The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office Feb. 14-18:

ADAMSTOWN BOROUGH

Maureen J. Leisey conveyed property on Main Street to Daniel Bauman and Michael Bauman for $175,000.

AKRON BOROUGH

The estate of Leonette Lafleur and The estate of Leonette A. Lafleur conveyed 110 Main St. to Anthony C. Sheaffer and Brittany L. Sheaffer for $265,837.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Richard P. Dunkelberger Jr. and Lori J. Dunkelberger conveyed 163 E. Valley Road to Thomas D. Caracio and Dawn Noreen Caracio for $545,500.

Aaron W. Zimmerman and Edna H. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Luke Ray Zimmerman for $1.

Paul H. Hoover and Edith Z. Hoover conveyed property on East Pieffer Hill Road to Mervin H. Hoover and Edna Hoover for $1.

CAERNARVON TWP.

Laymens Home Missionary Movement, Leon J. Snyder and Laymens Missionary Movement conveyed property on a public road to Peter Belko and Irina Belko for $200,000.

Titus M. Detwiler, Brittany L. Detwiler and Titus M. Detwiler Sr. conveyed 1857 N. Churchtown Road to Brittany L. Detwiler, Titus M. Detwiler Sr. and Titus M. Detwiler for $1.

Kenneth W. Kurtz, Larry G. Kurtz, Debbie Ann Kurtz and Sherry Lynn Nuse conveyed property on a public road to Gerald Paul Kurtz for $1.

CHRISTIANA BOROUGH

The estate of Helen E. Armer conveyed 109 Bridge St. to William F. Armer Jr. for $1.

CLAY TWP.

Madison L. Sensenig, Jolene M. Weaver and Jolene M. Sensenig conveyed property on Indian Run Road to Madison L. Sensenig and Jolene M. Sensenig for $0.

Jonathan Pomeroy, Trudy D. Pomeroy, Trudy D. Pomery, Terry L. Wiest and Joan B. Wiest conveyed property on a public road to 290 West Properties LLC for $950,000.

Wiest Center, Terry L. Wiest and Trudy D. Pomeroy conveyed property on a public road to 290 West Properties LLC for $150,000.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Narrows Glen Inc. conveyed 10 Lamplight Drive to Melissa Mears and Sean Darrah for $595,587.

The estate of Robert L. Steely conveyed property on a public road to Barry Lee Steely for $1.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

Troy A. Schlack and Lisa D. Schlack conveyed property on a public road to New Holland Enterprise LP for $580,000.

Susan B. Martin conveyed property on Gockley Road to Walter Z. Martin and Wilma Z. Martin for $350,000.

COLERAIN TWP.

Levi F. Stoltzfus and Mary R. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Amos M. Stoltzfus and Fannie B. Stoltzfus for $1.

Samuel M. Stoltzfus and Anna S. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Samuel M. Stoltzfus and Anna S. Stoltzfus for $1.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

The estate of Jeffrey A. McMillen Sr. conveyed property on a public road to Jeffrey A. McMillen Jr. for $1.

Thomas F. Megargee and Sharon L. Megargee conveyed property on a public road to Thomas F. Megargee and Denise Griffiths for $1.

Thomas C. Metzger and Elizabeth A. Metzger conveyed property on Avenue F to Thomas C. Metzger and Elizabeth A. Metzger for $1.

Thomas Metzger and Thomas C. Metzger conveyed 330 Cherry St. to Thomas Metzger and Elizabeth A. Metzger for $1.

Michael Joseph Boll and Dawn Blanche Boll conveyed property on North Seventh Street to David W. Bearden and Debra M. Bearden for $192,500.

York Haven Estates LLC, Valley View Capital LLC and Eli S. King conveyed property on Avenue H to John P. Baldauff Jr. for $120,095.

Joy L. Freeland and Carlton Mahadeo conveyed 417 Union St. to Carlton Mahadeo for $1.

The estate of Gladys B. Moore conveyed 220-228 N. 10th St. to Andrea Bell, Karen E. Heistand and Sylvan Terrace Properties LLC for $126,000.

CONESTOGA TWP.

Robin Maguire and Roger J. Maguire Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Robin Maguire for $1.

Robin Maguire and Roger J. Maguire Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Robin Maguire for $1.

CONOY TWP.

Tara L. Albert and Tara L. Logan conveyed 129 Meadow View Lane to Peter L. Logan Jr. and Tara L. Logan for $0.

DENVER BOROUGH

The estate of Georgene J. Posey and The estate of Georgene Janet Posey conveyed property on a public road to Evan M. Sloat for $1.

Richard J. Schlamowitz conveyed property on a public road to 836 Evergreen LLC for $250,000.

Scott K. Nelson conveyed property on a public road to TDS Real Estate LLC for $260,000.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

The estate of James B. Endslow conveyed property on a public road to Melvin C. Hoffer and Sandra L. Hoffer for $420,000.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

The estate of Margaret B. Eisenhauer conveyed 103 Mountainstone Drive to Bobbi J. Bartch for $179,900.

Kevin M. Koser conveyed property on a public road to Peter Petrosky, Lacey Petrosky and William Howard Sweitzer for $110,500.

Stoneybrook Developers LLC, Kevin Bollinger and Robert L. Gruber conveyed property on a public road to Ronald Dundore and Denise Dundore for $95,000.

DRUMORE TWP.

David D. Miller and Jacqueline C. Miller conveyed property on Spring Valley Road to David R. Wimer and Nancy G. Wimer for $133,500.

Elam S. Kauffman and Esther F. Kauffman conveyed property on a public road to Stephen B. Stoltzfus Jr. and Nancy E. Stoltzfus for $250,000.

EAST DRUMORE TWP.

The estate of Elizabeth A. Steinberg, The estate of Anne Steinberg and Howard B. Steinberg conveyed property on a public road to Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community for $750,000.

EAST EARL TWP.

Dorothy Baeder conveyed property on Gentle Drive to William N. Baeder Jr. for $1.

WEST EARL TWP.

Eileen A. Cushey and Eileen Ann Quinn conveyed property on a public road to Kathryn E. Lapkowicz and Matthew F. Lapkowicz for $258,000.

Edward Todd Bookman and Michelle D. Bookman conveyed property on a public road to Q. Offers A. LLC for $250,000.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

Richard J. Kane Jr. conveyed 2318 Morris Drive to Antonio G. Lyristis and Rebecca Jo Lyristis for $191,000.

Arisen Investments LLC conveyed property on State Street to Matthew D. Woolley for $285,000.

ELIZABETH TWP.

Joseph A. Russell III and Doris J. Russell conveyed property on a public road to Nathan S. Auker and Veronica L. Auker for $375,000.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

Daniel P. Dows, Jane Dows and Jane Kaylor conveyed property on a public road to Benjamin Dows and Jenna Dows for $250,000.

Ken N. Nguyen and David J. Measel conveyed property on a public road to Heidi D. Boyd for $212,000.

Benjamin P. Dows, Jenna M. Dows and Jenna M. Stine conveyed 450 Highlawn Ave. to Daniel Dows and Jane Dows for $200,000.

Elwood D. Gerver conveyed property on Washington Street to Elwood D. Gerver and Cindy S. Gerver for $1.

Michele A. Peck, Gary W. Peck, Tanya L. Vasquez, Timothy A. Kuhn and Karen G. Kuhn conveyed 525 Locust St. to Russell M. Flick for $259,900.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Alicia Herr and Alicia Frankfort conveyed property on Spruce Street to Cordell T. Stauffer and Cameron S. Stauffer for $183,000.

Douglas S. Fitzkee and Debra K. Fitzkee conveyed property on Windsor Drive to Christopher M. Bugay and Ana Cristina Traxler for $404,000.

Musser Holdings LLC and Crystal L. Musser conveyed property on North State Street to Everest Real Estate LLC for $245,400.

Samuel P. Martzall conveyed 682 E. Main St. to Chad R. Morton for $189,900.

William H. Werner and Janice F. Werner conveyed 110 W. Fulton St. to Jesse G. Weaver and Kristen E. Weaver for $220,000.

EPHRATA TWP.

Vicki L. Paulina, Vicki L. Piccolo and Andrea L. Dadigan conveyed 15 Weaver Ave. to John L. Flanagan for $285,000.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Awakened Properties LLC and Dan Zecher conveyed property on a public road to Edward Todd Bookman and Michelle Bookman for $363,000.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed 973 Founders Way to W. Craig Esterly and Janet F. Esterly for $523,865.

William Arthur Scholl, William Scholl, Sarah Kathryn Scholl and Sarah Cooper conveyed property on a public road to William Arthur Scholl and Sarah Kathryn Scholl for $1.

James W. Shell and James Shell conveyed property on a public road to Rebekah L. Miller and Thomas M. Horvath for $401,000.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Margot J. White conveyed 4049 Columbia Ave. to Margot J. White and Margot J. White Revocable Trust for $1.

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and The estate of Jennie M. Shields conveyed 165 Blue Lane to Cim Reo 2021-Nr2 LLC for $2,171.

The estate of Donald L. Shortlidge conveyed property on a public road to Kimberly L. Shortlidge for $1.

The estate of Jeffrey A. McMillen Sr. conveyed 2406 Ironville Pike to Jeffrey A. McMillen Jr. for $1.

Malda E. Raber and Malda E. Proler conveyed property on Glengreen Drive to Kim E. Havens and Jean C. Havens for $230,000.

John C. Lewis Sr. conveyed 3766 Marietta Ave. to Rodney W. Gingrich and HHR Estate Trust Agreement for $63,500.

David R. Goss and Gail E. Goss conveyed 3908 Abel Drive to Naumann Holdings LLC for $90,000.

Bradley C. Showalter, Nicole L. Showalter and Nicole L. Hess conveyed property on a public road to Bradley C. Showalter and Nicole L. Showalter for $1.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

Tiyanshan M. Ahiskali, Tiyenshon Svonidze, Illimshan M. Muradov, Ilimshan Svanidze, Gulbakhor Kibarovna Muradova and Gulbakhor Suvanidze conveyed 1734 Old Philadelphia Pike to Tiyanshan M. Ahiskali for $1.

Carol L. Hoover conveyed 2568 Bachmantown Road to D&M Home Rentals LLC for $310,000.

Heath James Hardin and Sarah Holly Hardin conveyed 20 Fernbrook Circle to Sarah Holly Hardin for $1.

Jay N. Weaver, Ralph E. Weaver and Carolyn W. Weaver conveyed property on Glendale Drive to David M. Eisenberg and Barbara D. Eisenberg for $295,000.

Philip D. Hornberger and Laurie A. Hornberger conveyed property on a public road to Philip Daniel Hornberger & Laurie Ann Hornberger Trust for $1.

John P. Acey Jr. and Pamela L. Acey conveyed property on Greenfield Road to Alexander Carvajal and Sarah Carvajal for $435,000.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

The estate of Audrey P. McCarty conveyed Unit 152 to Dana M. Martin and Pradeep K Mukrindavida Janardhanan for $303,000.

Cartus Financial Corp. conveyed property on Dunmore Drive to Rodney Winner Young Jr. and Lei Feng for $317,500.

Moses B. Riehl conveyed 745 Strasburg Pike to Jacob M. Riehl for $1.

Gregory A. Maxwell and Alyssa Maxwell conveyed property on Dunmore Drive to Cartus Financial Corp. for $317,500.

Cynthia L. Burkhart, James D. Book, Krista L. Ingram, Jeffrey A. Book and Glenn P. Book conveyed property on a public road to Glenn P. Book and Brenda J. Book for $1.

Glenn P. Book, Brenda J. Book and Ronald D. Book conveyed property on a public road to Glenn P. Book and Brenda J. Book for $1.

LANCASTER CITY

Letitia E. Smith, Paula Mae Bomberger, Funded Revocable Trust Agreement of Samuel W. Bomberger & Elizabeth H. B., Samuel W. Bomberger & Elizabeth H. Bomberger Funded Revocable Trust Agre, Elizabeth H. Bomberger and Samuel W. Bomberger conveyed property on a public road to Ocean Front Storage LLC for $1.

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and Mary Jane Zell conveyed 630 S. Marshall St. to Bank of America NA for $2,434.

Lisa Chambers and Lisa M. Chambers conveyed property on East Frederick Street to Lancaster General Hospital for $140,000.

Columbia Empire Group LLC and Jerry J. Johnson conveyed property on a public road to Ary 786 LLC and Irfan Kashif for $350,000.

Brenda J. Petratos conveyed 1348 Union St. to Michael R. Garza and Jasmira Soto for $184,900.

Justin C. Gall conveyed 122 S. Arch St. to Restored Investments LLC for $110,000.

Willie D. Torres and Dante L. Heard conveyed property on West Andrew Street to Lancaster South Side Building LLC for $1.

City Limits Foundation conveyed 42 Old Dorwart St. to Flawless Facade LLC for $75,000.

Pauline E. Hartz and Robert L. Smith conveyed property on Hand Avenue to Michael B. Watterson for $1.

Vanessa J. Shenk and Roger L. Shenk conveyed 307 Ruby St. to Vanessa J. Shenk for $1.

Double K. Investments LLC, Samuel J. King and Daniel S. King conveyed 548 Green St. to Zuleika Larue for $95,000.

Herbert D. Radlbeck conveyed property on East Frederick Street to Lancaster General Hospital for $150,000.

Millpond Properties LLC and Christopher P. Martin conveyed 1043 Wabank St. to Miguel A. Asia and Ruth O. Asia for $169,995.

Zachary A. Chubb conveyed 140 N. Plum St. to David Stagliano and Katherine Stagliano for $230,000.

Kaman Tamang and Tara Tamang conveyed 848 Hilton Drive to EZ House Buyers Limited Liability Co for $152,000.

Bruce L. Olney, Lois M. Olney and C. Michael Rohrbach A conveyed property on West Orange Street to Sharon L. Harris April 1998 Revocable Trust for $279,000.

Isaac A. Santiago conveyed 17 S. Dorwart St. to Orange St. Ventures LLC for $120,000.

Walters Properties LP, Walters Properties LLC, Walter Properties LLC, Walter Properties LP, Walters Property Management LLC and Walter Christopher Labs conveyed 1026 Lafayette St. to Megan Herr and Donald S. Herr for $150,000.

Melvin R. Kreider conveyed 636 Beaver St. to Lucretia T. Stewart for $105,000.

Gerald J. Ressler and Mary Alice Ressler conveyed property on North West End Avenue to Mina Fanous for $450,000.

David L. Evans conveyed 521 1/2 Green St. to Carriage House Investing Group LLC for $25,000.

David R. Penberthy and J. Kim Penberthy conveyed Unit 307 to James C. Miller Jr. for $353,615.

Arthur Turner conveyed 511 Beaver St. to Danthony Turner for $1.

Ryan Carmody conveyed 505 Locust St. to Ryan Carmody for $1.

The estate of Dale Robert Fenninger conveyed 243 E. Chestnut St. to Hillary A. Martin for $1.

Alex L. Molinari conveyed 220 W. James St. to Kenneth Midgett Jr. for $459,000.

Justin K. Moe and Erica J. Moe conveyed 648 E. Frederick St. to Nicholas Christenson and Shannon Ryan for $190,000.

The estate of Geraldine F. Kirchoff, Jeffery S. Kirchoff, The estate of Georgianna M Flood Herr, The estate of Geraaldine F. Kirchoff and Geraldine Eest Kirchoff conveyed 444 E. Orange St. to The estate of Mary E. Yecker for $1.

LANCASTER TWP.

Tracey L. Lewis and Tracey Lewis conveyed 1073 Columbia Ave. to Stuckman Properties LLC for $170,000.

AJ Home Solutions LLC, AJ Home Solution LLC, James Fisher and James A. Fisher conveyed 932 First St. to Anthony Sayeg and Saskia Sayeg for $256,000.

Richard D. Groff and Teri L. Groff conveyed property on River Drive to J. James Carriero and Kathlyn A. Carew for $825,000.

Louis R. Matters conveyed 1322 S. Duke St. to Louis R. Matters and Bryan David Sterback for $1.

Grace J. Usdin and Grace Usdin conveyed 935 Maple Ave. to Russell Wickersham and Crystal Wickersham for $216,000.

Dennis Michael Dillon conveyed property on a public road to 437 Rabbit Hill LLC for $1.

LEACOCK TWP.

Naomi L. Glick conveyed property on a public road to Benuel S. King and Annie K. King for $495,000.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

Joshua S. Givler and Jody L. Givler conveyed property on Stauffer Court to SSKT Properties LLC for $206,000.

Melvin L. Stoltzfus and Sadie G. Stoltzfus conveyed property on New Holland Pike to Dean Richard Pringle and Tammy A. Pringle for $375,000.

LITITZ BOROUGH

Christine S. Castellano, Eldercare Solutions Inc. and Deborah Berrigan conveyed property on a public road to Melissa A. Miller for $271,000.

Aveline K. Hoffman and Susan I. Richardson conveyed property on a public road to WPE Partners LLC for $700,000.

Ryan T. Benner and Cheryl A. Ressler conveyed 75 Kleine Lane to Loyalty 1St Real Estate LLC for $250,000.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

Michael R. McCardell and Andrea McCardell conveyed property on King Pen Road to Huifeng Yu and Jingnan Xie for $345,000.

MANHEIM TWP.

Moc Do conveyed 1015 N. Lime St. to Toan Nquon Lam for $100,000.

James J. Cunningham and Margerie Z. Cunningham conveyed property on Stillwood Circle to A&R Rider Living Trust for $475,000.

The estate of Elizabeth S. Butz conveyed 952 Skyline Drive to Emily F. Butz and Matthew K. Reiher for $340,000.

John J. Beruk and Patricia H. Beruk conveyed property on a public road to James J. Kogut Jr. and Katrice B. Kogut for $565,000.

Maria L. Meliton conveyed property on Stillwood Circle to Kathryn L. Armstrong Family Revocable Trust for $470,000.

David L. Cromer III and Airica D. Cromer conveyed property on Haverhill Road to Matthew Aden and Melanie Allen for $340,200.

Aimee M. Geier conveyed 829 Fountain Ave. to Herve Dorsainvil, Marie Guertie Dorsainvil Stimphat and Marie Guertie Dorsainvil Stimphat for $220,000.

Iris M. Cervantes conveyed property on Bluestone Drive to Nena Cervantes Special Needs Trust for $950,000.

Jeffrey D. Magnuson conveyed property on a public road to Samuel P. Martzall, Kendall R. Feliciano Martzall and Kendall R Feliciano Martzall for $275,000.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

Susan I. Trafford conveyed 61 Miller Drive to Susan I. Trafford and Paul E. Martin for $1.

Dustin L. Heistand, Jennifer Heistand and Jennifer L. Heistand conveyed 257 S. Charlotte St. to Jedumico LLC for $1.

Laura D. Moore, Michael L. Moore and Michael Moore conveyed property on a public road to Juvinaldo C. Aguilar and Nolvia L. Aguilar for $130,000.

Dean L. Shirk conveyed property on South Charlotte Street to Edward H. Leisey II for $170,000.

MANOR TWP.

Ronald H. Greathouse conveyed property on Creekgate Court to Ray A. Bleistine and Anne B. Bleistine for $310,000.

Mary Jo Fedock Diffendall conveyed property on Whitechapel Road to Manuel Scott Shanaberger and Karen Lynne Shanaberger for $289,900.

Robert F. Habig II conveyed Unit 4A to Deanna S. Zook for $107,000.

The estate of Wayne F. Boyer conveyed 1712 Stone Mill Road to Bret M. Snyder and Stephanie Y. Snyder for $90,000.

Lee H. Snyder conveyed property on Whitechapel Road to Lee H. Snyder and Helena H. Snyder for $1.

Betty Jane Warner and Betty Jane Wiseman conveyed property on a public road to Wanda J. Dunn, Robert T. Ewing and Nathan L. Hoffer for $100,000.

Awakened Properties LLC and Dan Zecher conveyed property on Oak Leaf Lane to Jacob C. Snyder and Sara E. Capoferri for $290,000.

Yaroslav Rubakha and Oleg Rubakha conveyed 206 Millstone Drive to Rafael Santiago, Norma Santiago and Noemi Santiago for $290,000.

Lori J. Hockenberry conveyed property on a public road to Carson H. Frost and Kathleen P. Frost for $208,550.

Donna D. Smith conveyed property on Bent Tree Drive to Dennis J. Kelley and Linda R. Kelley for $360,000.

MARIETTA BOROUGH

Jonathan D. Baker and Rachel Elizabeth Baker conveyed 675 E. Market St. to Lane Darrow for $185,000.

MARTIC TWP.

Thomas J. Donnelly and Lorraine E. Donnelly conveyed property on a public road to Thomas J. Donnelly for $10.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

Adam D. Lefever and Vickie L. Lefever conveyed 164 Elizabeth St. to Adam D. Lefever for $1.

James R. Cookston and James R. Cookston Sr. conveyed property on East New Street to James R. Cookston for $1.

Thomas R. Dukes Jr. conveyed property on Pickwick Place to Dharam Pal for $166,000.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

Elizabeth A. Karichner and Gary A. Karichner Jr. conveyed 342 Chocolate Ave. to David K. Wiest for $315,000.

Yihuan Liu conveyed property on Lakeside Crossing to Mohammed Abdul Mohsen and Amena Abd Aljabber for $249,000.

Salvatore Guercio conveyed property on Square Street to Dario Amato for $120,000.

Matthew Nelson and Donna M. Nelson conveyed property on a public road to Estreet Properties LLC for $76,000.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Mark D. Burd and Maureen T. Burd conveyed 1188 Mount Gretna Road to Daniel Secord and Brianna Secord for $402,000.

Jeffrey R. Leggett and Mariana S. Leggett conveyed property on Indian Rock Circle to Stephanie Matthews and Christopher Matthews for $200,000.

Janet B. Earhart conveyed property on a public road to Enos D. Martin and Ruth K. Martin for $270,000.

Kim A. Frye, Daniel Frye and Kim A. Rohrer conveyed property on Old Hershey Road to Vanessa Lynn Mort for $85,000.

Melvin L. Fisher and Katie L. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Melvin S. Stoltzfus and Martha Stoltzfus for $1.

MOUNTVILLE BOROUGH

Jeremy Lease and Stephanie Stryjewski conveyed 308 E. Main St. to Providence Property Services LLP for $268,000.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

Michael S. Stoltzfus conveyed 224 Brimmer Ave. to Michael S. Stoltzfus, Lydia G. Stoltzfus and Michael S. Stoltzfus & Lydia G. Stoltzfus Revocable Living Trust for $1.

Joshua D. Stern and Nicole A. Stern conveyed property on Broad Street to Warren Scott Patton Jr. and Skylar B. Stoltzfus for $180,000.

PARADISE TWP.

Glenn R. Myer conveyed property on a public road to Glenn R. Myer and Agnes F. Myer for $1.

Frank J. Boozer and Denise R. Boozer conveyed 3397 Lincoln Highway to Frank J. Boozer and Denise R. Boozer for $1.

PENN TWP.

Rebekah L. Miller conveyed 568 Wood Duck Drive to John E. Barrett and Valerie A. Barrett for $235,000.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

Henry B. Esch and Levina G. Esch conveyed property on a public road to Josiah B. Ebersol and Lavina S. Ebersol for $250,000.

BSRE Holdings LLC and Jeffrey D. Mohler conveyed property on Hollow Road to Levi J. King and Amanda Sue King for $79,900.

The estate of Kenneth W. Hershey conveyed property on a public road to Christ E. Fisher and Anna K. Fisher for $1.

The estate of Kenneth W. Hershey conveyed property on a public road to Christ E. Fisher and Anna K. Fisher for $1.

QUARRYVILLE BOROUGH

Christy R. Lapp and Robin Montgomery Lapp conveyed property on a public road to Frank J. Seal and Jennifer L. Seal for $570,000.

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Paul E. Wilps and Paul Wilps conveyed 306 Meadow Ln to Cody Hurst for $160,000.

RAPHO TWP.

Elm Tree Properties LLC, Ironstone Homes LLC and Trevor J. Eby conveyed Unit 11 to Mercy D. Adom for $486,000.

Robert H. Brenneman Jr. and Miriam V. Brenneman conveyed property on a public road to Gary A. Karichner Jr. and Elizabeth A. Karichner for $366,000.

Lester B. Weaver and Irene R. Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Andrew L. Weaver and Amber D. Weaver for $1.

Corporate Venture Group and Chad Hurst conveyed property on a public road to Todd D. Galbraith and Donna L. Galbraith for $316,900.

Elm Tree Properties LLC and Alden Homes At Cornwall Inc. conveyed Unit 290 to Angelica M. Andujar and Jose L. Medina for $369,826.

Elm Tree Properties LLC, Ironstone Homes LLC and Trevor J. Eby conveyed Unit 10 to Shealin M. Mulcahy and Alyssa M. Mulcahy for $508,500.

SADSBURY TWP.

Samuel M. Stoltzfus and Anna S. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Gideon B. Esh and Mary S. Esh for $800,000.

Samuel M. Stoltzfus and Anna S. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Creek Road to Elam M. Stoltzfus and Katie B. Stoltzfus for $1.

Samuel M. Stoltzfus and Anna S. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Creek Road to Samuel M. Stoltzfus and Anna S. Stoltzfus for $1.

SALISBURY TWP.

David R. Fisher conveyed 5291 Mine Road to David Ray Fisher and Charlene Fisher for $260,000.

The estate of Mary Alice C Dominick conveyed property on Meadow Lane to Donald B. Stewart and Amber L. Broomell for $285,000.

Daniel S. Smucker conveyed property on a public road to Melvin S. Stoltzfus and Lisa Stoltzfus for $150,000.

TERRE HILL BOROUGH

Gladdis Z. Reid and Victoria A. Ream conveyed 206 Lancaster Ave. to Jeffrey D. Swanson and Deana Forester Swanson for $180,000.

WARWICK TWP.

Thomas Caracio and Dawn Caracio conveyed property on a public road to Bruce T. Kreider, Charlotte K. Kreider and Bruce T. Kreider & Charlotte K. Kreider Family Trust for $485,000.

David J. Patzer conveyed property on Pebble Creek Drive to Russell Vitale and Heather L. McMullen for $260,000.

Lititz Reserve LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC and Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC conveyed property on a public road to Mark A. Orenzow and Penny P. Orenzow for $458,000.

Veronica L. Auker and Nathan S. Auker conveyed property on Queens Gate Road to Tradewinds Management Ltd for $350,000.