The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds Office from March 28-April 1:

ADAMSTOWN BOROUGH

The estate of Philip H. Harting conveyed 83 E. Main St. to Angelo Matos and Heather Lynn Matos for $230,000.

AKRON BOROUGH

Arnold J. Harris and Abbey I. Harris conveyed property on a public road to Abbey I. Harris for $1.

BART TWP.

Ryan M. Rendler and Tina M. Boyd conveyed property on Lamparter Road to Ryan M. Rendler for $94,400.

The estate of Frank S. Laurento conveyed property on Lancaster Avenue to Deborah M. Laurento for $1.

Gideon M. Zook and Emma Mae Zook conveyed property on a public road to Jacob E. Stoltzfus and Rebecca S. Stoltzfus for $1.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

The estate of Sharon E. Frankhouser and The estate of Sharon Elise Frankhouser conveyed property on a public road to Chadrick G. Frankhouser and Krystal L. Frankhouser for $210,000.

Noah G. Martin and Edna Z. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Philip H. Martin and Marie M. Martin for $700,000.

CAERNARVON TWP.

James J. Farr and Christine M. Farr conveyed property on a public road to Daniel A. Towle, Lorin M. Towle Miller and Lorin M Towle Miller for $600,000.

Clair Z. Weaver and Anna Mary Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Michael Ray Martin, Trudy Marie Martin, Lester N. Zimmerman and Sharon Ann Zimmerman for $425,000.

CHRISTIANA BOROUGH

Rick E. McKinley and Margaret N. McKinley conveyed property on a public road to Heather Lee Leaman and Joseph R. Leaman for $157,000.

CLAY TWP.

Steven R. Lapp and Carrie L. Lapp conveyed property on Roosevelt Circle to Nevin Shrom and Kari Shrom for $325,000.

Stephen E. Vandewinckel and Nancy E. Vandewinckel conveyed Unit 17 to Nicholas J. Dragann and Kathleen Mary Dragann for $502,500.

Lincoln Land Group Inc. conveyed 309 Home Towne Boulevard to Karen J. Eppig and Millard P. Eppig Jr. for $463,200.

Marvin D. Showalter conveyed property on a public road to Nelson R. Habecker for $270,000.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Jeffrey L. Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Christopher A. Weaver and Catherine Anthony Weaver for $200,000.

Melvin Gerhart Jr. and Marian M. Gerhart conveyed property on Bill Drive to Sean J. Harkins for $350,000.

Gregory S. Martin and Sandra K. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Andrew B. Possessky and Michele L. Possessky for $141,000.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

Robert Alan Nass, P. Sherman Lauther and Myrtle Eleanor Lauther conveyed property on a public road to Robert Alan Nass and Robert Alan Nass Revocable Trust Agreement for $10.

COLERAIN TWP.

Israel S. Beiler and Mattie L. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Israel S. Beiler and Mattie L. Beiler for $1.

Gle Con LLC, Connie N. Masse and Glenn G. Masse conveyed property on a public road to Omas Rv Resort LLC for $1.

David Z. Glick and Lydia F. Glick conveyed property on a public road to Israel S. Beiler and Mattie L. Beiler for $1.

Sarah E. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Israel S. Beiler and Mattie L. Beiler for $1.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

The estate of Dorothy L. Sheehy conveyed 1010 Grinnell Ave. to Nicholas J. Meley and Christine M. Meley for $225,000.

Nicholas J. Meley and Christine M. Meley conveyed 613 Walnut St. to Route 322 Keystone Courts Mobile Home Park LLC for $115,000.

Twilight Lane Realty LLC and Brittany Dalton conveyed 465 Manor St. to Pin Lane LLC for $108,000.

Caitlin P. Blake and Caitlin P. Brian conveyed 113 S. Third St. to Devin M. Priest for $125,000.

Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home Inc., Kraft Clyde W. Funeral Home Inc., Clyde Kraft Funeral Home Inc. and Kraft Clyde Funeral Home Inc. conveyed 525 Walnut St. to Naeb Mengisteab for $195,000.

Elmer Kauffman and Sadie Mae Kauffman conveyed 238 S. Fourth St. to Christopher Overstreet and Sarah Overstreet for $119,900.

Stephen D. Kalista, Josephine L. Kalista and Thomas V. Kalista conveyed property on a public road to Tyler M. Huber for $150,000.

Beth C. Siegrist conveyed 840 Walnut St. to Beth C. Siegrist, Joel M. Siegrist and Ryan S. Siegrist for $1.

CONOY TWP.

Bruce E. Hill and Janet D. Hill conveyed property on a public road to Carl S. Davis and Michelle Davis for $82,000.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

East Donegal Township Municipal Authority conveyed property on a public road to Columbia Water Co Inc. for $44,032.

East Donegal Township Municipal Authority conveyed property on a public road to Columbia Water Co. Inc. for $44,928.

East Donegal Township Municipal Authority conveyed property on Fuhrman Road to Columbia Water Co. Inc. for $117,632.

David J. Houser and Lisa M. Houser conveyed property on Carriage Drive to Matthew Liam Kitchen and Carrie Ann Kitchen for $360,000.

East Donegal Township Municipal Authority conveyed property on a public road to Columbia Water Co. Inc. for $129,664.

Matthew C. Wubbolt conveyed 37 Main St. to Matthew Boerger and Rebecca McCurdy for $314,900.

Denise M. Neal conveyed 108 Acanthus St. to Denise M. Neal and Stephanie Nicole Randler for $1.

J. Neal Brubaker and Beverly K. Brubaker conveyed property on a public road to J. Neal Brubaker and Beverly K. Brubaker for $1.

East Donegal Township Municipal Authority conveyed property on a public road to Columbia Water Co. Inc. for $5,120.

Bpdl3 LLC and J. Gary Neff conveyed property on a public road to NVR Inc. for $193,500.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Stephen L. Roberts and Judy A. Roberts conveyed property on a public road to Hope M. Miller and Nathaniel David Knaub for $157,000.

Donegal Woods LLC conveyed property on a public road to Glenpoint LLC for $305,000.

Bradley M. Richardson and Sandra J. Richardson conveyed property on a public road to Bradley M. Richardson for $1.

EAST EARL TWP.

Collyn Bray Swanson conveyed property on a public road to George Velez Jr. for $253,000.

Florence W. Sauder conveyed property on a public road to Lester R. Sauder and Elva M. Sauder for $1.

Elmer J. King and Hannah S. King conveyed property on a public road to Matthew J. King and Rose E. King for $1.

WEST EARL TWP.

Cynthia Ann Hoover, Mary W. Hoover and Warren W. Hoover conveyed property on a public road to Mary W. Hoover for $266,666.

Cynthia Ann Hoover, Mary W. Hoover, Warren W. Hoover and Frank W. Hoover conveyed property on a public road to Warren Weaver Hoover for $266,666.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

Mary M. Hicks and Thomas R. Sawyer Sr. conveyed 5863 Leebel Road to Thomas R. Sawyer Sr, Edward M. Sawyer Sr. and David K. Sawyer for $1.

The estate of Verlie S. Hoppie conveyed 6010 Geneva Drive to Desmonde Agness Hoppie for $255,000.

William R. Christman conveyed property on Valley Road to Donald R. Musser and Julia M. Musser for $219,995.

ELIZABETH TWP.

Katie Anne Doyle and Katie Anne Heisey conveyed property on Oak Lane to Jared Thomas Good and Ashley N. Good for $350,000.

James P. May and Georgine D. May conveyed property on Furnace Hills Pike to Herman G. Hollingshead and Sharon L. Hollingshead for $875,000.

Belinda K. Graybill and Belinda K. Hess conveyed property on Furnace Hills Pike to Belinda K. Hess, Kelly A. Bollinger, Darby M. Graybill and Belinda K. Hess Revocable Trust for $1.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

Joseph W. Kearns and Barbara K. Kearns conveyed 5 Center Square to Bracken Leigh LLC for $600,000.

Haak Holdings LLC and Timothy R. Haak conveyed 23 S. Market St. to M&E Grove LLC for $265,000.

Brandon K. Lippi and Stephanie M. Lippi conveyed 508 Ridge Road to Alexandra Leigh Gulbrandsen for $230,000.

Virginia G. Althoff and Cheryl J. Bollendorf conveyed 350 N. Spruce St. to Lancaster County Restorations LLC for $240,000.

Matthew P. Bleacher and Kelly A. Bleacher conveyed 540 Groff Ave. to Joseph A. Shepps and Lesley A. Moore for $247,000.

Patricia Anne Rutherford and Patricia Anne Tate conveyed property on North Hanover Street to Connor Merrill and Bailey Brubaker for $251,000.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Shaun R. Martin and Faye A. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Matthew Hill and Errica Hill for $116,250.

Roger L. Eberly and Vicki S. Eberly conveyed 163 E. Pine St. to Rick E. McKinley and Margaret N. McKinley for $230,000.

Javin V. Martin conveyed property on South Maple Street to Harlan J. Horst and Janelle M. Horst for $255,000.

Douglas J. Sarmir and Deborah A. Sarmir conveyed 136 Park Ave. to Benjamin Lutz for $240,000.

Michael R. White conveyed 235 W. Franklin St. to Roman S. Lantz for $160,000.

Sylvia J. Sheaffer and Sylvia Sheaffer conveyed property on a public road to Phyllis A. Paules for $650,000.

Paul M. Hill Jr, Vanita F. Hill, David H. Hill and Robin M. Hill conveyed property on East Main Street to Glendon Weaver for $195,000.

EPHRATA TWP.

RTTR LLC, Todd J. Felpel and Ryan L. Felpel conveyed property on a public road to Jared D. Fredrickson and Jessica M. Swisher for $311,100.

Stephen T. Becker and Gina Becker conveyed 45 Misty Lane to Carl C. Antonucci and Susan A. Antonucci for $435,000.

Zimmerman Home Builders LLC, Dwight Zimmerman and Bryan Zimmerman conveyed Unit 19 to Shannon Delaney for $485,000.

FULTON TWP.

Frederick G. Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Mark A. McCardell and Denise L. McCardell for $100,000.

Frederick G. Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Eric A. McCardell for $100,000.

Frederick G. Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Ethan A. McCardell for $100,000.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

The estate of M. Beverly McCauley conveyed 1803 Linnwood Ave. to Nanda Upreti and Abishek Upreti for $246,000.

Roy Shertzer conveyed 829 Rohrerstown Road to Hodges Real Estate Associates LLC for $1.

Sonshine III and Josiah LLC conveyed property on a public road to Rita Gibellino for $131,667.

KJC Properties LLC, Kenneth L. Kreider, James E. Kreider and Carol A. Buchen conveyed 1761 Lancaster Road to Ethan Olney and Aubrey Olney for $405,000.

Annabel M. Ries conveyed 120 Pinnacle Point Drive to Xin Xiang Huang for $245,000.

Diana L. Thompson conveyed 2410 Mayfair Drive to Christopher M. Beebe for $350,000.

Marietta Avenue Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC and Chad Stoltzfus conveyed Unit 39 to Jose Chacon and Shamyra Chacon for $301,990.

The estate of Vince Liaguno conveyed Unit 10 to Diana M. Knouff for $215,000.

John L. Landis, David L. Landis and Mary Ann Ogburn conveyed property on a public road to Amerco Real Estate Co for $3,000,000.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed 117 Republic Terrace to John R. Dibenedetto Jr. and Elizabeth T. Dibenedetto for $359,020.

Charles T. Fatjo conveyed property on a public road to Casey C. Barton and Sarah J. Barton for $357,500.

Marietta Avenue Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Stoltzfus Eg Homes LLC, CBC Land LP, SFP2 LLC, Chad M. Stoltzfus, Elam G. Stoltzfus Jr. Inc. and Stoltzfus Elam G. Jr. Inc. conveyed Unit 38 to Anne M. Lusk, Kenneth D. Berkenstock and Matthew R. Berkenstock for $318,410.

701 Stony Battery Road LLC, Gabriel Clark and 701 Stony Battery Road Manager LLC conveyed 701 Stony Battery Road to Ta 701 Stony Battery Road LLC for $0.

Moses James Shirk and Melissa Anne Shirk conveyed 1591 Kauffman Road to Claire Ellen Shaffer and David Allen Shaffer for $420,000.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed 103 Ticonderoga Road to Jody Miller Fontes for $458,691.

701 Stony Battery Road LLC and Aaron Repucci conveyed 701 Stony Battery Road to Ta 701 Stony Battery Road LLC for $23,900,000.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

William J. Sourbeer and Kathy J. Sourbeer conveyed property on a public road to Loyalty 1St Real Estate LLC for $129,000.

James R. Benson and Donna J. Benson conveyed property on Westover Drive to Moses Shirk and Melissa Shirk for $500,000.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

Leopoldo M. Vocalan Jr. and Jennielyn Nieto Vocalan conveyed 1801 Windsong Lane to Stephan Edward Ramos and Ahmed Williams for $360,000.

Nba Hotels LLC and Narendra Patel conveyed property on a public road to Lincoln East LLC for $2,700,000.

Thomas William Boyle conveyed property on Buckwater Road to Buck Property Solutions LLC for $431,800.

Tiyanshan M. Ahiskali conveyed 1734 Old Philadelphia Pike to Mukhamadali Ahiskali and Albina Ahiskali for $291,500.

Kristen N. Musser and Kristen N. Martin conveyed property on Kolb Drive to Daulton R. Martin and Kristen N. Martin for $312,000.

The estate of Deborah E. Herr conveyed 2168 Colleens Way to P. Mark Lefever for $1.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

The estate of Hanna M. Hill conveyed Unit 183 to James R. Benson and Donna J. Benson for $338,000.

Walter E. Root, Esther M. Root and Timothy W. Root conveyed Unit 82 to Nelson J. Shenk and June Y. Shenk for $259,000.

Clayton M. Brubaker III and Madeline M. Brubaker conveyed property on a public road to Clayton M. Brubaker III for $1.

Mary Gene Tierney conveyed 1227 Willow Street Pike to David Walker and Mary Gene Tierney for $1.

Richard L. McCue and Randal Mark Hess conveyed Unit 169 to Peter J. Kilcullen and Jeanette M. Kilcullen for $259,900.

Harry L. Gordon and James Gordon conveyed 1017 Willow Street Pike to Abide Co LLC for $129,000.

LANCASTER CITY

Kunzler & Co. Inc. conveyed 624 Manor St. to Horton & Hook Holdings LLC for $1.

Alison Emmons and Shawon Gibbons conveyed 233 N. Mulberry St. to Dru E. Schneider and Bryan D. Pflanz Jr. for $270,000.

Kunzler & Co. Inc. conveyed 622 Manor St. to Horton & Hook Holdings LLC for $1.

William Hammerstein and Mandee Hammerstein conveyed 719 N. Plum St. to Joseph Edward Buckwalter and Joy Ann Buckwalter for $320,000.

Philip B. Witmer, Randall L. Witmer and Lorretta J. Witmer conveyed 651 Fremont St. to Kreider Brothers Realty LLC for $142,860.

Evelyn Rivera and Robert Rivera conveyed property on Euclid Avenue to Neftali Rivera for $1.

Hermes Almaguer and Angel L Paz Portelles conveyed property on West King Street to Bray & B. Properties LLC for $440,000.

James R. Geist, Gail R Bower Geist and Gail R. Bower Geist conveyed 555 W. Orange St. to Charles T. Stokes Jr. and Robert L. Hoffman for $170,000.

Joseph B. Catanzaro and Francesca Catanzaro conveyed property on a public road to Cody B. Hurst for $415,000.

Thomas J. Wheatley conveyed 240 E. New St. to Matthew F. Santana and Elissa M. Maslyn for $330,000.

Awakened Properties LLC conveyed property on West Lemon Street to Christopher P. Larsen for $385,000.

Joan E. Eckman conveyed 18 N. Broad St. to Timothy J. Eckman for $1.

The estate of Carlton S. Bahn conveyed 225 Elm St. to Awakened Properties LLC for $176,000.

Julie Ann Ward and Julie A. Vanhorn conveyed 807 N. Plum St. to Lauren Ashley Myer for $230,000.

Anthony C. Prisco and Jennifer E. Prisco conveyed 42 N. Lime St. to Colin C. Heinle for $685,000.

Kunzler & Co. Inc. conveyed property on Lafayette Street to Jazu Holdings LLC for $1.

Kunzler & Co. Inc. conveyed 617 Lafayette St. to Jazu Holdings LLC for $1.

Kunzler & Co. Inc. conveyed 621 Lafayette St. to Jazu Holdings LLC for $1.

Hallie R. Plank Credit Trust, Robert E. Plank Jr. and Deborah F. Haas conveyed 643 N. Pine St. to Edward W. Brock for $154,500.

Manuel R. Arroyo Jr. conveyed property on Euclid Avenue to Manuel R. Arroyo Jr. and Jamilah L. Arroyo for $1.

H4 Homes LLC and Steve Holland conveyed 739 E. Chestnut St. to 739 Chestnut Holdings LLC for $217,800.

Lancaster Press Partners LP, Lancaster Press Management LLC and Eddie P. Drogaris conveyed Unit 205 to Adam Charles Gurtler and Danya Marie Gurtler for $458,013.

Anthony Y. Brophy conveyed property on Euclid Avenue to Hassan A. Beattie and Danielle E. Wright for $207,500.

Anne T. Hinkle conveyed Unit 301 to Egon E. Wolff and Egon Wolff Revocable Trust for $249,900.

Stephen Wagler conveyed 304 New Dorwart St. to David T. Barkman, Ervin J. Barkman and Janali R. Barkman for $112,000.

Stephen Wagler conveyed 139 Coral St. to James Barkman and Ervin J. Barkman for $102,000.

Jaylan Martin conveyed 606 High St. to Peter Duong for $113,000.

J. Gary Neff conveyed 434 Beaver St. to Ferdinand Montalvo Cruz, Barbara Delia Morales Garcia and Barbara Delia Morales Garcia for $75,000.

Gurdip Mangat conveyed 340 N. Mulberry St. to Eden Abas Jemal for $280,000.

Mark R. Bernhardt and Karen Bernhardt conveyed 303 E. Frederick St. to G. David Keener and Joylynn G. Keener for $120,000.

Ralph R. Norman and Gabrielle Wenger conveyed 917 Columbia Ave. to Tahra A. Drager and Robert E. Smith Jr. for $148,000.

Anne Elaine Slagle conveyed 441 St. Joseph St. to Aslam Pervez for $190,000.

Trilochan Singh conveyed 240 Filbert St. to Ny Road Show Limo Inc. for $180,000.

Kowain Christian conveyed property on South Prince Street to Cynthia L. Padilla for $270,000.

Mana Shing and Meh Ram conveyed 724 Hamilton St. to Caleb A. Sneller and Lyric A. Williams for $185,000.

Girma Gesesse, Yeshihareg G. Demeke and Yeshihareq G. Demeke conveyed property on a public road to Ivan Allyger Stoltzfus for $210,000.

Larry Henry conveyed 221 S. Ann St. to Hiram Javier Ramos and Hildamarie Suarez for $165,000.

Stephen Wagler conveyed 662 Hebrank St. to Gr8r Purpose LLC for $87,000.

George Mastromatteo and Michael A. Mastromatteo conveyed property on College Avenue to Lancaster Vault LLC for $600,000.

Recreate Investments LLC and Wendell Huyard conveyed 117 Pearl St. to Trenton Sorensen and Kirstin Morin for $284,900.

Double K. Investments LLC, Samuel J. King and Daniel S. King conveyed 520 Green St. to Alaia Au for $98,500.

LANCASTER TWP.

Quail Run Apartments LLC, Lancaster Apt Holding Co LLC, Sponsor Lancaster Apt Holding Co LLC, Berger Lancaster Apt Holding Co LLC and Gencore Investments LLC conveyed property on a public road to Creekside BP LLC, Creekside EP LLC and Creekside NW LLC for $10.

Rama Investment Properties LLC and Jeffrey D. Mohler conveyed 935 E. King St. to TNH Sober Living LLC for $265,000.

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Timothy C. Reese II, William John V Reese, The estate of Cynthia I. Reese and The estate of Cynthia Reese conveyed 1241 Elm Ave. to AJ Home Solutions LLC for $153,000.

Raiza Garcell and Claudio Armas Fernandez conveyed property on Millerseville Pike to Raiza Garcell and Rodolfo Aramis Cordero for $5,000.

Mark R. Rabideau and Alyssa M. Rabideau conveyed 3 Park Lane to Erica Biechy for $225,000.

Wayne A. Long, Madelyn Rivera, Madelyn Rivera Rodriguez and Madelyn Rivera Rodriguez conveyed property on Yorkshire Drive to Sokra Ngeth and Maly Yan for $252,500.

The estate of Charles H. Benner Jr. conveyed 317 Abbeyville Road to Landon T. Hurst for $216,000.

Brenda J. Lowery conveyed 125 Montrose Ave. to Steven B. Lowery and Brenda J. Lowery Irrevocable Trust for $1.

Maria P. Spirito and Israel Velazquez conveyed property on Stockbridge Circle to Janine Rife for $203,000.

Wilfredo Baez conveyed 957 E. Orange St. to Jason Krady and Jeryl Zimmerman for $156,150.

WPE Partners LLC, C&F Inc. and Mark R. Will conveyed property on a public road to Patricia A. Sweikowski for $370,705.

Nancy A. Tavella conveyed property on Jackson Drive to Joseph Tavella and Nancy A. Tavella for $1.

The estate of William Gonzalez Jr. conveyed property on Jackson Drive to Nancy A. Tavella and Nancy A. Gonzalez for $1.

WPE Partners LLC, C&F Inc. and Mark R. Will conveyed property on a public road to Robert Benjamin Hirsch and Carol Ann Hirsch for $407,175.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

Chun Lai Gao and Ellie Ball conveyed property on a public road to Ellie Ball for $1.

Blaine E. Skoloda conveyed 52 Hickory Lane to William McCardle Jr. and Cinthia McCardle for $365,000.

LITITZ BOROUGH

Olympia Sipe conveyed 231 S. Broad St. to GS Properties & Holdings LLC for $259,000.

David W. Gerhart, Amy C. Gerhart and Mary Ann Gerhart conveyed 530 W. Second Ave. to David W. Gerhart and Amy C. Gerhart for $1.

Carl K. Shuman conveyed property on a public road to Carl K. Shuman for $1.

Mary Jo Alexander and Mary Jo Platt conveyed 307 S. Spruce St. to Martin J. Platt Jr. and Mary Jo Platt for $1.

Larry L. Deemer conveyed 313 E. New St. to Kevin E. Royer and Lori A. Royer for $150,000.

The estate of Jean Royer, The estate of Thelma Jean Royer and The estate of Thelma J. Royer conveyed 66 Front St. to Dmorrissey Road LLC for $240,000.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

Rock Bottom Properties LLC and Susan B. Warden conveyed property on a public road to Metzler Home Builders Inc. for $149,000.

MANHEIM TWP.

David L. Buehler and Christin R. Buehler conveyed property on Whitemarsh Drive to Travis J. Oot and Anna L. Oot for $435,000.

Peter Jd Hughes conveyed 293 Delp Road to Brant Driedger and Deborah Driedger for $265,000.

Millpond Properties LLC and Christopher Martin conveyed property on Delp Road to Stephen Michael Moore and Maria Elena Aldea Agudo for $325,000.

Shylove Laraque Kersainvil and Shylove L. Kersainvil conveyed property on Richmond Drive to Charles Miller Dennis, Charles Miller Dennis and Taryn Dennis for $430,000.

John W. Edwards and John Wayne Edwards conveyed 920 Martha Ave. to Joseph Kready Hemler Jr. and Audrey Lynn Hemler for $356,000.

Shertzer Property LLC and Donna Shertzer conveyed property on a public road to Psalm 1004 5. Property Holdings LLC for $650,000.

Dev Ghimire conveyed 421 Surrey Drive to Som B. Tamang and Rojina Gurung for $295,000.

Gordon Kohl Jr. and Nadine Kohl conveyed 3008 Weaver Road to Gordon Kohl Jr. for $1.

Robert D. Weidner and Kayla Weidner conveyed property on Integrity Drive to Marshall Vincent Brinton Miele and Elizabeth Marie Roth for $1,150,000.

Cheryl F. Gingerich and Cheryl F. Braun conveyed 2878 Kissel Hill Road to Timothy W. Braun and Cheryl F. Braun for $1.

The Estate of Donald L. Harris conveyed property on Dorset Street to Alina T. Boldyn for $700,000.

Melvin M. Graybill conveyed property on a public road to Lcu Properties LLC for $650,000.

John A. Krecek &. Frances Hw Krecek Trust, John A. Krecek and Frances Hw Krecek conveyed 618 Randolph Drive to Robert V. Richards, Angela F. Richards and Robert V. Richards Living Trust for $900,000.

Melissa S. Long and Jonathan R. Long conveyed 1522 Sunset Ave. to Melissa S. Long for $1.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

Travis M. Knerr and Kelli Am Knerr conveyed property on a public road to Amanda J. Morales for $234,750.

Rapho Township of and Manheim Borough of conveyed property on a public road to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and Pennsylvania Commonwealth of for $1.

Steven C. Sprecher A and Hildegard M. Sprecher conveyed 59 S. Penn St. to Steven D. Sprecher and Jessica L. Kraybill for $1.

Andrew W. Nelson and Vickie G. Nelson conveyed property on Logan Avenue to Homes For Manheim for $1.

Joseph F. Segro conveyed 179 N. Pitt St. to Dwane Shepherd for $100,000.

John V. Miller, Dawn A. Rock and Dawn Rock Miller conveyed property on Shelburne Lane to John V. Miller for $1.

Nicole Soders and Nicole L. Rhoads conveyed 244 W. Chestnut St. to Vincent Martire and Catherine Martire for $170,000.

MANOR TWP.

Rufus A. Fulton Jr. and Judith F. Fulton conveyed property on a public road to Rufus A. Fulton III for $1.

Judith F. Fulton conveyed property on a public road to Rufus A. Fulton III for $1.

Amanda L. Swords and Cory V. Williams conveyed property on Creekside Drive to Daniel Melato for $289,900.

Ramp Holdings LLC and J. Robert Haverstick conveyed property on a public road to Connor Steven Bitts and McKenna Catherine Bitts for $236,722.

Jorge Reynaldo Garcia Balmaseda conveyed property on Langley Square to Carmen Ivy Frontanez for $305,000.

Jennifer C. Probst and Kristi M. Becker conveyed property on Bent Tree Drive to Kristi M. Becker for $1.

Clifford L. Charles and Nancy J. Charles conveyed property on a public road to Leslie Lehman for $1.

Robert L. Huber conveyed property on a public road to Bml Real Estate LLC for $251,000.

William R. Hauber II and Tara B. Hauber conveyed property on a public road to Tara B. Hauber for $1.

The estate of Robert L. Slabinski conveyed property on West Charlotte Street to Jane Z. Slabinski for $1.

Justin Shelton conveyed 2272 Franklin Road to Gary D. Hines and Sueann E. Noll for $195,000.

James D. Witmer conveyed 237 Highville Road to Douglas S. Ressler II for $425,000.

Philip Stinger and Elizabeth Stinger conveyed property on Whitechapel Road to Charles R. Fisher and Lisa M. Fisher for $310,000.

Bml Real Estate LLC and Brandon Leaman conveyed 109 Shannon Drive to Nelson R. Habecker for $340,500.

Cordell Leigh Ehrnstrom Sr. and Karin Dee Ehrnstrom conveyed property on Sawgrass Drive to Donald Graham and Susan Graham for $439,000.

Stone Mill Apartments Llc, Lancaster Apt Holding Co Llc, Sponsor Lancaster Apt Holding Co Llc, Berger Lancaster Apt Holding Co LLC and Gencore Investments LLC conveyed property on a public road to Creekside Bp Llc, Creekside Ep LLC and Creekside Nw LLC for $10.

MARIETTA BOROUGH

Matthew L. Kitchen and Carrie Kitchen conveyed 28 E. Front St. to Sherliz L. Fabregas for $139,500.

Barbara E. Graham conveyed property on a public road to David Thomas McAleer Jr. for $240,000.

The Estate of Frances B. Cranford and The Estate of Frances Brooks Cranford conveyed property on a public road to Michelle Meyers for $170,000.

MARTIC TWP.

Daniel W. Shirk, Donna S. Shirk and Donna Shirk conveyed 241 Bethesda Church Road West to John Mark King and Martha B. King for $654,000.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

Nancy K. Jester and Jennifer Jester conveyed 206 N. George St. to Nancy K. Jester and Nancy J. Jester Revocable Trust for $1.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

Keree L. Leamons conveyed property on North Market Avenue to Woods Property Management LLC for $203,612.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Robert N. Snyder conveyed property on Railroad Street to Adam R. Snyder and Robert N. Snyder for $1.

Robert N. Snyder conveyed property on a public road to Adam R. Snyder and Robert N. Snyder for $1.

The Estate of Barbara A. Bitner conveyed property on Ridge Road to Mitchell Bitner and Emma Elliott for $235,000.

Robert N. Snyder conveyed property on a public road to Adam R. Snyder and Robert N. Snyder for $1.

Larry C. Dombach Inc. and Dombach Larry C. Inc. conveyed property on Radio Road to Raymond H. Becker Jr. and Michele L. Becker for $346,515.

Larry C. Dombach Inc. and Dombach Larry C. Inc. conveyed property on Radio Road to Chelsea N. Meyer and Douglas J. Logan III for $358,416.

Robert N. Snyder conveyed property on a public road to Adam R. Snyder and Robert N. Snyder for $1.

DISTRICT 461 UNRESOLVED

Philip V. Nissley and Christie R. Nissley conveyed property on Milton Grove Road to Christopher A. Shearer and Danielle N. Shearer for $225,000.

Trevor N. Jones and Maegan L. Jones conveyed property on Knoll Drive to Christopher R. Barns and Shannon Barns for $195,000.

MOUNTVILLE BOROUGH

Ehab S. Hanna, Elham L. Shehata, Elham Shehata and Ehab Hanna conveyed 62 E. Main St. to Mariam K. Abdelmasseh for $135,000.

Usa Small Business Adm conveyed property on a public road to Fridy Street LP for $1.

Tracee E. Herb conveyed 204 Rockford Square to Anthony S. Tentromono for $200,000.

Awakened Properties LLC and Daniel J. Zecher conveyed 150 E. New St. to Zackary A. Stamp and Madison N. Stamp for $323,250.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

Brent L. Wolf and Connie L. Wolf conveyed property on East Jackson Street to Irvin S. Fox and Anna Z. Fox for $375,000.

Michael L. Ebersol conveyed 227 Grant St. to Js Ventures LLC for $225,000.

PARADISE TWP.

Anna Mary Lapp and Christ K. Lapp &. Anna Mary Lapp Revocable Living Trust conveyed property on a public road to Melvin R. Lapp and Esther L. Lapp for $1.

Eli S. Esh and Anna Ruth Esh conveyed property on a public road to Jk Real Estate LLC for $600,000.

Omar S. Stoltzfus Jr. and Omar Stoltzfus Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Omar S. Stoltzfus Jr. and Marian S. Stoltzfus for $1.

PENN TWP.

Larry L. King and Marian G. King conveyed 51 Sunset Ave. to Gerald P. Kramer and Ying Chu Kramer for $299,900.

Lois Jean Hershey conveyed property on Green Ridge Drive to Joshua Ryan Hershey for $1.

Ruth N. Lescanec conveyed Unit 45 to Jeffrey R. Zwigard and Nell A. Zwigard for $299,900.

PEQUEA TWP.

Signature Property Professionals LLC conveyed 311 Donna Ave. to Ian Jones and Kathleen Cook for $420,000.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

Joseph G. Nadu Jr, Builder Services Group Inc. and Kenneth Homes conveyed Unit 19 to David Leonard Gentry III and Danielle Lynne Gentry for $360,685.

Joseph G. Nadu Jr, Nadu Construction Inc. and Lancaster Home Builders conveyed Unit 15 to Lino A. Rivera and Jazhil Torres Rodriguez for $321,833.

Brenda L. Cloud conveyed 1189 Rawlinsville Road to Brenda L. Cloud and John J. Dietrich III for $1.

QUARRYVILLE BOROUGH

Richard T. Scholl, Heather Scholl and Heather A. Zurita conveyed 222 E. State St. to Richard T. Scholl and Heather Scholl for $1.

RAPHO TWP.

Elm Tree Properties LLC and Alden Homes At Cornwall Inc. conveyed Unit 284 to Paul Alan Duncan and Yun Chao Shia for $379,991.

Shealin M. Mulcahy and Alyssa M. Mulcahy conveyed property on Fieldstone Drive to Warren Edward Buckman IV for $410,000.

David S. Winey and Alicia C. Winey conveyed property on Fieldstone Drive to Jose Jimenez and Morgan Jimenez for $438,500.

John M. Slaymaker IV and Elizabeth A. Slaymaker conveyed property on Mount Joy Manheim Road to John M. Slaymaker IV for $1.

Troy S. Custer and Tina M. Custer conveyed property on a public road to Steven J. Bachmeier Jr. and Crystal A. Bachmeier for $310,000.

SADSBURY TWP.

Andrew L. Beiler Jr. and Anna Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Benjamin Z. Stoltzfus and Salina K. Stoltzfus for $1.

SALISBURY TWP.

Houston Run Properties LLC and Philip E. Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Linville Hill Christian School for $1.

Daniel F. Stoltzfus and Hannah Ruth Stoltzfus conveyed property on Meetinghouse Road to Miriam Ann Stoltzfus, Omar S. Kauffman and Henry S. Kauffman for $535,000.

Amos F. King and Emma K. King conveyed property on a public road to Elam P. King and Priscilla King for $1.

Faye L. Welsh conveyed 664 Gault Road to Raymond L. Welsh and Alexis B. Welsh for $300,000.

Cheryl E. Johnson conveyed property on a public road to Cassandra Marie Farrands and Matthew James Farrands for $400,000.

Emanuel B. Esh and Barbara Ann Esh conveyed property on a public road to Mahlon J. Esh and Amanda R. Esh for $380,000.

Alice I. Bloom and Gwendolyn L. Thomas A conveyed property on Ridge Avenue to John R. Gregson for $1.

Alice I. Bloom and Gwendolyn L. Thomas A conveyed property on Rays Avenue to John R. Gregson for $180,000.

STRASBURG BOROUGH

Jacob Adams and Marissa Adams conveyed property on Heritage Avenue to Seth Gregory and Alyssa Gregory for $400,000.

STRASBURG TWP.

Shirley R. Eshelman and Genn M. Eshelman conveyed property on Hartman Bridge Road to Journey Church Inc. for $1,100,000.

Usa Housing &. Urban Development conveyed property on Beaver Valley Pike to Christian Swarey for $138,000.

Eshelman Partnership and Sight &. Sound Management Co. Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Journey Church Inc. for $289,000.

Samuel K. Lapp and Barbara Z. Lapp conveyed property on a public road to Samuel K. Lapp and Barbara Z. Lapp for $1.

Samuel K. Lapp and Barbara Z. Lapp conveyed property on a public road to Samuel K. Lapp and Barbara Z. Lapp for $1.

WARWICK TWP.

Clara M. Metzler and Ronald Metzler conveyed property on a public road to Scott Dietz and Shirley Dietz for $235,000.

The Estate of Joseph E. Es conveyed 929 Pine Hill Road to Brian E. Consylman Jr. and Megan N. Harper for $275,000.

Millport Road Llc, Garman Builders At Lancaster Llc, James W. Buckwalter and Shawn L. Garman conveyed property on Lititz Bend Drive to David J. Wilski and Barbara L. Wilski for $634,350.

Millport Road Llc, Pine Hill At Lancaster LLC and James W. Buckwalter conveyed property on Valley Crossing Drive to Shane R. Bailey and Molly F. Holt for $165,000.

Gideon E. Fisher Jr. and Barbara B. Fisher conveyed property on Church Road to Daniel S. King and Rachel G. King for $1.

The Estate of Linda R. Hilton conveyed 1609 Glenn Road to Kevin Leonard for $240,000.