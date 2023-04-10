The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds Office for March 27-31:

ADAMSTOWN BOROUGH

Bryan P. McCafferty, Taylor E. McCafferty and Taylor E. Kidwell conveyed property on a public road to Connie M. High for $325,000.

Christoph Pohl and Christine M. Mallula conveyed property on Rebecca Drive to Christoph Pohl for $1.

Terry L. Eckert and Donna G. Eckert conveyed property on a public road to William L. Corbett and Brenda Corbett for $360,000.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Martin S. Colleran, Nicole Pachucki, Stephen Pachucki, Cynthia Taylor, Jeffrey Taylor and Martin J. Colleran conveyed property on a public road to Martin S. Colleran, Nicole Pachucki and Cynthia Taylor for $1.

CAERNARVON TWP.

Larry S. Hoover, Lorene Z. Hoover and Lorene S. Hoover conveyed property on a public road to Larry S. Hoover and Lorene S. Hoover for $1.

Richard G. Shuker Jr, Linda D. Shuker, Barbara Pergine and John M. Pergine conveyed property on Maple Street to Tyler Stoltzfus and Abby Stoltzfus for $353,000.

Allen Henry Ruhl Jr. and Robyn Lee Ruhl conveyed property on a public road to Allen Henry Ruhl Jr. and Robyn Lee Ruhl for $1.

Daniel E. Zook Jr. and Naomi P. Zook conveyed property on Narvon Road to David M. Zook and Rebecca K. Zook for $1.

CLAY TWP.

Daryl J. Sensenig and Grace L. Sensenig conveyed property on Church Road to Glendon Burkholder for $315,000.

Geraldine B. Bollinger conveyed property on a public road to Nancy E. Harris for $342,400.

Brian D. Nolt and Elaine Nolt conveyed property on a public road to Brian D. Nolt and Elaine Nolt for $0.

J. Clifford Moyer conveyed property on Seglock Road to Samuel D. Zuck for $302,000.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Kerry L. Kegerise and Mark A. Clark conveyed property on a public road to Bear Mill Holdings LLC for $2,000,000.

Sunview Partners LP, Sunview Partners Management LLC and Mahlon N. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Zimmerman Home Builders LLC for $363,000.

Sherry L. Heath and Sherry L. Schaefer conveyed property on Ray Drive to Carrol Jerome Mangas and Karen Judith Goodrich for $225,000.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

Zachary D. Montgomery and Katelyn M. Montgomery conveyed property on Village Spring Lane to Rick Y. Louie and Kimberly S. Tate-Louie for $276,000.

Loren M. Newswanger and Sheila D. Newswanger conveyed 620 Wollups Hill Road to Brian Z. Hoover for $305,000.

COLERAIN TWP.

Michael McCormack and Mary Ellen McCormack conveyed property on a public road to John Petro for $265,000.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Columbia Borough conveyed property on a public road to Valley View Capital LLC for $70,000.

Xavier Hernan Camuy Rodriguez and Lemarie Camuy Rodriguez conveyed property on Maple Street to Margaret J. Davis and Helena M. Brown for $215,000.

Abbey M. Helmick conveyed property on Manor Street to Daniel Kline for $142,500.

Kimber Properties LLC and Timothy J. Reed conveyed 513 N. Second St. to Fresley Garcia and Elaine Merced for $225,000.

Joseph S. Weisser conveyed property on Cherry Street to Proverb Realty LLC for $150,000.

Harry Pinker Jr. conveyed 30 N. Fifth St. to Austin Mountain for $160,000.

CONESTOGA TWP.

The estate of Carolyn L. Kennedy conveyed property on a public road to Ann Louise Vereen and Jack Hiawatha Kennedy Jr. for $220,000.

Edna M. Vickers conveyed property on a public road to Hydrangea Hill Properties LLC for $199,000.

DENVER BOROUGH

Gerald E. Petery and Martha J. Petery conveyed property on a public road to Jay Bowen and April Bowen for $325,000.

The estate of Deborah S. Zerbe conveyed property on a public road to Cordel J. Zeiset and Abigail K. Martin for $255,000.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Peter Petrosky conveyed property on Wilkens Street to Nicholas A. Baxter and Mackenzie N. Garner for $270,000.

Stoneybrook Developers LLC, Penway Construction Inc, Robert L. Gruber and Darby M. Graybill conveyed property on Pebble Drive to James Edward Obrien and Linda Marie Obrien for $514,900.

DRUMORE TWP.

Harry L. Martin and Joyce A. Martin conveyed 1101 Goshen Mill Road to Benjamin K. Stoltzfus and Katie S. Stoltzfus for $100,000.

Lancaster County Conservancy conveyed property on a public road to Lancaster County Conservancy for $1.

EAST DRUMORE TWP.

Christopher V. Overly and Donna L. Overly conveyed property on a public road to Stephen Hayes Brown and Ashleigh Janeane Brown for $290,000.

EARL TWP.

The estate of Ruth E. Rutt conveyed property on a public road to Jason E. Weaver for $417,000.

EAST EARL TWP.

Garden Spot Fire Rescue conveyed property on a public road to CSLSS Real Estate Co LLC for $1.

Jesse B. Huyard and Sadie S. Huyard conveyed property on a public road to Joseph K. Huyard and Susan F. Huyard for $1.

Daryl R. Hurst conveyed property on a public road to John D. Petre and Lydia F. Petre for $285,000.

Duane L. Miller and Yvonne K. Miller conveyed 950 E. Main St. to Hometown Cottage LLC for $625,000.

WEST EARL TWP.

James D. Chadwick and Megan J. Chadwick conveyed property on Cornerstone Way to Daniel W. Andrews and Carla L. Andrews for $540,000.

Patrick R. Pizzolo and Carol A. Pizzolo conveyed property on a public road to Carol A. Pizzolo for $1.

Calvin R. Good and Roxanne S. Good conveyed 328 S. Seventh St. to 328 Akron LLC for $975,000.

Stanley W. Levandoski Jr, Stanley F. Levandoski, Stanley W. Levandoski III and Regina R. Levandoski conveyed property on South View Drive to Sheri Ann Webb and Richard M. Noecker for $316,000.

EDEN TWP.

Terry M. Johnson conveyed property on Springville Road to Zachary A. Mallory and Ashleigh M. Mallory for $438,000.

ELIZABETH TWP.

Martha Z. Shirk conveyed property on a public road to Travis Good and Katelyn Good for $145,000.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

James B. Stillwagner conveyed property on a public road to Hillside Financial LLC for $182,500.

Daniel W. Quinn conveyed property on a public road to Riley Ebersole and Laci Velez for $239,200.

Erich J. Carroll and Amanda L. Carroll conveyed 345 N. Hanover St. to Brett Meador for $255,000.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Dale Latshaw, Kimberly Latshaw, Dale Lamar Latshaw, Kimberly Sue Latshaw and Dale & Kimberly Latshaw Crut conveyed 210 N. State St. to Windy Mansion Investments LLC for $825,000.

John Marks & Virginia D. Marks Living Trust, Sandra J. Burkholder, John Marks and Thomas L. Marks conveyed property on a public road to Brian W. Bagnall Jr. and Brenna E. Bagnall for $270,000.

Harold M. Keeport and Judith A. Bollinger conveyed property on Clearview Avenue to Gregory Lopiccolo and Heidi Lopiccolo for $340,100.

Doreen E. McCabe and Robert C. Clift conveyed property on a public road to Timothy D. Nafe and Gwen V. Nafe for $390,000.

Leon I. Wolf and Ethel M. Wolf conveyed 451 N. Maple St. to Michael D. Wolf for $1.

Jason Fulton and Melinda Fulton conveyed 142 Martin Ave. to Jason Fulton for $1.

EPHRATA TWP.

Gregory Lopiccolo conveyed property on a public road to Patricia Pfennig for $315,000.

The estate of Marie E. Savant and The estate of Earl A. Savant conveyed property on a public road to Chelsea M. Savant for $1.

Clark R. Stauffer and Cheryl R. Stauffer conveyed property on a public road to Ryan E. Horst and Janelle L. Horst for $1.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed property on a public road to Stefan Hoenicke and Beth Hoenicke for $466,368.

Edward P. Kirchner conveyed property on Buchers Mill to Joseph E. Gallagher and Patricia A. Gallagher for $450,000.

Jordan T. Herr conveyed property on a public road to Rebecca E. Olson and Garrett M. Olson for $525,000.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed property on a public road to Peter L. Janosik and Margaret Oneill-Janosik for $507,311.

Dilli R. Mainali and Goma D. Mainali conveyed 825 Darby Lane to Raymond Charles and Katy Anne Charles for $353,500.

Thomas J. Quinn conveyed 2337 Columbia Ave. to Gerald H. Shin for $385,000.

Frank P. Pelczar and Elizabeth L. Pelczar conveyed property on a public road to Frank P. Pelczar for $1.

Awakened Properties LLC conveyed property on a public road to John D. Marino and Ashley R. Leclair for $364,900.

Bradford J. Harris conveyed property on a public road to BRH Homes In PA Southeast LLC for $250,000.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Jenny L. Baronsky and Michael A. Baronsky conveyed property on a public road to Awakened Properties LLC for $211,000.

Melvin L. Sloan and Beverly A. Sloan conveyed property on a public road to Robert A. Cobb and Crystal L. Hipps for $310,000.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

First Church of The Nazarene-Lancaster conveyed property on a public road to First Church of The Nazarene-Lancaster for $1.

Harold A. Walter Jr. and Arlene B. Walter conveyed property on a public road to Tom L. Strohl and Donna Jean Corey for $355,000.

Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. conveyed property on a public road to High Properties for $14,000,000.

Satguru Inc. conveyed property on Lincoln Highway East to SSN 2110 Lincoln Highway Lancaster LLC for $2,100,000.

The estate of Timothy A. Green conveyed 143 Sage Drive to Jason Wolfe and Mindy M. Wolfe for $215,000.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

Calvin P. Wright and Stephanie L. Wright conveyed property on a public road to Jonathan E. Garber Albrecht and Marisa K. Albrecht for $280,000.

Douglas L. Keener conveyed property on a public road to Rhoades Properties LLC for $238,000.

Benjamin A. McMichael conveyed property on Village Road to Benjamin A. McMichael and Benjamin A. McMichael Revocable Living Trust for $10.

Harry L. Borten and Karen L. Borten conveyed property on Thomas Road to Emmanuel Jefferson Maisonneuve and Bethany Maisonneuve for $375,000.

LANCASTER CITY

New Door Holdings I. LLC and Derek Ewing Gillaspy conveyed 346 S. Queen St. to Domingo Hernandez Santos for $195,000.

Randy Baldwin and Analiset Baldwin conveyed property on North Prince Street to Jordan A. Neiman and Emily R. Finnigan for $268,000.

Claude W. Spiese and Susan L. Spiese conveyed 429 N. Pine St. to BNG Properties LLC for $190,000.

Keelan Martinez conveyed property on North Queen Street to Xiu Juan Zheng and Fusu Chen for $190,000.

Jazu Holdings LLC, William G. Jack and Matthew Zuber conveyed 617 Lafayette St. to Legacy Bound LLC for $113,300.

Jazu Holdings LLC, William G. Jack and Matthew Zuber conveyed 619 Lafayette St. to Legacy Bound LLC for $113,300.

Jesse D. Hersh and Laurie L. Hersh conveyed 654 Poplar St. to Legacy Bound LLC for $178,000.

Isabella L. Stump conveyed 124 Pine St. to Michelle R. Millward and Jeffrey D. Spencer for $230,000.

George Bord conveyed 509 Ruby St. to Cash Flo LLC for $79,000.

Nordis Morales-Frometa, Nordis Morales-Formetas, Omar Carmenaty and Omar Carmentay Blanco conveyed property on Hazel Street to Eric N. Castellano Delgado and Yoleisy Reyes Lescaille for $202,000.

Louise A. Nosea conveyed 624 St. Joseph St. to Caleb E. Groff for $120,000.

The estate of Eric Berman conveyed property on East Marion Street to 236 Marion Street LLC for $620,000.

Louis Lauver conveyed 343 S. Ann St. to Jose L Torres Arroyo for $40,000.

Spruce Street Ventures LLC, Spruce St. Design . Build LLC and Ryan Finger conveyed 646 First St. to Liam Forrest for $206,000.

Michael A. Muscarella conveyed 634 First St. to Benjamin Michael Woida for $257,500.

Soca Housing LLC and Lenny Walton conveyed property on Manor Street to Chestnut Housing Corp. for $180,000.

Stuckman Properties LLC and Herbert Dupree Stuckman conveyed 236 1/2 N. Mulberry St. to 236 N. Mulberry LLC for $273,500.

Dean Sensenig Nolt and Christina Faye Nolt conveyed property on East Strawberry Street to Wesley Cuevas Rodriguez for $175,000.

Restored Investments LLC and Joseph Mazzeo conveyed property on a public road to James Dougharty for $225,000.

Ryan E. Horst and Janelle L. Horst conveyed 563 N. Lime St. to Corbin Ashton Horst for $1.

Brandon J. Smoker and Vera R. Smoker conveyed property on Dauphin Street to Kenneth R. Keim and Geneva Fern Keim for $154,000.

Aaron Shiflet conveyed 225 N. Shippen St. to Duran J. Slocum for $235,000.

Steven L. Morganti and Albert Royal conveyed 415 Church St. to BML Real Estate LLC for $118,000.

Craig P. Smith conveyed property on a public road to Tnh Sober Living LLC for $141,000.

Catherine J. Fake conveyed 463 Beaver St. to Rodger N. Rohrbach for $15,000.

Brandon Bello-Santiago conveyed 641 S. Franklin St. to Kowain Christian for $58,500.

Russell A. Tyson and Angela Tyson conveyed 308 Pearl St. to Russell A. Tyson for $1.

The estate of Joan A. Oren conveyed property on Emerald Drive to Traci A. Scott and James E. Scott for $1.

Lakecia M. Shuron and Barbra N. Greene conveyed property on South West End Avenue to Sauder Investment LLC for $243,000.

The estate of Edward K. Myslinski and the estate of Edward Keith Myslinski conveyed property on a public road to Zane D. Sanders for $106,000.

LANCASTER TWP.

The estate of Margaret A. Keener conveyed property on a public road to Rudy J. Delaurentis and Ann M. Delaurentis for $600,000.

Bertha M. Woodard and Ladon Woodard conveyed property on a public road to Ladon Woodard for $1.

Mehdi Salihu conveyed property on Sterling Place to Ariel Triana-Diaz for $250,000.

LEACOCK TWP.

CBH LP and CBH GP LLC conveyed property on Old Philadelphia Pike to CBH LP for $1.

Christian F. King conveyed property on a public road to Benuel F. King for $1.

Levi J. Beiler and Sharon M. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Linden Coffee LLC for $455,000.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

John S. Stoltzfus conveyed 162 E. Main St. to Amos S. Stoltzfus and Linda S. Stoltzfus for $350,000.

LITITZ BOROUGH

Lynwood A. Hyle and Jessica Albuquerque conveyed property on South Laurel Avenue to Jessica Albuquerque for $185,000.

Bradley E. Zimmerman and Kate A. Zimmerman conveyed 503 Front St. to Bradley E. Zimmerman for $1.

Paula L. Magee and Patrick A. Magee A conveyed 136 E. Lincoln Ave. to Michael T. Magee for $1.

Todd A. Dickinson and Margaret A. Droke-Dickinson conveyed 415 Hensley St. to Aaron Parker Sheckart and Hayley Nichole Winters for $240,000.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

Kenneth B. Brown and Jessica L. Sheets conveyed property on King Pen Road to Austin Lee Bachman for $195,000.

Metzler Home Builders Inc. conveyed property on Ashville Road to Leslie Jennings and Aaron Jennings for $575,000.

MANHEIM TWP.

Lycon Valley Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Safiyyah Bashir for $329,900.

Philip C. Klein Jr. conveyed property on Earls Court to Kevin J. Markowitz and Christina L. Markowitz for $425,000.

Alexander Kontis conveyed 56 Waverly Ave. to Rebecca S. Ferrell for $262,000.

Larry E. Swarr and Janet R. Swarr conveyed property on a public road to Robert Allan Matthews and Debora Marie Matthews for $515,000.

James J. Wimer conveyed property on a public road to James J. Wimer and Cynthia Kluth Wimer for $1.

James L. Lapann and Kathy Morrissey conveyed property on Laurel Lane to Christopher S. Green, Megan E. F Green, Thomas L. Lapann and Eileen A. Lapann for $1.

The estate of Janet J. Arehart conveyed property on a public road to Maria Liranzo for $160,000.

Edward E. Mues conveyed property on a public road to Honoria Krause for $232,500.

Joanna C. Boyer conveyed 235 Princess Ave. to Geoffrey L. Sensenig, Jeffrey A. Livengood and Sarah L. Livengood for $220,000.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

Kathleen A. Gerhart, Kenneth L. Gerhart and Kenneth L. Gerhart Jr. conveyed 175 N. Laurel St. to Kenneth L. Gerhart Jr. for $1.

Manheim Central School District conveyed property on a public road to High & Hazel LP for $360,000.

MANOR TWP.

Donna M. Centini and Michael A. Centini conveyed property on a public road to Donna M. Centini for $1.

Dorothy M. Gungur and Johnson Peter conveyed property on Kilgannon Lane to Johnson Peter for $1.

The estate of Sarah A. Peifer conveyed 342 Weaver Road to Nicholas Leaman and Jenilee Leaman for $293,814.

Pansy E. Testerman conveyed property on Bent Tree Drive to James A. Roberts and Jolene R. Roberts for $365,000.

Wendy B. Collins conveyed property on Oakgrove Lane to Jeremy M. Nesmith for $261,000.

Heidi L. Moser conveyed property on Stone Creek Road to Dennis Francis and Pamela T. Griesemer for $385,000.

Jay Matthew Charles, J. Matthew Charles and Erica R. Charles conveyed 711 Hershey Mill Road to Jay Matthew Charles and Erica R. Charles for $1.

MARIETTA BOROUGH

David A. Lundgren conveyed property on West Market Street to Tanwood Properties LLC for $136,000.

George E. Stephanis and Sheila M. Stephanis conveyed 134 W. Market St. to Evstratios George Stephanis for $1.

MARTIC TWP.

Jeffrey M. Rafach and Michelle A. Rafach conveyed property on a public road to Christopher J. Howe for $204,900.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

Joshua R. Cartwright conveyed property on a public road to EWM Properties LLC for $250,000.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

Robert Strocko Jr. and Jessica L. Strocko conveyed property on East Main Street to Jessica L. Strocko for $1.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Koser Brothers Rentals, Kenneth M. Koser Jr. and Kevin M. Koser conveyed property on a public road to Lanco Storage LLC for $605,000.

Kevin D. Kiralfy and Rachel N. Hall conveyed property on a public road to Trenton D. Long for $220,000.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

Shirani David Rajan, Immanuel Susai, David Rajan and Lydia Emily Abel Rajan conveyed property on a public road to Shirani David Rajan and Immanuel Susai for $1.

Thomas P. Davis and Karissa M. Davis conveyed property on a public road to Andrew Nowlan and Kathryn Nowlan for $700,502.

PARADISE TWP.

Vintage Commons LLC and Leon S. King conveyed property on a public road to Paradise Apartments LLC for $350,000.

PENN TWP.

Joseph A. Dalessandro and Heather A. Dalessandro conveyed property on Hamilton Court to Lisa Plucinski and Scott Plucinski for $436,000.

Jon D. Weaver and Christine B. Weaver conveyed 34 Marie Ave. to Matthew L. Kleinfelter for $260,000.

55 Doe Run LLC and Jared Mizrahi conveyed property on a public road to 55 Doe Run LLC for $1.

PEQUEA TWP.

Joel Lehman conveyed property on Baumgardner Road to Louis Lewandowski and Raina Lewandowski for $250,000.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

Newton Cook and Karen S. Vollmer conveyed property on Laurel Drive to Wallis Jurisch for $370,000.

The estate of Verna R. Hess and the estate of Verna Ruth Hess conveyed property on a public road to Elmer G. Stoltzfoos and Elizabeth F. Stoltzfoos for $18,150.

Joseph G. Nadu Jr, Nadu Construction Inc. and Lancaster Home Builders conveyed property on a public road to Lynne Keenan and Thomas Keenan for $380,546.

Joseph G. Nadu Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Builder Services Group Inc. and Kenneth Homes for $180,000.

Joseph G. Nadu Jr, Nadu Construction Inc. and Lancaster Home Builders conveyed property on a public road to Wyatt C. Peinhardt and Ariane C. Hilborn for $385,366.

Benjamin Flahart and Elizabeth Flahart conveyed property on a public road to David Young and Carol Young for $1.

Joseph G. Nadu Jr, Nadu Construction Inc. and Lancaster Home Builders conveyed property on a public road to Kenneth Laverne Brayboy and Lacy Anne Brayboy for $402,803.

The estate of Verna R. Hess and the estate of Verna Ruth Hess conveyed property on a public road to The estate of Verna R. Hess and The estate of Verna Ruth Hess for $1.

The estate of Verna R. Hess and the estate of Verna Ruth Hess conveyed property on a public road to Elmer G. Stoltzfoos and Elizabeth F. Stoltzfoos for $1,796,850.

The estate of Verna R. Hess and the estate of Verna Ruth Hess conveyed property on a public road to The estate of Verna R. Hess and the estate of Verna Ruth Hess for $1.

RAPHO TWP.

Lillian G. Boyle conveyed property on Green Park Drive to Lillian G. Boyle and Robert J. Boyle Jr. for $1.

The estate of Lisa Rumberger and the estate of Lisa A. Rumberger conveyed property on a public road to Roy R. Gertler and Betty Jane Gertler for $345,000.

Elm Tree Properties LLC, Ironstone Homes LLC and Trevor J. Eby conveyed property on a public road to Angela M. Kaley for $475,000.

Kraig A. Lackey conveyed 4126 Green Park Drive to Kraig A. Lackey and Angela M. Lackey for $1.

SALISBURY TWP.

Lsf9 Master Participation Trust and Hudson Homes Management LLC conveyed property on Hillcrest Drive to Timothy J. Albrecht and Heather S. Albrecht for $486,000.

Norman J. Montgomery and Norman J. Montgomery Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Norman J. Montgomery and Norman J. Montgomery Jr. for $1.

STRASBURG BOROUGH

John H. Sigler Jr. and Irene M. Sigler conveyed 246 Miller St. to Dorin Bursan for $800,000.

STRASBURG TWP.

Gregory S. Walton, Gregory Scott Walton and Richard Walton conveyed property on a public road to Frederick C. Appelgrijn and Rhiannon J. Appelgrijn for $320,000.

Prospect Road Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC and Chad Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Joseph M. Campagna, Kayla R. Butz and Kayla R. Campagna for $552,065.

TERRE HILL BOROUGH

Mervin W. Ebersol and Anna Mary Ebersol conveyed property on West Main Street to Joseph Stoltzfoos and Ada Ruth Stoltzfoos for $1.

Aaron J. Glick and Susie M. Glick conveyed property on a public road to Molly L. Carl for $150,000.

WARWICK TWP.

Morgan McMahon and Joshua Ritchey conveyed property on Landis Valley Roadto Morgan McMahon for $1.

Minok L. Dugan conveyed 200 Queens Gate Road to Jackson P. Corrigan and Ashley T. Corrigan for $500,000.

Jackson P. Corrigan conveyed property on Brookfield Road to Keith Ressler for $245,000.

Luxury Rentals, Duane Hagelgans and James Hagelgans conveyed 261 Whittier Lane to Duane Hagelgans for $1.