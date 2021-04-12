The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office March 29-April 1:

AKRON BOROUGH

Johnathan Davenport and Jacinda Davenport conveyed 19 N. Ninth St. to Noah Thomas Labeau and Melinda Jean Labeau for $210,000.

Veronica L. Sheaf conveyed property on a public road to Lois J. Flickinger and Daniel P. Flickinger for $230,000.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Chris Herr conveyed property on a public road to Chris Herr and Stephanie Lynn Herr for $1.

Myong C. Carrick conveyed property on a public road to Joseph Costello and Mary Costello for $350,000.

CAERNARVON TWP.

Byron A. Rohrbach conveyed 2543 School House Lane to Zerbe Sisters Nursing Center Inc. for $183,800.

Zerbe Sisters Nursing Center Inc. conveyed 2450 Azalea Court to Frank D. Donohoe and Marguerite T. Donohoe for $230,000.

Zerbe Sisters Nursing Center Inc. conveyed 2549 School House Lane to Girard N. Eisenhard and Mary Margo for $270,000.

Zerbe Sisters Nursing Center Inc. conveyed 2543 School House Lane to John L. Levai and Carol S. Levai for $250,000.

Zerbe Sisters Nursing Center Inc. conveyed 2580 School House Lane to Wayne Wiggins and June Wiggins for $225,000.

James P. Emery conveyed property on a public road to James P. Emery and Janet E. Emery for $1.

Zerbe Sisters Nursing Center Inc. conveyed 2540 School House Lane to Richard A. Hoffmeister and Judy F. Hoffmeister for $220,000.

Betty J. Snyder, Sherry Yeany and Sherry L Yeany conveyed 2540 School House Lane to Zerbe Sisters Nursing Center Inc. for $195,800.

CLAY TWP.

Janet L. Boyce and Janet L. Backstetter conveyed property on a public road to Timothy D. Horning and Lauren A. Buch for $170,000.

Clifford Weaver conveyed Unit 135 to John A. Anaya and Lourdes Anaya for $454,900.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Millpond Properties LLC and Christopher Martin conveyed property on a public road to Nancy L. Marte and Matthew T. Marte for $155,000.

Gregory J. Burkholder and Theresa A. Burkholder conveyed 66 Miller Road to Gregory J. Burkholder for $1.

Jessica H. Carrier conveyed property on a public road to Heather Wolszczenski for $187,500.

Karlene M. Cook, Alissa Marie Cook, Carrie Leigh Cook, Jon Schoff and Jon D. Schoff conveyed 19 E. Summit Drive to Karlene M. Cook for $1.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

Zachary R. Crills and Brittany S. Crills conveyed property on a public road to Joseph Nikodemski and Alyson Messner for $260,000.

COLERAIN TWP.

Equity Trust Co., Anthony J. Daniels Jr. Ira and Stephanie Daniels Ira conveyed property on a public road to Emanuel B. Esh and Mary Z. Esh for $325,000.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Jack Ruth and Kelly M. Ruth conveyed property on a public road to Juliana Mento for $160,057.

Erick Shope and Mandy S. Shope conveyed 601 Manor St. to Adam R. Burkhart and Megan E. Burkhart for $65,000.

Johnny L. Hedges conveyed 919 Spruce St. to Carlos R Rivera Colon for $150,000.

The estate of Pauline K. Willingham and The estate of Pauline L. Willington conveyed property on South Fifth Street to Nancy L. Poindexter for $1.

John C. Hibberd & Sherryl A. Hibberd Living Trust, John C. Hibberd and Sherryl A. Hibberd conveyed 130 Perry St. to Lee Z. Allen for $127,500.

Donald L. Hanes conveyed property on Manor Street to Nathanael A. Miller and Shelby R. Miller for $192,500.

Alison Sky conveyed 614 Walnut St. to Shadow 9 LLC for $75,000.

Jazlyn Alexis Herr and Garrison Reese Motter conveyed property on Walnut Street to Gary A. Motter and Julia A. Motter for $173,400.

Yoshifumi Fujii and Michelle Stone conveyed 241 N. Second St. to Awakened Properties LLC for $76,500.

Renewed Concepts LLC, Wayne C. Nauman, Patrick B. Reardon, JP Real Estate Development LLC and Joseph A. Dougher conveyed property on North Seventh Street to Ethan H. Byers and Stephanie C. Hopper for $274,000.

Edna M. Wakefield and Edna Wakefield conveyed property on a public road to Kirk J. Wakefield for $1.

Mark H. Troutman conveyed property on Ironville Pike to Kevin H. Troutman for $117,000.

Jeffrey S. Groff and Joan M. Inman conveyed 26 S. Fourth St. to Dennis L. Kemmick Jr. for $75,000.

Eric W. Quinn and Sarah E. Quinn conveyed property on Poplar Street to Sarah E. Quinn for $1.

CONESTOGA TWP.

Daniel B. Comp and Christine L. Comp conveyed property on Hillcrest Drive to Christine L. Comp for $1.

Bruce H. Houghton and Lorie A. Houghton conveyed property on a public road to Cheryl L. Taglieri for $214,800.

Daniel L. Hollinger and Daniel Hollinger conveyed property on a public road to Daniel L. Hollinger and Jennifer L. Hollinger for $1.

CONOY TWP.

Arthur B. Hess and Jill M. Groff conveyed property on a public road to Gerald E. Risser and Joyce E. Risser for $280,000.

Herbert N. Malone Jr. and Jessica C. Malone conveyed property on Race Street to Thane R. Heller and Abby L. Heller for $279,900.

DENVER BOROUGH

David Anderson, Linda Anderson, David L. Anderson and Linda J. Anderson conveyed property on a public road to Czrrp LLC for $190,000.

Richard D. Frederick and Todd M. Frederick conveyed property on Main Street to Awakened Properties LLC for $130,000.

Joseph C. Nikodemski conveyed 418 S. Fourth St. to Gerald Heverling and Tracey Heverling for $195,000.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

Gregory N. Carney, Gregory Neil Carney and Laura Carney conveyed property on a public road to Gregory Neil Carney and Laura Carney for $1.

Millpond Properties LLC and Christopher Martin conveyed 105 S. Arnold St. to Megan Seibert and Garrison Reese Motter for $227,000.

Mervin G. Rutt, Richard W. Rutt, Jeanette W. Rutt, Leon W. Rutt and Jane M. Rutt conveyed property on Donegal Springs Road to Richard W. Rutt, Jeanette W. Rutt, Leon W. Rutt and Jane M. Rutt for $1.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Doris A. Koser conveyed property on a public road to Anthony C. Johndro and Molly S. Johndro for $395,900.

Matthew M. Soltani, Heather M. Soltani, Heather M. Stoeffler, Heather Soltani and Heather Stoeffler conveyed property on a public road to Matthew M. Soltani and Heather M. Soltani for $1.

EAST DRUMORE TWP.

Joseph Teklits and Susan W. Teklits conveyed property on a public road to Matthew L. Fisher for $361,000.

EARL TWP.

Soco Enterprises LLC, Earl Township Partners LLC, C&F Inc. and Mark R. Will conveyed property on a public road to Edward F. Soto and Krista E. Soto for $299,655.

James O. Mitton and Maryann S. Mitton conveyed property on a public road to Timothy L. Martin, Kristi L. Martin and Thelma J. Crawford for $410,000.

Thelma J. Crawford conveyed property on a public road to Karen L. Leisey for $280,000.

EAST EARL TWP.

Jonathan H. Martin and Ada H. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Johnathan Davenport and Jacinda Davenport for $286,000.

WEST EARL TWP.

Daniel P. Brooks, Barry L. Dippner, Samuel K. Ludwig and Claribelle Ludwig conveyed property on South State Street to Brady Stoner and Lacee Martin for $240,000.

Stephen S. Stoltzfus Sr. and Malinda S. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Stephen S. Stoltzfus Jr. and Naomi R. Stoltzfus for $1.

Leif K. Rowles conveyed 206 Eagle Drive to Jose F. Luna and Felicia Luna for $205,000.

ELIZABETH TWP.

EWM Properties LLC, Mark R. Will and Mark R. Evans conveyed property on a public road to Ronald E. Peterson and Barbara A. Finefrock for $259,900.

Andrew D. Lund conveyed property on Hickory Drive to Andrew D. Lund and Amber E. Monaghan for $1.

The estate of Jane S. Connelly conveyed property on a public road to Jill M. Groff for $1.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

The estate of Andrew D. Stauffer conveyed 643 Hampden Road to Robert T. Wilcox for $262,000.

Ian A. Hunt conveyed 408 Snyder Ave.to Nelson Say for $222,000.

Paul Stahl and Iris Stahl conveyed property on Hedgewyck Lane to Iris Stahl for $1.

The estate of Sherwood D. Espenshade and Janet M. Espenshade conveyed 45 Hickory Lane to Daryl C. Espenshade for $1.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Christina J. Fenicchia conveyed property on a public road to Ashley N. Fenicchia and Dominic Fenicchia for $210,000.

David A. Keller and Leslie P. Keller conveyed 441 N. Maple St. to Paul Vonseckendorff and Todorka G. Vonseckendorff for $375,000.

Alice M. Wills conveyed property on a public road to Bryon J. Macleod and Jennifer L. Krantz for $305,000.

Shane M. Cochran conveyed property on Wyneberry Drive to Jason Zook and Kelsey Lorraine Smoker for $272,680.

Laurie L. Brumbach conveyed 306 W. Sunset Ave. to James Arthur Boyer II for $156,000.

The estate of Elaine Marie Holmes and The estate of Elaine M. Holmes conveyed 239 Washington Ave. to Jeremy S. Holmes for $1.

EPHRATA TWP.

Lois J. Flickinger conveyed 20 Old Meadow Valley Road to Alicia Culton and Daniel Culton for $295,000.

Brian R. Weaver and Denise L. Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Robert W. Mackey Jr. and Mallory J. Mackey for $350,000.

Glenn H. Wenger and Brenda M. Wenger conveyed property on a public road to Glenn H. Wenger, Brenda M. Wenger, Kenneth L. Wenger, Charlene F. Wenger, Burnell J. Wenger, Rachel M. Martin and Karen L. Wenger for $1.

Glenn H. Wenger, Brenda M. Wenger, Kenneth L. Wenger, Charlene F. Wenger, Burnell J. Wenger, Rachel M. Martin and Karen L. Wenger conveyed property on a public road to Kenneth L. Wenger and Lori A. Wenger for $1.

FULTON TWP.

Amos B. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Barbara Beiler for $1.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Landis Farm Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC and Brent O. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Kyle K. Brown and Jaime E. Brown for $433,000.

Costello Builders Inc., New Generation At Haydn Manor LLC and Daryl D. Herr conveyed 3013 Morning Thistle Court to Kamaldeep Singh for $733,000.

Lee A. Krieger and Dolores Krieger conveyed property on a public road to Julianne Brown for $271,000.

Dorothy Montgomery conveyed 23 Park Circle Drive to Monica L. Montgomery for $187,000.

LPADC LLC and LPADC Inc. conveyed property on Harrisburg Pike to 2701 State Road LLC for $1.

Sergey Bliznyuk and Olesea Corobciuc conveyed property on a public road to Qihui Le and Xi Ou Wang for $576,000.

Daniel V. Harder and Alice F. Harder Living Trust conveyed property on a public road to Scott A. Resch for $244,000.

Jessica R. Mann conveyed 190 Stanley Ave. to Jessica R. Mann and Derrick Lively for $1.

Derek M. Bonfessuto, Rachel J. Bonfessuto, Derek Bonfessuto and Rachel Bonfessuto conveyed property on Chadwyck Lane to Justin Kilheffer and Michelle Kilheffer for $585,000.

Daniel J. Grubb and Elizabeth A. Grubb conveyed property on a public road to David M. Brehm and Marie E. Brehm for $227,500.

Dolores J. Gress and Landisville Campmeeting Association conveyed property on Third Avenue to Leslie J. Raffensperger for $1.

Kevin D. Houston and Melissa G. Houston conveyed property on a public road to Kevin Houston for $1.

David R. Goodhart conveyed 101 Roundtop Drive to Jennifer Lefever and Lindsay Sneeringer for $410,000.

Harold M. Nevius Jr. conveyed 228 Winding Hill Drive to Harold M. Nevius Jr. and Amberlee Rae Nevius for $1.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Linda M. Niese conveyed property on Bald Eagle Court to Dustin Hampton and Meghan Hampton for $460,000.

Joseph S. Ney and Tara L. Ney conveyed property on Dustin Drive to Daniel P. Kehoe for $261,000.

Kevin M. Brandt conveyed property on Summit Drive to Donald G. Degrave Jr., Velen L. Nelson Degrave and Velen L Nelson Degrave for $312,000.

Brian K. Duncan conveyed property on Dawn View Drive to Andrew M. Ulrich and Lauren A. McEwen for $230,500.

QVC Inc. conveyed property on a public road to 1000 Stoney Battery Road LLC for $15,500,000.

QVC Inc. conveyed property on Corporate Boulevard to Stony Corp. Blvd. LLC for $1,000,000.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

The estate of Joseph Minneci, The estate of Joseph Anthony Minneci and The estate of Joseph A. Minneci conveyed property on Stumptown Road to Colleen C. Mowday for $1.

Good ’N Plenty Restaurant Inc. conveyed property on Bonneville Drive to Custom Home Group Inc. for $233,000.

Beatrice L. Riehl, Chad E. Neiss and Dana R. Neiss conveyed 2157 Old Philadelphia Pike to Kenneth Offidani and Jen H. Offidani for $200,000.

The estate of J. Herbert Young and The estate of Jay Herbert Young conveyed 150 Iris Drive to Yessica Pierina Turvid Martinez for $255,000.

Joseph S. Feister conveyed Unit 43 to Danielle M. Halloran for $167,100.

Melanie R. Norwood conveyed property on Greenland Drive to Jacquelyn B. Lund for $135,000.

Paul R. Stahl and Iris L. Stahl conveyed property on a public road to Paul R. Stahl for $1.

James W. Wentz Jr. and Karen K. Wentz conveyed property on Franklin Circle to Thomas W. Horn for $228,550.

John Ator and Carole A. Ator conveyed 533 Gralan Drive to John Ator for $1.

Deborah Witmer conveyed 91 Midway Farms Lane to Tyler A. Amway for $220,000.

The estate of Janice Mae Rittenhouse and the estate of Janice M. Rittenhouse conveyed property on a public road to Jonathan N. Klase and Laura M. Klase for $157,506.

Paul R. Stahl and Iris L. Stahl conveyed property on a public road to Paul R. Stahl for $1.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

Barbara M. Fink conveyed 327 Edgemont Drive to Remington L. Lantz for $225,100.

The estate of Terry L. Ebersole conveyed property on a public road to Adam Z. Ebersole for $1.

June A. Chipman conveyed Unit 58 to M. Melissa Blough for $235,000.

Michael E. McLaughlin, Erika M. Martin and Erika M. McLaughlin conveyed 102 Pebbleside Lane to Michael E. McLaughlin and Erika M. McLaughlin for $1.

Gibson C. Armstrong and Sharon B. Armstrong conveyed 308 Great Lawn Circle to Sharon B. Armstrong for $1.

LANCASTER CITY

Betty C. Dolbin, Elizabeth C. Dolbin and James David Dolbin A conveyed 1238 High St. to Wyatt James Bickel for $160,000.

Awakened Properties LLC and Dan Zecher conveyed 238 E. Clay St. to Michael J. Young and Holly Gingrich Young for $342,400.

Donroe E. Giffing and Andrea M. Giffing conveyed 834 N. Plum St. to Donroe E. Giffing for $1.

James V. O’Brien and Patricia F. O’Brien conveyed 353 E. Orange St. to Meredith L. Steward for $280,000.

Nathanael A. Miller and Shelby R. Miller conveyed 515 Fairview Ave. to Marisol Rosario, Hugo Ortega Rodriguez and Hugo Ortega Rodriguez for $168,000.

Sean G. Woznicki and Elisabeth A. Woznicki conveyed 311 E. Chestnut St. to Dana Schrodel for $245,000.

Teresa Arauz conveyed 461 Lafayette St. to Veronica J. Arauz for $1.

Teresa Arauz conveyed property on a public road to Veronica J. Arauz for $1.

The estate of Ann Elizabeth Duval and the estate of Ann Duval conveyed 205 E. Clay St. to BML Real Estate LLC for $215,000.

Nay A. Carrillo and Elizabeth Carrillo conveyed 420 John St. to Russell J. Durfee for $210,000.

The estate of Keith R. Brill conveyed Unit 207 to 207 LLC for $182,309.

The estate of Ellis T. Ferguson II conveyed 630 N. Mary St. to Terry N. Wiley for $115,000.

Alexander T. Phillips conveyed property on East Chestnut Street to Michael J. Irvine and Kelsey M. Gohn for $275,000.

Andrew J. Gray, Laura A. McGovern and Laura A. Gray conveyed property on a public road to Dillon Cruz and Vanessa C. Borilot for $176,000.

Nicholas G. Grandi, Ashley A. Grandi and Ashley A. Glick conveyed 149 E. Clay St. to Nicholas G. Grandi and Ashley A. Glick for $1.

Steven Stoltzfus conveyed property on North Queen Street to Kevin A. Sutherland and Elizabeth Noel Mast for $189,900.

Paul Culbreth and Kevin A. Leonard conveyed 575 Pershing Ave. to Joshua R. Borland, Paige A. Sunday Borland and Paige A Sunday Borland for $100,000.

Bolivar Medina Jr. and Caroline Medina conveyed 456 Juniata St. to Rene Martinez and Christine Martinez for $68,000.

Jeffrey L. Stoltzfoos and Jill M. Stoltzfoos conveyed 449 W. Chestnut St. to Levi K. Schlosser and Katlyn Schlosser for $369,000.

Carmelo G. Mendez conveyed 349 W. Walnut St. to Awakened Properties LLC for $156,500.

J. Gary Neff conveyed 111 Howard Ave. to Lancaster Real Estate Fund LLC for $1.

Pablo Colon Carrion, Pablo Colon Carrion and Marta M. Colon conveyed 164 Garden City Drive to Richard J. Medina Colon, Richard J Medina Colon, Jennifer P Davila Silva and Jennifer P Davila Silva for $232,000.

Eileen M. Nieto and Robert Nieto conveyed 818 Hilton Drive to Eileen M. Nieto and Robert Nieto for $0.

Teresa Arauz conveyed 510 S. Shippen St. to Veronica J. Arauz for $1.

Jason C. Wynne and Juliana H. Wynne conveyed 405 W. Orange St. to John T. Petro for $280,278.

Jazlyn A. Herr conveyed 934 W. Vine St. to Gary A. Motter and Julia A. Motter for $137,700.

Zachary M. Peirson conveyed property on a public road to Zachary Moore Peirson and Corrie Rose Peirson for $1.

John R. Stauffer and Eva M. Stauffer conveyed property on East Orange Street to Musser Park Mansion LLC for $420,000.

Ryan L. Gearhart conveyed 206 W. Vine St. to Awakened Properties LLC for $100,000.

Antonio Vargas Zepeda conveyed 21 W. Strawberry St. to Araceli Ortiz Gonzalez for $1.

Daryl E. Burkholder conveyed 119 E. New St. to Henry J. Tucker for $157,000.

Angel Paz and Hermes Almaguer conveyed 613 Fremont St. to Bray &. B. Properties Limited Liability Co. for $230,000.

Alexander Diaz Delvalle and Ivelisse Rodriguez conveyed property on a public road to Kevin Rivera and Kritcia Marie Rivera for $249,900.

Abishu Wogari conveyed 729 Garnet Ave. to Abishu Wogari and Debele Wogari for $1.

The estate of Marvin R. Boyd conveyed property on a public road to Tommy L. Hills and Heather Hills for $174,900.

K&R Investments Group Inc. conveyed 640 E. Chestnut St. to AJ Home Solutions LLC for $178,000.

Lauren C. Cunningham and Lauren Cunningham conveyed 330 N. Charlotte St. to Mallory H. Beard for $235,000.

Allen Morant and Lillie M. Morant conveyed 636 E. Clermont Ave. to Shante Morant for $150,000.

Todd W. Snader conveyed 18 W. Lemon St. to Matthew S. Ziegler and Simon Nardo for $150,000.

Susan Elaine Herr, Kathryn G. Herr and Gary L. Anderson conveyed 206 E. Ross St. to Miller Brothers Property Investments LLC for $215,000.

Luis A. Delgado conveyed 402 Pearl St. to Inline Properties LP for $125,000.

Matthew W. Stachewicz and Myranda J. Layser conveyed 516 Park Ave. to Ross Strasko for $229,900.

Harkin Property Development LLC and Sean David Harkin conveyed 114 Church St. to Joe McQuillen and Susan M. McQuillen for $238,000.

Jordyn C. Newsome conveyed 710 New Holland Ave. to Mark A. Feiler for $160,000.

H. Dupree Stuckman conveyed 48 Fairview Ave. to Maritza Rodriguez and Israel Vargas Pacheco Sr. for $195,000.

Joseph P. Landis and Mary Ann Landis conveyed 218 Howard Ave. to Jeffrey S. Shirk for $30,000.

Barry Winterstein and Michael Winterstein conveyed 1216 Union St. to Jason Rodriguez and Cindy L. Rodriguez for $182,000.

LANCASTER TWP.

Moses Baker and Donna Baker conveyed property on a public road to Chelsey A. Wirth for $225,000.

Michael Kelly and Marianne L. Kelly conveyed 715 Wilson Drive to Gregory H. Martin and Joanna W. Martin for $350,000.

Kelly A. Petri, Kelly A. Boettger and Taylor S. Boettger conveyed property on Pennshire Drive to Aydin Nabiyev for $200,000.

John B. Lindsey, Donna M. Lindsey, Donna Lindsey and John Lindsey conveyed 1291 Hillside Drive to Lauren Carone for $425,000.

Burch Properties LP, Bk Burch Gp LLC, William Burch, Kimberly Burch and Kimberly B. Burch conveyed Unit 228 to Nathan Long and Amanda Long for $175,000.

Kheng Leav conveyed 23 Ridgewood Road to Robyn L. Reidenbach and Mark Timothy Mullins for $375,000.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

The estate of Elaine Marie Holmes and the estate of Elaine M. Holmes conveyed property on a public road to Jeremy S. Holmes for $1.

Maryann R. Fisher and Aaron S. Ebersol & Susie L. Ebersol Revocable Living Trust conveyed property on East Eby Road to Daniel M. King and Lloyd S. King for $551,000.

LITITZ BOROUGH

Edgar Rodriguez and Amy Rodriguez conveyed property on South Broad Street to Cristina Marie Virmani for $180,000.

Carol F. Vongehr conveyed property on a public road to Carol F. Vongehr and Heather K. Gardner for $1.

Drew Schoenberger and Courtney Schoenberger conveyed property on East Lincoln Avenue to Charlaine N. Redpath for $190,000.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

Elmer F. Esh and Malinda S. Esh conveyed property on Noble Road to Amos B. Esh and Barbara K. Esh for $1.

MANHEIM TWP.

David Costello, Sara Costello and Costello Builders Inc. conveyed property on a public road to David Lawrie and Trisha Ann Lawrie for $830,000.

Barbara Ferich Dirks and Gloria G. Newport Revocable Living Trust conveyed property on Greenview Drive to Lisa A. Reber for $142,000.

L. Lee Kennedy and L. Lee Davis conveyed 970 Salisbury Court to William Dishart and Noreen Dishart for $305,000.

Javier E. Perez and Carlos Lossa conveyed property on a public road to Javier E. Perez for $1.

Shane Robinson conveyed 327 Ashford Drive to Dawa Tamang and Tara Tamang for $310,000.

Andrea A. Henry conveyed property on Fruitville Pike to Robert E. Buckingham II and Andrea A. Henry for $1.

Cynthia M. Aument and Jeffrey L. Aument conveyed property on Carter Moir Drive to Christine H. Groah for $570,000.

Erlene Y. Kilhefner conveyed property on a public road to Erlene Y. Kilhefner and Michelle L. Wolf for $1.

Jessica M. Krueger conveyed 872 Pleasure Road to Brent Palsgrove and Jessica M. Krueger for $1.

Mark T. Henry and Deborah A. Henry conveyed 616 Cobblestone Lane to Kristen Hartmann for $190,000.

Joseph Cuciniello and Theresa A. Cuciniello conveyed property on a public road to Joseph Cuciniello and Theresa A. Cuciniello for $1.

Brian J. Kopco conveyed Unit E12 143 to Thomas H. Wohlsen for $239,900.

Stephen L. Simonetti conveyed 95 Pleasure Road to Mark Allan Dewey and Marley Augusta Haus for $215,000.

Jared C. Cox, Stephanie R. Hetrick and Stephanie R. Cox conveyed 943 Parkside Lane to Jared C. Cox and Stephanie R. Cox for $1.

Melvin B. Beiler conveyed 2833 Butter Road to Rita McSorley and Daniel Oliver for $269,900.

Thomas Costello and Michelle Costello conveyed 675 Integrity Drive to Sherman & Walton Inc. for $180,000.

Anne M. Lusk and Kenneth G. Berkenstock conveyed 521 Cheltenham Court to Kevin S. Daub and Richella Daub for $195,000.

David Costello, Sara Costello and Michelle Suarez Costello conveyed 675 Integrity Drive to Thomas Costello and Michelle Costello for $1.

John B. Martin and Patricia J. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Sam Ketchersid and Mary Ketchersid for $315,000.

Michelle Costello and Thomas Costello conveyed 776 Integrity Drive to Sherman & Walton Inc. for $180,000.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

Rosa Amato and Giuseppe Amato conveyed 39 Market Square to Anthony Amato and Vito Amato for $475,000.

The estate of J. Alan Grube and the estate of Jeffrey A. Grube conveyed 174 Hart St. to Lahla Grube for $1.

The estate of Beatryce F. Kreiner and the estate of Beatryce F. Myers conveyed 309 Park View Drive to Dean L. Garman for $186,500.

MANOR TWP.

Amanda Gaffney conveyed 9 Princeton Ave. to Adrienne Marie Valino and Roberlan Valino Hernandez for $258,000.

Charles K. Eshleman Jr., Kyle Eshleman and Kyle G. Eshleman conveyed property on a public road to Charles K. Eshleman Jr. and Eshleman Jr. Trust for $1.

Monica L. Montgomery conveyed property on a public road to Yemarshet A. Getachw for $200,000.

Kreider & Diller Builders Inc. conveyed property on a public road to James Dugan and Kimberly Dugan for $360,000.

The estate of Norman J. Bell conveyed property on Lexington Road to Karen L. Tillett, Norman J. Bell Jr. and Eileen M. Dilullo for $1.

Allen K. Kevorkov and Kelly M. Kevorkov conveyed property on Harvard Avenue to Emily Pagan for $194,000.

Timothy J. Eshleman and Pamela S. Eshleman conveyed property on Witmer Road to Kevin M. Brandt for $455,000.

Martin Paving Inc. and Martin Paving Incorporated conveyed property on a public road to Olde Farm Leasing LLC for $1.

Donna H. Jones and Steven G. Jones conveyed 3032 Miller Road to Jesse D. Burkholder and Karissa Burkholder for $250,000.

Martin Paving Inc. and Martin Paving Incorporated conveyed property on Cartledge Lane to Olde Farm Leasing LLC for $1.

MARIETTA BOROUGH

Marietta Borough conveyed property on a public road to Kenneth Gall and Ronna Gall for $1.

Marietta Borough conveyed property on a public road to Kenneth Gall and Ronna Gall for $1.

Colleen K. Denune and Colleen K. List conveyed 670 E. Market St. to Colleen K. Denune, Colleen K. List and Richard H. List II for $1.

Marietta Borough conveyed property on a public road to Kenneth Gall and Ronna Gall for $1.

MARTIC TWP.

Marilyn C. Collins conveyed property on Frogtown Road to Sherman & Walton Inc. for $115,000.

Galen E. Derr and Sherry L. Derr conveyed 304 Hilldale Road to Galen E. Derr for $1.

Harry O. Connell III and Kristina A. Connell conveyed property on Lakewood Drive to Andrew D. Haldeman and Katherine L. Haldeman for $440,000.

John W. Cauler Sr. and Billie Jo Cauler conveyed property on Hilldale Road to Bruce Houghton and Lorie A. Houghton for $235,000.

James R. Gerhart and Deanna Nicole Gerhart conveyed property on Tucquan Glen Road to James R. Gerhart and Deanna Nicole Gerhart for $1.

Mark D. Sellers conveyed 150 Lakewood Drive to Peter Stevenson and Brittany Stevenson for $425,000.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

Charles K. Eshleman Jr. and Diane L. Pinter conveyed property on a public road to Charles K. Eshleman Jr. and Eshleman Jr. Trust for $1.

Sinz Homes LLC, Adam Sinz and Zach Sinz conveyed property on Blue Rock Street to Nicholas G. Snyder and Julia P. Sechrist for $209,000.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

The estate of Henry A. Reinhold, the estate of Henry Reinhold and the estate of Henry Alan Reinhold conveyed property on a public road to Emanuel S. Hoffer Jr. and Tena P. Hoffer for $131,000.

Wilbur J. Groff and Susan L. Groff conveyed 627 Florin Ave. to Paul R. Martin and Erin N. Martin for $400,000.

Ricky L. Whary Sr. conveyed 304 Berry St. to Matthew W. Roethemeier and Eunhee Byeon for $261,600.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Kevin L. Kreiser and Michelle Kreiser conveyed property on a public road to Chad D. Caley for $180,000.

Ronald B. Cocker and Vickie A. Cocker conveyed property on Mount Gretna Road to Rodney Eugene Cocker and Jessica Mae Cocker for $343,800.

Paul Dabrowski conveyed property on Canvasback Lane to Kaitlyn B. Wine for $267,000.

Thomas E. Myers conveyed property on Aberdeen Road to Tracy L. Hawthorne for $1.

Ketterline Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Josiah D. Misiura for $332,220.

Ketterline Inc. and Ketterline Builders Inc. conveyed property on Ersa Drive to Sherry L. Nyce for $246,510.

John J. Smyser conveyed property on a public road to Kristy J. Sherwood Smyser and Kristy J Sherwood Smyser for $1.

Myron P. Shevell conveyed property on a public road to 1362 Clover Leaf Road LP for $1.

MOUNTVILLE BOROUGH

Gregory A. Eck conveyed property on a public road to Grant H. Clark for $1.

Israel M. Gerlach III and Jennifer L. Gerlach conveyed 101 Locust Road to Schopf Bros Properties LLC for $300,000.

Ronald F. Eastep, Jonah M. Eastep and Kimberly A. Eastep conveyed property on a public road to Jonah M. Eastep and Kimberly A. Eastep for $1.

Peter N. Stevenson conveyed 115 Opal Court to Jordyn C. Newsome and Daulton Parmer for $250,000.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

Chad A. Redcay conveyed property on a public road to Ricardo Rodriguez and Nina A. Rodriguez for $229,900.

David A. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Andrea L. Devine and Carl R. Devine for $155,000.

PARADISE TWP.

Samuel F. King Jr. and Anna B. King conveyed property on Paradise Lane to Ephraim B. King and Emma K. King for $800,000.

The estate of John W. Sweigart Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Regina L. Meck for $1.

PENN TWP.

Ethel Shelly conveyed property on Wood Duck Drive to Melissa M. Terrizzi for $1.

William P. McCarthy conveyed Unit 199 to Kris Haley Paul and Kris Haley Paul for $251,000.

Diana D. West conveyed Unit 85 to John Eckman and Kathy Eckman for $259,900.

Brian J. Dill Sr. and Peggie L. Dill conveyed 1120 Mountain Road to Josiah L. Cole for $325,000.

Carol S. Keim conveyed property on Loghes Drive to Joshua Alvin Hull and Mallory Elizabeth Hull for $365,000.

Charles Investments LP, Hamaker Road Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC, Charles Investments LLC and Brent O. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Paige Boyer and Craig T. Longenecker for $316,600.

John F. Godsey and Stacey Godsey conveyed property on a public road to Duane E. Baker for $300,000.

PEQUEA TWP.

The estate of Clair K. Brenneman, Paul K. Brenneman and Elizabeth L. Brenneman conveyed property on a public road to Jay M. Brenneman and D. Ray Brenneman for $1.

Russell J. Bull and Debra E. Bull conveyed property on Pleasant View Drive to Nathan D. Rockwell and Jessica L. Hocken for $229,900.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

Joseph G. Nadu Jr. conveyed Unit 140 to Builder Services Group Inc. for $76,000.

Dennis W. Findley conveyed property on a public road to Ponderosa Lane LLC for $300,000.

Joseph G. Nadu Jr., Nadu Construction Inc. and Lancaster Home Builders conveyed Unit 14 to Antwain Williams and Kristle J. Small for $354,995.

QUARRYVILLE BOROUGH

Jacob Lloyd Manny and Samantha Diane Manny conveyed property on a public road to Douglas Hassel and Marah E. Hassel for $225,000.

Deibler Welch Realty LLC, Craig A. Deibler, Lisa S. Deibler, Richard D. Welch and Carol B. Welch conveyed 221 W. Fourth St. to Kingdom Commerce LLC for $567,500.

RAPHO TWP.

Carol Ann Miller conveyed property on a public road to Henry S. Beiler and Sylvia B. Beiler for $650,000.

Derek M. Shearer and Kristin M. Shearer conveyed property on Rock Circle Drive to Derek M. Shearer for $1.

John D. Wolgemuth conveyed 17 Autumn Leaf Lane to David Allen Sparks and Diane Marie Sparks for $74,900.

Leroy G. Musser and Mary S. Musser conveyed property on a public road to Beacon of Manheim LLC for $350,000.

Stephen L. Lachman, Laura L. Lachman and Laura Lachman conveyed property on a public road to Daniel T. Hornberger and Jamie K. Hornberger for $305,000.

Jonathan Schuler, Stephen C. Schuler and Stephen Schuler conveyed property on Elizabethtown Road to Stephen C. Schuler and Janita Schuler for $121,000.

SALISBURY TWP.

Mark F. Cataudella and Cynthia A. Cataudella conveyed property on a public road to Brett J. Cataudella and Karly R. Smith for $1.

Jesse K. Lapp, Esther F. Lapp, Eli B. Smucker and Linda K. Smucker conveyed property on a public road to Daniel S. Beiler and Miriam L. Beiler for $475,000.

STRASBURG TWP.

John E. Hults and Pamela R. Hults conveyed property on Black Horse Alley to Michael S. Rettew and Erin A. Rettew for $150,000.

Samuel F. Stoltzfus and Barbara A. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Hilltop Road to Jacob L. Stoltzfus and Linda M. Stoltzfus for $1.

Scenic Trails LLC, Stephen F. Fisher and Samuel G. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Nathan K. Denlinger and Laurian B. Denlinger for $1.

TERRE HILL BOROUGH

Zachary Shock and Alexis Shock conveyed 215 Lancaster Ave. to Zachary Shock for $1.

WARWICK TWP.

JMS Partners, Jay M. Stauffer, Jere M. Stauffer and Joann M. Mellinger conveyed 929 Pine Hill Road to Joseph E. Estes for $235,000.

Gladys Achey, Lifetime Revocable Trust Agreement III of Gladys Achey, Gladys Achey Lifetime Revocable Trust Agreement III and Achey Gladys Lifetime Revocable Trust Agreement III conveyed property on a public road to Gladys Achey, Lifetime Revocable Trust Agreement Iii, Gladys Achey Lifetime Revocable Trust Agreement III and Achey Gladys Lifetime Revocable Trust Agreement III for $1.

Dorothy E. Andes conveyed property on a public road to Christopher S. Bressler and Erin F. Bressler for $290,000.

Barry L. Reheard II conveyed 20 Lakeview Place to Barry L. Reheard II and Dawn L. Reheard for $1.

Leon W. Good and Elaine W. Good conveyed property on a public road to Daren E. Good and Michelle J. Good for $1.

Martin Paving Inc. and Martin Paving Incorporated conveyed property on Tupelo St. to Forge Property Investments LLC for $1.

Martin Paving Inc. and Martin Paving Incorporated conveyed property on Sandstone Court to Forge Property Investments LLC for $1.

Luke J. Davis, L. John Davis, Wendy Davis and Wendy S. Nolan conveyed property on a public road to Luke J. Davis and Wendy Davis for $1.

Emilio Carrion Jr. and Solana M. Carrion conveyed property on Duffield Drive to Collin A. Zimmerman for $260,000.