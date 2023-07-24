A property in Manor Township sold for $1.3 million, according to the latest round of deeds recorded.

The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds Office for July 10-14:

AKRON BOROUGH

The estate of T. Glenn Horst conveyed 12 Fairview Drive to Louise Martin Zimmerman for $293,000.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

The estate of Leon M. Hartranft conveyed property on a public road to Eugene Z. Sauder for $324,000.

Dodie L. Joyce and Ted W. Joyce conveyed property on a public road to Ted W. Joyce and Dodie L. Joyce for $1.

CAERNARVON TWP.

Burger King Co. LLC conveyed property on a public road to Satiro 2850 LLC for $530,000.

Allen Z. Brubaker and Lydia Ann Brubaker conveyed property on a public road to Warren M. Brubaker and Mary Jane Brubaker for $1.

Benuel J. Beiler and Lynn J. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Jennifer Peidl for $407,000.

CHRISTIANA BOROUGH

Dorothy R. Hirst and Vicki L. Donaldson conveyed 50 Broad St. to Samuel E. Lantz for $158,000.

Dorothy R. Hirst and Vicki L. Donaldson conveyed 48 Broad St. to Samuel E. Lantz for $158,000.

Matthew Jay Beiler conveyed property on Slokom Avenue to Dean Alexander Mitchell and Jennifer L. Mitchell for $223,500.

CLAY TWP.

Lincoln Land Group Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Robert L. Snader and Donna J. Snader for $495,000.

Gregory L. Schmuck and Lisa A. Schmuck conveyed property on Countryside Drive to Noah Sideman and Natalia Sideman for $437,000.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Nathan Zeiset conveyed property on a public road to Tesia Craner and Zane Kline for $300,000.

James D. Mitchell and Denise A. Mitchell conveyed property on a public road to Austin Laudermilch and Kali Laudermilch for $455,000.

Jeffrey D. Wenger conveyed property on a public road to Katelyn Nicole Pattwell and Michael Charles Pattwell Jr. for $309,900.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

Kay Ilene Fassnacht conveyed property on Swamp Bridge Road to J. Banks Musser and Lorene M. Musser for $321,000.

Joyce A. Eberly conveyed property on a public road to Cassera R. Farrell and Dagen W. Ditzler for $295,000.

Arthur H. Brenneman Jr. and Debora L. Brenneman conveyed property on Cocalico Road to Ephraim Z. Zook and Malinda F. Zook for $410,000.

COLERAIN TWP.

Benjamin Moser, Kelly Wormwood and Kelly Moser conveyed property on Pumping Station Road to Daniel E. Fisher and Kathryn G. Fisher for $585,750.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Abby Smith and Abby M. Aston conveyed property on Staman Lane to John C. Kiebach and Avril R. Kiebach for $275,000.

The estate of Charles L. Bink Jr. conveyed 823 Locust St. to Highmount Properties LLC for $161,500.

Stephen S. Perry conveyed 432 Chestnut St. to Michael Earl Hochwind for $435,000.

Delgiorno Investments LLC and Nicolas Delgiorno conveyed property on South Second Street to Caleb L. Onasch, Molly M. Onasch and Robert W. Bruner for $180,000.

The estate of Carl A. Manley conveyed 430 Manor St. to One Stop Property Group LLC for $83,500.

Timothy Slaymaker conveyed property on North Eighth Street to Natnael Amanuel Thehaye for $249,900.

CONESTOGA TWP.

Steven S. Haas conveyed property on a public road to Christine M. Stabler for $320,000.

Jason S. Shertzer and Amy Keohane Shertzer conveyed 154 Rineer Road to Joel M. Boas and Rachel Sammon for $350,000.

Metzler Home Builders Inc. conveyed property on Long Lane to Mark D. Loy and Jo E. Loy for $260,000.

Safe Harbor Partners LP, Safe Harbor Village Partners LLC and William B. Stull conveyed 2 Safe Harbor Village Road to Safe Harbor Village LLC for $1.

Safe Harbor Village LLC and Benuel Esh conveyed property on Safe Harbor Village Road to Safe Harbor Village LLC for $1.

DENVER BOROUGH

Ethan K. Ressler and Kayla J. Ressler conveyed 26 S. Fourth St. to Michael D. Loose and Donna J. Loose for $265,000.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

Ashley N. Durost and Brian P. Durost conveyed property on a public road to Ashley Nicole Durost, Brian Patrick Durost and Durost Family Living Trust for $0.

Carol A. Rajkovic conveyed property on Mitchell Avenue to James J. Carroll and Jody L. Carroll for $95,000.

The estate of Sally Heineman conveyed property on a public road to Todd J. Kean and Megan K. Kean for $457,000.

Donna M. Kelly, Donna M. Fortson and Brian Fortson conveyed property on a public road to Evan Reese Charnoff and Amber O. Williams for $236,600.

The estate of Walter R. Kristof and Phyllis G. Kristof conveyed property on Village Square Drive to Phyllis G. Kristof, Tessa Keefe, Anthony Kristof, Jason Kristof and Walter Kristof for $1.

Integrity First Home Buyers LLC conveyed property on a public road to Brick & Ivy LLC for $250,000.

105-111 East High Street Property LP, 105-111 East High St. LLC, Thomas P. Troccoli and Curt S. Tomlinson conveyed property on East High Street to Samuel J. Esh for $427,000.

31-33 East High Street Property LP, 31-33 East High St. LLC, Thomas P. Troccoli and Curt S. Tomlinson conveyed property on a public road to Samuel J. Esh for $273,000.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

The estate of Josephine F. Musser conveyed property on Turnpike Road to Gerald Martin for $248,600.

Donald R. Klinepeter and Barbara R. Klinepeter conveyed property on a public road to Thor Thomas Thorpe and Doreen Anne Thorpe for $495,000.

Daniel Christian Mann and Sarah Ray Mann conveyed property on Randolph Drive to Jessica Foster for $456,000.

Rollin J. Smith conveyed property on a public road to Rollin J. Smith and Molly M. Smith for $1.

Sandra S. Bush conveyed property on Bossler Road to David R. Rock and Mandy M. Sadosky-Rock for $450,000.

Ned W. Baumbach Jr. and Rebecca S. Baumbach conveyed property on a public road to John E. Snowden and Sandra L. Snowden for $625,000.

PA Growers LLC and Benjamin Sudano conveyed property on a public road to 156 W. Harrisburg Ave. Associates LLC for $10.

PA Growers LLC and Benjamin Sudano conveyed property on a public road to 156 W. Harrisburg Ave. Associates LLC for $10.

DRUMORE TWP.

Carolyn D. Drumm and Marguerite M. McCauley conveyed property on Harmony Ridge Drive to Allison M. Blank and John D. McCauley for $200,000.

EAST DRUMORE TWP.

Paul R. Riggs Sr. and Perry D. Riggs conveyed property on a public road to Matthew Schnupp and Kaylee Barr for $330,000.

EARL TWP.

AJ Home Solutions LLC and James Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Galen Ray Becker, Galen R. Becker, Julie Ann Becker, Julie S. Becker and 2022 Becker Family Trust for $425,000.

Joseph M. Curcio conveyed property on a public road to Joseph M. Curcio and Joseph T. Curcio for $1.

EAST EARL TWP.

Frank E. Sandoe and Donna Sandoe conveyed property on Reservoir Road to Frank S. Sandoe and Angela M. Sandoe for $1.

Frank E. Sandoe and Donna Sandoe conveyed property on a public road to Frank E. Sandoe, Donna Sandoe and Donna C. Sandoe for $1.

Kevin D. Esh, Sarah R. Esh, Richard D. Esh and Betty L. Esh conveyed property on a public road to Jonathan D. Gascho, Jonathon D. Gascho, Kendra L. Gascho, Richard D. Esh and Betty L. Esh for $1.

Anthony H. Reiff and Ella R. Reiff conveyed property on a public road to Linford H. Reiff and Barbara Ann Reiff for $1.

Edward B. Mull conveyed property on a public road to Edward B. Mull, R. Randall Good, Carol Good, Calvin Buckwalter and Connie Buckwalter for $1.

WEST EARL TWP.

The estate of Jane P. Neidermyer and The estate of Jane P. Batt conveyed property on North Hershey Avenue to Clyde W. Neidermyer for $1.

The estate of Emma B. Martin and The estate of Emma B. Seibel conveyed property on a public road to Eli S. Shirk and Lucy Z. Shirk for $410,000.

Ashley Plaza and Ashley Martinez conveyed property on Batten's Circle to John S. Riehl and Martha F. Stoltzfus for $245,000.

EDEN TWP.

Russell J. Hoover conveyed 966 Valley Road to Daniel S. King for $165,000.

ELIZABETH TWP.

James H. Martin and Rosalyn Kay Martin conveyed property on a public road to Brandon C. McGarvey for $405,000.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

Brittany Carrier conveyed property on a public road to Kristen L. Hunsicker and Leonard J. Hunsicker Jr. for $245,000.

Mark W. Rineer and Ruth G. Rineer conveyed property on East High Street to Matthew B. Peterson for $250,000.

Pati L. Mason, Pati L. Mattrick and Philip J. Mattrick conveyed property on a public road to Philip J. Mattrick and Pati L. Mattrick for $1.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Awakened Properties LLC conveyed 524 N. Maple St. to Beth Tressler Oldham for $355,000.

Dale Latshaw, Kimberly Latshaw, Dale Lamar Latshaw, Kimberly Sue Latshaw and Dale & Kimberly Latshaw Crut conveyed property on a public road to Keith E. Kenney Jr. for $183,300.

EPHRATA TWP.

Alan H. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Alan H. Martin and Regina M. Martin for $1.

E. Lawrence Stophel and Mary S. Stophel conveyed property on Weaver Avenue to Thomas P. Buck Jr, Donna M. Buck and Gary J. Buck for $380,000.

The estate of Morton S. Fry conveyed property on a public road to Victoria Fry for $1.

FULTON TWP.

Benuel S. Esh and Mary B. Esh conveyed property on a public road to Reuben S. Esh and Elizabeth K. Esh for $1.

Benuel S. Esh and Mary B. Esh conveyed property on a public road to Reuben S. Esh and Elizabeth K. Esh for $1.

Benuel S. Esh and Mary B. Esh conveyed property on a public road to Benuel S. Esh and Mary B. Esh for $1.

Benuel S. Esh and Mary B. Esh conveyed property on a public road to Benuel S. Esh and Mary B. Esh for $0.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Sonshine III LP and Josiah LLC conveyed property on a public road to Aarati Sriram and Gabriel Piuleac for $728,608.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed property on a public road to Kevin Neary and Cynthia K. Neary for $782,431.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed property on a public road to Susan V. Abel for $908,811.

Leonard F. Pauzer and Kathleen S. Pauzer conveyed property on Nolt Road to Scott A. Deisley and Nancy Katherine Deisley for $695,000.

James Calder and Eileen Calder conveyed property on a public road to Donald F. Smith, Sheila L. Banigan-Smith, Donald F. Smith Revocable Trust and Sheila L. Banigan-Smith Revocable Trust for $425,000.

Mary L. Kahler and Thomas R. Kahler conveyed property on Eastview Drive to Joshua Mark Hershberger and Amber Linn Hershberger for $562,500.

Matthew D. Pogue and Lauren D. Pogue conveyed property on Christine Lane to Lauren D. Pogue for $1.

EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Marietta Avenue Associates LLC and Chad Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Tam H. Dao for $330,775.

Kevin L. Kreider and Naomi J. Kreider conveyed property on a public road to James E. Kreider and Marilou E. Kreider for $1.

Gregory T. Myers conveyed property on a public road to Jann W. Messer and Thea L. Semenak for $465,000.

Jay Martin Anderson and Patricia J. Anderson conveyed property on a public road to Andrew Ayers and Michele L. Ayers for $449,900.

Equity Trust Co and David Costello Sep Ira conveyed property on a public road to Laura Carter and Kevin Carter for $165,000.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Wesley Funk conveyed 812 Penny Lane to Matthew Edward Wardecker and Alyssa Marie Wardecker for $220,000.

Jody Bentz and Shaun Bentz conveyed 397 Jay Lane to Louis Heck II and Lynn Heck for $350,000.

John J. Shaeffer and Mary C. Shaeffer conveyed 4428 Fairview Road to Laura Diane Vasko and Mark Shaw Jr. for $690,000.

Sean P. Sammon and Rachel N. Sammon conveyed property on Golden Eagle Way to Conlan A. Boyer and Anikka E. Boyer for $671,000.

Bret A. Daniels and Pamela L. Daniels conveyed property on a public road to Christian D. Stokes and Rosa M. Stokes for $445,000.

Charles A. Odell Jr. conveyed 18 Cedar Lane to Shannon L. Kirk for $177,500.

Samuel A. Ruggiero and Geraldine L. Ruggiero conveyed property on Silver Spring Road to Kyle R. Schuetrum and Abbie L. Schuetrum for $366,000.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

Sheriff of Lancaster County PA and Dionicio Mena conveyed property on a public road to NRPL Trust 2019-3 for $281,712.

Craig L. Zimmerman and Tina M. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Sunshine Estates LLC for $900,000.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

Susan J. Fichtner conveyed 11 Nolt Ave. to Matthew David Cross Jr. and Rachel Marie Cross for $200,000.

Rhoda M. Salim conveyed 7 Landis Blvd. to Ali A. Salim and Rhoda M. Salim for $1.

Michael Lemper and Jian Ying Chen Lemper conveyed property on a public road to Michael Lemper for $1.

The estate of Mary Judy Blevins conveyed property on a public road to Cody B. Hurst for $280,000.

Jose L. Lopez III and Christa L. Lopez conveyed property on Birch Drive to Christa L. Lopez for $1.

LANCASTER CITY

RSM Management LLC and Robert Lawler conveyed 21 N. Mary St. to Terry Cain and Lori Cain for $350,000.

Raquel E. Juarez conveyed 308 S. Beaver St. to Expedito Antonio Adames-Peralta for $140,000.

Christopher M. Parke conveyed 1239 High St. to Brian Joseph Ellsworth and Sarah Lee Ellsworth for $240,000.

Sara A. Poston and Christopher N. Sciamanna conveyed property on a public road to Sara A. Poston for $204,875.

Estevania Reyes Williams and Diego Reyes Marte conveyed property on South Christian Street to Elvyn Taveras Castillo for $155,000.

John D. Stoltzfus and Gloria R. Stoltzfus conveyed 709 Stevens Ave. to Jeremy N. Esh and Angela Esh for $164,000.

Ray E. Lewis conveyed property on Euclid Avenue to Marie Yolene Dorcelin and Noe Dorcelin for $235,000.

Red Canna LLC and Laura E. Diamantoni conveyed property on Lancaster Avenue to Melissa Anne Jabour for $419,000.

Puppy Monkey LLC and Jason Brandt conveyed property on a public road to 253 Chestnut LLC for $700,000.

Spring Valley Partners LLC and Julie M. Goodrich conveyed 643 Hamilton St. to Roberto S. Wingfield and Emily J. Grimes for $248,000.

Joseph A. Forry Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Daniel Xentaras for $145,000.

Kowain Christian conveyed property on a public road to Jacob K. Plocher and Michelle Cybulski for $170,000.

Joel C. Fox, Katherine M. Shambaugh and Katherine M. Fox conveyed 727 Columbia Ave. to Steven W. Stoltzfus for $190,000.

Evangelical Lutheran Church of The Holy Trinity conveyed 123 E. Vine St. to Leyda D. Rivera Burgos for $185,000.

Jasmine M. Rodriguez conveyed property on East Strawberry Street to Luther Lewis and Luana Lewis for $250,000.

Anna E. Haitos conveyed property on West Vine Street to Caulen Wise for $138,000.

Stephen S. Beiler conveyed 612 E. King St. to Sebastian E. Asencio for $199,500.

Lancaster Area Habitat For Humanity Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology for $1.

Jeanne E. Schlicher and Penney Family Irrevocable Trust conveyed 63 Howard Ave. to MDH Rentals LLC for $115,000.

Jared J. Madonna and Tara L. Gabriel conveyed 610 Fifth St. to Upside Avenue LLC for $100,000.

Randy Keener, Randal Kenner and Emily E. Keener conveyed property on a public road to Trent M. Wenger for $225,000.

Fluglinien Realty LLC, Amy E. Hart and Max M. Hart conveyed property on a public road to Xiang Guo for $135,000.

Edita Martinez, Nelson Torres and Lancaster Area Habitat For Humanity Inc. conveyed property on Emerald Drive to Sandra Amancio-Perez for $215,000.

Sidney Haase and Katherine Fay conveyed property on West King Street to Haley M. Schwartz and Nicholas J. Troxell for $574,900.

Mary Catherine Haefner conveyed property on a public road to Marcia St. Amand for $215,000.

Bob Ebersole and Stephanie Ebersole conveyed property on a public road to John A. Ricords for $316,000.

Dallas Good conveyed property on South Prince Street to Jose Bedolla for $300,000.

LANCASTER TWP.

Lynn Amendola and Sarah L. Amendola conveyed property on Springside Drive to Miguel A. Burgos and Ana R. Burgos for $335,000.

Alvaro Febus and Maria E. Perez conveyed 1247 Elm Ave. to Yehuda Raczkowski and Elliot Raczkowski for $270,000.

Diana M. Nadu and Frank J. Nadu conveyed 21 Broad St. to Philip R. Overton for $276,000.

LEACOCK TWP.

Edith J. Perdue conveyed property on Pleasant Road to Heidi Aichenboim, Angelo Antoniello and Michael Antoniello for $405,000.

LITITZ BOROUGH

Timothy T. Crowder and Jayme R. Mutschler-Crowder conveyed 330 E. Second Ave. to Timothy T. Crowder for $1.

WPE Partners LLC and Mark Will conveyed property on a public road to Nicole Leveille and Brandy Shrawder for $513,960.

Koby W. Kielhorn and Susan A. Kielhorn conveyed property on South Cedar Street to Susan A. Kielhorn for $1.

MANHEIM TWP.

The estate of Adam H. Louden Jr. conveyed property on Carriage Drive to Jeffrey A. Martin and Abigail Leah Martin for $420,000.

Douglas R. Rothfus and Kathleen F. Rothfus conveyed 117 Murry Hill Drive to Mark Pontz and Marian Pontz for $520,000.

Pamela A. Morrissey and Adrian D. Roth conveyed property on a public road to Jared Peifer and Laura Boll Peifer for $660,000.

Richard A. Schmidt and Margaret M. Schmidt conveyed property on a public road to Gerard F. Clunan and Rhea R. Clunan for $250,000.

Matthew S. Ziegler, Chasity A. Willey and Chasity A. Ziegler conveyed 1547 Lambeth Road to Matthew S. Ziegler and Chasity A. Ziegler for $1.

Daniel J. Zecher, Caitlin J. Zecher and Caitlin H. Zecher conveyed property on Whitemarsh Drive to Tanner Good and Clare Good for $520,000.

Joan B. Rineer and Joan Rineer conveyed property on Lititz Pike to Brandon L. Jack and Christina D. Clawson for $285,000.

Barbara B. Retallack and Barry B. Retallack & Barbara B. Retallack Revocable Living Trust conveyed 1978 Pleasant Place to Peter Shearn and Barbara Shearn for $375,000.

J. Richard Bender and Peggy M. Bender conveyed property on Farnum Road to Jessica Chea and Garret High for $365,000.

Bailey E. Ashworth conveyed property on a public road to Ahmad Faizi for $240,000.

David M. Brennan and Caroline J. Brennan conveyed property on Draper Circle to Michael Harnett and Ozen Kandirali for $650,000.

Miledys Fiqueroa and Miledys M. Figueroa conveyed property on a public road to Miledys M. Figueroa for $1.

David A. Laughner and Catherine M. Laughner conveyed property on Wagonwheel Road to National Residential Nominee Services Inc. for $659,000.

National Residential Nominee Services Inc. conveyed property on Wagonwheel Road to Sarah Taylor and Glen R. Aument II for $659,000.

JJLL Real Estate LLC and Joseph E. Besecker conveyed property on Meadow Lane to James S. K. Holt and Emma Margareta Thor for $326,500.

The estate of Rose Marie Blankenmeyer conveyed property on a public road to Fay M. Hill for $240,000.

Matthew D. Disipio, Regina M. Blescia and Regina M. Disipio conveyed property on a public road to Alvaro Febus and Maria E. Perez for $285,000.

John M. McHenry, Christine M. McHenry and John M. McHenry & Christine M. McHenry Family Trust conveyed property on a public road to Winfield S. Heagy and Elizabeth M. Heagy for $699,900.

James Arlen Walter Deamer and Kathryn Julia Deamer conveyed 1425 Sunset Drive to Austin R. Kintner and Angelica L. Kintner for $400,000.

367 Arbor Road LLC and Ray Spitzley conveyed property on a public road to Joseph Dalessandro and Rema Dalessandro for $450,000.

Sonshine Holding LP and Josiah LLC conveyed property on a public road to David J. Batluck, Cindy Batluck and Angela L. Batluck for $529,007.

Angela L. Batluck conveyed property on Lausch Lane to Alma Toporan and Gary A. Purfield for $337,000.

Francesco Macrina Jr. and Lisa Macrina conveyed property on Ecker Drive to Choudhary Anwar Ahmed Chahal and Isma Ali for $799,900.

Charles T. Stokes Jr. conveyed 1385 New Holland Pike to Michael Aluise, Kerri Aluise, Stephen Galm, Kathleen Galm and Brian Galm for $350,000.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

Noah D. Martin and Samuel H. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Green Scapes Investments LLC for $385,000.

MANOR TWP.

Jeffrey D. Mohler and Rachel N. Mohler conveyed property on Columbia Avenue to Dream Insurance Services LLC for $95,000.

Thomas R. Griffin and Marybeth A. Griffin conveyed property on Richmond Road to Rudolph W. Panko for $320,000.

Jason C. Green and Kayla N. Green conveyed property on Blue Lane to Stephen Lozorak III for $309,900.

Thomas A. Brady and Paige Trego conveyed property on Acorn Lane to Jonathon M. Rush and Alissa R. Rush for $260,000.

Deborah A. Williams conveyed property on a public road to Steven S. Haas for $350,000.

Brian R. McCreight and Pauline L. McCreight conveyed property on a public road to Alfred O. Lehman and Carolyn J. Lehman for $1,300,000.

Carol L. Lavis conveyed property on a public road to Kristen Michelle Jenkins and Robert Bruce Jenkins Jr. for $1.

Kevin Dise and Lindsey Dise conveyed 405 Millersville Road to Kyle Lee Knicely and Michele M. Knicely for $275,000.

Mary Lou Good and Judy Jodzio conveyed 2624 Chapel Road to Hunter Boal for $218,000.

Amos Steven Funk and Jeb & Sons LP conveyed property on Second Street to Tyler Lutz and Andrea Lutz for $125,000.

Eileen M. Perugini and Thomas J. Perugini A conveyed property on a public road to Brian D. Long and Patricia A. Long for $260,000.

MARIETTA BOROUGH

Kenneth L. Myers Jr. and Mary Jennifer Myers conveyed property on a public road to Kenneth L. Myers Jr. for $1.

MARTIC TWP.

Joseph R. Cardino and Ronald Cardino conveyed property on Bethesda Church Road to Todd Guhl and Amy Guhl for $246,000.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

Millpond Properties LLC and Christopher Martin conveyed property on a public road to Susan McCaughey and Dennis McCaughey for $250,000.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

Richard L. Rowley, Debra S. Fox-Rowley and Debra S. Eshleman conveyed property on a public road to Yoel Alvarez Rojas and Yaimara Cruz Batista for $420,000.

Benjamin F. King and Miriam F. King conveyed property on West Donegal Street to Michael Thomas Ratchford and Timothy Joseph Ratchford for $305,000.

Clara P. Adams conveyed property on a public road to Andrew J. Zerby and Cassie E. Oldt for $241,000.

Carl S. Garman and Nancy W. Garman conveyed property on Risser Mill Road to Jay Wendell Garman and Emily Rose Garman for $1.

Blake Ringenberg and Gretchen Ringenberg conveyed property on a public road to PA Dept of Transportation for $1.

Michelle Frances Garrett and Linda Ellen Garrett conveyed property on Hill Street to Natalie Belousov and Alex Greiner for $325,000.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

Gladys Maldonado conveyed property on Spruce Street to Gladys V. Maldonado Trust for $1.

PARADISE TWP.

STB West Inc. conveyed property on a public road to PA Dept of Transportation for $1.

Scott D. Stoltzfus and Jodi L. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Joshua L. Fisher for $297,000.

The estate of Howard E. Lapp, The estate of H. Edwin Lapp and The estate of Howard Edwin Lapp conveyed property on a public road to Christina L. Lapp for $1.

Paradise Bible Fellowship Church conveyed property on a public road to PA Dept of Transportation for $1.

PENN TWP.

Gregg D. Stauffer and Cindy J. Stauffer conveyed property on Sego Sago Road to Peter G. Oglivie and Leigh A. Oglivie for $430,000.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

Joseph G. Nadu Jr, Nadu Construction Inc. and Lancaster Home Builders conveyed property on a public road to Abigail Petrilla and Matthew Petrilla for $396,475.

QUARRYVILLE BOROUGH

William Clark Lafontaine and Angela Lafontaine conveyed property on East Third Street to Jeremy D. Peterson and Carla M. Peterson for $289,000.

RAPHO TWP.

Travis L. Fisher and Alyssa Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Travis Lynn Wenger for $168,000.

Timothy B. Funk conveyed property on a public road to Jeffrey R. Fund and Diane E. Fund for $135,000.

The estate of Debora Ellen Dunkle conveyed property on a public road to Steve C. Henne and Bernadette A. Henne for $410,000.

Dustin D. Potteiger and Megan F. Potteiger conveyed property on a public road to PA Dept of Transportation for $1.

Beth A. Perez and Miguel A. Perez conveyed property on a public road to Beth A. Perez and Miguel A. Perez & Beth A. Perez Revocable Living Trust for $1.

SADSBURY TWP.

Nelson R. Blank and Marilyn J. Blank conveyed property on Simmontown Road to Jacob S. Stoltzfus and Mary L. Stoltzfus for $460,000.

SALISBURY TWP.

Matthew A. Stoltzfus and Lena F. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Sadie F. Lapp for $1.

Terry G. Cain and Lori B. Cain conveyed property on Rosehill Drive to Lester C. Stoltzfus and Hannah M. Stoltzfus for $480,000.

Patrick S. Harple conveyed property on a public road to Pequea Valley Holding LLC for $240,000.

Jeffrey V. Skiles conveyed property on a public road to Thomas E. Lawrence Jr. and Erin R. Skiles for $200,000.

Christopher A. Mann conveyed property on Bellevue Avenue to Ryan Shane Lankford and Wendy Dawn Lankford for $359,000.

The estate of Grant Beauchamp and The estate of Delores Beauchamp conveyed property on a public road to Jonathon A. Martin and Amanda M. Martin for $561,000.

STRASBURG TWP.

Prospect Road Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC and Chad M. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Gary J. Baird and Barbara L. Baird for $393,330.

WARWICK TWP.

Ronald W. Rill and Susan K. Rill conveyed property on a public road to Ronald W. Rill and Susan K. Rill for $1.

The estate of Ralph R. Heiser Sr. conveyed property on a public road to Courtney J. Marderness for $150,000.

Lynda L. Debinder conveyed property on a public road to Lynn L. Amendola for $405,000.

Michael T. Rishel, Janice E. Rishel, Janice E. Hutchinson and Michael T. Rishel & Janice Rishel Joint Revocable Trust conveyed property on a public road to Janice E. Hutchinson for $1.