The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office Dec. 23-27:
Akron Borough
Reuben O. Horning and Sarah Ann Horning conveyed property on a public road to David L. Mast and Karen J. Mast for $217,000.
Joshua K. Martin, Christina Trommler and Christina C. Martin conveyed 307 Fulton St. to Gregory R. Fritz Jr. for $157,250.
Joseph M. Wollam and Beatrice M. Wollam conveyed 511 West View Drive to Joseph M. Wollam Living Trust for $1.
Brecknock Township
Shawn Weaver and Kelly E. Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Cody C. Sensenig for $250,000.
Daniel Shultz conveyed property on a public road to Inspire Properties LLC for $169,900.
Mark A. Malinowski and Becki A. Malinowski conveyed property on Country Drive to Daniel Scott Baker and Kirsten Elisabeth Baker for $299,900.
Caernarvon Township
Mervin E. Stoltzfus and Emma E. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Mervin E. Stoltzfus and Emma E. Stoltzfus for $1.
Lester N. Zimmerman and Sharon Ann Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Caernarvon Township for $1.
Richard L. Hoover and Martha J. Hoover conveyed property on a public road to Dustin R. Fox and Janette R. Fox for $1.
Clay Township
Michael Gable and Lisa M. Gable conveyed property on a public road to Clay Township of for $1.
Mark McMullen and Vicki Knopp conveyed 2140 W. Main St. to David R. Peterson for $215,000.
East Cocalico Township
Justin L. Zimmerman conveyed property on Barnhill Road to Paul P. Lockard and Sheila A. Lockard for $207,500.
Heatherwoods LLC, Berks New Homes LLC, Berks Homes and J. Lavern Horning conveyed property on Ashwood Lane to Jim O. Matos for $225,989.
Harry J. Oneill V and Brittany L. Oneill conveyed property on a public road to Harry J. Oneill V for $1.
Marie E. Orme and Marie E. Naulty conveyed property on a public road to Jake L. Fester and Cali S. Miles for $175,700.
West Cocalico Township
Michelle D. Cassell and Tanamera E. Trinidad conveyed property on a public road to Joshua Troy Phero and Michaela Lee Phero for $100,000.
Colerain Township
Doris L. Herr conveyed property on a public road to Darlene F. Groff for $1.
Custom Home Group Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Michael E. Sirochman and Ellen A. Sirochman for $393,160.
Carl J. Haag and Theresa H. Haag conveyed property on Highland Road to Elmer K. Huyard for $312,500.
Columbia Borough
Wells Fargo Bank NA and Wachovia Bank NA conveyed 121 Perry St. to Long Phan for $15,000.
Conestoga Township
Paul A. Witmer Jr. conveyed property on Green Hill Road to Jonathan D. Brenneman and Hannah M. Myers for $210,000.
The estate of David L. Helfrich conveyed 367 Kendig Road to Angela Marie Thomas for $1.
Conoy Township
Martin Lee Camp conveyed property on a public road to Nicolas L. Givens for $169,000.
Denver Borough
The estate of Gladys R. Royer conveyed 130 Beech St. to Cindy Lou Lefever for $178,000.
East Donegal Township
William Douglas Hoey and Theona G. Hoey conveyed property on a public road to Philip Avery Hess and Kayla E. Hess for $156,000.
Charles L. Beard and Susan M. Menges conveyed property on Quasar Drive to Susan M. Menges for $1.
David R. Halbleib conveyed 100 Chelmsford Drive to Patrick M. Hartge for $149,000.
Prime Home Investments LLC conveyed property on a public road to Rochelle Bender for $122,100.
West Donegal Township
Joshua J. Wolfgang and Kelli L. Wolfgang conveyed property on Hickory Drive to Erik J. Sullivan and Caitlin E. Case for $272,900.
Drumore Township
Bonnie E. Doulin conveyed property on Scalpy Hollow Road to Eli B. King for $250,000.
Cory R. Holloway and Melanie E. Holloway conveyed property on a public road to Joseph C. King and Emma L. King for $193,000.
East Drumore Township
Charles B. Blevins III and Karen R. Goddard conveyed property on Conowingo Road to William Wimer for $241,000.
Earl Township
John S. Stoltzfus and Miriam L. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Eli K. Stoltzfus and Barbara S. Stoltzfus for $1.
Edwin Z. Hoover and Leonard R. Hoover conveyed property on a public road to Leonard R. Hoover and Susie M. Hoover for $500,000.
West Earl Township
Redcay Industrial Development IV LLC and Robert L. Redcay conveyed property on Cocalico Creek Road to Forney Estate LLC for $1.
East Petersburg Borough
Sharon E. Ogden conveyed property on a public road to Tyler David Keeports for $206,800.
Douglas McComsey and Monica McComsey conveyed property on a public road to Diana L. Bordner and Timothy Bordner for $165,000.
Eden Township
Benjamin E. Siegrist and Derrick M. Siegrist conveyed property on May Post Office Road to Mallory J. Rutledge for $235,000.
Elizabethtown Borough
The estate of Dorothy Miele conveyed property on a public road to Elizabethtown Investors LLC for $1,150,000.
Jean G. Herr conveyed 228 N. Spruce St. to Glen E. Martin and Laura M. Martin for $180,000.
Glen E. Martin and Laura M. Martin conveyed 525 Highlawn Ave. to Andrew M. Forgotch and Rachel M. Forgotch for $179,900.
Ephrata Borough
Coad Smith LLC and Rhonda S. Hessner conveyed property on State Street to Travis E. Frable and Megan N. Frable for $198,500.
Carol Ann Rhoat conveyed property on a public road to William M. Rhoat for $1.
Joseph M. Eberly conveyed 131 Irene Ave. to Gerald C. Olson and Susan Olson for $150,000.
Juan Hernandez conveyed property on a public road to Jacob Bleacher and Kaitlyn Bleacher for $149,500.
Kevin Lyn Stoltzfus, Jay Ivan Stoltzfus and Kaitlyn Marie Stoltzfus conveyed 1035 James Ave. to Samuel Riehl Jr. and Rebekah Riehl for $1.
Patricia A. Collins and Joanne L. Garber conveyed property on James Avenue to Elmer W. Beiler for $340,000.
Daniel K. King and Edna P. King conveyed property on East Main Street to A&R Partners LLC for $435,000.
Richard C. Banks and Marcia H. Banks conveyed 435 E. Main St. to Richard A. Crayton II and Kayla M. Crayton for $146,000.
Corporate Venture Group and Chad G. Hurst conveyed 115 Washington Ave. to Fredy Zamora and Mery Patricia Zamora for $150,000.
Ephrata Township
J. Lester Wagner and Cheryl A. Wagner conveyed Unit 7 to Jennifer Addy for $242,000.
GRH Development Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Curtis Pierre and Abigail Smith Pierre for $340,514.
Shawn M. Martin and Kelly L. Martin conveyed 34 Hoover Drive to Ashley Caso and Robert Shemeld for $360,925.
Fulton Township
Marcella F. Wilburn conveyed property on a public road to Benjamin S. Stoltzfus and Sarah S. Stoltzfus for $155,000.
East Hempfield Township
Susan L. Adams conveyed property on Winding Hill Drive to Lawrence A. Kiley for $175,000.
Orla E. Wentzel conveyed 983 Woodridge Blvd. to Nathan T. Poulos and Karen N. Poulos for $280,000.
Mary Jane Martin conveyed 2 Penningdon Court to Taylor B. Good and Elizabeth N. Good for $335,000.
Joshua D. Booth, Junghyun Kim and Junghyun Kim Booth conveyed property on 767 Sylvan Road to Karfam LLC for $190,000.
EGg Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC, Landis Farm Associates LLC and Brent O. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Glenn R. Hamilton and Cheryl L. Hamilton for $411,021.
J. Wilson Hershey and Donna J. Hershey conveyed property on a public road to Joel M. Eby and Kristina B. Eby for $1.
Landis Farm Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Brent O. Stoltzfus and Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC conveyed property on a public road to Jun Pang and Juan Shi for $449,165.
Thomas A. Knapp conveyed 1609 Ridgeview Ave. to Raymond D. Cornelius and Renate A. Cornelius for $175,000.
Ann P. Linnell conveyed 1501 Wilson Ave. to Ann Patricia Linnell and Ann Patricia Linnell Living Trust for $0.
Craig P. Kreider Sr. and Jennifer L. Kreider conveyed property on a public road to Craig P. Kreider Jr. for $310,000.
JPM Stonehenge LLC, C&F Inc. and Mark R. Will conveyed property on Camas Lane to Brett Morrison and Carolyn E. Witwer for $333,000.
Landis Farm Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC and Brent O. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Jeffrey M. Klibert and Robin G. Klibert for $387,819.
West Hempfield Township
Wilmer L. Shertzer and Esther G. Shertzer conveyed property on a public road to Whistling Glen Farms LLC for $1.
Engjellushe Sofillas conveyed 724 Rohrer Avenue to Troy Darren Diffenderfer for $172,500.
Raymond D. Cornelius and Renate A. Cornelius conveyed property on Stoney Battery Road to Eric M. Spence and Tamra L. Miller for $165,900.
John M. Nikolaus conveyed 805 Old Chickies Hill Road to Karli M. Rineer and Mark S. Reisinger for $214,900.
Fifth Third Bank and Mb Financial Bank NA conveyed 2521 Ironville Pike to Cash Now LLC for $73,785.
East Lampeter Township
Patricia B. Clemens conveyed property on Meadow Lane to Michael Alexander and Shade Alexander for $295,000.
Francis M. Ottey and Sylvia A. Ottey conveyed property on Pennsylvania Avenue to Matthew A. Entrekin and Megan J. Entrekin for $175,000.
West Lampeter Township
J. Austin Thomas and Jessica A. Thomas conveyed property on Dorianne Drive to Colin E. Probst and Cortney N. Probst for $240,000.
Hunters Glen LP, Metzler Home Builders Inc, George C. Desmond and HV Real Estate LLC conveyed property on Wendover Way to Sunny K. Desai and Reema B. Patel for $390,691.
Jillian Pisani and Jillian Beck Stoltzfus conveyed 36 Myers Crossing to Jillian Pisani and Robert Pisani for $10.
Beth Ann Metzger conveyed property on Lightfoot Drive to Earl V. Langendorf and Amy L. Becker for $255,000.
Hunters Glen LP, Metzler Home Builders Inc, HV Real Estate Group LLC and George C. Desmond conveyed property on Weatherfield Place to Wendy Smith for $284,450.
Ronald H. Leaman and Joyce L. Leaman conveyed property on a public road to Brandon M. Leaman and Kelly Leaman for $1.
Belmont Equity LLC conveyed property on a public road to Erin Kathleen Haugh for $174,000.
Jere W. Schuler and Renee G. Schuler conveyed property on Huntingwood Drive to Bernard F. Gallagher and Katy M. Gallagher for $385,000.
Awakened Properties LLC and Dan Zecher conveyed property on a public road to Spencer Kenway and Stephanie Smith for $275,000.
Lancaster City
Bond 3. LP and Bond 3. GP LLC conveyed property on Unit B to Bond 3. LP and Bond 3. GP LLC for $10.
Tom P. Vafias conveyed 859 Hilton Drive to Santa P. Alvarez Corcino, Santa P Alvarez Corcino, Andres Montero Soto and Andres Montero Soto for $169,900.
Arch Trust and William H. Mcmichael III conveyed property on North Arch St. to Re Create Investments LLC for $56,000.
Bond 3. LP and Bond 3. GP LLC conveyed property on Unit A to Bond 3. LP and Bond 3. GP LLC for $10.
Woosa Inc. and TRG Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Conover Collision LLC for $650,000.
CNA Construction LLC and Craig Natale conveyed 37 North Mary St. to Kristin D. Manser for $235,000.
Jesse B. Davis and Catherine M. Davis conveyed 539 West King St. to MK Joint Ventures LLC for $67,300.
Jason Habegger conveyed property on East Clay St. to Christian T. Delrocini for $191,000.
Nehemiah Stauffer conveyed property on South Ann St. to Eridania E. Baez German, Eridania E. Baez German and Marino German for $77,000.
Rama Investment Properties LLC and Jeffrey D. Mohler conveyed 1014 Lehigh Avenue to Emilio J. Lopez Collado, Emilio J Lopez Collado and Diana Joselyn Collado Delopez for $158,000.
Kyle S. Mongeau conveyed 416 North Mulberry St. to Ryan D. Hanuschak for $179,900.
Sheila L. Ulmer conveyed 532 Reynolds Avenue to Samuel Martin for $111,250.
Christian S. Beiler and Naomi L. Beiler conveyed 16 Conestoga St. to Michael Lapp for $65,000.
Delmar L. Stoltzfoos and Lauren E. Stoltzfoos conveyed 439 East End Avenue to Marcus D. Richardson and Jasmine L. Luciano for $179,900.
Stonehedge Holdings LLC, Federal Land Trust LLC, Jacob K. King and Homes For Life LLC conveyed 319 South Prince St. to Omar E. Swarey for $158,000.
Randy L. Hendershott Jr. conveyed 842 Fourth St. to Ysidra L Caba Colon for $115,000.
Awakened Properties LLC and Daniel Zecher conveyed property on West Lemon St. to James Murphy and Barbara Murphy for $282,000.
Rebecca S. Sullenberger conveyed 23 East Frederick St. to Gabrielle M. Carlucci for $124,900.
Lancaster Township
Roslyn Mansion LLC, John A. Jarboe and Randall C. Wagner conveyed property on North President Avenue to Scott D. Bowser and Heather M. Bowser for $325,000.
Linda A. Judith conveyed 1197 Elm Avenue to Larry Leid for $160,000.
Angela D. Anderson, Richard V. Piel Jr. and Angela D. Piel conveyed 403 Atkins Avenue to A. Michael Evans and Agnes F. Perilli for $250,000.
Vladimir Canales conveyed property on a public road to Kevin Leonard for $80,000.
William C. Jones conveyed 1043 Wheatland Avenue to Carl L. Spataro Jr. and Elizabeth Tribble for $700,000.
Leacock Township
Brian Horst conveyed property on Old Philadelphia Pike to David L. Esh Jr. and Rachel Esh for $240,000.
Robert A. Martin and Sarah J. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Marshall C. Horst and Paige E. Horst for $260,000.
Upper Leacock Township
Dorothy V. Stoltzfus and Linda H. Martin conveyed property on Timber Line Drive to Joshua S. Dukeman for $191,000.
LHC Holdings LLC, Kent L. Nolt and Matthew H. Garman conveyed property on West Main St. to Jr. Estate Holdings LLC for $311,501.
Shane J. Sweigart, Lauren E. Sweigart and Lauren E. Dedufour conveyed property on a public road to Shane J. Sweigart and Lauren E. Sweigart for $1.
Lititz Borough
Eugene L. Bracken Jr. and Alice M. Bracken conveyed property on South Broad St. to Eric L. Blow and Constance L. Blow for $445,000.
Jose M. Martin, Jean M. Martin and Marc Martin conveyed property on North Cedar St. to John P. Gainer and John G. Gainer for $100,000.
Little Britain Township
Jeremiah O. Sensenig and Vera Z. Sensenig conveyed property on a public road to Vernon W. Fox and Vera J. Fox for $1.
John G. Fisher and Katie S. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Samuel G. Fisher and Verna L. Fisher for $1.
Manheim Township
Shane Wilson conveyed 1382 Orchard St. to Shane Wilson and Megan Lychelle Forbes for $1.
Clyde M. Reighard Jr. conveyed 2665 Sutton Place to John W. Degroot for $236,500.
Jeb & Sons LP and Jeb & Sons Inc. conveyed property on Richmond Drive to Ronald Ritter and Rachelle L. Ritter for $339,900.
Aaron Fisher and Barbie Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Beiler Lane Properties LLC for $390,000.
Jeb Family Ltd Partnership, Stonehenge Development LLC, Jeb Five LLC, J. Edward Buckwalter, Michael S. Buckwalter, Peter C. Alecxih Jr. and Neil F. Perate conveyed property on a public road to Joseph A. McConnell and Sandra M. McConnell for $215,900.
The estate of J. Robert Birnhak conveyed Unit 1362 to Birnhak Realty LP for $193,500.
Restored Investments LLC and Joseph Mazzeo conveyed 110 Hess Boulevard to Janet R. Wilson for $256,000.
Pamela J. Donovan conveyed property on a public road to Kusa M. Tolla and Askale Deresa for $305,000.
Holly A. Fehr conveyed Unit 1264 to Edward Bowers and Ruth Elizabeth Bowers for $1.
Sheldon M. Leisawitz and Ann G. Leisawitz conveyed 48 Peach Lane to Vanessa Burgess and Trevor Burgess for $255,400.
Gordon D. Rohrer and Yvonne E. Rohrer conveyed property on a public road to Karen D. Koch and Carl P. Koch for $329,000.
Kerri N. Bogda conveyed 723 Skyline Drive to Bruce D. Felder Legree and Bruce D Felder Legree for $178,000.
David B. Bawel and Alisha D. Bawel conveyed property on a public road to Reinier Aguilera Serrano, Yisel Henriquez Gonzalez and Yisel Henriquez Gonzalez for $405,000.
John S. Eshbach and Bonnie M. Eshbach conveyed 619 Covington Place to Kim Son Kim and Vicky D. Tran for $251,500.
Charles E. Bury and Linda S. Duffey conveyed 473 Candlewyck Road to Indra M. Neopaney, Meena Karki, Rudra M. Neopaney and Padma W. Neopaney for $240,000.
Manheim Borough
William J. King, Shana M. King and Alexander D. King conveyed property on West Ferdinand St. to MCH Investments LLC for $87,000.
The estate of Paul K. Farrel conveyed 321 Park View Drive to Kurtz Flatlands LLC for $145,000.
Manor Township
Michael R. Kersic and Janice A. Kersic conveyed property on Windon Avenue to Gary Moore and Claudia Gomez for $360,000.
Jay C. Breneman and Charlotte A. Breneman conveyed 556 Stehman Church Road to Jay C. Breneman, Charlotte A. Breneman and Jay C. & Charlotte A. Breneman Family Trust for $1.
Roberta E. Scovish conveyed property on a public road to Roberta E. Scovish Peel and Roberta E. Scovish Peel for $10.
Robin L. Bodine and Whitney L. Bodine conveyed property on Whitechapel Road to Petro Polanycia and Carolyn Polanycia for $215,000.
Jason SD Rebman and Jessica M. Rebman conveyed 2257 Manor Ridge Drive to Creed E. Arment and Kathi N. Grab for $185,000.
Bambi L. Yalch and Bambi L. Mcelroy conveyed 235 Blue Rock Road to Tyler A. Wilson for $190,000.
Peter Nielson conveyed 1628 Colonial Manor Drive to Joseph C. Frymyer and Corrine M. Frymyer for $247,000.
Martic Township
Henry S. Kauffman and Eva Mae Kauffman conveyed property on Pencroft Drive to John B. Esh and Hannah Ruth Esh for $800,000.
Millersville Borough
Michael T. Campisi conveyed 117 Landis Avenue to Michael T. Campisi, Christine R. Campisi and Michael T. Campisi & Christine R. Campisi Revocable Living Trust for $0.
Joseph C. Frymyer and Corrine M. Frymyer conveyed property on Oak Ridge Drive to Luke F. Potts and Jenna M. Santaniello for $219,900.
Mount Joy Borough
Corporate Venture Group and Chad Hurst conveyed 279 Manheim St. to Joshua C. Gerber and Heather A. Gerber for $153,000.
Mount Joy Township
Equity Trust Co and Daniel Nafzinger Ira conveyed property on Railroad St. to Castor Gil Melendez and Kendra Abel Melendez for $48,000.
Horst & Son Inc. conveyed property on Fieldstone Circle to Daniel E. Rodriguez and Sheila K. Rodriguez for $336,650.
The estate of Peggy Eby conveyed property on a public road to Hunter Creek Partners LLC for $71,000.
H. Glenn Esbenshade conveyed property on a public road to H. Glenn Esbenshade, Christopher G. Esbenshade and Patricia L. Clark for $1.
New Holland Borough
Gerald L. Leaman and Sharon A. Leaman conveyed property on East Main St. to JH Properties LLC for $1.
Joyce E. Campbell, Amanda K. Heagy and Corey L. Heagy conveyed 211 Willow Ridge to Joyce E. Campbell and Amanda K. Heagy for $1.
Paradise Township
Samuel B. Fisher, Emma Fisher and Emma K. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Jacob S. Fisher and Naomi B. Fisher for $228,000.
Penn Township
Roy L. Bomberger Jr. and Evelyn F. Bomberger conveyed property on a public road to David John Weaver and Emily Bomberger Weaver for $245,000.
Pequea Township
Lamont Bryan Walton and Kathy L. Walton conveyed property on a public road to Travis D. Gramley and Melissa M. Gramley for $237,500.
The estate of Florence M. Hess conveyed property on a public road to William J. Boyd and Phyllis G. Boyd for $191,000.
Providence Township
Shirley A. Hoffer conveyed property on Pennsy Road to Southland Hills Manor LLC for $1,681,000.
Eric A. Price, Mary Price, Mary S. Mendenhall and Mary S. Price conveyed 491 West Fourth St. to Aaron H. Wissler for $164,000.
Quarryville Borough
William D. Fetchik and Melanie Marolf Fetchik conveyed property on East Second St. to Jason T. Poole and Rebecca L. Poole for $310,000.
Rapho Township
Charles L. Beard and Susan M. Menges conveyed property on Kulp Road to Charles L. Beard for $1.
Robert V. Iosue III and Molly Iosue conveyed 6526 Elizabethtown Road to Emmanuel Alzate and Jessica Alzate for $299,900.
Salisbury Township
Joseph R. Blank, Barbara S. Blank, Christian E. Blank and Sallie D. Blank conveyed property on a public road to Joseph R. Blank, Barbara S. Blank, Christian E. Blank and Sallie D. Blank for $0.
Strasburg Township
Clifford J. Andrews conveyed property on a public road to Geoffrey R. Reiter and Mary E. Reiter for $210,000.
Terre Hill Borough
The estate of James Jesse Frankhouser conveyed property on a public road to Steven L. King for $147,000.
Warwick Township
Pasquale Fiore and Karen A. Fiore conveyed property on Robinhill Drive to James A. Robinson for $149,900.
Samantha M. Snyder and Zachary B. Snyder conveyed property on a public road to Kelly L. Hossler for $185,000.
Stephen Robert Martin, Christopher Paul Martin, Glenn Arthur Martin and Debra Ann Martin conveyed property on Neil Drive to Michael A. Barker and Amberly R. Barker for $226,500.
Nancy E. Saunders conveyed 112 Whittier Lane to Nancy E. Saunders and Wendy E. Nolt for $1.
Emily B. Kilgore and B. Rodney Flory & Dorothy R. Flory Revocable Living Trust conveyed 2111 New Holland Pike to B. Rodney Flory Jr. and Esther E. Flory for $130,000.