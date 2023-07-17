Only one property transaction in Lancaster County crossed the $1 million mark in the recent round of deeds recorded.

The property in Manheim Township sold for $1.55 million. Other property sales fell just shy of the $1 million.

The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds Office for July 3-7:

ADAMSTOWN BOROUGH

Kerwood H. Auker and Sandra F. Auker conveyed 31 W. Main St. to Alexander M. Auker and Nicholas W. Auker for $300,000.

The estate of Lois J. Gift conveyed property on a public road to Jordan Wissinger for $241,000.

Charnjeet Singh Sandhu and Sandeep Kaur Sandhu conveyed property on a public road to Phillip P. Lehman and Megumi C. Lehman for $375,000.

Ellyce H. Wolfe conveyed property on a public road to Riley D. Mathieu and Katherine A. Mathieu for $400,000.

AKRON BOROUGH

Pao Choua Her conveyed property on Wolf Road to House Cash LLC for $230,000.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Troy T. Leid, Alyssa L. Kauffman and Alyssa L. Leid conveyed property on Redstone Drive to Elam K. Lapp and Anna Mary Lapp for $270,000.

CAERNARVON TWP.

Ruth H. Stauffer conveyed property on Laurel Top Circle to Edward M. Zimmerman and Ryan E. Zimmerman for $436,000.

CLAY TWP.

Daniel J. Pitman Jr. and Sherri R. Pitman conveyed property on a public road to Paul Luther Wise and Kelly Rae Wise for $320,000.

Leroy N. Zimmerman and Tracy L. Zimmerman conveyed property on Laurel Drive to Austin T. Startoni and Kayla L. Startoni for $208,378.

Lincoln Land Group Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Alexandra E. Cerino and Nicholas C. Galiano for $168,500.

Michael M. Nolt and Peggy S. Nolt conveyed property on a public road to Michael M. Nolt, Peggy S. Nolt, Jaclyn M. Becker, Janel J. Horst and Brett M. Nolt for $1.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Peter L. White, Nina E. White and Nina E. Wells conveyed property on Beachwood Drive to Peter L. White and Nina E. White for $0.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Francisco E. Morales conveyed 153 S. Fourth St. to QP Invest Property Grp LLC for $146,601.

Jessica Mann conveyed property on Third Street to Nathaniel W. Sload for $150,000.

CONESTOGA TWP.

Safe Harbor Partners LP, Safe Harbor Village Partners LLC and William B. Stull conveyed property on River Road to Safe Harbor Village LLC for $300,000.

Zadok Leggett and Amanda Leggett conveyed property on River Road to DS Rentals LLC for $350,000.

CONOY TWP.

The estate of Richard H. McNaughton Jr. conveyed property on Race Street to Millpond Properties LLC for $78,000.

DENVER BOROUGH

Elsie A. Becker and Daniel J. Becker conveyed property on a public road to Poole Forge Properties LLC for $295,000.

Mervin H. Huber and Nancy W. Huber conveyed 343 Main St. to Adam M. Kurtz for $256,000.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

Justina Wall conveyed property on a public road to Eric Parke and Kirsten N. Parke for $243,600.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

The estate of Marjorie A. Brosius conveyed property on a public road to Crystal D. Miller for $200,000.

Erik J. Eberz and Kathryn G. Eberz conveyed property on a public road to Aurianis Z Lassalle Rivera for $224,900.

Loretta M. Miller conveyed property on Chestnut Run to David Eiker and Elizabeth Eiker for $330,000.

EAST DRUMORE TWP.

Zachary A. Mallory and Ashleigh M. Mallory conveyed property on a public road to Michael L. Stoltzfus and Christina R. Stoltzfus for $300,000.

Olivia Hollenback and Timothy Hollenback conveyed property on Solanco Road to Cody Paxton and Christina Paxton for $510,000.

EARL TWP.

Victor James Boyd Jr. and Sabrina Lyn Good conveyed property on Edgewood Drive to Richard L. Martin and Karen L. Martin for $270,000.

James J. McGovern and Cinthia M. McGovern conveyed property on a public road to James Joseph McGovern, Cinthia Marie McGovern and McGovern Family Trust for $1.

Ammon M. Zimmerman and Mary S. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Lester Z. Zimmerman for $1.

The estate of Jane S. Frybarger conveyed property on a public road to Eric S. Dorwart and Kimberly A. Dorwart for $355,000.

Walter M. Zimmerman and Barbara Z. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Ammon M. Zimmerman and Mary S. Zimmerman for $1.

EAST EARL TWP.

Michael S. Wiker and Melaina J. Wiker conveyed property on Martin Street to Nathan R. Lutz and Nicole C. Lutz for $505,000.

Bennett L. Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Andrew B. Hoover and Glenda J. Hoover for $264,000.

WEST EARL TWP.

Avril R. Kiebach and John C. Kiebach conveyed property on Stone Quarry Road to Christopher D. Alex and Heather M. Alex for $569,000.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

The estate of George C. Uhlrich Jr. conveyed 6178 Sundra Drive to Samuel B. Stoltzfus for $271,000.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

Madeline Masters conveyed property on North Maple Street to Robert L. Knighton and Madeline Masters for $1.

Victoria F. Childers and Joseph McGroarty conveyed 497 N. Locust St. to David C. Zerbe and Rebekah S. Zerbe for $280,000.

Susan H. Sallade conveyed property on a public road to Nathan R. Zinn for $335,000.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

The estate of David C. Macintyre conveyed property on a public road to Bryan Macintyre and Karen Macintyre for $1.

Good Samaritan Shelter Inc, Good Samaritan Inc. and Good Samaritan Services conveyed property on West Locust Street to Good Samaritan Services for $1.

Glenn W. Myers and Marie Myers conveyed property on Mason Drive to Ahlam Rashid Okab and Jessica Devitry Alsadi for $385,000.

Joshua S. Peachey and Joanna L. Peachey conveyed property on Spruce Street to Susan Ann Morgenroth for $413,000.

EPHRATA TWP.

Hunter Creek Partners LLC and Mark R. Will conveyed property on a public road to Brian T. McDermott and Leah B. McDermott for $509,523.

Margaret A. Miller and William Clifford Miller II conveyed property on a public road to Glenda Ulrich and Lawrence Ulrich for $367,000.

Matthew T. Frey and Trisha Frey conveyed property on a public road to Pablo Dumulef Painevil and Megan M. Varga for $245,000.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

William J. Rodgers Jr., William J. Rodgers, Phyllis A. Rodgers and Ann Marie Hall conveyed property on Saffin Circle to Eric Endy and Madeleine McGarrity for $455,000.

Cynthia Most and Cynthia Most Noble conveyed 217 Winding Hill Drive to Erin Elizabeth Hollis and Ryan Samuel Coder for $265,000.

Erik Ellsworth conveyed property on Cameron Drive to David Benjamin Garber and Anna Bailey Garber for $712,500.

Steven L. Smith and Lilian P. Smith conveyed property on a public road to Lilian P. Smith for $1.

Joseph M. Lally and Shannon E. Lally conveyed property on Pheasant Drive to Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. for $360,000.

Timothy A. Mentzer and Constance L. Mentzer conveyed property on Bluegrass Circle to Justin M. Allgyer for $500,000.

Robert D. Kettering and Karen L. Kettering conveyed property on Short Drive to David E. Gebhard Sr. for $195,000.

Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. conveyed property on Pheasant Drive to Nusret Berisha and Minire Gashi for $360,000.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Mark D. Shaw Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Nicholas J. Sperry and Kristen H. Sperry for $407,500.

Thomas D. Hartman and Melody W. Hartman conveyed property on a public road to John M. Nikolaus for $365,000.

First Choice Home Buyers LLC and David Kiedis conveyed 4528 Marietta Ave. to Benuel F. Stoltzfus and Emma G. Stoltzfus for $200,000.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

Elmer B. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to John K. Beiler Jr. and Elizabeth Z. Beiler for $1.

Elmer B. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to John K. Beiler Jr. and Elizabeth Z. Beiler for $1.

MP Lancaster, MP Lancaster LLC and Jeffrey Fernbach conveyed property on a public road to PA Dept of Transportation for $1.

The estate of Donna Corey conveyed 897 Hornig Road to Luz S. Rivera-Valentin for $275,900.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

Seth Ring and Heidi Ring conveyed property on Pleasant View Avenue to Jonathan A. Bartel and Sara E. Bartel for $255,000.

Sheriff of Lancaster County PA, Christen Mae Adomako-Kufour and Yaw Adomako-Kufour conveyed 414 Lampeter Road to Jin Wu Wu for $224,000.

William L. Reed and Sherry L. Reed conveyed property on a public road to Bryan D. Forino for $424,900.

Ronald W. Fritz and Kathleen K. Fritz conveyed property on Hollinger Road to Ronald W. Fritz, Kathleen K. Fritz and Fritz Family Revocable Living Trust for $1.

LANCASTER CITY

EK Real Estate Fund I. LLC and Easyknock Inc. conveyed property on Holly Lane to Ramesh Budathoki and Damanta Budathoki for $395,000.

Juan F. Santiago conveyed 521 Manor St. to Southlake Properties LLC for $75,000.

J. Anthony Haverstick and Judy N. Haverstick conveyed 28 N. Water St. to Fraktur Haus LLC for $242,000.

Juana Camacho Paz conveyed 543 E. Strawberry St. to Adrian Cruz for $180,000.

Longview Structures LLC and Jesse Pellman conveyed property on Elm Street to Housing Development Corp. Midatlantic for $225,000.

Delia D. Delarosa conveyed property on Woodward Street to David B. Manktelow and Katlyn Manktelow for $225,000.

Proverbs Home Buyers LLC and Brandon Allan Knoess conveyed 917 Lafayette St. to Edgar M. Wright for $162,500.

Julie Elizabeth Ross conveyed property on Elm Street to Rachel Lily Preefer Siegel and Jacob W. Yealy for $340,000.

Conestoga North LLC conveyed property on Chesapeake Street to Isabelita A. Castro for $177,000.

Magdeline Mirabal, the estate of Santiago Rosa, the estate of Santiago Rosa Ruiz and the estate of Santiago Rosa-Ruiz conveyed 717 High St. to Anthony S. McDonald for $150,000.

Ronald W. Fritz and Kathleen K. Fritz conveyed 412 W. Frederick St. to Ronald W. Fritz, Kathleen K. Fritz and Fritz Family Revocable Living Trust for $1.

Dung V. Dao conveyed property on Coral Street to Jose Zuniga Juarez and Heather Zuniga Juarez for $197,500.

Brian L. Klinger and Douglas A. Klinger conveyed 612 Fourth St. to Alan H. Cherkin for $47,000.

Ricardo Morales-Solis conveyed property on South Prince Street to Sinz Homes LLC for $110,000.

Bettina A. Heffner conveyed 539 N. Mary St. to Zohra Ansari-Thomas and Kevin Seltzer for $280,000.

Tuc To conveyed 439 N. Queen St. to Tuc Thanh To, Peter Hurst Helman and Tuc Thanh To & Peter Hurst Helman Revocable Agreement of Trust for $1.

Conestoga North LLC conveyed property on a public road to Felicia Carmona for $163,500.

The estate of Nancy B. Norris conveyed 512 W. Frederick St. to BNG Properties LLC for $202,100.

Zachary M. Hayden conveyed 310 Pearl St. to Lindsay M. Gerner for $245,000.

Stuckman Properties LLC and H. Dupree Stuckman conveyed 516 Hand Ave. to Hermine Ebandji Ehabil for $185,000.

Conestoga North LLC and SACA Development Corp. conveyed property on a public road to Juan Edgardo Rodriguez Rosado for $175,000.

Ryan M. Lantzy and Emma L. Lantzy conveyed property on North Christian Street to Jonathan M. Fogleman and Taylor Mckenzie Conroy for $245,000.

Conestoga North LLC and Saca Development Corp. conveyed property on a public road to Jessica Velez for $175,000.

Lawrence Matthew Knolle and Allison Marie Knolle conveyed property on a public road to Ryan J. Hoover and Christina M. Gallagher for $187,500.

B&E Wolf LLC conveyed 33 E. Frederick St. to Steven Ginder for $205,000.

LANCASTER TWP.

The estate of Robert M. Ellis and The estate of Robert Morgan Ellis Sr. conveyed property on Water Leaf Road to Debra A. Turgyan and Debra A. Ellis for $1.

Douglas V. Motter and Patricia A. Motter conveyed property on Valley Road to Julie E. Ross for $525,000.

John W. Young conveyed property on a public road to Marcia B. Young for $1.

Katelyn N. Warnock, Katelyn Swoyer and Andrew Warnock conveyed property on Elmshire Drive to Anup Tamang and Som Maya Rai for $265,000.

Lisa E. Hall and James B. Hall Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Thomas Holzbauer for $270,000.

Margaret L. Kraft conveyed 848 Prangley Ave. to Southlake Properties LLC for $75,000.

LEACOCK TWP.

John K. Glick and Erin R. Glick conveyed property on a public road to John K. Glick and Erin R. Glick for $1.

LITITZ BOROUGH

WPE Partners LLC, C&F Inc. and Mark R. Will conveyed property on a public road to Jonathan Klock and Holly Klock for $555,200.

Brent L. Keath, Vivian C. Aichele and Vivian L. Aichele conveyed property on a public road to Melaina J. Wiker for $300,000.

Scott M. Plucinski and Lisa R. Plucinski conveyed property on a public road to Devin L. Hauck and Sabrina A. Maiorana for $335,000.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

Elmer S. Lapp and Edna B. Lapp conveyed property on a public road to Elmer S. Lapp and Edna B. Lapp for $1.

Elmer S. Lapp and Edna B. Lapp conveyed property on a public road to Elmer S. Lapp and Edna B. Lapp for $1.

Rosemary L. Hetrick conveyed property on a public road to Rosemary L. Hetrick and Sandra Dunfee for $1.

MANHEIM TWP.

Vanessa G. Spychola and Vanessa L. Geiger conveyed property on a public road to Jonathan Douglas and Mollie Marie Douglas for $741,000.

Constance J. Simmons conveyed 97 Peach Lane to Christopher Alden Keener, Abram E. Keener Jr. and Marilyn L. Keener for $395,000.

William D. Wiest and Donna M. Wiest conveyed property on Quarry Road to William A. Fox and Ellen Hg Fox for $770,000.

John H. Stauffer and Helen S. Stauffer conveyed 445 Haverhill Road to Nathan Lanze Pagan and Lauren Bridget Cusack for $420,000.

Sonshine Holding LP and Josiah LLC conveyed property on Hershey Lane to Melissa Ellen Lacy and Sean Lacy for $548,986.

Mamo Dula and Mary Ellen Dula conveyed property on Roseville Road to Michael Mann and Nolt 2020 Access Trust for $1.

Earl T. Macbride and Velma C. Macbride conveyed property on a public road to John Alexander Ray and Linda Ray for $530,000.

Joanne C. Axelrod conveyed property on a public road to Norman M. Axelrod and Joanne C. Axelrod for $1.

The estate of Marion L. Faulkner conveyed property on Arbor Road to Barbara L. Faulkner for $1.

Phyllis J. Bouder and Phyllis J. Shulman conveyed property on North Eden Road to Beth Andrew for $407,000.

Gay E. Despard and Gayle E. Despard conveyed property on Foxshire Drive to Regal Wealth Holdings LLC for $1,550,000.

Walter R. Pfeiffer and Carol A. Pfeiffer conveyed property on Rutledge Avenue to Angela L. Snyder and Kenneth J. Casado for $280,000.

GRH-3 LLC, Horst & Son Inc. and Gerald R. Horst conveyed property on a public road to Arnie Azenha for $667,575.

David Schlappy and Teresa Jill Schlappy conveyed property on Goose Neck Drive to Anna Birgitte Godura and Ruchir Godura for $908,000.

Matthew C. Landis, Sheila Landis and Shelia Landis conveyed 258 Buch Ave. to Matthew C. Landis and Sheila Landis for $1.

Lancaster Bible College conveyed property on Taylor Drive to Jael K. Chambers and Elise M. Chambers for $340,000.

Michael A. Wright and Erin B. Wright conveyed property on a public road to Patrick H. Judson and Carol L. Judson for $935,000.

The estate of Linda A. Kogon and The estate of Linda Ann Kogon conveyed 19 Olde Mill Court to Joshua Matonak and Dana Matonak for $950,000.

RSM Management LLC and Robert Lawler conveyed property on a public road to Ryan Carpenter, Rebekah Carpenter and Clifford Jeske for $400,000.

Frank L. Iaquinta Jr. and M. Pamela Iaquinta conveyed property on Snyder Road to Conner J. Kruis and Hillary L. Kruis for $750,000.

Hillary L. Kruis and Conner J. Kruis conveyed 121 Savo Ave. to Ashley Megan Hughes and Matthew Shultz for $410,000.

Betty Ramos conveyed 631 Janet Ave. to OCSM Real Estate LLC for $241,000.

Chris Keener conveyed property on a public road to Prashant S. Swamy and Pranali P. Swamy for $265,000.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

Mary E. Lane conveyed property on South Grant Street to John B. Beiler for $602,000.

Troy R. Sheaffer and Casie C. Sheaffer conveyed 151 S. Grant St. to Elam F. King and Rhoda Mae King for $230,000.

MANOR TWP.

Anthony G. Fulmer and Ashley M. Thornton conveyed property on Sunrise Terrace to Jonathon Allen Rosado for $224,900.

Sheriff of Lancaster County PA and Heather Gower conveyed property on Penn Street to US Bank NA for $120,000.

Susan M. Gula conveyed property on Stone Mill Road to Sixten Linusson and Janelle Stetter for $230,000.

The estate of Dennis F. Rankin conveyed 370 N. Duke St. to Zachary I. Rabold for $220,000.

Heather M. Fureman conveyed property on Stillcreek Road to Corey T. McCleaf and Carla McCleaf for $1.

MARIETTA BOROUGH

Richard J. Miller Jr. and Melinda A. Kraft conveyed property on a public road to Amanda Geib and Kerry Geib for $175,000.

MARTIC TWP.

Lancaster County Conservancy conveyed property on River Road to Lancaster County Conservancy for $1.

Justin Audet and Laura Audet conveyed property on a public road to Jarrett A. Girvin for $285,000.

John S. Fairfull and Carole J. Fairfull conveyed property on a public road to Chad J. Anderson and Nicole Anderson for $588,900.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

Sheriff of Lancaster County PA, Allison Frymoyer, The estate of Diane Frymoyer and Christopher Frymoyer conveyed property on a public road to Millpond Properties LLC for $183,000.

Jeremy C. Jenkins and Sherry L. Jenkins conveyed property on a public road to OCSM Real Estate LLC for $232,500.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

Dream Home Solutions LLC and Joseph J. Gagliano conveyed property on Detweiler Avenue to Aaron J. Reyes for $315,000.

Valley View Capital LLC and Eli S. King conveyed 110 W. Main St. to David Z. King and Naomi S. King for $128,500.

The estate of Evelyn S. Duke conveyed 750 E. Main St. to Jerica V Maria Torres for $315,000.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Mark W. Grove and Denise I. Grove conveyed property on a public road to C. Sean Eitnier and Amanda L. Maher-Eitnier for $329,900.

The estate of James V. Kinsey conveyed property on a public road to Mahlon K. Lapp and Rachel K. Lapp for $515,000.

James M. Hershey and Crystal Lynn Hershey conveyed property on a public road to Kenneth R. Greider and Cynthia L. Greider for $225,000.

Carol E. Arndt conveyed property on a public road to James Bachman for $190,000.

Mark Stoner and Bettygene Stoner conveyed property on a public road to Joseph S. Halteman and Catherine M. Halteman for $281,000.

Karl S. Knaub and Beth A. Knaub conveyed property on a public road to Karl S. Knaub, Beth A. Knaub, Dara B. Brown and Mason M. Brown for $1.

Joel Cortes-Quinones and Patricia Dominicci-Soto conveyed property on a public road to Alec Simmers for $220,500.

MOUNTVILLE BOROUGH

Samuel M. Schindler and Jamie Beth Schindler conveyed property on Pennridge Avenue to Wendy S. Dinardi for $260,000.

Cheryl A. Douglas conveyed property on Spring Hill Lane to Caoliu Li and Shaoping Wu for $317,000.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

Horst & Son Inc. conveyed property on Spring Hollow Drive to Joseph Imbriale and Stephanie D. Romanelli for $585,000.

Jonathan R. Torres, Anne Marie Cranmer and Anne Torres conveyed property on a public road to Jonathan R. Torres for $1.

James Tarpey and Jennifer Tarpey conveyed property on Dogwood Lane to Troy T. Leid and Alyssa L. Leid for $368,000.

PARADISE TWP.

Steven K. Stoltzfus and Elizabeth Ann Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to PA Dept of Transportation for $1.

Belmont Real Estate Holdings LLC and Mervin S. King conveyed property on a public road to PA Dept of Transportation for $1.

PENN TWP.

Dennis E. Loercher, Holly Gay Sigman and Holly G. Sigman conveyed property on a public road to Holly G. Sigman for $1.

Jane M. Lapp and Tammy Lori Vital conveyed property on a public road to Matthew Woolley and Lyndsay Evans for $241,000.

Paul Morin conveyed property on a public road to Veniamin Tlumach and Yelena Tlumach for $400,000.

PEQUEA TWP.

Rodney M. Shetrompf conveyed 282 Sprecher Road to Jeshurun Shuman and Tierney Dinea Kreider for $280,000.

Alyssa D. Longnecker and James M. Longnecker conveyed property on Nolt Avenue to Daniel J. Makauskas and Rebecca J. Steele for $336,900.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

Mary E. Brooks conveyed property on a public road to Norman King and Rebecca P. King for $690,000.

QUARRYVILLE BOROUGH

Joshua T. Donnegan, Brittany Donnegan and Brittany Wiggins conveyed 224 W. Stanton Road to Joshua T. Donnegan and Brittany Donnegan for $1.

RAPHO TWP.

Carl K. Fahnestock and Linda S. Fahnestock conveyed property on a public road to Joshua N. Wenger for $400,000.

Lyndon S. Thompson and Carol L. Thompson conveyed property on a public road to Yuliya Grishchuk and Mikhail Grishchuk for $350,000.

Carl S. Hackman and Pamela S. Hackman conveyed property on a public road to Juanita Marie Ruhl for $370,000.

Phyllis A. Mosesman and Neil H. Mosesman conveyed property on a public road to Cheryl A. Douglas for $460,000.

The estate of Mary S. Heistand conveyed property on a public road to Mervin H. Breneman and Jacob H. Breneman for $185,367.

The estate of Mary S. Heistand conveyed property on a public road to Samuel L. Glick for $1.

SALISBURY TWP.

Scott Baribault and Joan Baribault conveyed property on a public road to Gap Property Group LLC for $200,000.

Geneva K. Martin and Sheldon Martin conveyed property on a public road to Gap Property Group LLC for $200,000.

HPW Properties LLC and Mark R. Will conveyed property on Churchtown Road to Word of Truth Church for $343,519.

STRASBURG TWP.

EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Prospect Road Associates LLC and Chad Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Philip M. Santini and Jessica F. Santini for $535,000.

WARWICK TWP.

Dereck S. Hench and Tina M. Hench conveyed property on Pierson Road to Mark D. Layton and Sarah R. Layton for $167,500.

Kimberly J. Blessing conveyed property on a public road to Donald Carl Tomasello for $500,000.

Joseph P. Prendergast conveyed property on a public road to Neftali Rivera for $270,000.

Paul Mutone and Helen Mutone conveyed property on a public road to Thomas R. Schlegel and Mary Ann Gray-Schlegel for $595,000.

Carlyle Group Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Laurel Sydnie Allen for $280,000.

Scott C. Halbleib and Justin W. Moul conveyed property on a public road to Citadel Investment Properties LLC for $249,485.

Kyle Mathis conveyed 67 Longfellow Drive to Spencer C. Shaak and Yunjung Shin for $326,000.

Cheryl L. Abney and Cheryl L. Williams conveyed 1513 Robert Road to Clarence A. Williams and Cheryl L. Williams for $1.