzanne Moore for $366,450.

Gary L. Edwards and Rhonda L. Edwards conveyed property on Chukar Court to Ariel Woerner and David Woerner Jr. for $145,000.

Craig C. Wagaman and Leeanne Wagaman conveyed property on Dogwood Valley to John Ecleston and Lynndell Eccleston for $450,000.

Bryan L. Harmes and Mary J. Harmes conveyed property on Penny Lane to Christopher J. Wiest and Taryn Wiest for $360,000.

Amy E. Ross and Amy E. Hoffman conveyed property on a public road to Michael L. Groff and Carrie A. Groff for $198,000.

Read by news editor: jimCopyedited: BillTime posted to web: post for 8 a.m. mondayNOTES:

The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office March 30-April 3:Adamstown BoroughThe estate of Lynn Lee Rannels conveyed property on a public road to Lloyd S. Fasnacht and Wesley A. Fasnacht for $1.Michael R. Wetherhold and Donna C. Wetherhold conveyed property on a public road to James L. Johnson Null, James L Johnson Null, Monica F. Johnson Null and Monica F Johnson Null for $293,000.Lester Z. Burkholder conveyed property on a public road to Jeffrey M. Choy and Sherry A. Marsh for $165,000.James L. Johnson Null, James L Johnson Null, Monica F. Johnson Null and Monica F Johnson Null conveyed property on a public road to Robert H. Quick and Lovisa A. Olson for $230,000.Luziana Stence and Derek Stence conveyed property on South Village Circle to Michael J. Gordon Jr. for $207,500.Akron BoroughMichael E. Fisher, Tanya M. Fisher and Michael Eric Fisher conveyed 637 Fulton St. to Anthony L. Wallender and Jessica M. Fuehrer for $180,000.Brecknock TownshipSusan Wilkins conveyed 101 Hawk Valley Lane to Emily R. Zimmerman for $167,500.Caernarvon TownshipBarry J. Baldwin conveyed property on a public road to Umph PA Lancaster for $72,900.J. David Stoltzfus and Naomi S. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to J. David Stoltzfus, Naomi S. Soltzfus and Naomi S. Stoltzfus for $1.Clay TownshipLincoln Land Group Inc. A. Pennsylvania Co conveyed property on a public road to Karen A. McCarthy and Robert D. McCarthy for $85,500.Lincoln Land Group Inc. A. Pennsylvania Co conveyed property on a public road to Marilynn A. Brubaker and Richard B. Brubaker for $415,000.Lincoln Land Group Inc. conveyed 309 Tradition Lane to Timothy Zettlemoyer and Patricia E. Zettlemoyer for $545,543.Paul G. Mauro, Catherine Theresa Ryan and Catherine T. Mauro conveyed property on a public road to Paul G. Mauro and Catherine T. Mauro for $1.East Cocalico TownshipMillpond Properties LLC conveyed property on a public road to Francesco A. Caruso and Macallie A. Plank for $199,995.Jean M. Windham conveyed property on a public road to James D. Brossman and Denise Brossman for $180,000.Mark G. Sensenig and Ellen M. Sensenig conveyed property on a public road to Matthew L. Sensenig and Sharon A. Sensenig for $1,287,500.Heatherwoods LLC, Berks New Homes LLC, Berks Homes, Berks Homes LLC and Benjamin L. Horning conveyed property on Ashwood Lane to Maximo W. Rey and Marlene J. Rey for $218,490.Earl M. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Conrad S. Martin for $300,000.West Cocalico TownshipGarson Messner conveyed property on a public road to Paul L. Jelenffy for $210,000.Colerain TownshipScott B. Mencer and Donna R. Mencer conveyed property on a public road to Jeffrey L. Fleischut and Sherry R. Fleischut for $450,000.Eca Holdins LP and Custom Home Group Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Dawson L. Wynn and Wanda F. Wynn for $449,900.Columbia BoroughDuane N. Black conveyed property on a public road to Valley View Capital LLC for $51,500.John D. Herr conveyed property on a public road to Erik J. Makauskas for $83,000.Gary Gray conveyed property on a public road to Valley View Capital LLC for $40,000.Secretry of Housing And Urban Development conveyed property on a public road to Tabetha Martinez for $65,200.Heidi A. Horst and Zachary J. Horst conveyed property on a public road to Caisie Kolarczyk for $149,000.Sharon K. Nace conveyed property on Cloverton Drive to Lindsay N. Blake for $127,000.FHG 92 LLC and Wesley R. Funk conveyed property on North Second Street to Julie Reisinger for $125,000.Giuseppe Ferranti conveyed 1126 Lancaster Ave. to Tayari Acevedo Rios and Crystal M Roldan Morales for $135,000.Joseph G. Stehman and Maureen M. Stehman conveyed property on a public road to Lucy S. Schulz for $137,000.John R. Mays and Shelley L. Mays conveyed 257 N. Third St. to George I. Clark Sr. for $109,900.Conestoga TownshipDonald W. Mahoney, Johanne E. Mahoney and Johanna H. Mahoney conveyed property on a public road to Brandon K. Weinoldt and Jessica L. Weinoldt for $309,000.Florence K. Harnish, D. Jean Lengacher and Nancy A. Heller conveyed 690 Long Lane to Scott A. May and Jessica L. May for $240,000.Hugh S. Smith and Ann L. Smith conveyed property on River Hill Road to Anna M. Jones for $340,000.Denver BoroughSheriff of Lancaster County conveyed property on a public road to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC for $2,173.East Donegal TownshipJudith A. Swab conveyed 575 Farmview Lane to Gerald E. Storm Jr. and Tamara K. Storm for $219,900.Levi G. Witmer and Megan L Bush now known by marriage as Me L. Witmer conveyed property on a public road to Warren R. Howarth and Stacy L. Howarth for $198,000.William R. Mertle and Yvonne Koenders Mertle conveyed property on a public road to Cevat Sezer for $251,000.Larry M. Taylor and Alisa M. Taylor conveyed 609 Shadetree Blvd. to David C. Beaudoin and Suzanne C. Beaudoin for $297,500.Woodmill LLC conveyed property on a public road to Jimmy J. Morales and Melissa Morales for $312,585.West Donegal TownshipJack E. Kern Jr. executor of the estate of Gla S. Kern conveyed property on a public road to Ralph L. Dent and Christine L. Dent for $210,000.Anthony Camasta conveyed property on a public road to Daniel Robinson for $182,000.The estate of Dorthy McComb Craddock, the estate of Dorothy Janice McComb and the estate of Dorothy M. Craddock conveyed property on a public road to Walter D. Baumbach for $178,900.Stephen L. Wert and Kathleen J. Wert conveyed property on a public road to Timothy S. Forry and Lisa R. Forry for $307,900.Virginia Faye Haldeman and Virginia F. Haldeman conveyed property on a public road to Jessica M. Hughes for $185,000.East Drumore TownshipMiriam H. Kachel estate conveyed property on a public road to Charles H. Rachel and Miriam H. Rachel for $1.West Earl TownshipJasper P. Williams and Racheal M. Williams conveyed property on a public road to Cartus Financial Corp. for $280,000.Cartus Financial Corp. conveyed property on a public road to Megan L. Baker and Jeremy R. Baker for $280,000.Addison M. March, Jason T. March, Addison March and Jason March conveyed property on a public road to Cody Heflin and Patricia Wyatt for $210,000.Roger M. Mobley and Sylvia L. Mobley conveyed property on a public road to Dereck M. Fritz for $208,500.East Petersburg BoroughL. Hall Jennifer, Christian D. Jennifer, H. Hall and L. Johnson Jennifer conveyed property on a public road to Jill Ross and Holly M. Herr for $219,900.Stephen Darrenkamp and Mary Ann Darrenkamp conveyed property on a public road to Benjamin J. Hagan for $175,000.Patricia A. Hohman conveyed 6311 Jackson Drive to Brittany Walls for $200,000.Elizabethtown BoroughAdrianna K. Stahl conveyed property on a public road to Kerry L. Wiseman and Rachele M. Wiseman for $232,000.Steven C. Bixler conveyed property on a public road to Katie Everhart for $125,000.Barry J. Cover and Diann R. Cover conveyed 535 N. Mount Joy St. to John S. Erb Jr. and Barbara D. Erb for $235,000.Mark G. Berrier conveyed property on a public road to Cara Fischer-Yohn and Paul M. Fischer for $245,000.Ephrata BoroughCorbin L. Weaver and Robert L. Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Kylie Weaver and Corbin L. Weaver for $1.Mary Alice Haws conveyed property on a public road to Kody James Ingham for $125,000.Mark D. Akers and Juanita S. Akers conveyed property on a public road to Ryan D. Priest for $117,500.Shane S. Hetrich and Natalie J. Hetrich conveyed 12 Michael Court to Scott Wiest for $180,000.Perry E. Moyer and Sandy L. Moyer conveyed property on a public road to Trent Zook and Courtney Funk for $270,000.Ephrata TownshipTen Thousand Villages conveyed property on a public road to 240 N. Reading Road LLC for $1,750,000.Pengmany Anny Chaleunsouk conveyed property on Reagan Drive to Richard Legree Jr. and Kristina Lee for $279,900.Fulton TownshipJohn S. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to John S. Beiler and Rebecca R. Beiler for $1.East Hempfield TownshipShirley A. Stewart conveyed property on a public road to Christian David Hall for $240,000.Susan Nixon conveyed property on a public road to Huda N. Altufayli and Mohsin A. Altufayli for $450,000.Robert E. Zink and Karin M. McGinn-Zink conveyed property on a public road to Ronald Maley, Carole Maley and Rebekah Maley for $185,000.Bhup R. Chhetri conveyed property on a public road to Alquime Salazar for $225,000.Roger R. Crosby and Jessica A. Crosby conveyed property on Lawrence Boulevard to Jessica A. Crosby for $1.S&J Electric LLC, Creekview Property Renovation and Stanley N. Esh conveyed property on Robin Road to Christopher D. Frye and Allison M. Crowell for $326,500.J. Gary Neff conveyed property on a public road to Ryan L. Gearhart for $184,300.West Hempfield TownshipGarrett Anderson and Brianna Anderson conveyed property on Golden Eagle Way to Natalie J. Hetrich and Shane S. Hetrich for $415,000.Benjamin R. McMillen and Falan M. McMillen conveyed 440 Indian Head Road to Benjamin R. McMillen for $1.East Lampeter TownshipIvan Gogan conveyed property on a public road to Vitaliy Vladimirovich Nikin and Mariana Nikin for $190,000.Alvin R. Stoltzfoos and Sarah S. Stoltzfoos conveyed property on a public road to Christian R. Stoltzfoos and Linda K. Stoltzfoos for $1.Thomas E. Whitlatch and Marybelle Whitlatch conveyed 2262 Old Philadelphia Pike to Carolyn E. Daneker and Daniel G. Daneker for $415,000.John S. Lapp, Mima King Esh and Mima K. Lapp conveyed property on Old Philadelphia Pike to John S. Lapp and Mima K. Lapp for $1.West Lampeter TownshipRick J. Steffy and Ricky J. Steffy conveyed property on Kendig Road to Ricky J. Steffy and Mary E. Steffy for $1.Carolyn Bukowski conveyed property on a public road to Alan Mongeau for $195,000.Thomas D. Elliott and Vicky L. Elliott conveyed property on a public road to Christopher M. Snyder and Samantha J. Snyder for $347,500.Daryl L. Keener, Douglas L. Keener and Duane L. Keener conveyed property on a public road to Donald James Risk and Amy Lynn Rineer for $175,000.Dorothy L. Ulmer and Phares W. Ulmer Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Joseph W. Butt and Judy L. Butt for $205,000.Ricky J. Steffy conveyed property on a public road to Ricky J. Steffy and Mary E. Steffy for $1.Lancaster CityJ. Mer Properties LLC, John M. Beiler and Mervin R. Beiler conveyed 827 Prospect St. to Daniel C. Ehst and Martha J. Ehst for $198,500.Keith A. Kempinski conveyed property on a public road to Debra B. Nehlig and John L. Nehlig for $230,000.Renew Homes LLC conveyed 545 W. Orange St. to Di Anna Borders and Garen Keith Evans for $400,000.Bradley A. Gearhart conveyed property on a public road to Ryan L. Gearhart for $1.Abram B. Stoltzfus conveyed 403 S. Queen St. to Stonehedge Holdings LLC for $30,000.King Brothers Properties LLC conveyed property on a public road to Jordan D. Hollinger for $99,900.Mark K. Harnish conveyed property on a public road to West Wynwood Investments LLC for $130,000.Saca Development Corp. conveyed property on a public road to Melbin J. Maldonado-Cintron and Nydia Soler-Torres for $146,400.Adam A. Schott conveyed property on a public road to Robert A. Myers for $238,000.Ann M. Bomberger, Ann M. Luthwaite and Charles Luthwaite conveyed property on a public road to Carl E. Becker and Tracy Becker for $253,750.Ray C. Kendig and Faye W. Kendig conveyed property on a public road to Jonathan Mark Bush and Lenore Esther Bush for $199,000.BNG Properties LLC, Joshua M. Gibble and Matthew R. Buckwalter conveyed 830 Buchanan Ave. to David E. Thoresen and Kimberley M. Thoresen for $424,900.Bradley A. Gearhart conveyed property on a public road to Ryan L. Gearhart for $0.K2 Property Group LLC, Keith E. Fisher and Kyle M. Denlinger conveyed 405 E. Clay St. to James Bradford Todd and Karen Fullmer Todd for $275,000.Stonehedge Holdings LLC, Dre America LLC, Jacob K. King and Andreas Sakellaris conveyed 462 S. Christian St. to Telegraph All LLC for $70,000.Joshua A. Swarr, Yerlina Milagros Swarr and Yerlina M. Swarr conveyed 330 Pearl St. to Jordan L. High for $150,000.Bradley A. Gearhart conveyed property on a public road to Ryan L. Gearhart for $1.Bradley A. Gearhart and J. Gary Neff conveyed property on a public road to Ryan L. Gearhart for $72,335.J. Gary Neff conveyed property on a public road to Ryan L. Gearhart for $1.Lori P. Lintner and Ronald Wayne Lintner conveyed property on a public road to Easy Rental Realty LLC for $107,400.Bradley A. Gearhart conveyed property on a public road to Ryan L. Gearhart for $1.J. Gary Neff and Bradley A. Gearhart conveyed property on a public road to Ryan L. Gearhart for $1.Lancaster TownshipKevin A. Leonard conveyed 38 Riverside Ave. to Jill T. Geiger for $174,900.Johnny Hernandez conveyed property on Sterling Place to Alexis Ngoga and Jeannette Uwamahoro for $165,000.David T. Plowman conveyed property on a public road to Christopher Pini and Deborah Pini for $80,000.Kimberly Sue Casonato and Kimberly S. Alexander conveyed 1426 Marietta Ave. to Evelyn Germer Schronce and Jeffrey Lewis Schronce for $410,000.Edgar M. Wright conveyed property on Clarendon Drive to Victor Libran Rivera for $150,000.The estate of Mark C. Hite conveyed 1410 West View Drive to Jonathan W. Lyttle and Amy R. Lyttle for $300,000.Leacock TownshipLevi A. Esh and Sadie L. Esh conveyed property on a public road to Levi A. Esh and Sadie L. Esh for $1.Weavertown Mennonite School conveyed property on a public road to Weavertown Mennonite School for $1.Upper Leacock TownshipJoseph P. Griffiths and Joanne Griffiths conveyed property on a public road to Scott S. Canupp and Adeline M. Canupp for $331,000.Lititz BoroughEric S. Griesemer conveyed property on a public road to Emily Debiasi for $190,000.Kathleen M. Mauro and Kathleen M. Finnegan conveyed 331 E. Main St. to Charity L. Burkhart for $280,000.Sheriff of Lancaster County conveyed property on a public road to Dean L. Garman for $74,000.Little Britain TownshipElam E. Beiler, Rebecca E. Beiler and Aaron B. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Donna E. Reisler for $230,000.Manheim TownshipRalph W. Hall and Donna L. Hall conveyed property on a public road to Timothy A. Kershner and Deborah A. Kershner for $468,000.West Wynwood Investments LLC conveyed property on a public road to Maxwell T. Naill for $245,000.Visions Property Management Ltd conveyed property on a public road to Aaron C. Porter for $150,000.Nelson D. Renno and Sheri B. Renno conveyed property on a public road to Joshua Linamen for $243,000.Thomas B. Begin and Laura Begin conveyed property on a public road to George William Young and Amber Kay Young for $320,000.Phillip A. Cabassa, Ashley M. Fry, Ashley Haldeman and Christine M. Hellberg conveyed property on a public road to Eden Road Properties LLC for $200,000.Jon B. Schreiber and Kelly S. Schreiber conveyed property on a public road to David Hess and Joyce Hess for $200,000.JPMorgan Chase Bank NA conveyed property on a public road to Operation Homefront Inc. for $0.Miguel A. Ortiz, Laura Ortiz and Laura Lopez conveyed 2142 Coventry Road to Miguel A. Ortiz and Laura Ortiz for $1.Carlos A. Acosta and Suwen Ke conveyed property on a public road to Ke Trust for $10.Craig Rineer, Teresa Rineer and Robert H. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Daniel W. Zeiders and Amber D. Zeiders for $325,000.Amir Friedman and Adrienne Friedman conveyed 2650 Hazelwood Road to Rehan Nasir for $346,000.Royal View Investments LLC conveyed property on a public road to Paul E. Castner for $314,000.Karen Sequino and Margaret G. Skromme Living Trust conveyed property on Landis Valley Road to Jeffrey P. Kramer for $235,000.Nicholas A. Hohman, Joy E. Hohman and Matthew J. Hohman conveyed 856 Martha Ave. to Joy E. Hohman and Matthew J. Hohman for $1.Ella M. Piela conveyed property on a public road to Virginia Faith Dobson for $165,000.Shirley Casiano and Judith Garcia conveyed 1403 Hollywood Drive to James P. Oconnor and Connie L. Oconnor for $215,000.Manor TownshipSeth M. Witmer and Holly A. Witmer conveyed 1074 Williamsburg Road to Dorathy L. Kammerer and Collin D. Snyder for $157,700.RSM Management LLC conveyed property on a public road to Kenneth E. Buchmann and Lauren D. Buchmann for $312,000.Susan D. Nguyen and Lien H. Luu conveyed property on a public road to Hipolito Maldonado and Elizabeth Maldonado for $199,990.Reginald Easterling Jr. and Gertrudis Easterling conveyed property on West Charlotte Street to Kurt Martin and Linnhe Martin for $330,000.Dolores T. Petzold conveyed property on a public road to Keith J. Lueke for $202,500.Ashley L. Stricker and Brandon Stricker conveyed property on a public road to Heather A. Balay and James Balay for $430,000.3200 Columbia Avenue LLC conveyed property on a public road to Terry L. Kline and Jeffrey A. Kline for $325,000.Tom S. Burns and Agnes N. Burns conveyed property on a public road to William Rivera Rivera for $180,000.Marilynn A. Brubaker and Richard B. Brubaker conveyed property on a public road to Brian A. Nejmeh and Laurie B. Nejmeh for $510,000.Donald L. Hanes conveyed property on a public road to Brian J. Abramo and Angela M. Abramo for $240,000.Bethany Evangelical Congregational Church of Creswell and Randy C. Ream conveyed property on Letort Road to Bethany Evangelical Congregational Church of Creswell for $1.Charles R. Eichmann and Linda L. Eichmann conveyed property on Sutherland Road to Ayele M. Nago and Tegasech H. Sadore for $228,000.Allan R. Herr conveyed property on a public road to Allan R. Herr and Amelia J. Herr for $1.Bethany Evangelical Congregational Church of Creswell conveyed property on a public road to Bethany Evangelical and Congregational Church for $1.Philip Holzinger conveyed 2245 Manor Drive to Rebecca L. Renshaw for $160,000.Amelia J. Herr conveyed property on a public road to Allan R. Herr and Amelia J. Herr for $1.Martic TownshipJohn E. Daly and Kayla E. Daly conveyed property on a public road to Jed D. Weaber and Sherry L. Weaber for $378,000.Joseph A. Rineer and Evelyn J. Rineer conveyed property on a public road to Jodi L. Bachman for $194,000.Scott A. Johnson and Glenda R. Johnson conveyed property on a public road to Charles W. Bewley and Charles W. Bewley for $309,000.Millersville BoroughAlex Gainer and Andrea E. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Audrey Catherine Banzhaf for $159,900.Deborah A. Smith conveyed property on a public road to Katherine J. Bosel and Darlene B. Wolf for $127,900.Ryan C. Moser and Megan M. Hoffman conveyed 308 Spring Drive to Charles W. Butler IV and Michelle L. Butler for $199,000.Mount Joy BoroughJonathan W. Lyttle and Amy Ruth Lyttle conveyed property on a public road to Alex Nissley and Michelle Nissley for $170,000.Michael D. Bonham, Stephanie R. Bonham and Stephanie R. Jones conveyed property on a public road to Joshua Holmes for $136,000.Mount Joy TownshipCliff G. Adams, Nicole E. Balchunas and Nicole E. Heins conveyed property on a public road to Nicole E. Heins for $1.Albert Ponterio and Diana Ponterio conveyed property on a public road to Clyde H. Deshong and Raneeta G. Deshong for $379,500.Nadu Construction Inc. and Lancaster Home Builders conveyed property on Westbrooke Drive to Anthony J. Giacomo and Madison E. Reichenbach for $320,500.Forino Co LP, Nadu Construction Inc, Lancaster Home Builders, Anthony Forino, Eileen Hauptly, Anthony Forino LLC and Forino Anthony LLC conveyed property on Westbrooke Drive to Blaise Baltazar and Vinessa Baltazar for $329,015.Kathy Perry and Richard H. Firestine conveyed property on a public road to Robyn Hartman for $249,900.Jeremy T. Shenk and Amanda K. Shenk conveyed property on a public road to Michael G. Reginella and Rebecca J. Wirth for $235,000.Mountville BoroughEric H. Mackay and Tine E. Mackay conveyed property on a public road to Connie R. Burke and David R. Burke for $244,000.Paradise TownshipDavid A. Person conveyed property on a public road to Heather Lyn Ruiz for $187,500.The estate of Deanna Bernard conveyed property on a public road to Allen Stoltzfoos for $212,000.Penn TownshipThomas P. Fegley and Carolyn E. Fegley conveyed property on a public road to Zachery A. Plank for $325,000.Paul Sleek and Andrea Sleek conveyed property on a public road to Judith Ann Mullan for $235,000.HQ Homes LLC and DDP Development Co. LLC conveyed property on a public road to John R. Hess and Sharon L. Hess for $314,000.Bryan A. Miller and Kimberly Miller conveyed property on a public road to Bryan A. Miller and Kimberly Miller for $0.Pequea TownshipBrandon K. Weinoldt and Jessica L. Weinoldt conveyed Unit 25 to Kenneth G. Young and Carol A. Young for $199,900.Kurt G. Martin and Linnhe Martin conveyed 2162 Millersville Road to Bryan L. Evans Jr. and Christina C. Carson for $215,500.Garman Builders at Lancaster LLC conveyed property on Penn Grant Road to Anna Marie Lubas for $229,990.Millfield Construction Co conveyed Unit 2 to Alexander Daminger for $227,544.Connie L. Bixler and Connie L. Groff conveyed property on a public road to Connie L. Groff for $1.Joseph W. Butt and Judy L. Butt conveyed property on Shiprock Road to Justin Bullard and Daniele Bullard for $272,000.Providence TownshipSheriff of Lancaster County conveyed property on a public road to Bml Real Estate LLC for $162,000.Albert Lynch conveyed property on Hollow Road to Albert P. Lynch and Heather L. Lynch for $1.Joseph G. Nadu Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Christopher Amory Traini for $254,900.D. Ross Tustin and Duane R. Tustin conveyed property on Hawthorne Circle to Duane R. Tustin and Darlene J. Tustin for $1.Robert L. Doyle conveyed property on Penny Road to Tyler R. Tshudy for $194,900.Quarryville BoroughPatrick W. Swarner, Denise M. Swarner and Denise M. Daniels conveyed property on West State Street to Patrick W. Swarner and Denise M. Swarner for $1.Rapho TownshipGeorge P. Male conveyed property on a public road to Charles W. Jackson for $222,000.Elm Tree Properties LLC and Ironstone Homes LLC conveyed property on a public road to Gary J. Gerber and Christine Gerber for $105,000.JMY Enterprises LLC conveyed property on a public road to Daniel E. Brandt and Wafi L. Brandt for $300,000.Summer Hill Farm conveyed property on a public road to Warren S. Palmer for $232,500.Allison Sakers, the estate of Kenneth L. Klinger, the estate of Kenneth Lee Klinger, Deborah Klinger, Denise Klinger and Diane McCormick conveyed property on a public road to Carly Ann Czajczynski and Denise C. Klinger for $167,000.Steve Balo and Micheline D M Balo conveyed property on a public road to Ryan D. Estock and Stephanie L. Estock for $297,000.Salisbury TownshipLevi J. King & Mary P. King Revocable Living Trust, Levi J. King and Mary P. King conveyed property on Northpoint Road to Levi J. King and Mary P. King for $1.Strasburg BoroughElizabeth Borcherding now legally know as. Silva and John Costarella conveyed property on a public road to Elizabeth A. Silva and John Costarella for $1.Kristina Bastian and Kristina Schroeder conveyed property on Black Horse Drive to Joseph A. Meck for $165,100.Janice G. Frey conveyed 209 W. Main St. to Jonathan M. Welch for $278,000.Eric P. Keener conveyed 224 1/2 Miller St. to Lillian Alicea for $144,000.Strasburg TownshipGlanzair Properties LLC conveyed property on a public road to S&J Electric LLC dba Creekview Propert for $120,750.The estate of Harry Wade conveyed property on a public road to Glanzair Properties LLC for $87,500.Parkside at Lampeter LLC, Metzler Home Builders Inc. and Daniel L. Metzler conveyed property on a public road to James D. Schroeder and Kristina M. Schroeder for $313,050.Terre Hill BoroughKerwood Auker, Paul W. Auker and Velma J. Auker conveyed 224 New St. to G&M New Holland LLC for $162,000.Warwick TownshipCarol L. Hurst conveyed property on a public road to Zachary T. Hurst and Rachel R. Hurst for $214,000.Lititz Reserve LLC, E Stoltzfus Homes LLC and Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC conveyed property on a public road to Mary E. Weaver for $397,010.Keenan R. Barr and Mark F. Cataudella conveyed property on a public road to Brett Cataudella for $130,000.Toa Lititz LP conveyed property on a public road to Thomas Elliott and Vicky Elliott for $569,900.Lititz Reserve LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC and Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC conveyed property on a public road to Kenneth L. Moore and C. Suzanne Moore for $366,450.Gary L. Edwards and Rhonda L. Edwards conveyed property on Chukar Court to Ariel Woerner and David Woerner Jr. for $145,000.Craig C. Wagaman and Leeanne Wagaman conveyed property on Dogwood Valley to John Ecleston and Lynndell Eccleston for $450,000.Bryan L. Harmes and Mary J. Harmes conveyed property on Penny Lane to Christopher J. Wiest and Taryn Wiest for $360,000.Amy E. Ross and Amy E. Hoffman conveyed property on a public road to Michael L. Groff and Carrie A. Groff for $198,000.